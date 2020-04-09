Coughlin & Eli winning 2 titles is an enormous feat

I started a thread last week on this, but deleted it. This week, I’ve got to leave it up. As each year passes, I’m more impressed that Coughlin & Eli won *two* titles in their tenure here. It’s so hard to do, as we just watched the Packers lose at home. We watched the Saints lose last week at home.
Just an incredible accomplishment.
also why what Tom Brady has done is just unbelievable...
Brady is the goat and it isn’t close. What he’s done is amazing.
Favre
Brees
Warner
Wilson
Not with his 50 million cap hit
Brady always took less money to win.
Mahomes salary will hurt the future
also why what Tom Brady has done is just unbelievable...
Brady is the goat and it isn’t close. What he’s done is amazing.
No doubt he’s the goat but he went to a rather stacked offensive team. That offense prior to this year didn’t have problems scoring with Jameis and Fitzmagic leading even with all the ints they each threw.
All of it meant/means nothing. Their book is written and now that the dust is settled you see what’s what. No, Eli never won the MVP or threw for 40 plus TD’s and single digit int’s. He was never the first pick in anybody’s fantasy draft. But he has 2 rings and a lot of guys people might have preferred over him don’t.
All of it meant/means nothing. Their book is written and now that the dust is settled you see what's what. No, Eli never won the MVP or threw for 40 plus TD's and single digit int's. He was never the first pick in anybody's fantasy draft. But he has 2 rings and a lot of guys people might have preferred over him don't.
What happened with Eli and Coughlin has zero to do with what's happening now. Unfortunately you're not the only guy the doesn't understand that...that problem extends up into ownership.
You ever gonna have the balls to name the people you're calling out?
Just saying,
Also, I understand perfectly that those Giants aren’t comparable to this team. What you keep failing to understand is I’m not comparing the teams, I’m comparing the blowhard know it all’s that went from thread to thread and thought they knew better than everybody else and loved to tell you all about it.
Just saying,
Nah. It’s January 24th and I’m enjoying watching the playoffs today. Nothing wrong with appreciating the two titles.
It’s like your on a ledge somewhere.
For thinking that the roster has stunk since 2012and Manning and Coughlin bore the brunt of the blame for it?
What exactly?
Yeah, the things I wanted to happen didn’t. But I won’t apologize for rooting for them to happen.
And by the way, let’s not get it twisted. I called a lot of what actually happened. It didn’t work out, but it wasn’t anything outlandish.
Sure, the book hasn't been written, but if anyone looks at the roster objectively it's a bottom 10 (and I would argue bottom 5) roster in the sport. It has very few if any at all premium players at premium positions.
The current regime has failed miserably rebuilding this roster. You can't still lack talent in nearly every critical area of a team after 3 years of top 10 picks and cap space.
Giants are no closer to contending than they were the day Gettleman was hired.
Interestingly enough, had the Giants done that they may have ended up with BBI's beloved Herbert right in their lap while Eli rode off into the sunset, but I digress.
Both were true. Eli was finished, and the roster was terrible.
And the roster is still terrible. They weren't in cap hell, they had top picks for 3 straight years, and the roster is still terrible.
They're no closer to working their way out of it than they were 3 years ago.
Name 5 rosters you would unequivocally say are in worse shape than the Giants right now. How many years does DG get to blame what happened previously?
The teams that take longer than 3 years to rebuild are the organizations that fucking suck. It doesn't take longer than that if you have a front office with a clue.
Joe Judge did a very good job, but he's not going to make this roster a contender. They need much better players. They need to stop letting a total clown like DG make decisions.
DG should have been shit canned last off-season, he should have been this off-season.
John Mara is a total fool for believing this team is on the right path. It's still on a path to no where.
It shows how truly hard it is to win the championship. It also shows how special of a player Brady is. I think barring injury, Mahomes gets there as well.
Not with his 50 million cap hit
Brady always took less money to win.
Mahomes salary will hurt the future
he didn't "always" take less, but he sometimes did.
Interestingly enough, had the Giants done that they may have ended up with BBI's beloved Herbert right in their lap while Eli rode off into the sunset, but I digress.
And again, that was a path not taken. And my guess is you weren’t looking for a placeholder...you were looking for the guy that played in 2011. But he was gone already.
Don’t jump off that couch.
Here we go again...
“I want it now.... I want the whole world....”
I said he could still play. He could still make every throw. That he could be a placeholder while the team was built around him to make the transition that much better for the next guy. That he was capable of playing out his contract and even being extended a year if they were waiting for the right QB. He was capable of all that.
Interestingly enough, had the Giants done that they may have ended up with BBI’s beloved Herbert right in their lap while Eli rode off into the sunset, but I digress.
And again, that was a path not taken. And my guess is you weren’t looking for a placeholder...you were looking for the guy that played in 2011. But he was gone already.
Don’t jump off that couch.
Is it hard to keep track of whether you’re logged in as Googs or LBH15? I think it would be a pain in the butt.
Interestingly enough, had the Giants done that they may have ended up with BBI's beloved Herbert right in their lap while Eli rode off into the sunset, but I digress.
You said he could still play. You were wrong. You said he could make every throw. You were wrong. You said it was the "revenge tour". You were wrong.
McAdoo was right about 2 things. Eli being finished and Patrick Mahomes.
2016 Eli played some shit football, the defense stood on their heads and McAdoo did a good job getting that team to the playoffs. 2017 Eli was terrible. 2018 Eli was terrible.
The organization failed Eli after 2012, but by 2017 he was pretty close to finished, and it was very obvious in 2018 that he was finished.
What does make every throw even mean anyways? In shorts and a t shirt he can throw a 20 yard out? I'm sure he can still do that today. Doesn't mean he wasnt finished. When the bullets were flying he could not consistently make the throws necessary to be a good QB in the NFL.
Eli was not capable of all of that. You watched Eli in 2018 and somehow believed he wasn't finished. You were dead wrong, and you're still wrong.
McAdoo gets a lot of shit around here, but he was right about Eli being finished when he was.
I said he could still play. He could still make every throw. That he could be a placeholder while the team was built around him to make the transition that much better for the next guy. That he was capable of playing out his contract and even being extended a year if they were waiting for the right QB. He was capable of all that.
Interestingly enough, had the Giants done that they may have ended up with BBI's beloved Herbert right in their lap while Eli rode off into the sunset, but I digress.
And again, that was a path not taken. And my guess is you weren’t looking for a placeholder...you were looking for the guy that played in 2011. But he was gone already.
Don’t jump off that couch.
My take is well documented, and it’s exactly as I outlined above. That the team could build around Manning and have it be better for the next guy. You can call it placeholder or whatever you want, but that’s what it was.
I said he could still play. He could still make every throw. That he could be a placeholder while the team was built around him to make the transition that much better for the next guy. That he was capable of playing out his contract and even being extended a year if they were waiting for the right QB. He was capable of all that.
Interestingly enough, had the Giants done that they may have ended up with BBI's beloved Herbert right in their lap while Eli rode off into the sunset, but I digress.
And again, that was a path not taken. And my guess is you weren’t looking for a placeholder...you were looking for the guy that played in 2011. But he was gone already.
Don’t jump off that couch.
Is it hard to keep track of whether you’re logged in as Googs or LBH15? I think it would be a pain in the butt.
Ask crick
There is absolutely nothing wrong with stating that Eli was done at the end of 2017. He started to show some signs in 2016, calling it shit football a post before was too harsh but he was definitely a problem at times offensively that year.
The problem with the Giants is you can easily make the argument that the Giants are in no better shape going forward than they were the day DG was hired and even being able to have that debate after 3 years of top 6 picks and a lot of cap space is inexcusable.
All of the Giants eggs are in Daniel Jones basket. If he doesn't take a big step forward in 2021 it's back to square one. And he certainly didnt do anything this year to give anyone confidence that he will have a breakout 3rd season.
I didn't hate the Jones pick and I'll never hate drafting a QB if you dont already have one as long as you truly believe in the guy then go for it. But I'd be lying if I said I had confidence in him being the answer at this point. He doesn't look like he has the ability to elevate those around him, and yes I do realize he's not playing with great weapons, but his GM has done nothing to get him top weapons at receiver.
DG has invested a lot of draft capital in the offense and so far it's been a miserable failure.
I said he could still play. He could still make every throw. That he could be a placeholder while the team was built around him to make the transition that much better for the next guy. That he was capable of playing out his contract and even being extended a year if they were waiting for the right QB. He was capable of all that.
Interestingly enough, had the Giants done that they may have ended up with BBI's beloved Herbert right in their lap while Eli rode off into the sunset, but I digress.
And again, that was a path not taken. And my guess is you weren’t looking for a placeholder...you were looking for the guy that played in 2011. But he was gone already.
Don’t jump off that couch.
Is it hard to keep track of whether you’re logged in as Googs or LBH15? I think it would be a pain in the butt.
Ask crick
You have three handles? That must be exhausting.
Interestingly enough, had the Giants done that they may have ended up with BBI's beloved Herbert right in their lap while Eli rode off into the sunset, but I digress.
And again, that was a path not taken. And my guess is you weren’t looking for a placeholder...you were looking for the guy that played in 2011. But he was gone already.
Don’t jump off that couch.
My take is well docvumented, and it’s exactly as I outlined above. That the team could build around Manning and have it be better for the next guy. You can call it placeholder or whatever you want, but that’s what it was.
So DG shouldn’t have taken Daniel Jones?
Where are you going with all this?
There is absolutely nothing wrong with stating that Eli was done at the end of 2017. He started to show some signs in 2016, calling it shit football a post before was too harsh but he was definitely a problem at times offensively that year.
Manning was sacked 47 times in 2018, including 31 times in the first 8 games as he dealt with a line that turned over all five positions in that time period.
Despite this, he threw for 4200 yards with a 66% completion rate, 21 TD’s to 11 Int’s, and a 92.4 passer rating.
admit it and say that Eli was finished in 2018, but even DG has said they were wrong thinking that group potentially had another run left in them.
There is absolutely nothing wrong with stating that Eli was done at the end of 2017. He started to show some signs in 2016, calling it shit football a post before was too harsh but he was definitely a problem at times offensively that year.
Manning was sacked 47 times in 2018, including 31 times in the first 8 games as he dealt with a line that turned over all five positions in that time period.
Despite this, he threw for 4200 yards with a 66% completion rate, 21 TD’s to 11 Int’s, and a 92.4 passer rating.
And the team won 5 games because he couldn’t carry that sorry ass roster anymore.
Mook is right. Eli showed plenty of decline in 2016. A cold hard but correct decision would have ended it after that season. A hard but easy decision would have done it after 2017. Anything past that was denial. And keeping him on paying his contract and drafting Daniel Jones in 2019 was incompetence.
What gang?
admit it and say that Eli was finished in 2018, but even DG has said they were wrong thinking that group potentially had another run left in them.
There is absolutely nothing wrong with stating that Eli was done at the end of 2017. He started to show some signs in 2016, calling it shit football a post before was too harsh but he was definitely a problem at times offensively that year.
Manning was sacked 47 times in 2018, including 31 times in the first 8 games as he dealt with a line that turned over all five positions in that time period.
Despite this, he threw for 4200 yards with a 66% completion rate, 21 TD’s to 11 Int’s, and a 92.4 passer rating.
Boy you're going to die on that hill aren't you?
The Giants were at least 1 if not 2 years late moving on from Eli, they will be at least 1 if not 2 years late moving on from DG.
But hey, this team is on the right path according to JM so all is well.
The problem with the fan base being delusional at times is that John Mara is also delusional.
DG should never have gotten the job 3 years ago and he should not be employed by the Giants still. Joe Judge has a giant anchor around his neck in DG and he better hope DG's ineptitude doesn't cost him his job in a couple years too.
Coughlin was already a good coach. He took J'ville to the AFC championship twice--an xpansion team.
Eli still could have played out his contract and they should have got herbert. but then do that to eli. The rosters have sucked since 2012.
Mcadoo pfff. Mcadoo wouldn't know what to with mahomes even if he got him. Andy Reid's play calling and his roster has a lot to do with Mahomes.
Mcadoo predictable high school playcalling and no motion offense.
Why bother , the "I want the world" poster got it right. Yea sure and Lamar Jackson is good QB pfff. he is Rg3 part 2 and will end up just like him.
I look at 2008 and 2010 as years we were contenders and didn't win it all. But the Saints/Packers/Peyton Colts have around ten 'missed' years. And they only got one a piece.
And I didn't think that 07 team was going to be a SB contender going into that year.
This is also why Eli has to be a HOF'er IMO. He was the best QB in the most important part of the season twice. He was the MVP in the most important game of the season twice. It's a remarkable feat - especially compared to his peers who were better players each year.
When you consider all that, it makes the parting of the Red Sea look pretty minor.
Selfishly, I don’t mind. Imagine Eli in his induction ceremony talking about the two years he played with Jacksonville? I know it shouldn’t matter, but I like how he only played for the Giants.
So maybe the Giants go 7-9 instead of 4-12 / 5-11 if they move on sooner, but glad he wore no other uniform.
2019 and 2020 was a nostalgia tour?
When you consider all that, it makes the parting of the Red Sea look pretty minor.
So, Mara gets no credit for retaining Coughlin after 2006 and 2010? BBI was ugly back in January of 2007 when Coughlin was retained, the majority here wanted him gone so Charlie Weiss could “fix” Eli. There was a portion here who wanted Coughlin gone after 2010 as well.
That was a time where patience paid off very well for John Mara and he 100% deserves credit for that.
Going to log in as Googs or LBH15 today? Maybe do an every other day thing?
Worst move ever was forcing TC out and promoting his suboridate. He rode a team he didn't build and the free agent d improvements to 11 wins and a circus lead up to a wild card round loss before presiding over the destruction of the team.
History has proven this move, and subsequent moves after, drove the franchise into the ground. Should have given Coughlin 2016.
Eli, bringing him back in 2019 was dumb. But, end of 2018 was the last time the team looked like it had any type of consistent offense. Eli could probably still produce on a good squad. Look how the Saints carried a one armed Brees to the divisional round. If the Titans or Rams had a 2018 type Eli this year, they may have won it all.
Amazing to win two titles.
The best thing this front office can do is forget those titles happened. Time to flip the calendar already.
2019 and 2020 was a nostalgia tour?
Absolutely. Sticking with Eli, and drafting what they view as an Eli clone...they are so insulated in their views they could be posters on BBI. You can bet your house Mara is thinking about Eli in 2007 when thinking about what to do with Jones now.
The best thing for the organization and for Eli would have been for him to leave in 2014 or so. He wouldn't have had such a disastrous second half of his career, and the Giants could have stopped trying to catch lightning in a bottle.
The best thing they can do now is populate the organization with people that don't give a shit about Eli. What we had with him is not relevant to today. Eli may as well be YA Tittle.
Worst move ever was forcing TC out and promoting his suboridate. He rode a team he didn't build and the free agent d improvements to 11 wins and a circus lead up to a wild card round loss before presiding over the destruction of the team.
History has proven this move, and subsequent moves after, drove the franchise into the ground. Should have given Coughlin 2016.
Eli, bringing him back in 2019 was dumb. But, end of 2018 was the last time the team looked like it had any type of consistent offense. Eli could probably still produce on a good squad. Look how the Saints carried a one armed Brees to the divisional round. If the Titans or Rams had a 2018 type Eli this year, they may have won it all.
Amazing to win two titles.
Eli's 2018 season wasn't even in the ballpark of Tannehill's 2020 season. Tannehill had 33 touchdowns to 7 interceptions this year. He wasn't holding them back. Their defense being atrocious was what held them back.
Are we still holding fantasies that the Mara's will do what the Ravens did and build a team around a lamar jackson type? It's not because it isn't the giants way -- they won't because it is dumb. When all the hype and all the bs is done and lamar ends up hurt or they finally realize you can't win anything in the playoffs with that kind of qb play ; you'll see the ravens yet again get another qb and start all over again after the years long set back.
The ironic thing is. People said Bridgewater would come cheap. Well ask the Panthers what they think about that now. They are basically stuck with him this season with his $23M next season.
He signed a 3 year $63M contract with $33M in guaranteed money.
Now, he never was shifty...and I feel defenses adjusted to the offense friendly NFL rules....and to counter....teams needed more mobile QBs to succeed....or great OL. The Giants had neither.
and both runs we had lousy season records that barely got us in the playoffs
That was pretty damn consistent
McAdoo as idiot savant. Check. Mahomes wasn't exactly a state secret so him being "right about Mahomes" was not some exercise in prescience.
McAdoo was fired and will never be a HC in the NFL again. This is the guy you have hitched your wagon to. Good luck.
This is all water under the bridge. There were several ways to play this out, and the team chose the way they chose. You all see the results.
It is one of the most overblown things posted on BBI
and both runs we had lousy season records that barely got us in the playoffs
I think we were 9-7 and 10-6. 9-7 teams are often in the playoffs and 10-6 is not "lousy" by NFL standards.
It is one of the most overblown things posted on BBI
What I can't believe is that nobody can put together that the switch from Tom Coughlin's attack deep offense that Manning had run his whole career to McAdoo's run the same personnel and formation 94% of the time, and only throw short passes regardless of down and distance had more affect on Manning's performance than any sort of physical decline did.
I mean, in 2015, Manning threw 4500 yards, and 35 TD's to only 14 INT's.
The Giants offense in 2015 was the 6th scoring offense in the league.
THEN, in 2016, Manning still threw for 4000 yards, and 26 TD's to only 16 INT's.
The Giants offense in 2016 was the [b]26th scoring offense in the NFL with the EXACT same personnel.
BUT NO! It wasn't McAdoo the offensive guru's fault. It was Eli Manning's physical decline at 34 years old.
People still say here that Ben McAdoo is responsible for resurrecting Eli in 2014 and 2015. Unbelievable. That's where the Eli was washed up narrative started.
Washed up coming off a 4500 yard, 35 TD season at 34 years old. How old is Matt Stafford right now, since so many BBIers want him?
maintain that several years from now, we'll have this narrative on the board that McAdoo not only wanted Mahomes, but resigned in anger after his wishes weren't heeded.
It is one of the most overblown things posted on BBI
What I can't believe is that nobody can put together that the switch from Tom Coughlin's attack deep offense that Manning had run his whole career to McAdoo's run the same personnel and formation 94% of the time, and only throw short passes regardless of down and distance had more affect on Manning's performance than any sort of physical decline did.
I mean, in 2015, Manning threw 4500 yards, and 35 TD's to only 14 INT's.
The Giants offense in 2015 was the 6th scoring offense in the league.
THEN, in 2016, Manning still threw for 4000 yards, and 26 TD's to only 16 INT's.
The Giants offense in 2016 was the [b]26th scoring offense in the NFL with the EXACT same personnel.
BUT NO! It wasn't McAdoo the offensive guru's fault. It was Eli Manning's physical decline at 34 years old.
People still say here that Ben McAdoo is responsible for resurrecting Eli in 2014 and 2015. Unbelievable. That's where the Eli was washed up narrative started.
Washed up coming off a 4500 yard, 35 TD season at 34 years old. How old is Matt Stafford right now, since so many BBIers want him?
Very good points Britt
While we're at comparing the Coughlin 2015 team to the McAdoo 2016 team....
Wanna guess what the defensive ranks were for those two?
2015: 30th in the NFL
2016: 2nd in the NFL
Ha, yeah, let's give McAdoo credit.
They finished 6-10.
McAdoo was a loser. He was Ray Handley level bad.
I can't believe people still give that guy credit.
They used that to usher him out, put their next guy in his spot, and Reese got to keep his job and go on a UFA spending spree for 2016. Despite McAdoo's failure as head coach, he was indeed correct about Mahomes (he was banging the table to trade up for him, and Reese was trying), and that Eli was declining and no longer able to stand in the face of a pass rush, make some of the longer vertical passes, etc. It was what it was, and it wasn't a figment of the imagination.
They still have most of the same decision makers in place, and they brought back DG who's been a mixed bag. This offseason is a crucial one for DG's tenure as GM, and for the next few seasons for NYG as they're invested in Jones, Barkley, etc. It's also why many will be prepared to move on from Jones more quickly, rather than invest bigger cap dollars and time in him.
GMs have to keep one on the present and one eye on the future, and NYG has struggled with it for years. Even while winning the last two titles, they failed to keep the pipeline flowing with talent.
The team is probably closer to a full tear down than it is a legitimate title contention.
In other words, don't listen to dummies.
Eli’s feet were done in 2018. I get why they thought they could bring him back though. 2017 the offensive line was so bad it was impossible to asses properly.
Look at Rivers, he retired for same reason. Can’t play QB when your feet are in cement. He had arguably the best OL in football, a stable of backs, and legit number 1 WR. They were going no where in playoffs with him at helm with how slow his feet are. Any pressure that gets him off his spot will result in a negative play. Bens are getting there too and wouldn’t be surprised if he looks toast next year.
In other words, don't listen to dummies.
👍
Thanks. I hope you are a well.
I don't care to argue anything past that point in time. I can see why people don't like Gettleman or any Giants choice post McAdoo.
But too much is made about Eli's decline and Coughlin's fastball, and they turned into monster narratives here that seem to grow and be accepted as fact every year.
It's also difficult to keep a coach who has missed the playoffs four years in a row.
Says a blowhard know-it-all sitting on a couch.
It's also difficult to keep a coach who has missed the playoffs four years in a row.
He also took more risks on offense in 2015, probably in response to trying to keep the defense off the field.
It really wasn’t a strength of his. These younger coaches understand it much better than the older coaches did and we see that play out today. People have attributed it to the Madden effect, which I actually buy into.
Coughlin never understood in-game clock management? I'm not sure I agree with that.
It really wasn’t a strength of his. These younger coaches understand it much better than the older coaches did and we see that play out today. People have attributed it to the Madden effect, which I actually buy into.
I don't recall it being a detriment to the team which would be more along the lines of "never understood" versus not a strength.
I don't think TC was ever great at clock management. I think his weaknesses became more glaring in 2015.
It's also difficult to keep a coach who has missed the playoffs four years in a row.
He also took more risks on offense in 2015, probably in response to trying to keep the defense off the field.
Exactly. That's more in line with reality than the senile old coot narrative that took hold.
It is one of the most overblown things posted on BBI
Exactly. I think one of the most overlooked aspects of McAdoo’s tenure was the influence of TC on his scheme. Recall the first 2 games of McAdoo at OC, 14 puts v the mighty Lions and Cardinals, with just over 200 yds per game. BBI was ready to burn the Giants offices down. TC forced McAdoo to use more motion, more bunched WR formations, and the offense took off.
Left to his own devices, McAdoo went back to his old formula - no motion, no bunched sets, playing everything to get Odell open on a slant The only reason the offense was even remotely successful was the brilliance of Odell. Eli isn’t blameless, but he had a fantastic yeas in 2014 & 2015 averaged over 4400 yds, 33 TD’s and 63% completion %.
Did Eli just fall off a cliff in 2016, or was McAdoo exposed as a terrible play designer and caller? While it’s fair to think that Eli may have been declining, I’m going with door B.
Is the bold accurate? McAdoo was that emphatic and Reese was trying to to get Mahomes?
Because the deal KC got with Buffalo was easily something we could have packaged.
KC moved up from the 27th pick. We were at the 23rd spot. So we technically had more value.
I agree with this but don't feel the need to assign blame.
The Giants up until 2015 had a very stable arrangement in place going on a decade and not far removed from two championships. You can't blame them any more than say the Pittsburgh Steelers who were sticking with what was working.
It is time to adapt, I agree. However, you can't just change the way you've done business overnight.
I don't think TC was ever great at clock management. I think his weaknesses became more glaring in 2015.
It's also difficult to keep a coach who has missed the playoffs four years in a row.
He also took more risks on offense in 2015, probably in response to trying to keep the defense off the field.
Good point. I view that 15 season through a bit of a different lens now than I did at the time.
I loved TC, I think Giant fans underrated him for the most part.
I thought it was time for him to go after the Beckham game in Carolina. TC wasn't quite the disciplinarian he portrayed himself as, but that sequence wasn't acceptable. And then he claimed he wasn't aware? Really bothered me.
I also didn't really understand the logic of firing him and hiring a subordinate. McAdoo got way too much credit for 'fixing' Eli in 14/15 when Eli just had an atrocious year in '13 due to poor OL, slow adjustments, etc.
I'm interested in assigning blame. We deserve better than Mara telling us each season how the arrow is pointing up, when it isn't.
Eli could have definitely been a solid starter IF he had a above average OL and running game. His mind was still intact and that is the most important of the traits.
I think it all goes back to keeping the OL for too long that really was a big part of the 2005-2012 run. It fell apart after 2012 but there were plenty of warning signs. I think this was TC's biggest mistake he made in his coaching career. Too much loyalty.
Despite McAdoo's failure as head coach, he was indeed correct about Mahomes (he was banging the table to trade up for him, and Reese was trying), and that Eli was declining and no longer able to stand in the face of a pass rush, make some of the longer vertical passes, etc. It was what it was, and it wasn't a figment of the imagination.
Is the bold accurate? McAdoo was that emphatic and Reese was trying to to get Mahomes?
Because the deal KC got with Buffalo was easily something we could have packaged.
KC moved up from the 27th pick. We were at the 23rd spot. So we technically had more value.
Yep. I was told at the time Mahomes was the preferred target, they were trying to trade up to be in position to get him, but they weren't going to move a pile of assets to pull it off and were content to sit tight. Was also told one of the next preferred targets was Engram. I shared this back then, was as surprised as the next fan when hearing of the conviction on Mahomes.
Despite McAdoo's failure as head coach, he was indeed correct about Mahomes (he was banging the table to trade up for him, and Reese was trying), and that Eli was declining and no longer able to stand in the face of a pass rush, make some of the longer vertical passes, etc. It was what it was, and it wasn't a figment of the imagination.
Is the bold accurate? McAdoo was that emphatic and Reese was trying to to get Mahomes?
Because the deal KC got with Buffalo was easily something we could have packaged.
KC moved up from the 27th pick. We were at the 23rd spot. So we technically had more value.
Yep. I was told at the time Mahomes was the preferred target, they were trying to trade up to be in position to get him, but they weren't going to move a pile of assets to pull it off and were content to sit tight. Was also told one of the next preferred targets was Engram. I shared this back then, was as surprised as the next fan when hearing of the conviction on Mahomes.
Thanks, Jon.
The Chiefs gave up the 27th pick (2017 draft), a third in the 2017 draft and the Chiefs first in the 2018 draft (which I think was the 22nd pick).
In hindsight, that's a steal, but a very fair deal, too, at the time.
Geesh, what might have been - because I think our 2018 pick would have been more attractive to the Bills.
I'm interested in assigning blame. We deserve better than Mara telling us each season how the arrow is pointing up, when it isn't.
I'm not sure what is negative about wanting another Eli.
1. That type of Qb doesn't win playoff games.
2. That type of Qb get hurt often as he had to leave the Bills game hurt.
How is a short passing mobile QB an Eli clone? Eli became a short passing QB but that was because of McAdoo. He was really a deep passing , pocket qb.
Meanwhile a 43 year old Brady is playing in the SB yet again.
Despite McAdoo's failure as head coach, he was indeed correct about Mahomes (he was banging the table to trade up for him, and Reese was trying), and that Eli was declining and no longer able to stand in the face of a pass rush, make some of the longer vertical passes, etc. It was what it was, and it wasn't a figment of the imagination.
Is the bold accurate? McAdoo was that emphatic and Reese was trying to to get Mahomes?
Because the deal KC got with Buffalo was easily something we could have packaged.
KC moved up from the 27th pick. We were at the 23rd spot. So we technically had more value.
Yep. I was told at the time Mahomes was the preferred target, they were trying to trade up to be in position to get him, but they weren't going to move a pile of assets to pull it off and were content to sit tight. Was also told one of the next preferred targets was Engram. I shared this back then, was as surprised as the next fan when hearing of the conviction on Mahomes.
Thanks, Jon.
The Chiefs gave up the 27th pick (2017 draft), a third in the 2017 draft and the Chiefs first in the 2018 draft (which I think was the 22nd pick).
In hindsight, that's a steal, but a very fair deal, too, at the time.
Geesh, what might have been - because I think our 2018 pick would have been more attractive to the Bills.
If the Giants were trying to trade up to get their future qb, that puts a hole in the theory that Mara didn't allow the Giants to move on or prepare to move on from Manning
I would never be so bold to say any prospect looks Canton bound.
But Mahomes was unbelievable his last year at TTech. I couldn't believe some of the throws he made, especially rolling left. It was Brett Favre with more athleticism jumping off the screen. And I get very dubious of Big 12 QBs because of the poor defense...
I remember Gruden had Mahomes on his ESPN show where he interviewed and worked with QB prospects before the draft. Watching Gruden break down the film of Mahomes was pure art work. Gruden has seen everything and even he was blown away...
Thanks, Jon.
The Chiefs gave up the 27th pick (2017 draft), a third in the 2017 draft and the Chiefs first in the 2018 draft (which I think was the 22nd pick).
In hindsight, that's a steal, but a very fair deal, too, at the time.
Geesh, what might have been - because I think our 2018 pick would have been more attractive to the Bills.
If the Giants were trying to trade up to get their future qb, that puts a hole in the theory that Mara didn't allow the Giants to move on or prepare to move on from Manning
Maybe so heading into 2017. Or perhaps Mara put the kibosh on the deal because he thought it was too much...? Really don't have a read on that.
But after 2017 and Geno Gate occurred, I am convinced that Mara got a second wind with Eli and went all in looking for magic carpet ride #3.
It's interesting, because as a big Manning supporter as you would find, I understood the Giants needed to have options going forward for his replacement. A proper plan to replace a team legend isn't typically meant with a revolt. The revolt happened because it seemed like a desperate attempt to shift blame from McAdoo and Reese to Manning like you outlined above. The revolt wasn't an issue, it was the horribly forced plan by all involved. Acquiring a young qb with franchise potential is smart business move that will not be met with criticism by reasonable people, the year who criticize can simply be tuned out (football dummies).
Once the Giants passed on QB in 2018, they should have waited until 2020. The 2019 draft should have been used to build up the infrastructure of the roster. That would have allowed 2020 to be a full clean slate with a new QB (Herbert most likely).
Then, it sure seems to me they were a bit desperate (as were fans) to secure Jones in 2019 ...
Once the Giants passed on QB in 2018, they should have waited until 2020. The 2019 draft should have been used to build up the infrastructure of the roster. That would have allowed 2020 to be a full clean slate with a new QB (Herbert most likely).
That was my plan, including a belief we'd be picking top 5 again. I get why they fell for Jones and that they felt they couldn't wait another year for QB. But, it all feels reactionary and poorly planned. More like they took what the draft and circumstances gave them at QB. No like.
We're well past overnight, and I'm still not convinced they're even trying to adapt. Building around a running back, drafting an Eli clone, running Garrett's offense...
I'm interested in assigning blame. We deserve better than Mara telling us each season how the arrow is pointing up, when it isn't.
I'm not sure what is negative about wanting another Eli.
There's a lot that's negative about it:
1. Overdrafting Jones, who if we're being honest was more of a 3rd/4th round prospect
2. Once we drafted Jones, we didn't do him any favors in how we used him. The truth is though he might look and act like Eli, he doesn't play like Eli at all. What do we know about Jones?
Pros: Tough, big, good straight line speed, accurate on prescribed throws
Cons: No pocket presence, poor ball security, doesn't see the field well before or after the snap
That doesn't sound anything like Eli. If you want a comp for Jones, it's closer to Cam Newton...you don't want him sitting in the pocket, but he can do things for you with his legs and his arm if you make the read easy for him.
But we want another Eli. So what do we do? We hire Jason Garrett, whose offense made more sense in 2005, to be the offensive coordinator. So instead of playing to Jones's strengths, we're now showcasing his weaknesses. Instead of running him, getting him outside the pocket, and cutting the field down for him we are asking him to operate from the pocket and read the field like he's Eli.
3.A QB like Eli might be a dying/extinct breed. Is there a pure pocket passer in the Eli/Rivers/Brady mold succeeding in the NFL under the age of 30? I don't think there is. College football isn't producing pocket passers, and it's not producing offensive linemen capable of protecting pocket passers. You don't have to be Lamar Jackson to play QB in the NFL, but the ability to at least extend plays with your legs is now an essential trait. The immobile pocket passer is, at least for now, waving goodbye as the Brady generation leaves the league.
Clinging to the last few years of Eli, then trying to replace him with a clone, then trying to cram that square shaped clone into the round hole left by Eli...all are mistakes that have played an enormous role in the Giants sitting where they are.
We don't want another Eli. The Giants need to stop looking into their own past and start looking elsewhere at trends around the league to inform their decisions.
While we're at comparing the Coughlin 2015 team to the McAdoo 2016 team....
Wanna guess what the defensive ranks were for those two?
2015: 30th in the NFL
2016: 2nd in the NFL
Ha, yeah, let's give McAdoo credit.
Eli was like the opposite of those. I guess they had the same coach and both shrig their shoulders after a throw?
Shows you how much people disliked Manning and Coughlin and were ready to discredit them in any way possible.
While we're at comparing the Coughlin 2015 team to the McAdoo 2016 team....
Wanna guess what the defensive ranks were for those two?
2015: 30th in the NFL
2016: 2nd in the NFL
Ha, yeah, let's give McAdoo credit.
One must wonder what would have happened had the two heirs kept the entire coaching staff together and spent the 100 million on defensive players that they spent to prop up Otis as HC. Would they have still gotten buried in GB by McCarthy and Rodgers?
We know the answer to that, don’t we Gene?
It brings out the old criticism of mobile QBs....the strategy is not as effective in the post season. Of the 2 -- one is Mahomes who for all we know is just the recipient of excellent coaching as well as unique athletics and the other Russ Wilson. Despite plenty of chances he has come nowhere near the success of pocket passing Brady with several wins and appearances in the SB.
Think of all the disappointments in the post season by mobile QBs...L Jackson, Josh allen, Tannehill, A Rodgers.
There's a lot that's negative about it:
1. Overdrafting Jones, who if we're being honest was more of a 3rd/4th round prospect
2. Once we drafted Jones, we didn't do him any favors in how we used him. The truth is though he might look and act like Eli, he doesn't play like Eli at all. What do we know about Jones?
Pros: Tough, big, good straight line speed, accurate on prescribed throws
Cons: No pocket presence, poor ball security, doesn't see the field well before or after the snap
That doesn't sound anything like Eli. If you want a comp for Jones, it's closer to Cam Newton...you don't want him sitting in the pocket, but he can do things for you with his legs and his arm if you make the read easy for him.
But we want another Eli. So what do we do? We hire Jason Garrett, whose offense made more sense in 2005, to be the offensive coordinator. So instead of playing to Jones's strengths, we're now showcasing his weaknesses. Instead of running him, getting him outside the pocket, and cutting the field down for him we are asking him to operate from the pocket and read the field like he's Eli.
3.A QB like Eli might be a dying/extinct breed. Is there a pure pocket passer in the Eli/Rivers/Brady mold succeeding in the NFL under the age of 30? I don't think there is. College football isn't producing pocket passers, and it's not producing offensive linemen capable of protecting pocket passers. You don't have to be Lamar Jackson to play QB in the NFL, but the ability to at least extend plays with your legs is now an essential trait. The immobile pocket passer is, at least for now, waving goodbye as the Brady generation leaves the league.
Clinging to the last few years of Eli, then trying to replace him with a clone, then trying to cram that square shaped clone into the round hole left by Eli...all are mistakes that have played an enormous role in the Giants sitting where they are.
We don't want another Eli. The Giants need to stop looking into their own past and start looking elsewhere at trends around the league to inform their decisions.
A really good post. I might quibble with DJ being a 3rd or 4th rounder, if NYG hadn't taken him, I think he would have gone higher than that, but there is a good chance he would have made it to round 2. Everything else is spot on.
Daniel Jones. Tall clean-cut QB with a Cutcliffe relationship who attended a southern college. Like Eli. Check.
Daniel Jones had a poor sophomore season? So did Eli and that obviously turned out well, so Jones will be fine. [My comment: Eli did not have a poor sophomore season.]
It clouds perception and front office actions and directly led to the over drafting of Jones. (Who I see as a late 1st rd prospect, like Rex Grossman.)
It's also difficult to keep a coach who has missed the playoffs four years in a row.
He also took more risks on offense in 2015, probably in response to trying to keep the defense off the field.
Exactly. That's more in line with reality than the senile old coot narrative that took hold.
Let's be honest. Coughlin coached well for some pretty good teams and had a nice consistent run there for a bit, but not sure he should ever be labeled with actually ever having a "fastball". He had his flaws too, particularly as Brett noted above with clock management.
And the statement he had to take some risks in 2015 because of the leaky defense is spot on. Unfortunately for him it seemed like every risk he took went against him making it seem the game had passed him by. In some instances it probably was.
He got the boot because the team went into a fairly steady decline for 4 straight years after that Super Bowl. Plenty of blame could have been tossed around as to why but Coughlin was the one who had to take it on the chin. Not sure it really was that big of a deal as it was getting close to being that time anyway with him. It just wound up badly for us because McAdoo wasn't obviously head coaching material.
Maybe McAdoo should have been given the head scouting job with this keen eye he had for future HOF QBs...
Cosmic - Can't recall the road leading up to Gilbride's departure. Was it that the OL was turning into a disaster hindering Eli & Offense so Coughlin gave up Gilbride as the sacrificial lamb? Can't remember.
retirement after the 2013 season. At the time, I thought the argument for this change was reasonable, but the more time passes, the more it looks like the first move of an incompetent ownership group: unable to process information objectively, playing favorites, and unable to solve problems.
Cosmic - Can't recall the road leading up to Gilbride's departure. Was it that the OL was turning into a disaster hindering Eli & Offense so Coughlin gave up Gilbride as the sacrificial lamb? Can't remember.
QUote from John Mara's end of season presser: "Why did it take so long to realize Jernigan could play?"
Spoiler, he couldn't. It was then that you knew that Reese had Mara's ear over the Coaching staff, IMO.
I can remember Eli working one of his late 4th Qtr go ahead drives in games to go up late in the game; only for the opposing teams to come marching right back down the field; I still remember Eli watching it from the sidelines and mouthing "this is bullshit". McAdoo did work on the 4 minute drill which led them to win some close games but I suspect it is more of his 100 million dollar defense more than anything.
Gilbride "retired" 3 days later.
QUote from John Mara's end of season presser: "Why did it take so long to realize Jernigan could play?"
Spoiler, he couldn't. It was then that you knew that Reese had Mara's ear over the Coaching staff, IMO.
Ha. That was indeed an uncalled for comment by Mara. And clearly showed he was getting unnerved with the losing and talent on field disappearing.
Gilbride "retired" 3 days later.
I think the argument was that KG's passing scheme was too complicated for young players to learn. While there is some truth to that, the fact that they neglected an OL that was running on fumes in 2011 was an indictment of the entire organization.
If Eli is going to be your QB and Gilbride is going to be the OC you need to be strong on the offensive line. And they never were again. The 2011 title by an OK team that got hot papered that over.
Concurrently the league was changing around the Giants and they failed to adapt. They are still failing to adapt. Eli's shadow looms enormous over the whole organization.
He basically, at that point in time, said it was a coaching problem and there were talented players on the roster.
Gilbride "retired" 3 days later.
I think the argument was that KG's passing scheme was too complicated for young players to learn. While there is some truth to that, the fact that they neglected an OL that was running on fumes in 2011 was an indictment of the entire organization.
Yes. Running of fumes in 2011, and now after a decade of adding/subtracting a ton of guys from the OL we still wonder if it will be stabilized.
Daniel Jones. Tall clean-cut QB with a Cutcliffe relationship who attended a southern college. Like Eli. Check.
Daniel Jones had a poor sophomore season? So did Eli and that obviously turned out well, so Jones will be fine. [My comment: Eli did not have a poor sophomore season.]
It clouds perception and front office actions and directly led to the over drafting of Jones. (Who I see as a late 1st rd prospect, like Rex Grossman.)
Has there ever been a time where it's been this easy to predict what this organization is going to do?
-- Reese gets fired. It takes all of a NY minute to figure it's going to be Gettleman once Accorsi is brought in to "consult".
-- Gettleman, who was here when Accorsi selected Eli, says he believes Eli can still playing winning football.
-- Shurmur is hired. The OC who just resuscitated Keenum in Minnesota. Like predicting the sun will rise in the east, he's on-board with Eli.
-- 2018 draft. Eli needs a big toy. Gettleman is firmly entrenched in the "Giants "Way" and old school football. Of course the pick has to be Barkley...right? Lay-up.
-- Eli is finally considered flat-lined. So it's time to find a QB. Who a number of key connections to the Mannings? Why it's Daniel Jones, QB, Duke. And with the 6th pick int he 2019 draft, Jints Central selects "Aw-shucks", part two.
No room for pocket passer? Certainly the ability to shift in the pocket is important but you do not have to have a running QB. Mahomes is more shifty in the pocket than runner imo.
The fact remains. The Giants drafted very poorly for many years and had some bad injuries to stars. TC and Eli's demise were caused by the lack of overall talent and physical presence on the lines.
That offense, when humming along, was nearly unstoppable.
That offense, when humming along, was nearly unstoppable.
I wasn't making an indictment of KG at all, he was one of the best offensive minds this org has ever had, but his (and TC's) scheme was very complex, with adjustments on the fly depending on what the defense was doing. QB and WR's had to be on the same page.
And yes, Reese didn't draft the kind of guys who could take to it, after Nicks and Cruz. Those 2 were workaholics, something Jernigan and Reuben Randle were rarely accused of.
The REAL problem was that Gilbride and Coughlin's offense required 5 and 7 step drops, and time for the receivers to get downfield. By 2013, Manning couldn't even get get to three steps before being smothered. Guys were getting there so fast he was getting tackled mid-playaction.
Gilbrides offense required an offensive line capable of the QB getting to the top of his dropback. Was never fixed. Still not quite fixed. But that's where it went downhill.
If you believe Gilbride, he went to management in 2009 asking for help there.
There seems to be two schools of thought with Giant fans:
1. Look at all the success they’ve had - 5 Super Bowl appearances since 1986 and the only team in the NFL to win a championship in four consecutive decades.
2. Disappointment in the lack of consistent winning. The Giants have only won 12 games twice since 2000 and have never won more than 12 games in the regular season since 2000.
You can’t say either without referencing the other. So, if the Giants are criticized for lack of dominant regular seasons, it’s only fair to reference the Super Bowl success as well. Both are facts and fair to point out.
The Giants are a unique case as a franchise with regards to the above.
It is not. And frankly the comps of Jones to Eli are bullshit and insulting to Eli.
Eli ain't walking through that door.
2- Eli Manning, Russell Wilson
1- Rex Grossman, Kurt Warner, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Colin Kaepernick, Cam Newton, Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, Jared Goff, Jimmy Garoppolo, Tom Brady
I think we look at Brees to Rivers, Favre to Rodgers, and even Peyton to Luck and think with a little foresight it is easy.
There was a LONG gap between Simms/Parcells and Coughlin/Eli.
They are golden eras for a reason.
What I take from the 2 championships is Accorsi/Reese/Gettleman:
- Got the head coach hire right on the 1st try
- Cut ties with the veteran QB immediately and took a big risk to get their guy
- Had a near perfect batting average with their big dollar free agents for several years
- Added 2-3 bona fide starters or contributors in several consecutive drafts
- Endured many injuries and big egos along the way
In essence, it was hard and they had to get most of it right every year. None of this “the rebuild really started 2 years later” shit.
29 years straight of HOF QB play and counting! If that doesn’t hammer it home, nothing will.
1. Look at all the success they’ve had - 5 Super Bowl appearances since 1986 and the only team in the NFL to win a championship in four consecutive decades.
From '84 to '91, the Giants were great. It was their Camelot period. Those SBs were expected. And I feel to this day they likely should have had three.
The most recent two? Nothing great about those teams. They were good teams who caught lightening in the bottle and rode the magic carpet. Don't get me wrong. You certainly take them, but the Camelot era wins, albeit I was very young, were the dividend of a well built organization able to consistently compete against other great organizations at the time (9ers, Washington, Raiders, Denver).
That's what I long for...
It SO hard-unless you're Brady obviously, Haha-to win it all. That's why I love those '07 & '11 teams so much. You gotta catch breaks & capitalize on them.
Aside from the Pats & Steelers, no one else in the current NFL has dealt with moving off a 2x SB QB. The Pats did it with Brady (or maybe he left them) & the Steelers are sticking with Ben who looks to be shot. The Saints stuck with Brees despite him not being able to throw the ball down the field, and I’m sure if he wanted to play next year, he’d be the starter next year.
The point is, it’s not easy. Add in all the fan backlash in 2017 and it makes it even harder.
I do think it is very fair to criticize the moves made surrounding Eli, even in 2018. I also think he was always a lousy fit for the west coast offense.
Eli is behind us now, and the franchise needs to start winning this year.
Don't give these guys a pass. The league is designed to prop up bad teams, and it's designed to promote scoring. They still suck and can't score.
This isn't bad luck.
Don't give these guys a pass. The league is designed to prop up bad teams, and it's designed to promote scoring. They still suck and can't score.
This isn't bad luck.
I’m giving Judge a chance here. If you’ve listened to GM Shuffle the last few episodes, you’ve heard Lombardi reference this:
There are two kinds of franchise thinking - 1. The organization makes the head coach (he mentioned this when talking about the Eagles & Packers, not ideal). 2. The head coach makes the organization (we say this with Parcells & Coughlin and now hopefully Judge).
The head coach is the most important aspect of an organization.
Cosmic - Can't recall the road leading up to Gilbride's departure. Was it that the OL was turning into a disaster hindering Eli & Offense so Coughlin gave up Gilbride as the sacrificial lamb? Can't remember.
QUote from John Mara's end of season presser: "Why did it take so long to realize Jernigan could play?"
Spoiler, he couldn't. It was then that you knew that Reese had Mara's ear over the Coaching staff, IMO.
You know Britt. You have been blaming Reese for years. Its been pointed out with direct quotes the Coughlin agreed with every decision. Direct quote from Mara himself.
It also been pointed out that all draft picks were made by committee. So what is it? When you talk about the glory years, you ever rarely me tin Reese except that he ruined the 2nd half of Eli's career..
It was an organizational failure. All hands on deck. Why do continually push this obvious false narrative?
I'm interested in assigning blame. We deserve better than Mara telling us each season how the arrow is pointing up, when it isn't.
I'm not sure what is negative about wanting another Eli.
There's a lot that's negative about it:
1. Overdrafting Jones, who if we're being honest was more of a 3rd/4th round prospect
2. Once we drafted Jones, we didn't do him any favors in how we used him. The truth is though he might look and act like Eli, he doesn't play like Eli at all. What do we know about Jones?
Pros: Tough, big, good straight line speed, accurate on prescribed throws
Cons: No pocket presence, poor ball security, doesn't see the field well before or after the snap
That doesn't sound anything like Eli. If you want a comp for Jones, it's closer to Cam Newton...you don't want him sitting in the pocket, but he can do things for you with his legs and his arm if you make the read easy for him.
But we want another Eli. So what do we do? We hire Jason Garrett, whose offense made more sense in 2005, to be the offensive coordinator. So instead of playing to Jones's strengths, we're now showcasing his weaknesses. Instead of running him, getting him outside the pocket, and cutting the field down for him we are asking him to operate from the pocket and read the field like he's Eli.
3.A QB like Eli might be a dying/extinct breed. Is there a pure pocket passer in the Eli/Rivers/Brady mold succeeding in the NFL under the age of 30? I don't think there is. College football isn't producing pocket passers, and it's not producing offensive linemen capable of protecting pocket passers. You don't have to be Lamar Jackson to play QB in the NFL, but the ability to at least extend plays with your legs is now an essential trait. The immobile pocket passer is, at least for now, waving goodbye as the Brady generation leaves the league.
Clinging to the last few years of Eli, then trying to replace him with a clone, then trying to cram that square shaped clone into the round hole left by Eli...all are mistakes that have played an enormous role in the Giants sitting where they are.
We don't want another Eli. The Giants need to stop looking into their own past and start looking elsewhere at trends around the league to inform their decisions.
Over-drafting a player because you want a player from the past would be foolish. But, you and I don't agree with the value of Jones, there really isn't a need to go into that.
I also don't agree with your view on Garrett's offense or why he was hired here.
Lastly Jones is a developing qb who I think deserves a decent opportunity to thrive. We hear the roster sucks, we hear the scheme sucks, wouldn't be surrounded by that hurt a Qb's chance to develop?
Yeah I like him a lot. But I think he's saddled with albatrosses in Mara, Gettleman, Garrett, and Jones. I've been hoping they would get out of the way and let Judge run the show. I'm not optimistic that's happening.
This is why its crazy talk to think there is blame because the Giants should have won 3..
At some point, the committee you mentioned soured and were no longer seeing eye to eye. I think it was 2013 and said why.
Coughlin was fired. So then Reese was tasked with fixing the roster “Jerry knows this is on him (John Mara at Coughlin’s retirement conference). Reese still failed.
I loved Reese as a GM. I loved it all the way up until it started to fracture and the blame shifting began.
Naah, they can do better than that.
Look for another NY Giant Super Bowl win 3 years after Gettleman retires. That should be sooner than 2029.
At some point, the committee you mentioned soured and were no longer seeing eye to eye. I think it was 2013 and said why.
Coughlin was fired. So then Reese was tasked with fixing the roster “Jerry knows this is on him (John Mara at Coughlin’s retirement conference). Reese still failed.
I loved Reese as a GM. I loved it all the way up until it started to fracture and the blame shifting began.
So basically you took Reese's quotes personal? Wow, I see why people still don't like Tiki.
And who was shifting blame?. Reese was getting blamed for years when the organization was as a whole was making decisions. I think it was also mention that Chris Mara was inserted into the operation decisions..
So. Now I understand your reasoning. I don't agree at all, but ok..
Jones doesn't deserve anything. The only thing keeping him on the field is where he was drafted. Since then, he hasn't earned the right to be the starter unquestioned. If he were a UDFA, would he be starting in 2021? Nope. We'd be looking at drafting a quarterback.
It's on Jones to kick the door down and earn the job. But that's not how the Giants operate, and we see the results.
Jones doesn't deserve anything. The only thing keeping him on the field is where he was drafted. Since then, he hasn't earned the right to be the starter unquestioned. If he were a UDFA, would he be starting in 2021? Nope. We'd be looking at drafting a quarterback.
It's on Jones to kick the door down and earn the job. But that's not how the Giants operate, and we see the results.
Terps, perhaps my term, "deserves" was inaccurate. I would like to rephrase, and say, it may be wise to see Jones under better circumstances. If he plays better, but not want the team wants necessarily for the future, his value can increase. Or perhaps his growth combined with better circumstances shows that he would be a guy to build the offense around.
I don't have any issue with your doubts about Jones, doubts about Jones are fair to a certain extent. You and I are farthest apart I think on how we view surrounding circumstances and how they may impact the qb position.
Here's a realistic scenario - Jones throws 25 TDs and 14 INT with 7.1 YPA, the Giants score 21 points/game, and they finish the season 7-9/8-8. That's an improvement over what happened in 2020, but it's still well below what is needed to compete with the likes of KC, Buffalo, Green Bay, Baltimore, etc.
What is likely to happen? I'd expect to hear the same story we get from Mara/Gettleman each year - "We improved", "The arrow is pointing up", etc. And we'll all be getting into the same arguments here that we've been in each of the past 3 years.
Jones is going to improve next year. He HAS to, because it's impossible to do worse than he did in 2020. He isn't going to throw 11 TDs again. But just because he improves doesn't mean he is good enough, or will be good enough, to QB this team to title contention.
Jones can improve and still be terrible in 2021. 2020 was that bad. Will Mara/Gettleman make that distinction?