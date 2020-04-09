Coughlin & Eli winning 2 titles is an enormous feat- Sean : 1/24/2021 6:26 pm

I started a thread last week on this, but deleted it. This week, I’ve got to leave it up. As each year passes, I’m more impressed that Coughlin & Eli won *two* titles in their tenure here. It’s so hard to do, as we just watched the Packers lose at home. We watched the Saints lose last week at home.



Just an incredible accomplishment.