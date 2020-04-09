Giants vs Bucs 2020 ...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6lqhhSX7Occ
(Eventual NFC Champs). You always want to compare yourself to "the big dog".
Of course, the real big dog - Presa Canario is KC. But, I don't think we're that far away from challenging Tampa Bay, next year (with a good draft & wise FA strategy).
I can think of 5 to 6 players I do not want to ever see again taking offensive and defensive snaps. Flemmings, Downs/Mayo, Lewis, etc....replace them. Find better WRs and corners.
....with steady improvement from some of the young guys.
They can win... more then most would expect
I think there is the NFC, the AFC and then the Chiefs. If they keep drafting well, everyone is in trouble. I don't see how they fall off anytime soon. Mahomnes is the only QB that truly scares me in the NFL. They have a quick scoring offense with a pass rush.
Moves the ball effectively - spreading it around -Two brutal picks - one amazing throw to Tate...ball in his hands to tie the game - came up empty.
You are overrating the division.
They aren't.
Week to week match-ups tell you something. How a team performs over the season tells you much more.
Is taking the term “homerism” to another level. How far away we are is a subjective opinion for posters here. I think we are significantly away from having a quality playoff roster. I’ll go even further, when preseason stuff starts circulating this summer, I’m guessing you won’t see one prediction putting the NYG in the playoffs. There is still a lot of work to do here. And even if Dave has a grand slam offseason, it’s probably still not enough.
You are overrating the division.
The division isn’t good I get it. But a healthy Dallas next year is likely better than whatever the NYG look like come week 1. And, assuming they upgrade the QB position, Washington is probably a hair better than us too. My guess is prognosticators will bet on health and overwhelming lean Dallas come August.
We need better scouts who know their stuff to give our management the wisdom to better choose.
They're not a great team, but you don't need to be in order to win a Super Bowl in the modern NFL.
has little to do with the Giants season on the whole. They were 6-10. Think they're really close to a Super Bowl birth? Stop it, and take off the blue-colored glasses
I disagree -- The refs PICKED UP the PI flag after this long discussion which cost Giants the game
if Giants win that game they have a different season .
Jon, your ability to give excuses for other teams, but not the Giants, is top notch lately
First of all, it cost them a second chance to TIE the game. There's no guarantee they would have scored on that attempt, and even if they had, with 28 seconds left TB had 3 timeouts. So, no guarantee of overtime. The odds of winning the game at that point would still have been less than 50/50.
Secondly, if "Franchise QB" Daniel Jones makes the throw accurately and on time, it's a moot point.
6-10 is 6-10, and the roster is an untalented mess.
Jon, your ability to give excuses for other teams, but not the Giants, is top notch lately
Point out one example and I'll respond, don't try and whistle past the graveyard with me.
"blah blah blah blah we still lost!" ok....it's just my opinion.
Bottom line is, Giants won 6 games. They were close in some others, against good teams. The team had a much different feel than the previous 2 seasons. Sorry for being optimistic and not a miserable SOB about the team. I like where we are headed. Add some talent in the draft and FA and we will be on our way, IMO.
Saying things like "we have no talent" doesn't make it true.
The Giants deserved to be in that game, but it doesn't then make the logic leap they're close to make a playoff run valid. They trended in the opposite direction and still have a roster in need of many, many parts. Probably four starters on each side of the LOS before they're a contender. Those will be proven out as facts, for my money. Giants have had and STILL have a handful of backups starting when they shouldn't. Fill those holes, establish a winning record, push for a playoff spot, and then we're in business.
I'm not miserable, and I don't build my football posts based on emotion or Giants fandom. I'm realistic based on what the Giants show me, and then I go from there. NYG success doesn't determine any other happiness in my life.
You're conflating me with a different faction here.
I also don't think the Bucs played that well yesterday.
Giants scored about 15 ppg down the stretch when it mattered most. Trajectory is important to the discussion, even moreso than the game between Bucs/Giants, imv.
Agree to disagree.
Were you describing Rodgers yesterday?
Well - when Rodgers doesn't make that play, everyone says ah its coaching, its a team game etc.
It's so much easier for BBI to lay the blame on the Giants QB, but then when it comes to other teams, they seem to take the glasses off and say ah its a team game.
It was a bad play by Rodgers, but not the reason they lost the game. I put thoughts in the Rodgers thread. King & Jones were big reasons they fell into a 28-10 hole in the first place. The Packers collectively closed both halves in poor fashion, LaFleur included.
Perhaps his left hand was a bit heavy with the weight of the SB ring he already has prevented him from making that throw.
they played the bucs before the bucs offense clicked. brady didn't really click until the atlanta game late in the season
6-10 is 6-10, and the roster is an untalented mess.
Jon, your ability to give excuses for other teams, but not the Giants, is top notch lately
1. The team stumbled badly out of the gate; they were thoroughly out-matched vs the Steelers and the 49ers. Jones was in a deep funk.
2. They did almost beat the Bucs, Bears and the Rams (who made the play-offs)
3. They righted the ship and were on a roll until Jones got hurt (he was never himself post injury)
I look at that Bucs game in terms of both the positives (Jones started to make progress, Gallman emerged, the defense started to come together.
The negatives - We couldn't get to Tom Brady, he had way too much time to pick us apart; Slayton wasn't himself (I think he was battling a nagging injury); we had two slot receivers trying to impersonate a wide, (opposite Slayton); the O-line was struggling mightily (partly because of the coaching turmoil)
Concerns - We have two massive holes - Edge and Wide Receiver and one big one, Corner opposite Bradburry. Need to stabilize our O-line coaching situation.
Positives - With the right support around him, he can be just as good as the Bill's Josh Allen; Barkley's coming back; the defense will be better under Graham; Judge is solid.
We're not that far from being legit.
they played the bucs before the bucs offense clicked. brady didn't really click until the atlanta game late in the season
Well, since we are bringing facts into the argument, that’s bullshit. The Bucs scored 38 and 45 points in the two games they played directly before the Giants game. Nice try though.