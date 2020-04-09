Unlikely that it will be M. Parsons Grizz99 : 1/25/2021 10:40 am

Yesterday's quote: "I've known him most of his life and there's immaturity issues".

A quick glance through the internet seems to confirm that they were red flags as far back as High School. There's a lawsuit by an ex player named Humphreys against Penn State that alleges locker room acts as well as a barroom fight - it's rough stuff and almost tough to read.

Couple that, with other reports that claim he has succeeded at the college level because of the Raw Talent , but he is not an instinctual or knowledgeable player who can necessarily Step Up.

None of this is definitive or conclusive, and it doesn't mean he won't be an NFL star and even an impact player - certainly the stats are there.. But "safe" and a high basement are important Concepts not to be ignored when you're drafting that high.

I think all the chatter almost guarantees that he will be there, but with so many attractive alternatives, I think it's fair to say that Micah Parsons is not going to be a giant.