Unlikely that it will be M. Parsons

Grizz99 : 1/25/2021 10:40 am
Yesterday's quote: "I've known him most of his life and there's immaturity issues".
A quick glance through the internet seems to confirm that they were red flags as far back as High School. There's a lawsuit by an ex player named Humphreys against Penn State that alleges locker room acts as well as a barroom fight - it's rough stuff and almost tough to read.
Couple that, with other reports that claim he has succeeded at the college level because of the Raw Talent , but he is not an instinctual or knowledgeable player who can necessarily Step Up.
None of this is definitive or conclusive, and it doesn't mean he won't be an NFL star and even an impact player - certainly the stats are there.. But "safe" and a high basement are important Concepts not to be ignored when you're drafting that high.
I think all the chatter almost guarantees that he will be there, but with so many attractive alternatives, I think it's fair to say that Micah Parsons is not going to be a giant.
If we only had a coach on staff  
Giantimistic : 1/25/2021 10:45 am : link
That had inside info on Penn State players. Giants are in a very good place to make a determination on him.
off the beaten path  
mittenedman : 1/25/2021 10:46 am : link
I have a feeling we're going to see a different kind of human being at #11. if we go LB - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - or the Joker as I like to call him.

He can do everything - I can see him playing that "Buck" position who pass rushes, can play stacked or off the edge and provide tons of scheme versatility.
Position wise with Martinez and Crowder starting, I'm not disappointed  
Ira : 1/25/2021 10:48 am : link
that Parsons won't be a Giant. What does disappoint me is that it's much less likely that he'll be drafted before we pick.
I'm resigned to the idea that the Giants are going WR in Round 1  
gidiefor : Mod : 1/25/2021 10:49 am : link
If it was up to me it would an ER
Hard for me to imagine  
SirYesSir : 1/25/2021 10:49 am : link
they go linebacker with a high pick, unless it translates into a guy that can be a consistent edge producer. They just cluster-drafted linebackers last year

Would be very surprised to see Parsons even ignoring any outside issues
I don't think we'll go Buck at #11  
JonC : 1/25/2021 10:49 am : link
And if Parsons' background is spotted, certainly expect the Giants will find a way to discover it and disregard him accordingly.
after seeing what Hill  
ryanmkeane : 1/25/2021 10:50 am : link
does on a weekly basis, I'm warming up to Waddle
RE: I'm resigned to the idea that the Giants are going WR in Round 1  
Anakim : 1/25/2021 10:51 am : link
In comment 15133829 gidiefor said:

If it was up to me it would an ER


I'm hoping for either Farley or Surtain
it's rough stuff?  
KDavies : 1/25/2021 10:51 am : link
Unless there's some other story, Parsons poured water on Humphries. Humphries poured Gatorade on Parsons. Parsons punched Humphries. Fight escalated. Parsons choked Humphries. Humphries pulled out a pocket knife. Fight ended.

Certainly doesn't paint Parsons as a boy scout. But he's hardly the only young man to get in a fight like this, and I wouldn't let this incident alone preclude me from drafting him.
Link - ( New Window )
GBN report  
Giantsfan79 : 1/25/2021 10:53 am : link
had analysis on why he's a bad fit for the Giants. Since the Giants play nickle so often he'd either have to move down to a DE position (where he's undersized) or he'd move to a MIKE position (where he'd be exposed in coverage). Otherwise he's at best a two-down LB on this team which is a waste of the 11th pick.
RE: GBN report  
KDavies : 1/25/2021 10:54 am : link
In comment 15133844 Giantsfan79 said:

had analysis on why he's a bad fit for the Giants. Since the Giants play nickle so often he'd either have to move down to a DE position (where he's undersized) or he'd move to a MIKE position (where he'd be exposed in coverage). Otherwise he's at best a two-down LB on this team which is a waste of the 11th pick.


Stuff like this would preclude drafting him, not a fight he got into.
Devin White was arrested  
ryanmkeane : 1/25/2021 10:55 am : link
twice before he went to LSU. People can change.
There are a few teams picking ahead of the Giants  
ghost718 : 1/25/2021 10:56 am : link
Where he makes a lot of sense.
RE: Devin White was arrested  
KDavies : 1/25/2021 10:56 am : link
In comment 15133848 ryanmkeane said:

twice before he went to LSU. People can change.


wait until the OP reads about some of the stuff from LT off the field...
that Parsons fight  
ryanmkeane : 1/25/2021 10:56 am : link
is absolutely not a reason to avoid him in the draft. You do your due diligence on the kid, but if he made a bad mistake and got caught up in the heat of the moment with that teammate, it happens. By other accounts, he's a good dude within that community at PSU.
I've literally got a Nov 2020 article about the allegations  
BelieveJJ : 1/25/2021 10:57 am : link
of overly agressive hazing and lawsuits file against coach Franklin and the University - that have gone nowhere over the past year plus BTW - open now in my browser...

And was going to post a similar now redundant thread. A link to Miami Dolphins related speculation that he might be off their board altogether led me to the old Phila Inquirer article.

Dunno what to think. And lets not pretend the Giants have never had any success with a "bad boy" LB, who also just happened to have unbelievably freakish arhleticism, in a previous era.

6'3", 245#, runs a sub 4.5 40. He's faster and probably more all around arhletic than top 2020 CB Patrick Surtain. Let that sink in. He has ridiculously quick feet, so much so that blockers have a very hard time lining him up, he so effortlessly side steps them.

And stuff is coming up NOW pre draft that happened over a year ago, did not generate a criminal investigation (that went anywhere) and even refers to civil lawsuits that were thrown out of court more than once?

I guess there's some truth there, but it also smells like a disinformation campain to get Parsons to drop out of the top 5.

Who could be behind it? The guys sitting at 6? I hear that's a Pennsylvania based team, in pretty dire need of an Alpha LB?

🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅
KDavies  
ryanmkeane : 1/25/2021 10:58 am : link
exactly....although it's a different league now, I would say the modern NFL teams will avoid guys that have repeat issues of violence or alcohol/drug stuff. A fight with a teammate that got out of hand would not be a reason at all to not draft this guy. I mean, completely different scenario but look at all the pro bowlers in the NFL right now that had some "issues."
RE: RE: I'm resigned to the idea that the Giants are going WR in Round 1  
gidiefor : Mod : 1/25/2021 10:59 am : link
In comment 15133837 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15133829 gidiefor said:


Quote:


If it was up to me it would an ER



I'm hoping for either Farley or Surtain


I haven't studied either Surtain or Farley yet - and it's a possibility -- but the idea that the team is committed to Jones says WR or the TE
if the guy loves football  
ryanmkeane : 1/25/2021 11:00 am : link
is a hard worker, and made 1 bad mistake to get into that fight, i'm good with it. If he's just a bad guy, that's something all together different.
BTW -- Parsons is absolutely explosive  
gidiefor : Mod : 1/25/2021 11:01 am : link
and on a different level than any other player I've watched/studied so far in this year's draft
RE: RE: RE: I'm resigned to the idea that the Giants are going WR in Round 1  
Anakim : 1/25/2021 11:02 am : link
In comment 15133860 gidiefor said:
Quote:
In comment 15133837 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15133829 gidiefor said:


Quote:


If it was up to me it would an ER



I'm hoping for either Farley or Surtain



I haven't studied either Surtain or Farley yet - and it's a possibility -- but the idea that the team is committed to Jones says WR or the TE


True, but we could always address that in free agency. Kyle Pitts is an option as well, but I think there's a real possibility that Farley and/or Surtain will be the BPA at 11 and they also happen to play a position of need.
everyone wants the next Tyreke Hill  
KDavies : 1/25/2021 11:04 am : link
but based on these standards, Hill has done far worse:

choked his pregnant girlfriend, and punched her in the stomach and face: "Crystal Espinal, Hill's girlfriend who was eight weeks pregnant with his child, told police an argument late on the night of Dec. 12, 2014, at Hill's Stillwater home escalated to physical violence. Espinal said she was choked by Hill, who also punched her in the stomach and the face. Still in pain in her stomach, she said she was concerned about the baby."

There were also allegations against him breaking his 3-year-old's arm.


Link - ( New Window )
RE: BTW -- Parsons is absolutely explosive  
BelieveJJ : 1/25/2021 11:06 am : link
In comment 15133865 gidiefor said:
Quote:
and on a different level than any other player I've watched/studied so far in this year's draft


He won't make it to the Giants at 11. No fffn way.
Parsons is a top-5 prospect in this Draft. No doubt.  
Anakim : 1/25/2021 11:07 am : link
This sounds more like hazing than anything.


BTW, his teammate, Jayson Oweh, is very impressive in his own right. He's a physical freak. Once he gets stronger and more polished...look out.
There's a lot more  
Grizz99 : 1/25/2021 11:10 am : link
The lawsuit alleges that a knife was pulled. And the locker room stuff was sexual and continuing. Even if he's not a central character, it's the kind of stuff that I think the Giants will stay away from.
Then you have the remarks about the lack of instincts seemingly summing it up. As I read I couldn't help wondering what we would have thought of LT if we had this kind of information. But it was a different age and explosive and talented as he might be , this is almost certainly no LT.
But most importantly, there is bound to be reasonable safer alternatives
I would think that Sean Spencer has some  
Mark in ATL : 1/25/2021 11:14 am : link
knowledge of what has occurred and an opinion on the Penn State players.
RE: I'm resigned to the idea that the Giants are going WR in Round 1  
Gregorio : 1/25/2021 11:15 am : link
In comment 15133829 gidiefor said:
Quote:
If it was up to me it would an ER


gidiefor; if both Davonta Smith and Jamarr Chase are gone at pick 11, do you see NYG going for Waddle? Also, which ER do you see is worthy at 11?
RE: There's a lot more  
KDavies : 1/25/2021 11:16 am : link
In comment 15133881 Grizz99 said:
Quote:
The lawsuit alleges that a knife was pulled. And the locker room stuff was sexual and continuing. Even if he's not a central character, it's the kind of stuff that I think the Giants will stay away from.
Then you have the remarks about the lack of instincts seemingly summing it up. As I read I couldn't help wondering what we would have thought of LT if we had this kind of information. But it was a different age and explosive and talented as he might be , this is almost certainly no LT.
But most importantly, there is bound to be reasonable safer alternatives


From what I have read. The other guy pulled the knife. Did Parsons pull the knife??? Because this sentence sure makes it seem like Humphries pulled the knife: "According to ESPN, the fight escalated to Parsons choking Humphries, who then pulled out a pocket knife so Parsons would stop. The fight ended after that, according to the report."
Link - ( New Window )
If the Giants dont take a WR  
cjac : 1/25/2021 11:18 am : link
or the TE Pitts at 11 i'll be very surprised.

we cant score, we need weapons
I'm out on Pitts...  
Dnew15 : 1/25/2021 11:21 am : link
People always say "you don't take a RB in rd 1"...well unless you Gettleman ;)

THe same mantra should absolutely be adopted when it comes to taking TE.

Go back and look at the TEs that have been drafted in rd 1 and tell me which one lived up to their draft pick.

RE: RE: I'm resigned to the idea that the Giants are going WR in Round 1  
DCGMan : 1/25/2021 11:28 am : link
In comment 15133837 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15133829 gidiefor said:


Quote:


If it was up to me it would an ER



I'm hoping for either Farley or Surtain


I would love Surtain or Waddell assuming Chase and Smith are already off the board.
Valid point  
Grizz99 : 1/25/2021 11:37 am : link
knife. Did Parsons pull the knife??? Because this sentence sure makes it seem like Humphries pulled the knife: "According to ESPN, the fight escalated to Parsons choking Humphries, who then pulled out a pocket knife so Parsons would stop. The fight ended after that, according to the report."

But that's only one of several negative factors. It was Bucky Waters who said he had no in him since high school and that there's immaturity issues.
Then there's remark about instincts. Gettleman was tarred and feathered over the pic for the cornerback and time and time again we heard that he had inappropriately ignored red flags.
I don't know what the truth is, but I don't think gettleman can put himself in a position of being second-guessed and ignoring the much larger red flags being bandied about here.
I also remember consistently writing that the Giants had made a mistake when they passed on laremy tunsil and that they would feel it for the next decade.
DeAndre Baker or laremy tunsil. Why I'm not a GM. But I will say this, there are a lot better alternatives than Eli Apple this time around and I think that will be the deciding factor.

Zaven Collins  
robbieballs2003 : 1/25/2021 11:37 am : link
Do it. Watch, he probably has a checkered past too. Haha.
I  
AcidTest : 1/25/2021 11:39 am : link
think after Baker the Giants will shy away from anyone with character concerns, especially in the first round.

I don't necessarily think the Giants will take a WR in the first round, especially in a draft that is very deep at that position. This team has a ton of needs. Just take the BPA.
RE: I'm out on Pitts...  
BelieveJJ : 1/25/2021 11:40 am : link
In comment 15133908 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
People always say "you don't take a RB in rd 1"...well unless you Gettleman ;)

THe same mantra should absolutely be adopted when it comes to taking TE.

Go back and look at the TEs that have been drafted in rd 1 and tell me which one lived up to their draft pick.


That's great logic.

It's precisely the logic the Giants used when the bypassed Daniel Jones, another Duke QB.

🙄
Lots of athletes and people  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/25/2021 11:42 am : link
have had bad moments. Some learn and some repeat patterns. You investigate fully but I am not in the camp that people can't be better and grow so long as you that person acknowledges past issues and be prepared to address it.

I think the big difference now is Social media. Everything gets out and is magnified is huge stories. What may have taken years to come out in the past comes out no in almost real time.
Bucky Brooks, Grizz.  
BelieveJJ : 1/25/2021 11:44 am : link

Bucky Waters? Muddy waters? Andre Waters?
Dark, turbulent waters?

I'm willing to bet anyone Parsons doesn't make it to 11.

But if he does, Sean Spence will have more to say about Parsons than we are going to ever know.
Thanks  
Grizz99 : 1/25/2021 11:47 am : link
I'm terrible with names and dictating through the phone and fighting autocorrect. So apologies
RE: GBN report  
JonC : 1/25/2021 11:51 am : link
In comment 15133844 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
had analysis on why he's a bad fit for the Giants. Since the Giants play nickle so often he'd either have to move down to a DE position (where he's undersized) or he'd move to a MIKE position (where he'd be exposed in coverage). Otherwise he's at best a two-down LB on this team which is a waste of the 11th pick.


This is where I am with him in football terms, can he play MIKE in extra DB packages at the NFL level.
RE: I'm out on Pitts...  
Mdgiantsfan : 1/25/2021 12:03 pm : link
In comment 15133908 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
People always say "you don't take a RB in rd 1"...well unless you Gettleman ;)

THe same mantra should absolutely be adopted when it comes to taking TE.

Go back and look at the TEs that have been drafted in rd 1 and tell me which one lived up to their draft pick.


You have to trust your scouting...heck we took a qb at 6 but we still have questions on that pick. If that TE can produce like Travis in KC, I’d say he’s worth the #11 pick.
RE: If the Giants dont take a WR  
Amtoft : 1/25/2021 12:04 pm : link
In comment 15133903 cjac said:
Quote:
or the TE Pitts at 11 i'll be very surprised.

we cant score, we need weapons


Yes and if you improve your Defense you don't need to score as much. You can either close our Def up to make them elite by adding a Passrushing LB and top CB or try and keep it the same and improve the offense some. Either way whoever we pick at 11 is going to help us... WR yes, CB yes, Edge Yes, etc
I'm fine with Pitts  
ryanmkeane : 1/25/2021 12:05 pm : link
as long as we have a plan to use his talents. If we use him like Raiders use Waller, I'm all in. If we line him up to block and throw it to him 4 times a game, I'm out.
RE: RE: If the Giants dont take a WR  
robbieballs2003 : 1/25/2021 12:06 pm : link
In comment 15133969 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 15133903 cjac said:


Quote:


or the TE Pitts at 11 i'll be very surprised.

we cant score, we need weapons



Yes and if you improve your Defense you don't need to score as much. You can either close our Def up to make them elite by adding a Passrushing LB and top CB or try and keep it the same and improve the offense some. Either way whoever we pick at 11 is going to help us... WR yes, CB yes, Edge Yes, etc


Exactly.
I’d like for the Giants ...  
Jim from Katonah : 1/25/2021 12:22 pm : link
... to be as aggressive as the Chiefs when it comes to making talent (Tyreek Hill and Tyrone Matthieu) the driving force of their team building. We need badass dudes and plenty of them.
RE: I’d like for the Giants ...  
Jim from Katonah : 1/25/2021 12:25 pm : link
In comment 15134003 Jim from Katonah said:
Quote:
... to be as aggressive as the Chiefs when it comes to making talent (Tyreek Hill and Tyrone Matthieu) the driving force of their team building. We need badass dudes and plenty of them.


I’d add Frank Clark to that list too. If those types of dudes are good enough for the league’s gold standard, they should be good enough for us too.
RE: RE: GBN report  
Giantsfan79 : 1/25/2021 12:27 pm : link
In comment 15133954 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15133844 Giantsfan79 said:


Quote:


had analysis on why he's a bad fit for the Giants. Since the Giants play nickle so often he'd either have to move down to a DE position (where he's undersized) or he'd move to a MIKE position (where he'd be exposed in coverage). Otherwise he's at best a two-down LB on this team which is a waste of the 11th pick.



This is where I am with him in football terms, can he play MIKE in extra DB packages at the NFL level.


supposedly coverage isn't his strength and he wasn't asked to do it much at PSU so whatever skills he may have are raw/underdeveloped. Combined with the fact the NFL won't allow teams to conduct private workouts leads me to think the Giants should pass if he's still there at 11.
Outside of RB, DL and S  
Mike from Ohio : 1/25/2021 12:30 pm : link
Every position is a position of need. Take the one with the highest grade and don't look back. No need to target a position.
Give me  
UberAlias : 1/25/2021 12:49 pm : link
Gregory Rousseau
People at Penn State say Parsons  
90.Cal : 1/25/2021 1:06 pm : link
Is the linebacker version of Saquon in regards to his body type and athletic traits. I'm not sure how true that is or how much of a stretch that is. Its hard for me to gauge these opt outs, Parsons included. I don't view LB as big of a need compared to CB, WR, ER, RG & RT... which is where I'd want to go at 11 but who was the last bonafide stud we had at ILB? Pierce? Carson? Both helped bring home the Lombardi...
College kid gets in trouble for hazing  
chopperhatch : 1/25/2021 1:08 pm : link
at a Big Ten school who was embroiled in the very worst sports scandal less than a decade old and during culture shift where ANY harassment of any level is not tolerated by society. In other news, you need a driver's license to operate an automobile.

How many times are we going to pass on guys who are awesome at football because they are mean bastards. Isnt that who we want? Joe Mixon is a damn good running back and he lost his composure as a college kid. Bruce Irvin was fucking trouble as a college kid and he was a gangster in the NFL for a while. Richie Incognito would have been the best Guard on our team for a decade plus.

Parsons is my favorite player in tgis draft bar none. He has Jaylon Smith type athleticism and pass rushing ability. I think you can teach that guy to cover.

I know I have changed a bit my rankings but if any of these players are available in this order, we def take them: Surtain (like Parsons better, but Surtain's position holds more value), Parsons and Rousseau (position hold more value, I just like Parsons dual ability).

I dont want a wideout at 11. Go get one in FA....thats what FA is for...plugging holes.
RE: Parsons is a top-5 prospect in this Draft. No doubt.  
81_Great_Dane : 1/25/2021 1:09 pm : link
In comment 15133874 Anakim said:
Quote:
This sounds more like hazing than anything.


BTW, his teammate, Jayson Oweh, is very impressive in his own right. He's a physical freak. Once he gets stronger and more polished...look out.
Depending on who you ask, there are about 12 top-five prospects in this draft. That's why the mock drafts are all over the place. And they'll probably stay that way, since it's such a weird year for evaluating prospects.
Choking  
darren in pdx : 1/25/2021 1:13 pm : link
is pretty serious, choking someone for even a short period of time can cause brain damage. It's also very common among domestic abusers. It's pretty obvious why teams will take that very seriously if it's true and he had the intent to harm during the incident.
RE: Choking  
Jim from Katonah : 1/25/2021 1:16 pm : link
In comment 15134086 darren in pdx said:
Quote:
is pretty serious, choking someone for even a short period of time can cause brain damage. It's also very common among domestic abusers. It's pretty obvious why teams will take that very seriously if it's true and he had the intent to harm during the incident.


But if he can play, I’d still take the risk. See Tyreek Hill and Frank Clark.
RE: Give me  
81_Great_Dane : 1/25/2021 1:16 pm : link
In comment 15134042 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Gregory Rousseau
I don't know a lot about that guy (Watched a highlight reel, but highlight reels don't really tell you much, IMO.) but he seems like the kind of player the Giants might go for in the first even if he's on the same "row" as a WR. Explosive pass rusher who can line up at DE or OLB.

The problem I see with Parsons more a match with out needs  
BillT : 1/25/2021 1:36 pm : link
As far as I can tell he's not an EDGE and if we're taking a front seven player it's an EDGE we need. Given there is a WR or even CB there of similar talent they would fill a greater need.
RE: The problem I see with Parsons more a match with out needs  
robbieballs2003 : 1/25/2021 1:41 pm : link
In comment 15134116 BillT said:
Quote:
As far as I can tell he's not an EDGE and if we're taking a front seven player it's an EDGE we need. Given there is a WR or even CB there of similar talent they would fill a greater need.


Downs says hi.
need badasses like Hill  
bc4life : 1/25/2021 1:47 pm : link
so we're looking for guys who broke a kid's arm?
RE: need badasses like Hill  
Jim from Katonah : 1/25/2021 2:20 pm : link
In comment 15134127 bc4life said:
Quote:
so we're looking for guys who broke a kid's arm?


If they run 20mph sideways in pads, wouldn’t rule ‘em out. If good enough for KC, good enough for me.
RE: need badasses like Hill  
eric2425ny : 1/25/2021 2:23 pm : link
In comment 15134127 bc4life said:
Quote:
so we're looking for guys who broke a kid's arm?


He’s a piece of garbage. The only reason he is in the league is because he is fast and Andy Reid will draft/sign anyone to win. I mean the pre-draft stuff was horrible enough (hence his free fall in the draft) but then three years later he breaks the kids arm. I still don’t know how he got out of that one.
Hill's football ability  
bc4life : 1/25/2021 2:27 pm : link
is off the charts. He's the straw that stirs the drunk of that offense. W/O Hill I think that offense drops several notches. Is he more important Mahommes - of course not, but you have to contend with that freakish big play ability every down.

Still, you can have a great team w/o guys like that.
eric  
bc4life : 1/25/2021 2:30 pm : link
follow the $$$$
RE: Choking  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/25/2021 2:32 pm : link
In comment 15134086 darren in pdx said:
Quote:
is pretty serious, choking someone for even a short period of time can cause brain damage. It's also very common among domestic abusers. It's pretty obvious why teams will take that very seriously if it's true and he had the intent to harm during the incident.


I don't know.

You can get choked out one week and play at a high level and win an AFC Championship the next.....
RE: RE: need badasses like Hill  
Jim from Katonah : 1/25/2021 2:32 pm : link
In comment 15134178 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15134127 bc4life said:


Quote:


so we're looking for guys who broke a kid's arm?



He’s a piece of garbage. The only reason he is in the league is because he is fast and Andy Reid will draft/sign anyone to win. I mean the pre-draft stuff was horrible enough (hence his free fall in the draft) but then three years later he breaks the kids arm. I still don’t know how he got out of that one.


I’m in favor of “drafting or signing anyone to win” in pro sports. And I think Ol’ Andy sleeps just fine at night with his decisions on Hill, Matthieu, and Clark.
don't lump all those guys together  
bc4life : 1/25/2021 2:40 pm : link
Hill beat up his pregnant girlfriend in college, choking her and punching her in the stomach, and then three years later broke his 3 year old's arm.

winning don't mean that f'in much...

If fatass Andy Reid is the barometer for acceptable behavior - God help us
RE: don't lump all those guys together  
Jim from Katonah : 1/25/2021 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15134200 bc4life said:
Quote:
Hill beat up his pregnant girlfriend in college, choking her and punching her in the stomach, and then three years later broke his 3 year old's arm.

winning don't mean that f'in much...

If fatass Andy Reid is the barometer for acceptable behavior - God help us


You’re 100% right, on second thought. Well said.
re: original OP  
bc4life : 1/25/2021 3:03 pm : link
Rousseau and Parsons names keep coming up - what about Paye?
RE: after seeing what Hill  
River Mike : 1/25/2021 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15133835 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
does on a weekly basis, I'm warming up to Waddle



Quote ... "I'm warming up to Waddle"
Why do I think that's funny, and what does it say about me?
RE: it's rough stuff?  
bw in dc : 1/25/2021 3:56 pm : link
In comment 15133838 KDavies said:
Quote:
Unless there's some other story, Parsons poured water on Humphries. Humphries poured Gatorade on Parsons. Parsons punched Humphries. Fight escalated. Parsons choked Humphries. Humphries pulled out a pocket knife. Fight ended.

Certainly doesn't paint Parsons as a boy scout. But he's hardly the only young man to get in a fight like this, and I wouldn't let this incident alone preclude me from drafting him. Link - ( New Window )


Good post. Parsons has some growing up to do and maybe the best thing that could happen to him is he falls in the draft.

On the heels of the Baker saga, I could see Gettleman getting cold feet on Parsons.
RE: don't lump all those guys together  
Zeke's Alibi : 1/25/2021 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15134200 bc4life said:
Quote:
Hill beat up his pregnant girlfriend in college, choking her and punching her in the stomach, and then three years later broke his 3 year old's arm.

winning don't mean that f'in much...

If fatass Andy Reid is the barometer for acceptable behavior - God help us


Tyreek Hill's wife is a crazy and this is well documented. There is absolutely no evidence that he abused the child. In fact there are text messages saying she's the one the abuses the son and exactly why the NFL didn't suspend him when this all came out. You think they wanted to come to that conclusion considering the heat they took?

He's sticking around because he doesn't want his son to be involved with this sociopath. That 11 minute recording of him is pretty much her just making baseless accusations of him and trying to bait him him denying them and then him losing his cool. Guys a hothead and an idiot. But accusations essentially become gospel which is unfortunate. Shit he was essentially forced into a plea deal because he lost the support of Oklahoma boosters and their lawyers and pretty much took something that would get him back on the field and ready for draft or NFL season, forgetting which. I really dug deep on this one and it sucks for him that this is the narrative. Certainly a bed he made, but a lot of this shit is overbowln.
RE: I  
GiantsFan84 : 1/25/2021 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15133936 AcidTest said:
Quote:
think after Baker the Giants will shy away from anyone with character concerns, especially in the first round.

I don't necessarily think the Giants will take a WR in the first round, especially in a draft that is very deep at that position. This team has a ton of needs. Just take the BPA.


they claimed they didn't know of any red flags for baker not that they ignored them....
tyreek hill is an outlier  
Platos : 1/25/2021 6:44 pm : link
he got in trouble yes, but when his Kid's mother tried to pin his arm breaking on Tyreek it got thrown out. apparently he fell and broke his arm bracing for the fall.

its very possible he was in some toxic relationship and ate the abuse charge in college and then 3 years later he just got fed up and separated.

I mean lets be real, the NFL heard the tape of him "threatening" his girl and they didn't suspend him. that means something is up because they'll throw a 6 gamer around like its nothing.

with that said. thats Tyreek Hill.

I hate the copy cat stuff, short receivers do well in NFL >>> Giants trade up for Sinorice Moss.
RE: RE: don't lump all those guys together  
chopperhatch : 1/25/2021 6:57 pm : link
In comment 15134280 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15134200 bc4life said:


Quote:


Hill beat up his pregnant girlfriend in college, choking her and punching her in the stomach, and then three years later broke his 3 year old's arm.

winning don't mean that f'in much...

If fatass Andy Reid is the barometer for acceptable behavior - God help us



Tyreek Hill's wife is a crazy and this is well documented. There is absolutely no evidence that he abused the child. In fact there are text messages saying she's the one the abuses the son and exactly why the NFL didn't suspend him when this all came out. You think they wanted to come to that conclusion considering the heat they took?

He's sticking around because he doesn't want his son to be involved with this sociopath. That 11 minute recording of him is pretty much her just making baseless accusations of him and trying to bait him him denying them and then him losing his cool. Guys a hothead and an idiot. But accusations essentially become gospel which is unfortunate. Shit he was essentially forced into a plea deal because he lost the support of Oklahoma boosters and their lawyers and pretty much took something that would get him back on the field and ready for draft or NFL season, forgetting which. I really dug deep on this one and it sucks for him that this is the narrative. Certainly a bed he made, but a lot of this shit is overbowln.


He IS on a recorded phone convo when told her son was afraid of him as saying "bitch should be afraid of me too"....fairly certain that is the case.
Here...  
chopperhatch : 1/25/2021 6:59 pm : link
Prelim search by me
Tyreek is a scum - ( New Window )
Zaven Collins  
jeff57 : 1/25/2021 7:25 pm : link
Give me.
still have the issue  
bc4life : 1/25/2021 7:26 pm : link
of punching his pregnant girlfriend - which is why he was kicked off Ok. State
RE: I'm out on Pitts...  
Breeze_94 : 1/25/2021 8:28 pm : link
In comment 15133908 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
People always say "you don't take a RB in rd 1"...well unless you Gettleman ;)

THe same mantra should absolutely be adopted when it comes to taking TE.

Go back and look at the TEs that have been drafted in rd 1 and tell me which one lived up to their draft pick.


Pitts is no Engram. He's better right now than Engram will ever be.

Kittle, Kelce and Waller would have been round 1 picks if there was a draft re-do. Great TE'S are scarce- theres only 3-4 while you can prob rattle off 20- 25 very good WR's.

They are projecting this guy to be like a Waller/Kelce type. That IMO is more worth a round 1 pick than any WR. Watch the impact that Kelce had in the 2 playoff games and tell me that's not worth a first round pick.
RE: RE: I'm out on Pitts...  
BigBlueShock : 1/25/2021 8:44 pm : link
In comment 15134414 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
In comment 15133908 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


People always say "you don't take a RB in rd 1"...well unless you Gettleman ;)

THe same mantra should absolutely be adopted when it comes to taking TE.

Go back and look at the TEs that have been drafted in rd 1 and tell me which one lived up to their draft pick.




Pitts is no Engram. He's better right now than Engram will ever be.

Kittle, Kelce and Waller would have been round 1 picks if there was a draft re-do. Great TE'S are scarce- theres only 3-4 while you can prob rattle off 20- 25 very good WR's.

They are projecting this guy to be like a Waller/Kelce type. That IMO is more worth a round 1 pick than any WR. Watch the impact that Kelce had in the 2 playoff games and tell me that's not worth a first round pick.

Of course everyone would love to uncover a Kelce. But TE has proven to be very difficult to project. The draft has been absolutely filled with 1st round busts that were thought to be can’t miss prospects. The list is long and distinguished. On the other hand, not unlike RB you can find hidden gems much later in the draft. It’s a fool’s errand if you’re drafting a TE early in the 1st thinking he’s going to be the next Travis Kelce who happens to be one of the best to ever play the position. You’re just as likely to end up with Eric Ebron or Hayden Hurst. Or....dare I say Derek Brown?
RE: RE: RE: don't lump all those guys together  
eric2425ny : 1/25/2021 9:02 pm : link
In comment 15134375 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15134280 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


In comment 15134200 bc4life said:


Quote:


Hill beat up his pregnant girlfriend in college, choking her and punching her in the stomach, and then three years later broke his 3 year old's arm.

winning don't mean that f'in much...

If fatass Andy Reid is the barometer for acceptable behavior - God help us



Tyreek Hill's wife is a crazy and this is well documented. There is absolutely no evidence that he abused the child. In fact there are text messages saying she's the one the abuses the son and exactly why the NFL didn't suspend him when this all came out. You think they wanted to come to that conclusion considering the heat they took?

He's sticking around because he doesn't want his son to be involved with this sociopath. That 11 minute recording of him is pretty much her just making baseless accusations of him and trying to bait him him denying them and then him losing his cool. Guys a hothead and an idiot. But accusations essentially become gospel which is unfortunate. Shit he was essentially forced into a plea deal because he lost the support of Oklahoma boosters and their lawyers and pretty much took something that would get him back on the field and ready for draft or NFL season, forgetting which. I really dug deep on this one and it sucks for him that this is the narrative. Certainly a bed he made, but a lot of this shit is overbowln.



He IS on a recorded phone convo when told her son was afraid of him as saying "bitch should be afraid of me too"....fairly certain that is the case.


Yup, this is not a good guy. That exact recorded conversation is why I’m amazed he got away with it. Fat Andy probably bribed someone to make the charges go away.
RE: RE: RE: don't lump all those guys together  
Zeke's Alibi : 1/25/2021 9:11 pm : link
In comment 15134375 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15134280 Zeke's Alibi said:



He IS on a recorded phone convo when told her son was afraid of him as saying "bitch should be afraid of me too"....fairly certain that is the case.


Yeh and it was clearly not a threat. He said it on an airplane after 10 minutes of baiting him, berating him, and naggin him. Could you imagine having to live with a person like that day in day out? She's probably a shitty person 24/7 and the guy loses his cool a bit and she's crying victim. Give me a break. It was clearly said as a "back the fuck off" and not a "I'm going to knock you into next Tuesday." He's with her because he has a kid with her and doesn't want to leave his boy with her all the time because we all know she's getting custody. She's with him because her family was going bankrupt, had extensive financial issues, and she saw an opportunity to land an NFL athlete.
RE: RE: RE: I'm out on Pitts...  
chopperhatch : 1/25/2021 9:18 pm : link
In comment 15134426 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15134414 Breeze_94 said:


Quote:


In comment 15133908 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


People always say "you don't take a RB in rd 1"...well unless you Gettleman ;)

THe same mantra should absolutely be adopted when it comes to taking TE.

Go back and look at the TEs that have been drafted in rd 1 and tell me which one lived up to their draft pick.




Pitts is no Engram. He's better right now than Engram will ever be.

Kittle, Kelce and Waller would have been round 1 picks if there was a draft re-do. Great TE'S are scarce- theres only 3-4 while you can prob rattle off 20- 25 very good WR's.

They are projecting this guy to be like a Waller/Kelce type. That IMO is more worth a round 1 pick than any WR. Watch the impact that Kelce had in the 2 playoff games and tell me that's not worth a first round pick.


Of course everyone would love to uncover a Kelce. But TE has proven to be very difficult to project. The draft has been absolutely filled with 1st round busts that were thought to be can’t miss prospects. The list is long and distinguished. On the other hand, not unlike RB you can find hidden gems much later in the draft. It’s a fool’s errand if you’re drafting a TE early in the 1st thinking he’s going to be the next Travis Kelce who happens to be one of the best to ever play the position. You’re just as likely to end up with Eric Ebron or Hayden Hurst. Or....dare I say Derek Brown?


The apparently we aviod Pitts and wait till the 3rd round!

Kidding, but seriously, how many 1st round TEs pan out to be worth a top 15 pick? Or even top 20?

If there was was a way to measure atea strength for him, I still prob wpuldnt take him at 11.
RE: RE: RE: RE: don't lump all those guys together  
eric2425ny : 1/25/2021 11:25 pm : link
In comment 15134436 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15134375 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


In comment 15134280 Zeke's Alibi said:



He IS on a recorded phone convo when told her son was afraid of him as saying "bitch should be afraid of me too"....fairly certain that is the case.



Yeh and it was clearly not a threat. He said it on an airplane after 10 minutes of baiting him, berating him, and naggin him. Could you imagine having to live with a person like that day in day out? She's probably a shitty person 24/7 and the guy loses his cool a bit and she's crying victim. Give me a break. It was clearly said as a "back the fuck off" and not a "I'm going to knock you into next Tuesday." He's with her because he has a kid with her and doesn't want to leave his boy with her all the time because we all know she's getting custody. She's with him because her family was going bankrupt, had extensive financial issues, and she saw an opportunity to land an NFL athlete.


Are you related to Hill or something? Awful lot of assumptions here. And saying you should be afraid of me too bitch. How is that not a threat? The guy punched a pregnant woman in the stomach. How can you defend someone like that? I thought I had seen it all until now.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: don't lump all those guys together  
Zeke's Alibi : 1/26/2021 12:18 am : link
In comment 15134488 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15134436 Zeke's Alibi said:




Are you related to Hill or something? Awful lot of assumptions here. And saying you should be afraid of me too bitch. How is that not a threat? The guy punched a pregnant woman in the stomach. How can you defend someone like that? I thought I had seen it all until now.


You should read this. I know you probably won’t, but you should. He accepted a plea deal because the boosters dropped his lawyer and the risk vs reward in his situation it was his only decision. It highlights a bigger problem in our legal system but there is no way he could risk going to trial. Any lawyer will tell you, you never know what a jury is going to decide.

You don’t think the NFL wanted to suspend him considering the optics? They were well within their right just for the optics, but they didn’t. Was anyone going to turn off the NFL because Hill got suspended? No of course not. Did they think casual fans may turn off and and they were going to get blasted by the media if they didn’t, especially with this very well highlighted now? Of course they did. They have all the information in the Espinasa case and they came to the same conclusion I did. Just because he was tried in the court of public opinion didn’t mean they were going to do this guy dirty. It sucks he’s an idiot and stuck his dick in crazy, but there’s repercussions for not pulling out. But these are barely educated football players from disadvantaged backgrounds, not rocket scientists.
Forgot link  
Zeke's Alibi : 1/26/2021 12:18 am : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Outside of RB, DL and S  
DavidinBMNY : 1/26/2021 7:58 am : link
In comment 15134016 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Every position is a position of need. Take the one with the highest grade and don't look back. No need to target a position.
RB is a need. Who is under contract except Barkley? And he is coming off a major injury. Doesn't mean it is an early rd need, but the roster is bare at RB - I think most of the guys are all FA now.
RE: Devin White was arrested  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/26/2021 10:47 am : link
In comment 15133848 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
twice before he went to LSU. People can change.

This is true, but it's also worth noting that the Giants didn't draft Devin White, either. Granted, he went a pick before their selection, but does anyone think the Giants would have taken him over Jones?

It's possible for both to be true, right? People can change and the Giants can also be rightfully considered a conservative franchise that has a history of taking players off their draft board in the first round for lesser infractions than this.

We skipped over drafting one of the best OLTs in the league (and was every bit the prospect to match the player he became) because of a video that showed him smoking pot. The Giants DO tend to ding prospects in the first round for flags that might eventually seem inconsequential if/when the player matures.
RE: Thanks  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/26/2021 10:57 am : link
In comment 15133951 Grizz99 said:
Quote:
I'm terrible with names and dictating through the phone and fighting autocorrect. So apologies

Weird, there was a grizz299 here a few years ago who repeatedly spelled a variety of players' names wrong (most notably Richburg's) in a multitude of ways intentionally designed to annoy people.

I'm pretty sure Gidie figured out that poster was actually a Cowboys fan actively trolling the board (along with other Giants boards where he was doing the same thing). That grizz got banned here.

It's one heck of a coincidence.
RE: People at Penn State say Parsons  
unemployedgm : 1/26/2021 11:13 am : link
In comment 15134078 90.Cal said:
Quote:
Is the linebacker version of Saquon in regards to his body type and athletic traits. I'm not sure how true that is or how much of a stretch that is. Its hard for me to gauge these opt outs, Parsons included. I don't view LB as big of a need compared to CB, WR, ER, RG & RT... which is where I'd want to go at 11 but who was the last bonafide stud we had at ILB? Pierce? Carson? Both helped bring home the Lombardi...


Black Martinez
RE: RE: People at Penn State say Parsons  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/26/2021 12:49 pm : link
In comment 15134730 unemployedgm said:
Quote:
In comment 15134078 90.Cal said:


Quote:


Is the linebacker version of Saquon in regards to his body type and athletic traits. I'm not sure how true that is or how much of a stretch that is. Its hard for me to gauge these opt outs, Parsons included. I don't view LB as big of a need compared to CB, WR, ER, RG & RT... which is where I'd want to go at 11 but who was the last bonafide stud we had at ILB? Pierce? Carson? Both helped bring home the Lombardi...



Black Martinez

With comments like that, you won't be changing your employment status anytime soon.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I'm resigned to the idea that the Giants are going WR in Round 1  
gidiefor : Mod : 1/26/2021 2:04 pm : link
In comment 15133866 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15133860 gidiefor said:


Quote:


In comment 15133837 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15133829 gidiefor said:


Quote:


If it was up to me it would an ER



I'm hoping for either Farley or Surtain



I haven't studied either Surtain or Farley yet - and it's a possibility -- but the idea that the team is committed to Jones says WR or the TE



True, but we could always address that in free agency. Kyle Pitts is an option as well, but I think there's a real possibility that Farley and/or Surtain will be the BPA at 11 and they also happen to play a position of need.


I think Farley is a better player than Surtain -- and I'm warming up to Waddle
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I'm resigned to the idea that the Giants are going WR in Round 1  
BigBlueShock : 1/26/2021 2:09 pm : link
In comment 15134951 gidiefor said:
Quote:
In comment 15133866 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15133860 gidiefor said:


Quote:


In comment 15133837 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15133829 gidiefor said:


Quote:


If it was up to me it would an ER



I'm hoping for either Farley or Surtain



I haven't studied either Surtain or Farley yet - and it's a possibility -- but the idea that the team is committed to Jones says WR or the TE



True, but we could always address that in free agency. Kyle Pitts is an option as well, but I think there's a real possibility that Farley and/or Surtain will be the BPA at 11 and they also happen to play a position of need.



I think Farley is a better player than Surtain -- and I'm warming up to Waddle

For Waddle, it’s all going to come down to his pro day. That was a pretty major ankle injury he suffered. Can he get his full speed and explosiveness back? If he shows well in a couple months, he would likely be a target around the top 10/11. I’m not sure teams will be comfortable grading him until then
