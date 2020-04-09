Unlikely that it will be M. Parsons

Yesterday's quote: "I've known him most of his life and there's immaturity issues".
A quick glance through the internet seems to confirm that they were red flags as far back as High School. There's a lawsuit by an ex player named Humphreys against Penn State that alleges locker room acts as well as a barroom fight - it's rough stuff and almost tough to read.
Couple that, with other reports that claim he has succeeded at the college level because of the Raw Talent , but he is not an instinctual or knowledgeable player who can necessarily Step Up.
None of this is definitive or conclusive, and it doesn't mean he won't be an NFL star and even an impact player - certainly the stats are there.. But "safe" and a high basement are important Concepts not to be ignored when you're drafting that high.
I think all the chatter almost guarantees that he will be there, but with so many attractive alternatives, I think it's fair to say that Micah Parsons is not going to be a giant.
He can do everything - I can see him playing that "Buck" position who pass rushes, can play stacked or off the edge and provide tons of scheme versatility.
Would be very surprised to see Parsons even ignoring any outside issues
I'm hoping for either Farley or Surtain
Certainly doesn't paint Parsons as a boy scout. But he's hardly the only young man to get in a fight like this, and I wouldn't let this incident alone preclude me from drafting him.
Stuff like this would preclude drafting him, not a fight he got into.
wait until the OP reads about some of the stuff from LT off the field...
And was going to post a similar now redundant thread. A link to Miami Dolphins related speculation that he might be off their board altogether led me to the old Phila Inquirer article.
Dunno what to think. And lets not pretend the Giants have never had any success with a "bad boy" LB, who also just happened to have unbelievably freakish arhleticism, in a previous era.
6'3", 245#, runs a sub 4.5 40. He's faster and probably more all around arhletic than top 2020 CB Patrick Surtain. Let that sink in. He has ridiculously quick feet, so much so that blockers have a very hard time lining him up, he so effortlessly side steps them.
And stuff is coming up NOW pre draft that happened over a year ago, did not generate a criminal investigation (that went anywhere) and even refers to civil lawsuits that were thrown out of court more than once?
I guess there's some truth there, but it also smells like a disinformation campain to get Parsons to drop out of the top 5.
Who could be behind it? The guys sitting at 6? I hear that's a Pennsylvania based team, in pretty dire need of an Alpha LB?
I haven't studied either Surtain or Farley yet - and it's a possibility -- but the idea that the team is committed to Jones says WR or the TE
True, but we could always address that in free agency. Kyle Pitts is an option as well, but I think there's a real possibility that Farley and/or Surtain will be the BPA at 11 and they also happen to play a position of need.
choked his pregnant girlfriend, and punched her in the stomach and face: "Crystal Espinal, Hill's girlfriend who was eight weeks pregnant with his child, told police an argument late on the night of Dec. 12, 2014, at Hill's Stillwater home escalated to physical violence. Espinal said she was choked by Hill, who also punched her in the stomach and the face. Still in pain in her stomach, she said she was concerned about the baby."
There were also allegations against him breaking his 3-year-old's arm.
He won't make it to the Giants at 11. No fffn way.
BTW, his teammate, Jayson Oweh, is very impressive in his own right. He's a physical freak. Once he gets stronger and more polished...look out.
Then you have the remarks about the lack of instincts seemingly summing it up. As I read I couldn't help wondering what we would have thought of LT if we had this kind of information. But it was a different age and explosive and talented as he might be , this is almost certainly no LT.
But most importantly, there is bound to be reasonable safer alternatives
gidiefor; if both Davonta Smith and Jamarr Chase are gone at pick 11, do you see NYG going for Waddle? Also, which ER do you see is worthy at 11?
From what I have read. The other guy pulled the knife. Did Parsons pull the knife??? Because this sentence sure makes it seem like Humphries pulled the knife: "According to ESPN, the fight escalated to Parsons choking Humphries, who then pulled out a pocket knife so Parsons would stop. The fight ended after that, according to the report."
we cant score, we need weapons
THe same mantra should absolutely be adopted when it comes to taking TE.
Go back and look at the TEs that have been drafted in rd 1 and tell me which one lived up to their draft pick.
I would love Surtain or Waddell assuming Chase and Smith are already off the board.
But that's only one of several negative factors. It was Bucky Waters who said he had no in him since high school and that there's immaturity issues.
Then there's remark about instincts. Gettleman was tarred and feathered over the pic for the cornerback and time and time again we heard that he had inappropriately ignored red flags.
I don't know what the truth is, but I don't think gettleman can put himself in a position of being second-guessed and ignoring the much larger red flags being bandied about here.
I also remember consistently writing that the Giants had made a mistake when they passed on laremy tunsil and that they would feel it for the next decade.
DeAndre Baker or laremy tunsil. Why I'm not a GM. But I will say this, there are a lot better alternatives than Eli Apple this time around and I think that will be the deciding factor.
I don't necessarily think the Giants will take a WR in the first round, especially in a draft that is very deep at that position. This team has a ton of needs. Just take the BPA.
That's great logic.
It's precisely the logic the Giants used when the bypassed Daniel Jones, another Duke QB.
I think the big difference now is Social media. Everything gets out and is magnified is huge stories. What may have taken years to come out in the past comes out no in almost real time.
Bucky Waters? Muddy waters? Andre Waters?
Dark, turbulent waters?
I'm willing to bet anyone Parsons doesn't make it to 11.
But if he does, Sean Spence will have more to say about Parsons than we are going to ever know.
This is where I am with him in football terms, can he play MIKE in extra DB packages at the NFL level.
You have to trust your scouting...heck we took a qb at 6 but we still have questions on that pick. If that TE can produce like Travis in KC, I’d say he’s worth the #11 pick.
we cant score, we need weapons
Yes and if you improve your Defense you don't need to score as much. You can either close our Def up to make them elite by adding a Passrushing LB and top CB or try and keep it the same and improve the offense some. Either way whoever we pick at 11 is going to help us... WR yes, CB yes, Edge Yes, etc
Exactly.
I’d add Frank Clark to that list too. If those types of dudes are good enough for the league’s gold standard, they should be good enough for us too.
had analysis on why he's a bad fit for the Giants. Since the Giants play nickle so often he'd either have to move down to a DE position (where he's undersized) or he'd move to a MIKE position (where he'd be exposed in coverage). Otherwise he's at best a two-down LB on this team which is a waste of the 11th pick.
This is where I am with him in football terms, can he play MIKE in extra DB packages at the NFL level.
supposedly coverage isn't his strength and he wasn't asked to do it much at PSU so whatever skills he may have are raw/underdeveloped. Combined with the fact the NFL won't allow teams to conduct private workouts leads me to think the Giants should pass if he's still there at 11.
How many times are we going to pass on guys who are awesome at football because they are mean bastards. Isnt that who we want? Joe Mixon is a damn good running back and he lost his composure as a college kid. Bruce Irvin was fucking trouble as a college kid and he was a gangster in the NFL for a while. Richie Incognito would have been the best Guard on our team for a decade plus.
Parsons is my favorite player in tgis draft bar none. He has Jaylon Smith type athleticism and pass rushing ability. I think you can teach that guy to cover.
I know I have changed a bit my rankings but if any of these players are available in this order, we def take them: Surtain (like Parsons better, but Surtain's position holds more value), Parsons and Rousseau (position hold more value, I just like Parsons dual ability).
I dont want a wideout at 11. Go get one in FA....thats what FA is for...plugging holes.
BTW, his teammate, Jayson Oweh, is very impressive in his own right. He's a physical freak. Once he gets stronger and more polished...look out.
But if he can play, I’d still take the risk. See Tyreek Hill and Frank Clark.
Downs says hi.
If they run 20mph sideways in pads, wouldn’t rule ‘em out. If good enough for KC, good enough for me.
He’s a piece of garbage. The only reason he is in the league is because he is fast and Andy Reid will draft/sign anyone to win. I mean the pre-draft stuff was horrible enough (hence his free fall in the draft) but then three years later he breaks the kids arm. I still don’t know how he got out of that one.
Still, you can have a great team w/o guys like that.
I don't know.
You can get choked out one week and play at a high level and win an AFC Championship the next.....
so we're looking for guys who broke a kid's arm?
He’s a piece of garbage. The only reason he is in the league is because he is fast and Andy Reid will draft/sign anyone to win. I mean the pre-draft stuff was horrible enough (hence his free fall in the draft) but then three years later he breaks the kids arm. I still don’t know how he got out of that one.
I’m in favor of “drafting or signing anyone to win” in pro sports. And I think Ol’ Andy sleeps just fine at night with his decisions on Hill, Matthieu, and Clark.
winning don't mean that f'in much...
If fatass Andy Reid is the barometer for acceptable behavior - God help us
winning don't mean that f'in much...
If fatass Andy Reid is the barometer for acceptable behavior - God help us
You’re 100% right, on second thought. Well said.
Quote ... "I'm warming up to Waddle"
Why do I think that's funny, and what does it say about me?
Certainly doesn't paint Parsons as a boy scout. But he's hardly the only young man to get in a fight like this, and I wouldn't let this incident alone preclude me from drafting him. Link - ( New Window )
Good post. Parsons has some growing up to do and maybe the best thing that could happen to him is he falls in the draft.
On the heels of the Baker saga, I could see Gettleman getting cold feet on Parsons.
Tyreek Hill's wife is a crazy and this is well documented. There is absolutely no evidence that he abused the child. In fact there are text messages saying she's the one the abuses the son and exactly why the NFL didn't suspend him when this all came out. You think they wanted to come to that conclusion considering the heat they took?
He's sticking around because he doesn't want his son to be involved with this sociopath. That 11 minute recording of him is pretty much her just making baseless accusations of him and trying to bait him him denying them and then him losing his cool. Guys a hothead and an idiot. But accusations essentially become gospel which is unfortunate. Shit he was essentially forced into a plea deal because he lost the support of Oklahoma boosters and their lawyers and pretty much took something that would get him back on the field and ready for draft or NFL season, forgetting which. I really dug deep on this one and it sucks for him that this is the narrative. Certainly a bed he made, but a lot of this shit is overbowln.
I don't necessarily think the Giants will take a WR in the first round, especially in a draft that is very deep at that position. This team has a ton of needs. Just take the BPA.
they claimed they didn't know of any red flags for baker not that they ignored them....
its very possible he was in some toxic relationship and ate the abuse charge in college and then 3 years later he just got fed up and separated.
I mean lets be real, the NFL heard the tape of him "threatening" his girl and they didn't suspend him. that means something is up because they'll throw a 6 gamer around like its nothing.
with that said. thats Tyreek Hill.
I hate the copy cat stuff, short receivers do well in NFL >>> Giants trade up for Sinorice Moss.
Tyreek Hill's wife is a crazy and this is well documented. There is absolutely no evidence that he abused the child. In fact there are text messages saying she's the one the abuses the son and exactly why the NFL didn't suspend him when this all came out. You think they wanted to come to that conclusion considering the heat they took?
He's sticking around because he doesn't want his son to be involved with this sociopath. That 11 minute recording of him is pretty much her just making baseless accusations of him and trying to bait him him denying them and then him losing his cool. Guys a hothead and an idiot. But accusations essentially become gospel which is unfortunate. Shit he was essentially forced into a plea deal because he lost the support of Oklahoma boosters and their lawyers and pretty much took something that would get him back on the field and ready for draft or NFL season, forgetting which. I really dug deep on this one and it sucks for him that this is the narrative. Certainly a bed he made, but a lot of this shit is overbowln.
He IS on a recorded phone convo when told her son was afraid of him as saying "bitch should be afraid of me too"....fairly certain that is the case.
Tyreek is a scum - ( New Window )
Pitts is no Engram. He's better right now than Engram will ever be.
Kittle, Kelce and Waller would have been round 1 picks if there was a draft re-do. Great TE'S are scarce- theres only 3-4 while you can prob rattle off 20- 25 very good WR's.
They are projecting this guy to be like a Waller/Kelce type. That IMO is more worth a round 1 pick than any WR. Watch the impact that Kelce had in the 2 playoff games and tell me that's not worth a first round pick.
People always say "you don't take a RB in rd 1"...well unless you Gettleman ;)
Of course everyone would love to uncover a Kelce. But TE has proven to be very difficult to project. The draft has been absolutely filled with 1st round busts that were thought to be can’t miss prospects. The list is long and distinguished. On the other hand, not unlike RB you can find hidden gems much later in the draft. It’s a fool’s errand if you’re drafting a TE early in the 1st thinking he’s going to be the next Travis Kelce who happens to be one of the best to ever play the position. You’re just as likely to end up with Eric Ebron or Hayden Hurst. Or....dare I say Derek Brown?
He IS on a recorded phone convo when told her son was afraid of him as saying "bitch should be afraid of me too"....fairly certain that is the case.
Yup, this is not a good guy. That exact recorded conversation is why I’m amazed he got away with it. Fat Andy probably bribed someone to make the charges go away.
He IS on a recorded phone convo when told her son was afraid of him as saying "bitch should be afraid of me too"....fairly certain that is the case.
Yeh and it was clearly not a threat. He said it on an airplane after 10 minutes of baiting him, berating him, and naggin him. Could you imagine having to live with a person like that day in day out? She's probably a shitty person 24/7 and the guy loses his cool a bit and she's crying victim. Give me a break. It was clearly said as a "back the fuck off" and not a "I'm going to knock you into next Tuesday." He's with her because he has a kid with her and doesn't want to leave his boy with her all the time because we all know she's getting custody. She's with him because her family was going bankrupt, had extensive financial issues, and she saw an opportunity to land an NFL athlete.
Of course everyone would love to uncover a Kelce. But TE has proven to be very difficult to project. The draft has been absolutely filled with 1st round busts that were thought to be can’t miss prospects. The list is long and distinguished. On the other hand, not unlike RB you can find hidden gems much later in the draft. It’s a fool’s errand if you’re drafting a TE early in the 1st thinking he’s going to be the next Travis Kelce who happens to be one of the best to ever play the position. You’re just as likely to end up with Eric Ebron or Hayden Hurst. Or....dare I say Derek Brown?
The apparently we aviod Pitts and wait till the 3rd round!
Kidding, but seriously, how many 1st round TEs pan out to be worth a top 15 pick? Or even top 20?
If there was was a way to measure atea strength for him, I still prob wpuldnt take him at 11.
He IS on a recorded phone convo when told her son was afraid of him as saying "bitch should be afraid of me too"....fairly certain that is the case.
Yeh and it was clearly not a threat. He said it on an airplane after 10 minutes of baiting him, berating him, and naggin him. Could you imagine having to live with a person like that day in day out? She's probably a shitty person 24/7 and the guy loses his cool a bit and she's crying victim. Give me a break. It was clearly said as a "back the fuck off" and not a "I'm going to knock you into next Tuesday." He's with her because he has a kid with her and doesn't want to leave his boy with her all the time because we all know she's getting custody. She's with him because her family was going bankrupt, had extensive financial issues, and she saw an opportunity to land an NFL athlete.
Are you related to Hill or something? Awful lot of assumptions here. And saying you should be afraid of me too bitch. How is that not a threat? The guy punched a pregnant woman in the stomach. How can you defend someone like that? I thought I had seen it all until now.
Are you related to Hill or something? Awful lot of assumptions here. And saying you should be afraid of me too bitch. How is that not a threat? The guy punched a pregnant woman in the stomach. How can you defend someone like that? I thought I had seen it all until now.
You should read this. I know you probably won’t, but you should. He accepted a plea deal because the boosters dropped his lawyer and the risk vs reward in his situation it was his only decision. It highlights a bigger problem in our legal system but there is no way he could risk going to trial. Any lawyer will tell you, you never know what a jury is going to decide.
You don’t think the NFL wanted to suspend him considering the optics? They were well within their right just for the optics, but they didn’t. Was anyone going to turn off the NFL because Hill got suspended? No of course not. Did they think casual fans may turn off and and they were going to get blasted by the media if they didn’t, especially with this very well highlighted now? Of course they did. They have all the information in the Espinasa case and they came to the same conclusion I did. Just because he was tried in the court of public opinion didn’t mean they were going to do this guy dirty. It sucks he’s an idiot and stuck his dick in crazy, but there’s repercussions for not pulling out. But these are barely educated football players from disadvantaged backgrounds, not rocket scientists.
Link - ( New Window )
This is true, but it's also worth noting that the Giants didn't draft Devin White, either. Granted, he went a pick before their selection, but does anyone think the Giants would have taken him over Jones?
It's possible for both to be true, right? People can change and the Giants can also be rightfully considered a conservative franchise that has a history of taking players off their draft board in the first round for lesser infractions than this.
We skipped over drafting one of the best OLTs in the league (and was every bit the prospect to match the player he became) because of a video that showed him smoking pot. The Giants DO tend to ding prospects in the first round for flags that might eventually seem inconsequential if/when the player matures.
Weird, there was a grizz299 here a few years ago who repeatedly spelled a variety of players' names wrong (most notably Richburg's) in a multitude of ways intentionally designed to annoy people.
I'm pretty sure Gidie figured out that poster was actually a Cowboys fan actively trolling the board (along with other Giants boards where he was doing the same thing). That grizz got banned here.
It's one heck of a coincidence.
Black Martinez
Is the linebacker version of Saquon in regards to his body type and athletic traits. I'm not sure how true that is or how much of a stretch that is. Its hard for me to gauge these opt outs, Parsons included. I don't view LB as big of a need compared to CB, WR, ER, RG & RT... which is where I'd want to go at 11 but who was the last bonafide stud we had at ILB? Pierce? Carson? Both helped bring home the Lombardi...
Black Martinez
With comments like that, you won't be changing your employment status anytime soon.
I think Farley is a better player than Surtain -- and I'm warming up to Waddle
For Waddle, it’s all going to come down to his pro day. That was a pretty major ankle injury he suffered. Can he get his full speed and explosiveness back? If he shows well in a couple months, he would likely be a target around the top 10/11. I’m not sure teams will be comfortable grading him until then