Drafting Pitts if He is There Samiam : 1/25/2021 9:20 pm

Watching Kelce do a number on the Bills made me think of the Giants drafting Pitts. Kelce looks like an oversized WR with good speed and good hands. He’s not in there to block but do what I imagine Reese thought Engram would do. Now, it helps that he has Mahomes throwing to him and Tyreek Hill and other world class type WRs running routes but Kelce always looks open, often wide open which Engram rarely seems to be. From what I’ve read about Pitts, he sounds like Kelce maybe a little bigger and a little faster. Now, a better version of Kelce, if that is what Pitts is, would probably not last until the 11th pick and I would not give up picks to move up. But, if he is there, .....?



My other thought on Pitts is this. The Giants need help at several positions in no special order including WRs, TE, OL, Edge, and 2nd CB. They could also use help at ILB and RB but these are lesser needs. It’s been said by draft types that the draft is very strong in WRs, DBs and OL and weak at Edge and TE. I don’t know much about the edge rushers only that none seem to be outstanding prospects. Pitts does seem to be. They have a better chance of filling the draft strong positions later in the draft so why not grab the outstanding prospect at a position of need. BPA=Need?