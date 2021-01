Kiper Mock

Has the Giants taking Pitts at #11. I don't love it as I feel good Tight Ends can be found later in the draft. Understood, how good Pitts can be. Travis Kelce was pick in the 3rd round and George Kittle in the 5th round to give some recent examples.Realize, we need playmakers, just feel if Chase, Waddle, Smith are picked in the top 6 as Kiper has it, wait till 2nd round and take an Edge rusher or CB in the 1st round. Link - ( New Window