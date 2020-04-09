for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Kiper Mock

Pete44 : 1/26/2021 10:56 am
Has the Giants taking Pitts at #11. I don't love it as I feel good Tight Ends can be found later in the draft. Understood, how good Pitts can be. Travis Kelce was pick in the 3rd round and George Kittle in the 5th round to give some recent examples.

Realize, we need playmakers, just feel if Chase, Waddle, Smith are picked in the top 6 as Kiper has it, wait till 2nd round and take an Edge rusher or CB in the 1st round.
Link - ( New Window )
His track record nailing our pick  
Judge_and_Jury : 1/26/2021 11:00 am : link
Is shoddy at best.
Pitts  
JaxGiant : 1/26/2021 11:01 am : link
I think Pitts a nice player but if we're going to get a TE, I want an all around TE like Gronk, someone who can block and catch.

Correct me if I'm wrong, but isn't Pitts just a better version of Engram? I feel like we can upgrade other positions outside of TE that would be more impactful.

I do agree we need some more weapons for the offense though, especially a game breaking WR.

At the end of the day, it doesn't matter what we think, since it's obviously up to Gettleman and Judge.
I don’t get the Pitts love  
Finch : 1/26/2021 11:04 am : link
He might be a great receiver but the guy may be a worse blocker than Engram. How many games before someone suggests we move him to WR?
Darrisaw is really on the rise...  
bw in dc : 1/26/2021 11:08 am : link
Very interested to get Sy's take. I mentioned last week that I know a VT donor who says that VT staff thinks he's an absolute stud LT and will only get better.

DeVonta Smith at #2 is just crazy high.

Ojulari at the bottom of RD1 is very surprising, especially behind Phillips ("U"), who is even above Rousseau. I really like Ojulari a lot and could see Graham getting very creative with him. But #11 might be too high...
I’m probably an outlier here,  
Section331 : 1/26/2021 11:11 am : link
but I think Kiper is flat out awful. He has so many mocks that are so wildly different that he is almost always going to get the right player going to the right team. Maybe the Giants take Pitts at 11, but I’d be very surprised.
Look at it from a pure speed and match up standpoint.....  
No Where Man : 1/26/2021 11:12 am : link
Saquon, Slayton, Shepherd, Engram, and Pitts all on the field at once would be extremely hard to defend.
where did the top-4 QBs go?  
Producer : 1/26/2021 11:13 am : link
it's behind a paywall.

Lawrence
Fields
Wilson
Lance

I don't see Pitts as a TE  
Chip : 1/26/2021 11:14 am : link
but as a Plaxico type WR. He has excellent hands. I do not want Walden.
Waddle  
Chip : 1/26/2021 11:15 am : link
not Walden
RE: Look at it from a pure speed and match up standpoint.....  
Milton : 1/26/2021 11:15 am : link
In comment 15134727 No Where Man said:
Quote:
Saquon, Slayton, Shepherd, Engram, and Pitts all on the field at once would be extremely hard to defend.
Forget Engram, you get rid of him if you draft Pitts. p.s.--The Engram experiment is over. Efficacy in Phase 3 trials was dismal. We are better off with a placebo at a much cheaper cost.
If Giants Went WR  
Samiam : 1/26/2021 11:22 am : link
If you look for the WR that can stretch the field, don’t you have to have an OL that can protect the QB long enough for the play to develop? And do the Giants have that kind of OL? I don’t think so unless you add help at the OL and I think they need a RT and a guard. Is Peart really a lock to be decent starter? And, watching Lemioux pass block last year was not fun. Maybe they’ll get better. Barkley showed he’s not a good pass blocker and their TEs are not much better. So, the people want the Giants to draft this new toy and we’ll see Jones either running for his life or flat on his butt.
This post made my day ...  
Spider56 : 1/26/2021 11:23 am : link
Mel the putz is never right when it comes to the Giants and the last thing we need in the 1st round is another version of EE.
Picking a TE that high seems like a very Detroit Lions thing to do  
sb from NYT Forum : 1/26/2021 11:24 am : link
...so yeah.

Are we gonna rely on Ximenes and Carter being our outside pass rushers again?
RE: where did the top-4 QBs go?  
bw in dc : 1/26/2021 11:27 am : link
In comment 15134729 Producer said:
Quote:
it's behind a paywall.

Lawrence
Fields
Wilson
Lance


Lawrence - Jax
Fields - Lions
Wilson - Falcons
Lance - FMiC Panthers
And Jones....  
bw in dc : 1/26/2021 11:28 am : link
#15 to the Pats.
RE: RE: Look at it from a pure speed and match up standpoint.....  
Dr. D : 1/26/2021 11:31 am : link
In comment 15134738 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 15134727 No Where Man said:


Quote:


Saquon, Slayton, Shepherd, Engram, and Pitts all on the field at once would be extremely hard to defend.

Forget Engram, you get rid of him if you draft Pitts. p.s.--The Engram experiment is over. Efficacy in Phase 3 trials was dismal. We are better off with a placebo at a much cheaper cost.

Exactly what I was thinking! I'm ready for a placebo!
RE: RE: where did the top-4 QBs go?  
Producer : 1/26/2021 11:32 am : link
In comment 15134759 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15134729 Producer said:


Quote:


it's behind a paywall.

Lawrence
Fields
Wilson
Lance




Lawrence - Jax
Fields - Lions
Wilson - Falcons
Lance - FMiC Panthers


Thanks!

so..

1. Lawrence - Jax
4. Wilson - Atl
7. Fields - Det
8. Lance - Car

I think he is not correct about the second QB lasting to #4. But I do agree that Lance's stock is rising and don't think he will be there at #11.
RE: Picking a TE that high seems like a very Detroit Lions thing to do  
Dr. D : 1/26/2021 11:38 am : link
In comment 15134752 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...so yeah.

Are we gonna rely on Ximenes and Carter being our outside pass rushers again?

Seems to me, most of the best TEs of the last 20-40 years, including Gronk (2nd), Kelce (3rd), Bavaro (4th), et al. were NOT taken in the first round. Might have something to do with positional value.

I generally don't want to use the #11 pick on a TE, but especially not on one who can't block.
RE: I don't see Pitts as a TE  
blueblood : 1/26/2021 11:40 am : link
In comment 15134731 Chip said:
Quote:
but as a Plaxico type WR. He has excellent hands. I do not want Walden.


This is what I see as well. I dont care what he is listed as. The question is how he will be used in an offense.
Kiper is better in the later rounds  
montanagiant : 1/26/2021 11:43 am : link
Then the earlier rounds. Outside of picking the top 100 picks Kiper is strong but he ranks 20th out of 26 analysts per Huddle Report with regards to the top 100
Producer...  
bw in dc : 1/26/2021 11:47 am : link
Jeremiah is a big supporter of Lance. Has been since NDSU won the championship last year over JMU. So him going #8 doesn't appear to be an outlier here.

I like Lance, but not this high. A year off for a QB is a downgrade for me.

Yeah, I don't get Smith at #2. However, Chase going #3 isn't crazy to me at all.
Kiper had us talking Dwayne Haskins  
IntrepidSAS : 1/26/2021 11:48 am : link
Enough said....
Chase  
ryanmkeane : 1/26/2021 11:56 am : link
is probably more highly regarded within NFL circles than the media. I would be willing to bet the majority of GMs have him higher than Smith
RE: RE: Picking a TE that high seems like a very Detroit Lions thing to do  
SirLoinOfBeef : 1/26/2021 11:57 am : link
In comment 15134779 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 15134752 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


...so yeah.

Are we gonna rely on Ximenes and Carter being our outside pass rushers again?


Seems to me, most of the best TEs of the last 20-40 years, including Gronk (2nd), Kelce (3rd), Bavaro (4th), et al. were NOT taken in the first round. Might have something to do with positional value.

I generally don't want to use the #11 pick on a TE, but especially not on one who can't block.


Kelce had character concerns that possibly hurt his draft status. What a steal for KC...
RE: RE: Look at it from a pure speed and match up standpoint.....  
Thegratefulhead : 1/26/2021 11:58 am : link
In comment 15134738 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 15134727 No Where Man said:


Quote:


Saquon, Slayton, Shepherd, Engram, and Pitts all on the field at once would be extremely hard to defend.

Forget Engram, you get rid of him if you draft Pitts. p.s.--The Engram experiment is over. Efficacy in Phase 3 trials was dismal. We are better off with a placebo at a much cheaper cost.
Best short post on BBI in a while.
RE: Chase  
bw in dc : 1/26/2021 12:00 pm : link
In comment 15134814 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
is probably more highly regarded within NFL circles than the media. I would be willing to bet the majority of GMs have him higher than Smith


Agreed. I wouldn't be surprised if most have him in the middle of round one.
If the Giants can add a starting Wide Receiver in free agency,  
chick310 : 1/26/2021 12:00 pm : link
although not sure the quality/value is really there in 2021, then a move for Pitts with #11 pick makes a lot of sense from an offensive impact perspective.

If decide otherwise on WR during free agency, then would absolutely be moving that up the priority scale in round one. They can arguably live another year with Engram & Smith combo at Tight End if they had to, and maybe grab a blocking TE on Day 3 for future development.

If the Offense is going to take it up a few notches would think minimum 2 new starting playmakers should be added by the time Day 2 of the Draft is in the books.

If the picks fall  
GiantsRage2007 : 1/26/2021 12:03 pm : link
As he predicts with Smith, Chase, Waddle all going top 6, Giants would take Pitts... but, I think we'd pick one of those 3 wr if they are were still on the board. The draft never unfolds like the mocks do anyway, but I think Giants take best impact offensive player on the board.
RE: RE: Chase  
Section331 : 1/26/2021 12:05 pm : link
In comment 15134827 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15134814 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


is probably more highly regarded within NFL circles than the media. I would be willing to bet the majority of GMs have him higher than Smith



Agreed. I wouldn't be surprised if most have him in the middle of round one.


Really? I know it's early, but most mocks I've seen have Chase in the top 10, many before Smith.
RE: RE: RE: Look at it from a pure speed and match up standpoint.....  
SirLoinOfBeef : 1/26/2021 12:09 pm : link
In comment 15134821 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15134738 Milton said:


Quote:


In comment 15134727 No Where Man said:


Quote:


Saquon, Slayton, Shepherd, Engram, and Pitts all on the field at once would be extremely hard to defend.

Forget Engram, you get rid of him if you draft Pitts. p.s.--The Engram experiment is over. Efficacy in Phase 3 trials was dismal. We are better off with a placebo at a much cheaper cost.

Best short post on BBI in a while.


And a WR in FA...
RE: RE: Look at it from a pure speed and match up standpoint.....  
Producer : 1/26/2021 12:19 pm : link
In comment 15134738 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 15134727 No Where Man said:


Quote:


Saquon, Slayton, Shepherd, Engram, and Pitts all on the field at once would be extremely hard to defend.

Forget Engram, you get rid of him if you draft Pitts. p.s.--The Engram experiment is over. Efficacy in Phase 3 trials was dismal. We are better off with a placebo at a much cheaper cost.


Engram is frustrating and totally unreliable but could he be a useful fourth option in the offense with his excellent athleticism. I say yes. But as a main target - he has failed.
RE: Producer...  
Producer : 1/26/2021 12:23 pm : link
In comment 15134796 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Jeremiah is a big supporter of Lance. Has been since NDSU won the championship last year over JMU. So him going #8 doesn't appear to be an outlier here.

I like Lance, but not this high. A year off for a QB is a downgrade for me.

Yeah, I don't get Smith at #2. However, Chase going #3 isn't crazy to me at all.


I think you are right that a year off is a downgrade but I think the league is getting wise to the idea that without an elite QB your chances of winning a super bowl in today's NFL are next to nil. I think there is a chance that with trades QBs go 1-2-3, and maybe there is a chance they go 1-2-3-4.
Hey Mel,  
Giant John : 1/26/2021 12:44 pm : link
Suggest you give this thread a read. Oh and I don’t see Giants taking TE with first pick either. Just saying...
RE: If Giants Went WR  
HMunster : 1/26/2021 12:44 pm : link
In comment 15134748 Samiam said:
Quote:
If you look for the WR that can stretch the field, don’t you have to have an OL that can protect the QB long enough for the play to develop? And do the Giants have that kind of OL? I don’t think so unless you add help at the OL and I think they need a RT and a guard. Is Peart really a lock to be decent starter? And, watching Lemioux pass block last year was not fun. Maybe they’ll get better. Barkley showed he’s not a good pass blocker and their TEs are not much better. So, the people want the Giants to draft this new toy and we’ll see Jones either running for his life or flat on his butt.


I agree with this. We have our LT and possibly our C, but the rest of the line is a question especially if we cut Zeitler as a cap savings move. Want those dynamic plays? Want holes for Barkley to run through? Want to give DJ time to throw the ball and not get sacked? He was the 4th most sacked QB in 2020. Finish the line. I'd much rather have Slater or Darrisaw at #11, defense in rounds #2 and #3, and address WR through FA and the middle rounds (it's a very deep class)
this is from Duggan and Brugler re: Pitts  
OdellBeckhamJr : 1/26/2021 12:56 pm : link
Quote:

You have the Giants taking Florida tight end Kyle Pitts with the 11th pick in your most recent mock draft. Explain to scarred Giants fans why Pitts is not Evan Engram 2.0.

I knew it would be a divisive projection for Giants fans — and I heard from plenty of them. It was probably 50-50 in terms of those who loved the pick and those who hated it; there wasn’t much in between. Pitts could be described as a “hybrid” tight end, which will immediately have fans thinking he is another version of Evan Engram, who hasn’t lived up to his draft spot (despite his 2020 Pro Bowl nod). But Pitts is much different and far better than Engram as a player.

At 6-6 and 240 pounds, Pitts is what a twitchy big man looks like. His speed and burst are outstanding, which allows him to separate on quick throws or seam patterns. Not only does Pitts have the size and athleticism, but his ball skills and reflexes are remarkable. He can line up outside as a receiver and win over cornerbacks. He can line up inside vs. nickel defenders and create separation. And I won’t even mention what he would do to linebackers.

There is no reason why Pitts can’t provide what Plaxico Burress did in a Giants uniform plus more. How the Raiders use Darren Waller is the blueprint for the type of success Pitts can have in the NFL. As a blocker, he doesn’t have the body power to drive block, but he is willing and competitive enough to execute basic blocks. Regardless, teams leaving him at the line of scrimmage aren’t using him correctly.

Engram is entering a contract year and might not have a long-term future with the organization, so Pitts’ role can evolve over time. However, the biggest obstacle to the Pitts-Giants marriage isn’t Engram, it’s the lack of imagination with the play-calling. Will Jason Garrett and the coaching staff understand how to correctly use a talent like that? That would be my greatest worry for this fit.

The Giants are committed to Daniel Jones as the quarterback, at least for another season, and the front office has repeatedly said that their goal is to get him playmakers to get them over the hump. And Pitts is arguably the best playmaker in the 2020 NFL Draft.
i could see Miami  
ryanmkeane : 1/26/2021 12:56 pm : link
taking Chase. They need a stud WR in the worst way. When is the last time they had a legit outside receiver? I can't think of it.
Pitts may not last 11  
jeff57 : 1/26/2021 1:04 pm : link
.
If Pitts can play WR then that changes everything  
BillT : 1/26/2021 1:04 pm : link
And I don’t mean once in a while I mean full time WR. But it can’t be speculation they have to know and know for certain he is an NFL WR. So, that’s the question. As a TE he should be avoided at all costs. As a WR he’s more than a little interesting.
Pitts is not a WR  
cosmicj : 1/26/2021 1:12 pm : link
Come on.
Good  
Tuckrule : 1/26/2021 1:35 pm : link
Kiper is always wrong and I’m sure that pitts will drop nicely in this draft. Just like simmons last year he’s the new “freak” can’t miss prospect
Kiper was right once  
Victor in CT : 1/26/2021 1:45 pm : link
when he said live on the air that Clint Sintim was a terrible pick for the Giants immediately after the selection.
Hybrid TE  
FanSinceYA : 1/26/2021 2:10 pm : link
EE is a perfect hybrid of WR/OL. He blocks like a speed WR, has hands like an OL. Another just like him would be redundant.
RE: Hybrid TE  
Victor in CT : 1/26/2021 2:13 pm : link
In comment 15134955 FanSinceYA said:
Quote:
EE is a perfect hybrid of WR/OL. He blocks like a speed WR, has hands like an OL. Another just like him would be redundant.


LOL that's good. They need a TE. Not a "weapon" or "match up nightmare".
RE: Pitts is not a WR  
Section331 : 1/26/2021 2:14 pm : link
In comment 15134909 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Come on.


Exactly. People are kidding themselves. He'd be like Ramses Barden at WR.
is Surtain gone  
ryanmkeane : 1/26/2021 2:17 pm : link
by the time we pick? If so, I'd be somewhat pissed if we took Pitts over him
Some  
Toth029 : 1/26/2021 2:23 pm : link
Saying TE doesn't fall into the great positional value. Ok, after QB and pass protectors, what is? WR is no different than TE since the new rules in place to protect the receivers. If used properly, they can be every bit as dynamic and explosive to an offense as a wide receiver. Look what Jimmy Graham did for the Saints.

I think Garrett did incredible with Witten but he was more of a possession receiver whereas guys like Engram and Pitts are guys who should settle more along the seam or deep crossing patterns. Even screens. If Pitts hands are up to par, I feel he'd be work it. Question is if Judge agrees.
Well Judge is a Belly-Check disciple  
Beer Man : 1/26/2021 2:26 pm : link
And Belly-Check rode to a couple of SBs with dual TEs playing a significant role in the O. So it wouldn't be a surprise. The team needs significant upgrade at WR, LB/ER, and CB, what they do in the FA market may shed some light on where they may lean in the draft. At 11 there should be some really good talent still available for any of these needs.
RE: is Surtain gone  
Section331 : 1/26/2021 2:30 pm : link
In comment 15134962 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
by the time we pick? If so, I'd be somewhat pissed if we took Pitts over him


The only way Surtain gets past Dallas at 10 is if Jerry locks his son in the bathroom before the pick. I think he'll be gone before then, but would be (happily) stunned if he made it past DAL. I think he is the best non-QB in the draft.
RE: this is from Duggan and Brugler re: Pitts  
Zeke's Alibi : 1/26/2021 2:40 pm : link
In comment 15134894 OdellBeckhamJr said:
Quote:


Quote:



You have the Giants taking Florida tight end Kyle Pitts with the 11th pick in your most recent mock draft. Explain to scarred Giants fans why Pitts is not Evan Engram 2.0.

I knew it would be a divisive projection for Giants fans — and I heard from plenty of them. It was probably 50-50 in terms of those who loved the pick and those who hated it; there wasn’t much in between. Pitts could be described as a “hybrid” tight end, which will immediately have fans thinking he is another version of Evan Engram, who hasn’t lived up to his draft spot (despite his 2020 Pro Bowl nod). But Pitts is much different and far better than Engram as a player.

At 6-6 and 240 pounds, Pitts is what a twitchy big man looks like. His speed and burst are outstanding, which allows him to separate on quick throws or seam patterns. Not only does Pitts have the size and athleticism, but his ball skills and reflexes are remarkable. He can line up outside as a receiver and win over cornerbacks. He can line up inside vs. nickel defenders and create separation. And I won’t even mention what he would do to linebackers.

There is no reason why Pitts can’t provide what Plaxico Burress did in a Giants uniform plus more. How the Raiders use Darren Waller is the blueprint for the type of success Pitts can have in the NFL. As a blocker, he doesn’t have the body power to drive block, but he is willing and competitive enough to execute basic blocks. Regardless, teams leaving him at the line of scrimmage aren’t using him correctly.


This is exactly what I said about him on another thread. He's literally Plax+ due to his positional flexibility. I'm seeing that as his floor. You can't teach his size, wingspan, and catching ability, both going up to get it and contested catches. As long as he puts up even mediocre athlete numbers, he's about a sure thing to translate as there is. How is that not worth pick 11? Some people that haven't watched him much I guess are just looking at the history of 1st round tight ends when he doesn't really fit that mold at all. He's an extremely unique player. There's differnce between being a tweener and an Hybrid. Hybrid can play both positions at high level. Tweener doesn't really have a true position.
RE: Some  
Zeke's Alibi : 1/26/2021 2:44 pm : link
In comment 15134967 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Saying TE doesn't fall into the great positional value. Ok, after QB and pass protectors, what is? WR is no different than TE since the new rules in place to protect the receivers. If used properly, they can be every bit as dynamic and explosive to an offense as a wide receiver. Look what Jimmy Graham did for the Saints.

I think Garrett did incredible with Witten but he was more of a possession receiver whereas guys like Engram and Pitts are guys who should settle more along the seam or deep crossing patterns. Even screens. If Pitts hands are up to par, I feel he'd be work it. Question is if Judge agrees.


Tight ends and running backs don't make the money that WRs due to the shorter nature of both careers. You really don't know when they fall off the cliff. When you sign a guy to a second contract, there's a good chance the last two years of a 5 year deal aren't productive. What they give you on the field is valuable, but the dollars represent the length of their careers. Tight ends is right there with running backs with duration of careers due to the brutal nature of the position. Tight ends careers will certainly lenghten due to the rules, and I wouldn't be suprised to see RBs in there depending on style as well, considering the game is much mroe open.
Gross  
Doubledeuce22 : 1/26/2021 2:54 pm : link
Hard pass on a TE at #11. Show me a TE taken that high in the past 10 years that was worthy of the pick. Evan Engram 2.0.
RE: RE: is Surtain gone  
Jim in Tampa : 1/26/2021 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15134973 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15134962 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


by the time we pick? If so, I'd be somewhat pissed if we took Pitts over him



The only way Surtain gets past Dallas at 10 is if Jerry locks his son in the bathroom before the pick. I think he'll be gone before then, but would be (happily) stunned if he made it past DAL. I think he is the best non-QB in the draft.

People always make definitive statements like that regarding the NFL draft... Player X will never get past team Y. But then with Player X still on the board team Y invariably takes someone else ;>)
Comparing Pitts to Plax is more than a little  
Section331 : 1/26/2021 3:00 pm : link
disingenuous. Plax never played anything but WR, WR's & TE's have major differences in the types of routes they run and how precisely they need to run them. Pitts may be a good route runner for a TE, but can enough to get open v DB's vs LB's? Maybe, but that is a huge leap of faith for a #11 pick.

If Pitts is drafted as high as we think he is, he's playing TE.
RE: Pitts is not a WR  
BillT : 1/26/2021 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15134909 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Come on.

Then he's a terrible pick at 11.
RE: Comparing Pitts to Plax is more than a little  
bw in dc : 1/26/2021 3:45 pm : link
In comment 15135013 Section331 said:
Quote:
disingenuous. Plax never played anything but WR, WR's & TE's have major differences in the types of routes they run and how precisely they need to run them. Pitts may be a good route runner for a TE, but can enough to get open v DB's vs LB's? Maybe, but that is a huge leap of faith for a #11 pick.

If Pitts is drafted as high as we think he is, he's playing TE.


Good post. The Plax comparison is lazy.
RE: RE: RE: is Surtain gone  
Section331 : 1/26/2021 4:06 pm : link
In comment 15135012 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:

People always make definitive statements like that regarding the NFL draft... Player X will never get past team Y. But then with Player X still on the board team Y invariably takes someone else ;>)


Oh definitely, you never know what will happen, I just think that Surtain and Dallas are too good a fit to miss. That said, Jerry has been known to go for the flashy object.
RE: RE: this is from Duggan and Brugler re: Pitts  
Section331 : 1/26/2021 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15134978 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:

This is exactly what I said about him on another thread. He's literally Plax+ due to his positional flexibility. I'm seeing that as his floor. You can't teach his size, wingspan, and catching ability, both going up to get it and contested catches. As long as he puts up even mediocre athlete numbers, he's about a sure thing to translate as there is. How is that not worth pick 11? Some people that haven't watched him much I guess are just looking at the history of 1st round tight ends when he doesn't really fit that mold at all. He's an extremely unique player. There's differnce between being a tweener and an Hybrid. Hybrid can play both positions at high level. Tweener doesn't really have a true position.


At WR, Pitts is basically Ramses Barden. He is a TE, and in the right offense, he will be a terror. We have a run-heavy offense that needs blocking from its TE's, and an OC who doesn't seem to know how to use the TE he has (Engram should be running the vertical seam at least once a half, I think I saw it once all year).
RE: RE: Comparing Pitts to Plax is more than a little  
Jim from Katonah : 1/26/2021 4:20 pm : link
In comment 15135064 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15135013 Section331 said:


Quote:


disingenuous. Plax never played anything but WR, WR's & TE's have major differences in the types of routes they run and how precisely they need to run them. Pitts may be a good route runner for a TE, but can enough to get open v DB's vs LB's? Maybe, but that is a huge leap of faith for a #11 pick.

If Pitts is drafted as high as we think he is, he's playing TE.



Good post. The Plax comparison is lazy.


Didn’t Pitts mostly line up wide last year? I know he did a bit of traditional TE blocking, but I thought he was mostly playing WR last year, in the Plax, Brandon Marshall mode, and going against corners. I don’t think he’s going to be an NFL tight end (in say the Kittle sense), I think he’s a split out wide guy mostly. Looks like a terrific, balanced athlete to me, but he apparently runs in the 4.7 range. Not trying to be a wet blanket, but unclear to me the value of him as a pure receiver at #11.
nothing in the NFL is certain  
ryanmkeane : 1/26/2021 4:28 pm : link
or a guarantee, but I'd trying to find a reason why Surtain won't be awesome in the pros
RE: RE: RE: this is from Duggan and Brugler re: Pitts  
Victor in CT : 1/26/2021 4:39 pm : link
In comment 15135085 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15134978 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:



This is exactly what I said about him on another thread. He's literally Plax+ due to his positional flexibility. I'm seeing that as his floor. You can't teach his size, wingspan, and catching ability, both going up to get it and contested catches. As long as he puts up even mediocre athlete numbers, he's about a sure thing to translate as there is. How is that not worth pick 11? Some people that haven't watched him much I guess are just looking at the history of 1st round tight ends when he doesn't really fit that mold at all. He's an extremely unique player. There's differnce between being a tweener and an Hybrid. Hybrid can play both positions at high level. Tweener doesn't really have a true position.



At WR, Pitts is basically Ramses Barden. He is a TE, and in the right offense, he will be a terror. We have a run-heavy offense that needs blocking from its TE's, and an OC who doesn't seem to know how to use the TE he has (Engram should be running the vertical seam at least once a half, I think I saw it once all year).


Garrett seemed to know how to use Jason Whitten effectively. The Giants don't have a TE. Engram is neither a TE nor a WR.
No  
BelieveJJ : 1/26/2021 4:41 pm : link
64% of his snaps were lined up inside as a traditional TE.
RE: RE: RE: RE: this is from Duggan and Brugler re: Pitts  
Section331 : 1/26/2021 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15135107 Victor in CT said:
Quote:


Garrett seemed to know how to use Jason Whitten effectively. The Giants don't have a TE. Engram is neither a TE nor a WR.


The problem is that Garrett tried to use Engram the same way as Witten. For all of his flaws, Engram excelled at running the seam at Ole Miss, but for some reason isn't asked to do it here, despite any deep passing threat being a desperate need.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: this is from Duggan and Brugler re: Pitts  
Victor in CT : 1/26/2021 4:46 pm : link
In comment 15135111 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15135107 Victor in CT said:


Quote:




Garrett seemed to know how to use Jason Whitten effectively. The Giants don't have a TE. Engram is neither a TE nor a WR.



The problem is that Garrett tried to use Engram the same way as Witten. For all of his flaws, Engram excelled at running the seam at Ole Miss, but for some reason isn't asked to do it here, despite any deep passing threat being a desperate need.


could be. Irony is the TE seam play was a staple of Giants offense for decades from the '70s through Coughlin.
RE: No  
Jim from Katonah : 1/26/2021 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15135108 BelieveJJ said:
Quote:
64% of his snaps were lined up inside as a traditional TE.


Thanks!
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: this is from Duggan and Brugler re: Pitts  
BillT : 1/26/2021 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15135111 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15135107 Victor in CT said:


Quote:




Garrett seemed to know how to use Jason Whitten effectively. The Giants don't have a TE. Engram is neither a TE nor a WR.



The problem is that Garrett tried to use Engram the same way as Witten. For all of his flaws, Engram excelled at running the seam at Ole Miss, but for some reason isn't asked to do it here, despite any deep passing threat being a desperate need.

The problem with Engram isn't the scheme or the plays it's Engram. He's not a good route runner, catcher of the football or blocker. He's just not good at football.
RE: nothing in the NFL is certain  
Judge_and_Jury : 1/26/2021 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15135102 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
or a guarantee, but I'd trying to find a reason why Surtain won't be awesome in the pros


A lot to like. Could end up a very good one. The negatives? Stiff hips. A bit like Aaron Ross. May run a bit slow.
RE: RE: nothing in the NFL is certain  
Section331 : 1/26/2021 5:22 pm : link
In comment 15135119 Judge_and_Jury said:
Quote:
In comment 15135102 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


or a guarantee, but I'd trying to find a reason why Surtain won't be awesome in the pros



A lot to like. Could end up a very good one. The negatives? Stiff hips. A bit like Aaron Ross. May run a bit slow.


He ran a 4.57 in HS, so I've got to think that has improved with a Bama training regimen. Fluidity and short area burst are weaknesses in his game, but not uncommon with bigger corners. I think his size and technique more than make up for it.

What I love about him is that he is equally comfortable in zone or man, and he is an excellent tackler. With so many NFL offenses intent on testing the edges, you need CB's who can tackle. Putting him across from Bradberry would be an enormous improvement to our D, and allow Graham to play more man cover.
RE: RE: RE: Comparing Pitts to Plax is more than a little  
bw in dc : 1/26/2021 5:28 pm : link
In comment 15135099 Jim from Katonah said:
Quote:


Didn’t Pitts mostly line up wide last year? I know he did a bit of traditional TE blocking, but I thought he was mostly playing WR last year, in the Plax, Brandon Marshall mode, and going against corners. I don’t think he’s going to be an NFL tight end (in say the Kittle sense), I think he’s a split out wide guy mostly. Looks like a terrific, balanced athlete to me, but he apparently runs in the 4.7 range. Not trying to be a wet blanket, but unclear to me the value of him as a pure receiver at #11.


I don't know what the splits were between lining up at TE and split out. But I saw him do both the last two years.

I see him as a TE who is flexible to be on the line and split out. And I anticipate he's going to be a handful.
RE: I don't see Pitts as a TE  
mittenedman : 1/26/2021 5:30 pm : link
In comment 15134731 Chip said:
Quote:
but as a Plaxico type WR. He has excellent hands. I do not want Walden.


I agree with this. Unfortunately, Plax was a very special athlete who was able to get open downfield. lots of these big, tall receivers lose coordination the farther downfield they get. If Pitts can transition to WR, I'm interested. If not, forget it.
RE: RE: Comparing Pitts to Plax is more than a little  
Zeke's Alibi : 1/26/2021 5:34 pm : link
In comment 15135064 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15135013 Section331 said:


Quote:


disingenuous. Plax never played anything but WR, WR's & TE's have major differences in the types of routes they run and how precisely they need to run them. Pitts may be a good route runner for a TE, but can enough to get open v DB's vs LB's? Maybe, but that is a huge leap of faith for a #11 pick.

If Pitts is drafted as high as we think he is, he's playing TE.



Good post. The Plax comparison is lazy.


Is it? I feel like they are very similar players, except Pitts can actually play inside. Obviously Plax had a little better speed, but he wasn't blowing anyone away either. He used his height, long arms, and ability to make contested catches and high point the ball. I actually think Pitts is better here, which is scary to think about. Hard time not seeing him as this unstoppable force in the red zone. The game is about scoring points and red zone efficiency is key, to me thats worth the 11th pick on its own.
Zeke, it's that and more...  
BelieveJJ : 1/26/2021 7:40 pm : link
Quote:
That "sure fire top-10" pick may or may not be someone the Giants want at 11, but someone is likely to fall to them unexpectedly.


His 2020 record of 43 catches at almost 18 ypc included an absolutly ridiculous 12 TD and 35 FD? How is that even possible? Someone must have miscounted, since I don't quite think a TD catch can ALSO BE a first down conversion reception can it?


It would seem that from Ptts's 43 receptions in 8 games (many of them vs bracket coverage; it's worth noting) EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THEM was either a touchdown or a first down?

That's insane. It's silly. It's inhuman.

Stats linked below.
Kyle Pitts' Performance was Superhuman - ( New Window )
Wrong quote above! Corrected below.  
BelieveJJ : 1/26/2021 7:43 pm : link
Quote:
I actually think Pitts is better here, which is scary to think about. Hard time not seeing him as this unstoppable force in the red zone.
With the 11th pick in the draft...  
Milton : 1/26/2021 8:26 pm : link
...the Giants will be selecting someone who was in their top five (maybe even top three) but fell to them. Who that prospect is and what position he plays is anybody's guess. But there will be somebody who the Giants simply couldn't pass up.
RE: Zeke, it's that and more...  
shyster : 1/26/2021 8:40 pm : link
In comment 15135283 BelieveJJ said:
Quote:

It would seem that from Pitts's 43 receptions in 8 games (many of them vs bracket coverage; it's worth noting) EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THEM was either a touchdown or a first down?
- ( New Window )


Not true. It's easy enough to check the play-by-play for UF's games at ESPN.

In the Texas A&M game alone, he had three catches that were neither first downs nor TDs.

Mentioned in the other thread a concern about the target Pitts presents going over the middle. Link is to the hit that put him out with a concussion for a few weeks in the middle of the season.

UF vs UGA - ( New Window )
RE: With the 11th pick in the draft...  
Zeke's Alibi : 1/26/2021 9:34 pm : link
In comment 15135342 Milton said:
Quote:
...the Giants will be selecting someone who was in their top five (maybe even top three) but fell to them. Who that prospect is and what position he plays is anybody's guess. But there will be somebody who the Giants simply couldn't pass up.


This is a good point. I'd imagine teams are going to have boards all over the place this year.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/26/2021 9:42 pm : link
If Surtain is there, take him.
RE: RE: Zeke, it's that and more...  
BelieveJJ : 12:40 am : link
In comment 15135353 shyster said:
Quote:
In comment 15135283 BelieveJJ said:


Quote:



It would seem that from Pitts's 43 receptions in 8 games (many of them vs bracket coverage; it's worth noting) EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THEM was either a touchdown or a first down?
- ( New Window )



Not true. It's easy enough to check the play-by-play for UF's games at ESPN.

In the Texas A&M game alone, he had three catches that were neither first downs nor TDs.

Mentioned in the other thread a concern about the target Pitts presents going over the middle. Link is to the hit that put him out with a concussion for a few weeks in the middle of the season. UF vs UGA - ( New Window )


Thanks for the reference to ESPN, I had npt known that was possible. So those stats from the Football Database are wrong? I'll try to cross reference them, they cited 35 first downs among his 43 receptions, which is still incredible if correct.
RE: Zeke, it's that and more...  
giantBCP : 6:37 am : link
In comment 15135283 BelieveJJ said:
Quote:


Quote:


That "sure fire top-10" pick may or may not be someone the Giants want at 11, but someone is likely to fall to them unexpectedly.



His 2020 record of 43 catches at almost 18 ypc included an absolutly ridiculous 12 TD and 35 FD? How is that even possible? Someone must have miscounted, since I don't quite think a TD catch can ALSO BE a first down conversion reception can it?


It would seem that from Ptts's 43 receptions in 8 games (many of them vs bracket coverage; it's worth noting) EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THEM was either a touchdown or a first down?

That's insane. It's silly. It's inhuman.

Stats linked below. Kyle Pitts' Performance was Superhuman - ( New Window )


You forgot to mention his zero drops on the season.
The Giants do like versatility in their players which is a plus for  
Ira : 6:51 am : link
drafting Pitts. I like his hands and the fact that he wins most battles with defenders. Having a big target like that is a big plus.
It’s 2021 and you need to think out of the box  
giantBCP : 7:19 am : link
We have quarterbacks that can’t pass the football winning league MVPs. If a tight end isn’t an excellent blocker, that doesn't mean that he can’t be an elite player.
RE: RE: RE: Zeke, it's that and more...  
shyster : 7:23 am : link
In comment 15135519 BelieveJJ said:
Quote:


Thanks for the reference to ESPN, I had npt known that was possible. So those stats from the Football Database are wrong? I'll try to cross reference them, they cited 35 first downs among his 43 receptions, which is still incredible if correct.


Not wrong; it's a matter of the accounting rule for touchdowns as first downs.

35 first downs out of 43 receptions is 81%. That's high but not unheard of.

Darius Slayton had 80% of his catches (40/50) for first downs this year and had a disappointing season.

Jake Ballard, tight end, had 81% of his catches (31/38) for first downs for the 2011 Giants.
RE: ...  
Milton : 12:48 pm : link
In comment 15135399 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
If Surtain is there, take him.
Are you Surtain?
I’m about fed up with people  
tyrik13 : 1:06 pm : link
And positional value and saying: well this guy was taken in the 3rd rd, this guy was a 5th rd pick, who the f cares!! If the person you’re targeting is there you take him. The draft is always a crapshoot, no one knows who will pan out no matter the round or where that person is drafted. What makes a player good is the will and want to be better, the coaching staff able to develop and put them in the right place to succeed. Wish our fan base would stop trying to compare our team and philosophy to another. We are our own entity and if they wanna take a TE at 11 then do so.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Zeke, it's that and more...  
BelieveJJ : 1:07 pm : link
In comment 15135549 shyster said:

35 first downs out of 43 receptions is 81%. That's high but not unheard of.

Darius Slayton had 80% of his catches (40/50) for first downs this year and had a disappointing season.

Jake Ballard, tight end, had 81% of his catches (31/38) for first downs for the 2011 Giants. [/quote]


Combined with 12 TDs among 43 catches. A TD every 3.5 catches. The first downs are only part of the story. YPC, TD/rec often vs bracket coverage and the opponent's best coverage DB....

Some pundit called it "the best season any TE has had in over 30 years."

Don't recall who though...
Kiper likes him and compares him to EE ?  
averagejoe : 3:29 pm : link
That's enough for me. Would not take Kyle Pitts in rd 7. Too weak to play inside and too slow to play outside. A duel threat like EE.
