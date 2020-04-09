Daniel Jeremiah's 2021 Top 50 Prospects 1.0

Next year and will make sure to put the weapons around him to succeed.
they were ALL IN on DJ this year and he was awful.
Not sure relying on a rookie LT, a first time C, Darius Slayton as your WR1, and not much else is going all in on any QB. As the year went on, Jones did cut down on TO’s. I think the Giants will try to get him more WR’s and see what happens in 2021 unless someone like Watson is available for the right price. I don’t see them throwing a rookie QB out there with our lack of weapons unless Trevor Lawrence has an incriminating photo that drops him to 11.
And that's with the omissions of Alex Leatherwood and Wyatt Davis, two OL who appear in every other draftnik's Top 50 I've seen.
Looks like there will be OL value to choose from in each of the first three rounds. A lot will depend on what's done in free agency and other prospects in the mix, but I wouldn't mind seeing the Giants go OL in one of the first three rounds.
they must.. i'm cool if they think he doesn't pass muster but they need to see what this kid is.
Amen.
His scouting report sure does read a lot like another qb who came out a few years ago and is playing for his second straight Super Bowl in two Sundays. Another one of those high tool qbs (E.g. Herbert, Mahomes, Allen), that we are seeing make impacts on this league more and more. He should be heavily scouted by the Giants.
Look I dislike Jones just as much as the posters here looking to move
In the draft. Would love to see him on the Giants. Could play outside in the 3-4 and inside in the 4-2-5.
Yep, I am sure Graham is looking at him saying he wants that type of player. He's so versatile. How many 270 pound players can cover? He can cover TEs and rush the passer as a DE. Not many freaks like that at his size.
In 18 games, the kid produced 48 TDs vs 1 INT ... and ran for 1,300 yards. He’s got a cannon and is built like a taller Steve McNair. And he’s 20. Please scout and stay open- minded Jints.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Scout the shit out of Trey Lance
Don’t just scout stat lines. The tape I have seen he doesn’t consistently show the arm strength and timing doesn’t appear close to NFL caliber. Benefited greatly from being a man against boys in FCS. His team was like Ohio State playing Rutgers every week.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Scout the shit out of Trey Lance
who the Giants prolly aren't the least bit interested in - and not a singly word of "my bad, I hated the idea of taking Pitts and swore up and down on a stack of bibles and at the statues of Athena and Mars that he'd be a waste of a pick!" - now that mighty Daniel Jeremiah has rated him the 3rd best player of all, above ANY QB not nicknamed Sunshine.
Oh well, this place ain't no confessional.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Scout the shit out of Trey Lance
Scouting QBs is tough. Our beloved Sy 56 graded DeShone Kizer and Nathan Peterman higher than Mahomes. So who am I to opine on Lance while sitting in front of a fire drinking a White Russian. All I ask is that they do their due diligence, because it’s a franchise changer if you get a great one.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Scout the shit out of Trey Lance
Don’t just scout stat lines. The tape I have seen he doesn’t consistently show the arm strength and timing doesn’t appear close to NFL caliber. Benefited greatly from being a man against boys in FCS. His team was like Ohio State playing Rutgers every week.
NDSU is a powerhouse. But there are some very good, talented 1-AA programs out there. So there is good competition and talent.
Lance is more runner/athlete right now than QB. So you have to hope he can be groomed to fit an NFL system. NDSU isn't really running a pro style offense. They run a power run game. And once the get your safeties to bite, they will go over the top. So the there probably aren't a lot of multiple reads going on...
I think his arm is pretty good, but am not sure it's on the plus side.
who the Giants prolly aren't the least bit interested in - and not a singly word of "my bad, I hated the idea of taking Pitts and swore up and down on a stack of bibles and at the statues of Athena and Mars that he'd be a waste of a pick!" - now that mighty Daniel Jeremiah has rated him the 3rd best player of all, above ANY QB not nicknamed Sunshine.
Oh well, this place ain't no confessional.
Did you know that Jeremiah didn’t have Mahomes in his top 50 prospects? And had our beloved Daniel Jones the No. 34 prospect, behind Haskins (No. 15)? DJ is solid but not close to infallible. That said, maybe Pitts will be great, and if he is, I hope we get him!
Rashawn Slater at 6 and Sewell at ten sounds fallible.
Patrick Surtain well out of the top ten sounds like a loss of credibility.
Perhaps..."Garbage in and garbage out."
Surtain is justified if you think he is more like Antrelle Rolle and will have to slide to FS in the scheme you’d run. Some prefer more athletic CB’s. That is not to say Surtain is a poor athlete, but I am not sure his 40/3 Cone will scream Top 10 CB.
RE: RE: Funny how there's so much chatter about QBs -
Did you know that Jeremiah didn’t have Mahomes in his top 50 prospects? And had our beloved Daniel Jones the No. 34 prospect, behind Haskins (No. 15)? DJ is solid but not close to infallible. That said, maybe Pitts will be great, and if he is, I hope we get him!
Jim my point wasn't about Jeremiah's wisdom or lack thereof; it was about folks damning Pitts as "another Engram" without investing him in any depth.
As for Haskins, I liked him better than Jones too based solely on game tape clips. What NONE of these media pundits know, what sometimes even team's scouts don't know (the Giants own SEC scouts certainly flubbed the mental and emotional evaluation of DeAndre Baker) is what's between a players ears. The Giants to their credit did good work evaluating Haskins. If you recall, top management spent a lot of face time with Haskins, much, much more than they invested in Jones. Why? Because they had questions about him between his ears, or his heart. They answered that one correctly.
Maybe they invested so much time in Haskins they neglected to investigate Baker enough?
Anyway I don't trust any media pundit too blindly and I try to gather as much info as I can from a range of sources I trust. Like Bobby Skinner of Talkin' Giants on the OL evaluation.
Pitts I fell in love with from highlights tape together with his performance vs Bama's best DBs, including Surtain.
Just as I judged Thomas last year for his performance vs K'lavon Chaisson.
Rashawn Slater at 6 and Sewell at ten sounds fallible.
Patrick Surtain well out of the top ten sounds like a loss of credibility.
Perhaps..."Garbage in and garbage out."
Surtain is justified if you think he is more like Antrelle Rolle and will have to slide to FS in the scheme you’d run. Some prefer more athletic CB’s. That is not to say Surtain is a poor athlete, but I am not sure his 40/3 Cone will scream Top 10 CB.
There is a low rumble anout Surtain's athletic limitations for the CB position, and South Carolina's Jaycee Horn is on the rise up draft boards. Surtain eventually may be the #3 CB or lower.
why do all the top WR's seem somewhat underwhelming.
Chases last year at lsu the top corner for Bama was Diggs, not Surtain....and Bama put Diggs on Chase and Diggs was overmatched, about the only thing he could do vs Chase was grab a fistful of jersey. If the Giants passed on Chase to draft Surtain I think I’d throw up.
Lance is a major ?, and I can't believe he'd put him ahead of Fields
The guy hasn't played in a year, and before that he played exactly 1 season in 1-AA college football. In that year he played for a team that dominated every game and really could play with some of the big boys. 13 total games, wide open receivers, time to throw, playing against 1-AA guys who couldn't even get scholarships to places like Rutgers.
Not for me in Rd 1, how do you know what he will be. Sort of reminds me of the kid from University of Buffalo Tyree Jackson
We don't know what they'll do in free agency but we can't help speculating and offering preferences..
After Sewell every (non-quarterback) seems to have great potential and potential flaws.
I say everything about everybody and then when it's done I can say," See, I told you so."
Chases last year at lsu the top corner for Bama was Diggs, not Surtain....and Bama put Diggs on Chase and Diggs was overmatched, about the only thing he could do vs Chase was grab a fistful of jersey. If the Giants passed on Chase to draft Surtain I think I’d throw up.
This year it was Pitts vs Surtain. But to be fair, no one defender could contain Pitts.
Did you know that Jeremiah didn’t have Mahomes in his top 50 prospects? And had our beloved Daniel Jones the No. 34 prospect, behind Haskins (No. 15)? DJ is solid but not close to infallible. That said, maybe Pitts will be great, and if he is, I hope we get him!
Jim my point wasn't about Jeremiah's wisdom or lack thereof; it was about folks damning Pitts as "another Engram" without investing him in any depth.
As for Haskins, I liked him better than Jones too based solely on game tape clips. What NONE of these media pundits know, what sometimes even team's scouts don't know (the Giants own SEC scouts certainly flubbed the mental and emotional evaluation of DeAndre Baker) is what's between a players ears. The Giants to their credit did good work evaluating Haskins. If you recall, top management spent a lot of face time with Haskins, much, much more than they invested in Jones. Why? Because they had questions about him between his ears, or his heart. They answered that one correctly.
Maybe they invested so much time in Haskins they neglected to investigate Baker enough?
Anyway I don't trust any media pundit too blindly and I try to gather as much info as I can from a range of sources I trust. Like Bobby Skinner of Talkin' Giants on the OL evaluation.
Pitts I fell in love with from highlights tape together with his performance vs Bama's best DBs, including Surtain.
Just as I judged Thomas last year for his performance vs K'lavon Chaisson.
Good post — I’m excited about the potential of Pitts too.
RE: Lance is a major ?, and I can't believe he'd put him ahead of Fields
The guy hasn't played in a year, and before that he played exactly 1 season in 1-AA college football. In that year he played for a team that dominated every game and really could play with some of the big boys. 13 total games, wide open receivers, time to throw, playing against 1-AA guys who couldn't even get scholarships to places like Rutgers.
Not for me in Rd 1, how do you know what he will be. Sort of reminds me of the kid from University of Buffalo Tyree Jackson
There’s no doubt that Lance would be the riskiest of the risky picks for all of those reasons you note. But the rewards are great too. Unlike Jackson, Lance is an amazing runner with that weird McNair quality where guys just bounce off of him, and he’s accomplished some freaky things at such a young age (like setting the all-time NCAA record for passes in a season without an INT at age 19 — while still producing over 40 TDs). That’s where scouting comes into play — I just hope the Jints are up to the task.
Sign a wide receiver in free agency.
Then it makes sense to draft another one in the second round, not the first.
Even if we don't sign one in free agency, I would still be inclined to wait until the second round to draft one.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Scout the shit out of Trey Lance
NDSU is a powerhouse. But there are some very good, talented 1-AA programs out there. So there is good competition and talent.
Lance is more runner/athlete right now than QB. So you have to hope he can be groomed to fit an NFL system. NDSU isn't really running a pro style offense. They run a power run game. And once the get your safeties to bite, they will go over the top. So the there probably aren't a lot of multiple reads going on...
I think his arm is pretty good, but am not sure it's on the plus side.
Yes, the upper echelon of FCS programs are probably close in talent to a MAC team. I slightly differ with you on Lance's arm, I think it is definitely a plus, but his throwing mechanics are terribly inconsistent.
He's a bit of a project, and I have real caution about drafting a guy with so few starts, and one that hasn't played the position too long. Not that it matters, the odds of NYG drafting him are about 999,999:1. It ain't happening.
...if Sewell slid to #10? That's striking distance. Get your stud bookend T's in place.
That would be wild. Sewell would be such a good piece for this team. A high level starter day 1. Thomas with his run blocking ability would make an absolute amazing RT . But maybe you start Sewell at RT just not to mess with the OL too much.
...if Sewell slid to #10? That's striking distance. Get your stud bookend T's in place.
If he slides to ten, the Cowboys are likely taking him (unless they go QB or trade with a team targeting a QB). The Giants would have to trade up with Denver (#9) or Carolina (#8) to get him. Maybe Carolina would be interested in Engram.
and it's worth reading every word he writes about prospects. Which I try to do.
Very interesting the momentum behind Slater.
Some player I like rose. I like Slater, Wilson, Chase and Pitts a lot. Surtain drop is interesting. If we had moved on from DG, Lance intrigues me too. That is not going to happen so I can forget about it. I like his fire. Waddle concerns me a ton, so we are getting Waddle. Bank on that.
After OBJ, aren't you worried about Waddle's ankle? With out medicals, how can anyone be confident that thing is fully healed?
Very interesting the momentum behind Slater.
Greg Newsome. CB Northwestern will be a late first round pick
DJ has him at 40. He will rise
Surtain at #15 is crazy to me. I cannot imagine a CB that good being available at 11. It would be tough to pass him up.
Looks like there will be OL value to choose from in each of the first three rounds. A lot will depend on what's done in free agency and other prospects in the mix, but I wouldn't mind seeing the Giants go OL in one of the first three rounds.
Dave is going to fortify the offense as much as possible this spring giving Jones the best chance to validate being taken 6th overall.
2.) His throws often appear to be too late or under thrown as receivers are often facing him and waiting for the ball to arrive.
3.) His deep passes seem to float which I see being a problem in the Meadowlands winds.
The link below shows some examples of the above. Not sure this guy would be better than Jones. He may take some time to develop which Jeremiah himself notes in the OP’s link.
Link - ( New Window )
Yep, I am sure Graham is looking at him saying he wants that type of player. He's so versatile. How many 270 pound players can cover? He can cover TEs and rush the passer as a DE. Not many freaks like that at his size.
I humbly disagree. I think he has a cannon.
Oh well, this place ain't no confessional.
Don’t just scout stat lines. The tape I have seen he doesn’t consistently show the arm strength and timing doesn’t appear close to NFL caliber. Benefited greatly from being a man against boys in FCS. His team was like Ohio State playing Rutgers every week.
NDSU is a powerhouse. But there are some very good, talented 1-AA programs out there. So there is good competition and talent.
Lance is more runner/athlete right now than QB. So you have to hope he can be groomed to fit an NFL system. NDSU isn't really running a pro style offense. They run a power run game. And once the get your safeties to bite, they will go over the top. So the there probably aren't a lot of multiple reads going on...
I think his arm is pretty good, but am not sure it's on the plus side.
Jamar Chase is underwhelming? Kyle Pitts is underwhelming? Not in my book. Pitts is the pick for me -- if he lasts. Can't wait to get to the redzone with him on the field.
Oh well, this place ain't no confessional.
Did you know that Jeremiah didn’t have Mahomes in his top 50 prospects? And had our beloved Daniel Jones the No. 34 prospect, behind Haskins (No. 15)? DJ is solid but not close to infallible. That said, maybe Pitts will be great, and if he is, I hope we get him!
Patrick Surtain well out of the top ten sounds like a loss of credibility.
Perhaps..."Garbage in and garbage out."
So was the talent around him on offense but ignore facts
We need talent on offense, a rush end and corner
Patrick Surtain well out of the top ten sounds like a loss of credibility.
Perhaps..."Garbage in and garbage out."
Surtain is justified if you think he is more like Antrelle Rolle and will have to slide to FS in the scheme you’d run. Some prefer more athletic CB’s. That is not to say Surtain is a poor athlete, but I am not sure his 40/3 Cone will scream Top 10 CB.
Did you know that Jeremiah didn’t have Mahomes in his top 50 prospects? And had our beloved Daniel Jones the No. 34 prospect, behind Haskins (No. 15)? DJ is solid but not close to infallible. That said, maybe Pitts will be great, and if he is, I hope we get him!
Jim my point wasn't about Jeremiah's wisdom or lack thereof; it was about folks damning Pitts as "another Engram" without investing him in any depth.
As for Haskins, I liked him better than Jones too based solely on game tape clips. What NONE of these media pundits know, what sometimes even team's scouts don't know (the Giants own SEC scouts certainly flubbed the mental and emotional evaluation of DeAndre Baker) is what's between a players ears. The Giants to their credit did good work evaluating Haskins. If you recall, top management spent a lot of face time with Haskins, much, much more than they invested in Jones. Why? Because they had questions about him between his ears, or his heart. They answered that one correctly.
Maybe they invested so much time in Haskins they neglected to investigate Baker enough?
Anyway I don't trust any media pundit too blindly and I try to gather as much info as I can from a range of sources I trust. Like Bobby Skinner of Talkin' Giants on the OL evaluation.
Pitts I fell in love with from highlights tape together with his performance vs Bama's best DBs, including Surtain.
Just as I judged Thomas last year for his performance vs K'lavon Chaisson.
There is a low rumble anout Surtain's athletic limitations for the CB position, and South Carolina's Jaycee Horn is on the rise up draft boards. Surtain eventually may be the #3 CB or lower.
Chases last year at lsu the top corner for Bama was Diggs, not Surtain....and Bama put Diggs on Chase and Diggs was overmatched, about the only thing he could do vs Chase was grab a fistful of jersey. If the Giants passed on Chase to draft Surtain I think I’d throw up.
Not for me in Rd 1, how do you know what he will be. Sort of reminds me of the kid from University of Buffalo Tyree Jackson
After Sewell every (non-quarterback) seems to have great potential and potential flaws.
I say everything about everybody and then when it's done I can say," See, I told you so."
Chases last year at lsu the top corner for Bama was Diggs, not Surtain....and Bama put Diggs on Chase and Diggs was overmatched, about the only thing he could do vs Chase was grab a fistful of jersey. If the Giants passed on Chase to draft Surtain I think I’d throw up.
This year it was Pitts vs Surtain. But to be fair, no one defender could contain Pitts.
Good post — I’m excited about the potential of Pitts too.
Not for me in Rd 1, how do you know what he will be. Sort of reminds me of the kid from University of Buffalo Tyree Jackson
There’s no doubt that Lance would be the riskiest of the risky picks for all of those reasons you note. But the rewards are great too. Unlike Jackson, Lance is an amazing runner with that weird McNair quality where guys just bounce off of him, and he’s accomplished some freaky things at such a young age (like setting the all-time NCAA record for passes in a season without an INT at age 19 — while still producing over 40 TDs). That’s where scouting comes into play — I just hope the Jints are up to the task.
Then it makes sense to draft another one in the second round, not the first.
Even if we don't sign one in free agency, I would still be inclined to wait until the second round to draft one.
NDSU is a powerhouse. But there are some very good, talented 1-AA programs out there. So there is good competition and talent.
Lance is more runner/athlete right now than QB. So you have to hope he can be groomed to fit an NFL system. NDSU isn't really running a pro style offense. They run a power run game. And once the get your safeties to bite, they will go over the top. So the there probably aren't a lot of multiple reads going on...
I think his arm is pretty good, but am not sure it's on the plus side.
Yes, the upper echelon of FCS programs are probably close in talent to a MAC team. I slightly differ with you on Lance's arm, I think it is definitely a plus, but his throwing mechanics are terribly inconsistent.
He's a bit of a project, and I have real caution about drafting a guy with so few starts, and one that hasn't played the position too long. Not that it matters, the odds of NYG drafting him are about 999,999:1. It ain't happening.
they must.. i'm cool if they think he doesn't pass muster but they need to see what this kid is.
The thing is if he doesn't pass muster you wouldn't know it and would probably flip out if we didn't draft him assuming it was because of Jones, unless they draft another QB.
That would be wild. Sewell would be such a good piece for this team. A high level starter day 1. Thomas with his run blocking ability would make an absolute amazing RT . But maybe you start Sewell at RT just not to mess with the OL too much.
Very interesting the momentum behind Slater.