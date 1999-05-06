MOST memorable play by a player, Any sport Big Blue '56 : 6:11 am

The player could be a HOFer, a good player or simply average. For example, Willie Mays was considered by many (including Ted Williams and Joe Dimaggio) to be the greatest ALL AROUND player ever, but he’s still identified with THE CATCH in the 1954 World Series..



Franco Harris is a HOFer, but what most comes to mind is the “immaculate reception.”



Tyree is the obvious one and he was average at best, save for his proficiency on STs...



Ok, I’ll start, Jay Alford, Brady sack, SB XLII



And go.



