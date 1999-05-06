MOST memorable play by a player, Any sport

The player could be a HOFer, a good player or simply average. For example, Willie Mays was considered by many (including Ted Williams and Joe Dimaggio) to be the greatest ALL AROUND player ever, but he’s still identified with THE CATCH in the 1954 World Series..
Franco Harris is a HOFer, but what most comes to mind is the “immaculate reception.”
Tyree is the obvious one and he was average at best, save for his proficiency on STs...
Ok, I’ll start, Jay Alford, Brady sack, SB XLII
Manning Twisted helmet and displaced shoulder pad, 2012 NFCC
Never heard of him. What level of hockey below the NHL?
Gary Reasons - The Hit
Sehorn - playoff INT return vs Eagles (mentioned above)
Tyree - Helmet Catch (obvious)
Pierce - stopping screen pass in NFC championship game
George Martin - screen pass INT return vs Elway
Barra's HR against Newcombe in the bottom of the ninth to give Allie Reynolds a one nothing victory
Allie Reynold's two no hitters after Berra dropped the first pop up
Don Larson's perfect game
Havilchek's steal. Birds steal and pass to DJ.
Alan Ameche off the right side in old Yankee stadium...Gifford 3 fumbled in that game
Sandy Sadler upsets Willie Pep
And DiMaggio, to the best of my knowledge, NEver said Mays was the GOAT, in fact, he wouldn't make appearances unless he was introduced as the greatest living ball player.
Bo Jackson- Chases down fly ball and climbs up OF wall
Endy Chavez- NLCS robs HR with arm stretched out beyond fence
Jeter- Flip play
John Starks- The Dunk
Eli- To Tyree 42
Eli- To Manningham 46
Houston- Clinching runner in the paint against Miami in 99
Secretariat's Belmont Stakes
Muhammad Ali's rope-a-dope
This play was what popped in my head first. Second would be Matt Bahr’s kick to end the 3peat and send the Giants to the Super Bowl.
AP screen 2007 - ( New Window )
AP screen 2007 - ( New Window )
He doesn't hit that...their might not be the late 90s Yankees dynasty.
^^^^THIS^^^^
Klammer stayed on his skiis by a hair, at best!!!
Chris Chambliss' walk off vs the Royals, game 5 ALCS also in '76.
What a year for sports...
I would add Bobby Thompson HR and Willie Mays (my favorite player of all) World Series catch but I didn’t see them live (not all of us had TV).
There is often a point in time where you are watching a sporting event and something happens that causes you to say “we’ve got this”. In my memory, that occurred when that black cat walked/ran across the field in 1969.
The group of college friends and I watching it were absolutely stunned.
We wouldn't have been more shocked, in awe, or silenced if a real life ET knocked on the door of our frat.
Chambliss HR to win the playoff series (mobbed on the bases)
Gibson HR (even though I hate the Dodgers)
Willis Reed limping on the court for game 7 in 1970 (chills still)
The icing on the cake was watching BB's reaction. The play happened right in front of him, and while everyone else on the sideline was frantically waving it out of bounds, BB just shook his head and walked away.
well, that's your target audience here.
Tyree helmet catch.
Jeter flip play.
Manning to Manningham.
3rd and 13 vs Minny in '86.
Chambliss HR.
Secretariat
Maris' 61st HR.
Willis Reed.
good times ... would be nice if they would return!
Really put Uconn basketball on the map, and I went to High School with Burrell so we went insane.
I have more, but this one stands out.
watching him run on the ice after that goal is indelibly etched in my mind forever. So many great memories of that game - the Mark Johnson goal buzzer beater, some of Craig's saves and the celebration still sometimes gets me misty eyed, but that goal always stands out to me as the greatest moment in sports. and I don't know there will ever be a greater one.
- Christien Laettner turnaround shot to beat Kentucky.
- Chris Davis (who's name probably falls into obscurity), and the Kick-6 in the 2013 Iron Bowl to beat Alabama.
- While he has tons of famous moments, Sidney Crosby's Golden Goal in the 2010 Olympics to beat the USA is probably his most memorable singular moment.
- Doug Flutie's Hail Flutie, to lead BC over Miami
- Joe Carter and his World Series walk off
NY based plays
well, that's your target audience here.
I understand but it just goes to show how people are "homers" and cannot view sports objectively. This carries into game threads too when the camera clearly shows one thing end people here think it shows something else (in their minds)
Maybe the thread is about memorable plays for each person (personally) and not memorable in sports history. Maybe I just did not understand the original question.
I would agree with others on Eruzione. It was an event that united the country and the victory was more improbable than the Giants beating the Pats.
Marek Malik's shootout winner for the NYR vs. the Capitols.
Watching it live at the time, I nearly fell off my chair.
I don't think I can remember a single moment of the rest of Malik's time with the Rangers (and honestly I've given up on hockey for years at this point). But just incredible.
Link - ( New Window )
World Series. Over.
3rd ... Mike Tyson loses to Buster Douglas. (not a single play but the moment itself)
NY-Related Games
Basketball: Willis Reed Game 7
Baseball: Bucky Dent home run
Football: David Tyree Helmet catch
Any Games
Basketball: Christian Laettner shot vs Kentucky
Baseball: Kirk Gibson home run
Football: David Tyree Helmet catch
But MOST memorable outside NY - Gibson with the PH HR. Cant make that stuff up and will never forget it.
Don Beebe for saving the TD in the SB, likewise Leon Lett is is known for several bad plays.
Marek Malik's shootout winner for the NYR vs. the Capitols.
Watching it live at the time, I nearly fell off my chair.
I don't think I can remember a single moment of the rest of Malik's time with the Rangers (and honestly I've given up on hockey for years at this point). But just incredible. Link - ( New Window )
This is one of my favorite moments too. First year of the shootout, 15th round, “Malik now! 6’6”, 238, not a noted goal scorer but he’s gonna give it a shot here”...I think I’ve watched this on YouTube about 500 times over the years hahaha.
NY based plays
NY based plays
well, that's your target audience here.
I understand but it just goes to show how people are "homers" and cannot view sports objectively. This carries into game threads too when the camera clearly shows one thing end people here think it shows something else (in their minds)
Maybe the thread is about memorable plays for each person (personally) and not memorable in sports history. Maybe I just did not understand the original question.
I would agree with others on Eruzione. It was an event that united the country and the victory was more improbable than the Giants beating the Pats.
I see a lot of non-NY sports plays/moments
-- Kirk Gibson's HR off Eckersley
-- Jordan's game winning shot G6, '98 Finals v Utah
-- Keith Smart's game winning shot v Cuse in '87 Final
-- Erik Howard stripping Roger Craig, '90 NFCG
-- Ray Allen's game tying three pointer G6 v San Antonio
-- Jeter's backhand flip to get Giambi in the '01 ALDS
-- Doug Flutie's "hail mary" to beat Miami
-- Laettner's shot v Kentucky
-- Joe Carter's GW HR off Mitch Williams to win the WS
-- Cal Ripken's HR when he broke Lou Gehrig's streak
That’s actually a solid post. WTF happened to you?
Both Agee catches, same WS game
- Scott Niedermayer's carom rebound goal vs. Red Wings (6/2/95)
- Chris Webber's timeout vs. UNC (4/5/93)
- Gallego-Kelly-Mattingly 6-4-3 DP (Mike Gallego's diving stop combined with Pat Kelly's barehanded pivot makes it great) vs. Orioles (8/13/93)
- Simms to Bavaro to McConkey in SB XXI vs. Broncos (1/25/87)
- LaVar Arrington's "LaVar Leap" vs. Illinois (10/31/98)
- Randolph Childress' crossover against UNC's Jeff McInnis (3/12/95)
Sheesh. LJ 4-pointer. Was that really nearly 21 years ago? Cliched, but it really feels like a recent occurrence..
Billy Mills, 10,000 meter win, 64 Tokyo Olympics.
The "LaVar Leap" was unbelievable. I was drinking the LT comparison Kool Aid after that happened... ;)
Of course, as far as Yankees go, when you're the most dominant sports franchise in the history of any single sport for the past century, you're bound to have more than your fair share of memorable moments, no?
Watching video of it after the fact was spine tingling at its finest.
NY based plays
Of course, as far as Yankees go, when you're the most dominant sports franchise in the history of any single sport for the past century, you're bound to have more than your fair share of memorable moments, no?
It's not even that complicated.
This is a Giants message board. Most sports fans who are Giants fans are also fans of other NY-area teams. Sure, there are a few exceptions, but just generally speaking. And most people's most memorable plays are going to be from the games they were watching.
It's not even that complicated.
This is a Giants message board. Most sports fans who are Giants fans are also fans of other NY-area teams. Sure, there are a few exceptions, but just generally speaking. And most people's most memorable plays are going to be from the games they were watching.
Of course. That's one reason Jessie Owens' 1936 performance in Berlin was as afterthought, too.
Absolutely. First thing I thought of.
Also the 3rd down run by Otis Anderson to seal a victory was a similar situation.
He was a machine...unbelievable.
Chambliss
Pine Tar
Fumble
Helmet Catch.
Manningham. Both
Jeter flip.
Immaculate Reception
Ghost to the Post
Reggie number three
Lynn Swann
Down goes Frazier
Foreman goes down.
Tyson knocks out Spinks
The Hit
Jacobs vs Woodson
Gotta stop somewhere
Most memorable is the Helmet catch.
That feeling.
Leaves me breathless just thinking about it.
Starks - The Dunk
Jeter into the stands
Norwood wide right
Tyree - Helmet
Gibson walk off HR
Aaron fucking Boone - HR vs. Boston
Jim Leritz (spelling) HR vs. Atlanta
I am sure I will think of more later.
Rypkin's HR in All Star Game last year
Ooof, mixing up the spelling of Mark Rypien's name with Cal Ripken's name is a rough one. Worse than not bothering to Google "Leyritz"
2. gibson pinch hit homer
3. immaculate reception
4. maradona goal in 86 world cup vs england
5. tyson loses in japan
6. new england vs atlanta
7. usain bolt olympics 2008
8. usa hockey vs russia 1980
9. red sox game 7 vs yanks 2004
10. giants stun pats-including the catch
11. dimaggio 56 game streak
12. namath guarantee
mostly american centric.
- Jim Burt - Montana
- Odell - Dallas
- Gary Reasons - Bobby Humphrey
- Randall Cunningham - Carl Banks
It's not even that complicated.
This is a Giants message board. Most sports fans who are Giants fans are also fans of other NY-area teams. Sure, there are a few exceptions, but just generally speaking. And most people's most memorable plays are going to be from the games they were watching.
Of course. That's one reason Jessie [sic] Owens' 1936 performance in Berlin was as afterthought, too.
Do you see any of Jim Thorpe's moments on here? Jack Johnson? Babe Didrikson Zaharias?
Jesse Owens is in the same group as those athletes. There's not even any Barry Sanders or Jim Brown or Walter Payton moments on this list, and this is a football message board.
It's not that complicated. It's what people have actually seen. You're the one who tried to make some NY reference that really didn't have any legs.
You're throwing Owens' out there like it's notable of anything, but I don't see any mentions of Mark Spitz or Michael Phelps or Ian Thorpe, or Mary Lou Retton, Carl Lewis, etc.
Do you think there's anyone on this message board who saw Jesse Owens' performance in 1936? How would that even appear on this thread without anyone here having seen it?
Number 6 does not belong on that list.
What an odd reference for someone who hasn't been here very long.
Andres Iniesta Game winning Gol that won Spains first and only World Cup.
Just like the first Giants SB, a game that I'll never ever forget
The next that comes to mind immediately that for me defines the player and the team was Mark Bavaro's catch and run to spur the comeback on MNF against the 49ers.
LJs 4 point play is the next one and the 2nd most memorable even I witnessed in person.
Rounding out what comes to mind quickly is Jeter's 3000th hit (at that game also), Tyree's catch, Marcus allen's long TD run in the SB, Mark Ingram breaking a ton of tackles for a huge 1st down conversion in SB XXV, OJ Anderson's uppercut run, Joe Morris TD run with his sock flapping, Reggie's 3 HR, Allan Houston's shot to beat the Heat.
A meaningless game, but I still remember Louis Orr hitting a half court buzzer beater to beat the much better Celtics on MLK Day circa 1986.
Jeter's catch diving into the stands on a foul ball against the Sox
OK more than 2 more:
Jeter's flip also.
I was also at A-Rod's 3000th hit and remember the stark difference at Yankee Stadium from a year prior for Jeter.
Watching Guidry have 14Ks toward the end of his career
Righetti no-hitter
Buster Douglas knocking out Tyson.
I was a huge Tyson fan, so that is one I bury deep down.
Not sure it was the same year, but did you see the Meldrick Taylor v Ceasar Chavez fight that year?
That fight was incredible...
Holtby - The Save - ( New Window )
I don't think he actually pointed to center field. He changed his story multiple times, and at first even said he didn't point to the outfield. Only many years later, when the myth had grown and grown and grown thanks to sportswriters, did his story become this: "so I pointed out to dead centerfield and said 'I'm gonna hit it right past the flagpole!'"
But, still impressive is the truth: which is that he pointed to the Chicago dugout (both fans and Cubs players were talking a lot of shit to him at that point) and he basically said "that's only 2 strikes, there's still 1 to go." And on the next pitch he hit it out of the park.
Anyway, again, still impressive, but below is the best investigation of the story, and they even have actual footage of the at bat and him pointing at the Chicago dugout.
The Truth about Ruth - ( New Window )
Drew Nicholas Buzzer Beater - ( New Window )
and then hitting it out versus the Cubs in the World Series. Legendary.
I don't think he actually pointed to center field. He changed his story multiple times, and at first even said he didn't point to the outfield. Only many years later, when the myth had grown and grown and grown thanks to sportswriters, did his story become this: "so I pointed out to dead centerfield and said 'I'm gonna hit it right past the flagpole!'"
But, still impressive is the truth: which is that he pointed to the Chicago dugout (both fans and Cubs players were talking a lot of shit to him at that point) and he basically said "that's only 2 strikes, there's still 1 to go." And on the next pitch he hit it out of the park.
Anyway, again, still impressive, but below is the best investigation of the story, and they even have actual footage of the at bat and him pointing at the Chicago dugout. The Truth about Ruth - ( New Window )
Same thing can be said if I were to think about Michael Jordan. His shot against Cleveland is one of the most iconic in the history of the sport, but I think of a hell of a lot more than that one moment.
So if the player does not need to be defined by that one moment, then I have to go with Michael Jordan for that shot against Cleveland.
If he does... then it's Bill Buckner.
Bringing home the gold for her team.
Olivia Wilde is currently directing a biography about her.
To give a less obvious example....I will always remember Andy Pettitte for firing a perfect throw to third base to nab Smoltz at third on a bunt in Game 5 of the 1996 World Series. It was a tense game. Yanks had taken a 1-0 lead, but Smoltz was dominant and they didn't figure to score much more. In the 6th, Smoltz led off with a base hit. Another single followed to give the Braves first and second with no one out. Mark Lemke then bunted a ball back to Pettitte. If Pettitte hadn't made the throw he made, he would have had bases loaded. Instead, third remained empty, and Chipper Jones then hit into a double play to end the threat. Yanks won 1-0. Smoltz said he pitched better in that game than any other of his career, but he lost due in no small part to Pettitte's play.
There is only one buzzer beater for me, as I'm sure you could guess
Swish! - ( New Window )
Link - ( New Window )
Link - ( New Window )
To give a less obvious example....I will always remember Andy Pettitte for firing a perfect throw to third base to nab Smoltz at third on a bunt in Game 5 of the 1996 World Series. It was a tense game. Yanks had taken a 1-0 lead, but Smoltz was dominant and they didn't figure to score much more. In the 6th, Smoltz led off with a base hit. Another single followed to give the Braves first and second with no one out. Mark Lemke then bunted a ball back to Pettitte. If Pettitte hadn't made the throw he made, he would have had bases loaded. Instead, third remained empty, and Chipper Jones then hit into a double play to end the threat. Yanks won 1-0. Smoltz said he pitched better in that game than any other of his career, but he lost due in no small part to Pettitte's play.
Soccer - Iniesta Champions League goal at Stamford Bridge
CFB - Michael Vick's 82-yard TD versus Boston College in 2000
... to beat UNCW in the NCAA first round in 2003. Drew Nicholas Buzzer Beater - ( New Window )
There is only one buzzer beater for me, as I'm sure you could guess
Christian Laettner?
Soccer - Iniesta Champions League goal at Stamford Bridge
CFB - Michael Vick's 82-yard TD versus Boston College in 2000
I don't actually remember it clearly but your Vick post made me wonder whether some would pick Doug Flutie's Hail Mary.
Manning throw and Tyree catch in Super Bowl
Manning throw and Manningham catch in Super Bowl
Jeter's flip play against A's
Larry Johnson's four point play in playoffs
Mays catch in 1954 World Series
Mantle homer off facade in 1956
Martin's catch in 1052 World Series
Olympic men's 4 by 100 swimming relay victory in 2008
... to beat UNCW in the NCAA first round in 2003. Drew Nicholas Buzzer Beater - ( New Window )
There is only one buzzer beater for me, as I'm sure you could guess
I would expect nothing less from you Greg. :-) Hope you and yours have been well.
Tyree - Helmet
Manningham sideline catch in sb 2011
John Elway 90s Super Bowl going head first into endzone and helicopter spun tackled on 2 yard line
Odell one hand catch
Alan Houston clinch dunk vs heat upset in round 1 of play offs
Daniel Murphy homeruns vs dodgers in Mets World Series run
Havlicek stole da ball....
Henderson steals it....
Lee Evans grinding to a WR in the 440 over great competition at Mexico City.
Roberto Duran's first pro fight in Panama City (was stationed in Panama at the time)
Rumble in the Jungle pay per view
Thrilla in Manilla pay per view
Floyd Patterson leaping left hook left Ingammar Johansson knocked out for over 2 minutes on a tiny black and white TV.
Alexis Arguello vs Aaron Pryor
The War - Hagler Hearns
Bjorn Borg vs McEnroe Wimbledon 1980.
You see in your face defiance and domination in basketball and boxing but rarely see it in baseball. Bob Gibson came to Yankee Stadium in 1964 and sneered and raged his way to an unforgettable victory...ripped their hearts out and that era of Yankee domination was over as they aged in front of our eyes.
Tino Martinez Grand Slam HR in the WS shook the stadium until the mezzanine was moving up and down in the roar. Greatest live moment for it was the first game I took my sons to...what a memory.
DR j behind the basket move vs the 76's.
Starks dunk over MJ.
Bird making a punk out of Isiah Thomas and passing to DJ.
Secretariat Belmont 1973.
Rivera...just Rivera...so many times.
I saw Ted Williams hit a HR at Yankee Stadium the first game my grandfather took me to the Cathedral. (off Whitey Ford).
Bill Johnson in the downhill as the blizzard came in to that Olympics.
Shaun Whites last runs in his three gold medal competitions.
Steffi Grafs iron will and incredible forehand at ground level on a back court at Forest Hills.
The men's Olympic swim team getting off the hotel elevators to go eat after the Nationals in Indianapolis.
- A small boy in a wheelchair with terribly disfigurements (genetic or a childhood fire) holding out a notebook and pen hoping to get an autograph.
Passed by, ignored and in tears...finally last guy came over and knelt on the floor to be eye level.
Watching Michael Phelps wave his teammates to go on while he whispered to this boy and kissed his forehead. Soonthey were both crying. Phelps gently held his hand and rubbed his back and talked to him until he was able to stop crying and even a half smile appeared and then a genuine look of happiness and a crooked smile. Phelps wrote a note anda autograph and then gave his mother his phone number.
For me the greatest glimpse into the power of sports and the importance of moments of kindness.
I have rooted for Michael Phelps ever since. That is my most memorable sports memory
Some race, I think an Olympic qualifier with Jim Ryun stepping outside to “kick” and tearing by the pack.
Dave Waddle in a hat (I’m not even sure what the reference is here)
The first time I saw Dick Fosbury (ii believe the Montreal Olympics.)
George Forman dancing around with a tiny American flag
Scott whoever doing a backflip in the fun exhibition they do after the medals (he had just won the men’s ice skating) in the Olympics
The last second (which really didn’t exist) of the us-ussr ‘72 basketball gold medal game
Scott Norwood....