MOST memorable play by a player, Any sport

Big Blue '56 : 6:11 am
The player could be a HOFer, a good player or simply average. For example, Willie Mays was considered by many (including Ted Williams and Joe Dimaggio) to be the greatest ALL AROUND player ever, but he’s still identified with THE CATCH in the 1954 World Series..

Franco Harris is a HOFer, but what most comes to mind is the “immaculate reception.”

Tyree is the obvious one and he was average at best, save for his proficiency on STs...

Ok, I’ll start, Jay Alford, Brady sack, SB XLII

And go.

Marshall on Montana  
Big Blue '56 : 6:11 am : link
.
Helmet Catch - Super Bowl XLII  
Route 9 : 6:26 am : link
Eli Manning to David Tyree
......  
Route 9 : 6:27 am : link
Eli Manning just for eluding the sack alone.
RE: ......  
Big Blue '56 : 6:33 am : link
In comment 15135528 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Eli Manning just for eluding the sack alone.


Manning Twisted helmet and displaced shoulder pad, 2012 NFCC
When I think of Sehorn,  
Big Blue '56 : 6:35 am : link
I think acrobatic INT against Mcnabb in 2001 divisional playoff game
Thurman Munson HR  
section125 : 6:50 am : link
vs the Royals ALCS 1978(?). George Brett hit three HRs in that game (Catfish Hunter?). Munson hit what looked to be the game tying sac fly to LC. I was in the upper stands in left by the foul pole and it was still going up when it went passed the pole from my angle and then ended up over the former 430 sign in LC for a 5-4 lead. What was almost as amazing was Willie Wilson(the CF) was standing at the wall waiting - he was that fast.
Ryan Miller  
Steve L : 6:51 am : link
Odd choice to many. But this guy WAS hockey in Rochester for many years He was everywhere and deserved it. I loved that guy.
Mike Eruzione's game winning goal...  
BamaBlue : 6:52 am : link
in the 1980 Olympic game against the USSR.
Jeter  
adamg : 6:59 am : link
the flip
RE: Ryan Miller  
Big Blue '56 : 7:01 am : link
In comment 15135535 Steve L said:
Quote:
Odd choice to many. But this guy WAS hockey in Rochester for many years He was everywhere and deserved it. I loved that guy.


Never heard of him. What level of hockey below the NHL?
Scott Norwood  
Gman11 : 7:02 am : link
wide right.
Mark Ingram  
Big Blue '56 : 7:16 am : link
3rd and 13
A lot come to for favorite Giants players  
mfsd : 7:18 am : link
Leonard Marshall - Montana sack
Gary Reasons - The Hit
Sehorn - playoff INT return vs Eagles (mentioned above)
Tyree - Helmet Catch (obvious)
Pierce - stopping screen pass in NFC championship game
George Martin - screen pass INT return vs Elway
The Shot heard round the.World  
Grizz99 : 7:23 am : link
Stunned people exited their houses in Bklyn., the pain and disbelieve etched on their faces. I had dinner with Branca some thirty years afterwards and never mentioned it.

Barra's HR against Newcombe in the bottom of the ninth to give Allie Reynolds a one nothing victory

Allie Reynold's two no hitters after Berra dropped the first pop up

Don Larson's perfect game

Havilchek's steal. Birds steal and pass to DJ.
Alan Ameche off the right side in old Yankee stadium...Gifford 3 fumbled in that game
Sandy Sadler upsets Willie Pep

And DiMaggio, to the best of my knowledge, NEver said Mays was the GOAT, in fact, he wouldn't make appearances unless he was introduced as the greatest living ball player.
Perhaps not most memorable--  
rebel yell : 7:27 am : link
but Larry Bird's steal and pass to Dennis Johnson for the winning layup in the 1987 NBA playoffs vs. the Pistons was as improbable and incredible as it gets.
You're all overlooking one that rules them all  
jsuds : 7:35 am : link
OBJ's one-hander against Dallas.

My list  
Chris684 : 7:43 am : link
Jordan- "The shot" 98 Finals winner vs Utah.
Bo Jackson- Chases down fly ball and climbs up OF wall
Endy Chavez- NLCS robs HR with arm stretched out beyond fence
Jeter- Flip play
John Starks- The Dunk
Eli- To Tyree 42
Eli- To Manningham 46
Houston- Clinching runner in the paint against Miami in 99
Buckner  
SomeFan : 7:46 am : link
between the wickets
Stanford band  
SomeFan : 7:47 am : link
Play
Though most famous may be  
SomeFan : 7:48 am : link
Babe Ruth calling his shot
OBJ's one handed, falling down  
Gregorio : 7:51 am : link
touchdown against Dallas comes to mind.
I will through one more out that may be obscure to some  
SomeFan : 7:52 am : link
Franz Klammer winning the downhill gold in the 1976 Winter Olympics.
I still think about the Kemba Walker  
UConn4523 : 8:00 am : link
step back game winner against Pitt in the 2011 BET. That’s up there for me for sure. I know where I was (work) and what I did (screamed), haha.
some old ones  
US1 Giants : 8:04 am : link
Kirk Gibson's 1988 World Series home run
Secretariat's Belmont Stakes
Muhammad Ali's rope-a-dope
RE: Mike Eruzione's game winning goal...  
MadPlaid : 8:09 am : link
In comment 15135537 BamaBlue said:
Quote:
in the 1980 Olympic game against the USSR.

This play was what popped in my head first. Second would be Matt Bahr’s kick to end the 3peat and send the Giants to the Super Bowl.
Bobby Murcer game  
Chip : 8:10 am : link
after Thurman had died
Chris Webber’s TO call when they didn’t  
Big Blue '56 : 8:18 am : link
have any left which cost them the ‘93 title against UNC
Maybe not the BEST play, but most memorable  
olivert1985 : 8:31 am : link
for me by a player. Had just an absolutely huge impact on the game, and momentum moving forward!
AP screen 2007 - ( New Window )
Jim Leyritz HR against Wohlers  
GiantsRage2007 : 8:33 am : link
1996 World Series Game 4 vs Atlanta

He doesn't hit that...their might not be the late 90s Yankees dynasty.
Brady  
Big Blue '56 : 8:42 am : link
tuck rule
RE: I will through one more out that may be obscure to some  
BelieveJJ : 8:43 am : link
In comment 15135569 SomeFan said:
Quote:
Franz Klammer winning the downhill gold in the 1976 Winter Olympics.


^^^^THIS^^^^

Klammer stayed on his skiis by a hair, at best!!!

Chris Chambliss' walk off vs the Royals, game 5 ALCS also in '76.

What a year for sports...
Most memorable to ME as a NY sports fan. Tyree helmet catch and  
Ivan15 : 8:49 am : link
Willis Reed jump shot.

I would add Bobby Thompson HR and Willie Mays (my favorite player of all) World Series catch but I didn’t see them live (not all of us had TV).

There is often a point in time where you are watching a sporting event and something happens that causes you to say “we’ve got this”. In my memory, that occurred when that black cat walked/ran across the field in 1969.
I reacted a hsir too soon.  
BelieveJJ : 8:50 am : link
But Secreteriat's 30 length win at the Belmont to nail down the Triple Crown, really that was the MOST MEMORABLE and greatest performance ever by an athlete.

The group of college friends and I watching it were absolutely stunned.

We wouldn't have been more shocked, in awe, or silenced if a real life ET knocked on the door of our frat.
LBJ's block on  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:53 am : link
Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the '16 NBA Finals.
I would probably go with the Kirk Gibson HR  
Section331 : 9:12 am : link
in the '88 WS. Given the circumstances, the aura around Eckersly as unhittable, and Gibson playing on one leg, just a tremendous moment.
Memorable - here is my list  
PatersonPlank : 9:12 am : link
Secretariat -just wow
Chambliss HR to win the playoff series (mobbed on the bases)
Gibson HR (even though I hate the Dodgers)
Willis Reed limping on the court for game 7 in 1970 (chills still)

And regarding the helmet catch,  
Section331 : 9:17 am : link
I still think the Eli to Manningham throw and catch was even more impressive. While there was more than a little luck involved in the helmet catch, the throw to MM was just superior execution on both sides of the throw and catch - Eli to put the ball in the exact spot where only MM could get it, and MM for making a difficult catch and staying in bounds.

The icing on the cake was watching BB's reaction. The play happened right in front of him, and while everyone else on the sideline was frantically waving it out of bounds, BB just shook his head and walked away.
Interesting how most of the responses are...  
EricJ : 9:18 am : link
NY based plays
RE: Interesting how most of the responses are...  
Del Shofner : 9:22 am : link
In comment 15135649 EricJ said:
Quote:
NY based plays


well, that's your target audience here.

Tyree helmet catch.
Jeter flip play.
Manning to Manningham.
3rd and 13 vs Minny in '86.
Chambliss HR.
Secretariat
Maris' 61st HR.
Willis Reed.

good times ... would be nice if they would return!
sort of obscure  
pjcas18 : 9:22 am : link
Scott Burrell length of the court to Tate George for the game winner vs Clemson in the Sweet Sixteen of the 1990 NCAA tourney.

Really put Uconn basketball on the map, and I went to High School with Burrell so we went insane.

I have more, but this one stands out.
should have mentioned Bavaro  
Del Shofner : 9:25 am : link
carrying half the 49ers team on his back down the field.
Forgot one that I don't believe has been mentoned  
SomeFan : 9:26 am : link
Doug Flutie's Hail Mary against Miami in 1984
And also for me  
pjcas18 : 9:30 am : link
it's Eruzione's goal to give the US the lead vs Russia in the Miracle on Ice game.

watching him run on the ice after that goal is indelibly etched in my mind forever. So many great memories of that game - the Mark Johnson goal buzzer beater, some of Craig's saves and the celebration still sometimes gets me misty eyed, but that goal always stands out to me as the greatest moment in sports. and I don't know there will ever be a greater one.

Try to keep it away from NY like  
ManningLobsItBurressAlone : 9:31 am : link
someone commented above.

- Christien Laettner turnaround shot to beat Kentucky.
- Chris Davis (who's name probably falls into obscurity), and the Kick-6 in the 2013 Iron Bowl to beat Alabama.
- While he has tons of famous moments, Sidney Crosby's Golden Goal in the 2010 Olympics to beat the USA is probably his most memorable singular moment.
- Doug Flutie's Hail Flutie, to lead BC over Miami
- Joe Carter and his World Series walk off
Babe Ruth pointing to CF.....  
No Where Man : 9:32 am : link
and then hitting it out versus the Cubs in the World Series. Legendary.
RE: RE: Interesting how most of the responses are...  
EricJ : 9:34 am : link
In comment 15135652 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
In comment 15135649 EricJ said:


Quote:


NY based plays



well, that's your target audience here.


I understand but it just goes to show how people are "homers" and cannot view sports objectively. This carries into game threads too when the camera clearly shows one thing end people here think it shows something else (in their minds)

Maybe the thread is about memorable plays for each person (personally) and not memorable in sports history. Maybe I just did not understand the original question.

I would agree with others on Eruzione. It was an event that united the country and the victory was more improbable than the Giants beating the Pats.
So many good ones and famous ones....  
dschwarz in westchester : 9:37 am : link
... I have to go with a much less known one, that I will nevertheless remember until the day I die:

Marek Malik's shootout winner for the NYR vs. the Capitols.

Watching it live at the time, I nearly fell off my chair.

I don't think I can remember a single moment of the rest of Malik's time with the Rangers (and honestly I've given up on hockey for years at this point). But just incredible.
Link - ( New Window )
Eli to Tyree...  
x meadowlander : 9:37 am : link
...the play was ridiculous, but the GRAVITY of it in time, a sword in the belly of the UNBEATEN Patriots in a true David v Goliath Superbowl HAS to be the most memorable.
Little roller ... up along first ...  
Beezer : 9:37 am : link
... behind the bag! It gets through Buckner! Here comes Knight and the Mets win it!

World Series. Over.
1st Eli to Tyree  
MotownGIANTS : 9:39 am : link
2nd Bird steals the inbounds pass from Isiah Thomnas

3rd ... Mike Tyson loses to Buster Douglas. (not a single play but the moment itself)
Tiger's chip-in on the 16th  
Pete in 'Vliet : 9:40 am : link
@ the 2005 Masters
...  
Jimmy Googs : 9:40 am : link

NY-Related Games
Basketball: Willis Reed Game 7
Baseball: Bucky Dent home run
Football: David Tyree Helmet catch

Any Games
Basketball: Christian Laettner shot vs Kentucky
Baseball: Kirk Gibson home run
Football: David Tyree Helmet catch

No idea why this never gets love  
Gmanfandan : 9:47 am : link
But Erik Howard with his hat on the ball causing the Craig fumble to fall into LT's hands. That was the only turnover of the game.

But MOST memorable outside NY - Gibson with the PH HR. Cant make that stuff up and will never forget it.
anyone mention  
Kevin999 : 9:48 am : link
George Brett going crazy in the pine tar game?
Don Beebe for saving the TD in the SB, likewise Leon Lett is is known for several bad plays.

A few I can think of that I haven’t seen mentioned  
ShockNRoll : 9:52 am : link
Aaron Boone walk off in ‘03 ALCS, LeBron’s block on Iguodala in game 7 of the ‘16 Finals (89-89 game with under 2 minutes left), Reggie Miller’s back to back 3’s against the Knicks in the ‘95 playoffs, Malcolm Butler INT in SB49, Santonio Holmes TD in SB43, Vinatieri’s game winning FG in SB36, Mike Jones stopping Kevin Dyson at the 1 yard line in SB34, Tracy Porter pick 6 against Peyton in SB44, Marc-Andre Fleury’s save on Lidstrom in game 7 of the ‘09 Stanley Cup Finals, any of the 3 walkoffs in the ‘01 World Series games 5-7.
RE: So many good ones and famous ones....  
ShockNRoll : 9:54 am : link
In comment 15135672 dschwarz in westchester said:
Quote:
... I have to go with a much less known one, that I will nevertheless remember until the day I die:

Marek Malik's shootout winner for the NYR vs. the Capitols.

Watching it live at the time, I nearly fell off my chair.

I don't think I can remember a single moment of the rest of Malik's time with the Rangers (and honestly I've given up on hockey for years at this point). But just incredible. Link - ( New Window )


This is one of my favorite moments too. First year of the shootout, 15th round, “Malik now! 6’6”, 238, not a noted goal scorer but he’s gonna give it a shot here”...I think I’ve watched this on YouTube about 500 times over the years hahaha.
RE: RE: RE: Interesting how most of the responses are...  
Big Blue '56 : 9:58 am : link
In comment 15135671 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15135652 Del Shofner said:


Quote:


In comment 15135649 EricJ said:


Quote:


NY based plays



well, that's your target audience here.





I understand but it just goes to show how people are "homers" and cannot view sports objectively. This carries into game threads too when the camera clearly shows one thing end people here think it shows something else (in their minds)

Maybe the thread is about memorable plays for each person (personally) and not memorable in sports history. Maybe I just did not understand the original question.

I would agree with others on Eruzione. It was an event that united the country and the victory was more improbable than the Giants beating the Pats.


I see a lot of non-NY sports plays/moments
RE: LBJ's block on  
Jim from Katonah : 10:07 am : link
In comment 15135604 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the '16 NBA Finals.


Plus one.
Kyrie's 3 in 2016 finals game 7  
adamg : 10:13 am : link
.
Sean Elliotts 3 pointer with his heels  
UConn4523 : 10:19 am : link
out of bounds in the 99' WCF was unreal. Ahhh back when basketball was my favorite sport, haha.
Interesting topic...  
bw in dc : 10:23 am : link
A few of the top of my head...

-- Kirk Gibson's HR off Eckersley
-- Jordan's game winning shot G6, '98 Finals v Utah
-- Keith Smart's game winning shot v Cuse in '87 Final
-- Erik Howard stripping Roger Craig, '90 NFCG
-- Ray Allen's game tying three pointer G6 v San Antonio
-- Jeter's backhand flip to get Giambi in the '01 ALDS
-- Doug Flutie's "hail mary" to beat Miami
-- Laettner's shot v Kentucky
-- Joe Carter's GW HR off Mitch Williams to win the WS
-- Cal Ripken's HR when he broke Lou Gehrig's streak

Messier game 6 guarantee,  
Big Blue '56 : 10:29 am : link
followed up by his hat trick
RE: Interesting topic...  
Big Blue '56 : 10:30 am : link
In comment 15135722 bw in dc said:
Quote:
A few of the top of my head...

-- Kirk Gibson's HR off Eckersley
-- Jordan's game winning shot G6, '98 Finals v Utah
-- Keith Smart's game winning shot v Cuse in '87 Final
-- Erik Howard stripping Roger Craig, '90 NFCG
-- Ray Allen's game tying three pointer G6 v San Antonio
-- Jeter's backhand flip to get Giambi in the '01 ALDS
-- Doug Flutie's "hail mary" to beat Miami
-- Laettner's shot v Kentucky
-- Joe Carter's GW HR off Mitch Williams to win the WS
-- Cal Ripken's HR when he broke Lou Gehrig's streak


That’s actually a solid post. WTF happened to you?
Hard to beat this iconic moment  
David B. : 10:43 am : link
Swoboda catch  
davew926 : 10:44 am : link
Fisk HR a close second
RE: Swoboda catch  
Big Blue '56 : 10:45 am : link
In comment 15135751 davew926 said:
Quote:
Fisk HR a close second


Both Agee catches, same WS game
RE:Swoboda catch  
davew926 : 10:46 am : link
I thought of those catches as well as JC Martin bunt
There are a bunch that I have bouncing around my memory:  
Gatorade Dunk : 10:50 am : link
- Larry Johnson's 4-point play vs. Pacers (6/5/99)
- Scott Niedermayer's carom rebound goal vs. Red Wings (6/2/95)
- Chris Webber's timeout vs. UNC (4/5/93)
- Gallego-Kelly-Mattingly 6-4-3 DP (Mike Gallego's diving stop combined with Pat Kelly's barehanded pivot makes it great) vs. Orioles (8/13/93)
- Simms to Bavaro to McConkey in SB XXI vs. Broncos (1/25/87)
- LaVar Arrington's "LaVar Leap" vs. Illinois (10/31/98)
- Randolph Childress' crossover against UNC's Jeff McInnis (3/12/95)
Jeffrey Maier cleanly catching a what was CLEARLY  
smshmth8690 : 10:55 am : link
a Derek Jeter Homerun in 1996.......
RE: There are a bunch that I have bouncing around my memory:  
Big Blue '56 : 10:59 am : link
In comment 15135758 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
- Larry Johnson's 4-point play vs. Pacers (6/5/99)
- Scott Niedermayer's carom rebound goal vs. Red Wings (6/2/95)
- Chris Webber's timeout vs. UNC (4/5/93)
- Gallego-Kelly-Mattingly 6-4-3 DP (Mike Gallego's diving stop combined with Pat Kelly's barehanded pivot makes it great) vs. Orioles (8/13/93)
- Simms to Bavaro to McConkey in SB XXI vs. Broncos (1/25/87)
- LaVar Arrington's "LaVar Leap" vs. Illinois (10/31/98)
- Randolph Childress' crossover against UNC's Jeff McInnis (3/12/95)


Sheesh. LJ 4-pointer. Was that really nearly 21 years ago? Cliched, but it really feels like a recent occurrence..
Willis Reed limping onto court.  
CT Charlie : 11:03 am : link
Jay Alford crushing Brady.
Jim Marshall, Vikes,  
MOOPS : 11:06 am : link
ran fumble recovery wrong way for a safety.

Billy Mills, 10,000 meter win, 64 Tokyo Olympics.

RE: There are a bunch that I have bouncing around my memory:  
bw in dc : 11:17 am : link
In comment 15135758 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
- Larry Johnson's 4-point play vs. Pacers (6/5/99)
- Scott Niedermayer's carom rebound goal vs. Red Wings (6/2/95)
- Chris Webber's timeout vs. UNC (4/5/93)
- Gallego-Kelly-Mattingly 6-4-3 DP (Mike Gallego's diving stop combined with Pat Kelly's barehanded pivot makes it great) vs. Orioles (8/13/93)
- Simms to Bavaro to McConkey in SB XXI vs. Broncos (1/25/87)
- LaVar Arrington's "LaVar Leap" vs. Illinois (10/31/98)
- Randolph Childress' crossover against UNC's Jeff McInnis (3/12/95)


The "LaVar Leap" was unbelievable. I was drinking the LT comparison Kool Aid after that happened... ;)
Trey Junkin  
emcca005 : 11:23 am : link
I'll kick myself in the ass for bringing it up
RE: Interesting how most of the responses are...  
BelieveJJ : 11:25 am : link
In comment 15135649 EricJ said:
Quote:
NY based plays


Of course, as far as Yankees go, when you're the most dominant sports franchise in the history of any single sport for the past century, you're bound to have more than your fair share of memorable moments, no?
Vince Carter literally jumping over a 7ft french dude to dunk.  
penkap75 : 11:28 am : link
Game itself was meaningless, but holy shit.
And one fantastic even that hasn't been mentioned, probably because so  
BelieveJJ : 11:32 am : link
few among us would have seen it at the time, Jessie Owens winning the gold medal (4 of them in total?) during the 1936 Olympics in Hitler's Nazi Germany.

Watching video of it after the fact was spine tingling at its finest.
Even Fiddy and Del didn't  
BelieveJJ : 11:33 am : link
catch that live.
Landon Donovan  
Pete in MD : 11:36 am : link
goal vs Algeria in the 2010 World Cup.
RE: RE: Interesting how most of the responses are...  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:37 am : link
In comment 15135802 BelieveJJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15135649 EricJ said:


Quote:


NY based plays



Of course, as far as Yankees go, when you're the most dominant sports franchise in the history of any single sport for the past century, you're bound to have more than your fair share of memorable moments, no?

It's not even that complicated.

This is a Giants message board. Most sports fans who are Giants fans are also fans of other NY-area teams. Sure, there are a few exceptions, but just generally speaking. And most people's most memorable plays are going to be from the games they were watching.
RE: RE: RE: Interesting how most of the responses are...  
BelieveJJ : 11:45 am : link
In comment 15135821 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:

It's not even that complicated.

This is a Giants message board. Most sports fans who are Giants fans are also fans of other NY-area teams. Sure, there are a few exceptions, but just generally speaking. And most people's most memorable plays are going to be from the games they were watching.


Of course. That's one reason Jessie Owens' 1936 performance in Berlin was as afterthought, too.
RE: Mike Eruzione's game winning goal...  
rnargi : 11:46 am : link
In comment 15135537 BamaBlue said:
Quote:
in the 1980 Olympic game against the USSR.


Absolutely. First thing I thought of.
Can't remember the year  
Jeever : 11:51 am : link
But Wash FT running back Larry Brown's run on a 3rd and 12 when everybody knew where the ball was going and he still made 13 yds after more than half of the Giants defense had a shot at him kinda sticks out in my mind.

Also the 3rd down run by Otis Anderson to seal a victory was a similar situation.
Secretariat  
liteamorn : 11:54 am : link
1973 The Belmont Stakes
Usain Bolt celebrating  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 12:02 pm : link
before finishing the 100m in the 2008 Olympics, as he demolished the field and STILL set a world record despite showboating the last tenth of the race. Bolt during these years was as dominant as any athlete ever, and this was his most memorable moment imo.

RE: Usain Bolt celebrating  
rnargi : 12:27 pm : link
In comment 15135858 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
before finishing the 100m in the 2008 Olympics, as he demolished the field and STILL set a world record despite showboating the last tenth of the race. Bolt during these years was as dominant as any athlete ever, and this was his most memorable moment imo.


He was a machine...unbelievable.
Aaron Hick's catch to end the epic Yankees Twins game in 2019  
DC Gmen Fan : 12:46 pm : link
maybe not the best but man I remember it.
My list  
Thegratefulhead : 12:59 pm : link
Not what I think is/should be.

Chambliss
Pine Tar
Fumble
Helmet Catch.
Manningham. Both
Jeter flip.
Immaculate Reception
Ghost to the Post
Reggie number three
Lynn Swann
Down goes Frazier
Foreman goes down.
Tyson knocks out Spinks
The Hit
Jacobs vs Woodson

Gotta stop somewhere

Most memorable is the Helmet catch.

That feeling.

Leaves me breathless just thinking about it.


So many  
Mark from Jersey : 1:39 pm : link
LJ's 4 point play

Starks - The Dunk

Jeter into the stands

Norwood wide right

Tyree - Helmet

Gibson walk off HR

Aaron fucking Boone - HR vs. Boston

Jim Leritz (spelling) HR vs. Atlanta

I am sure I will think of more later.

Rypkin's HR in All Star Game last year
RE: So many  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:51 pm : link
In comment 15136008 Mark from Jersey said:
Quote:
LJ's 4 point play

Starks - The Dunk

Jeter into the stands

Norwood wide right

Tyree - Helmet

Gibson walk off HR

Aaron fucking Boone - HR vs. Boston

Jim Leritz (spelling) HR vs. Atlanta

I am sure I will think of more later.

Rypkin's HR in All Star Game last year

Ooof, mixing up the spelling of Mark Rypien's name with Cal Ripken's name is a rough one. Worse than not bothering to Google "Leyritz"
most memorable moments in sports  
hassan : 1:54 pm : link
1. Ali knocks out Frazier
2. gibson pinch hit homer
3. immaculate reception
4. maradona goal in 86 world cup vs england
5. tyson loses in japan
6. new england vs atlanta
7. usain bolt olympics 2008
8. usa hockey vs russia 1980
9. red sox game 7 vs yanks 2004
10. giants stun pats-including the catch
11. dimaggio 56 game streak
12. namath guarantee

mostly american centric.
Maradona in God-mode against England at the Azteca  
Go Terps : 1:54 pm : link
Mine are Giants...  
Brown_Hornet : 1:59 pm : link
...
- Jim Burt - Montana
- Odell - Dallas
- Gary Reasons - Bobby Humphrey
- Randall Cunningham - Carl Banks
Dick Fosbury.  
MOOPS : 2:02 pm : link
His Fosbury Flop high jump method revolutionized the sport. The world took notice at the 1968 Olympics where he took the gold medal.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Interesting how most of the responses are...  
Gatorade Dunk : 2:03 pm : link
In comment 15135838 BelieveJJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15135821 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:



It's not even that complicated.

This is a Giants message board. Most sports fans who are Giants fans are also fans of other NY-area teams. Sure, there are a few exceptions, but just generally speaking. And most people's most memorable plays are going to be from the games they were watching.



Of course. That's one reason Jessie [sic] Owens' 1936 performance in Berlin was as afterthought, too.

Do you see any of Jim Thorpe's moments on here? Jack Johnson? Babe Didrikson Zaharias?

Jesse Owens is in the same group as those athletes. There's not even any Barry Sanders or Jim Brown or Walter Payton moments on this list, and this is a football message board.

It's not that complicated. It's what people have actually seen. You're the one who tried to make some NY reference that really didn't have any legs.

You're throwing Owens' out there like it's notable of anything, but I don't see any mentions of Mark Spitz or Michael Phelps or Ian Thorpe, or Mary Lou Retton, Carl Lewis, etc.

Do you think there's anyone on this message board who saw Jesse Owens' performance in 1936? How would that even appear on this thread without anyone here having seen it?
RE: most memorable moments in sports  
Gatorade Dunk : 2:03 pm : link
In comment 15136036 hassan said:
Quote:
1. Ali knocks out Frazier
2. gibson pinch hit homer
3. immaculate reception
4. maradona goal in 86 world cup vs england
5. tyson loses in japan
6. new england vs atlanta
7. usain bolt olympics 2008
8. usa hockey vs russia 1980
9. red sox game 7 vs yanks 2004
10. giants stun pats-including the catch
11. dimaggio 56 game streak
12. namath guarantee

mostly american centric.

Number 6 does not belong on that list.
Wide right  
Ron from Ninerland : 2:05 pm : link
.
RE: Even Fiddy and Del didn't  
Gatorade Dunk : 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15135814 BelieveJJ said:
Quote:
catch that live.

What an odd reference for someone who hasn't been here very long.

All good observations  
Sec 103 : 2:14 pm : link
but for me
Andres Iniesta Game winning Gol that won Spains first and only World Cup.
Just like the first Giants SB, a game that I'll never ever forget
First one that comes to mind  
Matt M. : 2:14 pm : link
Don MAttingly's HR in Game 2 of the ALDS. My favorite event witnessed in person.

The next that comes to mind immediately that for me defines the player and the team was Mark Bavaro's catch and run to spur the comeback on MNF against the 49ers.

LJs 4 point play is the next one and the 2nd most memorable even I witnessed in person.

Rounding out what comes to mind quickly is Jeter's 3000th hit (at that game also), Tyree's catch, Marcus allen's long TD run in the SB, Mark Ingram breaking a ton of tackles for a huge 1st down conversion in SB XXV, OJ Anderson's uppercut run, Joe Morris TD run with his sock flapping, Reggie's 3 HR, Allan Houston's shot to beat the Heat.

A meaningless game, but I still remember Louis Orr hitting a half court buzzer beater to beat the much better Celtics on MLK Day circa 1986.
Two more  
Matt M. : 2:19 pm : link
Starks lefty dunk against the Bulls - I had to show that my boys recently after I insisted on playing with the 94 Knicks on NBA 2K

Jeter's catch diving into the stands on a foul ball against the Sox


OK more than 2 more:
Jeter's flip also.

I was also at A-Rod's 3000th hit and remember the stark difference at Yankee Stadium from a year prior for Jeter.

Watching Guidry have 14Ks toward the end of his career

Righetti no-hitter

I'll add too...  
bw in dc : 2:22 pm : link
Buster Douglas knocking out Tyson.
RE: I'll add too...  
Matt M. : 2:23 pm : link
In comment 15136086 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Buster Douglas knocking out Tyson.
I was a huge Tyson fan, so that is one I bury deep down.
I wasn't alive for it  
Matt M. : 2:24 pm : link
but Mays Catch very well be the most memorable and defining play in all of sports.
RE: RE: I'll add too...  
bw in dc : 2:30 pm : link
In comment 15136089 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15136086 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Buster Douglas knocking out Tyson.

I was a huge Tyson fan, so that is one I bury deep down.


Not sure it was the same year, but did you see the Meldrick Taylor v Ceasar Chavez fight that year?

That fight was incredible...
Braden Holtby had a very good career for the Wash Caps...  
tony stg : 2:32 pm : link
... but us fans will always remember him for “The Save”.
Holtby - The Save - ( New Window )
RE: Babe Ruth pointing to CF.....  
Leg of Theismann : 2:35 pm : link
In comment 15135668 No Where Man said:
Quote:
and then hitting it out versus the Cubs in the World Series. Legendary.


I don't think he actually pointed to center field. He changed his story multiple times, and at first even said he didn't point to the outfield. Only many years later, when the myth had grown and grown and grown thanks to sportswriters, did his story become this: "so I pointed out to dead centerfield and said 'I'm gonna hit it right past the flagpole!'"

But, still impressive is the truth: which is that he pointed to the Chicago dugout (both fans and Cubs players were talking a lot of shit to him at that point) and he basically said "that's only 2 strikes, there's still 1 to go." And on the next pitch he hit it out of the park.

Anyway, again, still impressive, but below is the best investigation of the story, and they even have actual footage of the at bat and him pointing at the Chicago dugout.
The Truth about Ruth - ( New Window )
Drew Nicholas’ shot at the buzzer ...  
tony stg : 2:36 pm : link
... to beat UNCW in the NCAA first round in 2003.
Drew Nicholas Buzzer Beater - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Babe Ruth pointing to CF.....  
Matt M. : 2:43 pm : link
In comment 15136110 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
In comment 15135668 No Where Man said:


Quote:


and then hitting it out versus the Cubs in the World Series. Legendary.



I don't think he actually pointed to center field. He changed his story multiple times, and at first even said he didn't point to the outfield. Only many years later, when the myth had grown and grown and grown thanks to sportswriters, did his story become this: "so I pointed out to dead centerfield and said 'I'm gonna hit it right past the flagpole!'"

But, still impressive is the truth: which is that he pointed to the Chicago dugout (both fans and Cubs players were talking a lot of shit to him at that point) and he basically said "that's only 2 strikes, there's still 1 to go." And on the next pitch he hit it out of the park.

Anyway, again, still impressive, but below is the best investigation of the story, and they even have actual footage of the at bat and him pointing at the Chicago dugout. The Truth about Ruth - ( New Window )
I saw that piece last year. It's interesting. As you say, it really is just about as impressive if he merely pointed to the Cubs dugout and shows 2 strikes. He still swatted a mammoth HR on the next pitch.
Confusing question.  
Mike in Long Beach : 2:57 pm : link
Does the player have to be indefinitely identified as the player who made that play? For example, in your Willie Mays example, if you asked me what is the most famous Willie Mays play ever, I'm of course answering that catch... but when you ask me what do I think of when I hear the name Willie Mays, I just start thinking words like "best all-around player" or "one of the best ever" or even abstract thoughts like "on baseball's Mount Rushmore." He's so much more than that one play, even though that's of course his biggest play.

Same thing can be said if I were to think about Michael Jordan. His shot against Cleveland is one of the most iconic in the history of the sport, but I think of a hell of a lot more than that one moment.

So if the player does not need to be defined by that one moment, then I have to go with Michael Jordan for that shot against Cleveland.

If he does... then it's Bill Buckner.
To lend a bit of equality here  
dlauster : 3:02 pm : link
I think you must include Kerri Strug's last vault with two torn ligaments in her foot in the 1996 olympics.

Bringing home the gold for her team.

Olivia Wilde is currently directing a biography about her.
Carlton Fisk, 1975 game 6 walkoff  
Bill L : 3:09 pm : link
.
I take this as asking...  
Greg from LI : 3:12 pm : link
....what is THE play you think of when you think of that player?

To give a less obvious example....I will always remember Andy Pettitte for firing a perfect throw to third base to nab Smoltz at third on a bunt in Game 5 of the 1996 World Series. It was a tense game. Yanks had taken a 1-0 lead, but Smoltz was dominant and they didn't figure to score much more. In the 6th, Smoltz led off with a base hit. Another single followed to give the Braves first and second with no one out. Mark Lemke then bunted a ball back to Pettitte. If Pettitte hadn't made the throw he made, he would have had bases loaded. Instead, third remained empty, and Chipper Jones then hit into a double play to end the threat. Yanks won 1-0. Smoltz said he pitched better in that game than any other of his career, but he lost due in no small part to Pettitte's play.
RE: Drew Nicholas’ shot at the buzzer ...  
Greg from LI : 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15136111 tony stg said:
Quote:
... to beat UNCW in the NCAA first round in 2003. Drew Nicholas Buzzer Beater - ( New Window )


There is only one buzzer beater for me, as I'm sure you could guess

thinking about this some more - how about Jerry West's  
Del Shofner : 3:23 pm : link
60-foot buzzer beater against the Knicks in the 1970 championship series? That was memorable.

Swish! - ( New Window )
no matter how many times I see it  
Greg from LI : 3:27 pm : link
That pass from Clark to Diakite never fails to astonish me. It would have been an incredible pass no matter who made it, but a lightly-recruited freshman, ranked something like #350 in his recruiting class? Truly unbelievable.
Quentin Coryatt  
10thAve : 3:31 pm : link
The Hit.
Link - ( New Window )
Lorenzo Charles dunk at the buzzer....  
MOOPS : 3:57 pm : link
to win the 83 NCAA crown for NC State and Jimmy Valvano.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: I take this as asking...  
Matt M. : 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15136151 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
....what is THE play you think of when you think of that player?

To give a less obvious example....I will always remember Andy Pettitte for firing a perfect throw to third base to nab Smoltz at third on a bunt in Game 5 of the 1996 World Series. It was a tense game. Yanks had taken a 1-0 lead, but Smoltz was dominant and they didn't figure to score much more. In the 6th, Smoltz led off with a base hit. Another single followed to give the Braves first and second with no one out. Mark Lemke then bunted a ball back to Pettitte. If Pettitte hadn't made the throw he made, he would have had bases loaded. Instead, third remained empty, and Chipper Jones then hit into a double play to end the threat. Yanks won 1-0. Smoltz said he pitched better in that game than any other of his career, but he lost due in no small part to Pettitte's play.
Greg - Most of the plays that came to my mind fit that criteria for me. And your example for Pettitte is the same one I have for him and was going to include myself.
Definitely #1 for me  
Nick in LA : 4:19 pm : link
1994 Cup finals Game 7  
figgy2989 : 4:20 pm : link
First goal by Leetch. After losing game 5 and 6, that goal really set the tone for Game 7.
My favorites...  
DCGMan : 4:38 pm : link
MLB (2) - Otis Nixon's 1992 wall catch and Cabrera Hit/Sid Slide in Game 7 NLCS
Soccer - Iniesta Champions League goal at Stamford Bridge
CFB - Michael Vick's 82-yard TD versus Boston College in 2000
RE: RE: Drew Nicholas’ shot at the buzzer ...  
Bill L : 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15136165 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15136111 tony stg said:


Quote:


... to beat UNCW in the NCAA first round in 2003. Drew Nicholas Buzzer Beater - ( New Window )



There is only one buzzer beater for me, as I'm sure you could guess


Christian Laettner?
RE: My favorites...  
Bill L : 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15136266 DCGMan said:
Quote:
MLB (2) - Otis Nixon's 1992 wall catch and Cabrera Hit/Sid Slide in Game 7 NLCS
Soccer - Iniesta Champions League goal at Stamford Bridge
CFB - Michael Vick's 82-yard TD versus Boston College in 2000


I don't actually remember it clearly but your Vick post made me wonder whether some would pick Doug Flutie's Hail Mary.
Nothing original, but  
Burt in Alameda : 4:53 pm : link
Eruzione goal in 1980
Manning throw and Tyree catch in Super Bowl
Manning throw and Manningham catch in Super Bowl
Jeter's flip play against A's
Larry Johnson's four point play in playoffs
Mays catch in 1954 World Series
Mantle homer off facade in 1956
Martin's catch in 1052 World Series
Olympic men's 4 by 100 swimming relay victory in 2008
RE: RE: Drew Nicholas’ shot at the buzzer ...  
tony stg : 6:10 pm : link
In comment 15136165 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15136111 tony stg said:


Quote:


... to beat UNCW in the NCAA first round in 2003. Drew Nicholas Buzzer Beater - ( New Window )



There is only one buzzer beater for me, as I'm sure you could guess

I would expect nothing less from you Greg. :-) Hope you and yours have been well.
LT  
Fred in Atlanta : 6:32 pm : link
Breaking Theisman Leg. But another play by LT is interception in Detroit on Thanksgiving and his slide in the endzone.
RE: So many  
Debaser : 6:47 pm : link
In comment 15136008 Mark from Jersey said:
[quote]

Tyree - Helmet

Manningham sideline catch in sb 2011

John Elway 90s Super Bowl going head first into endzone and helicopter spun tackled on 2 yard line

Odell one hand catch

Alan Houston clinch dunk vs heat upset in round 1 of play offs

Daniel Murphy homeruns vs dodgers in Mets World Series run

BUster Douglas  
Debaser : 6:48 pm : link
Knocking out tyson
Houston*  
Debaser : 6:57 pm : link
Floater not dunk
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:33 pm : link
It's not a specific play, but The Drive by Elway.
celts great steals...  
BCD : 8:01 pm : link
and there's a steal by Bird
Havlicek stole da ball....
Henderson steals it....
.question made for nostalgia  
Bill2 : 8:22 pm : link
Bob Beamon (Jamaica HS) 1968 Mexico City Long Jump

Lee Evans grinding to a WR in the 440 over great competition at Mexico City.

Roberto Duran's first pro fight in Panama City (was stationed in Panama at the time)

Rumble in the Jungle pay per view

Thrilla in Manilla pay per view

Floyd Patterson leaping left hook left Ingammar Johansson knocked out for over 2 minutes on a tiny black and white TV.

Alexis Arguello vs Aaron Pryor

The War - Hagler Hearns

Bjorn Borg vs McEnroe Wimbledon 1980.

You see in your face defiance and domination in basketball and boxing but rarely see it in baseball. Bob Gibson came to Yankee Stadium in 1964 and sneered and raged his way to an unforgettable victory...ripped their hearts out and that era of Yankee domination was over as they aged in front of our eyes.

Tino Martinez Grand Slam HR in the WS shook the stadium until the mezzanine was moving up and down in the roar. Greatest live moment for it was the first game I took my sons to...what a memory.

DR j behind the basket move vs the 76's.

Starks dunk over MJ.

Bird making a punk out of Isiah Thomas and passing to DJ.

Secretariat Belmont 1973.

Rivera...just Rivera...so many times.

I saw Ted Williams hit a HR at Yankee Stadium the first game my grandfather took me to the Cathedral. (off Whitey Ford).

Bill Johnson in the downhill as the blizzard came in to that Olympics.

Shaun Whites last runs in his three gold medal competitions.

Steffi Grafs iron will and incredible forehand at ground level on a back court at Forest Hills.

The men's Olympic swim team getting off the hotel elevators to go eat after the Nationals in Indianapolis.
- A small boy in a wheelchair with terribly disfigurements (genetic or a childhood fire) holding out a notebook and pen hoping to get an autograph.

Passed by, ignored and in tears...finally last guy came over and knelt on the floor to be eye level.

Watching Michael Phelps wave his teammates to go on while he whispered to this boy and kissed his forehead. Soonthey were both crying. Phelps gently held his hand and rubbed his back and talked to him until he was able to stop crying and even a half smile appeared and then a genuine look of happiness and a crooked smile. Phelps wrote a note anda autograph and then gave his mother his phone number.

For me the greatest glimpse into the power of sports and the importance of moments of kindness.

I have rooted for Michael Phelps ever since. That is my most memorable sports memory


Bob Beamon is a good one  
Bill L : 8:43 pm : link
I only get vague recollections....

Some race, I think an Olympic qualifier with Jim Ryun stepping outside to “kick” and tearing by the pack.

Dave Waddle in a hat (I’m not even sure what the reference is here)

The first time I saw Dick Fosbury (ii believe the Montreal Olympics.)

George Forman dancing around with a tiny American flag

Scott whoever doing a backflip in the fun exhibition they do after the medals (he had just won the men’s ice skating) in the Olympics

The last second (which really didn’t exist) of the us-ussr ‘72 basketball gold medal game

Scott Norwood....
