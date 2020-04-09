for display only
Giants' trade proposal for Deshaun Watson by ESPN

Stan in LA : 1:36 pm
From ESPN (along with 16 other trade proposals)
Quote:


17 Deshaun Watson trade proposals, ranked from least likely to most likely to happen in the 2021 NFL offseason

#12) New York Giants

Giants send: 11th overall pick in 2021, 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, QB Daniel Jones
Texans send: 2023 fourth-round pick, QB Deshaun Watson

Jones showed virtually no growth in his second season, as his numbers stagnated or declined across the board. He missed two-plus games with injuries and led the league in fumbles for the second consecutive season. The best arguments that he's an NFL-caliber starting quarterback consist of his frame and the fact that at least one team thought he was worth the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft. I'm not sure anybody is higher on Jones than the guy who would be trading him away, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman.

Jones is still young enough to improve, but he hasn't been good enough for the Texans to plan their future around him, which leaves the Giants in a bind. Would they be willing to send three first-rounders and Jones to get a deal done? And after seeing one former Pats coach sink his franchise, would Watson want to go play for another Bill Belichick disciple in Joe Judge?

No thanks  
JonC : 1:41 pm : link
too steep for Watson. Very good QB, but we're shopping while starving on BBI as well as this proposal.
I guess you have to think of the cap ramifications too  
adamg : 1:43 pm : link
E.g., would this mean no LW?
This is how you wind  
pjcas18 : 1:46 pm : link
up in QB hell.

Watson has a mediocre team around him, Giants are 8 - 8 with no 1st round picks the next few years and then Watson is gone, your team sucks and you're forced to chase that elusive franchise QB.
Hell no  
Chris684 : 1:47 pm : link
And I say that as someone who loved Watson out of the draft and generally love Watson the football player.

I don't know what is happening in Houston but I don't like this much noise around the QB.

Also, as good as he's been, there's still lots to prove in the way of durability and playoff performance.
That's probably what it would take  
widmerseyebrow : 1:47 pm : link
Picking #11 means the Texans wouldn't be able to secure a replacement for Watson this year unless they make another move. We would have to outbid other teams that could either

A) send a better/more promising starter back or
B) trade a top 3 pick this draft which the Texans could then use to draft a replacement.
The story is still to be written on DJ given that he’s  
Big Blue '56 : 1:47 pm : link
only a 25 game vet, but giving up all that equity is foolish, imv..

What happened to the mantra on here that said the Giants have too many holes to be giving away draft picks? Especially high ones.

No thanks
pass  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 1:49 pm : link
I like Watson, good player but not as good as his stats imo and giving up that kind of draft capital would be too steep.
smh at people  
bc4life : 1:49 pm : link
writing DJ off already
pj  
JonC : 1:51 pm : link
Yep, not to mention Watson hasn't exactly elevated his team to great heights either. His recent vocal approach doesn't bode well either, in my view.
Nope. Judge is here to build a team.  
MOOPS : 1:53 pm : link
You don't build a team without first round picks.
We're not a QB away from the Super Bowl.
Haha  
allstarjim : 1:57 pm : link
Easy for ESPN to write this drivel because they'll never have to actually pull the trigger on one of these trades.

Three first rounders and Jones? For a 4th rounder and Watson.

You could drop a first rounder out of that deal and it still ain't happening.
as I said  
Producer : 1:58 pm : link
on another thread.. yes.. it will take 3 first rounders. It's obviously. That's what it cost to get yourself an elite QB.

Let's put it another way. Would you give the last three Giants first rounders, (#2, #6 and #4) certainly a larger cost than their next three first rounders, for Watson. That would be Jones, Barkley and Thomas for Watson. If you say no, I think you aren't being realistic. Watson is most certainly worth those three players and more.
RE: Haha  
Producer : 1:59 pm : link
In comment 15136044 allstarjim said:
Quote:
Easy for ESPN to write this drivel because they'll never have to actually pull the trigger on one of these trades.

Three first rounders and Jones? For a 4th rounder and Watson.

You could drop a first rounder out of that deal and it still ain't happening.


then I would suggest that you have an unrealistic understanding of the market.
I'd do it  
Go Terps : 1:59 pm : link
The Giants aren't good at drafting. They've had five 1st rounders in the past three years - Barkley, Jones, Lawrence, Baker, Thomas - those five guys together don't add up to Watson.

It's a pipe dream anyway.
RE: smh at people  
Producer : 1:59 pm : link
In comment 15136027 bc4life said:
Quote:
writing DJ off already


he's been awful.. maybe that's why.
So after this trade, Watson goes from a  
GiantsRage2007 : 2:00 pm : link
Team with no talent and no draft picks to a team with no talent and .... no draft picks. Great.
If traded..  
BubbaMojo : 2:02 pm : link
I think it will end up being 2 first rounders. Maybe a couple later round picks as well.

If that were true, I think I would pull the trigger.

RE: RE: Haha  
allstarjim : 2:03 pm : link
In comment 15136046 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15136044 allstarjim said:


Quote:


Easy for ESPN to write this drivel because they'll never have to actually pull the trigger on one of these trades.

Three first rounders and Jones? For a 4th rounder and Watson.

You could drop a first rounder out of that deal and it still ain't happening.



then I would suggest that you have an unrealistic understanding of the market.


We'll see. You're not trading known quantities when you're trading several first round picks in the future. That's mortgaging your future and any team that would do such a trade I can nearly guarantee they will regret it. Perhaps a team that is 1 piece away it could work, like the Colts. And they aren't trading him to the Colts.
Yeah, who wants a 25 year old...  
bw in dc : 2:03 pm : link
pro bowl, dual threat QB who has never had a bad season since he stepped on an NFL field.

It would be better to have Barkley  
widmerseyebrow : 2:05 pm : link
in the package in lieu of one first rounder.
RE: It would be better to have Barkley  
bw in dc : 2:14 pm : link
In comment 15136063 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
in the package in lieu of one first rounder.


Indeed. The injury/recovery likely makes it a non-starter...unfortunately.
great idea.  
Victor in CT : 2:16 pm : link
if they want to suck for another 10 years. Watson would be begging to be traded again after year 1
Idiotic.  
AcidTest : 2:19 pm : link
No way.
RE: Idiotic.  
Producer : 2:23 pm : link
In comment 15136081 AcidTest said:
Quote:
No way.


ok then you don't get a great QB that can win a championship and you are stuck with a mediocrity that has no shot to win a title.
RE: Yeah, who wants a 25 year old...  
GiantEgo : 2:23 pm : link
In comment 15136060 bw in dc said:
Quote:
pro bowl, dual threat QB who has never had a bad season since he stepped on an NFL field.


yeah he won all of 4 games this season. Apparently he can't do it alone therefore he must suck.
RE: RE: Yeah, who wants a 25 year old...  
bw in dc : 2:26 pm : link
In comment 15136090 GiantEgo said:
Quote:
In comment 15136060 bw in dc said:


Quote:


pro bowl, dual threat QB who has never had a bad season since he stepped on an NFL field.




yeah he won all of 4 games this season. Apparently he can't do it alone therefore he must suck.


Why do you think Watson wants out? The organization imploded this year, on and off the field.

They win zero games without Watson this year, who played brilliantly.

Producer - awful?  
bc4life : 2:27 pm : link
He's done some good things some bad, cost them a few games trying to force things, kept them in some games almost by himself. But, whatever
...  
Toth029 : 2:30 pm : link
So no 1st round picks for this year and next few years as well.

For a QB that will do... what? Giants aren't in win now mode and his contract makes it more difficult to build up the rest plus you take in account no 1st rounder picks to alleviate the cap room issue.
Meaning  
Toth029 : 2:33 pm : link
Watson throwing to stone hands Engram and these WR's is not gonna scare anyone.

I think people underestimate how good the Texans skill positions are. David Johnson got ripped apart and yeah he's overpaid, but still very good and a really good receiver. Prior to his injury, he was a top 3 RB.
RE: ...  
bw in dc : 2:33 pm : link
In comment 15136100 Toth029 said:
Quote:
So no 1st round picks for this year and next few years as well.

For a QB that will do... what? Giants aren't in win now mode and his contract makes it more difficult to build up the rest plus you take in account no 1st rounder picks to alleviate the cap room issue.


christian has broken down the math, but the YR1 cap hit for the acquiring team would be $10M.

Then the out-years could be renegotiated.
I see  
Boatie Warrant : 2:34 pm : link
So the Giants should trade away all their draft capital like the Texans have over the last couple of years so they can be as good as them.

Oh wait
I would do the trade in a heartbeat ...  
Jim from Katonah : 2:38 pm : link
... I think Watson is a great player who you could win a SB with, and with Rodgers getting old, the NFC seems wide open. But it’s basically pointless to debate it too much b/c it’s not gonna happen lol.
RE: I see  
Big Blue '56 : 2:44 pm : link
In comment 15136108 Boatie Warrant said:
Quote:
So the Giants should trade away all their draft capital like the Texans have over the last couple of years so they can be as good as them.

Oh wait


Yeah, I won’t bother anymore on this thread..
I read this earlier  
JoeyBigBlue : 2:48 pm : link
I think it’s safe to say that Barnwell isn’t as high on Jones as many in BBI are.
RE: I read this earlier  
Producer : 2:51 pm : link
In comment 15136121 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
I think it’s safe to say that Barnwell isn’t as high on Jones as many in BBI are.


and Barnwell is a Giants fan.
Hard Pass  
Paulie Walnuts : 2:51 pm : link
on this deal
I guess Watson is Tom Brady  
Carl in CT : 2:54 pm : link
And giving you 7 championships. Wait didn’t he win 4 games?
The Texans went 4-12 last year because their defense collapsed ...  
Jim from Katonah : 2:58 pm : link
... but they were 10-6 and 11-5 and in the playoffs his previous 2 seasons, and he’s already got a playoff win under his belt. He had a ridiculously great 2020 despite losing Hopkins ... and is only 25. The cascading effects of guys wanting to play with him as the best under 30 QB in the NFC ... rolling ahead with Watson and Saquon and a 2nd round WR pick and our rebuilt defense ... eh, never mind.
3 first round picks?  
cjac : 2:58 pm : link
No thank you
posted about it last week  
UConn4523 : 2:58 pm : link
that 3 firsts is what it would take but that I wouldn't do that. No thanks on this. I want an upgrade at QB (which could also be Jones improving) but not that bad.
Watson is worth 3 first round picks  
JoeyBigBlue : 3:01 pm : link
He’s a 25 year old elite QB. Those are really really hard to come by.
I get and appreciate that he is a shining jewel  
Bill L : 3:04 pm : link
I take bw and GT seriously at that.

But, they strongly believe that with this particular jewel, you can play 1 v 53, and I part ways with them on that.

You would have a jewel in the desert. At least, for nostalgia's sake we would have Manning back. Alas, it would be Archie.
RE: Watson is worth 3 first round picks  
Jim from Katonah : 3:10 pm : link
In comment 15136140 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
He’s a 25 year old elite QB. Those are really really hard to come by.


With real big game experience (two national title games v Bama, played great in both, won one) and already 3 playoff games for a dysfunctional team. Zero chance that Texans would do it but fun to dream.
If it was two first rounders  
illmatic : 3:12 pm : link
I would consider it. I think Watson is that much better than Jones and the NFC east is right there for the taking the next few years. But 3 is pushing it a little too much for me.
elite and great  
JonC : 3:13 pm : link
getting used too easily around here again.
RE: RE: Watson is worth 3 first round picks  
UConn4523 : 3:14 pm : link
In comment 15136148 Jim from Katonah said:
Quote:
In comment 15136140 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


He’s a 25 year old elite QB. Those are really really hard to come by.



With real big game experience (two national title games v Bama, played great in both, won one) and already 3 playoff games for a dysfunctional team. Zero chance that Texans would do it but fun to dream.


Why is there zero chance from the Texans side? If the relationship is that bad and Watson refuses to play, what choice do they have but to deal him?
RE: I see  
bw in dc : 3:15 pm : link
In comment 15136108 Boatie Warrant said:
Quote:
So the Giants should trade away all their draft capital like the Texans have over the last couple of years so they can be as good as them.

Oh wait


So the assumption is that because the Texans traded away picks it can't be done? Hmmm.

The Rams traded away a lot of draft capital recently. How are they doing with a competent GM?
RE: I read this earlier  
lax counsel : 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15136121 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
I think it’s safe to say that Barnwell isn’t as high on Jones as many in BBI are.


Barnwell is a quality writer, and his evaluation is spot on. The only place that characterization of the current situation involving the Giants and their qb is the alternate BBI reality.
RE: RE: I read this earlier  
lax counsel : 3:17 pm : link
In comment 15136157 lax counsel said:
Quote:
In comment 15136121 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


I think it’s safe to say that Barnwell isn’t as high on Jones as many in BBI are.



Barnwell is a quality writer, and his evaluation is spot on. The only place that characterization of the current situation involving the Giants and their qb is the alternate BBI reality.


That should read the only place that characterization is not true...
RE: If it was two first rounders  
bw in dc : 3:18 pm : link
In comment 15136150 illmatic said:
Quote:
I would consider it. I think Watson is that much better than Jones and the NFC east is right there for the taking the next few years. But 3 is pushing it a little too much for me.


I get that as a counter. It's a big basket. However, if we were to do well with Watson, then those out-year draft picks are lower in first round value, etc, etc.

Look, Terps summed it up well - this is a pipe dream. So this is just a big spit-ball session anyway.

It's just that you don't get many cracks at a player of this caliber. Watson is a tremendous QB.
whats the point  
Dankbeerman : 3:18 pm : link
of getting the QB to not be able to add to the team for 3 years. Would just be spinning the wheels. We are not a QB away. would much rather have Jones and 3 1st rd picks
Plus his cap hit for the Giants in 2021 would be ...  
Jim from Katonah : 3:19 pm : link
... only $10.5 million. It would massive in 2022, but you’d expect the cap to increase quite a bit by then post-covid.
Every time I hear talk like this ....  
Manny in CA : 3:21 pm : link
I'm reminded of Trent Dilfer who won a Super Bowl for the Raven by just managing not to make too many mistakes.

Jones is way better than Dilfer ever was. Pass.
RE: RE: RE: Watson is worth 3 first round picks  
Jim from Katonah : 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15136154 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15136148 Jim from Katonah said:


Quote:


In comment 15136140 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


He’s a 25 year old elite QB. Those are really really hard to come by.



With real big game experience (two national title games v Bama, played great in both, won one) and already 3 playoff games for a dysfunctional team. Zero chance that Texans would do it but fun to dream.



Why is there zero chance from the Texans side? If the relationship is that bad and Watson refuses to play, what choice do they have but to deal him?


I’d think a more nimble franchise would offer more.
RE: Every time I hear talk like this ....  
bw in dc : 3:23 pm : link
In comment 15136164 Manny in CA said:
Quote:
I'm reminded of Trent Dilfer who won a Super Bowl for the Raven by just managing not to make too many mistakes.

Jones is way better than Dilfer ever was. Pass.


Well, that's a strange comp considering the Ravens had one of the all-time great defenses with Dilfer at QB.
RE: Every time I hear talk like this ....  
jestersdead : 3:24 pm : link
In comment 15136164 Manny in CA said:
Quote:
I'm reminded of Trent Dilfer who won a Super Bowl for the Raven by just managing not to make too many mistakes.

Jones is way better than Dilfer ever was. Pass.

The Giants D is no where near the quality of the 200 Ravens.

Im all in on trading for Watson, he's a big upgrade over DJ. If DJ is the QB in 2021, its time to poop or get off the pot. And guess where that gets the Giants, back to square one and drafting another QB in the 2022 draft. But Trading for Watson and couple 1st round picks isn't worth it
Watson is an excellent QB and Jones will never be on his level  
Greg from LI : 3:25 pm : link
But this roster is so full of holes that a deal like this just doesn't make sense.
2000 Ravens  
jestersdead : 3:25 pm : link
in my post
RE: Watson is an excellent QB and Jones will never be on his level  
Go Terps : 3:27 pm : link
In comment 15136172 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
But this roster is so full of holes that a deal like this just doesn't make sense.


Two thoughts on that:

1. Look at who is using the draft picks to fill the holes. I'd bet money our next three first round draft picks combined don't add up to Watson.

2. Watson could be on the market for a 7th rounder and the Giants wouldn't be interested.
Well, those are good points  
Greg from LI : 3:29 pm : link
Anyway, this is all just ESPN creating content. As you say, the Giants would never do it anyway.
RE: Watson is an excellent QB and Jones will never be on his level  
bw in dc : 3:30 pm : link
In comment 15136172 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
But this roster is so full of holes that a deal like this just doesn't make sense.


Well, assuming Gettleman is still the GM for a few more years, what is your confidence level he would make the most of those picks?

I'm okay with the "blind squirrel finding a nut" counter, btw... ;)
Hell no  
Jay on the Island : 3:33 pm : link
I wouldn't give up all of that to move up this year to #1 to land Lawrence.

Giving up three consecutive years of 1st round picks plus the 6th overall pick from two years ago is a surefire way of having a poor team with little depth and lots of holes.
RE: elite and great  
Jim from Katonah : 3:34 pm : link
In comment 15136153 JonC said:
Quote:
getting used too easily around here again.


Watson was one of the two best college players his last 2 seasons — led his team to two title games and won one in an epic game v Bama — has set numerous under 25 NFL passing/rushing combo records — has led two playoff runs on a dysfunctional franchise — and is ranked by his peers as the no. 20 overall player in the NFL. He’d be at worst the no. 3 QB in the NFC next year ... pretty close to elite but maybe great is premature. Maybe just “great start.”
Way too steep  
montanagiant : 3:35 pm : link
Watson's a really good player but that is an absurd price to pay for a team in our position
LOL no thanks  
Saquads26 : 3:42 pm : link
I'm sure he will just cry about ownership here too.
RE: Watson is worth 3 first round picks  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3:44 pm : link
In comment 15136140 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
He’s a 25 year old elite QB. Those are really really hard to come by.


Bingo.
And thread over  
UConn4523 : 3:44 pm : link
:(
I love this whole everything around me sucks  
Chris684 : 3:44 pm : link
I must jump ship/switch allegiances approach that has pervaded sports/athletes since LeBron James.

Good thing the Union Army or Allied Forces didn't take that approach!

I don't know exactly what the issues are in Houston but I would venture a guess that much that has negatively impacted that franchise was brought on by Bill O'Brien the GM. Trading away picks and great players like hot cakes. So yea they may have to bite the bullet this year and next regarding the draft, but he's still young and still possible to crush the draft with few picks (see 2005 NYG draft).

It concerns me that Watson doesn't stand up and take ownership of that franchise. I also see no reason why we would ever give up that much for him even if we were to entertain the idea. #11, Jones and next year's 2nd? I dunno. Wouldn't give up much more.
.  
ghost718 : 3:50 pm : link
RE: RE: elite and great  
JonC : 3:51 pm : link
In comment 15136188 Jim from Katonah said:
Quote:
In comment 15136153 JonC said:


Quote:


getting used too easily around here again.



Watson was one of the two best college players his last 2 seasons — led his team to two title games and won one in an epic game v Bama — has set numerous under 25 NFL passing/rushing combo records — has led two playoff runs on a dysfunctional franchise — and is ranked by his peers as the no. 20 overall player in the NFL. He’d be at worst the no. 3 QB in the NFC next year ... pretty close to elite but maybe great is premature. Maybe just “great start.”


College means nothing now, he's off to a very promising start and has flashed at times. He's a very good NFL QB with room to grow. Maturity is a huge question mark. Three #1's and more is awfully steep, as you're gutting your draft abilities for a chunk of his prime.
3 things can be true  
ryanmkeane : 3:53 pm : link
1) Jones will never be Watson
2) Giants giving up that much for Watson doesn't make sense
3) Jones can improve and become a really good QB, and we keep all of our assets
Bill O'Brien the GM was a huge failure  
JonC : 3:53 pm : link
Their talent level and performance on the field went downhill accordingly. You could sense it from Watt as well, but he's tried to go about it differently, albeit still via the media.
RE: I'd do it  
map7711 : 3:55 pm : link
In comment 15136049 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The Giants aren't good at drafting. They've had five 1st rounders in the past three years - Barkley, Jones, Lawrence, Baker, Thomas - those five guys together don't add up to Watson.

It's a pipe dream anyway.


Thankfully u r not the GM.
I think people are sleeping on Barkley  
adamg : 3:57 pm : link
He's not a schmuck. He's an entire running back corps when he's healthy.
Tough choice  
compton : 3:59 pm : link
I would toss in Barkley for one of the first round picks. So I would give up 2121 and 2023 first round picks plus DJ and Barkley.
RE: RE: RE: elite and great  
Jim from Katonah : 4:00 pm : link
In comment 15136209 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15136188 Jim from Katonah said:


Quote:


In comment 15136153 JonC said:


Quote:


getting used too easily around here again.



Watson was one of the two best college players his last 2 seasons — led his team to two title games and won one in an epic game v Bama — has set numerous under 25 NFL passing/rushing combo records — has led two playoff runs on a dysfunctional franchise — and is ranked by his peers as the no. 20 overall player in the NFL. He’d be at worst the no. 3 QB in the NFC next year ... pretty close to elite but maybe great is premature. Maybe just “great start.”



College means nothing now, he's off to a very promising start and has flashed at times. He's a very good NFL QB with room to grow. Maturity is a huge question mark. Three #1's and more is awfully steep, as you're gutting your draft abilities for a chunk of his prime.


Fair enough. And you’re right, great is too much until he accomplishes more. But considering that Brees is gone, Rodgers is 37, Wilson is 32, and Lawrence is going to the AFC, doesn’t it intrigue you to get this kid at age 25? Could be a fun run ....
I was a fan  
RAIN : 4:00 pm : link
of his. I watched some games and changed my opinion as he's gotten older, though not old. He leaves a lot of plays on the field, and isn't the type of leader that will thrive in the media scrutiny of this market. He can grow, but I project him being uncomfortable under the spotlight here and not a great fit.

That is a steep price for someone that is not a believer. We will see what the league wide opinion of him, behind the scenes and with whom is willing to take the risk.
RE: RE: I'd do it  
Go Terps : 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15136216 map7711 said:
Quote:
In comment 15136049 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The Giants aren't good at drafting. They've had five 1st rounders in the past three years - Barkley, Jones, Lawrence, Baker, Thomas - those five guys together don't add up to Watson.

It's a pipe dream anyway.



Thankfully u r not the GM.


If I'd been the GM we'd have been better than 15-33 the last three years...and I'm just an asshole on a message board. That's how bad Gettleman's been.
I think it's too much to give up  
Mike from Ohio : 4:02 pm : link
with essentially no other pieces in place. I think you are just changing the problem you have. Two firsts and Jones I would consider, but I don't think that gets it done.

If there were some pieces in place here and you were just missing a QB you do it in a heartbeat. Teams give up multiple picks to land guys at the top of the draft who are unknowns. You mitigate that risk by getting a guy who has been very good in the NFL for multiple years. But with no talent and no high picks - you are just bad for a different reason.

I don't like the idea of Jones having a three year audition because I don't think he has earned it, but that is the boat we are in now. Build the rest of the roster, and look for his replacement in the draft this year or next.

Watson makes sense for teams like the Colts or Steelers that have a solid team and lack the QB. That isn't the Giants.
Watson is quite the talent and Giants should be  
Jimmy Googs : 4:04 pm : link
quietly putting together some type of proposal even if it goes no where.

But 3 first round picks plus Jones is way too rich. Could offer less and get the #1 pick this year and get a guy like Lawrence under a rookie deal.




RE: 3 things can be true  
Producer : 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15136211 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
1) Jones will never be Watson
2) Giants giving up that much for Watson doesn't make sense
3) Jones can improve and become a really good QB, and we keep all of our assets


The first is true. Two isn't true. Three likely isn't true.
RE: RE: 3 things can be true  
Mike in NY : 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15136227 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15136211 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


1) Jones will never be Watson
2) Giants giving up that much for Watson doesn't make sense
3) Jones can improve and become a really good QB, and we keep all of our assets



The first is true. Two isn't true. Three likely isn't true.


Maybe I should have you tell me all of the prop bets for next season to make now since you know everything that will transpire in the future.
RAIN  
JonC : 4:12 pm : link
Yep, it's leaving a lot of plays on the field that catches the eye when you watch him play. Sometimes it appears to be issues reading the defense, taking off and running too early, or just misreading the flow.
RE: RE: RE: I'd do it  
FatMan in Charlotte : 4:20 pm : link
In comment 15136223 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15136216 map7711 said:


Quote:


In comment 15136049 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The Giants aren't good at drafting. They've had five 1st rounders in the past three years - Barkley, Jones, Lawrence, Baker, Thomas - those five guys together don't add up to Watson.

It's a pipe dream anyway.



Thankfully u r not the GM.



If I'd been the GM we'd have been better than 15-33 the last three years...and I'm just an asshole on a message board. That's how bad Gettleman's been.


That's basically the problem in a nutshell. You believe you'd do a better job - as if by default you're better.

And you use it as fact in almost all of your ramblings about how shitty the team is.

You have it all pegged - Garrett sucks. Gettleman sucks. Jones sucks. That kind of black and white thinking would sure work well in the GM position.......
The Giants have been picking  
compton : 4:20 pm : link
high 7 times in the last 8 years. In spite of that the team can't seem to win more than 6 games. If the Giants give up their first round picks they still have 6+ picks each year plus free agents to build the team. A bird in hand (Watson) is worth two in the bush (first round draft picks).
RE: I was a fan  
bw in dc : 4:22 pm : link
In comment 15136222 RAIN said:
Quote:
of his. I watched some games and changed my opinion as he's gotten older, though not old. He leaves a lot of plays on the field, and isn't the type of leader that will thrive in the media scrutiny of this market. He can grow, but I project him being uncomfortable under the spotlight here and not a great fit.

That is a steep price for someone that is not a believer. We will see what the league wide opinion of him, behind the scenes and with whom is willing to take the risk.


Who doesn't leave plays on the field? Think about how many plays he makes off-script where the called-in play wasn't going to work...

When is the last time you studied his numbers? I mean, and I'm not being a wise-ass, the output is excellent.

And this year was a real test losing Hopkins. Watson didn't miss a beat...
At the end of the day...  
bw in dc : 4:26 pm : link
we can continue to keep our fingers crossed and hope this incremental approach with Jones works.

Because we don't know what we have with Jones. There are a lot of implied assumptions above that he's going to work out because of some special force/serendipty.

Meanwhile, while the asking price in the example is high, most of us know one clear thing - Watson is a great player at the most important position.
Where would Watson rank as a trade asset in the entire NFL?  
Jim from Katonah : 4:29 pm : link
Considering his age, winning pedigree, and performance to date ... are there 5 guys in the NFL worth more to lock down for a 5 year run?

Mahomes, Josh Allen, maybe R Wilson, maybe L Jackson, Rodgers is 37 but possibly, maybe Kyler Murray, maybe Trevor Lawrence ... I don’t think anyone would pick N Bosa or anyone else over any of those guys. If GMs were picking players to build around, I bet Watson goes top 5. What’s that worth?
RE: RE: RE: 3 things can be true  
Saquads26 : 4:30 pm : link
In comment 15136231 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15136227 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15136211 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


1) Jones will never be Watson
2) Giants giving up that much for Watson doesn't make sense
3) Jones can improve and become a really good QB, and we keep all of our assets



The first is true. Two isn't true. Three likely isn't true.



Maybe I should have you tell me all of the prop bets for next season to make now since you know everything that will transpire in the future.


His act is old at this point, yawn. Broken record
If I'm including Jones ...  
FStubbs : 4:31 pm : link
... there's now way I'm ALSO including 3 first rounders. That's too steep.
RE: RE: Every time I hear talk like this ....  
Bill L : 4:32 pm : link
In comment 15136169 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15136164 Manny in CA said:


Quote:


I'm reminded of Trent Dilfer who won a Super Bowl for the Raven by just managing not to make too many mistakes.

Jones is way better than Dilfer ever was. Pass.



Well, that's a strange comp considering the Ravens had one of the all-time great defenses with Dilfer at QB.


There's irony here since you're willing to sacrifice all of that to bring Watson in.
RE: RE: RE: I'd do it  
Bill L : 4:34 pm : link
In comment 15136223 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15136216 map7711 said:


Quote:


In comment 15136049 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The Giants aren't good at drafting. They've had five 1st rounders in the past three years - Barkley, Jones, Lawrence, Baker, Thomas - those five guys together don't add up to Watson.

It's a pipe dream anyway.



Thankfully u r not the GM.



If I'd been the GM we'd have been better than 15-33 the last three years...and I'm just an asshole on a message board. That's how bad Gettleman's been.


I get the feeling that you're channeling Mike Lynn. I don't believe in reincarnation, but...
The point for teams in the NFL  
pjcas18 : 4:36 pm : link
is not to get a better QB. It's to build a better team.

That trade proposal accomplishes the former, but hinders the latter.
wow Watson now a hybrid of Brady Montana Unitas Rodgers  
Victor in CT : 4:39 pm : link
and Staubach all rolled into one. Amazing.

Love the Mike Lynn analogy Bill L. Spot on.
Maybe Watson is worth 3 first rounders & Jones, but even so  
Marty in Albany : 4:44 pm : link
the Giants are not one superstar short of a championship, or even one superstar short of being a good team.

I think we need about a dozen, or more GOOD players--NFL caliber players, not superstars, before we can consider ourselves to be a good team.

The Giants need to figure out how to convert their draft choices into A LOT of guys who can pull their own weight rather than get just one player. When John ("Jack") Mara trades his cow for a bunch of beans, they don't turn into a Giants beanstalk overnight. They just lay there.
RE: The point for teams in the NFL  
Producer : 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15136264 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
is not to get a better QB. It's to build a better team.

That trade proposal accomplishes the former, but hinders the latter.


you are totally mistaken. The point of the new NFL, the game within the game, is to get a better QB above all else, because this is more of a QB league than ever before. Look at the teams in the final 8. Look at the semis. Look at the Super Bowl matchup. It's the teams with the best QBs. I know you guys want to squabble over this LB prospect and that TE prospect... great teams get their QB - period. When Mahomes came out Andy Reid had a perfectly fine QB in Alex Smith, he traded him in for Mahomes and went from a good team to a champion. The Saints were going to add Mahomes if he fell to them and Drew Brees was breaking records. Wise up. QB is most of the reason the successful teams are successful.
RE: RE: The point for teams in the NFL  
Bill L : 4:45 pm : link
In comment 15136276 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15136264 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


is not to get a better QB. It's to build a better team.

That trade proposal accomplishes the former, but hinders the latter.



you are totally mistaken. The point of the new NFL, the game within the game, is to get a better QB above all else, because this is more of a QB league than ever before. Look at the teams in the final 8. Look at the semis. Look at the Super Bowl matchup. It's the teams with the best QBs. I know you guys want to squabble over this LB prospect and that TE prospect... great teams get their QB - period. When Mahomes came out Andy Reid had a perfectly fine QB in Alex Smith, he traded him in for Mahomes and went from a good team to a champion. The Saints were going to add Mahomes if he fell to them and Drew Brees was breaking records. Wise up. QB is most of the reason the successful teams are successful.

Spot on! +1000.

I knew Tyreke ain't worth shit.
RE: wow Watson now a hybrid of Brady Montana Unitas Rodgers  
Jim from Katonah : 4:47 pm : link
In comment 15136268 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
and Staubach all rolled into one. Amazing.

Love the Mike Lynn analogy Bill L. Spot on.


Just for fun, say you are picking players to start an NFL franchise. Who would you pick over 25 year old Watson? It gets kind of tough after Mahomes, and maybe Allen, doesn’t it?
RE: RE: wow Watson now a hybrid of Brady Montana Unitas Rodgers  
Bill L : 4:48 pm : link
In comment 15136281 Jim from Katonah said:
Quote:
In comment 15136268 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


and Staubach all rolled into one. Amazing.

Love the Mike Lynn analogy Bill L. Spot on.



Just for fun, say you are picking players to start an NFL franchise. Who would you pick over 25 year old Watson? It gets kind of tough after Mahomes, and maybe Allen, doesn’t it?


But you're only getting one pick.
RE: RE: The point for teams in the NFL  
FatMan in Charlotte : 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15136276 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15136264 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


is not to get a better QB. It's to build a better team.

That trade proposal accomplishes the former, but hinders the latter.



you are totally mistaken. The point of the new NFL, the game within the game, is to get a better QB above all else, because this is more of a QB league than ever before. Look at the teams in the final 8. Look at the semis. Look at the Super Bowl matchup. It's the teams with the best QBs. I know you guys want to squabble over this LB prospect and that TE prospect... great teams get their QB - period. When Mahomes came out Andy Reid had a perfectly fine QB in Alex Smith, he traded him in for Mahomes and went from a good team to a champion. The Saints were going to add Mahomes if he fell to them and Drew Brees was breaking records. Wise up. QB is most of the reason the successful teams are successful.


Is it really?? This thread is about Watson being a top QB. where is he without a decent team behind him? Where has Matthew Stafford gone? What did Philip Rivers get??

The QB being the end all conversation fails a little when Jimmy G made the SB last season. When Nick Foles hoisted a trophy. When Jared Goff took the field. Those are all in the past three years!!

Hell, Eli Manning has as many SB titles as Rodgers and Favre combined.

The point for teams is still to construct a strong team. At least one dominant unit.
How many Super Bowls  
LauderdaleMatty : 4:51 pm : link
Do Dan Marino and Dan Fouts have? Aaron Rodgers has one.

Beyond stupid trade for a guy who hasn't won shit
RE: RE: The point for teams in the NFL  
Mike in NY : 4:52 pm : link
In comment 15136276 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15136264 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


is not to get a better QB. It's to build a better team.

That trade proposal accomplishes the former, but hinders the latter.



you are totally mistaken. The point of the new NFL, the game within the game, is to get a better QB above all else, because this is more of a QB league than ever before. Look at the teams in the final 8. Look at the semis. Look at the Super Bowl matchup. It's the teams with the best QBs. I know you guys want to squabble over this LB prospect and that TE prospect... great teams get their QB - period. When Mahomes came out Andy Reid had a perfectly fine QB in Alex Smith, he traded him in for Mahomes and went from a good team to a champion. The Saints were going to add Mahomes if he fell to them and Drew Brees was breaking records. Wise up. QB is most of the reason the successful teams are successful.


Yes the teams in the Conference Championships all had great QB's, but the teams that WON those games were the more complete teams overall. Rodgers is probably a better QB than 43 year old Tom Brady, but ultimately did not win the game because of his defense and the fact that when the game was on the line his only reliable options were Davante Adams and Robert Tonyan. To paraphase Belichik,"this is still a [Tonyan] and [Adams] game - make them go to [Lazard], make them go to [St. Brown]." The playcalling did not do them any favors, but somebody else needed to step up and it just was not there. Green Bay's management doubles down on that by using their top 2 picks on a back-up QB and a third-string RB (who rarely saw the field). I think if Green Bay had Aiyuk, Higgins, or Pittman as their WR2, they win against Tampa.
RE: RE: RE: wow Watson now a hybrid of Brady Montana Unitas Rodgers  
Victor in CT : 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15136285 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15136281 Jim from Katonah said:


Quote:


In comment 15136268 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


and Staubach all rolled into one. Amazing.

Love the Mike Lynn analogy Bill L. Spot on.



Just for fun, say you are picking players to start an NFL franchise. Who would you pick over 25 year old Watson? It gets kind of tough after Mahomes, and maybe Allen, doesn’t it?



But you're only getting one pick.


and as a new franchise your not trading any picks to get him, and you have a full cap allotment and all your future picks in hand.
RE: How many Super Bowls  
bw in dc : 4:57 pm : link
In comment 15136288 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
Do Dan Marino and Dan Fouts have? Aaron Rodgers has one.



But you need to be in the hunt to compete for the biggest prize. And those QBs were/are usually in the hunt. Right?
RE: RE: How many Super Bowls  
Bill L : 4:59 pm : link
In comment 15136295 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15136288 LauderdaleMatty said:


Quote:


Do Dan Marino and Dan Fouts have? Aaron Rodgers has one.





But you need to be in the hunt to compete for the biggest prize. And those QBs were/are usually in the hunt. Right?


I can't recall that far back. Were they always in the hunt. Also, serious question because I really can' recall circumstances; how did SD with Drew Brees (1st ballot guy) have the Eli pick?
RE: RE: How many Super Bowls  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5:01 pm : link
In comment 15136295 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15136288 LauderdaleMatty said:


Quote:


Do Dan Marino and Dan Fouts have? Aaron Rodgers has one.





But you need to be in the hunt to compete for the biggest prize. And those QBs were/are usually in the hunt. Right?


Depends what usually means.

Dan Fouts made the playoffs 4 times. The only years they finished 1st or 2nd in their division. For reference, they finished last 5 times while he was there.

Fouts would be considered a massive failure by you if he were a Giant.
3 number 1s and Jones is too steep  
Thegratefulhead : 5:02 pm : link
Don't care if they end up getting more. I would do 2 1's and Jones, no more. Watson is a stud.
I'll check...  
bw in dc : 5:03 pm : link
but I know San Diego was very formidable in the West with the Raiders for 4-5 years. Made the '81 AFCC in the brutal cold of Cincy.

Miami with Marino got the '85 SB v the 9ers and Montana. And seemed to always be lurking in the playoffs but struggled with the right D and running game. But I'll have to check.

And Rodgers speaks for himself.
RE: RE: RE: How many Super Bowls  
LauderdaleMatty : 5:04 pm : link
In comment 15136297 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15136295 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15136288 LauderdaleMatty said:


Quote:


Do Dan Marino and Dan Fouts have? Aaron Rodgers has one.





But you need to be in the hunt to compete for the biggest prize. And those QBs were/are usually in the hunt. Right?



I can't recall that far back. Were they always in the hunt. Also, serious question because I really can' recall circumstances; how did SD with Drew Brees (1st ballot guy) have the Eli pick?


My point is two of the best QBs ever didn't win a SB and while on some good teams didn't really challenge for a SB much.

SD was a mess. And I don't think. Brees played much at all that year
Fouts was..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5:04 pm : link
the QB 14 years. He lost a year to injury.

Made the playoffs 4 times.
Finished last in the division 5 times.
Finished next to last 5 times.
RE: 3 number 1s and Jones is too steep  
bw in dc : 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15136300 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
Don't care if they end up getting more. I would do 2 1's and Jones, no more. Watson is a stud.


Yeah, I think more posters would vote "aye" on that instead...

Brees didn't start  
LauderdaleMatty : 5:06 pm : link
His rookie year. Doug Flutie started all the games

And I'm willing to bet that Watson will never be as a good a QB as Fouts
RE: Fouts was..  
bw in dc : 5:08 pm : link
In comment 15136304 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
the QB 14 years. He lost a year to injury.

Made the playoffs 4 times.
Finished last in the division 5 times.
Finished next to last 5 times.


Wasn't most of that pre-Coryell?
KC is a good example but not a good comparison  
pjcas18 : 5:08 pm : link
because to trade up for Mahomes only cost KC their current 1st swap (#27 for #10 (Mahomes)) a 3rd (#91) and 2018 1st which you knew would be late-ish (22).

So, in that case to move up from 27 to 10 and get Mahomes (a better QB than Watson) cost just a 3rd and next year's 1st realistically.

KC already had Kelce, Hill (two of the best in the NFL at their position) and solid pieces elsewhere.

Price matters.

What the OP suggested the Giants do to get Watson would cost:

pick #11, two more 1st's and Daniel Jones and the Giants don't already have the core in place that KC did making it hard to surround Watson with winning talent. Plus Watson has a high $$$ contract unlike Mahomes at the time to allow KC to build in other areas (Marcus Peters, Frank Clark, Tyrann Mathieu, etc.)

At some point the cost to get the QB prevents you from being competitive. Add to it the cost to pay the QB makes it even harder since he's not on a rookie deal.

And the cost in the OP IMO is too steep for the Giants to overcome (without a shit load of luck) and as they say in my business hope and luck isn't a strategy.
remember that time  
djm : 5:09 pm : link
the giants traded too much for ELi Manning.

Worked out just fine. Just saying.

Jones did show growth this season. HE won more games than he did in year 1. That counts, even if it's slight.
RE: RE: Fouts was..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5:12 pm : link
In comment 15136308 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15136304 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


the QB 14 years. He lost a year to injury.

Made the playoffs 4 times.
Finished last in the division 5 times.
Finished next to last 5 times.



Wasn't most of that pre-Coryell?


With Fouts/Coryell - went to the playoffs 4 times. Finished 4th or 5th in the division 4 times.

I'm not sure why that distinction is made. Great QB's rise above and elevate the team, right?
Who said coaching...  
bw in dc : 5:15 pm : link
isn't an important variable in the winning process?
RE: remember that time  
pjcas18 : 5:17 pm : link
In comment 15136310 djm said:
Quote:
the giants traded too much for ELi Manning.

Worked out just fine. Just saying.

Jones did show growth this season. HE won more games than he did in year 1. That counts, even if it's slight.


Some people just can't comprehend the difference between QB's on rookie deals and veteran QB contracts.

Or maybe you can and I missed it.

Trades change things, but Watson's cap hits:

2021 $15M
2022 $40.4M
2023 $42.4M
2024 $34.7M
2025 $32M

A trade accelerates the guarantees, but Jones cap hits:

2021: $7M
2022: $8.3M

People will say "you can always create cap space"

sure, but at a cost, this is not a good trade for the Giants unless the goal is upgrade QB. This would end poorly.

I hope the Jets or WFT does it, not the Giants.
Watson's '21...  
bw in dc : 5:24 pm : link
cap hit is $10M+.
RE: remember that time  
Mike from Ohio : 5:24 pm : link
In comment 15136310 djm said:
Quote:
the giants traded too much for ELi Manning.

Worked out just fine. Just saying.

Jones did show growth this season. HE won more games than he did in year 1. That counts, even if it's slight.


There is always a point at which the cost becomes too much. The Giants almost didn't complete that trade because Accrosi wouldn't include Osi in the deal.

The Giants gave up a lot, but they did not just give up whatever it took.
RE: Watson's '21...  
bw in dc : 5:26 pm : link
In comment 15136325 bw in dc said:
Quote:
cap hit is $10M+.


For the acquiring team in a trade...that is.
RE: RE: RE: How many Super Bowls  
Jim from Katonah : 5:31 pm : link
In comment 15136299 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15136295 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15136288 LauderdaleMatty said:


Quote:


Do Dan Marino and Dan Fouts have? Aaron Rodgers has one.





But you need to be in the hunt to compete for the biggest prize. And those QBs were/are usually in the hunt. Right?



Depends what usually means.

Dan Fouts made the playoffs 4 times. The only years they finished 1st or 2nd in their division. For reference, they finished last 5 times while he was there.

Fouts would be considered a massive failure by you if he were a Giant.


You’re not really comparing Watson and his winning pedigree and outlook to Foles and Garrapolo are you? You think he’s just another QB? C’mon, he’s a burgeoning young superstar who could give you a leg up on the rest of the NFC for the next 5 years or more.
RE: Watson's '21...  
pjcas18 : 5:35 pm : link
In comment 15136325 bw in dc said:
Quote:
cap hit is $10M+.


So you think the Giants with Watson, no 1st or 3rd, and needing to cut people to create cap space are contenders?

because after 2021 his cap # increase significantly.

Quote:
...For the team trading for Watson, the situation is slightly different. Watson would count just $10.54 million against their salary cap in 2021. That number would rise significantly in 2022 to $35 million and again to $37 million in 2023 before decreasing slightly to $32 million in each of the final two years of his contract. The hopes are that the league will be closer to normal circumstances in the 2021 season than they did in 2020. Therefore, the cap in 2022 and 2023 would be expected to rise above the 2021 figure, giving more flexibility to teams in the future....
RE: 3 things can be true  
eric2425ny : 5:37 pm : link
In comment 15136211 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
1) Jones will never be Watson
2) Giants giving up that much for Watson doesn't make sense
3) Jones can improve and become a really good QB, and we keep all of our assets


This. Watson is a very good QB, but he hasn’t won anything. Why do some people on here think this is a good idea? So he goes from one crappy team to another one that now has no first round picks for the next few years. We’re not a QB away from winning. We need all the draft picks we can get.
RE: Fouts was..  
Thegratefulhead : 5:37 pm : link
In comment 15136304 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
the QB 14 years. He lost a year to injury.

Made the playoffs 4 times.
Finished last in the division 5 times.
Finished next to last 5 times.
That division was among the best in football when Fouts played. A number of SB appearances and some wins by the Raiders.
RE: RE: Yeah, who wants a 25 year old...  
santacruzom : 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15136090 GiantEgo said:
Quote:
In comment 15136060 bw in dc said:


Quote:


pro bowl, dual threat QB who has never had a bad season since he stepped on an NFL field.




yeah he won all of 4 games this season. Apparently he can't do it alone therefore he must suck.


Yeah, but some of those losses were so close that, if they'd been Giants losses, many on here would be saying they were virtually wins.
I am not sure why  
lax counsel : 5:46 pm : link
Drafting or trading (very rarely happens) for an elite qb precludes a team from continuing to add quality players. I do not think anyone here advocating for finding an elite qb, is also suggesting to stop adding quality players.

I am also not sure how bringing up qbs from the early 2000s (who never won squat again) or from the 70s/80s has any relevance to the current NFL? You might as well be comparing the modern NFL to cage fighting, it is a completely different game now that favors offensive explosiveness - generally spearheaded by top qbs.
The Chargers' defense was also lousy for most of Fouts' career  
Greg from LI : 5:50 pm : link
Much like Marino had to contend with.
PFFFFFFFT  
jnoble : 5:51 pm : link
Looks like smoking weed while working at ESPN is now permitted

*THREE* 1st round picks and Jones who was one himself???

GTFO, ESPN! LOL
RE: RE: Watson's '21...  
bw in dc : 5:53 pm : link
In comment 15136334 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 15136325 bw in dc said:


Quote:


cap hit is $10M+.



So you think the Giants with Watson, no 1st or 3rd, and needing to cut people to create cap space are contenders?

because after 2021 his cap # increase significantly.



Quote:


...For the team trading for Watson, the situation is slightly different. Watson would count just $10.54 million against their salary cap in 2021. That number would rise significantly in 2022 to $35 million and again to $37 million in 2023 before decreasing slightly to $32 million in each of the final two years of his contract. The hopes are that the league will be closer to normal circumstances in the 2021 season than they did in 2020. Therefore, the cap in 2022 and 2023 would be expected to rise above the 2021 figure, giving more flexibility to teams in the future....


Yes, I think Watson would make the Giants contenders because that biggest piece of the puzzle is solved. But I concede other hard work would need to be done. So the GM would have to be on their "A game" to figure it out...but that is their job description, right?

And, yes, the out-years of Watson's contract are higher, but you would have to re-negotiate those to alleviate some of the cap strain.
RE: I am not sure why  
pjcas18 : 5:54 pm : link
In comment 15136345 lax counsel said:
Quote:
Drafting or trading (very rarely happens) for an elite qb precludes a team from continuing to add quality players. I do not think anyone here advocating for finding an elite qb, is also suggesting to stop adding quality players.

I am also not sure how bringing up qbs from the early 2000s (who never won squat again) or from the 70s/80s has any relevance to the current NFL? You might as well be comparing the modern NFL to cage fighting, it is a completely different game now that favors offensive explosiveness - generally spearheaded by top qbs.


the salary cap makes it difficult to absorb the contract of a veteran QB (like Watson) and add quality players.

Giants need to re-sign Williams and/or Tomlinson just to keep the D as good as last year. And then they don't have a 1st round pick. Need WR's a TE, another CB, you are hamstringing the team from improving by both trading premium draft picks and paying the QB so much.

this is not a good trade for the Giants.
RE: RE: I am not sure why  
lax counsel : 5:57 pm : link
In comment 15136356 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 15136345 lax counsel said:


Quote:


Drafting or trading (very rarely happens) for an elite qb precludes a team from continuing to add quality players. I do not think anyone here advocating for finding an elite qb, is also suggesting to stop adding quality players.

I am also not sure how bringing up qbs from the early 2000s (who never won squat again) or from the 70s/80s has any relevance to the current NFL? You might as well be comparing the modern NFL to cage fighting, it is a completely different game now that favors offensive explosiveness - generally spearheaded by top qbs.



the salary cap makes it difficult to absorb the contract of a veteran QB (like Watson) and add quality players.

Giants need to re-sign Williams and/or Tomlinson just to keep the D as good as last year. And then they don't have a 1st round pick. Need WR's a TE, another CB, you are hamstringing the team from improving by both trading premium draft picks and paying the QB so much.


this is not a good trade for the Giants.


Fair enough, its a legit point. I think it makes drafting critical. And makes the early years of an elite qb contract critical.
RE: The Chargers' defense was also lousy for most of Fouts' career  
bw in dc : 5:57 pm : link
In comment 15136353 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Much like Marino had to contend with.


That ice bowl-like game they played in Cincinnati in '81 for the AFC Championship was a killer for them. They beat Miami the week prior in 80 degree weather. So they went from that to minus 30.

But that was a very good team.
...  
christian : 6:15 pm : link
The Giants aren’t trading three 1st round picks and Jones. But Watson’s contract is absolutely not an issue. The remainder of his deal with Houston would be easily restructured to balance out the cap hits.
That trade  
PaulN : 6:21 pm : link
Would be the stupidest trade in NFL history. If he is so great what happened to the Texans while this superstar didn't even cost very much, he will do good with a good team, he will not win with a lousy team, and I don't care whate his numbers are, what was the teams record? Shows how these talk shows and their tom foolary influence people who are clueless anyway.
RE: whats the point  
AcidTest : 6:23 pm : link
In comment 15136161 Dankbeerman said:
Quote:
of getting the QB to not be able to add to the team for 3 years. Would just be spinning the wheels. We are not a QB away. would much rather have Jones and 3 1st rd picks


^This.
RE: ...  
eric2425ny : 6:24 pm : link
In comment 15136371 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants aren’t trading three 1st round picks and Jones. But Watson’s contract is absolutely not an issue. The remainder of his deal with Houston would be easily restructured to balance out the cap hits.


Agree with you on this. If the Giants were a QB away, which is essentially where we were when we made the Eli trade I’d be tempted by it. But we need 1-2 WR’s, a TE, possibly a RG, possibly a RT, to resign at least one of LW and Tomlinson, another corner. I mean that’s a lot of needs to consider trading away three years of first round picks.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 6:32 pm : link
In comment 15136383 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
Agree with you on this. If the Giants were a QB away, which is essentially where we were when we made the Eli trade I’d be tempted by it. But we need 1-2 WR’s, a TE, possibly a RG, possibly a RT, to resign at least one of LW and Tomlinson, another corner. I mean that’s a lot of needs to consider trading away three years of first round picks.


I’d happily trade the 11th pick, 43rd pick, Jones, and any other player on the team Houston wanted (Bradberry, Lawrence, Barkley).

But then you need to start building the team around Watson, and 2 more number ones is too much.
Seems like the big majority here ...  
Jim from Katonah : 6:33 pm : link
... wouldn’t do this (hypothetical not gonna happen anyway) trade. The good news for this majority is that the Jints will almost certainly take their preferred approach and keep building around Jones. Maybe with a top
10-15 Graham defense, continued development of the young OL, the return of Saquon, and the addition of some real weapons from some combo of the draft/FA that 2021 will be better. Not sure the NFC East has ever been weaker, fingers crossed Jones flourishes.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Producer : 6:38 pm : link
In comment 15136388 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15136383 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


Agree with you on this. If the Giants were a QB away, which is essentially where we were when we made the Eli trade I’d be tempted by it. But we need 1-2 WR’s, a TE, possibly a RG, possibly a RT, to resign at least one of LW and Tomlinson, another corner. I mean that’s a lot of needs to consider trading away three years of first round picks.



I’d happily trade the 11th pick, 43rd pick, Jones, and any other player on the team Houston wanted (Bradberry, Lawrence, Barkley).

But then you need to start building the team around Watson, and 2 more number ones is too much.


well nobody wants our spare parts and damaged goods. We over-rate Barkley, other teams don't. They will want three #1s and a smart team will give it to them because the opportunity to get a top-6 QB is rare.
Too steep for my liking.......  
Simms11 : 6:48 pm : link
Need to build through the draft and not take away our ability to do so. That said, DJ gets one more year with a set of weapons. If he can’t show that he belongs, then you need to consider drafting another QB in 2022, it’s that simple. There’s a few good QBs coming out in 2022, as well.
RE: RE: whats the point  
compton : 6:50 pm : link
In comment 15136381 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 15136161 Dankbeerman said:


Quote:


of getting the QB to not be able to add to the team for 3 years. Would just be spinning the wheels. We are not a QB away. would much rather have Jones and 3 1st rd picks



^This.


How is not having a first round pick means the team wouldn't be able to add talent? That's crazy talk.
RE: Too steep for my liking.......  
Jim from Katonah : 6:52 pm : link
In comment 15136399 Simms11 said:
Quote:
Need to build through the draft and not take away our ability to do so. That said, DJ gets one more year with a set of weapons. If he can’t show that he belongs, then you need to consider drafting another QB in 2022, it’s that simple. There’s a few good QBs coming out in 2022, as well.


That would push our ability to compete into what, 2024, 2025, assuming we drafted the right one? Meh what’s a decade between friends. Fingers crossed on Jones ....
RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
christian : 6:53 pm : link
In comment 15136394 Producer said:
Quote:
well nobody wants our spare parts and damaged goods. We over-rate Barkley, other teams don't. They will want three #1s and a smart team will give it to them because the opportunity to get a top-6 QB is rare.


I don't think Houston would accept that trade, but I also don't think Houston gets 3 no. 1's and a former top 10 pick.

Watson gets to pick his destination and the team has to be willing to pay. Houston doesn't have a ton of leverage.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
Jim from Katonah : 7:07 pm : link
In comment 15136404 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15136394 Producer said:


Quote:


well nobody wants our spare parts and damaged goods. We over-rate Barkley, other teams don't. They will want three #1s and a smart team will give it to them because the opportunity to get a top-6 QB is rare.



I don't think Houston would accept that trade, but I also don't think Houston gets 3 no. 1's and a former top 10 pick.

Watson gets to pick his destination and the team has to be willing to pay. Houston doesn't have a ton of leverage.


Most folks see the risk of acquiring a top QB just starting his prime in the assets we give up and his cap hit. I see the risk in Jones himself, who if he doesn’t develop into a top QB will leave us in limbo and maybe back to drafting a QB again or overpaying for a FA (see eg the Bears).
holy cr@p  
gidiefor : Mod : 7:42 pm : link
if the Giants did this -- I'm pretty sure I would give up on them
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
Saquads26 : 7:45 pm : link
In comment 15136404 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15136394 Producer said:


Quote:


well nobody wants our spare parts and damaged goods. We over-rate Barkley, other teams don't. They will want three #1s and a smart team will give it to them because the opportunity to get a top-6 QB is rare.



I don't think Houston would accept that trade, but I also don't think Houston gets 3 no. 1's and a former top 10 pick.

Watson gets to pick his destination and the team has to be willing to pay. Houston doesn't have a ton of leverage.


Neither does Watson
Dave Gettleman  
SleepyOwl : 7:52 pm : link
Had an opportunity to draft Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert and Tua T. Now you are asking him to trade 3 first round picks AND the guy he selected 6th overall.... this trade would undisputedly reaffirm the disaster this man has been as a GM. It’s the right trade except he’d have to admit to himself what a shit show he has been before he does and that my friends will never happen.

Only hope for now is Daniel Jones. If. Daniel has another year like he had this year; he and Getty are out.
RE: Dave Gettleman  
Bill L : 7:59 pm : link
In comment 15136442 SleepyOwl said:
Quote:
Had an opportunity to draft Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert and Tua T. Now you are asking him to trade 3 first round picks AND the guy he selected 6th overall.... this trade would undisputedly reaffirm the disaster this man has been as a GM. It’s the right trade except he’d have to admit to himself what a shit show he has been before he does and that my friends will never happen.

Only hope for now is Daniel Jones. If. Daniel has another year like he had this year; he and Getty are out.


Personally, I think it would be a foolish trade on its own that would do more harm to the future of the team than good. But, I just think that; I don’t *know* it. But I do know that DG would not give a rats ass about looking like anything or admitting anything if he thought it would be the best move possible for the team.
I find people’s unwillingness to part with 1st round picks  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 8:00 pm : link
for an ELITE young QB a bit surprising in light of the fact that this organization has probably screwed up more 1st round picks over the past decade than just about any franchise. It doesn’t mean that they would definitely draft bad players with those three picks, but it shows the foolishness in valuing the unknown versus a proven commodity at the sport’s most important position, which Watson is. Imagine team X using three consecutive first round picks on Ereck Flowers, Eli Apple, and Evan Engram.

I find the argument of this team not being close to contending even with Watson to be a more compelling reason not to do a trade like this, even if I don’t totally agree.
Has there been..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8:11 pm : link
a trade in NFL history close to being that rich and has it ever worked out favorably??

The Ricky Williams and Herschel Walker trades were unmitigated disasters for the team acquiring them. The Redskins spent 3 first rounders to get RGIII. Two first rounders and two players for Ryan Leaf.

But I'm guessing that even though this was a hypothetical thrown out there by ESPN - some of you will treat this as a miss if the Giants don't try to trade for Watson.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
christian : 8:22 pm : link
In comment 15136437 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
I don't think Houston would accept that trade, but I also don't think Houston gets 3 no. 1's and a former top 10 pick.

Watson gets to pick his destination and the team has to be willing to pay. Houston doesn't have a ton of leverage.



Neither does Watson


Sure he does. Evidenced by the fact the Texans are seemingly considering trading him.
RE: I find people’s unwillingness to part with 1st round picks  
eric2425ny : 8:25 pm : link
In comment 15136448 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
for an ELITE young QB a bit surprising in light of the fact that this organization has probably screwed up more 1st round picks over the past decade than just about any franchise. It doesn’t mean that they would definitely draft bad players with those three picks, but it shows the foolishness in valuing the unknown versus a proven commodity at the sport’s most important position, which Watson is. Imagine team X using three consecutive first round picks on Ereck Flowers, Eli Apple, and Evan Engram.

I find the argument of this team not being close to contending even with Watson to be a more compelling reason not to do a trade like this, even if I don’t totally agree.


I view Watson as a very good QB, not elite. He’s not Mahomes or Josh Allen or Rodgers or Brady. He’s a very good QB that needs a good team around him to be successful. Like most QB’s do. The reason this trade is moronic is because you are using up so much draft capital and cap space to get him that you can’t put a good group of players around him. Which means you become the Houston Texans.

Even if we want to label him “elite” there are many examples of elite QB’s who didn’t win anything in the past due to the team around them not being good enough. Ask Dan Marino what that’s like. Or Boomer Esiason.
Sorry, this crazy trade idea has me posting way more than  
eric2425ny : 8:44 pm : link
Normal lol. The one thing in all of these anti-Jones, we need an elite QB, etc. threads and comments I have been reading on here all season that is really ironic to me is that we haven’t had a top 5 QB in any year we have won the SB.

Simms was a very good QB and had an amazing Super Bowl in 86 but he was not a consensus top 5 QB that season. Same in 1990, Simms had a great year before he got hurt but from a talent perspective I think most would have put Elway, Montana, Kelly, Marino, and others above him.

And I love Eli, he’s one of my favorite Giants of all time, but he was not what one would view traditionally as an “elite” QB. He had that “clutch” factor. He needed a good team around him to get there, but man he could do some damage in the playoffs. But from a consensus perspective, I think most had him in the 8-15 QB ranking range both years we won the SB.

Point is, you don’t need an elite QB to win a SB. You need a good to very good QB and to build one hell of a team around him by not wasting draft picks in shitty trades.
There are so many quarterbacks named in this thread  
Go Terps : 8:48 pm : link
Almost all of them are completely irrelevant to today's Giants.
Watson is better than Josh Allen.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 8:51 pm : link
Heck, they traded his best receiver (while Allen got a top flight receiver) and Watson still put up the superior numbers in 2020 nearly across the board.

As for the talent of the roster, I’d ask do I think the offensive line can improve without major changes? If the answer is yes, then the combo of Watson and Barkley could elevate this to a top quarter offense in the sport. If they can re-sign LW, then there’s no reason to predict any significant difference on defense.

We’re not dealing with the Baltimore Ravens here. I think people are putting too much value in this franchise getting 1st round picks right. Even without a trade, my confidence level in this front office isn’t particularly high. I’d let Joe Judge make the hypothetical decision on Watson, not Gettleman.
RE: Watson is better than Josh Allen.  
eric2425ny : 9:07 pm : link
In comment 15136482 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
Heck, they traded his best receiver (while Allen got a top flight receiver) and Watson still put up the superior numbers in 2020 nearly across the board.

As for the talent of the roster, I’d ask do I think the offensive line can improve without major changes? If the answer is yes, then the combo of Watson and Barkley could elevate this to a top quarter offense in the sport. If they can re-sign LW, then there’s no reason to predict any significant difference on defense.

We’re not dealing with the Baltimore Ravens here. I think people are putting too much value in this franchise getting 1st round picks right. Even without a trade, my confidence level in this front office isn’t particularly high. I’d let Joe Judge make the hypothetical decision on Watson, not Gettleman.


Wow, no way would I take Watson over Allen. And no way are you able to resign LW and add any sort of weapons for Watson if you give up those picks and use that cap space on Watson.
RE: There are so many quarterbacks named in this thread  
eric2425ny : 9:09 pm : link
In comment 15136480 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Almost all of them are completely irrelevant to today's Giants.


The point is you don’t need an elite QB to win a SB. And for the record, Brady, an elite QB, took paycuts to help the team stay competitive. He also has a wife worth more than him which helps that decision. But that’s unheard of.
