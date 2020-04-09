Giants' trade proposal for Deshaun Watson by ESPN

|
17 Deshaun Watson trade proposals, ranked from least likely to most likely to happen in the 2021 NFL offseason
#12) New York Giants
Giants send: 11th overall pick in 2021, 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, QB Daniel Jones
Texans send: 2023 fourth-round pick, QB Deshaun Watson
Jones showed virtually no growth in his second season, as his numbers stagnated or declined across the board. He missed two-plus games with injuries and led the league in fumbles for the second consecutive season. The best arguments that he's an NFL-caliber starting quarterback consist of his frame and the fact that at least one team thought he was worth the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft. I'm not sure anybody is higher on Jones than the guy who would be trading him away, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman.
Jones is still young enough to improve, but he hasn't been good enough for the Texans to plan their future around him, which leaves the Giants in a bind. Would they be willing to send three first-rounders and Jones to get a deal done? And after seeing one former Pats coach sink his franchise, would Watson want to go play for another Bill Belichick disciple in Joe Judge?
Watson has a mediocre team around him, Giants are 8 - 8 with no 1st round picks the next few years and then Watson is gone, your team sucks and you're forced to chase that elusive franchise QB.
I don't know what is happening in Houston but I don't like this much noise around the QB.
Also, as good as he's been, there's still lots to prove in the way of durability and playoff performance.
A) send a better/more promising starter back or
B) trade a top 3 pick this draft which the Texans could then use to draft a replacement.
What happened to the mantra on here that said the Giants have too many holes to be giving away draft picks? Especially high ones.
No thanks
We're not a QB away from the Super Bowl.
Three first rounders and Jones? For a 4th rounder and Watson.
You could drop a first rounder out of that deal and it still ain't happening.
Let's put it another way. Would you give the last three Giants first rounders, (#2, #6 and #4) certainly a larger cost than their next three first rounders, for Watson. That would be Jones, Barkley and Thomas for Watson. If you say no, I think you aren't being realistic. Watson is most certainly worth those three players and more.
then I would suggest that you have an unrealistic understanding of the market.
It's a pipe dream anyway.
he's been awful.. maybe that's why.
If that were true, I think I would pull the trigger.
Easy for ESPN to write this drivel because they'll never have to actually pull the trigger on one of these trades.
then I would suggest that you have an unrealistic understanding of the market.
We'll see. You're not trading known quantities when you're trading several first round picks in the future. That's mortgaging your future and any team that would do such a trade I can nearly guarantee they will regret it. Perhaps a team that is 1 piece away it could work, like the Colts. And they aren't trading him to the Colts.
Indeed. The injury/recovery likely makes it a non-starter...unfortunately.
ok then you don't get a great QB that can win a championship and you are stuck with a mediocrity that has no shot to win a title.
yeah he won all of 4 games this season. Apparently he can't do it alone therefore he must suck.
pro bowl, dual threat QB who has never had a bad season since he stepped on an NFL field.
yeah he won all of 4 games this season. Apparently he can't do it alone therefore he must suck.
Why do you think Watson wants out? The organization imploded this year, on and off the field.
They win zero games without Watson this year, who played brilliantly.
For a QB that will do... what? Giants aren't in win now mode and his contract makes it more difficult to build up the rest plus you take in account no 1st rounder picks to alleviate the cap room issue.
I think people underestimate how good the Texans skill positions are. David Johnson got ripped apart and yeah he's overpaid, but still very good and a really good receiver. Prior to his injury, he was a top 3 RB.
For a QB that will do... what? Giants aren't in win now mode and his contract makes it more difficult to build up the rest plus you take in account no 1st rounder picks to alleviate the cap room issue.
christian has broken down the math, but the YR1 cap hit for the acquiring team would be $10M.
Then the out-years could be renegotiated.
Oh wait
Oh wait
Yeah, I won’t bother anymore on this thread..
and Barnwell is a Giants fan.
But, they strongly believe that with this particular jewel, you can play 1 v 53, and I part ways with them on that.
You would have a jewel in the desert. At least, for nostalgia's sake we would have Manning back. Alas, it would be Archie.
With real big game experience (two national title games v Bama, played great in both, won one) and already 3 playoff games for a dysfunctional team. Zero chance that Texans would do it but fun to dream.
He’s a 25 year old elite QB. Those are really really hard to come by.
With real big game experience (two national title games v Bama, played great in both, won one) and already 3 playoff games for a dysfunctional team. Zero chance that Texans would do it but fun to dream.
Why is there zero chance from the Texans side? If the relationship is that bad and Watson refuses to play, what choice do they have but to deal him?
Oh wait
So the assumption is that because the Texans traded away picks it can't be done? Hmmm.
The Rams traded away a lot of draft capital recently. How are they doing with a competent GM?
Barnwell is a quality writer, and his evaluation is spot on. The only place that characterization of the current situation involving the Giants and their qb is the alternate BBI reality.
I think it’s safe to say that Barnwell isn’t as high on Jones as many in BBI are.
Barnwell is a quality writer, and his evaluation is spot on. The only place that characterization of the current situation involving the Giants and their qb is the alternate BBI reality.
That should read the only place that characterization is not true...
I get that as a counter. It's a big basket. However, if we were to do well with Watson, then those out-year draft picks are lower in first round value, etc, etc.
Look, Terps summed it up well - this is a pipe dream. So this is just a big spit-ball session anyway.
It's just that you don't get many cracks at a player of this caliber. Watson is a tremendous QB.
Jones is way better than Dilfer ever was. Pass.
In comment 15136140 JoeyBigBlue said:
He’s a 25 year old elite QB. Those are really really hard to come by.
With real big game experience (two national title games v Bama, played great in both, won one) and already 3 playoff games for a dysfunctional team. Zero chance that Texans would do it but fun to dream.
Why is there zero chance from the Texans side? If the relationship is that bad and Watson refuses to play, what choice do they have but to deal him?
I’d think a more nimble franchise would offer more.
Jones is way better than Dilfer ever was. Pass.
Well, that's a strange comp considering the Ravens had one of the all-time great defenses with Dilfer at QB.
Jones is way better than Dilfer ever was. Pass.
The Giants D is no where near the quality of the 200 Ravens.
Im all in on trading for Watson, he's a big upgrade over DJ. If DJ is the QB in 2021, its time to poop or get off the pot. And guess where that gets the Giants, back to square one and drafting another QB in the 2022 draft. But Trading for Watson and couple 1st round picks isn't worth it
Two thoughts on that:
1. Look at who is using the draft picks to fill the holes. I'd bet money our next three first round draft picks combined don't add up to Watson.
2. Watson could be on the market for a 7th rounder and the Giants wouldn't be interested.
Well, assuming Gettleman is still the GM for a few more years, what is your confidence level he would make the most of those picks?
I'm okay with the "blind squirrel finding a nut" counter, btw... ;)
Giving up three consecutive years of 1st round picks plus the 6th overall pick from two years ago is a surefire way of having a poor team with little depth and lots of holes.
Watson was one of the two best college players his last 2 seasons — led his team to two title games and won one in an epic game v Bama — has set numerous under 25 NFL passing/rushing combo records — has led two playoff runs on a dysfunctional franchise — and is ranked by his peers as the no. 20 overall player in the NFL. He’d be at worst the no. 3 QB in the NFC next year ... pretty close to elite but maybe great is premature. Maybe just “great start.”
Good thing the Union Army or Allied Forces didn't take that approach!
I don't know exactly what the issues are in Houston but I would venture a guess that much that has negatively impacted that franchise was brought on by Bill O'Brien the GM. Trading away picks and great players like hot cakes. So yea they may have to bite the bullet this year and next regarding the draft, but he's still young and still possible to crush the draft with few picks (see 2005 NYG draft).
It concerns me that Watson doesn't stand up and take ownership of that franchise. I also see no reason why we would ever give up that much for him even if we were to entertain the idea. #11, Jones and next year's 2nd? I dunno. Wouldn't give up much more.
getting used too easily around here again.
Watson was one of the two best college players his last 2 seasons — led his team to two title games and won one in an epic game v Bama — has set numerous under 25 NFL passing/rushing combo records — has led two playoff runs on a dysfunctional franchise — and is ranked by his peers as the no. 20 overall player in the NFL. He’d be at worst the no. 3 QB in the NFC next year ... pretty close to elite but maybe great is premature. Maybe just “great start.”
College means nothing now, he's off to a very promising start and has flashed at times. He's a very good NFL QB with room to grow. Maturity is a huge question mark. Three #1's and more is awfully steep, as you're gutting your draft abilities for a chunk of his prime.
2) Giants giving up that much for Watson doesn't make sense
3) Jones can improve and become a really good QB, and we keep all of our assets
It's a pipe dream anyway.
Thankfully u r not the GM.
In comment 15136153 JonC said:
getting used too easily around here again.
Watson was one of the two best college players his last 2 seasons — led his team to two title games and won one in an epic game v Bama — has set numerous under 25 NFL passing/rushing combo records — has led two playoff runs on a dysfunctional franchise — and is ranked by his peers as the no. 20 overall player in the NFL. He’d be at worst the no. 3 QB in the NFC next year ... pretty close to elite but maybe great is premature. Maybe just “great start.”
College means nothing now, he's off to a very promising start and has flashed at times. He's a very good NFL QB with room to grow. Maturity is a huge question mark. Three #1's and more is awfully steep, as you're gutting your draft abilities for a chunk of his prime.
Fair enough. And you’re right, great is too much until he accomplishes more. But considering that Brees is gone, Rodgers is 37, Wilson is 32, and Lawrence is going to the AFC, doesn’t it intrigue you to get this kid at age 25? Could be a fun run ....
That is a steep price for someone that is not a believer. We will see what the league wide opinion of him, behind the scenes and with whom is willing to take the risk.
The Giants aren't good at drafting. They've had five 1st rounders in the past three years - Barkley, Jones, Lawrence, Baker, Thomas - those five guys together don't add up to Watson.
It's a pipe dream anyway.
Thankfully u r not the GM.
If I'd been the GM we'd have been better than 15-33 the last three years...and I'm just an asshole on a message board. That's how bad Gettleman's been.
If there were some pieces in place here and you were just missing a QB you do it in a heartbeat. Teams give up multiple picks to land guys at the top of the draft who are unknowns. You mitigate that risk by getting a guy who has been very good in the NFL for multiple years. But with no talent and no high picks - you are just bad for a different reason.
I don't like the idea of Jones having a three year audition because I don't think he has earned it, but that is the boat we are in now. Build the rest of the roster, and look for his replacement in the draft this year or next.
Watson makes sense for teams like the Colts or Steelers that have a solid team and lack the QB. That isn't the Giants.
But 3 first round picks plus Jones is way too rich. Could offer less and get the #1 pick this year and get a guy like Lawrence under a rookie deal.
2) Giants giving up that much for Watson doesn't make sense
3) Jones can improve and become a really good QB, and we keep all of our assets
The first is true. Two isn't true. Three likely isn't true.
1) Jones will never be Watson
The first is true. Two isn't true. Three likely isn't true.
Maybe I should have you tell me all of the prop bets for next season to make now since you know everything that will transpire in the future.
In comment 15136049 Go Terps said:
The Giants aren't good at drafting. They've had five 1st rounders in the past three years - Barkley, Jones, Lawrence, Baker, Thomas - those five guys together don't add up to Watson.
It's a pipe dream anyway.
Thankfully u r not the GM.
If I'd been the GM we'd have been better than 15-33 the last three years...and I'm just an asshole on a message board. That's how bad Gettleman's been.
That's basically the problem in a nutshell. You believe you'd do a better job - as if by default you're better.
And you use it as fact in almost all of your ramblings about how shitty the team is.
You have it all pegged - Garrett sucks. Gettleman sucks. Jones sucks. That kind of black and white thinking would sure work well in the GM position.......
That is a steep price for someone that is not a believer. We will see what the league wide opinion of him, behind the scenes and with whom is willing to take the risk.
Who doesn't leave plays on the field? Think about how many plays he makes off-script where the called-in play wasn't going to work...
When is the last time you studied his numbers? I mean, and I'm not being a wise-ass, the output is excellent.
And this year was a real test losing Hopkins. Watson didn't miss a beat...
Because we don't know what we have with Jones. There are a lot of implied assumptions above that he's going to work out because of some special force/serendipty.
Meanwhile, while the asking price in the example is high, most of us know one clear thing - Watson is a great player at the most important position.
Mahomes, Josh Allen, maybe R Wilson, maybe L Jackson, Rodgers is 37 but possibly, maybe Kyler Murray, maybe Trevor Lawrence ... I don’t think anyone would pick N Bosa or anyone else over any of those guys. If GMs were picking players to build around, I bet Watson goes top 5. What’s that worth?
In comment 15136211 ryanmkeane said:
1) Jones will never be Watson
2) Giants giving up that much for Watson doesn't make sense
3) Jones can improve and become a really good QB, and we keep all of our assets
The first is true. Two isn't true. Three likely isn't true.
Maybe I should have you tell me all of the prop bets for next season to make now since you know everything that will transpire in the future.
His act is old at this point, yawn. Broken record
I'm reminded of Trent Dilfer who won a Super Bowl for the Raven by just managing not to make too many mistakes.
Jones is way better than Dilfer ever was. Pass.
Well, that's a strange comp considering the Ravens had one of the all-time great defenses with Dilfer at QB.
There's irony here since you're willing to sacrifice all of that to bring Watson in.
In comment 15136049 Go Terps said:
The Giants aren't good at drafting. They've had five 1st rounders in the past three years - Barkley, Jones, Lawrence, Baker, Thomas - those five guys together don't add up to Watson.
It's a pipe dream anyway.
Thankfully u r not the GM.
If I'd been the GM we'd have been better than 15-33 the last three years...and I'm just an asshole on a message board. That's how bad Gettleman's been.
I get the feeling that you're channeling Mike Lynn. I don't believe in reincarnation, but...
That trade proposal accomplishes the former, but hinders the latter.
Love the Mike Lynn analogy Bill L. Spot on.
I think we need about a dozen, or more GOOD players--NFL caliber players, not superstars, before we can consider ourselves to be a good team.
The Giants need to figure out how to convert their draft choices into A LOT of guys who can pull their own weight rather than get just one player. When John ("Jack") Mara trades his cow for a bunch of beans, they don't turn into a Giants beanstalk overnight. They just lay there.
That trade proposal accomplishes the former, but hinders the latter.
you are totally mistaken. The point of the new NFL, the game within the game, is to get a better QB above all else, because this is more of a QB league than ever before. Look at the teams in the final 8. Look at the semis. Look at the Super Bowl matchup. It's the teams with the best QBs. I know you guys want to squabble over this LB prospect and that TE prospect... great teams get their QB - period. When Mahomes came out Andy Reid had a perfectly fine QB in Alex Smith, he traded him in for Mahomes and went from a good team to a champion. The Saints were going to add Mahomes if he fell to them and Drew Brees was breaking records. Wise up. QB is most of the reason the successful teams are successful.
is not to get a better QB. It's to build a better team.
That trade proposal accomplishes the former, but hinders the latter.
you are totally mistaken. The point of the new NFL, the game within the game, is to get a better QB above all else, because this is more of a QB league than ever before. Look at the teams in the final 8. Look at the semis. Look at the Super Bowl matchup. It's the teams with the best QBs. I know you guys want to squabble over this LB prospect and that TE prospect... great teams get their QB - period. When Mahomes came out Andy Reid had a perfectly fine QB in Alex Smith, he traded him in for Mahomes and went from a good team to a champion. The Saints were going to add Mahomes if he fell to them and Drew Brees was breaking records. Wise up. QB is most of the reason the successful teams are successful.
Spot on! +1000.
I knew Tyreke ain't worth shit.
Love the Mike Lynn analogy Bill L. Spot on.
Just for fun, say you are picking players to start an NFL franchise. Who would you pick over 25 year old Watson? It gets kind of tough after Mahomes, and maybe Allen, doesn’t it?
and Staubach all rolled into one. Amazing.
Love the Mike Lynn analogy Bill L. Spot on.
Just for fun, say you are picking players to start an NFL franchise. Who would you pick over 25 year old Watson? It gets kind of tough after Mahomes, and maybe Allen, doesn’t it?
But you're only getting one pick.
is not to get a better QB. It's to build a better team.
That trade proposal accomplishes the former, but hinders the latter.
you are totally mistaken. The point of the new NFL, the game within the game, is to get a better QB above all else, because this is more of a QB league than ever before. Look at the teams in the final 8. Look at the semis. Look at the Super Bowl matchup. It's the teams with the best QBs. I know you guys want to squabble over this LB prospect and that TE prospect... great teams get their QB - period. When Mahomes came out Andy Reid had a perfectly fine QB in Alex Smith, he traded him in for Mahomes and went from a good team to a champion. The Saints were going to add Mahomes if he fell to them and Drew Brees was breaking records. Wise up. QB is most of the reason the successful teams are successful.
Is it really?? This thread is about Watson being a top QB. where is he without a decent team behind him? Where has Matthew Stafford gone? What did Philip Rivers get??
The QB being the end all conversation fails a little when Jimmy G made the SB last season. When Nick Foles hoisted a trophy. When Jared Goff took the field. Those are all in the past three years!!
Hell, Eli Manning has as many SB titles as Rodgers and Favre combined.
The point for teams is still to construct a strong team. At least one dominant unit.
Beyond stupid trade for a guy who hasn't won shit
is not to get a better QB. It's to build a better team.
That trade proposal accomplishes the former, but hinders the latter.
you are totally mistaken. The point of the new NFL, the game within the game, is to get a better QB above all else, because this is more of a QB league than ever before. Look at the teams in the final 8. Look at the semis. Look at the Super Bowl matchup. It's the teams with the best QBs. I know you guys want to squabble over this LB prospect and that TE prospect... great teams get their QB - period. When Mahomes came out Andy Reid had a perfectly fine QB in Alex Smith, he traded him in for Mahomes and went from a good team to a champion. The Saints were going to add Mahomes if he fell to them and Drew Brees was breaking records. Wise up. QB is most of the reason the successful teams are successful.
Yes the teams in the Conference Championships all had great QB's, but the teams that WON those games were the more complete teams overall. Rodgers is probably a better QB than 43 year old Tom Brady, but ultimately did not win the game because of his defense and the fact that when the game was on the line his only reliable options were Davante Adams and Robert Tonyan. To paraphase Belichik,"this is still a [Tonyan] and [Adams] game - make them go to [Lazard], make them go to [St. Brown]." The playcalling did not do them any favors, but somebody else needed to step up and it just was not there. Green Bay's management doubles down on that by using their top 2 picks on a back-up QB and a third-string RB (who rarely saw the field). I think if Green Bay had Aiyuk, Higgins, or Pittman as their WR2, they win against Tampa.
In comment 15136268 Victor in CT said:
and Staubach all rolled into one. Amazing.
Love the Mike Lynn analogy Bill L. Spot on.
Just for fun, say you are picking players to start an NFL franchise. Who would you pick over 25 year old Watson? It gets kind of tough after Mahomes, and maybe Allen, doesn’t it?
But you're only getting one pick.
and as a new franchise your not trading any picks to get him, and you have a full cap allotment and all your future picks in hand.
But you need to be in the hunt to compete for the biggest prize. And those QBs were/are usually in the hunt. Right?
Do Dan Marino and Dan Fouts have? Aaron Rodgers has one.
But you need to be in the hunt to compete for the biggest prize. And those QBs were/are usually in the hunt. Right?
I can't recall that far back. Were they always in the hunt. Also, serious question because I really can' recall circumstances; how did SD with Drew Brees (1st ballot guy) have the Eli pick?
Do Dan Marino and Dan Fouts have? Aaron Rodgers has one.
But you need to be in the hunt to compete for the biggest prize. And those QBs were/are usually in the hunt. Right?
Depends what usually means.
Dan Fouts made the playoffs 4 times. The only years they finished 1st or 2nd in their division. For reference, they finished last 5 times while he was there.
Fouts would be considered a massive failure by you if he were a Giant.
Miami with Marino got the '85 SB v the 9ers and Montana. And seemed to always be lurking in the playoffs but struggled with the right D and running game. But I'll have to check.
And Rodgers speaks for himself.
In comment 15136288 LauderdaleMatty said:
Do Dan Marino and Dan Fouts have? Aaron Rodgers has one.
But you need to be in the hunt to compete for the biggest prize. And those QBs were/are usually in the hunt. Right?
I can't recall that far back. Were they always in the hunt. Also, serious question because I really can' recall circumstances; how did SD with Drew Brees (1st ballot guy) have the Eli pick?
My point is two of the best QBs ever didn't win a SB and while on some good teams didn't really challenge for a SB much.
SD was a mess. And I don't think. Brees played much at all that year
Made the playoffs 4 times.
Finished last in the division 5 times.
Finished next to last 5 times.
Yeah, I think more posters would vote "aye" on that instead...
And I'm willing to bet that Watson will never be as a good a QB as Fouts
Wasn't most of that pre-Coryell?
So, in that case to move up from 27 to 10 and get Mahomes (a better QB than Watson) cost just a 3rd and next year's 1st realistically.
KC already had Kelce, Hill (two of the best in the NFL at their position) and solid pieces elsewhere.
Price matters.
What the OP suggested the Giants do to get Watson would cost:
pick #11, two more 1st's and Daniel Jones and the Giants don't already have the core in place that KC did making it hard to surround Watson with winning talent. Plus Watson has a high $$$ contract unlike Mahomes at the time to allow KC to build in other areas (Marcus Peters, Frank Clark, Tyrann Mathieu, etc.)
At some point the cost to get the QB prevents you from being competitive. Add to it the cost to pay the QB makes it even harder since he's not on a rookie deal.
And the cost in the OP IMO is too steep for the Giants to overcome (without a shit load of luck) and as they say in my business hope and luck isn't a strategy.
Worked out just fine. Just saying.
Jones did show growth this season. HE won more games than he did in year 1. That counts, even if it's slight.
the QB 14 years. He lost a year to injury.
Wasn't most of that pre-Coryell?
With Fouts/Coryell - went to the playoffs 4 times. Finished 4th or 5th in the division 4 times.
I'm not sure why that distinction is made. Great QB's rise above and elevate the team, right?
Worked out just fine. Just saying.
Jones did show growth this season. HE won more games than he did in year 1. That counts, even if it's slight.
Some people just can't comprehend the difference between QB's on rookie deals and veteran QB contracts.
Or maybe you can and I missed it.
Trades change things, but Watson's cap hits:
2021 $15M
2022 $40.4M
2023 $42.4M
2024 $34.7M
2025 $32M
A trade accelerates the guarantees, but Jones cap hits:
2021: $7M
2022: $8.3M
People will say "you can always create cap space"
sure, but at a cost, this is not a good trade for the Giants unless the goal is upgrade QB. This would end poorly.
I hope the Jets or WFT does it, not the Giants.
Worked out just fine. Just saying.
Jones did show growth this season. HE won more games than he did in year 1. That counts, even if it's slight.
There is always a point at which the cost becomes too much. The Giants almost didn't complete that trade because Accrosi wouldn't include Osi in the deal.
The Giants gave up a lot, but they did not just give up whatever it took.
For the acquiring team in a trade...that is.
In comment 15136288 LauderdaleMatty said:
Do Dan Marino and Dan Fouts have? Aaron Rodgers has one.
But you need to be in the hunt to compete for the biggest prize. And those QBs were/are usually in the hunt. Right?
Depends what usually means.
Dan Fouts made the playoffs 4 times. The only years they finished 1st or 2nd in their division. For reference, they finished last 5 times while he was there.
Fouts would be considered a massive failure by you if he were a Giant.
You’re not really comparing Watson and his winning pedigree and outlook to Foles and Garrapolo are you? You think he’s just another QB? C’mon, he’s a burgeoning young superstar who could give you a leg up on the rest of the NFC for the next 5 years or more.
So you think the Giants with Watson, no 1st or 3rd, and needing to cut people to create cap space are contenders?
because after 2021 his cap # increase significantly.
This. Watson is a very good QB, but he hasn’t won anything. Why do some people on here think this is a good idea? So he goes from one crappy team to another one that now has no first round picks for the next few years. We’re not a QB away from winning. We need all the draft picks we can get.
pro bowl, dual threat QB who has never had a bad season since he stepped on an NFL field.
yeah he won all of 4 games this season. Apparently he can't do it alone therefore he must suck.
Yeah, but some of those losses were so close that, if they'd been Giants losses, many on here would be saying they were virtually wins.
I am also not sure how bringing up qbs from the early 2000s (who never won squat again) or from the 70s/80s has any relevance to the current NFL? You might as well be comparing the modern NFL to cage fighting, it is a completely different game now that favors offensive explosiveness - generally spearheaded by top qbs.
*THREE* 1st round picks and Jones who was one himself???
GTFO, ESPN! LOL
cap hit is $10M+.
So you think the Giants with Watson, no 1st or 3rd, and needing to cut people to create cap space are contenders?
because after 2021 his cap # increase significantly.
...For the team trading for Watson, the situation is slightly different. Watson would count just $10.54 million against their salary cap in 2021. That number would rise significantly in 2022 to $35 million and again to $37 million in 2023 before decreasing slightly to $32 million in each of the final two years of his contract. The hopes are that the league will be closer to normal circumstances in the 2021 season than they did in 2020. Therefore, the cap in 2022 and 2023 would be expected to rise above the 2021 figure, giving more flexibility to teams in the future....
Yes, I think Watson would make the Giants contenders because that biggest piece of the puzzle is solved. But I concede other hard work would need to be done. So the GM would have to be on their "A game" to figure it out...but that is their job description, right?
And, yes, the out-years of Watson's contract are higher, but you would have to re-negotiate those to alleviate some of the cap strain.
I am also not sure how bringing up qbs from the early 2000s (who never won squat again) or from the 70s/80s has any relevance to the current NFL? You might as well be comparing the modern NFL to cage fighting, it is a completely different game now that favors offensive explosiveness - generally spearheaded by top qbs.
the salary cap makes it difficult to absorb the contract of a veteran QB (like Watson) and add quality players.
Giants need to re-sign Williams and/or Tomlinson just to keep the D as good as last year. And then they don't have a 1st round pick. Need WR's a TE, another CB, you are hamstringing the team from improving by both trading premium draft picks and paying the QB so much.
this is not a good trade for the Giants.
Drafting or trading (very rarely happens) for an elite qb precludes a team from continuing to add quality players. I do not think anyone here advocating for finding an elite qb, is also suggesting to stop adding quality players.
I am also not sure how bringing up qbs from the early 2000s (who never won squat again) or from the 70s/80s has any relevance to the current NFL? You might as well be comparing the modern NFL to cage fighting, it is a completely different game now that favors offensive explosiveness - generally spearheaded by top qbs.
the salary cap makes it difficult to absorb the contract of a veteran QB (like Watson) and add quality players.
Giants need to re-sign Williams and/or Tomlinson just to keep the D as good as last year. And then they don't have a 1st round pick. Need WR's a TE, another CB, you are hamstringing the team from improving by both trading premium draft picks and paying the QB so much.
this is not a good trade for the Giants.
Fair enough, its a legit point. I think it makes drafting critical. And makes the early years of an elite qb contract critical.
That ice bowl-like game they played in Cincinnati in '81 for the AFC Championship was a killer for them. They beat Miami the week prior in 80 degree weather. So they went from that to minus 30.
But that was a very good team.
^This.
Agree with you on this. If the Giants were a QB away, which is essentially where we were when we made the Eli trade I’d be tempted by it. But we need 1-2 WR’s, a TE, possibly a RG, possibly a RT, to resign at least one of LW and Tomlinson, another corner. I mean that’s a lot of needs to consider trading away three years of first round picks.
I’d happily trade the 11th pick, 43rd pick, Jones, and any other player on the team Houston wanted (Bradberry, Lawrence, Barkley).
But then you need to start building the team around Watson, and 2 more number ones is too much.
10-15 Graham defense, continued development of the young OL, the return of Saquon, and the addition of some real weapons from some combo of the draft/FA that 2021 will be better. Not sure the NFC East has ever been weaker, fingers crossed Jones flourishes.
Agree with you on this. If the Giants were a QB away, which is essentially where we were when we made the Eli trade I’d be tempted by it. But we need 1-2 WR’s, a TE, possibly a RG, possibly a RT, to resign at least one of LW and Tomlinson, another corner. I mean that’s a lot of needs to consider trading away three years of first round picks.
I’d happily trade the 11th pick, 43rd pick, Jones, and any other player on the team Houston wanted (Bradberry, Lawrence, Barkley).
But then you need to start building the team around Watson, and 2 more number ones is too much.
well nobody wants our spare parts and damaged goods. We over-rate Barkley, other teams don't. They will want three #1s and a smart team will give it to them because the opportunity to get a top-6 QB is rare.
of getting the QB to not be able to add to the team for 3 years. Would just be spinning the wheels. We are not a QB away. would much rather have Jones and 3 1st rd picks
^This.
How is not having a first round pick means the team wouldn't be able to add talent? That's crazy talk.
That would push our ability to compete into what, 2024, 2025, assuming we drafted the right one? Meh what’s a decade between friends. Fingers crossed on Jones ....
I don't think Houston would accept that trade, but I also don't think Houston gets 3 no. 1's and a former top 10 pick.
Watson gets to pick his destination and the team has to be willing to pay. Houston doesn't have a ton of leverage.
well nobody wants our spare parts and damaged goods. We over-rate Barkley, other teams don't. They will want three #1s and a smart team will give it to them because the opportunity to get a top-6 QB is rare.
I don't think Houston would accept that trade, but I also don't think Houston gets 3 no. 1's and a former top 10 pick.
Watson gets to pick his destination and the team has to be willing to pay. Houston doesn't have a ton of leverage.
Most folks see the risk of acquiring a top QB just starting his prime in the assets we give up and his cap hit. I see the risk in Jones himself, who if he doesn’t develop into a top QB will leave us in limbo and maybe back to drafting a QB again or overpaying for a FA (see eg the Bears).
well nobody wants our spare parts and damaged goods. We over-rate Barkley, other teams don't. They will want three #1s and a smart team will give it to them because the opportunity to get a top-6 QB is rare.
I don't think Houston would accept that trade, but I also don't think Houston gets 3 no. 1's and a former top 10 pick.
Watson gets to pick his destination and the team has to be willing to pay. Houston doesn't have a ton of leverage.
Neither does Watson
Only hope for now is Daniel Jones. If. Daniel has another year like he had this year; he and Getty are out.
Only hope for now is Daniel Jones. If. Daniel has another year like he had this year; he and Getty are out.
Personally, I think it would be a foolish trade on its own that would do more harm to the future of the team than good. But, I just think that; I don’t *know* it. But I do know that DG would not give a rats ass about looking like anything or admitting anything if he thought it would be the best move possible for the team.
I find the argument of this team not being close to contending even with Watson to be a more compelling reason not to do a trade like this, even if I don’t totally agree.
The Ricky Williams and Herschel Walker trades were unmitigated disasters for the team acquiring them. The Redskins spent 3 first rounders to get RGIII. Two first rounders and two players for Ryan Leaf.
But I'm guessing that even though this was a hypothetical thrown out there by ESPN - some of you will treat this as a miss if the Giants don't try to trade for Watson.
Watson gets to pick his destination and the team has to be willing to pay. Houston doesn't have a ton of leverage.
Neither does Watson
Sure he does. Evidenced by the fact the Texans are seemingly considering trading him.
I find the argument of this team not being close to contending even with Watson to be a more compelling reason not to do a trade like this, even if I don’t totally agree.
I view Watson as a very good QB, not elite. He’s not Mahomes or Josh Allen or Rodgers or Brady. He’s a very good QB that needs a good team around him to be successful. Like most QB’s do. The reason this trade is moronic is because you are using up so much draft capital and cap space to get him that you can’t put a good group of players around him. Which means you become the Houston Texans.
Even if we want to label him “elite” there are many examples of elite QB’s who didn’t win anything in the past due to the team around them not being good enough. Ask Dan Marino what that’s like. Or Boomer Esiason.
Simms was a very good QB and had an amazing Super Bowl in 86 but he was not a consensus top 5 QB that season. Same in 1990, Simms had a great year before he got hurt but from a talent perspective I think most would have put Elway, Montana, Kelly, Marino, and others above him.
And I love Eli, he’s one of my favorite Giants of all time, but he was not what one would view traditionally as an “elite” QB. He had that “clutch” factor. He needed a good team around him to get there, but man he could do some damage in the playoffs. But from a consensus perspective, I think most had him in the 8-15 QB ranking range both years we won the SB.
Point is, you don’t need an elite QB to win a SB. You need a good to very good QB and to build one hell of a team around him by not wasting draft picks in shitty trades.
As for the talent of the roster, I’d ask do I think the offensive line can improve without major changes? If the answer is yes, then the combo of Watson and Barkley could elevate this to a top quarter offense in the sport. If they can re-sign LW, then there’s no reason to predict any significant difference on defense.
We’re not dealing with the Baltimore Ravens here. I think people are putting too much value in this franchise getting 1st round picks right. Even without a trade, my confidence level in this front office isn’t particularly high. I’d let Joe Judge make the hypothetical decision on Watson, not Gettleman.
As for the talent of the roster, I’d ask do I think the offensive line can improve without major changes? If the answer is yes, then the combo of Watson and Barkley could elevate this to a top quarter offense in the sport. If they can re-sign LW, then there’s no reason to predict any significant difference on defense.
We’re not dealing with the Baltimore Ravens here. I think people are putting too much value in this franchise getting 1st round picks right. Even without a trade, my confidence level in this front office isn’t particularly high. I’d let Joe Judge make the hypothetical decision on Watson, not Gettleman.
Wow, no way would I take Watson over Allen. And no way are you able to resign LW and add any sort of weapons for Watson if you give up those picks and use that cap space on Watson.
The point is you don’t need an elite QB to win a SB. And for the record, Brady, an elite QB, took paycuts to help the team stay competitive. He also has a wife worth more than him which helps that decision. But that’s unheard of.