One for the Time Capsule: Will Jones Win a Ring as a Giant

Since 1990, the Giants have built Lombardi trophy caliber teams ONCE. They jelled just in time for the 2007 playoffs, and that 2007-2008 team gets overlooked, but if the Patriots had won, they would have been called the GREATEST TEAM EVER.
Anyway, THIRTY years of football, ONE true high-likelihood Lombardi-Trophy roster.
The Giants current General Manager and Coach brought some life to the Giants and Jones appears to have tools to succeed, but ask yourselves this - is he better than Tony Romo? Romo never won a Lombardi.
Also - DURABILITY matters. Eli started every game for 147 years, until they pulled him for a shitty Jets throwaway. Jones didn't make it 2 seasons before he got hurt, on a play he didn't even get hit on.
I look at this years Chiefs - THAT is a Lombardi-caliber team, and I just don't know that the Giants with Jones will get to that level.
And I hope they prove me wrong.
Disagree, my opinion, Giants were best team in football by the end of the 2007 season, they kind of supported that belief in 2008 until Plax shot himself.
I may have misstated myself. I believe that after 86', the 08' Giants were the best team the modern-era franchise has fielded and I agree on Plax derailing that team - an equivalent on the 86' team would have been Morris or Banks having their career cut short late in that season.
I believe Plaxico Burress cost Eli Manning at LEAST one Super Bowl ring, not only in 2008 - destabilization caused by trying to backfill his skill is incalculable.
the odds are heavily against any QB. Can we just ask if Jones will start at QB here for the next 5-7 years? The guy could be terrific and never win a title. Winning titles does define a QB but teams win titles.
If you want to be right, just say no and you likely can come back here in ten years and say you told everyone so.
I think Jones will rightfully be the starting QB in 2022 and beyond. That's as far as I am willing to go and I think that's enough. Titles? Christ...can we win the east first?
and pose the question will Dak win a super bowl? Will Aaron Rodgers win another super bowl? Watson? Tannehill. MAyfield.
Odds are against every one of them. You have a 1-32 shot every year. Things need to break right even when the team is stacked. Just ask the Chiefs who dominated the NFL last year and needed a near hail mary 4th quarter in last year's super bowl to win it.
This isn't 2007 anymore or the "Trent Dilfer won a superbowl!" years. It's a passing league and Jones has to be a top 5 player on the field in order to compete for a Superbowl. The pieces could be there around him, but you saw it last year with Jimmy G, you can maybe get there, but you have to be the best to overcome.
Even in 2011, we won because Eli had a career year and with those WRs we threw our way to victory. We were last in rushing...
I don't want to sabotage this thread b/c people are just stickin to the question - which is awesome...but...you are right - the real question is...is DJ a HOF QB...that's your best shot at winning a chip and staying at the top year in and year out.
Since 2002 - the year Brad Johnson won a SB there are only 10 different SB winning QBs. Of those 10 - only 2 aren't making the HOF N. FOles and Joe Flacco.
Odds are against every one of them. You have a 1-32 shot every year. Things need to break right even when the team is stacked. Just ask the Chiefs who dominated the NFL last year and needed a near hail mary 4th quarter in last year's super bowl to win it.
That's factually and statistically untrue. If you simply model for teams with a combination of 1) new head coach 2) rookie QB and 3) Sub .500 record the previous year, you can eliminate a tranche of teams statistically every year.
There aren't 32 teams with a predictive chance to win the Super Bowl. If you extended a fair model for the last 20 years, my guess would be there are 20 team a year that hurdle.
It's not dice, every outcome doesn't have an even chance of coming up.
That assumes every team is equally as talented. That simply isn't true for a variety of reasons. So a 1/32 chance is not accurate.
Nick Foles says hi.
There have been 10 total Superbowl winning QB's in the past 20 years.
How many starting QB's have been in the league in the past 20 years? Here are each team's amount of starting QB's since 2000, or the Tom Brady era, which isn't really a clear number since it accounts for every QB that's started a game for said team, but it still gives you an idea of scope.
Here is the thing... We win a super bowl every decade. So if Jones is our QB through 2029 then yes he will win one.
this reminds me of a conversation I had with drunk Yankees fans on the subway coming home from a game after a win, sometime around 2002/03. I said the Red Sox were a threat to win a title. they laughed and said no way. their reason? The curse.
The odds are stacked against any QB every single year, so it's always more likely to win none than it is to win any.
Add to that the fact that Jones hasn't shown enough yet to determine that he'll be good enough to do it himself (despite many young QBs now basically becoming who they are for better or worse by the end of their second season), and by the time his second contract rolls around, it'll only get more difficult. That assumes he earns a second contract of course, but if he doesn't, that basically guarantees that the answer to the OP's question is a resounding "no."
RE: And I'm not trying to start an argument by posting that.
Nick Foles says hi.
I mean, Nick Foles is the exception but only sort of. Even just looking back 4 years, in 2017 there were 3 QBs who threw for 30 tds (34 led the league, and then Wentz and Brady threw for 33 and 32).
This year you had 11! And 3 threw for over 40.
It's only going to get crazier. And Foles did play very well in those playoffs
RE: Garapolo almost had a ring over Mahomes last year.
Because those are two more realistic scenarios that people can definitively get behind one way or the other. And based on people drawing the line in the sand on what Jones will or won't be able to do, shouldn't change move the arrow too much for anybody. For those that think Jones is no better than a backup in this league, should be an easy no. For those that think he's not a finished product, well, yes or no?
RE: A better question for the time capsule, and definitely one that.....
Because those are two more realistic scenarios that people can definitively get behind one way or the other. And based on people drawing the line in the sand on what Jones will or won't be able to do, shouldn't change move the arrow too much for anybody. For those that think Jones is no better than a backup in this league, should be an easy no. For those that think he's not a finished product, well, yes or no?
I'll settle for the answer to these two questions:
Can Daniel Jones beat a team with a winning record?
Actually the odds are not increasing at all. Math.
Yeah? Wanna bet? Gentleman's bet. I buy you a twelve pack of your choice if the Giants don't finish with a winning record. If they finish with a winning record, you buy me a 12 pack of my choice. Basically $20. 8-8 is a push. All payable via paypal, venmo, etc....
I figure if you're going to bet, might as well make it worth the while
He may make the playoffs if the Giants don't move on from him. Wonder if he wins a playoff game as a Giant?
Hilarious, how about spare the lame joke and say no, it’s a poll.
Shocked lol
I agree.
And I think it'll happen in 2025.
Love the optimism here although I wonder how many would put their money where their mouth is.
For me? I’d like to think so, but will reserve a definitive opinion until he completes year 3..
Quote:
...Tom Brady makes it look way too easy.
If you want to be right, just say no and you likely can come back here in ten years and say you told everyone so.
I think Jones will rightfully be the starting QB in 2022 and beyond. That's as far as I am willing to go and I think that's enough. Titles? Christ...can we win the east first?
I don't want to sabotage this thread b/c people are just stickin to the question - which is awesome...but...you are right - the real question is...is DJ a HOF QB...that's your best shot at winning a chip and staying at the top year in and year out.
Since 2002 - the year Brad Johnson won a SB there are only 10 different SB winning QBs. Of those 10 - only 2 aren't making the HOF N. FOles and Joe Flacco.
That's factually and statistically untrue. If you simply model for teams with a combination of 1) new head coach 2) rookie QB and 3) Sub .500 record the previous year, you can eliminate a tranche of teams statistically every year.
There aren't 32 teams with a predictive chance to win the Super Bowl. If you extended a fair model for the last 20 years, my guess would be there are 20 team a year that hurdle.
It's not dice, every outcome doesn't have an even chance of coming up.
Nick Foles says hi.
How many starting QB's have been in the league in the past 20 years? Here are each team's amount of starting QB's since 2000, or the Tom Brady era, which isn't really a clear number since it accounts for every QB that's started a game for said team, but it still gives you an idea of scope.
ARZ, 20
ATL, 9
BAL, 14
BUF, 18
CAR, 17
CHI, 23
CIN, 9
CLE, 26
DAL, 17
DEN, 19
DET, 13
GB, 6
HOU, 15
IND, 10
JAC, 14
KC, 13
LA/SD, 3
LA/STL, 20
MIA, 19
MIN, 20
NE, TB+3
NO, 6
NYG, 6
NYJ, 16
OAK, 20
PHI, 12
PIT, 10
SEA, 7
SF, 16
TB, 15
TEN, 16
WAS, 20
There have also been 56 QB's selected in the first round since 2000. 5 of the 10 Superbowl winners come from this group.
Anybody want to do the math?
Would you go to Vegas and bet the house right now on Deshaun Watson winning a ring? Lamar Jackson? Baker Mayfield? Josh Allen?
I wouldn't. The odds are really stacked against it.
It's really hard to predict because there are a lot of moving pieces, and sometimes a lot of things have to happen that are out of your control completely.
this reminds me of a conversation I had with drunk Yankees fans on the subway coming home from a game after a win, sometime around 2002/03. I said the Red Sox were a threat to win a title. they laughed and said no way. their reason? The curse.
Add to that the fact that Jones hasn't shown enough yet to determine that he'll be good enough to do it himself (despite many young QBs now basically becoming who they are for better or worse by the end of their second season), and by the time his second contract rolls around, it'll only get more difficult. That assumes he earns a second contract of course, but if he doesn't, that basically guarantees that the answer to the OP's question is a resounding "no."
Would you go to Vegas and bet the house right now on Deshaun Watson winning a ring? Lamar Jackson? Baker Mayfield? Josh Allen?
I wouldn't. The odds are really stacked against it.
I think you're spot on here.
I might throw a little coin on Josh Allen depending on the odds because I think he's got a chance to be a really special QB, but fundamentally you're exactly right.
This is the post to save for the next time you and I go at it, Britt!
I mean, Nick Foles is the exception but only sort of. Even just looking back 4 years, in 2017 there were 3 QBs who threw for 30 tds (34 led the league, and then Wentz and Brady threw for 33 and 32).
This year you had 11! And 3 threw for over 40.
It's only going to get crazier. And Foles did play very well in those playoffs
If it wasn't for Garapolo getting in the way he may have. He shit the bed that game.
Can Daniel Jones lead his team to the playoffs?
Or, can Daniel Jones win a playoff game?
Because those are two more realistic scenarios that people can definitively get behind one way or the other. And based on people drawing the line in the sand on what Jones will or won't be able to do, shouldn't change move the arrow too much for anybody. For those that think Jones is no better than a backup in this league, should be an easy no. For those that think he's not a finished product, well, yes or no?
I'll settle for the answer to these two questions:
Can Daniel Jones beat a team with a winning record?
Can Daniel Jones lead a team to a winning record?
Kinda.
It's also basically the exact same as your annual 10-6 prediction, so it's not really going out on a limb when you would have predicted that in August anyway.
Good point. I think Mahomes is the only QB I'd bet ON winning a ring (not including this year, that's a little unfair, lol).
Odds are increasing every year :)
Good answer Dead. To both...
Got a fridge full of Hop Slam calling my name as soon as I get off meetings this afternoon!
I've been doing Dry January but I think I'm going to end it tonight.
I'm 2-2 in BBI Bets over the past 15 years or so.
Quote:
I am in craft beer land. I had my fridge filled with all kinds of award winning beers and barely drank them. I now am unapologetically a Blue Moon and Modelo guy.
Got a fridge full of Hop Slam calling my name as soon as I get off meetings this afternoon!
I've been doing Dry January but I think I'm going to end it tonight.