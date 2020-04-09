for display only
One for the Time Capsule: Will Jones Win a Ring as a Giant

christian : 1/28/2021 10:20 pm
Yes or No.

(God willing the world will still be spinning in 5 years and we can drag this thread back out.)
Ring....  
thrunthrublue : 1/28/2021 10:22 pm : link
Home surveillance system, yes. That’s about it.
Yes  
eric2425ny : 1/28/2021 10:22 pm : link
No  
Sean : 1/28/2021 10:25 pm : link
RE: Ring....  
eric2425ny : 1/28/2021 10:27 pm : link
In comment 15137567 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
Home surveillance system, yes. That’s about it.


Hilarious, how about spare the lame joke and say no, it’s a poll.
No  
Go Terps : 1/28/2021 10:39 pm : link
Wedding?  
solarmike : 1/28/2021 10:46 pm : link
Perhaps a SB Ring if the GMen add more talent.
Yes  
OntheRoad : 1/28/2021 11:11 pm : link
I think the Giants will win the Super Bowl during Daniel Jones's tenure.
RE: No  
eric2425ny : 1/28/2021 11:30 pm : link
In comment 15137578 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


Shocked lol
No  
UConn4523 : 1/28/2021 11:44 pm : link
we made a deal with the devil it seems, I don’t expect another ring for quite some time no matter whose behind center.
RE: Yes  
Hammer : 1/28/2021 11:50 pm : link
In comment 15137592 OntheRoad said:
Quote:
I think the Giants will win the Super Bowl during Daniel Jones's tenure.


I agree.

And I think it'll happen in 2025.
Yup  
montanagiant : 1/28/2021 11:57 pm : link
Absolutely.  
BigBlueNH : 1/29/2021 12:01 am : link
Jones and Judge will win 2. First 2 of many for Judge and the Giants.
Yes  
uconngiant : 1/29/2021 12:12 am : link
I think in the next few years
Yes  
charlito : 1/29/2021 12:19 am : link
In 2023 against the Miami Dolphins.
No.  
widmerseyebrow : 1/29/2021 12:54 am : link
Nope  
Greg from LI : 1/29/2021 1:17 am : link
.  
bceagle05 : 1/29/2021 1:49 am : link
No  
RomanWH : 1/29/2021 2:29 am : link
He'll win 2.
No  
bhill410 : 1/29/2021 4:05 am : link
Surprised by yes’s
I'm a believer  
Giantophile : 1/29/2021 4:18 am : link
In Jones but even I'd say No. The odds are just staggeringly low.

Love the optimism here although I wonder how many would put their money where their mouth is.
Yes  
Daniel in Kentucky : 1/29/2021 5:15 am : link
No.  
The_Boss : 1/29/2021 7:18 am : link
To take it further, I doubt he’s still with the team (along with Barkley) the next time this franchise partakes in post season play.
Probably not...  
x meadowlander : 1/29/2021 7:29 am : link
...Tom Brady makes it look way too easy.

Since 1990, the Giants have built Lombardi trophy caliber teams ONCE. They jelled just in time for the 2007 playoffs, and that 2007-2008 team gets overlooked, but if the Patriots had won, they would have been called the GREATEST TEAM EVER.

Anyway, THIRTY years of football, ONE true high-likelihood Lombardi-Trophy roster.

The Giants current General Manager and Coach brought some life to the Giants and Jones appears to have tools to succeed, but ask yourselves this - is he better than Tony Romo? Romo never won a Lombardi.

Also - DURABILITY matters. Eli started every game for 147 years, until they pulled him for a shitty Jets throwaway. Jones didn't make it 2 seasons before he got hurt, on a play he didn't even get hit on.

I look at this years Chiefs - THAT is a Lombardi-caliber team, and I just don't know that the Giants with Jones will get to that level.

And I hope they prove me wrong.
Yes  
giantBCP : 1/29/2021 7:33 am : link
Yes  
Gregorio : 1/29/2021 7:44 am : link
multiple rings.
yes  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 1/29/2021 7:53 am : link
but it will irritate some here
No  
Jimmy Googs : 1/29/2021 8:05 am : link
but Deshaun Watson will.
The answers are  
Big Blue '56 : 1/29/2021 8:15 am : link
so fucking predictable. You HAD TO KNOW what the usuals would post when you made the thread, my friend..

For me? I’d like to think so, but will reserve a definitive opinion until he completes year 3..
Yes  
Boatie Warrant : 1/29/2021 8:16 am : link
Anything is possible. The tools are there.
RE: Probably not...  
joeinpa : 1/29/2021 8:37 am : link
In comment 15137649 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
...Tom Brady makes it look way too easy.

Since 1990, the Giants have built Lombardi trophy caliber teams ONCE. They jelled just in time for the 2007 playoffs, and that 2007-2008 team gets overlooked, but if the Patriots had won, they would have been called the GREATEST TEAM EVER.

Anyway, THIRTY years of football, ONE true high-likelihood Lombardi-Trophy roster.

The Giants current General Manager and Coach brought some life to the Giants and Jones appears to have tools to succeed, but ask yourselves this - is he better than Tony Romo? Romo never won a Lombardi.

Also - DURABILITY matters. Eli started every game for 147 years, until they pulled him for a shitty Jets throwaway. Jones didn't make it 2 seasons before he got hurt, on a play he didn't even get hit on.

I look at this years Chiefs - THAT is a Lombardi-caliber team, and I just don't know that the Giants with Jones will get to that level.

And I hope they prove me wrong.


Disagree, my opinion, Giants were best team in football by the end of the 2007 season, they kind of supported that belief in 2008 until Plax shot himself.
No  
rsjem1979 : 1/29/2021 9:03 am : link
Even if Jones turns out to be great, chances are he won't win a SB. Most QBs don't.
RE: RE: Probably not...  
x meadowlander : 1/29/2021 9:27 am : link
In comment 15137719 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15137649 x meadowlander said:


Quote:


...Tom Brady makes it look way too easy.

Since 1990, the Giants have built Lombardi trophy caliber teams ONCE. They jelled just in time for the 2007 playoffs, and that 2007-2008 team gets overlooked, but if the Patriots had won, they would have been called the GREATEST TEAM EVER.

Anyway, THIRTY years of football, ONE true high-likelihood Lombardi-Trophy roster.

The Giants current General Manager and Coach brought some life to the Giants and Jones appears to have tools to succeed, but ask yourselves this - is he better than Tony Romo? Romo never won a Lombardi.

Also - DURABILITY matters. Eli started every game for 147 years, until they pulled him for a shitty Jets throwaway. Jones didn't make it 2 seasons before he got hurt, on a play he didn't even get hit on.

I look at this years Chiefs - THAT is a Lombardi-caliber team, and I just don't know that the Giants with Jones will get to that level.

And I hope they prove me wrong.



Disagree, my opinion, Giants were best team in football by the end of the 2007 season, they kind of supported that belief in 2008 until Plax shot himself.
I may have misstated myself. I believe that after 86', the 08' Giants were the best team the modern-era franchise has fielded and I agree on Plax derailing that team - an equivalent on the 86' team would have been Morris or Banks having their career cut short late in that season.

I believe Plaxico Burress cost Eli Manning at LEAST one Super Bowl ring, not only in 2008 - destabilization caused by trying to backfill his skill is incalculable.
I mean  
djm : 1/29/2021 9:47 am : link
the odds are heavily against any QB. Can we just ask if Jones will start at QB here for the next 5-7 years? The guy could be terrific and never win a title. Winning titles does define a QB but teams win titles.

If you want to be right, just say no and you likely can come back here in ten years and say you told everyone so.

I think Jones will rightfully be the starting QB in 2022 and beyond. That's as far as I am willing to go and I think that's enough. Titles? Christ...can we win the east first?
No.  
BrettNYG10 : 1/29/2021 9:48 am : link
start another thread  
djm : 1/29/2021 9:52 am : link
and pose the question will Dak win a super bowl? Will Aaron Rodgers win another super bowl? Watson? Tannehill. MAyfield.

Odds are against every one of them. You have a 1-32 shot every year. Things need to break right even when the team is stacked. Just ask the Chiefs who dominated the NFL last year and needed a near hail mary 4th quarter in last year's super bowl to win it.
No...  
Dnew15 : 1/29/2021 9:55 am : link
In today's NFL - so few do.

I think Judge will  
adamg : 1/29/2021 10:21 am : link
This is a make or break year for Jones. If he takes the next step he could. Ask me next year.
No...  
crackerjack465 : 1/29/2021 10:48 am : link
This isn't 2007 anymore or the "Trent Dilfer won a superbowl!" years. It's a passing league and Jones has to be a top 5 player on the field in order to compete for a Superbowl. The pieces could be there around him, but you saw it last year with Jimmy G, you can maybe get there, but you have to be the best to overcome.

Even in 2011, we won because Eli had a career year and with those WRs we threw our way to victory. We were last in rushing...
RE: No...  
Dnew15 : 1/29/2021 11:31 am : link
In comment 15137907 crackerjack465 said:
Quote:
This isn't 2007 anymore or the "Trent Dilfer won a superbowl!" years. It's a passing league and Jones has to be a top 5 player on the field in order to compete for a Superbowl. The pieces could be there around him, but you saw it last year with Jimmy G, you can maybe get there, but you have to be the best to overcome.

Even in 2011, we won because Eli had a career year and with those WRs we threw our way to victory. We were last in rushing...


I don't want to sabotage this thread b/c people are just stickin to the question - which is awesome...but...you are right - the real question is...is DJ a HOF QB...that's your best shot at winning a chip and staying at the top year in and year out.

Since 2002 - the year Brad Johnson won a SB there are only 10 different SB winning QBs. Of those 10 - only 2 aren't making the HOF N. FOles and Joe Flacco.

...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/29/2021 11:32 am : link
No, but I pray to God I'm wrong.
Going with the odds  
Thegratefulhead : 1/29/2021 11:45 am : link
No. Overwhelming majority of QBs do not win a ring. Any other guess is silly if you are honest.
RE: start another thread  
christian : 1/29/2021 11:46 am : link
In comment 15137836 djm said:
Quote:
Odds are against every one of them. You have a 1-32 shot every year. Things need to break right even when the team is stacked. Just ask the Chiefs who dominated the NFL last year and needed a near hail mary 4th quarter in last year's super bowl to win it.


That's factually and statistically untrue. If you simply model for teams with a combination of 1) new head coach 2) rookie QB and 3) Sub .500 record the previous year, you can eliminate a tranche of teams statistically every year.

There aren't 32 teams with a predictive chance to win the Super Bowl. If you extended a fair model for the last 20 years, my guess would be there are 20 team a year that hurdle.

It's not dice, every outcome doesn't have an even chance of coming up.
RE: start another thread  
bw in dc : 1/29/2021 11:48 am : link
In comment 15137836 djm said:
Quote:
and pose the question will Dak win a super bowl? Will Aaron Rodgers win another super bowl? Watson? Tannehill. MAyfield.

Odds are against every one of them. You have a 1-32 shot every year. Things need to break right even when the team is stacked. Just ask the Chiefs who dominated the NFL last year and needed a near hail mary 4th quarter in last year's super bowl to win it.


That assumes every team is equally as talented. That simply isn't true for a variety of reasons. So a 1/32 chance is not accurate.
RE: No...  
Section331 : 1/29/2021 12:00 pm : link
In comment 15137907 crackerjack465 said:
Quote:
This isn't 2007 anymore or the "Trent Dilfer won a superbowl!" years. It's a passing league and Jones has to be a top 5 player on the field in order to compete for a Superbowl. The pieces could be there around him, but you saw it last year with Jimmy G, you can maybe get there, but you have to be the best to overcome.

Even in 2011, we won because Eli had a career year and with those WRs we threw our way to victory. We were last in rushing...


Nick Foles says hi.
There have been 10 total Superbowl winning QB's in the past 20 years.  
Britt in VA : 1/29/2021 12:04 pm : link
10.

How many starting QB's have been in the league in the past 20 years? Here are each team's amount of starting QB's since 2000, or the Tom Brady era, which isn't really a clear number since it accounts for every QB that's started a game for said team, but it still gives you an idea of scope.

Quote:
Starting QBs in Brady's NE Era

ARZ, 20
ATL, 9
BAL, 14
BUF, 18
CAR, 17
CHI, 23
CIN, 9
CLE, 26
DAL, 17
DEN, 19
DET, 13
GB, 6
HOU, 15
IND, 10
JAC, 14
KC, 13
LA/SD, 3
LA/STL, 20
MIA, 19
MIN, 20
NE, TB+3
NO, 6
NYG, 6
NYJ, 16
OAK, 20
PHI, 12
PIT, 10
SEA, 7
SF, 16
TB, 15
TEN, 16
WAS, 20


There have also been 56 QB's selected in the first round since 2000. 5 of the 10 Superbowl winners come from this group.

Anybody want to do the math?
No  
Bones : 1/29/2021 12:15 pm : link
Maybe make the playoffs every 3 or 4 years with perhaps a NFC championship game appearance. Super Bowls are hard to come by.
And I'm not trying to start an argument by posting that.  
Britt in VA : 1/29/2021 12:26 pm : link
Gun to my head, I'm as likely to say no on almost ANY QB winning a ring as a Giant, or for any other team for that matter, outside of maybe one or two who have already done it.

Would you go to Vegas and bet the house right now on Deshaun Watson winning a ring? Lamar Jackson? Baker Mayfield? Josh Allen?

I wouldn't. The odds are really stacked against it.
Some guys have won that you would bet against, too.  
Britt in VA : 1/29/2021 12:28 pm : link
Dilfer, Johnson, Joe Flacco, Nick Foles.

It's really hard to predict because there are a lot of moving pieces, and sometimes a lot of things have to happen that are out of your control completely.
Garapolo almost had a ring over Mahomes last year.  
Britt in VA : 1/29/2021 12:29 pm : link
I think yes  
Amtoft : 1/29/2021 12:43 pm : link
Here is the thing... We win a super bowl every decade. So if Jones is our QB through 2029 then yes he will win one.
RE: I think yes  
Producer : 1/29/2021 12:46 pm : link
In comment 15138045 Amtoft said:
Quote:
Here is the thing... We win a super bowl every decade. So if Jones is our QB through 2029 then yes he will win one.


this reminds me of a conversation I had with drunk Yankees fans on the subway coming home from a game after a win, sometime around 2002/03. I said the Red Sox were a threat to win a title. they laughed and said no way. their reason? The curse.
I hope so, but I doubt it  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/29/2021 1:00 pm : link
The odds are stacked against any QB every single year, so it's always more likely to win none than it is to win any.

Add to that the fact that Jones hasn't shown enough yet to determine that he'll be good enough to do it himself (despite many young QBs now basically becoming who they are for better or worse by the end of their second season), and by the time his second contract rolls around, it'll only get more difficult. That assumes he earns a second contract of course, but if he doesn't, that basically guarantees that the answer to the OP's question is a resounding "no."
RE: And I'm not trying to start an argument by posting that.  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/29/2021 1:04 pm : link
In comment 15138028 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Gun to my head, I'm as likely to say no on almost ANY QB winning a ring as a Giant, or for any other team for that matter, outside of maybe one or two who have already done it.

Would you go to Vegas and bet the house right now on Deshaun Watson winning a ring? Lamar Jackson? Baker Mayfield? Josh Allen?

I wouldn't. The odds are really stacked against it.

I think you're spot on here.

I might throw a little coin on Josh Allen depending on the odds because I think he's got a chance to be a really special QB, but fundamentally you're exactly right.

This is the post to save for the next time you and I go at it, Britt!
.  
Go Terps : 1/29/2021 1:11 pm : link
I think there's a decent chance the Giants are a bad offensive team again in 2021, and there's a new QB starting on opening day 2022.
RE: RE: No...  
crackerjack465 : 1/29/2021 1:25 pm : link
In comment 15138004 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15137907 crackerjack465 said:


Quote:


This isn't 2007 anymore or the "Trent Dilfer won a superbowl!" years. It's a passing league and Jones has to be a top 5 player on the field in order to compete for a Superbowl. The pieces could be there around him, but you saw it last year with Jimmy G, you can maybe get there, but you have to be the best to overcome.

Even in 2011, we won because Eli had a career year and with those WRs we threw our way to victory. We were last in rushing...



Nick Foles says hi.


I mean, Nick Foles is the exception but only sort of. Even just looking back 4 years, in 2017 there were 3 QBs who threw for 30 tds (34 led the league, and then Wentz and Brady threw for 33 and 32).

This year you had 11! And 3 threw for over 40.

It's only going to get crazier. And Foles did play very well in those playoffs
RE: Garapolo almost had a ring over Mahomes last year.  
SirLoinOfBeef : 1/29/2021 1:32 pm : link
In comment 15138030 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
.


If it wasn't for Garapolo getting in the way he may have. He shit the bed that game.
RE: RE: Garapolo almost had a ring over Mahomes last year.  
Britt in VA : 1/29/2021 1:33 pm : link
In comment 15138088 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
In comment 15138030 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


.



If it wasn't for Garapolo getting in the way he may have. He shit the bed that game.


I thought Kyle Shanahan made some questionable decisions in the 2nd half that contributed. Neither here nor there, now.
A better question for the time capsule, and definitely one that.....  
Britt in VA : 1/29/2021 1:37 pm : link
is 50/50 right now is:

Can Daniel Jones lead his team to the playoffs?

Or, can Daniel Jones win a playoff game?

Because those are two more realistic scenarios that people can definitively get behind one way or the other. And based on people drawing the line in the sand on what Jones will or won't be able to do, shouldn't change move the arrow too much for anybody. For those that think Jones is no better than a backup in this league, should be an easy no. For those that think he's not a finished product, well, yes or no?
RE: A better question for the time capsule, and definitely one that.....  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/29/2021 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15138097 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
is 50/50 right now is:

Can Daniel Jones lead his team to the playoffs?

Or, can Daniel Jones win a playoff game?

Because those are two more realistic scenarios that people can definitively get behind one way or the other. And based on people drawing the line in the sand on what Jones will or won't be able to do, shouldn't change move the arrow too much for anybody. For those that think Jones is no better than a backup in this league, should be an easy no. For those that think he's not a finished product, well, yes or no?

I'll settle for the answer to these two questions:

Can Daniel Jones beat a team with a winning record?

Can Daniel Jones lead a team to a winning record?
I will say yes to all four questions posed above,  
Britt in VA : 1/29/2021 1:59 pm : link
for the time capsule's purposes.
And I think 3 of the 4 will happen next year.....  
Britt in VA : 1/29/2021 1:59 pm : link
now that's going out on a limb.
RE: And I think 3 of the 4 will happen next year.....  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/29/2021 2:04 pm : link
In comment 15138140 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
now that's going out on a limb.

Kinda.

It's also basically the exact same as your annual 10-6 prediction, so it's not really going out on a limb when you would have predicted that in August anyway.
RE: And I'm not trying to start an argument by posting that.  
BrettNYG10 : 1/29/2021 2:04 pm : link
In comment 15138028 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Gun to my head, I'm as likely to say no on almost ANY QB winning a ring as a Giant, or for any other team for that matter, outside of maybe one or two who have already done it.

Would you go to Vegas and bet the house right now on Deshaun Watson winning a ring? Lamar Jackson? Baker Mayfield? Josh Allen?

I wouldn't. The odds are really stacked against it.


Good point. I think Mahomes is the only QB I'd bet ON winning a ring (not including this year, that's a little unfair, lol).
At least I'm consistent.  
Britt in VA : 1/29/2021 2:04 pm : link
One of these years I'm going to be right.

Odds are increasing every year :)
RE: At least I'm consistent.  
Thegratefulhead : 1/29/2021 2:51 pm : link
In comment 15138151 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
One of these years I'm going to be right.

Odds are increasing every year :)
Actually the odds are not increasing at all. Math.
RE: RE: At least I'm consistent.  
Britt in VA : 1/29/2021 3:03 pm : link
In comment 15138215 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15138151 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


One of these years I'm going to be right.

Odds are increasing every year :)

Actually the odds are not increasing at all. Math.


Yeah? Wanna bet? Gentleman's bet. I buy you a twelve pack of your choice if the Giants don't finish with a winning record. If they finish with a winning record, you buy me a 12 pack of my choice. Basically $20. 8-8 is a push. All payable via paypal, venmo, etc....
RE: RE: RE: At least I'm consistent.  
Thegratefulhead : 1/29/2021 3:10 pm : link
In comment 15138230 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 15138215 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


In comment 15138151 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


One of these years I'm going to be right.

Odds are increasing every year :)

Actually the odds are not increasing at all. Math.



Yeah? Wanna bet? Gentleman's bet. I buy you a twelve pack of your choice if the Giants don't finish with a winning record. If they finish with a winning record, you buy me a 12 pack of my choice. Basically $20. 8-8 is a push. All payable via paypal, venmo, etc....
Bet is separate issue. I was talking about the math. For example....if flip coin 10 times and they all come up heads. On the eleventh flip it is still 50/50. That is the math.

I don't ever bet against the Giants. I am not wired that way. Even if I thought I would win.
No  
Nitro : 1/29/2021 3:10 pm : link
Don't think he'll be QB in three seasons.
RE: RE: RE: RE: At least I'm consistent.  
Jimmy Googs : 1/29/2021 3:13 pm : link
In comment 15138237 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15138230 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 15138215 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


In comment 15138151 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


One of these years I'm going to be right.

Odds are increasing every year :)

Actually the odds are not increasing at all. Math.



Yeah? Wanna bet? Gentleman's bet. I buy you a twelve pack of your choice if the Giants don't finish with a winning record. If they finish with a winning record, you buy me a 12 pack of my choice. Basically $20. 8-8 is a push. All payable via paypal, venmo, etc....

Bet is separate issue. I was talking about the math. For example....if flip coin 10 times and they all come up heads. On the eleventh flip it is still 50/50. That is the math.

I don't ever bet against the Giants. I am not wired that way. Even if I thought I would win.


Good answer Dead. To both...
RE: RE: RE: At least I'm consistent.  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/29/2021 3:24 pm : link
In comment 15138230 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 15138215 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


In comment 15138151 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


One of these years I'm going to be right.

Odds are increasing every year :)

Actually the odds are not increasing at all. Math.



Yeah? Wanna bet? Gentleman's bet. I buy you a twelve pack of your choice if the Giants don't finish with a winning record. If they finish with a winning record, you buy me a 12 pack of my choice. Basically $20. 8-8 is a push. All payable via paypal, venmo, etc....


What kind a beer snob are you?? I have high standards for beer, but unless a trappist monk is brewing and personally delivering beer to my door, I'm not spending $20!!!
I figure if you're going to bet, might as well make it worth the while  
Britt in VA : 1/29/2021 3:26 pm : link
.
Failed Beer snob here  
Thegratefulhead : 1/29/2021 3:35 pm : link
I am in craft beer land. I had my fridge filled with all kinds of award winning beers and barely drank them. I now am unapologetically a Blue Moon and Modelo guy.
Yes he will  
mfsd : 1/29/2021 3:37 pm : link
Fuck it, I’m all in
YES  
YorkAveGiant : 1/29/2021 3:41 pm : link
and the way the Giants build teams....id expect at least 1 more.
RE: Failed Beer snob here  
Britt in VA : 1/29/2021 3:53 pm : link
In comment 15138271 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
I am in craft beer land. I had my fridge filled with all kinds of award winning beers and barely drank them. I now am unapologetically a Blue Moon and Modelo guy.


Got a fridge full of Hop Slam calling my name as soon as I get off meetings this afternoon!

I've been doing Dry January but I think I'm going to end it tonight.
Also, good on you for never betting against the GIants.  
Britt in VA : 1/29/2021 4:04 pm : link
I am the same. I rarely even bet for them. Only occasionally on BBI in instances like this.

I'm 2-2 in BBI Bets over the past 15 years or so.
RE: RE: Failed Beer snob here  
Thegratefulhead : 1/29/2021 4:21 pm : link
In comment 15138310 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 15138271 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


I am in craft beer land. I had my fridge filled with all kinds of award winning beers and barely drank them. I now am unapologetically a Blue Moon and Modelo guy.



Got a fridge full of Hop Slam calling my name as soon as I get off meetings this afternoon!

I've been doing Dry January but I think I'm going to end it tonight.
Cheers in advance. I will crack one and think of you. Here's to the Giants winning the division in 2021. We could use a good year.
Cheers to that.  
Britt in VA : 1/29/2021 4:21 pm : link
.
There’s such a contradiction here  
Bill L : 1/29/2021 4:22 pm : link
If all you needed was a top QB, then missing Plax is irrelevant.
my guess  
Producer : 1/29/2021 4:26 pm : link
based on the way the Giants operate. He will be the starting QB in December 2021 but he will be playing himself out of the job.
No  
US1 Giants : 1/29/2021 4:30 pm : link
He may make the playoffs if the Giants don't move on from him. Wonder if he wins a playoff game as a Giant?
