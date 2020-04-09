Orlovsky: Giants should trade Jones, Barkley, & 3 1st’s

but I really hope the Giants/Judge have a plan for more than just a on e-back approach. Barkley can be great again, assuming everything in his rehab goes well, but I don't feel good about it if he's the one backfield weapon. Draft a later-round bruiser, and of course, Gallman stays.
Watson is pretty clearly reacting to a bad front office, a number of bad decisions that might have made O'Brien's life easier but it deteriorated a playoff level roster. JJ Watt sees it as well, but parked his comments in the media differently.
to make such outrageously stupid suggestions? I thought the Jones for Watson and 3 1st rounders was insane. This guy topped that with an even worse trade for Giants.
Wow.
Waaaay too high a price for Watson. And IMHO, way too early to give up on Jones. If I recall correctly, only 14 of Jones' 25 games has he had Barkley, and some of those were with a nicked Barkley and a crap offensive line.
Hopefully Jones will have a healthy, near 2018 version of Barkley, a better, young offensive line and some better talent at WR and a TE that actuals catches the ball in 2021.
If you lowered that last #1 to a 2nd or 3rd I'd do it...
Watson is obviously an upgrade over Jones
I love Barkley but he is a RB coming off a knee injury who is about to get paid
If it was this year, next year and a 2nd the following, yeah I'd do it. A first this year gets you a player like Waddle, so Waddle, Jones, Barkley and next year's first for 10 years of a top 5 QB? Yes. I would take that pretty quickly.
Yes....Orlovsky DOES get paid to make outrageous suggestions.
You're basically "admitting" that 2/3 of your most recent top picks PLUS another 3 first rounders adds up to LESS than you can achieve with just DW?????
Maybe Orlovsky is calling The Giant's Incomepetent?...because that trade would be an admission of Incompetence.
I'm hoping a hated competitor will do a trade like this
1. If you're not sold on DJ being the future at QB, you immediately upgrade to a top 5 player at the most important position on the field.
2. I've said this a million times in the past but taking a RB at 2 overall was an absolutely horrible decision. Aside from the fact that RB's are one of the least important and most replaceable positions on the field, they're also very injury prone and are NEVER worth giving a high salary long term contract after their rookie deals expire. So if we're smart and don't anticipate exacerbating the mistake by signing Barkley long term, using him as trade bait now while he still has real value makes a ton of sense.
3. The 3 1st round picks are obviously the real kicker here and the one that gives me the most pause and, in truth, I actually don't think I would do it if they really required 3 of them. This team needs too many other pieces to give away THAT much draft capital. However I would absolutely give this year's #1 and next year's #1 and probably throw in a 3rd rounder next year as well.
Along with our defense's continued improvement, I think Watson would make this team a perennial playoff team immediately and a few more pieces on offense and we could legitimately be viewed as a Super Bowl contender. Anyway, that's my $0.02.
Hey why don't we throw in our half of Met Life while we're at it
It is said for attention. Watson is unhappy he is on a team that lack talent and makes bad personnel decisions. He isn't coming to the Giants with no draft picks for the next three years and looking around and saying "Yeah...this is more like it!"
Watson would be a massive upgrade at the most important position on the field, but this roster needs way more than a stud QB.
you can keep talking about the Barkley investment until you are blue in the face - it happened and the investment was made.
The Giants would in essence be selling him for nothing in this scenario, and trading for a guy to come to a team with 0 running game and next to nothing at WR, with no high picks to recoup those losses.
I'm 100% on board with starting negotiations at Barkley/Jones/a First but that's approaching my maximum. At some point you need to hold firm and push back on a team that may be in a no win scenario trying to trade their disgruntled franchise star.
Plus, he’s from Shelton (CT). I know several meatheads from Shelton
My college roommate was from Shelton and was in the same HS class as Orlovsky - he couldn't stand him. Never bothered to ask why, because Orlovsky was a nobody QB at UConn at the time and I couldn't care less about him.
Contract time is coming...I don't think either of these guys has as much value as we would hope. And it's only going down.
We already know the Giants are very likely to commit to them for another year, and possibly two when you consider SB's return needing time, etc. Expect them to trigger their fifth year options if needed too.
We are going to be subjected to ridiculous nonsense trades like this for weeks, and possibly until the draft if Watson isn't traded by then. Analysts think they can stay relevant by generating clicks and comments.
but I would not make the trade. If It's Jones and two #1s I'd do it in a minute. I'd also do Jones, Barkley and a #1.
If Jones is not the answer, one of those #1 picks you're trading away would likely have to be used on another QB. As far as Barkley goes, I know I can find another back on day two of any draft. That guy may not be explosive as Barkley but he can be good enough to win with.
So far, Watson has not been the answer either for Houston. They have no Superbowl. That is the goal right? He has won ONE wild card playoff game. What are we talking about here? Brock Osweiler won a playoff game for them too I think.
Why am I not surprised here?? If I had to narrow the list of morons who might think this would be a good trade, Josh would pop right to the top.
Wonder if he'll whine for 2 more fucking years if we don't make the trade?
at the Sate of the Union press conference, he expects Barkley to be here "for a very long time".
As with Judge on Jones, would else would you expect Mara to say?
Maybe something along the lines of - "We are looking forward to having Saquon back on the field and being a major contributor to this team. That's why we drafted him #2..."
Mara just sounded like he was putting the cart before the horse on contract extension. Let's see what we have in SB 2.0 before we start thinking or mentioning a "very long time".
Further, and I'm sure I'll get swarmed on for this, it just sounded so old school with Mara. We just have to have the big time RB to compete and be successful. Gettleman is the same damn way. I always sense those two are stuck in 1986.
of not gutting the team and sort of putting the cart before the horse by spending big money on the QB and losing all that capital only to see the new team and QB not be timed just right, resulting in a top heavy roster that can't sustain any winning. Fine I get that.
But what if this defense is ready to take another step and Watson and let's say a FA WR comes in and vaults the offense from bad to good?
Is it really that crazy to believe this team is two players away on offense ? (coupled with maturation) --
It aint happening anyway but don't be so quick to assume the Giants couldn't stock the team while trading away some draft picks. It's not all about first round picks.
Houston's offense scored 384 pts in 2020. Not great but not bad and it stands to reason that Houston was in a state of turmoil all year long. The Giants were not, meaning the Giants offense might be better prepared for a better year in 2021 WITH Watson.
Houston's defense was downright terrible in 2021. NYG defense gave up over 100 pts less than Houston did.
The Giants are a better team than Houston. With Watson they'd likely be much better.
The team around Jones to see what we have, rather than gutting our talent and draft pool to get a guy like Watson. We can use our free agent and draft resources to improve the D even more and get him a skill player piece or 2. If at this time next year he's just not the guy, then we can make a bold move to try and bring in an upgrade at the position. Alternatively there is going to be a saturated market for QB's this off season so if we are desperate to make a change then other guys like Stafford or heck maybe even Aaron Rogers may be had for much less draft capital.
Cons- Still a bad team but with no impactful draft picks for years and no Barkley. Cap situation is horrible.
In essence we become the Texans but worse. We are not even close to being one player away from contending. It would be a fun thing to do and n Madden but a terrible thing rea in real life.
If there was a scenario where we keep Barkley, send Jones and swap future ones then pull the trigger but it won be nearly enough. The only way it makes sense for the Texans is to get their next starting qb in the draft. IMO only the Jags, Jets and Phins are in play.
So far, Watson has not been the answer either for Houston. They have no Superbowl. That is the goal right? He has won ONE wild card playoff game. What are we talking about here? Brock Osweiler won a playoff game for them too I think.
Can we stop playing fantasy football?
Fantasy football? What we're talking about here is which QB is more talented and is the better option to build around. From what I've seen, I have no doubt Watson is a vastly more talented QB than Jones. I'm not judging this based on statistics if that's what you're inferring.
Houston allowed OVER 100 more pts than the Giants did in 2020. That is A LOT. That's around 10 more PPG. Some of you saying the Giants would become the Texans. Wrong. The Giants would become the Texans with a good defense.
Houston allowed OVER 100 more pts than the Giants did in 2020. That is A LOT. That's around 10 more PPG. Some of you saying the Giants would become the Texans. Wrong. The Giants would become the Texans with a good defense.
Good luck maintaining that "good" defense with no first round picks for the next few years.
Jones, Barkley, the #11 pick this year, and like a 2nd and 4th rounder next year. If we're giving up Jones and Barkley.
His team had a terrible defense. How many of his completions
and yardage were garbage time yardage with the other team playing back in coverage leaving the middle of the field open to eat up the clock. I'm not saying he is a bad QB but he led his team to a 4-12 record
I don’t know if it’s a good comp but some guy on kellerman
pointed out that a similarly situated 1967 NYG club traded for a top 5 at the time and eventually bona fide HoF QB and, while the QB did have some personal success, the team itself did not reach great heights.
In 1967 you needed to put players on the field and good ones at that as opposed to 2021 where you only need to play a top tier QB and have a non-Jason Garret OC
and separately, I'm not opposed to trading Barkley. But, trading Barkley and Jones plus multiple #1s is utterly ridiculous. You can't give away your best player on offense plus a first round QB plus valuable draft capital for one player. That is almost Herschel Walker and Ricky Williams level trading there.
Great, you get a QB who is VG. So who does he have to play with? And 3 GD years down the road he still does not have any one to either throw to or hand off to....how freaking hard is that to understand?
Contra others, I think this is a good post. If it was Barkley, Jones and two #1s, I’d say do it.
what do you guys think it will take? He’s 25 has been a consistent winner. Been a pro bowler and just led the league in passing yards over Mahomes with very little help. The only reason it might not be outrageous is the relation with the Texans management might be broken beyond repair.
what do you guys think it will take? He’s 25 has been a consistent winner. Been a pro bowler and just led the league in passing yards over Mahomes with very little help. The only reason it might not be outrageous is the relation with the Texans management might be broken beyond repair.
If you are a potential trading partner, you need to discern what the Texans' solution is for their QB.
1. Do they really want a prospect from this 2021 class?
2. Or are they willing to look at a current, young NFL QB (e.g. Jones, Darnold)?
If it's #2, then that should require less picks because you are giving them a young, starting QB still with upside.
If it's #1, I think it's going to be at least three years of first round picks and maybe a mid-round pick down the road or a few position players.
For the Giants, if it is #2, we should be pressing hard.
what do you guys think it will take? He’s 25 has been a consistent winner. Been a pro bowler and just led the league in passing yards over Mahomes with very little help. The only reason it might not be outrageous is the relation with the Texans management might be broken beyond repair.
If you are a potential trading partner, you need to discern what the Texans' solution is for their QB.
1. Do they really want a prospect from this 2021 class?
2. Or are they willing to look at a current, young NFL QB (e.g. Jones, Darnold)?
If it's #2, then that should require less picks because you are giving them a young, starting QB still with upside.
If it's #1, I think it's going to be at least three years of first round picks and maybe a mid-round pick down the road or a few position players.
For the Giants, if it is #2, we should be pressing hard.
Raise the Texans see value in Jones’ that you don’t’. That’s really your analysis?
what do you guys think it will take? He’s 25 has been a consistent winner. Been a pro bowler and just led the league in passing yards over Mahomes with very little help. The only reason it might not be outrageous is the relation with the Texans management might be broken beyond repair.
If you are a potential trading partner, you need to discern what the Texans' solution is for their QB.
1. Do they really want a prospect from this 2021 class?
2. Or are they willing to look at a current, young NFL QB (e.g. Jones, Darnold)?
If it's #2, then that should require less picks because you are giving them a young, starting QB still with upside.
If it's #1, I think it's going to be at least three years of first round picks and maybe a mid-round pick down the road or a few position players.
For the Giants, if it is #2, we should be pressing hard.
Raise the Texans see value in Jones’ that you don’t’. That’s really your analysis?
It is. One man's junk could always be another man's gold.
On one side he’s trash and get rid of him (in your view) and on the other he’s a valuable trade chit (in your view).
C,mon.
Where did I come close to saying that?
I said the strategy should be figuring out if the Texans might value Jones highly. If they do, then Jones would become a valuable piece in a trade opportunity.
Yeah, you’re saying he has no value. So you’re trying to figure out if the Texans are dumber than you?
Reality is if you were to make a list of why the Texans would want him, when trying to figure them out, it would be the same list of reasons for why we should keep him (given the exorbitant cost whether it’s choice #1 or #2).
I haven't attempted to project what Jones might fetch in a trade. You might be confusing me with another poster.
I have said Jones has regressed and we should look for another solution. But that's because I see better options in the draft and now in the trade market. If Jones had a better 2020, I'm probably striking a different tone.
When a chef fails at running or owning a restaurant,
Anything is better than some over hyped back and a perennial back qb that this board seems to be in love with for some reason. I guess because he is a fine young man or whatever. He can't play in this league. This isn't Duke/ it is too fast for him.
RE: When a chef fails at running or owning a restaurant,
Here is a link to a power ranking of NFL QBs post-2020 season.
In it Watson is ranked 4th and Jones is ranked 23rd between Bridgewater and Glennon.
I know the criticism of this list.. "who is this guy?" Why should I care?" "Just one opinion"
The criticisms of this one link are true. But where is the argument out there that Jones will develop into an elite QB? I only hear it on this board. Everybody else I read and hear thinks he is a deeply flawed player. Period. And of course I agree.
23rd best QB doesn't cut it from the 6th pick of the draft. And it likely may not get better next season when Lawrence, Wilson, Fields and Lance enter the league.
I look forward to your thoughts as many here insist that Jones still has elite upside.
Anything is better than some over hyped back and a perennial back qb that this board seems to be in love with for some reason. I guess because he is a fine young man or whatever. He can't play in this league. This isn't Duke/ it is too fast for him.
Yup.
And as Producer mentions above, no one outside of Giants fans think Jones is any good or will be a future franchise QB. The Texans can do better than a borderline starting NFL QB, an injury prone RB who will need to get paid soon. They can get better draft picks from other teams.
Great, you get a QB who is VG. So who does he have to play with? And 3 GD years down the road he still does not have any one to either throw to or hand off to....how freaking hard is that to understand?
No further explanation needed. This nails it perfectly!
"trade Jones for Watson" post are getting more ridiculous by the day.
Will they be with Jones and Barkley? That is a ridiculously high bar of success to grade a trade.
As an aside, that trade idea is moronic.
Watson is obviously an upgrade over Jones
I love Barkley but he is a RB coming off a knee injury who is about to get paid
If it was this year, next year and a 2nd the following, yeah I'd do it. A first this year gets you a player like Waddle, so Waddle, Jones, Barkley and next year's first for 10 years of a top 5 QB? Yes. I would take that pretty quickly.
Yes....Orlovsky DOES get paid to make outrageous suggestions.
You're basically "admitting" that 2/3 of your most recent top picks PLUS another 3 first rounders adds up to LESS than you can achieve with just DW?????
Maybe Orlovsky is calling The Giant's Incomepetent?...because that trade would be an admission of Incompetence.
I'm hoping a hated competitor will do a trade like this
Barkley, Jones and a 1st and I'm interested...
Watson would be a massive upgrade at the most important position on the field, but this roster needs way more than a stud QB.
The Giants would in essence be selling him for nothing in this scenario, and trading for a guy to come to a team with 0 running game and next to nothing at WR, with no high picks to recoup those losses.
I'm 100% on board with starting negotiations at Barkley/Jones/a First but that's approaching my maximum. At some point you need to hold firm and push back on a team that may be in a no win scenario trying to trade their disgruntled franchise star.
Plus, he’s from Shelton (CT). I know several meatheads from Shelton
Haven't they already had a legit shot though?
Contract time is coming...I don't think either of these guys has as much value as we would hope. And it's only going down.
My college roommate was from Shelton and was in the same HS class as Orlovsky - he couldn't stand him. Never bothered to ask why, because Orlovsky was a nobody QB at UConn at the time and I couldn't care less about him.
What do you think?
rather than sell so low on both.
Haven't they already had a legit shot though?
Contract time is coming...I don't think either of these guys has as much value as we would hope. And it's only going down.
We already know the Giants are very likely to commit to them for another year, and possibly two when you consider SB's return needing time, etc. Expect them to trigger their fifth year options if needed too.
I think it's a franchise debilitating trade and no way in hell I'd do it, but it seemed like half the board would do the other trade.
now with Barkley included the guy is insane?
I expect Jones to struggle again in 2021...if/when that happens the optimistic part of me wants to believe that Judge will have the sway needed to pull the trigger to move on.
I always say this and will keep saying it.. ESPN is fake sports news.
ESPN is to sports like MTV is to Music. Both are just entertainment with sports and music costumes on. It is Halloween for them all year long.
As with Judge on Jones, would else would you expect Mara to say?
We are going to be subjected to ridiculous nonsense trades like this for weeks, and possibly until the draft if Watson isn't traded by then. Analysts think they can stay relevant by generating clicks and comments.
If Jones is not the answer, one of those #1 picks you're trading away would likely have to be used on another QB. As far as Barkley goes, I know I can find another back on day two of any draft. That guy may not be explosive as Barkley but he can be good enough to win with.
I expect Jones to struggle again in 2021...if/when that happens the optimistic part of me wants to believe that Judge will have the sway needed to pull the trigger to move on.
I'm in the same spot with Jones. I'd rather make the decision earlier than later, but fully expect they will go as long as possible with him.
I like him but I will roll with jones and see how he pans out
If not we look f9r a qbnext yr
If Jones is not the answer
So far, Watson has not been the answer either for Houston. They have no Superbowl. That is the goal right? He has won ONE wild card playoff game. What are we talking about here? Brock Osweiler won a playoff game for them too I think.
Can we stop playing fantasy football?
lol really? So they can't just improve and make the playoffs 2 out of every 3 seasons over the next 6 and win ONE NFC title? That wouldn't be enough?
We are fucking terrible. If we got Watson and won 35 games over the next 4 years and made the playoffs twice, we'd be dancing in the streets.
Knicks logic. Can't have any max players here unless it guarantees us a holy trinity of HOF players and 3 straight finals appearances. Yeah, bullshit.
Oh wait ...
Why am I not surprised here?? If I had to narrow the list of morons who might think this would be a good trade, Josh would pop right to the top.
Wonder if he'll whine for 2 more fucking years if we don't make the trade?
at the Sate of the Union press conference, he expects Barkley to be here "for a very long time".
As with Judge on Jones, would else would you expect Mara to say?
Maybe something along the lines of - "We are looking forward to having Saquon back on the field and being a major contributor to this team. That's why we drafted him #2..."
Mara just sounded like he was putting the cart before the horse on contract extension. Let's see what we have in SB 2.0 before we start thinking or mentioning a "very long time".
Further, and I'm sure I'll get swarmed on for this, it just sounded so old school with Mara. We just have to have the big time RB to compete and be successful. Gettleman is the same damn way. I always sense those two are stuck in 1986.
But what if this defense is ready to take another step and Watson and let's say a FA WR comes in and vaults the offense from bad to good?
Is it really that crazy to believe this team is two players away on offense ? (coupled with maturation) --
It aint happening anyway but don't be so quick to assume the Giants couldn't stock the team while trading away some draft picks. It's not all about first round picks.
I'd love to have Watson. This is too much for the privilege of paying a guy $30M+ per season.
at the Sate of the Union press conference, he expects Barkley to be here "for a very long time".
As with Judge on Jones, would else would you expect Mara to say?
I think they said that about Beckham and Landon Collins too.
Houston's offense scored 384 pts in 2020. Not great but not bad and it stands to reason that Houston was in a state of turmoil all year long. The Giants were not, meaning the Giants offense might be better prepared for a better year in 2021 WITH Watson.
Houston's defense was downright terrible in 2021. NYG defense gave up over 100 pts less than Houston did.
The Giants are a better team than Houston. With Watson they'd likely be much better.
Cons- Still a bad team but with no impactful draft picks for years and no Barkley. Cap situation is horrible.
In essence we become the Texans but worse. We are not even close to being one player away from contending. It would be a fun thing to do and n Madden but a terrible thing rea in real life.
If there was a scenario where we keep Barkley, send Jones and swap future ones then pull the trigger but it won be nearly enough. The only way it makes sense for the Texans is to get their next starting qb in the draft. IMO only the Jags, Jets and Phins are in play.
If Jones is not the answer
So far, Watson has not been the answer either for Houston. They have no Superbowl. That is the goal right? He has won ONE wild card playoff game. What are we talking about here? Brock Osweiler won a playoff game for them too I think.
Can we stop playing fantasy football?
Fantasy football? What we're talking about here is which QB is more talented and is the better option to build around. From what I've seen, I have no doubt Watson is a vastly more talented QB than Jones. I'm not judging this based on statistics if that's what you're inferring.
So Jones was 5-9 as a starter. Do you dare say Jones was better for his team than Watson?
Jones won 5 games so Houston would be getting an upgrade.
Good luck maintaining that "good" defense with no first round picks for the next few years.
Jones, Barkley, the #11 pick this year, and like a 2nd and 4th rounder next year. If we're giving up Jones and Barkley.
DL figures to lose Tomlinson, still needs help at one boundary CB, and the LBs not named Martinez stink.
Need at least one WR, and probably two as Sterling's contract gets out of whack with his actual production and value.
There's more needed to make this a playoff roster. They need more talent to take the steps up to contender.
and yardage were garbage time yardage with the other team playing back in coverage leaving the middle of the field open to eat up the clock. I'm not saying he is a bad QB but he led his team to a 4-12 record
In 1967 you needed to put players on the field and good ones at that as opposed to 2021 where you only need to play a top tier QB and have a non-Jason Garret OC
The Giants send Colt McCoy and Evan Engram to Houston for Watson. Watson is the new backup to Daniel Jones.
That trade is as fair to the Texans as the trade mentioned would be for the Giants.
DL figures to lose Tomlinson, still needs help at one boundary CB, and the LBs not named Martinez stink.
Need at least one WR, and probably two as Sterling's contract gets out of whack with his actual production and value.
There's more needed to make this a playoff roster. They need more talent to take the steps up to contender.
What's your opinion on DG? Not trying to start anything, I am genuinely curious.
FUCK NO!
Great, you get a QB who is VG. So who does he have to play with? And 3 GD years down the road he still does not have any one to either throw to or hand off to....how freaking hard is that to understand?
Contra others, I think this is a good post. If it was Barkley, Jones and two #1s, I’d say do it.
If you are a potential trading partner, you need to discern what the Texans' solution is for their QB.
1. Do they really want a prospect from this 2021 class?
2. Or are they willing to look at a current, young NFL QB (e.g. Jones, Darnold)?
If it's #2, then that should require less picks because you are giving them a young, starting QB still with upside.
If it's #1, I think it's going to be at least three years of first round picks and maybe a mid-round pick down the road or a few position players.
For the Giants, if it is #2, we should be pressing hard.
what do you guys think it will take? He’s 25 has been a consistent winner. Been a pro bowler and just led the league in passing yards over Mahomes with very little help. The only reason it might not be outrageous is the relation with the Texans management might be broken beyond repair.
If you are a potential trading partner, you need to discern what the Texans' solution is for their QB.
1. Do they really want a prospect from this 2021 class?
2. Or are they willing to look at a current, young NFL QB (e.g. Jones, Darnold)?
If it's #2, then that should require less picks because you are giving them a young, starting QB still with upside.
If it's #1, I think it's going to be at least three years of first round picks and maybe a mid-round pick down the road or a few position players.
For the Giants, if it is #2, we should be pressing hard.
Raise the Texans see value in Jones’ that you don’t’. That’s really your analysis?
what do you guys think it will take? He’s 25 has been a consistent winner. Been a pro bowler and just led the league in passing yards over Mahomes with very little help. The only reason it might not be outrageous is the relation with the Texans management might be broken beyond repair.
If you are a potential trading partner, you need to discern what the Texans' solution is for their QB.
1. Do they really want a prospect from this 2021 class?
2. Or are they willing to look at a current, young NFL QB (e.g. Jones, Darnold)?
If it's #2, then that should require less picks because you are giving them a young, starting QB still with upside.
If it's #1, I think it's going to be at least three years of first round picks and maybe a mid-round pick down the road or a few position players.
For the Giants, if it is #2, we should be pressing hard.
Raise the Texans see value in Jones’ that you don’t’. That’s really your analysis?
It is. One man's junk could always be another man's gold.
C,mon.
C,mon.
Where did I come close to saying that?
I said the strategy should be figuring out if the Texans might value Jones highly. If they do, then Jones would become a valuable piece in a trade opportunity.
On one side he’s trash and get rid of him (in your view) and on the other he’s a valuable trade chit (in your view).
C,mon.
Where did I come close to saying that?
I said the strategy should be figuring out if the Texans might value Jones highly. If they do, then Jones would become a valuable piece in a trade opportunity.
Yeah, you’re saying he has no value. So you’re trying to figure out if the Texans are dumber than you?
Reality is if you were to make a list of why the Texans would want him, when trying to figure them out, it would be the same list of reasons for why we should keep him (given the exorbitant cost whether it’s choice #1 or #2).
I have said Jones has regressed and we should look for another solution. But that's because I see better options in the draft and now in the trade market. If Jones had a better 2020, I'm probably striking a different tone.
Those who can, do.
Those who can't, teach.
Those who can't teach, criticize or opine.
Those who can, do.
Those who can't, teach.
Those who can't teach, criticize or opine.
This is just it. All this is is offseason nonsense from the media. He succeeded in his primary goal - getting people to pay attention to him and talk about this
In it Watson is ranked 4th and Jones is ranked 23rd between Bridgewater and Glennon.
I know the criticism of this list.. "who is this guy?" Why should I care?" "Just one opinion"
The criticisms of this one link are true. But where is the argument out there that Jones will develop into an elite QB? I only hear it on this board. Everybody else I read and hear thinks he is a deeply flawed player. Period. And of course I agree.
23rd best QB doesn't cut it from the 6th pick of the draft. And it likely may not get better next season when Lawrence, Wilson, Fields and Lance enter the league.
I look forward to your thoughts as many here insist that Jones still has elite upside.
QB Power Rankings 2020 - ( New Window )
Yup.
And as Producer mentions above, no one outside of Giants fans think Jones is any good or will be a future franchise QB. The Texans can do better than a borderline starting NFL QB, an injury prone RB who will need to get paid soon. They can get better draft picks from other teams.
FUCK NO!
Great, you get a QB who is VG. So who does he have to play with? And 3 GD years down the road he still does not have any one to either throw to or hand off to....how freaking hard is that to understand?
No further explanation needed. This nails it perfectly!
Or Jones and a first round pick.