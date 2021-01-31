Giants sign C Jonotthan Harrison to a 1-year deal worth $2M

He has 42 career starts at center but he isn't a starting caliber player. He was out of the league last year after starting 10 games for the Jets the year before. I wonder if he opted out last season.
He will compete for the backup center job. Spencer Pulley has a $2.725 million dollar cap hit which is too expensive for the Giants now that they have an established center. If the Giants cut Pulley they will save the entire $2.725 million off the cap.
I think two things are certain about next years offensive line. That Andrew Thomas will be the starting LT and Nick Gates will be the starting C. Gates was the Giants best offensive lineman this past season so I doubt the Giants want to move him now.
Why would you want to move Gates who did well in 2020 and will only get better going forward? Do you think Harrison can step up and that Gates can move to RG and play better than Zeitler?
And why would you move Zeitler out. Right now, you have one two-headed guard, looking for one of them to step up. Can you really expect both to step up? Not unless the coaches have seen something that the rest of us don’t see.
RE: Even if Harrison is an “almost” starting caliber center, at 29 y.o.
I think the first paragraph might be what they are thinking.
As to the second paragraph, are you kidding? The coaches see a hell of a lot more than what we see...
as most indicated, it looks like a depth move and the end of Pulley’s time with the Giants. Giants need to draft another lineman in this draft. I’d like to see a guy like Mienerz in the 3rd or 4th rounds.
Maybe Gates is our David Diehl. Put him where you need help. I think Gates was a RT in college and played some as a rookie here. If Harrison can step in as a starting center, it opens lots of possibilities even if not RT. And Gates was a pleasant surprise and probably best lineman on the team last year but that’s really not saying much.
Agreed, although I would think Gates projects better to Guard than Tackle imv. If he can consistently play either one at a decent level than its all good stuff.
"Harrison spent three seasons with the #Jets and at one point was viewed as a potential starting center. Now, he’s back in the NY/NJ area with another shot at it."
I don’t know where that quote came from, but I’d be absolutely floored if Harrison had even a shot to win the starting spot from Gates. Gates is already a top 10 center in this league with only a year of experience.
Until someone supplants Gates in competition he’s Center
Yes, Gates does have flexibility, but it looks like center could be his best position. Why continue to move him? Let him develop and succeed at one spot.
And to RT? Give me a break! The want the guy with 35" arms to learn to play as a valid NFL starter. Peart was, after all, a top 100 pick. The better franchises consistently draft starters in the top 100; Gettleman's long term record with OL drafted in the middle rounds - 3, 4, 5 - is pretty good.
Yeah the need a contingency plan that includes a swing OT backup, but that ain't Gates.
It's a ridiculous quote. The Jets thought so highly of him that they lured Ryan Kalil out of retirement to replace him. Then after the season they gave McGovern a huge contract and made no effort to bring back Harrison but yea he is going to be the starting center here.
RE: Is this a sign they might move on from Zeitler
in the hope of signing Tomlinson? (In addition to Leo.)
I think that many people are overreacting to this move. This is clearly just a depth move where Harrison will compete for the backup job. His salary is meaningless if there is little or no guaranteed money. He has to make the team first.
IMO this is just a move to upgrade from Pulley. Judge is not just going to hand out jobs to players. Harrison will compete with Kyle Murphy, Kenny Wiggins, Chad Slade, a likely draft pick and a few UDFA's for the backup spots.
But i have learned to like it when the giants sign or acquire a former jet. It’s when the jets sign former giant players where things don’t work out to well.
Seems to be a pretty low key under the radar innocuous signing. Depth signing. Leave it to BBI to hyper analyze it. This has nothing to do with gates or Zietler. A friggin dog could fart and some of you would use that as evidence of a looming Zietler cut or trade.
The Giants were fortunate on the health of their lines last season.
Yeah, a thread with a few posts and comments constitutes hyper-analyzing.
The friggin dog farting thing is really just evidence of something much easier to analyze.
but he has started 41 NFL games between the Colts and Jets so if he is a back-up he's a vet.
The veteran minimum for Harrison is $1.05 million. The Giants have paid him $1.2 million plus potentially 800k more they incentives that he likely won’t get. So the giants might have “overpaid” $150,000 of cap room. Of course some will overreact and comment as if Gettleman gave Harrison $10+ million.
1) He did not opt out of last season. He was displaced as a starter on the Jets when Kalil came out of retirement and he signed with the Bills, spending most of the season on the practice squad. That is why is was eligible for a futures contract.
2) It is not a guaranteed $2M. He is guaranteed $900K, with a face value of $1.2 (whatever that means - expected bonus thrown in?). The remaining $800K is in incentives.
3) This has absolutely ZERO to do with Gates. Gates at OC is the most sure thing on the OL for next season. If this impacts any single player, it would be Pulley, above all else. He is a FA, I believe, so it would likely mean they don't re-sign him. One article claimed Harrison would be considered depth at OT, but I'm not sure about that...at least not as the primary backup.
We spent an entire with a young guy who never played center before and by most evaluations he was our best offensive lineman by very long mile. Now all of a sudden you find a journeyman who must of us don’t know a thing about and he’s an older guy but worth 2 mil a year these are the moves they continue to make but claim to be a rebuilding team for that amount we could sign several young UDFA. We played a full year and never decided to invest in the position now we find gold just laying on the ground?
Pulley definitely should not be buying real estate in Jersey.
... but I don't think this signals anything about Gates right now. Gates is starter. And he's a quality starter.
This is strictly a depth move, in an attempt to upgrade over Pulley.
Could be a signal for a bigger move in shedding Zeitler and moving Gates into Right Guard. Or simply getting a more quality backup at Center.
Not a backup
I think the first paragraph might be what they are thinking.
As to the second paragraph, are you kidding? The coaches see a hell of a lot more than what we see...
For a backup? Just draft a guy or get a UDFA.
He’s not moving Gates. It’s a depth signing, nothing more.
For a backup? Just draft a guy or get a UDFA.
Are you suggesting that he is going to be the starting center?
Agreed, although I would think Gates projects better to Guard than Tackle imv. If he can consistently play either one at a decent level than its all good stuff.
It’s not that easy. We have seen that type of approach used recently with this team, and it failed miserably. It took years to recover from.
The offensive line must be invested in consistently.
Yes, Gates does have flexibility, but it looks like center could be his best position. Why continue to move him? Let him develop and succeed at one spot.
For a backup? Just draft a guy or get a UDFA.
It’s not that easy. We have seen that type of approach used recently with this team, and it failed miserably. It took years to recover from.
The offensive line must be invested in consistently.
+1
And to RT? Give me a break! The want the guy with 35" arms to learn to play as a valid NFL starter. Peart was, after all, a top 100 pick. The better franchises consistently draft starters in the top 100; Gettleman's long term record with OL drafted in the middle rounds - 3, 4, 5 - is pretty good.
Yeah the need a contingency plan that includes a swing OT backup, but that ain't Gates.
"Harrison spent three seasons with the #Jets and at one point was viewed as a potential starting center. Now, he’s back in the NY/NJ area with another shot at it."
It's a ridiculous quote. The Jets thought so highly of him that they lured Ryan Kalil out of retirement to replace him. Then after the season they gave McGovern a huge contract and made no effort to bring back Harrison but yea he is going to be the starting center here.
I think that many people are overreacting to this move. This is clearly just a depth move where Harrison will compete for the backup job. His salary is meaningless if there is little or no guaranteed money. He has to make the team first.
IMO this is just a move to upgrade from Pulley. Judge is not just going to hand out jobs to players. Harrison will compete with Kyle Murphy, Kenny Wiggins, Chad Slade, a likely draft pick and a few UDFA's for the backup spots.
Gates is the starting center.
You know literally nothing about the move. Guarantees, incentives, or if he even makes the team.
He paid a premium for a vet min type player on a futures deal. Another hog molly though? Am I right?
You know literally nothing about the move. Guarantees, incentives, or if he even makes the team.
You know literally nothing about me. Every transaction made by this team goes through my sniff test. I ain’t the one chief.
Yeah, a thread with a few posts and comments constitutes hyper-analyzing.
The friggin dog farting thing is really just evidence of something much easier to analyze.
2 million is a premium? How much is guaranteed?
He paid a premium for a vet min type player on a futures deal. Another hog molly though? Am I right?
You know literally nothing about the move. Guarantees, incentives, or if he even makes the team.
You know literally nothing about me. Every transaction made by this team goes through my sniff test. I ain’t the one chief.
His contract isn't guaranteed. What's to get so upset about?
harrison - ( New Window )
The guys name is Kyle Murphy and if he works hard this offseason, Mr Harrison doesn’t make the 2021 roster and this whole discussion is moot.
The veteran minimum for Harrison is $1.05 million. The Giants have paid him $1.2 million plus potentially 800k more they incentives that he likely won’t get. So the giants might have “overpaid” $150,000 of cap room. Of course some will overreact and comment as if Gettleman gave Harrison $10+ million.
He's smart, mean and strong - everything you want at center.
Like every other sport, you want your best players, straight up the middle. He's already very good, and he's just learning the position. Don't fix anything that's not broken.
2) It is not a guaranteed $2M. He is guaranteed $900K, with a face value of $1.2 (whatever that means - expected bonus thrown in?). The remaining $800K is in incentives.
3) This has absolutely ZERO to do with Gates. Gates at OC is the most sure thing on the OL for next season. If this impacts any single player, it would be Pulley, above all else. He is a FA, I believe, so it would likely mean they don't re-sign him. One article claimed Harrison would be considered depth at OT, but I'm not sure about that...at least not as the primary backup.