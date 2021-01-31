for display only
Giants sign C Jonotthan Harrison to a 1-year deal worth $2M

Anakim : 1/31/2021 10:30 am
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
The #Giants signed center Jonotthan Harrison to a 1-year worth $2M, source said. A rare futures deal for over the minimum.
Interesting that it was for over the minimum  
Ben in Tampa : 1/31/2021 10:33 am : link
Depth/competition for Gates is good.
Bye Pulley  
George from PA : 1/31/2021 10:34 am : link
Now, Does Gates move to Guard?
This might signal the end  
Jay on the Island : 1/31/2021 10:36 am : link
Spencer Pulley.
29 years old, been around the league.....  
No Where Man : 1/31/2021 10:37 am : link
any good?
RE: Bye Pulley  
Ben in Tampa : 1/31/2021 10:40 am : link
In comment 15139560 George from PA said:
Quote:
Now, Does Gates move to Guard?


Pulley definitely should not be buying real estate in Jersey.

... but I don't think this signals anything about Gates right now. Gates is starter. And he's a quality starter.
RE: 29 years old, been around the league.....  
Jay on the Island : 1/31/2021 10:43 am : link
In comment 15139567 No Where Man said:
Quote:
any good?

He has 42 career starts at center but he isn't a starting caliber player. He was out of the league last year after starting 10 games for the Jets the year before. I wonder if he opted out last season.

He will compete for the backup center job. Spencer Pulley has a $2.725 million dollar cap hit which is too expensive for the Giants now that they have an established center. If the Giants cut Pulley they will save the entire $2.725 million off the cap.
RE: Bye Pulley  
Jay on the Island : 1/31/2021 10:45 am : link
In comment 15139560 George from PA said:
Quote:
Now, Does Gates move to Guard?

I think two things are certain about next years offensive line. That Andrew Thomas will be the starting LT and Nick Gates will be the starting C. Gates was the Giants best offensive lineman this past season so I doubt the Giants want to move him now.
Gates is the starting center.  
Vin_Cuccs : 1/31/2021 10:50 am : link
Gates has been the best linemen on this team the last two seasons. He improved every single week. Let him continue develop at center.

This is strictly a depth move, in an attempt to upgrade over Pulley.
Cap savings  
GeoMan999 : 1/31/2021 10:51 am : link
Pulley (2.7 million) vs. Harris ($2.0 million) or $.7 million?
Pulley is (will be) a FA  
BillT : 1/31/2021 10:55 am : link
He’s not signed on the Giants for ‘21. Clearly a replacement for him.
Is this a cap savings move of $700K  
UGADawgs7 : 1/31/2021 10:57 am : link
Or is this more of a moving him to Guard move?Don’t know too much about him, I do know Giants need every penny they could get.
Draft  
GeoMan999 : 1/31/2021 11:25 am : link
Will be informative to see what type of OL they pick up in the draft.
Just aguess, but like Pulley last season, he'll back up all 3 interior  
Ira : 1/31/2021 11:26 am : link
positions on the offensive line.
Kind of a middling player that has been okay  
Jimmy Googs : 1/31/2021 11:34 am : link
as a starter when he has played. Interesting to see how the Giants are looking at him because Gates has plenty of versatility to move along that line.

Could be a signal for a bigger move in shedding Zeitler and moving Gates into Right Guard. Or simply getting a more quality backup at Center.

2 million  
JoeyBigBlue : 1/31/2021 11:47 am : link
For a backup? Just draft a guy or get a UDFA.
RE: 2 million  
Saquads26 : 1/31/2021 11:54 am : link
In comment 15139664 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
For a backup? Just draft a guy or get a UDFA.


Not a backup
.  
Saquads26 : 1/31/2021 11:55 am : link
"Harrison spent three seasons with the #Jets and at one point was viewed as a potential starting center. Now, he’s back in the NY/NJ area with another shot at it."
Even if Harrison is an “almost” starting caliber center, at 29 y.o.  
Ivan15 : 1/31/2021 11:56 am : link
Why would you want to move Gates who did well in 2020 and will only get better going forward? Do you think Harrison can step up and that Gates can move to RG and play better than Zeitler?

And why would you move Zeitler out. Right now, you have one two-headed guard, looking for one of them to step up. Can you really expect both to step up? Not unless the coaches have seen something that the rest of us don’t see.


RE: Even if Harrison is an “almost” starting caliber center, at 29 y.o.  
Jimmy Googs : 1/31/2021 11:59 am : link
In comment 15139673 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
Why would you want to move Gates who did well in 2020 and will only get better going forward? Do you think Harrison can step up and that Gates can move to RG and play better than Zeitler?

And why would you move Zeitler out. Right now, you have one two-headed guard, looking for one of them to step up. Can you really expect both to step up? Not unless the coaches have seen something that the rest of us don’t see.



I think the first paragraph might be what they are thinking.

As to the second paragraph, are you kidding? The coaches see a hell of a lot more than what we see...
RE: RE: 2 million  
JoeyBigBlue : 1/31/2021 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15139669 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 15139664 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


For a backup? Just draft a guy or get a UDFA.



Not a backup


He’s not moving Gates. It’s a depth signing, nothing more.
Don’t know much about him, however  
Simms11 : 1/31/2021 12:06 pm : link
as most indicated, it looks like a depth move and the end of Pulley’s time with the Giants. Giants need to draft another lineman in this draft. I’d like to see a guy like Mienerz in the 3rd or 4th rounds.
RE: RE: 2 million  
Jay on the Island : 1/31/2021 12:24 pm : link
In comment 15139669 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 15139664 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


For a backup? Just draft a guy or get a UDFA.



Not a backup

Are you suggesting that he is going to be the starting center?
Maybe It’s RT  
Samiam : 1/31/2021 12:24 pm : link
Maybe Gates is our David Diehl. Put him where you need help. I think Gates was a RT in college and played some as a rookie here. If Harrison can step in as a starting center, it opens lots of possibilities even if not RT. And Gates was a pleasant surprise and probably best lineman on the team last year but that’s really not saying much.
RE: Maybe It’s RT  
Jimmy Googs : 1/31/2021 12:29 pm : link
In comment 15139719 Samiam said:
Quote:
Maybe Gates is our David Diehl. Put him where you need help. I think Gates was a RT in college and played some as a rookie here. If Harrison can step in as a starting center, it opens lots of possibilities even if not RT. And Gates was a pleasant surprise and probably best lineman on the team last year but that’s really not saying much.


Agreed, although I would think Gates projects better to Guard than Tackle imv. If he can consistently play either one at a decent level than its all good stuff.
RE: .  
Vin_Cuccs : 1/31/2021 12:32 pm : link
In comment 15139671 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
"Harrison spent three seasons with the #Jets and at one point was viewed as a potential starting center. Now, he’s back in the NY/NJ area with another shot at it."


I don’t know where that quote came from, but I’d be absolutely floored if Harrison had even a shot to win the starting spot from Gates. Gates is already a top 10 center in this league with only a year of experience.
Until someone supplants Gates in competition he’s Center  
glowrider : 1/31/2021 12:32 pm : link
Why would we want to screw that up?
RE: 2 million  
Vin_Cuccs : 1/31/2021 12:35 pm : link
In comment 15139664 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
For a backup? Just draft a guy or get a UDFA.


It’s not that easy. We have seen that type of approach used recently with this team, and it failed miserably. It took years to recover from.

The offensive line must be invested in consistently.
RE: Maybe It’s RT  
Vin_Cuccs : 1/31/2021 12:37 pm : link
In comment 15139719 Samiam said:
Quote:
Maybe Gates is our David Diehl. Put him where you need help. I think Gates was a RT in college and played some as a rookie here. If Harrison can step in as a starting center, it opens lots of possibilities even if not RT. And Gates was a pleasant surprise and probably best lineman on the team last year but that’s really not saying much.


Yes, Gates does have flexibility, but it looks like center could be his best position. Why continue to move him? Let him develop and succeed at one spot.
This is backup money  
adamg : 1/31/2021 12:40 pm : link
Welcome to the NFL
RE: RE: 2 million  
BelieveJJ : 1/31/2021 12:47 pm : link
In comment 15139737 Vin_Cuccs said:
Quote:
In comment 15139664 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


For a backup? Just draft a guy or get a UDFA.



It’s not that easy. We have seen that type of approach used recently with this team, and it failed miserably. It took years to recover from.

The offensive line must be invested in consistently.


+1
Is this a sign they might move on from Zeitler  
BelieveJJ : 1/31/2021 12:49 pm : link
in the hope of signing Tomlinson? (In addition to Leo.)
PS I highly doubt Gates is being moved from C.  
BelieveJJ : 1/31/2021 12:54 pm : link
Very, very, highly doubtful.

And to RT? Give me a break! The want the guy with 35" arms to learn to play as a valid NFL starter. Peart was, after all, a top 100 pick. The better franchises consistently draft starters in the top 100; Gettleman's long term record with OL drafted in the middle rounds - 3, 4, 5 - is pretty good.

Yeah the need a contingency plan that includes a swing OT backup, but that ain't Gates.
RE: RE: .  
Jay on the Island : 1/31/2021 12:54 pm : link
In comment 15139729 Vin_Cuccs said:
Quote:
In comment 15139671 Saquads26 said:


Quote:


"Harrison spent three seasons with the #Jets and at one point was viewed as a potential starting center. Now, he’s back in the NY/NJ area with another shot at it."



I don’t know where that quote came from, but I’d be absolutely floored if Harrison had even a shot to win the starting spot from Gates. Gates is already a top 10 center in this league with only a year of experience.

It's a ridiculous quote. The Jets thought so highly of him that they lured Ryan Kalil out of retirement to replace him. Then after the season they gave McGovern a huge contract and made no effort to bring back Harrison but yea he is going to be the starting center here.
RE: Is this a sign they might move on from Zeitler  
Jay on the Island : 1/31/2021 1:05 pm : link
In comment 15139755 BelieveJJ said:
Quote:
in the hope of signing Tomlinson? (In addition to Leo.)

I think that many people are overreacting to this move. This is clearly just a depth move where Harrison will compete for the backup job. His salary is meaningless if there is little or no guaranteed money. He has to make the team first.

IMO this is just a move to upgrade from Pulley. Judge is not just going to hand out jobs to players. Harrison will compete with Kyle Murphy, Kenny Wiggins, Chad Slade, a likely draft pick and a few UDFA's for the backup spots.
Call me crazy  
djm : 1/31/2021 1:06 pm : link
But i have learned to like it when the giants sign or acquire a former jet. It’s when the jets sign former giant players where things don’t work out to well.

Seems to be a pretty low key under the radar innocuous signing. Depth signing. Leave it to BBI to hyper analyze it. This has nothing to do with gates or Zietler. A friggin dog could fart and some of you would use that as evidence of a looming Zietler cut or trade.
The Giants were fortunate on the health of their lines last season.  
Ira : 1/31/2021 1:31 pm : link
Paying attention to depth is intelligent.
Another gettleman gem  
MtDizzle : 1/31/2021 1:40 pm : link
He paid a premium for a vet min type player on a futures deal. Another hog molly though? Am I right?
I  
AcidTest : 1/31/2021 1:49 pm : link
assume none of the $2 million is guaranteed, although there must have been some bonus. This is just for competition, and because Pulley is gone.

Gates is the starting center.
RE: Another gettleman gem  
Toth029 : 1/31/2021 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15139825 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
He paid a premium for a vet min type player on a futures deal. Another hog molly though? Am I right?


You know literally nothing about the move. Guarantees, incentives, or if he even makes the team.
RE: RE: Another gettleman gem  
MtDizzle : 1/31/2021 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15139858 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 15139825 MtDizzle said:


Quote:


He paid a premium for a vet min type player on a futures deal. Another hog molly though? Am I right?



You know literally nothing about the move. Guarantees, incentives, or if he even makes the team.


You know literally nothing about me. Every transaction made by this team goes through my sniff test. I ain’t the one chief.
RE: Call me crazy  
Jimmy Googs : 1/31/2021 2:26 pm : link
In comment 15139785 djm said:
Quote:
But i have learned to like it when the giants sign or acquire a former jet. It’s when the jets sign former giant players where things don’t work out to well.

Seems to be a pretty low key under the radar innocuous signing. Depth signing. Leave it to BBI to hyper analyze it. This has nothing to do with gates or Zietler. A friggin dog could fart and some of you would use that as evidence of a looming Zietler cut or trade.


Yeah, a thread with a few posts and comments constitutes hyper-analyzing.

The friggin dog farting thing is really just evidence of something much easier to analyze.
RE: Another gettleman gem  
Jay on the Island : 1/31/2021 2:27 pm : link
In comment 15139825 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
He paid a premium for a vet min type player on a futures deal. Another hog molly though? Am I right?

2 million is a premium? How much is guaranteed?
RE: RE: RE: Another gettleman gem  
Toth029 : 1/31/2021 3:18 pm : link
In comment 15139859 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
In comment 15139858 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 15139825 MtDizzle said:


Quote:


He paid a premium for a vet min type player on a futures deal. Another hog molly though? Am I right?



You know literally nothing about the move. Guarantees, incentives, or if he even makes the team.



You know literally nothing about me. Every transaction made by this team goes through my sniff test. I ain’t the one chief.


His contract isn't guaranteed. What's to get so upset about?
You guys are funny  
rasbutant : 1/31/2021 3:37 pm : link
It says deal worth up to $2M. This signing means nothing to any of the starters, other than next man up.
makes cap space  
Hilary : 1/31/2021 3:41 pm : link
It looks to me like salary is 1-1.2 million with incentives that likely will not be reached. At least in the short term it opens up 1-1.6 million in cap space.
harrison - ( New Window )
Interesting...  
rasbutant : 1/31/2021 3:47 pm : link
He play along side Jon Halapio at Florida!
Hmmm....  
Milton : 1/31/2021 4:33 pm : link
Quote:
Harrison’s deal is worth at least $990,000 with a face value of $1.2 million and a maximum of $2 million with incentives, according to a source.
Face value? What is "face value" and how does it differ from the "at least" value?
opens cap space  
Hilary : 1/31/2021 4:46 pm : link
opens cap space assuming he replaces Pulley
Would love to see a good backup center  
Chris L. : 1/31/2021 4:55 pm : link
who could also play guard drafted this year. Think third or fourth round. Right now, an injury at center could really set back this offense.
RE: Would love to see a good backup center  
Spider56 : 1/31/2021 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15140060 Chris L. said:
Quote:
who could also play guard drafted this year. Think third or fourth round. Right now, an injury at center could really set back this offense.


The guys name is Kyle Murphy and if he works hard this offseason, Mr Harrison doesn’t make the 2021 roster and this whole discussion is moot.
personally I fear DG overpaid for this one  
Giantsfan79 : 1/31/2021 6:06 pm : link
but he has started 41 NFL games between the Colts and Jets so if he is a back-up he's a vet.
RE: personally I fear DG overpaid for this one  
Jay on the Island : 1/31/2021 7:05 pm : link
In comment 15140124 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
but he has started 41 NFL games between the Colts and Jets so if he is a back-up he's a vet.

The veteran minimum for Harrison is $1.05 million. The Giants have paid him $1.2 million plus potentially 800k more they incentives that he likely won’t get. So the giants might have “overpaid” $150,000 of cap room. Of course some will overreact and comment as if Gettleman gave Harrison $10+ million.
Gates is going nowhere ....  
Manny in CA : 1/31/2021 7:27 pm : link

He's smart, mean and strong - everything you want at center.

Like every other sport, you want your best players, straight up the middle. He's already very good, and he's just learning the position. Don't fix anything that's not broken.
A few thoughts  
Matt M. : 1/31/2021 9:06 pm : link
1) He did not opt out of last season. He was displaced as a starter on the Jets when Kalil came out of retirement and he signed with the Bills, spending most of the season on the practice squad. That is why is was eligible for a futures contract.

2) It is not a guaranteed $2M. He is guaranteed $900K, with a face value of $1.2 (whatever that means - expected bonus thrown in?). The remaining $800K is in incentives.

3) This has absolutely ZERO to do with Gates. Gates at OC is the most sure thing on the OL for next season. If this impacts any single player, it would be Pulley, above all else. He is a FA, I believe, so it would likely mean they don't re-sign him. One article claimed Harrison would be considered depth at OT, but I'm not sure about that...at least not as the primary backup.
Plans  
Dragon : 1:09 am : link
We spent an entire with a young guy who never played center before and by most evaluations he was our best offensive lineman by very long mile. Now all of a sudden you find a journeyman who must of us don’t know a thing about and he’s an older guy but worth 2 mil a year these are the moves they continue to make but claim to be a rebuilding team for that amount we could sign several young UDFA. We played a full year and never decided to invest in the position now we find gold just laying on the ground?
