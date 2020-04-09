How do we know that Joe Judge is the answer? Vin_Cuccs : 1/31/2021 10:45 am

Preface: I love Joe Judge. I am his biggest fan. I think he is the answer for this franchise, and I hope he is the head coach for a long, long time.



A few days ago, was having a conversation with a close friend of mine, also a really big Giants fan. We were playing the blame game: who is most at fault for this 6-10 season.



Neither one of us thought that Judge should shoulder any of the blame at all.



This got me thinking...as much as I love Judge, and as much as I think he will turn this thing around, what tangible evidence do we have to prove it? It seems like he is universally loved, but what has he done so far to instill so much confidence in this fanbase? Is it partially because the last two head coaches were basically inept?



Cons: the hire was unexpected to say the least. A 6-10 season, with losing streaks of 5 games and 3 games. Lost 7 of the first 8 games. Only 39 years old, and has never been a head coach on any level. Daniel Jones clearly regressed.



Pros: he can certainly command a room. He is a leader of men, and he is accountable. He says all the right things, and he is obviously an intelligent young man. He knows the game very well. He is a hard worker. He surrounds himself with strong assistant coaches. At the risk of sounding cliche and hackneyed, he is in the process of trying to change the culture.



So why are we all so confident in Judge? What is it about him? Is it only the way he speaks? At what point will we have to see results?



Put it this way: imagine a fan from another team asked why you think Judge is the right man for the job. What would your response be?



