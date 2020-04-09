How do we know that Joe Judge is the answer?

Preface: I love Joe Judge. I am his biggest fan. I think he is the answer for this franchise, and I hope he is the head coach for a long, long time.
A few days ago, was having a conversation with a close friend of mine, also a really big Giants fan. We were playing the blame game: who is most at fault for this 6-10 season.
Neither one of us thought that Judge should shoulder any of the blame at all.
This got me thinking...as much as I love Judge, and as much as I think he will turn this thing around, what tangible evidence do we have to prove it? It seems like he is universally loved, but what has he done so far to instill so much confidence in this fanbase? Is it partially because the last two head coaches were basically inept?
Cons: the hire was unexpected to say the least. A 6-10 season, with losing streaks of 5 games and 3 games. Lost 7 of the first 8 games. Only 39 years old, and has never been a head coach on any level. Daniel Jones clearly regressed.
Pros: he can certainly command a room. He is a leader of men, and he is accountable. He says all the right things, and he is obviously an intelligent young man. He knows the game very well. He is a hard worker. He surrounds himself with strong assistant coaches. At the risk of sounding cliche and hackneyed, he is in the process of trying to change the culture.
So why are we all so confident in Judge? What is it about him? Is it only the way he speaks? At what point will we have to see results?
Put it this way: imagine a fan from another team asked why you think Judge is the right man for the job. What would your response be?
The record isn't the sole reason people have confidence in Judge.
Judge is here to BUILD. you dont build in one year.
He will need to win more consistently. Ultimately he will be "judged" on winning big games, divisions and hopefully a Super Bowl. Great coaches need great talent. The Giants still need much more but I am confident that Judge will utilize it.
I don’t know if he is going to be a decade plus coach but if he doesn’t shit the bed next yr and regress I would definitely expect that he has another 3 yr window
Once the roster consists of mostly “his guys”, be interesting to see where we are at
I would be disappointed if we aren’t 8-8 or 9-7 next yr, assuming we pick up a few more pieces in FA and draft well.
Now that being said, anybody who acts like they KNOW he is the answer is delusional. Just like Jones, this next season is a big test for him and we need to continue to see legitimate progress. The offense, while not his specialty, has got to take significant steps forward for this team to be headed in the right direction. I think we all believe in him but results will speak for themselves.
For those same reasons, I think Garrett stays as OC, and the Giants have a much better group of WRs than ended the 2020 season.
-Leadership
-Tremendous attention to detail
-Handles media responsibility well (unlike McAdoo & Shurmur)
Lastly, I don’t care how bad the division was. I don’t care how badly Philly & Dallas were. He beat Philly & Dallas in the same season, something that hasn’t been down since 2016. He swept WFT. 4-2 in the division.
A lot of reasons to be optimistic.
The answer is . . . Joe Judge
The question is: Who is the Giants current head coach.
Beyond that, life is a crapshoot. I KNOW I saw a memo about that somewhere.
What makes you think ANY team ever knows exactly how a coach or player will work out? Or that you are owed certainty?
Pretty much all of the greatest head coaches in NFL history coached on more than one team. Which means they were only the answer until they weren't.
If the season is a flop, I think we are looking at another total rebuild, GM , HC, and qb. Expectation should be playoffs at the least, especially in a weaker NFC east.
I find direct, prepared, and detailed people more likely to succeed.
Yes, you can point to some outliers, but I’d bet on those qualities.
Let's look at it this way for a moment: if you remove Patrick Graham from the equation, what the heck did JJ accomplish?
I want to believe in him hence my handle, but so far PG as DC and impressive press conferences are about all he has accomplished.
Strange take here, filling the staff is a huge part of being the head coach. Judge gets credit for Graham.
Our STs units regressed pretty badly in 2020 aside from Gano. Is Gano a credit to JJ or DG? Methinks DG, since he's worked with Gano before.
STs is Judge's bailiwick, no?
Pretty much this. We don't know for sure, but he clearly seems to bring something to the table the previous 2 guys didn't and it leads you to believe he could be the guy to get this team back into contention.
The problem for Judge, as I see it right now, is the Giants front office and owners. Getty and Mara are still playing in the 1990s NFL. I really don’t think any coach could overcome the poor management of Getty. But I think Judge is especially disadvantaged by a guy like Getty who seems to have very strong ideas about how to win on the field and scoffs at modern NFL theory. Here we have the classic grocery shopping and chef concept where Getty is buying ham and beef for a league that’s gone vegan. Tough for any chef to make that work.
I’m looking bigger picture. A rookie head coach dealing with very unique circumstances had a solid first season. He made it known in his presser that he was not going to be a coordinator, he’s a ceo type head coach who spent the first year implementing a program.
The team had a two win improvement. Went 5-3 in the second half after losing a lot of tough, close games in the first half. And most importantly, went 4-2 in the division.
I think those are tangible, first year results for a rookie head coach.
STs also looks to be something that’s hard to replicate and takes a while to get any sort of consistency. If your punter just hits a wall it’s going to make things look terrible. It wasn’t Coughlins or our ST coordinated that made Matt Doge suck - he just couldn’t handle it and made so many stupid errors.
Mgt....not enough talent and too many rookies playing. Jones was not good enough.
Garrett skeme was not great.
Losing Barkley..... Etc etc
Going forward....hopefully on right track
Quote:
Don't start improving dramatically this season, he's probably not the guy.
Great insight.
That's frankly the only insight that matters. the Giants have to stop making excuses and start winning football games. They picked Jones, not me. They didn't pick Jones to continue rebuilding for 5 years. Be honest about this. I don't care about Judge's damn process, honesty and toughness if he doesn't turn around the Giants quickly. This is becoming ridiculous. How long are we going to be a 4 to 6 win team? Another three years? If he can't improve this team next year he's not the guy. That's all you need to know. The NFL is a quick rebuild league. You don't baby your team for a decade to open a two year window where you are great.
That’s what I think, but who knows what that fool Mara will do.
I know the record is the ultimate measurement but looking past that for a moment you can easily see a team that reflects his plan and message. You can easily see a team that is operating far better than previous years. As the roster improves and everyone - players and staff - gain more experience as a team, the wins will come.
B) His plan and his message are not just talk, they are evident in how his coaches coach, how the team prepares, in the game planning and the results on the field. Like I just said, I don't mean wins and losses - yet. I mean play to play, drive to drive, quarter to quarter. The schemes, the plays, how the players are taught, what they do. The tactics, adjustments and in game decisions. Are they perfect? Of course not, nothing is. Have their been mistakes? Sure, that is unavoidable. But we are seeing a product that overall reflects the message.
C) From what we can see, from all evidence we have, the players are all bought in and if not love, they absolutely respect him and are loyal. They believe in the coaching staff, the overall plan, the schemes and game plans. And clearly he has their back.
He is tough and strict but not unfair. He lays out reasonable expectations, explains why they are necessary, holds the players to a hard but fair standard. He says that he treats UDFA and 1st round star the same and while that is a somewhat an exaggeration, we see though that he does generally treat everyone to the same standard and the rule that if you produce in practice, you play in the game. You produce in the game, you stay in the game (unless your name is Gallman apparently :P ).
He coaches them hard and is very demanding but he protects them as well. He obviously is a very caring and compassionate man who values personal relationships with his coaching staff and players. Also the organization's entire staff.
D) He has wide connections and obvious respect and personal friendships from NFL and College ranks. This gives him a great capability to attract strong coaches which allows him to build and maintain (we assume) a strong coaching staff of the most talented people, who share his values, his vision and work great together as a complimentary staff.
E) He is the boss. No question. He gets his way, is decisive and takes prompt action when things are going sideways. He is upfront, plain spoken and honest about his decisions and reasoning - to a point. Because like a good boss, he doesn't overshare with the internal details.
F) We know that he seeks out advice and coaching for the coach. He has the best mentors in the business and is not too insecure or afraid to use that, nor to bring in older and more experienced and accomplished coaches to work under him and then to use their experience and knowledge. He knows that the coach he is today isn't the coach he needs to be in the future. So he recognizes he is also in a growth process.
G) The last thing I can think of, there is only a limited sample size of this, he does seem like a guy who, when he made the critical error, he'll own that. He'll admit it and especially will not deflect blame away from himself. He'll own his mistake, evaluate it and he'll correct it.
No coach is perfect. He's going to make mistakes, maybe even an epic mistake. With his staff, the treatment of players, game strategy & tactics, in game adjustments and decisions. All coaches do.
The important thing for us as fans, we already know ownership will be too generous so we have to be careful not to over-react because of that, we have to realize that mistakes are unavoidable so instead of crucifying him for a blunder, we have to see how he handles it- does he in fact understand what the mistake was, how to avoid it next time and will we see that correction the next similar situation. Will mistakes be few and understandable? Game to game, throughout a season, one season to the next, will we see mistakes get corrected and few new mistakes made?
I think he's that kind of coach. I think that's his trajectory. I just hope he doesn't burn himself out before reaching his full potential.
CONCLUSION
Maybe I am layering my own hopes and fantasies onto who Judge really is, but what I just wrote... that's the guy I see. That's the guy I think we have. I think he's going to be among the best coaches in the game very soon.
Is he a offensive genius like Kyle Shanahan and Andy Reid Obviously no. Is he a defensive guru like Belicheick or Spags? Again obviously no. His job is to find and hire guys like that and have them doing their thing within his own vision.
His job is to constantly self-evaluate the team and make quick corrections as needed. His job is to find ways to get his roster to continually play above their abilities. His job is to "find what they can do and use that". His job is to make sure that everyone is on the same page, all bought in, fully prepared, executing on plan that is as good or better than everyone else's.
We wanted a coach who is a great leader and CEO. We got him.
Now we need to give him the roster he deserves so we don't have to depend on luck and miracles.
Judge received a 5 year contract. Barring something unforeseen I see no way he does not get at least three years. It will get a little more complicated if Jones does not show massive improvement next year. NY has not done well with coaches who have not gone to at least a championship game by the 4-5th year. If they are in search of a QB again the question is does he get to stay around. This is the plight of many coaches tenures.
Agree with this. I think this was a large part why Gettleman was retained too. Everything was better in the last year, and at some point you have to stop overhauling things. There has been too much turnover in the building.
Quote:
the Giants have to stop making excuses and start winning football games. ... I don't care about Judge's damn process, honesty and toughness if he doesn't turn around the Giants quickly. ... If he can't improve this team next year he's not the guy. ... The NFL is a quick rebuild league. You don't baby your team for a decade to open a two year window where you are great.
We might could force a quick turnaround for next year by overpaying to quickly improve our roster, by changing our methods and schemes for short term success... But that success would be short lived and we'd quickly be a losing team again in cap hell and with a fractured locker room. You can't re-invent yourself every year. Gaining the identity of a team that is a perennial contender isn't done in one season, or two.
Wouldn't it be better to build that great culture, that excellent system, take some time to build sustainable greatness like the Steelers, the Seahawks, the Patriots...
Demanding a quick fix after the front office we had, the culture we had, the roster we even still have, seems to me like laying on the whip to force your horse to the end of today's journey. Leaving him unable to run tomorrow.
Or maybe more apropos, taking a shot of pain medication to finish the one game but leaving your knee or back ruined.
I hate the losing too. I am a very prideful long time fan. Not just a fan, in some ways the GMEN are my own identity. But this is not the same roster we had 2 years ago. Not the same coaches from last year. We've had scouting changes, front office changes, technology and systems changes... I don't put on the current organization, my expectations that emotionally come from the failures of their predecessors.
With Judge, Garrett, Kitchens, Graham, Spencer, Burns, Schuplinski... Barkley, Jones, Martinez, Bradberry...our other core roster guys - they have started something new. They haven't been losing for 3-4-8 years. They weren't a part of that. It's not on them.
I'll give them another year or two, to get their team going. Then I'll bitch if we aren't feared and becoming a perennial playoff team.
Other than that, with a 75 million dollar spend on defensive players and the too pick in the draft, , he went 6-10 in the worst division. in the NFL. 2-8 outside the division with one of the wins over the Burrow-less Bengals- which is Shurmuresque in its “achievements.”
Right now, we are all going on faith that he’s the guy. We shall see
Can someone please define.. "the answer" or even what the question is?
It seems like he’s good during the week, and during game day. What I mean by that is it seems like he can teach and coach in practice, and also manage the game well and make in-game adjustments.
We are at the stage where we need to see results. I'm not saying we have to win the super bowl, but Jones has to become elite, now. We can't spend time doing one rebuild leisurely while other teams who were behind us compete for championships
...And lost 3 of the last 4. I don't look at the 2nd half of the season as some great success.
We don't know what he is yet. All we know for certain is that he sounds better in pressers than the two previous HCs. Let's hope for the best.
Other than that, with a 75 million dollar spend on defensive players and the too pick in the draft, , he went 6-10 in the worst division. in the NFL. 2-8 outside the division with one of the wins over the Burrow-less Bengals- which is Shurmuresque in its “achievements.”
Right now, we are all going on faith that he’s the guy. We shall see
He’s got a good line of bullshit? I stopped reading after that.
losing season = bad coach
Great talk!
Look, this team is a dumpster fire. We had a big chance to rebuild in 2018 and 2019 and have completely blown it. The last thing we need to do now is give a young head coach a poor roster and mandate he win with it. What we need to see is solid coaching followed by Judge gaining prestige in the organization and improving it.
I think there is just a lot of blindness here about just how far in the hole the Giants are.
Adding back a healthy saquon along with a good WR will help a lot imo. Can only hope.
The team under Judge seemed more disciplined and better prepared than at any time during the prior 4 years (even the outlier playoff appearance). He seems to be in control of this team (players and staff) and everyone is being held accountable. I am still not happy with a 6 win season. But, I am willing to say we saw enough positives to have some optimism. It is fair, in my opinion, to say we have bottom third of the league talent overall. So, I would like to see a great draft and FA season followed by, hopefully, an actual off season program and camp. With improved talent at some key positions, In think it is then fair to raise our expectations for next year.
I want to be clear, though. Contending for the division as late as Week 17 should NOT factor into any decisions or opinions of Judge. That is 100% the result of playing in the absolute worst division in the league; perhaps the worst division I have seen in 40+ years of watching football. There are no bonus points for not sucking slightly less than the Cowboys and Eagles and sucking just a bit more than the Redskins. It is still a 6 win season. Is there room and reason for hope? Sure. But, is it still a bad team in a string of bad teams? Yes! I can only hope that it is the last season in that string.
losing season = bad coach
Great talk!
Apply that to QB as well and you nailed 80 percent of football fans.