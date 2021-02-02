Best NYG team to not win a Super Bowl? ‘89 or ‘08 RELICDOA : 2/2/2021 9:32 am

Each team ended with a 12-4 record. The ‘89 won the super bowl the following year and the ‘08 team won the super bowl the previous year. At the time I felt each team was the best in the NFL. Such a lost opportunity to have another 2 banners.

I would say the ‘08 team was the best to not win a championship. We were dominate for most of that year......then ran out of gas when Plax wore sweat pants.