Best NYG team to not win a Super Bowl? ‘89 or ‘08

Each team ended with a 12-4 record. The ‘89 won the super bowl the following year and the ‘08 team won the super bowl the previous year. At the time I felt each team was the best in the NFL. Such a lost opportunity to have another 2 banners.
I would say the ‘08 team was the best to not win a championship. We were dominate for most of that year......then ran out of gas when Plax wore sweat pants.
That playoff loss to the Rams was one of my most painful memories as a Giants fan. I was sure they were SB bound.
Lost OSI in the preseason for the year, and then the Plax thing.
That pass rush was just out of gas come playoff time.
Simply because being a fan since the 70’s, I don’t think I was ever as confident in a Giants team winning week in and week out as I was in 08 until Plax shot the season to hell.
As confident as I was in the 90 team while on their undefeated start, I was even more confident in that 08 team. They were just rolling along and to me looked head and shoulders better than anyone else in the league that year, at least until the Plax thing. Unfortunately they were never able to right themselves after that.
The biggest difference is the 2008 team had established themselves as the best team in the sport during the regular season. Can’t say that about the 1989 group. The 89 team was good, but they played 5 games versus teams with 11+ wins that year and the Denver game was the only one they won. That includes a 3 TD loss to the Rams in a game that wasn’t even that close.
The pass rush just fell away towards the end of the season and you could tell, despite that big carolina win at the end of the year, this team didn't have the same magic as the 07 team.
That 1989 49ers team was the best in the league, and much better than the 1990 49ers that the Giants beat for the NFC Championship a year later. A win in Candle Stick was not a given, and probably unlikely - recall that they hung 34 point on the Giants on MNF in November and only a supreme effort by Phil Simms made it close late.
I think the Giants have the right number of Super Bowl trophies in their case. If they did pull it off in 1989 there wouldn't have been a repeat performance in 1990, Parcells would've left a year early.
The 2008 Giants for the first 12 weeks of that season was probably the best team I've ever seen the Giants field, even better than the 1986 edition, but as has been pointed out, the front seven was running on fumes late. The preseason keen injury incurred by Umenyiora ultimately doomed them. I think that had more to do with them fading than Burress shooting himself.
Yes, the ‘85 Bears were the team that year, I don’t think you can dispute that. We were good but that Bears team were an all time great team... same can be said about the Ravens although we had a better shot beating them.
oh yeah, absolutely '85 Bears were a once in a generation team, I just think the '85 Giants were probably better than the '08 Giants.
Same with '00, I think the '00 Giants were probably better than '08.
I could agree about 85, disagree about 2000. Our 2008 team was one of the best all around teams we've ever seen with the Giants, Eli in his prime, running game and OL were dominant, defense among the best in football. They just peaked early and faded late for the reasons we all know.
The 2000 team was good, not great, but peaked at the right time (until the Super Bowl)
After improving to 10-1 after the Cardinals win I thought for sure they were headed to the SB. Fuckin Plax!
Same with '00, I think the '00 Giants were probably better than '08.
What is this opinion based on?
Will say though that 2008 team went into the playoffs that year the wrong way. Both the Eagles and Cowboys pushed them around during the last few weeks of season and I think that shook their confidence. An inspiring win vs Carolina helped some, but then Coughlin rested a bunch of guys in last week and they lost on a last second FG to Vikings.
Far from awe-inspiring for a #1 seed. And when the Eagles squeaked into playoffs in last week of season, that was the last team the Giants needed to face after a week off.
They were clearly the best team in NFL when the calendar page was on November.
The 1985 Giants were physically talented but they hadn't learned how to win yet. They beat themselves frequently, often in excruciating fashion.
Over the weekend I came across a statistical nugget that surprised me. For all the renown, accolades and myth building the '85 Bears 46 Defense receives, they only ranked 3rd in QB that year. The Giants lead the NFL with 68, the LA Raiders were second with 65 and the Bears had 64. I'm not saying the Bears weren't an all-time great unit, because they absolutely were, but I had no idea the Giants & Raiders had more sacks than they did. Goes to show you that stats aren't the be-all, end-all of what constitutes a great unit.
That '08 team prior to Plax shooting himself was a BETTER team than the 07 team. However that team was not the deepest of teams and the offense was predicated around what Plax did for us both for the run and pass game. The defense then took a bunch of injuries and guys wore down towards the end of the season on the DL. But that team for like the 1st 10 weeks was one heck of a team.
Plax was an Eagles killer. I think not having Plax was instrumental in those specific games. They still beat Arizona and Carolina without Plax during the regular season. The game they lost to the Cowboys, which was a close game, was probably more about other injuries than Plax missing (McKenzie, Jacobs, Seubert).
Agreed. That '89 team was still in their talent prime just before tipping over to the down-slope of the curve. And it was really LT's last great year.
I was a young teenager and that loss really stung. Having to listen to Russo on the radio the following day playing the "flipper the dolphin" song made me ill.
The 89 team was a bit on fumes. I love that team and that season but, we lost Bavaro early (and never were able to fully replace what he meant to our team), Anderson was slowing a bit at that point, Simms was hobbled (people forget he had bad leg/ankle in 89 much like he did at end of 90, LT had a bad ankle.. We were definitely slowing at the end of 89.
2008 Giants just ran out of gas against the Eagles without their best matchup in Plaxico and not being able to sustain the run or score points against a familiar foe.
-That said, I do agree with Larry about the 1985 team. Statistically, they were actually a little bit better on paper than '86, but they weren't at a championship level mentally yet. They lost games by 3, 1, 5, 2, 2, and 7 points. Pick 6s were the difference in three of those losses, and they blew leads in almost all of them.
no rams or flipper and they are playing the niners
i still pick the 89 team.
True Larry. The 1984 Bears actually ad more sacks (72) than '85. I think they sacked Theissman 10 times in the '84 playoffs. But that '85 team, you could NOT run on them.
The games the 2008 Giants lost down the stretch included two divisional games against teams that always gave them trouble and a narrow Week 17 loss to a playoff team where the Giants pulled many starters in the second half. When the top seed was at stake, they came out and ran 300 yards against the next best team in the conference.
The big problem with that season came from Plax shooting himself, removing an important deep threat to the offense. The defense was admittedly beat up and low on depth, but they kept playing well right through the end of the season.
It was his presence on the field that really sparked our running game. Once he went down teams just stacked the box because they had no deep threat WR to worry about. I really think that 08 team would have won that year. I mean no way the Cardinals would have made it to the SB if we had Plax.
I think Reid vs. Coughlin was not a favorable matchup for us during the TC era. That season was no exception.
Bigger than the Plax loss (Plax was awful in '08...they were fools to pay him that summer) was that the offensive line was cracking, and they were absolutely owned by Mike Patterson and Broderick Bunkley.
Bigger than the Plax loss (Plax was awful in '08...they were fools to pay him that summer) was that the offensive line was cracking, and they were absolutely owned by Mike Patterson and Broderick Bunkley.
Plax may not have been having a good season. His presence was important and missed once he was gone, which is why one most look past statistics.
08 team beat both sb participants on the road and was the best team until it all unraveled. Dont disagree they were weaker as season ended but i could certainly say around week 13 they were the strongest team in league.
08 represented a much bigger missed opportunity.
And of course, man to man, the top teams were better in the late 80s than in aughts, but relative to their peers, the 08 team was at peak more powerful.
the 08 team at peak beats any of the teams in NFL but the wheels fell off badly.
This was the first time that it became evident that Coughlin's rep as a disciplinarian was bullshit. On top of that, they lacked the courage to trade Plax after his performance in Green Bay and his Super Bowl TD (only his second catch of the game after having "hurt his knee in the shower" the night before").
Paying him (instead of trading him) in August/September (can't remember which) was a big mistake.
Interesting to me is that Manning didn't require a physical mismatch at TE, but a reliable receiver who knew what to do and be where they were supposed to.
We could have and probably would have beaten the Niners in the playoffs. But we blew it vs LA.
This was the first time that it became evident that Coughlin's rep as a disciplinarian was bullshit. On top of that, they lacked the courage to trade Plax after his performance in Green Bay and his Super Bowl TD (only his second catch of the game after having "hurt his knee in the shower" the night before").
Paying him (instead of trading him) in August/September (can't remember which) was a big mistake.
Terps, I have no desire to disagree with that stance which is quite reasonable. I don't remember what Plaxico's contract status was going into the 08 season. I do wonder if they reached out to possible trade him, but didn't like the return and knew he was a major component in the offense. I don't see a problem with then giving him a contact that protected the team by allowing them to get out of it if needed. I don't remember the guaranteed money or their cap situation.
I do remember thinking that Eli never threw to wide open people.
I do remember thinking that Eli never threw to wide open people.
Interesting. Manningham, Cruz, could both get separation in the short and medium routes, while Nicks certainly provided the large catch radius, Ballard as well. Steve Smith was also excellent in the short, medium pass game.
Compare to Toomer, Burress, Shockey who all could make plays contested, but didn't provide as much separation, although, Shockey against linebackers could provide separation. The giants hoped Sinorice Moss was going to be their Wes Welker (with more deep speed) which didn't work out. Then they finally landed one in Steve Smith, but injuries happen.
And, once again, it's a bit germane that LT missed the second half of the 1989 Niners game because Wesley Walls is a scumbag who practiced the black arts of the Niners' scumbag blocking techniques.
*John Carney missing his first FG during the last game against MIN (then missing some in the playoff vs PHI)
*Fred Robbins nearly taking a fumble to the house in the PHI playoff game but barely getting tripped up
Man looking back, I wish the CAR kicker made that FG. Would have been better to play ARI first.
They would’ve gotten a bye if they held on against the Eagles regardless of what happened against the Packers. They went from a bye to out of the playoffs.
In both cases (Parcells in '89, Coughlin in '08 and '10) they had a team that just had their number. Frustrating, it is. The Rams defense, the Double Eagle or whatever they called it, always gave the Giants fits, and no one here needs to be reminded about the Eagles.
And, once again, it's a bit germane that LT missed the second half of the 1989 Niners game because Wesley Walls is a scumbag who practiced the black arts of the Niners' scumbag blocking techniques.
Ironic how the Sainted Bill Walsh knowingly employed and encouraged the satanic Bob McKettrick to teach OLs how to injure opponents legally. That guy was a piece of shit.
I remember the defense faded at the end but was surprised at the stats from the Playoff game.
RYards
Eagles: 28 attt 59 yards
Giants: 32 Att 138 yards 1 lost fumble
Pass
DM: 22/40 217 yds 1TD/2INT
EM: 15/29 169 yds 0TD/2INT
Really a defensive struggle and the Giants D actually played really well. Strange game and score and the extra turnover was very costly.
This was the first time that it became evident that Coughlin's rep as a disciplinarian was bullshit. On top of that, they lacked the courage to trade Plax after his performance in Green Bay and his Super Bowl TD (only his second catch of the game after having "hurt his knee in the shower" the night before").
Paying him (instead of trading him) in August/September (can't remember which) was a big mistake.
I had forgotten all about that earlier shooting incident in 2005 and Plax's name being involved. I don't think he was ever charged and somehow it went away.
Nevertheless, the loss of Plaxico from the offense in 2008 was clearly a big deal. Recall the excellent former Eagle DC Jim Johnson saying not having Plax in there made things much easier for them since they could freely drop Brian Dawkins into the box and really slow down the Giants running attack. And that it took away one of the NYG's best red zone threats too.
The Giants offense, with Plax, ran for over 200 yards and put up 36 points versus Eagles in an early Nov meeting.
Without Plax in the second game and the playoff game, the NYG offense could barely convert on 3rd downs and could only basically kick field goals versus Eagles.
The Giants were a power running team with a vertical pass game that post their vertical threat. I'm not sure how much difference it would have made. I am also not sure it's quite that simple to "change the PB"
The 2007 upset of New England retroactively puts the Giants in every game in the fans' minds. 1985 division against the Bears, a theoretical 1989 NFCC against SF, a theoretical postseason appearance in 1988.....
Reality was back in the '80s the best team almost always won in the end. The '90 Giants were likely slightly better than the '90 49ers or dead even, I'll admit.
But '89 Giants were a good level below '89 49ers. The '90 49er defense was better than '89, but came at a price on the offensive side mostly due to Craig's knees limiting him similar to Todd Gurley in that Rams SB two years ago. So the '90 49ers were definitely a step below the '89 squad.
'88 SF in the postseason was also gonna be a problem. Much stronger than the week 2 team. 41-13 over the Vikings, 28-3 over the Bears....
Any given Sunday, yes. I'm sure there's a scenario where Rice doesn't fumble that long TD in the Meadowlands and the 49ers might win that game....
Post=Lost
Any given Sunday, yes. I'm sure there's a scenario where Rice doesn't fumble that long TD in the Meadowlands and the 49ers might win that game....
In FantasyLand maybe...
more like they lose 49-10 instead of 49-3.
And I've never seen a Giants team so thoroughly crush their opponents week in and week out. They made Pittsburgh and Baltimore just give up and quit. We had 2 1,000 yard RBs that year in Jacobs and Ward. Every week (except Braylon Edwards having a career game) that team took the field, you knew the other team was losing.
Plax shooting himself just unraveled the whole thing. Maybe they overcome it if Osi were healthy and the pass rush didn't also peter out with the additional pressure. If either of those two things hadn't happened, that team goes 15-1, and given the previous year's beating of the Patriots, they're in the conversation of greatest NFL teams of all time.
Teams change their PB many times throughout the course of a game. You telling me that they couldn't figure a scheme out for the last 5 games without Plax?
I am telling you it may not be that simple. He was a major part of the offense. Not everything can be "schemed" around. You can get away with losing certain players against lesser teams, but playoff teams are much harder to exploit.
Burress takes a safety out of the box, the defense can play downhill against the run and short passes. Burress was also an effective blocker. Certainly the Giants could have and might have adjusted their pass game, but with the targets they had and no real homerun threat at rb defenses could shorten the field.
Quote:
and vertical threat has to do with Plax? Why couldn't they use shorter routes and and crossing patterns to complement Hixon?
Burress takes a safety out of the box, the defense can play downhill against the run and short passes. Burress was also an effective blocker. Certainly the Giants could have and might have adjusted their pass game, but with the targets they had and no real homerun threat at rb defenses could shorten the field.
You lost me. This was the same team that just won the SB and was chewing through teams. What does a HR threat at RB has to do with anything??
2)the 2008 Giants completely fell apart because of the loss of Plaxico Burress
You kind of have to pick one or the other.
2)the 2008 Giants completely fell apart because of the loss of Plaxico Burress
You kind of have to pick one or the other.
Burress seemed to be a major loss to the overall team. I don't see why one must pick one. Wide receivers can be a major part of a team, and Burress was for the reasons I said above.
Do you understand that a player's mere presence is valuable? Nice exaggeration btw.
The '89 Giants never had that title during the season due to the '89 49ers being so great. You could've argued them as #1 over the 49ers in the Power Rankings during a week early in the year, but it wasn't "no-doubt" like the '08 Giants #1 spot after the Ravens win. Then once the 49ers beat the Giants 34-24 in Week 12, they pretty much locked up the "best team in football" title for that regular season.
I don't think it was losing Plax itself, which did hurt some. It was the media frenzy that was created by the incident taking all the momentum away and creating a strange situation for the team, especially as a NY team dealing with the media. I still think that team falls short in the playoffs even with Plax due to the pass rush question marks, but we'll never know.
The '89 Giants were probably the 2nd best team in football that year and the team that the 49ers undoubtedly feared the most, but the Rams simply got the best of them that season. The '89 Giants D gave up 125+ rush yards in only 4 games that year, twice to the Randall Cunningham led Eagles and twice to the LA Rams. They ran into a bad matchup but that's just what happens in the playoffs sometimes. Could they have beat the 49ers that year? They would've had a shot and I feel pretty confident in thinking they would've played them tougher than everyone else during that playoffs, but again we'll never know.
Are there more pro bowl caliber players on the 89 team? Yes, but that was case with top teams back in that era.
If we were this great team - or on the verge - we would have figured it out w/out Plax. There was still enough offensive quality to score points - Eli, Jacobs, Ward, Bradshaw, Smith, Toomer, Boss, Hixon. And this is key - the OL was basically intact the entire year. So just can't get there with you that Plax was this indispensable player.
Osi's point makes the most sense in that Plax became more of a distraction and that may have affected team performance. But falls on Coughlin to figure out a way to manage around that...
Yes.
If we lost Eli, instead, I think the point is more valid. But that side of the ball still had enough talent to continue to produce w/out Plax.
I will go to my grave thinking that if Plax doesn't shoot himself, it's us vs. Steelers in that Super Bowl.
I was at the MNF game at the Stick.. Fuck the 49ers and their fans and Fuck Mckittrick. they cheap shotted LT and their fans cheered him being hurt fuck them.. I do remember they shit a brick when Simms tied the game on a 4th down pass to Odessa Turner... That penalty was bullshit, that missed FG swung all the momentum to us.. I was glad tore that POS stadium down.. I see the empty lot when I fly over it from Oakland I should go piss on the site
the 2008 is the missing ring to me
How and why the league let him and his players get away with such blatant tactics designed to hurt players was criminal.
A coach from the University of Conrad Dobler.
Completely different offense and team after he shot himself. He was a gamechanger for them. Team completely lost their mojo after that.
But that 2008 team at their peak was the best team in league.
I mentioned above there was still enough talent for that offense to be productive w/out Plax. That OL was good and intact the entire year. Hell, that may have been Eli's best OL in his career.
The fact that offense struggled was more of an indictment of Eli and Coughlin than PB being out.