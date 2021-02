Lance Zierlein 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0

Published: Feb 04, 2021 at 08:54 AMLance ZierleinNFL Media Draft AnalystHas the Giants selecting WR Jaylen Waddle (Alabama) with the 11th pick. Davonte Smith, Kyle Pitts and Ja'Marr Chase already off the Board with the 3rd, 5th and 7th selections.If Waddle checks out medically, my assumption (worth nothing) is he will indeed be called at #11. I don't believe the Giants are waiting around until the 42nd pick to find a WR. The current roster is without any play-makers outside the tackles. Thus, Jaylen Waddle.If I counted correctly, here are the number of players at each position that Lance Zierlein has going in his first Round One Mock:CB 5Edge 5OT 5QB 4WR 4LB 3RB 2DT 1OL 1S 1TE 1 Link - ( New Window