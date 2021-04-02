Lance Zierlein 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0

Published: Feb 04, 2021 at 08:54 AM
Lance Zierlein
NFL Media Draft Analyst
Has the Giants selecting WR Jaylen Waddle (Alabama) with the 11th pick. Davonte Smith, Kyle Pitts and Ja'Marr Chase already off the Board with the 3rd, 5th and 7th selections.
If Waddle checks out medically, my assumption (worth nothing) is he will indeed be called at #11. I don't believe the Giants are waiting around until the 42nd pick to find a WR. The current roster is without any play-makers outside the tackles. Thus, Jaylen Waddle.
If I counted correctly, here are the number of players at each position that Lance Zierlein has going in his first Round One Mock:
CB 5
Edge 5
OT 5
QB 4
WR 4
LB 3
RB 2
DT 1
OL 1
S 1
TE 1
Link
- ( New Window
)
Given what we know about Judge, it seems like he's of the mindset to build the defense back-to-front.
With the way the board seems to stack up, my first guess is that they'll end up with one of the corners.
If Rousseau or another Edge player fits their liking after workouts and interviews, that would also make some sense.
I won't be shocked to see a WR in round 1, but my gut says it will be later.
That’s officially my last one. Done. Over. Kaput.
Surtain is on my shortlist, but he'll probably be gone. If so, will Farley measure up or do they look at front seven defenders who are still there. Front seven at #11 and WR at #42 provides a much needed talent boost on paper.
I could see them letting Tomlinson go and then draft Barmore if their prime targets are gone at #11. That would be tough to swallow, talk about see hole fill hole.
Sure it's probably not going to happen bit what would you do? Would you at least make an evaluation of Lance? Fields will certainly be off the board.
+2
Have to look at Beckham's injury and what it did to him.
If Jones falters again this year then you have a bigger problem. Judge goes into year without a QB which leads to potentially forcing the issue next year in the draft, trading lots of assets for one (if available and probably has baggage) or overpaying for one in the FA market. Things are positive for Judge now but won't be if he is not in the playoffs next year or lasted by year three imo.
Quote:
.
That’s officially my last one. Done. Over. Kaput.
Praise the Lord!
Quote:
In comment 15143440 JonC said:
Quote:
.
That’s officially my last one. Done. Over. Kaput.
Praise the Lord!
Better watch out, I might show up on the first tee at your club wearing a Watson jersey ....
No issues with this approach. Especially if that free agent WR is Robinson or Golladay.
There's grouping of CBs as well as possibility Parsons falls there (not likely) but still. Lots of DL possibilities.
I can definitely see a WR or TE and maybe a G in Rounds 2,3 on the board if the value is there and they don't take one in Round 1.
There are some intriguing Round 2 WR prospects that will definitely be there in early 40s.
Quote:
dream scenario is Surtain at 11 and then good value WR in round 2, plus a WR FA sign
Surtain is on my shortlist, but he'll probably be gone. If so, will Farley measure up or do they look at front seven defenders who are still there. Front seven at #11 and WR at #42 provides a much needed talent boost on paper.
I could see them letting Tomlinson go and then draft Barmore if their prime targets are gone at #11. That would be tough to swallow, talk about see hole fill hole.
I could see that too. Wouldn't hate it though - just depends on who else is there.
My top scenario as well. See, we don't always disagree!
Waddle can play slot or outside. His versatility is a big plus given the kind of offense Judge wants to run. With Sterling Shepherd already on the roster, they need guys who are suited to play X or Z, not just slot. I think they'll go for speed but wouldn't take a Rondale Moore, Elijah Moore or Tutu Atwell after taking Waddle or Smith. Those guys become options if Chase falls to them.
I have no particular opinion on the quality of these prospects.
If the Giants took him at #11 would he be a steal or a huge reach?
Interesting point. I just keep seeing Waddle as a #2 and the injury has to be at least a pink flag.
I think he’s the best corner talent in this draft because of his man to man skills and his great ball skills. A guy who has the ability to be a force creating turnovers. But he’ll get dinged for some tackling issues and the opt out variable impacting so many good players...Parsons, Rousseau, Slater, etc,
He and his teammate Christian Darrisaw are excellent prospects from the Hokies.
Given what we know about Judge, it seems like he's of the mindset to build the defense back-to-front.
With the way the board seems to stack up, my first guess is that they'll end up with one of the corners.
If Rousseau or another Edge player fits their liking after workouts and interviews, that would also make some sense.
I won't be shocked to see a WR in round 1, but my gut says it will be later.
I see this take a lot regarding Waddle's size while mentioning Smith as a contender. I don't understand how ppl can say Waddle is too short at 5'10 especially after watching obj and AB but be ok with a 170lb wr. It really is crazy to me. It's like oh Smith is 6'1 he has size yet he's 170lb! That's 20-30lbs lighter than other WRs his size.
He may very well succeed in this league but I would not be surprised if he slid in the draft and or struggled in the NFL
Every round, every pick, he has to be a player else we won't be more than mediocre.
I truly believe we will find a way to sign a quality UFA WR and we will likely draft a WR in round 2 as this is a deep draft. But I don't see Chase there at #11 and I'm not too keen on Pitts as he is a tweener (better than Engram, perhaps, but not by leeps and bounds).
If the Giants took him at #11 would he be a steal or a huge reach?
The injury history alone I would red flag him. He has as much talent as any EDGE in this draft, but can he stay on the field?
Obviously it depends what happens in FA, but DJ was the 4th or 5th most sacked QB in the league this past year. Slater and Thomas as bookends, with Gates at C would really solidify the OL.
The WR class is deep. You can wait until round 3 or 4 for one to complement what you do in FA.
If Waddle does not run a sub 4.3, he will have lost some speed and will drop to the bottom of the first if not out of the first. He is a speed guy and cannot lose any speed. He should be fully recovered by April when he runs. If he does show slower, I don't think there will be a WR at 11 grading higher than the available D (except for Pitts. I think with a decent SB performance, Kelce will make Pitts the hot commodity and be gone by 11 as well.
My guess right now is CB at 11. Judge said that they had to change the entire D scheme to the silly 2 deep zone when they were getting burned early in man. As painful as this will be for some, with WR being their #1 glaring need, I don't think the draft falls for them this year. Unless Pitts falls or they trade up, it will be CB or Edge/LB. But it's early :)
One slight reach here would be Cinn passing up on Sewell/Slater for Pitts. This would be like the NYG passing up on Smith/Chase for CB. And I doubt there will be only 2 QBs before 11 - just Sayin.
If Smith, Chase and Pitts are gone and Micah Parsons, as I stated on an earlier thread, (I don't care about DG's history) I would trade down with a team like the Raiders at #17, get a round #2 from them and take a Batemen or Marshall at WR at #17. Then WR and TE in additional #2 and in #3 I like the CB from Central Florida.
Quote:
is incredibly deep. I think we'll see NYG address the position, but outside of Smith/Chase, I think they may find Waddle's significant 2020 injury + size to be too much risk for 1.11.
Given what we know about Judge, it seems like he's of the mindset to build the defense back-to-front.
With the way the board seems to stack up, my first guess is that they'll end up with one of the corners.
If Rousseau or another Edge player fits their liking after workouts and interviews, that would also make some sense.
I won't be shocked to see a WR in round 1, but my gut says it will be later.
I see this take a lot regarding Waddle's size while mentioning Smith as a contender. I don't understand how ppl can say Waddle is too short at 5'10 especially after watching obj and AB but be ok with a 170lb wr. It really is crazy to me. It's like oh Smith is 6'1 he has size yet he's 170lb! That's 20-30lbs lighter than other WRs his size.
He may very well succeed in this league but I would not be surprised if he slid in the draft and or struggled in the NFL
I'd agree that Smith also has a size concern. But the height difference matters, and there has been plenty of discussion about him having wiry strength for his size that, when coupled with his twitch, aren't expected to give him a lot of trouble getting off the LOS.
I think when you look at his body of work this year, and Waddle's injury, there's a lot more to consider than just the somewhat similar "size" concern.
But my point didn't have a lot to do with Smith vs Waddle. I was viewing Smith as an entirely moot point, because I think we can say with about 95% certainty that he's gone by 11.