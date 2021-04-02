for display only
Lance Zierlein 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0

M.S. : 2/4/2021 12:19 pm
Published: Feb 04, 2021 at 08:54 AM
Lance Zierlein
NFL Media Draft Analyst

Has the Giants selecting WR Jaylen Waddle (Alabama) with the 11th pick. Davonte Smith, Kyle Pitts and Ja'Marr Chase already off the Board with the 3rd, 5th and 7th selections.

If Waddle checks out medically, my assumption (worth nothing) is he will indeed be called at #11. I don't believe the Giants are waiting around until the 42nd pick to find a WR. The current roster is without any play-makers outside the tackles. Thus, Jaylen Waddle.

If I counted correctly, here are the number of players at each position that Lance Zierlein has going in his first Round One Mock:

CB 5
Edge 5
OT 5
QB 4
WR 4
LB 3
RB 2
DT 1
OL 1
S 1
TE 1

M.S  
Bones : 2/4/2021 12:31 pm : link
Thanks for the info. Not my favorite choice as I prefer taller WRs who don’t limp while shaking the commissioner’s hand on draft day, but it does satisfy a large need.
If they stay out of the FA WR market  
eric2425ny : 2/4/2021 12:31 pm : link
I would be amazed if they passed on a WR in round 1. If they make a play for Robinson/Golladay/Godwin, then I think the whole draft becomes BPA. Part of me would like to see one of those FA WR’s and a WR in round 1 or 2. We need a talent infusion at that position. Shepard is a nice slot guy, but he misses games every season. And Slayton regressed this year. His drop issues from college seemed to creep back into his game. Not saying he can’t get better, but I was expecting bigger things from him in 2020. Especially after that fast start against a good Steelers defense.
The WR class, like last year  
bigbluehoya : 2/4/2021 12:44 pm : link
is incredibly deep. I think we'll see NYG address the position, but outside of Smith/Chase, I think they may find Waddle's significant 2020 injury + size to be too much risk for 1.11.

Given what we know about Judge, it seems like he's of the mindset to build the defense back-to-front.

With the way the board seems to stack up, my first guess is that they'll end up with one of the corners.

If Rousseau or another Edge player fits their liking after workouts and interviews, that would also make some sense.

I won't be shocked to see a WR in round 1, but my gut says it will be later.
Giants need more than 1 WR  
Jim in Forest Hills : 2/4/2021 12:45 pm : link
draft Waddle and take another later.
hoya  
JonC : 2/4/2021 12:45 pm : link
+1
ryanmkeane : 2/4/2021 12:51 pm : link
dream scenario is Surtain at 11 and then good value WR in round 2, plus a WR FA sign
Gotta look hard at Lance and Fields if they are there at 11 ...  
Jim from Katonah : 2/4/2021 1:04 pm : link
Considering the importance of the position and the unbelievable injury risk, I hope that, at the very least, they are in full swing in Jints central working through film and kicking tires. If another Herbert flashes by ... anyway, I know I’m in the minority.
I think you can forget about QB at #11  
JonC : 2/4/2021 1:05 pm : link
RE: I think you can forget about QB at #11  
Jim from Katonah : 2/4/2021 1:06 pm : link
In comment 15143440 JonC said:
Quote:
.


That’s officially my last one. Done. Over. Kaput.
If they go Surtain or BPA at 11  
CV36 : 2/4/2021 1:11 pm : link
How far up would they have to move up from 42 to get Rashod Bateman and what would it cost?
RE: ...  
JonC : 2/4/2021 1:18 pm : link
In comment 15143427 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
dream scenario is Surtain at 11 and then good value WR in round 2, plus a WR FA sign


Surtain is on my shortlist, but he'll probably be gone. If so, will Farley measure up or do they look at front seven defenders who are still there. Front seven at #11 and WR at #42 provides a much needed talent boost on paper.

I could see them letting Tomlinson go and then draft Barmore if their prime targets are gone at #11. That would be tough to swallow, talk about see hole fill hole.
RE: I think you can forget about QB at #11  
Producer : 2/4/2021 1:18 pm : link
In comment 15143440 JonC said:
Quote:
.


Sure it's probably not going to happen bit what would you do? Would you at least make an evaluation of Lance? Fields will certainly be off the board.
RE: hoya  
section125 : 2/4/2021 1:20 pm : link
In comment 15143418 JonC said:
Quote:
+1


+2

Have to look at Beckham's injury and what it did to him.
I'm sure they'll evaluate the QBs  
JonC : 2/4/2021 1:20 pm : link
but picking another QB high with Jones about to start year three is really a luxury they can't afford.
I think the Giants pay up for a WR in free agency  
give66 : 2/4/2021 1:25 pm : link
Can't be at the end of next season saying well Jones never had a good WR and not be sure if he is the QB of the future. A rookie WR, even a number 1 pick might not hit stride until year 2 or 3.
Evaluate the QB's  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/4/2021 1:26 pm : link
If you feel you have a clear upgrade then you go for it. I understand Judge has been positive on Jones but that may be coach speak. It also gives Judge two years to build the team.

If Jones falters again this year then you have a bigger problem. Judge goes into year without a QB which leads to potentially forcing the issue next year in the draft, trading lots of assets for one (if available and probably has baggage) or overpaying for one in the FA market. Things are positive for Judge now but won't be if he is not in the playoffs next year or lasted by year three imo.
RE: RE: I think you can forget about QB at #11  
section125 : 2/4/2021 1:27 pm : link
In comment 15143442 Jim from Katonah said:
Quote:
In comment 15143440 JonC said:


Quote:


.



That’s officially my last one. Done. Over. Kaput.


Praise the Lord!
First, I want to see if we re-sign both Williams and Tomlinson. If not  
Ira : 2/4/2021 1:30 pm : link
do they sign another starting another caliber dl in free agency. If there is still an empty starting position on the dl, Rousseau will probably be the guy.
RE: RE: RE: I think you can forget about QB at #11  
Jim from Katonah : 2/4/2021 1:31 pm : link
In comment 15143467 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15143442 Jim from Katonah said:


Quote:


In comment 15143440 JonC said:


Quote:


.



That’s officially my last one. Done. Over. Kaput.



Praise the Lord!


Better watch out, I might show up on the first tee at your club wearing a Watson jersey ....
RE: ...  
eric2425ny : 2/4/2021 1:35 pm : link
In comment 15143427 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
dream scenario is Surtain at 11 and then good value WR in round 2, plus a WR FA sign


No issues with this approach. Especially if that free agent WR is Robinson or Golladay.
I think they are going defense  
Sammo85 : 2/4/2021 1:41 pm : link
probably with 2 of the picks in Rounds 1-3. Still too soon to hone in on the 1st round though yet.

There's grouping of CBs as well as possibility Parsons falls there (not likely) but still. Lots of DL possibilities.

I can definitely see a WR or TE and maybe a G in Rounds 2,3 on the board if the value is there and they don't take one in Round 1.

There are some intriguing Round 2 WR prospects that will definitely be there in early 40s.
RE: RE: ...  
Sammo85 : 2/4/2021 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15143455 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15143427 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


dream scenario is Surtain at 11 and then good value WR in round 2, plus a WR FA sign



Surtain is on my shortlist, but he'll probably be gone. If so, will Farley measure up or do they look at front seven defenders who are still there. Front seven at #11 and WR at #42 provides a much needed talent boost on paper.

I could see them letting Tomlinson go and then draft Barmore if their prime targets are gone at #11. That would be tough to swallow, talk about see hole fill hole.


I could see that too. Wouldn't hate it though - just depends on who else is there.
Not only is a place kicker  
pjcas18 : 2/4/2021 1:47 pm : link
for the Cowboys, but he puts out shitty mock drafts, a lot to like with this guy.
They’re going WR in  
tyrik13 : 2/4/2021 2:04 pm : link
The first and most likely in the 3rd or 4th. They’ve already said as much, and I believe is Smith Chase and Pitts is off the board it’ll be waddle. I’m 100 percent ok with that, then we need a big body WR a little later. I don’t wanna spend money on a FA, we need to use that to resign our own.
RE: ...  
Section331 : 2/4/2021 2:12 pm : link
In comment 15143427 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
dream scenario is Surtain at 11 and then good value WR in round 2, plus a WR FA sign


My top scenario as well. See, we don't always disagree!
Waddle, Chase and Smith are a notch above the WRs available later.  
81_Great_Dane : 2/4/2021 2:47 pm : link
If the Giants get Waddle or Smith, and if they haven't signed a bigger receiver in free agency, I expect they would probably go for a bigger receiver later, like Rashod Bateman, Seth Williams, Nico Collins or Sage Surratt. I can't see the Giants drafting two small receivers even if they sign a bigger veteran receiver.

Waddle can play slot or outside. His versatility is a big plus given the kind of offense Judge wants to run. With Sterling Shepherd already on the roster, they need guys who are suited to play X or Z, not just slot. I think they'll go for speed but wouldn't take a Rondale Moore, Elijah Moore or Tutu Atwell after taking Waddle or Smith. Those guys become options if Chase falls to them.

I have no particular opinion on the quality of these prospects.

If Waddle didn't get injured Smith never would have had the year  
gtt350 : 2/4/2021 3:52 pm : link
he had. It still would have been excellent but Waddle would eat big time into Smith's looks. I think they are on par with each other
That's one for the Gettleman Mob  
ghost718 : 2/4/2021 3:57 pm : link
hmmm he has Green Bay Packers taking Landon Dickerson at 29  
rasbutant : 2/4/2021 5:09 pm : link
I’m hoping he falls to the Giants 2nd round pick. Might be a pipe dream.
He has Jaelen Phillips at #31 to Tampa Bay  
81_Great_Dane : 2/4/2021 5:20 pm : link
Colin at GBN has him ranked 10th overall. PFN has the equivalent of a 2nd-round rating on him.

If the Giants took him at #11 would he be a steal or a huge reach?
RE: If Waddle didn't get injured Smith never would have had the year  
bw in dc : 2/4/2021 5:26 pm : link
In comment 15143648 gtt350 said:
Quote:
he had. It still would have been excellent but Waddle would eat big time into Smith's looks. I think they are on par with each other


Interesting point. I just keep seeing Waddle as a #2 and the injury has to be at least a pink flag.
Surtain looks good but ...  
Jim from Katonah : 2/4/2021 6:45 pm : link
... secondary played pretty well in 2020, as per Sy, and it’s crucial we immediately add weapons to help out Jones. If Chase falls, great, otherwise hopefully Waddle is there and his meds check out. Was looking at his season last year and he was going berserk early on before he got hurt.
Offense/Defense choices  
Rafflee : 2/4/2021 8:31 pm : link
It's a Score Last and Win League. I wish it made sense to feed their DL strength...I now would strongly prefer Curtis Samuel, and Chris Godwin would be amazing!
If they are going all in with Jones ...  
Jim from Katonah : 2/4/2021 9:31 pm : link
... then go all in, like the Bills did for Allen (w/ Diggs). Give the kid a fighting chance.
Thoughts on Caleb Farley?  
JohnRoss89 : 2/4/2021 9:43 pm : link
I haven't watched any Va Tech games, but I know he opted to sit out. I've read a lot fo good things about him and wonder if anyone had any opinions on him at 11?
RE: Thoughts on Caleb Farley?  
bw in dc : 2/4/2021 10:00 pm : link
In comment 15143977 JohnRoss89 said:
Quote:
I haven't watched any Va Tech games, but I know he opted to sit out. I've read a lot fo good things about him and wonder if anyone had any opinions on him at 11?


I think he’s the best corner talent in this draft because of his man to man skills and his great ball skills. A guy who has the ability to be a force creating turnovers. But he’ll get dinged for some tackling issues and the opt out variable impacting so many good players...Parsons, Rousseau, Slater, etc,

He and his teammate Christian Darrisaw are excellent prospects from the Hokies.
RE: The WR class, like last year  
Jint Fan in Buc Land : 2/5/2021 4:45 am : link
In comment 15143414 bigbluehoya said:
Quote:
is incredibly deep. I think we'll see NYG address the position, but outside of Smith/Chase, I think they may find Waddle's significant 2020 injury + size to be too much risk for 1.11.

Given what we know about Judge, it seems like he's of the mindset to build the defense back-to-front.

With the way the board seems to stack up, my first guess is that they'll end up with one of the corners.

If Rousseau or another Edge player fits their liking after workouts and interviews, that would also make some sense.

I won't be shocked to see a WR in round 1, but my gut says it will be later.


I see this take a lot regarding Waddle's size while mentioning Smith as a contender. I don't understand how ppl can say Waddle is too short at 5'10 especially after watching obj and AB but be ok with a 170lb wr. It really is crazy to me. It's like oh Smith is 6'1 he has size yet he's 170lb! That's 20-30lbs lighter than other WRs his size.

He may very well succeed in this league but I would not be surprised if he slid in the draft and or struggled in the NFL
No chance we take Waddle #11  
SGMen : 2/5/2021 5:21 am : link
Draft BPA and Waddle has way too many question marks to take at #11.

Every round, every pick, he has to be a player else we won't be more than mediocre.

I truly believe we will find a way to sign a quality UFA WR and we will likely draft a WR in round 2 as this is a deep draft. But I don't see Chase there at #11 and I'm not too keen on Pitts as he is a tweener (better than Engram, perhaps, but not by leeps and bounds).
RE: He has Jaelen Phillips at #31 to Tampa Bay  
Mike in NY : 2/5/2021 5:50 am : link
In comment 15143739 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
Colin at GBN has him ranked 10th overall. PFN has the equivalent of a 2nd-round rating on him.

If the Giants took him at #11 would he be a steal or a huge reach?


The injury history alone I would red flag him. He has as much talent as any EDGE in this draft, but can he stay on the field?
I think Waddle is going to be a star  
BillT : 2/5/2021 8:20 am : link
And we’ll be lucky if he is till there. He and Slayton, both sub 4.4 guys (and some say Waddle could run sub 4.3), would transform the offense. With hopefully Barkley back it would be a new ball game. We can dream.
If Slater is there at #11  
HMunster : 2/5/2021 8:37 am : link
That would be my preference.

Obviously it depends what happens in FA, but DJ was the 4th or 5th most sacked QB in the league this past year. Slater and Thomas as bookends, with Gates at C would really solidify the OL.

The WR class is deep. You can wait until round 3 or 4 for one to complement what you do in FA.
RE: I think Waddle is going to be a star  
stoneman : 2/5/2021 9:29 am : link
In comment 15144151 BillT said:
Quote:
And we’ll be lucky if he is till there. He and Slayton, both sub 4.4 guys (and some say Waddle could run sub 4.3), would transform the offense. With hopefully Barkley back it would be a new ball game. We can dream.


If Waddle does not run a sub 4.3, he will have lost some speed and will drop to the bottom of the first if not out of the first. He is a speed guy and cannot lose any speed. He should be fully recovered by April when he runs. If he does show slower, I don't think there will be a WR at 11 grading higher than the available D (except for Pitts. I think with a decent SB performance, Kelce will make Pitts the hot commodity and be gone by 11 as well.

My guess right now is CB at 11. Judge said that they had to change the entire D scheme to the silly 2 deep zone when they were getting burned early in man. As painful as this will be for some, with WR being their #1 glaring need, I don't think the draft falls for them this year. Unless Pitts falls or they trade up, it will be CB or Edge/LB. But it's early :)
Phillips apparently has concerning concussions issues  
JonC : 2/5/2021 9:30 am : link
As for Waddle, I think they will grade the CBs and other defenders above Waddle due to his lack of size. Not all smallish players can withstand the NFL game. Doesn't mean he will fail but there's a risk involved that affects the grade.
This draft would be my nightmare  
stoneman : 2/5/2021 9:43 am : link
with all of the WRs/Pitts gone along with the CBs and Parson.

One slight reach here would be Cinn passing up on Sewell/Slater for Pitts. This would be like the NYG passing up on Smith/Chase for CB. And I doubt there will be only 2 QBs before 11 - just Sayin.
We've said it often in recent drafts  
JonC : 2/5/2021 9:51 am : link
NYG needs some QBs to go early, otherwise I'd agree if NYG is targeting a WR or CB, it's going to be cutting it close on one being there at #11.
RE: They’re going WR in  
JoeDonLooney : 2/5/2021 10:43 am : link
In comment 15143515 tyrik13 said:
Quote:
The first and most likely in the 3rd or 4th. They’ve already said as much, and I believe is Smith Chase and Pitts is off the board it’ll be waddle. I’m 100 percent ok with that, then we need a big body WR a little later. I don’t wanna spend money on a FA, we need to use that to resign our own.


If Smith, Chase and Pitts are gone and Micah Parsons, as I stated on an earlier thread, (I don't care about DG's history) I would trade down with a team like the Raiders at #17, get a round #2 from them and take a Batemen or Marshall at WR at #17. Then WR and TE in additional #2 and in #3 I like the CB from Central Florida.
RE: RE: The WR class, like last year  
bigbluehoya : 2/5/2021 1:33 pm : link
In comment 15144105 Jint Fan in Buc Land said:
Quote:
In comment 15143414 bigbluehoya said:


Quote:


is incredibly deep. I think we'll see NYG address the position, but outside of Smith/Chase, I think they may find Waddle's significant 2020 injury + size to be too much risk for 1.11.

Given what we know about Judge, it seems like he's of the mindset to build the defense back-to-front.

With the way the board seems to stack up, my first guess is that they'll end up with one of the corners.

If Rousseau or another Edge player fits their liking after workouts and interviews, that would also make some sense.

I won't be shocked to see a WR in round 1, but my gut says it will be later.



I see this take a lot regarding Waddle's size while mentioning Smith as a contender. I don't understand how ppl can say Waddle is too short at 5'10 especially after watching obj and AB but be ok with a 170lb wr. It really is crazy to me. It's like oh Smith is 6'1 he has size yet he's 170lb! That's 20-30lbs lighter than other WRs his size.

He may very well succeed in this league but I would not be surprised if he slid in the draft and or struggled in the NFL


I'd agree that Smith also has a size concern. But the height difference matters, and there has been plenty of discussion about him having wiry strength for his size that, when coupled with his twitch, aren't expected to give him a lot of trouble getting off the LOS.

I think when you look at his body of work this year, and Waddle's injury, there's a lot more to consider than just the somewhat similar "size" concern.

But my point didn't have a lot to do with Smith vs Waddle. I was viewing Smith as an entirely moot point, because I think we can say with about 95% certainty that he's gone by 11.
