Raanan: J. Garrett expected back as OC; no Watson for NYG

|Quote:
Two important items (per sources) in this week’s #BreakingBigBlue.
— Jason Garrett is in fact expected to return as OC even though may be changes to staff (new OL coach, possible internal alterations).
— No, #Giants WILL NOT be in Deshaun Watson mix.
So the fuck what?
Quote:
Gettleman never even called Cesario/Easterby.
So the fuck what?
If you knew that for a fact, that wouldn't bother you?
And if I had to guess, you'll run with that narrative until the cows come him.
We still have to hear you chatter like a broken fucking record about McAdoo nearly burning the building down to get Mahomes
JonC has confirmed Big Mac went hard for Mahomes, but was thwarted. So it's worthwhile to remind the board when necessary. But I don't overplay the hand...
2021 - Let's bring Gettleman, Garrett, and Jones back!
Mara hopes he wins doing things the Mara way. But turning over every stone to try to win is a bridge too far.
Save your draft capital and continue to build
Saquon Barkley, RB (2-2018)
Daniel Jones, QB (6-2019)
Andrew Thomas, OT (4-2020)
Barkley has mostly been hurt in the last season & a half. Jones is entering his third season. Thomas played hurt last year and improved as the season went on. I can understand why Mara didn’t dramatically change course this offseason. But, there needs to be a sizable improvement this year. The offensive players noted above need to all have very good seasons.
2021 is the fork in the road season with the Gettleman plan, it hasn’t paid off to date, but it needs to next year. The results need to be there. We’ll see.
Another way to describe a scheme that's so heavily dependent on players winning one on one matches in their routes as Garrett's is a havingno fucking scheme at all.
RUN TO A SPOT BE FASTER THAN DEF
I BELIEVE IN YOU
XOXO
-JG
Daniel Jones doesn't deserve this. We as fans don't either.
Agree. I’d also add that “Jason Garrett is expected to return” is strange on 02/04. Getting late in the game to put in a new system. That word still leaves the window open for doubt.
Watson is a top 5-7 QB in the NFL. I'm sure Jones would get over it.
Glad to see they are contemplating possible internal alterations...
Just like Gase was a genius without Manning.
I’m sure the job Bienemy is doing in KC has nothing to do with the video game talent he has all over the offensive side of the ball.
Some of you are so lost, which is fine, but you act like your mindless mouth breathing is gospel. I’m sure you couldn’t even describe accurately what Garrett’s system is you just don’t like it because “Mara picked him” or “he clapped too much in Dallas” or whatever.
Let’s see what year 2 brings with some semblance of a normal training camp, Barkley in the fold and increased talent hopefully at TE and WR.
Glad to see they are contemplating possible internal alterations...
No Barkley, no #1 or even #2 receiver (Shepard is a slot guy), no reliable TE, and a line that didn’t start to gel until mid season. And Jones is a second year QB. Did you expect them to score 25+ in many games this year? I didn’t.
Why not? A better OC is a better OC. I'd like a better offense not another year in a bad one. The next time we run a play where our scheme gets a guy open will be the first.
Just fucking relax. We will see what happens.
Give it a rest man. They lost their best offensive weapon at the beginning of the season and have one reliable slot receiver. I’m not saying Jones is going to be great, but let’s give him someone reliable to throw to. Do you realize half of his interceptions were due to Reese’s last first round pick Engram, that is supposed to be playing a safety valve position at TE? I read a statistical analysis recently that estimated Engram cost them at least 35 points this year between drops and turnovers. That’s probably three more wins when you look at how close many of the games were that we lost.
Quote:
Because it's doing due diligence as the GM of a pro football team. Its sad to see how many of you are complacent with mediocrity.
I agree that many posters here cannot put a line in the sand with the coaching staff change. Each GM/HC will work differently together. Not to say all the blame lies on Shurmur, it doesn’t. But it’s also possible a Judge/Gettleman collaboration may yield better results.
Giving Jones a third year is reasonable regardless of what you think of him.
Who says it's his call? The owner and GM already announced their intention to retain Garrett in their fireside chat. They are all in on Jones, and don't want to see him have to switch systems again.
Maybe they should have given that some thought when they hired Garrett, whose offense couldn't be more different than Shurmur's. But the Maras love Garrett, and that took precedence.
Garrett's offense + Jones's skillset is a terrible marriage. It's one where Jones's glaring weaknesses are featured.
In 2020 only one team (LA Rams) over .500 finished in the bottom half of the NFL in scoring. The 16th ranked offense (Atlanta) scored 24.8 PPG. I'd bet a paycheck the 2021 Giants finish under that number and under .500.
This league is about scoring points, and the Giants aren't going into 2021 with the tools to do that even with a FA WR addition.
The term "fireside chat" has been bludgeoned to death here like Go Terps lost his tape of the Yule Log and can't figure out what the fuck to do about it.
Quote:
And Garrett is awful how can he not fire Garrett? This doesn't reflect well on Judge.
Disagree with your last statement. Barkley coming back (even if it’s a slow start), a FA WR like Robinson/Golladay, another WR in the first 4 rounds of the draft and this is a much different offense.
Quote:
And Garrett is awful how can he not fire Garrett? This doesn't reflect well on Judge.
It reflects poorly on Judge because it is his coaching staff. He is tied to them, so when one is as obviously horrible as Garrett and is allowed to stay it makes Judge seem like he is full of doo too.
Judge signing with a team that controls who he hires and fires doesn't seem like a bright move for a bright guy considering that he had other options.
Don't project your ignorance onto the rest of us, friend.
You realize Garrett’s offenses were in the top 10 for several years with the Cowboys right? I’m not happy about 2020, but he also had very few weapons to work with. When your featured receiver is Engram you are pretty much fucked. If they get some weapons this offseason and we are having this same conversation next February you are right.
Then Judge should have gone to Miss. State where he would have the control and be able to hold those accountable for poor results. Accountability was a big subject in Judges first press conference I believe. It seems hollow to talk about accountability if he isn't even able to hold his own coaches accountable.
Maybe, just maybe, the Giants and Judge are really high on Garrett. And maybe, the reason we had a shitty offense is because our freakishly talented best player tore his knee, and we had a second year QB with almost nobody throwing to him. Yet when everything was clicking, the offense was more than solid.
Give it some time before you just abandon ship on Garrett. He’s been the head of some really good offenses.
And for all the greatness Barkley supposedly brings, the Giants have been a shit offensive team since he's been here.
Instead of pining for Barkley, you may want to ask yourself what they're going to do with him on the many third and longs that Garrett's offense sets up... because keeping him in the backfield to pick up a blitz is not a good option.
Awful post. Come back to reality and stop putting forth excuses and blaming me for expecting a team to put forth a more credible offensive output than the Giants did last year.
If the talent on the field isn't adequate enough to score a reasonable level of points then send your post to Gettleman, not me.
Quote:
scored under 20 points nine times.
Glad to see they are contemplating possible internal alterations...
Sounds like the offensive roster needs more talent. Or is it the Front Office?
It very well may not if Garrett isn't get the job done.
Do you recommend Judge lay down the hammer here or should he insert himself into offensive processes more? What would be your likely move?
Quote:
And Garrett is awful how can he not fire Garrett? This doesn't reflect well on Judge.
If it’s not the head coach’s call who his OC is then this franchise is even more fucked than I already thought it was. And that’s saying something.
Quote:
Why waste the dime?
Agreed.
This kind of move is likely beyond what our current front office can navigate effectively. Similar to
why they stood pat at #2 overall and made the easy pick with Barkley.
As for Garrett...expected as much. Se la vie. For whatever reason-maybe he grew up in Jersey, went to Princeton, was backup QB for us for a couple of seasons, his old man, etc.-Mara obviously thinks highly of him. I don't get it, but that's me. That said, '21 is make or break for him & Jones. They need to show SIGNIFICANT improvement or both shouldn't be in their current positions come '22. We need a major influx of talent on offense, shocking statement I know. I'm not ready to give up on Jones yet, but he really needs to up his game a lot next fall or we're looking for another QB.
Very well put. This is what it boils down to. Everything needs to click next season. Barkley needs to get back to his rookie level of production. Jones needs to have a significant spike in production. Andrew Thomas needs to become an above average LT anchoring the line. It all needs to click. If not, the Giants are staring down the potential of another overhaul next year.
When does everything click?
When does everything click?
Then blow it up? I’m just stating what the Giants thinking is. Next year the plan will need to come through or it will lead to a new GM & QB most likely.
I don’t always agree with Terps, but he’s right here. No matter how badly Mara continues to ruin this franchise, Ryan Keane, FMIC and co will continue to shill for the owner and front office. The team has been an abomination for a decade. People laughing at the idea of trading for Watson because we have Daniel Jones are utterly clueless.
Quote:
is basically you throwing up a Hail Mary in that post.
When does everything click?
Then blow it up? I’m just stating what the Giants thinking is. Next year the plan will need to come through or it will lead to a new GM & QB most likely.
What’s come thru? What’s the ultimatum?
Quote:
I always know it's going to go the distance. And I love it. Haha.
People aren’t against trading for Watson because of Jones. It’s because to get Watson you destroy your salary cap and lose at least three first round picks. Which means you have an excellent QB and no ability to improve the team around him. You become the Houston Texans. And you don’t win anything.
So...no matter what everyone else thinks or says, these are the things I have been saying. I’m not some Mara or DG apologist. I said I think the direction they are going with is the right one, especially since 2019. I said Shurmur was way worse than people thought. I like Daniel Jones, think he’s shown great promise and has obviously struggled more often than not, but you gotta lay the foundation before you can say for sure whether or someone is going to pan out or not.
And no, Jason Garrett will not be the reason Jones succeeds or fails.
Can you imagine the dialogue the last week with this brain trust?
Judge: “What do we think about Watson wanting out of Houston? He’s a great player. If you want, I can reach out to Cesario because I got to know him a little bit in New England...”
Gettleman: “Nah. I think we’re good with Daniel. I’ve felt as good about him today as I felt two years ago at the Senior Bowl. He’s a real professional quarterback. John? Chris?”
John: “I agree. I think Jason will get him going like he did with Dak. I still see similarities with a young Eli. Plus, once we sign Saquon long term, we’re set for years...”
Chris: “And Engram too...”
You'll keep posting made up versions of what happened as fact dozens of times this offseason.
And he's fucking that head coach with this stupidity.
If he got the head coach hire right he should let him how his own staff, and replace the buffoon GM with a competent person of Judge's choosing. Then after that's done he should lose his fucking key card.
God you are so tiresome.
There is some Saban crossover with Judge/Garrett, but that is it. The rest of the staff does have Judge’s hands all over it though. And if you believe Raanan’s report, he also says that Kitchens & Schuplinski will have increased roles, both are Judge guys.
I’ve gotta say, I did think Kitchens would be the OC this year and I think he eventually will be at some point.
I do think if Judge probably would want Kitchens as the OC. That’s just a hunch on my part. Garrett probably is set up to be the next fall guy.
It's very likely the problem isn't Garrett.
But (1) a QB who likely can't be effective in any NFL offense because he struggles with decision making and (2) the offense has leaks because of Gettleman.
Always a fall guy at Jints Central. Create a distraction over here to take the light off the real problem(s) over there...
You’re right, and Saquon barely played this year. What we are witnessing from Terps and others on this board is frustration with a bad product over the last several years. It’s not even really about this particular groups of players on the roster now. The team ended the season 5-3 and it looks like we have a good coach. We should be excited about the future of the franchise.
That's what we were hearing from asshats that, if I remember correctly, have a good record of reliability here on BBI.
You know what's actually nonsense? Claiming that Barkley's return will make a difference, or that Jones is showing great signs.
Utter fiction.
3 1's...with a salary to prevent getting any FA....what a great idea?
Give Jones DeAndre Hopkins for a year.. remove mistake prone Engram, maybe with less then 4 new comers to OL, bring back our best RB with an embedded coaching staff and let's see what happens...before we venture into a foolhearty trade.
Everyone killed DG for trading a 3rd and a 5th...for an expensive player....
Look, I am as disappointed as anyone with the Giants play the past decade....yes, we have seen a ton of mistakes. This offense was pretty lame last year...but Garrett is far from an idiot....
This coaching staff is entering year 2, not 10.
Yes, mistakes were made...but this team competed pretty well.
I am fine giving them a 2nd term.....
1) Do you remember the anonymous insider quote about Garrett calling a brilliant game v Tampa and Jones repeatedly making mistakes to blow the game? Hmm. I’m not claiming that Garrett outcoaches everyone he faces, but to go from brilliant to incompetent? I doubt that’s the case.
2) A big deal is being made of Garrett resigning his OC duties in Dallas. But he was an offensive minded HC. You don’t think he had a lot of input into the play design and play calling in what was a very successful offense?
A lot of this anti- Garrett posting strikes me as underinformed fan bitching. I don’t buy it.
People like the next hot offensive coordinator or new wrinkle to offense. The goal is to win championships and most times that still comes to winning on the lines.
Judge definitely recognized the offense having issues early last year. He worked with Thomas and his technique so I gather he first went to Garrett and then to Columbo. I do think Judge will have a little more say in the offseason with giving guidance to Garrett and there will be adjustments next season.
Quote:
John Mara has 2 Super Bowls as the owner of the Giants. He held on to Coughlin and Reese for too long, but tough to fault him for it. He wasn’t going to let Eli Manning play for another franchise. Say what you want about that, but it’s over with. It looks like he finally got the head coach right after two bad hires. Give the guy a fucking break already.
Hahaha
Also BBI: Garrett is totally at fault for the Giants' poor offensive performance this past season - ignore the lack of talent that he had to work with.
Quote:
In comment 15143725 bw in dc said:
Quote:
If you knew that for a fact, that wouldn't bother you?
Why would it bother me? What is the point in stripping the team to get a $40 mill per year player when the team is devoid of offensive talent?
DG believes in Jones - you don't, I have reservations but can at least see when he has some playmakers he is pretty good (2019 wasn't an illusion)
Houston wants 3 or 4 1st round picks - great we get a VG QB and will not be able to give him any players to throw to....and to boot the guy is publicly whining. That will go over big in a year or two when he sees that without the 1st round pick they gave away the team still lacks talent. He will start whining again.
Some of you like circular arguments just to argue.
Other than Barkley's injury, which was obviously huge, most of the offensive "talent" is what Gettleman intended it to be.
It just feels logically inconsistent to me when fans defend Garrett/Jones due to a lack of offensive talent, but don't then hold Gettleman accountable for... wait for it... a lack of offensive talent.
I think it’s also true that Jones is, at best, a huge question mark and presents an exceptional challenge for Garrett. The two are not better together. Think about McVay’s work with Goff, McDermit and his staff molding Josh Allen, Roman with LJax, or Reich working with an old Rivers. These are perfect analogues but the point is that the O-co and QB need to compliment each other. I’m not sure that’s happening here with Garrett and Jones.
It is also true that the Giants offense lacks play makers. To me, this is slightly oversold, it’s true we don’t have great players but some of that has to do with our QB and the scheme of the O-co. We do have 4 1st round picks on offense. That’s not nothing.
We’re they good picks? Some yes, some no. And that brings us to another problem with the Giants which is Getty who’s absolutely from the NFL way back machine.
And that of course brings us to the owners who are, in my opinion, conservative to a fault. They took a real chance on a young guy like Judge, and even McAd’oh. That’s to be applauded. But they stuck with Reese way too long. And then they brought in a guy who’s just not the right choice for GM in the 21st century NFL. And while I have no inside proof, I think Garrett is a choice of ownership and GM to try and smooth things out for the young Judge.
Anyway, it’s a lousy situation. It would be difficult for Jones to have a new O-co. And it is too soon to pull the plug on Jones. Best case scenario is that everything breaks our way and we at least get back to .500 or better football. I don’t see it happening with this current configuration. But I hope I’m wrong.
If our offense relies on someone throwing the ball to Jones, we've really screwed something up along the way.
As for "when everything was clicking" - first of all, no it really wasn't "more than solid" and it was so rarely clicking that you can't really make any judgments about it either way due to small sample size. But the "more than solid" part of your statement is just further evidence that you don't actually know a single thing about the NFL outside of the Giants.
And somehow you accuse Terps of lacking context? I don't think you know what that word means.
So the conclusion I draw from this is that
a) The Giants should in fact have hired Shurmur, but as an offensive coordinator. Critical evaluation mistake and thus falls entirely on Gettleman. When a very competent guy is hired (Shurmur) but put in the wrong position, that is squarely on his boss.
b) This botched execution - which led to Shurmur leaving the organization - has had knock-on effects. Garrett is very likely a perfectly capable NFL OC but there may be system mismatches with him and the Giants personnel.
c) There is the very real possibility that Jones really doesn’t have a ceiling that is a lot higher than Keenum.
d) The Giants rebuild in 2018 and 2019 was completely botched at every level. Drafting, FA signings, coaching selections. And the guy who ran the show somehow still has his job. So either John Mara knows this and has a transition plan being executed gradually or he is an idiot. I vote for the latter.
lol. You were a little late that time though.
I agree. I also never got the sense that Gettleman & Shurmur had the same philosophy on winning football. Always was a strange fit to me.
So the conclusion I draw from this is that
Shurmur was not leaving Minnesota as an offensive coordinator to come here and be an offensive coordinator. He had previously been a head coach with the Browns and was looking for his next head coaching opportunity after a very successful season with Minnesota.
Oh and Watson was never an option nor should he have been. Hope he gets traded to the worst team in the league. Cry baby idiot
Why would he NEED to call the Texans about Watson. It is YOU who thinks it makes sense to mortgage our future for a QB who has not won anything significant in this league.
If I am DG, I am not calling the Texans about Watson. Not at this point. There is too much time between Feb 5 and the draft. Too many more failed negotiations between the Texans and teams who may actually have serious interest in Watson. Houston needs to see what the true market value is for Watson right now.
From a pure negotiation standpoint taking the names out of the equation it makes NO sense for the Giants to have called them right now....none.
You are the one who has a boner for Watson and a stick up your ass about Jones. So.. you think a call should have been made.
Wasn't everybody the same except for having Engram's availability, albeit that not being a good thing.
You're cherry picking a stretch where 6 of the only 7 games where the Giants even scored 20 points occurred. And in that 6 game stretch, the Giants failed to score even 24 points 4/6 times. Also, two of the games in that 6 game stretch when the offense was supposedly clicking had TDs scored by the defense. The offense scored 22.3 PPG during that supposedly prolific stretch.
The average weekly scoring output for the other 31 teams in the NFL was 25.0.
The Giants surpassed that number twice all season. The offense did not score 30 points in any game all year. There is no honest way to portray that as an offense that was ever clicking. And there's also no honest way to defend the offense as lacking talent while simultaneously defending the GM who built the roster.
I might be unbearable, but you're a joke.
If we're not seeing Barkley looking like an elite back and improvement on Oline and Jones, DG and JG better be gone.
OK, we tried.
What's the response to my receiver question?
That lack of weapons is rough. Say, whose responsibility is that?
Based on this logic, there's no reason to discuss NYG football until after it happens.
This goes to my point about how all of BBI wanted to tear it down and start over...and we did that in 2019/2020....and everyone is still bitching.
But it happened, injuries happen. But when it's your BEST PLAYER, that's a problem.
It seems you're unable to deal with doses of realism. It's the core of why you're getting beaten up often. There are reasons to hold some optimism here, and also plenty of skepticism at the same time. They're not mutually exclusive.
My opinion of the team has not changed. Its others who constantly move the goal posts. We went from a shitty 3 win team, to "we should definitely win the division" to "we suck again" all in one season.
There is zero patience when it comes tot his new regime, and that's just the way it is. I've accepted it. I'm willing to wait until the end of 2021 season to fully see whether this whole thing has worked...some aren't willing to. That's fine.
Yeah - are you saying that only applies to me? Look around.
No, that's where you are putting words in my mouth. It isn't a "great deal of progress" but it would have been a nice progression, and a positive step. Plenty of things happened this year that made me think we are going in the right direction. Plenty of things didn't go well. I'm willing to combine the two and make an opinion considering all of the factors. Some posters look at the record of a first year coach, 2nd year QB, without our best playmaker...and go "we suck." Not the case.
Absolutely shocking.
If you tell me 2020 is really something to build off for this offense, I disagree. On the whole the unit stunk and big questions remain on Jones, Garrett, the scheme's validity, and those are separate considerations from Barkley's knee, the need for upgrades at WR, the very unfinished OL.
With UFA and draft ramping up, these are vital discussions for now, not during or after the 2021 season.
Again, all long, I've said...if it still stinks next year...then yeah obviously it didn't work. Last I checked, Garrett has had 1 full year as the OC with a second year QB, not a ton of weapons including one of the best RBs in football, and a young OL. Let's just give him a few more weeks before we jump ship here.
Quote:
in an awful NFCE really indicative of a great deal of progress? It's progress but it's still an awful division and a very average football team, in proper context.
No, that's where you are putting words in my mouth. It isn't a "great deal of progress" but it would have been a nice progression, and a positive step. Plenty of things happened this year that made me think we are going in the right direction. Plenty of things didn't go well. I'm willing to combine the two and make an opinion considering all of the factors. Some posters look at the record of a first year coach, 2nd year QB, without our best playmaker...and go "we suck." Not the case.
No attempt at putting words, just a question and indicator of how much you success you think was made. This offense sucked, with or without Barkley and the rest of it. All you had to do was watch the games and then watch other games around the league to compare. We're reduced to hoping for more talent to be properly identified, and that the unit will somehow be more like 2019 than 2020, until it's demonstrated on the field. Hope isn't a plan, it's at the core of the frustration here.
Well, I guess we will see if it was executed poorly by next year won't we?
It's a significant list that needs to go correctly. It's not impossible but so far there's plenty to suggest more mistakes are going to happen along the way. That's what happens when a team drafts for need, or uses UFA incorrectly, etc.
Quote:
We just didn't want one that was executed this poorly.
Well, I guess we will see if it was executed poorly by next year won't we?
We can see it now. It's built around a low ceiling QB that's terrible in the pocket and a running back that can't block. And the offense is designed to keep the quarterback in the pocket...
But it happened, injuries happen. But when it's your BEST PLAYER, that's a problem.
I wonder if Dallas or Washington wish their QBs made it thru the season too. Or didn't that happen?
Even when they drafted Jones, they paid Eli to be a $20 million dollar backup hoping he could hold of Jones that last year.
Keep the staff together. Big prove it year for Jones and Barkley.
Quote:
We just didn't want one that was executed this poorly.
Well, I guess we will see if it was executed poorly by next year won't we?
We can already see that it's being executed poorly.
The rebuild started a full year late, included as many misses as hits in the draft, and handed out albatross contracts along the way. For the third offseason in a row, we're going to watch this team just plug new holes that they created for themselves with poor acquisitions rather than taking a foundation from the year prior and building upon it.
We'll probably draft a WR in the first round and/or spend big money on one in free agency to give Jones a playmaker, because the WR that DG signed to significant dollars just a couple of years ago (Tate) sucked. Just like we took an OT in the first round last year because the OT that DG signed to big money a few years earlier (Solder) sucked, and just like we spent decent money on a LB in free agency last year because the one that DG traded for a few years earlier (Ogletree) sucked.
Every time that happens, an opportunity to meaningfully improve the team is wasted as we use impact resources on positions that we've previously (and recently) used impact resources on, but failed. How much better is this team if Solder had been competent enough to use the #4 pick on a different position last year? How much better is this team if Ogletree had been good enough to use the money spent on Martinez elsewhere last year? What would we be targeting this offseason if Tate had been a viable WR solution?
We're going into DG's fourth offseason and every single year since his first, the top offseason priority on the shopping list has been at a position that he has previously addressed and gotten wrong. That's why this is taking longer than it takes other teams. That's why fans are growing impatient.
Just so you know, posters weren't just begging for a rebuild. They were expecting it to be accomplished in better than a half-ass way.
When you show you suck at staying the course and suck at rebuilding too, well there is not much else you can hang your hat on. Hence, why you see the impatience.
Garrett called the game to keep this team (with all its flaws) close. And for the most part it worked.
The Giants had to face an inordinate number of teams that ranked in the top half defensively of the NFL that suppressed his stats. Add in the fact that he had no SB for the majority of the year and it's the perfect recipe for a disastrous statistical season.
My guess is that DJ's real statistical mean is somewhere in-between.
What an idiot.
Quote:
if it comes out that Ole Dave never even bothered to call the Texans, yes.
If a great player/QB is available it is absolutely incumbent from any team short of having Rodgers/Mahomes/Wilson/Brady to inquire. And so what if he hasn't won anything yet. Watson is only 25; and he actually led his team to a national championship at Clemson. The pedigree is there. Remind me - what the hell has Jones ever done at any level?
It's smart business. In fact, it's business 101 across any industry. You always call.
And here's why - you never know what the other side might be thinking. They may like Jones as a prospect and are willing to create a package that is too good to pass up.
At the end of the day, this much is clear - Watson play the most critical position in the sport and a helluva lot better than Jones will likely ever play it.
But, hey, let's stay tethered to Jones because he may someday be better than the game manager he is.
Super...back in the box we go!
Opportunities of guys like Watson becoming available almost never happen. In the end, the offer may not be competitive but suggesting a phone call shouldn't even be entertained sounds a bit negligent. Particularly when you are talking about a franchise going thru a bit of distress right now.
Oh, and I meant the Texans on that last part but I guess you can look at it both ways...
1) Josh Allen emerges as a star QB.
2) Justin Herbert shows every sign of becoming a star.
3) Daniel Jones performs like a back up level QB.
Allen and Herbert were there for the Giants to simply draft them - just walk up to the podium and say their name. This is f*****g catastrophic.
The Saquon injury is almost besides the point. Maybe Jones will look like he can become an average NFL QB with better play around him. Big whoop-de-ding-dong. We can look forward to being bystanders while players like Mahomes, Allen and other elite QB talents lead their teams in key playoff matchups.
Fuck us.
Fuck us.
Yay, another agenda-agnostic post from our chief data scientist who absolutely never contorts himself to defend DG.
If they don't improve, then DG will be gone, DJ likely gone and everyone will get their wish. And then I'm sure everyone will have nothing to say when a new GM comes in and totally whiffs on a 1st round pick.
If they don't improve, then DG will be gone, DJ likely gone and everyone will get their wish. And then I'm sure everyone will have nothing to say when a new GM comes in and totally whiffs on a 1st round pick.
No, we'll have plenty to say. We know what whiffing on first rounders looks like pretty well around here.
If they don't improve, then DG will be gone, DJ likely gone and everyone will get their wish. And then I'm sure everyone will have nothing to say when a new GM comes in and totally whiffs on a 1st round pick.
I'm not the one making up excuses.
They DO suck, and have sucked every year of DG's tenure. And he has contributed to them sucking. Anyone who doesn't acknowledge that is making up excuses. Like you, for example.
GMs do miss on picks. They do miss on FA signings. And that's why their teams aren't as good as they could be.
DG took over a team that was in rough shape, but it wasn't as bad as his apologists make it out to be - they won 11 (ELEVEN) games the year before he came in. And he proceeded to take a team that was in nosedive mode and simply flatten the crash landing.
Every single major move he has made has either been in response to one of his failed moves or required another major move to correct it. You can never build a winner that way - you need to hit on more than 50% of your swings, and you need to not constantly be filling holes that you created for yourself so that you can actually build something up instead of building it back.
If a great player/QB is available it is absolutely incumbent from any team short of having Rodgers/Mahomes/Wilson/Brady to inquire.
So Watson is "great" now? The fucking guy has won regular season games and that's it. Are we throwing that word around willy-nilly now? How about Generational or HOF?
Not to say that he cannot be great one day, but it has not been proven that yet. He has had one of the best WRs in the game in Hopkins on his team and they did not get his team deep into the playoffs.
So you want to bring him here with fewer weapons than what he had in Houston and simultaneously limiting our ability to assemble the pieces around him after giving up everything in draft picks just to get him.
Stop playing fantasy football. I would not let you babysit my fantasy football team even for 2 min while I go to the bathroom.
Quote:
You do realize that he put up even better numbers without Hopkins than he did WITH Hopkins, right?
Maybe you were in the shitter when that happened.
LOL, ok.
They have been in the bottom third of the league since 2017.
They suck.
I think it's pretty clear by now that - to steal a reference from Terps - the Giants could trade for a blanket infected with small pox and you'd defend the move.
6-10, 17.5 points per game.
The Giants sucked in 2020.
Many of us on this board have been Giants fans forever and wouldn’t be wasting their time on a message board if the stupid team didn’t mean something important to them (for me it’s the continuation of my dad’s love of the team dating back to the 50s). After all the loyal support from their great fan base, is it too much to ask that they turn the front office/scouting into the league’s best? That they work and scratch and claw to gain any possible edge? Does anyone on this board think that they are doing that? Don’t we deserve to have a nimble, technologically advanced front office like the Ravens, a team that could flip on a dime from Flacco to Lamar Jackson? What are we, chopped liver?
Speaking for myself, my frustration is not about this going on 8 year rebuild that has led us nowhere (what’s the Vegas win total for 2021, maybe 7?), it’s a feeling that the Jints owners and FO are comfortable with business as usual, and we are just laughably behind other organizations in staffing, vision, and hunger. It’s NY! Pull it together! Bring in the best! (Yes, I’m screaming at the clouds at this point lol). Oyy.
But Watson did throw for almost 400 yards and 2 TD's so that's pretty sweet.
Did you miss the 6-10 part?
You really think you should be the one to tell anyone else to get a clue?
Your post rate contrasted with your knowledge rate is probably the lowest on the board. You make DG's hit rate look good.
You do realize that he put up even better numbers without Hopkins than he did WITH Hopkins, right?
Maybe you were in the shitter when that happened.
I must have been in the shitter when he captained his team to a championship... or close to one.
Nobody has proven to me that we are better off giving up the next few years' picks to get this guy. All you can say is Jones sucks. That does not mean trading for Watkins and giving up what will be needed to get him is a smart move.
Watkins is better than at least 20 other starting QBs in the league right? According to some here, he is top 5 or 7. Why haven't any of the other teams in the league made the trade for him yet? Are they all asleep at the wheel too? Should be a no brainer for the majority of the league.
The fact that Jax has not made the trade yet tells us they think that a rookie from the same Clemson school is better than Watson. Otherwise, they potentially could have made that deal straight up already.
How about the Jets? They have more draft capital than the Giants do and people are saying the same thing about Darnold as they are about Jones. Why haven't they made the trade?
Houston could trade with one of these teams and then draft one of those coveted QBs that BBI thinks we should have tanked for.
People want us to send Jones to Houston as part of our trade with them. The same people who said Jones sucks. So.. what is Houston going to do for a QB then? Our draft picks are not getting them a top QB in this draft. Jones blows so why would they make a trade like that with us?
But Watson did throw for almost 400 yards and 2 TD's so that's pretty sweet.
Britt finds a way to weave his mancrush into another thread.
Quote:
I think you already did go to the bathroom...with this post.
Quote:
the Giants don't suck. If you think this current version of the team going into 2021 sucks, we are watching different games
6-10, 17.5 points per game.
The Giants sucked in 2020.
Ryan - they didn't suck when you look at the rest of the NFCE. Other than that though...
Quote:
I'm not convinced the Giants should trade for Watson, but I do think it's something they should explore. If you take our GM at his word, there's nothing worse in the NFL than building a good roster around a shit QB and then not having an avenue to acquiring the QB that you need to get over the top.
So what exactly are the Giants doing right now besides satisfying the masturbatory ego of the same GM who defined "QB Hell" for us all? I guess we're supposed to chalk it up to just another press conference soundbite from a mediocre GM who likes to hear himself speak?
Quote:
went to Houston with a washed up Eli Manning and beat Watson and the Texans.
Britt finds a way to weave his mancrush into another thread.
If you haven't seen Watson play since three years ago, what's the point of the post?
Quote:
Britt finds a way to weave his mancrush into another thread.
If you haven't seen Watson play since three years ago, what's the point of the post?
To mention Eli.
"I haven't seen that band since Eli won a meaningless game three years ago and I ruined a pair of pants in the process."
The truth is actually simpler than that: the Giants have no great players. And that includes #26.
Quote:
I know it's the millionth time you've played the hits, but man you really have mastered performing them to perfection. I would think performing the same songs day in/day out would make you tire of them, but man you still bring the energy! Some say the band hasn't been the same since LBH15 went solo, but I still think you guys are awesome. Looking forward to the encore performances later today, and the day after that, and the day after that, and the day after that....
"I haven't seen that band since Eli won a meaningless game three years ago and I ruined a pair of pants in the process."
Well, all of them suck (outside of 2016), so..
Quote:
Maybe learn his name before your tirade.
It's WatSON. Not WatKINS.
In what world is he not a great football player?
In what world is he not a great football player?
He has a bum knee now.
If you want to use your convoluted logic to define a great RB, let's just put Tiki back in blue and let him get after it.
Once again, you prove your ineptitude as a fan.
He was terrific in 2019 too.
Watched em' all.
Are you suggesting if the Giants played in the NFC South or NFC West they would have won more than 6 games?
Is this like when you told us all about how the offense was clicking?
Is there a certain number of times that you need to be proven wrong before you realize that you don't know what you're talking about?
Quote:
he needs to re-establish he's still that player.
He was terrific in 2019 too.
He flashed at times, but 2019 was a step down for him. And, now the knee ...
We'll see. It's not like SB came roaring back from an ankle sprain.
His entire game is predicated upon physical explosiveness. You're just wishing on a shooting star like the rest of us that he hasn't lost that.
I'm suggesting that the Giants played some good games outside of the NFC East. You guys have selective memory when it comes to this, because we finished 6-10. It's all about the record right?
Yep, just glad he didn't have an ingrown toe nail...
I'm suggesting that the Giants played some good games outside of the NFC East. You guys have selective memory when it comes to this, because we finished 6-10. It's all about the record right?
No, it's because they sucked.
I'm sorry that you're incapable of understanding that. We're not all as naive as you, Ryan.
I'm suggesting that the Giants played some good games outside of the NFC East. You guys have selective memory when it comes to this, because we finished 6-10. It's all about the record right?
Not being selective at all. They did play hard in a number of games.
I also recall wishing their roster didn't suck so that we could have won more of them.
That last part is important and often overlooked. Barkley is a liability on 3rd down...his presence encourages teams to occupy him with a blitzer, which takes him out as a receiver and endangers the quarterback.
Barkley's talent (pre-ACL, at least) as an open field runner is undeniable. It's been his poor fortune that he was drafted by a team that's been clueless on how to use him. Had he landed with Sean Payton, Andy Reid, Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay...those types of coaches would have known how to use him. The Giants though have no idea what they're doing with him.
Wins against bad teams really do trick people. Did they show progress from the year before, sure. But this was still a bad football team, all the offensive data proves that to be a fact.
Where and what "we"?
Quote:
We did hear rumors all year about Judge and Garrett not working well together, and barely speaking. Add on top of that the Colombo situation, the way Mara/Gettleman spoke about Garrett, and there's a lot of smoke there.
Sorry, Alan. You haven't been here very long.
Read more, post less, learn who the sources are. THEY did offer inside info.
Quote:
We did hear rumors all year about Judge and Garrett not working well together, and barely speaking. Add on top of that the Colombo situation, the way Mara/Gettleman spoke about Garrett, and there's a lot of smoke there.
BBI. There were posts about Judge and Garrett not getting along, and I believe Dan Duggan reported the same.
Garrett has a lot at stake here too. He wants another head gig, otherwise this is Fassel in Baltimore all over again.
If that is ineffective, you are seriously delusional.
If that is ineffective, you are seriously delusional.
How many wins did it lead to? That’s what he meant.
Right. The idea that this team if Barkley didn’t get hurt could have been a good team is a fantasy.
Right. The idea that this team if Barkley didn’t get hurt could have been a good team is a fantasy.
If that is ineffective, you are seriously delusional.
Ask around, dude. You don't get to call anyone delusional.
lol
Quote:
What about Watson isn't great?
Seriously, have you even taken the time to look at his performance? Because with some of your comments, I'm getting the sense you haven't.
From his very first game, and even despite his shortened first season due to injury, Watson has been all-systems-go - TDs, TD/Ints ratio, Completion%, YPA, AYPA, rushing yards, rushing TDs, winning record, good playoff stats, etc.
And he just turned 25.
Yes, he has a lucrative contract, but the first year hit isn't that bad for the acquiring team, and the out-years could be re-negotiated.
Quote:
lol
You laughing at anyone else = LOL
Quote:
lol
Barkley averaged 6.0 yards per target and 7.9 yards per reception in 2018. You think those are indicative of a dynamic receiving threat?
Quote:
lol
Barkley averaged 6.0 yards per target and 7.9 yards per reception in 2018. You think those are indicative of a dynamic receiving threat?
14th ranked RB in YPC isn’t something I’d brag about.
So if that's the case it begs the question - who is dumb enough to use the 2nd pick overall on a running back?
The New York Football Giants are, that's who.
Wins against bad teams really do trick people. Did they show progress from the year before, sure. But this was still a bad football team, all the offensive data proves that to be a fact.
That's partly true.
Indeed, the offense was putrid.
But the defense was much improved and very effective. Marching into Seattle against an upper echelon QB, with a back-up QB "leading" our moribund offense, is very impressive...
And has anyone seen what a contemporary o-co can do with a guy like that?
Quote:
The defense definitely was improved but also depended on a handful of guys having career years for that to happen. To improve next year they’ll have to plug some massive holes on that side still (pass rusher, real #2 corner) and bank on Peppers, Williams and Bradberry repeating their career years.
Maybe learn his name before your tirade.
It's WatSON. Not WatKINS.
yeah I had HOPKINS on my mind and had just typed his name moments earlier
If that is ineffective, you are seriously delusional.
(And, no I am not one of the most knowledgeable fans posting here. I realize that, but I would never post that howler.)
Quote:
What about Watson isn't great?
Seriously, have you even taken the time to look at his performance? Because with some of your comments, I'm getting the sense you haven't.
Take it easy, he was in the bathroom.
Quote:
Take it easy, he was in the bathroom.
This is the post of the entire thread, regardless of which side of the aisle you land on.
If you feel good about our ability to do that, then okay.
My thing is we are not just a QB away from being competitive. We need too much and we need the picks now to make that happen.
If we are able to do a good job of rounding out this roster and getting some offensive weapons and QB is the final piece, then at that point we pull the trigger on a deal for someone.
If you feel good about our ability to do that, then okay.
My thing is we are not just a QB away from being competitive. We need too much and we need the picks now to make that happen.
If we are able to do a good job of rounding out this roster and getting some offensive weapons and QB is the final piece, then at that point we pull the trigger on a deal for someone.
Your are indeed right. We aren't a QB away. But we would solve a big unknown solving for QB.
Because I think most of us can agree we don't know what Jones is as a QB. But we certainly know who Watson is. And I really can't imagine anyone right now saying Jones will ever be better than Jones...at least not without a tremendous amount of imagination.
I look at this Watson hypothetical two ways...
1. I can buy the concern about his contract - to a degree - and how that might restrict building out a better roster. I believe a good GM could figure it out. Which, alas, creates another problem because our DG is our GM. But I digress... ;)
2. Let's say the deal was Jones + three first rounders. I have studied some hit percentages on first rounders, and it's about 50/50 that a firster is even going to be just a good player. And the odds of that first being a pro bowl player is 25%. Doing some simply math, we likely wouldn't draft a pro bowl player and, at best, get 1.5 good players(2). So boiled down to that, I would take Watson any day over Jones and another good player and a half.
Look, it's not going to happen because we are putting all of our eggs into the Jones basket. So it's Jones or bust right now. And if someone does pull of a Watson deal that we could have matched, and that team shines, there are going to be a lot of question to answer around here...
Geesh.
Look, it's not going to happen because we are putting all of our eggs into the Jones basket. So it's Jones or bust right now. And if someone does pull of a Watson deal that we could have matched, and that team shines, there are going to be a lot of question to answer around here...
We know the Giants are not going to make that trade. What will be telling is whether any team makes a deal for him.
We can expect that Watson will play reasonably well wherever he goes. We can also expect a shit load of second guessing here as well. It is already happening and Watson is still in Houston.
I personally do not like drawing conclusions that say a player would have a similar impact or results on one team vs another. Every circumstance is very different. Example.. Brady is in the Superbowl with Tampa. What are the chances he would be in the Superbowl this Sunday if he came to the Giants? Forget that... do we think even the Pats would have made it to the Superbowl with Brady?
Quote:
Brady's situation was very unusual. The most decorated QB in history, now a 43 year old free agent, looking for a situation with "no assembly required...just add water and stir". And playoffs here we come. So he wasn't coming here.
Watson, on the other hand, is 25 and very likely on the trade block despite what the Texans say. And all but a handful or so of teams could absolutely use him. It's a helluva an opportunity...
I wouldn't feel good about that if we didn't make the trade either. We've had five first round picks the last three years, and not one great player to show for it.
If that is ineffective, you are seriously delusional.
Yea terps is a fucking moron. He just trolls the board. He complains about everything.
He legit said tge giants have no great players....bradberry? Martinez? They are top 5 at their positions. What do you consider great? Btw, ill bet you bitched about those signings too.
Youre fuckin cluless but more importantly youre fucking annoying. Im not sure how your friebds dont drown you in a shallow puddle.
Ryan, you have patience my man and BBI owes you a beer to fight against BBIs three stooges. Terps is the ring leader of a very small, dumb, and annoying clique within BBI.
The giants arent great, in fact they are average at best BUT the team showed soke fight and judge looks like a solid coach so ill trust his judgement over Terps. Also, i agree ryan, lets see what 2021 is. Jones 3rd year, hopefully qe get some wrs for him and we are off. The defense is pretty damn good. Ive been so negative about the giants but im actually excited for the fall. I think we will compete for division and thats gotta be the goal every year.
Guys like Terps just complain constantly. Its at the ppint where i hope we hire who he wants and sign and deaft who he wants so he will stop running his cock smoker.
Nothing wrong with having negative feelings but terps and them make some outlandish comments like "barley was an ineffective receiver in 2018" LOL
And has anyone seen what a contemporary o-co can do with a guy like that?
Juszczyk had a total of 19 receptions and 17 rushes for the entire season, playing 43% of offensive snaps in all 16 games.
I guess he's supposed to be a good blocker as well, but seems to me if he were such a terrific asset to both the run and pass game, he should stay on the field more.
Will be interesting to see his market if the Niners let him go to FA.
Something tells me that's not gonna happen.If anything, more posts like yours will start to appear.