When was peak NFL?

as the Giants rose to prominence. Never did I think the Giants would become a championship team. Watching them dominate some great teams- 49ers and Redskins especially- was rewarding. Made the 1970s worth suffering through.
The late 60's to early 90's is broader, today's game is not good at all. These QB's today would be retiring by their mid to late 30's. Tom Brady wouldn't have 6 rings and 10 appearences, defenders back then would never had allowed it, Brady standing there like a statue would have been destroyed long before, and the running QB's, LOL, good luck with that.
I hate what the NFL has morphed into post Polian bitching after Pats beat the Colts in '04 or '05. You can't even touch the WRs or it's a flag.
I agree but I don't think it wasn't as bad back then as it is today. Maybe 2009-2010 or 2011 could be the watershed moment for the NFL with that stupid CBA.
Was it the beginning of the decline in 2005? Yeah. Probably. But man, with the Giants getting Plaxico in March of 2005 and trading for Eli the year prior, that was peak interest in the NFL for me. Maybe it's got something to do with my age and being hungry for a Super Bowl victory in my adulthood.
The league in 2005 still showed signs that it was impressive to throw 30 TDs. Where, now? There's something wrong with you as a QB or a team if you haven't reached that total by week 12.
Free agency had to happen, it's completely unfair to the players without it, but it really hurt the game from a fan's standpoint. You used to be able to count on each team having the same special teamers, deep down the bench, year after year. The idea that the Simpsons could reference Mosi Tatupu because he was a cult figure for years thanks to his work on specials....
Just a question or something I noticed. Why wasn't the score always on the screen like it is today? To keep people tuned in for ratings?
Now you can just check the score without watching the game.
Might be because of the size and resolution of TVs back then. TVs are so big and clear now, that having the score permanently up doesn't detract from the broadcast necessarily. But even in the mid to late 80s the broadcasts who were still rocking 20 inchers from the early 70s.
I think. So many legends playing at their peak in that era.
LT, Jerry Rice, Montana, Steve Young, Mike Singletary, Barry Sanders, Ronnie Lott, John Elway, the Bills greats like Thurman Thomas and Jim Kelly, Marino, you can go on and on.
By the end of '96 a lot of these guys were retired or were towards the end, and the transition to modern football was really in full swing, favoring offense over defense, where I believe in this era there was a good balance, where often defenses would be the headliner.
I chose '85 because that Super Bowl, to me, was the first of its era where the personalities on the team became national figures. Sure, this happened prior to '85 with figures such as Namath, Mean Joe Greene, and others, but at no point was there as many truly great teams and iconic players at their peak as the period between '85 and '96.
1981, 1984-1990 for NYG. I remember some really good football in the later 70s as the NFL game was beginning to take over, the Steelers vs Rams and Cowboys Super Bowls. Most of my friends growing up were/are either Cowboys or Steelers fan because the NY teams stunk so badly.
Lots of good football 1990-2005 before they fundamentally changed the game. Go Terps asked the question here could they kill the Golden Goose ... well, in terms of NFL's Golden Age of the game being transcendent and without peer, yes it's gone. Different animal now, still love it but it's a lesser sport, imv.
The game took off in 1958, started dying once plan B free agency was introduced. Roster depth weakened, loss of continuity. Throw in rule changes favoring the offense, add the salary cap, and you end up with this homogenous stew of mediocrity.
70s? 80s? 90s? I'm not sure when, but football took over from baseball as the national pass-time. Was that a kind of peak?
today:
There are more teams than ever. Peak?
More football players than ever pro, school, & Europe. Peak?
Football played all during the week, not just one day. Peak?
Players get paid more than ever. Peak?
Profits to teams and for team merchandise most ever. Peak?
Fans are willing to pay more for tickets and beer. Peak?
Fans are willing to pay thousands of dollars just for the right to buy season tickets. Peak?
More fans than ever interested in football. Peak?
Super Bowl party second biggest party day of year. Peak
As for me, I loved Sam Huff way more than I loved L.T. So for me, it's the 50s-60s.
Cowboys, Dolphins, Steelers, Raider, then the Niners, Giants, Redskins rotating titles with the Bears mixed in. Great, epic regular season battles just to MAKE the playoffs, and great wars to make the SB.
1994-2006 okay, but then the Polian whining outlawed defense and the NFL is now just a fantasy football and gambling sideshow.
At least we have 2 Giants SBs in this 2007- present era.
Thursday night games are another marker of decline. They are almost always low-quality due to the very short week, the teams hate playing them, and it's too many nights. It also helped bring MNF down as having another night game during the week detracted from the uniqueness of MNF. Adding a second game to MNF did that as well.
Like I mentioned in another thread, I've been watching a whole bunch of old broadcasts from the '70s and '80s on YouTube, and they have been a breath of fresh air to me. The quality of the play was better - guys knew how to tackle back then is the biggest thing I notice when I watch. The production was better - 100% focused on the game, no annoying ticker and obtrusive graphics, fewer commercials. The announcers were mostly better, free of the motormouth disease that afflicts so many announcers today. Back then they largely let the action on the field speak for itself and just added some context.
born until 1988, but most people around my parent's age say the late 70s and through the 80s was the best era of the NFL.
I didn't begin actually paying attention until 2002, but I thought there was some good overall football with almost any game being watchable up until about 2009. I feel like the NFL entered a new type of playing era that year, and I'm not sure why. So many teams seemed to go towards a more "finesse" route on both sides of the ball. The outliers being teams like the Ravens and Jets, hence part of their success in those few seasons (well the ravens stayed mostly good).
I think 2005 was the last real year of how beefed up and PED-filled the league was, and the last time that IMO you could get away with playing tougher, more physical defense league-wide. I think 2006 started to really show the Polian effect with illegal contact being heavily enforced and so much contact now being called for DPI more than ever.
I think every few years the NFL evolves in different ways, but it will never be what it was pre-2005.
And not just because of being a biased NY Giant fan. The 1980s had a bunch of heavyweight teams and players within the NFC. Great rivalries going at it at the highest level and was serious fun to watch, particularly if you enjoyed defense.
Obviously the Niners were the at the top of the charts for most of the decade. But not far behind were the Giants and Redskins. And then a good smattering of Bears, Eagles, Rams and Saints in different parts of the decade.
As for players, the 1980s also had Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, LT, Reggie White, Walter Peyton and Ronnie Lott. All arguably in the top 15 or so all-time players playing each other in the NFC during this heyday.
Add in Madden and Summerall calling all the big games and the 1980s is a slam dunk in my view.
But I'm sure if you asked a KC Chiefs fan about it they'd tell you right now is the peak.
There are teams that play really good football at present. We just haven't seen that around here in quite a while.
Giants won the whole thing in 2011.
I always say 2011 was the beginning of the awful CBA era. Even when the Giants were good in 2016, I was watching less and less games.
The horrid calls, the tempo of the game, the predictably. The 2016 AFC championship game between New England and Pittsburgh, I did not watch a single play of that game. I wasn't interested, and I knew 100% Pittsburgh had no chance of winning that game. Stark contrast to say, ten years prior, when I was obsessed with the game.
No way would I miss an opportunity to watch the AFC championship game back then.
But I'm sure if you asked a KC Chiefs fan about it they'd tell you right now is the peak.
There are teams that play really good football at present. We just haven't seen that around here in quite a while.
You could say that there's inherent bias towards when your team was good, but the league clearly has become too QB centric. That's an undeniable fact.
The AFC had all the HoF QBs in the '80s (except Montana). NFC had the run games and defenses. From a team sport perspective, it was better.
Love Brady but there's no way a 43 year old QB should be a big factor (or any factor) in bringing a team to a Super Bowl. Steve Young had to retire early, the game was just too rough concussion wise. Physically he retired way too early by current standards.
There might be some Chiefs' fans who watched '90s ball when they had Schottenheimer who could admit the sport was better then even though they didn't play in Super Bowls.
Like all good things, what happens is the lowest common denominator always wins over time. Football was once a great sport for purists, and over time the stuff that made it great for the few was slowly destroyed to please the non fan.
Yeah because the Bills best chance (or four of them) at winning a Super Bowl wasn't in the 90s. I'm sure some of those fans up in Buffalo don't long for the days of Jim Kelly.
The Bills are arguably the second best team in the AFC, and they didn't even look like they were in the same league as the Chiefs. That's how good the Chiefs are. I would not be making any Super Bowl reservations if I were a Buffalo fan.
They're always going to play second fiddle to Kansas City. Well, unless Mahomes has a catastrophic injury.
That was a great season! The regular season game and NFCC game against SF were the best football games I’ve ever seen.
But, the Eli NFCC was amazing too and no doubt, no one even close, Eli my all time favorite Giant. Always will be.
Disagree about the decline of the game. I love all the football on TV, including the TNF game. You can get all-22 of every game today. Think of all the people breaking down film on Twitter and everywhere else. There’s like 5 podcast I listen to with really great insight on the NFL that come out every week. There’s college football on and coverage of the draft and the combine and pretty much every aspect of the game. There’s fantasy football, which I don’t get a fuck about but some people like it. You can gamble on the NFL without getting arrested. The NFLN has games all the time. There’s news all the time. The live experience might not be so great, idk though because you can get tickets to games all around the country. There’s BBI. I mean, if this isn’t peak football for a fan, what’s that gonna look like when it’s better?
CTE was gonna change pro football. Had to, and it has changed the game no doubt. But I don’t agree that the game is wussified or boring or diminished. It’s different. But I still love it!
There was a thread a few days ago highlighting Martellus Bennett’s comments on the consequences of the NFL. Most everyone agreed with the problems with the sport.
Reading the comments here, the NFL sucks now because of Goodell and it was better in the 70s/80s.
As Terps said above, do you think Chiefs fans are bitching about the NFL right now? How about a Bills fan?
That may be the case for some people. Not for me. The Giants were lousy in the mid-90s and won it all in 2011, but if I had the choice I'd take the NFL of 1995 over the NFL of 2011 every day and twice on Sundays......and the NFL of 2011 was better than the NFL of today. I was an NFL fan in those days. I watched a ton of games. Today, I'm basically a Giants fan. I don't really watch much of the rest of the league except for the playoffs, and even with those games I'm not terribly invested.
Free agency had to happen, it's completely unfair to the players without it, but it really hurt the game from a fan's standpoint. You used to be able to count on each team having the same special teamers, deep down the bench, year after year. The idea that the Simpsons could reference Mosi Tatupu because he was a cult figure for years thanks to his work on specials....
I agree. Free agency had to happen in fairness to the players, but it did mark the beginning of the decline from the fans' perspective
Think as soon as fantasy football became popular the game was ruined so late 90s was the beginning of the end of the peak NFL for most old fans
This is something that I have never understood ... how in the world could fantasy football ruin or in any way affect the game?
Fantasy players want lots of points to make the matchups more exciting. So the NFL has catered toward that style of game. It’s not just safety they are gearing these changes for. The last thing FF players want to see is defensive matchups where the score is 10-7.
Think as soon as fantasy football became popular the game was ruined so late 90s was the beginning of the end of the peak NFL for most old fans
This is something that I have never understood ... how in the world could fantasy football ruin or in any way affect the game?
Fantasy players want lots of points to make the matchups more exciting. So the NFL has catered toward that style of game. It’s not just safety they are gearing these changes for. The last thing FF players want to see is defensive matchups where the score is 10-7.
Nope. Been playing for decades. Players don't give a rat's ass how many points are scored, just as long as my team scores 1 more point than yours. Makes no difference if any particular game is 48 to 42 or 17 to 10. And even if it were true that players wanted loads of points for some reason, why should the NFL care? The NFL may want high scoring games, but its not because of fantasy, its because the games are more exciting for the casual fan to watch if more points are scored, not the fantasy player who might be watching a game where his opponent has 3 players on one of the teams and 2 on the other, and he's hoping for a scoreless tie.
before it became all about money. TV revenue, merchandise licensing, PSLs, ticket prices and now gambling.
So, we pay $150 for a replica jersey, can't afford tickets to take the family to a game and the game suffers because they want scoring, scoring and more scoring to fuel TV and gambling. Plus, the TV revenue gives us commercials right after a TD then more right after the kickoff that now goes into the end zone 75% of the time.
Then they start changing the rules for the offense and changed the true nature of the game.
I always say this. I wish I had a time machine and could transport all these players that are considered great in today's NFL. What fun it would be to watch them have rude awakening as their asking the officials to throw flags because a defender was breathing on them. Or quarterbacks asking for flags because they were touched.
No you're not in Kansas any more.
An example of this. As a Dallas fan I get the younger crowd saying Michael Irvin is the best WR in Dallas history. I'm partial to Drew Pearson.
I tell them put Irvin in the 70's and Pearson in the 90s. Irvin would not be able to push off because the defender would be able to hold him till the QB released the ball. On the other side Pearson's precision route running would make it impossible to cover him. If you need 10.25 yards that's exactly what you get. That's why he was so clutch. The QB knew to throw to a spot and Pearson would be there.
The main reason the 70s were the best was only 6 teams could win the Super Bowl,
Miami
Pittsburgh
Oakland
Dallas
Minnesota
Los Angeles
Look at the rosters of these six teams for that decade and you have a who's who of the NFL. You basically have great player, to near HOFer, to HOFer across each team.
That concentration of power will never be duplicated again.
Throw in bengals who were stacked but could beat all time Steelers team
I like this answer. I watched all the games on YouTube from the 86 Giants season. Good shit.
I like this answer. I watched all the games on YouTube from the 86 Giants season. Good shit.
I like this answer. I watched all the games on YouTube from the 86 Giants season. Good shit.
I keep meaning to go back and watch that season. I still think that was my favorite season ever.
Now you can just check the score without watching the game.
At this point I won't even watch an NFL game unless it is the GIANTS or the Bills or maybe the Lions on Thanksgiving, and I didn't even watch any of that game last fall.
I credit a lot of the downfall to greedy owners, greedy tv networks, two really lousy commissioners in a row, and an influx of players who are there for the money not the game.
I agree but I don't think it wasn't as bad back then as it is today. Maybe 2009-2010 or 2011 could be the watershed moment for the NFL with that stupid CBA.
Was it the beginning of the decline in 2005? Yeah. Probably. But man, with the Giants getting Plaxico in March of 2005 and trading for Eli the year prior, that was peak interest in the NFL for me. Maybe it's got something to do with my age and being hungry for a Super Bowl victory in my adulthood.
The league in 2005 still showed signs that it was impressive to throw 30 TDs. Where, now? There's something wrong with you as a QB or a team if you haven't reached that total by week 12.
The talent was spread way too thin because of two leagues. With expansion over the years it gets watered down even more.
Now you can just check the score without watching the game.
Might be because of the size and resolution of TVs back then. TVs are so big and clear now, that having the score permanently up doesn't detract from the broadcast necessarily. But even in the mid to late 80s the broadcasts who were still rocking 20 inchers from the early 70s.
LT, Jerry Rice, Montana, Steve Young, Mike Singletary, Barry Sanders, Ronnie Lott, John Elway, the Bills greats like Thurman Thomas and Jim Kelly, Marino, you can go on and on.
By the end of '96 a lot of these guys were retired or were towards the end, and the transition to modern football was really in full swing, favoring offense over defense, where I believe in this era there was a good balance, where often defenses would be the headliner.
I chose '85 because that Super Bowl, to me, was the first of its era where the personalities on the team became national figures. Sure, this happened prior to '85 with figures such as Namath, Mean Joe Greene, and others, but at no point was there as many truly great teams and iconic players at their peak as the period between '85 and '96.
LT, Jerry Rice, Montana, Steve Young, Mike Singletary, Barry Sanders, Ronnie Lott, John Elway, the Bills greats like Thurman Thomas and Jim Kelly, Marino, you can go on and on.
Darrell Green, Reggie White, Anthony Munoz, Brett Favre.
JMO
The ginger asshole has been wonderful for franchise owners and horrendous for the game of football.
CBS with Madden and Summerall
NBC Curt Gowdy
Now we have motor mouth Romo, Buck and Aikman, and a man named Booger
I have to agree...waiting all week for Summerall and Maden was great. The 49ers, Giants,Bears, all good rivalries. Qbs took a beating back then.
Lots of good football 1990-2005 before they fundamentally changed the game. Go Terps asked the question here could they kill the Golden Goose ... well, in terms of NFL's Golden Age of the game being transcendent and without peer, yes it's gone. Different animal now, still love it but it's a lesser sport, imv.
Also TV coverage was better. Less glitzy but fewer commercials and mostly stuck to the damned game. And the announcers weren't as arrogant (except for one notable exception).
Right. Once Monday Night Football was off ABC and moved to ESPN and Sunday night football was on NBC, the football days seemed a bit different.
Throw in bengals who were stacked but could beat all time Steelers team
I would add the Cowboys to the list of premier teams from the 70s.
1994-2006 okay, but then the Polian whining outlawed defense and the NFL is now just a fantasy football and gambling sideshow.
At least we have 2 Giants SBs in this 2007- present era.
Like I mentioned in another thread, I've been watching a whole bunch of old broadcasts from the '70s and '80s on YouTube, and they have been a breath of fresh air to me. The quality of the play was better - guys knew how to tackle back then is the biggest thing I notice when I watch. The production was better - 100% focused on the game, no annoying ticker and obtrusive graphics, fewer commercials. The announcers were mostly better, free of the motormouth disease that afflicts so many announcers today. Back then they largely let the action on the field speak for itself and just added some context.
I didn't begin actually paying attention until 2002, but I thought there was some good overall football with almost any game being watchable up until about 2009. I feel like the NFL entered a new type of playing era that year, and I'm not sure why. So many teams seemed to go towards a more "finesse" route on both sides of the ball. The outliers being teams like the Ravens and Jets, hence part of their success in those few seasons (well the ravens stayed mostly good).
I think 2005 was the last real year of how beefed up and PED-filled the league was, and the last time that IMO you could get away with playing tougher, more physical defense league-wide. I think 2006 started to really show the Polian effect with illegal contact being heavily enforced and so much contact now being called for DPI more than ever.
I think every few years the NFL evolves in different ways, but it will never be what it was pre-2005.
Obviously the Niners were the at the top of the charts for most of the decade. But not far behind were the Giants and Redskins. And then a good smattering of Bears, Eagles, Rams and Saints in different parts of the decade.
As for players, the 1980s also had Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, LT, Reggie White, Walter Peyton and Ronnie Lott. All arguably in the top 15 or so all-time players playing each other in the NFC during this heyday.
Add in Madden and Summerall calling all the big games and the 1980s is a slam dunk in my view.
Giants won the whole thing in 2011.
I always say 2011 was the beginning of the awful CBA era. Even when the Giants were good in 2016, I was watching less and less games.
The horrid calls, the tempo of the game, the predictably. The 2016 AFC championship game between New England and Pittsburgh, I did not watch a single play of that game. I wasn't interested, and I knew 100% Pittsburgh had no chance of winning that game. Stark contrast to say, ten years prior, when I was obsessed with the game.
No way would I miss an opportunity to watch the AFC championship game back then.
For me too.
There are teams that play really good football at present. We just haven't seen that around here in quite a while.
You could say that there's inherent bias towards when your team was good, but the league clearly has become too QB centric. That's an undeniable fact.
The AFC had all the HoF QBs in the '80s (except Montana). NFC had the run games and defenses. From a team sport perspective, it was better.
Love Brady but there's no way a 43 year old QB should be a big factor (or any factor) in bringing a team to a Super Bowl. Steve Young had to retire early, the game was just too rough concussion wise. Physically he retired way too early by current standards.
There might be some Chiefs' fans who watched '90s ball when they had Schottenheimer who could admit the sport was better then even though they didn't play in Super Bowls.
Like all good things, what happens is the lowest common denominator always wins over time. Football was once a great sport for purists, and over time the stuff that made it great for the few was slowly destroyed to please the non fan.
What an absolute beauty that was - for all the obvious reasons.
The only change I would make to that game - to make it more perfect - is Walsh coaching instead of Seifert. Then it would have had everything with the two coaching titans - Walsh and the King.
Count me - '80 and early 90s for the best the NFL had to offer.
Oh the nostalgia factor.
Reading the comments here, the NFL sucks now because of Goodell and it was better in the 70s/80s.
As Terps said above, do you think Chiefs fans are bitching about the NFL right now? How about a Bills fan?
The Bills are arguably the second best team in the AFC, and they didn't even look like they were in the same league as the Chiefs. That's how good the Chiefs are. I would not be making any Super Bowl reservations if I were a Buffalo fan.
They're always going to play second fiddle to Kansas City. Well, unless Mahomes has a catastrophic injury.
But, the Eli NFCC was amazing too and no doubt, no one even close, Eli my all time favorite Giant. Always will be.
Disagree about the decline of the game. I love all the football on TV, including the TNF game. You can get all-22 of every game today. Think of all the people breaking down film on Twitter and everywhere else. There’s like 5 podcast I listen to with really great insight on the NFL that come out every week. There’s college football on and coverage of the draft and the combine and pretty much every aspect of the game. There’s fantasy football, which I don’t get a fuck about but some people like it. You can gamble on the NFL without getting arrested. The NFLN has games all the time. There’s news all the time. The live experience might not be so great, idk though because you can get tickets to games all around the country. There’s BBI. I mean, if this isn’t peak football for a fan, what’s that gonna look like when it’s better?
CTE was gonna change pro football. Had to, and it has changed the game no doubt. But I don’t agree that the game is wussified or boring or diminished. It’s different. But I still love it!
Reading the comments here, the NFL sucks now because of Goodell and it was better in the 70s/80s.
As Terps said above, do you think Chiefs fans are bitching about the NFL right now? How about a Bills fan?
That may be the case for some people. Not for me. The Giants were lousy in the mid-90s and won it all in 2011, but if I had the choice I'd take the NFL of 1995 over the NFL of 2011 every day and twice on Sundays......and the NFL of 2011 was better than the NFL of today. I was an NFL fan in those days. I watched a ton of games. Today, I'm basically a Giants fan. I don't really watch much of the rest of the league except for the playoffs, and even with those games I'm not terribly invested.
I agree. Free agency had to happen in fairness to the players, but it did mark the beginning of the decline from the fans' perspective
This is something that I have never understood ... how in the world could fantasy football ruin or in any way affect the game?
I loved the NBA of the 90’s. I loved how baseball used to be nationally relevant. Isn’t that just part of growing up? Nothing beat Madden & Summerall calling a big Giants game at Giants stadium.
Agreed, unless you an owner.
Goodell has bastardized the game to put incredible amounts of money into the owner's bank accounts.
Nope. Been playing for decades. Players don't give a rat's ass how many points are scored, just as long as my team scores 1 more point than yours. Makes no difference if any particular game is 48 to 42 or 17 to 10. And even if it were true that players wanted loads of points for some reason, why should the NFL care? The NFL may want high scoring games, but its not because of fantasy, its because the games are more exciting for the casual fan to watch if more points are scored, not the fantasy player who might be watching a game where his opponent has 3 players on one of the teams and 2 on the other, and he's hoping for a scoreless tie.
Sure - you don't have to watch the games to win BUT it could spark an interest in the casual NFL observer.
Attentiveness and a lot points drive women wild.
I can remember the classics from the 90s or 00s ad if they just happened, but I cannot remember a 2016 game between the Seahawks and Patriots.
Maybe more tuned into the game as a youngster or again, as others point out - this Giants team sucks ass? Yes they do.
So, we pay $150 for a replica jersey, can't afford tickets to take the family to a game and the game suffers because they want scoring, scoring and more scoring to fuel TV and gambling. Plus, the TV revenue gives us commercials right after a TD then more right after the kickoff that now goes into the end zone 75% of the time.
By then the fast base will consist entirely of what the Sopranos used to call "degenerate gamblers".
I always say this. I wish I had a time machine and could transport all these players that are considered great in today's NFL. What fun it would be to watch them have rude awakening as their asking the officials to throw flags because a defender was breathing on them. Or quarterbacks asking for flags because they were touched.
No you're not in Kansas any more.
An example of this. As a Dallas fan I get the younger crowd saying Michael Irvin is the best WR in Dallas history. I'm partial to Drew Pearson.
I tell them put Irvin in the 70's and Pearson in the 90s. Irvin would not be able to push off because the defender would be able to hold him till the QB released the ball. On the other side Pearson's precision route running would make it impossible to cover him. If you need 10.25 yards that's exactly what you get. That's why he was so clutch. The QB knew to throw to a spot and Pearson would be there.
The main reason the 70s were the best was only 6 teams could win the Super Bowl,
Miami
Pittsburgh
Oakland
Dallas
Minnesota
Los Angeles
Look at the rosters of these six teams for that decade and you have a who's who of the NFL. You basically have great player, to near HOFer, to HOFer across each team.
That concentration of power will never be duplicated again.