One Reason I’d Like Gettleman Gone

Granted this is a pipe dream for now. But, I don’t trust his drafting especially his 1st round picks. In my opinion, all 3 were mistakes. I know that Judge has talked up Daniel Jones but that could be confidence building for the player. Here’s my issue. In this draft, there’s a good chance to get a top rated QB. It’s possible it won’t happen but I wouldn’t rule it out. If Jones is not the answer and we build the team around him, we’ll have a better record next year but not likely have a playoff team unless the division sucks again. And, if we have around a 500 record, we’re further away from getting a better QB in the draft. I think with Judge, we’ve seen the last of the Giants being a crap team but if the goal is to be a very good team, and Jones is not the answer, would it not pay to grab the QB this year if he’s there at 11?
Not all top rated QBs are created equally either. Drafting one early is no guarantee of success as we have seen.
I think we're going to ride out Jones and be picking top 5 again if he's unable to move the needle. That's the pain point if it turns out we hired the wrong GM.
Now combine that with not having even an average OL, missing your best offensive player and playing in your second offensive system in two years.. Year Three is usually the year QB's take off. Mayfield.. erratic first two years.. looks solid now... he has playmakers.. Allen.. shaky first 2 years.. has playmakers now.. looking good.. Jones.. this is year three.. get him playmakers.. THEN you have a better idea..
Barkley was hands down considered the BEST player in the draft by all accounts. People were saying the Browns could take a QB and then take Barkley @ #4. You can argue about the value of a RB etc etc but it takes two to tango. You needed someone to want to move up to #2 and get appreciable VALUE for that pick. If you cant find the partner. You take the player.
Thomas. You want to argue they should have taken another LT instead.. sure.. go head.. Wirfs plays RT. Has Becton made it through a game without getting hurt? Wills was playing RT. Thomas struggled at the most difficult position but progressed as the year went on. Then we find out he played the whole season through an injury on his ankle that required surgery. He has the size and the length to be a starting LT in this league and he did play well against some solid pass rushers. Remember Chase Young. nothing against Thomas...
Gettleman might not be your cup of tea, but there is reasoning behind the picks made. And for the record.. I wanted him gone too
I anticipate them giving Jones some more weapons. If he has a better OL, 2nd year in the offense, with added weapons, and doesn’t look markedly better, the Giants will be back to square one at the position.
Incidentally, many of the players people wanted picked the past three years with their first pick haven’t been world beaters
I would take Barkley over Rosen or Darnold. Nelson is a stud, but people would have been losing their minds if Giants went G at #2. Chubb has been good, but he missed the bulk of last year.
People wanted Josh Allen. He was good his rookie year when he had a good DE on the opposite side. But he missed half the games last year and managed a whopping 2 1/2 sacks. BBI favorite whipping boy Leonard Williams had two games last year with that many.
Last year, Okudah was terrible (and not available when the Giants drafted). Simmons struggled. Nothing shows me that Thomas was the wrong pick vs. any of the other OL.
Also, it doesn’t matter what posters on a fan board think and it’s entirely irrelevant to assessing DG’s performance.
And I don't think it's a foregone conclusion that DG is gone if the Giants have another bad season.
A lot of things can happen next season where there still could be excuses. Maybe Jones gets injured, or Thomas gets injured at the OL struggles. Maybe the Giants come out slow and then start winning games when they are out of contention.
Even with another bad season, I think DG will still have a decent amount of support in the fan base and from ownership. There's always excuses that can be made.
Neither one of those things is close to true. Saying them or repeating them doesn't make them true.
Also, it doesn’t matter what posters on a fan board think and it’s entirely irrelevant to assessing DG’s performance.
Almost nobody wanted Haskins here. That is a silly comment. Most here did not want a QB because none were seen as top shelf QBs. That has not been refuted after two years.
And yes, judging an NFL GM by the standard of “it’s what a bunch of fans would have done” is maybe even more silly.
An NFL GM should not be compared to what BBI/the media wanted or would do. He is a professional and an supposed to be an expert in this. A poster on BBI is most likely no where near a professional. This is like complaining that a surgeon botched a surgery and then the Dr responding "Well, its not like you could do any better." Well no shit, that's why you pay a lot of money to an expert.
Gettleman should only be compared to other GMS in the league, you know, other expert professionals. And to that, the metric which they are compared is wins, which, as to this point, he has not done well in. That might change this year, but to compare his moves to what some schmucks on BBI wanted is incredibly dumb.
Yes, there was reasoning behind the picks made. Much of it suspect though and some of it clearly desperate leading to less than favorable outcomes.
Thomas pick at Left Tackle seems like it could work out fine, although bad prior decisions even forced DG's hand with this one.
He really has been an awful GM, outside of a few solid free agent pickups this past offseason.
Neither one of those things is close to true. Saying them or repeating them doesn't make them true.
I did not say everyone HERE... go back and look at the media reports.
Good thing that Getty only has to do better than BBI. Goodness forbid he have to actually, you know, win some games. And yeah, he obviously isn’t going anywhere now.
An NFL GM should not be compared to what BBI/the media wanted or would do. He is a professional and an supposed to be an expert in this. A poster on BBI is most likely no where near a professional. This is like complaining that a surgeon botched a surgery and then the Dr responding "Well, its not like you could do any better." Well no shit, that's why you pay a lot of money to an expert.
Gettleman should only be compared to other GMS in the league, you know, other expert professionals. And to that, the metric which they are compared is wins, which, as to this point, he has not done well in. That might change this year, but to compare his moves to what some schmucks on BBI wanted is incredibly dumb.
I suggest you get a divorce and then enter abused spouse therapy.
I’ve been waiting since his introductory press conference...what’s another 10 months?
We judged the 2018 draft after their rookie year. The class sucked them. It’s sucks even more today. Dave’s had 3 drafts inside the top 10. Gun to your head, which player looks like he’s going to be among the best 3-5 at his position league wide?
is going to have to wait about 10 months... because if the Giants were going to make that move, they would have done it immediately after the trade deadline or Monday morning after week 17.
I’ve been waiting since his introductory press conference...what’s another 10 months?
Right ... because you were being objective. You know, all of those moves he made before stepping to the podium for the first time.
This is all after getting very little out of Baker, Beal, Ximines, Carter, Martin, and Ogletree.
It’s weird he can’t get it together on offense. I’ve posted a few times — what unit on offense is good? What unit doesn’t need either a major infusion of talent or dramatically turn around their performance?
An NFL GM should not be compared to what BBI/the media wanted or would do. He is a professional and an supposed to be an expert in this. A poster on BBI is most likely no where near a professional. This is like complaining that a surgeon botched a surgery and then the Dr responding "Well, its not like you could do any better." Well no shit, that's why you pay a lot of money to an expert.
Gettleman should only be compared to other GMS in the league, you know, other expert professionals. And to that, the metric which they are compared is wins, which, as to this point, he has not done well in. That might change this year, but to compare his moves to what some schmucks on BBI wanted is incredibly dumb.
First of all, if the only requisite skill for a GM to not get fired is that he does a better job than the consensus on BBI, that's quite frankly not good enough.
That said, there is actually something to be said for a QB completely busting quickly - it gives you the chance as a franchise to hit the reset button more quickly rather than wasting time for a QB to develop, when there's mounting evidence that more recently you can see who a QB is by the end of his second season.
It may not be good news for the GM to have that QB flame out right away, but in terms of mapping out your plans as a franchise, you either want your QB to be a star, or to fail fast so you can go looking for that star QB again. Having a middling QB for an extended stretch is brutal, especially if the roster continues to build up around the QB and then you're out of position to go get the next QB prospect.
This is all after getting very little out of Baker, Beal, Ximines, Carter, Martin, and Ogletree.
It’s weird he can’t get it together on offense. I’ve posted a few times — what unit on offense is good? What unit doesn’t need either a major infusion of talent or dramatically turn around their performance?
Christian, do you have any concern that we had a '2016 mirage' on defense? I haven't run the numbers on this, but it seems like defense is more variable year-to-year than offense. I have some concern that we saw peak seasons from Williams and Bradberry and that they'll regress next year.
That is true, but it's been a building process largely through free agency and trades, which is a way to do it. Granted, it's costlier.
But it reflects poorly on Gettleman as a drafter...still.
Out of three drafts, it's very likely right now Gettleman has not drafted a star except Barkley. And ironically enough, it's really one of the last positions you need a superstar to win
The only good players on defense he had to overpay as FA's. The only FA signing that wasn't connected to the current coaching staff is Bradberry. Great signing by Gettleman. Martinez came from Graham, Ryan came Judge. Williams is unsigned. Tomlinson is unsigned and was drafted by Reese. Most of Gettleman draft picks on defense have been as horrible as the rest of his draft picks.
Four defensive players from the 2018 draft, zero impact players, 1 below average starter in Carter coming off an achilles injury, one backup in Hill, McIntosh who is a bust and Beal who has been an embarrassing choice and doesn't project to be on the 2021 team.
Seven defensive players in 2019, zero impact players, one JAG starter in Lawrence at #17, Baker in the 1st round using 3 picks - one of the most embarassing NY Giants picks ever and that's saying something cut, Ximines in 3rd round a bust, Love a backup who likely will be on the roster bubble next year, Connelly cut, Ballintine cut, Slayton cut.
Seven defensive players in 2020 zero impact players so far, Mckinney who was hurt too soon to know - maybe he'll be an impact player penciled in for starter level snaps next year but will share time with Ryan and Peppers too. Holmes who played nickel dime slot a lot as a rookie and was routinely torched but plenty of rookie DB are. We'll see not a bust yet. Brown, Coughlin, Brunson Crowder all ST players none project as starters and certainly not impact players. Williamson cut.
That's how you win 15 and lose 33 as a GM. That record is pathetic.
See I actually think there is going to be carry over on defense into 2021. I just think offensively Dave will fail to import enough talent and Jones will not improve significantly enough to get the unit to the point where they score enough consistently to merit more than 6-7 wins.
1. Daniel Jones
2. Rest of the team around him
In that order. And if he ends up being right about #1, the rest should follow, especially the defense...which, is essentially entirely DG’s at this point. As is the offense - so that deserves every criticism that it gets. But let’s give credit where it’s due. DG got rid of majority of the team over a 2 year period and the D was legit this year. Let’s see if the offense follows. If not - he’ll be gone
Did you really just write that?
I hope you can differentiate how much more critical it is for a RB to have completely healthy legs than a QB.
In no order, guys I’d want over Barkley (guys who I think are better):
Elliott
Kamara
McCaffery
Henry
Chubb
That’s 5.
Dalvin Cook is right there too.
Figured you had reached rock-bottom yesterday with posts like these.
But it looks like you were able to dig a little deeper...
And who is really overpaid on the Giants defense? What player making significant money is underperforming his salary?
When all’s said and done, those numbers will even out. The Giants will cut Solder, Tate, Pulley, etc., and will likely transfer that money to Williams, Tomlinson, or other defenders.
Rookies are only cheaper for 4 year — and from the 5th year option on to UFA, who really cares what team drafted them? If a unit is good because it’s full of young, efficient, veteran players, awesome. There’s nothing inherently better about a draft pick after their rookie deal.m
Was the offense better because 6 of the primary starters were on their rookie contracts last year, and 8 were draft picks? Jones, Barkley, Shepard, Slayton, Engram, Thomas, Lemieux, Gates? Puke. I’ll take the defense.
Leonard Williams is everyone's whipping boy? Everyone wanted Haskins?
Neither one of those things is close to true. Saying them or repeating them doesn't make them true.
I did not say everyone HERE... go back and look at the media reports.
If I did go back and check the media reports, I am pretty sure I would not find that EVERYONE wanted Haskins. Folks were divided on Haskins. He stunk up the joint at his pro day, or rather should I say sweated up the joint. He had only had one full season starting at QB for Ohio State.
The problem is posters like yourself using the word "everyone" when it palpably isn't true. So, how about you show more skill in your choice of words.
There were question marks abounding around Haskins, and he was not even a majority choice on this board, so stop with this bull trying to portray him as the favoured choice, because he wasn't.
Neither one of those things is close to true. Saying them or repeating them doesn't make them true.
Didn't say Leonard Williams was "everyone's" whipping boy. But, yes Gettleman got a ton of shit for trading for Williams and giving up a precious 3rd round pick for a player who "wasn't an impact player" and "wasn't a pass rusher." I am not making it up or imagining it. You are welcome to check the archives
Didn’t say Leonard Williams was “everyone’s” whipping boy. But, yes Gettleman got a ton of shit for trading for Williams and giving up a precious 3rd round pick for a player who “wasn’t an impact player” and “wasn’t a pass rusher.” I am not making it up or imagining it. You are welcome to check the archives
I didn't like the Williams trade. And still don't for a variety of reasons.
1. We traded for a player in 2019 when it was clear at the time we should have been sellers not buyers.
2. We were led to believe that Gettleman was going to sign LW at the end of 2019 to a good deal for both sides. As predicted by several of us, Team LW was interested in a much more lucrative deal. So there was no long term deal and went the FT option.
3. LW had a terrific 2020. But we still only had 6 wins and now Team LW will be asking - and rightfully so - for an even bigger contract. Bigger dollars that would be much more useful to help put more pieces around our game manager QB.
Which leads me to this question? Would you rather keep LW or build more parts around Jones?
Because I don't believe you can do both successfully if we dole out Darnold or near Darnold-like dollars to LW...
Didn't say Leonard Williams was "everyone's" whipping boy. But, yes Gettleman got a ton of shit for trading for Williams and giving up a precious 3rd round pick for a player who "wasn't an impact player" and "wasn't a pass rusher." I am not making it up or imagining it. You are welcome to check the archives
I didn't like the Williams trade. And still don't for a variety of reasons.
1. We traded for a player in 2019 when it was clear at the time we should have been sellers not buyers.
2. We were led to believe that Gettleman was going to sign LW at the end of 2019 to a good deal for both sides. As predicted by several of us, Team LW was interested in a much more lucrative deal. So there was no long term deal and went the FT option.
3. LW had a terrific 2020. But we still only had 6 wins and now Team LW will be asking - and rightfully so - for an even bigger contract. Bigger dollars that would be much more useful to help put more pieces around our game manager QB.
Which leads me to this question? Would you rather keep LW or build more parts around Jones?
Because I don't believe you can do both successfully if we dole out Darnold or near Darnold-like dollars to LW...
Donald. Not Darnold.
Leonard Williams is everyone's whipping boy? Everyone wanted Haskins?
Neither one of those things is close to true. Saying them or repeating them doesn't make them true.
Didn't say Leonard Williams was "everyone's" whipping boy. But, yes Gettleman got a ton of shit for trading for Williams and giving up a precious 3rd round pick for a player who "wasn't an impact player" and "wasn't a pass rusher." I am not making it up or imagining it. You are welcome to check the archives
I think what pisses a lot of people off is that Williams is still not signed. He traded that pick to "get a look at him". It was imperative to sign him after the 2019 season to a friendlier contract. Now you have sign him. Are you willing to let him walk after tagging him and losing picks?
Williams has a lot of bargaining power after the season he had. Which I appreciate, he did his job very well. I guess all you can hope is that he does in again year in year out.
That isn’t based in reality.
So when DG made the trade, everyone killed the trade. Then when it worked out, everyone said oh well.....whatever it was still a bad trade because we will have to pay him now cause he’s good!
Ridiculous.
Well, that’s an absurd question. Because it’s not the same as being the rookie of the year and one of the best running back in all of football, and then getting injured.
That isn’t based in reality.
So when DG made the trade, everyone killed the trade. Then when it worked out, everyone said oh well.....whatever it was still a bad trade because we will have to pay him now cause he’s good!
Ridiculous.
Any GM can pay for good players. Even Jerry Reese. The good ones draft them and get them to sign early and for less.
And the bad ones give up draft picks as well.
That isn’t based in reality.
So when DG made the trade, everyone killed the trade. Then when it worked out, everyone said oh well.....whatever it was still a bad trade because we will have to pay him now cause he’s good!
Ridiculous.
I wouldn't characterize my position that way.
Instead, I would said I want the Giants to pay the players at the right positions the most money.
I was and remain on record for drafting Justin Herbert. Let's see who the better player is in a few years, to play your favorite card, despite the clearly better current player.
How so?
I'm comparing Dave Gettleman to 2016 Jerry Reese. And saying DG is worse.
Unless the player is a complete bust, most players need time.
And yeah - Herbert looks awesome. Jones had similar stats as a rookie too. Will Herbert be a better quarterback then Jones throughout their careers? Possibly. We will see. And yeah - it’s my “favorite card” because it’s the way drafts work. You look at the projection, not immediate results. Obviously it is great to have both. Doesn’t work that way most of the time.
Didn't say Leonard Williams was "everyone's" whipping boy. But, yes Gettleman got a ton of shit for trading for Williams and giving up a precious 3rd round pick for a player who "wasn't an impact player" and "wasn't a pass rusher." I am not making it up or imagining it. You are welcome to check the archives
I didn't like the Williams trade. And still don't for a variety of reasons.
1. We traded for a player in 2019 when it was clear at the time we should have been sellers not buyers.
2. We were led to believe that Gettleman was going to sign LW at the end of 2019 to a good deal for both sides. As predicted by several of us, Team LW was interested in a much more lucrative deal. So there was no long term deal and went the FT option.
3. LW had a terrific 2020. But we still only had 6 wins and now Team LW will be asking - and rightfully so - for an even bigger contract. Bigger dollars that would be much more useful to help put more pieces around our game manager QB.
Which leads me to this question? Would you rather keep LW or build more parts around Jones?
Because I don't believe you can do both successfully if we dole out Darnold or near Darnold-like dollars to LW...
I believe this is a false dichotomy. I don’t think it’s either Leonard Williams or build more parts around Jones. Williams is an impact player. There are few in the league that can do what he does. I keep him. They have enough money to pick up some players to help Jones, particularly if there is $10 million more on the cap as rumored and/or Solder retires.
Tomlinson is the one that may get caught up in the numbers game. While he is an excellent player and a class act, they may not be able to afford both. Giants will have FA and the draft to get Jones more weapons. In addition, Barkley will be coming back
But I wouldn't be so quick to pat my own ass over Leonard Williams yet. If he plays hard ball, and the Giants franchise him, that's a severe hit to their immediate-term flexibility.
And put it this way, what if Leonard Williams is a Giant in 20/21 for $36M, then walks? Lots of bad outcomes still possible with Williams.
Unless the player is a complete bust, most players need time.
And yeah - Herbert looks awesome. Jones had similar stats as a rookie too. Will Herbert be a better quarterback then Jones throughout their careers? Possibly. We will see. And yeah - it’s my “favorite card” because it’s the way drafts work. You look at the projection, not immediate results. Obviously it is great to have both. Doesn’t work that way most of the time.
Jones did not have similar stats to Herbert. That is not correct.
And any objective eyeballs would tell you they're not on the same level.
Herbert: 70 QBR, 31 TDs/10 Ints, 7.3 YPA, 7.6 AYPA, 67% completion %, and 3 GWDs. Plus, 230+ yards rushing and 5 rushing TDs.
Sorry, but their rookie seasons aren't even close.
As for where we are now, unless Lawrence or Wilson can be had, I'm more than happy to stick with Jones who I think has talent (more talent than Darnold) and could develop into a playoff caliber quarterback provided he improves his ability to sense the walls closing in and secures the ball. I also tend to think Thomas' mediocre rookie season was due to injury and I'm anxious to see what he can do once healthy. In sum, I'm willing to see what another Gettleman draft brings.
Man, you just post without any thought whatsoever. Do you really think that injury will have the same producitvity ramifications on a QB vs a RB over the rest of their career.
Come on...its okay to be the ultimate homer but post with some sensible logic.
We all know Eli was great for the franchise & business. It’s not surprising that an owner would try to replicate that. Still, Gettleman should have put his foot down and went in another direction if Jones was being pressured by Mara/Shurmur.
Going back a year prior, the same can be said about keeping Eli/drafting Saquon.
With regards to Thomas, I think Judge had some input there leaning on prior coaching relationships. We never know how the decision process is made.
I think this is clear though: Eli’s impact still hovers over the franchise. I think it was a pick reason for the Jones pick, both coached up by Cutcliffe.
While I’m rooting for Jones to succeed and nothing would make me happier than a 12-4 season. If Jones bombs this year, it’s not the worse thing. It will probably make Mara realize that Eli cannot be replicated.
That isn’t based in reality.
So when DG made the trade, everyone killed the trade. Then when it worked out, everyone said oh well.....whatever it was still a bad trade because we will have to pay him now cause he’s good!
Ridiculous.
I think its the Gettleman/Giants that didn't want to pay Leonard Williams not bw, otherwise he would have be signed over a year ago.
They ran a questionable process with LW giving him all the leverage he needed over the past 15 months to hold or increase his value. Free agency in 2020 would have sorted that out for everybody AND they still could have signed him.
Regarding Leonard Williams, the knock on trading for Williams by most here was not related to Williams’ impact. The knock on the deal was that you’re trading for a player that you can sign as a free agent after the season. The explanation that made sense for giving up the picks was that they would be able to sign Williams to a Giants friendly deal. That never happened and if the Giants sign Williams going forward, it will cost an arm and a leg. And if they lose Williams to free agency, they will have spent a high 3rd and a 5th for a season and a half. And if they franchise him again, the cost will exceed exorbitant.
With Barkley, he’s already lost 1/2 his 3 years of playing time. Saying an ACL is a like a low level injury for a RB is probably wrong. But, saying Barkley was worth the #2ick is assuming he won’t get hurt again and will be the superstar he was expected to be. That is a major reach even if the Giants somehow build a really good OL which they seem to have problems doing.
I was and remain on record for drafting Justin Herbert. Let's see who the better player is in a few years, to play your favorite card, despite the clearly better current player.
Question for all: if there was a hypothetical QB available at #11 who you thought had significantly more talent/a higher ceiling than Jones (i.e. a prospect akin to Herbert), would you still pass on him? If so, why? The only explanation I can think of for passing on a better prospect is that you wouldn’t want to give up on the sunk cost of that #6 pick.
Not seeking to debate the ceiling of Lance or Fields or anyone, or whether the Jints would actually do it (I know they won’t). Just curious on how you would make that decision.
Regarding Leonard Williams, the knock on trading for Williams by most here was not related to Williams’ impact. The knock on the deal was that you’re trading for a player that you can sign as a free agent after the season. The explanation that made sense for giving up the picks was that they would be able to sign Williams to a Giants friendly deal. That never happened and if the Giants sign Williams going forward, it will cost an arm and a leg. And if they lose Williams to free agency, they will have spent a high 3rd and a 5th for a season and a half. And if they franchise him again, the cost will exceed exorbitant.
With Barkley, he’s already lost 1/2 his 3 years of playing time. Saying an ACL is a like a low level injury for a RB is probably wrong. But, saying Barkley was worth the #2ick is assuming he won’t get hurt again and will be the superstar he was expected to be. That is a major reach even if the Giants somehow build a really good OL which they seem to have problems doing.
There would be one GM who would take Jones over Herbert....
I'll assume your first post was directed at me.
I was and remain on record for drafting Justin Herbert. Let's see who the better player is in a few years, to play your favorite card, despite the clearly better current player.
Question for all: if there was a hypothetical QB available at #11 who you thought had significantly more talent/a higher ceiling than Jones (i.e. a prospect akin to Herbert), would you still pass on him? If so, why? The only explanation I can think of for passing on a better prospect is that you wouldn’t want to give up on the sunk cost of that #6 pick.
Not seeking to debate the ceiling of Lance or Fields or anyone, or whether the Jints would actually do it (I know they won’t). Just curious on how you would make that decision.
We all say around these parts "player X shouldn't preclude the team from drafting player y if player y is an upgrade"...Daniel Jones to me fits into that category for "player x"...
I think Clark is a very good player, but Williams is even better. DG I think got the better if this situation.
A lot of the griping about this trade ignores how the current NFL trade market works. Look around at some other major transactions by other teams. I suggest doing so, because one thing you will notice is that the Giants paid a lot less than teams like KC or the 49ers in similar transactions.
I was and remain on record for drafting Justin Herbert. Let's see who the better player is in a few years, to play your favorite card, despite the clearly better current player.
Question for all: if there was a hypothetical QB available at #11 who you thought had significantly more talent/a higher ceiling than Jones (i.e. a prospect akin to Herbert), would you still pass on him? If so, why? The only explanation I can think of for passing on a better prospect is that you wouldn’t want to give up on the sunk cost of that #6 pick.
Not seeking to debate the ceiling of Lance or Fields or anyone, or whether the Jints would actually do it (I know they won’t). Just curious on how you would make that decision.
We all say around these parts "player X shouldn't preclude the team from drafting player y if player y is an upgrade"...Daniel Jones to me fits into that category for "player x"...
I think the question kind of lays bare the problem. I think a lot of folks, and likely our GM, might focus on sunk cost, opportunity cost of losing that non-QB at #11 etc ... doesn’t seem to be a great way to run a business, considering how vital the position is.
I’m aware. Which is why I left out total passing yards.
Very true... we have no idea what or who the driving force was. Coaches are often a major influence in addition to the owner.
We now the Giants prefer a certain image for the franchise and the QB is often the face of the franchise. I could never prove this and it is just a theory but if given the choice between a better QB who is outspoken and maybe some baggage vs a QB who is less talented but is a boy scout... the Giants are picking the boy scout every time.
I keep going back to this because for me it was very telling. If you watch interviews with Reese going back to his first draft as GM, he often referred to players we selected as being "clean". We know what that means but what we do not know is whether that was a directive coming from Mara. I believe so...
This defense needs a big-time ER that makes things easier for all those around him. Those guys are hard to come by, perhaps some 10 of them are in the league with Donaldson being the best of the bunch.
The offense must take a leap from 31st to 11th if we want to see the defense repeat in the points allowed department. We must have a strong, strong run game and accurate short passing game to keep the chains moving and HR guy at WR to keep safeties honest and make big plays down the field.
#1 - we ain't getting a top 10 ER via draft or UFA so lets add a solid contributor, someone better than Golden and hopefully a BIG upgrade.
#2 - we need a UFA WR who is a true #1 and can stay healthy. Jones will be much, much better with a guy that gets open against single coverage all the time and is often doubled leaving everyone else more open.
#3 - we may need a two-way TE and well an over-haul at TE cause while Engram is serviceable he isn't a true two-way TE. Is Pitts that upgrade? I'm not seeing it...though he may be better than Engram overall but by how much really?
#4- I'd love a true, solid #2 CB. Imagine if we found another Bradberry in the UFA market? Two Bradberry type season at corner with an improved Holmes and McKinney we'd have a superb secondary.
Look, cut the weight; resigng the ones that fit; draft really well; get healthy & stay healthy; and, coach up the team especially Jones. This division can be had...
Lets be real: had Baker not messed up in the off-season and Barkley stayed healthy we'd have won this division. It isn't that Baker is so so good but rather than he showed at the end of last year he could play and the hope was he'd get better. Then POOF due to his bad judgment, at bad pick that cost us two picks.
You guys can keep knocking Gettleman if the team still stinks next year.
We agree on something for once..my opinion on the trade has changed. But my post you are probably replying to is Jones centric and the hypothetical availability of a prospect at his position more heralded...
It illustrates why the QB decision is so important. If they're proven wrong on Jones, it's five wasted seasons at least.
This defense needs a big-time ER that makes things easier for all those around him. Those guys are hard to come by, perhaps some 10 of them are in the league with Donaldson being the best of the bunch.
The offense must take a leap from 31st to 11th if we want to see the defense repeat in the points allowed department. We must have a strong, strong run game and accurate short passing game to keep the chains moving and HR guy at WR to keep safeties honest and make big plays down the field.
#1 - we ain't getting a top 10 ER via draft or UFA so lets add a solid contributor, someone better than Golden and hopefully a BIG upgrade.
#2 - we need a UFA WR who is a true #1 and can stay healthy. Jones will be much, much better with a guy that gets open against single coverage all the time and is often doubled leaving everyone else more open.
#3 - we may need a two-way TE and well an over-haul at TE cause while Engram is serviceable he isn't a true two-way TE. Is Pitts that upgrade? I'm not seeing it...though he may be better than Engram overall but by how much really?
#4- I'd love a true, solid #2 CB. Imagine if we found another Bradberry in the UFA market? Two Bradberry type season at corner with an improved Holmes and McKinney we'd have a superb secondary.
Look, cut the weight; resigng the ones that fit; draft really well; get healthy & stay healthy; and, coach up the team especially Jones. This division can be had...
Lets be real: had Baker not messed up in the off-season and Barkley stayed healthy we'd have won this division. It isn't that Baker is so so good but rather than he showed at the end of last year he could play and the hope was he'd get better. Then POOF due to his bad judgment, at bad pick that cost us two picks.
I replied to a Terps' post yesterday saying I believe the defense carries over it's solid play into 2021. I think Bradbury and Martinez are pretty solid bets to maintain their high level of play. Williams to me is the unknown. Assuming he gets his $$ here, does it affect his level of play? I would hope not, but would anyone be surprised if he gets complacent?
It illustrates why the QB decision is so important. If they're proven wrong on Jones, it's five wasted seasons at least.
Given the perceived dearth of talent at QB potentially available in April of 2022, I can live with giving Jones 2021 and 2022. My underlying hope is another prospect or 2 jumps into the conversation for 2022. Right now a guy I am zeroing in on as a candidate to blow up this fall is JT Daniels of Georgia.
We all know Eli was great for the franchise & business. It’s not surprising that an owner would try to replicate that. Still, Gettleman should have put his foot down and went in another direction if Jones was being pressured by Mara/Shurmur.
Going back a year prior, the same can be said about keeping Eli/drafting Saquon.
With regards to Thomas, I think Judge had some input there leaning on prior coaching relationships. We never know how the decision process is made.
I think this is clear though: Eli’s impact still hovers over the franchise. I think it was a pick reason for the Jones pick, both coached up by Cutcliffe.
While I’m rooting for Jones to succeed and nothing would make me happier than a 12-4 season. If Jones bombs this year, it’s not the worse thing. It will probably make Mara realize that Eli cannot be replicated.
I’ve said this scores of times, and get harangued by posters like FMiC because he can’t reconcile the obvious, but it seems pretty damn clear that Mara/Gettleman were drawn to all of the Eli connections with Jones.
I mean, were all of those connections just points of coincidence?? The stars seemed perfectly aligned in their eyes for Eli 2.0. I have to imagine they were absolutely giddy. Just read Gettleman’s infamous quotes at the Senior Bowl.
I’ll say this about 2018. There were also reports that Shurmur really liked Allen as a QB. I think he would have been elated to get his hands on him to groom his as the successor...
It’s somewhat pointless to keep looking back and saying we should have drafted Herbert. He was taken in 2020.
How do we know Mara didn’t push the Jones pick? It’s been reported Shurmur *loved* Jones, how much of an impact did that have? We will never know the influences that led to that pick.
We all know Eli was great for the franchise & business. It’s not surprising that an owner would try to replicate that. Still, Gettleman should have put his foot down and went in another direction if Jones was being pressured by Mara/Shurmur.
Going back a year prior, the same can be said about keeping Eli/drafting Saquon.
With regards to Thomas, I think Judge had some input there leaning on prior coaching relationships. We never know how the decision process is made.
I think this is clear though: Eli’s impact still hovers over the franchise. I think it was a pick reason for the Jones pick, both coached up by Cutcliffe.
While I’m rooting for Jones to succeed and nothing would make me happier than a 12-4 season. If Jones bombs this year, it’s not the worse thing. It will probably make Mara realize that Eli cannot be replicated.
I’ve said this scores of times, and get harangued by posters like FMiC because he can’t reconcile the obvious, but it seems pretty damn clear that Mara/Gettleman were drawn to all of the Eli connections with Jones.
I mean, were all of those connections just points of coincidence?? The stars seemed perfectly aligned in their eyes for Eli 2.0. I have to imagine they were absolutely giddy. Just read Gettleman’s infamous quotes at the Senior Bowl.
I’ll say this about 2018. There were also reports that Shurmur really liked Allen as a QB. I think he would have been elated to get his hands on him to groom his as the successor...
McAdoo loved Mahomes (as did a lot of GM's I'm sure)
Shurm loved Allen.
Dave loved Jones...
Make of that what you want....
That’s the point. We have to wait and see.
It illustrates why the QB decision is so important. If they're proven wrong on Jones, it's five wasted seasons at least.
Concede fully it’ll never happen in the real world. But if you were GM, and there was an eye-popping QB prospect at #11, an Allen or Herbert, would you do it? A Rosen/Murray scenario would be a flawed comp of course, because Jones has shown a lot more than Rosen etc, but something along those lines ... would you jump? I personally would, even if that meant passing on a Waddle, but curious what you folks think.
That’s the point. We have to wait and see.
While we all hope for the best case scenario, I'm willing to guess if you ran a poll more posters think negatively of Jones' long term viability here than those who think he's "the guy". And if the majority's POV comes to fruition, we would have essentially thrown 5 years out the window. This already ridiculously long/flawed rebuild then becomes a decade..
That’s the point. We have to wait and see.
That's your perspective in a nutshell. Waiting on IFs, I'm not interested.
That’s the point. We have to wait and see.
Why do we have to wait. We have data already. It isn;t looking good.
You need the coach and the QB, and the rest will follow. Let’s see if Gettleman got the QB right. I think he did.
The Giants were probably 3-4 games worse per season because of Pat Shurmur. He was that bad.
I'm not impressed by the Jason Garett and Jerry Schuplinski effect on Daniel Jones.
Why do I think that?
1) Shurmur was able to help Jones play above his talent level, just like he did with Casey Keenum and Sam Bradford, who had his best season playing for Shurmur. Shurmur wasn’t unemployed a week when he was let go last season and he was hired by an NFL lifer. Conclusion: The professional community knows that Shurmur is a superior offensive coordinator. (That doesn’t mean he was a good head coach, but it does mean he maximized the Giants’ offensive talent when he was here.)
2) That there is every reason to think Garrett is at least a capable NFL offensive coach. I just don’t buy that he is an incompetent dinosaur. There are too many facts arguing against that position. BUT he is not as good an offensive coach as Shurmur. So an at least average OC is just unable to make the Giants squad look better than dog crap.
Finally, add in my view that the offense actually looked better with Colt McCoy leading it than with Jones, and the verdict is logical: Jones is awful and is dragging the entire offensive unit down with him.
As discussed - if Barkley doesn’t tear his knee and we make the playoffs (albeit in a bad division) and everyone feels a lot differently about the progress. We can’t just ignore that injury. I don’t understand why people think that having Gallman and Alfred Morris out there is even 50% of the same thing as Barkley.
I know you’ve heard these arguments before. How about addressing them?
And because Jones's 2020 was so horrific, he can still have a poor 2021 and look like he improved. Mara and Gettleman have shown themselves dim enough to fail to understand the distinction between actual improvement and simply being less bad.
The rebuild has not yet begun.
And because Jones's 2020 was so horrific, he can still have a poor 2021 and look like he improved. Mara and Gettleman have shown themselves dim enough to fail to understand the distinction between actual improvement and simply being less bad.
So what happens when the Giants go 9-7, Gettleman retires & Abrams is elevated to the GM role. I think that is a very possible scenario.
The rebuild has not yet begun.
As discussed - if Barkley doesn’t tear his knee and we make the playoffs (albeit in a bad division) and everyone feels a lot differently about the progress. We can’t just ignore that injury. I don’t understand why people think that having Gallman and Alfred Morris out there is even 50% of the same thing as Barkley.
I don’t know how you can say with certainty that had 26 not gotten hurt, the NYG win for division...
Until that happens, every decision is still being made under the influence of sticking with Eli and drafting Barkley and Jones. It's like playing a game of chess with the wrong opening.
And because Jones's 2020 was so horrific, he can still have a poor 2021 and look like he improved. Mara and Gettleman have shown themselves dim enough to fail to understand the distinction between actual improvement and simply being less bad.
So what happens when the Giants go 9-7, Gettleman retires & Abrams is elevated to the GM role. I think that is a very possible scenario.
The rebuild has not yet begun.
What happens? Simple: we’re fucked.
Jones can have a poor 2021 and a significant portion of this board will tell us it was actually good and Jones is trending in the right direction.
The Mara and Gettleman don't even know what a poor year is. They thought Jones was good in 2019 when he was anything but.
Yes, it needs to be said over and over.
As discussed - if Barkley doesn’t tear his knee and we make the playoffs (albeit in a bad division) and everyone feels a lot differently about the progress. We can’t just ignore that injury. I don’t understand why people think that having Gallman and Alfred Morris out there is even 50% of the same thing as Barkley.
What you don't understand is the posters you go head-to-head with aren't solely ignoring the Barkley injury in coming up with their views and opinions of progress.
So - unless we are living in an alternate reality where they haven’t said those things.....those things have been stated. So let’s just call a spade a spade.
Just because posters like you ignore certain comments doesn’t mean they haven’t happened.
and getting the QB right. In my opinion, it took longer than we hoped but I think Gettleman got it right on both.
As discussed - if Barkley doesn’t tear his knee and we make the playoffs (albeit in a bad division) and everyone feels a lot differently about the progress. We can’t just ignore that injury. I don’t understand why people think that having Gallman and Alfred Morris out there is even 50% of the same thing as Barkley.
I don’t know how you can say with certainty that had 26 not gotten hurt, the NYG win for division...
** Especially considering Barkley’s presence hasn’t corresponded to a slew of wins in the games he’s been available to this point...**
One of us will be right. Until then - it is pointless for you guys to keep saying these things over and over again. We have a 3rd year QB now with hopefully more weapons, a much improved defense, a good coach in year
2, coordinators in year 2.
If the Giants still aren’t good, then yeah, DG will be fired.
What you guys fail to understand is that we could win the division, win 10 games, and be on the right track. There’s plenty of posters who agree with me, they just don’t want the headache of putting up with your constant bitching and moaning on a daily basis and don’t want to call you out when you make ridiculous statements that have no basis in reality.
Nope - I just realize the context and understand that QB development is not linear, especially when you aren’t playing with a full deck.
To build a football team takes time and unfortunately you guys
Can’t separate 2013-2018 from 19-20 and you’ve had enough. That’s fine. You also thought the team would win 2-3 games this year and would get demolished by the Seahawks.
Nope. Also a bullshit narrative. We finished 5-3 this year, with hardly a single weapon on offense.
We went into the tank in 2019, 2018, and 2017. We finished really poorly in all of those seasons. There’s a difference.
Is this actually going to happen?
On this planet the Giants have 15 wins the last three years.
I mean - you were one of the guys that told the Giants not to show up against the Rams, Bucs, and Seahawks this year. How did that turn out for you?
So - unless we are living in an alternate reality where they haven’t said those things.....those things have been stated. So let’s just call a spade a spade.
Just because posters like you ignore certain comments doesn’t mean they haven’t happened.
Man, you're killing me (and plenty of others).
Terps and Dunk stating such comments about Saquon (whether they did or not) doesn't go to the point that they are anywhere near satisfied with the overall progress shown by the team.
They did. There is no debate. Why are you saying that they might not have said this? In all seriousness, I’m just curious.
What are you talking about?
Nope - I just realize the context and understand that QB development is not linear, especially when you aren’t playing with a full deck.
To build a football team takes time and unfortunately you guys
Can’t separate 2013-2018 from 19-20 and you’ve had enough. That’s fine. You also thought the team would win 2-3 games this year and would get demolished by the Seahawks.
On a related note, I also hoped they would play much better versus Cleveland, Arizona and Baltimore.
But yet they were totally outclassed, so there's that...
The point is to get past our positions to see what others think. Others think Shurmur is a very good offensive coach. The conclusion from watching the Giants offense the last two seasons is that he really got a lot out of the talent he had. And that means the argument that Daniel Jones’ 2019 shows his high talent level is very suspect.
And I’ve said it before, but the fact that Shurmur kept under utilizing Barkley in the second halves of close games is deeply suspicious. You think Reid is pulling Mahomes in the later part of close games? Hmm....
Nope. Also a bullshit narrative. We finished 5-3 this year, with hardly a single weapon on offense.
We went into the tank in 2019, 2018, and 2017. We finished really poorly in all of those seasons. There’s a difference.
2018 was actually a very similar pattern to 2020; started 1-7 and finished 4-4, with one point losses to playoff teams in the last two games.
In DG's 2018 post-season PC, he went on about how the second half record could have been 7-1 with a play here or there.
What did it mean for 2019? Nothing.
Jets finished 6-2 last year. What did it mean for this year?
Nothing.
They did. There is no debate. Why are you saying that they might not have said this? In all seriousness, I’m just curious.
Not saying they did one way or another...I don't memorize what they say.
I typed that to tell you its not really relevant in the point you are trying to shove down their throats.
because some posters like me are fed up with bullshit posts that go unchecked by people like Terps and Dunk. They say things about the team and act like they are fact or say things just to shit on everything the Giants do. They make childish statements about DG and Mara and act as if they know the ins and outs of the Giants when they have no fucking clue how the team is operating. They think they can run the team better than John Mara can - a guy who has 2 Super Bowls. They think they can run the team better than Dave Gettleman can, a guy who has been a part of very good NFL teams and has been the GM of a dominant division team for a 4 year stretch where they went to a Super Bowl. Gettleman took the team over in 2018 when it was a complete and utter disaster. Everything from the locker room to the players on the field. He made a bad coaching hire (along with Mara) and it backfired. They stuck with Eli Manning and tried to make it work, it didn’t work. But 2018 is long gone. It was 3 years ago now. Let it the fuck go. Posters bring up 2018 here on a daily basis as if their wife had an entirely different family behind their back the whole time. It’s embarrassing and it doesn’t lead anywhere. Every GM makes mistakes. You want to go through the track record of every successful GM - go ahead. You’ll find years where they sucked in the draft. Hell - you’ll find years where they didn’t hit on a single first rounder. But guess what - they have the QB and the coach so they were able to mask one bad draft years or some bad FA periods. People act like Gettlemans 2018 free agency period means he shouldn’t be able to work in
Football again. It happens. Solder didn’t work out. What are you going to do - cry about it every single day for the next 3 years? Jesus Christ. Enough about it already. As far as the New York Giants are concerned, I’m not thinking about 2018 anymore. I’m not even thinking about 2019 anymore. The team is Judge’s now, and for everything we have heard, and see, him and DG have a great working relationship. It’s not a coincidence that DG seems to have had his best free agency period and *perhaps* had a nice draft when he had an awesome CEO type coach along side him. Every GM needs a good partner.
And also, every single team on the fucking planet has been through a serious rebuild and it takes time and it takes patience. But just because John Mara didn’t look in front of the camera and say “hey fans - just be patient - this is probably going to take 3 years to turn this around” some posters here go fucking ape shit about it. They want Mara to publicly humiliate himself and only then will they be happy. But - Mara and DG realize they made a mistake with Shurmur And they have done what they can to correct it in short order.
It’s funny to me that 2020 was arguably the summary of everything that posters have wanted the Giants to do for a long time. Make an out of the box hire - check. Make smart free agency moves - check. Invest in the trenches in the draft - check.
But just because we won 6 games in the first year of the new version of the team - you guys wanna go home crying. Plenty of us want to see this thing through and we are willing to wait it out. So regardless of your feelings on that - I’m not the only one with this opinion. We can go back and forth on this forever - we will see who ends up being correct.
If he wanted to double down on the strong second half with Eli, why not draft an impact player at #6 to help the roster with Eli?
The 5-3 has a different feel to me than the 2018 finish. Mostly because of Judge. Also, beating Philly & Dallas. I don’t care what anyone says, beating those teams was needed. Something that 2018 finish did not accomplish.
because some posters like me are fed up with bullshit posts that go unchecked by people like Terps and Dunk. They say things about the team and act like they are fact or say things just to shit on everything the Giants do. They make childish statements about DG and Mara and act as if they know the ins and outs of the Giants when they have no fucking clue how the team is operating. They think they can run the team better than John Mara can - a guy who has 2 Super Bowls. They think they can run the team better than Dave Gettleman can, a guy who has been a part of very good NFL teams and has been the GM of a dominant division team for a 4 year stretch where they went to a Super Bowl. Gettleman took the team over in 2018 when it was a complete and utter disaster. Everything from the locker room to the players on the field. He made a bad coaching hire (along with Mara) and it backfired. They stuck with Eli Manning and tried to make it work, it didn’t work. But 2018 is long gone. It was 3 years ago now. Let it the fuck go. Posters bring up 2018 here on a daily basis as if their wife had an entirely different family behind their back the whole time. It’s embarrassing and it doesn’t lead anywhere. Every GM makes mistakes. You want to go through the track record of every successful GM - go ahead. You’ll find years where they sucked in the draft. Hell - you’ll find years where they didn’t hit on a single first rounder. But guess what - they have the QB and the coach so they were able to mask one bad draft years or some bad FA periods. People act like Gettlemans 2018 free agency period means he shouldn’t be able to work in
Football again. It happens. Solder didn’t work out. What are you going to do - cry about it every single day for the next 3 years? Jesus Christ. Enough about it already. As far as the New York Giants are concerned, I’m not thinking about 2018 anymore. I’m not even thinking about 2019 anymore. The team is Judge’s now, and for everything we have heard, and see, him and DG have a great working relationship. It’s not a coincidence that DG seems to have had his best free agency period and *perhaps* had a nice draft when he had an awesome CEO type coach along side him. Every GM needs a good partner.
And also, every single team on the fucking planet has been through a serious rebuild and it takes time and it takes patience. But just because John Mara didn’t look in front of the camera and say “hey fans - just be patient - this is probably going to take 3 years to turn this around” some posters here go fucking ape shit about it. They want Mara to publicly humiliate himself and only then will they be happy. But - Mara and DG realize they made a mistake with Shurmur And they have done what they can to correct it in short order.
It’s funny to me that 2020 was arguably the summary of everything that posters have wanted the Giants to do for a long time. Make an out of the box hire - check. Make smart free agency moves - check. Invest in the trenches in the draft - check.
But just because we won 6 games in the first year of the new version of the team - you guys wanna go home crying. Plenty of us want to see this thing through and we are willing to wait it out. So regardless of your feelings on that - I’m not the only one with this opinion. We can go back and forth on this forever - we will see who ends up being correct.
I can’t even attempt to read through this wall...
Yeah - if all you guys do is bitch about Gettleman and Jones every single day with selective outrage and zero context, that’s crying to me. It’s just tiresome man.
If he wanted to double down on the strong second half with Eli, why not draft an impact player at #6 to help the roster with Eli?
DG tried to trade back up for Josh Allen after the Jones pick.
Then, after the Lawrence pick, he traded three picks for Deandre Baker.
Wanted to have the cake and eat it: get the Eli successor and shore up the defense that he had blamed for the close losses in the second half of 2018.
I want to see what they do at backup quarterback.
Why not take the same advice... and read the site less if it is so tiresome and just has guys crying and posting with no substance.
Anyway, enjoy the snow day.
I want to see what they do at backup quarterback.
We are not going to score 25ppg even with Josh Allen as our QB. BBI unanimously believes we are seriously lacking in offensive weapons. So as we stand today, we have done nothing to improve this.
Next, a good portion of us also believe that Garrett blows. I personally called out so many poor play designs throughout the year... not even the play calling which was equally as bad.
I want us to make a final determination on whether Jones can be an effective starter long term. We need other factors to change around him before we know for sure.
While i agree with your point on Barkley, Gettleman has to be dinged for failing to have better depth at RB, WR and TE. More so the first two positions. No excuse for that this season.
Gettleman has a reputable history in the NFL. His tenure here - definitely a mixed bag. Judge righting the ship saved his job. Even i was ready to throw in the towel. His last offseason seemed to be his best, hard to fire a guy when it seems like he's finally building momentum.
The Giants for better or worse exercise patience. I appreciate this. In a day and age where it seems where many want instant gratification, some things take time. Professionally, results matter. Some people really need time to grow into their position.
I like the fact the Giants are old school in that they make a decision and allow it an appropriate amount of time to play out. It does burn them sometimes.
That said, the Giants should draft a QB relatively early on in the draft. Competition is good. Add some more talent to the QB room. Create an identity offensively and find QB's who fit that identity. Just like RB and WR no excuse for the Giants to fail in upgrading the QB room this offseason.
I want to see what they do at backup quarterback.
I’m just curious what game changed for you? Here is a timeline:
-Giants have the brutal loss in Philly. You were rather optimistic after that game. I recall you also stating that Jones was a QB you could win with based on how he performed in that game.
-The next week, the Tampa game happens. Jones worst game of the season and the Giants fall to 1-7. I’d even say Garrett called a good game, but Jones was awful.
Following that, Jones has two solid games to beat WFT & Philly. He gets hurt and leaves the Cincy game early.
The Giants win in Seattle without Jones. He then comes back and has an awful game against Arizona. Misses a game, and then has decent games against BAL & DAL.
The Giants went 5-4 after the game in Philly. So, did the Tampa & Arizona games kill any optimism you had with Jones?
I bring this up because Jordan Love, to me, can potentially start the trend of NFL teams giving QB's time to grow again. It worked with Rodgers (which many forget) but it is easy to write that off as an all-time talent. But if Love comes in eventually and lights it up i wonder if more teams follow the Packers model of patience at QB. The kicker is you have that time when you have HOF quarterbacks in place. When in QB hell, tough to do that.
I could end up being wrong of course, but I've seen enough to become convinced that Jones just doesn't have it. The problems with his game are significant, and he's just not worth sticking with considering what college football is producing at the position.
If we'd drafted him in the sixth round instead of sixth overall he'd have started his last game for the Giants. Now we're just chatting a sunk cost in the hopes of saving face.
It’s also important to remember the Giants are picking #11. Lawrence, Wilson & Fields will all be off the board. I’d about Lance hard against Jones. If Lance is an upgrade, draft him & trade Jones.
Otherwise, draft a mid round QB after signing Brissett. Build up the QB room. That’s the best course of action. I’d draft a mid round QB every year. It’s worth the lotto ticket.
Buddy - I’m just repeating what you’ve said. Have some self awareness.
When it comes to what I've said, or what I would do, it's abundantly clear you don't know what you're talking about.
Buddy - I’m just repeating what you’ve said. Have some self awareness.
I didn't say anything about those other quarterbacks you named. They have nothing to do with Jones.
I could end up being wrong of course, but I've seen enough to become convinced that Jones just doesn't have it. The problems with his game are significant, and he's just not worth sticking with considering what college football is producing at the position.
If we'd drafted him in the sixth round instead of sixth overall he'd have started his last game for the Giants. Now we're just chatting a sunk cost in the hopes of saving face.
If by not having "it" you mean Jones isn't a real force multiplier/franchise QB I think the evidence certainly suggests that.
But whether he can be effective surrounded by better skill players and OL is the real question on the table. And then just how much time/cap resources the boys at Jints Central are now willing to spend to find out...
Because I have a feeling it's going to be '21 AND '22.
What you fail to understand is that Stafford has been in the league for 11 seasons, and his first 2 were worse than Jones.
What you fail to understand is that Stafford has been in the league for 11 seasons, and his first 2 were worse than Jones.
What you fail to understand is that Jones isn't very good, and was drafted because he was perceived as an Eli clone.
you said you would trade Jones for Stafford and that Stafford would be a clear upgrade from Jones.
What you fail to understand is that Stafford has been in the league for 11 seasons, and his first 2 were worse than Jones.
What you fail to understand is that Jones isn't very good, and was drafted because he was perceived as an Eli clone.
OK - just so we are clear - you would have to apply your logic to every QB who struggles out of the gate. And you don't do that. You only do that with Jones apparently.
He just isn't very good. The Giants will reach that conclusion at some point, but as with most things it will take them longer than it should.
What you fail to understand is that Stafford has been in the league for 11 seasons, and his first 2 were worse than Jones.
But we know what Stafford can do. That's the point.
You are just hoping that Jones can be on that level. Why is that so hard to digest?
They aren't going to based upon all the facts available or whatever compelling case you think you are making in your posts. So why do some of you all jump thru hoops, write epic posts comparing X vs Y and A vs B, and lose your shit trying to make them agree with you?
Most importantly, this doesn't even seem to be a debate with the Mara, Gettleman or Judge as far as we can tell. Jones is going to be, in all likelihood, the de facto starting QB for the Giants this year. They all see it basically your way...Jones will be the guy.
So why is it damn critical to get Go Terps (and some others) to also agree?
I’m just saying that posters like Terps are full of bullshit proclamations - and he makes them every day - things that aren’t true and things that haven’t happened yet. And he talks as if they are fact.
There’s a difference between having an opinion and talking like everything you say is the truth. Terps is the latter.
Eli has nothing to do with Jones. That's part of the problem... Eli's shadow looms over all of this mismanagement.
Comparing Jones to Eli is an insult to Eli. Jones isn't remotely in his class as a quarterback.
But that said this organization would do well to forget Eli ever existed. That would finally help them to escape this destructive period of nostalgia and sentimentality.
I’m just saying that posters like Terps are full of bullshit proclamations - and he makes them every day - things that aren’t true and things that haven’t happened yet. And he talks as if they are fact.
There’s a difference between having an opinion and talking like everything you say is the truth. Terps is the latter.
If things haven't happened and you know it isn't fact yet, then what difference does it make as to how a poster represents his opinion? You are right...its not fact and Go Terps admits it isn't either.
Are you really that concerned that he is pulling the wool over your eyes, other posters or the NYG front office. So much that it would change the way you look at the team yourself or they way it is being operated?
I’d also add the Chicago & LAR games, in those games I feel Jones could have done more.
I think the Eli comparison is bs, but I would say that Eli often pulled games out of his hat early on, even when he struggled. I haven’t seen it with Jones and he had a ton of chances to do that this year. I give him credit for the late TD to Tate in the Tampa game, but he was otherwise poor in that game.
My point being, the division is winnable with average QB play. That’s why I’d sign Brissett. If we see the same errors from Jones early, giving the starting role to Brissett may still be able to win the division.
Brissett is like an AAAA baseball player, he’s not a long term solution. But, he can manage a game and win games if asked. Jones cannot continue at his turnover pace. It cannot happen. Garrett & Jones have immense pressure early, otherwise Kitchens will be the OC and we’ll see what the backup QB situation is.
I’m not comparing the two as players. I’m saying that QB progression and improvement is possible. Just because you’re not good right away doesn’t mean you won’t be. Something that you seem to not understand.
Plenty of QBs look amazing out of the gate and end up sucking. Plenty of QBs (like the ones I mentioned) looked bad and then become awesome.
You don’t seem to grasp this notion, even with the entire history of the NFL to evaluate.
I’m not comparing the two as players. I’m saying that QB progression and improvement is possible. Just because you’re not good right away doesn’t mean you won’t be. Something that you seem to not understand.
Plenty of QBs look amazing out of the gate and end up sucking. Plenty of QBs (like the ones I mentioned) looked bad and then become awesome.
You don’t seem to grasp this notion, even with the entire history of the NFL to evaluate.
So is this you trying not to change his mind or convince him otherwise?
You can see that is a fundamental problem with the Giants. Their decisions are informed by their own history as opposed to what is going on with their contemporaries.
I’d also add the Chicago & LAR games, in those games I feel Jones could have done more.
I think the Eli comparison is bs, but I would say that Eli often pulled games out of his hat early on, even when he struggled. I haven’t seen it with Jones and he had a ton of chances to do that this year. I give him credit for the late TD to Tate in the Tampa game, but he was otherwise poor in that game.
My point being, the division is winnable with average QB play. That’s why I’d sign Brissett. If we see the same errors from Jones early, giving the starting role to Brissett may still be able to win the division.
Brissett is like an AAAA baseball player, he’s not a long term solution. But, he can manage a game and win games if asked. Jones cannot continue at his turnover pace. It cannot happen. Garrett & Jones have immense pressure early, otherwise Kitchens will be the OC and we’ll see what the backup QB situation is.
Did he have a lot of turnovers in the second half of the season? I didn’t think so but can’t recall.
I can grasp that you guys completely hate Gettleman and Jones, and you aren’t willing to see it through. I understand that. It’s when you make ridiculous statements without context that I can’t let go. But that’s the message board in a nutshell.
Those two comments, without any context, are bullshit.
Gee I wonder if Barkley would have been a “difference maker” in 2018 if we had a defense? If we had a good coach?
They judge other teams and players based on stats, but when we mention stats with Barkley, ah it doesn’t matter cause we didn’t win.
That’s like saying a starting pitcher sucks cause he gave up 2 runs over 8 innings and the team lost 3-1. Context.
Barkley has been, indeed, ineffectual since he arrived in the NFL.
Barkley has been, indeed, ineffectual since he arrived in the NFL.
His rookie year defines ineffectual as having a shitload of yards and winning rookie of the year.
I can grasp that you guys completely hate Gettleman and Jones, and you aren’t willing to see it through. I understand that. It’s when you make ridiculous statements without context that I can’t let go. But that’s the message board in a nutshell.
Not sure who is all in the "band" but would suggest the ones you typically argue with encourage a good debate of opinions.
And from what I can tell the ridiculous statements, more often than not, come out posters that like to call others' "a joke" and lose their shit.
They could have easily gone 5-11 without those numbers too...
I’m guessing Barkley has 2 more years here before the NYG let him walk...in those 2 years, I’m going to guess he doesn’t remotely approach those numbers...
It’s the same. So let’s all just drop it.
The trolling in virtually every thread by a select number of individuals is truly ruining every discussion we have.
It is to the point where I am finding myself here much less often now because of the BS. Not that anyone would would or should care.
Really not effective at all
I’m guessing Barkley has 2 more years here before the NYG let him walk...in those 2 years, I’m going to guess he doesn’t remotely approach those numbers...
I’m going to guess an earthquake will delay the second half of their opening home game.
Anyone one else want to play?
if I have no issue calling people a joke (like Terps) when he says ridiculous things. People like him are probably doing it so they get a rise out of people, but that’s fine.
The trolling in virtually every thread by a select number of individuals is truly ruining every discussion we have.
It is to the point where I am finding myself here much less often now because of the BS. Not that anyone would would or should care.
I finally gave up trying to interject a question or start some dialogue into this endless, daily echo chamber of 4-5 guys this afternoon. I’m certain that no one cares either, but pretty sure it’ll be down to only a few people left who even bother, outside of food threads lol.
1) first party evidence, things that have happened in the system that point to future outcomes
2) second party evidence, things that have happened in similar but different systems that are good predictive analogs for future outcomes
When Judging Jones, what is the first party evidence he's on the path to good? Not excuses, not mitigating circumstances, not assumptions. What are the trends, data, successes that say -- "Jones us building towards being a good QB?
When Judging Jones against contemporary quarterbacks, what is that same evidence?