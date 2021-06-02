One Reason I’d Like Gettleman Gone Samiam : 2/6/2021 11:54 am

Granted this is a pipe dream for now. But, I don’t trust his drafting especially his 1st round picks. In my opinion, all 3 were mistakes. I know that Judge has talked up Daniel Jones but that could be confidence building for the player. Here’s my issue. In this draft, there’s a good chance to get a top rated QB. It’s possible it won’t happen but I wouldn’t rule it out. If Jones is not the answer and we build the team around him, we’ll have a better record next year but not likely have a playoff team unless the division sucks again. And, if we have around a 500 record, we’re further away from getting a better QB in the draft. I think with Judge, we’ve seen the last of the Giants being a crap team but if the goal is to be a very good team, and Jones is not the answer, would it not pay to grab the QB this year if he’s there at 11?