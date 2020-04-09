for display only
NY Giants hire Rob Sale as their new OL coach

Anakim : 10:44 am
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet

The #Giants are hiring UL Ragin' Cajuns offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Rob Sale as their new OL coach, source said. A key position.
So we basically swapped with Lousiana Tech or OL coordinators?  
PatersonPlank : 10:48 am : link
Alabama ties  
Dave in PA : 10:48 am : link
As expected
Definitely  
Jon in NYC : 10:49 am : link
outside the box.

This seems promising?

Quote:
In his second season, Sale helped the Ragin’ Cajuns break numerous offensive school records, including total offense (6,918), total touchdowns (69), most rushing yards (3,604), most rushing touchdowns (42) and most passing touchdowns (27), among others.

The Ragin’ Cajuns’ production was powered by an offensive line unit that featured two NFL Draft picks in Robert Hunt and Kevin Dotson. Hunt became the third-highest draft pick in team history when he was selected 39th overall by the Miami Dolphins, while Dotson, who was named a First Team All-American by the Associated Press, USA Today, Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Focus and a Second Team All-American by Sporting News, was taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 135th pick.

Sale was instrumental in the development of O’Cyrus Torrence, who started in 13 of the team’s 14 games in 2019 before being named to the Football Writers Association of America-Shaun Alexander Freshman All-America Team.

Behind an offensive line that earned Joe Moore Award Honorable Mention recognition, Louisiana’s running attack proved to be one of the best in the country. Elijah Mitchell led the way, becoming the sixth running back in program history to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark with 1,147 yards and 16 touchdowns, the third-most scores in a single season in program history.
He was teammates with assistant OL coach Ben Wilkerson at LSU  
Anakim : 10:49 am : link
Some background on Sale  
JB_in_DC : 10:50 am : link
Quote:
Sale, also Louisiana’s offensive coordinator, was in his third season at UL. The LSU graduate entered college coaching as a strength and conditioning assistant and offensive analyst at Alabama from 2007-11. He left there for three seasons at McNeese State, where he was the Cowboys’ offensive line coach in 2012-13 and the offensive coordinator in 2014. He then returned to FBS as the offensive line coach at ULM, Georgia and Arizona State.

A Mississippi State graduate, Looney began coaching as a GA at his alma mater. He then became the offensive line coach at East Mississippi Community College, then spent 2014-15 as the tackles and tight ends coach at Central Arkansas. He returned to the SEC as a graduate assistant at Georgia in 2016, then became Mississippi State’s tight ends coach in 2017. The 2020 campaign would’ve been his third with the Ragin’ Cajuns program.


Link - ( New Window )
RE: Alabama ties  
Anakim : 10:51 am : link
In comment 15147479 Dave in PA said:
Quote:
As expected


Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet

Both #Giants coach Joe Judge and new OL coach Rob Sale were together at Alabama about 10 years ago. Sale impressed at UL, now lands at NYG.
RE: So we basically swapped with Lousiana Tech or OL coordinators?  
KDavies : 10:52 am : link
In comment 15147478 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
.


Ragin Cajuns are Louisiana-Lafayette.
Wow, very important position to fill  
cosmicj : 10:52 am : link
and an out-of-the-box selection. I'm eager to hear more.
interesting hire  
KDavies : 10:54 am : link
outside the box hiring, but appears to go hand in hand with Judge's emphasis on teaching the basics/fundamentals.
I like this better than some retread  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 10:54 am : link
from the NFL. Obviously close to Judge.
RE: Wow, very important position to fill  
Anakim : 10:54 am : link
In comment 15147491 cosmicj said:
Quote:
and an out-of-the-box selection. I'm eager to hear more.


FootballScoop Staff
@FootballScoop

Same day Rob Sale gets announced as the college offensive line coach of the year….he is set to become OL coach for the NY Giants
RE: I like this better than some retread  
Anakim : 10:56 am : link
In comment 15147497 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
from the NFL. Obviously close to Judge.


We get Rob Sale; Jets get Robert Saleh
Hoping that means  
Giantology : 10:56 am : link
We didn't pay full price.
RE: Hoping that means  
KDavies : 10:57 am : link
In comment 15147502 Giantology said:
Quote:
We didn't pay full price.


lol. That was bad. But I admit I laughed
RE: RE: Wow, very important position to fill  
Anakim : 10:58 am : link
In comment 15147498 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15147491 cosmicj said:


Quote:


and an out-of-the-box selection. I'm eager to hear more.



FootballScoop Staff
@FootballScoop

Same day Rob Sale gets announced as the college offensive line coach of the year….he is set to become OL coach for the NY Giants


OL coach of the year by FootballScoop. Whomever they are
Link - ( New Window )
That's really interesting.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:02 am : link
Kevin Dotson was a steal of a player for the Steelers in the late rounds last draft from that program.
.  
Anakim : 11:04 am : link
“Rob is one hell of a coach,” offensive line trainer Duke Manyweather tells GMenHQ. “What he did at Louisiana has been tremendous. They’ve had really well coached lines. He’s a guy who has really helped develop players. I have the utmost respect for how he goes about his business as a coach, as a man, and as an overall developer.”
The Cajun OL was a dominant unit last season  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:05 am : link
Really powerful run blocking team
all aboard the Judge train  
UConn4523 : 11:08 am : link
let him do whatever he wants, please.
The thing to take out of it I guess is it's a young coach he can grow  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:16 am : link
with. Truly his guy. Colombo was Garrett's guy.
just doing a little research  
KDavies : 11:16 am : link
in looking if their OL has any draft prospects. Both the players I looked up seem pretty versatile. Ken Marks, the LG (senior) has played LG, LT, and C. Their left tackle, Carlos Rubio (junior) came into college at 220 lbs. He got up to 293. He has played every position on the OL
ULL's best prospect in the upcoming draft is RB Elijah Mitchell  
Anakim : 11:17 am : link
Perhaps someone we draft on Day 3 or sign after the Draft... They also have another RB named Trey Ragas, who could be of interest to us as a street FA. Their fellow Cajun RB, Raymond Calais, was a 7th round pick last year and Eli McGuire was another Cajun RB drafted a few years ago.
RE: That's really interesting.  
Anakim : 11:18 am : link
In comment 15147511 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Kevin Dotson was a steal of a player for the Steelers in the late rounds last draft from that program.


And Robert Hunt. He was a second round pick last year.
RE: .  
cokeduplt : 11:19 am : link
In comment 15147513 Anakim said:
Quote:
“Rob is one hell of a coach,” offensive line trainer Duke Manyweather tells GMenHQ. “What he did at Louisiana has been tremendous. They’ve had really well coached lines. He’s a guy who has really helped develop players. I have the utmost respect for how he goes about his business as a coach, as a man, and as an overall developer.”



Nice, I’m liking the sound of this hire.
Rob  
Pete in MD : 11:20 am : link
sounds like a steal :-)
RE: all aboard the Judge train  
Optimus-NY : 11:23 am : link
In comment 15147517 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
let him do whatever he wants, please.


Agreed.
Good news..  
Sean : 11:29 am : link
Seems like Judge was the driving force behind this hire. Definitely beats the Hal Hunter retread type hire from 2018.
Most of our coaches...  
D HOS : 11:34 am : link
I had never heard of before. Not that I am up on the NFL and college coaching world. But what I really like about Judge's staff (results of which are still pending) is him going after non "name" guys. What I mean is, maybe these guys are "names" to people who live in that world, but none of them are the nfl retreads / coaching carousel selections. I am anticipating and hoping that we'll see that his coaching staff are continually all excellent individual coaches who fit his vision and also create a complimentary staff that is far more than the sum of those individuals. It's exciting to see a new approach (pending results).
RE: RE: I like this better than some retread  
Bill L : 11:35 am : link
In comment 15147500 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15147497 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:


Quote:


from the NFL. Obviously close to Judge.



We get Rob Sale; Jets get Robert Saleh


Get the H out of here!
Someone sell me on Sale.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:37 am : link
I'm here all week.
.  
GiantEgo : 11:46 am : link
Sale will get guys to buy in.
Probably an exceptionally good teacher,  
CT Charlie : 11:54 am : link
which is part of Judge's plan. It's particularly helpful with Thomas, Peart, Lemieux and Hernandez being at the beginning of their careers.
RE: Most of our coaches...  
Mike in NY : 11:56 am : link
In comment 15147550 D HOS said:
Quote:
I had never heard of before. Not that I am up on the NFL and college coaching world. But what I really like about Judge's staff (results of which are still pending) is him going after non "name" guys. What I mean is, maybe these guys are "names" to people who live in that world, but none of them are the nfl retreads / coaching carousel selections. I am anticipating and hoping that we'll see that his coaching staff are continually all excellent individual coaches who fit his vision and also create a complimentary staff that is far more than the sum of those individuals. It's exciting to see a new approach (pending results).


"Name" guys can sometimes be good as well. Look at what Bill Callahan did with Cleveland's OL. What is important to me is that the coach is willing to look at people outside of his immediate comfort zone. While many of the coaches do have ties with Judge, not all do. Colombo appears to have come from Garrett's referral, but Garrett didn't resign in protest or speak out at all in defense of him.
Oline Coach of the Year.....  
Simms11 : 12:06 pm : link
Like the sound of that. I like how Judge has dipped into the college ranks for coaches and above everything else, teachers. I really want to see Thomas, Lemieux and Peart grow into solid starters now! This is a big year coming up and having a solid Oline with chemistry, from the start next year, will be huge in my opinion. Looking forward to seeing how he can improve these guys.
RE: Oline Coach of the Year.....  
HomerJones45 : 12:38 pm : link
In comment 15147587 Simms11 said:
Quote:
Like the sound of that. I like how Judge has dipped into the college ranks for coaches and above everything else, teachers. I really want to see Thomas, Lemieux and Peart grow into solid starters now! This is a big year coming up and having a solid Oline with chemistry, from the start next year, will be huge in my opinion. Looking forward to seeing how he can improve these guys.
That's who Judge knows. Told you last week to go through the list of potential candidates and pick the guys with the Alabama or Miss State connections.

The faith here in Joe Judge, who did no better than Shurmur outside the shitty division despite a big time spend on defensive players and another high draft pick is touching. Time to start producing Joe.
HJ45..  
Sean : 12:54 pm : link
There you go again with your anti Judge takes. Anyone who isn’t Coughlin has been awful, right?

And, Judge did something Shurmur never did. Beat Dallas & Philly. Save me “those teams were awful” takes, I can count on one hand the amount of times the Giants beat either team prior to Judge since 2013.
You're Slipping HJ  
GiantEgo : 1:04 pm : link
You left out Gettleman, the Mara's and the Trilateral commission
Wait, so is HJ45 implying he prefers  
UberAlias : 1:12 pm : link
Shurmur to Judge, lol?
I'm not a cheerleader for coaches  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1:19 pm : link
But if you didn't think the team was better-coached than under shurmur you are wildly off base.
don't know a lick about this guy  
ryanmkeane : 1:23 pm : link
but seems to be an interesting, unexpected hire. I'll take that
Good thing the Wilpons aren't around anymore  
cactus : 1:45 pm : link
they would have scooped up a guy named Sale in a heartbeat.
Now there is a Robert Saleh and a Rob Sale in NY?  
BestFeature : 2:04 pm : link
...  
christian : 2:29 pm : link
Clear as day Judge likes "his guys." Hopefully this puts an end to the clear mistrust he's had with the coaching at OL.

The head coach shouldn't need to be getting hands dirty at that level.
RE: RE: Alabama ties  
Gettledogman : 2:39 pm : link
In comment 15147486 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15147479 Dave in PA said:


Quote:


As expected



Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet

Both #Giants coach Joe Judge and new OL coach Rob Sale were together at Alabama about 10 years ago. Sale impressed at UL, now lands at NYG.



Ooooooo this is interesting... This draft is deep with ol talent too
I expected another college coach  
BigBlueCane : 4:18 pm : link
someone from Saban's endless staff was my pick but this works.
No problem with this. I like him bringing in the college guys to  
glowrider : 4:18 pm : link
Teach up the young players. Speaks to his approach with a young team. I was concerned last offseason when Judge was late to form a staff. Now, I’m sure he’s got who he wants.

Colombo got by on reputation of his players - he made that perfectly clear. Bill Callahan is in a different category of coach. They’re not close.
RE: Most of our coaches...  
KeoweeFan : 4:36 pm : link
In comment 15147550 D HOS said:
Quote:
I had never heard of before. Not that I am up on the NFL and college coaching world. But what I really like about Judge's staff (results of which are still pending) is him going after non "name" guys. What I mean is, maybe these guys are "names" to people who live in that world, but none of them are the nfl retreads / coaching carousel selections. I am anticipating and hoping that we'll see that his coaching staff are continually all excellent individual coaches who fit his vision and also create a complimentary staff that is far more than the sum of those individuals. It's exciting to see a new approach (pending results).

Without doing research, I'd wager that this guy has a good reputation for being a true "teacher" of the position
RE: Hoping that means  
bradshaw44 : 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15147502 Giantology said:
Quote:
We didn't pay full price.


HA! I laughed.
RE: RE: Oline Coach of the Year.....  
bradshaw44 : 4:58 pm : link
In comment 15147614 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 15147587 Simms11 said:


Quote:


Like the sound of that. I like how Judge has dipped into the college ranks for coaches and above everything else, teachers. I really want to see Thomas, Lemieux and Peart grow into solid starters now! This is a big year coming up and having a solid Oline with chemistry, from the start next year, will be huge in my opinion. Looking forward to seeing how he can improve these guys.

That's who Judge knows. Told you last week to go through the list of potential candidates and pick the guys with the Alabama or Miss State connections.

The faith here in Joe Judge, who did no better than Shurmur outside the shitty division despite a big time spend on defensive players and another high draft pick is touching. Time to start producing Joe.


If you didn't see the clear change in play and play calling from the team this season then I don't know what you're watching.

6-10 one year can be very different from 6-10 in a prior year. You also forget he did it with a bunch of young kids and very few veterans on the roster. And he got production out of undrafted players and later rounders. Something we haven't seen in quite some time.
looks  
broadbandz : 4:58 pm : link
like we missed out on Brining Hal Hunter back.
RE: looks  
Del Shofner : 5:34 pm : link
In comment 15147921 broadbandz said:
Quote:
like we missed out on Brining Hal Hunter back.


Hal Hunter is still salty about the brining
This is nice I suppose  
5BowlsSoon : 6:05 pm : link
But as long as Judge believes Garrett is his best option for OC, we will continue to be handicapped and mediocre.
bradshaw44..  
Sean : 6:08 pm : link
Except Shurmur never even went 6-10. The Giants were 4-12 in 2019. Shurmur went 0-8 against Dallas & Philly in his two years coaching the Giants. Judge’s team has already beat Dallas & Philly.

There was marked improvement under Judge.
ULL had a good running game. How was the passing offense and the pass  
Ivan15 : 8:10 pm : link
Blocking?
I usually love complaining about the Giants  
AdamBrag : 8:20 pm : link
But this seems like a VERY good hire.
Parcell's greatest talent was putting together a coaching staff  
Milton : 8:42 pm : link
I'm starting to think Judge has that same talent.
