NY Giants hire Rob Sale as their new OL coach

In his second season, Sale helped the Ragin’ Cajuns break numerous offensive school records, including total offense (6,918), total touchdowns (69), most rushing yards (3,604), most rushing touchdowns (42) and most passing touchdowns (27), among others.
The Ragin’ Cajuns’ production was powered by an offensive line unit that featured two NFL Draft picks in Robert Hunt and Kevin Dotson. Hunt became the third-highest draft pick in team history when he was selected 39th overall by the Miami Dolphins, while Dotson, who was named a First Team All-American by the Associated Press, USA Today, Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Focus and a Second Team All-American by Sporting News, was taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 135th pick.
Sale was instrumental in the development of O’Cyrus Torrence, who started in 13 of the team’s 14 games in 2019 before being named to the Football Writers Association of America-Shaun Alexander Freshman All-America Team.
Behind an offensive line that earned Joe Moore Award Honorable Mention recognition, Louisiana’s running attack proved to be one of the best in the country. Elijah Mitchell led the way, becoming the sixth running back in program history to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark with 1,147 yards and 16 touchdowns, the third-most scores in a single season in program history.
He was teammates with assistant OL coach Ben Wilkerson at LSU
Sale, also Louisiana’s offensive coordinator, was in his third season at UL. The LSU graduate entered college coaching as a strength and conditioning assistant and offensive analyst at Alabama from 2007-11. He left there for three seasons at McNeese State, where he was the Cowboys’ offensive line coach in 2012-13 and the offensive coordinator in 2014. He then returned to FBS as the offensive line coach at ULM, Georgia and Arizona State.
A Mississippi State graduate, Looney began coaching as a GA at his alma mater. He then became the offensive line coach at East Mississippi Community College, then spent 2014-15 as the tackles and tight ends coach at Central Arkansas. He returned to the SEC as a graduate assistant at Georgia in 2016, then became Mississippi State’s tight ends coach in 2017. The 2020 campaign would’ve been his third with the Ragin’ Cajuns program.
“Rob is one hell of a coach,” offensive line trainer Duke Manyweather tells GMenHQ. “What he did at Louisiana has been tremendous. They’ve had really well coached lines. He’s a guy who has really helped develop players. I have the utmost respect for how he goes about his business as a coach, as a man, and as an overall developer.”
in looking if their OL has any draft prospects. Both the players I looked up seem pretty versatile. Ken Marks, the LG (senior) has played LG, LT, and C. Their left tackle, Carlos Rubio (junior) came into college at 220 lbs. He got up to 293. He has played every position on the OL
ULL's best prospect in the upcoming draft is RB Elijah Mitchell
Perhaps someone we draft on Day 3 or sign after the Draft... They also have another RB named Trey Ragas, who could be of interest to us as a street FA. Their fellow Cajun RB, Raymond Calais, was a 7th round pick last year and Eli McGuire was another Cajun RB drafted a few years ago.
I had never heard of before. Not that I am up on the NFL and college coaching world. But what I really like about Judge's staff (results of which are still pending) is him going after non "name" guys. What I mean is, maybe these guys are "names" to people who live in that world, but none of them are the nfl retreads / coaching carousel selections. I am anticipating and hoping that we'll see that his coaching staff are continually all excellent individual coaches who fit his vision and also create a complimentary staff that is far more than the sum of those individuals. It's exciting to see a new approach (pending results).
"Name" guys can sometimes be good as well. Look at what Bill Callahan did with Cleveland's OL. What is important to me is that the coach is willing to look at people outside of his immediate comfort zone. While many of the coaches do have ties with Judge, not all do. Colombo appears to have come from Garrett's referral, but Garrett didn't resign in protest or speak out at all in defense of him.
Like the sound of that. I like how Judge has dipped into the college ranks for coaches and above everything else, teachers. I really want to see Thomas, Lemieux and Peart grow into solid starters now! This is a big year coming up and having a solid Oline with chemistry, from the start next year, will be huge in my opinion. Looking forward to seeing how he can improve these guys.
That's who Judge knows. Told you last week to go through the list of potential candidates and pick the guys with the Alabama or Miss State connections.
The faith here in Joe Judge, who did no better than Shurmur outside the shitty division despite a big time spend on defensive players and another high draft pick is touching. Time to start producing Joe.
There you go again with your anti Judge takes. Anyone who isn’t Coughlin has been awful, right?
And, Judge did something Shurmur never did. Beat Dallas & Philly. Save me “those teams were awful” takes, I can count on one hand the amount of times the Giants beat either team prior to Judge since 2013.
Without doing research, I'd wager that this guy has a good reputation for being a true "teacher" of the position
If you didn't see the clear change in play and play calling from the team this season then I don't know what you're watching.
6-10 one year can be very different from 6-10 in a prior year. You also forget he did it with a bunch of young kids and very few veterans on the roster. And he got production out of undrafted players and later rounders. Something we haven't seen in quite some time.
This seems promising?
Both #Giants coach Joe Judge and new OL coach Rob Sale were together at Alabama about 10 years ago. Sale impressed at UL, now lands at NYG.
Ragin Cajuns are Louisiana-Lafayette.
Same day Rob Sale gets announced as the college offensive line coach of the year….he is set to become OL coach for the NY Giants
We get Rob Sale; Jets get Robert Saleh
Quote:
and an out-of-the-box selection. I'm eager to hear more.
Same day Rob Sale gets announced as the college offensive line coach of the year….he is set to become OL coach for the NY Giants
OL coach of the year by FootballScoop. Whomever they are
And Robert Hunt. He was a second round pick last year.
Nice, I’m liking the sound of this hire.
Agreed.
Quote:
from the NFL. Obviously close to Judge.
We get Rob Sale; Jets get Robert Saleh
Get the H out of here!
The head coach shouldn't need to be getting hands dirty at that level.
Quote:
As expected
Both #Giants coach Joe Judge and new OL coach Rob Sale were together at Alabama about 10 years ago. Sale impressed at UL, now lands at NYG.
Ooooooo this is interesting... This draft is deep with ol talent too
Colombo got by on reputation of his players - he made that perfectly clear. Bill Callahan is in a different category of coach. They’re not close.
Without doing research, I'd wager that this guy has a good reputation for being a true "teacher" of the position
Quote:
Hal Hunter is still salty about the brining
There was marked improvement under Judge.