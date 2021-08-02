Rumored Giants Potentially Getting Cut

It just can't be overstated how badly Gettleman has performed in his three years as GM. Completely pathetic performance.
and how many games were missed because of injuries?
how easy it is to point out the ones that didn't work and ignore the moves that did work. if you hate him so much then go be a Jets fan bc he's the Giants GM whether you like it or not.
this fanbase has become awful
I hate how every thread turns into a DG bashing thread, even though I think he’s been terrible too.
I will say though, a lot of us saw how terrible and desperate the Tate signing was. Anyone who payed any attention to him in Detroit the year prior would’ve known he was washed. Even he knew he was washed and had to hit the PEDs that offseason. The funniest part of the signing was DG, who proudly blew up this roster in the name of team culture, completely overlooked the character problems this guy has. It was such a puzzling move.
The Shep signing made more sense to me. He was a homegrown guy, great character, and great blocker. At the time, he had a lot of upside and it was enticing to think what he would be able to do with more targets with obj gone. I’m fine with moving on from Shep, but that’s probably not happening until 2022
It just can't be overstated how badly Gettleman has performed in his three years as GM. Completely pathetic performance.
I think you need a lesson on salary cap qnd how they works. The Tate contract didnt effect anything we did. Daniel needed a vet WR once Odell was gone. We needed a legit vet who can get open. Check 2019, Tate was very solid. He was worth the money to assist daniel his rookie year. You have a lot of young high picks. The cap isn’t our enemy. Now, tate is off the books. Anyone bitching about that contract doesn’t understand how football works. I’ll leave it at that.
I had him on my cut list until I realized that he was playing with turf toe.
I don't think he should be a guaranteed cut but it needs to be considered. It seems like Waddle/Smith may be be best in the slot and some people love Samuel/Godwin who are in the same boat.
I personally wouldn't go after Samual/Godwin. If we can come up with a Golladay, I keep Sheppard until draft time so we aren't obligated to draft a WR. If we go WR in the 1st round, then he gets cut. 2nd or 3rd round may buy him another year.
Releasing him would only save $3mm against the cap.
About DG, I really recommend going over his roster management tracking a certain position, instead of some broad overall assessment of his performance. When you look at it position by position, the head scratching decision making just multiplies. And this is true at WR. The only really good thing he has done is draft Slayton. Everything else has been a mess.
It just can't be overstated how badly Gettleman has performed in his three years as GM. Completely pathetic performance.
I think you need a lesson on salary cap qnd how they works. The Tate contract didnt effect anything we did. Daniel needed a vet WR once Odell was gone. We needed a legit vet who can get open. Check 2019, Tate was very solid. He was worth the money to assist daniel his rookie year. You have a lot of young high picks. The cap isn’t our enemy. Now, tate is off the books. Anyone bitching about that contract doesn’t understand how football works. I’ll leave it at that.
Lets examine this solid signing:
Tate was already 31 when signed, his play was in decline, his overall contract was bloated, he was suspended 4 games right off the bat, he played slot when Giants needed an outside WR, he displayed a look at me attitude on the field in 2019, he complained about loss of playing time and targets in 2020, and now basically is finished as receiver yet the team still has to take a cap hit on his poorly structured deal if released.
has had injury problems, including concussions IIRC. Him being cut may therefore be for physical, not performance, related reasons. But yes, I'd still be surprised, unless his physical problems really leave no other option. And if that was true, we'd probably already know it.
He'll be on this team next year or he'll be traded. Shep has value, is a good route runner and does a lot of dirty work in the run game. He's not a 1 and shouldn't be treated as it, our issue has been our WR core is so bad that we need him to be that player.
On the trade route remember that we'd eat the signing bonus of the contract meaning that whoever we traded him too would have 2 manageable years of control for a good slot/low end 2 WR.
it makes Shepard redundant. With injury history, particularly Shepards concussion history -- cutting him is not a terribly hard decision. Replacing Shep with Waddle is a significant upgrade at a lower cost.
Shepard is the best run blocking WR we have in the unit.
The dude hustles his ass off. He's also a decent threat on the end around.
I think Shepard is being played out of position more often than not. We need a viable threat on the outside opposite Slayton, somebody with size that is a good compliment to Slayton, and let Shep play his natural position in the slot.
RE: Shepard is the best run blocking WR we have in the unit.
The dude hustles his ass off. He's also a decent threat on the end around.
I think Shepard is being played out of position more often than not. We need a viable threat on the outside opposite Slayton, somebody with size that is a good compliment to Slayton, and let Shep play his natural position in the slot.
I have a feeling the Giants O is looking to be more explosive downfield. I appreciate what Shepard brings to the table, but he cannot catch a ball over his shoulder to save his life and has almost zero big play ability.
I can definitely see a scenario where the Giants sign a #1 WR (Golladay for example), draft Waddle at #11 and have Slayton as the #3.
That gives them 3 downfield playmakers.
I know we like to blame Daniel Jones for everything but there's a team reason why the TD totals were so low. None of these WRs put points on the board. You gotta make big plays.
would mean they aren’t confident in his ability to be available. Big picture he is t that expensive if he plays 16 games but if he plays another 10 or whatever it was then it’s a legit issue (that you can’t do anything about at that point).
I’d like him to stay and move full time to the slot but I don’t have much faith that he can hold up for even 12 games let alone 16.
Looks like we only save $3m cutting him this year, not sure it’s worth doing now but definitely next year.
I have a feeling the Giants O is looking to be more explosive downfield. I appreciate what Shepard brings to the table, but he cannot catch a ball over his shoulder to save his life and has almost zero big play ability.
I can definitely see a scenario where the Giants sign a #1 WR (Golladay for example), draft Waddle at #11 and have Slayton as the #3.
That gives them 3 downfield playmakers.
I know we like to blame Daniel Jones for everything but there's a team reason why the TD totals were so low. None of these WRs put points on the board. You gotta make big plays.
You need a player to move the chains. You are correct that Shepard is NOT and X or Y, but he is a reliable slot that can make that 3rd and 8 catch...if there is a chance for an improved player, you do it.
Yes Waddle would likely be a big upgrade at slot(there may be others available in the draft too) but until he is drafted you still need a slot receiver.
need to be prepared for some shock cuts or other moves. A lot of these are guys the Giants had a quick pandemic season with and offseason craziness with new HC coming in. Judge now has a full season of up front views and personal assessment.
Shepard would be a surprise given his skill and ability, but he's always missing games every year and the health/concussion is a concern.
Would not stun me if Judge wants to overhaul the WR corps.
like SS may be looking for a new contract- an extension and maybe the Giants don't want that. Perhaps they feel they can get somebody else to do what Shepard does-who is less likely to miss significant amount of playing time.
If the Giants intend on upgrading some positions via FA- WR being one of them, then maybe clearing out the receivers that are not in the long term plans is the way to go.
I am not sure I see SS being cut but who knows how the Coach and GM feel about the situation.
You guys are concerned about what people get paid again...
.... Shepard is the most consistent WR on the team. He has had games where if not for him, we would have no passing offense.
Now, that is likely also a partial indictment on our roster as a whole, but does not dismiss the fact that the guy can run routes and he can catch the ball. You are looking at his overall stats but he also plays on a team with a shitty offense. For the people who hate the QB so much... maybe it is his fault?
Bottom line, you cannot cut Shepard until you have a suitable replacement. If you want a guy who is a top performer, then you have to likely over pay via free agency. Just be prepared for that.
I realize that some people want to cut both Tate and Shepard but doing that BEFORE you have replacements is irresponsible and much worse than over-paying these two guys. It also telegraphs what you plan to do in the draft and gives free agents leverage when negotiating with you.
I wouldn't be "stunned" if Shep was one of them. This is the situation they're in if they hope to improve.
Agreed - just posted same thoughts and saw your post again going back.
I think Judge is going to take bit more of a knife to the roster this offseason and wasn't able to last year due to poor depth/pandemic offseason but now having a full year of personality assessment on the books.
But please let this be true, cut bait on Shep now, pleaseeeee. I’m tired of the inevitable training camp injury with the inevitable 4 games missed during the season.
It’s his 6th year and we’re still waiting for the breakout.
If you can’t hit a thousand yards receiving with Odell in his prime getting double teamed, I don’t think it’s ever going to happen.
I’m very interested in assigning blame . If you don’t remove the causative agent , how do you ever get better ? A 70-year old man has no upside . Gettleman still being around is proof positive that the former ways still have the Giants organization by balls .
don't fall in love with average players. He's never caught more than 66 passes, never been close to 1000 yards, his snap count has fallen each of the last two seasons and he averaged less than 10 yards a catch which is pathetic for a wideout,
He counts 9 million against the cap this season, and can save 3 million against the cap in a season when the cap is reduced.
Look around the NFL and the WR position has a few highly paid guys and a lot of million and two million cap hit starting players and not much in between. Shepard is one of those in between. He's not good enough to be in the highly compensated group and his production can be replaced by younger, much less expensive players.
If you want to get better, expensive JAG's need to go.
It just can't be overstated how badly Gettleman has performed in his three years as GM. Completely pathetic performance.
I think you need a lesson on salary cap qnd how they works. The Tate contract didnt effect anything we did. Daniel needed a vet WR once Odell was gone. We needed a legit vet who can get open. Check 2019, Tate was very solid. He was worth the money to assist daniel his rookie year. You have a lot of young high picks. The cap isn’t our enemy. Now, tate is off the books. Anyone bitching about that contract doesn’t understand how football works. I’ll leave it at that.
And GT was very much okay with retaining OBJ instead.
Bottom line, you cannot cut Shepard until you have a suitable replacement. If you want a guy who is a top performer, then you have to likely over pay via free agency. Just be prepared for that.
I realize that some people want to cut both Tate and Shepard but doing that BEFORE you have replacements is irresponsible and much worse than over-paying these two guys. It also telegraphs what you plan to do in the draft and gives free agents leverage when negotiating with you.
To be fair, what examples are there of the Giants not cutting guys before they had replacements in place?
They haven't recovered from the loss at WR by trading Beckham. Their answer was throwing a mistake contract at Golden Tate after the fact.
The pass rush has been a grab bag since moving on from JPP and Vernon as well.
It's a salary-capped league. Nobody cares about take-home pay and spending ability at an individual level. But a fan should damned well care about how the organization allocates finite resources within the constraints.
We need WRs....so how can you justify cutting your best?
Slayton can be neutralized by a man press and Pettis is an unknown. Everyone else on the roster is a complete unknown (assuming Tate is gone.) We have no one else and with the salary cap being cut this coming year, it will be very hard to add one more stud WR.
It's a salary-capped league. Nobody cares about take-home pay and spending ability at an individual level. But a fan should damned well care about how the organization allocates finite resources within the constraints.
Well said, and essential to the calculus of building a roster.
Tate's probably gone unless he takes a serious pay cut
and how many games were missed because of injuries?
how easy it is to point out the ones that didn't work and ignore the moves that did work. if you hate him so much then go be a Jets fan bc he's the Giants GM whether you like it or not.
this fanbase has become awful
Funny how you ignored games missed for PED suspension. What has become awful is that fans aren't allowed to point out gaping flaws in DG's acquisition plans. Tate was a bad signing, no one can argue that, but I'm sure you'll say "BUT BBI LIKED IT!", as if A) BBI ever acts in concert with anything, and B) that BBI isn't paid to make these decisions.
It is fine to defend DG, but the lengths some will go to ignore bad signings, trades and draft picks is what is comical.
It just can't be overstated how badly Gettleman has performed in his three years as GM. Completely pathetic performance.
Shep is worth his monday he's the best WR on the team and played very well down the stretch this year.
tate was a miss but as usual people ignore who might have even been available other than tate. He filled a need and was available. Who did the Giants miss out on by signing tate? or shep? That's the shit fans never touch, they just bitch about money.
one more time, VETS get FUCKING PAID. 21M for a VET WR? Are you guys still stuck in 1997?
21 M is low end vet WR money.
Sticker shock! OMG that guy makes millions. WTF people. It's like the Bobby Bonilla 1991 contract all over again, day after day. Fucking ground hog day.
Tate's guarantee was $23M, the highest of any FA WR that year. As to who would have been a better signing (other than anyone), John Brown ($11.7M guaranteed), Jamison Crowder ($17M), Randall Cobb ($5M), Cole Beasley ($14M).
Who did the Giants miss out on by signing tate? or shep? That's the shit fans never touch, they just bitch about money.
On a team with as many holes as the giants, you're arguing that fans should have to give a list of names the Giants should have gone after instead? You really think that money couldn't have improved the team in other ways?
and how many games were missed because of injuries?
how easy it is to point out the ones that didn't work and ignore the moves that did work. if you hate him so much then go be a Jets fan bc he's the Giants GM whether you like it or not.
this fanbase has become awful
Funny how you ignored games missed for PED suspension. What has become awful is that fans aren't allowed to point out gaping flaws in DG's acquisition plans. Tate was a bad signing, no one can argue that, but I'm sure you'll say "BUT BBI LIKED IT!", as if A) BBI ever acts in concert with anything, and B) that BBI isn't paid to make these decisions.
It is fine to defend DG, but the lengths some will go to ignore bad signings, trades and draft picks is what is comical.
I dont think I'm overly defending, I'm saying in order to make an informed opinion you are obligated to weigh the positive and the negative. If you are unable to accomplish that then keep your opinion to yourself or refrain on stating it as a fact.
and how many games were missed because of injuries?
how easy it is to point out the ones that didn't work and ignore the moves that did work. if you hate him so much then go be a Jets fan bc he's the Giants GM whether you like it or not.
this fanbase has become awful
Funny how you ignored games missed for PED suspension. What has become awful is that fans aren't allowed to point out gaping flaws in DG's acquisition plans. Tate was a bad signing, no one can argue that, but I'm sure you'll say "BUT BBI LIKED IT!", as if A) BBI ever acts in concert with anything, and B) that BBI isn't paid to make these decisions.
It is fine to defend DG, but the lengths some will go to ignore bad signings, trades and draft picks is what is comical.
I dont think I'm overly defending, I'm saying in order to make an informed opinion you are obligated to weigh the positive and the negative. If you are unable to accomplish that then keep your opinion to yourself or refrain on stating it as a fact.
its that simple
In that case, what's the sense of a fan opinion site?
Despite what people may think of their own opinions, none of us have access to information that would meet that standard. None of us have firsthand information from practices, from coaches other than what they say in front of a camera, nor do we have viewpoints from decisionmakers in scouting and the front office.
So none of us are really casting informed opinions. We are all watching on TV.
Per Dan Schneier of CBS SPORTS and the Breaking Big Blue Podcast:
Quote:
Ahh I see the Sterling Shepard rumored to be cut by #Giants is from a BS account on here with no credentials.
Important reminder: It's silly season in the NFL.
Why would they cut their best route runner, best hands, best blocking WR, ++ locker room presence?
#TogetherBlue
This thread deserves deletion as pure BS re the OP.
There aren't many if any cuts that would surprise me including Shepard
First, we need to keep both Williams and Tomlinson to reasonable deals and that requires cap space.
Second, Shepard is hurt a lot and has a concussion history. This could be a preemptive move as much as anything else.
Third, would anyone be surprised if Zeitler and Solder are also cut?
Fourth, we need a playmaker at WR and a UFA is our best option there.
We will go BPA at #11 and that is anyone's guess right now but no way Smith or Chase are there when we pick and we don't have ammunition to move up nor is it worth giving up our picks given our glaring holes.
We can easily open cap space with cuts and if we are "gutting" thee team of players who don't fit then so be it.
In Judge and DG I will trust cause what other options do I have?
You should probably avoid money discussions, it's clearly of no interest to you and your stated position is of no interest to those who do pay attention to the cap.
I don't understand how you could not think the cap is important. Like this is common sense. You can finesse the cap and make runs when you need to or save money in certain years to spend later, but everyone pays the piper one day. Almost all these teams have money to overspend the cap, but they don't because the more you pay certain guys eats into available money to spend. There's only so much you can spend. How can you make an argument that it doesn't matter? Talk about seeing what you want to see.
I dont think I'm overly defending, I'm saying in order to make an informed opinion you are obligated to weigh the positive and the negative. If you are unable to accomplish that then keep your opinion to yourself or refrain on stating it as a fact.
its that simple
I think I was dealing with fact, and I wasn't the one who brought up injuries while ignoring games missed to a PED suspension.
I dont think I'm overly defending, I'm saying in order to make an informed opinion you are obligated to weigh the positive and the negative. If you are unable to accomplish that then keep your opinion to yourself or refrain on stating it as a fact.
its that simple
I think I was dealing with fact, and I wasn't the one who brought up injuries while ignoring games missed to a PED suspension.
your content is fact, your overall statement is an opinion being directed as a fact.
an for the record PED use is not the GM's fault neither is a player being arrested for a crime, and quite honestly same for injuries. Explain to me how you predict any of that?
and how many games were missed because of injuries?
how easy it is to point out the ones that didn't work and ignore the moves that did work. if you hate him so much then go be a Jets fan bc he's the Giants GM whether you like it or not.
this fanbase has become awful
Funny how you ignored games missed for PED suspension. What has become awful is that fans aren't allowed to point out gaping flaws in DG's acquisition plans. Tate was a bad signing, no one can argue that, but I'm sure you'll say "BUT BBI LIKED IT!", as if A) BBI ever acts in concert with anything, and B) that BBI isn't paid to make these decisions.
It is fine to defend DG, but the lengths some will go to ignore bad signings, trades and draft picks is what is comical.
I dont think I'm overly defending, I'm saying in order to make an informed opinion you are obligated to weigh the positive and the negative. If you are unable to accomplish that then keep your opinion to yourself or refrain on stating it as a fact.
its that simple
In that case, what's the sense of a fan opinion site?
Despite what people may think of their own opinions, none of us have access to information that would meet that standard. None of us have firsthand information from practices, from coaches other than what they say in front of a camera, nor do we have viewpoints from decisionmakers in scouting and the front office.
So none of us are really casting informed opinions. We are all watching on TV.
agreed, so then the author of the post or the opinion formulated should always take that in consideration.
your content is fact, your overall statement is an opinion being directed as a fact.
an for the record PED use is not the GM's fault neither is a player being arrested for a crime, and quite honestly same for injuries. Explain to me how you predict any of that?
regardless, that's on the player
He should have cut Tate after he got popped. It was my understanding we could have gotten out of that contract. Not hard to foresee him falling off cliff at 31 a year removed.
Baker had red flags but none like that. He got set up, but his dumb ass got put in that position.
your content is fact, your overall statement is an opinion being directed as a fact.
an for the record PED use is not the GM's fault neither is a player being arrested for a crime, and quite honestly same for injuries. Explain to me how you predict any of that?
regardless, that's on the player
In the case of Baker, I don't blame DG for drafting Baker, but I do hold him responsible for trading up to do so. There were numerous red flags surrounding him prior to the draft, so it was a risk to draft him outright, it was downright foolish to trade a pick to do so, especially given that there were other good CB's still available.
As far as Tate goes, the PED test isn't on DG, but how he handled it was. He could have gotten out of the contract then, and one has to assume Tate was using for a reason. Even if he kept his nose clean, would he be the same player w/o the PED's?
I said it’s an overstated narrative. There’s a difference.
Turn on sports radio and all you hear is contract talk. Come here it is more of the same.
I thank the person who posted the list of wrs that were available that same time (John brown etc) — to me that is helpful and informative.
So if the giants don’t sign tate and instead sign John Brown, maybe we win one more game the last two years. Who knows if he even comes here as this area cost of living etc etc.
I hate contract talk because most fans just kill the gm for the signing signing without ever allowing for context or any amount of wiggle room. It’s like some of you are convinced that GMs jus throw money at a player and don’t try to negotiate. They don’t just blindly overpay. I think it’s a cheap way for fans to attack the gm.
Don’t like it? Too bad I read this shit every day you can read my complaints about it.
I hate it when it when it’s top of mind here, there and everywhere.
Enjoy.
Reminder, this team was at its best when they had a bunch of so called overpaid players in the fold.
I think the biggest issue with cap talk around here is that a majority of posters voice loud opinions but seem to have little understanding of the market. At any given time they are stuck ten years in the past in terms if their contract expectations.
So I get where you are coming from.
That said, when this team was at "it's best" they had far more talent on the roster.
The players mentioned by op should absolutely be cut if this team is to turn the corner.
I think the biggest issue with cap talk around here is that a majority of posters voice loud opinions but seem to have little understanding of the market. At any given time they are stuck ten years in the past in terms if their contract expectations.
So I get where you are coming from.
That said, when this team was at "it's best" they had far more talent on the roster.
The players mentioned by op should absolutely be cut if this team is to turn the corner.
That's certainly the other end of spectrum here. Some of the proposals what to pay guys aren't even close to what they'll actually sign for, even on a discount for not moving and all the variables that go with changing teams. Some our outright insulting. If you think LW is signing for anything less than 20 million, which was his asking price last year, you have to be delusional. There's other baseline contracts out there that are more than that for comparable players. Only reason it's not a guarantee he gets more, is because of the dip in the cap.
RE: Sheppard is a good (not great) player and a good locker room guy
On the surface I would agree with many that Shepard is a good player as we should ideally build our WR group around him.
Cap wise Shepard seems reasonable with cap values of $9,000,000 (2021), $10,500,000 (2022) and $11,500,000 (2023). The Giants create $3m in 2021 cap space should they cut Shepard ($7m if designated a post june 1 cut)
If there is substance to the rumours, there could be viable rationale:
1: Production
In 5 seasons he has 3518 receiving yards and 20TDs. That is an average of 700 yards and 4 tds a year. An argument could be made that we can get similar production from a younger (and cheaper) player; for example Darius Slayton averages 750yds and 4.5tds a year. Basically his production/impact does not match his cap number.
2: Availability
In 5 seasons Shepard has missed 15 games (almost 20% of games), including 10 in the last 2 years. Perhaps his medical is deemed to much of a risk for the cap space invested in Shepard. Lets not forget that Shepard's injuries include lower body injuries and concussions which can have lingering ramifications.
3: Fit
Maybe Shepard does not fit what Judge and Garrett want to do with their offence going forward? If Garrett wants more Air Coryell concepts with bigger downfield threats at WR, more use of 2 TE sets or even featuring a FB, then perhaps having your biggest cap investment at WR invested in a position or role that isn't an ideal for your game plans.
Don't forget that should Shepard be cut, it would be a business decision. It would be a tough call from the front office imho; I like the guy and what he brings to the field, but at the same time I can see how the front office could want to go in a different direction.
The only thing I can think of with Shep is that they think they
Not cool to jump into a discussion and shit all over the main topic, even if I disagree with it. I obviously think salary structures and fiscal smarts are important in every pro sport. I’ll leave it at that.
Ps shepard is fine. I hope he stays a giant.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
that thing Toilolo did was block, so I guess EE is ready to step up.
Quote:
not Toilolo, who is going to do that thing Toilolo never did all year?
that thing Toilolo did was block, so I guess EE is ready to step up.
he played around 15 snaps per game, I think the Giants will survive
Shepard - 4-$41M, $10M SB, $21M guaranteed
Tate - 4-$37.5M, $10M SB, $23M guaranteed
For that, they got over the '19-'20 seasons:
Shepard - 22 games, 123 receptions, 1232 yards, 6 TD
Tate - 23 games, 83 receptions, 1064 yards, 8 TD
It just can't be overstated how badly Gettleman has performed in his three years as GM. Completely pathetic performance.
Shepard - 4-$41M, $10M SB, $21M guaranteed
Tate - 4-$37.5M, $10M SB, $23M guaranteed
For that, they got over the '19-'20 seasons:
Shepard - 22 games, 123 receptions, 1232 yards, 6 TD
Tate - 23 games, 83 receptions, 1064 yards, 8 TD
It just can't be overstated how badly Gettleman has performed in his three years as GM. Completely pathetic performance.
and how many games were missed because of injuries?
how easy it is to point out the ones that didn't work and ignore the moves that did work. if you hate him so much then go be a Jets fan bc he's the Giants GM whether you like it or not.
this fanbase has become awful
It’s his 6th year and we’re still waiting for the breakout.
If you can’t hit a thousand yards receiving with Odell in his prime getting double teamed, I don’t think it’s ever going to happen.
Quote:
In a 1 month period in spring 2019 Gettleman handed out the following contracts:
Shepard - 4-$41M, $10M SB, $21M guaranteed
Tate - 4-$37.5M, $10M SB, $23M guaranteed
For that, they got over the '19-'20 seasons:
Shepard - 22 games, 123 receptions, 1232 yards, 6 TD
Tate - 23 games, 83 receptions, 1064 yards, 8 TD
It just can't be overstated how badly Gettleman has performed in his three years as GM. Completely pathetic performance.
and how many games were missed because of injuries?
how easy it is to point out the ones that didn't work and ignore the moves that did work. if you hate him so much then go be a Jets fan bc he's the Giants GM whether you like it or not.
this fanbase has become awful
I hate how every thread turns into a DG bashing thread, even though I think he’s been terrible too.
I will say though, a lot of us saw how terrible and desperate the Tate signing was. Anyone who payed any attention to him in Detroit the year prior would’ve known he was washed. Even he knew he was washed and had to hit the PEDs that offseason. The funniest part of the signing was DG, who proudly blew up this roster in the name of team culture, completely overlooked the character problems this guy has. It was such a puzzling move.
The Shep signing made more sense to me. He was a homegrown guy, great character, and great blocker. At the time, he had a lot of upside and it was enticing to think what he would be able to do with more targets with obj gone. I’m fine with moving on from Shep, but that’s probably not happening until 2022
Quote:
In a 1 month period in spring 2019 Gettleman handed out the following contracts:
Shepard - 4-$41M, $10M SB, $21M guaranteed
Tate - 4-$37.5M, $10M SB, $23M guaranteed
For that, they got over the '19-'20 seasons:
Shepard - 22 games, 123 receptions, 1232 yards, 6 TD
Tate - 23 games, 83 receptions, 1064 yards, 8 TD
It just can't be overstated how badly Gettleman has performed in his three years as GM. Completely pathetic performance.
and how many games were missed because of injuries?
how easy it is to point out the ones that didn't work and ignore the moves that did work. if you hate him so much then go be a Jets fan bc he's the Giants GM whether you like it or not.
this fanbase has become awful
So we shouldn’t have an opinion on his job performance? Not everyone wears big blue homer blinders. Sometimes you gotta call it like you see it.
Shepard - 4-$41M, $10M SB, $21M guaranteed
Tate - 4-$37.5M, $10M SB, $23M guaranteed
For that, they got over the '19-'20 seasons:
Shepard - 22 games, 123 receptions, 1232 yards, 6 TD
Tate - 23 games, 83 receptions, 1064 yards, 8 TD
It just can't be overstated how badly Gettleman has performed in his three years as GM. Completely pathetic performance.
I think you need a lesson on salary cap qnd how they works. The Tate contract didnt effect anything we did. Daniel needed a vet WR once Odell was gone. We needed a legit vet who can get open. Check 2019, Tate was very solid. He was worth the money to assist daniel his rookie year. You have a lot of young high picks. The cap isn’t our enemy. Now, tate is off the books. Anyone bitching about that contract doesn’t understand how football works. I’ll leave it at that.
I don't think he should be a guaranteed cut but it needs to be considered. It seems like Waddle/Smith may be be best in the slot and some people love Samuel/Godwin who are in the same boat.
I personally wouldn't go after Samual/Godwin. If we can come up with a Golladay, I keep Sheppard until draft time so we aren't obligated to draft a WR. If we go WR in the 1st round, then he gets cut. 2nd or 3rd round may buy him another year.
Shepard is the one reliable receiver on the team. Instead of shocked when a ball is actually caught by a WR, with Shepard you are shocked if he drops it.
I seriously doubt Shepard is cut now. There is no one else. It could happed in camp if they find a replacement.
About DG, I really recommend going over his roster management tracking a certain position, instead of some broad overall assessment of his performance. When you look at it position by position, the head scratching decision making just multiplies. And this is true at WR. The only really good thing he has done is draft Slayton. Everything else has been a mess.
Quote:
In a 1 month period in spring 2019 Gettleman handed out the following contracts:
Shepard - 4-$41M, $10M SB, $21M guaranteed
Tate - 4-$37.5M, $10M SB, $23M guaranteed
For that, they got over the '19-'20 seasons:
Shepard - 22 games, 123 receptions, 1232 yards, 6 TD
Tate - 23 games, 83 receptions, 1064 yards, 8 TD
It just can't be overstated how badly Gettleman has performed in his three years as GM. Completely pathetic performance.
I think you need a lesson on salary cap qnd how they works. The Tate contract didnt effect anything we did. Daniel needed a vet WR once Odell was gone. We needed a legit vet who can get open. Check 2019, Tate was very solid. He was worth the money to assist daniel his rookie year. You have a lot of young high picks. The cap isn’t our enemy. Now, tate is off the books. Anyone bitching about that contract doesn’t understand how football works. I’ll leave it at that.
Lets examine this solid signing:
Tate was already 31 when signed, his play was in decline, his overall contract was bloated, he was suspended 4 games right off the bat, he played slot when Giants needed an outside WR, he displayed a look at me attitude on the field in 2019, he complained about loss of playing time and targets in 2020, and now basically is finished as receiver yet the team still has to take a cap hit on his poorly structured deal if released.
Solid.
On the trade route remember that we'd eat the signing bonus of the contract meaning that whoever we traded him too would have 2 manageable years of control for a good slot/low end 2 WR.
I think Shepard is being played out of position more often than not. We need a viable threat on the outside opposite Slayton, somebody with size that is a good compliment to Slayton, and let Shep play his natural position in the slot.
I think Shepard is being played out of position more often than not. We need a viable threat on the outside opposite Slayton, somebody with size that is a good compliment to Slayton, and let Shep play his natural position in the slot.
+1. Shepard should stay, maybe a restructure.
I can definitely see a scenario where the Giants sign a #1 WR (Golladay for example), draft Waddle at #11 and have Slayton as the #3.
That gives them 3 downfield playmakers.
I know we like to blame Daniel Jones for everything but there's a team reason why the TD totals were so low. None of these WRs put points on the board. You gotta make big plays.
I’d like him to stay and move full time to the slot but I don’t have much faith that he can hold up for even 12 games let alone 16.
Looks like we only save $3m cutting him this year, not sure it’s worth doing now but definitely next year.
I can definitely see a scenario where the Giants sign a #1 WR (Golladay for example), draft Waddle at #11 and have Slayton as the #3.
That gives them 3 downfield playmakers.
I know we like to blame Daniel Jones for everything but there's a team reason why the TD totals were so low. None of these WRs put points on the board. You gotta make big plays.
You need a player to move the chains. You are correct that Shepard is NOT and X or Y, but he is a reliable slot that can make that 3rd and 8 catch...if there is a chance for an improved player, you do it.
Yes Waddle would likely be a big upgrade at slot(there may be others available in the draft too) but until he is drafted you still need a slot receiver.
+1
But I would want to move on from his contract this year if I could. Just not a good value.
Shepard would be a surprise given his skill and ability, but he's always missing games every year and the health/concussion is a concern.
Would not stun me if Judge wants to overhaul the WR corps.
Cant restructure his contract since it is in the last year. Same with Zeitler. Could extend each a couple of years to ease the cap hits, but seems un likely
If the Giants intend on upgrading some positions via FA- WR being one of them, then maybe clearing out the receivers that are not in the long term plans is the way to go.
I am not sure I see SS being cut but who knows how the Coach and GM feel about the situation.
Now, that is likely also a partial indictment on our roster as a whole, but does not dismiss the fact that the guy can run routes and he can catch the ball. You are looking at his overall stats but he also plays on a team with a shitty offense. For the people who hate the QB so much... maybe it is his fault?
Bottom line, you cannot cut Shepard until you have a suitable replacement. If you want a guy who is a top performer, then you have to likely over pay via free agency. Just be prepared for that.
I realize that some people want to cut both Tate and Shepard but doing that BEFORE you have replacements is irresponsible and much worse than over-paying these two guys. It also telegraphs what you plan to do in the draft and gives free agents leverage when negotiating with you.
If they want multiple position WRs....then he must be let go...as he can not play on the outside.
But when he plays in the slot....he produces...and is a very good slot WR.
But I always wanted M.Thomas in draft
Agreed - just posted same thoughts and saw your post again going back.
I think Judge is going to take bit more of a knife to the roster this offseason and wasn't able to last year due to poor depth/pandemic offseason but now having a full year of personality assessment on the books.
It’s his 6th year and we’re still waiting for the breakout.
If you can’t hit a thousand yards receiving with Odell in his prime getting double teamed, I don’t think it’s ever going to happen.
I’m very interested in assigning blame . If you don’t remove the causative agent , how do you ever get better ? A 70-year old man has no upside . Gettleman still being around is proof positive that the former ways still have the Giants organization by balls .
But I would want to move on from his contract this year if I could. Just not a good value.
I'm not sure it's up to Gettleman. This is Judge's call and he may want to remodel the WR group.
Shepard is a limited slot guy who can't play on the outside, doesn't really get deep and while commits to blocking, is not consistently impactful because of his size.
His cap dollars as were Tate's this year are a choke point that can be reallocated, perhaps to a more diverse option at WR or some more defensive talent and add a younger, faster WR in draft.
He counts 9 million against the cap this season, and can save 3 million against the cap in a season when the cap is reduced.
Look around the NFL and the WR position has a few highly paid guys and a lot of million and two million cap hit starting players and not much in between. Shepard is one of those in between. He's not good enough to be in the highly compensated group and his production can be replaced by younger, much less expensive players.
If you want to get better, expensive JAG's need to go.
Tate and Toilolo or whatever his name is are no brainer cuts.
Quote:
will accept a restructure before getting cut.
Cant restructure his contract since it is in the last year. Same with Zeitler. Could extend each a couple of years to ease the cap hits, but seems un likely
Shepard is signed through 2023.
Quote:
In a 1 month period in spring 2019 Gettleman handed out the following contracts:
Shepard - 4-$41M, $10M SB, $21M guaranteed
Tate - 4-$37.5M, $10M SB, $23M guaranteed
For that, they got over the '19-'20 seasons:
Shepard - 22 games, 123 receptions, 1232 yards, 6 TD
Tate - 23 games, 83 receptions, 1064 yards, 8 TD
It just can't be overstated how badly Gettleman has performed in his three years as GM. Completely pathetic performance.
I think you need a lesson on salary cap qnd how they works. The Tate contract didnt effect anything we did. Daniel needed a vet WR once Odell was gone. We needed a legit vet who can get open. Check 2019, Tate was very solid. He was worth the money to assist daniel his rookie year. You have a lot of young high picks. The cap isn’t our enemy. Now, tate is off the books. Anyone bitching about that contract doesn’t understand how football works. I’ll leave it at that.
And GT was very much okay with retaining OBJ instead.
I'd 100% cut both if we work out a deal with an Allen Robinson, though I think he's staying if they in fact get Wentz.
His production, even if under-whelming, isn't worth subtracting for the $3M it saves.
Bottom line, you cannot cut Shepard until you have a suitable replacement. If you want a guy who is a top performer, then you have to likely over pay via free agency. Just be prepared for that.
I realize that some people want to cut both Tate and Shepard but doing that BEFORE you have replacements is irresponsible and much worse than over-paying these two guys. It also telegraphs what you plan to do in the draft and gives free agents leverage when negotiating with you.
To be fair, what examples are there of the Giants not cutting guys before they had replacements in place?
They haven't recovered from the loss at WR by trading Beckham. Their answer was throwing a mistake contract at Golden Tate after the fact.
The pass rush has been a grab bag since moving on from JPP and Vernon as well.
Shepard - 4-$41M, $10M SB, $21M guaranteed
Tate - 4-$37.5M, $10M SB, $23M guaranteed
For that, they got over the '19-'20 seasons:
Shepard - 22 games, 123 receptions, 1232 yards, 6 TD
Tate - 23 games, 83 receptions, 1064 yards, 8 TD
It just can't be overstated how badly Gettleman has performed in his three years as GM. Completely pathetic performance.
How was the Bradberry signing?
Quote:
In a 1 month period in spring 2019 Gettleman handed out the following contracts:
Shepard - 4-$41M, $10M SB, $21M guaranteed
Tate - 4-$37.5M, $10M SB, $23M guaranteed
For that, they got over the '19-'20 seasons:
Shepard - 22 games, 123 receptions, 1232 yards, 6 TD
Tate - 23 games, 83 receptions, 1064 yards, 8 TD
It just can't be overstated how badly Gettleman has performed in his three years as GM. Completely pathetic performance.
How was the Bradberry signing?
Or Blake Martinez?
Quote:
In comment 15148132 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In a 1 month period in spring 2019 Gettleman handed out the following contracts:
Shepard - 4-$41M, $10M SB, $21M guaranteed
Tate - 4-$37.5M, $10M SB, $23M guaranteed
For that, they got over the '19-'20 seasons:
Shepard - 22 games, 123 receptions, 1232 yards, 6 TD
Tate - 23 games, 83 receptions, 1064 yards, 8 TD
It just can't be overstated how badly Gettleman has performed in his three years as GM. Completely pathetic performance.
How was the Bradberry signing?
Or Blake Martinez?
Our best player on the whole team possibly is one of his trade acquisitions, Leonard Williams...
Quote:
In comment 15148437 90.Cal said:
Quote:
In comment 15148132 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In a 1 month period in spring 2019 Gettleman handed out the following contracts:
Shepard - 4-$41M, $10M SB, $21M guaranteed
Tate - 4-$37.5M, $10M SB, $23M guaranteed
For that, they got over the '19-'20 seasons:
Shepard - 22 games, 123 receptions, 1232 yards, 6 TD
Tate - 23 games, 83 receptions, 1064 yards, 8 TD
It just can't be overstated how badly Gettleman has performed in his three years as GM. Completely pathetic performance.
How was the Bradberry signing?
Or Blake Martinez?
Our best player on the whole team possibly is one of his trade acquisitions, Leonard Williams...
Andrew Thomas looks good... so does McKinney and our 2020 day 3 guys contributed in year 1, thats a good sign...
Quote:
In comment 15148439 90.Cal said:
Quote:
In comment 15148437 90.Cal said:
Quote:
In comment 15148132 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In a 1 month period in spring 2019 Gettleman handed out the following contracts:
Shepard - 4-$41M, $10M SB, $21M guaranteed
Tate - 4-$37.5M, $10M SB, $23M guaranteed
For that, they got over the '19-'20 seasons:
Shepard - 22 games, 123 receptions, 1232 yards, 6 TD
Tate - 23 games, 83 receptions, 1064 yards, 8 TD
It just can't be overstated how badly Gettleman has performed in his three years as GM. Completely pathetic performance.
How was the Bradberry signing?
Or Blake Martinez?
Our best player on the whole team possibly is one of his trade acquisitions, Leonard Williams...
Andrew Thomas looks good... so does McKinney and our 2020 day 3 guys contributed in year 1, thats a good sign...
More excited about Joe Judge than I am Ron Rivera, Mike Mccarthy and Nick Siranni... and alot of other NFL HC's...
It's a salary-capped league. Nobody cares about take-home pay and spending ability at an individual level. But a fan should damned well care about how the organization allocates finite resources within the constraints.
Quote:
In a 1 month period in spring 2019 Gettleman handed out the following contracts:
Shepard - 4-$41M, $10M SB, $21M guaranteed
Tate - 4-$37.5M, $10M SB, $23M guaranteed
For that, they got over the '19-'20 seasons:
Shepard - 22 games, 123 receptions, 1232 yards, 6 TD
Tate - 23 games, 83 receptions, 1064 yards, 8 TD
It just can't be overstated how badly Gettleman has performed in his three years as GM. Completely pathetic performance.
How was the Bradberry signing?
Great in 2020, but Snacks/Vernon/etc looked great in 2016 as well - in retrospect they were a waste of time. If they maintain their level of play I'll admit they were good signings.
Can't see them letting him go for no return after giving him the extension. Restructuring seems appropriate.
And FWIW, the Giants have no business drafting a slot guy at WR. They need a legit #1 WR.
Slayton can be neutralized by a man press and Pettis is an unknown. Everyone else on the roster is a complete unknown (assuming Tate is gone.) We have no one else and with the salary cap being cut this coming year, it will be very hard to add one more stud WR.
B. You feel confident you can upgrade in another way.
Without looking at the numbers, I don't think they stand to gain a lot by cutting him financially.
It's a salary-capped league. Nobody cares about take-home pay and spending ability at an individual level. But a fan should damned well care about how the organization allocates finite resources within the constraints.
Well said, and essential to the calculus of building a roster.
and how many games were missed because of injuries?
how easy it is to point out the ones that didn't work and ignore the moves that did work. if you hate him so much then go be a Jets fan bc he's the Giants GM whether you like it or not.
this fanbase has become awful
Funny how you ignored games missed for PED suspension. What has become awful is that fans aren't allowed to point out gaping flaws in DG's acquisition plans. Tate was a bad signing, no one can argue that, but I'm sure you'll say "BUT BBI LIKED IT!", as if A) BBI ever acts in concert with anything, and B) that BBI isn't paid to make these decisions.
It is fine to defend DG, but the lengths some will go to ignore bad signings, trades and draft picks is what is comical.
Shepard - 4-$41M, $10M SB, $21M guaranteed
Tate - 4-$37.5M, $10M SB, $23M guaranteed
For that, they got over the '19-'20 seasons:
Shepard - 22 games, 123 receptions, 1232 yards, 6 TD
Tate - 23 games, 83 receptions, 1064 yards, 8 TD
It just can't be overstated how badly Gettleman has performed in his three years as GM. Completely pathetic performance.
Shep is worth his monday he's the best WR on the team and played very well down the stretch this year.
tate was a miss but as usual people ignore who might have even been available other than tate. He filled a need and was available. Who did the Giants miss out on by signing tate? or shep? That's the shit fans never touch, they just bitch about money.
21 M is low end vet WR money.
Sticker shock! OMG that guy makes millions. WTF people. It's like the Bobby Bonilla 1991 contract all over again, day after day. Fucking ground hog day.
21 M is low end vet WR money.
Sticker shock! OMG that guy makes millions. WTF people. It's like the Bobby Bonilla 1991 contract all over again, day after day. Fucking ground hog day.
Tate's guarantee was $23M, the highest of any FA WR that year. As to who would have been a better signing (other than anyone), John Brown ($11.7M guaranteed), Jamison Crowder ($17M), Randall Cobb ($5M), Cole Beasley ($14M).
Wait, I think I remembered he got penalized one or two times. So he did accomplish that.
21 M is low end vet WR money.
Sticker shock! OMG that guy makes millions. WTF people. It's like the Bobby Bonilla 1991 contract all over again, day after day. Fucking ground hog day.
What isn't shocking is you making the comments above when speaking about anything salary contract-wise.
And I used the "wise" satirically...
Sure if you can restructure a bit a save a couple million to bring in a #1 Wr ,that works too
Would a Curtis Samuel be redundant to a shep like Tate was?
On a team with as many holes as the giants, you're arguing that fans should have to give a list of names the Giants should have gone after instead? You really think that money couldn't have improved the team in other ways?
Quote:
and how many games were missed because of injuries?
how easy it is to point out the ones that didn't work and ignore the moves that did work. if you hate him so much then go be a Jets fan bc he's the Giants GM whether you like it or not.
this fanbase has become awful
Funny how you ignored games missed for PED suspension. What has become awful is that fans aren't allowed to point out gaping flaws in DG's acquisition plans. Tate was a bad signing, no one can argue that, but I'm sure you'll say "BUT BBI LIKED IT!", as if A) BBI ever acts in concert with anything, and B) that BBI isn't paid to make these decisions.
It is fine to defend DG, but the lengths some will go to ignore bad signings, trades and draft picks is what is comical.
I dont think I'm overly defending, I'm saying in order to make an informed opinion you are obligated to weigh the positive and the negative. If you are unable to accomplish that then keep your opinion to yourself or refrain on stating it as a fact.
its that simple
Quote:
In comment 15148135 Rory said:
Quote:
and how many games were missed because of injuries?
how easy it is to point out the ones that didn't work and ignore the moves that did work. if you hate him so much then go be a Jets fan bc he's the Giants GM whether you like it or not.
this fanbase has become awful
Funny how you ignored games missed for PED suspension. What has become awful is that fans aren't allowed to point out gaping flaws in DG's acquisition plans. Tate was a bad signing, no one can argue that, but I'm sure you'll say "BUT BBI LIKED IT!", as if A) BBI ever acts in concert with anything, and B) that BBI isn't paid to make these decisions.
It is fine to defend DG, but the lengths some will go to ignore bad signings, trades and draft picks is what is comical.
I dont think I'm overly defending, I'm saying in order to make an informed opinion you are obligated to weigh the positive and the negative. If you are unable to accomplish that then keep your opinion to yourself or refrain on stating it as a fact.
its that simple
In that case, what's the sense of a fan opinion site?
Despite what people may think of their own opinions, none of us have access to information that would meet that standard. None of us have firsthand information from practices, from coaches other than what they say in front of a camera, nor do we have viewpoints from decisionmakers in scouting and the front office.
So none of us are really casting informed opinions. We are all watching on TV.
Per Dan Schneier of CBS SPORTS and the Breaking Big Blue Podcast:
Important reminder: It's silly season in the NFL.
Why would they cut their best route runner, best hands, best blocking WR, ++ locker room presence?
#TogetherBlue
This thread deserves deletion as pure BS re the OP.
Second, Shepard is hurt a lot and has a concussion history. This could be a preemptive move as much as anything else.
Third, would anyone be surprised if Zeitler and Solder are also cut?
Fourth, we need a playmaker at WR and a UFA is our best option there.
We will go BPA at #11 and that is anyone's guess right now but no way Smith or Chase are there when we pick and we don't have ammunition to move up nor is it worth giving up our picks given our glaring holes.
We can easily open cap space with cuts and if we are "gutting" thee team of players who don't fit then so be it.
In Judge and DG I will trust cause what other options do I have?
I don't understand how you could not think the cap is important. Like this is common sense. You can finesse the cap and make runs when you need to or save money in certain years to spend later, but everyone pays the piper one day. Almost all these teams have money to overspend the cap, but they don't because the more you pay certain guys eats into available money to spend. There's only so much you can spend. How can you make an argument that it doesn't matter? Talk about seeing what you want to see.
I dont think I'm overly defending, I'm saying in order to make an informed opinion you are obligated to weigh the positive and the negative. If you are unable to accomplish that then keep your opinion to yourself or refrain on stating it as a fact.
its that simple
I think I was dealing with fact, and I wasn't the one who brought up injuries while ignoring games missed to a PED suspension.
Quote:
I dont think I'm overly defending, I'm saying in order to make an informed opinion you are obligated to weigh the positive and the negative. If you are unable to accomplish that then keep your opinion to yourself or refrain on stating it as a fact.
its that simple
I think I was dealing with fact, and I wasn't the one who brought up injuries while ignoring games missed to a PED suspension.
your content is fact, your overall statement is an opinion being directed as a fact.
an for the record PED use is not the GM's fault neither is a player being arrested for a crime, and quite honestly same for injuries. Explain to me how you predict any of that?
regardless, that's on the player
Quote:
In comment 15148563 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15148135 Rory said:
Quote:
and how many games were missed because of injuries?
how easy it is to point out the ones that didn't work and ignore the moves that did work. if you hate him so much then go be a Jets fan bc he's the Giants GM whether you like it or not.
this fanbase has become awful
Funny how you ignored games missed for PED suspension. What has become awful is that fans aren't allowed to point out gaping flaws in DG's acquisition plans. Tate was a bad signing, no one can argue that, but I'm sure you'll say "BUT BBI LIKED IT!", as if A) BBI ever acts in concert with anything, and B) that BBI isn't paid to make these decisions.
It is fine to defend DG, but the lengths some will go to ignore bad signings, trades and draft picks is what is comical.
I dont think I'm overly defending, I'm saying in order to make an informed opinion you are obligated to weigh the positive and the negative. If you are unable to accomplish that then keep your opinion to yourself or refrain on stating it as a fact.
its that simple
In that case, what's the sense of a fan opinion site?
Despite what people may think of their own opinions, none of us have access to information that would meet that standard. None of us have firsthand information from practices, from coaches other than what they say in front of a camera, nor do we have viewpoints from decisionmakers in scouting and the front office.
So none of us are really casting informed opinions. We are all watching on TV.
agreed, so then the author of the post or the opinion formulated should always take that in consideration.
Quote:
In comment 15148756 Rory said:
Quote:
your content is fact, your overall statement is an opinion being directed as a fact.
an for the record PED use is not the GM's fault neither is a player being arrested for a crime, and quite honestly same for injuries. Explain to me how you predict any of that?
regardless, that's on the player
He should have cut Tate after he got popped. It was my understanding we could have gotten out of that contract. Not hard to foresee him falling off cliff at 31 a year removed.
Baker had red flags but none like that. He got set up, but his dumb ass got put in that position.
your content is fact, your overall statement is an opinion being directed as a fact.
an for the record PED use is not the GM's fault neither is a player being arrested for a crime, and quite honestly same for injuries. Explain to me how you predict any of that?
regardless, that's on the player
In the case of Baker, I don't blame DG for drafting Baker, but I do hold him responsible for trading up to do so. There were numerous red flags surrounding him prior to the draft, so it was a risk to draft him outright, it was downright foolish to trade a pick to do so, especially given that there were other good CB's still available.
As far as Tate goes, the PED test isn't on DG, but how he handled it was. He could have gotten out of the contract then, and one has to assume Tate was using for a reason. Even if he kept his nose clean, would he be the same player w/o the PED's?
Turn on sports radio and all you hear is contract talk. Come here it is more of the same.
I thank the person who posted the list of wrs that were available that same time (John brown etc) — to me that is helpful and informative.
So if the giants don’t sign tate and instead sign John Brown, maybe we win one more game the last two years. Who knows if he even comes here as this area cost of living etc etc.
I hate contract talk because most fans just kill the gm for the signing signing without ever allowing for context or any amount of wiggle room. It’s like some of you are convinced that GMs jus throw money at a player and don’t try to negotiate. They don’t just blindly overpay. I think it’s a cheap way for fans to attack the gm.
Don’t like it? Too bad I read this shit every day you can read my complaints about it.
Enjoy.
Reminder, this team was at its best when they had a bunch of so called overpaid players in the fold.
Problem is it’s pretty much front and center every OP, but enjoy.
Enjoy.
Reminder, this team was at its best when they had a bunch of so called overpaid players in the fold.
I think the biggest issue with cap talk around here is that a majority of posters voice loud opinions but seem to have little understanding of the market. At any given time they are stuck ten years in the past in terms if their contract expectations.
So I get where you are coming from.
That said, when this team was at "it's best" they had far more talent on the roster.
The players mentioned by op should absolutely be cut if this team is to turn the corner.
Quote:
I think the biggest issue with cap talk around here is that a majority of posters voice loud opinions but seem to have little understanding of the market. At any given time they are stuck ten years in the past in terms if their contract expectations.
So I get where you are coming from.
That said, when this team was at "it's best" they had far more talent on the roster.
The players mentioned by op should absolutely be cut if this team is to turn the corner.
That's certainly the other end of spectrum here. Some of the proposals what to pay guys aren't even close to what they'll actually sign for, even on a discount for not moving and all the variables that go with changing teams. Some our outright insulting. If you think LW is signing for anything less than 20 million, which was his asking price last year, you have to be delusional. There's other baseline contracts out there that are more than that for comparable players. Only reason it's not a guarantee he gets more, is because of the dip in the cap.
Can't see them letting him go for no return after giving him the extension. Restructuring seems appropriate.
And FWIW, the Giants have no business drafting a slot guy at WR. They need a legit #1 WR.
The stats from 2020 actually show he was more productive on the outside.
Cap wise Shepard seems reasonable with cap values of $9,000,000 (2021), $10,500,000 (2022) and $11,500,000 (2023). The Giants create $3m in 2021 cap space should they cut Shepard ($7m if designated a post june 1 cut)
If there is substance to the rumours, there could be viable rationale:
1: Production
In 5 seasons he has 3518 receiving yards and 20TDs. That is an average of 700 yards and 4 tds a year. An argument could be made that we can get similar production from a younger (and cheaper) player; for example Darius Slayton averages 750yds and 4.5tds a year. Basically his production/impact does not match his cap number.
2: Availability
In 5 seasons Shepard has missed 15 games (almost 20% of games), including 10 in the last 2 years. Perhaps his medical is deemed to much of a risk for the cap space invested in Shepard. Lets not forget that Shepard's injuries include lower body injuries and concussions which can have lingering ramifications.
3: Fit
Maybe Shepard does not fit what Judge and Garrett want to do with their offence going forward? If Garrett wants more Air Coryell concepts with bigger downfield threats at WR, more use of 2 TE sets or even featuring a FB, then perhaps having your biggest cap investment at WR invested in a position or role that isn't an ideal for your game plans.
Don't forget that should Shepard be cut, it would be a business decision. It would be a tough call from the front office imho; I like the guy and what he brings to the field, but at the same time I can see how the front office could want to go in a different direction.
Ps shepard is fine. I hope he stays a giant.