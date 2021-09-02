for display only
PFF Rates Jones as Most Improved Giant

FatMan in Charlotte : 2/9/2021 11:30 am
Finally!! I'll get people on board to realize PFF is full of shit!! It only takes having positive things said about one of BBI'ers whipping boys!
LOL  
KingBlue : 2/9/2021 11:34 am : link
Go Get them...FMIC
The full category  
superspynyg : 2/9/2021 11:34 am : link
is most improved passer named Jones
LOL!  
Britt in VA : 2/9/2021 11:34 am : link
!
lol  
KDavies : 2/9/2021 11:36 am : link
be right back. Just getting some popcorn.
This is going to be a fun thread  
Rick in Dallas : 2/9/2021 11:40 am : link
...
can we get a link?  
Producer : 2/9/2021 11:40 am : link
or is that asking too much?
RE: can we get a link?  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/9/2021 11:42 am : link
In comment 15148617 Producer said:
Quote:
or is that asking too much?


Is your fucking Google broken?
Link for the asswipes - ( New Window )
This should  
Harvest Blend : 2/9/2021 11:44 am : link
be good.
Love me  
SJGiant : 2/9/2021 11:46 am : link
Some popcorn. 🍿
Not Gates  
Samiam : 2/9/2021 11:46 am : link
Gates goes from barely playing to best offensive lineman
The hate for him here...  
Johnny5 : 2/9/2021 11:50 am : link
... and also for Gettleman is absurd.

There are things that give me pause for how he ultimately turns out, but there is PLENTY of reason for optimism. The fact that there are so many here that have written him off is pathetic. Especially given the circumstances and lack of talent around him.
This is good news. Gettleman should now be able  
Jimmy Googs : 2/9/2021 11:50 am : link
to tell Leonard Williams to go pound salt when he asks for even more money...
RE: RE: can we get a link?  
Producer : 2/9/2021 11:50 am : link
In comment 15148618 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15148617 Producer said:


Quote:


or is that asking too much?



Is your fucking Google broken? Link for the asswipes - ( New Window )


why do I have to google your argument for you? You're a nasty piece of work. Quick to argument, quick to insult.
RE: The hate for him here...  
Producer : 2/9/2021 11:51 am : link
In comment 15148637 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
... and also for Gettleman is absurd.

There are things that give me pause for how he ultimately turns out, but there is PLENTY of reason for optimism. The fact that there are so many here that have written him off is pathetic. Especially given the circumstances and lack of talent around him.


There is little reason for optimism that he will be good enough to win championships.
RE: RE: RE: can we get a link?  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/9/2021 11:54 am : link
In comment 15148639 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15148618 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


In comment 15148617 Producer said:


Quote:


or is that asking too much?



Is your fucking Google broken? Link for the asswipes - ( New Window )



why do I have to google your argument for you? You're a nasty piece of work. Quick to argument, quick to insult.


Why do I owe you a fucking link?? I'm passing along the information - not for an in-depth discussion - just to point out what PFF is saying.

If you need proof of the statement - Google it.
PFF is one of those IQ tests  
Mike from Ohio : 2/9/2021 12:00 pm : link
that 97% of the people on this forum seem to fail. On one hand there is the "PFF says it, therefore it is objective fact," and the other side that says "If PFF said it, it is made up and therefore objectively wrong." There is equal idiocy in both points of view.
.  
Go Terps : 2/9/2021 12:00 pm : link
I guess his 2019 wasn't as great as we've been told.
RE: PFF is one of those IQ tests  
giants#1 : 2/9/2021 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15148654 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
that 97% of the people on this forum seem to fail. On one hand there is the "PFF says it, therefore it is objective fact," and the other side that says "If PFF said it, it is made up and therefore objectively wrong." There is equal idiocy in both points of view.


+1
I still find it odd and annoying  
djm : 2/9/2021 12:02 pm : link
that many people here refuse to even acknowledge the clear improvements Jones made over the second half of the season. He had the dud against Zona while playing injured, but the whole team sucked that day. And he wasn't very good against Balt, but he was better than his teammates that day. the other 4 games or so he was solid or better. Some are just ignoring that while conjuring up the season stats while vomiting all over a thread.
.  
Go Terps : 2/9/2021 12:04 pm : link
"He had the dud against Zona while playing injured, but the whole team sucked that day. And he wasn't very good against Balt, but he was better than his teammates that day."

Sky high standards around here.
I mean I can't speak for everyone  
djm : 2/9/2021 12:05 pm : link
but I know sure as shit, if Jones was making the same mistakes in November and December and playing as poorly as he did earlier in the season, I would in no way shape or form be defending his overall progression in 2020 and I would think Judge and his staff would be saying nice things while doing something entirely different, behind the scenes.

Jones DID show progress. Some of you can't get your heads out of the overall stat page. Stats can be misleading. To be fair, not always, and Jones's stats aren't that good in 2020, but the first 8-10 games or so the stats were downright morbid. They did improve.
I think I've reached the point  
Dnew15 : 2/9/2021 12:09 pm : link
where I'm just going to root for DJ to be good.

I'm done trying to persuade others that is he or isn't the answer since it looks like a slam dunk that he will be here next year.

Clearly, the best path forward for the Giants is that he's has "the goods".
Of course Jones improved over the year  
Go Terps : 2/9/2021 12:12 pm : link
It would have been difficult to maintain a level as poor as he showed for the whole 16 games.

That doesn't mean he's going to improve to a point where he's worth maintaining as the starter, though. He's still a long way from that.
FMIC  
Thegratefulhead : 2/9/2021 12:12 pm : link
I just read that article and came to BBI to see who shared it. I knew it would be here. You were not who I suspected.

I don't blanket disparage PFF. I thought it was reasonable.
RE: I think I've reached the point  
Mike from Ohio : 2/9/2021 12:12 pm : link
In comment 15148670 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
where I'm just going to root for DJ to be good.

I'm done trying to persuade others that is he or isn't the answer since it looks like a slam dunk that he will be here next year.

Clearly, the best path forward for the Giants is that he's has "the goods".


Nobody is "convincing" anyone that Jones is good or bad, or he will eventually be good or bad. It is a fools errand.

You can pick out the fools because they keep starting Jones threads because they believe everyone should view everything the way they do and can't process any contrary information to their deeply held belief.
RE: I think I've reached the point  
EricJ : 2/9/2021 12:14 pm : link
In comment 15148670 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
where I'm just going to root for DJ to be good.

I'm done trying to persuade others that is he or isn't the answer since it looks like a slam dunk that he will be here next year.


yeah the team is NOT going to replace DJ at this point. No chance in that happening before 2022. So, to discuss a replacement at this point (whether you like him or not) is absolutely a waste of time... because it is not happening.

It would be more productive to discuss how we can win with what we have. Right now, we are still a 6 win team because we have not added any pieces yet. With this offense, we are likely only an 8 or 9 win team at best with a different QB.
RE: Of course Jones improved over the year  
Dnew15 : 2/9/2021 12:15 pm : link
In comment 15148674 Go Terps said:
Quote:
It would have been difficult to maintain a level as poor as he showed for the whole 16 games.

That doesn't mean he's going to improve to a point where he's worth maintaining as the starter, though. He's still a long way from that.


At this point, why wouldn't you just root for that to be the case? I think it's pretty clear that management isn't going in a different direction. Everyone knows how you feel about it...

Is it more important to you that you be right about him not being good?

And BTW - I think it would be best for the Giants to move on from DJ...but at this point - what's the point of continuing to beat that dead horse?
I read through the article  
Sammo85 : 2/9/2021 12:20 pm : link
His completion percentage was their justification it seems. A whopping 0.6%. Picks were down later in year, but TD-INT ratio low.

I saw improvement but I don't even think he's in Top 5 improved on the roster.

Feels like PFF didn't do much homework on this one across roster.

Gates exploded onto scene. Thomas improved throughout the year.

Peppers also was significantly better, as was Williams and Lawrence from last year. No mention of Gallman either which was strange given all his metrics went up significantly.
He went from "horrid" to "not very good"  
Greg from LI : 2/9/2021 12:23 pm : link
I guess that's improvement.
This is exactly what I've been saying  
Zeke's Alibi : 2/9/2021 12:24 pm : link
PFF has its faults, but at least they attempt to isolate the individual from the stats.

"NEW YORK GIANTS: QB DANIEL JONES

This one may seem like a mistake, given that many of Jones’ passing numbers actually took a step back in his second season, but those passing numbers don’t tell the entire story. Jones’ PFF grade — a number designed to isolate the play of a quarterback from his supporting cast — actually improved from 65.9 as a rookie to 78.4 in 2020.

The biggest reason for that improved grade was that Jones did a better job of keeping the ball out of harm’s way, reducing his number of turnover-worthy plays from 31 in 2019 to 17 this past season on a similar number of dropbacks. He also gave the Giants some added value with his athleticism as a runner. A better offensive environment should lead to better results for Jones next season"

Stats are so team dependant and the situation around DJ was some of the worst. But when you isolate what he did, it was pretty solid. I mean even the fumbles thing on paper was worse than what it was. The poor pass protection combined with the fumbles the QBs get credited for as last ball handler that clearly weren't his fault. He really only should have thrown 5 picks this year to his 11 TDS with zero RBs and no redzone threats.
RE: RE: Of course Jones improved over the year  
Go Terps : 2/9/2021 12:25 pm : link
In comment 15148680 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15148674 Go Terps said:


Quote:


It would have been difficult to maintain a level as poor as he showed for the whole 16 games.

That doesn't mean he's going to improve to a point where he's worth maintaining as the starter, though. He's still a long way from that.



At this point, why wouldn't you just root for that to be the case? I think it's pretty clear that management isn't going in a different direction. Everyone knows how you feel about it...

Is it more important to you that you be right about him not being good?

And BTW - I think it would be best for the Giants to move on from DJ...but at this point - what's the point of continuing to beat that dead horse?


Of course I'm rooting for him. But who gives a shit about what we're rooting for?

Daniel Jones isn't the dead horse that needs to be beaten. The dead horse is that the Giants are a poorly run organization that is more committed to its way of doing things than it is turning over every stone to try to win.

THAT is what is interesting to discuss. I don't give a shit what people are rooting for, and I don't expect them to care about what I'm rooting for. I'd rather discuss what is actually going on instead of our wishes.
Not sure I can agree with you premise OP  
USAF NYG Fan : 2/9/2021 12:27 pm : link
since half the posters here at BBI are also full of shit.



Myself included.
The hiring of the offensive line coach is clear we are going to be a  
Zeke's Alibi : 2/9/2021 12:28 pm : link
run first football team ala the Browns. We are building someothing that is different than the rest of the NFL, and it's pretty clear success in NFL is about doing what everyone else is not, not following the herd. You want to be ahead of the curve. Just looking at PPG is a meaningless number. They were 13, but I'd be curious what they were as far as drive efficiency. Some teams try to keep the possessions to a minimum and we were one of them last year. Passing teams are naturally going to have more points because they run more plays with the increased clock stoppages and more plays run.
Why do we constantly have to define what a guy is or isn't so quickly?  
Britt in VA : 2/9/2021 12:35 pm : link
Why do we constantly feel the need to speak in absolutes?

Life is about learning and improving. If a person has all the ability, I don't understand why we don't allow that they too can grow. If Jones can't make the throws, or make first downs with his feet, or whatever... He doesn't have the physical ability, okay. But he does. How would anybody here feel if they were told at 23 years old that's as good as it gets? Would anybody succeed, ever?
The big problem..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/9/2021 12:39 pm : link
is that you debate in unknowns:

Quote:
Daniel Jones isn't the dead horse that needs to be beaten. The dead horse is that the Giants are a poorly run organization that is more committed to its way of doing things than it is turning over every stone to try to win.

THAT is what is interesting to discuss. I don't give a shit what people are rooting for, and I don't expect them to care about what I'm rooting for. I'd rather discuss what is actually going on instead of our wishes.


We don't know what "actually" is going on. Just like the analytics guys tried to tell us the Giants weren't doing jackshit.

If you want to discuss what's going on - then at least know what the fuck is going on.
RE: Why do we constantly have to define what a guy is or isn't so quickly?  
Zeke's Alibi : 2/9/2021 12:40 pm : link
In comment 15148709 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Why do we constantly feel the need to speak in absolutes?

Life is about learning and improving. If a person has all the ability, I don't understand why we don't allow that they too can grow. If Jones can't make the throws, or make first downs with his feet, or whatever... He doesn't have the physical ability, okay. But he does. How would anybody here feel if they were told at 23 years old that's as good as it gets? Would anybody succeed, ever?


This drives me nuts. The mental aspect of the game is so huge to progression and why many loved DJ, and a big reason Judge speaks so glowingly about him off the cuff. He sees the preparation on a day to day basis and how deals with set backs. Some guys spiral down and others keep moving forward and use it as teaching points. What I like about DJ is he isn't making the same mistakes over and over. This year was working on ball security and better decision making. He was higher and stronger with the ball and he was much more cognizant with the ball. In the beggining of the season the hesitation caused some ints, but the second half of the Bucs game you could see it all clicking. Very excited to see what he looks like next year.
Britt - give me a break  
Go Terps : 2/9/2021 12:42 pm : link
This is the NFL, not an internship. He's almost certainly getting a third year as the unquestioned starter based not on his performance, but his draft status.

What's the goal here? Is it to nurture Jones's professional development, or is it to compete with 31 other organizations to win the Super Bowl?
Isn't it both?  
Britt in VA : 2/9/2021 12:43 pm : link
?
RE: The full category  
Brown_Hornet : 2/9/2021 12:46 pm : link
In comment 15148603 superspynyg said:
Quote:
is most improved passer named Jones
Is a huge Daniel Jones proponent I fully endorse this post!
Excellent timing my man.
RE: RE: can we get a link?  
Brown_Hornet : 2/9/2021 12:46 pm : link
In comment 15148618 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15148617 Producer said:


Quote:


or is that asking too much?



Is your fucking Google broken? Link for the asswipes - ( New Window )
This 1 is most definitely the second best post in the thread.
You say nurture.  
Britt in VA : 2/9/2021 12:46 pm : link
I say develop. Maybe that's where we disagree. You imply that he needs his hand held. I say he needs his coaches to help him develop.
Grizz...  
Brown_Hornet : 2/9/2021 12:48 pm : link
...was right~
RE: You say nurture.  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/9/2021 12:48 pm : link
In comment 15148726 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
I say develop. Maybe that's where we disagree. You imply that he needs his hand held. I say he needs his coaches to help him develop.


Bah - why waste time developing players who only will want to get paid a lot of $$ in their second contracts?
RE: RE: You say nurture.  
Britt in VA : 2/9/2021 12:50 pm : link
In comment 15148729 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15148726 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


I say develop. Maybe that's where we disagree. You imply that he needs his hand held. I say he needs his coaches to help him develop.



Bah - why waste time developing players who only will want to get paid a lot of $$ in their second contracts?


Why do we like Joe Judge if he's just going to waste all his time being a "teacher". We don't want a teacher, we want a coach!
RE: Britt - give me a break  
Zeke's Alibi : 2/9/2021 12:51 pm : link
In comment 15148719 Go Terps said:
Quote:
This is the NFL, not an internship. He's almost certainly getting a third year as the unquestioned starter based not on his performance, but his draft status.

What's the goal here? Is it to nurture Jones's professional development, or is it to compete with 31 other organizations to win the Super Bowl?


He's getting a third year because he's shown the potential to be a very good QB in this league. I know you don't agree with that, but Judge certainly does, and it's his opinion is the one that matters.
RE: Isn't it both?  
Go Terps : 2/9/2021 12:54 pm : link
In comment 15148720 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
?


No! There are dozens of careers on the line. If Jones isn't the best guy to help the Giants win now, they should be seeking a better alternative. Hoping and wishing he develops into something he hasn't shown himself to be is horrendous business.

Britt, I've asked this question many times and I'll ask you specifically here: of Jones were a UDFA do you think he'd be handed the starting job in 2021?
RE: You say nurture.  
Thegratefulhead : 2/9/2021 12:54 pm : link
In comment 15148726 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
I say develop. Maybe that's where we disagree. You imply that he needs his hand held. I say he needs his coaches to help him develop.
as long as next year we decide I am good. I think the kid deserves all of next year. I will not be shitting on him half way through. I want to see his entire year an then evaluate. My patience for excuses is gone. I need accountability at some point. Too many double digit loss seasons. I think he is a great kid and I want him to succeed.

I would like a QB that can create when it all breaks down. I hope he can show that in 2021. I don't want to be satisfied with decent. I want more. I don't feel there is anything wrong with that.
RE: RE: Britt - give me a break  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/9/2021 12:56 pm : link
In comment 15148732 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15148719 Go Terps said:


Quote:


This is the NFL, not an internship. He's almost certainly getting a third year as the unquestioned starter based not on his performance, but his draft status.

What's the goal here? Is it to nurture Jones's professional development, or is it to compete with 31 other organizations to win the Super Bowl?



He's getting a third year because he's shown the potential to be a very good QB in this league. I know you don't agree with that, but Judge certainly does, and it's his opinion is the one that matters.


Ironically, the 2006 version of Go Terps could have said the same thing about eli. Eli's 3rd season - 2006, regressed from 2005, including the team's record. Basically, if Eli was not a top draftee, he'd have been cut, traded, drawn and quartered. At least in the eyes of one delusional fan.
RE: RE: Isn't it both?  
Britt in VA : 2/9/2021 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15148733 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15148720 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


?



No! There are dozens of careers on the line. If Jones isn't the best guy to help the Giants win now, they should be seeking a better alternative. Hoping and wishing he develops into something he hasn't shown himself to be is horrendous business.

Britt, I've asked this question many times and I'll ask you specifically here: of Jones were a UDFA do you think he'd be handed the starting job in 2021?


What kind of question is that, really, and how can I even quantify it? He wasn't an UDFA. He was picked in the first round for a reason. And even if you believe that he would have made it to the 3rd round, he STILL wouldn't be an UDFA.

So how can I even answer that to say if he WAS one, then he would be signed and would compete for the job in camp like everybody else, and they would put the player on the field that gave them the best chance to win.
RE: Britt - give me a break  
Jimmy Googs : 2/9/2021 1:01 pm : link
In comment 15148719 Go Terps said:
Quote:
This is the NFL, not an internship. He's almost certainly getting a third year as the unquestioned starter based not on his performance, but his draft status.

What's the goal here? Is it to nurture Jones's professional development, or is it to compete with 31 other organizations to win the Super Bowl?


It’s both, mostly because the latter is not going to happen without the former. At least where Jones is the subject at hand.
How many great players would this league have missed out on....  
Britt in VA : 2/9/2021 1:05 pm : link
if any QB who hadn't produced up to snuff by year two were shipped off?
RE: RE: RE: Britt - give me a break  
Zeke's Alibi : 2/9/2021 1:05 pm : link
In comment 15148735 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15148732 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:



Ironically, the 2006 version of Go Terps could have said the same thing about eli. Eli's 3rd season - 2006, regressed from 2005, including the team's record. Basically, if Eli was not a top draftee, he'd have been cut, traded, drawn and quartered. At least in the eyes of one delusional fan.


I remember with Eli people were saying he sucked after his second year. I didn't understand that at all because he showed the ability to get it done with a good cast around him. And that's what you need to win a SB in the NFL. Tom Brady has the name recognition, but on a hiearchy list of QBs by skill in the NFL today he's in the 8-12 range. DJ has certainly shown to be there. I thought he was certainly a top 20 QB in his second year and flirting with top 15 range. Needs to get in the top 12 range this year, but based on the guy we saw in second half of the year I'm confident he gets there.

The offensive line coach is very telling. They want to force teams into man because defensive coordinators aren't going to let you just march up and down the field running the ball and with Saquon back we will certainly do that.

It's easier to throw into man, but you need guys to consistently beat coverage and exactly why the Boys made that trade for Cooper and their offense took off. With DJ, you have the added bonus of him having elite speed with the guys turning their back to line of scrimmage and forcing a spy. We really just need to add 1 number 1 option to the passing game and SB to stay healthy and back to speed and we have potential to be top offense. Combined with the defense I really think we are the 6-10 to 10-6 football team this year.
RE: .  
djm : 2/9/2021 1:07 pm : link
In comment 15148660 Go Terps said:
Quote:
"He had the dud against Zona while playing injured, but the whole team sucked that day. And he wasn't very good against Balt, but he was better than his teammates that day."

Sky high standards around here.


great--are you implying that good or even great QBs don't have duds throughout the season?

He improved. deal with it.
PFF  
Stan in LA : 2/9/2021 1:07 pm : link
RE: Of course Jones improved over the year  
djm : 2/9/2021 1:10 pm : link
In comment 15148674 Go Terps said:
Quote:
It would have been difficult to maintain a level as poor as he showed for the whole 16 games.

That doesn't mean he's going to improve to a point where he's worth maintaining as the starter, though. He's still a long way from that.


If Jones plays like he did against second philly game and second dallas game and cincy game throughout 2021, he will be just fine. We have seen games where Jones looked like a winning QB.

You don't see that but the Giants do. Sorry.
They Greatly Penalize Fumbles and Interceptions  
OntheRoad : 2/9/2021 1:10 pm : link

So the reduction in turnovers probably helped him a lot.

Also, if PFF looks at separation, his lower completions might not hurt as much if the receivers weren't open.
RE: How many great players would this league have missed out on....  
Zeke's Alibi : 2/9/2021 1:10 pm : link
In comment 15148746 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
if any QB who hadn't produced up to snuff by year two were shipped off?


I'd like to see QBs that weren't pure athletes that took shit teams to immediate success. Every QB we know thats very good in this league either didn't play early, or went to good teams that traded up for their services. Josh Allen really took off in year 3 and that's pretty much the widely accepted belief in NFL that's where a guy is going to make his mark. Absolutely asinine to quit before that as long as your QB has shown potential to get it done. DJ has certainly shown that, not his fault our passing options suck combined with a poor pass blocking line. Good, veteran QBs aren't throwing more than 20 TDS in this situation and DJ has added bonus of his speed. I'm actually excited for him to actually be able to use it in a functional offense. That's where you want your QB running, on pass plays. Designed runs is only a matter of time before your guy gets hurt unless he's an elite athlete like Lamar.
Terps  
ryanmkeane : 2/9/2021 1:11 pm : link
I've never seen someone who generally does not understand this topic as much as you do. It really is astounding to see play out live
Terps  
ryanmkeane : 2/9/2021 1:12 pm : link
Joe Judge went 6-10 as a head coach his first year.

Hey - why not fire Judge and hire Kliff Kingsbury? The Cardinals won 7 games....hey - why don't we hire Anthony Lynn as head coach? The Chargers won 7 games. Why don't we want to hire Jon Gruden? The Raiders had 8 wins.

Jesus fucking christ dude.
Nothing wrong with posting PFF's take on DJ,  
Section331 : 2/9/2021 1:13 pm : link
except that the OP is one of the biggest critics of PFF player ratings when they don't jibe with his.
This coming from a guy  
ryanmkeane : 2/9/2021 1:14 pm : link
who wants to trade Jones for Matthew Stafford, a QB who looked way worse than Jones did when he first entered the league.
Greg  
ryanmkeane : 2/9/2021 1:15 pm : link
if you think Daniel Jones was horrid - you aren't watching games, and don't know how to correctly assess what's going on out there.
Jones's great second half improvement  
Go Terps : 2/9/2021 1:19 pm : link
Here's his average game between weeks 8-17:

19/31, 219 yards, .8 TDs, .4 INTs, 7.1 YPA

I don't know what's sadder - being encouraged by that or the fact that it actually IS an improvement.
Terps  
ryanmkeane : 2/9/2021 1:20 pm : link
you lack any credibility in your arguments. This isn’t going anywhere.
He went 4-2  
ryanmkeane : 2/9/2021 1:24 pm : link
in his last 6 starts and had 1 legit turnover with a tight end who can’t catch, running backs who don’t deserve to be on an active 53 man roster and hardly any receivers that can get open, so yeah call me crazy if I think he can improve greatly in a better situation.
I don't understand how you can't be excited for what he will look like  
Zeke's Alibi : 2/9/2021 1:27 pm : link
next year, he had one bad game in second half of the season, the Cards game. And it was clearly obvious he shouldn't have been thrown out there. Kudos to him, but Judge should have pulled the trigger on that, but I understand the thought process. Win that game and we are in drivers seat. The offensive game plan killed me in that one, they drew it up like DJ was healthy. Didn't even attempt really to establish run against a soft run defense. Pretty much the only game I had with the coaching staff all year.

The Ravens game was a mediocre performance, but obviously couldn't use his legs. You rob a guy that needs to rely on his legs all of a sudden they can't play their game and its instantly more difficult. A game like that is good for his long term growth though. The other 6 were average to very good performances.

I feel like you are searching for negatives if you are straight down on him. Lukewarm I get, still needs to put it together as far as the stats goes. But year 3 is where you can expect him to do it on his own a bit. Tough to do that when the obvious coaching point this year was ball security, trying to reduce risk and having your guy put his team on his back are too conflicting goals. Knowing the difference comes with experience. DJ certainly hasn't shown a natural propensity to be checkdown Charlie like Tua, quite the opposite in fact and I get why they wanted to use this year to work on the opposite side of things. I thought it was obvious they were breaking him down and building him up from ground up in certain aspects of his game. This was always a developmental and evaluation year for the whole team, DJ included. It just our division was so bad we ended up being in heat of race.
RE: This coming from a guy  
Section331 : 2/9/2021 1:32 pm : link
In comment 15148759 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
who wants to trade Jones for Matthew Stafford, a QB who looked way worse than Jones did when he first entered the league.


I'm not advocating trading for Stafford, but he missed almost all of his 2nd season, and threw for 5,000 yards and 41 TD's in his 3rd. I'm not sure he's the comparison you want to make.
RE: Terps  
Mike from Ohio : 2/9/2021 1:32 pm : link
In comment 15148767 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you lack any credibility in your arguments. This isn’t going anywhere.


To the extent Terps lacks credibility, so do you. You both have your minds made up and nothing will deter either of you from your dogmatic belief in your own infallibility. The only difference between you is which end of the extreme spectrum you sit on.
RE: He went 4-2  
Section331 : 2/9/2021 1:37 pm : link
In comment 15148775 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
in his last 6 starts and had 1 legit turnover with a tight end who can’t catch, running backs who don’t deserve to be on an active 53 man roster and hardly any receivers that can get open, so yeah call me crazy if I think he can improve greatly in a better situation.


1 legit turnover? He fumbled 6 times in those last 6 games, losing 2 of them. It's fair to give him a pass on the INT, as EE should have caught it, but fumbling has been his biggest issue, and it did not go away, no matter how much you want to fool yourself.

The fact that he lucked out and his own teammates recovered the majority of his fumbles doesn't make those fumbles disappear.
Mike  
ryanmkeane : 2/9/2021 1:39 pm : link
you can’t tell the difference between me and Terps? That’s your problem.
I don't know what to make of these grades  
arniefez : 2/9/2021 1:41 pm : link
If you google around for QB rankings from the various sites with all their different grades and methods of grading Jones is always between 20-25. Take it for what it's worth. Probably not much.

Most of the people who post here have seen him play all his games and are emotionally invested with his success or failure. Objectively he stinks so far. By any measure of any metric he's not been a top half of the league QB so far. Joe Judge seems to be all in with him so hopefully he becomes one quickly.




RE: I don't know what to make of these grades  
Zeke's Alibi : 2/9/2021 1:47 pm : link
In comment 15148792 arniefez said:
Quote:
If you google around for QB rankings from the various sites with all their different grades and methods of grading Jones is always between 20-25. Take it for what it's worth. Probably not much.

Most of the people who post here have seen him play all his games and are emotionally invested with his success or failure. Objectively he stinks so far. By any measure of any metric he's not been a top half of the league QB so far. Joe Judge seems to be all in with him so hopefully he becomes one quickly.





And that's the issue with using metrics for QBs. They are very team dependent. You need to think how guys will do when you replace situations. If you switched Mahomes and Brady two days ago the score is 60-3 probably. If you put every QB who got significant starting reps in the league into our situation the results aren't much better. I watch a ton of NFL and set up 3 tvs every week for the most part and DJ is certainly top 20 and flirting with top 15. This Aaron Rogers and Mahomes are probably only throwing for 25 TDs this year here and they are two of best in business right now.
RE: I don't know what to make of these grades  
Big Blue '56 : 2/9/2021 1:49 pm : link
In comment 15148792 arniefez said:
Quote:
If you google around for QB rankings from the various sites with all their different grades and methods of grading Jones is always between 20-25. Take it for what it's worth. Probably not much.

Most of the people who post here have seen him play all his games and are emotionally invested with his success or failure. Objectively he stinks so far. By any measure of any metric he's not been a top half of the league QB so far. Joe Judge seems to be all in with him so hopefully he becomes one quickly.





Quote:


Objectively he stinks so far


Correction: You mean subjectively. You’re quite welcome

Mahomes  
Carl in CT : 2/9/2021 1:50 pm : link
Would have same stats with this shit OL and horrible WRs and TE. (Also with no RB). You saw it in the Super Bowl what no OL does. Look at the pressures. No QB would be in the top 15 in the league with the garbage we had. That being said last 6 games what QB turned it over less? Progress!!!
RE: Why do we constantly have to define what a guy is or isn't so quickly?  
Dr. D : 2/9/2021 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15148709 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Why do we constantly feel the need to speak in absolutes?

Life is about learning and improving. If a person has all the ability, I don't understand why we don't allow that they too can grow. If Jones can't make the throws, or make first downs with his feet, or whatever... He doesn't have the physical ability, okay. But he does. How would anybody here feel if they were told at 23 years old that's as good as it gets? Would anybody succeed, ever?

It's pretty amazing.

And the same critics who've already written him off, don't seem to consider at all the unprecedented lack of OTAs, training camp, preseason games, rookie LT, starting C who's NEVER played C!, no #1 WR, a #1 target who leads the league in dropped passes resulting in INTs (6! Are you kidding me!?), etc. etc.

If anyone deserves a little benefit of the doubt for his soph year, it's Daniel Jones.
RE: Mahomes  
Zeke's Alibi : 2/9/2021 1:53 pm : link
In comment 15148802 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
Would have same stats with this shit OL and horrible WRs and TE. (Also with no RB). You saw it in the Super Bowl what no OL does. Look at the pressures. No QB would be in the top 15 in the league with the garbage we had. That being said last 6 games what QB turned it over less? Progress!!!


That was suprising to watch. That's a very solid WR crew. Just goes to show you the yips these guys show in Superbowl. Apparently Engram thinks every week is the superbowl. If he ever makes one, I know who I'm not going to.
RE: The hate for him here...  
santacruzom : 2/9/2021 1:53 pm : link
In comment 15148637 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
... and also for Gettleman is absurd.


Absurd? I could see disagreeing with it, or maybe describing it with the word "controversial" or even "excessive." But absurd?
Fatalism  
Go Terps : 2/9/2021 1:58 pm : link
Rodgers and Mahomes would suck on the Giants...but yet somehow the arrow is pointing up.

RE: Mike  
Mike from Ohio : 2/9/2021 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15148790 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you can’t tell the difference between me and Terps? That’s your problem.


I don't think anyone views either of you as even slightly objective.
RE: RE: Mike  
Go Terps : 2/9/2021 2:03 pm : link
In comment 15148815 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15148790 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


you can’t tell the difference between me and Terps? That’s your problem.



I don't think anyone views either of you as even slightly objective.


I don't know. Jones has sucked in the NFL. Saying he sucks in the NFL actually is objective...
RE: RE: RE: Britt - give me a break  
santacruzom : 2/9/2021 2:13 pm : link
In comment 15148735 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:

Ironically, the 2006 version of Go Terps could have said the same thing about eli.


But did he say the same thing about Eli in 2006? Or are you simply ridiculing Terps based upon a position you only imagine he had?
RE: RE: Britt - give me a break  
santacruzom : 2/9/2021 2:15 pm : link
In comment 15148741 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15148719 Go Terps said:


Quote:


This is the NFL, not an internship. He's almost certainly getting a third year as the unquestioned starter based not on his performance, but his draft status.

What's the goal here? Is it to nurture Jones's professional development, or is it to compete with 31 other organizations to win the Super Bowl?



It’s both, mostly because the latter is not going to happen without the former. At least where Jones is the subject at hand.


Right... I'd say winning is the goal that is condition upon the method of developing Jones into a consistently functional starting QB, the sort that gives your team an advantage against the opposition when he steps on the field.
RE: Nothing wrong with posting PFF's take on DJ,  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/9/2021 2:16 pm : link
In comment 15148758 Section331 said:
Quote:
except that the OP is one of the biggest critics of PFF player ratings when they don't jibe with his.


Am I giving this any credence??

That's the thing about PFF - it is horseshit for both sides of any argument.
If Engram caught the ball at the end of the first eagles game  
Dr. D : 2/9/2021 2:17 pm : link
Daniel Jones record would've been 6-3 his last 9 games (and the Giants would've won the div). DJ played in at least 1 of the 3 losses severely injured and 1 of the losses was by 2 points to the eventual SB winner.

If you look at his stats, he clearly played better starting around that eagle game (until he injured himself and tried to come back against the Cards).

Is it possible he was playing better because his young OL was playing better?

And is it possible he'll play better when he has a legit #1 target instead of a league leader in dropped passes?

Is it possible he and the OL all play better next year with more experience, OTAs, camp?

Hard to believe so many have already written him off.
RE: RE: Britt - give me a break  
Thegratefulhead : 2/9/2021 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15148732 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15148719 Go Terps said:


Quote:


This is the NFL, not an internship. He's almost certainly getting a third year as the unquestioned starter based not on his performance, but his draft status.

What's the goal here? Is it to nurture Jones's professional development, or is it to compete with 31 other organizations to win the Super Bowl?



He's getting a third year because he's shown the potential to be a very good QB in this league. I know you don't agree with that, but Judge certainly does, and it's his opinion is the one that matters.
I feel he is getting a 3rd year because it is in the best interests of the NY Giants if he develops into a franchise QB.

I don't think it is because of his performance. The best win in Daniel Jones 2 years with the team came with him and Barkley on the bench. I think year 3 is put or shut up time for Daniel Jones. It would accomplish nothing for Judge to cast doubt, so please leave Judge's words out of it. FWIW if a coach feels the need for a public vote of confidence, there is probably some concern.

I don't have a record requirement or a TD mandate for year 3. I want to see him be the reason we win games. Make a comeback, inspire his teammates. Make me want to watch the NY Giants play because I don't want to miss something great he might do, because he does great things on the field with some frequency.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Britt - give me a break  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/9/2021 2:19 pm : link
In comment 15148837 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 15148735 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:



Ironically, the 2006 version of Go Terps could have said the same thing about eli.



But did he say the same thing about Eli in 2006? Or are you simply ridiculing Terps based upon a position you only imagine he had?


Do you really have to look up the meaning of the word "could"??
RE: If Engram caught the ball at the end of the first eagles game  
Thegratefulhead : 2/9/2021 2:22 pm : link
In comment 15148848 Dr. D said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones record would've been 6-3 his last 9 games (and the Giants would've won the div). DJ played in at least 1 of the 3 losses severely injured and 1 of the losses was by 2 points to the eventual SB winner.

If you look at his stats, he clearly played better starting around that eagle game (until he injured himself and tried to come back against the Cards).

Is it possible he was playing better because his young OL was playing better?

And is it possible he'll play better when he has a legit #1 target instead of a league leader in dropped passes?

Is it possible he and the OL all play better next year with more experience, OTAs, camp?

Hard to believe so many have already written him off.
It was a poor pass, The defender had turned his back to the QB and was in chase mode, all Jones had to do was not overthrow that ball. If it is short, he get PI and if he hits him in stride it is a TD.
RE: RE: He went 4-2  
Toth029 : 2/9/2021 2:23 pm : link
In comment 15148789 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15148775 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


in his last 6 starts and had 1 legit turnover with a tight end who can’t catch, running backs who don’t deserve to be on an active 53 man roster and hardly any receivers that can get open, so yeah call me crazy if I think he can improve greatly in a better situation.



1 legit turnover? He fumbled 6 times in those last 6 games, losing 2 of them. It's fair to give him a pass on the INT, as EE should have caught it, but fumbling has been his biggest issue, and it did not go away, no matter how much you want to fool yourself.

The fact that he lucked out and his own teammates recovered the majority of his fumbles doesn't make those fumbles disappear.


The fumble directed at him that Gallman fumbled is counted in your statistic there. Not every single piece of info is cut and dry, is it?
A lot of people were saying these kind of things  
Dr. D : 2/9/2021 2:25 pm : link
about Eli, even during the 2007 season. I and some others defended him here on BBI.

Phil Simms was before BBI, but we all know how much he was "loved" for about his first 5-6 seasons.
The Engrfam..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/9/2021 2:25 pm : link
drop against the Eagles was a poor pass and part of the reasoning is that it wasn't underthrown??

What the fuck?

It hit him in the hands!
RE: If Engram caught the ball at the end of the first eagles game  
Big Blue '56 : 2/9/2021 2:29 pm : link
In comment 15148848 Dr. D said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones record would've been 6-3 his last 9 games (and the Giants would've won the div). DJ played in at least 1 of the 3 losses severely injured and 1 of the losses was by 2 points to the eventual SB winner.

If you look at his stats, he clearly played better starting around that eagle game (until he injured himself and tried to come back against the Cards).

Is it possible he was playing better because his young OL was playing better?

And is it possible he'll play better when he has a legit #1 target instead of a league leader in dropped passes?

Is it possible he and the OL all play better next year with more experience, OTAs, camp?

Hard to believe so many have already written him off.


I try not to address it much anymore even though what you’ve posted is exactly as I see it..Only 25 flucking games and people KNOW one way or the other
RE: RE: RE: Britt - give me a break  
Zeke's Alibi : 2/9/2021 2:30 pm : link
In comment 15148849 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15148732 Zeke's Alibi said:





I don't think it is because of his performance. The best win in Daniel Jones 2 years with the team came with him and Barkley on the bench. I think year 3 is put or shut up time for Daniel Jones. It would accomplish nothing for Judge to cast doubt, so please leave Judge's words out of it. FWIW if a coach feels the need for a public vote of confidence, there is probably some concern.

I don't have a record requirement or a TD mandate for year 3. I want to see him be the reason we win games. Make a comeback, inspire his teammates. Make me want to watch the NY Giants play because I don't want to miss something great he might do, because he does great things on the field with some frequency.


Personally I think that Judge put that out there because he knew the fans and media were going to hammer about them moving on all offseason and didn't want the distraction all offseason. By saying it before he was asked about it, it was pretty clear his stance and why it really hasn't come up.

I don't have a TD mandate either and why I'd be reticent to put stats out there he needs to hit. One, have no idea what we are doing offseason, but I imagine we go with a rookie for that missing number 1 WR and rookies are rookies. Two, the offensive line coach hire is clear what we are trying to do next year. This is going to be a run first football team and try to control the game and put our defense in favorable positions. We'll certainly be on low end of NFL in possession per game.

We still have no redzone threats passing ball and I doubt Pitts is even there when we are on clock. But with the way the offensive line run blocks, Saquon back, and option for DJ to be extra man in running game, we should be almost unstoppable as is once we get down there. There won't be many passing TDs that don't come from big plays or the occasional play action down there.
Bringing up Eli and Simms is part of the problem  
Go Terps : 2/9/2021 2:31 pm : link
Instead of looking out into the current landscape of what's going on in the NFL in 2021, we look back into the past to inform our thoughts. Why stop at Eli and Simms? What about Conerly and Tittle?

They're all irrelevant to Jones.

This wouldn't bother me if it was just the fans doing it, but it certainly feels like Mara/Gettleman are hoping Jones can stand in as substitute Manning until Arch Manning declares for the draft.
RE: Bringing up Eli and Simms is part of the problem  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/9/2021 2:37 pm : link
In comment 15148868 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Instead of looking out into the current landscape of what's going on in the NFL in 2021, we look back into the past to inform our thoughts. Why stop at Eli and Simms? What about Conerly and Tittle?

They're all irrelevant to Jones.

This wouldn't bother me if it was just the fans doing it, but it certainly feels like Mara/Gettleman are hoping Jones can stand in as substitute Manning until Arch Manning declares for the draft.


But again - this is pure conjecture and wild speculation. What indications are there that the Giants are waiting for Arch Manning??

I mean - it is just another thing pulled from your ass without evidence. I feel like you could be a magician with an endless stream of rainbow-colored hankies being pulled from your anus daily.
RE: RE: RE: Of course Jones improved over the year  
UConn4523 : 2/9/2021 2:37 pm : link
In comment 15148700 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15148680 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


In comment 15148674 Go Terps said:


Quote:


It would have been difficult to maintain a level as poor as he showed for the whole 16 games.

That doesn't mean he's going to improve to a point where he's worth maintaining as the starter, though. He's still a long way from that.



At this point, why wouldn't you just root for that to be the case? I think it's pretty clear that management isn't going in a different direction. Everyone knows how you feel about it...

Is it more important to you that you be right about him not being good?

And BTW - I think it would be best for the Giants to move on from DJ...but at this point - what's the point of continuing to beat that dead horse?



Of course I'm rooting for him. But who gives a shit about what we're rooting for?

Daniel Jones isn't the dead horse that needs to be beaten. The dead horse is that the Giants are a poorly run organization that is more committed to its way of doing things than it is turning over every stone to try to win.

THAT is what is interesting to discuss. I don't give a shit what people are rooting for, and I don't expect them to care about what I'm rooting for. I'd rather discuss what is actually going on instead of our wishes.


Neither are productive, please be honest. Who you root for and pointing out that the Giants are doing X poorly are both things that have absolutely zero impact on what happens from here.

Stop pretending that being critical is somehow productive - at the fan level it is not. You enjoy the conversation more and that’s perfectly fine, but that’s all it is.

I do enjoy the insights both for and against keep Jones, but some of it is so over the top that I either ignore it or just stop reading the thread. And I know you don’t care about what I do, just giving you some perspective on why you get the reactions that you get.
FMIC  
Go Terps : 2/9/2021 2:40 pm : link
The Arch Manning comment was a joke.
RE: RE: RE: Mike  
Mike from Ohio : 2/9/2021 2:40 pm : link
In comment 15148822 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15148815 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15148790 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


you can’t tell the difference between me and Terps? That’s your problem.



I don't think anyone views either of you as even slightly objective.



I don't know. Jones has sucked in the NFL. Saying he sucks in the NFL actually is objective...


I don't think the summary is quite that easy.
UConn  
Go Terps : 2/9/2021 2:43 pm : link
I'm not pretending any of this is productive as far as the Giants go.

I'm interested in understanding what's happening, good or bad. I'm not interesting in joining a collective session of self-delusion, which is then usually followed by a collective whitewashing where most pretend they didn't say what they actually said.

This thread is about Jones's performance, so let's talk honestly about Jones's performance. If the thread were entitled "I really like Daniel Jones and I'm rooting for him!" then I wouldn't have posted in here at all.
It's funny how we have evolved (or the game has evolved), isn't it?  
Bill L : 2/9/2021 2:46 pm : link
When I was a kid Johnny Unitas was a success and perseverance story where he bounced around in semi-pro and eventually was an icon.

Now, it's a story (for Marylanders) of how fucked up Baltimore was for signing a failure.
RE: UConn  
Big Blue '56 : 2/9/2021 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15148882 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'm not pretending any of this is productive as far as the Giants go.

I'm interested in understanding what's happening, good or bad. I'm not interesting in joining a collective session of self-delusion, which is then usually followed by a collective whitewashing where most pretend they didn't say what they actually said.

This thread is about Jones's performance, so let's talk honestly about Jones's performance. If the thread were entitled "I really like Daniel Jones and I'm rooting for him!" then I wouldn't have posted in here at all.


Actually, you would have come on here to say: “What’s to like?”

:)
The OP is a fallacy  
DonQuixote : 2/9/2021 2:49 pm : link
If PFF is BS, then it is BS. You could argue that a good review by PFF means nothing, but you can't argue that a good review is evidence for exactly the opposite.
RE: PFF is one of those IQ tests  
DonQuixote : 2/9/2021 2:50 pm : link
In comment 15148654 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
that 97% of the people on this forum seem to fail. On one hand there is the "PFF says it, therefore it is objective fact," and the other side that says "If PFF said it, it is made up and therefore objectively wrong." There is equal idiocy in both points of view.


+1
RE: UConn  
UConn4523 : 2/9/2021 2:50 pm : link
In comment 15148882 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'm not pretending any of this is productive as far as the Giants go.

I'm interested in understanding what's happening, good or bad. I'm not interesting in joining a collective session of self-delusion, which is then usually followed by a collective whitewashing where most pretend they didn't say what they actually said.

This thread is about Jones's performance, so let's talk honestly about Jones's performance. If the thread were entitled "I really like Daniel Jones and I'm rooting for him!" then I wouldn't have posted in here at all.


Fair enough.

As for the PFF article the most notable takeaway for me was the drastic decrease in plays that could have resulted in a turnover. A lot of that is fumbles but some is poorly thrown balls. That tells me his completion % should likely be higher with a better supporting cast. He no doubt missed some throws to Slayton, but there’s others that were on a dime that were dropped.

I support a legit upgrade at QB if there was a realistic option. But I’m also excited to see what year 3 brings.
RE: Greg  
Greg from LI : 2/9/2021 2:53 pm : link
In comment 15148763 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
if you think Daniel Jones was horrid - you aren't watching games, and don't know how to correctly assess what's going on out there.


No, you're right, he's terrific.

Keep waving the pom=poms.
RE: The OP is a fallacy  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/9/2021 2:53 pm : link
In comment 15148887 DonQuixote said:
Quote:
If PFF is BS, then it is BS. You could argue that a good review by PFF means nothing, but you can't argue that a good review is evidence for exactly the opposite.


Did I say it wasn't BS??

It is BS. The only thing that I'm pointing out is that many more posters will likely call it that now - because it goes against their pitchfork thrusting.
Terps  
Dr. D : 2/9/2021 2:55 pm : link
it's not about comparing DJ w/ Eli or Simms.

It's about (what people like myself consider) the premature judgement (which both Eli and Simms were victims of).

I don't know if Jones is going to eventually be good enough to win a championship or not. I just don't know how people like you are so sure he never will be.

To make a final judgement after the shitty hand he's been dealt? New coach, no OTAs, rookie LT, a center who never played center, no preseason, a joke for #1 target, etc., etc.

Could we see him play with a legit #1 target?

Engram was possibly the worst "#1 target" I've ever seen on the Giants.
RE: RE: RE: Of course Jones improved over the year  
DonQuixote : 2/9/2021 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15148700 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15148680 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


In comment 15148674 Go Terps said:


Quote:


...the Giants are a poorly run organization that is more committed to its way of doing things than it is turning over every stone to try to win.

THAT is what is interesting to discuss. I don't give a shit what people are rooting for, and I don't expect them to care about what I'm rooting for. I'd rather discuss what is actually going on instead of our wishes.


I think we know that you think the poor Giants organization is interesting...it is literally all you ever seem to talk about.
lol Terps  
ryanmkeane : 2/9/2021 2:55 pm : link
"i wouldn't have posted here at all"

Except....some of us say things like 'I think Jones is going to be good, I like the kid'

and then ALL YOU DO is follow up with your typical bullshit nonsense about why we are all stupid to believe that.

You are nothing more than a ridiculous, goal post moving bullshit artist dude.
RE: RE: UConn  
Zeke's Alibi : 2/9/2021 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15148890 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15148882 Go Terps said:



As for the PFF article the most notable takeaway for me was the drastic decrease in plays that could have resulted in a turnover. A lot of that is fumbles but some is poorly thrown balls. That tells me his completion % should likely be higher with a better supporting cast. He no doubt missed some throws to Slayton, but there’s others that were on a dime that were dropped.

I support a legit upgrade at QB if there was a realistic option. But I’m also excited to see what year 3 brings.


We have people here that think DJ is an inaccurate QB which I don't get at all. Do they watch the rest of the NFL? QBs miss throws. DJ is certainly among the ones that miss some of the fewest throws. It's certainly one of his plus attributes. They are just highlighted to shit because our guys barely get open and opportunities are limited.

There was a deep throw that he "missed" to Slayton who had his guy by half step that SY highlighted in his review as a negative. Personally I put that one in the neutral throw bucket because he gave his WR a chance to make a play and it wasn't able to be intercepted. It's just that Slayton is completely inept on going up and getting a ball in traffic. It just gets beyond highlighted because the opps are few and far between. He's the type of QB that needs guys that can complete plays because his game is more accuracy driven. Josh Allen misses may more throws, but flip side is he can make purely arm driven plays much easier. Shit Mahomes misses two or three a game because his feet stink and why he wasn't drafted higher.
you ask for people to give their opinions  
ryanmkeane : 2/9/2021 2:57 pm : link
and when you get them, you act like we just shot your whole family.

You have to just realize that some fans actually think Daniel Jones is going to be very good.

And until you realize that, you'll keep posting your typical bullshit "facts" posts like "well, he's not good now! where's the evidence?!?!"

It's like putting 100M in the stock market and then 2 years later going "where the fuck is my money?!?!?"

You'll keep yelling into the abyss.
RE: RE: RE: He went 4-2  
Section331 : 2/9/2021 3:00 pm : link
In comment 15148856 Toth029 said:
Quote:

The fumble directed at him that Gallman fumbled is counted in your statistic there. Not every single piece of info is cut and dry, is it?


It was a poor handoff (hit Gallman in his top arm), so yes, that fumble is on him. A HOF QB (Aikman) even mentioned it at the time.
RE: RE: Nothing wrong with posting PFF's take on DJ,  
DonQuixote : 2/9/2021 3:02 pm : link
In comment 15148845 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15148758 Section331 said:


Quote:


except that the OP is one of the biggest critics of PFF player ratings when they don't jibe with his.



Am I giving this any credence??

That's the thing about PFF - it is horseshit for both sides of any argument.


So why did you post it?
....  
ryanmkeane : 2/9/2021 3:04 pm : link
and yes....it could end up being the case that Daniel Jones doesn't become the franchise QB we all hope he does become.

But there are a select few posters here who are absolutely, 100% unequivocally saying that he can't be that guy. and that, quite frankly, is complete and utter bullshit, and stuff that goes unchecked around here on a daily basis
...  
BrettNYG10 : 2/9/2021 3:04 pm : link
If Jones posts a 25/14 year next year, will anyone change their opinion on Jones?

My personal view is that I think it's unlikely Jones will develop into a top ten QB - which I think is needed to build a consistent contender. I will change my opinion if we see a 35/10 year next year (or something like that, I'm not hung up on specific numbers, just speaking generally). I don't even think his biggest supporters think he'll be a top ten QB. I haven't seen a single case advocating that. But I think anything less than a top ten QB is mostly a waste of time if you want to win championships.

The griping over whether Jones is average or worse is a waste of time to me. I see Jones' biggest supporters talk about fairly average performances by Jones in hopeful terms. The Giants are trying to win Super Bowls, not be 8-8.

I also don't see a lot of the mitigating circumstances changing next year. Barkley will be back. Maybe we add a receiver. But I don't think we'll have good weapons next year.

I have no problem giving Jones another year, I am in total agreement that he should be our starting QB next year. But I need an objective good year next year to be happy. Not improvement, not excuses, etc.
Ryan  
Go Terps : 2/9/2021 3:04 pm : link
"you ask for people to give their opinions
ryanmkeane : 2:57 pm : link : reply
and when you get them, you act like we just shot your whole family."

Take a look at some of the things you post at me...it seems the other way around.
Brett  
ryanmkeane : 2/9/2021 3:07 pm : link
you don't need to throw for 30 TDs to be considered a top 10 QB.

Kirk Cousins - 35
Jackson - 26
Mayfield - 26
Stafford - 26
Murray - 26

Would you take all of these guys over Cousins?
Can he be that guy? Sure?  
Greg from LI : 2/9/2021 3:07 pm : link
I'll be floored if he does, but anything can happen.

I've watched him play for three years at Duke and never once did I ever feel as if I were watching a future NFL star. Nothing about this guy has ever been terribly impressive other than his straight line speed.
Terps  
ryanmkeane : 2/9/2021 3:09 pm : link
I've never said anything about you in terms of your opinion of Jones. You're entitled to that, much like Dunk, Greg, etc. That's all well and good. You think he sucks. No problem there.

I'm just defending my view of him, along with others, and you can't seem to grasp that. That's the difference.
RE: UConn  
Bill L : 2/9/2021 3:12 pm : link
In comment 15148882 Go Terps said:
Quote:
...
This thread is about Jones's performance, so let's talk honestly about Jones's performance. If the thread were entitled "I really like Daniel Jones and I'm rooting for him!" then I wouldn't have posted in here at all.


C'mon. now you're lying to both of us.
Greg  
ryanmkeane : 2/9/2021 3:13 pm : link
yeah - and you might be right - but asking for 7-8 more games of patience I don't think is a lot when it comes to developing a QB.
Brett  
JonC : 2/9/2021 3:14 pm : link
That's where I am, they need WRs, to finish the OL, and potentially find an upgrade to Gallman, not to mention TEs.

It's a lot to do in one offseason, especially when the defense has roughly as many needs.

25/14 and protecting the football would be a positive reflection, one that could be the type of jump we hoped to see from him in 2020. I think Jones gets 2021 and 2022 to show the desired progress, and so far there's a lot of holes in his game.
An absolute gem...  
bw in dc : 2/9/2021 3:15 pm : link
of a thread here.

Maybe PFF is "right".

I have noticed Jones's QBR went from 55.7 in 2019 to 61.4 in 2020. The only reason I can think of for that - because the eye test doesn't support improvement in my eyes - is the inclusion of Jones's running stats. If that was backed out, and Jones was judged purely as a thrower, I can't imagine his QBR improving YoY.
RE: Brett  
ryanmkeane : 2/9/2021 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15148924 JonC said:
Quote:
That's where I am, they need WRs, to finish the OL, and potentially find an upgrade to Gallman, not to mention TEs.

It's a lot to do in one offseason, especially when the defense has roughly as many needs.

25/14 and protecting the football would be a positive reflection, one that could be the type of jump we hoped to see from him in 2020. I think Jones gets 2021 and 2022 to show the desired progress, and so far there's a lot of holes in his game.

Jon - that's a totally fair assessment, although I don't think he gets 2022 if he doesn't improve a lot.

More games like the home Philly, home Dallas, and none like home Tampa and he is on his way.
RE: An absolute gem...  
Big Blue '56 : 2/9/2021 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15148927 bw in dc said:
Quote:
of a thread here.

Maybe PFF is "right".

I have noticed Jones's QBR went from 55.7 in 2019 to 61.4 in 2020. The only reason I can think of for that - because the eye test doesn't support improvement in my eyes - is the inclusion of Jones's running stats. If that was backed out, and Jones was judged purely as a thrower, I can't imagine his QBR improving YoY.


And there he is
RE: An absolute gem...  
Bill L : 2/9/2021 3:19 pm : link
In comment 15148927 bw in dc said:
Quote:
of a thread here.

Maybe PFF is "right".

I have noticed Jones's QBR went from 55.7 in 2019 to 61.4 in 2020. The only reason I can think of for that - because the eye test doesn't support improvement in my eyes - is the inclusion of Jones's running stats. If that was backed out, and Jones was judged purely as a thrower, I can't imagine his QBR improving YoY.


Let's say that is an accurate accounting (I am going on blindly on this since you say a lot of things where one should keep a tight grip on skepticism). Why is running ability and the totality of a player not indicative of his value?
RE: RE: Brett  
JonC : 2/9/2021 3:19 pm : link
In comment 15148929 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15148924 JonC said:


Quote:


That's where I am, they need WRs, to finish the OL, and potentially find an upgrade to Gallman, not to mention TEs.

It's a lot to do in one offseason, especially when the defense has roughly as many needs.

25/14 and protecting the football would be a positive reflection, one that could be the type of jump we hoped to see from him in 2020. I think Jones gets 2021 and 2022 to show the desired progress, and so far there's a lot of holes in his game.


Jon - that's a totally fair assessment, although I don't think he gets 2022 if he doesn't improve a lot.

More games like the home Philly, home Dallas, and none like home Tampa and he is on his way.


I think they'll find reasons to keep him in 2022. They're likely going to need another really bad season in order to change their minds, to get another top 5 draft pick to help find a QB more easily. Of course, the QB doesn't always need to be picked high but better odds.
RE: Brett  
BrettNYG10 : 2/9/2021 3:23 pm : link
In comment 15148911 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you don't need to throw for 30 TDs to be considered a top 10 QB.

Kirk Cousins - 35
Jackson - 26
Mayfield - 26
Stafford - 26
Murray - 26

Would you take all of these guys over Cousins?


Ryan, fair point - outside of Jackson, are any of those QBs top ten guys? I'm not really sold on Mayfield. I think Stafford will have much better numbers on the Rams.

I like Murray, too, I think he can be a top ten QB. I don't think he's there yet. Outside of him and Jackson, I wouldn't be totally thrilled with the guys on that list leading my team.

I'm not beholden to specific numbers. I won't be shitting on Jones if he goes 29/9. But I don't want average performance jammed down my throat as if it's great, lol.
All this debate about Jones..  
Sean : 2/9/2021 3:24 pm : link
It’s time to win games. I expect to see wins this year.
Haven't read this thread...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/9/2021 3:27 pm : link
But unless Terps vs. ryanmackene went the distance, not worth all this chatter.
RE: Brett  
BrettNYG10 : 2/9/2021 3:27 pm : link
In comment 15148924 JonC said:
Quote:
That's where I am, they need WRs, to finish the OL, and potentially find an upgrade to Gallman, not to mention TEs.

It's a lot to do in one offseason, especially when the defense has roughly as many needs.

25/14 and protecting the football would be a positive reflection, one that could be the type of jump we hoped to see from him in 2020. I think Jones gets 2021 and 2022 to show the desired progress, and so far there's a lot of holes in his game.


Agreed - the Jones decision isn't made in a vacuum. If we are here 12 months from now and Jones goes 25/14 and the team is 8-8, I'd probably continue believing Jones isn't the guy to lead us to championships. However, I also don't think we'd have a quality option to upgrade the QB position with that record.

I desperately want Jones to prove me wrong, because I see a long road of average or worse football ahead if I'm right.
Brett  
ryanmkeane : 2/9/2021 3:28 pm : link
no...all those guys aren't top 10...but Ben and Tannehill had over 30...would you consider them top 10 QBs?

I guess what I'm saying is, this "30" measure that BBI has recently given is weird to me. Yeah, it's great to have over 30 TDs. But just because you do or don't, doesn't mean you are in, or not in, the top 10.

As said previously, Eli had 35 and 14 in 2015. He wasn't a top 10 QB. He had 29 TD in his best season ever, and it wasn't even close. I'd argue he was a top 5 QB that year.

Depending on the makeup of the team, You could go 24 and 8 and be a really, really good QB.

Mahomes and Watson both had under 30 TD's passing in 2019. Are they top 10?
i'm not sure where this 30 mark  
ryanmkeane : 2/9/2021 3:31 pm : link
started, but there is no basis in reality for it, to be considered some amazing measure of whether or not you are an elite QB.

2019: Mahomes 26, Brady 24, Watson 26, Rodgers 26, Allen 20

Jameis Winston had more than all of them. Is he better than them?
RE: RE: Brett  
JonC : 2/9/2021 3:35 pm : link
In comment 15148949 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 15148924 JonC said:


Quote:


That's where I am, they need WRs, to finish the OL, and potentially find an upgrade to Gallman, not to mention TEs.

It's a lot to do in one offseason, especially when the defense has roughly as many needs.

25/14 and protecting the football would be a positive reflection, one that could be the type of jump we hoped to see from him in 2020. I think Jones gets 2021 and 2022 to show the desired progress, and so far there's a lot of holes in his game.



Agreed - the Jones decision isn't made in a vacuum. If we are here 12 months from now and Jones goes 25/14 and the team is 8-8, I'd probably continue believing Jones isn't the guy to lead us to championships. However, I also don't think we'd have a quality option to upgrade the QB position with that record.

I desperately want Jones to prove me wrong, because I see a long road of average or worse football ahead if I'm right.


Yep, that's the systemic and leadership fear that motivates Terps and others to cut bait sooner, that Jones is just one symptom of the larger scale problems.
RE: RE: An absolute gem...  
bw in dc : 2/9/2021 3:42 pm : link
In comment 15148934 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15148927 bw in dc said:


Quote:


of a thread here.

Maybe PFF is "right".

I have noticed Jones's QBR went from 55.7 in 2019 to 61.4 in 2020. The only reason I can think of for that - because the eye test doesn't support improvement in my eyes - is the inclusion of Jones's running stats. If that was backed out, and Jones was judged purely as a thrower, I can't imagine his QBR improving YoY.



Let's say that is an accurate accounting (I am going on blindly on this since you say a lot of things where one should keep a tight grip on skepticism). Why is running ability and the totality of a player not indicative of his value?


I think it is - to a degree. However, I'm not sure it's something we should count on every year. It's a more dynamic piece for Jones. If Jones was more like LJax, I could see giving it more weight.

But all I really care about is Jones's ability to be a thrower. Because that's the vehicle he is going to have to use to score points much more often than not...If he can't throw and complete passes at the right level, we need a different solution.

....  
BrettNYG10 : 2/9/2021 3:43 pm : link
ryan, I agree that 30 TDs isn't some fool-proof binary measure of whether a QB is top ten or not.

10 QBs hit 30 this year. 4 in 2019. 9 in 2018. It's a good approximation of a quality passing game. Stats have outliers.

I will probably be pretty happy with Jones if he hits 30 TDs and has a reasonable amount of INT's next year. I have a somewhat strong view that Jones is not going to be a top ten QB. I find setting objective measures like that helps me mitigate doubling down when I'm wrong. There are a lot of reasons why Jones can have a good season and not get there, but stats provide a helpful but not complete measure to analyze performance.
RE: i'm not sure where this 30 mark  
lax counsel : 2/9/2021 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15148953 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
started, but there is no basis in reality for it, to be considered some amazing measure of whether or not you are an elite QB.

2019: Mahomes 26, Brady 24, Watson 26, Rodgers 26, Allen 20

Jameis Winston had more than all of them. Is he better than them?


30 isn't the end all number, but I think when you look year over year in the stat sheets, its likely the top 10 qbs in the game are reaching that number. Its an indicator that the offense is putting points on the board.

You've pointed out a couple of outliers, which I agree make the case its not necessarily indicative in a particular year (though I believe Mahomes missed a few games in 2019, so he likely exceeds that threshold). There could be times where a qb puts together an amazing drive, like Jones one drive against Pitt game 1 that ended in an unfortunate INT, and the ball is run in to finish the drive.
lax  
ryanmkeane : 2/9/2021 3:54 pm : link
and you could easily say, well if Jones had played all 16 games in 2019, he would have gotten 30, he probably end up with 30 and 16 or something....does that mean he was some amazing quarterback that year? No. we were down a lot.

Stats don't tell the whole picture. Everyone pretty much understands that Deshaun Watson is a top 5 or 6 NFL quarterback. And yet....he has only been over 30 TD once in his NFL career. Why is that? Because the Texans stink, that's why.
Brett  
ryanmkeane : 2/9/2021 3:56 pm : link
I am with you there.

But if Jones throws for 24 and 7, instead of 35 and 18....what would you rather have? 24 and 7 would tell me that we are likely a much better team, because we are running the ball and leading games.
RE: ....  
Jimmy Googs : 2/9/2021 3:56 pm : link
In comment 15148905 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
and yes....it could end up being the case that Daniel Jones doesn't become the franchise QB we all hope he does become.

But there are a select few posters here who are absolutely, 100% unequivocally saying that he can't be that guy. and that, quite frankly, is complete and utter bullshit, and stuff that goes unchecked around here on a daily basis


Are you kidding?? It gets checked, re-checked, triple checked and argued about until the cows come home on almost every thread.

Too many of you are completely obsessed with every post Go Terps puts out there. He has his views and you all hate them and/or the way he states them...every single time.

It's actually kind of weird the following he takes on with you chuckleheads.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 2/9/2021 3:57 pm : link
Jones accumulated most of his TDs in three starts. And I found Jones' rookie season promising even though it wasn't an objectively great performance by NFL QB standards.
Googs...  
ryanmkeane : 2/9/2021 3:58 pm : link
typical bullshit from you. You don't go outside and say the sky is green and then when someone argues with you, you say "look I'm just minding my own business!"

Bullshit posts will get scrutinized.
I do agree with Ryan on one thing  
Go Terps : 2/9/2021 3:59 pm : link
Stats don't tell the whole picture. The eyeball test is also telling.

- No pocket presence
- Doesn't see the field well
- slow throwing motion
- late getting the ball outside the numbers

Rest assured, if it's obvious to us on tv it's obvious to opposing defensive coordinators.
ryan  
Go Terps : 2/9/2021 4:01 pm : link
You're the guy trying to convince everyone the sky will be green if we just give it another chance.

All the data says the sky is blue, and that Jones stinks.
As the Peaky Blinders would say  
Jimmy Googs : 2/9/2021 4:02 pm : link
"Some of you are fookin' lunatics"...
RE: ryan  
Big Blue '56 : 2/9/2021 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15148973 Go Terps said:
Quote:
You're the guy trying to convince everyone the sky will be green if we just give it another chance.

All the data says the sky is blue, and that Jones stinks.


Bullshit, NOT after only 25 games.
Its not bullshit  
Jimmy Googs : 2/9/2021 4:13 pm : link
the sky is blue, even after 25 games...
RE: I mean I  
5BowlsSoon : 2/9/2021 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15148664 djm said:
Quote:
but I know sure as shit, if Jones was making the same mistakes in November and December and playing as poorly as he did earlier in the season, I would in no way shape or form be defending his overall progression in 2020 and I would think Judge and his staff would be saying nice things while doing something entirely different, behind the scenes.

Jones DID show progress. Some of you can't get your heads out of the overall stat page. Stats can be misleading. To be fair, not always, and Jones's stats aren't that good in 2020, but the first 8-10 games or so the stats were downright morbid. They did improve.
Jones Haters  
5BowlsSoon : 2/9/2021 4:17 pm : link
Do any of them talk about his fumbles? Seems to me that was ALL they wanted to talk about after 2019.

I guess not.....

He drastically improved......so better find something else to bitch about.....let’s talk about TD passes now.

Don’t forget their end game.....FIRE DG! They need To make this draft pick look bad..... very bad. Remember, they lost the LWilliams trade as ammo.
RE: ....  
bw in dc : 2/9/2021 4:19 pm : link
In comment 15148961 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
ryan, I agree that 30 TDs isn't some fool-proof binary measure of whether a QB is top ten or not.

10 QBs hit 30 this year. 4 in 2019. 9 in 2018. It's a good approximation of a quality passing game. Stats have outliers.

I will probably be pretty happy with Jones if he hits 30 TDs and has a reasonable amount of INT's next year. I have a somewhat strong view that Jones is not going to be a top ten QB. I find setting objective measures like that helps me mitigate doubling down when I'm wrong. There are a lot of reasons why Jones can have a good season and not get there, but stats provide a helpful but not complete measure to analyze performance.


I like 30TDs as a metric.

We need to score more points than the dismal 17ppg this year.

So what should be the goal as a team to be in every game? 26ppg? Does that sound reasonable? I believe most of the teams in the playoffs were at that threshold or higher.

Thus, that means: 26 X 16 = 416 total needed points to compete.

What you say this equals in TDs per game? At least 2.5? Then you throw in FGs, etc.

Well, the defense and return teams can't be counted on to be a huge % of that total, right?

So it's passing league. Which means DJones has to be the guy behind the majority of the points...


BB'56  
Go Terps : 2/9/2021 4:20 pm : link
You want to believe he'll get significantly better, that's your prerogative. But know that you are waiting for something to happen that did not happen for him in 3 years at Duke as a starter, or 2 years at NYG as a starter. There is no basis in past reality for expecting Jones to get significantly better. Doesn't mean it can't happen - it just means it will be new territory for him.

I suspect that most people on BBI are coming around to that realization, given the discussions this winter around not needing a great QB to win a Super Bowl. You can feel the expectations being lowered.
RE: ....  
Zeke's Alibi : 2/9/2021 4:22 pm : link
In comment 15148961 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
ryan, I agree that 30 TDs isn't some fool-proof binary measure of whether a QB is top ten or not.

10 QBs hit 30 this year. 4 in 2019. 9 in 2018. It's a good approximation of a quality passing game. Stats have outliers.

I will probably be pretty happy with Jones if he hits 30 TDs and has a reasonable amount of INT's next year. I have a somewhat strong view that Jones is not going to be a top ten QB. I find setting objective measures like that helps me mitigate doubling down when I'm wrong. There are a lot of reasons why Jones can have a good season and not get there, but stats provide a helpful but not complete measure to analyze performance.


Setting it at 30 is an unreasonable expectation though considering we just signed an offensive line coach that specializes in building lines who run block. Pretty obvious what our identity is going to try to be with the way the team is constructed. We still don't have an redzone passing threats. I think 25 is a much more reasonable mark for what this team is trying to construct. If he hits 25 passing TDs and keeps the ints to around 8, this will certainly be a playoff team next year unless Saquon goes down early again or he's the one guy his DR worked on that he doesn't do miracles with.
RE: i'm not sure where this 30 mark  
rsjem1979 : 2/9/2021 4:22 pm : link
In comment 15148953 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
started, but there is no basis in reality for it, to be considered some amazing measure of whether or not you are an elite QB.

2019: Mahomes 26, Brady 24, Watson 26, Rodgers 26, Allen 20

Jameis Winston had more than all of them. Is he better than them?


For starters, Mahomes threw 26 in 14 games. And only 5 INTs. And averaged 8.3 Y/A.

Your ability to constantly avoid context in any of your posts is remarkable, it's right up there with your ability to create insane strawman arguments.

Jameis Winston threw 30 INTs, which was more than Mahomes, Brady, Rodgers and Watson combined. So no, he was not better.

If you're not careful, people are going to believe this dumb act you're putting on isn't an act.
Not needing a QB to win a Super Bowl?  
Britt in VA : 2/9/2021 4:22 pm : link
That’s a stretch.

More like not needing a top 5-10 QB to win a SB, that was the argument.
RE: Jones Haters  
Thegratefulhead : 2/9/2021 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15148997 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Do any of them talk about his fumbles? Seems to me that was ALL they wanted to talk about after 2019.

I guess not.....

He drastically improved......so better find something else to bitch about.....let’s talk about TD passes now.

Don’t forget their end game.....FIRE DG! They need To make this draft pick look bad..... very bad. Remember, they lost the LWilliams trade as ammo.
FFS. Maybe, just maybe, people are sick of double digit loss seasons because they....SUCK.
RE: RE: i'm not sure where this 30 mark  
Britt in VA : 2/9/2021 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15149002 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 15148953 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


started, but there is no basis in reality for it, to be considered some amazing measure of whether or not you are an elite QB.

2019: Mahomes 26, Brady 24, Watson 26, Rodgers 26, Allen 20

Jameis Winston had more than all of them. Is he better than them?



For starters, Mahomes threw 26 in 14 games. And only 5 INTs. And averaged 8.3 Y/A.

Your ability to constantly avoid context in any of your posts is remarkable, it's right up there with your ability to create insane strawman arguments.

Jameis Winston threw 30 INTs, which was more than Mahomes, Brady, Rodgers and Watson combined. So no, he was not better.

If you're not careful, people are going to believe this dumb act you're putting on isn't an act.


How many games did Daniel Jones play in 2019?
RE: BB'56  
Big Blue '56 : 2/9/2021 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15149000 Go Terps said:
Quote:
You want to believe he'll get significantly better, that's your prerogative. But know that you are waiting for something to happen that did not happen for him in 3 years at Duke as a starter, or 2 years at NYG as a starter. There is no basis in past reality for expecting Jones to get significantly better. Doesn't mean it can't happen - it just means it will be new territory for him.

I suspect that most people on BBI are coming around to that realization, given the discussions this winter around not needing a great QB to win a Super Bowl. You can feel the expectations being lowered.


Again, I call Bullshit. I never said or implied “he’ll get significantly better.” I said I he MIGHT, but after only 25 games, I simply don’t KNOW YET..

Assuming he’s healthy and plays a full season in 2021, I’ll have a better, perhaps much better read on how he’s performing. Will it be a conclusive read? Not sure, but definitely better imv..
RE: RE: Jones Haters  
Britt in VA : 2/9/2021 4:26 pm : link
In comment 15149008 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15148997 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


Do any of them talk about his fumbles? Seems to me that was ALL they wanted to talk about after 2019.

I guess not.....

He drastically improved......so better find something else to bitch about.....let’s talk about TD passes now.

Don’t forget their end game.....FIRE DG! They need To make this draft pick look bad..... very bad. Remember, they lost the LWilliams trade as ammo.

FFS. Maybe, just maybe, people are sick of double digit loss seasons because they....SUCK.


Right, because the rest of us enjoy double digit loss seasons....
RE: Jones Haters  
Jimmy Googs : 2/9/2021 4:28 pm : link
In comment 15148997 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Do any of them talk about his fumbles? Seems to me that was ALL they wanted to talk about after 2019.

I guess not.....

He drastically improved......so better find something else to bitch about.....let’s talk about TD passes now.

Don’t forget their end game.....FIRE DG! They need To make this draft pick look bad..... very bad. Remember, they lost the LWilliams trade as ammo.


Eye-rolling post...

Jones did improve his turnover rate, but in doing so had less big plays with his arm, his TD% dropped precipitously and the Giants scored a lot less points.

The idea is to have the turnover rate go down while the productivity goes up, or at least stays the same.

RE: RE: ....  
BrettNYG10 : 2/9/2021 4:29 pm : link
In comment 15149001 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15148961 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


ryan, I agree that 30 TDs isn't some fool-proof binary measure of whether a QB is top ten or not.

10 QBs hit 30 this year. 4 in 2019. 9 in 2018. It's a good approximation of a quality passing game. Stats have outliers.

I will probably be pretty happy with Jones if he hits 30 TDs and has a reasonable amount of INT's next year. I have a somewhat strong view that Jones is not going to be a top ten QB. I find setting objective measures like that helps me mitigate doubling down when I'm wrong. There are a lot of reasons why Jones can have a good season and not get there, but stats provide a helpful but not complete measure to analyze performance.



Setting it at 30 is an unreasonable expectation though considering we just signed an offensive line coach that specializes in building lines who run block. Pretty obvious what our identity is going to try to be with the way the team is constructed. We still don't have an redzone passing threats. I think 25 is a much more reasonable mark for what this team is trying to construct. If he hits 25 passing TDs and keeps the ints to around 8, this will certainly be a playoff team next year unless Saquon goes down early again or he's the one guy his DR worked on that he doesn't do miracles with.


Sure, there are other variables - I may be very happy with a 25/8 season. I'm not 100% sure yet, obviously. But I think you're lowering the bar already. Most teams that win Super Bowls have much elite passing games. Not all, sure. But I think we need to demand better performance.
You guys act the extreme ends of political discourse  
Thegratefulhead : 2/9/2021 4:39 pm : link
You want to fight with each other more than you want to discuss something critically. If your usual insult buddy isn't in a thread you troll for them.

Those of you that hate each other on this board are the same, the only difference being which side of the fence you stand on.

This comes from someone that has has actually changed his mind on topics based on new information and agrees with both sides regularly on certain points.

Could you please tone it down just a notch?

If it turns out that you end up being right or wrong about what Jones is don't pat yourself on the back. You were lucky. Almost none of us know shit. They ones that have real knowledge are very careful with absolutes because they know better.

I mentioned this to GoTerps before  
robbieballs2003 : 2/9/2021 4:44 pm : link
But his sole solution is to get rid of everyone all the time. Get rid of Beckham, get rid of JPP, get rid of Jones, etc. I feel he'd put his own kid up for adoption if he forgot to do a homework.
RE: I mentioned this to GoTerps before  
Go Terps : 2/9/2021 4:47 pm : link
In comment 15149034 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
But his sole solution is to get rid of everyone all the time. Get rid of Beckham, get rid of JPP, get rid of Jones, etc. I feel he'd put his own kid up for adoption if he forgot to do a homework.


Well I was right on both of them...
RE: I mentioned this to GoTerps before  
Semipro Lineman : 2/9/2021 4:48 pm : link
In comment 15149034 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
But his sole solution is to get rid of everyone all the time. Get rid of Beckham, get rid of JPP, get rid of Jones, etc. I feel he'd put his own kid up for adoption if he forgot to do a homework.


That's not fair. He also didn't make his bed up in the morning once last week and didn't take out the trash when it was his turn two months ago.
It is interesting..  
Sean : 2/9/2021 4:52 pm : link
I’m sure most of the people preaching patience with Jones are already taking a victory lap on Darnold.
I rarely think of Darnold...  
Britt in VA : 2/9/2021 4:54 pm : link
If I’m being honest I don’t think the book is written on him either.

Rosen on the other hand....
RE: I mentioned this to GoTerps before  
Thegratefulhead : 2/9/2021 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15149034 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
But his sole solution is to get rid of everyone all the time. Get rid of Beckham, get rid of JPP, get rid of Jones, etc. I feel he'd put his own kid up for adoption if he forgot to do a homework.
You mean like Little Bill? It isn't crazy. How many football players actually are worth the 2nd contract? Patriots had sustained success by letting, players walk, getting extra draft picks and trading back.

That said, this isn't Madden and we don't have Tom Brady accepting less than market value because he wants to win. I could get with Terps on a lot of what he wants but we have to get there first.

Truth is that we all want the Giants to start winning.
RE: It is interesting..  
BigBlueShock : 2/9/2021 4:57 pm : link
In comment 15149051 Sean said:
Quote:
I’m sure most of the people preaching patience with Jones are already taking a victory lap on Darnold.

This is made up bullshit. MANY of the same posters that are supporting Jones were also adamant that the Giants take Darnold. They wanted a young QB at any cost. And I don’t see those same posters taking victory laps on Darnold.

There is plenty to discuss without making shit up. What purpose does that serve?
RE: RE: I mentioned this to GoTerps before  
robbieballs2003 : 2/9/2021 4:58 pm : link
In comment 15149042 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15149034 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


But his sole solution is to get rid of everyone all the time. Get rid of Beckham, get rid of JPP, get rid of Jones, etc. I feel he'd put his own kid up for adoption if he forgot to do a homework.



Well I was right on both of them...


Both of who? Beckham, yes. JPP? He just won his second super bowl. Jones? Jury is still out.

You are just missing a key component, these are people not some linear asset. You have to have the right group of people together to watch something grow. What I do know with 100% certain is constant change never works and that is what you preach. I like that you think differently and have opposing views. But you fail on the human element. People and teams aren't linear. It is okay to make mistakes. The key is learning from them and avoiding them in the future. You can look at these pieces in isolation. But it is how the system works. Imo, Gettleman and Judge work very well together. I want to see this continue. Last FA reminded me of the year that we got Plax, Pierce, and McKenzie. I'd like to see that develop even more. I know you dont.
RE: RE: I mentioned this to GoTerps before  
bw in dc : 2/9/2021 5:21 pm : link
In comment 15149053 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15149034 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


But his sole solution is to get rid of everyone all the time. Get rid of Beckham, get rid of JPP, get rid of Jones, etc. I feel he'd put his own kid up for adoption if he forgot to do a homework.

You mean like Little Bill? It isn't crazy. How many football players actually are worth the 2nd contract? Patriots had sustained success by letting, players walk, getting extra draft picks and trading back.



I really dislike the hard cap model in the NFL. I wish the NFL was either more like the MLB model, or a softer cap NBA model with exceptions.

But the players are too stupid to dictate more favorable terms.

So as a fan, I have adapted over the years to look at everything through a cost-benefit analysis. And the sooner you can determine a player's value, the better. Even if you have to take less evidence to project forward faster because the player isn't producing early.

Patience, I believe, is really no longer a virtue in the NFL. It's just more time to likely make a worse decision. Unfortunately that's just the nature of trying to manage the cap well. Sure, you might make a mistake by jettisoning a player too early, but that's where you need the most contemporary methods to help manage that risk...
The salary cap isn’t new, and teams have been figuring out....  
Britt in VA : 2/9/2021 5:24 pm : link
how to navigate it while still showing patience with developing players going on over two decades at this point.
This is what Louis Riddick..  
Sean : 2/9/2021 5:24 pm : link
had to say regarding a troubling trend with bailing on young QB’s. Worth a watch.
Link - ( New Window )
Hey Look!  
Mike from Ohio : 2/9/2021 5:24 pm : link
A thread on Jones turned into a cesspool of stupidity and arrogance.

We may not yet know the full story on Jones, but we definitely know what we have in Jones threads. That will never change.
ah yes the ol  
ryanmkeane : 2/9/2021 5:25 pm : link
"Jones didn't get better at Duke" argument. Except that whole sophomore to junior year difference of 4% completion percentage, almost a single point better Y/A, 8 more TD, and 2 less INT.

But yeah, he didn't get any better.
Terps  
ryanmkeane : 2/9/2021 5:27 pm : link
you can't just say things that aren't accurate.

Jones got significantly better from his SO to JR season at Duke. Just because you say he didn't, doesn't mean it isn't 100% false.
rsjem  
ryanmkeane : 2/9/2021 5:32 pm : link
Mahomes threw 26 TD in 14 games.

Jones threw 24 in 12 games in 2019...what's the difference in that total? Nothing.

Mahomes is on another planet than Jones right now - which is my exact point. TD totals are way, way overrated when it comes to actual QB play.
RE: The salary cap isn’t new, and teams have been figuring out....  
bw in dc : 2/9/2021 5:39 pm : link
In comment 15149073 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
how to navigate it while still showing patience with developing players going on over two decades at this point.


The NFL game hasn't been the same for two decades. The rules and the college game have dictated which positions are most valuable and which are fungible. It's adapt or die...and at a quicker pace.
RE: ah yes the ol  
Big Blue '56 : 2/9/2021 5:44 pm : link
In comment 15149076 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
"Jones didn't get better at Duke" argument. Except that whole sophomore to junior year difference of 4% completion percentage, almost a single point better Y/A, 8 more TD, and 2 less INT.

But yeah, he didn't get any better.


Pat Kirwan who saw a lot of DJ at Duke, said that it is indeed a fact, uncanny really, how bad his receivers were during DJ’s stint there. He was mainly referencing the myriad of drops on nicely thrown balls by DJ he suffered through the years. He’s not perfect as an analyst, but I’ll take his judgement on talent over most on here
He won that honor by default  
MtDizzle : 2/9/2021 5:50 pm : link
There’s like no other homegrown talent on this team besides 26 and he’s got major injury concerns now. Awesome job Gettleman!
GT  
GManinDC : 2/9/2021 5:55 pm : link
You got almost a cult thing going on about right right about players. Alot of posters always point that out that you've been "right"..
It’s super easy to predict a player will bust  
UConn4523 : 2/9/2021 6:18 pm : link
there’s no downside in doing it. It’s a win/win.

Not saying that’s the angle every poster on that side of the fence takes, but some certainly do.
Thanks for sharing FatMan  
Matt M. : 2/9/2021 6:27 pm : link
Yet another reason to ignore PFF. Regardless of how you feel about Jones, I think you would be hard pressed to find anyone here who thinks he significantly improved or even improved at all from last year. T=But, they take it a step further and say most improved? I don't even think he would fall in the top 5 for the Giants in terms of improvement.
I think he definitely improved with ball security  
UConn4523 : 2/9/2021 6:35 pm : link
which was his #1 issue in 2019. As close to a fact as there is in this argument. Next up is his progressions and 2020 is very strange to assess because there was no real threat. I know people think Gallman did well, and he did in a way, but he really shouldn’t be getting a full game of carries, 5-8 per game to spell Barkley would be my guess. He’s zero threat in the grand scheme of things.

So when you’ve got no threat at RB, a TE who should be a threat that drops critical passes, a below average WR corps, and a brand new line, you aren’t going to get great results.

Coaches and analysts are going to be able to pick apart film a lot better than BBI can. I’m guessing there’s some good tape out there that highlight his pluses. Hopefully a better support staff can help him clean up what he doesn’t excel at.
RE: RE: The salary cap isn’t new, and teams have been figuring out....  
Britt in VA : 2/9/2021 6:49 pm : link
In comment 15149086 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15149073 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


how to navigate it while still showing patience with developing players going on over two decades at this point.



The NFL game hasn't been the same for two decades. The rules and the college game have dictated which positions are most valuable and which are fungible. It's adapt or die...and at a quicker pace.


And when did that start? Circa 2009 with the proliferation of the spread offense? It’s a new debate on whether that’s here to stay or not. The NFL is ever evolving.
RE: Terps  
Go Terps : 2/9/2021 6:54 pm : link
In comment 15149078 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you can't just say things that aren't accurate.

Jones got significantly better from his SO to JR season at Duke. Just because you say he didn't, doesn't mean it isn't 100% false.


You're misunderstanding what I said.

Jones has not shown himself to be a really good player either at Duke or with the Giants. If he becomes a really good quarterback it will be something we haven't seen yet.

It's based on faith and hope.
RE: RE: Jones Haters  
Producer : 2/9/2021 6:57 pm : link
In comment 15149012 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15148997 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


Do any of them talk about his fumbles? Seems to me that was ALL they wanted to talk about after 2019.

I guess not.....

He drastically improved......so better find something else to bitch about.....let’s talk about TD passes now.

Don’t forget their end game.....FIRE DG! They need To make this draft pick look bad..... very bad. Remember, they lost the LWilliams trade as ammo.



Eye-rolling post...

Jones did improve his turnover rate, but in doing so had less big plays with his arm, his TD% dropped precipitously and the Giants scored a lot less points.

The idea is to have the turnover rate go down while the productivity goes up, or at least stays the same.


exactly right. Jones went from a turnover prose gunslinger to an ineffective game manager. Both versions of Jones are atrocious. He is unlikely to improve enough to be a champion QB. His absolute ceiling looks like Kirk Cousins. but I doubt he will turn out to be that good.
While Daniel Jones isn’t the stud that Justin Herbert was out of the..  
Britt in VA : 2/9/2021 6:58 pm : link
gate, he still has the physical skills to be successful in the types of offenses the NFL is running right now. He is a project just like Allen was, and like Allen unwritten after only a season or two.

Secondly, I see Duke mentioned a couple times now in this thread. How many Duke players that Jones played with are in the NFL? Zero. So far, at the very least he’s proved he can be out there. And no, that’s not the bar, but he’s a work in progress.
RE: RE: Terps  
UConn4523 : 2/9/2021 7:07 pm : link
In comment 15149121 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15149078 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


you can't just say things that aren't accurate.

Jones got significantly better from his SO to JR season at Duke. Just because you say he didn't, doesn't mean it isn't 100% false.



You're misunderstanding what I said.

Jones has not shown himself to be a really good player either at Duke or with the Giants. If he becomes a really good quarterback it will be something we haven't seen yet.

It's based on faith and hope.


You love those two words, haha.

You know we are fans right? And as a fan I can hope Jones will get better with better players around him. I can hope year 3 will be better fortune for the whole team. Not everything has to be rooteded in hard data. Maybe for the professionals it does but certainly not me.

And if what PFF is posting is accurate, he did in fact improve in a major area in 2020. I've also talked about how he cost us 2 wins easy with bone headed plays, and so did Engram. I think its reasonable to assume that if he continues to clean up his decision making, and the skill positions show up, that we are a baseline .500 team with plenty of room to grow.

No that isn't what I want, but I think its realistic. And from there the choice is - do i leverage a ton of picks for a trade up or Watson, or keep things as is and build the roster better. I know what route we are taking vs. what you want but that's that.
RE: RE: The hate for him here...  
Johnny5 : 2/9/2021 7:09 pm : link
In comment 15148807 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 15148637 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


... and also for Gettleman is absurd.



Absurd? I could see disagreeing with it, or maybe describing it with the word "controversial" or even "excessive." But absurd?

Hmm. Ok point taken. Absurd to strong.
RE: RE: RE: Terps  
Britt in VA : 2/9/2021 7:15 pm : link
In comment 15149131 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15149121 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15149078 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


you can't just say things that aren't accurate.

Jones got significantly better from his SO to JR season at Duke. Just because you say he didn't, doesn't mean it isn't 100% false.



You're misunderstanding what I said.

Jones has not shown himself to be a really good player either at Duke or with the Giants. If he becomes a really good quarterback it will be something we haven't seen yet.

It's based on faith and hope.



You love those two words, haha.

You know we are fans right? And as a fan I can hope Jones will get better with better players around him. I can hope year 3 will be better fortune for the whole team. Not everything has to be rooteded in hard data. Maybe for the professionals it does but certainly not me.

And if what PFF is posting is accurate, he did in fact improve in a major area in 2020. I've also talked about how he cost us 2 wins easy with bone headed plays, and so did Engram. I think its reasonable to assume that if he continues to clean up his decision making, and the skill positions show up, that we are a baseline .500 team with plenty of room to grow.

No that isn't what I want, but I think its realistic. And from there the choice is - do i leverage a ton of picks for a trade up or Watson, or keep things as is and build the roster better. I know what route we are taking vs. what you want but that's that.


And what’s interesting about the dynamic of the options you mention are (in reference to Go Terps’ stance) that trading for Watson seriously hinders the ability to build the team around him, both in cap space and future premium draft picks. Something Go Terps harps on constantly.
Which is actually pretty outrageous when you think about it.  
Britt in VA : 2/9/2021 7:27 pm : link
Go Terps says that why not trade 3-4 first round picks because our first round picks are shitty. And then double down on it by saying something like the Texans wouldn’t accept it if we offered Barkley, Jones, Lawrence, and Thomas for Watson, implying that all our first round picks are shit. Talk about hopes and dreams vs reality.

Personally, I think if the Giants offered the above deal, the Texans couldn’t accept fast enough.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/9/2021 7:39 pm : link
I got nothing to add about DJ other than I thought he had a good rookie season-turnovers, I know, but so did P. Manning & no, I'm not comparing the two in terms of how Jones' career will play out- & regressed this season.

2021 is probably a make or break year. Hopefully we have a serious upgrade at the skill positions.

And I hope Jones goes out this fall & looks legit because I don't want to be in QB hell, again.
Well it comes down to Watson being elite  
UConn4523 : 2/9/2021 7:40 pm : link
and if you think he is the money shouldn’t matter, so I agree with him there. I’d rather pay Watson $40m than Stafford $25m and I like stafford but they aren’t in the same class.

What I don’t want to do is pay big money to a Cousins. Just not good enough to offset the cap burden.

But $40m in addition to giving up 3+ firsts is a no go for me. That’s just a fuck ton of ammo that guys like Judge definitely don’t want to give up.
Cousins' agent should be in  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/9/2021 7:45 pm : link
a HOF if they ever create one for agents. Cousins has made an absurd amount of $ for someone of his caliber.
The salary cap..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/9/2021 7:47 pm : link
builds in a time to make the cost-benefit analysis. There is little penalty for waiting on young players to develop:

Quote:
So as a fan, I have adapted over the years to look at everything through a cost-benefit analysis. And the sooner you can determine a player's value, the better. Even if you have to take less evidence to project forward faster because the player isn't producing early.

Patience, I believe, is really no longer a virtue in the NFL. It's just more time to likely make a worse decision. Unfortunately that's just the nature of trying to manage the cap well. Sure, you might make a mistake by jettisoning a player too early, but that's where you need the most contemporary methods to help manage that risk...


There's little benefit to moving on from a player on a rookie contract. While there is a point to be made about an opportunity cost if you wait for a player to excel that doesn't, there's an equally strong argument to make that a player who blossoms late still has a greater value than a replacement. At QB - that's often a risk worth taking, especially if a team goes the route of a mediocre veteran.

Look at the Panthers. Cam leaves. They drafted Will Grier, but he didn't look like a guy who could step in - so they got a vet - Bridgewater. And they gave him a 3 year, $66M contract. If you want to talk about a cost benefit there, you'll be hard pressed to find it. They'd have been just as well off throwing a draftee, or a cheap replacement vet in there. That's where the cost benefit aspect hits. Seldom does it for a player on a rookie deal.

Waiting a year to see what we have in Jones bears little risk for a much better reward.
Ask yourselves this question  
Dave on the UWS : 2/9/2021 7:58 pm : link
“Has Jones EVER played with good NFL caliber players, either at Duke or with NY?” If they upgrade the offense next year, and he still sucks, THEN you have your answer, not before.
Ask yourselves this question  
RE: Which is actually pretty outrageous when you think about it.  
Go Terps : 2/9/2021 8:10 pm : link
In comment 15149152 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Go Terps says that why not trade 3-4 first round picks because our first round picks are shitty. And then double down on it by saying something like the Texans wouldn’t accept it if we offered Barkley, Jones, Lawrence, and Thomas for Watson, implying that all our first round picks are shit. Talk about hopes and dreams vs reality.

Personally, I think if the Giants offered the above deal, the Texans couldn’t accept fast enough.


I'm sure you would think that. I have no doubts.
You think they would turn that down? Just to be on record?  
Britt in VA : 2/9/2021 8:17 pm : link
?
RE: You think they would turn that down? Just to be on record?  
Go Terps : 2/9/2021 8:18 pm : link
In comment 15149214 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
?


Those four guys for Watson? I don't know, but they'd be morons to make that trade.
LOL..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/9/2021 8:22 pm : link
The Texans would be morons for moving a guy who doesn't want to be there for 4 starters??

OK. Was the Fonz your hero when he jumped the shark?
I'll put it this way  
Go Terps : 2/9/2021 8:23 pm : link
If the Giants could trade for Watson by giving up only players and no picks, any package we send them would be a huge win.
I don’t think they (Houston) would accept it  
UConn4523 : 2/9/2021 8:25 pm : link
A lot of the value lies in their cheaper deals and a lot of it is gone already. As a Giants fan I’d rather give those 4 up than give up 3 fresh new 1sts + whatever else would be included.

Houston is rebuilding, they want fresh picks and maybe 1 player for Watson. They likely aren’t interested in a package of players averaging 2/5 through their rookie deals.
I'd trade those four players for Watson in a second.  
BrettNYG10 : 2/9/2021 8:26 pm : link
.
RE: LOL..  
Britt in VA : 2/9/2021 8:26 pm : link
In comment 15149228 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
The Texans would be morons for moving a guy who doesn't want to be there for 4 starters??

OK. Was the Fonz your hero when he jumped the shark?


Not just four starters, but four starters to build with at significant positions. Left tackle, D tackle, Qb and Rb. That’s a team starter pack, and they already have other pieces like JJ Watt.
That trade..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/9/2021 8:27 pm : link
proposal is theoretical anyway.

No team today can give up four starting players for one with the cap the way it is and make the deal work.

Oh, and ALL on rookie contracts for multiple years.  
Britt in VA : 2/9/2021 8:27 pm : link
.
RE: That trade..  
Britt in VA : 2/9/2021 8:28 pm : link
In comment 15149241 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
proposal is theoretical anyway.

No team today can give up four starting players for one with the cap the way it is and make the deal work.


Of course! But that shows the divide we’re dealing with here. If you would turn that down, how can we ever have a reasonable conversation?
RE: RE: LOL..  
Go Terps : 2/9/2021 8:29 pm : link
In comment 15149239 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 15149228 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


The Texans would be morons for moving a guy who doesn't want to be there for 4 starters??

OK. Was the Fonz your hero when he jumped the shark?



Not just four starters, but four starters to build with at significant positions. Left tackle, D tackle, Qb and Rb. That’s a shitty team starter pack, and they already have other pieces like JJ Watt.


Fixed it for you.
And this is the divide, ladies and gentlemen....  
Britt in VA : 2/9/2021 8:31 pm : link
for all to see.
RE: And this is the divide, ladies and gentlemen....  
Go Terps : 2/9/2021 8:32 pm : link
In comment 15149251 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
for all to see.


Yes - there are posters here in denial about what the Giants are.
I wonder..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/9/2021 8:35 pm : link
how many fucking people saw the Texans trade Hopkins for David Johnson??

There are people in denial about how things are viewed - that much is really apparent.
In reality....  
Britt in VA : 2/9/2021 8:37 pm : link
Dexter Lawrence OR Andrew Thomas (not both), plus a first, one or two mid round picks likely get that deal done. The fact that you’d turn down both of those players plus Saquon Barkley and a QB prospect shows how disconnected you’ve become.
RE: In reality....  
Go Terps : 2/9/2021 8:42 pm : link
In comment 15149263 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Dexter Lawrence OR Andrew Thomas (not both), plus a first, one or two mid round picks likely get that deal done. The fact that you’d turn down both of those players plus Saquon Barkley and a QB prospect shows how disconnected you’ve become.


Britt - of all the posters on this board you're the last that should be calling anyone disconnected.

Take off the glasses and ask yourself what Jones and Barkley are really worth. You think they're great, fine. There's no proof for that, but fine. But between Barkley's injury and the position he plays, and Jones's general shittiness in his two years in the NFL...to trade for them would be to trade for a couple potential enormous problems.

There's a reason this team is 11-21 the last two years. Think about that long and hard before you call anyone else disconnected.
The divide is this..  
Sean : 2/9/2021 8:44 pm : link
There’s a portion of BBI who believes in the plan which is centered around Jones, Barkley & Thomas as the offensive building blocks. Those were the last three premium picks. Hasn’t panned out yet, but it’s reasonable to give it more time.

The other portion thinks drafting a RB at #2 was malpractice & Jones was over drafted. The Giants are 15-33 since 2018, can’t argue that.

Where do I fall? I’m fine sticking with the plan for 2021, but gotta see results this year. This needs to be a 2005 type season where there is a significant jump in wins.
RE: RE: In reality....  
Bill L : 2/9/2021 8:47 pm : link
In comment 15149270 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15149263 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


Dexter Lawrence OR Andrew Thomas (not both), plus a first, one or two mid round picks likely get that deal done. The fact that you’d turn down both of those players plus Saquon Barkley and a QB prospect shows how disconnected you’ve become.



Britt - of all the posters on this board you're the last that should be calling anyone disconnected.

Take off the glasses and ask yourself what Jones and Barkley are really worth. You think they're great, fine. There's no proof for that, but fine. But between Barkley's injury and the position he plays, and Jones's general shittiness in his two years in the NFL...to trade for them would be to trade for a couple potential enormous problems.

There's a reason this team is 11-21 the last two years. Think about that long and hard before you call anyone else disconnected.

The difference is that you see a dish of clay and say what it is and others see that clay and think what it could be. It’s just a philosophical, but now probably ideological, difference.
I need to..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/9/2021 8:47 pm : link
get over the anger of having shit foisted on the masses because of a few.

Every time I see the disclaimer: "Past performance is no guarantee of future results", I know exactly why that that has to be communicated to the public!
RE: The salary cap..  
bw in dc : 2/9/2021 8:54 pm : link
In comment 15149168 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
builds in a time to make the cost-benefit analysis. There is little penalty for waiting on young players to develop:



Quote:


So as a fan, I have adapted over the years to look at everything through a cost-benefit analysis. And the sooner you can determine a player's value, the better. Even if you have to take less evidence to project forward faster because the player isn't producing early.

Patience, I believe, is really no longer a virtue in the NFL. It's just more time to likely make a worse decision. Unfortunately that's just the nature of trying to manage the cap well. Sure, you might make a mistake by jettisoning a player too early, but that's where you need the most contemporary methods to help manage that risk...



There's little benefit to moving on from a player on a rookie contract. While there is a point to be made about an opportunity cost if you wait for a player to excel that doesn't, there's an equally strong argument to make that a player who blossoms late still has a greater value than a replacement. At QB - that's often a risk worth taking, especially if a team goes the route of a mediocre veteran.

Look at the Panthers. Cam leaves. They drafted Will Grier, but he didn't look like a guy who could step in - so they got a vet - Bridgewater. And they gave him a 3 year, $66M contract. If you want to talk about a cost benefit there, you'll be hard pressed to find it. They'd have been just as well off throwing a draftee, or a cheap replacement vet in there. That's where the cost benefit aspect hits. Seldom does it for a player on a rookie deal.

Waiting a year to see what we have in Jones bears little risk for a much better reward.


Absolutely there is risk in waiting another year with Jones because finding quality quarterbacks isn't easy like finding a running back. It's probably the hardest thing to do in professional team sports. So when you miss on the solution, it's a major setback. And since Jones just hasn't done enough to give anyone confidence he's the solution, that compounds the risk.

I know it's not going to happen, but this is another very interesting QB class where we will likely be in a draft position to consider one. And a strong case can be made at least five are more talented than Jones.

So all aboard the Patience Train...right?

RE: RE: RE: In reality....  
Britt in VA : 2/9/2021 8:55 pm : link
In comment 15149279 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15149270 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15149263 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


Dexter Lawrence OR Andrew Thomas (not both), plus a first, one or two mid round picks likely get that deal done. The fact that you’d turn down both of those players plus Saquon Barkley and a QB prospect shows how disconnected you’ve become.



Britt - of all the posters on this board you're the last that should be calling anyone disconnected.

Take off the glasses and ask yourself what Jones and Barkley are really worth. You think they're great, fine. There's no proof for that, but fine. But between Barkley's injury and the position he plays, and Jones's general shittiness in his two years in the NFL...to trade for them would be to trade for a couple potential enormous problems.

There's a reason this team is 11-21 the last two years. Think about that long and hard before you call anyone else disconnected.


The difference is that you see a dish of clay and say what it is and others see that clay and think what it could be. It’s just a philosophical, but now probably ideological, difference.


Well said.
RE: The divide is this..  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/9/2021 8:56 pm : link
In comment 15149273 Sean said:
Quote:
There’s a portion of BBI who believes in the plan which is centered around Jones, Barkley & Thomas as the offensive building blocks. Those were the last three premium picks. Hasn’t panned out yet, but it’s reasonable to give it more time.

The other portion thinks drafting a RB at #2 was malpractice & Jones was over drafted. The Giants are 15-33 since 2018, can’t argue that.

Where do I fall? I’m fine sticking with the plan for 2021, but gotta see results this year. This needs to be a 2005 type season where there is a significant jump in wins.


Plus one. This fall is huge for not only Jones, but the direction of this franchise. If we get legit skill players & Jones plays well, we should compete for playoffs.

These threads are really fun, guys.  
cosmicj : 2/9/2021 9:00 pm : link
Keep it coming.
Bill L  
Go Terps : 2/9/2021 9:02 pm : link
I see it more like a poorly constructed house on a foundation of sand. I don't have to be a structural engineer to know that's going to be a problem.
RE: I wonder..  
BrettNYG10 : 2/9/2021 9:05 pm : link
In comment 15149261 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
how many fucking people saw the Texans trade Hopkins for David Johnson??

There are people in denial about how things are viewed - that much is really apparent.


I don't know how the Texans would value those four players. Personally, I'd give up those four players for Watson easily. I would not give up three future firsts for Watson, though. A huge reason for the Giants poor record, IMO, is the mediocre ROI from first round picks (and yes, the book isn't closed yet on those four).

I think (and I think this was consensus) the Hopkins trade was incredibly dumb.
bw..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/9/2021 9:12 pm : link
that's really contradictory.

"Absolutely there is risk in waiting another year with Jones because finding quality quarterbacks isn't easy like finding a running back."

Especially coming from a guy who says, in retrospect of course, that the Giants should have waited for Herbert.

Because we know you'd be first in line, blasting the Giants Way, if we rode out Eli another year and then took a QB who delivered a 6-10 record.

And the core message? We wasted a year in finding a QB.

Consistency isn't a strong suit, yet you continue to act as if you have any.
I don’t think they (Houston) would accept it  
UConn4523 : 2/9/2021 9:12 pm : link
A lot of the value lies in their cheaper deals and a lot of it is gone already. As a Giants fan I’d rather give those 4 up than give up 3 fresh new 1sts + whatever else would be included.

Houston is rebuilding, they want fresh picks and maybe 1 player for Watson. They likely aren’t interested in a package of players averaging 2/5 through their rookie deals.
RE: I don’t think they (Houston) would accept it  
BrettNYG10 : 2/9/2021 9:14 pm : link
In comment 15149305 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
A lot of the value lies in their cheaper deals and a lot of it is gone already. As a Giants fan I’d rather give those 4 up than give up 3 fresh new 1sts + whatever else would be included.

Houston is rebuilding, they want fresh picks and maybe 1 player for Watson. They likely aren’t interested in a package of players averaging 2/5 through their rookie deals.


Completely copying me, UConn!
So I’m coming around to Abrams being the next GM.  
cosmicj : 2/9/2021 9:15 pm : link
I believe Mara is such a fool that he can’t be trusted to make an inspired GM selection. So Abrams is a decent pathway.

Abrams would serve as a non football supervisory sort of GM in charge of Judge and the three Directors (Koncz, Sternfeld and Petit). In that scenario, if Judge continues to emerge as a very good NFL HC, his influence and power would far outweigh the other four guys in the room, so he would really be running the franchise and getting their help to fulfill all his duties.

Now I don’t know whether that is the best structure, but at least an intelligent knowledgeable football guy would be directing the franchise.

And one corollary is that we absolutely cannot have Daniel Jones destroying Judge’s career, if we see this Abrams as overseer scenario playing out. That’s one significant risk to persist with this gradually failing Jones experiment.
RE: bw..  
bw in dc : 2/9/2021 9:19 pm : link
In comment 15149303 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
that's really contradictory.

"Absolutely there is risk in waiting another year with Jones because finding quality quarterbacks isn't easy like finding a running back."

Especially coming from a guy who says, in retrospect of course, that the Giants should have waited for Herbert.

Because we know you'd be first in line, blasting the Giants Way, if we rode out Eli another year and then took a QB who delivered a 6-10 record.

And the core message? We wasted a year in finding a QB.

Consistency isn't a strong suit, yet you continue to act as if you have any.


As usual, you substitute me for someone else. I never said we should have just waited for Herbert. But I have said we should have taken Allen instead of Barkley.

I do harp on Herbert because his performance is the what a high QB selection should look like. And I absolutely wish we had him instead...
cosmic  
Go Terps : 2/9/2021 9:21 pm : link
I had the same thought. If the Giants go 4-12 next year Judge is going to be coaching for his job in 2022.

That can't happen.
RE: So I’m coming around to Abrams being the next GM.  
Sean : 2/9/2021 9:31 pm : link
In comment 15149309 cosmicj said:
Quote:
I believe Mara is such a fool that he can’t be trusted to make an inspired GM selection. So Abrams is a decent pathway.

Abrams would serve as a non football supervisory sort of GM in charge of Judge and the three Directors (Koncz, Sternfeld and Petit). In that scenario, if Judge continues to emerge as a very good NFL HC, his influence and power would far outweigh the other four guys in the room, so he would really be running the franchise and getting their help to fulfill all his duties.

Now I don’t know whether that is the best structure, but at least an intelligent knowledgeable football guy would be directing the franchise.

And one corollary is that we absolutely cannot have Daniel Jones destroying Judge’s career, if we see this Abrams as overseer scenario playing out. That’s one significant risk to persist with this gradually failing Jones experiment.


Well said.
I mistook you??  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/9/2021 9:32 pm : link
OK.

Quote:
After a wasted season
bw in dc : 1/28/2020 1:46 pm : link

Drafting Herbert makes the most sense in theory.

But there is too much on the line with Jones and Gettleman's legacy. And I believe Mara is committed to seeing that play out.

They would never show the creativity and progressive thinking to move on from Jones for a potentially better franchise QB solution after one year. Just not their nature...
So now Daniel Jones is a coach killer?  
Britt in VA : 2/9/2021 9:33 pm : link
?
RE: In reality....  
MyNameIsMyName : 2/9/2021 9:35 pm : link
In comment 15149263 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Dexter Lawrence OR Andrew Thomas (not both), plus a first, one or two mid round picks likely get that deal done. The fact that you’d turn down both of those players plus Saquon Barkley and a QB prospect shows how disconnected you’ve become.


The Texans are laughing at that deal, come on now.
My hope with Judge..  
Sean : 2/9/2021 9:45 pm : link
I do feel Judge likes Jones in that he’s a hard worker, good kid & coachable. He also comes from NE who reportedly liked Jones and scouted him hard.

With that said, I also have to imagine he was frustrated with Jones last year with the turnovers. Judge at 39 years old pounding the drum for a new QB after playing 14 games in his sophomore season after being drafted #6 is not realistic. I think this is a huge year for Jones & Judge will be able to provide more feedback on what he thinks after another season.

Stronger backup needs to be brought in, if the turnovers continue and production isn’t there, having an alternative is a must.

Jones is 8-18 as Giants starter, and the best win the Giants have had in the last 2 years came with McCoy starting.

It’s time to win & quickly with Jones leading the charge.
RE: So now Daniel Jones is a coach killer?  
Go Terps : 2/9/2021 9:45 pm : link
In comment 15149323 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
?


No, he's just not a good NFL quarterback. Unfortunately for the Giants, poor quarterback play correlates pretty closely with losing football.
RE: So now Daniel Jones is a coach killer?  
cosmicj : 2/9/2021 9:47 pm : link
In comment 15149323 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
?
There is the real risk he is. You can’t deny it, can you? I thought the pro Jones position was to be patient and see if DJ improved a lot in 2021. So there’s the possibility he won’t, which puts Judge in a bind and which represents a political challenge for him in moving the franchise away from Jones. I actually think that that’s the likely scenario. It’s a real risk.
Let’s put it this way..  
Sean : 2/9/2021 9:50 pm : link
If you could only pick one to stick with - would you go to war with Judge at head coach or Jones at QB?

What’s your answer? I know I’m going with Judge. I think that’s pretty telling.
RE: I mistook you??  
bw in dc : 2/9/2021 9:52 pm : link
In comment 15149322 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
OK.



Quote:


After a wasted season
bw in dc : 1/28/2020 1:46 pm : link

Drafting Herbert makes the most sense in theory.

But there is too much on the line with Jones and Gettleman's legacy. And I believe Mara is committed to seeing that play out.

They would never show the creativity and progressive thinking to move on from Jones for a potentially better franchise QB solution after one year. Just not their nature...


Moving on from Jones after one year is taking the position that the Giants should cut bait like the Cards did with Rose. That's different than what you wrote what - "...the Giants should have waited for Herbert."

Again, I would have avoided all of this by drafting a QB over Barkley in 2018.
Sorry...  
bw in dc : 2/9/2021 9:52 pm : link
that's "...Rosen after one year."
RE: RE: I don't know what to make of these grades  
Ned In Atlanta : 2/9/2021 9:53 pm : link
In comment 15148800 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15148792 arniefez said:


Quote:


If you google around for QB rankings from the various sites with all their different grades and methods of grading Jones is always between 20-25. Take it for what it's worth. Probably not much.

Most of the people who post here have seen him play all his games and are emotionally invested with his success or failure. Objectively he stinks so far. By any measure of any metric he's not been a top half of the league QB so far. Joe Judge seems to be all in with him so hopefully he becomes one quickly.









Quote:




Objectively he stinks so far



Correction: You mean subjectively. You’re quite welcome



This coming from the guy who said “some people are saying that Leonard Williams is better than Aaron Donald.” Something about glass houses and stones
bw  
Go Terps : 2/9/2021 10:06 pm : link
This all does track back to the Barkley pick, which was catastrophic.
RE: bw  
bw in dc : 2/9/2021 10:25 pm : link
In comment 15149378 Go Terps said:
Quote:
This all does track back to the Barkley pick, which was catastrophic.


Right.

And the genesis of that decision began five months prior in early December 2017 when McAdoo sat Eli and played Geno Smith against the Raiders.

Which led to the outrage over that move and a tidal wave of sympathy for Eli...
RE: RE: bw  
Jimmy Googs : 2/9/2021 10:49 pm : link
In comment 15149398 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15149378 Go Terps said:


Quote:


This all does track back to the Barkley pick, which was catastrophic.



Right.

And the genesis of that decision began five months prior in early December 2017 when McAdoo sat Eli and played Geno Smith against the Raiders.

Which led to the outrage over that move and a tidal wave of sympathy for Eli...


Yes, the Barkley pick was a sinkhole decision. Never suggested forcing a QB there if evaluations didn't support it, but if they didn't then the Giants needed to get the hell out of that #2 spot and trade it to the highest bidder.

Cleveland was the best suitor...
RE: bw  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/10/2021 7:14 am : link
In comment 15149378 Go Terps said:
Quote:
This all does track back to the Barkley pick, which was catastrophic.


And 3 years later, a significant group of you guys still can't let 2018 go.

What's the endgame? We all know that you disliked the Barkley pick. Why the fuck does it have to be said on every thread?
Everybody that reads this board, even casually, knows the stance....  
Britt in VA : 2/10/2021 7:56 am : link
of why people disliked the Barkley pick. The ins, the outs, positional value, team building, etc... it’s bean beaten to death, resurrected, and then killed again. When do you start looking forward with what we have? Or are we going to have to hear this on every thread until both Gettleman and every player you dislike is purged?
The disclaimer..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/10/2021 8:13 am : link
sucks.

In many eyes, past performance certainly does lead to the same future results.

You guys just have to be judicious in how far back you go, though....
RE: RE: bw  
Bill L : 2/10/2021 8:25 am : link
In comment 15149495 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15149378 Go Terps said:


Quote:


This all does track back to the Barkley pick, which was catastrophic.



And 3 years later, a significant group of you guys still can't let 2018 go.

What's the endgame? We all know that you disliked the Barkley pick. Why the fuck does it have to be said on every thread?


It also seems like melodramatic hyperbole. Picks, even high picks bust all the time. Teams move on. One player, especially one who is at the top of his position (whether or not you feel that position needs to be on the field) does not cause a multi-year spiral.
RE: It is interesting..  
Dr. D : 2/10/2021 9:17 am : link
In comment 15149051 Sean said:
Quote:
I’m sure most of the people preaching patience with Jones are already taking a victory lap on Darnold.

I'm not making any judgement on Darnold, but he did just finish his THIRD season, right?

All many of us are saying is that DJ shouldn't be definitively judged after his SECOND season, especially considering the unprecedented SHIT he had to deal with. I've listed this a few times, but maybe if I do it in list form instead of a sentence, it will make a diff.

New coaching staff
No OTAs
Limited largely virtual training camp
No preseason games
Rookie starting LT (how many tackles through the years immediately started at LT? Not many)
Starting C who never played C!
Mediocre WRs (to be kind) and No #1 WR
#1 target who led the league (by far!) in dropped passes resulting in INTs (6!).
#1 target who was among league leaders in drop rate (7% compared to legit #1 targets like Davante Adams who have 0-1%)

And he was an Engram catch from finishing the season 6-3 and winning the div.

Can you really not see the difference?
Terps  
ryanmkeane : 2/10/2021 9:26 am : link
you think the Barkley pick was catastrophic. You don't want to consider any alternative outcome, such as Barkley returning to 95-100% of the player he was, on a much better team, and what that will look like. But then again, you are someone who thinks he is an "ineffectual player."

It's a shame that you view football performance in 1 or 2 year periods - especially with draft picks. That's not the way things usually go.

It's important to get the coach and QB right, because if you do, then you build via draft and good free agency signings year in and year out to support those two things. That is what the Giants are doing now.
And because we went 6-10  
ryanmkeane : 2/10/2021 9:27 am : link
instead of 7-9 or 8-8 if Barkley had been healthy all season, you think the team is so awful.

When in reality, the difference between 6-10 and 9-7 is really not that much. It's better coaching and better players, which we should have more of in 2021.
RE: RE: And this is the divide, ladies and gentlemen....  
Dr. D : 2/10/2021 9:33 am : link
In comment 15149257 Go Terps said:
Quote:


Yes - there are posters here in denial about what the Giants are.

No one is in denial that the Giants have generally sucked for 9 years. What some believe is that the current coaching staff and roster (and even GM to large extent bc he tore down a shitty roster) has nothing to do with the sucking from '12-19.

And despite unprecedented circumstances, the Giants finished the '20 season 5-3 and appear to be a team with the arrow pointing up (finally).
RE: The divide is this..  
NYG007 : 2/10/2021 9:40 am : link
In comment 15149273 Sean said:
Quote:
There’s a portion of BBI who believes in the plan which is centered around Jones, Barkley & Thomas as the offensive building blocks. Those were the last three premium picks. Hasn’t panned out yet, but it’s reasonable to give it more time.

The other portion thinks drafting a RB at #2 was malpractice & Jones was over drafted. The Giants are 15-33 since 2018, can’t argue that.

Where do I fall? I’m fine sticking with the plan for 2021, but gotta see results this year. This needs to be a 2005 type season where there is a significant jump in wins.


The Giants have 5 losses by less than 10 points.. TOTAL. Think about how young this team is and think about that fact just pointed out. For those of you thinking this team is not building and is on the upswing, you are extremely blinded by actual wins and losses. The wins are coming, you don't lose so many close games if you aren't building. Now imagine a serviceable WR or 2, a TE who can actually, you know, catch, and a pass rusher. We win 4/5 of those tight games.
RE: They Greatly Penalize Fumbles and Interceptions  
KeoweeFan : 2/10/2021 9:43 am : link
In comment 15148752 OntheRoad said:
Quote:

So the reduction in turnovers probably helped him a lot.

Also, if PFF looks at separation, his lower completions might not hurt as much if the receivers weren't open.

They seem to be saying Jones was better in his first year except for turnovers. An optimistic view would be that
- he has in fact significantly improved re turnovers
- last year's dip in performance was a sophomore slump due to several factors - WRs who couldn't get separation, his own injuries etc.

Thus rose colored glasses may suggest if he stays healthy and gets help at WR and OL he may be able to regain an upward trend.
Dear FMIC, re this, it's a win win for you:  
BelieveJJ : 2/10/2021 10:44 am : link
PFF Rates Jones as Most Improved Giant
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/9/2021 11:30 am
Finally!! I'll get people on board to realize PFF is full of shit!! It only takes having positive things said about one of BBI'ers whipping boys!

OR THE OTHER POSSIBILITY, IF PFF'S declaration actually has some validity:

most of BBI doesn't know from horse pucky how to evaluate football play.


You win either way my friend.

😉
That's..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/10/2021 10:45 am : link
why I posted this!!
RE: RE: The divide is this..  
bw in dc : 2/10/2021 10:58 am : link
In comment 15149589 NYG007 said:
Quote:

The Giants have 5 losses by less than 10 points.. TOTAL. Think about how young this team is and think about that fact just pointed out. For those of you thinking this team is not building and is on the upswing, you are extremely blinded by actual wins and losses. The wins are coming, you don't lose so many close games if you aren't building. Now imagine a serviceable WR or 2, a TE who can actually, you know, catch, and a pass rusher. We win 4/5 of those tight games.


Atlanta, I believe, had 6 losses this year by a total of 16 points. So having close losses is not uncommon in the NFL and it really isn't indicative of any future success because each team basically overhauls their roster 25-30% every season.

Until we have a QB solution, I wouldn't predict anything like "the wins are coming"...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Britt - give me a break  
santacruzom : 2/10/2021 12:03 pm : link
In comment 15148850 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15148837 santacruzom said:


Quote:


In comment 15148735 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:



Ironically, the 2006 version of Go Terps could have said the same thing about eli.



But did he say the same thing about Eli in 2006? Or are you simply ridiculing Terps based upon a position you only imagine he had?



Do you really have to look up the meaning of the word "could"??


Not anymore than you need to look up what italicization is used for.

You stated a hypothetical and imagined scenario, and then incorporated that into your ongoing crusade against the guy. "He is just the sort of guy who'd ______. Oooooh, I hate that guy!"
RE: Which is actually pretty outrageous when you think about it.  
santacruzom : 2/10/2021 12:07 pm : link
In comment 15149152 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
And then double down on it by saying something like the Texans wouldn’t accept it if we offered Barkley, Jones, Lawrence, and Thomas for Watson, implying that all our first round picks are shit. Talk about hopes and dreams vs reality.

Personally, I think if the Giants offered the above deal, the Texans couldn’t accept fast enough.


You may win this argument on the technicality that the Texans are a terribly run team who are not beyond making a terribly stupid decision. Hell, they just made one last year with Hopkins.
RE: RE: RE: RE: In reality....  
santacruzom : 2/10/2021 12:09 pm : link
In comment 15149287 Britt in VA said:
Quote:

The difference is that you see a dish of clay and say what it is and others see that clay and think what it could be. It’s just a philosophical, but now probably ideological, difference.


Not a bad analogy, but it's leaving out a crucial component -- which potters are about to mold the clay.
RE: RE: I mistook you??  
santacruzom : 2/10/2021 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15149344 bw in dc said:
Quote:

Moving on from Jones after one year is taking the position that the Giants should cut bait like the Cards did with Rose. That's different than what you wrote what - "...the Giants should have waited for Herbert."


Eh, it doesn't matter. We all know guys like Fatman -- the sort who fabricates or believes a falsehood or mistake, reacts emotionally to it or incorporates it into his judgement, and then can't retract the emotional response once corrected. You're not going to get some sort of attempt at understanding here.
RE: RE: RE: I mistook you??  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/10/2021 12:24 pm : link
In comment 15149775 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 15149344 bw in dc said:


Quote:



Moving on from Jones after one year is taking the position that the Giants should cut bait like the Cards did with Rose. That's different than what you wrote what - "...the Giants should have waited for Herbert."



Eh, it doesn't matter. We all know guys like Fatman -- the sort who fabricates or believes a falsehood or mistake, reacts emotionally to it or incorporates it into his judgement, and then can't retract the emotional response once corrected. You're not going to get some sort of attempt at understanding here.


LOL. The irony is rich there.

You are responding to a poster who literally creates fabrications and runs with them all the time. It is the basis for nearly everything he posts about "Jints Central" and the "Giants Way".

Hell, a couple of weeks ago he tried to step into a discussion on the Panthers hiring a GM saying that Rhule got his guy and picked him - with no proof. Since then, there have been several articles detailing exactly how Tepper is building the club and the method he is using by working collaboratively across several functions.

bw's entire basis for griping is based on suppositions he's made up.
RE: Terps  
santacruzom : 2/10/2021 12:29 pm : link
In comment 15149575 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:

It's a shame that you view football performance in 1 or 2 year periods - especially with draft picks. That's not the way things usually go.


I think it's terribly unlikely that the Barkley pick was made primarily with the year 2021 and beyond in mind.
RE: And because we went 6-10  
Thegratefulhead : 2/10/2021 12:37 pm : link
In comment 15149576 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
instead of 7-9 or 8-8 if Barkley had been healthy all season, you think the team is so awful.

When in reality, the difference between 6-10 and 9-7 is really not that much. It's better coaching and better players, which we should have more of in 2021.
There is continent between 6-10 and 9-7 for me.

Ryan, we are 18-46 over the last 4 years.

That is awful, it just is.

You are asking people look at health. Were the teams we were playing healthy? Did they have their starting QBs? If you are going to wipe away reality and ask us to speculate if we were healthy shouldn't we speculate the same for our opponents? If you are looking at the close games and you ask to speculate that they could have been wins can you not look at our close wins and speculate they could have been losses?

We must evaluate on what actually happened not what could have happened. When possible, always use more data than less. It is extremely reasonable for people to be tired of excuses after 18-46. You people are acting like we are good and complaining for no reason.

18-46 C'mon.

The Giants are going to have to PROVE IT ON THE FIELD before people are going to give them ANY credit.

Deservedly so.

grateful  
ryanmkeane : 2/10/2021 1:10 pm : link
you are conflating the following things:

1. The second McAdoo year where the entire team fell apart, nearly everyone on that team is no longer on this team
2. The 2 years of Pat Shurmur
3. The Joe Judge Giants, who looked about a thousand times better than the first two. Yeah - we went 6-10. You can continue to cry about it. But if we don't lose our best player and our tight end could catch, we probably go 8-8, 7-9 at worst.

So....yeah. That's likely what WOULD have happened. Is it a guarantee? No. But this Giants team this year went toe to toe with the Rams, the Super Bowl champs, beat Seattle in Seattle, swept the Redskins who won the division, went 4-2 in the division and got the fucking Eagles and Cowboys monkey off our back. Probably should have swept the division if we are being honest with ourselves. We gave away both road games against Dallas and Philly.

So - sorry if I'm not sitting here on a daily basis moping like a baby about the Giants. I'm damn excited for this team next year. It's about time we rally around these guys and see what they can fucking do with a full plate.
santa  
ryanmkeane : 2/10/2021 1:12 pm : link
Giants picked Barkley because they viewed him as the best player in the draft. They punted on the QB because they didn't have a consensus and didn't have conviction on any of the guys, and they thought Barkley was a can't miss talent. That's how drafting goes. So be it.
Well said Ryan  
Johnny5 : 2/10/2021 1:13 pm : link
Well said
They went 2-8 outside of their own horrendous division  
Greg from LI : 2/10/2021 1:17 pm : link
Pop the champagne!
and yeah I am excited  
ryanmkeane : 2/10/2021 1:17 pm : link
about Andrew Thomas too. Every announcer on earth was blowing Chase Young on a weekly basis and Thomas stonewalled him about a combined 40 times in both games.
RE: They went 2-8 outside of their own horrendous division  
ryanmkeane : 2/10/2021 1:18 pm : link
In comment 15149853 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Pop the champagne!

there you go again. Who is popping the champagne? Who is celebrating? I'm saying I'm excited for next year.
RE: santa  
Jimmy Googs : 2/10/2021 1:24 pm : link
In comment 15149844 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Giants picked Barkley because they viewed him as the best player in the draft. They punted on the QB because they didn't have a consensus and didn't have conviction on any of the guys, and they thought Barkley was a can't miss talent. That's how drafting goes. So be it.


Agreed, that’s how our draft went all right.
Jones is good  
adamg : 2/10/2021 1:26 pm : link
If you watched the games, you saw a good quarterback hindered by a shit line and shit receivers and mediocre runners.
RE: grateful  
BrettNYG10 : 2/10/2021 1:29 pm : link
In comment 15149840 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you are conflating the following things:

1. The second McAdoo year where the entire team fell apart, nearly everyone on that team is no longer on this team
2. The 2 years of Pat Shurmur
3. The Joe Judge Giants, who looked about a thousand times better than the first two. Yeah - we went 6-10. You can continue to cry about it. But if we don't lose our best player and our tight end could catch, we probably go 8-8, 7-9 at worst.

So....yeah. That's likely what WOULD have happened. Is it a guarantee? No. But this Giants team this year went toe to toe with the Rams, the Super Bowl champs, beat Seattle in Seattle, swept the Redskins who won the division, went 4-2 in the division and got the fucking Eagles and Cowboys monkey off our back. Probably should have swept the division if we are being honest with ourselves. We gave away both road games against Dallas and Philly.

So - sorry if I'm not sitting here on a daily basis moping like a baby about the Giants. I'm damn excited for this team next year. It's about time we rally around these guys and see what they can fucking do with a full plate.


Do you think we can be 10-6 next season? Or do you think we'll see an 8-8 season?
Brett  
ryanmkeane : 2/10/2021 1:30 pm : link
I've said I expect at least 9 wins and a playoff berth
Thanks, ryan.  
BrettNYG10 : 2/10/2021 1:30 pm : link
Hope you're right.
It's OK Ryan  
Johnny5 : 2/10/2021 1:50 pm : link
There are just a few people that will never be optimistic.

Based on what I saw of Judge last year, I am. Not sure why everyone can't see the difference between the Shurmur years to last year.

Also can't understand why it's all or nothing. Football is a game of inches so slight improvement in multiple areas puts us over the hump in many close games. I'm imagining this team with a true #1 WR, another OL, and an ER. How many close games does that win us? I guess I just have confidence in Judge right now. Let's keep adding pieces. On Jones, I felt like he was starting to hit his stride in the Cincy game. That hamstring injury was BRUTAL timing.
Johnny  
ryanmkeane : 2/10/2021 2:15 pm : link
I'm with ya. Jones improved in his final 6 games, and the injury sucked big time.

I even said hey let's wait until week 8 and see how the team is doing, and it was night and day from early on in the season. It's a young team. Playoffs next year or bust
RE: It's OK Ryan  
Greg from LI : 2/10/2021 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15149888 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
There are just a few people that will never be optimistic.

Based on what I saw of Judge last year, I am.


I have plenty of confidence in Judge. I have zero confidence in their schmuck GM and the rotten rosters he's been assembling for three years now.
Greg  
ryanmkeane : 2/10/2021 2:30 pm : link
just being honest here....what is it that you hate so much about DG as a person? You call him a shmuck, Mr Magoo....etc...I mean...what exactly is it?
He's terrible at his job yet remains supremely arrogant  
Greg from LI : 2/10/2021 2:32 pm : link
Really unappealing combination
Back to the OP  
Thegratefulhead : 2/10/2021 4:47 pm : link
Let's assume that PFF is right. Isn't that a little scary? What does it say about the overall player development on the team? I am just frustrated by all of the poor results. I know I am beating a dead horse. I want better from the team. I feel like we are slow as a franchise adapting to today's NFL.

I am encouraged by Judge but most of that is a result of the things he has said. He is telling me what I want to hear. Makes me nervous. I have had a successful life, largely, by ignoring what people say and focusing instead on what they do and holding them accountable to results.

The results have been bad for quite a while now.

RE: bw  
djm : 2/10/2021 5:03 pm : link
In comment 15149378 Go Terps said:
Quote:
This all does track back to the Barkley pick, which was catastrophic.


oh cmon already. what if they took rosen or darnold? Shit, what if they took Allen and he didn't develop here like he had in Buffalo.

You guys simplify shit to build a story but it's never that easy.

The Giants took the safe pick and by safe I mean they took the most likeliest of players to reach super star potential. That guy was Barkley. Fuck man, enough already.

Well run teams have drafted RBs high before. Stop making shit up.
djm  
Go Terps : 2/10/2021 5:08 pm : link
I haven't made anything up. I said before that draft that Barkley would be a terrible pick, and that has come to pass. There were a number of better options available, including a guy that has since been named league MVP. The concerns about RBs and injuries was raised before the pick, and injuries have been a major problem.

None of this is made up, none of it is hindsight.
RE: And because we went 6-10  
djm : 2/10/2021 5:11 pm : link
In comment 15149576 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
instead of 7-9 or 8-8 if Barkley had been healthy all season, you think the team is so awful.

When in reality, the difference between 6-10 and 9-7 is really not that much. It's better coaching and better players, which we should have more of in 2021.


We go 8-8 by accident this year if Barkley is playing 14 games or so.

8-8 when everyone had this team pegged for 4 wins. 8-8 means division champs. 8-8 means the arrow is CLEARLY pointing up.

Never mind the facts. Never mind the sad brutal truth that the Barkley pick should have helped facilitate this rebuild/turnaround, but the sad truth is the guy got fucking hurt. That's a shame. And it's maddening that some here refuse to see what happened right the hell in front of them.

One pick doesn't spiral shit. Stop with this garbage. The Bucs missed on plenty of picks too lately--they still won the title this year. Hows that OJ Howard pick looking now?

Barkley was as good a player as a team could draft. You can spin up the financial "pitfalls" all you want. It doesn't make it fact. It's anecdotal at best. At best..and even calling it anecdotal is being way too kind. For every list of cheap RBs playing on good teams I can find a similar list of cheap pass rushers.

Cheap great players! that's what you want. Doesn't matter what position they play. Want to build a great team? Find as many cheap good players as you can--RBs included.
RE: RE: grateful  
djm : 2/10/2021 5:16 pm : link
In comment 15149867 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 15149840 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


you are conflating the following things:

1. The second McAdoo year where the entire team fell apart, nearly everyone on that team is no longer on this team
2. The 2 years of Pat Shurmur
3. The Joe Judge Giants, who looked about a thousand times better than the first two. Yeah - we went 6-10. You can continue to cry about it. But if we don't lose our best player and our tight end could catch, we probably go 8-8, 7-9 at worst.

So....yeah. That's likely what WOULD have happened. Is it a guarantee? No. But this Giants team this year went toe to toe with the Rams, the Super Bowl champs, beat Seattle in Seattle, swept the Redskins who won the division, went 4-2 in the division and got the fucking Eagles and Cowboys monkey off our back. Probably should have swept the division if we are being honest with ourselves. We gave away both road games against Dallas and Philly.

So - sorry if I'm not sitting here on a daily basis moping like a baby about the Giants. I'm damn excited for this team next year. It's about time we rally around these guys and see what they can fucking do with a full plate.



Do you think we can be 10-6 next season? Or do you think we'll see an 8-8 season?


I think we can be 10-6 next season. Who is going to laugh me off that take? The 97 Giants went 10-5-1. The 84 Giants with an equally unproven QB and laughable group of WRs and even RBs went 9-7. We didn't know the QB was balls out yet. We didn't know the team was ready...yet. Until they were.

I picked the 2020 team to go 7-9 and said they could go 9-7. They should have gone 8-8 in my view but lost their best player for the year. Shit happens.

Yes. They can definitely go 10-6 in 2021. We see teams go from bad to good all the time and the Giants won't suffer atrophy like so many teams in their prime or sliding out of their prime do in this age of the NFL. The Giants are on the way up based on their age and coaching staff. Doesn't mean it's a lock of course, but I think it's more likely they win more games than less in 21.
RE: djm  
djm : 2/10/2021 5:19 pm : link
In comment 15150082 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I haven't made anything up. I said before that draft that Barkley would be a terrible pick, and that has come to pass. There were a number of better options available, including a guy that has since been named league MVP. The concerns about RBs and injuries was raised before the pick, and injuries have been a major problem.

None of this is made up, none of it is hindsight.


Good for you bro. And if Bark doesn't wreck his knee we have a division title and playoff game under our belts.

You got lucky.
and I never said it was hindsight  
djm : 2/10/2021 5:22 pm : link
I know u bashed the pick then.

the logic behind the pick was sound no matter your spin.

Circumstances matter. Shit goes south for a number of reasons.

And LOL thinking about the mere notion that lamar Jackson would be a league MVP here in NYG land. I like the kid, I even supported the idea of picking him, I just don't broadcast that every day here, and he aint winning shit here and you know it. Fucking guy might be dead behind this offense, save for 2020 when the OL was better.

Barkley was a sound decision that didn't work out yet. This wasn't the Saints picking Rodgers over LT. Barkley was the best player. He got hurt.



RE: and I never said it was hindsight  
Thegratefulhead : 2/10/2021 5:27 pm : link
In comment 15150097 djm said:
Quote:
I know u bashed the pick then.

the logic behind the pick was sound no matter your spin.

Circumstances matter. Shit goes south for a number of reasons.

And LOL thinking about the mere notion that lamar Jackson would be a league MVP here in NYG land. I like the kid, I even supported the idea of picking him, I just don't broadcast that every day here, and he aint winning shit here and you know it. Fucking guy might be dead behind this offense, save for 2020 when the OL was better.

Barkley was a sound decision that didn't work out yet. This wasn't the Saints picking Rodgers over LT. Barkley was the best player. He got hurt.
Bills would laugh at an offer of Barkley for Allen.
RE: RE: djm  
Go Terps : 2/10/2021 5:27 pm : link
In comment 15150094 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15150082 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I haven't made anything up. I said before that draft that Barkley would be a terrible pick, and that has come to pass. There were a number of better options available, including a guy that has since been named league MVP. The concerns about RBs and injuries was raised before the pick, and injuries have been a major problem.

None of this is made up, none of it is hindsight.



Good for you bro. And if Bark doesn't wreck his knee we have a division title and playoff game under our belts.

You got lucky.


Given the quality of the football we've had to deal with I feel decidedly unlucky.
It utterly amazes me how people never get tired  
Dave in Hoboken : 2/10/2021 5:28 pm : link
of being wrong with their prediction for the following season. We're going on 9 years of wrong predictions at this point. Maybe, just maybe, we should just wait and see what happens. Because this is getting embarrassing at this point.
This is funny  
Go Terps : 2/10/2021 5:29 pm : link
"Fucking guy might be dead behind this offense, save for 2020 when the OL was better."

But the arrow is pointing up!
RE: and I never said it was hindsight  
bw in dc : 2/10/2021 5:47 pm : link
In comment 15150097 djm said:
Quote:
I know u bashed the pick then.

the logic behind the pick was sound no matter your spin.

Circumstances matter. Shit goes south for a number of reasons.

And LOL thinking about the mere notion that lamar Jackson would be a league MVP here in NYG land. I like the kid, I even supported the idea of picking him, I just don't broadcast that every day here, and he aint winning shit here and you know it. Fucking guy might be dead behind this offense, save for 2020 when the OL was better.

Barkley was a sound decision that didn't work out yet. This wasn't the Saints picking Rodgers over LT. Barkley was the best player. He got hurt.


The only "logic" to the pick would have been if we were a perennial contender who just happened to have the 2nd pock in the draft due to some smart wheeling and dealing...

As many have stated, he was the epitome of a luxury pick.

Barkley was the safest pick because RBs can usually contribute from day one. And he was probably the most exciting pick.

But I never bought the so called conventional wisdom that Barkley was the best player in that draft. If anyone cared to watch an Alabama game they would have seen the incredible versatility and ability of Minkah Fitzpatrick, who is now a 2X first team All-Pro. Same with QNelson at Notre Dame, who is now a 3X first team All-Pro.



Barkley wasn't a good pick...  
Jimmy Googs : 2/10/2021 6:04 pm : link
he was the easy pick.
RE: It utterly amazes me how people never get tired  
ryanmkeane : 2/10/2021 7:02 pm : link
In comment 15150107 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
of being wrong with their prediction for the following season. We're going on 9 years of wrong predictions at this point. Maybe, just maybe, we should just wait and see what happens. Because this is getting embarrassing at this point.

Lol - wait and see what happens? That’s what we are all fucking saying dude.

But when we say it - the usual morons come out in droves and go “just wait until year 12 of the rebuild!”

It’s so so so tiresome at this point - from you too.
Well  
ryanmkeane : 2/10/2021 7:06 pm : link
again - Barkley proved immediately to be a really good pick. He was the rookie of the year and you could argue he was the single best offensive skill player in the whole fucking league that year.

He injured his ankle last year and we had a first year QB. The team was basically in the “first year” of the rebuild, we were terrible.

And then he tore his knee this year. And wouldn’t you know it, the team improved a lot on defense, the OL was better, we were a lot better because of coaching and better players, and if he doesn’t get hurt, we win the division by probably a game or two.

You were the same guys who said we were “nothing more than a 3 win team” and then we almost won the division with a JV receiver squad and Alfred Morris. And then when we didn’t - you guys came back and started bitching again.
Put it this way  
ryanmkeane : 2/10/2021 7:12 pm : link
when we are better next year, you guys will be really happy Barkley is on the team, and you will conveniently forget that these conversations ever happened. Just like the Beckham trade, and just like the LW trade
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/10/2021 7:19 pm : link
This thread has not disappointed.
If you're going to blather on about DIVISION TITLE!!1!  
Greg from LI : 2/10/2021 7:25 pm : link
At least have the intellectual honesty to acknowledge that this was arguably the worst division in NFL history.
RE: Well  
bw in dc : 2/10/2021 7:28 pm : link
In comment 15150168 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
again - Barkley proved immediately to be a really good pick. He was the rookie of the year and you could argue he was the single best offensive skill player in the whole fucking league that year.

He injured his ankle last year and we had a first year QB. The team was basically in the “first year” of the rebuild, we were terrible.

And then he tore his knee this year. And wouldn’t you know it, the team improved a lot on defense, the OL was better, we were a lot better because of coaching and better players, and if he doesn’t get hurt, we win the division by probably a game or two.

You were the same guys who said we were “nothing more than a 3 win team” and then we almost won the division with a JV receiver squad and Alfred Morris. And then when we didn’t - you guys came back and started bitching again.


One could easily argue we almost won a JV division...true?

And there is no argument that Pat Mahomes was the best offensive player in 2018.
bw  
ryanmkeane : 2/10/2021 7:32 pm : link
I said position player, I meant non QB.

And oh - we had a shitty division? Who gives a fuck. Tell that to the Patriots who played in the dog shit AFC East for a million years before the Bills became good.
RE: RE: and I never said it was hindsight  
Producer : 2/10/2021 7:42 pm : link
In comment 15150102 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15150097 djm said:


Quote:


I know u bashed the pick then.

the logic behind the pick was sound no matter your spin.

Circumstances matter. Shit goes south for a number of reasons.

And LOL thinking about the mere notion that lamar Jackson would be a league MVP here in NYG land. I like the kid, I even supported the idea of picking him, I just don't broadcast that every day here, and he aint winning shit here and you know it. Fucking guy might be dead behind this offense, save for 2020 when the OL was better.

Barkley was a sound decision that didn't work out yet. This wasn't the Saints picking Rodgers over LT. Barkley was the best player. He got hurt.




Bills would laugh at an offer of Barkley for Allen.


why settle for Allen? I think we should target Mahomes, but only if they throw in Tyreek Hill.
