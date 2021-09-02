for display only
Plax reveals all from GW XLII drive

Big Blue '56 : 2/9/2021 12:12 pm



“Walking out on the field for that game-winning drive with two minutes and 39 seconds and knowing that, listen, we’re gonna have to go out there and score a touchdown if we want to win this game.

And I remember being on the field, and [former Giants offensive tackle] David Diehl and [former Patriots defensive tackle] Richard Seymour were going at it during a TV timeout. And Richard Seymour basically looked at me and Diehl, and gave us the throat-cut sign like this game is over. And I remember Diehl saying, ‘No, it ain’t over yet, baby.’ And that was the mindset that we had because we didn’t waver going into that drive. We knew that we had to score a touchdown.

“And you talk about the helmet catch, you talk about my catch, but there are three or four plays that I remember vividly that helped us win the game. If [former Giants running back] Brandon Jacobs doesn’t get a fourth-and-1, the game is over with. He runs into the back of [former Giants offensive guard] Chris Snee, he doesn’t go anywhere, he fights for an extra yard and a half and we get a first down.

“And then we have a busted route on the outside, and [former Patriots cornerback] Asante Samuel drops an interception. And if you know Samuel, he don’t drop picks. If he gets his hands on anything, he’s snatching it.”

“And he drops the football! And I’m like, man, destiny must be in front of us because as long as I’ve been playing, Samuel does not drop picks.

“And then we get a third-and-ten and we throw a diagonal slant. Two slants on the outside, and Smitty [former Giants receiver Steve Smith] runs the little five-yard diagonal. And Smitty’s a rookie, but he has the mental capacity to know it’s third down. He turns it up, takes two steps and dives for a first down. What’s the probability of us getting a fourth-and-ten? And Smitty was the rookie. One of the smartest wide receivers I’ve been around for a young guy.

“And then coming out for that game-winning touchdown, we get the call. New England is running the same coverage, so we keep calling the same play! We keep calling diagonal slant with Smitty running diagonal, with two fronts on the back side. They got me on the weak side hoping I can draw single-coverage. But they keep doubling and we called it a third time and they jumped into a zero.

“And when I break the huddle, Eli grabs my jersey and says, ‘Hey, listen, if they give you one-on-one I’m throwing it.’ And I’m like, ‘Man they’re not going to single me right now.’ And I get to the line of scrimmage and I can’t even believe what I’m seeing. I’m smiling in my mouthpiece like, ‘C’mon man, hike the ball! Don’t even go through the cadence. Just go!’

“It was X fade. But check it out, TJ, they were in cover zero and in cover zero you can’t line me inside because you have no inside help. He wants to use the sideline as his defender. I was in the same position against Ellis Hobbs in Week 16 in that game when the Patriots beat us... And I knew that once he got inside the 10-yard line, he would back up to the goal line and stop his feet. I remember seeing this on film, he did it several times. I said, you know what man, I’m gonna get up to him and shake him. If he remains true to what he has shown me on tape, he’s gonna back up to the goal line and he’s gonna stop his feet.

“I trusted myself, I trusted the preparation, I trusted the film because I had seen him do it over and over again. I said, you know what, if he stops his feet, I’m not even gonna stop and I’m gonna run clean by him and that’s exactly what happened.”

I miss that team  
crackerjack465 : 2/9/2021 12:22 pm
that was a good read
Re Samuel’s non-INT,  
Big Blue '56 : 2/9/2021 12:22 pm
I saw it as uncatchable even if he got his mitts on it and I’ve watched it innumerable times.
Gives me chills just reading it  
BillT : 2/9/2021 12:22 pm
Such a great moment. Unbelievable.
RE: Re Samuel’s non-INT,  
BillT : 2/9/2021 12:24 pm

Quote:
I saw it as uncatchable even if he got his mitts on it and I’ve watched it innumerable times.

Agree completely. He had no chance catching that. Barely got his fingertips on it.
RE: Gives me chills just reading it  
Big Blue '56 : 2/9/2021 12:27 pm

Quote:
Such a great moment. Unbelievable.


And why XLII and XLVI still sustain me, even through the dark times we’ve experienced since then..Most other teams’ fans should be so lucky/blessed, imv..
The Steve Smith play is rarely talked about..  
EricJ : 2/9/2021 12:29 pm
but one that I always think about as being huge...
RE: The Steve Smith play is rarely talked about..  
Big Blue '56 : 2/9/2021 12:31 pm

Quote:
but one that I always think about as being huge...


True. Talked a bunch on here, but rarely if ever in the media, imo
the Jacobs run  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 2/9/2021 12:32 pm
is definitely underrated. He was a good but not great short-yardage back, but he delivered on the biggest short-yardage situation of his career.
And I always thought the Toomer catch was important.  
BillT : 2/9/2021 12:34 pm
First completion of the drive. Gave them confidence that they could move the ball.
RE: Re Samuel’s non-INT,  
Stan in LA : 2/9/2021 12:35 pm

Quote:
I saw it as uncatchable even if he got his mitts on it and I’ve watched it innumerable times.

I agree. There was a play later on the left sideline where the Pat's DB was running toward the receiver, back t the QB, and reached up and DID have the ball in his hands and dropped it. That's the one I remember.
RE: Gives me chills just reading it  
Del Shofner : 2/9/2021 12:37 pm

Quote:
Such a great moment. Unbelievable.


Same here.
Samuel's take  
davek3698 : 2/9/2021 12:39 pm
on the play
"the tape" "the tape" "the tape" the tape the tape the tape the  
NoPeanutz : 2/9/2021 12:40 pm
tape the tape the tape.

Amazing what preparation and attention to detail can do. The Giants were a 10-win team that prepped like a 20-win team. If they played and prepped down to their record, they're basically the 2016 Giants. One and done, dustbin of history.
I loved that team.  
Britt in VA : 2/9/2021 12:40 pm
I must have watched that Superbowl Highlight DVD that you could get from Sports Illustrated a million times in the months that followed. My wife thought I was crazy.

I read and watched everything I could about them.

One nugget that I remember reading from Eli somewhere, was that the perception of Plaxico was much different than the man in the lockerroom. He said Plaxico had a spiral notebook in his locker and took extremely detailed notes on EVERYTHING. I imagine things like he said about Hobbs at the goal line. Just wished Plaxico was able to keep his shit together off the field, we had another one in us at that time.
GREAT post  
liteamorn : 2/9/2021 12:41 pm
Thanks for posting!
RE: I loved that team.  
Dave in PA : 2/9/2021 12:44 pm

Quote:
I must have watched that Superbowl Highlight DVD that you could get from Sports Illustrated a million times in the months that followed. My wife thought I was crazy.

I read and watched everything I could about them.

One nugget that I remember reading from Eli somewhere, was that the perception of Plaxico was much different than the man in the lockerroom. He said Plaxico had a spiral notebook in his locker and took extremely detailed notes on EVERYTHING. I imagine things like he said about Hobbs at the goal line. Just wished Plaxico was able to keep his shit together off the field, we had another one in us at that time.
Yep just reading this from Plax really contradicts the notion that he was just a great athlete with a $.10 head. One hell of a player
RE: RE: The Steve Smith play is rarely talked about..  
Stu11 : 2/9/2021 12:44 pm

Quote:



Quote:


but one that I always think about as being huge...



True. Talked a bunch on here, but rarely if ever in the media, imo

Absolutely. Everyone says that after the helmet catch they knew we'd score. Not me. I felt we still had like 25 long yds. For me it was after the Smith catch. After he made that play I got that feeling we'd score.
RE: Re Samuel’s non-INT,  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/9/2021 12:47 pm

Quote:
I saw it as uncatchable even if he got his mitts on it and I’ve watched it innumerable times.


I still can't believe there were a couple Giants fans on this board who claimed that eli "lucked" into that win because of the easy, dropped INT.

KWALL used to reference that play incessantly.
I still remember how shocked I was when Plax was so alone  
Mad Mike : 2/9/2021 12:57 pm
in the endzone, and the ball just seemed to take forever to get there, and just thinking - please don't drop it, please don't drop it. What a great drive and game.
RE: I still remember how shocked I was when Plax was so alone  
Big Blue '56 : 2/9/2021 1:00 pm

Quote:
in the endzone, and the ball just seemed to take forever to get there, and just thinking - please don't drop it, please don't drop it. What a great drive and game.


Longer than forever.
RE: RE: I still remember how shocked I was when Plax was so alone  
EricJ : 2/9/2021 1:10 pm

Quote:



Quote:


in the endzone, and the ball just seemed to take forever to get there, and just thinking - please don't drop it, please don't drop it. What a great drive and game.



Longer than forever.


I am still waiting for the ball to drop into his hands..
RE: Re Samuel’s non-INT,  
Route 9 : 2/9/2021 1:14 pm

Quote:
I saw it as uncatchable even if he got his mitts on it and I’ve watched it innumerable times.


Agreed. Because it was the against the Giants, it was an easy drop.

Good post. Greatest moment ever.
RE: RE: Re Samuel’s non-INT,  
Route 9 : 2/9/2021 1:20 pm

Quote:
KWALL used to reference that play incessantly.


He's busy right now framing his Evan Engram jerseys instead.
RE: RE: The Steve Smith play is rarely talked about..  
Leg of Theismann : 2/9/2021 1:22 pm

Quote:



Quote:


but one that I always think about as being huge...



True. Talked a bunch on here, but rarely if ever in the media, imo


Yeah, I remember even thinking the first time I watched the highlights of the game that same night they won: that Smith play is one of those beautiful key plays in a super bowl that inevitably gets lost in the mix, but will at least still surely be shown on an NFL Films recap of the game. I feel like it was the Mark Ingram 3rd and 13 play of this Super Bowl. I know it wasn't quite similar in terms of physical determination, but just the ability of him to catch the ball, control his body, and have the awareness of mind to stay in bounds and get upfield to get the first down. Very smart play, and I think HUGE that they got Smith who had just come from an all-time great USC team and had won I think a couple National Championships with that team-- just a clutch, championship-caliber mindset that he brought to the Giants even as a youngster.
RE: RE: RE: Re Samuel’s non-INT,  
giants#1 : 2/9/2021 1:23 pm

Quote:



Quote:


KWALL used to reference that play incessantly.



He's busy right now framing his Evan Engram jerseys instead.


I'm still waiting for Corey Coleman to bust out.

He's going to blow his load if the Eagles acquire Tarik Cohen in a Wentz package.
RE: RE: RE: The Steve Smith play is rarely talked about..  
Big Blue '56 : 2/9/2021 1:36 pm

Quote:



Quote:





Quote:


but one that I always think about as being huge...



True. Talked a bunch on here, but rarely if ever in the media, imo



Yeah, I remember even thinking the first time I watched the highlights of the game that same night they won: that Smith play is one of those beautiful key plays in a super bowl that inevitably gets lost in the mix, but will at least still surely be shown on an NFL Films recap of the game. I feel like it was the Mark Ingram 3rd and 13 play of this Super Bowl. I know it wasn't quite similar in terms of physical determination, but just the ability of him to catch the ball, control his body, and have the awareness of mind to stay in bounds and get upfield to get the first down. Very smart play, and I think HUGE that they got Smith who had just come from an all-time great USC team and had won I think a couple National Championships with that team-- just a clutch, championship-caliber mindset that he brought to the Giants even as a youngster.


I think the diehards will oft times reference the 3rd and 13 or the Smith play. Others, not totally vested in the ins and outs of our team, will reference the Tyree catch most often
And After AllThat Happened  
LTIsTheGreatest : 2/9/2021 1:51 pm
I remember my heart was in my mouth when Brady unloaded a 70 yard bomb and for a second Randy Moss got is fingertips on it. It seemed like that ball was in the air forever. When he got his fingers on it, I said "NO!!". Breathed a huge sigh of relief when that ball fell to the ground
Every time I see the last Hail Mary pass in the 2nd Pats Super Bowl  
Regular Coffee : 2/9/2021 2:05 pm
I cringe and yell "No, Gronk, don't catch that!"

If he caught that pass, I would still be locked in the insane asylum.
Re Samuel’s non-INT ... I saw it as uncatchable even  
Trainmaster : 2/9/2021 2:05 pm
Completely agree. No way Samuels comes down with that ball.
Another interesting fact from Plaxico..........  
GiantBlue : 2/9/2021 2:12 pm
I believe this is from his book he wrote right after the season.

He had fallen in the shower the night before and really screwed his knew up badly.....so badly that if it weren't the super bowl, he probably wouldn't have played.

He said that it was very uncomfortable to cut to the left on his routes and was mostly used as a decoy that night. Besides what he noted about Hobbs and the Cover zero and stopping his feet....he spent the entire night either running straight at the CB or taking his route inside toward the middle of the field because it was less uncomfortable to cut to the right.

So he wrote that he was also comfortable that Hobbs would bite on the in-step toward the middle on that particular play and if you watch the replay he did.

Plax took it outside and was basically alone.

I watched the game so many times and one of the things I noticed was basically Plax running in-routes until that TD catch.
knew = knee  
GiantBlue : 2/9/2021 2:13 pm
knew = knee
......  
Route 9 : 2/9/2021 2:15 pm
Blowing load? Wentz's package?

Also, I forgot about the whole Corey Coleman thing. God damm this team has been drowning in terrible football for the past almost 10 years. When we going to get to 8-8?
RE: Re Samuel’s non-INT ... I saw it as uncatchable even  
section125 : 2/9/2021 2:25 pm

Quote:
Completely agree. No way Samuels comes down with that ball.


That ball was way up there and he barely got finger tips on it and who knows if he comes down inbounds....probably a less than 10% chance of making that play.
Yesterday I was on YouTube...  
RC in MD : 2/9/2021 2:26 pm
and one of the channels (FlemLo Raps) that I subscribe to had a video on Plaxico and his life. It doesn't go too deep into it but does talk about how his mom got him involved in football, how he managed to make it to college, his time in Pittsburg and NY, then his subsequent jail time.

While I knew most of his story, it was still interesting to watch one of our biggest contributor during our Super Bowl run.
RE: The Steve Smith play is rarely talked about..  
Mdgiantsfan : 2/9/2021 2:27 pm

Quote:
but one that I always think about as being huge...


Yeah that play was huge. I always wonder if he was concussed when he was popped! He gets up looking woozy from the hit once he got the first down.
RE: RE: I still remember how shocked I was when Plax was so alone  
HomerJones45 : 2/9/2021 3:04 pm

Quote:



Quote:


in the endzone, and the ball just seemed to take forever to get there, and just thinking - please don't drop it, please don't drop it. What a great drive and game.



Longer than forever.
Plax was single covered because Rodney Harrison came on a safety blitz on that play. He was met by Brandon Jacobs in the backfield- and that was the end of that blitz.

That team was a mentally tough bunch.
I rewatched the helmet catch  
Giantimistic : 2/9/2021 4:43 pm
with commentary by Eli, Tyree and a few others. What I didn't realize was that if the oline holds up, Tyree was breaking open across the middle behind the safety. That may have been a touchdown. Instead we had to settle for the greatest play in superbowl history followed by the Plax touchdown. Probably worked out for the better because the Pats with more time on the clock may have had a different approach.
I missed the burress catch  
cactus : 2/9/2021 5:23 pm
because some guy in a pink polo shirt sitting next to me knocked me over into the next row of seats. i saw enough from the opposite corner to yell "he's open!" and eli release the pass.
I will forever love  
MtDizzle : 2/9/2021 7:07 pm
Plaxico. One of the most important free agent signings in franchise history.
RE: RE: RE: I still remember how shocked I was when Plax was so alone  
BronxBob : 2/9/2021 7:10 pm

Quote:



Quote:





Quote:


in the endzone, and the ball just seemed to take forever to get there, and just thinking - please don't drop it, please don't drop it. What a great drive and game.



Longer than forever.

Plax was single covered because Rodney Harrison came on a safety blitz on that play. He was met by Brandon Jacobs in the backfield- and that was the end of that blitz.

That team was a mentally tough bunch.


Allow me to be the first in this thread to throw Eli some Kudos for anticipating that blitz and giving Plax the heads up.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/9/2021 7:18 pm
The thing that never fails to crack me up is that Tyree apparently couldn't catch a cold at that Friday's practice. Eli told him thought he knew he was a game time player.

Best Giants win of my lifetime. I really don't see how it's ever topped to be honest.
RE: ...  
Britt in VA : 2/9/2021 7:19 pm

Quote:
The thing that never fails to crack me up is that Tyree apparently couldn't catch a cold at that Friday's practice. Eli told him thought he knew he was a game time player.

Best Giants win of my lifetime. I really don't see how it's ever topped to be honest.


“Beat em up ball”

Michael Strahan - 2007 America’s Game
......  
Route 9 : 2/9/2021 8:27 pm
I loved him as a player but man, Strahan is so annoying lol
RE: ...  
Route 9 : 2/9/2021 8:31 pm

Quote:
The thing that never fails to crack me up is that Tyree apparently couldn't catch a cold at that Friday's practice. Eli told him thought he knew he was a game time player.

Best Giants win of my lifetime. I really don't see how it's ever topped to be honest.


- 59-0 win over Philly in the NFC championship game at the Linc with a sea of blue taking over the place.

- I'm in attendance and then find a sack of money under my car and get to bone 2001 Britney Spears on 542 on the way home.

Nah. Super Bowl 42 wins.

RE: RE: Re Samuel’s non-INT,  
MetsAreBack : 2/9/2021 11:42 pm

Quote:



Quote:


I saw it as uncatchable even if he got his mitts on it and I’ve watched it innumerable times.



I still can't believe there were a couple Giants fans on this board who claimed that eli "lucked" into that win because of the easy, dropped INT.

KWALL used to reference that play incessantly.


I’m inclined to agree and have for a decade ...but even plax thinks it should have been picked and was mentioned above despite shooting himself Plax wasn’t an idiot (at football). It’s one of those things where.... bummer for Brady... he ‘only’ has 7 oh well. Bummer.
that game ruined me as a sportsfan  
Grizz99 : 12:47 am
There were other circumstances but I wound up watching the bar on the East side of Manhattan with two very upper class ladies. One a somewhat famous psychiatrist had never seen a football game before and I dragged her against her instincts to the bar. She got into it at half time told me "Brady is scared I can see it in his "
It contributed to the moment and drama that exceeded anything a hollywood writer could conjure.
Then the catch, Eli refusing to go down, the fourth down play...
We walked up 1st ave and it was like the black and whites i've seen at the end of WWII and strangers embraced. My son called from Rockville Centre, "Dad, can you hear the car horns?"
I'm not frantic now when they lose, it's not as important as it might otherwise be.. I've been to to the mountain top. Everything else is dulled down. No one can take that day away and everything (anything?) that can follow has lost consequence and significance.
RE: that game ruined me as a sportsfan  
Big Blue '56 : 8:12 am

Quote:
There were other circumstances but I wound up watching the bar on the East side of Manhattan with two very upper class ladies. One a somewhat famous psychiatrist had never seen a football game before and I dragged her against her instincts to the bar. She got into it at half time told me "Brady is scared I can see it in his "
It contributed to the moment and drama that exceeded anything a hollywood writer could conjure.
Then the catch, Eli refusing to go down, the fourth down play...
We walked up 1st ave and it was like the black and whites i've seen at the end of WWII and strangers embraced. My son called from Rockville Centre, "Dad, can you hear the car horns?"
I'm not frantic now when they lose, it's not as important as it might otherwise be.. I've been to to the mountain top. Everything else is dulled down. No one can take that day away and everything (anything?) that can follow has lost consequence and significance.


Quote:


I'm not frantic now when they lose, it's not as important as it might otherwise be.. I've been to to the mountain top. Everything else is dulled down. No one can take that day away and everything (anything?) that can follow has lost consequence and significance.


Yup and XLVI cemented that mindset for me as well..As I said after each of those SBs, “I’ll take a SB win and 9 subsequent crap every 10 years.” Haven’t changed one iota on that, though certainly I would always prefer winning. Who wouldn’t..

The MAGNITUDE of those wins will sustain me
don't think i have ever been more scared  
djm : 3:43 pm
than I was the second Plax scored the go ahead TD. I literally didn't move for the next 2-3 minutes (39 seconds of game time if memory serves)

I kept muttering to myself "they have to close this out come too far now" over and over and over but I was scared shitless. If they lose that game (brady bombs) I may have driven my car into the passaic river that night.

Thinking back, I don't think I overreacted at all. We were teetering between either the greatest moment in human history or the worst. It was right there, human race hanging in the balance.

Thank god for Corey Webster and that defense. 39 seconds! That's a long time when you only need a FG...and they had a timeout or two. I think I am still nervous.

The 90 game in SF was different for some reason. I feel like I didn't have enough time to stress. BEfore you knew it Bahr was lining up for the winning FG and then it was over. Supe 42 took forever to end.
and those wins sustain me too  
djm : 3:46 pm
as far as titles are concerned...kind of. But I want to win games again and make the playoffs. This has gone on too long.

4 titles is pretty damn sweet. Even 9 years later now, we are still in the elite company of super bowl winning teams. We really haven't lost that much ground at all. Philly got one sadly, but we are still in good shape. Now we need to start winning again and end this embarrassing stretch. Win...keep knocking on the door and break through eventually. Giants tend to do that if they get enough chances. Just win! LEts do this again.
RE: and those wins sustain me too  
Big Blue '56 : 3:56 pm

Quote:
as far as titles are concerned...kind of. But I want to win games again and make the playoffs. This has gone on too long.

4 titles is pretty damn sweet. Even 9 years later now, we are still in the elite company of super bowl winning teams. We really haven't lost that much ground at all. Philly got one sadly, but we are still in good shape. Now we need to start winning again and end this embarrassing stretch. Win...keep knocking on the door and break through eventually. Giants tend to do that if they get enough chances. Just win! LEts do this again.


Don’t get me wrong..I wouldn’t mind winning again..😎
RE: don't think i have ever been more scared  
BrettNYG10 : 4:49 pm

Quote:
than I was the second Plax scored the go ahead TD. I literally didn't move for the next 2-3 minutes (39 seconds of game time if memory serves)

I kept muttering to myself "they have to close this out come too far now" over and over and over but I was scared shitless. If they lose that game (brady bombs) I may have driven my car into the passaic river that night.

Thinking back, I don't think I overreacted at all. We were teetering between either the greatest moment in human history or the worst. It was right there, human race hanging in the balance.

Thank god for Corey Webster and that defense. 39 seconds! That's a long time when you only need a FG...and they had a timeout or two. I think I am still nervous.

The 90 game in SF was different for some reason. I feel like I didn't have enough time to stress. BEfore you knew it Bahr was lining up for the winning FG and then it was over. Supe 42 took forever to end.


Lol, I did not celebrate Plax's catch at all because of that. I was so concerned.
RE: RE: don't think i have ever been more scared  
djm : 5:06 pm

Quote:



Quote:


than I was the second Plax scored the go ahead TD. I literally didn't move for the next 2-3 minutes (39 seconds of game time if memory serves)

I kept muttering to myself "they have to close this out come too far now" over and over and over but I was scared shitless. If they lose that game (brady bombs) I may have driven my car into the passaic river that night.

Thinking back, I don't think I overreacted at all. We were teetering between either the greatest moment in human history or the worst. It was right there, human race hanging in the balance.

Thank god for Corey Webster and that defense. 39 seconds! That's a long time when you only need a FG...and they had a timeout or two. I think I am still nervous.

The 90 game in SF was different for some reason. I feel like I didn't have enough time to stress. BEfore you knew it Bahr was lining up for the winning FG and then it was over. Supe 42 took forever to end.



Lol, I did not celebrate Plax's catch at all because of that. I was so concerned.


Yep same here. If you showed video footage of all the NYG fans celebrating after the Plax catch you would see the vast majority were going ape shit. Show me after that catch and I am sitting there as if attending a funeral. Hand likely over my mouth muttering shit and stoic. I didn't move.
