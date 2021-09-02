Plax reveals all from GW XLII drive

|
“Walking out on the field for that game-winning drive with two minutes and 39 seconds and knowing that, listen, we’re gonna have to go out there and score a touchdown if we want to win this game.
And I remember being on the field, and [former Giants offensive tackle] David Diehl and [former Patriots defensive tackle] Richard Seymour were going at it during a TV timeout. And Richard Seymour basically looked at me and Diehl, and gave us the throat-cut sign like this game is over. And I remember Diehl saying, ‘No, it ain’t over yet, baby.’ And that was the mindset that we had because we didn’t waver going into that drive. We knew that we had to score a touchdown.
“And you talk about the helmet catch, you talk about my catch, but there are three or four plays that I remember vividly that helped us win the game. If [former Giants running back] Brandon Jacobs doesn’t get a fourth-and-1, the game is over with. He runs into the back of [former Giants offensive guard] Chris Snee, he doesn’t go anywhere, he fights for an extra yard and a half and we get a first down.
“And then we have a busted route on the outside, and [former Patriots cornerback] Asante Samuel drops an interception. And if you know Samuel, he don’t drop picks. If he gets his hands on anything, he’s snatching it.”
“And he drops the football! And I’m like, man, destiny must be in front of us because as long as I’ve been playing, Samuel does not drop picks.
“And then we get a third-and-ten and we throw a diagonal slant. Two slants on the outside, and Smitty [former Giants receiver Steve Smith] runs the little five-yard diagonal. And Smitty’s a rookie, but he has the mental capacity to know it’s third down. He turns it up, takes two steps and dives for a first down. What’s the probability of us getting a fourth-and-ten? And Smitty was the rookie. One of the smartest wide receivers I’ve been around for a young guy.
“And then coming out for that game-winning touchdown, we get the call. New England is running the same coverage, so we keep calling the same play! We keep calling diagonal slant with Smitty running diagonal, with two fronts on the back side. They got me on the weak side hoping I can draw single-coverage. But they keep doubling and we called it a third time and they jumped into a zero.
“And when I break the huddle, Eli grabs my jersey and says, ‘Hey, listen, if they give you one-on-one I’m throwing it.’ And I’m like, ‘Man they’re not going to single me right now.’ And I get to the line of scrimmage and I can’t even believe what I’m seeing. I’m smiling in my mouthpiece like, ‘C’mon man, hike the ball! Don’t even go through the cadence. Just go!’
“It was X fade. But check it out, TJ, they were in cover zero and in cover zero you can’t line me inside because you have no inside help. He wants to use the sideline as his defender. I was in the same position against Ellis Hobbs in Week 16 in that game when the Patriots beat us... And I knew that once he got inside the 10-yard line, he would back up to the goal line and stop his feet. I remember seeing this on film, he did it several times. I said, you know what man, I’m gonna get up to him and shake him. If he remains true to what he has shown me on tape, he’s gonna back up to the goal line and he’s gonna stop his feet.
“I trusted myself, I trusted the preparation, I trusted the film because I had seen him do it over and over again. I said, you know what, if he stops his feet, I’m not even gonna stop and I’m gonna run clean by him and that’s exactly what happened.”
Agree completely. He had no chance catching that. Barely got his fingertips on it.
And why XLII and XLVI still sustain me, even through the dark times we’ve experienced since then..Most other teams’ fans should be so lucky/blessed, imv..
True. Talked a bunch on here, but rarely if ever in the media, imo
I agree. There was a play later on the left sideline where the Pat's DB was running toward the receiver, back t the QB, and reached up and DID have the ball in his hands and dropped it. That's the one I remember.
Same here.
Amazing what preparation and attention to detail can do. The Giants were a 10-win team that prepped like a 20-win team. If they played and prepped down to their record, they're basically the 2016 Giants. One and done, dustbin of history.
I read and watched everything I could about them.
One nugget that I remember reading from Eli somewhere, was that the perception of Plaxico was much different than the man in the lockerroom. He said Plaxico had a spiral notebook in his locker and took extremely detailed notes on EVERYTHING. I imagine things like he said about Hobbs at the goal line. Just wished Plaxico was able to keep his shit together off the field, we had another one in us at that time.
Absolutely. Everyone says that after the helmet catch they knew we'd score. Not me. I felt we still had like 25 long yds. For me it was after the Smith catch. After he made that play I got that feeling we'd score.
I still can't believe there were a couple Giants fans on this board who claimed that eli "lucked" into that win because of the easy, dropped INT.
KWALL used to reference that play incessantly.
Longer than forever.
in the endzone, and the ball just seemed to take forever to get there, and just thinking - please don't drop it, please don't drop it. What a great drive and game.
Longer than forever.
I am still waiting for the ball to drop into his hands..
Agreed. Because it was the against the Giants, it was an easy drop.
Good post. Greatest moment ever.
He's busy right now framing his Evan Engram jerseys instead.
Yeah, I remember even thinking the first time I watched the highlights of the game that same night they won: that Smith play is one of those beautiful key plays in a super bowl that inevitably gets lost in the mix, but will at least still surely be shown on an NFL Films recap of the game. I feel like it was the Mark Ingram 3rd and 13 play of this Super Bowl. I know it wasn't quite similar in terms of physical determination, but just the ability of him to catch the ball, control his body, and have the awareness of mind to stay in bounds and get upfield to get the first down. Very smart play, and I think HUGE that they got Smith who had just come from an all-time great USC team and had won I think a couple National Championships with that team-- just a clutch, championship-caliber mindset that he brought to the Giants even as a youngster.
KWALL used to reference that play incessantly.
He's busy right now framing his Evan Engram jerseys instead.
I'm still waiting for Corey Coleman to bust out.
He's going to blow his load if the Eagles acquire Tarik Cohen in a Wentz package.
Yeah, I remember even thinking the first time I watched the highlights of the game that same night they won: that Smith play is one of those beautiful key plays in a super bowl that inevitably gets lost in the mix, but will at least still surely be shown on an NFL Films recap of the game. I feel like it was the Mark Ingram 3rd and 13 play of this Super Bowl. I know it wasn't quite similar in terms of physical determination, but just the ability of him to catch the ball, control his body, and have the awareness of mind to stay in bounds and get upfield to get the first down. Very smart play, and I think HUGE that they got Smith who had just come from an all-time great USC team and had won I think a couple National Championships with that team-- just a clutch, championship-caliber mindset that he brought to the Giants even as a youngster.
I think the diehards will oft times reference the 3rd and 13 or the Smith play. Others, not totally vested in the ins and outs of our team, will reference the Tyree catch most often
If he caught that pass, I would still be locked in the insane asylum.
He had fallen in the shower the night before and really screwed his knew up badly.....so badly that if it weren't the super bowl, he probably wouldn't have played.
He said that it was very uncomfortable to cut to the left on his routes and was mostly used as a decoy that night. Besides what he noted about Hobbs and the Cover zero and stopping his feet....he spent the entire night either running straight at the CB or taking his route inside toward the middle of the field because it was less uncomfortable to cut to the right.
So he wrote that he was also comfortable that Hobbs would bite on the in-step toward the middle on that particular play and if you watch the replay he did.
Plax took it outside and was basically alone.
I watched the game so many times and one of the things I noticed was basically Plax running in-routes until that TD catch.
Also, I forgot about the whole Corey Coleman thing. God damm this team has been drowning in terrible football for the past almost 10 years. When we going to get to 8-8?
That ball was way up there and he barely got finger tips on it and who knows if he comes down inbounds....probably a less than 10% chance of making that play.
While I knew most of his story, it was still interesting to watch one of our biggest contributor during our Super Bowl run.
What Happened To Plaxico Burress? (Accidentally Tainted His Own Legacy) - ( New Window )
Yeah that play was huge. I always wonder if he was concussed when he was popped! He gets up looking woozy from the hit once he got the first down.
in the endzone, and the ball just seemed to take forever to get there, and just thinking - please don't drop it, please don't drop it. What a great drive and game.
Longer than forever.
That team was a mentally tough bunch.
Helmet - ( New Window )
in the endzone, and the ball just seemed to take forever to get there, and just thinking - please don't drop it, please don't drop it. What a great drive and game.
Longer than forever.
Plax was single covered because Rodney Harrison came on a safety blitz on that play. He was met by Brandon Jacobs in the backfield- and that was the end of that blitz.
That team was a mentally tough bunch.
Allow me to be the first in this thread to throw Eli some Kudos for anticipating that blitz and giving Plax the heads up.
Best Giants win of my lifetime. I really don't see how it's ever topped to be honest.
Best Giants win of my lifetime. I really don't see how it's ever topped to be honest.
“Beat em up ball”
Michael Strahan - 2007 America’s Game
Best Giants win of my lifetime. I really don't see how it's ever topped to be honest.
- 59-0 win over Philly in the NFC championship game at the Linc with a sea of blue taking over the place.
- I'm in attendance and then find a sack of money under my car and get to bone 2001 Britney Spears on 542 on the way home.
Nah. Super Bowl 42 wins.
I saw it as uncatchable even if he got his mitts on it and I’ve watched it innumerable times.
I still can't believe there were a couple Giants fans on this board who claimed that eli "lucked" into that win because of the easy, dropped INT.
KWALL used to reference that play incessantly.
I’m inclined to agree and have for a decade ...but even plax thinks it should have been picked and was mentioned above despite shooting himself Plax wasn’t an idiot (at football). It’s one of those things where.... bummer for Brady... he ‘only’ has 7 oh well. Bummer.
It contributed to the moment and drama that exceeded anything a hollywood writer could conjure.
Then the catch, Eli refusing to go down, the fourth down play...
We walked up 1st ave and it was like the black and whites i've seen at the end of WWII and strangers embraced. My son called from Rockville Centre, "Dad, can you hear the car horns?"
I'm not frantic now when they lose, it's not as important as it might otherwise be.. I've been to to the mountain top. Everything else is dulled down. No one can take that day away and everything (anything?) that can follow has lost consequence and significance.
I'm not frantic now when they lose, it's not as important as it might otherwise be.. I've been to to the mountain top. Everything else is dulled down. No one can take that day away and everything (anything?) that can follow has lost consequence and significance.
Yup and XLVI cemented that mindset for me as well..As I said after each of those SBs, “I’ll take a SB win and 9 subsequent crap every 10 years.” Haven’t changed one iota on that, though certainly I would always prefer winning. Who wouldn’t..
The MAGNITUDE of those wins will sustain me
I kept muttering to myself "they have to close this out come too far now" over and over and over but I was scared shitless. If they lose that game (brady bombs) I may have driven my car into the passaic river that night.
Thinking back, I don't think I overreacted at all. We were teetering between either the greatest moment in human history or the worst. It was right there, human race hanging in the balance.
Thank god for Corey Webster and that defense. 39 seconds! That's a long time when you only need a FG...and they had a timeout or two. I think I am still nervous.
The 90 game in SF was different for some reason. I feel like I didn't have enough time to stress. BEfore you knew it Bahr was lining up for the winning FG and then it was over. Supe 42 took forever to end.
4 titles is pretty damn sweet. Even 9 years later now, we are still in the elite company of super bowl winning teams. We really haven't lost that much ground at all. Philly got one sadly, but we are still in good shape. Now we need to start winning again and end this embarrassing stretch. Win...keep knocking on the door and break through eventually. Giants tend to do that if they get enough chances. Just win! LEts do this again.
4 titles is pretty damn sweet. Even 9 years later now, we are still in the elite company of super bowl winning teams. We really haven't lost that much ground at all. Philly got one sadly, but we are still in good shape. Now we need to start winning again and end this embarrassing stretch. Win...keep knocking on the door and break through eventually. Giants tend to do that if they get enough chances. Just win! LEts do this again.
Don’t get me wrong..I wouldn’t mind winning again..😎
Lol, I did not celebrate Plax's catch at all because of that. I was so concerned.
than I was the second Plax scored the go ahead TD. I literally didn't move for the next 2-3 minutes (39 seconds of game time if memory serves)
Lol, I did not celebrate Plax's catch at all because of that. I was so concerned.
Yep same here. If you showed video footage of all the NYG fans celebrating after the Plax catch you would see the vast majority were going ape shit. Show me after that catch and I am sitting there as if attending a funeral. Hand likely over my mouth muttering shit and stoic. I didn't move.