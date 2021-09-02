for display only
Creating An Identity

Sy'56 : 2/9/2021 3:57 pm
Throughout the month of January, I began a pretty extensive research project that studied how NFL teams build their rosters via personnel (Draft / Free Agency / Waivers / Trades...etc). It has been and continues to be time consuming, but there are interesting trends I find with the teams that continue to be contenders yearly (minus a few injury related bumps in the road).

I don't want to ramble, but a general concept I have seen (and this is not anything groundbreaking)..is how so many teams that have won over the past decade stick to building identities on either or both sides of the ball. I have multiple examples on this that are pretty clear.

When it comes to the NYG offseason, I think this is exactly what the FO needs to pursue. They are out of the cellar, but not yet at the upper part of the middle tier. They're still looking up at the majority of the league. With that said...I think he arrow is pointing up and this is why I think how they approach Personnel acquisition THIS offseason is so, so vital to getting this team back to yearly contention. Legitimate contention.

Where does NYG show promise not the roster? Where are they weak? It is a common thought this time of year to look at the team's weaknesses and simply come up with the strategy that the team must add talent to those holes on the roster before anything else. Bad approach? No. The ideal approach? No. I think simply trying to patch holes with players that play specific positions is the way poor teams build their rosters. They are mediocre, or poor, at a lot of different spots. They then pass on very good players (FA or Draft or Both) so they can fill he holes with what they perceive to be a fix. When in reality, it often leaves them with just more mediocrity and/or a lack of true depth.

I'm rambling, sorry.

So where do I think NYG needs to go this offseason? Look, you aren't going to the playoffs unless you score a lot of points most likely. 9 out of the top 10 scoring offenses, 11 of the top 13, were in the postseason. Even with that being the case, it still seems to be that the defense (more specifically the pass rush) is the catalyst for Super Bowl success. The FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS NEEDS TO BE OFFENSE. If you know anything about me, I am all about building the dominant offensive line more than I am about throwing big money and high draft picks at skill position spots. It is not a rule, but it is a preference.

I think NYG's move in free agency should revolve around creating money to bring in a high-end OL. It can be a guard, it can be a center (Gates can be moved), it can be a tackle. Get a guy in here that you KNOW can play at a high level. A few names:

Brandon Scherff / OG
Corey Linsley / OC
Joe Thuney / OG
Trent Williams / OT

If this can't happen for whatever reason, the next best move would be to throw the money at WR Allen Robinson or WR Chris Godwin. NYG can't trot out what they had at WR a year ago and a 1st round pick won't help enough. This passing game is horrid but I think it has potential if there was just one real talent out there. Remember what Plax did to there NYG offense and other receivers. He scared the opposing defense and it opened things up.

Defensively, NYG had to manufacture a pass rush via the blitz and Leonard Williams had a career year. The quality play in the secondary was a big part of the success (more than what I think people know). I'd be lying if I said that was going to be repeatable. There isn't enough pass rush talent on this team, plain and simple. The common strategy would be to take a pass rusher at #11 in the draft. From what I see, I think NYG would be reaching if they did so. My thought? Take a cornerback or get an inside LB that has special coverage OR pass rush traits. "But NYG has Martinez and Crowder!".....That is exactly the thought that gets team into trouble. Passing on talent because a 7th round pick had a few good plays and looks fast. Trust me, Crowder will get his shot no matter who NYG has at ILB.

There are three names I am looking at with #11 when it comes to defense.

Patrick Surtain II - CB/Alabama
Micah Parsons - LB/Penn State
Jeremiah Owusu-Karmoah - LB/Notre Dame

For a defensive scheme that proved they can move guys around, I think those bottom 2 LBs can be enormous factors for this defense and the way it plays. True playmakers, big time athletes, old school mentalities. Following the first round, you may think then they HAVE to go after the holes on the roster. This is where I think identity comes in. What does NYG do well? Can it be turned into a dominant trait? I think spending another draft pick on the OL to really fortify the group up front immediately changes what the offense can truly accomplish.

So without getting too specific because there are too many variables, my ideal NYG plan for the offseason:

Sign OL talent (Brandon Scherff)

Sign a 2nd/3rd tier WR talent (Marvin Jones Jr OR Corey Davis OR Sammy Watkins)

Sign a serviceable EDGE (Haason Reddick)

*Have to let Tomlinson walk / Fackrell walk / CUT Tate, CUT Zeitler, CUT Pulley / Hope Solder retires or try to move his money a bit).

Draft:

1: Patrick Surtain / CB - Alabama
2: Alijah Vera-Tucker / OG - USC
3: Tutu Atwell / WR - Louisville


____

Sorry for the long post, needed a break from reports and I told some of you I would put out my rough sketch of an offseason plan together for this team.
*re-sign Williams (I assume you meant to include him)  
giants#1 : 2/9/2021 4:05 pm : link
I'd love this offseason, though I'd go Thuney over Scherff.

I'm not a huge CFB guy, but from what I've read Surtain or Parsons in rd 1 would be awesome. #2 CB is a massive need (and better coverage compliments the pass rush) and Parsons sounds like a more athletic much higher ceiling Fackrell.
I have no idea what the Giants plans are for Zeitler,  
Big Blue '56 : 2/9/2021 4:06 pm : link
but if healthy, he still has 2-4 years left of solid play in him, imv..

Yes, we certainly could use receiving help, but as Plax did, I think a healthy SB and all that he can bring, will open up things for our receivers as well..But upgrades are needed..

Not sure what you think we should spend on the FAs you tout for us to sign..
Oh and if they can’t re-sign Scherff, I believe  
Big Blue '56 : 2/9/2021 4:07 pm : link
he’ll be tagged, so as of now, a pipedream, imo
Sign me up for the thought process and the rough plan  
JonC : 2/9/2021 4:07 pm : link
"I think simply trying to patch holes with players that play specific positions is the way poor teams build their rosters. They are mediocre, or poor, at a lot of different spots. They then pass on very good players (FA or Draft or Both) so they can fill he holes with what they perceive to be a fix. When in reality, it often leaves them with just more mediocrity and/or a lack of true depth."

Precisely what I rail against daily for the past twenty plus years, and the fact NYG seems to approach the roster in this reactionary fashion is what bugs me about their immediate future under DG. Fix it!
and keep LW  
JonC : 2/9/2021 4:08 pm : link
if you're gonna spend, spend on him and the OL upgrade (though I'm not sure Scherff is that high end talent).
Great thread..  
Sean : 2/9/2021 4:09 pm : link
The patching holes piece is what the Giants have been doing for a better part of a decade. Always reacting and never being proactive in team building.
And if in fact the Giants want Scherff and he isn’t tagged,  
Big Blue '56 : 2/9/2021 4:11 pm : link
then yes, you can sign him and let Zeitler go. Otherwise, no
Sy'56  
Giantsfan79 : 2/9/2021 4:12 pm : link
First, I'm happy and will gladly read every word you write, so don't apologize for rambling.

Second, I would have waited until you posted your reviews but what are your thoughts on Zaven Collins. Forgetting draft position/value for a second and just evaluating his skills, what do you think of him as that LB/edge rusher you think the Giants need?
And finally,  
Big Blue '56 : 2/9/2021 4:13 pm : link
They’re building, not patching the OL. They’re building, not patching the DL. They’re building, not patching the Secondary..

Other areas need fortification, obviously.
Williams I like  
jvm52106 : 2/9/2021 4:14 pm : link
but man he could be costly. Might be cheaper to tag him again.

I think a true 2-way TE or close to it would be a huge help.

I am very high on us getting Allen Robinson. I think he is EXACTLY what we need at WR.

BTW- if we can snag him at a cheap rate I would take a Flyer on John Ross. He would provide a deep threat especially if we have Robinson on board with Slayton and Shepard.
Sign me up for that plan as well and pretty much what I've  
Zeke's Alibi : 2/9/2021 4:14 pm : link
been advocating this offseason. A first round WR may not pay dividends this year. I'd rather they sign either one of the very good offensive lineman or AROB or Godwin if that doesn't work out. Fine with either happening. I think we need to use our one high priced FA ticket this year on offense as we need to score more points. Can't rely on Saquon to carry it either, especially early in season, and we obvioiusly need insurance if he goes down.

Said the same thing about the defense. Pass rush is key, but when you can cover in backend it opens up a lot of opps and exactly where the sacks came from this year. This team is an ILB who can cover or second corner away from being really good. With a ILB who can cover the middle of field we can play a ton of zone and cover, especially with the way our front stops the run. A second corner enables us to play more man in passing downs and send pressure.
They're trying to build  
JonC : 2/9/2021 4:15 pm : link
but the results to date look like patches.
also if you are taking questions  
Giantsfan79 : 2/9/2021 4:15 pm : link
do you think drafting a CB high is a good idea versus signing a vet who has experience in the league? I wonder, in hindsight, if Detroit would have rather signed Bradberry and spent their #3 pick on another position instead of drafting Okudah.

Thanks for this Sy,  
Section331 : 2/9/2021 4:16 pm : link
Surtain is my first choice of guys who might be available at 11 (personally, I don't know that he gets past Dallas). How do you grade Surtain v. Farley?
Great write up Sy  
uncledave : 2/9/2021 4:16 pm : link
I am hoping like crazy that Surtain is there as he would be an obvious choice. I don't think he makes it to 11 though.

One guy I'm high on who hasn't risen as much as I expect him to throughout this process is Barmore. Would love to see him on the DL even after resigning or tagging LW.

In the second I am all over a guy like Josh Meyer.

We need a lot of help on D and our OL still. We can get skill players in the mid-rounds the way I see it.

Appreciate all you bring to the community.
Nice post. And I agree, identity is important. What type of team you  
Victor in CT : 2/9/2021 4:18 pm : link
want to be drives every decision. In Parcells bio by Nunyo Demasio there was a lot of time devoted to the building of the Giants, how while he and George Young may have disagreed on a particular player or draft slot, they were in agreement on the type of team and players they wanted:

1) BIG. Size matters. 2 guys rated equal? take the bigger one
2) Physical on both sides of the ball
3) running game paramount playing in the northeast
4) tough, physical defense and STs

Ranking system was the Bucko Kilroy scouting manual in which having philosophy was step one.
Great post  
Go Terps : 2/9/2021 4:22 pm : link
More rambling from Sy is what we need.
I'd be on board with..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/9/2021 4:29 pm : link
that plan.

The only thing I don't want is to sign Corey Davis or Sammy Watkins. If we don't get a top tier WR in FA, I'd spend 2 mid picks on the position in a deep WR draft.

But as always - great work!
Good way to start the offseason, Sy.  
Racer : 2/9/2021 4:29 pm : link
All-in on adding an impact vet to this group of OL despite the temptation to bolster another area where the arrow is down.

Can they have the identity you want on offense if Engram continues in the role he's played to-date? The reps should go to a 2-way player that has a chance to get better in my opinion.
Sy  
robbieballs2003 : 2/9/2021 4:30 pm : link
I'm curious why you left Farley off. He seems like a better coverage corner than Surtain. I have limited knowledge though.
Do you need to lay low for a while?  
Pete in MD : 2/9/2021 4:36 pm : link
I have some friends who can help out.

Oh wait, you're talking about the Giants...please disregard.
Zeitler played well last year.  
mittenedman : 2/9/2021 4:40 pm : link
I don't see signing a big $$$ OG as a wise investment. Spinning your wheels. I am all about another OT though. I am not OK just assuming Peart will be a stud.

However I do think the LB for ND is a darkhorse at #11. Exactly the kind of player Judge seems to be looking for.
Serious question  
robbieballs2003 : 2/9/2021 4:48 pm : link
Do you think these top LBs get devalued of they don't play specials? The reason I ask is because LBs play crucial roles on special teams and if we have a top ILB and Martinez as our starters then I can see Judge really putting an emphasis on ST for the non-starters. But if one of these top LBs plays specials I think that is positive in Judge's eyes.
RE: Zeitler played well last year.  
Racer : 2/9/2021 4:56 pm : link
In comment 15149028 mittenedman said:
Quote:
I don't see signing a big $$$ OG as a wise investment. Spinning your wheels. I am all about another OT though. I am not OK just assuming Peart will be a stud.

However I do think the LB for ND is a darkhorse at #11. Exactly the kind of player Judge seems to be looking for.


He didn't make a ton of mistakes but he also wasn't a high-impact player, and he's in decline as one would expect given the odometer reading.

You're reply says you're not on board with stacking at an arrow-up part of the depth chart, which was part of the identity change. Fair enough, but you haven't convinced me.
Atwell  
lugnut : 2/9/2021 4:59 pm : link
5'9", 165. I just can't. (He is my size, to the inch and pound. I would get killed out there.)
Gates  
lugnut : 2/9/2021 5:03 pm : link
Sy, would you really move him at this point? Until a few months ago I would have pounded the table for an honest-to-God college-starter C (2nd round? Humphrey?) who would remain a C in the pros. But we finally seem to have an OLineman who has elevated himself and earned his spot -- C. If it ain't broke, don't fix it?
jeremiah owusu-koramoah...  
Brown_Hornet : 2/9/2021 5:03 pm : link
...one of the best highlight reel's I've ever seen.
Sign me up in Round 1.
Thanks, Sy.....Who plays RT? Peart  
George from PA : 2/9/2021 5:35 pm : link
With better OGs on both sides?

I am all for fixing OL and adding defensive studs, cluster drafting WRs.....2way TE is a need as well.

Not only they need a plan....they need luck

Sign L Williams and Tomlinson  
rasbutant : 2/9/2021 5:46 pm : link
Bargain shop for cb#2 and other depth. Pick your spots when value presents itself.

Draft
1. Waddle
2. Landon Dickerson or other Oline
3, Baron Browning
4. Charles Snowden
Can’t say I disagree with any of that,  
darren in pdx : 2/9/2021 6:15 pm : link
though I wouldn’t mind a FA WR as well as a WR in the 1st or 2nd. Though your plan of action is most likely the better course of action, assuming that your listed players are available to choose from. Improving the pass rush is definitely a top 2 need for the team to me.
I'll change my mind...  
Brown_Hornet : 2/9/2021 6:20 pm : link
...10 times but:

- Keep Zeitler
- Sign Godwin
- Draft Owusu-Koramoah

https://www.google.com/search?q=jeremiah+owusu-koramoah+highlights&rlz=1C1JZAP_enUS731US731&oq=jeremiah+owusu-koramoah&aqs=chrome.3.69i57j46j0j69i59j0l6.2369j0j15&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8 - ( New Window )
Sy, as you mention  
Simms11 : 2/9/2021 6:45 pm : link
we need to add offensive playmakers. The Free Agent WRs you mentioned are not going to get it done. It’s more of wash, rinse and repeat IMO. Like bringing in Tate to replace OBJ. We have to address WR once and for all. I’d also even consider drafting Pitts and moving on from Engram if at all possible.

Is Koramoah more of a safety in your view or definitely a LBer? I think he played incredibly this year and is one of the LBers that I really like, along with Parsons and Surrat.

Thanks for the post, we’ll thought out.
RE: jeremiah owusu-koramoah...  
Danny Dimes : 2/9/2021 6:55 pm : link
In comment 15149063 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...one of the best highlight reel's I've ever seen.
Sign me up in Round 1.



People were complaining last year that Simmons was to small at 240lbs, owusu is 215lbs
Is Scherff  
Andy in Boston : 2/9/2021 7:02 pm : link
That much of an upgrade over Zeitler ?
It’s sad that a logical well thought out plan  
arniefez : 2/9/2021 7:10 pm : link
Like this will be way more intelligent than what the Mara Gettleman action will be. It’s unfathomable how mismanaged the last 3 off seasons have been. I’m all in on Joe Judge and most of his staff but I doubt they can save us from the Mara bros and their GM. I hope I’m wrong
Duggan has a 10 step Giants offseason plan on The Athletic today  
US1 Giants : 2/9/2021 7:21 pm : link
good read.

Link - ( New Window )
RE: It’s sad that a logical well thought out plan  
section125 : 2/9/2021 7:22 pm : link
In comment 15149137 arniefez said:
Quote:
Like this will be way more intelligent than what the Mara Gettleman action will be. It’s unfathomable how mismanaged the last 3 off seasons have been. I’m all in on Joe Judge and most of his staff but I doubt they can save us from the Mara bros and their GM. I hope I’m wrong


Yeah, ah ok. More trash rendered...
Plan's fine, I just don't have faith in garrett to do anything  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2/9/2021 7:32 pm : link
unless he's handed great talent to do the job for him.
Thanks Sy for your off season thoughts on the GMEN  
Rick in Dallas : 2/9/2021 8:02 pm : link
I think trying to sign Scherff in FA will cost more than keeping Zeitler. If we’re going to re-sign LW and let DT walk then I say go big for Allen Robinson in FA.
The  
AcidTest : 2/9/2021 8:16 pm : link
Giants have historically been a power football team. That is their identity. And it should be the identity for every team. This game at all levels is still won and lost in the trenches. We saw that last Sunday.

Some other thoughts:

Brandon Scherff / OG
Corey Linsley / OC
Joe Thuney / OG
Trent Williams / OT

These players will likely be too expensive or franchised. The salary cap will be greater than anticipated but still less than what it would have been without COVID-19.

I absolutely do not want to throw money at Robinson or Goodwin.

The Giants will likely resign Williams. I also don’t think they will cut Zeitler. I agree that for different reasons, Tomlinson, Fackrell, Tate, and Solder will likely not be on the team next season.

I also agree that teams shouldn’t use the draft to plug holes. That is fine to some extent in FA, but the draft should largely be about taking the BPA. The good news is that there may be a congruence in this case between BPA and what the Giants need at #11. I’m fine with Parsons, Koramoah, or Surtain. Farley could be another option. Zaven Collins as well after a trade down.

I’d be surprised if Alijah Vera-Tucker gets to #42.

Atwell is too small IMO.

Great work.
No offense  
GManinDC : 2/9/2021 8:20 pm : link
But this ain't ground breaking news. Only those who, for whatever reason, thought this team had a lot of talent and a playoff team next year are the ones who are just not seeing reality.

Crowder is turning into the new Connelly..

What you laid out is is a plan, I think all would agree with. I don't think anyone would quibble. Well thought out and balanced and then ridding people of the idea of drafting to fill a hole. The old, "Let's let Gallman go and draft a RB in the X round" mantra..

I just hope for greater improvement in the quality of talent being brought in. Keep teaching and growing skills..

This team is in no position to be expending capital just because it seems the division is weak and "once you get in, anything can happen". That's dumb fan talk. You build for sustainment.

How do people keep trying to emulate how the Patriots do business and then advocate trading 2 or 3 1st round picks for a QB!!??

RE: *re-sign Williams (I assume you meant to include him)  
Sy'56 : 2/9/2021 8:32 pm : link
In comment 15148976 giants#1 said:
Quote:
I'd love this offseason, though I'd go Thuney over Scherff.

I'm not a huge CFB guy, but from what I've read Surtain or Parsons in rd 1 would be awesome. #2 CB is a massive need (and better coverage compliments the pass rush) and Parsons sounds like a more athletic much higher ceiling Fackrell.


Yes, re-sign Williams is a must and I would be shocked if it didn't happen
RE: and keep LW  
Sy'56 : 2/9/2021 8:33 pm : link
In comment 15148981 JonC said:
Quote:
if you're gonna spend, spend on him and the OL upgrade (though I'm not sure Scherff is that high end talent).


I prefer Thuney but I try to be realistic and not go after the highest price guy. I mean, 10 teams are going to want him.
Tutu Atwell is a fascinating prospect. Polarizing.  
81_Great_Dane : 2/9/2021 8:37 pm : link
5'-9", 165, looks like a skinny child out there. Lightning fast. Colin Lindsay has him 5th best WR, behind Chase, Smith, Waddle and Toney, and 33rd overall. PFN currently has him as 17th best WR, and 112th overall. If Colin is right he may not be there in the 3rd. But he's so small, a lot of teams will be nervous about him. I bet Getty pops a lot of antacids before making that pick.

Half of BBI would scream that he's a "gadget" player. They'd be right, I guess. But the Giants have lacked speed on offense, he sure fills that need, and he can play in several spots. I guess that makes him a "gadget." When I do PFN draft simulations, every time I have to decide whether to pick him, my stomach sort of flips — and I'm just sitting on my couch.

The WR position is so deep in this draft you could draft a little speedster like Atwell in the 3rd and still get a quality big WR prospect like Nico Collins, Seth Williams, Dynami Brown later on.

Then there's Stanford WR Simi Fehoko, who's 6'-4". Fehoko is another polarizing prospect. Colin has him as 16th-best WR or something, PFN has him ranked way lower, basically out of the draft. One site says he may be a core special teamer. To do what? Block kicks?
RE: Sy'56  
Sy'56 : 2/9/2021 8:39 pm : link
In comment 15148986 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
First, I'm happy and will gladly read every word you write, so don't apologize for rambling.

Second, I would have waited until you posted your reviews but what are your thoughts on Zaven Collins. Forgetting draft position/value for a second and just evaluating his skills, what do you think of him as that LB/edge rusher you think the Giants need?


I have a 1st round grade on him but it will be more like a top 25 type than top 10. He is a unique player, special tools. Doesn't play with enough discipline yet and I don't trust his eyes. So he is more developmental than most guys I give a 1st round grade to. He can be a really solid player if he transitions to speed and power of NFL
RE: also if you are taking questions  
Sy'56 : 2/9/2021 8:41 pm : link
In comment 15148994 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
do you think drafting a CB high is a good idea versus signing a vet who has experience in the league? I wonder, in hindsight, if Detroit would have rather signed Bradberry and spent their #3 pick on another position instead of drafting Okudah.


I think if you don't have a true CB talent, free agent is the way to go. But because NYG has Bradberry and there is some promise with Holmes AND they have come versaiile safeties / nickels, pursuing a rookie is a solid move. I like Surtain a ton
RE: Thanks for this Sy,  
Sy'56 : 2/9/2021 8:44 pm : link
In comment 15148995 Section331 said:
Quote:
Surtain is my first choice of guys who might be available at 11 (personally, I don't know that he gets past Dallas). How do you grade Surtain v. Farley?


You'll see in April. Both are 1st rounders though and both are what DG looks for in corners.
RE: I'd be on board with..  
Sy'56 : 2/9/2021 8:45 pm : link
In comment 15149013 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
that plan.

The only thing I don't want is to sign Corey Davis or Sammy Watkins. If we don't get a top tier WR in FA, I'd spend 2 mid picks on the position in a deep WR draft.

But as always - great work!


I had a hard time thinking about those guys too, trust me. I like going double dip at WR in the draft as well. It is another deep group.
RE: Sy  
Sy'56 : 2/9/2021 8:46 pm : link
In comment 15149016 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
I'm curious why you left Farley off. He seems like a better coverage corner than Surtain. I have limited knowledge though.


Farley is a 1st rounder. I won't have him in my top 15 though. Good player however.
RE: Zeitler played well last year.  
Sy'56 : 2/9/2021 8:47 pm : link
In comment 15149028 mittenedman said:
Quote:
I don't see signing a big $$$ OG as a wise investment. Spinning your wheels. I am all about another OT though. I am not OK just assuming Peart will be a stud.

However I do think the LB for ND is a darkhorse at #11. Exactly the kind of player Judge seems to be looking for.


Zeitler is overpaid.
RE: Thanks, Sy.....Who plays RT? Peart  
Sy'56 : 2/9/2021 8:48 pm : link
In comment 15149084 George from PA said:
Quote:
With better OGs on both sides?

I am all for fixing OL and adding defensive studs, cluster drafting WRs.....2way TE is a need as well.

Not only they need a plan....they need luck


I think it is Peart, yes. Unless they pull a power move and go get Trent Williams, moving Thomas to RT
RE: Good way to start the offseason, Sy.  
Sy'56 : 2/9/2021 8:48 pm : link
In comment 15149015 Racer said:
Quote:
All-in on adding an impact vet to this group of OL despite the temptation to bolster another area where the arrow is down.

Can they have the identity you want on offense if Engram continues in the role he's played to-date? The reps should go to a 2-way player that has a chance to get better in my opinion.


I want to trade Engram for a 3rd or 4th round pick.
RE: Sy, as you mention  
Sy'56 : 2/9/2021 8:50 pm : link
In comment 15149113 Simms11 said:
Quote:
we need to add offensive playmakers. The Free Agent WRs you mentioned are not going to get it done. It’s more of wash, rinse and repeat IMO. Like bringing in Tate to replace OBJ. We have to address WR once and for all. I’d also even consider drafting Pitts and moving on from Engram if at all possible.

Is Koramoah more of a safety in your view or definitely a LBer? I think he played incredibly this year and is one of the LBers that I really like, along with Parsons and Surrat.

Thanks for the post, we’ll thought out.


I can see your point and I don't disagree. I just think they need a veteran in there that will catch the ball, preferably one with size. Slayton / Shepard / Mack? Oof. May have to force their hand and try and get a vet for a 1-2 year deal while they groom a rookie or two.
Zeitler  
cosmicj : 2/9/2021 8:56 pm : link
Zeitler had started 135 games in his career. 135! He won’t be around when the Giants are contending.

I don’t understand why he should be kept, and his salary is exorbitant and completely unjustifiable for almost any G. (And don’t tell me we can convert the 2021 base salary into a signing bonus and spread the hit over a few season. That’s an accounting trick, not a solution.)
Interesting thoughts, Sy..  
bw in dc : 2/9/2021 9:09 pm : link
Why not consider an OL at #11?

good ideas for sure Sy...  
BillKo : 2/9/2021 9:46 pm : link
...hopefully the Giants go in that direction.

And I also think the Football Giants have established an identity going forward.

It's Joe Judge.

His actions through out the season were made with conviction and he had the player's attention. They played hard.

Furthermore, his season ending press conference where he called out a division rival not by name, was moving (and believe me the Eagles heard it).

JJ was the first and most important step to getting an "identity".

Now they have to build on it.
I completely agree with the concept of establishing an identity  
AdamBrag : 2/9/2021 9:46 pm : link
But what identity are you looking for the Giants to establish?

What are the examples of other teams identities you are referring to?

I'm only asking because I think it's a really good idea.
RE: Interesting thoughts, Sy..  
BillKo : 2/9/2021 9:47 pm : link
In comment 15149300 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Why not consider an OL at #11?


I think the reason is don't take a chance on a guy taking time to "adjust" to the NFL, go for sure thing to step right in from jump street and make the OL that much better, and go with a playmaker type at that spot.........
Good read...good thoughts  
Jimmy Googs : 2/9/2021 9:53 pm : link
To the extent the Giants can grab 1-2 receiving threats in free agency, I would make Zeitler expendable and use the monies accordingly.

If not, then keep Zeitler one more season and make WR & TE focal points in the draft.

Need credible receiving targets...for more impact plays in the passing game...leading to more scoring.

Otherwise won't even reach .500 next season imv.
Damn... if we pulled off your off-season plan  
90.Cal : 2/9/2021 9:54 pm : link
I would feel very confident about winning the division.
If we signed  
90.Cal : 2/9/2021 9:57 pm : link
Leonard Williams, Brandon Scherff, Corey Davis, Hassan Reddick and the drafted Surtain, Vera-Tucker and Tutu Atwell...


I see us getting 10-12 wins and a home playoff game next year...

I love Tutu Atwell. Sy'56, off topic but any small thoughts on Rondale Moore's game?
A top WR in FA will be more impactful  
Judge_and_Jury : 2/9/2021 10:30 pm : link
But we can ALSO upgrade OL if we cut Zietler. At 14Mill he is solid but not worth that kind of money. 12.5mill savings vs the Cap.

- Sign Robinson, Golladay or Godwin as priority 1.
- Cut Zietler, Tate, Toiolo, Mayo, Restructure Martinez and/or Bradberry or Shepard
- Sign Scherff or Thuney. Slightly back loaded contract.
- Hernendez/Lemieux/possible draft pick battle for other OG spot

Draft:
- Now with a veterans WR1 you can go BPA and a guy like Parsons, Farley or Surtain
-Top OG or OT rd 2
- Top WR rd 3
Also resign LW  
Judge_and_Jury : 2/9/2021 10:32 pm : link
But Not Tomlinson (tough choice but don't have the cap space).

Tom Brady said it best ....  
Manny in CA : 2/10/2021 12:18 am : link
As a QB it's about NOT being rushed.

https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/2021-super-bowl-tom-brady-sympathizes-with-patrick-mahomes-says-chiefs-qb-was-in-an-almost-impossible-spot/

If you're just good enough to wear an NFL uniform and play QB, DOESN'T matter how good the pass cover defense is, if you have all day to carve them into itty-bitty pieces.
Keep the band together on the D-Line  
Sneakers O'toole : 2/10/2021 1:21 am : link
Unless Tomlinson asks for moon, make an effort to keep him.
Identity  
Big_Pete : 2/10/2021 3:48 am : link
I do like the idea of building upon your strengths and creating an identity.

I think that bolstering the Oline and defence is a good overall strategy.

But I am not sure that cutting Zeitler to sign a veteran like Scherff makes a lot of sense.

Cutting Zeitler creates $12m in cap space (with $2m in dead money), however, I expect a quality OL like Scherff is going to get in the region of a four year, $60m deal.

It would make more sense imho to find quality talent in the draft and perhaps decent value free agent/s on the OL.

One question I have for Sy is how does Alex Leatherwood project as a left guard?

The biggest problem is at WR  
BillT : 2/10/2021 7:14 am : link
We have to upgrade that position. The top three WR could easily be off the board by the time we draft and signing a big name FA WR is not realistic, I don’t think, and may not be the solution anyway. I’ve got nothing except to hope one of the three falls to us. Tough spot.
I agree with the premesis  
Giantimistic : 2/10/2021 7:40 am : link
I think when you have a strength you build on the strength. The Giants used to be a LB team in the 80's and kept adding to that group. For our 2 Super bowl runs our defense identity was pash rush and as we heard you can never have 2 many pass rushers--that helped us win 2 superbowls. When you build on a strength and that strength is what helps you win games, you need depth. Your bench should be able to start on other teams.

We have talent on the back 7 now and need to build on it. Our identity will not be dline pass rushers. We will still get sacks but a large amount will be from the back 7--coverage sacks or blitzes. I want the 3 down lb that can blitz or rush. We need to build off of Martinez and have depth if he goes down. We need another great corner or 2. We had 6 safeties on the roster with some that could play cb. I would be fine drafting another versatile safety if they are best player available in the draft (not #1).

Our oline is starting to look like a strength so I agree, lets build on it. Sign another guard or tackle, add in the draft. We cannot just have 5 online that we hope are good. Oline is really as strong as your weakest link. Even if Peart will be the answer long term, we can still get another Tackle in for now. Injuries happen. You need 7 strong oline.

I agree on offense that we need a WR that can open things up, but to me it is more about playmakers on offense. Players that can scare you that you game plan against. If Barkley is back, he is one. It could be from the TE position or WR. I am just looking for playmakers.



Just one final thought on FA WR's and the Giants offseason  
Rick in Dallas : 2/10/2021 7:44 am : link
If the franchise tag is going to be around $16MM this coming NFL year, I believe most of these premier FA WR's like Robinson are probably going to get tagged.
That's why I want to cluster draft the WR position in this deep WR class.
Draft BPA at number 11 then hope that Terrace Marshall is available at number 42 and either go for Seth Williams in the third round or I really like Josh Palmer in the fourth round.
Finally I would like to keep the gang together on the DL.
I end with this: I feel more confident this offseason then past years because I believe this offseason Judge and Graham's fingerprints rather than DG's will be all over our plan.
Sorry for rambling on...
Two things I really like about this thread  
Ivan15 : 2/10/2021 7:48 am : link
Sy”56 waited until most of the significant comments were made before he responded.

Many comments came from veteran BBIers - not from some kid posting on his way to his next class.
Thanks for this Sy  
JB_in_DC : 2/10/2021 8:15 am : link
Your insight is greatly appreciated.

I get a bit queasy thinking about an offseason where we aren't using FA dollars and/or a significant pick on an OL. We saw improvement over the course of this year, especially with run blocking. But still ended the season with the league's worst Pass Block Win Rate. Pass block win rate metric conveys the rate linemen can sustain their blocks for 2.5 seconds or longer (46%). We also managed to finish with the league's worst Pass Rush Win Rate (31%).

You give dog shit enough time in the sun and the smell will start go away, but that doesn't make it melted chocolate.
Link - ( New Window )
Yes - I do buy into this creating an identity stuff  
gidiefor : Mod : 2/10/2021 9:05 am : link
and I do think that is what Judge is all about

I also buy into the theory that you take the best available talent - and also that certain types of talent are more valuable than others

Here's my concerns

If you sign LW and cut Tomlinson, you have to replace Tomlinson. I don't think the Giants have his replacement on the roster. It's also ridiculous to cut him and sign his replacement, his equivalent will cost just as much as he will. SO you are going to have to use a top pick in the draft (a 2nd or 3rd) to get his replacement.

I have a similar problem with Zeitler. If you cut him he must be replaced. I'm not sure why Zeitler hasn't worked out, but I do think he's got talent. If the argument is that you can have the same type of player for less money -- ok -- maybe. But I think Zeitler is better than the players who will be out there. If you spent a top draft pick on an O lineman, and you want to spend a top draft pick on Defense and WR this year -- that means Tomlinson's replacement is not going to be selected this year.

I definitely would let go of Fackrel and replace him unless you can get him back on a similar deal. I'm letting Tate go and replacing him too. Tate is not part of the solution. I agree with signing a reliable WR talent in FA. I agree with spending a top pick on a WR and maybe cluster drafting at that position and taking advantage of the depth in this years draft.

Solder is going to retire. I would spend a mid round pick on Olineman. I do think this staff knows how to pick lineman and get good value in the draft.

I would sign a decent CB in FA and set up the draft for BPA in Rd 1 this way. I like your selections for round one. I like your approach in the draft -- but the one thing I find really debatable is whether to select an Olineman or D-lineman in the 2nd or 3rd Round -- I do think WR has to be in the discussion in those two rounds as well

Sy..  
EricJ : 2/10/2021 9:09 am : link
in the first half of your post you mentioned A Robinson or Godwin but in your recap at the end, you pointed to Marvin Jones, etc.

Can you clarify your thoughts a bit there?
Sy.. regarding the "identity"..  
EricJ : 2/10/2021 9:16 am : link
I also agree that we dont have one and we also need one. In some respects, an identity is also a plan to play a certain way or a particular style.

You began talking about how we need to score more points (agree 100%) and then talked about which holes to plug on both offense and defense. At the end you went so far as to name players you would target... thank you

Now, I think we still need to talk more about the team's identity. Yes, Judge wants to be a lunch pail hard working team which is part of that identity. However, on offense are we going to be a team that will focus on airing the ball out or will we be a ground and pound team?

Then... we need to stick to this for years. It is not something you try by collecting a few spare parts in one off season. I know YOU know this but others here expect miracles quickly. That said... I thought we would have more hog mollies at this point.
love it  
djm : 2/10/2021 9:46 am : link
thanks Sy.

Gotta be great at something--IE gotta have an identity. Add RB talent via the draft (should be easy in rounds 2-5) and add another OL talent via FA--then get Barkley back and that young pup along with him--now you've got a running game.

Make the defense even better by drafting BPA early and often.
Jones and that tier below the top should be cheaper  
JonC : 2/10/2021 9:49 am : link
than Robinson, Golladay, etc.

The problem with the UFA WR options is there's a lot of warts for a premium cost.

I wouldn't be surprised if Tomlinson goes to a higher bidder, Dexter and Hill platoon on paper, and they draft another DL early. It might not be ideal, but you can't pay/keep everyone.
RE: Sign me up for the thought process and the rough plan  
djm : 2/10/2021 9:54 am : link
In comment 15148980 JonC said:
Quote:
"I think simply trying to patch holes with players that play specific positions is the way poor teams build their rosters. They are mediocre, or poor, at a lot of different spots. They then pass on very good players (FA or Draft or Both) so they can fill he holes with what they perceive to be a fix. When in reality, it often leaves them with just more mediocrity and/or a lack of true depth."

Precisely what I rail against daily for the past twenty plus years, and the fact NYG seems to approach the roster in this reactionary fashion is what bugs me about their immediate future under DG. Fix it!


Figured i'd pick this one even though so many, including myself echo these thoughts, maybe now is the right time to sort of throw caution or go all in on a specific area of the team as the Giants don't appear to be as weak or bad or sorry in some spots as they have been in year's past. To me this team just lacks star power or greatness in any one area. They are "pretty good" in a lot sports, not so good in a few spots.

The time is now to establish an identity. Now is the time to turn a decent part of the team into something greater. I don't know if this plan was doable back in 2018 or even 2014. I think it's tenable now.

I want the DL and secondary to be ridiculous. Add a vet stop gap corner who can play. Re-sign Williams. Draft an edge player. Sign OL. Sign a sneaky upgrade at WR. Draft BPA.
I guess a big component to this off-season  
djm : 2/10/2021 10:00 am : link
is what the Giants think of guys like Peart and Lemieux. To me, even if you love Peart, which might be a stretch, you would still be giving him a shot at starting even if you signed a starting RT in fa. Peart can be the swing tackle --first guy off the bench OR he can push someone at guard--not sure if that is even possible. But the Giants better be in mad love with Peart if they plan on sticking with him at RT. We saw some flashes, but who knows what Judge thinks. Same with Lemieux.

I am of the belief, just knowing how the Giants operate, they will give Peart the starting job at RT. Zietler will NOT be cut, in my view. And the Giants let HErnandez and Lemieux battle it out for LG. Which means, they don't sign a vet FA OL. Not in love with that, but if the like the kids they have it is what it is. Another off-season of much needed practice time can't hurt.

Should be one very interesting off-season. Judge had a voice last year, but he had barely even taken off his coat before vet FA came around in 2020. HE's been here a full year and likely has won everyone over at mara tech. How Judge views these kids and FA will be fascinating.
RE: Great post  
djm : 2/10/2021 10:04 am : link
In comment 15149003 Go Terps said:
Quote:
More rambling from Sy is what we need.


It sure beats my rambling!
Yes, now is as good a time as any.  
Jimmy Googs : 2/10/2021 10:07 am : link
But let Judge create the identity though as the others don't exude a whole lot of confidence in determining what it should be and how to get there.

Judge may still fail, but we have already seen what the others' bring to the table...
RE: RE: Sign me up for the thought process and the rough plan  
JonC : 2/10/2021 10:11 am : link
In comment 15149598 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15148980 JonC said:


Quote:


"I think simply trying to patch holes with players that play specific positions is the way poor teams build their rosters. They are mediocre, or poor, at a lot of different spots. They then pass on very good players (FA or Draft or Both) so they can fill he holes with what they perceive to be a fix. When in reality, it often leaves them with just more mediocrity and/or a lack of true depth."

Precisely what I rail against daily for the past twenty plus years, and the fact NYG seems to approach the roster in this reactionary fashion is what bugs me about their immediate future under DG. Fix it!



Figured i'd pick this one even though so many, including myself echo these thoughts, maybe now is the right time to sort of throw caution or go all in on a specific area of the team as the Giants don't appear to be as weak or bad or sorry in some spots as they have been in year's past. To me this team just lacks star power or greatness in any one area. They are "pretty good" in a lot sports, not so good in a few spots.

The time is now to establish an identity. Now is the time to turn a decent part of the team into something greater. I don't know if this plan was doable back in 2018 or even 2014. I think it's tenable now.

I want the DL and secondary to be ridiculous. Add a vet stop gap corner who can play. Re-sign Williams. Draft an edge player. Sign OL. Sign a sneaky upgrade at WR. Draft BPA.


The trick is the players need to be available and want to sign here, given NYG is one of 32 teams and the competition is going to be fierce. The other issue is warts, and how much do you want to risk ... I hated the Solder, Tate, and Ogletree deals, and was proven correct they were bad decisions. Would prefer NYG avoid similar decisions with players with obvious warts, and this trims the field too.

I would bite the bullet and re-sign LW, and am confident in finding a CB, DL, and depth in the draft. The trick is going to be finding WR upgrades and finishing the OL, two huge keys for the Giants to improve in 2021, and provide Jones with the help he desperately needs. I actually like the idea of signing Scherff and seeing what Peart has at RT, while drafting interior OL and a WR. Signing a UFA WR is the one they can't fook up, unless it's a contract they can escape hatch after a couple seasons.

CB at #11, WR at #42, DL in the 3rd, OL in the mid-rounds is a strategy I could see them trying to adapt.
I have no problem giving Judge the keys  
djm : 2/10/2021 10:20 am : link
he's clearly got a voice here and the Giants will listen to him more and more as we move forward.

I still say keep your eyes on the trade front. Trades are very common now in the NFL. Giants might be in on the trade market. Matter of fact i'd be surprised if they weren't.
The decision process coming out of the NY Giants front office  
Jimmy Googs : 2/10/2021 10:23 am : link
isn't some complex enigma.

As already signaled in the year-end press sessions, the bulk of this offseason's efforts (outside of probably only a Leonard Williams deal) is going to be about investing in assets to make Daniel Jones successful as soon as possible. Presume all the leftover money for free agents and premium picks will be on the offensive side of the ball and all about this year's available playmakers.

Not suggesting its the wrong approach, only that it has parameters which brings risk that you aren't buying the best available pieces to build an overall winning roster.

But that is what this franchise does.
RE: RE: RE: Sign me up for the thought process and the rough plan  
djm : 2/10/2021 10:24 am : link
In comment 15149615 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15149598 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 15148980 JonC said:


Quote:


"I think simply trying to patch holes with players that play specific positions is the way poor teams build their rosters. They are mediocre, or poor, at a lot of different spots. They then pass on very good players (FA or Draft or Both) so they can fill he holes with what they perceive to be a fix. When in reality, it often leaves them with just more mediocrity and/or a lack of true depth."

Precisely what I rail against daily for the past twenty plus years, and the fact NYG seems to approach the roster in this reactionary fashion is what bugs me about their immediate future under DG. Fix it!



Figured i'd pick this one even though so many, including myself echo these thoughts, maybe now is the right time to sort of throw caution or go all in on a specific area of the team as the Giants don't appear to be as weak or bad or sorry in some spots as they have been in year's past. To me this team just lacks star power or greatness in any one area. They are "pretty good" in a lot sports, not so good in a few spots.

The time is now to establish an identity. Now is the time to turn a decent part of the team into something greater. I don't know if this plan was doable back in 2018 or even 2014. I think it's tenable now.

I want the DL and secondary to be ridiculous. Add a vet stop gap corner who can play. Re-sign Williams. Draft an edge player. Sign OL. Sign a sneaky upgrade at WR. Draft BPA.



The trick is the players need to be available and want to sign here, given NYG is one of 32 teams and the competition is going to be fierce. The other issue is warts, and how much do you want to risk ... I hated the Solder, Tate, and Ogletree deals, and was proven correct they were bad decisions. Would prefer NYG avoid similar decisions with players with obvious warts, and this trims the field too.

I would bite the bullet and re-sign LW, and am confident in finding a CB, DL, and depth in the draft. The trick is going to be finding WR upgrades and finishing the OL, two huge keys for the Giants to improve in 2021, and provide Jones with the help he desperately needs. I actually like the idea of signing Scherff and seeing what Peart has at RT, while drafting interior OL and a WR. Signing a UFA WR is the one they can't fook up, unless it's a contract they can escape hatch after a couple seasons.

CB at #11, WR at #42, DL in the 3rd, OL in the mid-rounds is a strategy I could see them trying to adapt.


Yep--I just wonder how Judge and the Giants want to operate moving forward. Are they content to take the long game approach? Was last off-season the big spending spree and now they just continue to build through the draft or is it somewhere in the middle...or, do they have another big spending spree in them?

AS to Tomlinson, I think the Giants have a number in mind and want to bring him back but it will depend on the open market. I don't think it's a forgone conclusion that he's gone just yet. He might not get the big offer. He's not a dynamic player even if he is good.
RE: The decision process coming out of the NY Giants front office  
JonC : 2/10/2021 10:31 am : link
In comment 15149627 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
isn't some complex enigma.

As already signaled in the year-end press sessions, the bulk of this offseason's efforts (outside of probably only a Leonard Williams deal) is going to be about investing in assets to make Daniel Jones successful as soon as possible. Presume all the leftover money for free agents and premium picks will be on the offensive side of the ball and all about this year's available playmakers.

Not suggesting its the wrong approach, only that it has parameters which brings risk that you aren't buying the best available pieces to build an overall winning roster.

But that is what this franchise does.


Yes it is, and it drives my optimizer side nuts. As does their need drafting.
SY 56 Slater ?  
Thegratefulhead : 2/10/2021 10:39 am : link
I think Zeitler will be cut. Overpaid. Slater looks like a beast to my unprofessional eyes.
RE: RE: The decision process coming out of the NY Giants front office  
Jimmy Googs : 2/10/2021 10:49 am : link
In comment 15149637 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15149627 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


isn't some complex enigma.

As already signaled in the year-end press sessions, the bulk of this offseason's efforts (outside of probably only a Leonard Williams deal) is going to be about investing in assets to make Daniel Jones successful as soon as possible. Presume all the leftover money for free agents and premium picks will be on the offensive side of the ball and all about this year's available playmakers.

Not suggesting its the wrong approach, only that it has parameters which brings risk that you aren't buying the best available pieces to build an overall winning roster.

But that is what this franchise does.



Yes it is, and it drives my optimizer side nuts. As does their need drafting.


Yep. And while Judge will have influence with the going's on, he is smart enough not to act like a full naysayer to an approach the others have already convinced themselves is the correct one. I actually think he is the one giving them a little bit of a leash...
Idenyity for me  
Thegratefulhead : 2/10/2021 10:52 am : link
Would be the 90s Cowboys. Build me an OL so good that you know we are going run, we know you know, and we smash it down your throat anyway. So when Jones steps back to pass in play action, he looks like he is playing catch in the backyard.

It is is what I expected after we drafted Barkley and all the shit DG has said. This was why I was a Becton guy.(I get the medical) So I do like the idea of more OL. I like where the D is going. I see it.
To me, a teams identity is always set by the defense first and then  
Spider56 : 2/10/2021 11:14 am : link
the OL ... and defense identity starts at the LB position. The list is endless but most recently it was Devin White who made the Bucs and you saw what happened to the Steelers when Dupree got hurt. We need to find a real mean, nasty, stud LB to go along with Martinez. ... then get a TE that can both catch and block consistently, and a WR that can give the opposition something to worry about. Frankly, I think the current talent on the OL will develop nicely.
RE: RE: The decision process coming out of the NY Giants front office  
GManinDC : 2/10/2021 11:27 am : link
In comment 15149637 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15149627 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


isn't some complex enigma.

As already signaled in the year-end press sessions, the bulk of this offseason's efforts (outside of probably only a Leonard Williams deal) is going to be about investing in assets to make Daniel Jones successful as soon as possible. Presume all the leftover money for free agents and premium picks will be on the offensive side of the ball and all about this year's available playmakers.

Not suggesting its the wrong approach, only that it has parameters which brings risk that you aren't buying the best available pieces to build an overall winning roster.

But that is what this franchise does.



Yes it is, and it drives my optimizer side nuts. As does their need drafting.


2016 redux, but on offense?
One more Thank You  
Joe Beckwith : 2/10/2021 12:29 pm : link
To Sy'56 for all you do, and for creating some food for thought during the gap between the Super Bowl and mini-Combines/Free Agency.
That said, weren't we told what the identity was going to be? Run the ball, stop the run....by use of hog mollies(not just on OL), and return to hard hitting Giants football?
Thomas, Lemieux, Zeitler, Peart on OL, Lawrence, the trade for LW for the DL, the late round LBs that seem to like to hit, and a taller CB in Bradberry vs. the 5'10 secondary guys they were drafting?
I'm not sure about the specific guys to pursue, much of which will depend on who they decide to keep/try to keep to keep what they see as the core intact. I think we all agree that ER, WR, and CB are the priorities, and hopefully they can sign one and draft one of each(especially the first 2).
I have a lot of faith in Judge, and I think that he took the job on condition he have more input than predecessors in shopping for the groceries, including making HIS items come to pass; and ownership bought into it(eg: the '20 draft).
The next steps  
Colin@gbn : 2/10/2021 1:45 pm : link
Afternoon guys: Good discussion. I would have one quick question for Sy and that is it isn't totally clear whether this is what you would do or what you think the Giants are likely to do.

One thing I would disagree slightly with is the notion of identity. Teams talk about it but I suspect that its mostly cliche. You get an identity by winning games and you win games because you have good players.

What I would agree with is the fact that too much attention is paid to positions per se. We are trying to think more in terms of units. If one looks at the successful teams in the league these days they all have a really, really good QB and then they have at least one unit that they win games with. And in this day and age that is almost always either a dynamic set of receivers that gives you a big-play passing attack or a defense that can shut down (or at least slow down) the other guys passing game. Personally I would like to see the Giants pick one of ER, DB or receiver and build that unit rather take a DE in round one, a CB in two and a WR in three type approach.

In fact, I don't if you guys see a trend here, but the Giants got their QB in 2019 (although of course the 'Judge' and jury are still out whether Jones is in fact the answer), and they addressed the OL in 2020 with three draft picks (including two premium picks) and inserting Gates into the starting line up and extending him.

And all indications are that the plan is to try and provide Jones with some weapons this year. I could see them prioritizing the top FA WRs, for example, and trying to get the best one they can get although there are a lot of teams out there with way more cap space they may have to settle for a guy who isn't necessarily at the top of their list. At the same time, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out they are likely going into the draft hoping to get one of the top 3-4 receivers at #11.

Unfortunately, based on the latest intel it looks like there is a much better than even chance that those top 3-4 receivers (including TE Pitts) will be gone by the time they get on the clock. In that likely scenario I could see them taking one of the corners at #11 and then loading up on receivers with their 2-3-4 picks. You'd have guys like Terrace Marshall, RonDale Moore, Rashod Bateman, and Amon-Ra St. Brown in the 2nd; a TE like Hunter Long in the 3rd and then a big WR like Sage Surratt, Simi Fohoko, Seth Williams in the 4th.

In the meantime, it will be interesting to see what they do with the OL. Does it really make sense to cut Zeitler, for example, but then sign a guy like Scherff or Thuney who may cost even more. More likely if they did cut Zeitler it would be for cap reasons and in that case you'd probably be looking for a cheaper mid-level type replacement. In the end, my guess is that they keep Zeitler around (although he may be asked to take a pay cut. One thing you'd be looking for on the OL would be some continuity and if you were going to start 3-4 young guys it'd be nice to have that veteran anchor. What I could see them doing is adding another veteran swing G/T or two to compete at LG and RT and to provide depth.

Hey Colin  
JonC : 2/10/2021 1:59 pm : link
I wouldn't necessarily roll with the approach I posted above (CB at #11, WR at #42, DL in the 3rd, OL in the mid-rounds is a strategy I could see them trying to adapt) but fully expect the Giants could end up there, given their needs and recent drafting outputs. I'd like to go Edge at #11 if Surtain is gone, but not sure yet the prospects will be proper value. I do think the value there will be defense if the WRs are gone, unless they like another OL who could plug into the starting lineup.

I just can't shake the instinct NYG's recent drafting and roster building under DG just isn't panning out in terms of building a sustainable winner. Hopefully development per player will begin to accelerate and prove me wrong.
Joe an Colin...  
Brown_Hornet : 2/10/2021 2:00 pm : link
...excellent posts.

I greatly appreciate the insights and the conversation.
I would agree with Sy's premise  
Biteymax22 : 2/10/2021 2:09 pm : link
But I have to be "that guy" and throw this one out:


I'm not as concerned with the Giants putting together a good plan as I am them making the correct organizational changes to actually execute this plan.

The board likes to talk about positions groups, value, where we would add and subtract on the team ect.... But if we don't do a better job of evaluating talent, developing players and assessing value of free agents none of this is going to matter. Your better off executing a bad play well than executing a good plan poorly.

The difference between the perennial contenders and perennial bottom dwellers in this league is 100% the ability to evaluate talent and draft well, this is way more important than team structure and positional values.
ERs and coin flips  
Colin@gbn : 2/10/2021 2:37 pm : link
Jon: Agree 100% that if the Giants had their druthers and the WRs were not available they'd probably jump all over an elite ER if one were there. Problem is that it isn't clear there is such a guy in this draft at that point. Certainly the Giants will be all over a guy like Rousseau this spring, but there are just a lot of questions there. He's incredibly athletic but his technique is very, very raw. Time will tell. At the same time, if you do upgrade the corners - and in addition to the pick you'd probably still want to add one or two mid-range FA CBs to compete with the guys you have coming back for the 3-4 corner slots a) for depth and b) to match-up with 3 or 4-WR sets - if you can play man, which we couldn't at all last year which severely limited what else you could do on D, then Patrick Graham would be freed up to doing a whole lot more blitzing and the like which would in turn cover up more warts on the D. Its all complimentary.

Bitey: I feel your pain. But I have been following drafts for over 50 years now and have come to accept that when we say they are like lotteries or a crap shoot we mean they are like lotteries or a crap shoot. Its 95% chance and the rest is luck. And yeah we can look back ask WTF were they thinking but the fact is that hindsight makes geniuses of us all. In truth the one consistent thing the good teams have is a really, really good QB - the Patriots the prototype for consistent winner in the NFL got theirs as an afterthought in the 6th. Was that genius or just plain dumb luck.
RE: ERs and coin flips  
Victor in CT : 2/10/2021 3:14 pm : link
In comment 15149950 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
Jon: Agree 100% that if the Giants had their druthers and the WRs were not available they'd probably jump all over an elite ER if one were there. Problem is that it isn't clear there is such a guy in this draft at that point. Certainly the Giants will be all over a guy like Rousseau this spring, but there are just a lot of questions there. He's incredibly athletic but his technique is very, very raw. Time will tell. At the same time, if you do upgrade the corners - and in addition to the pick you'd probably still want to add one or two mid-range FA CBs to compete with the guys you have coming back for the 3-4 corner slots a) for depth and b) to match-up with 3 or 4-WR sets - if you can play man, which we couldn't at all last year which severely limited what else you could do on D, then Patrick Graham would be freed up to doing a whole lot more blitzing and the like which would in turn cover up more warts on the D. Its all complimentary.

Bitey: I feel your pain. But I have been following drafts for over 50 years now and have come to accept that when we say they are like lotteries or a crap shoot we mean they are like lotteries or a crap shoot. Its 95% chance and the rest is luck. And yeah we can look back ask WTF were they thinking but the fact is that hindsight makes geniuses of us all. In truth the one consistent thing the good teams have is a really, really good QB - the Patriots the prototype for consistent winner in the NFL got theirs as an afterthought in the 6th. Was that genius or just plain dumb luck.


Brady was dumb luck. Belichick said as much in Halberstam's book "Education of a Coach" about him. Said they were split between Brady and Tim Rattay. TIM RATTAY! And that had they had any idea they would have taken him much earlier. On top of all of this, they took Brady with their SECOND pick in the 6th round! With #187 they took DB Antwon Harris who started 4 games in 4 years and washed out.
Colin  
Thegratefulhead : 2/10/2021 3:45 pm : link
In truth the one consistent thing the good teams have is a really, really good QB.

I want a dominant unit but I also want to know if we have a really really good QB. How can we know, if we don't protect him and give him weapons?
RE: ERs and coin flips  
Biteymax22 : 2/10/2021 3:52 pm : link
In comment 15149950 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
Jon: Agree 100% that if the Giants had their druthers and the WRs were not available they'd probably jump all over an elite ER if one were there. Problem is that it isn't clear there is such a guy in this draft at that point. Certainly the Giants will be all over a guy like Rousseau this spring, but there are just a lot of questions there. He's incredibly athletic but his technique is very, very raw. Time will tell. At the same time, if you do upgrade the corners - and in addition to the pick you'd probably still want to add one or two mid-range FA CBs to compete with the guys you have coming back for the 3-4 corner slots a) for depth and b) to match-up with 3 or 4-WR sets - if you can play man, which we couldn't at all last year which severely limited what else you could do on D, then Patrick Graham would be freed up to doing a whole lot more blitzing and the like which would in turn cover up more warts on the D. Its all complimentary.

Bitey: I feel your pain. But I have been following drafts for over 50 years now and have come to accept that when we say they are like lotteries or a crap shoot we mean they are like lotteries or a crap shoot. Its 95% chance and the rest is luck. And yeah we can look back ask WTF were they thinking but the fact is that hindsight makes geniuses of us all. In truth the one consistent thing the good teams have is a really, really good QB - the Patriots the prototype for consistent winner in the NFL got theirs as an afterthought in the 6th. Was that genius or just plain dumb luck.


I get what you're saying but I look at draft picks like hands in poker. Overall if everyone plays enough poker they all wind up with the same amount of good hands/bad hands to even the odds, yet the good poker players find a way to win while the bad ones lose.

It seems year after year we watch teams like Baltimore and Seattle hit on mid round picks while some teams, like the Jets (and dare I say the Giants) don't even have a high success rate on their first round pick.

Yes there is a lot of chance involved but some teams are better at swinging the odds in their favor. I'd love to see us become one of them.
All in!!!  
Colin@gbn : 2/10/2021 4:19 pm : link
Bitey: Interesting reference because I will jokingly say 'that everything I know about the draft I learned from playing poker!' I agree over time things even out. But every poker player knows you run hot and you run cold and there are no rules as to how hot you can get of how cold. Fact is when it comes to the draft the Giants have had what over the past decade, 40 or so premiums picks. That's not a lot of hands. You want to talk about lucky. How about getting #56 with the second pick in 1981. Or Carl Banks at #3 in 1984. Equals two Super Bowls.

Then how about unlucky. I'll throw out some names. Hakeem Nicks, Victor, Odell and Saquon. Four 8incredibly talented players with at least All Pro cred whose careers were dramatically injured by injuries in the past decade. Is there are any other team that has had four guys that talented have their careers so impacted by injuries. In fact, are there even four guys of that quality that the other 31 teams combined have had so impacted.

What's been so frustrating to me as a draft analyst is that year in and year out when the Giants have made their picks generally one has said to oneself 'good pick', 'solid pick', 'solid draft' but then one-by-one the guys fall away. I'm thinking even a draft like 2016. The Giants only had 6 picks but you said to yourself at the time of the draft every one of those guys has a chance to be a starter, but in the end the only guy who ever really contributed was Sterling Shephard.

We also as fans and media tend to conflate whether a pick was a value pick at the time with how it works out 2-3 years down the road. So we say you can only judge a draft after 2-3 years. But that's whether the picks worked out. But what we tend to do with picks that don't work out is then say they are lousy picks.

Its like if you're playing a hand with A-A and somebody with a pair of 2s goes all in. You call and the guy flops a 2 and you lose. It wasn't a bad call. In fact it was a perfect play. But it didn't work out because you're playing a game that in the end is a crap shoot.

But like Dave Sy I tend to ramble!
All well and good, but the Giants problems primarily stem  
Jimmy Googs : 2/10/2021 4:50 pm : link
from not drafting as well as other teams have over the past decade or so. And that issue has only resulted in desperate moves by their GMs to make up for it, resulting in only further decline.

You can point to a number of reasons why they haven't been better at drafting, but rest assured it goes much further than an unlucky hand at poker.





Sy  
Jay on the Island : 2/10/2021 5:28 pm : link
First off great job. If the Giants came out of this offseason with that I would be very happy. I was hoping that the Giants would sign Reddick who I think can thrive under Graham. He's young and coming off of his best season.

...  
christian : 2/10/2021 6:20 pm : link
I'm far from a fan of the general management of this team, but even I was impressed with the improvement made to the defense in one offseason.

- Added 3 good-to-very good players in UFA (Bradberry, Martinez, Ryan)
- Bolstered the pass rush-by-committee with 2 veterans (Frackrell, Golden)
- Added a nickel corner on the 4th round in the draft (Holmes)
- Added a high talent safety who was unfortunately was injured (McKinney)

It's not impossible, or far fetched to improve the offensive side of the ball. The Giants have the levers to have plenty of cap space in 21/22/23 and have the 11th pick in the draft.

The notion improving these units should take years is a myth born from this regime's previous failures.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 2/10/2021 6:36 pm : link
Quote:
The notion improving these units should take years is a myth born from this regime's previous failures.


Couldn't agree more. I think almost any team is one great off-season away from average, and can launch themselves to Super Bowl contention within 2 or 3.
RE: ....  
christian : 2/10/2021 6:51 pm : link
In comment 15150149 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:


Quote:


The notion improving these units should take years is a myth born from this regime's previous failures.



Couldn't agree more. I think almost any team is one great off-season away from average, and can launch themselves to Super Bowl contention within 2 or 3.


I always go back this simple assessment:

In year one Gettleman spent big resources to address left tackle (Solder), middle linebacker (Ogletree), and WR (Beckham).

And then over the next two years he spent big resources to address left tackle (Thomas), middle linebacker (Martinez), and WR (Tate).

Imagine if he just gets those three moves right the first time. Maybe next the Giants upgrade right tackle, edge rusher, and TE?
Imagine  
Jimmy Googs : 2/10/2021 7:06 pm : link
if the Giants hired a different GM...
RE: RE: ....  
BrettNYG10 : 2/10/2021 7:25 pm : link
In comment 15150158 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15150149 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:




Quote:


The notion improving these units should take years is a myth born from this regime's previous failures.



Couldn't agree more. I think almost any team is one great off-season away from average, and can launch themselves to Super Bowl contention within 2 or 3.



I always go back this simple assessment:

In year one Gettleman spent big resources to address left tackle (Solder), middle linebacker (Ogletree), and WR (Beckham).

And then over the next two years he spent big resources to address left tackle (Thomas), middle linebacker (Martinez), and WR (Tate).

Imagine if he just gets those three moves right the first time. Maybe next the Giants upgrade right tackle, edge rusher, and TE?


Yup, constantly patching holes. It's frustrating.

We need some great drafts. A 2004 or 2005 draft (or Colts 2018 draft). Maybe we've already one and it needed a couple years to marinate. Sy laid out an incredibly thoughtful post in the OP - I still don't see a contender unless we have a home run draft soon.
JFC...  
Brown_Hornet : 2/10/2021 7:27 pm : link
...Give it a rest
RE: RE: RE: ....  
christian : 2/10/2021 8:08 pm : link
In comment 15150188 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
Yup, constantly patching holes. It's frustrating.

We need some great drafts. A 2004 or 2005 draft (or Colts 2018 draft). Maybe we've already one and it needed a couple years to marinate. Sy laid out an incredibly thoughtful post in the OP - I still don't see a contender unless we have a home run draft soon.


I’m less bullish on the value of drafts. You get beyond round 2 and you’re throwing dice. Free agency is where you have the data and info to not fuck it up. A 30 year, pro player personnel vet like Gettleman shouldn’t blow UFA like he did in 18 & 19. It’s his specialty.

If you get 2 starters and a part time player from a draft, I think that’s a win.

I don’t think it’s an unfair expectation to upgrade four offensive positions. I’d like to see one better interior lineman, WR, TE, and swing tackle. That’s not crazy.
they can't fix everything this offseason  
GiantsFan84 : 2/10/2021 8:13 pm : link
i agree with cutting the guys Sy mentioned. it will leave them with 34M in cap space.

this team is not 1 year away from contending. best case scenario is they are 2 years away. they need to add a big piece this offseason and have a good draft. then next offseason with solders dead money off the books and the cap going up they can add another big time piece or two

knowing that time frame, they need to draft good players period. i don't care if it's a G, OT, WR, RB, LB, TE, or WR. this team needs EVERYTHING so don't reach.
...  
BrettNYG10 : 2/10/2021 8:15 pm : link
Ah, I see what you're saying.

I agree. Superb drafting is pretty much luck - and maybe a bit of coaching/development as well.
RE: ...  
Judge_and_Jury : 2/10/2021 8:17 pm : link
In comment 15150143 christian said:
Quote:
I'm far from a fan of the general management of this team, but even I was impressed with the improvement made to the defense in one offseason.

- Added 3 good-to-very good players in UFA (Bradberry, Martinez, Ryan)
- Bolstered the pass rush-by-committee with 2 veterans (Frackrell, Golden)
- Added a nickel corner on the 4th round in the draft (Holmes)
- Added a high talent safety who was unfortunately was injured (McKinney)

It's not impossible, or far fetched to improve the offensive side of the ball. The Giants have the levers to have plenty of cap space in 21/22/23 and have the 11th pick in the draft.

The notion improving these units should take years is a myth born from this regime's previous failures.


I think we are pretty close provided we get a quality #1 WR to add to the mix along with a couple other moves.
Christian - that is where it should be spent  
Jimmy Googs : 2/10/2021 8:19 pm : link
and the offense certainly could use upgrades at those positions. But would suggest executing on all that AND seeing the benefits in 2021 would be quite optimistic. Maybe not crazy but a notch or two below.

Their #1 goal is indeed to make Daniel Jones successful so let's see how they try to pull that off.
RE: they can't fix everything this offseason  
christian : 2/10/2021 8:33 pm : link
In comment 15150219 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
i agree with cutting the guys Sy mentioned. it will leave them with 34M in cap space.

this team is not 1 year away from contending. best case scenario is they are 2 years away. they need to add a big piece this offseason and have a good draft. then next offseason with solders dead money off the books and the cap going up they can add another big time piece or two


I think that is a very low bar to expect. The Giants meaningfully upgraded 4 positions on defense and gave up 6 points less a game. They went from 30th to 9th in scoring.

Bradberry > Jenkins
Martinez > Ogletree
Ryan > Bethea
Holmes > Committee

And that's with their 2nd round pick missing most of the year.

Why is a similar upgrade on offense so crazy?
RE: Imagine  
EricJ : 2/10/2021 9:03 pm : link
In comment 15150170 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
if the Giants hired a different GM...


Can you name that GM who was available when we hired DG instead?
RE: RE: Imagine  
Jimmy Googs : 2/10/2021 9:13 pm : link
In comment 15150279 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15150170 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


if the Giants hired a different GM...



Can you name that GM who was available when we hired DG instead?


No, you're right. DG probably was the only one on the face of the earth that should have been considered at the time.

Good thing he was fired by the Panthers six months earlier otherwise we all would have missed out on this crazy success ride of champagne wishes and cavier dreams he has brought to the franchise over the last 36 months...
RE: Imagine  
Bill L : 2/10/2021 9:52 pm : link
In comment 15150170 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
if the Giants hired a different GM...
Threadkiller.

And this was a serious, meaningful thread too
RE: SY 56 Slater ?  
Sy'56 : 2/10/2021 9:53 pm : link
In comment 15149647 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
I think Zeitler will be cut. Overpaid. Slater looks like a beast to my unprofessional eyes.


Not sure I will end up top 15 on him...Good player though the I think will make a Zack Martin move to OG
Question  
Colin@gbn : 2/10/2021 10:03 pm : link
I was going to say i was hoping you'd stop by today Dave but then I remembered it actually is your thread. I have a question for you that has intrigued me since the draft in April. A day or so before the draft you nailed the Thomas pick but in one sense it didn't make a lot of sense in that you had Thomas as the #4 OT and 17th overall. Was that a lucky or supremely educated guess or did someone tip you off. Just curious.
RE: RE: Imagine  
Jimmy Googs : 2/10/2021 10:03 pm : link
In comment 15150368 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15150170 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


if the Giants hired a different GM...

Threadkiller.

And this was a serious, meaningful thread too


A bit dramatic?
Sy  
Go Terps : 2/10/2021 10:05 pm : link
I know you're high on Davonte Smith. Do you see the teams at the top being scared off by his size? Will that become more of a "thing" as we get farther on the calendar from his phenomenal performances on the field?
Can't believe I'm just seeing this thread. Good OP, Sy  
Anakim : 2/10/2021 10:20 pm : link
A few things:

I do agree that we need to add an OL or two, but I don't think I would throw big money to get one. I think the big money should be devoted towards your Plan B: the skill positions. A WR like Allen Robinson; Leonard Williams; a CB, an ER, etc. I envision the OL next year looking like Thomas-?? (or move Gates to LG)-Gates-??--Peart. I wouldn't bring back Fleming, but I would get an experienced RT in case Peart falters. Lemieux could be a serviceable backup IOL. Hernandez seems to be done here.

Agreed on needing an ILB to play next to Martinez and to compete with Crowder for the starting job. Either via FA or the Draft. Guys like Cam McGrone, Chazz Surratt, Jabril Cox, KJ Britt, Baron Browning, etc. would be good choices in Rounds 3-4.

I like 2 of the 3 players you have targeted at 11. I think Parsons and Surtain are top-10 prospects in this Draft. JOK is a bit father down for me, but still a very good player. I do think Caleb Farley is a superior prospect to Surtain based on his measurables and long-speed (speed and quickness seem to be the only things Surtain lack) and Farley is my #1 target at 11, assuming the CB-needy Broncos and Cowboys don't steal him from us. If Surtain gets matched up with a speedy guy like Tyreek Hill, he's going to face a lot of problems. By contrast, Farley has the makeup speed and quickness to be able to cover guys like Hill.

I'm also a big fan of Jaycee Horn. If he can clean up his grabbiness and technique, he'll be a potential shutdown CB.


Decent mock. IDK much about Tucker. We could someone like Tutu Atwell, but his size scares me. I wonder how much rigor he can face in the NFL. I'd LOVE Nico Collins or Terrace Marshall Jr. in either the second or third round.
