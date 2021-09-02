Creating An Identity Sy'56 : 2/9/2021 3:57 pm

Throughout the month of January, I began a pretty extensive research project that studied how NFL teams build their rosters via personnel (Draft / Free Agency / Waivers / Trades...etc). It has been and continues to be time consuming, but there are interesting trends I find with the teams that continue to be contenders yearly (minus a few injury related bumps in the road).



I don't want to ramble, but a general concept I have seen (and this is not anything groundbreaking)..is how so many teams that have won over the past decade stick to building identities on either or both sides of the ball. I have multiple examples on this that are pretty clear.



When it comes to the NYG offseason, I think this is exactly what the FO needs to pursue. They are out of the cellar, but not yet at the upper part of the middle tier. They're still looking up at the majority of the league. With that said...I think he arrow is pointing up and this is why I think how they approach Personnel acquisition THIS offseason is so, so vital to getting this team back to yearly contention. Legitimate contention.



Where does NYG show promise not the roster? Where are they weak? It is a common thought this time of year to look at the team's weaknesses and simply come up with the strategy that the team must add talent to those holes on the roster before anything else. Bad approach? No. The ideal approach? No. I think simply trying to patch holes with players that play specific positions is the way poor teams build their rosters. They are mediocre, or poor, at a lot of different spots. They then pass on very good players (FA or Draft or Both) so they can fill he holes with what they perceive to be a fix. When in reality, it often leaves them with just more mediocrity and/or a lack of true depth.



I'm rambling, sorry.



So where do I think NYG needs to go this offseason? Look, you aren't going to the playoffs unless you score a lot of points most likely. 9 out of the top 10 scoring offenses, 11 of the top 13, were in the postseason. Even with that being the case, it still seems to be that the defense (more specifically the pass rush) is the catalyst for Super Bowl success. The FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS NEEDS TO BE OFFENSE. If you know anything about me, I am all about building the dominant offensive line more than I am about throwing big money and high draft picks at skill position spots. It is not a rule, but it is a preference.



I think NYG's move in free agency should revolve around creating money to bring in a high-end OL. It can be a guard, it can be a center (Gates can be moved), it can be a tackle. Get a guy in here that you KNOW can play at a high level. A few names:



Brandon Scherff / OG

Corey Linsley / OC

Joe Thuney / OG

Trent Williams / OT



If this can't happen for whatever reason, the next best move would be to throw the money at WR Allen Robinson or WR Chris Godwin. NYG can't trot out what they had at WR a year ago and a 1st round pick won't help enough. This passing game is horrid but I think it has potential if there was just one real talent out there. Remember what Plax did to there NYG offense and other receivers. He scared the opposing defense and it opened things up.



Defensively, NYG had to manufacture a pass rush via the blitz and Leonard Williams had a career year. The quality play in the secondary was a big part of the success (more than what I think people know). I'd be lying if I said that was going to be repeatable. There isn't enough pass rush talent on this team, plain and simple. The common strategy would be to take a pass rusher at #11 in the draft. From what I see, I think NYG would be reaching if they did so. My thought? Take a cornerback or get an inside LB that has special coverage OR pass rush traits. "But NYG has Martinez and Crowder!".....That is exactly the thought that gets team into trouble. Passing on talent because a 7th round pick had a few good plays and looks fast. Trust me, Crowder will get his shot no matter who NYG has at ILB.



There are three names I am looking at with #11 when it comes to defense.



Patrick Surtain II - CB/Alabama

Micah Parsons - LB/Penn State

Jeremiah Owusu-Karmoah - LB/Notre Dame



For a defensive scheme that proved they can move guys around, I think those bottom 2 LBs can be enormous factors for this defense and the way it plays. True playmakers, big time athletes, old school mentalities. Following the first round, you may think then they HAVE to go after the holes on the roster. This is where I think identity comes in. What does NYG do well? Can it be turned into a dominant trait? I think spending another draft pick on the OL to really fortify the group up front immediately changes what the offense can truly accomplish.



So without getting too specific because there are too many variables, my ideal NYG plan for the offseason:



Sign OL talent (Brandon Scherff)



Sign a 2nd/3rd tier WR talent (Marvin Jones Jr OR Corey Davis OR Sammy Watkins)



Sign a serviceable EDGE (Haason Reddick)



*Have to let Tomlinson walk / Fackrell walk / CUT Tate, CUT Zeitler, CUT Pulley / Hope Solder retires or try to move his money a bit).



Draft:



1: Patrick Surtain / CB - Alabama

2: Alijah Vera-Tucker / OG - USC

3: Tutu Atwell / WR - Louisville





____



Sorry for the long post, needed a break from reports and I told some of you I would put out my rough sketch of an offseason plan together for this team.

