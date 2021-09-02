Creating An Identity

Throughout the month of January, I began a pretty extensive research project that studied how NFL teams build their rosters via personnel (Draft / Free Agency / Waivers / Trades...etc). It has been and continues to be time consuming, but there are interesting trends I find with the teams that continue to be contenders yearly (minus a few injury related bumps in the road).
I don't want to ramble, but a general concept I have seen (and this is not anything groundbreaking)..is how so many teams that have won over the past decade stick to building identities on either or both sides of the ball. I have multiple examples on this that are pretty clear.
When it comes to the NYG offseason, I think this is exactly what the FO needs to pursue. They are out of the cellar, but not yet at the upper part of the middle tier. They're still looking up at the majority of the league. With that said...I think he arrow is pointing up and this is why I think how they approach Personnel acquisition THIS offseason is so, so vital to getting this team back to yearly contention. Legitimate contention.
Where does NYG show promise not the roster? Where are they weak? It is a common thought this time of year to look at the team's weaknesses and simply come up with the strategy that the team must add talent to those holes on the roster before anything else. Bad approach? No. The ideal approach? No. I think simply trying to patch holes with players that play specific positions is the way poor teams build their rosters. They are mediocre, or poor, at a lot of different spots. They then pass on very good players (FA or Draft or Both) so they can fill he holes with what they perceive to be a fix. When in reality, it often leaves them with just more mediocrity and/or a lack of true depth.
I'm rambling, sorry.
So where do I think NYG needs to go this offseason? Look, you aren't going to the playoffs unless you score a lot of points most likely. 9 out of the top 10 scoring offenses, 11 of the top 13, were in the postseason. Even with that being the case, it still seems to be that the defense (more specifically the pass rush) is the catalyst for Super Bowl success. The FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS NEEDS TO BE OFFENSE. If you know anything about me, I am all about building the dominant offensive line more than I am about throwing big money and high draft picks at skill position spots. It is not a rule, but it is a preference.
I think NYG's move in free agency should revolve around creating money to bring in a high-end OL. It can be a guard, it can be a center (Gates can be moved), it can be a tackle. Get a guy in here that you KNOW can play at a high level. A few names:
Brandon Scherff / OG
Corey Linsley / OC
Joe Thuney / OG
Trent Williams / OT
If this can't happen for whatever reason, the next best move would be to throw the money at WR Allen Robinson or WR Chris Godwin. NYG can't trot out what they had at WR a year ago and a 1st round pick won't help enough. This passing game is horrid but I think it has potential if there was just one real talent out there. Remember what Plax did to there NYG offense and other receivers. He scared the opposing defense and it opened things up.
Defensively, NYG had to manufacture a pass rush via the blitz and Leonard Williams had a career year. The quality play in the secondary was a big part of the success (more than what I think people know). I'd be lying if I said that was going to be repeatable. There isn't enough pass rush talent on this team, plain and simple. The common strategy would be to take a pass rusher at #11 in the draft. From what I see, I think NYG would be reaching if they did so. My thought? Take a cornerback or get an inside LB that has special coverage OR pass rush traits. "But NYG has Martinez and Crowder!".....That is exactly the thought that gets team into trouble. Passing on talent because a 7th round pick had a few good plays and looks fast. Trust me, Crowder will get his shot no matter who NYG has at ILB.
There are three names I am looking at with #11 when it comes to defense.
Patrick Surtain II - CB/Alabama
Micah Parsons - LB/Penn State
Jeremiah Owusu-Karmoah - LB/Notre Dame
For a defensive scheme that proved they can move guys around, I think those bottom 2 LBs can be enormous factors for this defense and the way it plays. True playmakers, big time athletes, old school mentalities. Following the first round, you may think then they HAVE to go after the holes on the roster. This is where I think identity comes in. What does NYG do well? Can it be turned into a dominant trait? I think spending another draft pick on the OL to really fortify the group up front immediately changes what the offense can truly accomplish.
So without getting too specific because there are too many variables, my ideal NYG plan for the offseason:
Sign OL talent (Brandon Scherff)
Sign a 2nd/3rd tier WR talent (Marvin Jones Jr OR Corey Davis OR Sammy Watkins)
Sign a serviceable EDGE (Haason Reddick)
*Have to let Tomlinson walk / Fackrell walk / CUT Tate, CUT Zeitler, CUT Pulley / Hope Solder retires or try to move his money a bit).
Draft:
1: Patrick Surtain / CB - Alabama
2: Alijah Vera-Tucker / OG - USC
3: Tutu Atwell / WR - Louisville
____
Sorry for the long post, needed a break from reports and I told some of you I would put out my rough sketch of an offseason plan together for this team.
I'm not a huge CFB guy, but from what I've read Surtain or Parsons in rd 1 would be awesome. #2 CB is a massive need (and better coverage compliments the pass rush) and Parsons sounds like a more athletic much higher ceiling Fackrell.
Yes, we certainly could use receiving help, but as Plax did, I think a healthy SB and all that he can bring, will open up things for our receivers as well..But upgrades are needed..
Not sure what you think we should spend on the FAs you tout for us to sign..
Precisely what I rail against daily for the past twenty plus years, and the fact NYG seems to approach the roster in this reactionary fashion is what bugs me about their immediate future under DG. Fix it!
Second, I would have waited until you posted your reviews but what are your thoughts on Zaven Collins. Forgetting draft position/value for a second and just evaluating his skills, what do you think of him as that LB/edge rusher you think the Giants need?
Other areas need fortification, obviously.
I think a true 2-way TE or close to it would be a huge help.
I am very high on us getting Allen Robinson. I think he is EXACTLY what we need at WR.
BTW- if we can snag him at a cheap rate I would take a Flyer on John Ross. He would provide a deep threat especially if we have Robinson on board with Slayton and Shepard.
Said the same thing about the defense. Pass rush is key, but when you can cover in backend it opens up a lot of opps and exactly where the sacks came from this year. This team is an ILB who can cover or second corner away from being really good. With a ILB who can cover the middle of field we can play a ton of zone and cover, especially with the way our front stops the run. A second corner enables us to play more man in passing downs and send pressure.
One guy I'm high on who hasn't risen as much as I expect him to throughout this process is Barmore. Would love to see him on the DL even after resigning or tagging LW.
In the second I am all over a guy like Josh Meyer.
We need a lot of help on D and our OL still. We can get skill players in the mid-rounds the way I see it.
Appreciate all you bring to the community.
1) BIG. Size matters. 2 guys rated equal? take the bigger one
2) Physical on both sides of the ball
3) running game paramount playing in the northeast
4) tough, physical defense and STs
Ranking system was the Bucko Kilroy scouting manual in which having philosophy was step one.
The only thing I don't want is to sign Corey Davis or Sammy Watkins. If we don't get a top tier WR in FA, I'd spend 2 mid picks on the position in a deep WR draft.
But as always - great work!
Can they have the identity you want on offense if Engram continues in the role he's played to-date? The reps should go to a 2-way player that has a chance to get better in my opinion.
Oh wait, you're talking about the Giants...please disregard.
However I do think the LB for ND is a darkhorse at #11. Exactly the kind of player Judge seems to be looking for.
However I do think the LB for ND is a darkhorse at #11. Exactly the kind of player Judge seems to be looking for.
He didn't make a ton of mistakes but he also wasn't a high-impact player, and he's in decline as one would expect given the odometer reading.
You're reply says you're not on board with stacking at an arrow-up part of the depth chart, which was part of the identity change. Fair enough, but you haven't convinced me.
Sign me up in Round 1.
I am all for fixing OL and adding defensive studs, cluster drafting WRs.....2way TE is a need as well.
Not only they need a plan....they need luck
Draft
1. Waddle
2. Landon Dickerson or other Oline
3, Baron Browning
4. Charles Snowden
- Keep Zeitler
- Sign Godwin
- Draft Owusu-Koramoah
https://www.google.com/search?q=jeremiah+owusu-koramoah+highlights&rlz=1C1JZAP_enUS731US731&oq=jeremiah+owusu-koramoah&aqs=chrome.3.69i57j46j0j69i59j0l6.2369j0j15&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8 - ( New Window )
Is Koramoah more of a safety in your view or definitely a LBer? I think he played incredibly this year and is one of the LBers that I really like, along with Parsons and Surrat.
Thanks for the post, we’ll thought out.
Sign me up in Round 1.
People were complaining last year that Simmons was to small at 240lbs, owusu is 215lbs
Link - ( New Window )
Yeah, ah ok. More trash rendered...
Some other thoughts:
Brandon Scherff / OG
Corey Linsley / OC
Joe Thuney / OG
Trent Williams / OT
These players will likely be too expensive or franchised. The salary cap will be greater than anticipated but still less than what it would have been without COVID-19.
I absolutely do not want to throw money at Robinson or Goodwin.
The Giants will likely resign Williams. I also don’t think they will cut Zeitler. I agree that for different reasons, Tomlinson, Fackrell, Tate, and Solder will likely not be on the team next season.
I also agree that teams shouldn’t use the draft to plug holes. That is fine to some extent in FA, but the draft should largely be about taking the BPA. The good news is that there may be a congruence in this case between BPA and what the Giants need at #11. I’m fine with Parsons, Koramoah, or Surtain. Farley could be another option. Zaven Collins as well after a trade down.
I’d be surprised if Alijah Vera-Tucker gets to #42.
Atwell is too small IMO.
Great work.
Crowder is turning into the new Connelly..
What you laid out is is a plan, I think all would agree with. I don't think anyone would quibble. Well thought out and balanced and then ridding people of the idea of drafting to fill a hole. The old, "Let's let Gallman go and draft a RB in the X round" mantra..
I just hope for greater improvement in the quality of talent being brought in. Keep teaching and growing skills..
This team is in no position to be expending capital just because it seems the division is weak and "once you get in, anything can happen". That's dumb fan talk. You build for sustainment.
How do people keep trying to emulate how the Patriots do business and then advocate trading 2 or 3 1st round picks for a QB!!??
I'm not a huge CFB guy, but from what I've read Surtain or Parsons in rd 1 would be awesome. #2 CB is a massive need (and better coverage compliments the pass rush) and Parsons sounds like a more athletic much higher ceiling Fackrell.
Yes, re-sign Williams is a must and I would be shocked if it didn't happen
I prefer Thuney but I try to be realistic and not go after the highest price guy. I mean, 10 teams are going to want him.
Half of BBI would scream that he's a "gadget" player. They'd be right, I guess. But the Giants have lacked speed on offense, he sure fills that need, and he can play in several spots. I guess that makes him a "gadget." When I do PFN draft simulations, every time I have to decide whether to pick him, my stomach sort of flips — and I'm just sitting on my couch.
The WR position is so deep in this draft you could draft a little speedster like Atwell in the 3rd and still get a quality big WR prospect like Nico Collins, Seth Williams, Dynami Brown later on.
Then there's Stanford WR Simi Fehoko, who's 6'-4". Fehoko is another polarizing prospect. Colin has him as 16th-best WR or something, PFN has him ranked way lower, basically out of the draft. One site says he may be a core special teamer. To do what? Block kicks?
Second, I would have waited until you posted your reviews but what are your thoughts on Zaven Collins. Forgetting draft position/value for a second and just evaluating his skills, what do you think of him as that LB/edge rusher you think the Giants need?
I have a 1st round grade on him but it will be more like a top 25 type than top 10. He is a unique player, special tools. Doesn't play with enough discipline yet and I don't trust his eyes. So he is more developmental than most guys I give a 1st round grade to. He can be a really solid player if he transitions to speed and power of NFL
I think if you don't have a true CB talent, free agent is the way to go. But because NYG has Bradberry and there is some promise with Holmes AND they have come versaiile safeties / nickels, pursuing a rookie is a solid move. I like Surtain a ton
You'll see in April. Both are 1st rounders though and both are what DG looks for in corners.
The only thing I don't want is to sign Corey Davis or Sammy Watkins. If we don't get a top tier WR in FA, I'd spend 2 mid picks on the position in a deep WR draft.
But as always - great work!
I had a hard time thinking about those guys too, trust me. I like going double dip at WR in the draft as well. It is another deep group.
Farley is a 1st rounder. I won't have him in my top 15 though. Good player however.
However I do think the LB for ND is a darkhorse at #11. Exactly the kind of player Judge seems to be looking for.
Zeitler is overpaid.
I am all for fixing OL and adding defensive studs, cluster drafting WRs.....2way TE is a need as well.
Not only they need a plan....they need luck
I think it is Peart, yes. Unless they pull a power move and go get Trent Williams, moving Thomas to RT
Can they have the identity you want on offense if Engram continues in the role he's played to-date? The reps should go to a 2-way player that has a chance to get better in my opinion.
I want to trade Engram for a 3rd or 4th round pick.
Is Koramoah more of a safety in your view or definitely a LBer? I think he played incredibly this year and is one of the LBers that I really like, along with Parsons and Surrat.
Thanks for the post, we’ll thought out.
I can see your point and I don't disagree. I just think they need a veteran in there that will catch the ball, preferably one with size. Slayton / Shepard / Mack? Oof. May have to force their hand and try and get a vet for a 1-2 year deal while they groom a rookie or two.
I don’t understand why he should be kept, and his salary is exorbitant and completely unjustifiable for almost any G. (And don’t tell me we can convert the 2021 base salary into a signing bonus and spread the hit over a few season. That’s an accounting trick, not a solution.)
And I also think the Football Giants have established an identity going forward.
It's Joe Judge.
His actions through out the season were made with conviction and he had the player's attention. They played hard.
Furthermore, his season ending press conference where he called out a division rival not by name, was moving (and believe me the Eagles heard it).
JJ was the first and most important step to getting an "identity".
Now they have to build on it.
What are the examples of other teams identities you are referring to?
I'm only asking because I think it's a really good idea.
I think the reason is don't take a chance on a guy taking time to "adjust" to the NFL, go for sure thing to step right in from jump street and make the OL that much better, and go with a playmaker type at that spot.........
If not, then keep Zeitler one more season and make WR & TE focal points in the draft.
Need credible receiving targets...for more impact plays in the passing game...leading to more scoring.
Otherwise won't even reach .500 next season imv.
I see us getting 10-12 wins and a home playoff game next year...
I love Tutu Atwell. Sy'56, off topic but any small thoughts on Rondale Moore's game?
- Sign Robinson, Golladay or Godwin as priority 1.
- Cut Zietler, Tate, Toiolo, Mayo, Restructure Martinez and/or Bradberry or Shepard
- Sign Scherff or Thuney. Slightly back loaded contract.
- Hernendez/Lemieux/possible draft pick battle for other OG spot
Draft:
- Now with a veterans WR1 you can go BPA and a guy like Parsons, Farley or Surtain
-Top OG or OT rd 2
- Top WR rd 3
https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/2021-super-bowl-tom-brady-sympathizes-with-patrick-mahomes-says-chiefs-qb-was-in-an-almost-impossible-spot/
If you're just good enough to wear an NFL uniform and play QB, DOESN'T matter how good the pass cover defense is, if you have all day to carve them into itty-bitty pieces.
I think that bolstering the Oline and defence is a good overall strategy.
But I am not sure that cutting Zeitler to sign a veteran like Scherff makes a lot of sense.
Cutting Zeitler creates $12m in cap space (with $2m in dead money), however, I expect a quality OL like Scherff is going to get in the region of a four year, $60m deal.
It would make more sense imho to find quality talent in the draft and perhaps decent value free agent/s on the OL.
One question I have for Sy is how does Alex Leatherwood project as a left guard?
We have talent on the back 7 now and need to build on it. Our identity will not be dline pass rushers. We will still get sacks but a large amount will be from the back 7--coverage sacks or blitzes. I want the 3 down lb that can blitz or rush. We need to build off of Martinez and have depth if he goes down. We need another great corner or 2. We had 6 safeties on the roster with some that could play cb. I would be fine drafting another versatile safety if they are best player available in the draft (not #1).
Our oline is starting to look like a strength so I agree, lets build on it. Sign another guard or tackle, add in the draft. We cannot just have 5 online that we hope are good. Oline is really as strong as your weakest link. Even if Peart will be the answer long term, we can still get another Tackle in for now. Injuries happen. You need 7 strong oline.
I agree on offense that we need a WR that can open things up, but to me it is more about playmakers on offense. Players that can scare you that you game plan against. If Barkley is back, he is one. It could be from the TE position or WR. I am just looking for playmakers.
That's why I want to cluster draft the WR position in this deep WR class.
Draft BPA at number 11 then hope that Terrace Marshall is available at number 42 and either go for Seth Williams in the third round or I really like Josh Palmer in the fourth round.
Finally I would like to keep the gang together on the DL.
I end with this: I feel more confident this offseason then past years because I believe this offseason Judge and Graham's fingerprints rather than DG's will be all over our plan.
Sorry for rambling on...
Many comments came from veteran BBIers - not from some kid posting on his way to his next class.
I get a bit queasy thinking about an offseason where we aren't using FA dollars and/or a significant pick on an OL. We saw improvement over the course of this year, especially with run blocking. But still ended the season with the league's worst Pass Block Win Rate. Pass block win rate metric conveys the rate linemen can sustain their blocks for 2.5 seconds or longer (46%). We also managed to finish with the league's worst Pass Rush Win Rate (31%).
You give dog shit enough time in the sun and the smell will start go away, but that doesn't make it melted chocolate.
Link - ( New Window )
I also buy into the theory that you take the best available talent - and also that certain types of talent are more valuable than others
Here's my concerns
If you sign LW and cut Tomlinson, you have to replace Tomlinson. I don't think the Giants have his replacement on the roster. It's also ridiculous to cut him and sign his replacement, his equivalent will cost just as much as he will. SO you are going to have to use a top pick in the draft (a 2nd or 3rd) to get his replacement.
I have a similar problem with Zeitler. If you cut him he must be replaced. I'm not sure why Zeitler hasn't worked out, but I do think he's got talent. If the argument is that you can have the same type of player for less money -- ok -- maybe. But I think Zeitler is better than the players who will be out there. If you spent a top draft pick on an O lineman, and you want to spend a top draft pick on Defense and WR this year -- that means Tomlinson's replacement is not going to be selected this year.
I definitely would let go of Fackrel and replace him unless you can get him back on a similar deal. I'm letting Tate go and replacing him too. Tate is not part of the solution. I agree with signing a reliable WR talent in FA. I agree with spending a top pick on a WR and maybe cluster drafting at that position and taking advantage of the depth in this years draft.
Solder is going to retire. I would spend a mid round pick on Olineman. I do think this staff knows how to pick lineman and get good value in the draft.
I would sign a decent CB in FA and set up the draft for BPA in Rd 1 this way. I like your selections for round one. I like your approach in the draft -- but the one thing I find really debatable is whether to select an Olineman or D-lineman in the 2nd or 3rd Round -- I do think WR has to be in the discussion in those two rounds as well
Can you clarify your thoughts a bit there?
You began talking about how we need to score more points (agree 100%) and then talked about which holes to plug on both offense and defense. At the end you went so far as to name players you would target... thank you
Now, I think we still need to talk more about the team's identity. Yes, Judge wants to be a lunch pail hard working team which is part of that identity. However, on offense are we going to be a team that will focus on airing the ball out or will we be a ground and pound team?
Then... we need to stick to this for years. It is not something you try by collecting a few spare parts in one off season. I know YOU know this but others here expect miracles quickly. That said... I thought we would have more hog mollies at this point.
Gotta be great at something--IE gotta have an identity. Add RB talent via the draft (should be easy in rounds 2-5) and add another OL talent via FA--then get Barkley back and that young pup along with him--now you've got a running game.
Make the defense even better by drafting BPA early and often.
The problem with the UFA WR options is there's a lot of warts for a premium cost.
I wouldn't be surprised if Tomlinson goes to a higher bidder, Dexter and Hill platoon on paper, and they draft another DL early. It might not be ideal, but you can't pay/keep everyone.
Precisely what I rail against daily for the past twenty plus years, and the fact NYG seems to approach the roster in this reactionary fashion is what bugs me about their immediate future under DG. Fix it!
Figured i'd pick this one even though so many, including myself echo these thoughts, maybe now is the right time to sort of throw caution or go all in on a specific area of the team as the Giants don't appear to be as weak or bad or sorry in some spots as they have been in year's past. To me this team just lacks star power or greatness in any one area. They are "pretty good" in a lot sports, not so good in a few spots.
The time is now to establish an identity. Now is the time to turn a decent part of the team into something greater. I don't know if this plan was doable back in 2018 or even 2014. I think it's tenable now.
I want the DL and secondary to be ridiculous. Add a vet stop gap corner who can play. Re-sign Williams. Draft an edge player. Sign OL. Sign a sneaky upgrade at WR. Draft BPA.
I am of the belief, just knowing how the Giants operate, they will give Peart the starting job at RT. Zietler will NOT be cut, in my view. And the Giants let HErnandez and Lemieux battle it out for LG. Which means, they don't sign a vet FA OL. Not in love with that, but if the like the kids they have it is what it is. Another off-season of much needed practice time can't hurt.
Should be one very interesting off-season. Judge had a voice last year, but he had barely even taken off his coat before vet FA came around in 2020. HE's been here a full year and likely has won everyone over at mara tech. How Judge views these kids and FA will be fascinating.
It sure beats my rambling!
Judge may still fail, but we have already seen what the others' bring to the table...
Quote:
"I think simply trying to patch holes with players that play specific positions is the way poor teams build their rosters. They are mediocre, or poor, at a lot of different spots. They then pass on very good players (FA or Draft or Both) so they can fill he holes with what they perceive to be a fix. When in reality, it often leaves them with just more mediocrity and/or a lack of true depth."
Precisely what I rail against daily for the past twenty plus years, and the fact NYG seems to approach the roster in this reactionary fashion is what bugs me about their immediate future under DG. Fix it!
Figured i'd pick this one even though so many, including myself echo these thoughts, maybe now is the right time to sort of throw caution or go all in on a specific area of the team as the Giants don't appear to be as weak or bad or sorry in some spots as they have been in year's past. To me this team just lacks star power or greatness in any one area. They are "pretty good" in a lot sports, not so good in a few spots.
The time is now to establish an identity. Now is the time to turn a decent part of the team into something greater. I don't know if this plan was doable back in 2018 or even 2014. I think it's tenable now.
I want the DL and secondary to be ridiculous. Add a vet stop gap corner who can play. Re-sign Williams. Draft an edge player. Sign OL. Sign a sneaky upgrade at WR. Draft BPA.
The trick is the players need to be available and want to sign here, given NYG is one of 32 teams and the competition is going to be fierce. The other issue is warts, and how much do you want to risk ... I hated the Solder, Tate, and Ogletree deals, and was proven correct they were bad decisions. Would prefer NYG avoid similar decisions with players with obvious warts, and this trims the field too.
I would bite the bullet and re-sign LW, and am confident in finding a CB, DL, and depth in the draft. The trick is going to be finding WR upgrades and finishing the OL, two huge keys for the Giants to improve in 2021, and provide Jones with the help he desperately needs. I actually like the idea of signing Scherff and seeing what Peart has at RT, while drafting interior OL and a WR. Signing a UFA WR is the one they can't fook up, unless it's a contract they can escape hatch after a couple seasons.
CB at #11, WR at #42, DL in the 3rd, OL in the mid-rounds is a strategy I could see them trying to adapt.
I still say keep your eyes on the trade front. Trades are very common now in the NFL. Giants might be in on the trade market. Matter of fact i'd be surprised if they weren't.
As already signaled in the year-end press sessions, the bulk of this offseason's efforts (outside of probably only a Leonard Williams deal) is going to be about investing in assets to make Daniel Jones successful as soon as possible. Presume all the leftover money for free agents and premium picks will be on the offensive side of the ball and all about this year's available playmakers.
Not suggesting its the wrong approach, only that it has parameters which brings risk that you aren't buying the best available pieces to build an overall winning roster.
But that is what this franchise does.
Quote:
In comment 15148980 JonC said:
Quote:
"I think simply trying to patch holes with players that play specific positions is the way poor teams build their rosters. They are mediocre, or poor, at a lot of different spots. They then pass on very good players (FA or Draft or Both) so they can fill he holes with what they perceive to be a fix. When in reality, it often leaves them with just more mediocrity and/or a lack of true depth."
Precisely what I rail against daily for the past twenty plus years, and the fact NYG seems to approach the roster in this reactionary fashion is what bugs me about their immediate future under DG. Fix it!
Figured i'd pick this one even though so many, including myself echo these thoughts, maybe now is the right time to sort of throw caution or go all in on a specific area of the team as the Giants don't appear to be as weak or bad or sorry in some spots as they have been in year's past. To me this team just lacks star power or greatness in any one area. They are "pretty good" in a lot sports, not so good in a few spots.
The time is now to establish an identity. Now is the time to turn a decent part of the team into something greater. I don't know if this plan was doable back in 2018 or even 2014. I think it's tenable now.
I want the DL and secondary to be ridiculous. Add a vet stop gap corner who can play. Re-sign Williams. Draft an edge player. Sign OL. Sign a sneaky upgrade at WR. Draft BPA.
The trick is the players need to be available and want to sign here, given NYG is one of 32 teams and the competition is going to be fierce. The other issue is warts, and how much do you want to risk ... I hated the Solder, Tate, and Ogletree deals, and was proven correct they were bad decisions. Would prefer NYG avoid similar decisions with players with obvious warts, and this trims the field too.
I would bite the bullet and re-sign LW, and am confident in finding a CB, DL, and depth in the draft. The trick is going to be finding WR upgrades and finishing the OL, two huge keys for the Giants to improve in 2021, and provide Jones with the help he desperately needs. I actually like the idea of signing Scherff and seeing what Peart has at RT, while drafting interior OL and a WR. Signing a UFA WR is the one they can't fook up, unless it's a contract they can escape hatch after a couple seasons.
CB at #11, WR at #42, DL in the 3rd, OL in the mid-rounds is a strategy I could see them trying to adapt.
Yep--I just wonder how Judge and the Giants want to operate moving forward. Are they content to take the long game approach? Was last off-season the big spending spree and now they just continue to build through the draft or is it somewhere in the middle...or, do they have another big spending spree in them?
AS to Tomlinson, I think the Giants have a number in mind and want to bring him back but it will depend on the open market. I don't think it's a forgone conclusion that he's gone just yet. He might not get the big offer. He's not a dynamic player even if he is good.
As already signaled in the year-end press sessions, the bulk of this offseason's efforts (outside of probably only a Leonard Williams deal) is going to be about investing in assets to make Daniel Jones successful as soon as possible. Presume all the leftover money for free agents and premium picks will be on the offensive side of the ball and all about this year's available playmakers.
Not suggesting its the wrong approach, only that it has parameters which brings risk that you aren't buying the best available pieces to build an overall winning roster.
But that is what this franchise does.
Yes it is, and it drives my optimizer side nuts. As does their need drafting.
Quote:
isn't some complex enigma.
As already signaled in the year-end press sessions, the bulk of this offseason's efforts (outside of probably only a Leonard Williams deal) is going to be about investing in assets to make Daniel Jones successful as soon as possible. Presume all the leftover money for free agents and premium picks will be on the offensive side of the ball and all about this year's available playmakers.
Not suggesting its the wrong approach, only that it has parameters which brings risk that you aren't buying the best available pieces to build an overall winning roster.
But that is what this franchise does.
Yes it is, and it drives my optimizer side nuts. As does their need drafting.
Yep. And while Judge will have influence with the going's on, he is smart enough not to act like a full naysayer to an approach the others have already convinced themselves is the correct one. I actually think he is the one giving them a little bit of a leash...
It is is what I expected after we drafted Barkley and all the shit DG has said. This was why I was a Becton guy.(I get the medical) So I do like the idea of more OL. I like where the D is going. I see it.
Quote:
isn't some complex enigma.
As already signaled in the year-end press sessions, the bulk of this offseason's efforts (outside of probably only a Leonard Williams deal) is going to be about investing in assets to make Daniel Jones successful as soon as possible. Presume all the leftover money for free agents and premium picks will be on the offensive side of the ball and all about this year's available playmakers.
Not suggesting its the wrong approach, only that it has parameters which brings risk that you aren't buying the best available pieces to build an overall winning roster.
But that is what this franchise does.
Yes it is, and it drives my optimizer side nuts. As does their need drafting.
2016 redux, but on offense?
That said, weren't we told what the identity was going to be? Run the ball, stop the run....by use of hog mollies(not just on OL), and return to hard hitting Giants football?
Thomas, Lemieux, Zeitler, Peart on OL, Lawrence, the trade for LW for the DL, the late round LBs that seem to like to hit, and a taller CB in Bradberry vs. the 5'10 secondary guys they were drafting?
I'm not sure about the specific guys to pursue, much of which will depend on who they decide to keep/try to keep to keep what they see as the core intact. I think we all agree that ER, WR, and CB are the priorities, and hopefully they can sign one and draft one of each(especially the first 2).
I have a lot of faith in Judge, and I think that he took the job on condition he have more input than predecessors in shopping for the groceries, including making HIS items come to pass; and ownership bought into it(eg: the '20 draft).
One thing I would disagree slightly with is the notion of identity. Teams talk about it but I suspect that its mostly cliche. You get an identity by winning games and you win games because you have good players.
What I would agree with is the fact that too much attention is paid to positions per se. We are trying to think more in terms of units. If one looks at the successful teams in the league these days they all have a really, really good QB and then they have at least one unit that they win games with. And in this day and age that is almost always either a dynamic set of receivers that gives you a big-play passing attack or a defense that can shut down (or at least slow down) the other guys passing game. Personally I would like to see the Giants pick one of ER, DB or receiver and build that unit rather take a DE in round one, a CB in two and a WR in three type approach.
In fact, I don't if you guys see a trend here, but the Giants got their QB in 2019 (although of course the 'Judge' and jury are still out whether Jones is in fact the answer), and they addressed the OL in 2020 with three draft picks (including two premium picks) and inserting Gates into the starting line up and extending him.
And all indications are that the plan is to try and provide Jones with some weapons this year. I could see them prioritizing the top FA WRs, for example, and trying to get the best one they can get although there are a lot of teams out there with way more cap space they may have to settle for a guy who isn't necessarily at the top of their list. At the same time, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out they are likely going into the draft hoping to get one of the top 3-4 receivers at #11.
Unfortunately, based on the latest intel it looks like there is a much better than even chance that those top 3-4 receivers (including TE Pitts) will be gone by the time they get on the clock. In that likely scenario I could see them taking one of the corners at #11 and then loading up on receivers with their 2-3-4 picks. You'd have guys like Terrace Marshall, RonDale Moore, Rashod Bateman, and Amon-Ra St. Brown in the 2nd; a TE like Hunter Long in the 3rd and then a big WR like Sage Surratt, Simi Fohoko, Seth Williams in the 4th.
In the meantime, it will be interesting to see what they do with the OL. Does it really make sense to cut Zeitler, for example, but then sign a guy like Scherff or Thuney who may cost even more. More likely if they did cut Zeitler it would be for cap reasons and in that case you'd probably be looking for a cheaper mid-level type replacement. In the end, my guess is that they keep Zeitler around (although he may be asked to take a pay cut. One thing you'd be looking for on the OL would be some continuity and if you were going to start 3-4 young guys it'd be nice to have that veteran anchor. What I could see them doing is adding another veteran swing G/T or two to compete at LG and RT and to provide depth.
I just can't shake the instinct NYG's recent drafting and roster building under DG just isn't panning out in terms of building a sustainable winner. Hopefully development per player will begin to accelerate and prove me wrong.
I greatly appreciate the insights and the conversation.
I'm not as concerned with the Giants putting together a good plan as I am them making the correct organizational changes to actually execute this plan.
The board likes to talk about positions groups, value, where we would add and subtract on the team ect.... But if we don't do a better job of evaluating talent, developing players and assessing value of free agents none of this is going to matter. Your better off executing a bad play well than executing a good plan poorly.
The difference between the perennial contenders and perennial bottom dwellers in this league is 100% the ability to evaluate talent and draft well, this is way more important than team structure and positional values.
Bitey: I feel your pain. But I have been following drafts for over 50 years now and have come to accept that when we say they are like lotteries or a crap shoot we mean they are like lotteries or a crap shoot. Its 95% chance and the rest is luck. And yeah we can look back ask WTF were they thinking but the fact is that hindsight makes geniuses of us all. In truth the one consistent thing the good teams have is a really, really good QB - the Patriots the prototype for consistent winner in the NFL got theirs as an afterthought in the 6th. Was that genius or just plain dumb luck.
Bitey: I feel your pain. But I have been following drafts for over 50 years now and have come to accept that when we say they are like lotteries or a crap shoot we mean they are like lotteries or a crap shoot. Its 95% chance and the rest is luck. And yeah we can look back ask WTF were they thinking but the fact is that hindsight makes geniuses of us all. In truth the one consistent thing the good teams have is a really, really good QB - the Patriots the prototype for consistent winner in the NFL got theirs as an afterthought in the 6th. Was that genius or just plain dumb luck.
Brady was dumb luck. Belichick said as much in Halberstam's book "Education of a Coach" about him. Said they were split between Brady and Tim Rattay. TIM RATTAY! And that had they had any idea they would have taken him much earlier. On top of all of this, they took Brady with their SECOND pick in the 6th round! With #187 they took DB Antwon Harris who started 4 games in 4 years and washed out.
I want a dominant unit but I also want to know if we have a really really good QB. How can we know, if we don't protect him and give him weapons?
Bitey: I feel your pain. But I have been following drafts for over 50 years now and have come to accept that when we say they are like lotteries or a crap shoot we mean they are like lotteries or a crap shoot. Its 95% chance and the rest is luck. And yeah we can look back ask WTF were they thinking but the fact is that hindsight makes geniuses of us all. In truth the one consistent thing the good teams have is a really, really good QB - the Patriots the prototype for consistent winner in the NFL got theirs as an afterthought in the 6th. Was that genius or just plain dumb luck.
I get what you're saying but I look at draft picks like hands in poker. Overall if everyone plays enough poker they all wind up with the same amount of good hands/bad hands to even the odds, yet the good poker players find a way to win while the bad ones lose.
It seems year after year we watch teams like Baltimore and Seattle hit on mid round picks while some teams, like the Jets (and dare I say the Giants) don't even have a high success rate on their first round pick.
Yes there is a lot of chance involved but some teams are better at swinging the odds in their favor. I'd love to see us become one of them.
Then how about unlucky. I'll throw out some names. Hakeem Nicks, Victor, Odell and Saquon. Four 8incredibly talented players with at least All Pro cred whose careers were dramatically injured by injuries in the past decade. Is there are any other team that has had four guys that talented have their careers so impacted by injuries. In fact, are there even four guys of that quality that the other 31 teams combined have had so impacted.
What's been so frustrating to me as a draft analyst is that year in and year out when the Giants have made their picks generally one has said to oneself 'good pick', 'solid pick', 'solid draft' but then one-by-one the guys fall away. I'm thinking even a draft like 2016. The Giants only had 6 picks but you said to yourself at the time of the draft every one of those guys has a chance to be a starter, but in the end the only guy who ever really contributed was Sterling Shephard.
We also as fans and media tend to conflate whether a pick was a value pick at the time with how it works out 2-3 years down the road. So we say you can only judge a draft after 2-3 years. But that's whether the picks worked out. But what we tend to do with picks that don't work out is then say they are lousy picks.
Its like if you're playing a hand with A-A and somebody with a pair of 2s goes all in. You call and the guy flops a 2 and you lose. It wasn't a bad call. In fact it was a perfect play. But it didn't work out because you're playing a game that in the end is a crap shoot.
But like Dave Sy I tend to ramble!
You can point to a number of reasons why they haven't been better at drafting, but rest assured it goes much further than an unlucky hand at poker.
- Added 3 good-to-very good players in UFA (Bradberry, Martinez, Ryan)
- Bolstered the pass rush-by-committee with 2 veterans (Frackrell, Golden)
- Added a nickel corner on the 4th round in the draft (Holmes)
- Added a high talent safety who was unfortunately was injured (McKinney)
It's not impossible, or far fetched to improve the offensive side of the ball. The Giants have the levers to have plenty of cap space in 21/22/23 and have the 11th pick in the draft.
The notion improving these units should take years is a myth born from this regime's previous failures.
Couldn't agree more. I think almost any team is one great off-season away from average, and can launch themselves to Super Bowl contention within 2 or 3.
Quote:
The notion improving these units should take years is a myth born from this regime's previous failures.
Couldn't agree more. I think almost any team is one great off-season away from average, and can launch themselves to Super Bowl contention within 2 or 3.
I always go back this simple assessment:
In year one Gettleman spent big resources to address left tackle (Solder), middle linebacker (Ogletree), and WR (Beckham).
And then over the next two years he spent big resources to address left tackle (Thomas), middle linebacker (Martinez), and WR (Tate).
Imagine if he just gets those three moves right the first time. Maybe next the Giants upgrade right tackle, edge rusher, and TE?
Quote:
Quote:
The notion improving these units should take years is a myth born from this regime's previous failures.
Couldn't agree more. I think almost any team is one great off-season away from average, and can launch themselves to Super Bowl contention within 2 or 3.
I always go back this simple assessment:
In year one Gettleman spent big resources to address left tackle (Solder), middle linebacker (Ogletree), and WR (Beckham).
And then over the next two years he spent big resources to address left tackle (Thomas), middle linebacker (Martinez), and WR (Tate).
Imagine if he just gets those three moves right the first time. Maybe next the Giants upgrade right tackle, edge rusher, and TE?
Yup, constantly patching holes. It's frustrating.
We need some great drafts. A 2004 or 2005 draft (or Colts 2018 draft). Maybe we've already one and it needed a couple years to marinate. Sy laid out an incredibly thoughtful post in the OP - I still don't see a contender unless we have a home run draft soon.
We need some great drafts. A 2004 or 2005 draft (or Colts 2018 draft). Maybe we've already one and it needed a couple years to marinate. Sy laid out an incredibly thoughtful post in the OP - I still don't see a contender unless we have a home run draft soon.
I’m less bullish on the value of drafts. You get beyond round 2 and you’re throwing dice. Free agency is where you have the data and info to not fuck it up. A 30 year, pro player personnel vet like Gettleman shouldn’t blow UFA like he did in 18 & 19. It’s his specialty.
If you get 2 starters and a part time player from a draft, I think that’s a win.
I don’t think it’s an unfair expectation to upgrade four offensive positions. I’d like to see one better interior lineman, WR, TE, and swing tackle. That’s not crazy.
this team is not 1 year away from contending. best case scenario is they are 2 years away. they need to add a big piece this offseason and have a good draft. then next offseason with solders dead money off the books and the cap going up they can add another big time piece or two
knowing that time frame, they need to draft good players period. i don't care if it's a G, OT, WR, RB, LB, TE, or WR. this team needs EVERYTHING so don't reach.
I agree. Superb drafting is pretty much luck - and maybe a bit of coaching/development as well.
- Added 3 good-to-very good players in UFA (Bradberry, Martinez, Ryan)
- Bolstered the pass rush-by-committee with 2 veterans (Frackrell, Golden)
- Added a nickel corner on the 4th round in the draft (Holmes)
- Added a high talent safety who was unfortunately was injured (McKinney)
It's not impossible, or far fetched to improve the offensive side of the ball. The Giants have the levers to have plenty of cap space in 21/22/23 and have the 11th pick in the draft.
The notion improving these units should take years is a myth born from this regime's previous failures.
I think we are pretty close provided we get a quality #1 WR to add to the mix along with a couple other moves.
Their #1 goal is indeed to make Daniel Jones successful so let's see how they try to pull that off.
this team is not 1 year away from contending. best case scenario is they are 2 years away. they need to add a big piece this offseason and have a good draft. then next offseason with solders dead money off the books and the cap going up they can add another big time piece or two
I think that is a very low bar to expect. The Giants meaningfully upgraded 4 positions on defense and gave up 6 points less a game. They went from 30th to 9th in scoring.
Bradberry > Jenkins
Martinez > Ogletree
Ryan > Bethea
Holmes > Committee
And that's with their 2nd round pick missing most of the year.
Why is a similar upgrade on offense so crazy?
Can you name that GM who was available when we hired DG instead?
Quote:
if the Giants hired a different GM...
Can you name that GM who was available when we hired DG instead?
No, you're right. DG probably was the only one on the face of the earth that should have been considered at the time.
Good thing he was fired by the Panthers six months earlier otherwise we all would have missed out on this crazy success ride of champagne wishes and cavier dreams he has brought to the franchise over the last 36 months...
And this was a serious, meaningful thread too
Not sure I will end up top 15 on him...Good player though the I think will make a Zack Martin move to OG
Quote:
if the Giants hired a different GM...
Threadkiller.
And this was a serious, meaningful thread too
A bit dramatic?
I do agree that we need to add an OL or two, but I don't think I would throw big money to get one. I think the big money should be devoted towards your Plan B: the skill positions. A WR like Allen Robinson; Leonard Williams; a CB, an ER, etc. I envision the OL next year looking like Thomas-?? (or move Gates to LG)-Gates-??--Peart. I wouldn't bring back Fleming, but I would get an experienced RT in case Peart falters. Lemieux could be a serviceable backup IOL. Hernandez seems to be done here.
Agreed on needing an ILB to play next to Martinez and to compete with Crowder for the starting job. Either via FA or the Draft. Guys like Cam McGrone, Chazz Surratt, Jabril Cox, KJ Britt, Baron Browning, etc. would be good choices in Rounds 3-4.
I like 2 of the 3 players you have targeted at 11. I think Parsons and Surtain are top-10 prospects in this Draft. JOK is a bit father down for me, but still a very good player. I do think Caleb Farley is a superior prospect to Surtain based on his measurables and long-speed (speed and quickness seem to be the only things Surtain lack) and Farley is my #1 target at 11, assuming the CB-needy Broncos and Cowboys don't steal him from us. If Surtain gets matched up with a speedy guy like Tyreek Hill, he's going to face a lot of problems. By contrast, Farley has the makeup speed and quickness to be able to cover guys like Hill.
I'm also a big fan of Jaycee Horn. If he can clean up his grabbiness and technique, he'll be a potential shutdown CB.
Decent mock. IDK much about Tucker. We could someone like Tutu Atwell, but his size scares me. I wonder how much rigor he can face in the NFL. I'd LOVE Nico Collins or Terrace Marshall Jr. in either the second or third round.