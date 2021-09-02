More proof that investing in RB’s in pointless

Check out the salaries of the leading rusher on Super Bowl winners since 2009. I know I’ve been a vocal critic of the Barkley pick since draft day 2018. But my biggest fear right now is that we’re going to commit significant long term dollars to a position that is easily replaceable and isn’t worthy of allocating substantial cap resources. It’s simply not how you build a winning team.
I agree as well, but the Giants are likely going to make Barkley the highest paid RB in history if he shows a pulse in 2021.
Now do the other 9.
Smart teams do not overspend on the RB position. Sadly, we are not a smart team and will most likely cripple the franchise with an awful contract.
I agree as well, but the Giants are likely going to make Barkley the highest paid RB in history if he shows a pulse in 2021.
Yup. Gotta sell those jerseys.
But yes, RB's generally are only as good as the oline in front of them, they tend to have short careers, and you better have a few just like in Fantasy Football, because injuries happen very frequently at the position.
Playmakers can't reach their potential if the other parts of the team are not where they need to be. Thus if I'm building a team, I'm building it inside to out. Doesn't mean you need an oline filled with former 1st round picks, but you better find good players by using all means. Build the lines, get a QB, add playmakers.
For sustained success I would draft at least one Oline in every single draft as general rule of thumb, where in the draft depends on BPA and need/past success hitting on picks.
But yes, RB's generally are only as good as the oline in front of them, they tend to have short careers, and you better have a few just like in Fantasy Football, because injuries happen very frequently at the position.
Playmakers can't reach their potential if the other parts of the team are not where they need to be. Thus if I'm building a team, I'm building it inside to out. Doesn't mean you need an oline filled with former 1st round picks, but you better find good players by using all means. Build the lines, get a QB, add playmakers.
For sustained success I would draft at least one Oline in every single draft as general rule of thumb, where in the draft depends on BPA and need/past success hitting on picks.
Basically I believe the Giants put the cart before the horse.
This is leading rusher in the Super Bowl. Hardin led the Hawks in rushing in that game. But even ignoring that fact, Lynch was only making $7mm that season not the $15mm+ that it will take to sign Barkley.
Not really b/c every example (aside from the one mentioned above) was either the team’s leading rusher or part of a committee which further proves the point.
it helps to be accurate. Marshawn Lynch was the starting running back for Seattle during that year, he was making 7M a year
This is leading rusher in the Super Bowl. Hardin led the Hawks in rushing in that game. But even ignoring that fact, Lynch was only making $7mm that season not the $15mm+ that it will take to sign Barkley.
Harvin not Harden...damn autocorrect
But we're going to try to buck this trend because Mara said at the State of the Union he expects Barkley to be "...here a long time..."
Ray rice, michel, bradshaw, anderson all DRAFTED by the teams that won... The Giants drafted Barkley. What exactly are you trying to prove here?
Leading rusher in a single game? Even in that framework, how do you account for Sony Michel who, yes, was on his rookie deal, but was a 1st round draft pick? Would you say that $ was an accurate gauge of the assets invested in the player?
Just off the top of my head, I’d say that average overall $ committed to RBs for playoff teams vs. the same figure for non-playoff teams might be a more objective stat with a far better sample size, but dont let shit like that get in the way of your ham-fisted narrative.
Ray rice, michel, bradshaw, anderson all DRAFTED by the teams that won... The Giants drafted Barkley. What exactly are you trying to prove here?
Do Marshawn Lynch, Reggie Bush, and Ryan Grant get to keep all the money they made over their careers or just whatever their chart qualified earnings were?
But we're going to try to buck this trend because Mara said at the State of the Union he expects Barkley to be "...here a long time..."
The post isn’t excellent. There’s no analysis at all, just a chart he didn’t make. You can agree with the premise but it’s a terrible post.
Data speaks for itself.
But we're going to try to buck this trend because Mara said at the State of the Union he expects Barkley to be "...here a long time..."
The post isn’t excellent. There’s no analysis at all, just a chart he didn’t make. You can agree with the premise but it’s a terrible post.
*an incorrect and misleading chart he didn't make
This thread is akin to a Stan post, pure shit.
This thread is akin to a Stan post, pure shit.
I didnt realize Stan was prototype for dumb shit posts. Josh has quite the repertoire himself.
If you want the latest example look at the Carolina Panthers.
2019: McCaffrey - 2392 total yards & 19 TDs
Carolina scores 340 total points, finishes 5-11
April 2020 - McCaffrey signs 4 year $64M extension, making him highest paid RB in history
2020: McCaffrey - 374 total yards & 6 TDs
Carolina scores 350 total points, finishes 5-11
The Giants must not be the latest team to repeat this mistake when the time comes. Hopefully Barkley comes back healthy in 2021. Throw him the ball on every 1st and 10, run him like crazy, wear him out...then trade him in spring 2022.
When the time comes to make the decision on Barkley there is going to be a CB, OL, or WR option that is going to make a lot more sense to pay.
List has anything to do with disproving the Barkley pick. Percy harvin is not an rb
Ray rice, michel, bradshaw, anderson all DRAFTED by the teams that won... The Giants drafted Barkley. What exactly are you trying to prove here?
Barkley is already one of the highest paid RBs in the league. That's the point.
You can't compare a contract from 5 years ago, let alone one from 12 years, to current contracts due to basic economics such as inflation, salary cap, and the tiered pay scale for the draft
Using the won/loss argument as an indicator would mean that Deshaun Watson is extremely overpaid
2019 was an all time great RB year for McCaffrey, but 2020 was destroyed by injury. Yet look at the comparisons in the two seasons:
Yards/Play
2020 - 5.6
2019 - 5.1
Average Drive Yards Gained
2020 - 35.1
2019 - 28.5
Points Scored per Drive
2020 - 2.09
2019 - 1.74
Why was Carolina a better offensive team in 2020 when they got maybe the best year ever from a running back in 2019, and nothing from that same player in 2020? Was it a huge jump in the quality of their passing attack? Well, not really...
2020 - 16TD/16INT, 6.8 AY/A
2019 - 17TD/21INT, 5.6 AY/A
But there was a significant change somewhere else:
Targets & Yards/Target
2020
WR Robby Anderson - 136/8.1
WR DJ Moore - 118/10.1
WR Curtis Samuel - 97/8.8
RB Mike Davis - 70/5.3
2019
RB Christian McCaffrey - 142/7.1
WR DJ Moore - 135/8.7
WR Curtis Samuel - 105/6.0
TE Greg Olsen - 82/7.3
See the difference? The 2020 Panthers got more bang from their pass plays because it's better to throw to a WR downfield than it is a RB out of the backfield...even when that RB is enjoying maybe the greatest year a running back has ever produced.
The NFL is all about scoring points through explosive pass plays downfield. It is not about running the ball or passing to your running back out of the backfield.
If you build your offense around your running back in 2021 you can expect to be less efficient and score fewer points.
They 'need" to be heard; they "need" to denigrate to feel good about themselves; and they "need" the anonymity of the board to hide behind .
They are rigidly predictable and singular in their absolutism.
Their premises themselves are largely invalid.
I'm tempted to break them down and expose them but it won't do any good. There will be no counter arguments, just a continuing rant that holds that taking the BPA and the safest player available (based on the information available at the time) is a colossal blunder and makes Gettleman a "buffoon" and the Giants a poorly run organization.
The alternatives were Rosen and Darnold and as they dissolve as viable alternatives their arguments might, but they grow instead,. Need driven and compulsive dogma will do that.
So the people who argued that you had to draft a QB because the position is so important switch based on the performances of Rosen and Darnold, and argue that we should have drafted the guard who went to Baltimore. "NEED" doesn't bother with consistencies.
You can get a rb late ...is a truth. But you might have to go through ten late picks to find one. And Brady, Rogers, Brees, Patrick Mahomes, Wilson....the creme de la creme were all out of the top ten..To say nothing of Foles and fellow superbowl winner Joe Flacco who were late picks.
And last year it was Garappollo (late round) against Patrick (not top five). This year a fifth rounder wins it. Look at the league and more than half the QB's are late picks. Look at the early top five picks and about fifty percent don't make it.
Still they yowl their sad yowl. You can get a rb late should be expanded ...you can get a qb late , you just have to be lucky, same as with a rb.
"You don't draft a rb early when you're rebuilding" is largely true". But it's not the absolute they "need" it to be. When the alternatives are QB's who carry a high risk factor, when the RB is exceptional, you consider it. And if there were wiser alternaive allocations of resources, which there well might have been, it's a narrow thing, not what their "need" needs it to be.
They yowled to the heavens about Williams with the patently false but often repeated " they didn't have to give up picks to sign him". They are so loud that they believe themselves, so driven by need that they are religious in their purity. But no one knows that they could have signed Williams if they hadn't gotten his rights.
Consistently proven wrong only means that they shift those energies to areas where they haven't yet been proven wrong. Like Barclay and Jones.
My god they yowled about the OBJ trade....see above. Proven dramatically wrong, they simply concentrate on the unproven to misrepresent and denigrate the organization in general and Gettleman specifically.
Emasculated, frustated people using the anonymity of the board and the power of the written word to vent their fruition; the power of hindsight to convince themselves they know more than the full timers with a life time in the industry and comprehensive support groups and data.
They know the prevent was wrong when the villains score with a slow march down the field, they know the prevent should have been used when the villains score with a swift strike.
We've never had a decent coordinators. Our armchair casual fans knew more (and denigrated) everyone of them from Spags to Sean Payton to Kevin "Killdrive".
Kipling's Banderlog...toting how smart they are.
And it's guys like Britt who give them status when he puts forth an alternative theory and gets labeled "braindead" and "stupid".
Give it up Britt, recognize what they are and find rational negative viewpoints to argue with - because there are rational negative viewpoints just not coming from "needy" malcontents like Go Terps and his ilk.
Thank you for the breakdown Terps. Didn't mean to make you work that hard though..lol
The Giants need to get their downfield passing game in order, whatever it takes.
What you are showing is a recent trend, but by no means proof.
What it really shows:
Having a Tom Brady wins Super Bowls....too.
Fournette will be paid...running the ball is important as all these teams did that well....and allocations of funds is vital.....
not too many highy paid WRs on that list, either. So, the Giants better not sign a big time WR in FA.
So
That means you shouldn't spend a 1st on a QB I guess....?
They went from Kyle Allen in 2019 to Bridgewater in 2020. The argument could be made that a healthy McCaffrey would've resulted in more wins, and that the improvement at the QB position made up for the McCaffrey loss in 2020, with the net results being similar.
This is a terrible post, cherry picking only a small subset of data and ignoring other variables to try and sound smart.
I'm not dismissing the total argument, but it should be tempered.
And it certainly will not result in winning football games or championships. In fact, the direct opposite, given the salary cap is a zero sum game.
Welcome to 'Merica Grizz.
Right? What has Rosen won? Darnold? Obviously, hindsight being what it is, you could say Allen or Jackson. But fans would be bitching about taking a small school QB with accuracy issues in Allen. Jackson was taken late in the first. Fans would be bitching about his throwing issues too. That's if he wasn't broken in half with the Giants OL
Be like Ronde instead of Tiki.
The jackass who started the thread whined for two years that we didn't take Darnold.
Now that Darnold looks mediocre, he's on Year 3 whining that we took Barkley.
best post in thread...
“Paying” a running back is fairly economical. It’s about paying the right one at the right time for the right amount of money. Stop pretending like they take up 20% of the teams cap.
See how this twisted logic game of yours goes?
For those of us who care about whether the Giants win or lose on Sunday, it has. This is the worst era of Giants football since the Ford administration.
If you think everything is awesome regardless of what actually happens on the field, then yeah it probably isn't going to bother you much.
has made a lot of people here serially miserable.
For those of us who care about whether the Giants win or lose on Sunday, it has. This is the worst era of Giants football since the Ford administration.
If you think everything is awesome regardless of what actually happens on the field, then yeah it probably isn't going to bother you much.
You make it sound like you can impact change, and it wouldn't surprise me if you believe you can.
I don't think everything is awesome. What this team has given me is Four magical SB years - something 90% of the NFL fans haven't been able to experience. Five SB games total.
Complaining every fucking day is neither going to erase those memories, nor reproduce them in the future.
What is your misery accomplishing? A daily venting? Cool. Just realize that a lot of other people are fucking sick and tired of it. The Giants have been bad. Continual reminders of it without ANY ability to change it is worse.
1 - the hope (funny to type that given how its always thrown back at people for thinking Jones can improve) that the Giants will read their thoughts and make different choices because of it.
2- misery loves company. I have friends like this, and pretty much cut them off. Its really toxic to be around in real life - on a message board its sad but atleast I don't have to take it too seriously and can ignore it (don't always succeed there).
I still laugh at the notion that being critical is being real and being optimistic things will change without hard evidence is considered delusion. Its a game, I don't spend or make money on the Giants, their success or failure changes nothing in my life. Lighten up.
has made a lot of people here serially miserable.
For those of us who care about whether the Giants win or lose on Sunday, it has. This is the worst era of Giants football since the Ford administration.
If you think everything is awesome regardless of what actually happens on the field, then yeah it probably isn't going to bother you much.
Your decline has been impressive to watch. You are the BBI version of a screaming baby on an airplane.
it helps to be accurate. Marshawn Lynch was the starting running back for Seattle during that year, he was making 7M a year
This is leading rusher in the Super Bowl. Hardin led the Hawks in rushing in that game. But even ignoring that fact, Lynch was only making $7mm that season not the $15mm+ that it will take to sign Barkley.
Lynch GOT them to the Superbowl. LMAO
Most people aren't the ones making the decision on draft night. Gettleman had made quite a bit of noise about hog mollies. He could have taken Quenton Nelson at Guard or Bradley Chubb at Linebacker. Instead he took an undoubtedly great running back, but one that we couldn't protect with our offensive line. Even now, three years later our OL is maybe just okay.
This
Certainly having an elite playmaker like Barkley is beneficial, especially if the Giants use him more in the passing attack and not a bell cow running back. Nonetheless, the Giants shouldn't sign him to justify his draft pick position or anything of the sort.
Certainly having an elite playmaker like Barkley is beneficial, especially if the Giants use him more in the passing attack and not a bell cow running back. Nonetheless, the Giants shouldn't sign him to justify his draft pick position or anything of the sort.
This is the right line of thinking, and normal way to articulate a point.
So
That means you shouldn't spend a 1st on a QB I guess....?
Actually, your assessment that "blanket statements are dumb" is and of itself a blanket statement.
Does that make it dumb?
;>)
And while I agree that we shouldn't speak in absolutes, certainly a case can be made that in today's NFL where passing is king and all teams are constrained by a salary cap, that investing significant dollars at the RB position may not be the wisest move.
There's no single way to build a team and until you strike it rich hitting on a top tier QB you really can't be rigid with roster construction. Its a process and RB's absolutely have a home, especially top tier ones (which we don't know yet until he returns from injury).
This thread is nothing but bitching about a decision made 3 years ago while also condemning management for signing a player in the future. Its pointless.
Not only is it easy to understand, but the dollar amounts are tied to the visual spectrum. Highest amounts being in red (the longest wavelength), then orange, then yellow, etc., as the wavelengths shorten.
Josh gets props from me and from Roy G. Biv.
"According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Fournette agreed to a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added Fournette's contract will pay him a base salary of $2 million and can max out at $3.5 million"
Over The Cap site claims his cap number is actually $2.5 million.
yes, they're out there. but so are good WRs, OL, DL, etc
you still have to hit on the pick and taking any old RB in the 4th isn't a lock to be good.
I feel we hit on 2 RBs in 20 years, Jacobs and Bradshaw. and even then they were supplements to each other.
Leonard went right after the Giants chose Will Hernandez
But there are smart teams that invest in the RB position. The Saints for one. Seattle is another? They won a title with Lynch. The Browns appear to be on the way up and they invested a lot in the RB position and one of them is about to get paid and soon. (Chubb) Aren't the Niners everyone's darling here? They spent money at RB. So did the Rams who then moved on from Gurley. Remember when the Falcons were good every year? They had one highly paid RB and one highly drafted together. Philly didn't exactly ignore the position the last 5 years or so. Dallas obviously thinks highly of the big time RB and it didn't exactly kill their chances.
The Titans? Are they clueless? The Vikings paid Cook--should they have let him walk? Panthers?
Let's start a list of all the good teams that don't pay elite pass rushers.
Packers ( i think?)
Steelers (Watt is still cost controlled--dupree is a FA)
Pats rarely did or at least didn't go gaga over the edge guy
We can play this game all day with every position. Just because you listed some team that doesn't pay the RB doesn't mean it's common practice amone the elite teams.
Is the Giants should be very careful to make a prudent decision about Barkley's long term value to where they believe the franchise will be heading. The NFL has certainly moved towards favoring teams with elite downfield passing games, in fact the last two super bowl champions weren't anywhere near the top of the league in rushing attacked, while both were top in passing game.
Certainly having an elite playmaker like Barkley is beneficial, especially if the Giants use him more in the passing attack and not a bell cow running back. Nonetheless, the Giants shouldn't sign him to justify his draft pick position or anything of the sort.
This is the right line of thinking, and normal way to articulate a point.
+1
+1
More of this please.
Just curious since he signed that big second contract and wondering if it's prohibiting Carolina from building?
it helps to be accurate. Marshawn Lynch was the starting running back for Seattle during that year, he was making 7M a year
This is leading rusher in the Super Bowl. Hardin led the Hawks in rushing in that game. But even ignoring that fact, Lynch was only making $7mm that season not the $15mm+ that it will take to sign Barkley.
you know, you really are lost. Inflation says hello.
But that was last season, so many will look at it like it was 1940
So
That means you shouldn't spend a 1st on a QB I guess....?
But that was last season, so many will look at it like it was 1940
Who was the highest paid RB? McKinnon?
He got hurt, right? And missed the season.
So who were the RBs who helped get the 9ers to the SB that year?
Let me remind you - Raheem Mostert (undrafted from Purdue), Matt Breida (undrafted from Georgia Southern), and Tevin Coleman (3rd rounder, Indiana).
Yet, many on BBI would give up a ton of picks to land Watson.
Don't figure....
But then again - people still don't admit they were wrong about the Williams or Beckham trade so....it won't matter in the end. Yelling into the abyss about something no matter the outcome is what people love to do around here
I have a bigger issue with making bad decisions with UFA dollars, and being reactionary with how to build a perennial contender. Simply using see holes fill holes because we're shopping for groceries while starving isn't likely to build that contender, nor a sustainable pipeline of talent. To me, this is the broader problem with how NYG currently operates. They almost operate like fans would at times ...
Gettleman is pretty used to it by now...
I have a bigger issue with making bad decisions with UFA dollars, and being reactionary with how to build a perennial contender. Simply using see holes fill holes because we're shopping for groceries while starving isn't likely to build that contender, nor a sustainable pipeline of talent. To me, this is the broader problem with how NYG currently operates. They almost operate like fans would at times ...
Reactionary is suboptimal but sometimes necessary.
Reactionary and being wrong (e.g., Solder, Ogletree, Tate), leading to additional reactionary moves, that's how cycle of suck starts
But then again - people still don't admit they were wrong about the Williams or Beckham trade so....it won't matter in the end. Yelling into the abyss about something no matter the outcome is what people love to do around here
What do you mean look foolish? Winning a SB with SB?
I hope that does happen. But the odds are not in our favor the way the NFL has been trending with the RB position.
And if does happen, it's still going to be an outlier. Unless it starts a trend going forward...
went to the SB last season, they had the highest payroll for the RB position of any team - by a large margin.
But that was last season, so many will look at it like it was 1940
Who was the highest paid RB? McKinnon?
He got hurt, right? And missed the season.
So who were the RBs who helped get the 9ers to the SB that year?
Let me remind you - Raheem Mostert (undrafted from Purdue), Matt Breida (undrafted from Georgia Southern), and Tevin Coleman (3rd rounder, Indiana).
Because he's talking about cap dollars. SF has a system in place to maximize talent at RB but that doesn't mean its infallible. They still need to invest in it because they need 4-5 guys in the stable to account for injuries, or any of them hitting the wall and being ineffective. Just because the individual cost is low doesn't mean that only have 2 on the team would make it a success - so far SF has proved they need 4 guys to make it work so if you aren't factoring that it you aren't being genuine.
You also called the OP an excellent post when there was nothing excellent about it. It actually presented inaccurate/false data so why is that excellent?
This is a prime example of you trying to jump on an idea that you agree, disregarding the glaring issues that have been picked apart on here.
I think you can do better.
They have to now hope Hasty is good to keep this formula because under contract is him, Wilson and Mostert and the latter 2 are always hurt.
Great system, but it requires more assets. Cheaper individually, but collectively it adds up. The biggest advantage is there isn't as much money tied up long term, but the downside is if it doesn't work its a revolving door.
In sum, this isn't an infallible model. I actually think the downsides to it aren't focused on enough here. And it hasn't worked for the Giants in particular since Bradshaw/Ward/Jacobs and that was a decade ago - it isn't simple.
Bottom line is that Barkley is on a rookie deal, that is not going to change over the next two seasons. He may be franchised for a 3rd season in blue, with no long-term money locked up.
So the salary cap hand-wringing doesn't need to really be a topic for another 2 years at earliest, unless we read something about them working on a salary extension, which likely won't happen until a year from now.
I don't view Barkley as a RB. Because of his ability, I view him as a weapon.
Do I see the point that bw and others make about paying a RB a lot of money? Yes.
But I also believe that truly elite players, best at their position types, have additional value and are worth breaking the norm for.
We'll have clarity after this season. I do believe Saquon, if he can stay healthy this season, can carry a team on his back offensively.
This is such a boring take. Yeah, he was the problem....
Thanks Stan.
See a trend?
I think he did to a large degree. But he's capable of more. Obviously, still a team game and if you're going to have a run-oriented offense, like the Titans, for example (which I don't think is necessary with SB because of his ability as a receiver), you need to have a very strong defense. The 2018 team defense was near the bottom of the league.
They have to now hope Hasty is good to keep this formula because under contract is him, Wilson and Mostert and the latter 2 are always hurt.
Great system, but it requires more assets. Cheaper individually, but collectively it adds up. The biggest advantage is there isn't as much money tied up long term, but the downside is if it doesn't work its a revolving door.
In sum, this isn't an infallible model. I actually think the downsides to it aren't focused on enough here. And it hasn't worked for the Giants in particular since Bradshaw/Ward/Jacobs and that was a decade ago - it isn't simple.
Look, the 9ers are a great and poor example. Great for all of the reasons you cited. Shanahan, like his Pop, is brilliant at finding RB talent to fit his system.
And it's a poor example because it's just not easy to replicate Shanahan's system. His play calling and development is really near genius level with the run game. So unless you actually have him under your headset, it's really hard to use them as comp.
At the end of the day, and this is the most salient point, it's just easier to solve for the position because of supply. Until that and the cap changes, why buy the Lexus when you can buy the Camry?
Interesting. I wonder if you use that same logic with Herbert? With Kyler Murray? Joe Burrow?
Maybe you'll need a 3rd handle to come back and post that take?
nor do I have a problem with drafting the best player in a draft if he's a tailback. The bean counters can move the money around to ensure there's space for playmakers, regardless of position(s).
I have a bigger issue with making bad decisions with UFA dollars, and being reactionary with how to build a perennial contender. Simply using see holes fill holes because we're shopping for groceries while starving isn't likely to build that contender, nor a sustainable pipeline of talent. To me, this is the broader problem with how NYG currently operates. They almost operate like fans would at times ...
Reactionary is suboptimal but sometimes necessary.
Reactionary and being wrong (e.g., Solder, Ogletree, Tate), leading to additional reactionary moves, that's how cycle of suck starts
I'll give them good decisions on Logan, Bradberry, and Blake, three very good to Pro Bowl level players you can build around. I was and am ok with the trade for LW, they were right about his talent. Fackrell's been better than the draftees were for the most part. That's the type of smart impact they need to continue to find. In the meantime, bad decisions holes remain to be filled, and there's the doozy of hoping Jones rebounds along with SB.
See a trend?
Yes - degrading play at quarterback.
AY/A
2018: 7.6
2019: 6.4
2020: 6.0
Sign me up for SF, but you also need the line for it, and a constant supply of RB's that you will be investing in in one way or another.
23 ppg in 2018 (16th), 21 ppg in 2019 (18th), 17.5 ppg in 2020 (31st).
See a trend?
Yes - degrading play at quarterback.
AY/A
2018: 7.6
2019: 6.4
2020: 6.0
There's direct correlation there. Barkley wasn't hurt in 2018 and played like a monster. Then he gets the HAS and our running game takes a hit in 2019. He's gone for all of 2020 and Gallman is a JAG at best.
Its a culmination of issues but its obvious to me a healthy Barkley will matter to how much better Jones will be in 2021.
Btw, the 2018 OLine was miserable and he still put up a better season than Zeke who had an elite OLine. Not sure why that's glossed over around here.
We signed Bradberry and Martinez, and drafted Thomas, to address those needs, which existed in 2018 and through our own incompetence existed in 2020 despite expenditures. To DG's credit, he crushed the Bradberry and Martinez signings (the latter to my pleasant surprise), and (which of the 4 was best debate aside) Thomas will be a fine player for us. This is management succeeding.
But that underlying process of reacting to needs after they arise and shopping hungry, that process is still there.
Did he carry that team on his back offensively?
Interesting. I wonder if you use that same logic with Herbert? With Kyler Murray? Joe Burrow?
Maybe you'll need a 3rd handle to come back and post that take?
My logic tells me I wouldn’t want to rely on a running back to carry my team. This year should the reason why.
What’s your logic tell you if you can find it.
It isn't one or the other, not sure why you are posting that way.
We signed Bradberry and Martinez, and drafted Thomas, to address those needs, which existed in 2018 and through our own incompetence existed in 2020 despite expenditures. To DG's credit, he crushed the Bradberry and Martinez signings (the latter to my pleasant surprise), and (which of the 4 was best debate aside) Thomas will be a fine player for us. This is management succeeding.
But that underlying process of reacting to needs after they arise and shopping hungry, that process is still there.
Agreed. The other fear is Jones will be a casualty of this process.
Did he carry that team on his back offensively?
I think he did to a large degree. But he's capable of more. Obviously, still a team game and if you're going to have a run-oriented offense, like the Titans, for example (which I don't think is necessary with SB because of his ability as a receiver), you need to have a very strong defense. The 2018 team defense was near the bottom of the league.
I would suggest if he is going to carry the team, then the Giants are going to need a great deal more from him based on the recent number of wins. He also better never get injured.
Touches & Yards/Touch
Barkley - 352/5.8
Beckham - 82/13.1
Shepard - 69/13.1
Gallman - 65/4.1
Engram - 48/12.8
Barkley had nearly half (352/736) of the offensive touches in 2018. He put up big individual numbers, but the offense ranked poorly across the board in key offensive metrics.
I don't think Barkley is worthless, but I don't think he can be the focal point of a top NFL offense. I just don't think the NFL game is designed that way.
Personally I think he needs to run the ball less and catch it more...especially on 1st and 10. I'd be splitting him more wide, too. He's a liability in the backfield on 3rd down.
I know the answer, you are so dug in on the decision to draft him that you can't get over it, but you really do pollute these discussions. We drafted him, time to be a big boy and move on.
It isn't one or the other, not sure why you are posting that way.
Agreed, you got there finally.
Don’t follow. Please expand what we learned with those teams and how that is the prevalent thinking.
Eli got sacked 47 times in 2018 - I'd expect a shitty offense under those conditions. How bad would it have looked without the HR's Barkley hit that year? He averaged 5.0 ypc despite the miserable line - he's a legit weapon (if he comes back 100%).
We aren't paying him today, so I really don't know what else to say about it right now. We'll see what happens.
One could argue that a team does not need to invest in a top QB due to Philly and Ravens SB wins
Don’t follow. Please expand what we learned with those teams and how that is the prevalent thinking.
Well there was not a great deal of money invested in Foles, and if you go back 20 years Dilfer was never anything but a game manager. The point I am trying to make is that using salaries of RBs in the SB is really not a stat that's vindictive of anything
Barkley to have to carry the team. They want Jones to be able to improve enough to be "the guy". However we need a Barkley + better TE/WR's to make that happen - its a team game.
It isn't one or the other, not sure why you are posting that way.
Agreed, you got there finally.
Finally nothing. Your posting is all over the place. And you are picking and choosing what to respond to and and adding nothing to this discussion other than to take shots where you can. Bravo.
"Indicative of anything"
I know the answer, you are so dug in on the decision to draft him that you can't get over it, but you really do pollute these discussions. We drafted him, time to be a big boy and move on.
Pollute the discussions? I'd say the unwillingness to look objectively at the issue is the actual pollution.
Everything since he was drafted has gone bad. The 15-33 record is real...that is the objective truth. Of course Barkley's presence isn't the sole cause, but drafting him was the opening move in a cascade of moves that led to where we are.
As long as Gettleman is making the decisions, those decisions are going to be made within the context of Barkley and Jones. To use your word, drafting those two guys (and the insistence in making it work WITH THEM) pollutes what the Giants do.
Barkley had 2028 total yards as a rookie. That is an objective fact.
Is that a good stat?
Finally everything. You can’t follow. And take shots left and right, in this very thread too. But whatever...
Barkley had 2028 total yards as a rookie. That is an objective fact.
Is that a good stat?
Not really. It took 382 plays (261 carries + 121 pass targets) to get to those 2028 yards. That's 5.3 yards/play. The league average yards/play was 5.6.
So a play where Barkley was either handed the ball or the target of a pass was a below average play in 2018.
Barkley had 2028 total yards as a rookie. That is an objective fact.
Is that a good stat?
It circles back to "well the offense still stunk". Yeah we all get that. And to that I say, look at the rest of the roster and let me know what they all did to contribute.
47 sacks can't be overstated. It was his career high, a 7.5% rate along with it. Add in the Beckham injury and i'm not really sure what people expected here.
Until we figure out a way to get another threat on the field, or block much better (we really need both), then we will got a lot of negative plays still.
if you want others to look at things "objectively" I'd ask that you do the same.
Barkley had 2028 total yards as a rookie. That is an objective fact.
Is that a good stat?
Not really. It took 382 plays (261 carries + 121 pass targets) to get to those 2028 yards. That's 5.3 yards/play. The league average yards/play was 5.6.
So a play where Barkley was either handed the ball or the target of a pass was a below average play in 2018.
What about versus just profiled RBs though?
Add 10 more touches to Kamaras stats (not even nagtive yards, just 0) and it drops to a 6.0 yardsd per touch.
Add 10 more touches and also take away 50 yards and now you are at 5.8 YPT.
if you want others to look at things "objectively" I'd ask that you do the same.
Barkley had 2028 total yards as a rookie. That is an objective fact.
Is that a good stat?
Not really. It took 382 plays (261 carries + 121 pass targets) to get to those 2028 yards. That's 5.3 yards/play. The league average yards/play was 5.6.
So a play where Barkley was either handed the ball or the target of a pass was a below average play in 2018.
This is complete ridiculous.
Derrick Henry's last 2 years (his best) netted 5.4 YPT.
Do you see a pattern of the OLines impacting things here or no? This notion that Barkley isn't a playmaker and extremely productive when healthy is so ridiculous it hurts.
The numbers are what they are, and at no point in his short career has Barkley been the best running back in football...let alone now.
I don't think he's a net negative. I think he's a very talented open field player who, when healthy, has been misused in his three years here.
Personally I think he'd be more effective (possibly extremely effective) as a slot receiver than as a running back. I think we want to be getting him the ball 5-7 yards past the line of scrimmage, not 0-2 yards behind it.
I would be even more aggressive than that and consider a switch to WR for the majority of his snaps. Whether he'd sign for that, who knows (he should...it would likely extend his career and increase his value). But if we were talking about a world where Barkley is catching the ball on crossing routes, I will change my tune on paying him very quickly.
Derrick Henry's last 2 years (his best) netted 5.4 YPT.
Do you see a pattern of the OLines impacting things here or no? This notion that Barkley isn't a playmaker and extremely productive when healthy is so ridiculous it hurts.
Barkley is a huge playmaker, no dispute from me at least. Just shouldn't think that he can or should carry the offense...because that will ultimately not lead to better overall outcomes for the Giants, whether he is injured or not.
I wish we used him like NO uses Kamara.
I would be even more aggressive than that and consider a switch to WR for the majority of his snaps. Whether he'd sign for that, who knows (he should...it would likely extend his career and increase his value). But if we were talking about a world where Barkley is catching the ball on crossing routes, I will change my tune on paying him very quickly.
Do other teams use their backs on crossing routes? Barely see Barkley beyond the safety valve area in his 2 years worth of games.
And if Pete Carroll has ran the ball with Lynch on that last play vs. the Patriots, he'd be on the list there.
has made a lot of people here serially miserable.
For those of us who care about whether the Giants win or lose on Sunday, it has. This is the worst era of Giants football since the Ford administration.
If you think everything is awesome regardless of what actually happens on the field, then yeah it probably isn't going to bother you much.
I'll chime in here.
I care that the Giants win on Sunday's but it's not the only thing in my life. I've had some personal losses that in the grand scheme of things...makes rooting for something out of my control...different.
I used to be a hardcore Giants fan. Would block Sunday's off to watch them, etc. Haven't felt that way in a while, maybe its because they are bad, I don't know.
Even on Sunday's when its nice out, I'd rather be playing golf and listening to the game on the radio. Just my personal opinion.
Either way, I've seen Terps basically state the same thing over and over again. We get it. There's other things to do and watch during the year.
if you want others to look at things "objectively" I'd ask that you do the same.
Barkley had 2028 total yards as a rookie. That is an objective fact.
Is that a good stat?
Not really. It took 382 plays (261 carries + 121 pass targets) to get to those 2028 yards. That's 5.3 yards/play. The league average yards/play was 5.6.
So a play where Barkley was either handed the ball or the target of a pass was a below average play in 2018.
The Giants were 10th overall in the NFL in 2018 in average yards per play at 5.8. Without the above average production of Saquon Barkley, they are not in the top 10 in yards per play, as they were only 15th in passing yards per attempt in 2018. So no, they were not negative plays, they were well above average plays compared to league average running the ball. And Saquon Barkley's rushing yards per attempt, compared to the team averages, would've finished 2nd in the NFL, tied with GB at 5.0 yards per attempt. Rushing yards per attempt, SB was 9th in the NFL as a rookie behind a terrible line in 2018. Tied with CMC.
Holy fuck. At this point can't we just wait until he is given a second contract, THEN start bitching?
What exactly is this endless circle jerk by Barkley-pick haters accomplishing at this point?
Holy fuck. At this point can't we just wait until he is given a second contract, THEN start bitching?
The first contract is pretty bad as well. It is a top 10 contract at 7.8 million a year. Another reason why drafting a RB so high is stupid because you don't even get the real value of a rookie contract. At the end of the day, I would just rather invest in a n offensive line and an adequate running back.
I can’t ... I see him just either trying to juke someone behind he line of scrimmage and ending up with a loss of four or not running hard and not getting the first ... if play action pass he won’t block. How is that a starter in the nfl? That’s a good gadget back on third down or the slot
Post of the year right there fellas. Gotta just laugh at this point.
Post of the year right there fellas. Gotta just laugh at this point.
Well how does he rush for 32 total yards in the first two games in 2020?
Going with the Barkley ineptness in a game context .... it’s third and long late in the game ; the dump off is to Barkley in the flat in the hopes he breaks a tackle and runs for a first down but He doesn’t. He gets tacklers short of the first down..
.He is not like a Derrick Henry or even a Fournette or a Jacobs on the raiders that will give you tough physical play and will his opponents in game deciding plays when everyone knows it’s a run ; or everyone e is covered down field and QB has to check down. He is just not that player.
Until we figure out a way to get another threat on the field, or block much better (we really need both), then we will got a lot of negative plays still.
And this is another reason the pick was so terrible. Our oline was atrocious so wasting the #2 overall pick on a RB who would be handicapped for the majority of his rookie contract (even if he didn’t get injured) was just outright stupid.