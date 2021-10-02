Has recent NYG performance made you appreciate Fassel more?

Fassel has always been polarizing here. I think his legacy was hurt by Coughlin following him. However, the post Coughlin Giants have been mostly awful since he left (granted, Coughlin’s last 3 years weren’t good either). I wonder if the resume Fassel put together has gotten better with age?
1997: 10-5-1 (NFC East champs; coach of the year)
1998: 8-8
1999: 7-9
2000: 12-4 (Super Bowl appearance)
2001: 7-9
2002: 10-6 (Wild Card)
2003: 4-12
In what now is a revolving door of head coaching turnover, that resume of 7 seasons does not look so bad. The bottom only fell out in his last season. In addition, he never had top tier QB play. He also put together a staff which included Sean Payton & John Fox.
Has your view of the Fassel era changed at all?
I haven't been one of those guys who incessantly bitch about the franchise until recently. :)
And some of those playoff losses...UFB. Minny & then 1/5/03...
It always bothered me how Fassel calmly left the field after the Junkin disaster, as if he was coming off the 18th hole.
And of course the San Francisco meltdown.
It's well reported what players thought of their super bowl preparation.
2. Maybe it's because I'm a sucker for the month of December, the holidays and that magical feeling when good Giants football lines up with Christmas but I enjoyed Decembers in the Fassel era.
3. Generally very successful vs. Eagles will always win over my heart.
4. I know Amani and some of the guys on the 2000 roster still gripe about that Super Bowl, and I get it, it was a shitshow, but as time has gone on I think it's been easier to accept the 2000 Ravens defense's place in NFL history. We lost to one of the truly historic sides of the football of all time that day. It happens. I don't see how we would have won that day.
5. 41-0 is a historic day in the history of the NYG franchise. It is part of our impressive 5-0 record in conference title games even if we went on to lose the big one.
6. Generally under Fassel/Payton our offensive attack was ballsy and creative and I think they did some things early on with Shockey that caught on around the league with the modern NFL TE.
We know what the bad was. The special teams disasters, the playoff meltdowns, the rumors of country club like training camps, but I think the Fassel era was both really fun and reasonably successful. Super Bowl appearances, let alone wins, don't grow on trees.
And I was living in Rochester, MN at the time doing medical residency at the Mayo clinic so it was even more satisfying. Guess who was the douche bag New Yorker gloating the next morning.
Short answer, no.
And then following that run i'd probably jump into a volcano. But it beats this shit.
So accurate. I was done after the early season loss to Dallas in 2003. But that playoff game....yikes that was so painful.
I think he got a bit of a raw deal in 2003, that team had more injuries than any I can recall, but it probably was time to move on.
The late 90's/early 2000s teams had talent and some fun moments. Even Kerry Collins was probably in the top 10-12 qb range from 2000-2003.
The Fassel era was the only one where even after we won a game I still felt uneasy like we didn't or shouldn't have
I'm pretty sure I got an anxiety disorder from watching those teams
The 2002 squad is one of my all time favorites....Collins, Tiki, Toomer, Shockey, Strahan, Armstead, Sehorn (on his last legs so to speak). They were very fun to watch late into that year up until the Playoff Game That Shalt Not Be Mentioned
This current era of terrible football makes me appreciate Eli more than anyone. If not for him...wow.
Of course, you can say that about both of the head coaches he followed and at least one who has been here since.
For every great moment with a Fassel coached team, there were multiple downers like starting a rookie Guard at OLT against one of the best DLs in the league on national TV - with predictable results, and the Super Bowl beat-down.
It was his time to go, and Coughlin was a superior coach who got us to the top of the mountain twice, but there were good memories made in the Fassel era.
Do I like him better than Judge, McAdoo and Shurmur?
Yes.
Do I like him better than Coughlin?
No.
When the Giants did well under Fassel, they had my adrenaline going, but man could they bring you down just as quickly.
Extra credit.
Agree with this post.
Was the second most out-matched team in the history of the Super Bowl next to SB XX (Bears vs Pats) - It was like running into one of these ...
And Fassel was a genuinely likeable guy. I like Judge, but I don't love the asshole/tough-guy shtick you see from him, Rhule, and others.
Was the second most out-matched team in the history of the Super Bowl next to SB XX (Bears vs Pats) - It was like running into one of these ...
If only we had been able to play the Raiders in that SB instead of the freakin' Ravens
Well he did coach the Las Vegas Locomotives to a championship in the UFL ten years ago for whatever that was worth
Fassel is a lot better than some of the stiffs out there.
We beat Philly nine times in a row between '97-'00 under Fassel. Those were the days...
For all the off-the-field stuff, that's the Mara holier than thou crap. Sean Payton has some equally crushing losses and equally scandalous off-the-field stories. One dumb Peyton Manning pass made the difference.
I never thought the Giants lost games because of his coaching but they sure never won games because of his coaching.
Mcadoo 's first year. Even he said they were lucky to win 11 games.
The main problem for most of the years since 2012, other than '17 -19, hasn't been coaching, imo. Even '17-19 would've been a lot better if the roster wasn't so weak.
If anything, recent performance makes me appreciate Ernie Accorsi more.
I'm not a DG hater. I know he's made mistakes, but he inherited a horrible roster and tried to compete while rebuilding (which I believe may have led to some of the mistakes, but I can't blame him because I also wanted to compete while rebuilding).
TC and Eli's last years suffered because of a shitty roster put together by Reese, Ross and Co. (probably with some input from TC). A horrendous job by Reese, et al. his last 7-8 years.
MacAdoo had Spags and he was the only reason we went 11-5. The offense was absolute doo-doo under Mac. If Shurmur had that same defense led by Spags we may have been a lot more dangerous that year.
What about the idea of Fassel taking over Offensive play calling from Sean Payton -- how brilliant was that?
What about being totally outclassed in the Super Bowl? I mean totally.
Fassel was frikken clueless, and his fingerprints were all over the Giants failures during his rein.