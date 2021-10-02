Has recent NYG performance made you appreciate Fassel more? Sean : 2/10/2021 3:03 pm

Fassel has always been polarizing here. I think his legacy was hurt by Coughlin following him. However, the post Coughlin Giants have been mostly awful since he left (granted, Coughlin’s last 3 years weren’t good either). I wonder if the resume Fassel put together has gotten better with age?



1997: 10-5-1 (NFC East champs; coach of the year)

1998: 8-8

1999: 7-9

2000: 12-4 (Super Bowl appearance)

2001: 7-9

2002: 10-6 (Wild Card)

2003: 4-12



In what now is a revolving door of head coaching turnover, that resume of 7 seasons does not look so bad. The bottom only fell out in his last season. In addition, he never had top tier QB play. He also put together a staff which included Sean Payton & John Fox.



Has your view of the Fassel era changed at all?

