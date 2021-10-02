for display only
Has recent NYG performance made you appreciate Fassel more?

Sean : 2/10/2021 3:03 pm
Fassel has always been polarizing here. I think his legacy was hurt by Coughlin following him. However, the post Coughlin Giants have been mostly awful since he left (granted, Coughlin’s last 3 years weren’t good either). I wonder if the resume Fassel put together has gotten better with age?

1997: 10-5-1 (NFC East champs; coach of the year)
1998: 8-8
1999: 7-9
2000: 12-4 (Super Bowl appearance)
2001: 7-9
2002: 10-6 (Wild Card)
2003: 4-12

In what now is a revolving door of head coaching turnover, that resume of 7 seasons does not look so bad. The bottom only fell out in his last season. In addition, he never had top tier QB play. He also put together a staff which included Sean Payton & John Fox.

Has your view of the Fassel era changed at all?
Oh heaven’s no.  
Big Blue '56 : 2/10/2021 3:06 pm : link
.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 2/10/2021 3:10 pm : link
Maybe a bit, but I always liked Fassel and thought he was a good coach. I always liked Accorsi too.

I haven't been one of those guys who incessantly bitch about the franchise until recently. :)
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/10/2021 3:13 pm : link
Well, compared to late it looks a golden era of Giants football. The Fassel teams were maddening...always played up to their competition & then always seemingly played down to their level of competition.

And some of those playoff losses...UFB. Minny & then 1/5/03...

It always bothered me how Fassel calmly left the field after the Junkin disaster, as if he was coming off the 18th hole.
hell no. he was a dooshbag.  
Victor in CT : 2/10/2021 3:15 pm : link
all "look at me".
Three Most Embarrassing Playoff Losses in Giants history  
GiantEgo : 2/10/2021 3:15 pm : link
Minnesota playoff game - players fighting each other on the sideline a Fassel hallmark.

And of course the San Francisco meltdown.

It's well reported what players thought of their super bowl preparation.
2002 Collins was playing  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/10/2021 3:18 pm : link
at a top tier. And no, I'm not one of those who think we would have beaten Tampa if we had gotten out of SF with a win.
I feel like I always appreciated both Fassel and Collins  
Chris684 : 2/10/2021 3:21 pm : link
1. I've always felt that their tenure here was a lot of fun for not ultimately winning a title.

2. Maybe it's because I'm a sucker for the month of December, the holidays and that magical feeling when good Giants football lines up with Christmas but I enjoyed Decembers in the Fassel era.

3. Generally very successful vs. Eagles will always win over my heart.

4. I know Amani and some of the guys on the 2000 roster still gripe about that Super Bowl, and I get it, it was a shitshow, but as time has gone on I think it's been easier to accept the 2000 Ravens defense's place in NFL history. We lost to one of the truly historic sides of the football of all time that day. It happens. I don't see how we would have won that day.

5. 41-0 is a historic day in the history of the NYG franchise. It is part of our impressive 5-0 record in conference title games even if we went on to lose the big one.

6. Generally under Fassel/Payton our offensive attack was ballsy and creative and I think they did some things early on with Shockey that caught on around the league with the modern NFL TE.

We know what the bad was. The special teams disasters, the playoff meltdowns, the rumors of country club like training camps, but I think the Fassel era was both really fun and reasonably successful. Super Bowl appearances, let alone wins, don't grow on trees.
I have no hate for Fassel.  
penkap75 : 2/10/2021 3:28 pm : link
2000 NFC Champion game vs MN will always be one of my favorites.

And I was living in Rochester, MN at the time doing medical residency at the Mayo clinic so it was even more satisfying. Guess who was the douche bag New Yorker gloating the next morning.
I liked Fassell and Collins, as others have stated.  
Britt in VA : 2/10/2021 3:33 pm : link
That was a really fun era with some scrappy teams. I understood when it was time for both to go, and haven’t thought much about it since then.

Short answer, no.
Fassel was  
TrueBlue56 : 2/10/2021 3:35 pm : link
refreshing after he who shall not be named and Dan reeves with his new York broncos team. I never looked at fassel like reeves (who i still can't forgive for cutting pepper johnson) and mcadoo. Fassel ran his course and it was time to move on. I don't appreciate him any more or less now.
He coached a lot of undisciplined football teams  
Jimmy Googs : 2/10/2021 3:36 pm : link
but I do miss what a more talented roster looked like...
No  
JonC : 2/10/2021 3:45 pm : link
Undisciplined, inconsistent teams that produced tons of penalties and constantly played down to the level of their opponent. Alot of talking, not much delivering. I was done after the SF meltdown, adios.
It's sad that his 7 year stretch  
GGGGmen : 2/10/2021 3:56 pm : link
is SO MUCH better than the last 7 years have been.
fuck yes  
djm : 2/10/2021 3:57 pm : link
I have even said so here. I'd kill for 3 playoff appearances over a 7 year stretch including some playoff wins.

And then following that run i'd probably jump into a volcano. But it beats this shit.
RE: No  
djm : 2/10/2021 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15150010 JonC said:
Quote:
Undisciplined, inconsistent teams that produced tons of penalties and constantly played down to the level of their opponent. Alot of talking, not much delivering. I was done after the SF meltdown, adios.


So accurate. I was done after the early season loss to Dallas in 2003. But that playoff game....yikes that was so painful.
No  
Daniel in Kentucky : 2/10/2021 3:58 pm : link
Not a fan of old Jimmy.
I am honestly surprised  
GGGGmen : 2/10/2021 4:00 pm : link
so many of you are thumbing your noses at what Fassel accomplished in his 7 year run. They were in the hunt every year except the last one and those years produced a lot of fun memories.

Since the Giants/Pats SB in 2012 the only great memory I can muster is the OBJ one handed catch...in a game that they lost.

Absolutely nothing of note or significance has happened with this franchise since February 5th 2012.

9 years this week...
Fassel certainly had his flaws,  
Section331 : 2/10/2021 4:02 pm : link
but I think he gets more crap than he deserves here. Parcells and TC were certainly better coaches, but who else was better in modern NYG history?

I think he got a bit of a raw deal in 2003, that team had more injuries than any I can recall, but it probably was time to move on.
I never hated him  
lax counsel : 2/10/2021 4:10 pm : link
But compared to today, that was definitely an underappreciated era of Giants football. I think it largely gets overshadowed because of 2005-2012 success that followed, with some big names including a hall of fame qb and coach.

The late 90's/early 2000s teams had talent and some fun moments. Even Kerry Collins was probably in the top 10-12 qb range from 2000-2003.
Compared to Who?  
Samiam : 2/10/2021 4:22 pm : link
I never thought the Giants lost games because of his coaching but they sure never won games because of his coaching.
I may be wrong  
montanagiant : 2/10/2021 4:23 pm : link
But the biggest reason I don't look back fondly on Fassel is I always got the sense that while being good at initial game-planning, he sucked at adjusting to what was working for the other team, and at times his play-calling was mind-numbing dumb and costly.
RE: Compared to Who?  
jnoble : 2/10/2021 4:35 pm : link
In comment 15150051 Samiam said:
Quote:
I never thought the Giants lost games because of his coaching but they sure never won games because of his coaching.


The Fassel era was the only one where even after we won a game I still felt uneasy like we didn't or shouldn't have
I'm pretty sure I got an anxiety disorder from watching those teams
RE: I never hated him  
jnoble : 2/10/2021 4:37 pm : link
In comment 15150039 lax counsel said:
Quote:
But compared to today, that was definitely an underappreciated era of Giants football. I think it largely gets overshadowed because of 2005-2012 success that followed, with some big names including a hall of fame qb and coach.

The late 90's/early 2000s teams had talent and some fun moments. Even Kerry Collins was probably in the top 10-12 qb range from 2000-2003.


The 2002 squad is one of my all time favorites....Collins, Tiki, Toomer, Shockey, Strahan, Armstead, Sehorn (on his last legs so to speak). They were very fun to watch late into that year up until the Playoff Game That Shalt Not Be Mentioned
Not really  
Go Terps : 2/10/2021 4:39 pm : link
There were fun moments, but those teams had a knack for crushing errors at the wrong time. And of course, the SB loss paints the whole period.

This current era of terrible football makes me appreciate Eli more than anyone. If not for him...wow.
No.  
Red Dog : 2/10/2021 5:25 pm : link
Fassel looked pretty good compared to who he followed, but he was not able to get the job done, had some off-the-job issues that just could not be overlooked, and really should not have been hired.

Of course, you can say that about both of the head coaches he followed and at least one who has been here since.

For every great moment with a Fassel coached team, there were multiple downers like starting a rookie Guard at OLT against one of the best DLs in the league on national TV - with predictable results, and the Super Bowl beat-down.
I've always appreciated the Fassel era  
Sneakers O'toole : 2/10/2021 5:29 pm : link
Gave the Giants a sense of competitiveness after the 90s black hole.

It was his time to go, and Coughlin was a superior coach who got us to the top of the mountain twice, but there were good memories made in the Fassel era.
......  
Route 9 : 2/10/2021 5:49 pm : link
I think so.

Do I like him better than Judge, McAdoo and Shurmur?

Yes.

Do I like him better than Coughlin?

No.

When the Giants did well under Fassel, they had my adrenaline going, but man could they bring you down just as quickly.
......  
Route 9 : 2/10/2021 5:51 pm : link
Oh yeah. He did well against the Eagles.

Extra credit.
RE: I am honestly surprised  
Route 9 : 2/10/2021 5:52 pm : link
In comment 15150029 GGGGmen said:
Quote:
so many of you are thumbing your noses at what Fassel accomplished in his 7 year run. They were in the hunt every year except the last one and those years produced a lot of fun memories.

Since the Giants/Pats SB in 2012 the only great memory I can muster is the OBJ one handed catch...in a game that they lost.

Absolutely nothing of note or significance has happened with this franchise since February 5th 2012.

9 years this week...


Agree with this post.
Th Fassel team that played the Ravens inSB XXXV .....  
Manny in CA : 2/10/2021 5:55 pm : link

Was the second most out-matched team in the history of the Super Bowl next to SB XX (Bears vs Pats) - It was like running into one of these ...

I have had that thought  
jamalduff123 : 2/10/2021 7:17 pm : link
The 2002 team was one of my favorites until the heartbreaking SF loss. That offense was cooking with gas.

And Fassel was a genuinely likeable guy. I like Judge, but I don't love the asshole/tough-guy shtick you see from him, Rhule, and others.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/10/2021 7:22 pm : link
I'm still somewhat befuddled how Fassel never got another gig. I know his time in Baltimore didn't help, but even Norv Turner got another HC shot after Washington/Oakland. I guess there is some true to the rumors Mara let would be suitors know that JF was no monk.
RE: Th Fassel team that played the Ravens inSB XXXV .....  
jnoble : 2/10/2021 7:25 pm : link
In comment 15150126 Manny in CA said:
Quote:

Was the second most out-matched team in the history of the Super Bowl next to SB XX (Bears vs Pats) - It was like running into one of these ...


If only we had been able to play the Raiders in that SB instead of the freakin' Ravens
RE: ...  
jnoble : 2/10/2021 7:26 pm : link
In comment 15150186 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I'm still somewhat befuddled how Fassel never got another gig. I know his time in Baltimore didn't help, but even Norv Turner got another HC shot after Washington/Oakland. I guess there is some true to the rumors Mara let would be suitors know that JF was no monk.


Well he did coach the Las Vegas Locomotives to a championship in the UFL ten years ago for whatever that was worth
jnoble.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/10/2021 7:28 pm : link
Hahaha. True.
RE: ...  
McNally's_Nuts : 2/10/2021 7:50 pm : link
In comment 15150186 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I'm still somewhat befuddled how Fassel never got another gig. I know his time in Baltimore didn't help, but even Norv Turner got another HC shot after Washington/Oakland. I guess there is some true to the rumors Mara let would be suitors know that JF was no monk.


Fassel is a lot better than some of the stiffs out there.
Kind of. He was a good Head a Coach......  
Simms11 : 2/10/2021 8:15 pm : link
He got us to a Super Bowl and we beat Dallas and the Eagles more frequently.
never hated Fassel  
bc4life : 2/10/2021 8:26 pm : link
they drafted horribly back then
RE: Kind of. He was a good Head a Coach......  
jnoble : 2/10/2021 8:32 pm : link
In comment 15150222 Simms11 said:
Quote:
He got us to a Super Bowl and we beat Dallas and the Eagles more frequently.


We beat Philly nine times in a row between '97-'00 under Fassel. Those were the days...
Fassel gets way too much hate here  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 2/10/2021 9:53 pm : link
He wasn't a great head coach but his record makes him better than a lot of coaches and a lot of retreads. He made a winner out of Kent Graham, resurrected Kerry Collins and nurtured two successful coaches in Payton and Fox. Guys like Rex got a second chance and Fassel is more successful than him or any other Jet coach since 69. Before Accorsi won in 2007, the argument for not firing him was that he built the 2000 team. Fassel didn't get that same luxury (and yes much of it was his fault).

For all the off-the-field stuff, that's the Mara holier than thou crap. Sean Payton has some equally crushing losses and equally scandalous off-the-field stories. One dumb Peyton Manning pass made the difference.
RE: RE: Compared to Who?  
Debaser : 2/10/2021 10:00 pm : link
In comment 15150062 jnoble said:
Quote:
In comment 15150051 Samiam said:


Quote:


I never thought the Giants lost games because of his coaching but they sure never won games because of his coaching.



The Fassel era was the only one where even after we won a game I still felt uneasy like we didn't or shouldn't have
I'm pretty sure I got an anxiety disorder from watching those teams

Mcadoo 's first year. Even he said they were lucky to win 11 games.
No  
Dr. D : 9:29 am : link
I appreciate Fassel the same.

The main problem for most of the years since 2012, other than '17 -19, hasn't been coaching, imo. Even '17-19 would've been a lot better if the roster wasn't so weak.

If anything, recent performance makes me appreciate Ernie Accorsi more.

I'm not a DG hater. I know he's made mistakes, but he inherited a horrible roster and tried to compete while rebuilding (which I believe may have led to some of the mistakes, but I can't blame him because I also wanted to compete while rebuilding).

TC and Eli's last years suffered because of a shitty roster put together by Reese, Ross and Co. (probably with some input from TC). A horrendous job by Reese, et al. his last 7-8 years.
No  
Beer Man : 4:44 pm : link
Fassel was as bad as McAdoo
Excellent coordinators  
Judge_and_Jury : 6:03 pm : link
Can make a mediocre coach look very good. Fassel was not much different than Shurmur a good but not great offensive mind who wasn't an amazing Head coach or leader. The huge difference was he had 2 guys that were absolutely excellent coordinators in Fox and Payton for a number of years.

MacAdoo had Spags and he was the only reason we went 11-5. The offense was absolute doo-doo under Mac. If Shurmur had that same defense led by Spags we may have been a lot more dangerous that year.
Um no  
gidiefor : Mod : 7:03 pm : link
I had to live through the Fassel years -- there were far too many epic embarrassments --

What about the idea of Fassel taking over Offensive play calling from Sean Payton -- how brilliant was that?

What about being totally outclassed in the Super Bowl? I mean totally.

Fassel was frikken clueless, and his fingerprints were all over the Giants failures during his rein.
I also have nightmares over Garcia's comeback  
gidiefor : Mod : 7:05 pm : link
against us -- one of the worst Giants games I've ever watched ever, even more embarrassing than the Super Bowl loss to Baltimore
