This 'Asante Samuel dropped a gimme INT' narrative of XLII. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/10/2021 8:25 pm

Inspired by BB56's thread on Plax's recollection of the game. I'm watching the final drive again...Samuel barely gets his hands on the ball & even if he does, are we certain he catches it inbounds? I've come across a lot people-obviously non Giants fans-say 'Well, Samuel dropped a certain INT', but that just isn't the case.



Still amazed Steve Smith-a rookie-knew exactly where the stick was on 3rd & 11. Heads up play.

