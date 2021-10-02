for display only
This 'Asante Samuel dropped a gimme INT' narrative of XLII.

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/10/2021 8:25 pm
Inspired by BB56's thread on Plax's recollection of the game. I'm watching the final drive again...Samuel barely gets his hands on the ball & even if he does, are we certain he catches it inbounds? I've come across a lot people-obviously non Giants fans-say 'Well, Samuel dropped a certain INT', but that just isn't the case.

Still amazed Steve Smith-a rookie-knew exactly where the stick was on 3rd & 11. Heads up play.
RE: Samuel was right there...  
Route 9 : 2/10/2021 9:27 pm : link
In comment 15150269 bw in dc said:
Quote:
but he just mistimed his jump. And I think that might have been because he wasn't sure how close he was to the sideline.

For a guy with a 36" vertical, he really should have had it. But as stated above, that's football. And missed opportunities are littered throughout a game.


The way I remember it was it had nothing to do with mistiming. I thought he had his back turned and the second he turned around, it hit his hands. I thought he wasn't aware of it and it wasn't a mistake in reading the ball, at all.

Would've been a hell of a catch... if he came down with it.
He admitted himself he doesn’t think he could’ve come down with it  
mattlawson : 2/10/2021 9:38 pm : link
If he changed how he jumped or tried to intercept it. He doesn’t believe it was a gimmie himself - so why should anyone else

I think he should have caught the ball  
Greg from LI : 2/10/2021 9:55 pm : link
But I also think he wouldn't have gotten his feet in bounds.
KWALL..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/10/2021 10:28 pm : link
has posted a number of times on how it was an easy catch and one that is made 90% of the time.

I figured he would eventually realize how bad a take that was - but he's kept on it to this day
If you are a Pats fan what was more disappointing  
theold5j : 2/10/2021 10:32 pm : link
Samuel not intercepting that pass. Or Welker not catching the pass at the end of the game in 2012.
RE: If you are a Pats fan what was more disappointing  
FStubbs : 2/10/2021 10:38 pm : link
In comment 15150394 theold5j said:
Quote:
Samuel not intercepting that pass. Or Welker not catching the pass at the end of the game in 2012.


Just like this one, it would've been an amazing catch if Welker had made it - it wasn't a gimme like people have claimed.
That would have  
pjcas18 : 2/10/2021 10:39 pm : link
been slightly less difficult than the Manningham catch in SBXLVI. Slightly and ESPN sports science broke down Manning to Manningham and it had such a low likelihood of success due to the area he had to drop the ball into and Manningham having to make the catch, stay in bounds, and control the ball all the way through the catch.

not a perfect analogy, but being able to high point the ball (since he had to leap to just get his fingers on it) and come down with both feet in bounds would have been at best, very difficult.

he obviously missed the catch, but even with the miss came down with his first foot out of bounds. Most of the replays don't show Samuel's feet when he lands.

anyone calling that catch a gimme is a fool or has an agenda for some reason.

And I will say the play in that game that gives me the most agita (at the time and even when I rewatch it) is the Jacobs carry on 4th and 1.

that play gets glossed over sometimes, but he barely made that and it would have been game over, obviously.

RE: Steve Smith  
81_Great_Dane : 2/10/2021 11:19 pm : link
In comment 15150263 VanillaVick said:
Quote:
Broke my heart when he signed with the Eagles.
Loved watching him play. So smart. So reliable. But I have to admit: Cruz was an upgrade. SS wasn't a YAC guy. Rarely caught a ball on the run, rarely ran a vertical route. But still, so heady. As good a possession receiver as the Giants have ever had.
A true gimme INT was the one  
montanagiant : 12:44 am : link
During Eagles SB run where the Atlanta Safety for some stupid reason jumped up for a ball right into his chest and pulled his knees into the same spot, the ball was thrown at. INT would have been ball game at that point instead, his knee caused the ball to bounce out of his hands and the rest is history
The most amazing play that isn’t talked about  
Tuckrule : 3:34 am : link
Is the Ahmad Bradshaw fumble and he miraculously ripped it away from the defender under the pile.
It was an entirely catachable ball  
BlackLight : 3:47 am : link
and all we know for certain is, judging by Samuel's reaction when it bounced off his hands, he certainly seemed to believe he was going to come down in-bounds.

The game was 13 years ago, and I still haven't seen a definitive look at where his feet touched. The best view of it is the live TV broadcast angle, and even there, we don't see where his toes were in relation to the sideline.

It was a gimmie INT in the same way Welker dropped a gimmie first down catch four years later. It wasn't the easiest catch in the world to make, but he got both hands on it.
RE: The most amazing play that isn’t talked about  
mfsd : 6:35 am : link
In comment 15150445 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
Is the Ahmad Bradshaw fumble and he miraculously ripped it away from the defender under the pile.


100%
How does a guy..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 7:18 am : link
who gets a fingertip on the ball get characterized as having "both hands on it"??
Never thought he was  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 7:19 am : link
Coming down in bounds.
Don't seek to rationalize the non-play as a reason  
JonC : 8:16 am : link
for the Giants winning the game, there's always a number of plays and bounces of the football throughout a season that help the champions become the champions. Catching a football 10 feet in the air at 50+ mph ain't easy.
RE: you can probably point to  
LTIsTheGreatest : 9:02 am : link
In comment 15150249 bc4life said:
Quote:
several "almost" plays in that game


Youre right. How bout Plaxico just missing a soft toss from ELi on the run where if he gets it he might take it to the house. Plax stopped his route just before Eli let it go otherwise that might have been a TD
There was also the first quarter interception  
Greg from LI : 9:06 am : link
A perfect pass that bounced right off Steve Smith's hands into Ellis Hobbs' hands. That cost the Giants at least three, maybe six points.
the biggest play to me that almost never gets discussed  
ryanmkeane : 10:45 am : link
was Super Bowl 46...the Welker drop. That was game over if he catches it. We were down 17-15, and it was 2nd and 11. If Welker catches it, they have first and 10 with 3:50 to go, on our 35 yard line...they likely eat up a ton of clock for a FG or even end it with a TD
bad offensive holding call against NYG  
JonC : 10:46 am : link
cost points AND momentum in the second quarter (I think).
RE: Don't seek to rationalize the non-play as a reason  
mfsd : 10:57 am : link
In comment 15150493 JonC said:
Quote:
for the Giants winning the game, there's always a number of plays and bounces of the football throughout a season that help the champions become the champions. Catching a football 10 feet in the air at 50+ mph ain't easy.


You know how it works around here. If a Giant doesn't catch a ball like that, it's because he sucks, Eli sucked and can't throw a spiral, Duke QBs suck, which is also the fault of Coughlin, Shurmur, Accorsi, Reese, George Young, Handley, and most of all Chris Mara.

But not McAdoo, bc he liked Mahomes in the draft.

When an opponent doesn't catch a ball like that, it's simply because the Giants got lucky.
Welker also dropped an easy one.  
KWALL2 : 11:06 am : link
Having to jump straight up, with nobody around you, does not make it a tough catch.

And after the game, Samuel said he should have made the play.

The ball was not thrown hard. Eli could not step into the throw and follow through. It was a floater. He saw the ball so he had plenty of time. If an NFL player sees the ball, its right at him, and all he has to do is go vertical and catch a soft pass? That isn't difficult. He blew the catch.



Aikman on the call: "Eli is getting pressure...he floats it up....Giants were fortunate Samuel didn't INT that one..."

Welker had to adjust and reach across his body. But he had several steps to adjust and he dropped it.
Link - ( New Window )
Both were certainly catchable  
JonC : 11:09 am : link
especially for a pro, but these are normal factors that can and will go either way in a football game. It's part of the beauty of the game of inches.
Bad enough some of you concern yourselves over one  
chick310 : 11:11 am : link
subjective play that occurred well over a decade ago, amongst hundreds of plays during those playoffs.

But when the argument is then somehow linked to guys named Ray Handley and Pat Mahomes, then you have gone full-blown looney tunes.




LOL..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 11:12 am : link
never change!!

He blew a catch that he got his fingertips on!!

.....  
BrettNYG10 : 11:13 am : link
I think the Giants outplayed the Patriots in both Super Bowls. Slight margin in the first, a decent margin in the second. Giants should have won by more than a TD in 46, but they blew opportunities and we're victim of a bad holding call on Boothe vs. Wilfork.

The Giants had some luck on their runs - who doesn't? They were playing excellent football.
The grin..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 11:15 am : link
Wilfork had after he drew that holding call was awesome. Of course, in retrospect
RE: The grin..  
BrettNYG10 : 11:32 am : link
In comment 15150666 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
Wilfork had after he drew that holding call was awesome. Of course, in retrospect


Lol, it's funny, I loved Wilfork - he was one of my favorite non-Giant players for some reason, but I hated him after that for at least a year or two.
That is and was always a Garbage narrative  
ZogZerg : 11:40 am : link
by people who are either clueless or didn't watch the game.
It's an asinine narrative  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 12:21 pm : link
to begin with, even IF it was a "gimme" he still didnt catch it. Isnt that ALWAYS the difference between winning and losing? The team that executes better wins. The team that makes fewer mistakes and capitalizes on their opponents mistakes wins.

I dont understand how this play somehow taints the victory. This is football in a nutshell.
A gimme was Lewis Billups 1988 dropped INT of Montana’s throw,  
Big Blue '56 : 12:26 pm : link
which would have given the SB title..Samuel’s was NOT a gimme
Given the Bengals the SB title  
Big Blue '56 : 12:26 pm : link
.
When..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12:50 pm : link
asinine theories are foisted, they usually are backed up with asinine narratives.

When the galactically stupid premise was made that Eli Manning was a passenger on the SB runs in the extremely odd attempt to prop up Mark Sanchez's runs with the Jets, you have to come to some really fucked up conclusions.

If there are Giants fans who look to lessen a SB win or the performances of the players who led to the win, I feel sorry for that mindset. Not sorry enough to stop mocking the fuckheads, but a slight feeling.

An odd fascination with the University of Rutgers is worth mocking on its own.
Agree with OP  
jpkmets : 1:19 pm : link
I never thought that was a “gimme” that the Patriots just blew. That ball was higher than some pats fans choose to remember and control and inbounds far from a given.


Wasn’t in my top tier of “near disasters” that made that game such a cardiac event! Man what a game. Time for a rewatch!
RE: If you are a Pats fan what was more disappointing  
jpkmets : 1:21 pm : link
In comment 15150394 theold5j said:
Quote:
Samuel not intercepting that pass. Or Welker not catching the pass at the end of the game in 2012.


Has to be Welker. That catch seals the game, pretty much. Pats had chances galore to foil that drive after Samuel’s play.
Also realizing that if Ross picks up  
jpkmets : 1:34 pm : link
Brady’s first down pass sooner, he’s got a shot at a pick!

Pats really should have tried to string together 4 plays to try and get gostkowski in rang given the 3 TOs. Great defense even though the first Hail Mary to Moss scared the fuck out of me.

This entire final two drives is one of two events (the other is game 6 of the 1986 WS) that I still get nervous about watching. Just so convinced that neither game could be pulled out. Amazing that a 35 yo and 13 yo game can still make me sweat. And I’ve watched the 10th inning of game 6 and the last 3 minutes of SB 42 about 50 times each
Did he even land inbounds?  
Britt in VA : 1:36 pm : link
Even if he did catch it?
RE: RE: you can probably point to  
clatterbuck : 1:47 pm : link
In comment 15150529 LTIsTheGreatest said:
Quote:
In comment 15150249 bc4life said:


Quote:


several "almost" plays in that game



Youre right. How bout Plaxico just missing a soft toss from ELi on the run where if he gets it he might take it to the house. Plax stopped his route just before Eli let it go otherwise that might have been a TD


Bingo. That might have put the game away.
I don't know why anyone cares  
rsjem1979 : 1:49 pm : link
So what if some people think the Giants were lucky that Asante dropped it? Does it change anything?

Let them think it. The Giants won the game.

I don't feel the need to defend the Giants, or Eli Manning's honor in regard to one play that an opponent failed to make.

Be an honest Giant fan...which is harder to admit  
Jimmy Googs : 1:55 pm : link
that Samuel could have possibly made that interception or that Bradshaw should have never been awarded that fumble?
RE: A gimme was Lewis Billups 1988 dropped INT of Montana’s throw,  
rsjem1979 : 1:55 pm : link
In comment 15150727 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
which would have given the SB title..Samuel’s was NOT a gimme


It would have helped and Billups should have had it, but it was still only the 2nd play of the 4th quarter in a 13-6 game. That game was far from over.
RE: RE: A gimme was Lewis Billups 1988 dropped INT of Montana’s throw,  
Big Blue '56 : 2:17 pm : link
In comment 15150820 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 15150727 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


which would have given the SB title..Samuel’s was NOT a gimme



It would have helped and Billups should have had it, but it was still only the 2nd play of the 4th quarter in a 13-6 game. That game was far from over.


I thought it was near the end..Thanks..Still, a “gimme.”
This is a gimme INT that was dropped....  
fredgbrown : 2:29 pm : link
collins drop vs brady
link - ( New Window )
RE: Did he even land inbounds?  
schabadoo : 2:40 pm : link
In comment 15150795 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Even if he did catch it?


Can't see how he stays inbounds.

Watch the replay above: he lands next to the people on the sidelines. They're at least six feet off the field.
RE: RE: Samuel was right there...  
bw in dc : 3:36 pm : link
In comment 15150318 Route 9 said:
Quote:
In comment 15150269 bw in dc said:


Quote:


but he just mistimed his jump. And I think that might have been because he wasn't sure how close he was to the sideline.

For a guy with a 36" vertical, he really should have had it. But as stated above, that's football. And missed opportunities are littered throughout a game.




The way I remember it was it had nothing to do with mistiming. I thought he had his back turned and the second he turned around, it hit his hands. I thought he wasn't aware of it and it wasn't a mistake in reading the ball, at all.

Would've been a hell of a catch... if he came down with it.


Samuel was actually a very good corner with New England. I think he had over 50 INTs in his career. Very good ball hawk, always around the ball.

So this type of play seemed well within his range.

FMIC  
KWALL2 : 4:51 pm : link
I see the thread and I knew I’d get a mention. It’s just odd that you have an issue with my opinion on the difficulty of catching a ball on a play. And it gets mentioned years later? LOL.
FFS  
Thegratefulhead : 5:05 pm : link
This argument is so fucking dumb it hurts.

It was an easy interception.

It wasn't an easy interception.

Let's fight over that for 13 years because we are a bunch assholes.

C'mon.




RE: RE: you can probably point to  
clatterbuck : 5:07 pm : link
In comment 15150529 LTIsTheGreatest said:
Quote:
In comment 15150249 bc4life said:


Quote:


several "almost" plays in that game



Youre right. How bout Plaxico just missing a soft toss from ELi on the run where if he gets it he might take it to the house. Plax stopped his route just before Eli let it go otherwise that might have been a TD


Bingo. That might have put the game away.
RE: RE: RE: Samuel was right there...  
Route 9 : 5:45 pm : link
In comment 15150888 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Samuel was actually a very good corner with New England. I think he had over 50 INTs in his career. Very good ball hawk, always around the ball.

So this type of play seemed well within his range.


I remember him very well. I'm not 12 years old.

I'm saying, because that play was a busted play, Tyree ran the wrong route (judging by Eli's response) that that's why Samuel wasn't expecting the ball to be where it was, or he just happened to be surprised and/or he didn't have enough time to react to make the interception. Oh well.
RE: FFS  
Route 9 : 5:47 pm : link
In comment 15150955 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
This argument is so fucking dumb it hurts.

It was an easy interception.

It wasn't an easy interception.

Let's fight over that for 13 years because we are a bunch assholes.

C'mon.


I'm just bored on a football message board. Someone told me I should've signed the form and mailed it in.
Asante’s take  
Fox : 6:27 pm : link
This was posted in the other thread by davek3698
Link - ( New Window )
