This 'Asante Samuel dropped a gimme INT' narrative of XLII.

Inspired by BB56's thread on Plax's recollection of the game. I'm watching the final drive again...Samuel barely gets his hands on the ball & even if he does, are we certain he catches it inbounds? I've come across a lot people-obviously non Giants fans-say 'Well, Samuel dropped a certain INT', but that just isn't the case.
Still amazed Steve Smith-a rookie-knew exactly where the stick was on 3rd & 11. Heads up play.
For a guy with a 36" vertical, he really should have had it. But as stated above, that's football. And missed opportunities are littered throughout a game.
The way I remember it was it had nothing to do with mistiming. I thought he had his back turned and the second he turned around, it hit his hands. I thought he wasn't aware of it and it wasn't a mistake in reading the ball, at all.
Would've been a hell of a catch... if he came down with it.
I figured he would eventually realize how bad a take that was - but he's kept on it to this day
Just like this one, it would've been an amazing catch if Welker had made it - it wasn't a gimme like people have claimed.
not a perfect analogy, but being able to high point the ball (since he had to leap to just get his fingers on it) and come down with both feet in bounds would have been at best, very difficult.
he obviously missed the catch, but even with the miss came down with his first foot out of bounds. Most of the replays don't show Samuel's feet when he lands.
anyone calling that catch a gimme is a fool or has an agenda for some reason.
And I will say the play in that game that gives me the most agita (at the time and even when I rewatch it) is the Jacobs carry on 4th and 1.
that play gets glossed over sometimes, but he barely made that and it would have been game over, obviously.
The game was 13 years ago, and I still haven't seen a definitive look at where his feet touched. The best view of it is the live TV broadcast angle, and even there, we don't see where his toes were in relation to the sideline.
It was a gimmie INT in the same way Welker dropped a gimmie first down catch four years later. It wasn't the easiest catch in the world to make, but he got both hands on it.
100%
Youre right. How bout Plaxico just missing a soft toss from ELi on the run where if he gets it he might take it to the house. Plax stopped his route just before Eli let it go otherwise that might have been a TD
You know how it works around here. If a Giant doesn't catch a ball like that, it's because he sucks, Eli sucked and can't throw a spiral, Duke QBs suck, which is also the fault of Coughlin, Shurmur, Accorsi, Reese, George Young, Handley, and most of all Chris Mara.
But not McAdoo, bc he liked Mahomes in the draft.
When an opponent doesn't catch a ball like that, it's simply because the Giants got lucky.
And after the game, Samuel said he should have made the play.
The ball was not thrown hard. Eli could not step into the throw and follow through. It was a floater. He saw the ball so he had plenty of time. If an NFL player sees the ball, its right at him, and all he has to do is go vertical and catch a soft pass? That isn't difficult. He blew the catch.
Aikman on the call: "Eli is getting pressure...he floats it up....Giants were fortunate Samuel didn't INT that one..."
Welker had to adjust and reach across his body. But he had several steps to adjust and he dropped it.
But when the argument is then somehow linked to guys named Ray Handley and Pat Mahomes, then you have gone full-blown looney tunes.
He blew a catch that he got his fingertips on!!
The Giants had some luck on their runs - who doesn't? They were playing excellent football.
Lol, it's funny, I loved Wilfork - he was one of my favorite non-Giant players for some reason, but I hated him after that for at least a year or two.
I dont understand how this play somehow taints the victory. This is football in a nutshell.
When the galactically stupid premise was made that Eli Manning was a passenger on the SB runs in the extremely odd attempt to prop up Mark Sanchez's runs with the Jets, you have to come to some really fucked up conclusions.
If there are Giants fans who look to lessen a SB win or the performances of the players who led to the win, I feel sorry for that mindset. Not sorry enough to stop mocking the fuckheads, but a slight feeling.
An odd fascination with the University of Rutgers is worth mocking on its own.
Wasn’t in my top tier of “near disasters” that made that game such a cardiac event! Man what a game. Time for a rewatch!
Has to be Welker. That catch seals the game, pretty much. Pats had chances galore to foil that drive after Samuel’s play.
Pats really should have tried to string together 4 plays to try and get gostkowski in rang given the 3 TOs. Great defense even though the first Hail Mary to Moss scared the fuck out of me.
This entire final two drives is one of two events (the other is game 6 of the 1986 WS) that I still get nervous about watching. Just so convinced that neither game could be pulled out. Amazing that a 35 yo and 13 yo game can still make me sweat. And I’ve watched the 10th inning of game 6 and the last 3 minutes of SB 42 about 50 times each
Quote:
several "almost" plays in that game
Bingo. That might have put the game away.
Let them think it. The Giants won the game.
I don't feel the need to defend the Giants, or Eli Manning's honor in regard to one play that an opponent failed to make.
It would have helped and Billups should have had it, but it was still only the 2nd play of the 4th quarter in a 13-6 game. That game was far from over.
Quote:
which would have given the SB title..Samuel’s was NOT a gimme
I thought it was near the end..Thanks..Still, a “gimme.”
Can't see how he stays inbounds.
Watch the replay above: he lands next to the people on the sidelines. They're at least six feet off the field.
Quote:
but he just mistimed his jump. And I think that might have been because he wasn't sure how close he was to the sideline.
Samuel was actually a very good corner with New England. I think he had over 50 INTs in his career. Very good ball hawk, always around the ball.
So this type of play seemed well within his range.
It was an easy interception.
It wasn't an easy interception.
Let's fight over that for 13 years because we are a bunch assholes.
C'mon.
Quote:
several "almost" plays in that game
Bingo. That might have put the game away.
So this type of play seemed well within his range.
I remember him very well. I'm not 12 years old.
I'm saying, because that play was a busted play, Tyree ran the wrong route (judging by Eli's response) that that's why Samuel wasn't expecting the ball to be where it was, or he just happened to be surprised and/or he didn't have enough time to react to make the interception. Oh well.
It was an easy interception.
It wasn't an easy interception.
Let's fight over that for 13 years because we are a bunch assholes.
C'mon.
I'm just bored on a football message board. Someone told me I should've signed the form and mailed it in.
