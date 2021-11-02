Statistical Analysis Support - Probability of Eli's 2 SB Ws Giantfan in skinland : 2/11/2021 7:56 am

So, as the resident Eli homer in my circle of friends, I'm engaged in a basically non-stop debate over how Eli's career should be assessed.



Was he an underrated QB who underperformed statistically because of the sneakily adverse conditions he played in (scheme not tailored to make his stats look good or comparable to his peers/more akin to passing game from 10-15 years prior; poor surrounding talent for much of his career - in particular on the OL), but for moments in time was able to transcend these issues and show the full extent of his capabilities? And in particular, are the two playoff runs and SB victories confirmation of this?



OR



Was he a mediocre QB who caught lightning in a bottle 2x, the occurrence of which is not even statistically unusual (especially given the length of his career)?



My annoyingly stat proficient friend set up a t-test in support of the latter position to conclude that Eli's winning of 2 superbowls is not an outlier from expected results (assuming a 3% chance of winning for each team each year). According to him, you have to win somewhere between 3-5 depending on length of career for it to be a statistically significant outlier. So stat driven BBI, any thoughts on where the holes are in this analysis? I can give/get further detail if there are specific questions about how he set it up. Just looking to develop some good stat based counter arguments for a particularly annoying pats fan troll.