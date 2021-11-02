Statistical Analysis Support - Probability of Eli's 2 SB Ws

So, as the resident Eli homer in my circle of friends, I'm engaged in a basically non-stop debate over how Eli's career should be assessed.
Was he an underrated QB who underperformed statistically because of the sneakily adverse conditions he played in (scheme not tailored to make his stats look good or comparable to his peers/more akin to passing game from 10-15 years prior; poor surrounding talent for much of his career - in particular on the OL), but for moments in time was able to transcend these issues and show the full extent of his capabilities? And in particular, are the two playoff runs and SB victories confirmation of this?
OR
Was he a mediocre QB who caught lightning in a bottle 2x, the occurrence of which is not even statistically unusual (especially given the length of his career)?
My annoyingly stat proficient friend set up a t-test in support of the latter position to conclude that Eli's winning of 2 superbowls is not an outlier from expected results (assuming a 3% chance of winning for each team each year). According to him, you have to win somewhere between 3-5 depending on length of career for it to be a statistically significant outlier. So stat driven BBI, any thoughts on where the holes are in this analysis? I can give/get further detail if there are specific questions about how he set it up. Just looking to develop some good stat based counter arguments for a particularly annoying pats fan troll.
He was a well above average NFL QB who put up a few very good to pro bowl quality seasons on his ledger. Game to game he could at times look like a below average NFL QB, and that was really the bugaboo with Eli. Confounding inconsistency in the regular season.
To add to that - sports has a determination of team success. Championships. Individual success is a lot harder to define. Stats can be skewed by era's. The leading passer in 1930 is probably surpassed by every backup QB who sees action today.
Eli had both. He had the stats and he has the rings.
But he mixed in far too many inconsistently low moments though over his career, both in game and in season. And it happened enough that it led you to question whether his game was truly Pro Bowl quality all around.
And as part of that inconsistency were two extremely high level performance periods during the 2007 playoffs and the 2011 season. These were Hall of Fame level.
To test this with your friend, think about the average number of super bowl victories for all starting QBs in the history of the NFL...there have only been 55 such victories and a lot of chaps have played the position. Therefore, that is a mean with a value much less than 2. In fact, of all QBs in the history of the NFL, only 12 have been the starter and won more than one super bowl. What are the odds of that? For Eli and those other twelve to be in the top 5%, at random, one would have to suggest that they were sampled from fewer than (12/0.05) 240 QBs that have ever started in the NFL.
Sure, it's full of flaws, but no fewer than what your friend is spouting.
He was a well above average NFL QB who put up a few very good to pro bowl quality seasons on his ledger. Game to game he could at times look like a below average NFL QB, and that was really the bugaboo with Eli. Confounding inconsistency in the regular season.
I agree with this. Eli was more or less the classic pocket QB. Once that terrific line we had from 2005-2011 went away and wasn’t adequately replaced it was a domino effect from there. The first casualty was Gilbride, whose offense depended on the QB holding the ball for several seconds while the receivers worked a relatively complex route tree. After Gilbride got the ax the blame from the front office shifted toward Coughlin next and ultimately Eli and his lack of mobility. It was a shame because we wasted at least 3-4 years of high level QB play from 2012 forward.
Yes, he was a flawed QB, but was at his very best when the game was on the line. He wasn't his brother or Brady, but he was in the next tier.
2012 4,000 yds 26 TD's 15 INT's
2014 4,400 yds 30 TD's 14 INT's
2015 4,400 yds 35 TD's 14 INT's
Hell, even his much maligned 2016 season, he threw for 4,000 yds, 26 TD's and 16 INT's.
And freaking indestructible; the pounding he took in the later half of his career, playing with a foot injury in the 2011 NFC Championship game, getting a big ol' cut on his head in the 2010 preseason after his helmet got knocked off.
Eli never missed a game due to injury throughout his career; contrast with Peyton's nagging neck injury, which originally occurred in 2006, that knocked him out of 2011, or Tom Brady's ACL tear in 2008. For Giants' history, Bill Parcells started Scott Brunner over Phil Simms in 1983 because Simms got knocked out of two or three seasons.
The latter two were indicative of the chemistry with OBJ and talent levels. Without OBJ, Eli's winding down seasons would've likely looked very different. Reflective of the concept of declining talent around him.
Eli is actually a more gifted thrower than Brees. But Brees was very fortunate to cross paths with Payton. Who was really coming into his own as a developer and a play-caller.
I'm sure I will get knocked for this, but I think Brees is a bit overrated. I contend a lot of QBs could have excelled in that system. Brees certainly gets credit for his decision making, but Payton put the microprocessor in his head...
As for Eli, he was a good QB who had a long career in the NFL and played a big role in 2 SBs. Nothing wrong with any of that.
But I don't like all of this bellyaching about "what could have been if..." because there a lot QBs/players - much more talented than Eli - were stuck in much worse circumstances over their careers.
went to shit (which had already happened in 2011), Eli still had some very good seasons, even if the Giants didn't.
The latter two were indicative of the chemistry with OBJ and talent levels. Without OBJ, Eli's winding down seasons would've likely looked very different. Reflective of the concept of declining talent around him.
s/b chemistry with OBJ and their respective individual talent levels.
but he wasn't as good as the other 4 QBs of the era either, Rodgers, Brady, Peyton and Brees were all better and no you can't just judge a QB by SB wins.. the wins are a team result..
Eli is actually a more gifted thrower than Brees. But Brees was very fortunate to cross paths with Payton. Who was really coming into his own as a developer and a play-caller.
I'm sure I will get knocked for this, but I think Brees is a bit overrated. I contend a lot of QBs could have excelled in that system. Brees certainly gets credit for his decision making, but Payton put the microprocessor in his head...
As for Eli, he was a good QB who had a long career in the NFL and played a big role in 2 SBs. Nothing wrong with any of that.
But I don't like all of this bellyaching about "what could have been if..." because there a lot QBs/players - much more talented than Eli - were stuck in much worse circumstances over their careers.
This is the very FIRST time I’ve seen/heard you say that Eli was a “good” QB. Could TC be far behind? :)
This nothing matters but the QB view of football is out of control.
This nothing matters but the QB view of football is out of control.
Because that's who is being discussed. If we were talking about Justin Tuck, or Strahan, we would say "Well Tuck's championships would factor in x,y,z...."
Do I criticize and challenge those who overrate Eli around here? Absolutely. Do I have an issue with the way Arch/Eli/Condon weaseled their way of San Diego in the draft? Absolutely.
But I have always said Eli had a lot of arm talent and was a good NFL QB.
He helped deliver 2 SB wins and was the QB for one of the most stable stretches of time in the franchise in the Modern Era.
The fact that you feel the need to lessen when others point that out says a lot about you.
That would be great.
Playing dumb is not one of your better traits. You know damn well there are members of the EFC here who put Eli on a very big pedestal...trying to elevate him to status way above where Eli should be.
And what's wrong with refuting something I don't believe? It's a debate site.
What problem is there on a fan site putting him on a pedestal?
Are Yankee fans who put Jeter or Rivera on a pedestal derogatorily referred to?
Again - that you have a need to tell fans not to talk too glowingly about Eli says a lot about your attitude here.
EXACTLY! Yes, the o-line was already heading in the tank in 2011.
This deserves more discussion (probably on its own thread). Most of the Super Bowls won since 2000 were won by a team who won it with that QB in his first contract (for example, Eli also won one in his rookie deal with NYG).
to win a Super Bowl on his second contract.
This deserves more discussion (probably on its own thread). Most of the Super Bowls won since 2000 were won by a team who won it with that QB in his first contract (for example, Eli also won one in his rookie deal with NYG).
There was no rookie cap back then though so it’s not 100% applicable to the last few years. Guys like Eli got big contracts as top picks back then, relative to the overall cap number at that time.
The latter two were indicative of the chemistry with OBJ and talent levels. Without OBJ, Eli's winding down seasons would've likely looked very different. Reflective of the concept of declining talent around him.
Definitely, but you can do that with any QB. In his best season, 2011, Eli had Nicks, Cruz and Manningham. I'd argue that trio was more dangerous than Odell by himself. The drop in overall talent began before the 2011 SB run, with the OL and most of the defense aging in dog years.
Never thought about that. Is it really that rare though?
Do you have the list to post from the past 50+ superbowls?
Assuming every team has an equal shot to win each year assumes rosters are all equal and each game played has a 50/50 win chance. That is not even slightly realistic.
I would tell your friend his analysis is an opinion masquerading as analysis.
Tell that to Troy Aikman. Statistically speaking he was barely a top 10 QB in the SB years. Career wise, he's not even top 50 in any relevant category. Winning championships means more in the NFL than any other sport, especially for QBs.
Do you have the list to post from the past 50+ superbowls?
I’m talking modern history with the salary cap. Technically, I’m sure there have been many QB’s to have won a super bowl on their 2nd contract. But, in modern history (post 2000), it has been rare.
but he wasn't as good as the other 4 QBs of the era either, Rodgers, Brady, Peyton and Brees were all better and no you can't just judge a QB by SB wins.. the wins are a team result..
Tell that to Troy Aikman. Statistically speaking he was barely a top 10 QB in the SB years. Career wise, he's not even top 50 in any relevant category. Winning championships means more in the NFL than any other sport, especially for QBs.
Amen
What problem is there on a fan site putting him on a pedestal?
Are Yankee fans who put Jeter or Rivera on a pedestal derogatorily referred to?
Again - that you have a need to tell fans not to talk too glowingly about Eli says a lot about your attitude here.
Posters can say whatever they want about Eli. Just as I can criticize those positions.
I put LT on a pedestal because he was an absolute great player almost all of the time. I just don't view Eli in that same light.
I think it is fucking weird that you do. And there's really not a good explanation on why you do it.
but he wasn't as good as the other 4 QBs of the era either, Rodgers, Brady, Peyton and Brees were all better and no you can't just judge a QB by SB wins.. the wins are a team result..
Tell that to Troy Aikman. Statistically speaking he was barely a top 10 QB in the SB years. Career wise, he's not even top 50 in any relevant category. Winning championships means more in the NFL than any other sport, especially for QBs.
Aikman isn't as overrated as Joe Namath, but he's not far behind.
When you think of Aikman what signature plays come to mind?
If your life is on the line and you need to win a game you aren't choosing Aikman. You'd chose Eli before Aikman.
I think it is fucking weird that you do. And there's really not a good explanation on why you do it.
I think it's equally as weird that you hold Gettleman in such high regard.
So I guess we're even...
saying you can't criticize them.
I think it is fucking weird that you do. And there's really not a good explanation on why you do it.
I think it's equally as weird that you hold Gettleman in such high regard.
So I guess we're even...
We never held DG in high regard. We just rebuke all the heavy shit he gets
Steve Young
Troy Aikman
Brett Favre (not certain but likely)
John Elway
Trent Dilfer
Brad Johnson
Drew Brees
Peyton Manning
Tom Brady
Nick Foles
Technically you can also say Kurt Warner won on his second contract as I think he was cut years earlier from Green Bay before coming back with the Rams. Joe Flacco was also offered a second contract before his super bowl year but it wasn't enough in his mind so he played on his final year and it turned out to be a wise decision as he won it all and then got a monster deal.
And its not weird to debate poster's takes on Eli Manning which at times go way overboard, including but limited to whether he was kept too long. One of the best NYG players ever, but why can't someone suggest he was good or very good and debate others that think he was much greater than that?
I'm sure I will get knocked for this, but I think Brees is a bit overrated. I contend a lot of QBs could have excelled in that system. Brees certainly gets credit for his decision making, but Payton put the microprocessor in his head...
I really like Brees, but I mostly agree with this. I would hedge a little bit about Payton putting the microprocessor there. It was there, Payton helped refine it.
That said, Payton did a brilliant job of building an offense around what Brees did well - throw short to intermediate passes quickly with uncanny accuracy. He never had elite arm strength, so Payton devised a passing scheme prioritizing throws over the middle with a lot of screens. Use Brees's mobility to move the pocket.
Brees was in the perfect situation, the exact right coach, with the added benefit of playing most of his games out of the elements. Even for games outside, 2 were in Tampa and NC every year.
I never saw him, actually. Was in his heyday before I was born. My dad loved him.
So I have read a lot about him and am well versed in his talent.
Younger than 10..Those who saw Namath play know that stats NEVER defined how good he was
We never held DG in high regard. We just rebuke all the heavy shit he gets
Hmmmm. That's not how I have read some commentary around here, especially when DG was hired.
Look, I am very hard on him, but he can certainly shut me up if he can assemble a better product.
As he enters his fourth campaign trying to do so...
We never held DG in high regard. We just rebuke all the heavy shit he gets
Hmmmm. That's not how I have read some commentary around here, especially when DG was hired.
Look, I am very hard on him, but he can certainly shut me up if he can assemble a better product.
As he enters his fourth campaign trying to do so...
I didn’t want him at all, but wasn’t going to shit on him after virtually every move..My feelings about his work are mixed, but he seems to have worked well with Judge, so there’s that. Whether he stays or goes is fine with me.
Bwahahaha..True dat..😂
but he wasn't as good as the other 4 QBs of the era either, Rodgers, Brady, Peyton and Brees were all better and no you can't just judge a QB by SB wins.. the wins are a team result..
Tell that to Troy Aikman. Statistically speaking he was barely a top 10 QB in the SB years. Career wise, he's not even top 50 in any relevant category. Winning championships means more in the NFL than any other sport, especially for QBs.
It always annoyed me that he got so much credit for his average performance.. but now a days I am just more annoyed when he announces Giants games than something that happened nearly 30 years ago..
Namath threw for 4000 yards in a 14 game season in 1967 to lead the AFL. #2 threw for 3300. #3 the league MVP threw for 3200. No other QB threw for over 2500. Sonny Jurgensen and Unitas lead the NFL in passing in 1967 3700 & 3400 yards only 5 NFL QBs threw for over 3000.
Namath was about 25 years ahead of his time.
Namath threw for 4000 yards in a 14 game season in 1967 to lead the AFL. #2 threw for 3300. #3 the league MVP threw for 3200. No other QB threw for over 2500. Sonny Jurgensen and Unitas lead the NFL in passing in 1967 3700 & 3400 yards only 5 NFL QBs threw for over 3000.
Namath was about 25 years ahead of his time.
And, when you throw a ton of intermediate and long passes, you’re going to have a pedestrian AT BEST, completion percentage and more INTs..
Namath threw for 4000 yards in a 14 game season in 1967 to lead the AFL. #2 threw for 3300. #3 the league MVP threw for 3200. No other QB threw for over 2500. Sonny Jurgensen and Unitas lead the NFL in passing in 1967 3700 & 3400 yards only 5 NFL QBs threw for over 3000.
Namath was about 25 years ahead of his time.
Good post.
One thing about Joe Namath is almost everybody that actually saw him play in his heyday talks about him as one of the great ones, and don't question his Hall of Fame stature. It is mostly guys that started watching the game in later decades that just look at his stats or interception numbers and suggest otherwise.
A couple of guys named Don Shula and Bill Walsh thought Namath was one of the best ever at QB. And they knew a little something about NFL quarterbacks.
LOL. But hey - since it is a "debate site", he hs to stick up for those that give Eli too much credit!!
Why? He doesn't know. For the fuck of it?
Namath threw for 4000 yards in a 14 game season in 1967 to lead the AFL. #2 threw for 3300. #3 the league MVP threw for 3200. No other QB threw for over 2500. Sonny Jurgensen and Unitas lead the NFL in passing in 1967 3700 & 3400 yards only 5 NFL QBs threw for over 3000.
Namath was about 25 years ahead of his time.
I get it. I'm a bit of sports historian buff so I am very familiar Namath's story. It's really too bad he injured his knee at Alabama his senior year.
But I just don't think he did it long enough at consistently good level.
Talent wise - Namath had the goods. Statistically? No, IMV.
Joe Namath wasn't overrated he was injured too often to compile. He started his pro career injured. If he doesn't belong in the NFL Hall of Fame they should just shut it down. Did you see Dan Marino play? He was a cheap imitation of Namath. He even copied his mannerisms. 1960's football is unrecognizable in 2021. The game was completely different.
Namath threw for 4000 yards in a 14 game season in 1967 to lead the AFL. #2 threw for 3300. #3 the league MVP threw for 3200. No other QB threw for over 2500. Sonny Jurgensen and Unitas lead the NFL in passing in 1967 3700 & 3400 yards only 5 NFL QBs threw for over 3000.
Namath was about 25 years ahead of his time.
Good post.
One thing about Joe Namath is almost everybody that actually saw him play in his heyday talks about him as one of the great ones, and don't question his Hall of Fame stature. It is mostly guys that started watching the game in later decades that just look at his stats or interception numbers and suggest otherwise.
A couple of guys named Don Shula and Bill Walsh thought Namath was one of the best ever at QB. And they knew a little something about NFL quarterbacks.
Yup
That said, this was a fairly interesting chart I came across from football perspective. They have compiled era adjusted passer ratings for all Qbs. The gold circles are hall of famers. It also shows some noteworthy names (Romo, Rivers, Ryan, Eli, Plunkett, and Anderson) as a dot in their team colors. Eli's is...uh....not the best and would certainly be an outlier from every other hall of famer. Obviously, just one stat, but interesting nonetheless.