for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

What’s your expectation for next season

JoeyBigBlue : 2/11/2021 8:03 pm
7-9?
8-8?
9-7? Barely missing the playoffs
10-6? Making the playoffs
11-5? Winning the division

What are your expectation for next season? What do you need to see to deem it a successful season? Thoughts.
Same as it was last year  
mattlawson : 2/11/2021 8:12 pm : link
Improvement
Just had this conversation with a buddy earlier  
eric2425ny : 2/11/2021 8:13 pm : link
I see likely losses to KC, Rams, and TB. The other 13 depend on what we do in the offseason, particularly at WR. Based on the home schedule I see 5-6 wins there and another 3-4 from the more difficult away slate.

8-8 to 10-6 range.
..  
MyNameIsMyName : 2/11/2021 8:16 pm : link
As of now 6-10,7-9
Finish over .500 (even if its just 1 game over)  
Dave in Hoboken : 2/11/2021 8:18 pm : link
make the playoffs, especially since we're not in a very good division at the moment. Barkley and Jones must stay healthy and play all 16 games to prove they can stay healthy.

Anything less is a big disappointment. It will be year 4 of Gettleman being the GM and a few years of Barkley/Jones. It's time to finish with a winning record even if it's just one game over. With it being a meh division at best, I don't think that is asking much.
Vegas says 6.5  
GiantCuse : 2/11/2021 8:20 pm : link
.
RE: Same as it was last year  
Vin_Cuccs : 2/11/2021 8:21 pm : link
In comment 15151026 mattlawson said:
Quote:
Improvement


Agreed. Improvement. I think 8-9 or 9-8 is a realistic goal.

(Don’t forget a 17 game season could very well happen in 2021.)

Plsypffs  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/11/2021 8:23 pm : link
.
RE: Plsypffs  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/11/2021 8:29 pm : link
In comment 15151040 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
.


Playoffs. Damn phone/second beer.
10 wins at least  
Go Terps : 2/11/2021 8:36 pm : link
No more excuses. No more fucking around.

This is year 4. Not year 1 or year 2.
That said,  
Go Terps : 2/11/2021 8:39 pm : link
if the O/U is set at 7.5 I'm betting the under.
With Jones... Bleh.  
Route 9 : 2/11/2021 8:42 pm : link
I don't have confidence in them.

They'll suck. 8-8 would be impressive, but they won't be. Probably 6-10 again.
I’ll play....9-7 and making playoffs as a wild card.....  
Simms11 : 2/11/2021 8:45 pm : link
.
We have to see how the offseason plays our  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/11/2021 8:56 pm : link
But If they re-sign Williams and have a good draft, I can see a 9-7 season.

We just need to see growth from our core young players Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Lawrence, McKinney.
RE: 10 wins at least  
Jimmy Googs : 2/11/2021 9:03 pm : link
In comment 15151046 Go Terps said:
Quote:
No more excuses. No more fucking around.

This is year 4. Not year 1 or year 2.


I think your mandate is 10 wins but your expectation is lower...do I have this right?
RE: We have to see how the offseason plays our  
Route 9 : 2/11/2021 9:06 pm : link
In comment 15151056 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
But If they re-sign Williams and have a good draft, I can see a 9-7 season.

We just need to see growth from our core young players Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Lawrence, McKinney.


They'll draft someone uninteresting and still will keep Engram. Sign some meh player.
The Giants need a big jump in wins..  
Sean : 2/11/2021 9:07 pm : link
I’m very hopeful for Judge, but another lousy season and we could be looking at another new head coach. The cycle of a new head coaching staff every 2 years needs to change, and I hope Judge is given a real chance.

With that said, Gettleman’s plan needs to come through this year. Jones, Barkley & Thomas need to all be anchors of the offense. The offense needs to win some shootouts, defense continues to play well, etc. No more excuses.

So, what do I expect? The Giants were 6-10 in 2004 and then went 11-5 in 2005. That’s the jump I’m looking for.

Otherwise, this might be a full rebuild a year from now.
5 - 7 Wins  
M.S. : 2/11/2021 9:11 pm : link

8 would be great!
I'm hoping for 9  
crackerjack465 : 2/11/2021 9:14 pm : link
but with that road schedule and my lack of confidence in jones, probably 6 or 7.

Bears, Cowboys, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Tampa all on the road?

The home schedule is luckily much easier with the Raiders, Broncos, Panthers, Falcons and the division... but you never know.
Hard to gauge this until...  
bw in dc : 2/11/2021 9:14 pm : link
I trust Graham will do more good work and Judge will have the team organized and ready.

On the other hand, it's hard to trust Jones and Gettleman in their jobs...


A successful season can be defined differently based upon  
Jimmy Googs : 2/11/2021 9:20 pm : link
where each team resides on the competitiveness curve.

For example I would expect a team like the Green Bay Packers to be a serious contender to go to the Super Bowl in 2021. However, for the New York Giants that feels seemingly out of the question.

To me, a successful season for the Giants would be to have a winning record and make the playoffs in 2021.

My expectation, however, is that they will fall short of that and just be a middling team in the NFC.

500 or better  
djm : 2/11/2021 9:46 pm : link
.. I’d like to see this offseason first though.
8 - 8 Plus Or Minus 2  
Trainmaster : 2/11/2021 9:46 pm : link
With some luck, 10 - 6 and a playoff berth.

With bad luck, 6 - 10 and another ~ top 10 draft pick.

RE: RE: 10 wins at least  
Go Terps : 2/11/2021 9:47 pm : link
In comment 15151062 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15151046 Go Terps said:


Quote:


No more excuses. No more fucking around.

This is year 4. Not year 1 or year 2.



I think your mandate is 10 wins but your expectation is lower...do I have this right?


Yes.

I expect the defense to be a little worse (but not bad). But the offense needs a massive jump. And unfortunately I don't think the weapons are the problem; I don't think signing a WR solves anything.
Terps..  
Sean : 2/11/2021 10:09 pm : link
If that is the case, I just hope Mara gives Judge a long leash. I think he has a chance to be a very good coach, but the trend has been a new coaching staff every two years.

So, if the plan fails - I hope Mara believes enough in Judge to allow him to provide feedback on who the next GM is, and trusts him to be apart of the next rebuild.
RE: Vegas says 6.5  
trueblueinpw : 2/11/2021 10:15 pm : link
In comment 15151037 GiantCuse said:
Quote:
.


This is the right line. I have the under.
RE: Terps..  
Go Terps : 2/11/2021 10:16 pm : link
In comment 15151098 Sean said:
Quote:
If that is the case, I just hope Mara gives Judge a long leash. I think he has a chance to be a very good coach, but the trend has been a new coaching staff every two years.

So, if the plan fails - I hope Mara believes enough in Judge to allow him to provide feedback on who the next GM is, and trusts him to be apart of the next rebuild.


Agree a million percent. He can't be a victim of the incompetence he inherited. He's the solution; we just need a moment of clarity from Mara.
6 wins..  
BigBlue89 : 2/11/2021 10:22 pm : link
Maybe 7. Some improvement but still not a good team.
...  
ryanmkeane : 2/11/2021 10:38 pm : link
at least 9 wins and a playoff berth
Everyone that is saying 6 wins  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/11/2021 10:49 pm : link
Why do you feel that we will win the same amount of wins in year 2 of Judge’s tenure.
RE: Just had this conversation with a buddy earlier  
djstat : 2/11/2021 10:49 pm : link
In comment 15151028 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
I see likely losses to KC, Rams, and TB. The other 13 depend on what we do in the offseason, particularly at WR. Based on the home schedule I see 5-6 wins there and another 3-4 from the more difficult away slate.

8-8 to 10-6 range.
. Impressive you can predict this before draft or free agency
10 wins is what I want. Enough is enough.  
The_Boss : 2/11/2021 10:57 pm : link
What I expect though is 4-6 wins. And if that comes to fruition, I expect Dave to be terminated.
RE: Vegas says 6.5  
The_Boss : 2/11/2021 10:58 pm : link
In comment 15151037 GiantCuse said:
Quote:
.


Under all day
RE: Everyone that is saying 6 wins  
MyNameIsMyName : 2/11/2021 10:58 pm : link
In comment 15151114 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Why do you feel that we will win the same amount of wins in year 2 of Judge’s tenure.


The roster will still suck, and I don’t think the division will be one of the worst of all time again. The Skins are starting to put it together, the Cowboys will have Dak back. Us and the Eagles will be 3 and 4 imo.
Holy shit.  
smshmth8690 : 2/11/2021 11:10 pm : link
What a depressing thread.
RE: RE: Everyone that is saying 6 wins  
The_Boss : 2/11/2021 11:15 pm : link
In comment 15151121 MyNameIsMyName said:
Quote:
In comment 15151114 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


Why do you feel that we will win the same amount of wins in year 2 of Judge’s tenure.



The roster will still suck, and I don’t think the division will be one of the worst of all time again. The Skins are starting to put it together, the Cowboys will have Dak back. Us and the Eagles will be 3 and 4 imo.


A fully healthy Dallas team most likely wins this division. Washington is 2nd. If they somehow get a legit proven QB (Watson?), then it’s a dogfight at the top. I think Philadelphia is a dumpster fire. So that all said, the NYG are probably the #3 team in this division.
The Judge isn’t going anywhere...  
trueblueinpw : 2/11/2021 11:24 pm : link
He gets at least 4 years here. Abraham’s will give him a shot with another QB after Jones flames out next year. And that’s the right thing to do.
...  
christian : 2/11/2021 11:33 pm : link
The Giants should win 10 games next year. Why shouldn’t that be the expectation?

They have a top 10 defense.

They’ve picked a running back, quarterback, and left tackle in the top 6 of the draft over three years. They’ll have another high draft pick this year. The cornerstones of the offense should be near completion.

They’ll go into free agency with sufficient space this year, and plenty over the next three years to secure a few high priced players.
RE: Just had this conversation with a buddy earlier  
Joe Beckwith : 2/12/2021 1:01 am : link
In comment 15151028 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
I see likely losses to KC, Rams, and TB. The other 13 depend on what we do in the offseason, particularly at WR. Based on the home schedule I see 5-6 wins there and another 3-4 from the more difficult away slate.

8-8 to 10-6 range.


Well. I was just about to comment, but I see that I already have.;-).
......  
Route 9 : 2/12/2021 1:02 am : link
All those high draft picks in recent years, and the Giants haven't done squat with them.

I'd be in the same boat as you on the defense, but the Baltimore game just brought us and them back to reality. Fine, you lose one but that was embarrassing.

Ok yeah, the Seattle game was without a doubt, this team's most impressive win in years but, lol. They didn't even bring about a win out there with their starting QB.

Just way too many games without a touchdown throw.
8 - 8  
short lease : 2/12/2021 2:49 am : link
.

2022 - Superbowl.
10-6...  
Brown_Hornet : 2/12/2021 7:28 am : link
...just like last season.
I gotta admit, I do find it funny..  
Sean : 2/12/2021 8:17 am : link
When the Giants sweep WFT it is because they are a doormat and get no credit. But, now the Giants will be battling for last place and WFT will be battling for first.

So, which is it? This is some of the hypocrisy I see, and I try to point it out on both sides. The Giants will be right there with WFT again next year, probably sweep them again to be honest.
If they can avoid significant injuries...  
Milton : 2/12/2021 8:38 am : link
10-13 wins. Division winner. Super Bowl contender. But much of it is out of my control.
p.s.--It's a young roster with a lot of open questions that can only be answered on the field. What do we have in Jones? Can Barkley return to 100%? If so, can he stay healthy? What will the roster look like after free agency and the draft? So many questions. The answers will determine what kind of team we have next year. The potential is there for a very competitive team, but too much uncertainty remains to make predictions with confidence.
I want to see the OL develop into a good cohesive unit.  
cosmicj : 2/12/2021 8:55 am : link
We talk about skill players but offensive performance is about the QB and the OL. Other players are secondary.

I’m also expecting the team to be in the midst of a serious QB controversy by early November. My only hope is that Jones’ problems with field vision and mental processing improve significantly, but I am skeptical that he can make those improvements.
I need to know what the Roster will look like  
ZogZerg : 2/12/2021 9:05 am : link
A lot will change with FA and the draft.
9-7  
OntheRoad : 2/12/2021 9:20 am : link
or optimistically 10-6.
Will be content with 7-9 or 8-8  
PA Aggie : 2/12/2021 9:47 am : link
But I want to learn that DJ is our QB for years to come, so I need him to take a positive step forward.

I want to be consistently competitive in each game. We did compete with Pitts, TB, a few others, but didn't show up for several games too.

I want to fill a few of the holes (edge, CB, WR).

I will be patient this upcoming year. However, when we do this thread a year from now, my expectations will be higher.
I think I have to wait until  
Dnew15 : 2/12/2021 9:50 am : link
FA and the draft to even take a guess.

I'm actually more interested in making that guess in August b/c I want to see what's up with Barkley too.
13 wins lol  
Route 9 : 2/12/2021 12:01 pm : link
...
8 wins  
Ike#88 : 2/12/2021 7:43 pm : link
or 9. The most important thing will be Jones showing he can improvise and find a way to win. To me right now he has shown he can only succeed when everything is perfect. Then where and how much do we improve our pass rush and coverage. I think Judge can get the job done but he needs an NFL winning level QB.
You never know  
Bill in UT : 2/12/2021 7:53 pm : link
how many wins it takes to win the division or make the playoffs. I'm hoping for 9-7 at worst.
Go Terps  
gidiefor : Mod : 2/12/2021 8:19 pm : link
I'll take you up on that bet. What's the wager? I go over you go under 7.5.
RE: Go Terps  
Go Terps : 2/12/2021 8:48 pm : link
In comment 15152012 gidiefor said:
Quote:
I'll take you up on that bet. What's the wager? I go over you go under 7.5.


If it's over I'll leave the site for good. No more horrible bitching from Go Terps.

If it's under, BBI organizes a petition for posters to sign that implores John Mara to back away from football operations and hire an actual expert to take over. It will never happen, but at least he'll hear the sentiment.
10-6+  
US1 Giants : 2/12/2021 8:51 pm : link
win the first playoff round/
......  
Route 9 : 2/12/2021 9:05 pm : link
Don't leave the site lol

Pretty soon there's going to be only four people here.

Loser has to write a love poem to the winner... and it has to be good.
RE: RE: Go Terps  
trueblueinpw : 2/12/2021 9:11 pm : link
In comment 15152034 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15152012 gidiefor said:


Quote:


I'll take you up on that bet. What's the wager? I go over you go under 7.5.



If it's over I'll leave the site for good. No more horrible bitching from Go Terps.

If it's under, BBI organizes a petition for posters to sign that implores John Mara to back away from football operations and hire an actual expert to take over. It will never happen, but at least he'll hear the sentiment.


You guys gonna shake on this and make it a proper wager?
Jones  
Dragon : 2:23 am : link
Is key can he be injury free if not who plays QB we just discovered what happens when one of your top two players goes down without a real backup. It’s a young team if they admit they are not close if they still have foolish hopes and dreams and overspend for mediocre talent in FA we could 4-6 games but once again surly gain no identity. Can somebody please tell me what’s this teams identity?
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions