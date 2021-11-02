What’s your expectation for next season

I see likely losses to KC, Rams, and TB. The other 13 depend on what we do in the offseason, particularly at WR. Based on the home schedule I see 5-6 wins there and another 3-4 from the more difficult away slate.
make the playoffs, especially since we're not in a very good division at the moment. Barkley and Jones must stay healthy and play all 16 games to prove they can stay healthy.
Anything less is a big disappointment. It will be year 4 of Gettleman being the GM and a few years of Barkley/Jones. It's time to finish with a winning record even if it's just one game over. With it being a meh division at best, I don't think that is asking much.
I’m very hopeful for Judge, but another lousy season and we could be looking at another new head coach. The cycle of a new head coaching staff every 2 years needs to change, and I hope Judge is given a real chance.
With that said, Gettleman’s plan needs to come through this year. Jones, Barkley & Thomas need to all be anchors of the offense. The offense needs to win some shootouts, defense continues to play well, etc. No more excuses.
So, what do I expect? The Giants were 6-10 in 2004 and then went 11-5 in 2005. That’s the jump I’m looking for.
Otherwise, this might be a full rebuild a year from now.
8-8 to 10-6 range.
. Impressive you can predict this before draft or free agency
Why do you feel that we will win the same amount of wins in year 2 of Judge’s tenure.
The roster will still suck, and I don’t think the division will be one of the worst of all time again. The Skins are starting to put it together, the Cowboys will have Dak back. Us and the Eagles will be 3 and 4 imo.
A fully healthy Dallas team most likely wins this division. Washington is 2nd. If they somehow get a legit proven QB (Watson?), then it’s a dogfight at the top. I think Philadelphia is a dumpster fire. So that all said, the NYG are probably the #3 team in this division.
The Giants should win 10 games next year. Why shouldn’t that be the expectation?
They have a top 10 defense.
They’ve picked a running back, quarterback, and left tackle in the top 6 of the draft over three years. They’ll have another high draft pick this year. The cornerstones of the offense should be near completion.
They’ll go into free agency with sufficient space this year, and plenty over the next three years to secure a few high priced players.
RE: Just had this conversation with a buddy earlier
Well. I was just about to comment, but I see that I already have.;-).
10-13 wins. Division winner. Super Bowl contender. But much of it is out of my control.
p.s.--It's a young roster with a lot of open questions that can only be answered on the field. What do we have in Jones? Can Barkley return to 100%? If so, can he stay healthy? What will the roster look like after free agency and the draft? So many questions. The answers will determine what kind of team we have next year. The potential is there for a very competitive team, but too much uncertainty remains to make predictions with confidence.
I want to see the OL develop into a good cohesive unit.
We talk about skill players but offensive performance is about the QB and the OL. Other players are secondary.
I’m also expecting the team to be in the midst of a serious QB controversy by early November. My only hope is that Jones’ problems with field vision and mental processing improve significantly, but I am skeptical that he can make those improvements.
or 9. The most important thing will be Jones showing he can improvise and find a way to win. To me right now he has shown he can only succeed when everything is perfect. Then where and how much do we improve our pass rush and coverage. I think Judge can get the job done but he needs an NFL winning level QB.
I'll take you up on that bet. What's the wager? I go over you go under 7.5.
If it's over I'll leave the site for good. No more horrible bitching from Go Terps.
If it's under, BBI organizes a petition for posters to sign that implores John Mara to back away from football operations and hire an actual expert to take over. It will never happen, but at least he'll hear the sentiment.
You guys gonna shake on this and make it a proper wager?
Is key can he be injury free if not who plays QB we just discovered what happens when one of your top two players goes down without a real backup. It’s a young team if they admit they are not close if they still have foolish hopes and dreams and overspend for mediocre talent in FA we could 4-6 games but once again surly gain no identity. Can somebody please tell me what’s this teams identity?
Agreed. Improvement. I think 8-9 or 9-8 is a realistic goal.
(Don’t forget a 17 game season could very well happen in 2021.)
Playoffs. Damn phone/second beer.
This is year 4. Not year 1 or year 2.
They'll suck. 8-8 would be impressive, but they won't be. Probably 6-10 again.
We just need to see growth from our core young players Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Lawrence, McKinney.
This is year 4. Not year 1 or year 2.
I think your mandate is 10 wins but your expectation is lower...do I have this right?
We just need to see growth from our core young players Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Lawrence, McKinney.
They'll draft someone uninteresting and still will keep Engram. Sign some meh player.
8 would be great!
Bears, Cowboys, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Tampa all on the road?
The home schedule is luckily much easier with the Raiders, Broncos, Panthers, Falcons and the division... but you never know.
On the other hand, it's hard to trust Jones and Gettleman in their jobs...
For example I would expect a team like the Green Bay Packers to be a serious contender to go to the Super Bowl in 2021. However, for the New York Giants that feels seemingly out of the question.
To me, a successful season for the Giants would be to have a winning record and make the playoffs in 2021.
My expectation, however, is that they will fall short of that and just be a middling team in the NFC.
With bad luck, 6 - 10 and another ~ top 10 draft pick.
Quote:
No more excuses. No more fucking around.
This is year 4. Not year 1 or year 2.
I think your mandate is 10 wins but your expectation is lower...do I have this right?
Yes.
I expect the defense to be a little worse (but not bad). But the offense needs a massive jump. And unfortunately I don't think the weapons are the problem; I don't think signing a WR solves anything.
So, if the plan fails - I hope Mara believes enough in Judge to allow him to provide feedback on who the next GM is, and trusts him to be apart of the next rebuild.
This is the right line. I have the under.
So, if the plan fails - I hope Mara believes enough in Judge to allow him to provide feedback on who the next GM is, and trusts him to be apart of the next rebuild.
Agree a million percent. He can't be a victim of the incompetence he inherited. He's the solution; we just need a moment of clarity from Mara.
Under all day
The roster will still suck, and I don’t think the division will be one of the worst of all time again. The Skins are starting to put it together, the Cowboys will have Dak back. Us and the Eagles will be 3 and 4 imo.
Quote:
Why do you feel that we will win the same amount of wins in year 2 of Judge’s tenure.
They have a top 10 defense.
Well. I was just about to comment, but I see that I already have.;-).
I'd be in the same boat as you on the defense, but the Baltimore game just brought us and them back to reality. Fine, you lose one but that was embarrassing.
Ok yeah, the Seattle game was without a doubt, this team's most impressive win in years but, lol. They didn't even bring about a win out there with their starting QB.
Just way too many games without a touchdown throw.
2022 - Superbowl.
So, which is it? This is some of the hypocrisy I see, and I try to point it out on both sides. The Giants will be right there with WFT again next year, probably sweep them again to be honest.
p.s.--It's a young roster with a lot of open questions that can only be answered on the field. What do we have in Jones? Can Barkley return to 100%? If so, can he stay healthy? What will the roster look like after free agency and the draft? So many questions. The answers will determine what kind of team we have next year. The potential is there for a very competitive team, but too much uncertainty remains to make predictions with confidence.
I’m also expecting the team to be in the midst of a serious QB controversy by early November. My only hope is that Jones’ problems with field vision and mental processing improve significantly, but I am skeptical that he can make those improvements.
I want to be consistently competitive in each game. We did compete with Pitts, TB, a few others, but didn't show up for several games too.
I want to fill a few of the holes (edge, CB, WR).
I will be patient this upcoming year. However, when we do this thread a year from now, my expectations will be higher.
I'm actually more interested in making that guess in August b/c I want to see what's up with Barkley too.
If it's over I'll leave the site for good. No more horrible bitching from Go Terps.
If it's under, BBI organizes a petition for posters to sign that implores John Mara to back away from football operations and hire an actual expert to take over. It will never happen, but at least he'll hear the sentiment.
Pretty soon there's going to be only four people here.
Loser has to write a love poem to the winner... and it has to be good.
Quote:
You guys gonna shake on this and make it a proper wager?