Kiper with interesting Jones comments on Raanan’s podcast

I know that Jordan Raanan isn't universally liked around here, but I think he is one of the better beat reporters out there. He has interesting, creative content, which is more than many of these other beat reporters can say.
I must say that for the media capital that New York is, this team has an underwhelming group of reporters, but that is a discussion for another day.
Raanan has a podcast titled Breaking Big Blue, and he had Mel Kiper Jr. as a guest recently. Say what you will about Kiper, but he has been doing this for a while.
Kiper had some very interesting comments on Daniel Jones. I tried to catch and transcribe as much as I could:
--When asked about the floor for the QB's in the draft, he said Lawrence will clearly go #1. The latest Zach Wilson will go is #4. The floor for Fields should be #8 to Carolina. He insinuated that Mac Jones could go in the top 10. He didn't mention Trey Lance, so it seems as if Lance is the 5th best QB prospect this year.
--Unprompted, Kiper then said in his opinion, Jones is "a better QB than any in this draft not named Trevor Lawrence."
--He said Wilson is the closest to Jones in terms of a grade coming out, Fields would be next, but Jones is a better QB, and was a stronger prospect. If Jones was in this draft, he would be the 2nd QB taken behind Lawrence.
--He is high on Daniel Jones moving forward.
--Mentioned the slow start for the offensive line, missing Barkley, the inconsistent play from Engram, and the injuries at WR for his tough sophomore season. "I don't know what else he (Jones) could have done."
--Said the injury likely affected him more than anyone realized.
--The team is justified with where they drafted him, and moving forward with him as the QB.
--The goal is to continue to improve. There are things Jones can work on to get better. Cites Josh Allen as the ideal example; improved every season so far, silenced his doubters, and played at an MVP level.
--He said that we are in an era where coaches and GM's don't want to develop players. They want to throw away players immediately if it doesn't work out right away, and start over. There is no patience, and GM's and coaches listen to outside influences too much.
--He said that analytics can lie. If you only go by numbers, you are being "lazy and stupid." Analytics are one tool, but there are flaws with only going with the numbers. There are reasons for numbers, but also reasons for other evaluative tools.
--"Jones deserves the benefit of the doubt, and there should be no doubt." Year 3 will be the big year for Jones to answer the sceptics and doubters.
--He said that the ball security issue was a "ridiculous knock" and that his ball security was going to improve. "If all you can knock a kid on is ball security, then you feel pretty good."
--He said Jones holds the ball at times, but what do you expect when a QB is going through progressions. Everyone wants QB's to go through progressions, but that causes QB's to hold the ball longer. He insinuated that Jones was the victim of his WR's not getting open. "With an offensive line that was leaky, someone can some strip the football from you or sack you."
--"There is a fine line between holding the ball too long, and going through progressions, and finding an open guy late in the route."
--"You can't be perfect when you don't have perfect things going on around you, and there was nothing perfect around him."
-- Jones improved last season, but the situation was not ideal. Gallman is nice, but Barkley is a different type of player. He said the WR situation basically speaks for itself
--Compared Jones to Allen again, saying Allen was thought to be too reckless, took too many chances, and fumbled. Allen able to correct it. We saw Jones begin to correct it this season as well.
--Kiper gets the criticisms, but said they are unfair at this point with no great talent around Jones. Let the player work through his growing pains. Unrealistic to be great right away. Ridiculous and outrageous to call a player a bust after a year or two. Cites Tagovailoa and Darnold as two examples of players that have not had ideal situations, and are unfairly being called busts.
--Kind of admitted to missing on Haskins. Said he was "right there" with Jones as prospects coming out.
--Said Lawrence was a generational talent, and has Lawrence, Burrow, and Murray (all #1 overall picks) above Jones from an evaluation standpoint. He would then put in order: Herbert, Tagovailoa, Daniel Jones, Wilson, Fields, Mac Jones, Trey Lance.
--He said his grades aren't final or definitive, but no QB's this year outside of Lawrence will have a higher grade than Daniel Jones. They could be "right there" when his grades are done, but not higher.
--"Jones is a guy you can have confidence in moving forward. Will he be great? I don't know yet. We haven't seen it yet. But evidence suggests he can be a really good QB in this league."
--"Jones can certainly be as good as Eli."
--Absolutely no surprise Jones was drafted #6 two years ago. Those who said he was drafted too early were foolish. If Wilson goes #2 this year, Jones would actually be a higher graded player that was drafted 4 picks later.
--From 2000 to 2016, 44 QB's were drafted in the 1st round. Only 4 of those QB's are currently with the team that drafted them: Roethlisberger, Rodgers, Matt Ryan, and Wentz.
--From 2009 to 2016, 22 QB's were drafted 1st round and only 1 is still with the team that drafted him: Wentz, and that may not be the case much longer. Basically showing how these QB's are a total gamble, and they don't always pan out. Sticking with a QB and having consistency helps.
--From 2017, 3 QB's have already changed teams: Trubisky, Rosen, and Haskins.
--QB's get forced up the draft board: Jake Locker, EJ Manuel, Christian Ponder, and this year is no different.
--Projections are not easy. Once you get your guy, and keep your guy at QB, you are ahead of everybody else. Have faith in your system, evaluators, and coaches. Be patient and develop your players. Players have to tune out the chatter. Jones can handle the chatter.
--Everybody points to Mahomes, but he was redshirted, and no one saw his success coming. The year before, Kansas City wanted to draft Paxton Lynch. If they were successful, Mahomes is not with the Chiefs.
I find it interesting that Kiper seemed so bullish on Jones.
Thought I would share....
Apparently he didn't cover it here, but from the giants.com mock draft tracker, here's Kiper's pick for us at #11:
Analysis: "At 6-foot-6, Pitts has the size/speed traits to line up out wide, in the slot or next to an offensive tackle. And he showed off his ability after the catch by averaging 17.9 yards per reception with 12 touchdowns. Pitts is not a traditional tight end, but he's a skilled offensive threat. And with Evan Engram on the roster, too, the Giants would have two of the most athletic -- and versatile -- tight ends in football."
Giants Mock Draft Tracker 5.0 - ( New Window )
I’m in total agreement with ‘ole Mel on this one...
I would agree with most of his stance and am bullish on DJ moving forward as well.
1st...he fumbled on plays....that he shouldn't fumble. Some ticket tack hits....that he must hold onto ball.
This year...he only fumbled on plays that were understandable to fumble....big blindside hits.
Now, we can knock him for feeling pressure in pocket....but kiper was right on....in that OL was inconsistent....Thomas and Gates must become anchors.
Outside of a Lawrence, you are spinning your wheels and starting from square one if you go after a QB in the draft and don’t address the rest of the issues. They have taken a large step in addressing the OL last year. Give the young guys a full training camp and a new OL coach known for the development of young players. Now is time to get Jones some more weapons.
We’ll see how year 3, with (hopefully) all his weapons plays out. But to make definitive judgements from one’s armchair after only 25 games borders on insanity and is assinine, imv..
Vin, that was an incredible transcription. Thanks, buddy.
Eye-opening.
I totally agree with his opinion regarding analytics.
Coaches coach, fans...do whatever the hell fans do~
Which is what we’ve been opining for quite awhile now.
A healthy (WhatI expect) Barkley should help with that leap, imv
if it doesn't, then we should be looking for a QB in 2022
A healthy (WhatI expect) Barkley should help with that leap, imv
Hopefully - we will see. Maybe better weapons around him will let him see the defense better and get through his progressions faster after the snap.
I'm not holding my breath, but I am hoping it helps
Sound similar to “Engram is not a traditional tight end,”
They are “athletic” but I fail to see how not having a position makes them versatile. Seems the opposite of versatile.
We’ve had three coaches fail to find a spot that really works for Engram. Is Pitts going to be any different.
Speed of progression can be a function of play design, but ultimately is on the QB. Hopefully, the game slows down for him as he gets more experienced. If a QB doesn't have it, he doesn't have it, and is limited to one of the first options, or needs a good OL.
Sound similar to “Engram is not a traditional tight end,”
They are “athletic” but I fail to see how not having a position makes them versatile. Seems the opposite of versatile.
We’ve had three coaches fail to find a spot that really works for Engram. Is Pitts going to be any different.
The thing is, they have found their “spot” for EE, he just needs to hold on the the damn ball..If it doesn’t improve this year, Then I think he needs to go..
“Who cares that he’s been scouting players for decades!”
“I’m the real expert!”
“Hold on- I’ve got a customer. Do you want fries w that”.
“Pitts is not a traditional tight end,”
Sound similar to “Engram is not a traditional tight end,”
They are “athletic” but I fail to see how not having a position makes them versatile. Seems the opposite of versatile.
We’ve had three coaches fail to find a spot that really works for Engram. Is Pitts going to be any different.
The thing is, they have found their “spot” for EE, he just needs to hold on the the damn ball..If it doesn’t improve this year, Then I think he needs to go..
With all due respect BB what spot is that. He isn’t a really TE because can’t block the position. He certainly isn’t a WR. And he’s had four years, seems long enough to know whether he can catch (he can’t).
All I can say is, I hope he's right!
In comment 15151189 BillT said:
“Pitts is not a traditional tight end,”
Sound similar to “Engram is not a traditional tight end,”
They are “athletic” but I fail to see how not having a position makes them versatile. Seems the opposite of versatile.
We’ve had three coaches fail to find a spot that really works for Engram. Is Pitts going to be any different.
The thing is, they have found their “spot” for EE, he just needs to hold on the the damn ball..If it doesn’t improve this year, Then I think he needs to go..
With all due respect BB what spot is that. He isn’t a really TE because can’t block the position. He certainly isn’t a WR. And he’s had four years, seems long enough to know whether he can catch (he can’t).
Not sure and why I put it in quotes. Whatever that “spot” is, if he just did what he was/is supposed to do, very few of us would be complaining, as that would mean he’s contributing. Otherwise, no reason to keep him.
Sound similar to “Engram is not a traditional tight end,”
They are “athletic” but I fail to see how not having a position makes them versatile. Seems the opposite of versatile.
We’ve had three coaches fail to find a spot that really works for Engram. Is Pitts going to be any different.
Engram did everything at a probowl level this year except one thing. Catch the football. Getting open and creating seperation is the hardest part. What my point is , is not minimizing the importance of catching the football because it totally diminished his impact and many times it created a negative effect resulting in an INT or a stalled critical drive which turned a possible win into another loss, but that Pitts can do ALL the Engram can do possibly with even better route running AND he had ZERO drops his year, his hands aren't just good they are elite. The only thing Engram has a little more than Pitts is straight line top speed.
Pitts also seems like a receiving option who can frequently line up wide and still be extremely productive. That's important since he is not going to be a rugged inline blocker.
I am rooting hard for him to succeed in 2021.
“Pitts is not a traditional tight end,”
Sound similar to “Engram is not a traditional tight end,”
They are “athletic” but I fail to see how not having a position makes them versatile. Seems the opposite of versatile.
We’ve had three coaches fail to find a spot that really works for Engram. Is Pitts going to be any different.
Engram did everything at a probowl level this year except one thing. Catch the football. Getting open and creating seperation is the hardest part. What my point is , is not minimizing the importance of catching the football because it totally diminished his impact and many times it created a negative effect resulting in an INT or a stalled critical drive which turned a possible win into another loss, but that Pitts can do ALL the Engram can do possibly with even better route running AND he had ZERO drops his year, his hands aren't just good they are elite. The only thing Engram has a little more than Pitts is straight line top speed.
Pitts also seems like a receiving option who can frequently line up wide and still be extremely productive. That's important since he is not going to be a rugged inline blocker.
Again, I have it quite easy as a fan. I’m a huge believer in Judge. If Pitts is there at 11 and JJ in collaboration with DG want him, I’m all in.
Get open? His separation for a guy who supposedly creates matchup nightmares is poor.
His blocking?? Below average
Catching?? He had the most drops of any TE
Score TD's? He had 2. One of the lowest marks for a starting TE.
What exactly did he do at a Pro Bowl level?
I agree on the non Lawrence QBs..don’t love any of them
I want him off the team and, at $6mm for 2021, the team would benefit from just releasing him. No trade necessary although it obviously would be better to get one done.
As BB56 said, a bunch of us including he and I have been saying much of the same, but it's good to hear it from someone like Kiper.
I listed on another thread all the unusual unprecedented shit DJ had to deal with this past year. It's really unbelievable that some fans totally discount all of it!
And despite all of the adverse shit, we were one Engram catch away from DJ going 6-3 (with 1 of the loses being by 2 pts. to the SB champ and DJ playing severely hampered in the other 2) down the stretch and winning the division!
I try to be nice, but people who have already written off DJ seem to be very negative people in general and I'm glad I'm not them.
I want him off the team and, at $6mm for 2021, the team would benefit from just releasing him. No trade necessary although it obviously would be better to get one done.
At this point hard to disagree. Still, if we could get a 5th for him, I’d be ok with that
In comment 15151196 Big Blue '56 said:
Not sure and why I put it in quotes. Whatever that “spot” is, if he just did what he was/is supposed to do, very few of us would be complaining, as that would mean he’s contributing. Otherwise, no reason to keep him.
BB, that’s just the point. He doesn’t do anything the way he’s supposed to. He doesn’t block, He doesn’t run good routes. He doesn’t catch the ball. And your “whatever that spot is” tells you all you need to know about him. He doesn’t have a spot.
He better be an all world talent, can't miss future hall guy.
Very disappointing if they go TE first pick. Kiper mentions would team with Engram. If they Giants base any of their plans/picks around Engram, they need their heads examined. Enough is enough with Engram.
CB, o line, edge, even WR, look for functional move chains, reliable and physical TE in FA or later rounds. Should not be impossible to find.
Thanks for detailed summary, I hope Kiper is right, big year for Jones. Lots of comparisons to Allen, but the eye test from my living room Allen looks like a way better player than Jones.
We will see.
Now that's funny!!
As BB56 said, a bunch of us including he and I have been saying much of the same, but it's good to hear it from someone like Kiper.
I listed on another thread all the unusual unprecedented shit DJ had to deal with this past year. It's really unbelievable that some fans totally discount all of it!
And despite all of the adverse shit, we were one Engram catch away from DJ going 6-3 (with 1 of the loses being by 2 pts. to the SB champ and DJ playing severely hampered in the other 2) down the stretch and winning the division!
I try to be nice, but people who have already written off DJ seem to be very negative people in general and I'm glad I'm not them.
As I mentioned somewhere else yesterday, to me it’s uncanny how Mahomes’ bad wheel (or anyone else’s) is a part of his (their) poor play, but not DJ. You know, “good QBs compensate for that,” which clearly misses the point and is assinine, imv
In comment 15151207 BillT said:
In comment 15151196 Big Blue '56 said:
Not sure and why I put it in quotes. Whatever that “spot” is, if he just did what he was/is supposed to do, very few of us would be complaining, as that would mean he’s contributing. Otherwise, no reason to keep him.
BB, that’s just the point. He doesn’t do anything the way he’s supposed to. He doesn’t block, He doesn’t run good routes. He doesn’t catch the ball. And your “whatever that spot is” tells you all you need to know about him. He doesn’t have a spot.
Agreed
LOL!
But Engram has had his chance. Last year was year # FOUR.
Engram was supposed to be DJ's safety blanket. He played more like a fire blanket that extinguished way too many of our offensive drives; often in f*king disaster.
Good legit #1 targets have drop rates close to 0%. Davante Adams was targeted I believe almost twice as many times as Engram and dropped ZERO balls. Engram's drop rate was 7%!
And SIX! is the number of Engram drops that turned into INTs. Unf*ckingbelievable. But it's all Jones fault!
Engram would be the classic addition by subtraction from this team. Nothing personal, but he should be gone.
I don't know for sure, but wouldn't doubt the Giants had the youngest, most inexperienced OL in the league last year. And they improved quite a lot by the end of the year.
I expect DJ's pocket awareness will be improved in '21.
If we could get a late 4th for him, it would be one of the best trades ever!
"I think it's Murray, Haskins... I think for one, two, I think it's Haskins or Murray. I don't think it's a guarantee that Haskins goes ahead of Murray but right now I would say Haskins for me, the way he throws the football. Not a lot of balls hit the ground at Ohio State. You think about his mobility, he's not a runner but he knows how to sense and knows when to pick up and get the chains moving, pick up five, seven yards, get that first down. The way he climbed the pocket late this year. The way I think he dealt with face-side pressure. After the Penn State struggles where he had issues there, yet still brought them back for a victory down 26-14 with 6:50 to go, they win that game 27-26 at Happy Valley. So when you don't play great yet you still find a way to lead your team to a victory means a lot, and then I think he kind of built on that and improved. He is only going to have 14 starts under his belt. We talked about Murray's height, how about the 14 starts? Well, (Mitch) Trubisky didn't have many starts either, same number and look what he's done. He hasn't lit it up; he's not franchise yet but he's getting closer and closer to it and they hope he is that kind of quarterback in Chicago. So I'll go with Dwayne Haskins slightly over Kyler Murray at No. 1."
There’s a reason Mel is shouting at the TV in April and not working for a team. Ask Bill Tobin
It's evident he didn't deserve it.
Tonyan earned it over him. Engram? Led TE's in drops, just one TD reception, and below avg blocking.
I don't know for sure, but wouldn't doubt the Giants had the youngest, most inexperienced OL in the league last year. And they improved quite a lot by the end of the year.
I expect DJ's pocket awareness will be improved in '21.
I hope you're right, Dr.
For example, Todd McShay gave Jamarcus Russell a virtual blowjob in the 07 draft.
What other choice do we have at this point but to hope he's right?
Stronger arm? No way. Unless your talking about literally right now.
Get open? His separation for a guy who supposedly creates matchup nightmares is poor.
His blocking?? Below average
Catching?? He had the most drops of any TE
Score TD's? He had 2. One of the lowest marks for a starting TE.
What exactly did he do at a Pro Bowl level?
He didn't have any drops in the Pro Bowl game this year. No one got more yards than him or scored more points than him.
I think Jones is better than Eli, even now. He has a stronger arm, a quicker release, throws a better ball, has the same accuracy if not better, is more mobile and can throw accurately on the run. He does not, however, have Eli's sense of pressure in the pocket. It's for this reason that he allows himself to be hit unexpectedly and lose the ball. I'm not sure if this deficiency is correctible. If it's not, the Giants will have to make significant improvements to the offensive line in order to reduce Jone's fumbling turnovers.
Stronger arm? No way. Unless your talking about literally right now.
I don't think I buy any of that argument except for one thing - DJ has superior straight line speed...
The rest is hogwash.
Fact is, it's rational to think Jones can take another step forward. It's irrational to think he can't. And even if Jones does fail to improve, that "realistic" fan wasn't necessarily correct in his or her beliefs.
If Jones didn't have a shred of potential or warrant any belief from this coaching staff, he wouldn't be the starter. More often than not, most staffs know what the fuck they are looking at. And what Jones represents is a young DEVELOPING QB. Sitting here acting like you know that he will suck and then sticking your chest out after this season doesn't work for me. Sorry. It's easy to predict a QB will fail. Many do. Doesn't mean you're right.
Jones should get another year. Give him another offseason of development and let the team develop around him and let's see WTF we have here.
Gotta admit I would have assumed it was trash until this thread. I will have to check it out.
How good did GOAT Brady's "pocket awareness" appear in SB XLII when he was sacked 5 times, lost a fumble (and only threw 1 TD)?
How did the young QB stud Mahome's pocket awareness look last week when he was sacked twice, fumbled, threw 2 INTs (0 TDs) and had a QBR of 52?
The point is, if your OL isn't giving your QB protection, even the GOAT can look bad.
And because of our horrendous OL, several defenses have looked like SB champs against us the last few years. But we FINALLY appear to have most of the ingredients for a decent OL. We just have to finish that, give 'em time to gell and get DJ some legit weapons.
Exactly.
Although Kiper's comments on ball security issues and it not being a cause of concern sound a bit foolish. Of course it improved during 2020, mostly because the coaches forced Jones to play differently and made it happen. And with that Jones' and the Offense's productivity also went down considerably.
Need the productivity to get back up AND improve on the slower processing and ball security issues. There is clearly a lot of middle ground to try to move into here.
I read on this thread that Daniel Jones is already better and "has a better arm" than Eli. You can't make this stuff up.
There are very good reasons why Eli was the easy consensus #1 pick in his draft and why Jones was considered a massive reach at #6.
Although Kiper's comments on ball security issues and it not being a cause of concern sound a bit foolish. Of course it improved during 2020, mostly because the coaches forced Jones to play differently and made it happen. And with that Jones' and the Offense's productivity also went down considerably.
Foolish re Ball security, but his reasoning for why it shouldcould improve is sound, imv
Need the productivity to get back up AND improve on the slower processing and ball security issues. There is clearly a lot of middle ground to try to move into here.
Lawrence
Wilson
Fields
Daniel Jones
Mac Jones
Trey Lance (only because I’ve never seen him play)
Although Kiper's comments on ball security issues and it not being a cause of concern sound a bit foolish. Of course it improved during 2020, mostly because the coaches forced Jones to play differently and made it happen. And with that Jones' and the Offense's productivity also went down considerably.
Need the productivity to get back up AND improve on the slower processing and ball security issues. There is clearly a lot of middle ground to try to move into here.
Foolish re Ball security, but his reasoning for why it shouldcould improve is sound, imv
Glad to hear some positive thoughts on Jones no matter what your opinion is of Kiper. Certainly would be great if he is correct.
Although Kiper's comments on ball security issues and it not being a cause of concern sound a bit foolish. Of course it improved during 2020, mostly because the coaches forced Jones to play differently and made it happen. And with that Jones' and the Offense's productivity also went down considerably.
Need the productivity to get back up AND improve on the slower processing and ball security issues. There is clearly a lot of middle ground to try to move into here.
Foolish re Ball security, but his reasoning for why it shouldcould improve is sound, imv
Very much agree BB56. Kiper though did skip over other ways Jones can help the situation himself including holding the ball above waist in the pocket, speeding up a longish' throwing motion, two hands on ball more often, etc. These shouldn't be overlooked and can only help.
Eli Manning was a top ten QB for a decade plus. The chances of Jones (or any first round QB selection) being as good as Eli are not great.
There are very good reasons why Eli was the easy consensus #1 pick in his draft and why Jones was considered a massive reach at #6.
Here we go again. DJ wasn't "a massive reach" according to some very smart football people (Gil Brandt, Pat Kirwin, et al) and there's plenty of reasonable speculation that Elway and the Broncos wanted him at 10 (they traded out right after we picked DJ).
He was considered "a massive reach" by negative thinking amateurs who aren't nearly as knowledgeable as they think they are (to put it nicely).
Do you respect Pat Kirwan? NO, he doesn’t always get it right, at times he’s flat out wrong. That said, I highly respect his, Brandt’s, Cosell’s opinions, to name the very few that I do.
As I’ve mentioned here several times since DJ was drafted that PK saw a lot of DJ at Duke during his time there. He said year in and year out, he has never seen a worse set of receivers to throw to than the Duke contingent. He added it wasn’t about poor throws per se, it was about soft, easy passes being dropped time in and time out..
That’s all I’ve got...:)
I know people like Greg in LI and Go Terps will say what does Banks know (which is kinda funny), but it totally makes sense. Denver needed a QB and traded out immediately after we picked DJ. They settled for Lock later.
comments by people that "know football" that say that Mac Jones and Daniel Jones are very similar prospects.
Do you respect Pat Kirwan? NO, he doesn’t always get it right, at times he’s flat out wrong. That said, I highly respect his, Brandt’s, Cosell’s opinions, to name the very few that I do.
As I’ve mentioned here several times since DJ was drafted that PK saw a lot of DJ at Duke during his time there. He said year in and year out, he has never seen a worse set of receivers to throw to than the Duke contingent. He added it wasn’t about poor throws per se, it was about soft, easy passes being dropped time in and time out..
That’s all I’ve got...:)
I respect anyone that got paid at some point by an NFL organization to make decisions on personnel.
I don't understand any of these keyboard warriors that don't.
I forget who it was I was listening to but a lot of the scouts at the senior bowl were talking about how Mac Jones and Daniel Jones had a lot of similar traits. Arm strength, size, command in the huddle, football IQ were all strong traits shared between the two of them.
It was also mentioned that it wouldn't surprise scouts to see Mac Jones be one of those draft board risers b/c the common fan just attributes all his success to playing at Alabama where he was surrounded by superior athletic talent but when he's given the chance to showcase his own talents - people are going to be pleasantly surprised.
In comment 15151364 Dnew15 said:
comments by people that "know football" that say that Mac Jones and Daniel Jones are very similar prospects.
Do you respect Pat Kirwan? NO, he doesn’t always get it right, at times he’s flat out wrong. That said, I highly respect his, Brandt’s, Cosell’s opinions, to name the very few that I do.
As I’ve mentioned here several times since DJ was drafted that PK saw a lot of DJ at Duke during his time there. He said year in and year out, he has never seen a worse set of receivers to throw to than the Duke contingent. He added it wasn’t about poor throws per se, it was about soft, easy passes being dropped time in and time out..
That’s all I’ve got...:)
I respect anyone that got paid at some point by an NFL organization to make decisions on personnel.
I don't understand any of these keyboard warriors that don't.
I forget who it was I was listening to but a lot of the scouts at the senior bowl were talking about how Mac Jones and Daniel Jones had a lot of similar traits. Arm strength, size, command in the huddle, football IQ were all strong traits shared between the two of them.
It was also mentioned that it wouldn't surprise scouts to see Mac Jones be one of those draft board risers b/c the common fan just attributes all his success to playing at Alabama where he was surrounded by superior athletic talent but when he's given the chance to showcase his own talents - people are going to be pleasantly surprised.
So you like this guy? I’ve never watched him so I’m not sure who he does or doesn’t compare to. Has Sy weighed in on him?
Greg Cosell is the guy I trust the most on QBs and he has never been terribly enthusiastic about Jones.
The Broncos wanting him or not wanting him at ten means nothing to me.
Do you respect Pat Kirwan? NO, he doesn’t always get it right, at times he’s flat out wrong. That said, I highly respect his, Brandt’s, Cosell’s opinions, to name the very few that I do.
Greg Cosell is the guy I trust the most on QBs and he has never been terribly enthusiastic about Jones.
That’s fine and I do trust him a lot as I said..I was simply mentioning him along with Gil and PK of those that I listen to and respect the most, even if, from time to time, they’re wrong..
They aren’t similar if you watch them play
The Broncos wanting him or not wanting him at ten means nothing to me.
Spot on post.
The Broncos wanting him or not wanting him at ten means nothing to me.
Yep, especially given Denver's recent record of QB evaluation.
I'm not on board with Pitts at 11, unless we are certain he can be an adequate WR. If NYG wants to be a run-heavy team, we need TE's who can block. Pitts ain't that. That can be mitigated IF he can play outside. I know Jeremiah has said he runs routes like a WR, if true, sign me up.
I would be the worst NFL scout in the NFL.
I believe whatever the "experts" tell me - Sy being the #1.
I was just simply repeating info I heard on a podcast where (I think is was Nick Felato) was talking about the word at the Senior Bowl and the comparison some scouts were making from Mac JOnes to DAniel Jones.
This is what Mel said at the time:
"Jones would be a developmental prospect, but with his accuracy issues, the Patriots would have to decide if he’s the right developmental prospect. Jones fits the profile of Jacoby Brissett: big frame, strong arm, less accurate and some athleticism."
I want him off the team and, at $6mm for 2021, the team would benefit from just releasing him. No trade necessary although it obviously would be better to get one done.
He got open quite a bit but the catching part was obviously horrible. Not defending Engram as much as say8ng Pitts can do all he does at a higher level except top end speed.
Some don't want Pitts because Engram left a bad taste in their mouth. Pitts is not Engram catching the football. He is much much better.
that sounds exactly like Engram.
They aren’t similar if you watch them play
Point is if Engram had better hands he helps us win at least 2 more games this year in huge spots and everyone is talking about what a gamechanger he is. Pitts cathes those balls that Engram drops 99% of the time. In fact I believe Pitts had ZERO drops this year on catchable passes.
TE should be viewed by GMs in the NFL like running backs - the value is at that position is later in the draft.
Of course our GM drafted a RB #2 overall...so Pitts is very likely in play at #11.
I know people like Greg in LI and Go Terps will say what does Banks know (which is kinda funny), but it totally makes sense. Denver needed a QB and traded out immediately after we picked DJ. They settled for Lock later.
If you have a strong conviction on a QB you generally don't wait until round 2 to take him.
About Engram, the fact that he is surrounded by miscues means that he is committing as a ton of technical mistakes which we don't have the information or knowledge to see. Where there's smoke, there's fire.
the night of that draft and Banks said as soon as Denver traded out of 10, he thought it was because they wanted DJ.
I know people like Greg in LI and Go Terps will say what does Banks know (which is kinda funny), but it totally makes sense. Denver needed a QB and traded out immediately after we picked DJ. They settled for Lock later.
If you have a strong conviction on a QB you generally don't wait until round 2 to take him.
Conviction or desperation?
Sometimes you can't tell them apart...
b) be a bust.
Option (a) doesn't exonerate Gettleman. He needs to be win both a and b - that is his job.
I’ve always cared what Kiper says, be it off the wall or accurate. He works hard at what he does. If people want to make fun of him, or doubt his evaluations, have at it..He used to be really good when it was JUST him, Berman and Dr. Z..None of this modern day crap they show for entertainment purposes only..He gets lost in that BS imo.
The Broncos wanting him or not wanting him at ten means nothing to me.
The point was made (and there is other evidence) to contrast the assertion made by Greg that he was "considered a massive reach at #6".
He was NOT "considered a massive reach at #6" by many smart football people, including a HOF GM (Brandt) and possibly including an all time great HOF QB turned GM (Elway).
I know, you, Greg and Terps know better than professional HOF football people... Must be nice to be so smaat.
I really don't care what other teams thought of Jones. The Giants have to be right.
The Broncos wanting him or not wanting him at ten means nothing to me.
The point was made (and there is other evidence) to contrast the assertion made by Greg that he was "considered a massive reach at #6".
He was NOT "considered a massive reach at #6" by many smart football people, including a HOF GM (Brandt) and possibly including an all time great HOF QB turned GM (Elway).
I know, you, Greg and Terps know better than professional HOF football people... Must be nice to be so smaat.
Brandt AND Kirwan
In comment 15151424 BrettNYG10 said:
I really don't care what other teams thought of Jones. The Giants have to be right.
The Broncos wanting him or not wanting him at ten means nothing to me.
The point was made (and there is other evidence) to contrast the assertion made by Greg that he was "considered a massive reach at #6".
He was NOT "considered a massive reach at #6" by many smart football people, including a HOF GM (Brandt) and possibly including an all time great HOF QB turned GM (Elway).
I know, you, Greg and Terps know better than professional HOF football people... Must be nice to be so smaat.
Brandt AND Kirwan
Yeah, I didn't mention Kirwan the 2nd time because I was just mentioning the HOFers; Brandt and possibly Elway. Elway would understandably never admit it, but it's kind of an Occam's razor thing.
They needed a QB and traded out immediately after DJ was gone. I guess it could be a coincidence they made the trade within about 90 seconds of the Giants taking DJ, but doubtful.
The point was made (and there is other evidence) to contrast the assertion made by Greg that he was "considered a massive reach at #6".
He was NOT "considered a massive reach at #6" by many smart football people, including a HOF GM (Brandt) and possibly including an all time great HOF QB turned GM (Elway).
I know, you, Greg and Terps know better than professional HOF football people... Must be nice to be so smaat.
It is complete speculation that Denver wanted Jones at 10. Has anyone from within the org said that? That they traded out of the 10 spot is pretty weak tea as evidence.
I really don't care what other teams thought of Jones. The Giants have to be right.
The Broncos wanting him or not wanting him at ten means nothing to me.
Spot on post.
It's spot on if you don't know the context of the post it's a response to.
Of course in the end it only matters if the Giants are right. But the point was that it's BS to say DJ was "considered a massive reach at #6". By who? Stephen A. Smith?
When you say Eli, do you mean Eli Manning?
Jones may throw a prettier spiral when he throws one of those a deep pass down the seam, but he is not in Eli's arm talent class. Eli could rip the ball through the wind and cold weather - no problem. Especially outside the hashes. Jones's arm is more Andy Dalton's than Eli's.
The point was made (and there is other evidence) to contrast the assertion made by Greg that he was "considered a massive reach at #6".
He was NOT "considered a massive reach at #6" by many smart football people, including a HOF GM (Brandt) and possibly including an all time great HOF QB turned GM (Elway).
I know, you, Greg and Terps know better than professional HOF football people... Must be nice to be so smaat.
It is complete speculation that Denver wanted Jones at 10. Has anyone from within the org said that? That they traded out of the 10 spot is pretty weak tea as evidence.
This is what they cling to in order to justify the selection of Jones at #6.
Banks comment is a minor part of the evidence that DJ WASN'T "a massive reach at #6" and Banks isn't the only professional football person who speculated that Denver traded out after DJ was gone. It actually makes sense.
But it's your right to think it was completely coincidental that Denver traded out of #10 within about 90 sec of DJ being gone, if it makes you feel good about your hate for DG, DJ, the Giants org and everyone else.
The point was made (and there is other evidence) to contrast the assertion made by Greg that he was "considered a massive reach at #6".
He was NOT "considered a massive reach at #6" by many smart football people, including a HOF GM (Brandt) and possibly including an all time great HOF QB turned GM (Elway).
I know, you, Greg and Terps know better than professional HOF football people... Must be nice to be so smaat.
It is complete speculation that Denver wanted Jones at 10. Has anyone from within the org said that? That they traded out of the 10 spot is pretty weak tea as evidence.
In that sense, everything is speculations. Teams don’t confirm or deny rumors like that. The only source of info we really have is from guys with inside track to the team and media guys we respect who are tight with them as well. Even then, everything’s speculation without team confirmation.
the night of that draft and Banks said as soon as Denver traded out of 10, he thought it was because they wanted DJ.
I know people like Greg in LI and Go Terps will say what does Banks know (which is kinda funny), but it totally makes sense. Denver needed a QB and traded out immediately after we picked DJ. They settled for Lock later.
If you have a strong conviction on a QB you generally don't wait until round 2 to take him.
I agree. Not sure what your point is. It actually reinforces my point. The speculation is that they had a strong conviction on DJ (wanted him at 10), but not Lock (waited until 2nd rd).
But "team employee suggests something without any actual evidence in order to make the team look smarter" isn't the compelling argument you seem to believe it to be.
Banks comment is a minor part of the evidence that DJ WASN'T "a massive reach at #6" and Banks isn't the only professional football person who speculated that Denver traded out after DJ was gone. It actually makes sense.
But it's your right to think it was completely coincidental that Denver traded out of #10 within about 90 sec of DJ being gone, if it makes you feel good about your hate for DG, DJ, the Giants org and everyone else.
Peter King said Jones was not an Elway target at QB. Elways was impressed with both Lock and Haskins.
If I had to guess, Elway thought he could target Lock later and simply took the deal to get out of the spot.
This is a classic post-mortem move by BBI to feel good about the pick. And Gettleman made his comments about his supposed intel - like he was a spy with MI6 - so he could feel good about the pick.
Jones was a classic "Panic Pick 101".
The point was made (and there is other evidence) to contrast the assertion made by Greg that he was "considered a massive reach at #6".
He was NOT "considered a massive reach at #6" by many smart football people, including a HOF GM (Brandt) and possibly including an all time great HOF QB turned GM (Elway).
I know, you, Greg and Terps know better than professional HOF football people... Must be nice to be so smaat.
It is complete speculation that Denver wanted Jones at 10. Has anyone from within the org said that? That they traded out of the 10 spot is pretty weak tea as evidence.
It's a minor bit of possible evidence. Comments by Brandt, Kirwan, et al. carry much more weight, as far as proving that DJ wasn't "considered a massive reach at #6".
And of course no one within the Denver org is going to admit it. Do you really think Elway would come out and say his new QB pick wasn't the one he really wanted? NO! It's never going to happen. But that doesn't mean it's not very possibly true.
It actually makes more sense that there was cause and effect vs. the idea that it was COMPLETELY A COINCIDENCE that a team that needed a QB traded out within about 90 sec. of a QB being drafted right in front of them.
In comment 15151417 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
But "team employee suggests something without any actual evidence in order to make the team look smarter" isn't the compelling argument you seem to believe it to be.
Banks comment is a minor part of the evidence that DJ WASN'T "a massive reach at #6" and Banks isn't the only professional football person who speculated that Denver traded out after DJ was gone. It actually makes sense.
But it's your right to think it was completely coincidental that Denver traded out of #10 within about 90 sec of DJ being gone, if it makes you feel good about your hate for DG, DJ, the Giants org and everyone else.
Peter King said Jones was not an Elway target at QB. Elways was impressed with both Lock and Haskins.
If I had to guess, Elway thought he could target Lock later and simply took the deal to get out of the spot.
This is a classic post-mortem move by BBI to feel good about the pick. And Gettleman made his comments about his supposed intel - like he was a spy with MI6 - so he could feel good about the pick.
Jones was a classic "Panic Pick 101".
Peter King writes entertaining articles, but the last time he was spot on about anything, could very well be during the Tuna era here. He was quite good then, imv
But it's your right to think it was completely coincidental that Denver traded out of #10 within about 90 sec of DJ being gone, if it makes you feel good about your hate for DG, DJ, the Giants org and everyone else.
It was a half hour later, and Pitt gave them a haul, 20th and 52nd picks in '19, and a 3rd rounder in '20.
Schefter reported that he knew before the draft that the Broncos were not taking Jones. Schumer told Denver press that he wanted to draft Lock, but DG went with Jones.
If Jones works out, he was well worth the #6 pick, but I'm not going to read tea leaves that some phantom team was going to draft him. DG said there were 2 teams, which were they? If one is Denver, is the other WFT? I find that hard to believe, Snyder was fixated on Haskins, a local product, from day one.
Ok, we get it. You’re not a Jones guy..We’ll get to see in year 3
It actually makes more sense that there was cause and effect vs. the idea that it was COMPLETELY A COINCIDENCE that a team that needed a QB traded out within about 90 sec. of a QB being drafted right in front of them.
You keep saying 90 seconds, and it is no more true now than the first time. NYG picked Jones at 8PM, Denver trade with Pitt was announced at 8:30, that's not 90 seconds. And that is how business is done in the NFL. Pitt was looking for the best deal it could get to move up and take Bush. Denver offered it. That is not evidence that they were going to take Jones, sorry.
In comment 15151560 Dr. D said:
In comment 15151417 Greg from LI said:
But "team employee suggests something without any actual evidence in order to make the team look smarter" isn't the compelling argument you seem to believe it to be.
Banks comment is a minor part of the evidence that DJ WASN'T "a massive reach at #6" and Banks isn't the only professional football person who speculated that Denver traded out after DJ was gone. It actually makes sense.
But it's your right to think it was completely coincidental that Denver traded out of #10 within about 90 sec of DJ being gone, if it makes you feel good about your hate for DG, DJ, the Giants org and everyone else.
Peter King said Jones was not an Elway target at QB. Elways was impressed with both Lock and Haskins.
If I had to guess, Elway thought he could target Lock later and simply took the deal to get out of the spot.
This is a classic post-mortem move by BBI to feel good about the pick. And Gettleman made his comments about his supposed intel - like he was a spy with MI6 - so he could feel good about the pick.
Jones was a classic "Panic Pick 101".
Peter King writes entertaining articles, but the last time he was spot on about anything, could very well be during the Tuna era here. He was quite good then, imv
Except he was in Denver's war room for the draft, and saw their draft board, and said that Jones was not graded as a first rounder.
But again, who cares what Denver thought. The only reason this comes up is because of Gettleman's asinine statement that the day after that he "knows for a fact" that two other teams would have taken Jones before #17.
This is what Mel said at the time:
"Jones would be a developmental prospect, but with his accuracy issues, the Patriots would have to decide if he’s the right developmental prospect. Jones fits the profile of Jacoby Brissett: big frame, strong arm, less
accurate and some athleticism."
I googled Kiper’s final mock and he had Jones to the Giants at 17 with Haskins to Denver at 10 and Lock to the Redskins at 15. He talked about Jones’ potential and how it would benefit sitting behind Eli for a year.
We know from every report that the Redskins coaches wanted Jones over Haskins so Jones would not have made it to 17. The Giants had conviction with Daniel and they pulled the cord. Imagine if we had taken Haskins!
It actually makes more sense that there was cause and effect vs. the idea that it was COMPLETELY A COINCIDENCE that a team that needed a QB traded out within about 90 sec. of a QB being drafted right in front of them.
You keep saying 90 seconds, and it is no more true now than the first time. NYG picked Jones at 8PM, Denver trade with Pitt was announced at 8:30, that's not 90 seconds. And that is how business is done in the NFL. Pitt was looking for the best deal it could get to move up and take Bush. Denver offered it. That is not evidence that they were going to take Jones, sorry.
My apologies about the 90 sec. It seemed like that in the rearview mirror.
My point through all of this is that it's a fallacy that DJ was "considered a massive reach at #6". Let's forget about Denver. Just based on comments from professional football people like Gil Brandt and Kirwan prove that statement is false.
Someone once posted a comment on BBI from someone who specifically addressed this. I don't remember who it was, but it was someone well respected and not part of the Giants org. The comment was basically "people in the media might not have high regard for DJ and think he was a reach, but professional football people don't think that."
Anyone remember that?
Anywho, I've spent way too much time on this.
Except he was in Denver's war room for the draft, and saw their draft board, and said that Jones was not graded as a first rounder.
But again, who cares what Denver thought. The only reason this comes up is because of Gettleman's asinine statement that the day after that he "knows for a fact" that two other teams would have taken Jones before #17.
I have mentioned that before as well with King with Denver on draft day. That was met with the "Well, that's what Elway wants King to say..." routine.
King is pretty well dialed-in despite the naysayers. If King said Jones was Denver's target, I'm sure that would make King the best reporter in the NFL.... ;)
I googled Kiper’s final mock and he had Jones to the Giants at 17 with Haskins to Denver at 10 and Lock to the Redskins at 15. He talked about Jones’ potential and how it would benefit sitting behind Eli for a year.
We know from every report that the Redskins coaches wanted Jones over Haskins so Jones would not have made it to 17. The Giants had conviction with Daniel and they pulled the cord. Imagine if we had taken Haskins!
It doesn't matter what WFT's coaches wanted, the reports before the draft were that Snyder was fixated on Haskins, what Jay Gruden wanted made no difference. Peter King was in Denver's war room, I think he knew what Denver thought of Jones. Now maybe Shurmur was blowing smoke, but he told the Denver press that he wanted to draft Lock, not Jones.
As I said, if Jones if the Giant QB for the next 10+ years, with multiple playoff appearances, then he was worth the #6 pick, but I'm not paying any credence to DG's claims that he knew FOR A FACT that 2 teams wanted Jones. How would he know that?
In comment 15151577 bw in dc said:
In comment 15151560 Dr. D said:
In comment 15151417 Greg from LI said:
But "team employee suggests something without any actual evidence in order to make the team look smarter" isn't the compelling argument you seem to believe it to be.
Banks comment is a minor part of the evidence that DJ WASN'T "a massive reach at #6" and Banks isn't the only professional football person who speculated that Denver traded out after DJ was gone. It actually makes sense.
But it's your right to think it was completely coincidental that Denver traded out of #10 within about 90 sec of DJ being gone, if it makes you feel good about your hate for DG, DJ, the Giants org and everyone else.
Peter King said Jones was not an Elway target at QB. Elways was impressed with both Lock and Haskins.
If I had to guess, Elway thought he could target Lock later and simply took the deal to get out of the spot.
This is a classic post-mortem move by BBI to feel good about the pick. And Gettleman made his comments about his supposed intel - like he was a spy with MI6 - so he could feel good about the pick.
Jones was a classic "Panic Pick 101".
Peter King writes entertaining articles, but the last time he was spot on about anything, could very well be during the Tuna era here. He was quite good then, imv
Except he was in Denver's war room for the draft, and saw their draft board, and said that Jones was not graded as a first rounder.
But again, who cares what Denver thought. The only reason this comes up is because of Gettleman's asinine statement that the day after that he "knows for a fact" that two other teams would have taken Jones before #17.
His assinine statement? You know this to be true, but DG who is clued in more than ANYONE on this board, made an assinine statement? He simply made it up and you know this to be true? P.S. I’ve never been a DG fan, though I will cut him some slack at times
Please stop with the pollyanna shit already if we disagree with your opinion. MOST OF US are simply expressing a belief that he’s Judge’s guy. We do not know for sure. We also don’t emphatically state anything. We simply ALLOW for the possibility that it’s STILL too early to conclude ANYTHING about Jones. I think that’s reasonable and far from polyannish
Why is it MUCH MORE LIKELY, esp. after just 25 games?
On the other Kiper quote that HomerJones posted?
Ok, we get it. You’re not a Jones guy..We’ll get to see in year 3
Umm, who said I wasn't a Jones guy? I'm just pointing the hypocrisy of Kiper.
In comment 15151581 GManinDC said:
On the other Kiper quote that HomerJones posted?
Ok, we get it. You’re not a Jones guy..We’ll get to see in year 3
Umm, who said I wasn't a Jones guy? I'm just pointing the hypocrisy of Kiper.
Because you’re a murderer..:)
Minshew: 20 starts, 38 total TDs, 22 turnovers, 7.2 A/YA, 178th pick overall in 2019
Is Minshew a future star? He must be based on the standard being applied to Jones.
So King is going to lie to cover up for Elway? You are really reaching here. King would not agree to cover the DEN war room without assurances he would be able to relay what happened post draft. I am sure there were certain things DEN did that was off the record, but King absolutely would not have said Jones was not on their board if he was. He's a solid reporter, he is not going to make something up.
If King was in fact in the draft room, you don’t think it was on the proviso that what he saw on the draft board stayed in the draft board room? I believe he would say whatever Elway wanted him to say post draft, imho
So King is going to lie to cover up for Elway? You are really reaching here. King would not agree to cover the DEN war room without assurances he would be able to relay what happened post draft. I am sure there were certain things DEN did that was off the record, but King absolutely would not have said Jones was not on their board if he was. He's a solid reporter, he is not going to make something up.
I think it’s possible. When’s the last time an actual draft board was revealed post draft? I honestly cannot recall..Even if you’re correct, didn’t we all hear (fwiw) that 2 or 3 teams might have been interested?
I agree, Minshew would be a good pick up. I'm not sure NYG would do it, but at worst, he'd be a very solid back up. 37 TD's to only 11 INT's in 23 starts is pretty impressive for a young QB.
It's asinine because Gettleman did not know for a fact what another GM would do. The word "fact" has meaning. It doesn't mean assumption, rumor or innuendo.
Do you really think that while the draft was still going on (Gettleman said this on day 2 of the draft) that some other GM told him what they would have done. Or what, he had spies in other teams' war rooms?
His assinine statement? You know this to be true, but DG who is clued in more than ANYONE on this board, made an assinine statement? He simply made it up and you know this to be true? P.S. I’ve never been a DG fan, though I will cut him some slack at times
It's asinine because Gettleman did not know for a fact what another GM would do. The word "fact" has meaning. It doesn't mean assumption, rumor or innuendo.
Do you really think that while the draft was still going on (Gettleman said this on day 2 of the draft) that some other GM told him what they would have done. Or what, he had spies in other teams' war rooms?
Possibly. Far more possible than your “assinine” assertion..These GMs are generally a pretty close knit group. They probably talk amongst themselves quite often. It is certainly reasonable that a Gm in the course of post draft convo would say to DG, “you bastard, you stole DG right from under me.” Not saying that happened but far from assinine. No way would any GM reveal private personnel convos to the press, imo..
Because the guy has never been anything special to date, either in college or the pros.
People keep mentioning Josh Allen - "Allen took a big step forward from his second to his third year, so Jones will too". There's a problem with that. Josh Allen wasn't coached by David Cutcliffe for four years. He hadn't received NFL level coaching and had a lot to learn. Jones, from a coaching standpoint, was far ahead of Allen when he entered the league.
Why is it MUCH MORE LIKELY, esp. after just 25 games?
Because the guy has never been anything special to date, either in college or the pros.
People keep mentioning Josh Allen - "Allen took a big step forward from his second to his third year, so Jones will too". There's a problem with that. Josh Allen wasn't coached by David Cutcliffe for four years. He hadn't received NFL level coaching and had a lot to learn. Jones, from a coaching standpoint, was far ahead of Allen when he entered the league.
Josh Allen also won ten games and went to the playoffs in year 2. And his unsurpassed athletic traits made him a better bet than Jones to turn it around.
In comment 15151424 BrettNYG10 said:
I really don't care what other teams thought of Jones. The Giants have to be right.
The Broncos wanting him or not wanting him at ten means nothing to me.
Spot on post.
It's spot on if you don't know the context of the post it's a response to.
Of course in the end it only matters if the Giants are right. But the point was that it's BS to say DJ was "considered a massive reach at #6". By who? Stephen A. Smith?
Dr. D - I saw the context before I wrote the post. And guess what, its spot on.
Also an fyi, you may not want to keep quoting the speculation about Denver and trading out. Plenty of speculation to the contrary on that one.
In comment 15151619 Big Blue '56 said:
His assinine statement? You know this to be true, but DG who is clued in more than ANYONE on this board, made an assinine statement? He simply made it up and you know this to be true? P.S. I’ve never been a DG fan, though I will cut him some slack at times
It's asinine because Gettleman did not know for a fact what another GM would do. The word "fact" has meaning. It doesn't mean assumption, rumor or innuendo.
Do you really think that while the draft was still going on (Gettleman said this on day 2 of the draft) that some other GM told him what they would have done. Or what, he had spies in other teams' war rooms?
Possibly. Far more possible than your “assinine” assertion..These GMs are generally a pretty close knit group. They probably talk amongst themselves quite often. It is certainly reasonable that a Gm in the course of post draft convo would say to DG, “you bastard, you stole DG right from under me.” Not saying that happened but far from assinine. No way would any GM reveal private personnel convos to the press, imo..
Why do you keep spelling asinine “assinine”? Is that some sort of dig?
Also I want to make sure I’m clear that you think Peter King, maybe the highest regarded NFL reporter in the country, was lying at Elway’s direction in his post draft article about who Denver would draft, but TWO GMs (likely Elway and division rival WFT’s GM) would have told Gettleman who they would have picked [i]while the draft was still going on[i]?
For someone who isn’t a big Gettleman fan you sure are bending over backwards to defend him. I guess because Gettleman doesn’t have a history of saying strange things in press conferences?
I have never heard of a reporter coming out and stating what he or she saw and heard in the draft room..If Elway gave him carte blanche post draft, then that’s head-scratching to me.
It’s very easy to shut me up. Simply point to one example of a media person who was present in the draft room who stated unequivocally post draft, that what he or she saw on the draft board was x, y,
and z..In my over 60 years of following the NFL, I have never heard of such a thing. Generalizations post draft? Sure. But NEVER definitive draft board info that they observed themselves, not what they heard or were told..
Just one and I’ll permanently drop my POV..
https://steelersdepot.com/2019/04/peter-king-says-steelers-outbid-giants-to-move-up-to-10-wouldnt-give-up-2020-1st-rounder/
Not really relevant to the current conversation (or an indictment on Jones) other than to say some of these guys are full of hot air, especially Kiper.
Minshew: 20 starts, 38 total TDs, 22 turnovers, 7.2 A/YA, 178th pick overall in 2019
Is Minshew a future star? He must be based on the standard being applied to Jones.
I think you are ignoring the high quality team that Minshew plays on.
I think it’s possible. When’s the last time an actual draft board was revealed post draft? I honestly cannot recall..Even if you’re correct, didn’t we all hear (fwiw) that 2 or 3 teams might have been interested?
We heard 2 or 3 teams might have been interested from DG. Maybe you want to take him at his word, but I am dubious.
King didn't publish Denver's draft board, there in NO WAY Denver would have agreed to that, but he did say Jones wasn't on it. I've worked in media for 35 years, Peter King is too respected a reporter working at a respected outlet (SI at the time), there is no way he would make that up. He has little to gain, and very much to lose.
Any team agreeing to allow a reporter into their war room is going to set certain guidelines, and if the reporter agrees to them, everything else is fair game. Peter King didn't make that up, besides, it was corroborated by other highly respected reporters (Adam Schefter for example).
So maybe DG was the one talking out of his butt? One thing DG said that was spot on was if you see your QB, you take him. Agree 100%, which is why none of that other garbage was even necessary. Why mention that 2 other teams were going to take him (how would he even know that? Did Elway stop be and tell him?). At the end of the day, it doesn't matter. DG will be judged on whether DJ works out of not.
I have never heard of a reporter coming out and stating what he or she saw and heard in the draft room..If Elway gave him carte blanche post draft, then that’s head-scratching to me.
Reporters do war room stuff all the time, King did it almost every year for his MMQB column. Teams do set ground rules, one of them almost certainly being "don't publish our draft board", but detailing what was going on behind the scenes is absolutely one of them, including whether a specific player was on it or not.
I think it’s possible. When’s the last time an actual draft board was revealed post draft? I honestly cannot recall..Even if you’re correct, didn’t we all hear (fwiw) that 2 or 3 teams might have been interested?
We heard 2 or 3 teams might have been interested from DG. Maybe you want to take him at his word, but I am dubious.
King didn't publish Denver's draft board, there in NO WAY Denver would have agreed to that, but he did say Jones wasn't on it. I've worked in media for 35 years, Peter King is too respected a reporter working at a respected outlet (SI at the time), there is no way he would make that up. He has little to gain, and very much to lose.
Any team agreeing to allow a reporter into their war room is going to set certain guidelines, and if the reporter agrees to them, everything else is fair game. Peter King didn't make that up, besides, it was corroborated by other highly respected reporters (Adam Schefter for example).
So maybe DG was the one talking out of his butt? One thing DG said that was spot on was if you see your QB, you take him. Agree 100%, which is why none of that other garbage was even necessary. Why mention that 2 other teams were going to take him (how would he even know that? Did Elway stop be and tell him?). At the end of the day, it doesn't matter. DG will be judged on whether DJ works out of not.
Again, I’m not a big DG fan. I don’t care whether he stays or goes. Just playing devil’s advocate. Have you ever known DG hold anything back (save for sensitive details obviously)? He says what he believes.Some have called him out on being too frank, too often. So yes, I believe what he said about that. Iirc, others have heard similarly to the extent they were clued in, but not sure.
I think we should differentiate between the "WAIT AND SEE" crowd who will pound themselves on the back but never actually voice an opinion on Jones vs. the very few folks who legitimately assert Jones will be good.
I have never heard of a reporter coming out and stating what he or she saw and heard in the draft room..If Elway gave him carte blanche post draft, then that’s head-scratching to me.
It’s very easy to shut me up. Simply point to one example of a media person who was present in the draft room who stated unequivocally post draft, that what he or she saw on the draft board was x, y,
and z..In my over 60 years of following the NFL, I have never heard of such a thing. Generalizations post draft? Sure. But NEVER definitive draft board info that they observed themselves, not what they heard or were told..
Just one and I’ll permanently drop my POV..
I mean, I'll cite to King's article where he said that in the 2019 draft Lock was Denver's #1 QB and that if they stayed at #10 they would have drafted Devin Bush.
After he left Denver on Day one of the draft..
Also
Link - ( New Window )
We heard 2 or 3 teams might have been interested from DG. Maybe you want to take him at his word, but I am dubious.
King didn't publish Denver's draft board, there in NO WAY Denver would have agreed to that, but he did say Jones wasn't on it. I've worked in media for 35 years, Peter King is too respected a reporter working at a respected outlet (SI at the time), there is no way he would make that up. He has little to gain, and very much to lose.
Any team agreeing to allow a reporter into their war room is going to set certain guidelines, and if the reporter agrees to them, everything else is fair game. Peter King didn't make that up, besides, it was corroborated by other highly respected reporters (Adam Schefter for example).
So maybe DG was the one talking out of his butt? One thing DG said that was spot on was if you see your QB, you take him. Agree 100%, which is why none of that other garbage was even necessary. Why mention that 2 other teams were going to take him (how would he even know that? Did Elway stop be and tell him?). At the end of the day, it doesn't matter. DG will be judged on whether DJ works out of not.
Nice post.
It's by no means a stretch to think DG made his comments because he knew there might be some heavy blow back, so he attempted this preemptive strike purely for PR.
The better, smarter tact was simply to say they liked Jones and he was their guy. And leave it at that.
Instead, just Gettleman being Gettleman...
I have never heard of a reporter coming out and stating what he or she saw and heard in the draft room..If Elway gave him carte blanche post draft, then that’s head-scratching to me.
Reporters do war room stuff all the time, King did it almost every year for his MMQB column. Teams do set ground rules, one of them almost certainly being "don't publish our draft board", but detailing what was going on behind the scenes is absolutely one of them, including whether a specific player was on it or not.
Also, I honestly never heard a reporter who was in the draft room say definitively who was or was not on the board. I’ve heard countless reporters who were not in the room state, “ what I’m hearing is that X was not high up on their draft board.” But those who were actually in the war room? No I haven’t.
Now get ready for the "King was just taking marching orders from Elway" spiel from the In Gettleman We Trust crew...
They will answer your questions.
Last word on this because I disagree with your OPINION, so let me give you my OPINION..Again, GMs talk shop all the time..Peter King is well known, but a shell of what he was as a reporter during Parcells’ time with us..
I have never heard of a reporter coming out and stating what he or she saw and heard in the draft room..If Elway gave him carte blanche post draft, then that’s head-scratching to me.
It’s very easy to shut me up. Simply point to one example of a media person who was present in the draft room who stated unequivocally post draft, that what he or she saw on the draft board was x, y,
and z..In my over 60 years of following the NFL, I have never heard of such a thing. Generalizations post draft? Sure. But NEVER definitive draft board info that they observed themselves, not what they heard or were told..
Just one and I’ll permanently drop my POV..
I mean, I'll cite to King's article where he said that in the 2019 draft Lock was Denver's #1 QB and that if they stayed at #10 they would have drafted Devin Bush.
I was there, and Broncos had Drew Lock number one on their QB board.
After he left Denver on Day one of the draft..
As I left Denver near midnight, prepared to flying to Oakland at dawn Friday, I eliminated Lock for Denver—though I knew he was the number one quarterback on the board here.
Also
If they didn’t trade the 10th overall pick to Pittsburgh on Thursday, they were taking Devin Bush (the player Pittsburgh traded up to grab) at 10, not Noah Fant (the tight end the Broncos drafted after trading down).
Link - ( New Window )
They took Lock in the second round no? Of course they’re not going to name any other QB that was high on their radar after they took another QB. I don’t share the opinion that King is or near the most respected of the media. One of the best known? Yes. But even if he is, it is my opinion that Elway through out there and King was the messenger..It’s far from unheard of..So, please, point to another time this might have happened. Like you’re not buying my POV, I’m not buying yours. And of course I could be way off on this.
Now get ready for the "King was just taking marching orders from Elway" spiel from the In Gettleman We Trust crew...
Thanks for queuing me up for my new favorite comment...
For posters that say they don't hold Gettleman in very high regard, some do a damn fine impersonation around here.
Many speculated about TC being gone, but they were nowhere near being as clued in as King was supposed to be..
They will answer your questions.
Forgive me but I do not hold King in as high regard as others do..I simply don’t believe him..It’s funny, but Judge comes out unprovoked praising DJ and people state that he did it to mitigate the DJ criticism..I think Elway urged him to say Lock was his guy all along, but that can’t be..
So I would imagine trying to use some PR stunt to deal with Jones and Gettleman couldn't be less important or interesting to him.
Now get ready for the "King was just taking marching orders from Elway" spiel from the In Gettleman We Trust crew...
How many have said that “in DG we trust?” Some of us don’t appreciate the guy being pissed on repeatedly, so we’re here to say he’s done some good work also..We’re trying to be fair..
Minshew: 20 starts, 38 total TDs, 22 turnovers, 7.2 A/YA, 178th pick overall in 2019
Is Minshew a future star? He must be based on the standard being applied to Jones.
Actually, its the stat hounds here that must think Minshew is a viable starting QB and will be going forward because (you) some here insist that if a QB has the stats early, he's going to be good. If he doesn't...he's trash.
Or is that not how this thing works? I mean it was up until today, but things change around here.
Open up the links and read the articles about Peter King that sb and I posted.
They will answer your questions.
Forgive me but I do not hold King in as high regard as others do..I simply don’t believe him..It’s funny, but Judge comes out unprovoked praising DJ and people state that he did it to mitigate the DJ criticism..I think Elway urged him to say Lock was his guy all along, but that can’t be..
Ok, that is your call. But you asked for info stating what you didn't believe was true regarding the media in a war room, and we provided it.
Ignore it all if you like.
I have to imagine your thesis assumes a lot more talent being added to the offense this off-season...
A LOT more.
“Who cares that he’s been scouting players for decades!”
“I’m the real expert!”
“Hold on- I’ve got a customer. Do you want fries w that”.
This is a very funny post.
In comment 15151760 chick310 said:
Open up the links and read the articles about Peter King that sb and I posted.
They will answer your questions.
Forgive me but I do not hold King in as high regard as others do..I simply don’t believe him..It’s funny, but Judge comes out unprovoked praising DJ and people state that he did it to mitigate the DJ criticism..I think Elway urged him to say Lock was his guy all along, but that can’t be..
Ok, that is your call. But you asked for info stating what you didn't believe was true regarding the media in a war room, and we provided it.
Ignore it all if you like.
I asked for examples beyond King who were in the war room and revealed post draft what they saw. Not what they heard, but what they saw. I’m not ignoring anything..
Great post.
Now get ready for the "King was just taking marching orders from Elway" spiel from the In Gettleman We Trust crew...
How many have said that “in DG we trust?” Some of us don’t appreciate the guy being pissed on repeatedly, so we’re here to say he’s done some good work also..We’re trying to be fair..
Even his biggest detractors on here often cite that he has had hits along with his misses, albeit not close to being enough.
Whether Denver was interested in Jones or not, my understanding is that Cincinnati, which was picking 11th, had worked out a deal with Buffalo at #9 (presumably to jump Denver at #10) but pulled the deal off the table once the Giants selected Jones. (I tried to find my original source link but can't find it - sorry!)
My understanding also is that the Giants did have something of a dilemma when they got on the clock at #6 that year. They really liked Jones, but actually had a higher grade on Josh Allen the DE whom they really didn't expect to be there. They did apparently seriously consider taking Allen at #6 and then trying to trade up from #16 to also get Jones, but couldn't get high enough to guarantee still getting who was the guy they wanted. As somebody noted above one of the prime rules of drafting is that if there is a QB out there you like you go get him and the normal rules of BPA don't really apply at least within reason.
Of course time will tell whether that decision will work out in the end. I have certainly seen enough from Jones - his overall arm talent, athleticism and work ethic, the things the Giants are basing on their plans this year, not whether he threw 11 TD passes or whatever - to want to see how he develops. I have also seen enough negative stuff to be also holding my breath whether he has the instincts and pocket presence to be as good as he needs to be down the road. As I said time will tell.
"I think it's Murray, Haskins... I think for one, two, I think it's Haskins or Murray. I don't think it's a guarantee that Haskins goes ahead of Murray but right now I would say Haskins for me, the way he throws the football. Not a lot of balls hit the ground at Ohio State. You think about his mobility, he's not a runner but he knows how to sense and knows when to pick up and get the chains moving, pick up five, seven yards, get that first down. The way he climbed the pocket late this year. The way I think he dealt with face-side pressure. After the Penn State struggles where he had issues there, yet still brought them back for a victory down 26-14 with 6:50 to go, they win that game 27-26 at Happy Valley. So when you don't play great yet you still find a way to lead your team to a victory means a lot, and then I think he kind of built on that and improved. He is only going to have 14 starts under his belt. We talked about Murray's height, how about the 14 starts? Well, (Mitch) Trubisky didn't have many starts either, same number and look what he's done. He hasn't lit it up; he's not franchise yet but he's getting closer and closer to it and they hope he is that kind of quarterback in Chicago. So I'll go with Dwayne Haskins slightly over Kyler Murray at No. 1."
There’s a reason Mel is shouting at the TV in April and not working for a team. Ask Bill Tobin
Kiper said he missed on Haskins. It happens.
In comment 15151529 Dr. D said:
In comment 15151424 BrettNYG10 said:
I really don't care what other teams thought of Jones. The Giants have to be right.
The Broncos wanting him or not wanting him at ten means nothing to me.
The point was made (and there is other evidence) to contrast the assertion made by Greg that he was "considered a massive reach at #6".
He was NOT "considered a massive reach at #6" by many smart football people, including a HOF GM (Brandt) and possibly including an all time great HOF QB turned GM (Elway).
I know, you, Greg and Terps know better than professional HOF football people... Must be nice to be so smaat.
Brandt AND Kirwan
Yeah, I didn't mention Kirwan the 2nd time because I was just mentioning the HOFers; Brandt and possibly Elway. Elway would understandably never admit it, but it's kind of an Occam's razor thing.
They needed a QB and traded out immediately after DJ was gone. I guess it could be a coincidence they made the trade within about 90 seconds of the Giants taking DJ, but doubtful.
You realize this is how draft day trades are done, right? The fact that Jones was picked ahead of the Denver means nothing wrt to the trade. Why in hell would anyone consummate and announce a trade prior to their pick. It doesn't mean that Denver would or would not have picked Jones, it just means that Jones being picked prior doesn't provide any evidence whatsoever that Denver liked Jones and would've picked him if he was there. Trades are agreed to based on the following: Team A and Team B agree to a trade as long as player x that Team B wants is available at Team A's pick.
Denver may have stayed put and picked Jones, or they may have traded out anyway, perhaps Lock was the top QB on their board and they felt they could get him later and did. We don't know, and the trade isn't evidence of anything.
Whether Denver was interested in Jones or not, my understanding is that Cincinnati, which was picking 11th, had worked out a deal with Buffalo at #9 (presumably to jump Denver at #10) but pulled the deal off the table once the Giants selected Jones. (I tried to find my original source link but can't find it - sorry!)
My understanding also is that the Giants did have something of a dilemma when they got on the clock at #6 that year. They really liked Jones, but actually had a higher grade on Josh Allen the DE whom they really didn't expect to be there. They did apparently seriously consider taking Allen at #6 and then trying to trade up from #16 to also get Jones, but couldn't get high enough to guarantee still getting who was the guy they wanted. As somebody noted above one of the prime rules of drafting is that if there is a QB out there you like you go get him and the normal rules of BPA don't really apply at least within reason.
Of course time will tell whether that decision will work out in the end. I have certainly seen enough from Jones - his overall arm talent, athleticism and work ethic, the things the Giants are basing on their plans this year, not whether he threw 11 TD passes or whatever - to want to see how he develops. I have also seen enough negative stuff to be also holding my breath whether he has the instincts and pocket presence to be as good as he needs to be down the road. As I said time will tell.
Thanks for that Colin, appreciate the feedback. It would make sense that Cincy would look for their next QB at that point.
But I ain't the type to beat somebody over the head if i'm right either. I'm a fan, what the hell do I know?
I asked for examples beyond King who were in the war room and revealed post draft what they saw. Not what they heard, but what they saw. I’m not ignoring anything..
Fine, but they aren't coming from me, the ones we gave were specifically relevant to this discussion regarding Denver.
And while you and Dr. D may not think Peter King is credible here that sounds a bit odd from my perspective. But its your call what you want to go with.
Thanks BB56. You as well.
you are channeling an "us versus them" mentality that I don't share.
And by the way, if you are going to characterize one group of people as "Pollyanna", what would the other group (yours) be called ... cynic, defeatist? You don't get to claim realist.
His assinine statement? You know this to be true, but DG who is clued in more than ANYONE on this board, made an assinine statement? He simply made it up and you know this to be true? P.S. I’ve never been a DG fan, though I will cut him some slack at times
It's asinine because Gettleman did not know for a fact what another GM would do. The word "fact" has meaning. It doesn't mean assumption, rumor or innuendo.
Do you really think that while the draft was still going on (Gettleman said this on day 2 of the draft) that some other GM told him what they would have done. Or what, he had spies in other teams' war rooms?
It would not be outrageous at all for one GM to say to another, after the chips fell, "we were going to take that guy". I am not saying it happened but it strikes me as exactly the type of banter that happens.
You too, nothing personal.
Certainly not me.
“What the hell does this guy know!”
“Who cares that he’s been scouting players for decades!”
“I’m the real expert!”
“Hold on- I’ve got a customer. Do you want fries w that”.
This is a very funny post.
I thought so!! Lol.
In comment 15151682 sb from NYT Forum said:
In comment 15151619 Big Blue '56 said:
His assinine statement? You know this to be true, but DG who is clued in more than ANYONE on this board, made an assinine statement? He simply made it up and you know this to be true? P.S. I’ve never been a DG fan, though I will cut him some slack at times
It's asinine because Gettleman did not know for a fact what another GM would do. The word "fact" has meaning. It doesn't mean assumption, rumor or innuendo.
Do you really think that while the draft was still going on (Gettleman said this on day 2 of the draft) that some other GM told him what they would have done. Or what, he had spies in other teams' war rooms?
Possibly. Far more possible than your “assinine” assertion..These GMs are generally a pretty close knit group. They probably talk amongst themselves quite often. It is certainly reasonable that a Gm in the course of post draft convo would say to DG, “you bastard, you stole DG right from under me.” Not saying that happened but far from assinine. No way would any GM reveal private personnel convos to the press, imo..
Why do you keep spelling asinine “assinine”? Is that some sort of dig?
Also I want to make sure I’m clear that you think Peter King, maybe the highest regarded NFL reporter in the country, was lying at Elway’s direction in his post draft article about who Denver would draft, but TWO GMs (likely Elway and division rival WFT’s GM) would have told Gettleman who they would have picked [i]while the draft was still going on[i]?
For someone who isn’t a big Gettleman fan you sure are bending over backwards to defend him. I guess because Gettleman doesn’t have a history of saying strange things in press conferences?
It's a common typo, asinine referes to asses (donkeys) the same way canine, feline, and bovine refer to dogs, cats, and cows respectively. But it drops the second 's' from ass.
“Who cares that he’s been scouting players for decades!”
“I’m the real expert!”
“Hold on- I’ve got a customer. Do you want fries w that”.
LOL! Now that is DAMN funny.
Sorry Terps I love ya even though you are tied with Greg (I love ya to Greg) for most pessimistic posters on BBI.