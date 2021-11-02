Kiper with interesting Jones comments on Raanan’s podcast Vin_Cuccs : 2/11/2021 11:28 pm

I know that Jordan Raanan isn't universally liked around here, but I think he is one of the better beat reporters out there. He has interesting, creative content, which is more than many of these other beat reporters can say.



I must say that for the media capital that New York is, this team has an underwhelming group of reporters, but that is a discussion for another day.



Raanan has a podcast titled Breaking Big Blue, and he had Mel Kiper Jr. as a guest recently. Say what you will about Kiper, but he has been doing this for a while.



Kiper had some very interesting comments on Daniel Jones. I tried to catch and transcribe as much as I could:



--When asked about the floor for the QB's in the draft, he said Lawrence will clearly go #1. The latest Zach Wilson will go is #4. The floor for Fields should be #8 to Carolina. He insinuated that Mac Jones could go in the top 10. He didn't mention Trey Lance, so it seems as if Lance is the 5th best QB prospect this year.



--Unprompted, Kiper then said in his opinion, Jones is "a better QB than any in this draft not named Trevor Lawrence."



--He said Wilson is the closest to Jones in terms of a grade coming out, Fields would be next, but Jones is a better QB, and was a stronger prospect. If Jones was in this draft, he would be the 2nd QB taken behind Lawrence.



--He is high on Daniel Jones moving forward.



--Mentioned the slow start for the offensive line, missing Barkley, the inconsistent play from Engram, and the injuries at WR for his tough sophomore season. "I don't know what else he (Jones) could have done."



--Said the injury likely affected him more than anyone realized.



--The team is justified with where they drafted him, and moving forward with him as the QB.



--The goal is to continue to improve. There are things Jones can work on to get better. Cites Josh Allen as the ideal example; improved every season so far, silenced his doubters, and played at an MVP level.



--He said that we are in an era where coaches and GM's don't want to develop players. They want to throw away players immediately if it doesn't work out right away, and start over. There is no patience, and GM's and coaches listen to outside influences too much.



--He said that analytics can lie. If you only go by numbers, you are being "lazy and stupid." Analytics are one tool, but there are flaws with only going with the numbers. There are reasons for numbers, but also reasons for other evaluative tools.



--"Jones deserves the benefit of the doubt, and there should be no doubt." Year 3 will be the big year for Jones to answer the sceptics and doubters.



--He said that the ball security issue was a "ridiculous knock" and that his ball security was going to improve. "If all you can knock a kid on is ball security, then you feel pretty good."



--He said Jones holds the ball at times, but what do you expect when a QB is going through progressions. Everyone wants QB's to go through progressions, but that causes QB's to hold the ball longer. He insinuated that Jones was the victim of his WR's not getting open. "With an offensive line that was leaky, someone can some strip the football from you or sack you."



--"There is a fine line between holding the ball too long, and going through progressions, and finding an open guy late in the route."



--"You can't be perfect when you don't have perfect things going on around you, and there was nothing perfect around him."



-- Jones improved last season, but the situation was not ideal. Gallman is nice, but Barkley is a different type of player. He said the WR situation basically speaks for itself



--Compared Jones to Allen again, saying Allen was thought to be too reckless, took too many chances, and fumbled. Allen able to correct it. We saw Jones begin to correct it this season as well.



--Kiper gets the criticisms, but said they are unfair at this point with no great talent around Jones. Let the player work through his growing pains. Unrealistic to be great right away. Ridiculous and outrageous to call a player a bust after a year or two. Cites Tagovailoa and Darnold as two examples of players that have not had ideal situations, and are unfairly being called busts.



--Kind of admitted to missing on Haskins. Said he was "right there" with Jones as prospects coming out.



--Said Lawrence was a generational talent, and has Lawrence, Burrow, and Murray (all #1 overall picks) above Jones from an evaluation standpoint. He would then put in order: Herbert, Tagovailoa, Daniel Jones, Wilson, Fields, Mac Jones, Trey Lance.



--He said his grades aren't final or definitive, but no QB's this year outside of Lawrence will have a higher grade than Daniel Jones. They could be "right there" when his grades are done, but not higher.



--"Jones is a guy you can have confidence in moving forward. Will he be great? I don't know yet. We haven't seen it yet. But evidence suggests he can be a really good QB in this league."



--"Jones can certainly be as good as Eli."



--Absolutely no surprise Jones was drafted #6 two years ago. Those who said he was drafted too early were foolish. If Wilson goes #2 this year, Jones would actually be a higher graded player that was drafted 4 picks later.



--From 2000 to 2016, 44 QB's were drafted in the 1st round. Only 4 of those QB's are currently with the team that drafted them: Roethlisberger, Rodgers, Matt Ryan, and Wentz.



--From 2009 to 2016, 22 QB's were drafted 1st round and only 1 is still with the team that drafted him: Wentz, and that may not be the case much longer. Basically showing how these QB's are a total gamble, and they don't always pan out. Sticking with a QB and having consistency helps.



--From 2017, 3 QB's have already changed teams: Trubisky, Rosen, and Haskins.



--QB's get forced up the draft board: Jake Locker, EJ Manuel, Christian Ponder, and this year is no different.



--Projections are not easy. Once you get your guy, and keep your guy at QB, you are ahead of everybody else. Have faith in your system, evaluators, and coaches. Be patient and develop your players. Players have to tune out the chatter. Jones can handle the chatter.



--Everybody points to Mahomes, but he was redshirted, and no one saw his success coming. The year before, Kansas City wanted to draft Paxton Lynch. If they were successful, Mahomes is not with the Chiefs.



I find it interesting that Kiper seemed so bullish on Jones.



Thought I would share....