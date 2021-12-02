Many people are clinging to the notion that year 3 is some artificially constructed "prove it" year for the QB, regardless of whether or not he is actually a good QB. Eli Manning presumably went into year 4 in a "prove it" year and proved it- by winning it all.
What does Daniel Jones have to do to "prove it" to BBI and the public then in year 3, in order to grant him a reprieve for year 4?
Some benchmarks below, to get your creative juices flowing:
- Win the Super Bowl.
- Make the playoffs.
- Play 16 games.
- Rush for 1000 yards.
- Pass for 4000 yards.
- Pass for 3000 yards.
- Throw 30 TDs.
- Win 12 games.
- Win 10 games.
- 10 picks or fewer.
- No fumbles lost.
I'm not interested in any of these metrics as to DJ's career. I just care whether or not mgmt and coaching thinks he is a good QB who can lead the team and win (as opposed to a band-aid or place holder). But I am curious about where some of you in the "prove it" crowd draw the line in the sand here.
Get it on the record: At what metric does DJ deserve a 4th year, and at number ought he be cut loose?
WHat his stats are - I give two shits about.
I'm more interested in TD:INT ratios than total TD passes, and in YPA than in total yardage. Those are better measures of efficiency, and efficiency is what we will need with a running offense.
I'm more interested in TD:INT ratios than total TD passes, and in YPA than in total yardage. Those are better measures of efficiency, and efficiency is what we will need with a running offense.
I agree - win a game (or moare) in the 4th quarter that means something. Drive the team down the field in a game where the Giants have to win to stay in "it".
I'm more interested in TD:INT ratios than total TD passes, and in YPA than in total yardage. Those are better measures of efficiency, and efficiency is what we will need with a running offense.
What would be a TD:INT that he would have proved it to you? 3:1? 25:10? What about YPA?
As my old man used to say, "shit or get off the pot"...time for DJ to shit all over the NFCE!
What would be a TD:INT that he would have proved it to you? 3:1? 25:10? What about YPA?
At least 2:1 TD:INT, preferably closer to 3:1, and over 7 YPA.
Wrong metric.
The general rule in the NFL is you know what you have by year 3. And to apply that to the reality of the Giants situation, they enter the year with the same offense, a reasonably stabilized OL and some improved weapons.
They're a #1 WR away from taking the excuses off the table. If they get it, I think Jones is going to shock a lot of people with his quality of play this year.
Be available at game time, limit turnovers and keep your team in the game making a few big plays.
Most of these NFL games come down to the 4th quarter. This is where the better QB's step up. This is where Jones needs to be this year.
Be available at game time, limit turnovers and keep your team in the game making a few big plays.
Most of these NFL games come down to the 4th quarter. This is where the better QB's step up. This is where Jones needs to be this year.
You said it better than I did...this is what I want.
Thank you.
It doesn't have to be 9 wins...a number is not a fair way to judge.
Don't we have to have a full roster before making predictions about a QB who has not much around him last season other than a better OL with no Barkley and below average WRs.
top 10 in:
QBR
Rate
Y/A
Y/C
TD/Int.
Add to that at least 8 wins.
He does that, I'm good. But I don't think he will because he doesn't have the talent.
don't be the reason it doesn't happen
That's my main metric for Jones in year 3
top 10 in:
QBR
Rate
Y/A
Y/C
TD/Int.
Add to that at least 8 wins.
He does that, I'm good. But I don't think he will because he doesn't have the talent.
You contradict yourself. If he doesn't have the talent, doesn't that vindicate him? Why is everybody so quick to give Deshawn Watson a pass for winning 4 games this year... just because he lost one wide receiver in the off-season? This is what I can't understand about this board.
Also, in division games, the Giants lost only two of those- and Jones was great in both those losses. He put the team exactly where he needed to be- in the lead, and the DEFENSE and EE shit the bed at the end of the game.
This all sounds like hedging from a group of posters and pundits that claim to be "fed up."
STATS STATS STATS--who the hell cares? Scott Mitchell had good stats one year. Eli Manning had average stats in 2007 and even 2008.
Win. That's all that matters. I don't care how well hid a QB might be within a system, if the guy wins, that's all that matters. If the guy loses, his stats won't save him for too long. Eli threw for a million yards and TDs 14-15 and this place still complained about his salary even though the offense was functional.
His prove it year needs to result in wins.
Agreed.
Part of it is on Garrett too. More designed QB runs! 8 per game at least. He averaged 6.5/carry last year, and I'd wager that number is higher on designed runs.
Coach him up on sliding and getting out of bounds, and utilize his straight line speed.
The biggest problem facing the 2021 team is that Garrett's offense doesn't line up with what Jones does well. It's a problem.
That too.
I know this is almost impossible for some to believe but the coaches usually know a good QB when they see one, or at least know when they have a QB who is worth the time and effort when they see one.
If Jones threw for 4100 yards and 26 TDs in 2021 but Judge wanted another QB, i'd believe that it's time to move on from Jones.
The last time a team was woefully wrong about a QB...when I mean wrong I mean they cut the guy and he went elsewhere and dominated. When did that happen last? Peyton Manning was injured but that could be one instance but the Colts had Luck.
Ryan Tannehill comes to mind. And he has played excellent ball. That's about it.
The teams that get the QB wrong are the teams that stick with a QB for too long, but there's reasons why they stuck with that QB; they didn't have a viable means of landing a better option.
What that means statistically? Not sure, but let's say:
-At least a 2.5-to-1 TOTAL TD/TO ratio
-Giants offense averages 24+ points
-Yards/Attempt of greater than 7.0
If he hits those and plays the full season, the actual numbers will be where they should be related to the league.
I can’t define it, but I’ll know it when I see it
Can he win games in the 4th Quarter? Can he develop pocket presence rather than standing tall like a statue and never feeling the rush. Can he slip and slide in the pocket while keeping his eyes downfield?
If, yes, the Giants ship has been righted. If, no, the Giants are simply f***ed and the re-build begins once again.
Exactly right... once DJ has an average OL that can give him an extra second to pass and a few weapons, THEN he has to prove it.
Otherwise, all we are asking him to do is prove that he can win with nothing around him.
Pocket Awareness
Limiting turnovers
Reading defenses
Getting the ball out quickly
He has shown as far as I'm concerned toughness and leadership skills. 2 traits needed by your QB.I also think he has the ability to make all the throws an NFL QB needs to make.
Now as I stated before the front office needs to get him some playmakers and continue to fortify the OL.
Let's get it done. Go Giants!!!
Pocket Awareness
Limiting turnovers
Reading defenses
Getting the ball out quickly
He has shown as far as I'm concerned toughness and leadership skills. 2 traits needed by your QB.I also think he has the ability to make all the throws an NFL QB needs to make.
Now as I stated before the front office needs to get him some playmakers and continue to fortify the OL.
Let's get it done. Go Giants!!!
Agree 100%.
Quote:
top-10 in efficiency metrics.
top 10 in:
QBR
Rate
Y/A
Y/C
TD/Int.
Add to that at least 8 wins.
He does that, I'm good. But I don't think he will because he doesn't have the talent.
You contradict yourself. If he doesn't have the talent, doesn't that vindicate him? Why is everybody so quick to give Deshawn Watson a pass for winning 4 games this year... just because he lost one wide receiver in the off-season? This is what I can't understand about this board.
Also, in division games, the Giants lost only two of those- and Jones was great in both those losses. He put the team exactly where he needed to be- in the lead, and the DEFENSE and EE shit the bed at the end of the game.
This all sounds like hedging from a group of posters and pundits that claim to be "fed up."
You are misreading my post. I am saying that Jones lacks the talent as a QB to reach those efficiency thresholds.
Quote:
Upgrades the playmaking talent around him.
Exactly right... once DJ has an average OL that can give him an extra second to pass and a few weapons, THEN he has to prove it.
Otherwise, all we are asking him to do is prove that he can win with nothing around him.
I think there’s a degree to which we’re all discounting the biggest addition to the offense in 2021 - Saquon coming back.
Yes we all know he has to prove he’s healthy...but he’s the one elite level offensive player on the team. Given your aforementioned average OL plus teams having to game plan for the threat of Saquon, ideally Jones suddenly has that extra few seconds you refer to.
Now give him a couple playmakers who are a threat (and can make the plays when they’re there to be made, unlike Engram), and maybe we have something
Says who? If Jones sucks again this year it is very possible that Mara fires DG and the new GM will be making that call. Sounds like you expressing your amateur opinion as well, imv.
Year 3 he had MVP votes.
I'm not expecting that for Jones, but he certainly needs to show significant progress in year 3.
Pocket Awareness
Limiting turnovers
Reading defenses
Getting the ball out quickly
He has shown as far as I'm concerned toughness and leadership skills. 2 traits needed by your QB.I also think he has the ability to make all the throws an NFL QB needs to make.
Now as I stated before the front office needs to get him some playmakers and continue to fortify the OL.
Let's get it done. Go Giants!!!
The stats tell you how good a player is. You want DJ to be one of the best? The stats will show it. If he improves in the areas you mention it will be reflected statistically. Stats matter. Don't be ignorant.
Wrong metric.
Agree, Houston won 4 games last year so Deshaun Watson must suck
Quote:
What if the team suffers appalling injuries but Jones plays well and improves significantly? Do we cut him or something in the scenario?
Wrong metric.
Agree, Houston won 4 games last year so Deshaun Watson must suck
This is the exact reason why I came off the number of wins argument.
It doesn't make sense since football is a team game.
However, I agree with a lot of the posters on here - he HAS to start being the main reason the Giants start to improve...
True. He could also throw for 8 TDs and 22 INTs while the team wins three games and some here will blame it on Evan Engram and say Jones was really, really good.
This place is chock full of dumb on both ends of the spectrum.
I would agree with that. If he did that, I wouldn’t complain about his progress.
In what world did he already prove that he deserves a 4th year? The guy didn't throw for 300 yards once this past season. If he has another year similar to 2020 he will not be the starting QB for this team in 2022. No chance.
Win first playoff round
Show that he can run a 2 mintue offense and score
Cut the turnovers
Stay healthy enough to play for the whole season
Not one damned thing.
He need to prove it to Joe Judge.
Now - we will see if added weapons and continuity on the OL (plus an upgrade or two) will make a big difference.
You could tell he was playing a lot better from week 9 on, and we went 4-2 in his last 6 starts. Call me crazy but that's a positive. Was it great? No? Was it OK? Yeah - and there's nothing wrong with thinking that it can't continue to get much better with more help. And let's be honest, he probably should not have played against the Cards, but he did, so no excuses there.
To suggest that right now, he is the QB that he's going to always be, is somewhat foolish. We will see.
That's where you and I agree. The home Eagles game is how I envisioned Garrett's offense working. Mixing up the run and pass, getting some QB designed runs in there. We even left points on the board in that game and still had 27. And again...that was without Barkley and much help at WR.
Quote:
Progress on all fronts, especially field vision.
Agreed.
Part of it is on Garrett too. More designed QB runs! 8 per game at least. He averaged 6.5/carry last year, and I'd wager that number is higher on designed runs.
Coach him up on sliding and getting out of bounds, and utilize his straight line speed.
The biggest problem facing the 2021 team is that Garrett's offense doesn't line up with what Jones does well. It's a problem.
I agree with you, Shurmur’s offense seemed to be a much better fit for Jones. Garrett needs to coach to his players strengths.
However, I do think the limited weapons affected both Jones and Garrett though. When you have to feature Evan Engram it limits your ability to succeed.
I think he needs to improve greatly on all of the above, but most certainly he needs to show great progress in at least a few of those areas.
I don’t want to see a 3rd year bottoming out like Mariota.
Not one damned thing.
He need to prove it to Joe Judge.
Wild assumption, but just hear me out:
Proving it to the public, and proving it to Joe Judge - are basically the same thing at this point.
Big year indeed.
In what world did he already prove that he deserves a 4th year? The guy didn't throw for 300 yards once this past season. If he has another year similar to 2020 he will not be the starting QB for this team in 2022. No chance.
The list of quarterbacks that achieved Jones stats in their 1st 26 starts is small. Here they are sorted by age at the time.
Mariota
Jones
Kyler Murray
Deshaun Watson
Garoppolo
Mahomes
Rodgers
Chad Pennington
Jeff Garcia
Most of those listed had the luxury of sitting for most if not all their first season.
Quote:
...?
Not one damned thing.
He need to prove it to Joe Judge.
Wild assumption, but just hear me out:
Proving it to the public, and proving it to Joe Judge - are basically the same thing at this point.
Everybody wants W's...but we have no ides what JJ sees and needs to see moving forward.
top 10 in:
QBR
Rate
Y/A
Y/C
TD/Int.
Add to that at least 8 wins.
He does that, I'm good. But I don't think he will because he doesn't have the talent.
Lol not with this roster Terps