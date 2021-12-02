Many people are clinging to the notion that year 3 is some artificially constructed "prove it" year for the QB, regardless of whether or not he is actually a good QB. Eli Manning presumably went into year 4 in a "prove it" year and proved it- by winning it all.



What does Daniel Jones have to do to "prove it" to BBI and the public then in year 3, in order to grant him a reprieve for year 4?

Some benchmarks below, to get your creative juices flowing:

- Win the Super Bowl.

- Make the playoffs.

- Play 16 games.

- Rush for 1000 yards.

- Pass for 4000 yards.

- Pass for 3000 yards.

- Throw 30 TDs.

- Win 12 games.

- Win 10 games.

- 10 picks or fewer.

- No fumbles lost.



I'm not interested in any of these metrics as to DJ's career. I just care whether or not mgmt and coaching thinks he is a good QB who can lead the team and win (as opposed to a band-aid or place holder). But I am curious about where some of you in the "prove it" crowd draw the line in the sand here.



Get it on the record: At what metric does DJ deserve a 4th year, and at number ought he be cut loose?



