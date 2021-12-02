for display only
DJ's "Prove it" Year

NoPeanutz : 2/12/2021 11:06 am
Many people are clinging to the notion that year 3 is some artificially constructed "prove it" year for the QB, regardless of whether or not he is actually a good QB. Eli Manning presumably went into year 4 in a "prove it" year and proved it- by winning it all.

What does Daniel Jones have to do to "prove it" to BBI and the public then in year 3, in order to grant him a reprieve for year 4?
Some benchmarks below, to get your creative juices flowing:
- Win the Super Bowl.
- Make the playoffs.
- Play 16 games.
- Rush for 1000 yards.
- Pass for 4000 yards.
- Pass for 3000 yards.
- Throw 30 TDs.
- Win 12 games.
- Win 10 games.
- 10 picks or fewer.
- No fumbles lost.

I'm not interested in any of these metrics as to DJ's career. I just care whether or not mgmt and coaching thinks he is a good QB who can lead the team and win (as opposed to a band-aid or place holder). But I am curious about where some of you in the "prove it" crowd draw the line in the sand here.

Get it on the record: At what metric does DJ deserve a 4th year, and at number ought he be cut loose?

His 3rd year is a “prove it”  
Big Blue '56 : 2/12/2021 11:09 am : link
year if Joe Judge believes it is..Otherwise it’s nothing more than amateur opinions, pro or con, imv
Win 9 games.  
Dnew15 : 2/12/2021 11:12 am : link
That's what I want him to do this year.

WHat his stats are - I give two shits about.
I would be hesitant to put any numbers  
Section331 : 2/12/2021 11:14 am : link
as markers. If SB is healthy, we're going to be a run-heavy team, so DJ's numbers will never rival Rodgers or Mahomes. The keys will be - can he extend drives, can he convert in the red zone, can he make plays in the 4th quarter, and can he keep TO's to a minimum?

I'm more interested in TD:INT ratios than total TD passes, and in YPA than in total yardage. Those are better measures of efficiency, and efficiency is what we will need with a running offense.
RE: I would be hesitant to put any numbers  
Dnew15 : 2/12/2021 11:17 am : link
In comment 15151450 Section331 said:
Quote:
as markers. If SB is healthy, we're going to be a run-heavy team, so DJ's numbers will never rival Rodgers or Mahomes. The keys will be - can he extend drives, can he convert in the red zone, can he make plays in the 4th quarter, and can he keep TO's to a minimum?

I'm more interested in TD:INT ratios than total TD passes, and in YPA than in total yardage. Those are better measures of efficiency, and efficiency is what we will need with a running offense.


I agree - win a game (or moare) in the 4th quarter that means something. Drive the team down the field in a game where the Giants have to win to stay in "it".
RE: I would be hesitant to put any numbers  
NoPeanutz : 2/12/2021 11:21 am : link
In comment 15151450 Section331 said:
Quote:
as markers. If SB is healthy, we're going to be a run-heavy team, so DJ's numbers will never rival Rodgers or Mahomes. The keys will be - can he extend drives, can he convert in the red zone, can he make plays in the 4th quarter, and can he keep TO's to a minimum?

I'm more interested in TD:INT ratios than total TD passes, and in YPA than in total yardage. Those are better measures of efficiency, and efficiency is what we will need with a running offense.


What would be a TD:INT that he would have proved it to you? 3:1? 25:10? What about YPA?
7.5 adjusted yards per pass attempt  
cosmicj : 2/12/2021 11:22 am : link
Progress on all fronts, especially field vision.
Jones will need to secure a winning record to "prove it"  
Fishmanjim57 : 2/12/2021 11:23 am : link
I'm tired of seeing Big Blue cursed with losing seasons. The Giants under Joe Judge and his staff will need to dominate the NFCE, and to do so they'll be relying heavily on Daniel Jones during his "prove it" season.
As my old man used to say, "shit or get off the pot"...time for DJ to shit all over the NFCE!
for BBI?  
giants#1 : 2/12/2021 11:25 am : link
He could win MVP and some here will still have doubts...
RE: RE: I would be hesitant to put any numbers  
Section331 : 2/12/2021 11:25 am : link
In comment 15151464 NoPeanutz said:
Quote:

What would be a TD:INT that he would have proved it to you? 3:1? 25:10? What about YPA?


At least 2:1 TD:INT, preferably closer to 3:1, and over 7 YPA.
You guys with the winning record are all wet  
cosmicj : 2/12/2021 11:25 am : link
What if the team suffers appalling injuries but Jones plays well and improves significantly? Do we cut him or something in the scenario?

Wrong metric.
It's absolutely his prove it year.  
mittenedman : 2/12/2021 11:26 am : link
I agree completely with Mel Kiper's take on the other thread.

The general rule in the NFL is you know what you have by year 3. And to apply that to the reality of the Giants situation, they enter the year with the same offense, a reasonably stabilized OL and some improved weapons.

They're a #1 WR away from taking the excuses off the table. If they get it, I think Jones is going to shock a lot of people with his quality of play this year.
Have to see how DG  
Judge_and_Jury : 2/12/2021 11:27 am : link
Upgrades the playmaking talent around him.
Be the reason your team  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/12/2021 11:28 am : link
won a few times a year especially against division opponents. Don't be the reason your team lost.

Be available at game time, limit turnovers and keep your team in the game making a few big plays.

Most of these NFL games come down to the 4th quarter. This is where the better QB's step up. This is where Jones needs to be this year.
as far as "stats" are concerned  
ryanmkeane : 2/12/2021 11:30 am : link
I'd like to see at *minimum* a 2:1 TD to INT ratio and continue to reduce the fumbles significantly.

RE: Be the reason your team  
Dnew15 : 2/12/2021 11:30 am : link
In comment 15151483 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
won a few times a year especially against division opponents. Don't be the reason your team lost.

Be available at game time, limit turnovers and keep your team in the game making a few big plays.

Most of these NFL games come down to the 4th quarter. This is where the better QB's step up. This is where Jones needs to be this year.


You said it better than I did...this is what I want.
Thank you.
It doesn't have to be 9 wins...a number is not a fair way to judge.
We don't even know who is on the team  
Chip : 2/12/2021 11:32 am : link
Do we get a WR who can get open. Does Engram learn how to catch more consistently ? Is Leonard Williams coming back? Are we able to sign anyone after no fans in the stands?

Don't we have to have a full roster before making predictions about a QB who has not much around him last season other than a better OL with no Barkley and below average WRs.
Jones needs to be  
Producer : 2/12/2021 11:33 am : link
top-10 in efficiency metrics.

top 10 in:

QBR
Rate
Y/A
Y/C
TD/Int.

Add to that at least 8 wins.

He does that, I'm good. But I don't think he will because he doesn't have the talent.
put it this way...  
ryanmkeane : 2/12/2021 11:35 am : link
he needs to be the reason (not the entire reason, but a huge part) that the team improves/excels and gets into the playoffs

don't be the reason it doesn't happen

That's my main metric for Jones in year 3
RE: Jones needs to be  
NoPeanutz : 2/12/2021 11:43 am : link
In comment 15151490 Producer said:
Quote:
top-10 in efficiency metrics.

top 10 in:

QBR
Rate
Y/A
Y/C
TD/Int.

Add to that at least 8 wins.

He does that, I'm good. But I don't think he will because he doesn't have the talent.


You contradict yourself. If he doesn't have the talent, doesn't that vindicate him? Why is everybody so quick to give Deshawn Watson a pass for winning 4 games this year... just because he lost one wide receiver in the off-season? This is what I can't understand about this board.

Also, in division games, the Giants lost only two of those- and Jones was great in both those losses. He put the team exactly where he needed to be- in the lead, and the DEFENSE and EE shit the bed at the end of the game.

This all sounds like hedging from a group of posters and pundits that claim to be "fed up."
There isn't a metric or threshold  
Jimmy Googs : 2/12/2021 11:43 am : link
Jones getting a Year 4 should be solely up to Judge...
why does everything have to be so official or numbers predicated?  
djm : 2/12/2021 11:44 am : link
if Jones only throws for 3000 yards and 20 TDs with 16 INTs but comes up big in big moments while leading the team to the postseason, wouldn't that be kind of enough for now?

STATS STATS STATS--who the hell cares? Scott Mitchell had good stats one year. Eli Manning had average stats in 2007 and even 2008.

Win. That's all that matters. I don't care how well hid a QB might be within a system, if the guy wins, that's all that matters. If the guy loses, his stats won't save him for too long. Eli threw for a million yards and TDs 14-15 and this place still complained about his salary even though the offense was functional.

His prove it year needs to result in wins.
RE: 7.5 adjusted yards per pass attempt  
Go Terps : 2/12/2021 11:48 am : link
In comment 15151468 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Progress on all fronts, especially field vision.


Agreed.

Part of it is on Garrett too. More designed QB runs! 8 per game at least. He averaged 6.5/carry last year, and I'd wager that number is higher on designed runs.

Coach him up on sliding and getting out of bounds, and utilize his straight line speed.

The biggest problem facing the 2021 team is that Garrett's offense doesn't line up with what Jones does well. It's a problem.
RE: There isn't a metric or threshold  
djm : 2/12/2021 11:49 am : link
In comment 15151503 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Jones getting a Year 4 should be solely up to Judge...


That too.

I know this is almost impossible for some to believe but the coaches usually know a good QB when they see one, or at least know when they have a QB who is worth the time and effort when they see one.

If Jones threw for 4100 yards and 26 TDs in 2021 but Judge wanted another QB, i'd believe that it's time to move on from Jones.

The last time a team was woefully wrong about a QB...when I mean wrong I mean they cut the guy and he went elsewhere and dominated. When did that happen last? Peyton Manning was injured but that could be one instance but the Colts had Luck.

Ryan Tannehill comes to mind. And he has played excellent ball. That's about it.

The teams that get the QB wrong are the teams that stick with a QB for too long, but there's reasons why they stuck with that QB; they didn't have a viable means of landing a better option.
To me it's not a "prove it" year...  
rsjem1979 : 2/12/2021 11:50 am : link
It's a "no excuses" year. The Giants need to start winning, and Jones needs to start being a reason why.

What that means statistically? Not sure, but let's say:

-At least a 2.5-to-1 TOTAL TD/TO ratio
-Giants offense averages 24+ points
-Yards/Attempt of greater than 7.0

If he hits those and plays the full season, the actual numbers will be where they should be related to the league.

To me, Jones “proving it” is akin to how a politician  
mfsd : 2/12/2021 11:51 am : link
infamously described pornography during a debate about it in the 80s

I can’t define it, but I’ll know it when I see it
What is a "Prove It" Year for Daniel Jones?  
M.S. : 2/12/2021 11:51 am : link

Can he win games in the 4th Quarter? Can he develop pocket presence rather than standing tall like a statue and never feeling the rush. Can he slip and slide in the pocket while keeping his eyes downfield?

If, yes, the Giants ship has been righted. If, no, the Giants are simply f***ed and the re-build begins once again.
RE: Have to see how DG  
EricJ : 2/12/2021 11:54 am : link
In comment 15151482 Judge_and_Jury said:
Quote:
Upgrades the playmaking talent around him.


Exactly right... once DJ has an average OL that can give him an extra second to pass and a few weapons, THEN he has to prove it.

Otherwise, all we are asking him to do is prove that he can win with nothing around him.
Screw the stats you listed  
Rick in Dallas : 2/12/2021 11:55 am : link
I want to see continued improvement in the following:
Pocket Awareness
Limiting turnovers
Reading defenses
Getting the ball out quickly

He has shown as far as I'm concerned toughness and leadership skills. 2 traits needed by your QB.I also think he has the ability to make all the throws an NFL QB needs to make.

Now as I stated before the front office needs to get him some playmakers and continue to fortify the OL.
Let's get it done. Go Giants!!!
RE: Screw the stats you listed  
M.S. : 2/12/2021 11:57 am : link
In comment 15151524 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
I want to see continued improvement in the following:
Pocket Awareness
Limiting turnovers
Reading defenses
Getting the ball out quickly

He has shown as far as I'm concerned toughness and leadership skills. 2 traits needed by your QB.I also think he has the ability to make all the throws an NFL QB needs to make.

Now as I stated before the front office needs to get him some playmakers and continue to fortify the OL.
Let's get it done. Go Giants!!!

Agree 100%.
RE: RE: Jones needs to be  
Producer : 2/12/2021 11:58 am : link
In comment 15151501 NoPeanutz said:
Quote:
In comment 15151490 Producer said:


Quote:


top-10 in efficiency metrics.

top 10 in:

QBR
Rate
Y/A
Y/C
TD/Int.

Add to that at least 8 wins.

He does that, I'm good. But I don't think he will because he doesn't have the talent.



You contradict yourself. If he doesn't have the talent, doesn't that vindicate him? Why is everybody so quick to give Deshawn Watson a pass for winning 4 games this year... just because he lost one wide receiver in the off-season? This is what I can't understand about this board.

Also, in division games, the Giants lost only two of those- and Jones was great in both those losses. He put the team exactly where he needed to be- in the lead, and the DEFENSE and EE shit the bed at the end of the game.

This all sounds like hedging from a group of posters and pundits that claim to be "fed up."


You are misreading my post. I am saying that Jones lacks the talent as a QB to reach those efficiency thresholds.
RE: RE: Have to see how DG  
mfsd : 2/12/2021 11:59 am : link
In comment 15151520 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15151482 Judge_and_Jury said:


Quote:


Upgrades the playmaking talent around him.



Exactly right... once DJ has an average OL that can give him an extra second to pass and a few weapons, THEN he has to prove it.

Otherwise, all we are asking him to do is prove that he can win with nothing around him.


I think there’s a degree to which we’re all discounting the biggest addition to the offense in 2021 - Saquon coming back.

Yes we all know he has to prove he’s healthy...but he’s the one elite level offensive player on the team. Given your aforementioned average OL plus teams having to game plan for the threat of Saquon, ideally Jones suddenly has that extra few seconds you refer to.

Now give him a couple playmakers who are a threat (and can make the plays when they’re there to be made, unlike Engram), and maybe we have something
RE: His 3rd year is a “prove it”  
Doubledeuce22 : 2/12/2021 12:02 pm : link
In comment 15151447 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
year if Joe Judge believes it is..Otherwise it’s nothing more than amateur opinions, pro or con, imv


Says who? If Jones sucks again this year it is very possible that Mara fires DG and the new GM will be making that call. Sounds like you expressing your amateur opinion as well, imv.
The gauge for DJ  
Doubledeuce22 : 2/12/2021 12:04 pm : link
is moving the ball efficiently this year and winning games. Those are the barriers that need to be met. If the guy is unable to pick up 1st downs like last year and let the defense rest, he will be gone after the year in my opinion. I hope he is able to get his act together because the D looks like it has turned the corner.
Josh Allen made a HUGE jump in year 3  
ZogZerg : 2/12/2021 12:09 pm : link
He was labeled in-accurate and seemed to really struggle with decision making in year 2.
Year 3 he had MVP votes.

I'm not expecting that for Jones, but he certainly needs to show significant progress in year 3.
RE: Screw the stats you listed  
Producer : 2/12/2021 12:09 pm : link
In comment 15151524 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
I want to see continued improvement in the following:
Pocket Awareness
Limiting turnovers
Reading defenses
Getting the ball out quickly

He has shown as far as I'm concerned toughness and leadership skills. 2 traits needed by your QB.I also think he has the ability to make all the throws an NFL QB needs to make.

Now as I stated before the front office needs to get him some playmakers and continue to fortify the OL.
Let's get it done. Go Giants!!!


The stats tell you how good a player is. You want DJ to be one of the best? The stats will show it. If he improves in the areas you mention it will be reflected statistically. Stats matter. Don't be ignorant.
RE: You guys with the winning record are all wet  
uther99 : 2/12/2021 12:12 pm : link
In comment 15151479 cosmicj said:
Quote:
What if the team suffers appalling injuries but Jones plays well and improves significantly? Do we cut him or something in the scenario?

Wrong metric.


Agree, Houston won 4 games last year so Deshaun Watson must suck
RE: RE: You guys with the winning record are all wet  
Dnew15 : 2/12/2021 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15151551 uther99 said:
Quote:
In comment 15151479 cosmicj said:


Quote:


What if the team suffers appalling injuries but Jones plays well and improves significantly? Do we cut him or something in the scenario?

Wrong metric.



Agree, Houston won 4 games last year so Deshaun Watson must suck


This is the exact reason why I came off the number of wins argument.

It doesn't make sense since football is a team game.

However, I agree with a lot of the posters on here - he HAS to start being the main reason the Giants start to improve...
RE: for BBI?  
Mike from Ohio : 2/12/2021 12:33 pm : link
In comment 15151476 giants#1 said:
Quote:
He could win MVP and some here will still have doubts...


True. He could also throw for 8 TDs and 22 INTs while the team wins three games and some here will blame it on Evan Engram and say Jones was really, really good.

This place is chock full of dumb on both ends of the spectrum.
......  
Route 9 : 2/12/2021 12:35 pm : link
lol @ Jones winning MVP
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/12/2021 12:36 pm : link
He has to put up #s to his rookie season, sans the TOs. And lead this team to the postseason.
RE: ...  
Ivan15 : 2/12/2021 1:16 pm : link
In comment 15151572 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
He has to put up #s to his rookie season, sans the TOs. And lead this team to the postseason.


I would agree with that. If he did that, I wouldn’t complain about his progress.
He already proved he deserves a 4th year  
gogiants : 2/12/2021 1:34 pm : link
The Giants aren't going to move on from Jones until his rookie contract is up. They may not pick up the fifth year option. If Jones does poorly over the next 2 years the Giant will be looking for a QB in the draft in 2023. Over the last decade every first round quarterback that had an 80+ passer rating in their first two seasons finished their 4 year rookie contract on the team that drafted them. The Giants are loyal to a fault. They will give Jones his 4 years.
RE: He already proved he deserves a 4th year  
Doubledeuce22 : 2/12/2021 2:01 pm : link
In comment 15151653 gogiants said:
Quote:
The Giants aren't going to move on from Jones until his rookie contract is up. They may not pick up the fifth year option. If Jones does poorly over the next 2 years the Giant will be looking for a QB in the draft in 2023. Over the last decade every first round quarterback that had an 80+ passer rating in their first two seasons finished their 4 year rookie contract on the team that drafted them. The Giants are loyal to a fault. They will give Jones his 4 years.


In what world did he already prove that he deserves a 4th year? The guy didn't throw for 300 yards once this past season. If he has another year similar to 2020 he will not be the starting QB for this team in 2022. No chance.
FYI ryankeane and I agreed to use the Jones performance  
cosmicj : 2/12/2021 2:02 pm : link
In the Eagles win this last season as a measuring stick to look at Jones’ performance. If he comes close to that game on average, we have something here.
Win 10+ games and make the playoffs  
US1 Giants : 2/12/2021 2:13 pm : link
Beat good teams and good defenses
Win first playoff round
Show that he can run a 2 mintue offense and score
Cut the turnovers
Stay healthy enough to play for the whole season
What does Daniel Jones have to do to "prove it" to BBI and the public  
Brown_Hornet : 2/12/2021 2:23 pm : link
...?

Not one damned thing.

He need to prove it to Joe Judge.
whatever happens next year  
ryanmkeane : 2/12/2021 2:34 pm : link
it's not a coincidence that once Jones settled in with the system and the OL improved, he played better.

Now - we will see if added weapons and continuity on the OL (plus an upgrade or two) will make a big difference.

You could tell he was playing a lot better from week 9 on, and we went 4-2 in his last 6 starts. Call me crazy but that's a positive. Was it great? No? Was it OK? Yeah - and there's nothing wrong with thinking that it can't continue to get much better with more help. And let's be honest, he probably should not have played against the Cards, but he did, so no excuses there.

To suggest that right now, he is the QB that he's going to always be, is somewhat foolish. We will see.
RE: FYI ryankeane and I agreed to use the Jones performance  
ryanmkeane : 2/12/2021 2:36 pm : link
In comment 15151678 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In the Eagles win this last season as a measuring stick to look at Jones’ performance. If he comes close to that game on average, we have something here.

That's where you and I agree. The home Eagles game is how I envisioned Garrett's offense working. Mixing up the run and pass, getting some QB designed runs in there. We even left points on the board in that game and still had 27. And again...that was without Barkley and much help at WR.
every game isn't going to look like that  
ryanmkeane : 2/12/2021 2:38 pm : link
but that's what I want out of our offense next year. Every single drive, attack and get creative with the play calling and use Jones to his strengths. Designed runs, play action, and a bomb or two
Can  
Les in TO : 2/12/2021 2:45 pm : link
He stay healthy, reduce turnovers and lead the Giants to the playoffs?
RE: RE: 7.5 adjusted yards per pass attempt  
eric2425ny : 2/12/2021 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15151510 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15151468 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Progress on all fronts, especially field vision.



Agreed.

Part of it is on Garrett too. More designed QB runs! 8 per game at least. He averaged 6.5/carry last year, and I'd wager that number is higher on designed runs.

Coach him up on sliding and getting out of bounds, and utilize his straight line speed.

The biggest problem facing the 2021 team is that Garrett's offense doesn't line up with what Jones does well. It's a problem.


I agree with you, Shurmur’s offense seemed to be a much better fit for Jones. Garrett needs to coach to his players strengths.

However, I do think the limited weapons affected both Jones and Garrett though. When you have to feature Evan Engram it limits your ability to succeed.
I do not think there is a single definition...  
lax counsel : 2/12/2021 2:53 pm : link
Of his success, but it just needs to look a lot better. Make big time throws when faced with pressure; navigate the pocket far better - when there's room to maneuver and step up don't fade into a sack; lead a quality high scoring offense; appear in more control of diagnosing pre snap defensive formations and identify the blitzer or pressure to audible into better plays; be quicker at diagnosing post-snap pressure and identify the open receiver far more than he did this year (i.e., see the entire field); when the team is struggling put them on your back a little and make chicken salad; lead 4th quarter comebacks; and most importantly make winning plays.

I think he needs to improve greatly on all of the above, but most certainly he needs to show great progress in at least a few of those areas.
...  
christian : 2/12/2021 3:41 pm : link
I’d like to see individual growth — more scores, fewer turnovers, more wins.

I don’t want to see a 3rd year bottoming out like Mariota.
RE: What does Daniel Jones have to do to  
FStubbs : 2/12/2021 3:41 pm : link
In comment 15151704 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...?

Not one damned thing.

He need to prove it to Joe Judge.


Wild assumption, but just hear me out:

Proving it to the public, and proving it to Joe Judge - are basically the same thing at this point.
What does he have to do?  
The_Boss : 2/12/2021 3:52 pm : link
Not pad stats vs dreadful defenses and disappear for weeks at a time vs solid to good defenses. That usually results in a 6-10 or worse season. Be more assertive/quick with where you go with the ball. That’s been a knock against him going back to Duke. Be clutch with the game on the line when warranted. Beyond this, I’d like to see right around 30 TD’s, less than15 INT’s, 3700-4000 yards, and most importantly, 16 games started and finished.

Big year indeed.
RE: RE: He already proved he deserves a 4th year  
gogiants : 2/12/2021 3:52 pm : link
In comment 15151677 Doubledeuce22 said:
Quote:

In what world did he already prove that he deserves a 4th year? The guy didn't throw for 300 yards once this past season. If he has another year similar to 2020 he will not be the starting QB for this team in 2022. No chance.


The list of quarterbacks that achieved Jones stats in their 1st 26 starts is small. Here they are sorted by age at the time.

Mariota
Jones
Kyler Murray
Deshaun Watson
Garoppolo
Mahomes
Rodgers
Chad Pennington
Jeff Garcia

Most of those listed had the luxury of sitting for most if not all their first season.
RE: RE: What does Daniel Jones have to do to  
Brown_Hornet : 2/12/2021 6:10 pm : link
In comment 15151771 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15151704 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


...?

Not one damned thing.

He need to prove it to Joe Judge.



Wild assumption, but just hear me out:

Proving it to the public, and proving it to Joe Judge - are basically the same thing at this point.
I would suggest that the two things are mutually exclusive.

Everybody wants W's...but we have no ides what JJ sees and needs to see moving forward.
This is a prove it year for DG  
adamg : 2/12/2021 6:19 pm : link
Show he can give Judge what he needs.
RE: Jones needs to be  
Saquads26 : 2/12/2021 6:29 pm : link
In comment 15151490 Producer said:
Quote:
top-10 in efficiency metrics.

top 10 in:

QBR
Rate
Y/A
Y/C
TD/Int.

Add to that at least 8 wins.

He does that, I'm good. But I don't think he will because he doesn't have the talent.


Lol not with this roster Terps
Not sure if it’s too much to ask?  
trueblueinpw : 2/12/2021 9:25 pm : link
But I sure would like to see him win more games than he looses. All the fancy stats and metrics and analysis don’t mean squat without the wins. If he’s the PFF most improved Giant again and Big Blue has another 6 win season that won’t do it for me. If he throws 3 tds and leads the league in fumbles and the Giants are 12 - 4 then I’m fine with that. Just win baby.
