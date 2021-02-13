Raanan: Kitchens promoted to Sr. Offensive Assistant

Jordan Raanan
Some changes to the Giants offensive staff include Freddie Kitchens getting bumped to senior offensive assistant, per sources. Kitchens was the TEs coach. Derek Dooley, who attracted interest from other teams recently, handles TEs.
Not that I’m a huge fan of Kitchens, but I can’t really blame him for Engram. Engram has been put in position to succeed on many occasions and his gaffes cost us games. Having bad hands and a lack of instinctual awareness is not really something a coach has much control over.
Coordinator would be a promotion. “Senior Offensive Assistant” seems more like a nice way of keeping him on the staff after his position group cost the team a division title.
Yup
Yes it's a promotion.
This. I’ve been saying it. I think Judge probably wants him to be OC now, but willing to give Garrett a chance with a short leash this season.
You may want to start preparing yourself for that outcome.
Yep and it makes sense to have Kitchens work as assistant OC rather than being focused on one position group so if you have to make switch in season it is smoother.
Garrett will be lured to another team with a HC or Asst HC offer +$$.
Then yes, Kitchens will mastermind our offense in '22.
/*(Wa Whaaaaa sound)
I think his rhythmic clapping must have put Mara into some sort of trance during the interview process.
I would say most people believe, with solid evidence, that Jason Garrett was a safety net hire to help a rookie HC. He is not Judge's pick. That was the front office.
Kitchens wasn't brought here to be Judge's coffee and doughnuts guy. They're personal friends off the field and Kitchens is a guy with OC experience who no doubt wants to be an OC or HC again. Too young not to.
By building a staff with many layers, Judge clearly anticipates he will be here for a while, not just a “win now” approach.
I wonder if that is the intent?
I agree in regards to Engram. The guy could have been a star by now had he been able to hold on to three or four balls. Hell, he made the pro bowl off his “sub par” performance. If he had been “on par” with some of those plays he probably makes all pro.
The kid should sit in front of a jugs machine like Hakeem Nicks used to and just have the machine fire off shot after shot until his hands are so sore he can’t catch anymore.
He gets open and is there for the big plays, it’s just more often then not, on the biggest of stages he wilts like a flower. It’s truly unfortunate. And Kitchens can’t make him catch the ball. But he can make sure he’s in position for the attempt. Which he was many many times.
We just had dookie on the whole for a WR/TE corps to play off of. Even so the short drop game was decent
I agree in regards to Engram. The guy could have been a star by now had he been able to hold on to three or four balls. Hell, he made the pro bowl off his “sub par” performance. If he had been “on par” with some of those plays he probably makes all pro.
The kid should sit in front of a jugs machine like Hakeem Nicks used to and just have the machine fire off shot after shot until his hands are so sore he can’t catch anymore.
He gets open and is there for the big plays, it’s just more often then not, on the biggest of stages he wilts like a flower. It’s truly unfortunate. And Kitchens can’t make him catch the ball. But he can make sure he’s in position for the attempt. Which he was many many times.
One of his biggest issues is that stick route where he goes about 12 yards downfield and curls back toward Jones. I wonder if he is anticipating the hit coming from the Safety or LB that will always be behind him on that play and loses focus? It just seems like 75% of his gaffes are on that route, on either side of the formation.
If you have full confidence in Judge, which I think Giants brass does, why not make the FK move now? It feels like JG is set up to fail now if we hold everything above true. Unless the offense puts up large numbers it seems that even a decent year on offense leads to a JG firing or even getting more head coaching interviews next year.
I'd imagine that JG might somewhat feel the way Colombo did when an extra hand came in...I do understand that the situations aren't exactly the same here.
He was never going to be the long term guy anyway. He wants to be a head coach. 2020 was supppsed to be him polishing up the resume for his next head coaching gig and being a sounding board for Judge.
Your hatred of Joe Judge is one of the strangest things I’ve seen, even for you, which is saying a shit ton. We get it. You’ll forever be sleeping with your Tom Coughlin blow up doll and that’s fine. But guess what? He’s gone and he’s not coming back. You’re going to have to move on at some point. You’re embarrassing yourself. But that obviously doesn’t matter to you...
He was never going to be the long term guy anyway. He wants to be a head coach. 2020 was supppsed to be him polishing up the resume for his next head coaching gig and being a sounding board for Judge.
That's how I see it as well. By promoting Kitchens, you're prepring him to slide into the OC role if/when JG leaves.
We just had dookie on the whole for a WR/TE corps to play off of. Even so the short drop game was decent
Not sure if hate is the right word. Maybe it is. I don't hate him. He did some good stuff this year but his passing game concepts are antiquated.
I've explained this before but too many times our routes are not concepts but rather just beat the man in front of you. For example, when we run basically 4 curl routes, as an OC you can say we just have to win one if those so the odds are in our favor. However, for a QB, it is not a favorable call. As a QB you have to look at the matchups presnap and make your decision presnap. If that receiver doesn't beat his man then you have two choices as a QB. One, force the ball in there. We saw that this year with balls getting tipped and intercepted. Or, two, you look for another matchup which is just a shot in the dark. Of every route is the same then you have one moment where you need to release the ball to that target. If you guessed wrong presnap and you look for that second option then the defender has an advantage. This will lead to more contested passes or the QB holding onto the ball too long. Either way, it is a horrendous call unless you have studs at WR that you can trust.
On the flip side, when you have route concepts they are designed to read defenders and depending on what the defense does that tells you where to go with the ball. This is HS stuff. We need way more of that. We need progressions for a QB. We had some last year but not enough. The other plays like the one I listed above need to be torn out of the playbook and burned. That is not helping any QB.
So, yes, Garrett did some good things but when you look at the overall picture the scheme that was in place was also part of the problem. This isn't the 80s where you say lets lineup and beat the shit out of the man in front of you. That doesn't work in today's NFL. You need to have a mental advantage. I never felt we had that on offense. The only advantage I might point to was our power running game and that is more on the players than scheme.
That is why I am not thrilled with Garrett. Garrett did very similar stuff in Dallas. His OL was so good that he just leaned on them. They had Dez and Witten in the passing game to which he relied heavily on those two players just beating their opponents in the pass game. That is why I say his scheme is antiquated. When you watch Shanahan's and McVay's offenses they are constantly motioning to gain advantages. By that comparison the Giants O doesn't put pressure on defenses enough. The most I have seen from our O is to come out in one formation and switch to another while also giving the D ample time to adjust.
Ever?
Great question! I'd say I was pleased with Big Mac as OC.
We just had dookie on the whole for a WR/TE corps to play off of. Even so the short drop game was decent
The passing scheme was a joke. Two receivers running curl routes at same time. Not enough creativity in the passing game IMO.
That's why I made reference to his time when he was OC. As the HC, it trended downwards. But the production when he was OC was good. Now he may have needed TC's assistance to get that production, but the fact remains I think they were 13th the first year and 6th in scoring the second year with him as OC.
You really need to move on to another team to root for. Honestly. You need to move on.
We all know the team is bad and has been for almost a decade. Judge IS the right guy. I actually feel he will figure it all out and straighten out this franchise. And I am tired of the negativity. It is effin tiresome.
You, Producer, Terps and bw need to root for Green Bay where everything is hunky dory
better come in better than 6-10 and 2-8 outside the division or he and his MSU buddies may be working on their next special teams coordinator positions.
seriously, it's tiresome
I saw some things out of the offense that I thought were outstanding -- we were running the ball with much more authority last season, and the play action pass game was much more effective
We just had dookie on the whole for a WR/TE corps to play off of. Even so the short drop game was decent
Great post. Agree 100%. Plus he has no idea on how to use SB. I know it was a small sample size but SB needs to be used to put pressure on the defense not used as a blocker in the pass game.
We need to upgrade TE with better blocking.
We need at TE that can at least be a moderate threat in the passing game too. The last thing we need is a blocking only TE that signals to the defense that a run is coming because he is in the game.
It's time for the Giants to invest heavily in the TE position. What I mean by that is either sign a top FA TE or use a day 1 or 2 pick on one. I am hoping that the Giants add one in round 3. Honestly I would not be the least bit upset if the Giants also used a day 3 pick on another TE especially if they trade Engram. Brevin Jordan and Hunter Long are two TE's I like a lot for rounds 3-4.