Raanan: Kitchens promoted to Sr. Offensive Assistant

Sean : 2/13/2021 9:05 am
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
Some changes to the Giants offensive staff include Freddie Kitchens getting bumped to senior offensive assistant, per sources. Kitchens was the TEs coach. Derek Dooley, who attracted interest from other teams recently, handles TEs.
Is that a promotion?  
Big Blue Blogger : 2/13/2021 9:12 am : link
Coordinator would be a promotion. “Senior Offensive Assistant” seems more like a nice way of keeping him on the staff after his position group cost the team a division title.
Sounds like Kitchens is going to oversee the offense  
robbieballs2003 : 2/13/2021 9:16 am : link
So that Judge doesn't have to waste his time micromanaging.
RE: Is that a promotion?  
eric2425ny : 2/13/2021 9:18 am : link
In comment 15152199 Big Blue Blogger said:




Not that I’m a huge fan of Kitchens, but I can’t really blame him for Engram. Engram has been put in position to succeed on many occasions and his gaffes cost us games. Having bad hands and a lack of instinctual awareness is not really something a coach has much control over.
Thing is, Dooley was Sr. Offensive Assistant.  
Big Blue Blogger : 2/13/2021 9:19 am : link
So, either it’s a lateral move for both guys, or one of them got demoted.
RE: RE: Is that a promotion?  
Big Blue '56 : 2/13/2021 9:21 am : link
In comment 15152206 eric2425ny said:














Yup
Kitchens is probably going to be the OC at some point  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2/13/2021 9:23 am : link
You may want to start preparing yourself for that outcome.

Yes it's a promotion.
RE: Kitchens is probably going to be the OC at some point  
Sean : 2/13/2021 9:25 am : link
In comment 15152210 Ten Ton Hammer said:






This. I’ve been saying it. I think Judge probably wants him to be OC now, but willing to give Garrett a chance with a short leash this season.
Agreed  
blueblood : 2/13/2021 9:26 am : link
I believe Kitchens might see a promotion at some point to OC. Not sure Garrett is the answer, or that he will be here long term.
Kitchens did a fairly good job  
eric2425ny : 2/13/2021 9:29 am : link
as OC in Cleveland. He just failed as a head coach, which isn’t all that uncommon.
RE: RE: Kitchens is probably going to be the OC at some point  
Mike in NY : 2/13/2021 9:29 am : link
In comment 15152213 Sean said:
















Yep and it makes sense to have Kitchens work as assistant OC rather than being focused on one position group so if you have to make switch in season it is smoother.
not sure  
bc4life : 2/13/2021 9:30 am : link
Judge views Garrett the way many on this site do
With Saquan and our new 1st RD WR  
ATL_Giants : 2/13/2021 9:31 am : link
We'll have a top 5 Offense in '21.
Garrett will be lured to another team with a HC or Asst HC offer +$$.
Then yes, Kitchens will mastermind our offense in '22.

/*(Wa Whaaaaa sound)
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/13/2021 9:31 am : link
The Giants-well, John Mara-love affair with Garrett is confounding to me. That's me though.
RE: ...  
eric2425ny : 2/13/2021 9:33 am : link
In comment 15152222 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:




I think his rhythmic clapping must have put Mara into some sort of trance during the interview process.
RE: not sure  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2/13/2021 9:36 am : link
In comment 15152220 bc4life said:




I would say most people believe, with solid evidence, that Jason Garrett was a safety net hire to help a rookie HC. He is not Judge's pick. That was the front office.

Kitchens wasn't brought here to be Judge's coffee and doughnuts guy. They're personal friends off the field and Kitchens is a guy with OC experience who no doubt wants to be an OC or HC again. Too young not to.

If we draft & sign  
GiantsRage2007 : 2/13/2021 9:45 am : link
Offensive weapons : say a couple WR and/or TE and have Barkley back next season ... and after a few games our offense is still garbage... I could see Judge making a switch to Kitchens. It’s pretty clear it’s inevitable at some point anyway.
Just in case Judge has to fire Garrett in season I’m guessing  
The_Boss : 2/13/2021 9:49 am : link
He has his next logical replacement.
This may be more about structuring the staff to anticipate  
Ivan15 : 2/13/2021 10:17 am : link
“Next man up” than it is about promotion/demotion. If Garrett leaves, Kitchens is clearly in position and in line to replace him but it any of the other offensive skill position coaches leave, Dooley’s experience coaching multiple positions will allow him to jump in. For now, working with TEs on running and passing coordination will keep Dooley in place. I would not be surprised if Dooley’s announcement comes with an additional role.

By building a staff with many layers, Judge clearly anticipates he will be here for a while, not just a “win now” approach.
I wonder how Garrett feels about this  
AdamBrag : 2/13/2021 10:26 am : link
.
This is Garrett’s last year anyway  
UConn4523 : 2/13/2021 10:36 am : link
he will leave to be a HC or get fired.
RE: I wonder how Garrett feels about this  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 2/13/2021 10:38 am : link
In comment 15152242 AdamBrag said:



I wonder if that is the intent?
RE: RE: Is that a promotion?  
bradshaw44 : 2/13/2021 10:43 am : link
In comment 15152206 eric2425ny said:














I agree in regards to Engram. The guy could have been a star by now had he been able to hold on to three or four balls. Hell, he made the pro bowl off his “sub par” performance. If he had been “on par” with some of those plays he probably makes all pro.

The kid should sit in front of a jugs machine like Hakeem Nicks used to and just have the machine fire off shot after shot until his hands are so sore he can’t catch anymore.

He gets open and is there for the big plays, it’s just more often then not, on the biggest of stages he wilts like a flower. It’s truly unfortunate. And Kitchens can’t make him catch the ball. But he can make sure he’s in position for the attempt. Which he was many many times.
I think he can help Garrett improve the passing scheme.....  
Simms11 : 2/13/2021 11:23 am : link
.
I really don't get the Garrett hate  
gidiefor : Mod : 2/13/2021 11:27 am : link
I saw some things out of the offense that I thought were outstanding -- we were running the ball with much more authority last season, and the play action pass game was much more effective

We just had dookie on the whole for a WR/TE corps to play off of. Even so the short drop game was decent
...  
Mdgiantsfan : 2/13/2021 11:38 am : link
While we don’t know for sure, but the general consensus appears to be that Garrett is here because of ownership and this new title for FK is a setup move for him to be the OC very soon. If there any some incling of truth in this, then there should be reason for concern. If Garrett is not Judge’s guy and FK is, then that move needs to be made now! FK is experienced enough to hit the ground running and run the offensive show. Waiting until Garrett underwhelms or leaves next offseason for another gig, just doesn’t make sense. It feels like a waste to have him run the show if there’s an expectation he’ll be gone next offseason.
St Joseph  
HomerJones45 : 2/13/2021 12:38 pm : link
better come in better than 6-10 and 2-8 outside the division or he and his MSU buddies may be working on their next special teams coordinator positions.
RE: RE: RE: Is that a promotion?  
eric2425ny : 2/13/2021 1:04 pm : link
In comment 15152252 bradshaw44 said:




























One of his biggest issues is that stick route where he goes about 12 yards downfield and curls back toward Jones. I wonder if he is anticipating the hit coming from the Safety or LB that will always be behind him on that play and loses focus? It just seems like 75% of his gaffes are on that route, on either side of the formation.
Even if you're optimistic on JG  
The Dude : 2/13/2021 1:36 pm : link
It does feel (just from posters here and twitter..which i understand doesn't mean its true) that FK is Judge's guy.

If you have full confidence in Judge, which I think Giants brass does, why not make the FK move now? It feels like JG is set up to fail now if we hold everything above true. Unless the offense puts up large numbers it seems that even a decent year on offense leads to a JG firing or even getting more head coaching interviews next year.

I'd imagine that JG might somewhat feel the way Colombo did when an extra hand came in...I do understand that the situations aren't exactly the same here.
Given the Giants way of doing things  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2/13/2021 1:43 pm : link
I would guess they feel like they owe Garrett another year due to Barkley getting hurt.

He was never going to be the long term guy anyway. He wants to be a head coach. 2020 was supppsed to be him polishing up the resume for his next head coaching gig and being a sounding board for Judge.
RE: St Joseph  
BigBlueShock : 2/13/2021 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15152302 HomerJones45 said:



Your hatred of Joe Judge is one of the strangest things I’ve seen, even for you, which is saying a shit ton. We get it. You’ll forever be sleeping with your Tom Coughlin blow up doll and that’s fine. But guess what? He’s gone and he’s not coming back. You’re going to have to move on at some point. You’re embarrassing yourself. But that obviously doesn’t matter to you...
RE: Given the Giants way of doing things  
BigBlueinDE : 2/13/2021 2:36 pm : link
In comment 15152335 Ten Ton Hammer said:






That's how I see it as well. By promoting Kitchens, you're prepring him to slide into the OC role if/when JG leaves.
RE: I really don't get the Garrett hate  
robbieballs2003 : 2/13/2021 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15152271 gidiefor said:






Not sure if hate is the right word. Maybe it is. I don't hate him. He did some good stuff this year but his passing game concepts are antiquated.

I've explained this before but too many times our routes are not concepts but rather just beat the man in front of you. For example, when we run basically 4 curl routes, as an OC you can say we just have to win one if those so the odds are in our favor. However, for a QB, it is not a favorable call. As a QB you have to look at the matchups presnap and make your decision presnap. If that receiver doesn't beat his man then you have two choices as a QB. One, force the ball in there. We saw that this year with balls getting tipped and intercepted. Or, two, you look for another matchup which is just a shot in the dark. Of every route is the same then you have one moment where you need to release the ball to that target. If you guessed wrong presnap and you look for that second option then the defender has an advantage. This will lead to more contested passes or the QB holding onto the ball too long. Either way, it is a horrendous call unless you have studs at WR that you can trust.

On the flip side, when you have route concepts they are designed to read defenders and depending on what the defense does that tells you where to go with the ball. This is HS stuff. We need way more of that. We need progressions for a QB. We had some last year but not enough. The other plays like the one I listed above need to be torn out of the playbook and burned. That is not helping any QB.

So, yes, Garrett did some good things but when you look at the overall picture the scheme that was in place was also part of the problem. This isn't the 80s where you say lets lineup and beat the shit out of the man in front of you. That doesn't work in today's NFL. You need to have a mental advantage. I never felt we had that on offense. The only advantage I might point to was our power running game and that is more on the players than scheme.

That is why I am not thrilled with Garrett. Garrett did very similar stuff in Dallas. His OL was so good that he just leaned on them. They had Dez and Witten in the passing game to which he relied heavily on those two players just beating their opponents in the pass game. That is why I say his scheme is antiquated. When you watch Shanahan's and McVay's offenses they are constantly motioning to gain advantages. By that comparison the Giants O doesn't put pressure on defenses enough. The most I have seen from our O is to come out in one formation and switch to another while also giving the D ample time to adjust.
I’m not for or against Garrett  
rasbutant : 2/13/2021 3:30 pm : link
But has BBI ever been happy with an offensive coordinator?
Ever?
RE: I’m not for or against Garrett  
Mdgiantsfan : 2/13/2021 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15152377 rasbutant said:





Great question! I'd say I was pleased with Big Mac as OC.
RE: I really don't get the Garrett hate  
Simms11 : 2/13/2021 4:56 pm : link
In comment 15152271 gidiefor said:






The passing scheme was a joke. Two receivers running curl routes at same time. Not enough creativity in the passing game IMO.
McAdoo  
Toth029 : 2/13/2021 4:59 pm : link
Offenses stunk when Coughlin left. He tied the strings.
RE: McAdoo  
Mdgiantsfan : 2/13/2021 5:26 pm : link
In comment 15152394 Toth029 said:




That's why I made reference to his time when he was OC. As the HC, it trended downwards. But the production when he was OC was good. Now he may have needed TC's assistance to get that production, but the fact remains I think they were 13th the first year and 6th in scoring the second year with him as OC.
RE: St Joseph  
section125 : 2/13/2021 5:55 pm : link
In comment 15152302 HomerJones45 said:




You really need to move on to another team to root for. Honestly. You need to move on.

We all know the team is bad and has been for almost a decade. Judge IS the right guy. I actually feel he will figure it all out and straighten out this franchise. And I am tired of the negativity. It is effin tiresome.

You, Producer, Terps and bw need to root for Green Bay where everything is hunky dory
RE: With Saquan and our new 1st RD WR  
81_Great_Dane : 2/13/2021 6:30 pm : link
In comment 15152221 ATL_Giants said:






I'm not at all sure they'll go WR in the first. If it's Smith, Waddle or Chase, it'll be hard to go defense, but if they have their chose of, say, Smith or Parsons or Surtain, that's a pretty tough choice, given how many good receivers are going to be available later in the draft.
RE: RE: St Joseph  
DonQuixote : 2/13/2021 7:33 pm : link
In comment 15152404 section125 said:


















seriously, it's tiresome
Great Move  
King Quis : 2/13/2021 7:54 pm : link
by Judge. Slowly but surely moving his people into position to weed out all the people that the Mara’s have put in haphazardly which has stunted Danny’s growth. They may have meant well in trying to hedge their bets by installing Garrett as a babysitter for Judge but it ultimately was the worse thing they could’ve done and if they still had their balls they’d give Judge full autonomy to remove Garrett to give Danny the best chance to succeed.
RE: RE: I really don't get the Garrett hate  
fireitup77 : 12:36 pm : link
In comment 15152364 robbieballs2003 said:

























Great post. Agree 100%. Plus he has no idea on how to use SB. I know it was a small sample size but SB needs to be used to put pressure on the defense not used as a blocker in the pass game.
Kitchens will have a big role and possibly take over if Garrett falter  
SGMen : 1:22 pm : link
I think we are building a power RUN team with a physical OL (interior of Gates, Lemiuex) that pushes people around in the run game.

We need to upgrade TE with better blocking.
RE: Kitchens will have a big role and possibly take over if Garrett falter  
Jay on the Island : 2:01 pm : link
In comment 15152760 SGMen said:





We need at TE that can at least be a moderate threat in the passing game too. The last thing we need is a blocking only TE that signals to the defense that a run is coming because he is in the game.

It's time for the Giants to invest heavily in the TE position. What I mean by that is either sign a top FA TE or use a day 1 or 2 pick on one. I am hoping that the Giants add one in round 3. Honestly I would not be the least bit upset if the Giants also used a day 3 pick on another TE especially if they trade Engram. Brevin Jordan and Hunter Long are two TE's I like a lot for rounds 3-4.
