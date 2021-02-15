for display only
NON Round 1 drafted or undrafted QBs with worthy careers

Big Blue '56 : 2/15/2021 7:35 am
Off the top of my head I’ll list those that I deem to have had good to excellent careers. Please list those you recall from any era. In no order of importance.
.


-Unitas

-Brees

-Brady

-Montana

-Tarkenton




Many more. And go.




Boomer is one  
johnnyb : 2/15/2021 7:48 am : link
that came to mind quickly.
Russell Wilson  
Chris684 : 2/15/2021 7:52 am : link
Brett Favre

Dare I say Tony Romo? Injury shortened and filled with some playoff disappointment but definitely worthy
Tony  
ChathamMark : 2/15/2021 7:52 am : link
Romo
Kurt Warner and Roger Staubach  
johnnyb : 2/15/2021 7:52 am : link
two hall of famers drafted after round one.

Staubach understandable since he had a commitment to the Navy. Kurt A
Warner was working 8n a K Mart I believe.
Sonny Jurgensen  
US1 Giants : 2/15/2021 7:54 am : link
was a 4th round pick.
RE: Sonny Jurgensen  
Big Blue '56 : 2/15/2021 8:03 am : link
In comment 15153026 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
was a 4th round pick.


I watched his entire career and for some reason thought he was a first rounder. I remember he was traded to the Skins from Philly straight up for Norm Snead
Dan Fouts,  
Big Blue '56 : 2/15/2021 8:04 am : link
3rd round
Dave Krieg, Matt Hasselbeck, Mark Brunell.  
Big Blue Blogger : 2/15/2021 8:15 am : link
Warren Moon is a special case, but should count. I think he signed with Edmonton AFTER the Draft.

Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andy Dalton have had pretty decent careers too.
Randall Cunningham, Kenny Anderson, Ron Jaworski.  
Big Blue Blogger : 2/15/2021 8:21 am : link
Rich Gannon was a bit of a late bloomer, but he had a great run that included an MVP. Brad Johnson and Jeff Hostetler had nice long careers, and each won a Super Bowl.
Warren Moon....  
George from PA : 2/15/2021 8:25 am : link
.
Funny thing about some of these guys...  
Big Blue Blogger : 2/15/2021 8:25 am : link
...like Fitzpatrick, Brady, Romo, Hostetler and several others like Nick Foles, is the number of top ten picks who were benched in their favor.
Currently..Dak Prescott  
Rick in Dallas : 2/15/2021 8:43 am : link
drafted in the 4th round.
I think a guy named Bart Starr had a nice little career  
Jimmy Googs : 2/15/2021 8:46 am : link
after being drafted in the 17th round out of Alabama back in the 1950s...
RE: I think a guy named Bart Starr had a nice little career  
Big Blue '56 : 2/15/2021 8:48 am : link
In comment 15153047 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
after being drafted in the 17th round out of Alabama back in the 1950s...


In deference to the GOAT Brady (imo) and Montana, Bart Starr was the best CLUTCH QB, this fan ever saw
RE: RE: I think a guy named Bart Starr had a nice little career  
Jimmy Googs : 2/15/2021 8:50 am : link
In comment 15153050 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15153047 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


after being drafted in the 17th round out of Alabama back in the 1950s...



In deference to the GOAT Brady (imo) and Montana, Bart Starr was the best CLUTCH QB, this fan ever saw


He was the goods indeed...
Jesse Palmer  
CowboyHaters : 2/15/2021 8:50 am : link
amd Danny Kannell....never mind.
And Joe Theismann was a fourth rounder  
Jimmy Googs : 2/15/2021 8:56 am : link
out of Notre Dame in 1971.

Anybody know the team that picked him (without looking)?
RE: And Joe Theismann was a fourth rounder  
Big Blue '56 : 2/15/2021 9:03 am : link
In comment 15153054 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
out of Notre Dame in 1971.

Anybody know the team that picked him (without looking)?


Wasn’t he drafted by the CFL (Toronto?)? Dolphins?
Not a star  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/15/2021 9:10 am : link
but I think he had about a 20 year career with some starting time and overall a very fine career. Steve DeBerg
How about  
Big Blue '56 : 2/15/2021 9:12 am : link
Earl Morrall?
Holy shite, nevermind.  
Big Blue '56 : 2/15/2021 9:13 am : link
Morrall was the 2nd overall pick in Round 1 in 1956
RE: RE: And Joe Theismann was a fourth rounder  
Jimmy Googs : 2/15/2021 9:21 am : link
In comment 15153058 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15153054 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


out of Notre Dame in 1971.

Anybody know the team that picked him (without looking)?



Wasn’t he drafted by the CFL (Toronto?)? Dolphins?


Nice job bb56. Yes, Dolphins but couldn't get a contract done so split to Canadian league. Then Dolphins negotiated a first round pick from Washington a few years later for his rights.

So the 4th rounder actually became a 1st so I guess he can't be in your thread afterall...
No mention of  
Pepe LePugh : 2/15/2021 9:32 am : link
Johnny U???????
Oops  
Pepe LePugh : 2/15/2021 9:33 am : link
Missed first name on list . My bad
I realize he played for a hundred teams,  
Big Blue '56 : 2/15/2021 9:38 am : link
but does Steve Beuerlein get any love?
Hoss, and  
Dave : 2/15/2021 9:40 am : link
JLOAD ( may he rip)
Undrafted  
Big Blue '56 : 2/15/2021 9:40 am : link
Jim Zorn
Brian Sipe  
SomeFan : 2/15/2021 9:44 am : link
Was league MVP in 1980.
Joe Gilliam - Steelers  
Victor in CT : 2/15/2021 9:50 am : link
11th round. Actually beat out Bradshaw to start in 1974.

Joe Ferguson had a pretty good career with Buffalo

Pat Haden (7th Round) and James Harris both went deep in the playoffs with the Rams.

Finally: Jim Hart UDFA 1966. Invited to Cards camp after graduating Southern Illinois.
Some of the guys mentioned I don't view as having  
SomeFan : 2/15/2021 9:57 am : link
good to excellent careers
RE: Some of the guys mentioned I don't view as having  
Big Blue '56 : 2/15/2021 10:02 am : link
In comment 15153099 SomeFan said:
Quote:
good to excellent careers


Like? Just curious
Y.A. Tittle  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 2/15/2021 10:04 am : link
Drafted by Detroit Lions but not in the first round. Played initially in the AAFC before moving the the NFL with the Colts.
Kirk  
AcidTest : 2/15/2021 10:05 am : link
Cousins.

I think Warner was undrafted.
RE: RE: Some of the guys mentioned I don't view as having  
SomeFan : 2/15/2021 10:08 am : link
In comment 15153105 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15153099 SomeFan said:


Quote:


good to excellent careers



Like? Just curious

Joe Gilliam and JLoad. I don't view a 4 year backup QB as having a good to excellent NFL career.
RE: RE: RE: Some of the guys mentioned I don't view as having  
Big Blue '56 : 2/15/2021 10:12 am : link
In comment 15153114 SomeFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15153105 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15153099 SomeFan said:


Quote:


good to excellent careers



Like? Just curious


Joe Gilliam and JLoad. I don't view a 4 year backup QB as having a good to excellent NFL career.


JLoad had to be a joke
Steve Young was a supplemental pick - don’t know if he would count as  
glowrider : 2/15/2021 10:19 am : link
Non 1st round though. Mark Rypien. Jake Delhomme wasn’t drafted, neither was Jeff Garcia.
"you can draft a rb late"  
Grizz99 : 2/15/2021 10:21 am : link
Two recent superbowl winners.... Fouts and Joe Flacco.

Aaron Rogers and Patrik Mhahomes are not top five.
There are more superbowl winning qb's who were late picks than top ten picks and it isn't close.
Still the negatives here shriek....."You can draft a Runng back late". They are, of course, right, but how much chaff do you have to go through before you find a kernel?
And you can find QBs late, and guards late, WR's late...in other words, their need driven arguements are worthless.
it also gives a rational for the Laudata pick. You invest in quarterbacks late because there's always a chance. it's high risk and high rewards..Long odds that don't often pay off often but when you do you have won the most valued commodity in sports. A quarterback who is operating on the cheap......So you roll dice understaning tbe odds and that the negatives are going to bray 'wasted pick".
"you can draft a rb late"  
Grizz99 : 2/15/2021 10:22 am : link
Two recent superbowl winners.... Fouts and Joe Flacco.

Aaron Rogers and Patrick Mhahomes are not top five.

There are more superbowl winning qb's who were late picks than top ten picks and it isn't close.
Still the negatives here shriek....."You can draft a Runng back late". They are, of course, right, but how much chaff do you have to go through before you find a kernel?
And you can find QBs late, and guards late, WR's late...in other words, their need driven arguments are worthless.
it also gives a rational for the Laudata pick. You invest in quarterbacks late because there's always a chance. it's high risk and high rewards..Long odds that don't often pay off often but when you do you have won the most valued commodity in sports. A quarterback who is operating on the cheap......So you roll dice understaning tbe odds and that the negatives are going to bray 'wasted pick".
RE: Y.A. Tittle  
Victor in CT : 2/15/2021 10:23 am : link
In comment 15153109 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Quote:
Drafted by Detroit Lions but not in the first round. Played initially in the AAFC before moving the the NFL with the Colts.


he was drafted in the First Round by 2 leagues:

Y.A. Tittle
Yelberton Abraham Tittle (Old Reliable)

Position: QB Throws: Right

6-0, 192lb (183cm, 87kg)

Born: October 24, 1926 in Marshall, TX

Died: October 8, 2017 (Aged 90-349d) in Stanford, CA

College: LSU

Weighted Career AV (100-95-...): 44 (2233rd overall since 1960)

High School: Marshall (TX)

Draft: San Francisco 49ers in the 1st round (3rd overall) of the 1951 NFL Draft., Detroit Lions in the 1st round (6th overall) of the 1948 NFL Draft.

Hall of Fame: Inducted as Player in 1971 (Full List)
Nomad, that should say 2 drafts, not 2 leagues.  
Victor in CT : 2/15/2021 10:26 am : link
He was drafted by DET in 1948 6th overall but jumped to the AAFC instead. When the AAFC Colts folded, he was again eligible for the NFL draft in 1951 and was picked 3rd overall by SF.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Some of the guys mentioned I don't view as having  
SomeFan : 2/15/2021 10:28 am : link
In comment 15153119 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15153114 SomeFan said:


Quote:


In comment 15153105 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15153099 SomeFan said:


Quote:


good to excellent careers



Like? Just curious


Joe Gilliam and JLoad. I don't view a 4 year backup QB as having a good to excellent NFL career.



JLoad had to be a joke

I have no idea but it doesn't come off like a joke to me.
Also, Pat Haden didn't really have a good career - mediocre  
SomeFan : 2/15/2021 10:35 am : link
If I were to look at former Rams QBs I would take Vince Ferragamo over Pat Haden as Ferragamo was a better QB and had a better longer career including an SB appearance.
One other thing BB'56, I like your choice of Steve Beuerlein  
SomeFan : 2/15/2021 10:40 am : link
buuuuut, if I were going to go with QBs named Steve who had good to excellent careers playing with multiple teams, I'd go with DeBerg though that would be a pretty good debate.
Brett Favre  
Jim in Tampa : 2/15/2021 10:42 am : link
Can't believe no one mentioned him yet.

Drafted in the 2nd RD by ATL.
RE: One other thing BB'56, I like your choice of Steve Beuerlein  
Big Blue '56 : 2/15/2021 10:46 am : link
In comment 15153143 SomeFan said:
Quote:
buuuuut, if I were going to go with QBs named Steve who had good to excellent careers playing with multiple teams, I'd go with DeBerg though that would be a pretty good debate.


DeBerg after his initial years in SF (I think Montana replaced him?) turned out to be pretty good. He was one of the better play-action QBs of his era, imv
RE: Brett Favre  
Big Blue '56 : 2/15/2021 10:47 am : link
In comment 15153146 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
Can't believe no one mentioned him yet.

Drafted in the 2nd RD by ATL.


Chris684 mentioned him, 2nd post from the top
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Some of the guys mentioned I don't view as having  
Big Blue '56 : 2/15/2021 10:49 am : link
In comment 15153135 SomeFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15153119 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15153114 SomeFan said:


Quote:


In comment 15153105 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15153099 SomeFan said:


Quote:


good to excellent careers



Like? Just curious


Joe Gilliam and JLoad. I don't view a 4 year backup QB as having a good to excellent NFL career.



JLoad had to be a joke


I have no idea but it doesn't come off like a joke to me.


JLoad had, what, about 30 snaps in his career as a back-up?
RE: RE: One other thing BB'56, I like your choice of Steve Beuerlein  
SomeFan : 2/15/2021 10:49 am : link
In comment 15153147 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15153143 SomeFan said:


Quote:


buuuuut, if I were going to go with QBs named Steve who had good to excellent careers playing with multiple teams, I'd go with DeBerg though that would be a pretty good debate.



DeBerg after his initial years in SF (I think Montana replaced him?) turned out to be pretty good. He was one of the better play-action QBs of his era, imv

Agree - I liked his game and both Steves are worthy of this list.
Ken Stabler  
Pete in MD : 2/15/2021 10:54 am : link
2nd round pick.
RE: Ken Stabler  
Big Blue '56 : 2/15/2021 10:57 am : link
In comment 15153155 Pete in MD said:
Quote:
2nd round pick.


Great call! Never crossed my mind or, apparently, anyone else’s (unless Zi missed it above). A HOF QB and he doesn’t get a mention? Sheesh (at least on me)...
Zi=I  
Big Blue '56 : 2/15/2021 10:57 am : link
.
George Blanda  
Pete in MD : 2/15/2021 10:59 am : link
12th round
I always thought the Snake was a 1st round pick.  
Victor in CT : 2/15/2021 11:01 am : link
DeBerg was always the placeholder for the future starters: Montana, Elway, Testaverde,
Daryle Lamonica  
Pete in MD : 2/15/2021 11:07 am : link
12th round also.
Tobin Rote.  
Big Blue '56 : 2/15/2021 11:07 am : link
Came over to the Lions and helped win a title there in ‘57 against the Browns
Frank Ryan  
Big Blue '56 : 2/15/2021 11:09 am : link
when he went over to the Browns
RE: George Blanda  
chick310 : 2/15/2021 11:14 am : link
In comment 15153164 Pete in MD said:
Quote:
12th round


Nice call here on Blanda.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/15/2021 11:15 am : link
Favre, Brees, Wilson & Brunell all come to mind.
Bobby Hebert had a nice career  
Greg from LI : 2/15/2021 11:19 am : link
He wasn't drafted, but was very successful in the USFL before making the jump to the NFL.
Another  
JINTin Adirondacks : 2/15/2021 11:55 am : link
Ken Anderson
RE: Another  
Big Blue '56 : 2/15/2021 12:05 pm : link
In comment 15153222 JINTin Adirondacks said:
Quote:
Ken Anderson


If he didn’t get that bum shoulder, he could have been great, imv
Charley Johnson  
JINTin Adirondacks : 2/15/2021 12:06 pm : link
Old Bronco QB
RE: Charley Johnson  
Big Blue '56 : 2/15/2021 12:09 pm : link
In comment 15153232 JINTin Adirondacks said:
Quote:
Old Bronco QB


He started out with the Cards and did quite well much of the time. I think Jim Hart replaced him after an injury, iirc
Here's a Name out of the shadows  
JINTin Adirondacks : 2/15/2021 12:12 pm : link
Bob Berry Falcons
one more  
JINTin Adirondacks : 2/15/2021 12:18 pm : link
Lynn Dickey
Joe Kapp, Vikings.  
Big Blue '56 : 2/15/2021 12:18 pm : link
He had pretty good success with them given he had zero talent and arm strength..😂
Division Rivals - Randall Cunningham - 2nd Round pick in 1985  
sb from NYT Forum : 2/15/2021 12:20 pm : link
Mark Rypien - 6th Round in 1986. he had a short career, but he won a Super Bowl and was a two time Pro Bowler (plus 2nd team All Pro in 1991).

Neil Lomax had a respectable career before injuries forced him to retire before he was 30. 2nd Round pick.
Regarding Theismann  
Greg from LI : 2/15/2021 12:25 pm : link
He went to the CFL because the Dolphins told him flat out that he was drafted to be Bob Griese's backup and would never have a chance to start.
Rich Gannon was a late bloomer  
Greg from LI : 2/15/2021 12:26 pm : link
4th round pick, bounced around as a backup/fringe starter before he was an MVP with the Raiders.
RE: Joe Kapp, Vikings.  
Victor in CT : 2/15/2021 12:27 pm : link
In comment 15153246 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
He had pretty good success with them given he had zero talent and arm strength..😂


and he still got them as far as Tarkenton did.
RE: Division Rivals - Randall Cunningham - 2nd Round pick in 1985  
Big Blue '56 : 2/15/2021 12:33 pm : link
In comment 15153248 sb from NYT Forum said:
Lomax loved LT...😎
Quote:
Mark Rypien - 6th Round in 1986. he had a short career, but he won a Super Bowl and was a two time Pro Bowler (plus 2nd team All Pro in 1991).

Neil Lomax had a respectable career before injuries forced him to retire before he was 30. 2nd Round pick.


Lomax loved LT...😎
Heres a Guy time forgets  
JINTin Adirondacks : 2/15/2021 12:37 pm : link
John Hadl Drafted 1st round Lions never played for them 3rd round Chargers- 6x pro bowler 1x All Pro.
RE: RE: Division Rivals - Randall Cunningham - 2nd Round pick in 1985  
sb from NYT Forum : 2/15/2021 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15153256 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15153248 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


Mark Rypien - 6th Round in 1986. he had a short career, but he won a Super Bowl and was a two time Pro Bowler (plus 2nd team All Pro in 1991).

Neil Lomax had a respectable career before injuries forced him to retire before he was 30. 2nd Round pick.



Lomax loved LT...😎


Ha, so true! It seems like LT hightlight videos are all Lomax and Jaworski.

Jaworski is another 2nd round pick BTW.
Charley Conerly  
yalebowl : 8:13 am : link
Drafted in 13th round in 1945 by the Washington Redskins. Never played for them. Started with Giants in 1948.
RE: Charley Conerly  
Big Blue '56 : 8:25 am : link
In comment 15153951 yalebowl said:
Quote:
Drafted in 13th round in 1945 by the Washington Redskins. Never played for them. Started with Giants in 1948.


That could be the best call yet..He was “my” QB in ‘56 and I never would have even considered that..Kudos.
RE: RE: Charley Conerly  
Victor in CT : 9:07 am : link
In comment 15153969 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15153951 yalebowl said:


Quote:


Drafted in 13th round in 1945 by the Washington Redskins. Never played for them. Started with Giants in 1948.



That could be the best call yet..He was “my” QB in ‘56 and I never would have even considered that..Kudos.


how did he get to the Giants. I can't find that anywhere. All I found was that he was in the service from 42-45, then finished his eligibility at Ole Miss in 46-47.
RE: RE: RE: Charley Conerly  
JINTin Adirondacks : 10:31 am : link
In comment 15154005 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 15153969 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15153951 yalebowl said:


Quote:


Drafted in 13th round in 1945 by the Washington Redskins. Never played for them. Started with Giants in 1948.



That could be the best call yet..He was “my” QB in ‘56 and I never would have even considered that..Kudos.



how did he get to the Giants. I can't find that anywhere. All I found was that he was in the service from 42-45, then finished his eligibility at Ole Miss in 46-47.
Most people have forgotten by now, but the gray old man who has led the Giants since almost the beginning of time came to the Giants in a trade. Charlie Conerly was the 11th draft choice of the Washington Redskins in 1945. The Giants, sorely in need of someone who could throw a pass inside a barn and hit the wall—any wall—gave the Redskins a defensive back, Howie Livingston, and a fullback, Pete Stout, for Conerly. Both Livingston and Stout performed adequately for the 'Skins for a couple of years; Conerly led the Giants to three Eastern Conference titles and one national championship in 13 years. He still propels his creaking bones onto the playing field to win games for them
RE: RE: RE: RE: Charley Conerly  
Victor in CT : 11:20 am : link
In comment 15154096 JINTin Adirondacks said:
Thanks!
Quote:
In comment 15154005 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


In comment 15153969 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15153951 yalebowl said:


Quote:


Drafted in 13th round in 1945 by the Washington Redskins. Never played for them. Started with Giants in 1948.



That could be the best call yet..He was “my” QB in ‘56 and I never would have even considered that..Kudos.



how did he get to the Giants. I can't find that anywhere. All I found was that he was in the service from 42-45, then finished his eligibility at Ole Miss in 46-47.

Most people have forgotten by now, but the gray old man who has led the Giants since almost the beginning of time came to the Giants in a trade. Charlie Conerly was the 11th draft choice of the Washington Redskins in 1945. The Giants, sorely in need of someone who could throw a pass inside a barn and hit the wall—any wall—gave the Redskins a defensive back, Howie Livingston, and a fullback, Pete Stout, for Conerly. Both Livingston and Stout performed adequately for the 'Skins for a couple of years; Conerly led the Giants to three Eastern Conference titles and one national championship in 13 years. He still propels his creaking bones onto the playing field to win games for them


Thanks!
And the 1959  
Big Blue '56 : 11:43 am : link
MVP
RE: And the 1959  
yalebowl : 1:17 pm : link
In comment 15154205 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
MVP


Charlie Conerly was my favorite. Most of my early Giant memories are by radio due to the blackout rules. I met Jimmy Patton and John Lovotere who came to the small deli I worked at at my boss’s invitation in Riverside (Greenwich).
RE: RE: And the 1959  
Big Blue '56 : 1:36 pm : link
In comment 15154309 yalebowl said:
Quote:
In comment 15154205 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


MVP



Charlie Conerly was my favorite. Most of my early Giant memories are by radio due to the blackout rules. I met Jimmy Patton and John Lovotere who came to the small deli I worked at at my boss’s invitation in Riverside (Greenwich).


Yes, until we got our season pass in the late ‘50s, we had to travel to Ct to watch the game. Otherwise, yes, the radio
