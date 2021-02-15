NON Round 1 drafted or undrafted QBs with worthy careers

Two recent superbowl winners.... Fouts and Joe Flacco.
Aaron Rogers and Patrik Mhahomes are not top five.
There are more superbowl winning qb's who were late picks than top ten picks and it isn't close.
Still the negatives here shriek....."You can draft a Runng back late". They are, of course, right, but how much chaff do you have to go through before you find a kernel?
And you can find QBs late, and guards late, WR's late...in other words, their need driven arguements are worthless.
it also gives a rational for the Laudata pick. You invest in quarterbacks late because there's always a chance. it's high risk and high rewards..Long odds that don't often pay off often but when you do you have won the most valued commodity in sports. A quarterback who is operating on the cheap......So you roll dice understaning tbe odds and that the negatives are going to bray 'wasted pick".
Drafted in 13th round in 1945 by the Washington Redskins. Never played for them. Started with Giants in 1948.
That could be the best call yet..He was “my” QB in ‘56 and I never would have even considered that..Kudos.
how did he get to the Giants. I can't find that anywhere. All I found was that he was in the service from 42-45, then finished his eligibility at Ole Miss in 46-47.
Most people have forgotten by now, but the gray old man who has led the Giants since almost the beginning of time came to the Giants in a trade. Charlie Conerly was the 11th draft choice of the Washington Redskins in 1945. The Giants, sorely in need of someone who could throw a pass inside a barn and hit the wall—any wall—gave the Redskins a defensive back, Howie Livingston, and a fullback, Pete Stout, for Conerly. Both Livingston and Stout performed adequately for the 'Skins for a couple of years; Conerly led the Giants to three Eastern Conference titles and one national championship in 13 years. He still propels his creaking bones onto the playing field to win games for them
Charlie Conerly was my favorite. Most of my early Giant memories are by radio due to the blackout rules. I met Jimmy Patton and John Lovotere who came to the small deli I worked at at my boss’s invitation in Riverside (Greenwich).
Yes, until we got our season pass in the late ‘50s, we had to travel to Ct to watch the game. Otherwise, yes, the radio
Dare I say Tony Romo? Injury shortened and filled with some playoff disappointment but definitely worthy
Staubach understandable since he had a commitment to the Navy. Kurt A
Warner was working 8n a K Mart I believe.
I watched his entire career and for some reason thought he was a first rounder. I remember he was traded to the Skins from Philly straight up for Norm Snead
Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andy Dalton have had pretty decent careers too.
In deference to the GOAT Brady (imo) and Montana, Bart Starr was the best CLUTCH QB, this fan ever saw
after being drafted in the 17th round out of Alabama back in the 1950s...
In deference to the GOAT Brady (imo) and Montana, Bart Starr was the best CLUTCH QB, this fan ever saw
He was the goods indeed...
Anybody know the team that picked him (without looking)?
Anybody know the team that picked him (without looking)?
Wasn’t he drafted by the CFL (Toronto?)? Dolphins?
out of Notre Dame in 1971.
Anybody know the team that picked him (without looking)?
Wasn’t he drafted by the CFL (Toronto?)? Dolphins?
Nice job bb56. Yes, Dolphins but couldn't get a contract done so split to Canadian league. Then Dolphins negotiated a first round pick from Washington a few years later for his rights.
So the 4th rounder actually became a 1st so I guess he can't be in your thread afterall...
Joe Ferguson had a pretty good career with Buffalo
Pat Haden (7th Round) and James Harris both went deep in the playoffs with the Rams.
Finally: Jim Hart UDFA 1966. Invited to Cards camp after graduating Southern Illinois.
Like? Just curious
I think Warner was undrafted.
good to excellent careers
Like? Just curious
Joe Gilliam and JLoad. I don't view a 4 year backup QB as having a good to excellent NFL career.
JLoad had to be a joke
he was drafted in the First Round by 2 leagues:
Y.A. Tittle
Yelberton Abraham Tittle (Old Reliable)
Position: QB Throws: Right
6-0, 192lb (183cm, 87kg)
Born: October 24, 1926 in Marshall, TX
Died: October 8, 2017 (Aged 90-349d) in Stanford, CA
College: LSU
Weighted Career AV (100-95-...): 44 (2233rd overall since 1960)
High School: Marshall (TX)
Draft: San Francisco 49ers in the 1st round (3rd overall) of the 1951 NFL Draft., Detroit Lions in the 1st round (6th overall) of the 1948 NFL Draft.
Hall of Fame: Inducted as Player in 1971 (Full List)
I have no idea but it doesn't come off like a joke to me.
Drafted in the 2nd RD by ATL.
DeBerg after his initial years in SF (I think Montana replaced him?) turned out to be pretty good. He was one of the better play-action QBs of his era, imv
Drafted in the 2nd RD by ATL.
Chris684 mentioned him, 2nd post from the top
JLoad had, what, about 30 snaps in his career as a back-up?
buuuuut, if I were going to go with QBs named Steve who had good to excellent careers playing with multiple teams, I'd go with DeBerg though that would be a pretty good debate.
DeBerg after his initial years in SF (I think Montana replaced him?) turned out to be pretty good. He was one of the better play-action QBs of his era, imv
Agree - I liked his game and both Steves are worthy of this list.
Great call! Never crossed my mind or, apparently, anyone else’s (unless Zi missed it above). A HOF QB and he doesn’t get a mention? Sheesh (at least on me)...
Nice call here on Blanda.
If he didn’t get that bum shoulder, he could have been great, imv
He started out with the Cards and did quite well much of the time. I think Jim Hart replaced him after an injury, iirc
Neil Lomax had a respectable career before injuries forced him to retire before he was 30. 2nd Round pick.
and he still got them as far as Tarkenton did.
Neil Lomax had a respectable career before injuries forced him to retire before he was 30. 2nd Round pick.
Lomax loved LT...😎
Mark Rypien - 6th Round in 1986. he had a short career, but he won a Super Bowl and was a two time Pro Bowler (plus 2nd team All Pro in 1991).
Neil Lomax had a respectable career before injuries forced him to retire before he was 30. 2nd Round pick.
Lomax loved LT...😎
Ha, so true! It seems like LT hightlight videos are all Lomax and Jaworski.
Jaworski is another 2nd round pick BTW.
That could be the best call yet..He was “my” QB in ‘56 and I never would have even considered that..Kudos.
Thanks!
Charlie Conerly was my favorite. Most of my early Giant memories are by radio due to the blackout rules. I met Jimmy Patton and John Lovotere who came to the small deli I worked at at my boss’s invitation in Riverside (Greenwich).
MVP
Charlie Conerly was my favorite. Most of my early Giant memories are by radio due to the blackout rules. I met Jimmy Patton and John Lovotere who came to the small deli I worked at at my boss’s invitation in Riverside (Greenwich).
Yes, until we got our season pass in the late ‘50s, we had to travel to Ct to watch the game. Otherwise, yes, the radio