Re-sign Tomlinson or use cash for a #1 WR?

eric2425ny : 2/15/2021 1:52 pm
I like Tomlinson a lot but if we have a shot at Golladay or Robinson, I’m opting to re-sign LW and using the Tomlinson money to put towards signing Golladay or Robinson. This obviously assumes we aren’t able to perform the cap gymnastics required to sign LW, Tomlinson, and a top free agent WR.

In my opinion it’s harder to find a legit #1 WR than it is to draft another guy that is close to Tomlinson’s caliber. I think this is a case where you have to figure out which position will have the biggest impact on the win/loss column. I feel that is a #1 WR since it is just as impactful on the running game as the passing game.

How does everyone else feel about this?
No brainer  
Judge_and_Jury : 2/15/2021 1:54 pm : link
#1 seasoned vet WR over a 3rd quality DT below LW and Dexter Lawrence.

Thats what Buff and Cards did for their young QBs with very positive results.
Re-sign DT  
Big Blue '56 : 2/15/2021 1:56 pm : link
You can never have too much strength on the DL..
Not even a discussion  
Saquads26 : 2/15/2021 1:57 pm : link
WR
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/15/2021 1:58 pm : link
I don't see us bringing back LW and Tomlinson regardless so WR.
RE: ...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/15/2021 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15153342 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I don't see us bringing back LW and Tomlinson regardless so WR.


Bringing back BOTH of them. It's one or the other, with LW the clear favorite.
And if those to top guys aren't available?  
rasbutant : 2/15/2021 1:59 pm : link
Are you spending 10M on T.Y Hilton or Tomlinson?
Love Tomlinson  
allstarjim : 2/15/2021 2:00 pm : link
But if it's a decision between Chris Godwin or Tomlinson, I would want Godwin.

For others, I'd rather keep DT. So it depends on the WR. I'd sooner pay Tomlinson over Golladay. I know the latter has his share of fans here, and I agree he's a great talent, but his injury history gives me a little caution.
That's not an either/or  
BillT : 2/15/2021 2:07 pm : link
Tomlinson's money will not get us a #1 WR in FA. Keep the D together and get the WR(s) in the draft.
RE: That's not an either/or  
Big Blue '56 : 2/15/2021 2:16 pm : link
In comment 15153354 BillT said:
Quote:
Tomlinson's money will not get us a #1 WR in FA. Keep the D together and get the WR(s) in the draft.


That’s what I’m thinking
RE: That's not an either/or  
eric2425ny : 2/15/2021 2:17 pm : link
In comment 15153354 BillT said:
Quote:
Tomlinson's money will not get us a #1 WR in FA. Keep the D together and get the WR(s) in the draft.


Agreed those receivers will cost more than Tomlinson. I was saying is it better to use the 11-12 million a year we would give Tomlinson to use towards one of the WR’s. Meaning we would need to kick in another 5-6 million in addition to the Tomlinson salary.
RE: And if those to top guys aren't available?  
eric2425ny : 2/15/2021 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15153346 rasbutant said:
Quote:
Are you spending 10M on T.Y Hilton or Tomlinson?


If we can’t get Robinson, Golladay, or maybe Godwin I would re-sign Tomlinson and draft a WR in round or or two and either pick up a third tier receiver in FA or draft another one in the mid rounds.
RE: RE: That's not an either/or  
BillT : 2/15/2021 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15153370 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15153354 BillT said:


Quote:


Tomlinson's money will not get us a #1 WR in FA. Keep the D together and get the WR(s) in the draft.



Agreed those receivers will cost more than Tomlinson. I was saying is it better to use the 11-12 million a year we would give Tomlinson to use towards one of the WR’s. Meaning we would need to kick in another 5-6 million in addition to the Tomlinson salary.

And then you have to go out a replace Tomlinson. Robinson is probably the only true #1n the group and I don't want to pay as much as that will take. Way too much to spend and the D takes a step back. Two bad results.
RE: RE: RE: That's not an either/or  
eric2425ny : 2/15/2021 2:24 pm : link
In comment 15153379 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 15153370 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


In comment 15153354 BillT said:


Quote:


Tomlinson's money will not get us a #1 WR in FA. Keep the D together and get the WR(s) in the draft.



Agreed those receivers will cost more than Tomlinson. I was saying is it better to use the 11-12 million a year we would give Tomlinson to use towards one of the WR’s. Meaning we would need to kick in another 5-6 million in addition to the Tomlinson salary.


And then you have to go out a replace Tomlinson. Robinson is probably the only true #1n the group and I don't want to pay as much as that will take. Way too much to spend and the D takes a step back. Two bad results.


If it went down that way I envision them drafting another DT in round 2 or 3 in addition to Hill getting more reps. I just don’t know if I see the Giants signing LW and Tomlinson to long term deals. That’s a lot of cash to spend on the defensive line. Especially if they are anticipating resigning Lawrence in the next few years.
I hate this choice  
D HOS : 2/15/2021 2:26 pm : link
I love having a strong DL and I want to build on that, not step it back. Tomlinson is a crucial player. I will be really upset when he is officially gone.

But if I am honest and dispassionate, getting a great WR, right now with this roster, is slightly more important than keeping the DL.
I'd say  
ghost718 : 2/15/2021 2:30 pm : link
Re-sign one of Williams / Tomlinson,and either draft or trade for a replacement. Can't say Williams is an automatic,I'm hopeful,but we'll see what happens.

Receiver is probably a serious option with what's left.
I agree get the WR in the draft  
Chip : 2/15/2021 2:34 pm : link
Sign both Tomlinson and Williams. Tomlinson should cost less than the WRs mentioned.
You dont need Tomlinson  
blueblood : 2/15/2021 2:37 pm : link
Thats why you have Dexter Lawrence as his ready replacement.
RE: You dont need Tomlinson  
eric2425ny : 2/15/2021 2:43 pm : link
In comment 15153399 blueblood said:
Quote:
Thats why you have Dexter Lawrence as his ready replacement.


I kind of felt that way when they drafted Lawrence a few years ago. That’s kind of been the Giants way the last decade or so. Linval Joseph, Cornelius Griffin, Barry Cofield, Jonathan Hankins. While those were all Reese decisions it wouldn’t surprise me to see the trend continue.
Sign good football players  
hitdog42 : 2/15/2021 2:47 pm : link
Tomlinson is good--- losing him would take a top unit and make it not as strong.
if he becomes too expensive in negotiating then he walks.
but it would be silly to have a preset view to not resign a very productive and young player.
as Sy mentioned in his note--- the team needs an identity. elite DL could be one if they retain their guys. it covers up a lot of other talent deficiencies on defense

I'm with BillT  
Red Dog : 2/15/2021 2:49 pm : link
Sign them both, get the WRs in the draft.

Dont think Tomlinson is getting the credit he deserves.  
j_rud : 2/15/2021 2:51 pm : link
Its the strength of the team and he's a third of it. And a captain to boot. Id rather keep the known commodity and maintain that strength than gamble on a FA.
Tomlinson is also a captain.  
robbieballs2003 : 2/15/2021 2:52 pm : link
I think that says a lot that never gets brought up.
Keep Tomlinson...  
bw in dc : 2/15/2021 2:56 pm : link
don't re-sign LW and try to sign a few second tier WRs (either early or in the second or third wave after cuts) and target a quality G or C.

Too many holes to fill if we sign LW, especially with so much riding on Jones this year...
this isn't a fair debate  
djm : 2/15/2021 3:04 pm : link
because Tomlinson won't cost the same as a legit outside FA WR. But yes i'd rather get the impact WR than spend that same money on DT.

I still think Tomlinson will be the biggest surprise of the offseason around here because he won't get the big offer some here assume he will get, and subsequently will be re-signed by big blue--maybe a 1 year deal.

RE: Keep Tomlinson...  
djm : 2/15/2021 3:09 pm : link
In comment 15153423 bw in dc said:
Quote:
don't re-sign LW and try to sign a few second tier WRs (either early or in the second or third wave after cuts) and target a quality G or C.

Too many holes to fill if we sign LW, especially with so much riding on Jones this year...


I still just lose my mind when I see takes like this. You're telling me a team that has few impact players and a team that doesn't even pay many impact [player salaries at all, Martinez and Bradbury and maybe Zietler being the lone exceptions, now cannot afford to pay an impact 3/4 DE? Solider aint gonna be here much longer and neither will the contract. Same with Zietler. We can't pay 3-4 defensive impact players?
RE: RE: Keep Tomlinson...  
eric2425ny : 2/15/2021 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15153436 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15153423 bw in dc said:


Quote:


don't re-sign LW and try to sign a few second tier WRs (either early or in the second or third wave after cuts) and target a quality G or C.

Too many holes to fill if we sign LW, especially with so much riding on Jones this year...



I still just lose my mind when I see takes like this. You're telling me a team that has few impact players and a team that doesn't even pay many impact [player salaries at all, Martinez and Bradbury and maybe Zietler being the lone exceptions, now cannot afford to pay an impact 3/4 DE? Solider aint gonna be here much longer and neither will the contract. Same with Zietler. We can't pay 3-4 defensive impact players?


They need to re-sign LW. Him and Bradbury are the only pro-bowl caliber players we have on D at the moment. I have a feeling McKinney could be special as well but time will tell.
some of you are looking at this year's cap space  
djm : 2/15/2021 3:20 pm : link
without proper context. The Giants have a shit load of room heading into 2022. They also have a bunch of cap space to create when, not if but when they cut some players before FA opens.

I keep saying it but teams that win and are all in, pay about half their starters big time money. We are paying approx 1/4 of our roster big time money. Granted, some of these cheaper players are coming up on new deals, but they aren't due quite yet, and we don't even know for sure if each and every ascending player is going to get 2nd contracts here yet.

We really aren't paying many long term bigger contracts. The biggest ones are short term, guys like LW and Solder and Zietler.
lastly  
djm : 2/15/2021 3:22 pm : link
if you are hesitant to re-sign your own studs, who the hell are you going to pay? If not Williams, who?

You strive to pay a guy like Williams. That's exactly the kind of player we should be paying.
djm...  
bw in dc : 2/15/2021 3:26 pm : link
I'm hedging that Graham is more important than LW.

And we should be desperate - unfortunately - to find out if Jones is the solution. We can't half-ass it with Jones. He needs every resource to succeed or fail this year.
As BoB Papa said on Twitter many times  
jlukes : 2/15/2021 3:27 pm : link
The Giants can’t make the Linval Joseph mistake again
RE: lastly  
Jimmy Googs : 2/15/2021 3:28 pm : link
In comment 15153447 djm said:
Quote:
if you are hesitant to re-sign your own studs, who the hell are you going to pay? If not Williams, who?

You strive to pay a guy like Williams. That's exactly the kind of player we should be paying.


Williams has been on the Giants since Oct 2019. For a team striving to pay him, they seem a little slower than you all to rip out their checkbook...
Graham has done a great job  
djm : 2/15/2021 3:28 pm : link
but he isn't sacking Russel Wilson 3 times or sacking The Dallas QB in a big game.

You won't say it--try it on for size. Leonard Williams is a great player.

I bet you won't agree.

You keep them both  
jlukes : 2/15/2021 3:29 pm : link
You’re not paying a franchise qb and cap for 20222 looks great.

Don’t turn a strength into mediocrity
RE: Graham has done a great job  
Jimmy Googs : 2/15/2021 3:38 pm : link
In comment 15153456 djm said:
Quote:
but he isn't sacking Russel Wilson 3 times or sacking The Dallas QB in a big game.

You won't say it--try it on for size. Leonard Williams is a great player.

I bet you won't agree.


Leonard Williams is a good player. And he had some damn big games for the Giants last season...

If At All Possible, Sign Both LW & DT  
Trainmaster : 2/15/2021 3:41 pm : link
I'm with those who say try to get a WR in the draft (if WR is BPA in rounds 1 or 2, grab there).

Need a strong defense!

Tomlinson.  
FStubbs : 2/15/2021 3:49 pm : link
Don't take away from a strength to sign a shiny hood ornament.

We don't need a #1 WR, we need functional WRs. Sign a mid level guy and draft a guy in the 2nd round.
Golladay  
jeff57 : 2/15/2021 3:58 pm : link
.
RE: As BoB Papa said on Twitter many times  
SirLoinOfBeef : 2/15/2021 4:00 pm : link
In comment 15153453 jlukes said:
Quote:
The Giants can’t make the Linval Joseph mistake again


As someone who hated to see Joseph walk, I don't think it's an apples to apples comparison. The Giants didn't have Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence and BJ Hill on the IDL with Joseph. It was Joseph and Cullen Jenkins in the middle. Obviously the strength was at DE with Tuck, JPP and Kiwi.

I'd love to keep Tomlinson. But the offense is a mess and desperately needs playmakers.

This is the wrong hypothetical  
SleepyOwl : 2/15/2021 4:01 pm : link
The draft is loaded with receivers. From a managerial standpoint, the Giants are not being forced to make this decision, when you can have Tomlinson and draft Waddle, Marshall Jr, Batemore, etc.... The more acute question is would you rather have Zeitler on the oline or Tomlinson on the line. The best of GM's find a way to make it all happen. You KEEP TOMLINSON, ZEITLER, AND SIGN A PLAYMAKER. If you're really shrewd you find a way to keep Solder as well. It's time to load up.
Trade for Mecole Hardman?  
Milton : 2/15/2021 4:13 pm : link
Quote:
“I can really run routes,” Hardman said, via ESPN. “That kind of makes me mad when people say, ‘Oh, he’s just a deep ball threat.’ I literally can run routes very well. People don’t really see it because a lot of my routes are down the field. You’ve got Travis and Sammy and Tyreek for all that other stuff. They can do everything across the board. I can really run routes really well. I get out of my breaks very well. A lot of people think I can’t run routes. I’m like, ‘What?’ People have the misunderstanding that I can’t run routes. I’m very capable of running every route on the tree.”
The only question is: can he run routes?
RE: Graham has done a great job  
bw in dc : 2/15/2021 4:20 pm : link
In comment 15153456 djm said:
Quote:
but he isn't sacking Russel Wilson 3 times or sacking The Dallas QB in a big game.

You won't say it--try it on for size. Leonard Williams is a great player.

I bet you won't agree.


LW had a great year. Great player? Let's see some more of these 2020 seasons before we he wears the "great crown"..

Which is one of the reasons I'm willing to let LW walk. It's going to be a king's ransom AND it's really anyone's guess if he replicates another year. A year when so much was on the line for him personally.

I am still buying Graham stock and think he's got that Belichick ability to manufacture a pass rush without a stud.
Re-sign both LW and DT this offseason  
Rick in Dallas : 2/15/2021 4:21 pm : link
WR class is deep this year.
Draft BPA at number 11. You can get a very good WR in the second round. I really like Terrace Marshall in the second and a big fan of Seth Williams in the third round.
RE: Trade for Mecole Hardman?  
eric2425ny : 2/15/2021 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15153484 Milton said:
Quote:


Quote:


“I can really run routes,” Hardman said, via ESPN. “That kind of makes me mad when people say, ‘Oh, he’s just a deep ball threat.’ I literally can run routes very well. People don’t really see it because a lot of my routes are down the field. You’ve got Travis and Sammy and Tyreek for all that other stuff. They can do everything across the board. I can really run routes really well. I get out of my breaks very well. A lot of people think I can’t run routes. I’m like, ‘What?’ People have the misunderstanding that I can’t run routes. I’m very capable of running every route on the tree.”

The only question is: can he run routes?
.

I’d love to trade for him. Nice cheap contract which would give us a year or two to see what he can do. That being said, he’s Tyreek Hill insurance for KC. They basically drafted him fearing that Hill would be in deep shit with the league for that situation with his kid having his arm broken. Now they have Hardman if Hill loses his mind again or gets injured.
RE: Re-sign both LW and DT this offseason  
eric2425ny : 2/15/2021 4:27 pm : link
In comment 15153490 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
WR class is deep this year.
Draft BPA at number 11. You can get a very good WR in the second round. I really like Terrace Marshall in the second and a big fan of Seth Williams in the third round.


I understand your reasoning, but second round WR’s aren’t generally ready to be #1 guys in year 1. We need to give Jones a real threat to score on every play. Look at the teams in the top 4 this year. Rodgers has Adams, Mahomes has Hill and Kelce, Brady has Evans, Godwin, AB, Gronk, and Buffalo has Diggs.

I’m not saying a second round pick doesn’t have the potential to be great down the road, but counting on a second round pick to be the #1 receiver does not seem realistic.
Mecole Hardman  
ghost718 : 2/15/2021 4:33 pm : link
Does he have a brother named MeCatch?

Or another who never amounted to anything,
MeShit?
RE: RE: Graham has done a great job  
djm : 2/15/2021 4:46 pm : link
In comment 15153489 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15153456 djm said:


Quote:


but he isn't sacking Russel Wilson 3 times or sacking The Dallas QB in a big game.

You won't say it--try it on for size. Leonard Williams is a great player.

I bet you won't agree.




LW had a great year. Great player? Let's see some more of these 2020 seasons before we he wears the "great crown"..

Which is one of the reasons I'm willing to let LW walk. It's going to be a king's ransom AND it's really anyone's guess if he replicates another year. A year when so much was on the line for him personally.

I am still buying Graham stock and think he's got that Belichick ability to manufacture a pass rush without a stud.


You don't manufacture a passrush without talent either in the secondary and/or at the DT position. Pats had both.
RE: RE: RE: Graham has done a great job  
eric2425ny : 2/15/2021 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15153506 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15153489 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15153456 djm said:


Quote:


but he isn't sacking Russel Wilson 3 times or sacking The Dallas QB in a big game.

You won't say it--try it on for size. Leonard Williams is a great player.

I bet you won't agree.




LW had a great year. Great player? Let's see some more of these 2020 seasons before we he wears the "great crown"..

Which is one of the reasons I'm willing to let LW walk. It's going to be a king's ransom AND it's really anyone's guess if he replicates another year. A year when so much was on the line for him personally.

I am still buying Graham stock and think he's got that Belichick ability to manufacture a pass rush without a stud.



You don't manufacture a passrush without talent either in the secondary and/or at the DT position. Pats had both.


Yup, and if Graham has another season like this one you better believe he is getting a head coaching gig. Making personnel decisions based on the skill of a coordinator is dangerous. We need all the talent we can get. We make that trade for LW, he plays his ass off and now we want to just let him walk away? Makes no sense.
RE: RE: RE: Graham has done a great job  
bw in dc : 2/15/2021 4:59 pm : link
In comment 15153506 djm said:
Quote:

You don't manufacture a passrush without talent either in the secondary and/or at the DT position. Pats had both.


Well, I think we're damn close in the secondary for that part of the equation.

And the Pats didn't have big retail names at DT - did they?
It's not an easy decision  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/15/2021 5:16 pm : link
but I'd let Tomlinson walk if it meant getting Godwin or Robinson (I'm not as interested in Golladay at the price I assume he'll command).

My view on it is that if you're going to address one of these positions in FA (our own or someone else's) and one of these positions in the draft, then getting the immediate help at WR while letting the draftee on the DL rotate in with Hill, Lawrence, Williams (who I assume we'll re-sign, and hope we do this time around) should theoretically pay greater dividends than keeping the DL intact and hoping that a rookie WR is the secret sauce for the offense.

Sure, if we got ourselves this year's Justin Jefferson (or even CeeDee Lamb), we're sitting pretty and we have a potentially dominant DL to go along with it. But what if we get this year's Henry Ruggs or Jerry Jeudy? Those guys were dynamite WR prospects and may still become studs, but they weren't consistent contributors as rookies. And we need to know what we have in DJ, not to mention need to be able to score points if we're going to be a winning program in 2021.

I really like Tomlinson, I'd love to keep him. I fully recognize the dirty work he does on the line, and hope that someone can fill that gap without too much of a dropoff - no guarantee there. But if we're trying to build a team and not just one powerhouse position group, we need to shift some resources away from the DL, which is already a bit overlevered as it is.

On top of that, I think we need to add more than one WR. I'm not fully sold on Slayton (but remain optimistic that his chemistry with DJ from 2019 will return in a better offense), and I don't know if we can ever rely 100% on Shepard. We can go get a plug-and-play WR in FA, then add another WR from a deep class in the middle rounds of this year's draft (I'd love to add someone like Marquez Stevenson or Anthony Schwartz to the offense). That also frees up our top pick at #11 to take someone like Surtain or Parsons to bolster the back 7 on defense.

I just fundamentally do not agree with an over-allocation of assets and resources on the DL in today's NFL, unless it includes an unstoppable pass rush. Winning in the trenches is important, but I believe we have the pieces to still be stout along the DL without Tomlinson. I think his marginal value is less than what a true #1 WR would bring.
RE: It's not an easy decision  
Judge_and_Jury : 2/15/2021 5:21 pm : link
In comment 15153542 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
but I'd let Tomlinson walk if it meant getting Godwin or Robinson (I'm not as interested in Golladay at the price I assume he'll command).

My view on it is that if you're going to address one of these positions in FA (our own or someone else's) and one of these positions in the draft, then getting the immediate help at WR while letting the draftee on the DL rotate in with Hill, Lawrence, Williams (who I assume we'll re-sign, and hope we do this time around) should theoretically pay greater dividends than keeping the DL intact and hoping that a rookie WR is the secret sauce for the offense.

Sure, if we got ourselves this year's Justin Jefferson (or even CeeDee Lamb), we're sitting pretty and we have a potentially dominant DL to go along with it. But what if we get this year's Henry Ruggs or Jerry Jeudy? Those guys were dynamite WR prospects and may still become studs, but they weren't consistent contributors as rookies. And we need to know what we have in DJ, not to mention need to be able to score points if we're going to be a winning program in 2021.

I really like Tomlinson, I'd love to keep him. I fully recognize the dirty work he does on the line, and hope that someone can fill that gap without too much of a dropoff - no guarantee there. But if we're trying to build a team and not just one powerhouse position group, we need to shift some resources away from the DL, which is already a bit overlevered as it is.

On top of that, I think we need to add more than one WR. I'm not fully sold on Slayton (but remain optimistic that his chemistry with DJ from 2019 will return in a better offense), and I don't know if we can ever rely 100% on Shepard. We can go get a plug-and-play WR in FA, then add another WR from a deep class in the middle rounds of this year's draft (I'd love to add someone like Marquez Stevenson or Anthony Schwartz to the offense). That also frees up our top pick at #11 to take someone like Surtain or Parsons to bolster the back 7 on defense.

I just fundamentally do not agree with an over-allocation of assets and resources on the DL in today's NFL, unless it includes an unstoppable pass rush. Winning in the trenches is important, but I believe we have the pieces to still be stout along the DL without Tomlinson. I think his marginal value is less than what a true #1 WR would bring.


Great post GD.
you have to pay impact players big money  
GiantsFan84 : 2/15/2021 5:35 pm : link
where you get hurt is paying 10 mil a year to someone like shep or 6 mil to engram. those are the contracts that kill a team as they are average to below average players taking up a lot of money. i'd even put zeitler in that category as if you're paying a guard 10 mil + a year he better be awesome and zeitler is just decent

tomlinson is a good player and if you can bring him back for 5-7 mil a year, i say yea go ahead and do it. but if he's going to be in that 10 mil a year range than no way let him walk.

i also wonder how much the lack of cap space for teams will destroy the market for someone like tomlinson.
RE: It's not an easy decision  
eric2425ny : 2/15/2021 5:49 pm : link
In comment 15153542 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
but I'd let Tomlinson walk if it meant getting Godwin or Robinson (I'm not as interested in Golladay at the price I assume he'll command).

My view on it is that if you're going to address one of these positions in FA (our own or someone else's) and one of these positions in the draft, then getting the immediate help at WR while letting the draftee on the DL rotate in with Hill, Lawrence, Williams (who I assume we'll re-sign, and hope we do this time around) should theoretically pay greater dividends than keeping the DL intact and hoping that a rookie WR is the secret sauce for the offense.

Sure, if we got ourselves this year's Justin Jefferson (or even CeeDee Lamb), we're sitting pretty and we have a potentially dominant DL to go along with it. But what if we get this year's Henry Ruggs or Jerry Jeudy? Those guys were dynamite WR prospects and may still become studs, but they weren't consistent contributors as rookies. And we need to know what we have in DJ, not to mention need to be able to score points if we're going to be a winning program in 2021.

I really like Tomlinson, I'd love to keep him. I fully recognize the dirty work he does on the line, and hope that someone can fill that gap without too much of a dropoff - no guarantee there. But if we're trying to build a team and not just one powerhouse position group, we need to shift some resources away from the DL, which is already a bit overlevered as it is.

On top of that, I think we need to add more than one WR. I'm not fully sold on Slayton (but remain optimistic that his chemistry with DJ from 2019 will return in a better offense), and I don't know if we can ever rely 100% on Shepard. We can go get a plug-and-play WR in FA, then add another WR from a deep class in the middle rounds of this year's draft (I'd love to add someone like Marquez Stevenson or Anthony Schwartz to the offense). That also frees up our top pick at #11 to take someone like Surtain or Parsons to bolster the back 7 on defense.

I just fundamentally do not agree with an over-allocation of assets and resources on the DL in today's NFL, unless it includes an unstoppable pass rush. Winning in the trenches is important, but I believe we have the pieces to still be stout along the DL without Tomlinson. I think his marginal value is less than what a true #1 WR would bring.


Totally agree.
RE: It's not an easy decision  
bw in dc : 2/15/2021 6:23 pm : link
In comment 15153542 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:



I just fundamentally do not agree with an over-allocation of assets and resources on the DL in today's NFL, unless it includes an unstoppable pass rush. Winning in the trenches is important, but I believe we have the pieces to still be stout along the DL without Tomlinson. I think his marginal value is less than what a true #1 WR would bring.


Per the bold, I think the same thing, but replace Tomlinson with LW.

And that should allow for more money to be spend where the need is greatest.
I’d love to keep DT, but in a cap-strapped  
Simms11 : 2/15/2021 6:46 pm : link
environment, we won’t be able to afford both DT and LW. Williams is the higher priority to sign. I think DT can be replaced much easier and we can then use the available funds to bring in a #1 WR if possible.
RE: RE: It's not an easy decision  
GManinDC : 2/15/2021 8:42 pm : link
In comment 15153594 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15153542 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:





I just fundamentally do not agree with an over-allocation of assets and resources on the DL in today's NFL, unless it includes an unstoppable pass rush. Winning in the trenches is important, but I believe we have the pieces to still be stout along the DL without Tomlinson. I think his marginal value is less than what a true #1 WR would bring.



Per the bold, I think the same thing, but replace Tomlinson with LW.

And that should allow for more money to be spend where the need is greatest.


and hope that someone can fill that gap without too much of a dropoff - no guarantee there.

I don't agree with that Gatorade Dunk

That is not sound judgement there. You weaken a strength and "hope" that someone can fill the gap". If we see a drop of with Tomlinson gone, it will probably be the detrimental to LW. We can see his performance drop off and there is no guarantee that B Hill will resign. Then you're left with LW and Lawrence.

But i'm in agreement with bw on this. I would let LW walk if it means i lose both. Ideally, i would like to have both
I'm still trying to figure out how LW  
GManinDC : 2/15/2021 9:01 pm : link
mad Tomlinson better. BJ Hill had 5 sacks his rookie year playing next to Tomlinson..
use the cash for a #1 WR  
MookGiants : 2/15/2021 9:05 pm : link
Tomlinson is a player that good organizations find ways to replace at a lower cost. He's a good not great player. This team is going no where unless they add playmakers on offense.
RE: RE: RE: It's not an easy decision  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/15/2021 9:12 pm : link
In comment 15153718 GManinDC said:
Quote:
In comment 15153594 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15153542 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:





I just fundamentally do not agree with an over-allocation of assets and resources on the DL in today's NFL, unless it includes an unstoppable pass rush. Winning in the trenches is important, but I believe we have the pieces to still be stout along the DL without Tomlinson. I think his marginal value is less than what a true #1 WR would bring.



Per the bold, I think the same thing, but replace Tomlinson with LW.

And that should allow for more money to be spend where the need is greatest.



and hope that someone can fill that gap without too much of a dropoff - no guarantee there.

I don't agree with that Gatorade Dunk

That is not sound judgement there. You weaken a strength and "hope" that someone can fill the gap". If we see a drop of with Tomlinson gone, it will probably be the detrimental to LW. We can see his performance drop off and there is no guarantee that B Hill will resign. Then you're left with LW and Lawrence.

But i'm in agreement with bw on this. I would let LW walk if it means i lose both. Ideally, i would like to have both

If you need a very good 1st round pick (Lawrence), a fairly productive 3rd round pick (Hill) and a full-priced 2nd contract guy in Tomlinson to prop up your stud defensive lineman in Williams, I don't think he's necessarily the superstar that his next contract will reflect.

Aaron Donald makes the DL around him better or at least maintains his excellence regardless of the varying cast surrounding him. So did JJ Watt in his prime. That's the level we should be hoping that Williams is ascending toward; it's almost certainly how he'll be paid.

It's not a sure thing that Tomlinson's replacement will equal his production, but the cupboard isn't bare regardless, especially not to the degree that the WR group is. Rookie WRs aren't any more likely to immediately produce than rookie DL. The DL is just much more equipped to survive that risk than the WRs are (and the offense by extension).

Another bad season for the offense and we're right back here in the cellar for another year, this time probably with an eye on QB prospects again. The best case scenario for this team is for Jones to succeed, and we've seen this past season that we're not going to get that without a significant talent upgrade surrounding him. Simply drafting a highly rated WR prospect isn't enough, IMO.

It's entirely possible that Jones could still end up being mediocre even with better skill-position support, but anything we do this offseason to support Jones would also prop up a new QB in 2022 or 2023, so it wouldn't go to waste either way. But the key part of the strategy is that the offense is much more important than an excellent run-stopping defensive line.
BJ Hill is a FA  
GManinDC : 2/15/2021 9:17 pm : link
Ih he walks and Tomlinson walk you're left with LW and Lawrence unless you're banking on a RJ McIntosh to suddenly get healthy. The cupboard would be bare

I thin the mistake people make is, just throw a draft pick and the problem and it would be solved. I think we all see the mistakes in that thinking..

If they can’t sign Tomlinson  
rasbutant : 2/15/2021 9:19 pm : link
I’d like to see them add this kid in the draft

https://www.thehuddlereport.com/blog/?p=1656

Khyiris Tongo NT BYU......




Link - ( New Window )
And then you're hoping  
GManinDC : 2/15/2021 9:22 pm : link
that Shepard can stay healthy and that is not the case.

If you can make one side of you team dominant, it can make up for the other side weakness. The defense is the stronger said. Add more too it make it stronger and dominant.

Jones is not the key, contrary to popular opinion. You can win with and offense that is league average and a defense in the top 10,see NYG 1998 and 2000.
RE: And then you're hoping  
eric2425ny : 2/15/2021 10:18 pm : link
In comment 15153769 GManinDC said:
Quote:
that Shepard can stay healthy and that is not the case.

If you can make one side of you team dominant, it can make up for the other side weakness. The defense is the stronger said. Add more too it make it stronger and dominant.

Jones is not the key, contrary to popular opinion. You can win with and offense that is league average and a defense in the top 10,see NYG 1998 and 2000.


Not in the current NFL. The league wants more scoring, due to fantasy football, safety concerns with hard defensive play, etc. You won’t see teams like the 2000 Ravens anymore. An excellent defense will take you to 8-8 or 9-7, but to win you need playmakers on offense.
Didn't we just see the Bucs  
GManinDC : 2/15/2021 10:48 pm : link
hold the high scoring Chiefs to under double digits???
RE: Didn't we just see the Bucs  
eric2425ny : 2/15/2021 11:50 pm : link
In comment 15153871 GManinDC said:
Quote:
hold the high scoring Chiefs to under double digits???


Yes, but they are also very strong on the offensive side of the ball. They have Evans, Godwin, and AB at WR. You have to have balance to win. Right now we are very weak offensively.
A #1 WR  
OntheRoad : 12:05 am : link

would have a greater impact on the team than Tomlinson.
Tomlinson is not going to  
section125 : 6:31 am : link
get the "big" money everyone thinks. He isn't. The CAP is limited. Even supposed big names will not get the money they would have expected the past two years. Yes there will be a handful of players getting paid and LW is one of them.

Where does Tomlinson rank on the free agent list? - PFF has him a #40 and LW at #19(he is better than #19)

I expect him to be at the $8 mill range.

All things being equal, I would chose the WR over the DT when the team is devoid of WR talent.
RE: lastly  
EricJ : 7:48 am : link
In comment 15153447 djm said:
Quote:
if you are hesitant to re-sign your own studs, who the hell are you going to pay? If not Williams, who?

You strive to pay a guy like Williams. That's exactly the kind of player we should be paying.


exactly right... this place (BBI) is insane. So many complaints about lack of talent. Then, when we have guys nobody here wants to pay them. Instead, they want to use that money to pay for someone elses' free agent.

Collect players who can make plays and don't worry about the money. Let the front office figure that out. Instead, what you people SHOULD be saying or getting on DG for is his ability to find a way to keep these guys AND bring in the additional players that we need.

No Dave.. you are going to sign Williams and Tomlinson AND you are also going to bring in a #1 WR. Fucking figure it out... that is why YOU are the GM.
Yeah Dave...just do it.  
Jimmy Googs : 8:02 am : link
And stop playing around with franchise tags too.
RE: Tomlinson is not going to  
Judge_and_Jury : 8:14 am : link
In comment 15153920 section125 said:
Quote:
get the "big" money everyone thinks. He isn't. The CAP is limited. Even supposed big names will not get the money they would have expected the past two years. Yes there will be a handful of players getting paid and LW is one of them.

Where does Tomlinson rank on the free agent list? - PFF has him a #40 and LW at #19(he is better than #19)

I expect him to be at the $8 mill range.

All things being equal, I would chose the WR over the DT when the team is devoid of WR talent.


Possible. Can we sign both if his number is lower than expected? maybe...but WR will almost definitely be priority I would think.
RE: RE: Graham has done a great job  
giants#1 : 8:21 am : link
In comment 15153489 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15153456 djm said:


Quote:


but he isn't sacking Russel Wilson 3 times or sacking The Dallas QB in a big game.

You won't say it--try it on for size. Leonard Williams is a great player.

I bet you won't agree.




LW had a great year. Great player? Let's see some more of these 2020 seasons before we he wears the "great crown"..

Which is one of the reasons I'm willing to let LW walk. It's going to be a king's ransom AND it's really anyone's guess if he replicates another year. A year when so much was on the line for him personally.

I am still buying Graham stock and think he's got that Belichick ability to manufacture a pass rush without a stud.


You mean like Vince Wilfork? Or Richard Seymour? Or Chandler Jones? Rosevelt Colvin?
Dumping  
Toth029 : 8:34 am : link
On Leo to bring out the NE-stamp. Um, you forget how great Seymour was at end? In fact, he moved all over like Leo does. Then stalwarts like Ty Warren, Jarvis Green, and unheralded guys like Mike Wright. These guys did their jobs and did it extremely well. (*) But they weren't getting paid like Tomlinson is going to command. Wait and see how much he and his agent are seeking, but if it's north of $10M, I dont think he brings the pass rush that's needed. Leo plays more snaps and is more versatile. Why is that ignored?

*Not to mention OLBs like McGinest, Vrabel, Colvin, and (Adalius) Thomas on the edge.
Tough spot, the problem is  
JonC : 8:36 am : link
you're going to overpay for a WR that really isn't a legit #1. Each of the top WRs has shown flashes but has also shown warts and inconsistency that create pause for me. The Giants have a big need at WR right now, they might have to roll the dice.

Tomlinson is a very good DT, but one of the core components of this scheme is supposedly the ability to find front seven players more readily, so you're freed up to roll the dice more readily.

I'm not sure in reality it's an either or at the moment, but the Giants badly need WR talent. They need to add a WR they believe is a top talent, and still need another to push Slayton, Sterling, etc.
I wonder if Tomlinson is a guy for whom  
bigbluehoya : 8:44 am : link
the Transition Tag would make sense.

If he signs it, I believe it's $11M. But this is his best chance to cash in, so he almost certainly would not sign it, I think.

Then you let him go out and set the market.

Little downside in this case, as this is precisely the type of guy they can't be getting over their skis on financially.
Tomlinson for me  
adamg : 8:46 am : link
Keep our own studs. Make that part of the identity too. Reward your high effort, high character, high talent guys.
What we shouldn’t forget is that a healthy (as I expect) SB  
Big Blue '56 : 8:50 am : link
will help mitigate the loss of a #1 receiver if none is truly available, by opening things up for the receivers, given the double threat he can present.

Hopefully DG/Judge looks to the draft a WR threat or two.
Retain Wiliams and Tomlinson  
Sneakers O'toole : 8:52 am : link
continue building the through the draft.
^^^Within reason at least  
Sneakers O'toole : 8:55 am : link
Make every effort to retain them. If they price themselves out of our range so be it. A #1 WR isn't coming cheap either.
Using past History  
Bones : 9:13 am : link
As a guide, the Giants will not sign Tomlinson nor sign a top WR in FA. They will more than likely sign LW.
RE: RE: RE: Graham has done a great job  
bw in dc : 9:16 am : link
In comment 15153964 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15153489 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15153456 djm said:


Quote:


but he isn't sacking Russel Wilson 3 times or sacking The Dallas QB in a big game.

You won't say it--try it on for size. Leonard Williams is a great player.

I bet you won't agree.




LW had a great year. Great player? Let's see some more of these 2020 seasons before we he wears the "great crown"..

Which is one of the reasons I'm willing to let LW walk. It's going to be a king's ransom AND it's really anyone's guess if he replicates another year. A year when so much was on the line for him personally.

I am still buying Graham stock and think he's got that Belichick ability to manufacture a pass rush without a stud.



You mean like Vince Wilfork? Or Richard Seymour? Or Chandler Jones? Rosevelt Colvin?


No, I mean winning the other SBs with Van Noy, Ninkovich, Flowers, Shead, Wise, etc.
...  
christian : 9:22 am : link
The Giants can operate a high performing defense with Hill, Tomlinson, Lawrence, and a rotational player. We’re talking about replacing 600 snaps.

I’d argue the incremental benefit of upgrading 900 snaps at corner or inside linebacker is greater.

If I’m the Giants I’d be strongly considering signing Tomlinson instead of Williams, and go strong after linebacker and corner.
With the pathetic  
fkap : 9:32 am : link
state of the WR corps, adding a solid one is going to be big impact. I don't think we need to swing for the fences there. If you lower the either/or to Tomlinson or a solid WR, I go WR. If the e/o is T or a top WR (or 2 solid WR), it's a no brainer.

The choice is big improvement on O vs moderate diminishment on D. Neither are guaranteed, but it is far easier to improve the O than it is to kill the D.

Some advocate getting the WR in the draft. Doing so means shopping hungry and drafting for desperate need.
RE: What we shouldn’t forget is that a healthy (as I expect) SB  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:43 am : link
In comment 15153990 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
will help mitigate the loss of a #1 receiver if none is truly available, by opening things up for the receivers, given the double threat he can present.

Hopefully DG/Judge looks to the draft a WR threat or two.

I absolutely see the logic here. I'd just rather see what both DJ and SB can do with a true #1 WR commanding attention. Rather than relying on SB to hopefully free up a bunch of middling WRs, why not put a double-team-worthy WR out there and force the opposing defense to make difficult decisions every single play, rather than hoping that they're kicking themselves for ignoring Austin Mack or Dante Pettis on a favorable play-action pass?

No doubt SB is talented enough (assuming he comes back at 100% of what he was before) to make an offense better, but I feel like it's wasting him at least a little bit to use him as a decoy to open up subpar receivers. And let's not forget that SB is a mediocre pass blocker until proven otherwise, which means that he presents a liability in a particular area on obvious passing downs, so his ability to incrementally boost the value of the WR corps in those situations is compromised.

There ARE #1 receivers available as of now. If Robinson/Godwin/Golladay are tagged/re-signed, that changes the landscape, and would obviously change my approach if I were managing the offseason strategy. But in the premise within we're working - which is that these WRs are genuine FA targets - I think the best path to improving the team for 2021 and beyond is to re-sign LW and pursue one of the top FA WRs aggressively, then draft a DL and a WR somewhere after the first round (keeping open the possibility of either position as BPA at #11, but I'd be targeting Surtain/Parsons/Farley in particular, with Rousseau potentially in the mix, though I think might be too raw for #11).

If the WRs sign elsewhere, I'd hope that we'd be keeping an open dialogue with DT and could pivot to bringing him back, letting him know that we're open to the possibility of matching any offers he receives on the market (I expect that he'll be a 2nd tier FA, so he'll still be there when the dust settles on the headline guys, which includes the three premier FA WRs, but that's a risk that you'd need to be willing to take - none of this comes without risk).

If everything goes according to plan, we're going into the draft with a #1 WR added to our offense, and still have a DL that includes Williams, Lawrence, Hill (who is NOT a free agent this year, despite DC's suggestion that he is), and then look to bring back Austin Johnson on a reasonable deal, and then add a draft pick and maybe this is the year that McIntosh actually suits up on Sundays.

That, to me, provides the balance that we need to pull the offense out of the doldrums and really shouldn't result in too much decline on the DL - certainly there won't be a lack of resources and assets there even if we let DT walk.

We NEED a better offense. It's a testament to Judge (and Graham) that we even won 6 games with the offense we trotted out there this year. The OL needs to improve and should be in play at #11 (even though I favor the defensive prospects that might be available); DJ needs to improve; SB needs to prove that he's back to full strength and is the game-changer we drafted him to be; Shepard needs to stay healthy; Engram needs to be more consistent. There are so many question marks about the offense that I believe it's foolhardy to rely exclusively on a rookie WR to make the difference.

To give you a real-life example, Denver wasn't exactly working with chumps at RB and their OL situation was better than ours, and yet Jerry Jeudy still wasn't the difference-maker as a rookie that we would need our rookie WR to be if we put all our eggs in that basket. And even if we sign Robinson (my personal preference) and then Chase or Smith falls to us in the draft, are we really going to be complaining about having Robinson and Chase on the outside, Shepard in the slot, Engram at TE, and SB in the backfield? As long as the OL does even an average job in pass pro, that's a good offense and should provide DJ with all the options he needs to develop.

In that scenario, assuming health (which is optimistic), we'll either have a productive offense, or we'll know that DJ isn't the guy. Either outcome has tremendous value as we move forward.

RE: Tomlinson for me  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:45 am : link
In comment 15153987 adamg said:
Quote:
Keep our own studs. Make that part of the identity too. Reward your high effort, high character, high talent guys.

Tomlinson is a very good player. He's not a stud.
RE: ...  
bw in dc : 9:46 am : link
In comment 15154020 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants can operate a high performing defense with Hill, Tomlinson, Lawrence, and a rotational player. We’re talking about replacing 600 snaps.

I’d argue the incremental benefit of upgrading 900 snaps at corner or inside linebacker is greater.

If I’m the Giants I’d be strongly considering signing Tomlinson instead of Williams, and go strong after linebacker and corner.


I agree with Tomlinson over LW for the affordability factor. And I agree with your approach of investing, instead, in another corner or maybe LB on the D side of the ball.

But I think the bigger dollars need to go to offense first: WR(s) and OL.

The other needs could be addressed in the second and third wave of free agency when teams need to make more cuts to deal with this lowered salary cap.

Look, we are not going to fill every need, not without some serious good fortune in the draft. But the offense is in a DefCon-1 situation. We need to figure out how to add at least 9 more points to really be competitive. That's a lot more important than investing $18-20M in a DT.
RE: BJ Hill is a FA  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:48 am : link
In comment 15153759 GManinDC said:
Quote:
Ih he walks and Tomlinson walk you're left with LW and Lawrence unless you're banking on a RJ McIntosh to suddenly get healthy. The cupboard would be bare

I thin the mistake people make is, just throw a draft pick and the problem and it would be solved. I think we all see the mistakes in that thinking..

No he's not.

Link - ( New Window )
RE: What we shouldn’t forget is that a healthy (as I expect) SB  
GManinDC : 10:23 am : link
In comment 15153990 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
will help mitigate the loss of a #1 receiver if none is truly available, by opening things up for the receivers, given the double threat he can present.

Hopefully DG/Judge looks to the draft a WR threat or two.


56, he won't do that. We had him and OBJ and it didn't change anything. I like SB but he's not going to alter the offense to mitigate that
RE: RE: BJ Hill is a FA  
GManinDC : 10:25 am : link
In comment 15154058 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15153759 GManinDC said:


Quote:


Ih he walks and Tomlinson walk you're left with LW and Lawrence unless you're banking on a RJ McIntosh to suddenly get healthy. The cupboard would be bare

I thin the mistake people make is, just throw a draft pick and the problem and it would be solved. I think we all see the mistakes in that thinking..



No he's not. Link - ( New Window )


Youre right. Last year. Doesn't change anything
RE: RE: RE: BJ Hill is a FA  
Gatorade Dunk : 10:32 am : link
In comment 15154099 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15154058 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15153759 GManinDC said:


Quote:


Ih he walks and Tomlinson walk you're left with LW and Lawrence unless you're banking on a RJ McIntosh to suddenly get healthy. The cupboard would be bare

I thin the mistake people make is, just throw a draft pick and the problem and it would be solved. I think we all see the mistakes in that thinking..



No he's not. Link - ( New Window )



Youre right. Last year. Doesn't change anything

Actually, it changes a fundamental point of your argument, but carry on.
RE: RE: ...  
Dnew15 : 11:26 am : link
In comment 15154055 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15154020 christian said:


Quote:


The Giants can operate a high performing defense with Hill, Tomlinson, Lawrence, and a rotational player. We’re talking about replacing 600 snaps.

I’d argue the incremental benefit of upgrading 900 snaps at corner or inside linebacker is greater.

If I’m the Giants I’d be strongly considering signing Tomlinson instead of Williams, and go strong after linebacker and corner.



I agree with Tomlinson over LW for the affordability factor. And I agree with your approach of investing, instead, in another corner or maybe LB on the D side of the ball.

But I think the bigger dollars need to go to offense first: WR(s) and OL.

The other needs could be addressed in the second and third wave of free agency when teams need to make more cuts to deal with this lowered salary cap.

Look, we are not going to fill every need, not without some serious good fortune in the draft. But the offense is in a DefCon-1 situation. We need to figure out how to add at least 9 more points to really be competitive. That's a lot more important than investing $18-20M in a DT.


Do you change your thinking if none of the big 3 WR FA escape their current franchises?
RE: RE: Tomlinson for me  
Dnew15 : 11:27 am : link
In comment 15154053 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15153987 adamg said:


Quote:


Keep our own studs. Make that part of the identity too. Reward your high effort, high character, high talent guys.


Tomlinson is a very good player. He's not a stud.


Agreed - I also think he's far more replaceable than LW.
RE: RE: RE: RE: BJ Hill is a FA  
GManinDC : 11:34 am : link
In comment 15154190 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15154089 GManinDC said:


Quote:


In comment 15154058 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15153759 GManinDC said:


Quote:


Ih he walks and Tomlinson walk you're left with LW and Lawrence unless you're banking on a RJ McIntosh to suddenly get healthy. The cupboard would be bare

I thin the mistake people make is, just throw a draft pick and the problem and it would be solved. I think we all see the mistakes in that thinking..



No he's not. Link - ( New Window )



Youre right. Last year. Doesn't change anything


Actually, it changes a fundamental point of your argument, but carry on.


It actually doesn't because Tomlinson and Hill do not play the same position. So if you remove Tomlinson, who replaces him? Home a draft pick steps up?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: BJ Hill is a FA  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:35 am : link
In comment 15154185 GManinDC said:
Quote:
In comment 15154099 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15154089 GManinDC said:


Quote:


In comment 15154058 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15153759 GManinDC said:


Quote:


Ih he walks and Tomlinson walk you're left with LW and Lawrence unless you're banking on a RJ McIntosh to suddenly get healthy. The cupboard would be bare

I thin the mistake people make is, just throw a draft pick and the problem and it would be solved. I think we all see the mistakes in that thinking..



No he's not. Link - ( New Window )



Youre right. Last year. Doesn't change anything


Actually, it changes a fundamental point of your argument, but carry on.



It actually doesn't because Tomlinson and Hill do not play the same position. So if you remove Tomlinson, who replaces him? Home a draft pick steps up?

Lawrence replaces him at NT. Hill replaces Lawrence at DE.

Look, you're wrong. Stubbornness doesn't change that. Maybe you can pretend some other players are FAs when they're not.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Judge_and_Jury : 11:38 am : link
In comment 15154172 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15154055 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15154020 christian said:


Quote:


The Giants can operate a high performing defense with Hill, Tomlinson, Lawrence, and a rotational player. We’re talking about replacing 600 snaps.

I’d argue the incremental benefit of upgrading 900 snaps at corner or inside linebacker is greater.

If I’m the Giants I’d be strongly considering signing Tomlinson instead of Williams, and go strong after linebacker and corner.



I agree with Tomlinson over LW for the affordability factor. And I agree with your approach of investing, instead, in another corner or maybe LB on the D side of the ball.

But I think the bigger dollars need to go to offense first: WR(s) and OL.

The other needs could be addressed in the second and third wave of free agency when teams need to make more cuts to deal with this lowered salary cap.

Look, we are not going to fill every need, not without some serious good fortune in the draft. But the offense is in a DefCon-1 situation. We need to figure out how to add at least 9 more points to really be competitive. That's a lot more important than investing $18-20M in a DT.



Do you change your thinking if none of the big 3 WR FA escape their current franchises?


Maybe yes. Because signing Davis or Samuel will be much cheaper. Then you probably need to still go WR round 1.
Real Question is not WR  
Samiam : 11:55 am : link
I’m not sure about re-signing Tomlinson or not. But, it makes much more sense to me that if you don’t re-sign him, use the money to find an edge rusher who can get to the QB. For one, getting a good edge rusher in the draft, especially this draft, is much harder than getting a good WR, not even close. Second, add a good edge rusher reduces your need for a good 2nd CB. Third, a good edge rusher increases Leonard Williams value. They can’t double team him all the time. Fourth, a good WR is heavily affected by other player performances; a good edge rusher less so. If the OL is not good, and I think this OL is not good, then Jones will not have the time to find the WR on the deep patterns people are talking about. If the Giants use big time cash to find a #1 WR, I think they are locking in at least 1 premium pick for OL (which I don’t think is a bad idea).

As an aside, the money that would take to re-sign Tomlinson, will probably not buy the best feee agent WEs.
I've got no issue with going WR  
Dnew15 : 11:59 am : link
in the 1st round.

I think it's pretty clear that WRs make a pretty immediate impact on the game in today's NFL and you'll get good bang for your buck there.

I'd rather keep LW and go this route for sure.
We are arguing about a quantitative question  
cosmicj : 12:37 pm : link
With qualitative arguments. Say Tomlinson can be signed for $5mm a year. I think virtually everyone here would want to keep him at that price, right?

So what is your number? (Mine is $10-11mm for Tomlinson.)
BJ Hill is servicable as a 3rd DT  
Bear vs Shark : 12:39 pm : link
I'd much rather spend the money on a FA WR (Davis or Samuel if you want to go cheaper), and STILL draft one in rd 1.

The offense is much more broken than the defense. The Williams trade gives the Giants the flexibility to let Tomlinson walk.
can only spend so much per position  
bc4life : 3:58 pm : link
if they sign Williams, Lawrence will be up for a contract in a few years.

I'd be very careful in FA this off-season. Sign LW for a fair amount, if they can't try and sign LT for a fair amount (less than LW).

If I was looking to sign anyone in FA - I'd be looking for blocking TEs, fullback, or maybe CB depth
RE: RE: Keep Tomlinson...  
fireitup77 : 4:19 pm : link
In comment 15153436 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15153423 bw in dc said:


Quote:


don't re-sign LW and try to sign a few second tier WRs (either early or in the second or third wave after cuts) and target a quality G or C.

Too many holes to fill if we sign LW, especially with so much riding on Jones this year...



I still just lose my mind when I see takes like this. You're telling me a team that has few impact players and a team that doesn't even pay many impact [player salaries at all, Martinez and Bradbury and maybe Zietler being the lone exceptions, now cannot afford to pay an impact 3/4 DE? Solider aint gonna be here much longer and neither will the contract. Same with Zietler. We can't pay 3-4 defensive impact players?


It's BW an admitted WFT can. He's a troll. Just ignore what he writes.
haven't seen it discussed, but wonder if  
rasbutant : 4:25 pm : link
Tomlinson might prefer to sign a 1yr deal with the Giants for whatever they offer and then test FA next yr. Over the long haul he probably makes more money, but risk of injury or bad year could cost him big money also. Going to be a lot of player weighing this option i think.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: BJ Hill is a FA  
GManinDC : 6:53 pm : link
In comment 15154190 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15154185 GManinDC said:


Quote:


In comment 15154099 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15154089 GManinDC said:


Quote:


In comment 15154058 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15153759 GManinDC said:


Quote:


Ih he walks and Tomlinson walk you're left with LW and Lawrence unless you're banking on a RJ McIntosh to suddenly get healthy. The cupboard would be bare

I thin the mistake people make is, just throw a draft pick and the problem and it would be solved. I think we all see the mistakes in that thinking..



No he's not. Link - ( New Window )



Youre right. Last year. Doesn't change anything


Actually, it changes a fundamental point of your argument, but carry on.



It actually doesn't because Tomlinson and Hill do not play the same position. So if you remove Tomlinson, who replaces him? Home a draft pick steps up?


Lawrence replaces him at NT. Hill replaces Lawrence at DE.

Look, you're wrong. Stubbornness doesn't change that. Maybe you can pretend some other players are FAs when they're not.


What am I wrong about?. I am disagreeing with this part of our assesment. It's called an opinion. I already acknowledged my mistake with Hill:

If everything goes according to plan, we're going into the draft with a #1 WR added to our offense, and still have a DL that includes Williams, Lawrence, Hill (who is NOT a free agent this year, despite DC's suggestion that he is), and then look to bring back Austin Johnson on a reasonable deal, and then add a draft pick and maybe this is the year that McIntosh actually suits up on Sundays.

That, to me, provides the balance that we need to pull the offense out of the doldrums and really shouldn't result in too much decline on the DL - certainly there won't be a lack of resources and assets there even if we let DT walk.

Your option is to move the the defense around and move Lawrence to NT, put Hill at DE, hope to McIntosh, plays and hope to resign Austin Johnson? How long do you think it's going to take to get them guys working together?. Half a season?.

And you're telling me that is not going to lead to a decline?. My point as was, you can let LW walk and put the resource toward an Edge or pass rushing LB. I think the loss of LW can be mitigated more simply by putting Hill back at LW (Where he had 5 sacks as a rookie) position and sign a Edge.
Draft / UDFA  
Dragon : 7:13 pm : link
This is not a team which should be looking at top UFA even our own their just not that good and that includes LW I just don’t see special players in these guys. You can bring in three young DT/DE for little or no money not to include other UDFA teams cast always who will do the same. We’ve got a roster full of holes but to sign stop cap players who only provide a three to four year window keeps us always at CAP door hell. You name it this team pretty much needs it but not for the next two or three years. The next four or six years at decent prices it’s not a two year window to rebuild this team.
