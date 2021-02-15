Re-sign Tomlinson or use cash for a #1 WR? eric2425ny : 2/15/2021 1:52 pm

I like Tomlinson a lot but if we have a shot at Golladay or Robinson, I’m opting to re-sign LW and using the Tomlinson money to put towards signing Golladay or Robinson. This obviously assumes we aren’t able to perform the cap gymnastics required to sign LW, Tomlinson, and a top free agent WR.



In my opinion it’s harder to find a legit #1 WR than it is to draft another guy that is close to Tomlinson’s caliber. I think this is a case where you have to figure out which position will have the biggest impact on the win/loss column. I feel that is a #1 WR since it is just as impactful on the running game as the passing game.



How does everyone else feel about this?