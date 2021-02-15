Is Golladay or Robinson really THAT good? NJBlueTuna : 2/15/2021 2:10 pm

I don’t know why, they just don’t scream stud #1WR to me but rather, just are decent true #1 WRs. I guess Robinson is a bit more interesting since he performed in the trainwreck Chicago QB situation, but I’m struggling to see how they are great FA signings. Is it more of a beggars can’t be choosers situation?

