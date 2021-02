[Raanan]League Source: Giants not close to playoffs

[Article Linked Below]Two Quotes of Note from the Article:""So far away from [the playoff teams] right now, it's not even close," a league source with knowledge of the Giants' roster recently told ESPN.""Jones is their guy, multiple team and league sources reiterated to ESPN over the past few weeks. And while the organization's brass, from the top down, believes Jones has what it takes to be a successful upper-echelon quarterback, they are knowingly taking this leap of faith with their fingers crossed after inconsistent results during his first two professional seasons."After coming close to making the playoffs this past season, many Giants fans have been given the false sense that the team is close to contending. Lets face the facts, if the Cowboys or Eagles had met their expectations for this season and been winning teams, we would have been talking about a last place football team that was nowhere near contention. They had a nice feel good winning streak in the second half, but this team is still nowhere close. Here is where the team stands as of now:Quarterback: I feel good about Jones but we certainly haven't had the necessary results so far. Regardless of whether you think Jones is a franchise quarterback he is the only option the team has going into next season. According to Mel Kiper, there aren't any quarterbacks in this draft that are better than Jones and signing a veteran would limit their ability to keep other key pieces in place. They have to ride it out with Jones in 2021, anyone who thinks otherwise is living in a fantasy world.Runningback: Great RB who can't stay healthy. Gallman is decent.Recievers: One of the worst receiving crews in the league. They couldn't get seperation and didn't do much after the catch.Tight End: Evan Engram. Nothing more needs be said.Offensive Line: Last season Jones was pressured on 30.3% of dropbacks, the fourth most in the NFL. Thomas played terribly for much of the season but improved as the year went on. He was also playing hurt. He did, however, give up the most sacks by any tackle in the NFL. It is not a given he will develop into a solid starter as many people assume, look at previous drafts of high pick offensive linemen, probably about half of them fail. Personally, I am hopefull for Thomas and think he will improve. Gates was pretty decent as the year went on. He could be a piece for the future, although I think he should of stayed at tackle. Peart is a developmental piece, hopefully he could pan out. Lemieux was abysmal. A fifth round pick gaurd who had looked absolutely awful as a rookie dosen't project well for the future. Hernandez looks to have stalled out after a good rookie year. Overall, this is a bottom five unit that dosen't have a single certain piece for the future on it. Hopefully these guys pan out but the idea that these guys will suddenly all develop into pro bowlers isin't "optimistic", it is delusional.D-Line: Great unit, hopefully Williams and Tomlinson stay.Linebackers: Blake Martinez was great but they have no edge rushers.Secondary: I think this is a damn good unit. Bradberry was great and I thought Ryan was excellent as well. Peppers has been solid for a while and I think McKinney will develop well.Looking over this roster, it is clear that Gettleman has failed during his three years as GM. He has not brought this roster any closer to contention than the day that he got the job. Gettleman should have been held accountable, this roster is a disaster. Gettleman's "Hog Mollies" look more like the "Hog Follies". They should have brought in a GM that had closer ties to Judge, revamped their scouting department, and embraced analytics to a greater extent. The issue of medeling by Mara seems to play a role as well but from the outside it is not clear how much he meddles. I hope this team turns it around, but don't be disappointed when they go 6-10 again next season. Far from Super Bowl ready, New York Giants continue quest to rebuild - ( New Window