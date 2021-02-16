for display only
[Raanan]League Source: Giants not close to playoffs

computahfolks99 : 2/16/2021 1:21 pm
[Article Linked Below]

Two Quotes of Note from the Article:

""So far away from [the playoff teams] right now, it's not even close," a league source with knowledge of the Giants' roster recently told ESPN."

"Jones is their guy, multiple team and league sources reiterated to ESPN over the past few weeks. And while the organization's brass, from the top down, believes Jones has what it takes to be a successful upper-echelon quarterback, they are knowingly taking this leap of faith with their fingers crossed after inconsistent results during his first two professional seasons."


After coming close to making the playoffs this past season, many Giants fans have been given the false sense that the team is close to contending. Lets face the facts, if the Cowboys or Eagles had met their expectations for this season and been winning teams, we would have been talking about a last place football team that was nowhere near contention. They had a nice feel good winning streak in the second half, but this team is still nowhere close. Here is where the team stands as of now:

Quarterback: I feel good about Jones but we certainly haven't had the necessary results so far. Regardless of whether you think Jones is a franchise quarterback he is the only option the team has going into next season. According to Mel Kiper, there aren't any quarterbacks in this draft that are better than Jones and signing a veteran would limit their ability to keep other key pieces in place. They have to ride it out with Jones in 2021, anyone who thinks otherwise is living in a fantasy world.

Runningback: Great RB who can't stay healthy. Gallman is decent.

Recievers: One of the worst receiving crews in the league. They couldn't get seperation and didn't do much after the catch.

Tight End: Evan Engram. Nothing more needs be said.

Offensive Line: Last season Jones was pressured on 30.3% of dropbacks, the fourth most in the NFL. Thomas played terribly for much of the season but improved as the year went on. He was also playing hurt. He did, however, give up the most sacks by any tackle in the NFL. It is not a given he will develop into a solid starter as many people assume, look at previous drafts of high pick offensive linemen, probably about half of them fail. Personally, I am hopefull for Thomas and think he will improve. Gates was pretty decent as the year went on. He could be a piece for the future, although I think he should of stayed at tackle. Peart is a developmental piece, hopefully he could pan out. Lemieux was abysmal. A fifth round pick gaurd who had looked absolutely awful as a rookie dosen't project well for the future. Hernandez looks to have stalled out after a good rookie year. Overall, this is a bottom five unit that dosen't have a single certain piece for the future on it. Hopefully these guys pan out but the idea that these guys will suddenly all develop into pro bowlers isin't "optimistic", it is delusional.

D-Line: Great unit, hopefully Williams and Tomlinson stay.

Linebackers: Blake Martinez was great but they have no edge rushers.

Secondary: I think this is a damn good unit. Bradberry was great and I thought Ryan was excellent as well. Peppers has been solid for a while and I think McKinney will develop well.

Looking over this roster, it is clear that Gettleman has failed during his three years as GM. He has not brought this roster any closer to contention than the day that he got the job. Gettleman should have been held accountable, this roster is a disaster. Gettleman's "Hog Mollies" look more like the "Hog Follies". They should have brought in a GM that had closer ties to Judge, revamped their scouting department, and embraced analytics to a greater extent. The issue of medeling by Mara seems to play a role as well but from the outside it is not clear how much he meddles. I hope this team turns it around, but don't be disappointed when they go 6-10 again next season.
*quarterbacks besides Lawrence  
computahfolks99 : 2/16/2021 1:23 pm : link
that are better than Jones in this draft according to Kiper
sounds like Marc Ross  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/16/2021 1:24 pm : link
is going from NFL Network to ESPN.
Well, they did go 6-10  
Go Terps : 2/16/2021 1:26 pm : link
Before that became the norm, 6-10 used to be considered a really shitty record around here.
It's  
AcidTest : 2/16/2021 1:26 pm : link
much to early to make such a conclusion. Plenty of teams that seem to have no chance at the playoffs end up being playoff teams. We also play in a terrible division. Each of the other teams has QB issues that are more serious than ours.
.  
Danny Kanell : 2/16/2021 1:26 pm : link
While I agree with alot of it, there are dozens of posters here on BBI that could put together a better written article than this POS collection or words.

Jordan really is a poor writer. This is pathetic.
The sports media has always  
Jimmy Googs : 2/16/2021 1:27 pm : link
hated the NY Giants...
April 2020  
George from PA : 2/16/2021 1:27 pm : link
Please go away....

If not the Jets....then

Please jump on Buffalo Bills bandwagon.

Thanks...byebye
I don't agree on his OL assessment  
UConn4523 : 2/16/2021 1:27 pm : link
nor do I like when someone assesses our OL for 2020 collectively, failing to break up the 1st half from the 2nd half given how drastically different they were.
RE: .  
Danny Kanell : 2/16/2021 1:27 pm : link
In comment 15154322 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
While I agree with alot of it, there are dozens of posters here on BBI that could put together a better written article than this POS collection or words.

Jordan really is a poor writer. This is pathetic.


collection *of words
“A league  
Straw Hat : 2/16/2021 1:28 pm : link
Source with knowledge of the Giants roster”. LOL. That could be any regular joe fan like you or me. They obviously werent watching when we pushed tampa bay around for the majority of our game with them. I see a team thats a handful of players away from competing at a high level. I’d like to think I have a knowledge of the giants roster. Maybe raanan should hit me up for some hot takes.
We didn't need a league source to tell us  
The Dude : 2/16/2021 1:28 pm : link
that a team that has 1 winning season in the last 8 may not be close to be a super bowl contender.

I get the Raanan hate here, but he's predicted the giants are far away from competing since being the espn beat and hes gotten shit for it.
RE: Well, they did go 6-10  
Greg from LI : 2/16/2021 1:29 pm : link
In comment 15154320 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Before that became the norm, 6-10 used to be considered a really shitty record around here.


And 6-10 while playing a laughably weak divisional schedule.
Mike  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/16/2021 1:29 pm : link
Lombardi?
So who made the assessment after  
section125 : 2/16/2021 1:29 pm : link
the quotes from Raanan/Kiper?

Are those your assessments?
RE: We didn't need a league source to tell us  
Go Terps : 2/16/2021 1:32 pm : link
In comment 15154329 The Dude said:
Quote:
that a team that has 1 winning season in the last 8 may not be close to be a super bowl contender.

I get the Raanan hate here, but he's predicted the giants are far away from competing since being the espn beat and hes gotten shit for it.


Exactly.

1. Beat writer says the Giants aren't good.
2. "(Beat writer) sucks! He doesn't know what he's talking about!"
3. Giants aren't good.
4. "(Beat writer) sucks! He doesn't know what he's talking about!"

Um...
RE: So who made the assessment after  
computahfolks99 : 2/16/2021 1:33 pm : link
In comment 15154334 section125 said:
Quote:
the quotes from Raanan/Kiper?

Are those your assessments?


Yes, there are only stuff from the article is in quotation marks. The stuff underneath is what I wrote.
RE: RE: We didn't need a league source to tell us  
The Dude : 2/16/2021 1:37 pm : link
In comment 15154329 The Dude said:
Quote:
In comment 15154329 The Dude said:


Quote:


that a team that has 1 winning season in the last 8 may not be close to be a super bowl contender.

I get the Raanan hate here, but he's predicted the giants are far away from competing since being the espn beat and hes gotten shit for it.



Exactly.

1. Beat writer says the Giants aren't good.
2. "(Beat writer) sucks! He doesn't know what he's talking about!"
3. Giants aren't good.
4. "(Beat writer) sucks! He doesn't know what he's talking about!"

Um...


Completely agree. Caveat here is I truly believe he doesn't have great insight/twitter/writing ability. But when he's been saying the giants aren't close the past few years every August i've seen some unreasonable reactions.
RE: I don't agree on his OL assessment  
giants#1 : 2/16/2021 1:37 pm : link
In comment 15154326 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
nor do I like when someone assesses our OL for 2020 collectively, failing to break up the 1st half from the 2nd half given how drastically different they were.


The OL take is the poster's opinion, not Ranaan's. Ranaan's article is just the two quotes at the top from the unnamed league source, which are equally as useless.
RE: .  
Section331 : 2/16/2021 1:38 pm : link
In comment 15154322 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:


Jordan really is a poor writer. This is pathetic.


Really, I did a double take when I read "Gates should OF stayed at tackle". Did a professional writer really write that?
It comes down to Jones..  
Sean : 2/16/2021 1:39 pm : link
He either will be able to elevate those around him, or there will be excuses made for why he couldn’t. If Jones plays better against Chicago, LAR, @Dallas & Tampa, the Giants could have won all those games.

If Jones plays much better, the energy and optimism around the team will be much better.

If not, then it’s another rebuild on the horizon.

That’s what it boils down to.
He is correct.  
section125 : 2/16/2021 1:39 pm : link
They are not near a playoff team. There would have to be major upgrades in too many areas to finish in one year. They may be competitive, but not real contenders.
This is the dumbest statement you can make  
theold5j : 2/16/2021 1:40 pm : link
Really about any team. The turn arounds happen so quick in the NFL sometimes to make a statement like this is foolish. Now some teams it doesn't happen for, but there are always teams that stinks one year and are in the playoffs again rather quickly. Some even win super bowls. (eagles). Giants 2003 4 wins to 2005 11 wins.
They're not close to the playoffs. The playoffs start in 11 months.  
81_Great_Dane : 2/16/2021 1:40 pm : link
When we're closer to the playoffs, we'll know if they're close to the playoffs.

Nobody thinks that because they were 6-10 last year and close to squeaking in that they can go 7-9 and contend in 2021. Some of us do think that this coach and his staff are the right guys for a fast turnaround. That does depend, though, on a good draft and improvement by Jones and the OL. Also a strong return by Barkley.

With Barkley, two new WRs and better line play, this could be a very different team in 2021. Without that, more of the same.
One person's  
Pete in MD : 2/16/2021 1:44 pm : link
opinion, obviously. What's a "league source" mean anyway?
RE: RE: I don't agree on his OL assessment  
Section331 : 2/16/2021 1:46 pm : link
In comment 15154351 giants#1 said:
Quote:


The OL take is the poster's opinion, not Ranaan's. Ranaan's article is just the two quotes at the top from the unnamed league source, which are equally as useless.


After reading Raanan's article, I can see that the OP added his own thoughts. So my apologies to Raanan for calling him out on a grammar faux pas.

That said, it is hard to argue with him. John Mara wants to crow about a 5-3 finish, but only 1 of those wins came against a team with a winning record, and the 3 losses were decisive losses to playoff teams (except AZ).

I think they can close the gap this offseason, but NYG shouldn't get too confident due to beating some shitty teams.
RE: One person's  
Section331 : 2/16/2021 1:47 pm : link
In comment 15154363 Pete in MD said:
Quote:
opinion, obviously. What's a "league source" mean anyway?


I really liked "with knowledge of the Giants roster", as if looking up their roster made you some kind of expert.
“If the Cowboys or Eagles had met their expectations...”  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 2/16/2021 1:49 pm : link
A quote as moronic as the original subject matter.
Sean...yup  
Go Terps : 2/16/2021 1:50 pm : link
This season is about Jones and Garrett. Assuming the defense regresses a little bit to the mean, I think it will take scoring 25 points per game...a number the team hasn't reached since 2015.
I don't like Raanan, but please don't pretend like this is so off base  
Matt M. : 2/16/2021 1:50 pm : link
In any other year, this team would not have sniffed the playoffs. They struggled through a terrible division to 6-10. That is not a good team by any metrics, except by some here. It was on par with the last few seasons.

That is not to say I did not see some areas to be optimistic about for next year. I do think we have an improved coaching staff from HC down. I also think this D overall gave us reason to have hope. But, they are more than a couple of players away from being a really good D. Right now, they are average. Their OL went from completely shitty to OK. There is still a ton of room for improvement.

But, overall outside of about a handful of players (literally), who do we have on our roster to be very excited about? Do I think this team will be better next year? Yes, but highly dependent on a strong off season. But, until they beat a few teams outside our division and/or with winning records, this is still a bad team looking in from the outside.
love those inside sources  
djm : 2/16/2021 1:52 pm : link
and league source sounds even more mysterious.

Janitors work for the league by the way. Not that we should even care. OK fine, the brightest and smartest football guy said the Giants suck. And that means what exactly? Some of the brightest and smartest NFL people ever loved Ryan Leaf. Some more loved the 2011 Eagles. Even more loved the 2009 NY Giants.

Means nothing.
I am curious  
djm : 2/16/2021 1:56 pm : link
"defense reverts to the mean"

Can't the offense revert to a mean too? OR is that not allowed here. Why will the D get worse? Did the D make a living off unsustainable plays that we should know about? Did they force an insane amount of turnovers? Did they NOT suffer any injuries?

The answers to all those questions are NOPE.

Did the D have a new coordinator and HC last year? Did the D suffer a pretty high number of injuries or at least suffer some injuries to one specific area of the team? Did the D play one of the hardest NFL schedules? Did the D suffer from a very very bad offense?

The answers to each are yes.

Where are you getting this defense getting worse thing from? Why can't the O get better if the D is automatically going to get worse for no apparent reason other than abject negatvity?
RE: I don't like Raanan, but please don't pretend like this is so off base  
UConn4523 : 2/16/2021 1:57 pm : link
In comment 15154378 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In any other year, this team would not have sniffed the playoffs. They struggled through a terrible division to 6-10. That is not a good team by any metrics, except by some here. It was on par with the last few seasons.

That is not to say I did not see some areas to be optimistic about for next year. I do think we have an improved coaching staff from HC down. I also think this D overall gave us reason to have hope. But, they are more than a couple of players away from being a really good D. Right now, they are average. Their OL went from completely shitty to OK. There is still a ton of room for improvement.

But, overall outside of about a handful of players (literally), who do we have on our roster to be very excited about? Do I think this team will be better next year? Yes, but highly dependent on a strong off season. But, until they beat a few teams outside our division and/or with winning records, this is still a bad team looking in from the outside.


Its not that its offbase, its just repetitive and he doesn't actually add anything we didn't know, including whatever insider info his source gave him.

I also don't fully agree with it anyway. We aren't close to the Chiefs or Bucs, but we aren't far away from those teams that squeaked in. The Bears and WFT made the playoffs - we are right there with both.
RE: RE: One person's  
NoPeanutz : 2/16/2021 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15154363 Pete in MD said:
Quote:
In comment 15154363 Pete in MD said:


Quote:


opinion, obviously. What's a "league source" mean anyway?



I really liked "with knowledge of the Giants roster", as if looking up their roster made you some kind of expert.

+1

Arent close to the playoffs, despite barely missing the playoffs.
Suck because they lack an ER, even though they were T-12 without said ER.
Suck more than Dallas because Dallas... fell short of expectations or something?

If you match up favorably with everybody in the division and then finished one game out of first, the team must be said to be at least "close to the playoffs." Would they have printed this shit about the QB-less Washington Football Team?
at least I provide some historical evidence  
djm : 2/16/2021 1:59 pm : link
every time a bad team turns into a good team, 90% of the league and fan base is shocked. Every time a good team turns bad, the same people are shocked.

Don't care about these predictions.
Well since  
pjcas18 : 2/16/2021 2:00 pm : link
we have a source with the league who says it then it must be true.

Maybe the off-season can play out before people start predicting 2021.
RE: RE: I don't like Raanan, but please don't pretend like this is so off base  
Matt M. : 2/16/2021 2:00 pm : link
In comment 15154378 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15154378 Matt M. said:


Quote:


In any other year, this team would not have sniffed the playoffs. They struggled through a terrible division to 6-10. That is not a good team by any metrics, except by some here. It was on par with the last few seasons.

That is not to say I did not see some areas to be optimistic about for next year. I do think we have an improved coaching staff from HC down. I also think this D overall gave us reason to have hope. But, they are more than a couple of players away from being a really good D. Right now, they are average. Their OL went from completely shitty to OK. There is still a ton of room for improvement.

But, overall outside of about a handful of players (literally), who do we have on our roster to be very excited about? Do I think this team will be better next year? Yes, but highly dependent on a strong off season. But, until they beat a few teams outside our division and/or with winning records, this is still a bad team looking in from the outside.



Its not that its offbase, its just repetitive and he doesn't actually add anything we didn't know, including whatever insider info his source gave him.

I also don't fully agree with it anyway. We aren't close to the Chiefs or Bucs, but we aren't far away from those teams that squeaked in. The Bears and WFT made the playoffs - we are right there with both.
Except I consider the WFT on the same level as not a legit playoff team. Again, in any other year, they don't win the division.

I agree with you overall, though. They should not, at this time, be considered contenders by ANYONE. However, they are probably closer to squeeking in to the playoffs than the bottom of the barrel, but not by a ton.
Not sure why you would quote a "league source"  
Mike from Ohio : 2/16/2021 2:04 pm : link
on the Giants not being close to contending. You can look at their record and roster and generally come to that conclusion.

Are there people who disagree with that and think the team is a solid draft and few FA signings away from being a team to beat in the NFC?

What did the league source say about the Jets? Are they a contender?

yeah but teams get better or worse every year  
UConn4523 : 2/16/2021 2:04 pm : link
and going off of the playoff turnover, there's going to be unexpected teams on both ends of that spectrum. Many on this board feel that other teams will get better but somehow that can't work here - I don't get it.

Our defensive talent is actually pretty good IMO. If we added a decent edge, it can be well above average (in addition to already performing above average in 2020). The offense will be responsible for the biggest swing and we'll see what happens in FA and the draft.

I just don't buy that we are that far off from the playoffs, not when 9 wins can get you in on any given year.
If ESPN wrote something positive about the Giants  
ghost718 : 2/16/2021 2:07 pm : link
I'd start to worry
Thinking in terms of “close” is dangerous..  
Sean : 2/16/2021 2:11 pm : link
The Giants tend to operate in a reactionary way to what they need. X is set, let’s focus this offseason on Y. Then, X needs help, but we are set with Y. On and on it goes.

This offseason will tell a lot in what the Giants long term plan is. I hope they focus on identity, what Sy detailed a few weeks ago. Build an identity and then continue to strengthen that identity. That will ensure a pipeline and is more sustainable.

My fear is, the Giants think they are WR + TE away from winning the division. It doesn’t work that way.
RE: If ESPN wrote something positive about the Giants  
rsjem1979 : 2/16/2021 2:14 pm : link
In comment 15154403 ghost718 said:
Quote:
I'd start to worry


Maybe the Giants should give them something positive to write I'd be more worried about the fact that the Giants haven't given anybody a reason to write something positive for many years.
I'm not sure what the problem is here  
weeg in the bronx : 2/16/2021 2:14 pm : link
What does it say thats not accurate?

The QB was pressured throughout the year, the tackle gave up the most sacks of any in the league. these are facts, not opinion.

The WRs don;t get separation. They are the worst in the league. Does anyone disagree with that? If you do, who has a worse WR corps? maybe one or two teams?

Evan is Evans.

The RB is great when healthy. I agree and he needs to stay healthy.

If we do not improve in there areas, Jones isn't either. how can he?
Judge doesn't strike me as a guy  
UConn4523 : 2/16/2021 2:15 pm : link
who's going to think he's just X players away. Even if he were, we are going to try and maximize our resources either way. I can't think of any GM or HC that only wants to improve a couple positions - i'm sure improving wherever possible is always the goal if its within reason/realm of possibility.

As a fan, I think just adding a big time WR and solid ER makes us a playoff team because I expect the OL and Jones to play better in 2021.
RE: RE: If ESPN wrote something positive about the Giants  
ghost718 : 2/16/2021 2:19 pm : link
In comment 15154413 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
Maybe the Giants should give them something positive to write I'd be more worried about the fact that the Giants haven't given anybody a reason to write something positive for many years.


There's also forced negativity,and the regular kind.Some can't tell the difference.
RE: It comes down to Jones..  
jvm52106 : 2/16/2021 2:20 pm : link
In comment 15154353 Sean said:
Quote:
He either will be able to elevate those around him, or there will be excuses made for why he couldn’t. If Jones plays better against Chicago, LAR, @Dallas & Tampa, the Giants could have won all those games.

If Jones plays much better, the energy and optimism around the team will be much better.

If not, then it’s another rebuild on the horizon.

That’s what it boils down to.


You are right and horribly wrong at the same time. Jones has to play better with better play from those around him. I don't give a shit who the QB is, throwing to Slayton (sucked ass this year and may have played over his head the year before), Tate (Howard Cross looked quicker), Shephard (when he is actually on the field), EE (who should play volleyball the way he sets folks up- on the defense) and the rest is going to kill your stats and the appearance of your play. Our receiving corps makes pedestrian an enviable description.

Jones needs to play better as long as there is better play around him. Anything else is meaningless because QB's cannot win games throwing to nobody!
this fanbase doesnt have the  
Rory : 2/16/2021 2:25 pm : link
patience to let a GM build a team into a contender.

Every year there are cries that results in make some sweeping change in the staff to feel better about the Giants.
RE: this fanbase doesnt have the  
Dave in Hoboken : 2/16/2021 2:29 pm : link
In comment 15154429 Rory said:
Quote:
patience to let a GM build a team into a contender.

Every year there are cries that results in make some sweeping change in the staff to feel better about the Giants.


Yeah, only 9 years and counting. More patience, please!

Idiot.
RE: If ESPN wrote something positive about the Giants  
djm : 2/16/2021 2:32 pm : link
In comment 15154403 ghost718 said:
Quote:
I'd start to worry


They did prior to 01,03 09, and 2017
The reality is  
Daniel in MI : 2/16/2021 2:32 pm : link
No one really knows if we’re close to the playoffs right now.

The league changes year to year, rosters change, players improve and regress, unknown guys breakout, guys get hurt.

Last time we raised the Lombardi we were sitting at 7-7, the definition of mediocre. No one was saying “yeah, SB team right here.”

If Jones improves and we get some breaks and help in the personnel, we could easily go 9-7 and sneak in. Or, we could have another 3-13 year. No one knows right now.

I think that Raanan's  
Dnew15 : 2/16/2021 2:33 pm : link
league source might also be a BBI poster.

The "league source" isn't saying anything that hasn't been discussed on this site.
RE: yeah but teams get better or worse every year  
Greg from LI : 2/16/2021 2:33 pm : link
In comment 15154397 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
Many on this board feel that other teams will get better but somehow that can't work here - I don't get it.


Because the Giants have a clown GM
insert any GM  
UConn4523 : 2/16/2021 2:37 pm : link
and my POV still stands. Lets not act like the GM's for every playoff team is great or even average.
RE: I don't agree on his OL assessment  
Tuckrule : 2/16/2021 2:40 pm : link
In comment 15154326 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
nor do I like when someone assesses our OL for 2020 collectively, failing to break up the 1st half from the 2nd half given how drastically different they were.


That wouldn’t make for a good article! Jordan is a crappy writer and a horrible football mind. I remember listening to him years ago on the Michael Kay show it’s as if he’s never seen a football game before.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/16/2021 2:40 pm : link
Did I read that right, but was DG quoted as saying 'We're getting there.'

JFC. Again, the bar might as well be below the ground.
RE: .  
River Mike : 2/16/2021 2:44 pm : link
In comment 15154322 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
While I agree with alot of it, there are dozens of posters here on BBI that could put together a better written article than this POS collection or words.

Jordan really is a poor writer. This is pathetic.


I agree .... "he should OF stayed at tackle"? Really? I certainly would not criticize a poster on that poor grammar, but a professional writer? And don't they have proof readers where he works?
RE: RE: .  
River Mike : 2/16/2021 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15154322 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
In comment 15154322 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


While I agree with alot of it, there are dozens of posters here on BBI that could put together a better written article than this POS collection or words.

Jordan really is a poor writer. This is pathetic.



I agree .... "he should OF stayed at tackle"? Really? I certainly would not criticize a poster on that poor grammar, but a professional writer? And don't they have proof readers where he works?


Ah, my bad. Now I see that it wasn't the "professional writer" who wrote that.
RE: RE: RE: .  
Matt M. : 2/16/2021 2:50 pm : link
In comment 15154450 River Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 15154450 River Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 15154322 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


While I agree with alot of it, there are dozens of posters here on BBI that could put together a better written article than this POS collection or words.

Jordan really is a poor writer. This is pathetic.



I agree .... "he should OF stayed at tackle"? Really? I certainly would not criticize a poster on that poor grammar, but a professional writer? And don't they have proof readers where he works?



Ah, my bad. Now I see that it wasn't the "professional writer" who wrote that.
I'm shocked so many regular people now write "should of". But, a professional writer?
First of all,  
Mad Mike : 2/16/2021 2:50 pm : link
it's hardly pessimistic or unrealistic to say the Giants are a ways away. We've been bad for awhile, made a huge investment in a running back whose health has to be considered a real question at this point, and a huge investment in a QB who certainly didn't have a second season you'd hope for. One can certainly disagree with the opinion, but it's hardly radical.

Second of all, whoever Raanan is referring to is hardly a "source". This isn't some kind of inside info. It's an opinion. If it's a GM or coach, one might consider them a good evaluator, and put more weight on their opinion than on some others, but the framing by Raanan is pretty silly. Someone with knowledge of the Giants' roster? Holy crap, where'd he find someone with such super secret info? He spoke to someone who's bearish on the Giants. Great. This person may be right, or may be wrong, but certainly isn't a source for anything, and for him to dress this up as more than it is is pretty poor writing.
Even if you see  
Amtoft : 2/16/2021 2:59 pm : link
how much better we played the second half and how many of our games were so close and stupid mistakes cost us games... Forget all that... Philly doesn't tank the last game and we were in the playoffs... Oooppsss.
RE: RE: RE: RE: .  
Amtoft : 2/16/2021 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15154461 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15154457 River Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 15154450 River Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 15154322 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


While I agree with alot of it, there are dozens of posters here on BBI that could put together a better written article than this POS collection or words.

Jordan really is a poor writer. This is pathetic.



I agree .... "he should OF stayed at tackle"? Really? I certainly would not criticize a poster on that poor grammar, but a professional writer? And don't they have proof readers where he works?



Ah, my bad. Now I see that it wasn't the "professional writer" who wrote that.

I'm shocked so many regular people now write "should of". But, a professional writer?


He didn't... He only wrote the top two quotes and the poster put his opinion in there. This thread should be deleted as it comes across as Raanan wrote all the crap after which he didn't.
I read that article this morning.  
The_Boss : 2/16/2021 3:01 pm : link
I expected it to pop up on bbi’s radar before day’s end.

Dave has a lot of work to do this offseason (again) and not enough resources to address them all (once again). Seems like I’ve been saying that (I have) for years with this fucking guy. Hopefully this time next year we’re speculating with the new GM (not Abrams) can accomplish with FA and another likely top 10-12 pick...

RE: this fanbase doesnt have the  
Jimmy Googs : 2/16/2021 3:05 pm : link
In comment 15154429 Rory said:
Quote:
patience to let a GM build a team into a contender.

Every year there are cries that results in make some sweeping change in the staff to feel better about the Giants.


That's it...its our fault.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: .  
Matt M. : 2/16/2021 3:05 pm : link
In comment 15154472 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 15154461 Matt M. said:


Quote:


In comment 15154457 River Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 15154450 River Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 15154322 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


While I agree with alot of it, there are dozens of posters here on BBI that could put together a better written article than this POS collection or words.

Jordan really is a poor writer. This is pathetic.



I agree .... "he should OF stayed at tackle"? Really? I certainly would not criticize a poster on that poor grammar, but a professional writer? And don't they have proof readers where he works?



Ah, my bad. Now I see that it wasn't the "professional writer" who wrote that.

I'm shocked so many regular people now write "should of". But, a professional writer?



He didn't... He only wrote the top two quotes and the poster put his opinion in there. This thread should be deleted as it comes across as Raanan wrote all the crap after which he didn't.
Thanks for clearing that up.
What is a  
montanagiant : 2/16/2021 3:05 pm : link
Quote:
a league source with knowledge of the Giants' roster
?

Is that a beat writer? A blogger? Ex-player? Someone from the staff? Equip. Manager? Marc Columbo? Front Office person?
RE: Even if you see  
Greg from LI : 2/16/2021 3:09 pm : link
In comment 15154469 Amtoft said:
Quote:
how much better we played the second half and how many of our games were so close and stupid mistakes cost us games... Forget all that... Philly doesn't tank the last game and we were in the playoffs... Oooppsss.


"How much better they played" - you mean when they were losing three of their last four, none of which was particularly close?
RE: RE: Even if you see  
Matt M. : 2/16/2021 3:10 pm : link
In comment 15154480 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15154469 Amtoft said:


Quote:


how much better we played the second half and how many of our games were so close and stupid mistakes cost us games... Forget all that... Philly doesn't tank the last game and we were in the playoffs... Oooppsss.



"How much better they played" - you mean when they were losing three of their last four, none of which was particularly close?
I can't stand that narrative for the same reason. You would think they went 7-1 in the 2nd half or something.
RE: RE: Even if you see  
Amtoft : 2/16/2021 3:18 pm : link
In comment 15154480 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15154469 Amtoft said:


Quote:


how much better we played the second half and how many of our games were so close and stupid mistakes cost us games... Forget all that... Philly doesn't tank the last game and we were in the playoffs... Oooppsss.



"How much better they played" - you mean when they were losing three of their last four, none of which was particularly close?


You mean when our starting QB went down? Come on man we can do this all day. I will say our biggest problem came against running QBs. We really struggle there.
At least we didn't land the other Georgia OL  
Mike in NY : 2/16/2021 3:19 pm : link
Man I was wrong about him, but had I known he might be crazy I would have red flagged him.

Titans GM Jon Robinson said OT Isaiah Wilson is "going to have to make a decision on if he wants to do things the way we want it done."

Robinson said the team has "tried to exhaust a lot of resources" into helping Wilson, who is on the reserve/non-football illness list for "personal issues that will take some time for him to work through." No specifics have surfaced about what has kept Wilson completely away from the team since being placed on the NFI list. They haven't spoken since early December. Wilson, the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, also had a DUI and landed on the COVID-19 list during his rookie season. Hopefully he is able to get the help he needs.
RE: RE: RE: Even if you see  
Matt M. : 2/16/2021 3:21 pm : link
In comment 15154492 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 15154480 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


In comment 15154469 Amtoft said:


Quote:


how much better we played the second half and how many of our games were so close and stupid mistakes cost us games... Forget all that... Philly doesn't tank the last game and we were in the playoffs... Oooppsss.



"How much better they played" - you mean when they were losing three of their last four, none of which was particularly close?



You mean when our starting QB went down? Come on man we can do this all day. I will say our biggest problem came against running QBs. We really struggle there.
You mean when our backup got the only W against a team with a winning record? Or, when the Giants made the mistake of bringing Jones back too early from injury. You can't both cry about losing your QB and then give him a pass when he says he's fine to play.
Jordan loves to mess with you dudes  
JonC : 2/16/2021 3:21 pm : link
click click click click
The big thing I agree with is  
JonC : 2/16/2021 3:29 pm : link
the OL is progressing but not looking like a lock of any kind, down to each player currently a starter. There's a ton of work to do there, as well as skill players on offense, Edge and back seven talent on defense ... and, filling future holes as other players begin to fade.
Dumb!  
CV36 : 2/16/2021 3:31 pm : link
How the hell would “a league source” or JR or anyone know if they are not even close to being a playoff team. They could add a WR in the draft or FA that is a game changer and DJ could make a jump similar to Allen. The defense could get even better and the line could improve. There are too many variables to make such a dumb ass statement. It’s why I don’t listen to these clowns.
I actually like Jones  
Matt M. : 2/16/2021 3:32 pm : link
and I'm mildly optimistic he can improve. But, I hate threads like this that almost make you feel like you are arguing against him. Some people make it seem that this was a 10 win team, but then Jones got hurt. This team finished about where most expected. They were 4-7 before Jones missed a game and all 4 wins were against equally or more shitty teams. Let's not make this out to be a lost season because of Jones' injury.
RE: Judge doesn't strike me as a guy  
Sean : 2/16/2021 3:34 pm : link
In comment 15154415 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
who's going to think he's just X players away. Even if he were, we are going to try and maximize our resources either way. I can't think of any GM or HC that only wants to improve a couple positions - i'm sure improving wherever possible is always the goal if its within reason/realm of possibility.

As a fan, I think just adding a big time WR and solid ER makes us a playoff team because I expect the OL and Jones to play better in 2021.


Agree on Judge. I’m excited about him because he seems to believe in a specific philosophy in team building. That was a big part of his intro presser. Stick with the process and everything should take care of itself.
RE: I read that article this morning.  
fireitup77 : 2/16/2021 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15154473 The_Boss said:
Quote:
I expected it to pop up on bbi’s radar before day’s end.

Dave has a lot of work to do this offseason (again) and not enough resources to address them all (once again). Seems like I’ve been saying that (I have) for years with this fucking guy. Hopefully this time next year we’re speculating with the new GM (not Abrams) can accomplish with FA and another likely top 10-12 pick...



I hope this time next year we are picking in the 20's. Why would a so called giants fan be rooting for another failed season?
Not really in agreement  
islander1 : 2/16/2021 3:46 pm : link
we had 6 wins based on defense alone.

What Gettleman really failed at was the offensive line. #1 thing for me. The defense is far better now than it was two years ago.

The offense, however, is shameful. The worst WR/TE crew in the NFL. Barkley who is now developing a record as injury prone. Jones not working through progressions because he's getting killed.

The offense is offensive. With a healthy Barkley and an injection of receiving talent, we could certainly improve and get 7-8 wins.

Not close to playoffs? I disagree unless you're telling me it takes 10 wins to get there. In which case, fair enough.
Are you suggesting  
ATL_Giants : 2/16/2021 3:53 pm : link
that we've got some holes to fill?
nonsense  
bc4life : 2/16/2021 3:53 pm : link
they were competitive in many games, but lost because of weaknesses. pass rush and # 1 wr. they fix that and continue to improve OLine - they'll make the next evolution
RE: Not really in agreement  
Matt M. : 2/16/2021 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15154536 islander1 said:
Quote:
we had 6 wins based on defense alone.

What Gettleman really failed at was the offensive line. #1 thing for me. The defense is far better now than it was two years ago.

The offense, however, is shameful. The worst WR/TE crew in the NFL. Barkley who is now developing a record as injury prone. Jones not working through progressions because he's getting killed.

The offense is offensive. With a healthy Barkley and an injection of receiving talent, we could certainly improve and get 7-8 wins.

Not close to playoffs? I disagree unless you're telling me it takes 10 wins to get there. In which case, fair enough.
In a normal year with only 6 playoff teams, the Giants are nowhere near a playoff spot, unless their division was historically bad again. Can they be, with the right offseason? Absolutely. But, it would still likely be a fringe playoff team winning a bad division or eeking out the final WC. That said, I do see a lot to be optimistic about, provided they make a lot of the right moves. I suppose a number of teams can say that though. That's the real key. Factors to success next year:

OL - are we adding any starters or is it Thomas, Lemieux/Hernandez, Gates, Hernandez/Lemiex, Peart? Will we have depth?

RB - Is Barkley healthy?
WR - Can we get a #1?
TE - Can we get a real one?
That's a lot on offense. And if all those questions are answered in a positive way, Jones MUST translate it to success.

DL - re-signing Williams? Tomlinson? Both?
CB depth
LB/outside pass rush
Return game

That's a whole lot, plus asking for normal progression from players, guys like Williams (assuming he is re-signed) repeating a career year, etc.
Quoting an article  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 2/16/2021 4:34 pm : link
and then writing a screed without making it really clear that 98% was your opinion was pretty disingenuous. There is a lot to be argued with, but why bother? You have your opinion and we have ours.
This continues to be the laziest dumbfuck analysis about the Giants  
mfsd : 2/16/2021 4:40 pm : link
“ The issue of medeling by Mara seems to play a role as well but from the outside it is not clear how much he meddles.”

In other words, it’s Mara’s fault, but we don’t know what’s really going on internally so we can’t provide any evidence to back that up. But we somehow know it’s Mara’s fault?

This is what passes for analysis by many idiots these days
If you think he’s  
MtDizzle : 2/16/2021 4:50 pm : link
wrong you are the problem. You are delusional. I’m not even a Jordan fan but we need to be honest on how bad this roster is and has been for years now.
RE: If you think he’s  
UConn4523 : 2/16/2021 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15154614 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
wrong you are the problem. You are delusional. I’m not even a Jordan fan but we need to be honest on how bad this roster is and has been for years now.


He isn’t wrong, it’s how it’s present and whom it’s by that’s the issue. Someone inside really dug this info up? Haha.

Any BBIer could have written this piece.
One can easily say  
hitdog42 : 2/16/2021 4:57 pm : link
the QB they believe in but is still unproven
RB is very good but fragile and expensive
the WRs suck
the TE made a Pro Bowl despite having stone hands
the OL has plusses and minuses- the net is still a work in progress

the DL was excellent but might be split up and will be expensive
they have no edge- but schemed well to get around that
Linebackers are meh
Secondary has a few players and a few holes

so yeah 1 can see very easily how outsiders see them as very far away from contention.

to prove that wrong--- they need
- jones to prove he is THE guy
- OL to keep improving
-get a WR that a team actually has to scout before the game
- retain DL dominance and improve back 7

I don't think the above are insurmountable--- but they also arent remotely a given
Guess I’m delusional  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/16/2021 5:05 pm : link
For thinking Andrew Thomas can develop into a Pro Bowl LT.
What do we have here?  
GiantEgo : 2/16/2021 5:29 pm : link
A dumb article turned into an even dumber post. Peak BBI.
but  
GiantEgo : 2/16/2021 5:33 pm : link
It does contain the funniest line of the year... a league source with knowledge of the Giants' roster recently told ESPN."



RE: Thinking in terms of “close” is dangerous..  
FStubbs : 2/16/2021 5:47 pm : link
In comment 15154411 Sean said:
Quote:
The Giants tend to operate in a reactionary way to what they need. X is set, let’s focus this offseason on Y. Then, X needs help, but we are set with Y. On and on it goes.

This offseason will tell a lot in what the Giants long term plan is. I hope they focus on identity, what Sy detailed a few weeks ago. Build an identity and then continue to strengthen that identity. That will ensure a pipeline and is more sustainable.

My fear is, the Giants think they are WR + TE away from winning the division. It doesn’t work that way.


If Gettleman is all about the hog mollies as he claims, this offseason will tell the tale.
"Giants Not Close to Playoffs"  
OntheRoad : 2/16/2021 8:03 pm : link
Does the writer remember that the Giants were one game away from the playoffs last year?
At this moment  
Simms11 : 2/16/2021 8:16 pm : link
you could probably say that, but there’s still FA, draft and a whole off-season before you can even make a guess as to what this team will be. We all know there’s a lot of work still to do. This is a big off-season for DG and upcoming season for JG and Jones.
I happen to agree  
RetroJint : 2/16/2021 8:18 pm : link
with almost all the opinions expressed by Raanan’s “source.” But I think he’s making it up . It’s like Clint Eastwood talking to the empty chair .

When other teams think about what’s good about the Giants , they center on DLine . And that might soon be altered negatively . Agree with the secondary . I think Love can be an effective starting corner .

The comments on Jones, though fair , are perhaps a little too negative . I think Jones will turn out to be their guy . And then I will ease up on Gettleman . But I still think he should have been let go. And the former ways still have this team by the balls .

And know why? Because just like the empty chair opined , Mara is in this thing thick . He has been since ‘11 , when he decided he wasn’t getting enough credit for their success . And until that changes , they are not getting better . Gettleman has the mallet out . He’s playing wack a mole with the roster .
The Giants often benefit from players playing above their ability  
D HOS : 2/16/2021 8:32 pm : link
For that result, this article works. Post it on the bulletin board board. Challenge accepted. Get to work. Prove you don't suck.
I posted this on Twitter when this came out.  
Tom in NY : 2/16/2021 8:37 pm : link
I'd like some context about this "league insider" and specifically what his thoughts were on the rosters of the WFT, Browns, and Dolphins exactly one year ago. Did he see 2/3 teams going to the playoffs and the other winning 10 games?

Also, what is the worth of a roster analysis prior to Free Agency and the Draft, other than planning for new player acquisition? Of course they were not close...he's giving his analysis of a 6-10 team.
For the sake of comparisons  
Breeze_94 : 2/16/2021 9:46 pm : link
compare our roster to the Bucs

QB Brady > Jones
RB Barkley (if healthy) > Fournette/Jones
WR1 Evans > Shepard
WR2 Godwin > Slayton
TE Gronk/Brate > Engram/Smith
LT Thomas> Smith
LG Marpet > Hernandez/Lemieux
C Jensen > Gates
RG Zeitler > TB's rotation
RT Wirfs > Fleming/Peart

EDGE Barrett > Carter
EDGE JPP > Fackrell
DL Williams > Suh
NT Tomlinson = Vea (both good, it's a wash)
DL Lawrence > Golston
LB1 White > Martinez
LB2 David > Crowder
CB1 Bradberry > Davis
CB2 Murphy Bunting > Yiadom
FS Winfeld > Ryan (slightly)
SS Peppers > Whitehead

Giants only have the edge in 8/21 spots, and the edge that TB has at QB, WR, EDGE, LB2, and RT is far more significant than what the Giants have at any position
.  
Go Terps : 2/16/2021 9:54 pm : link
DL Williams > Suh
NT Tomlinson = Vea (both good, it's a wash)

Really not sure about either of these.
All of these posts criticizing this dude's writing  
jhibb : 2/16/2021 11:39 pm : link
would be a lot more impressive if they quoted a source with knowledge of the articles currently up on espn.com.

I'm available if you need one, as long as you keep me anonymous, of course.
RE: The big thing I agree with is  
christian : 12:00 am : link
In comment 15154512 JonC said:
Quote:
the OL is progressing but not looking like a lock of any kind, down to each player currently a starter.


This is the most important observation this offseason.

The line showed some signs of life mid season, but over the last quarter of the year they couldn’t get it done when it mattered. Pass pro and the ground game weren’t there.
The difference between 6 and 10  
Giantimistic : 1:46 am : link
and 10 and 6 is not that far off. This does not mean that 1t 10 and 6 we would be great, but I think we are 2 playmakers some depth, and disciplined football from being there this season. If the oline holds up, Jones is who the Giants think he can be, and we have a playmaking WR then 10 wins is not a crazy thought in this NFL.

I learned a lesson as ayoung fan in the 70s  
.McL. : 2:23 am : link
The Giants were a lousy team through the decade. Truly lousy!

However, on game day. they almost always in the game until the 4th quarter. They would tease you with close games that seemed to get away from them. I always thought they were close, and that they were better than their record.

They were not. Yes they had a decent defense. They had a terrible receivers, a poor offensive line, and were ineffective at QB... Sound familiar?

They were never close close until the 80s came.

Opposing teams often didn't bring their A game. However, when they found the game competitive in the 4th, they usually got their act together and put the Giants away. When you realize that good team will beat you as long as they have focus, then you realize that you are not a good team. Being competitive, playing in close games, is still just a tease. Those things really mean nothing. Its only wen those games regularly start turning into wins.

There may be some signs of improvement, but really the Giants are still wandering in the wilderness of suckitude.
What the hell does he know ...???? ; ( : (  
short lease : 6:15 am : link

What record did Tampa Bay finish with last ye .....


forget it. These a-holes do not know what they are talking about.
A league source with knowledge of the Giants roster???  
Milton : 7:27 am : link
Seriously, is this supposed to add credibility to the quote? There are hundreds of league sources, including secretaries, janitors, accountants, lawyers, and more. And all it takes to have knowledge of the Giants roster is the internet and google. Raanan may as well have said "a season ticket holder with knowledge of the Giants roster" or "a Mexican plumber with knowledge of the Giants roster" or how about "a pregnant woman in labor with knowledge of the Giants roster" and they would've had just as much credibility as some anonymous source who gets a paycheck from the NFL. A league source with access to the internet??? Gimme a break.
RE: Jordan loves to mess with you dudes  
FatMan in Charlotte : 7:37 am : link
In comment 15154496 JonC said:
Quote:
click click click click


Nailed it!
I don't know  
Essex : 7:47 am : link
of all the things written about the Giants this seems bizarre to really criticize. We were 6-10, with our 4 of our 6 victories coming from our crappy division. The other was against the Bengals and one good win agains the Seahawks (who let's face it really were an average team). Besides, Russell Wilson we did not beat any really good qbs. Our offense was awful--our defense was better than awful, but not really much above average. That is not to say we are not close to the playoffs given our division, but with Dak coming back, the WFT looking to improve their QB situation, I think we go into the year probably third in talent in our division. So, yeah, I am not sure we are really close to a playoff team. Whether or not Jordan is doing this to get clicks, which he probably is, the truth is not so far off on this one. I could see us being worse than 6-10 next year and I could see us being slightly better--but by no means are we close.
RE: I don't know  
Milton : 7:53 am : link
In comment 15155057 Essex said:
Quote:
of all the things written about the Giants this seems bizarre to really criticize.
Raanan is entitled to his opinion, but he should express it as his opinion, not news from a nameless league source with an opinion no more valuable than Raanan's opinion, my opinion, your opinion, or your mailman's opinion.
RE: I don't know  
UConn4523 : 8:05 am : link
In comment 15155057 Essex said:
Quote:
of all the things written about the Giants this seems bizarre to really criticize. We were 6-10, with our 4 of our 6 victories coming from our crappy division. The other was against the Bengals and one good win agains the Seahawks (who let's face it really were an average team). Besides, Russell Wilson we did not beat any really good qbs. Our offense was awful--our defense was better than awful, but not really much above average. That is not to say we are not close to the playoffs given our division, but with Dak coming back, the WFT looking to improve their QB situation, I think we go into the year probably third in talent in our division. So, yeah, I am not sure we are really close to a playoff team. Whether or not Jordan is doing this to get clicks, which he probably is, the truth is not so far off on this one. I could see us being worse than 6-10 next year and I could see us being slightly better--but by no means are we close.


You describe our defense as “better than awful but not really much above average”? They were top 10 in almost every major category despite the offenses inability to score and hold the ball for long durations of time.

I think the Giants defense was well above average and could have been even better if the offense did anything at all.
RE: .  
BigBlueShock : 8:09 am : link
In comment 15154943 Go Terps said:
Quote:
DL Williams > Suh
NT Tomlinson = Vea (both good, it's a wash)

Really not sure about either of these.

You’re not sure if Williams is better than 34 year old Suh? This is another example of why you simply cannot be taken seriously. Not even you believe half the shit you post
RE: RE: I don't know  
Essex : 8:20 am : link
In comment 15155067 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15155057 Essex said:


Quote:


of all the things written about the Giants this seems bizarre to really criticize. We were 6-10, with our 4 of our 6 victories coming from our crappy division. The other was against the Bengals and one good win agains the Seahawks (who let's face it really were an average team). Besides, Russell Wilson we did not beat any really good qbs. Our offense was awful--our defense was better than awful, but not really much above average. That is not to say we are not close to the playoffs given our division, but with Dak coming back, the WFT looking to improve their QB situation, I think we go into the year probably third in talent in our division. So, yeah, I am not sure we are really close to a playoff team. Whether or not Jordan is doing this to get clicks, which he probably is, the truth is not so far off on this one. I could see us being worse than 6-10 next year and I could see us being slightly better--but by no means are we close.



You describe our defense as “better than awful but not really much above average”? They were top 10 in almost every major category despite the offenses inability to score and hold the ball for long durations of time.

I think the Giants defense was well above average and could have been even better if the offense did anything at all.


The Giants were 19th in Defensive DVOA, which is the equalizer of all stats--that is below average. I will stand by my comment "better than awful but not really much above average"
ehh, DVOA has its flaws just like the rest of them  
UConn4523 : 8:31 am : link
and a lot of our grade has to do with the fact that we didn't have an edge rusher coupled with never playing with the lead. If you watched the games and felt "average" describe that production than I don't know what to tell you.

IMO if we had an average defense we'd be a 3 or 4 win team.
RE: ehh, DVOA has its flaws just like the rest of them  
Essex : 8:40 am : link
In comment 15155083 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
and a lot of our grade has to do with the fact that we didn't have an edge rusher coupled with never playing with the lead. If you watched the games and felt "average" describe that production than I don't know what to tell you.

IMO if we had an average defense we'd be a 3 or 4 win team.

I thought our defense had some good games--the Rams game, the Seahawks game, the Bengals game, but overall I thought it was just a little above average and I think the most reliable stat, DVOA dovetails with that assessment. I am willing to agree to disagree and hope you are right about what it means going forward as opposed to my belief.
“We’re getting there...”  
trueblueinpw : 8:48 am : link
Kick Raanan all you like, but his article isn’t wrong. In fact, what troubles me in that article is Getty saying, “we’re getting there”. And then John Mara apparently agreeing that there are many needles pointing up.

We’re getting there. Getting where? We didn’t win the worst division in football. A division, by the way, may thought was the worst division in decades of NFL history. Some even went as far as to say the worst division ever. And, we aren’t even the best team in the worst division of the NFL. But, we’re getting there. Getting where? If the NFC east is historically horrible again next year, we might be able to win the division with an over achieving 8-8 record? But we’re getting there. Getting where? A wild card blow out? Okay, sure, I’ll take that over another 6-10 season.

Lowered expectations. Over the past five years the Giants are among the worst three teams in the NFL. But we’re getting there! You know where we’re getting? We’re getting to be the Jets.

I don’t take umbrage with anything Raanan wrote. But the OPs analysis is way too harsh in grading ATs season and his potential. I think of all the Getty draft choices, AT is the least to worry about. He got better as the season went on and he looks like a legit LT1 with a bright future.
RE: RE: ehh, DVOA has its flaws just like the rest of them  
christian : 10:28 am : link
In comment 15155087 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 15155083 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


and a lot of our grade has to do with the fact that we didn't have an edge rusher coupled with never playing with the lead. If you watched the games and felt "average" describe that production than I don't know what to tell you.

IMO if we had an average defense we'd be a 3 or 4 win team.


I thought our defense had some good games--the Rams game, the Seahawks game, the Bengals game, but overall I thought it was just a little above average and I think the most reliable stat, DVOA dovetails with that assessment. I am willing to agree to disagree and hope you are right about what it means going forward as opposed to my belief.


I work in predictive data analysis, and I really like Football Outsiders, so I’m sympathetic to the measurements. DVOA is a good measure, but is based largely on yards and first downs as leading indicators.

The Giants defense was clearly a bend don’t break group last year. They were 1 one of 4 team to allow 3+ mins a drive and faced the 4th fewest drives overall. Now, that might not be sustainable or it might be luck. But the indicators didn’t line up with the output. The Giants didn’t give up a lot points, which ultimately is the point.

Would I bank on repeating that approach? No, but I’d tackle the problem on the other side of the ball. Graham can be a lot more aggressive if he knows the Giants have a puncher’s chance of breaking 20 points from time to time.
It felt like the defense overachieved last year  
Greg from LI : 10:33 am : link
It also felt like a pattern emerged where they played better in the first half than the second half. Now, whether that's because teams would start to figure out Graham's schemes and adjust, I don't know.
RE: It felt like the defense overachieved last year  
Essex : 11:12 am : link
In comment 15155190 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
It also felt like a pattern emerged where they played better in the first half than the second half. Now, whether that's because teams would start to figure out Graham's schemes and adjust, I don't know.


I am obviously not as bullish as most about the defense, but if I understand your first half and second half correctly (meaning in the game not the first and second half of the season), I would think the defense has a valid excuse of falling apart because they spent so much time on the field due to our inept offense. For instance, in the Cardinals game, our defense made some really nice stops early on and then it just got ridiculous with our offense that they just wore down. Even in a total failure game such as the Niners, the defense made some early stops, it just fell apart because the offense could not do a thing.
This might  
mittenedman : 11:15 am : link
be the worst article I've ever seen.

What NFL are you watching to think the Giants "aren't close" to being a Playoff team?
Luck is always a factor.  
mittenedman : 11:16 am : link
Look at this year. Had the Giants snuck into the Playoffs, say they beat TB in the opening round, like they should've done in the Playoffs. They could've run into GB without Bakhtiari and KC in self-destruct mode and who knows?

The Giants will be good this coming season. For the first time in a long time, I am confident in that.
RE: Luck is always a factor.  
Jimmy Googs : 11:27 am : link
In comment 15155245 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Look at this year. Had the Giants snuck into the Playoffs, say they beat TB in the opening round, like they should've done in the Playoffs. They could've run into GB without Bakhtiari and KC in self-destruct mode and who knows?

The Giants will be good this coming season. For the first time in a long time, I am confident in that.


That is quite a lucky first paragraph...
our offense was the biggest hinderance to the defense  
UConn4523 : 11:32 am : link
clear as day. We are missing another big time play maker for sure, but how many stops did they make/turnovers produced which resulted in a garbage next series by the offense? Too many to count.

I don't think we can duplicate the 2020 defense without an upgrade somewhere, but it won't matter either way if we can sustain drives and score more points (and if we do this the defense will be more efficient).
The defense is (arguably) better than average and the offense  
mikeinbloomfield : 1:26 pm : link
is toilet water. Does that sound like a team "close to the playoffs"?

And so what? Had the Eagles won, the Giants would have been the first team to get in at 6-10. Is that the bar? Sneak in and hope they get lucky?

The Giants need upgrades to several units before they be considered good enough to contend. Same as last year.
RE: The defense is (arguably) better than average and the offense  
UConn4523 : 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15155375 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
is toilet water. Does that sound like a team "close to the playoffs"?

And so what? Had the Eagles won, the Giants would have been the first team to get in at 6-10. Is that the bar? Sneak in and hope they get lucky?

The Giants need upgrades to several units before they be considered good enough to contend. Same as last year.


Yeah why not? Jones' production was about as minimal as you can get over the games he played in 2020, and we saw in 2019 he can produce, so its reasonable to assume he and the offense can get better.

I know that puts a damper on the doom and gloom of this site but it isn't some far fetched fantasy some make it seem. The playoff turnover is what, 45% each year?
We saw Jones could produce in 2019?  
Go Terps : 2:27 pm : link
The 6.5 AY/A (26th in NFL), 21.3 PPG, and 3-9 record say otherwise.
RE: We saw Jones could produce in 2019?  
UConn4523 : 2:48 pm : link
In comment 15155453 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The 6.5 AY/A (26th in NFL), 21.3 PPG, and 3-9 record say otherwise.


You can keep posting it, and I can say that 24 passing TD's in 2020 would have likely put us in the playoffs regardless of his AY/A.
Are you bringing 2019's turnovers too?  
Go Terps : 3:16 pm : link
Or are you just bringing the TDs?

Are we also assuming 7 wins takes the division again in 2021? Is our QB strategy now to hope the other teams are also poor?
RE: RE: The defense is (arguably) better than average and the offense  
mikeinbloomfield : 3:18 pm : link
In comment 15155394 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15155375 mikeinbloomfield said:


Quote:


is toilet water. Does that sound like a team "close to the playoffs"?

And so what? Had the Eagles won, the Giants would have been the first team to get in at 6-10. Is that the bar? Sneak in and hope they get lucky?

The Giants need upgrades to several units before they be considered good enough to contend. Same as last year.



Yeah why not? Jones' production was about as minimal as you can get over the games he played in 2020, and we saw in 2019 he can produce, so its reasonable to assume he and the offense can get better.

I know that puts a damper on the doom and gloom of this site but it isn't some far fetched fantasy some make it seem. The playoff turnover is what, 45% each year?


It’s also “reasonable to assume” he won’t produce, if we’re just wishing and hoping. By the same logic, it’s reasonable to assume the defense will be worse. But that’s where we are: “If only these five things work out on the Giants favor, we could be in the hunt!” Its based on nothing.
RE: RE: RE: ehh, DVOA has its flaws just like the rest of them  
.McL. : 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15155184 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15155087 Essex said:


Quote:


In comment 15155083 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


and a lot of our grade has to do with the fact that we didn't have an edge rusher coupled with never playing with the lead. If you watched the games and felt "average" describe that production than I don't know what to tell you.

IMO if we had an average defense we'd be a 3 or 4 win team.


I thought our defense had some good games--the Rams game, the Seahawks game, the Bengals game, but overall I thought it was just a little above average and I think the most reliable stat, DVOA dovetails with that assessment. I am willing to agree to disagree and hope you are right about what it means going forward as opposed to my belief.



I work in predictive data analysis, and I really like Football Outsiders, so I’m sympathetic to the measurements. DVOA is a good measure, but is based largely on yards and first downs as leading indicators.

The Giants defense was clearly a bend don’t break group last year. They were 1 one of 4 team to allow 3+ mins a drive and faced the 4th fewest drives overall. Now, that might not be sustainable or it might be luck. But the indicators didn’t line up with the output. The Giants didn’t give up a lot points, which ultimately is the point.

Would I bank on repeating that approach? No, but I’d tackle the problem on the other side of the ball. Graham can be a lot more aggressive if he knows the Giants have a puncher’s chance of breaking 20 points from time to time.

I'm with you!
I've always liked Football Outsiders and the DVOA stat. I agree that it isn't perfect. I remember them giving the Giants really bad grades in 2007. I had a back and forth with Aaron in the comments more than once that year. As a fan I could see that the Giants had the team, but were maddeningly inconsistent. While Aaron argued that they were consistently not good. He tried to claim that they were one of the worst playoff teams ever. And continued on that rant calling that team a fluke even after Super Bowl win. I bring that up to highlight the fact that DVOA isn't the end all and be all. However, I think it generally a fairly accurate statistic. It fails when teams are learning to overcome inconsistency.
Do they exclude the teams playing at MetLife stadium  
Jimmy Googs : 3:34 pm : link
when they calc that 45% playoff turnover stat?
My thoughts on Jones  
Milton : 3:47 pm : link
I'm not sure what his ceiling is or what his floor is for that matter. My best guess is that at maturity (years 3 or 4) he could be as good as Simms or Eli and no worse than Hostetler (and the Giants have won Super Bowls with all three of those guys behind center).
RE: Are you bringing 2019's turnovers too?  
UConn4523 : 3:51 pm : link
In comment 15155512 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Or are you just bringing the TDs?

Are we also assuming 7 wins takes the division again in 2021? Is our QB strategy now to hope the other teams are also poor?


We can go back and forth on this all day. 2021 needs to happen, until then I'm hoping Jones will play better and you will continue to beat the drum that he likely wont. Round and round and round and round we go. To what end I would ask but I know there isn't an end, you enjoy this too much.

On a side note I fully support upgrading the QB position if there's a reasonable solution. Until then i'm going to assume Jones is our 2021 QB and hope that a close to full strength Barkley, another weapon via draft or FA, and continued improvements to the OL will help him perform better.

Call that whatever you want.
Talking about hopes and wishes is as boring to me  
Go Terps : 4:19 pm : link
as discussing what is actually happening appears to be to you.

I'm rooting for Jones to turn it around, so are you. Far out.
RE: Talking about hopes and wishes is as boring to me  
UConn4523 : 4:33 pm : link
In comment 15155576 Go Terps said:
Quote:
as discussing what is actually happening appears to be to you.

I'm rooting for Jones to turn it around, so are you. Far out.


I've discussed what's happened/happening. I even said I'm down for an upgrade at QB if there was a plausible/reasonable way to do this - what more is there to say?

So unless you are uncovering things I don't already know (you aren't, in fact you keep saying the same things over and over) nothing productive is happening on either end. I think Jones will be better in 2021 (i've listed why), you apparently don't - that's cool. Seems like that's about it on this discussion unless there info only you are privy to and purposely withholding?

Also, pining for Watson is also a hope and a wish, btw.
.  
Go Terps : 4:40 pm : link
Pointing out that ownership would never consider moving for Watson isn't pining; it's criticism.
neither would the majority of the NFL  
UConn4523 : 4:43 pm : link
it seems.
RE: this fanbase doesnt have the  
Gettledogman : 5:04 pm : link
In comment 15154429 Rory said:
Quote:
patience to let a GM build a team into a contender.

Every year there are cries that results in make some sweeping change in the staff to feel better about the Giants.


theres a lot of truth to this... They ran the rug out of town and gave to job to Reeeeecch. They tried to Run Parcells out before LT took over the league. They blew Belicheck out of town with behind the back stuff. They tried to run Coughlin out and then he won 2 and should have been more Championships..
RE: Talking about hopes and wishes is as boring to me  
djm : 5:28 pm : link
In comment 15155576 Go Terps said:
Quote:
as discussing what is actually happening appears to be to you.

I'm rooting for Jones to turn it around, so are you. Far out.


Based on that wisdom no team ever improves in the NFL. Never. No QB improves from one year early on in his career to the next.

Why can't the Giants improve even just organically in 2021? Forget additions. Forget FA and the draft. Based on Judge and the new staff and this team and the players just growing--why the hell is that such an absurd belief held by some? Don't give me some shit about 8 years or shit. Don't wanna here it. The Knicks sucked for 20 years and with Thibs finally look to be on the right track. Bad teams improve and good teams regress. Nothing is static in the NFL.

i dont even care anymore  
djm : 5:33 pm : link
you obviously have all this credibility here because you have been shouting from the rooftops that the Giants have sucked and will suck until end of days and you've been right, lately. Doesn't mean you will be right going forward. I picked the Giants to go 7-9 in 2020. Does that make me a hopeful blind homer? I came one win away. Didn't you and many others pick them to go 3-13?

I hate regurgitating the past. It means nothing. Don't care about 2018 anymore. Judge is here now. If I had a dollar for every instance of a team going from bad to good while the majority of experts had it wrong, i'd have a lot of dollars.

Let's see where this team goes in 2021 with the same staff in place. I am very curious.
Jone can’t improve because he hasnt  
UConn4523 : 5:48 pm : link
it’s a flawless mindset when arguing with strangers. It’s also a win win - if he does improve its good sans argument against it.

Anyone can argue like this, I may just try it.
Maybe you should try if you are going to keep arguing  
chick310 : 6:00 pm : link
this topic with him. The current way doesn't seem to working very well for you.

RE: Maybe you should try if you are going to keep arguing  
UConn4523 : 6:10 pm : link
In comment 15155662 chick310 said:
Quote:
this topic with him. The current way doesn't seem to working very well for you.


Why? I’ve agreed with part of what he says and disagree with others - that’s what I’d call reasonable and healthy. It’s simply his line of thinking on all fronts or the highway and that I don’t subscribe to and never will.

In the end it’s a game I have no control over and as fan of various sports teams a certain degree of hope is applied to each of them. I hope US soccer gets better. I hope UConn gets back to the top 25 (almost there), I hope the Yankees can get over the hump.

I don’t owe you or anyone else MIT approved data points to my hope. Instead I’ve applied reasonable (I think) expectations and if they aren’t met I’ll live.

Let’s put it this way, if the OL doesn’t improve, if Barkley isn’t close to full strength and if we don’t add another playmaker, I dont expect Jones to improve all that much. That’s the same exact thing as I’ve said this whole time, just spun to fit the more accepted narrative.
RE: RE: Maybe you should try if you are going to keep arguing  
chick310 : 6:18 pm : link
In comment 15155670 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15155662 chick310 said:


Quote:


this topic with him. The current way doesn't seem to working very well for you.




Why? I’ve agreed with part of what he says and disagree with others - that’s what I’d call reasonable and healthy. It’s simply his line of thinking on all fronts or the highway and that I don’t subscribe to and never will.


Then fine, keep arguing with him the way you are doing so. It was your idea to try something new, not mine.

But if you are suggesting, in your view, that its his line of thinking or the highway then seems kind of pointless to engage, right?
