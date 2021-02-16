[Raanan]League Source: Giants not close to playoffs

[Article Linked Below]
Two Quotes of Note from the Article:
""So far away from [the playoff teams] right now, it's not even close," a league source with knowledge of the Giants' roster recently told ESPN."
"Jones is their guy, multiple team and league sources reiterated to ESPN over the past few weeks. And while the organization's brass, from the top down, believes Jones has what it takes to be a successful upper-echelon quarterback, they are knowingly taking this leap of faith with their fingers crossed after inconsistent results during his first two professional seasons."
After coming close to making the playoffs this past season, many Giants fans have been given the false sense that the team is close to contending. Lets face the facts, if the Cowboys or Eagles had met their expectations for this season and been winning teams, we would have been talking about a last place football team that was nowhere near contention. They had a nice feel good winning streak in the second half, but this team is still nowhere close. Here is where the team stands as of now:
Quarterback: I feel good about Jones but we certainly haven't had the necessary results so far. Regardless of whether you think Jones is a franchise quarterback he is the only option the team has going into next season. According to Mel Kiper, there aren't any quarterbacks in this draft that are better than Jones and signing a veteran would limit their ability to keep other key pieces in place. They have to ride it out with Jones in 2021, anyone who thinks otherwise is living in a fantasy world.
Runningback: Great RB who can't stay healthy. Gallman is decent.
Recievers: One of the worst receiving crews in the league. They couldn't get seperation and didn't do much after the catch.
Tight End: Evan Engram. Nothing more needs be said.
Offensive Line: Last season Jones was pressured on 30.3% of dropbacks, the fourth most in the NFL. Thomas played terribly for much of the season but improved as the year went on. He was also playing hurt. He did, however, give up the most sacks by any tackle in the NFL. It is not a given he will develop into a solid starter as many people assume, look at previous drafts of high pick offensive linemen, probably about half of them fail. Personally, I am hopefull for Thomas and think he will improve. Gates was pretty decent as the year went on. He could be a piece for the future, although I think he should of stayed at tackle. Peart is a developmental piece, hopefully he could pan out. Lemieux was abysmal. A fifth round pick gaurd who had looked absolutely awful as a rookie dosen't project well for the future. Hernandez looks to have stalled out after a good rookie year. Overall, this is a bottom five unit that dosen't have a single certain piece for the future on it. Hopefully these guys pan out but the idea that these guys will suddenly all develop into pro bowlers isin't "optimistic", it is delusional.
D-Line: Great unit, hopefully Williams and Tomlinson stay.
Linebackers: Blake Martinez was great but they have no edge rushers.
Secondary: I think this is a damn good unit. Bradberry was great and I thought Ryan was excellent as well. Peppers has been solid for a while and I think McKinney will develop well.
Looking over this roster, it is clear that Gettleman has failed during his three years as GM. He has not brought this roster any closer to contention than the day that he got the job. Gettleman should have been held accountable, this roster is a disaster. Gettleman's "Hog Mollies" look more like the "Hog Follies". They should have brought in a GM that had closer ties to Judge, revamped their scouting department, and embraced analytics to a greater extent. The issue of medeling by Mara seems to play a role as well but from the outside it is not clear how much he meddles. I hope this team turns it around, but don't be disappointed when they go 6-10 again next season. Far from Super Bowl ready, New York Giants continue quest to rebuild
I get the Raanan hate here, but he's predicted the giants are far away from competing since being the espn beat and hes gotten shit for it.
And 6-10 while playing a laughably weak divisional schedule.
Are those your assessments?
Yes, there are only stuff from the article is in quotation marks. The stuff underneath is what I wrote.
that a team that has 1 winning season in the last 8 may not be close to be a super bowl contender.
Completely agree. Caveat here is I truly believe he doesn't have great insight/twitter/writing ability. But when he's been saying the giants aren't close the past few years every August i've seen some unreasonable reactions.
The OL take is the poster's opinion, not Ranaan's. Ranaan's article is just the two quotes at the top from the unnamed league source, which are equally as useless.
If Jones plays much better, the energy and optimism around the team will be much better.
If not, then it’s another rebuild on the horizon.
That’s what it boils down to.
Nobody thinks that because they were 6-10 last year and close to squeaking in that they can go 7-9 and contend in 2021. Some of us do think that this coach and his staff are the right guys for a fast turnaround. That does depend, though, on a good draft and improvement by Jones and the OL. Also a strong return by Barkley.
With Barkley, two new WRs and better line play, this could be a very different team in 2021. Without that, more of the same.
After reading Raanan's article, I can see that the OP added his own thoughts. So my apologies to Raanan for calling him out on a grammar faux pas.
That said, it is hard to argue with him. John Mara wants to crow about a 5-3 finish, but only 1 of those wins came against a team with a winning record, and the 3 losses were decisive losses to playoff teams (except AZ).
I think they can close the gap this offseason, but NYG shouldn't get too confident due to beating some shitty teams.
I really liked "with knowledge of the Giants roster", as if looking up their roster made you some kind of expert.
That is not to say I did not see some areas to be optimistic about for next year. I do think we have an improved coaching staff from HC down. I also think this D overall gave us reason to have hope. But, they are more than a couple of players away from being a really good D. Right now, they are average. Their OL went from completely shitty to OK. There is still a ton of room for improvement.
But, overall outside of about a handful of players (literally), who do we have on our roster to be very excited about? Do I think this team will be better next year? Yes, but highly dependent on a strong off season. But, until they beat a few teams outside our division and/or with winning records, this is still a bad team looking in from the outside.
Janitors work for the league by the way. Not that we should even care. OK fine, the brightest and smartest football guy said the Giants suck. And that means what exactly? Some of the brightest and smartest NFL people ever loved Ryan Leaf. Some more loved the 2011 Eagles. Even more loved the 2009 NY Giants.
Means nothing.
Can't the offense revert to a mean too? OR is that not allowed here. Why will the D get worse? Did the D make a living off unsustainable plays that we should know about? Did they force an insane amount of turnovers? Did they NOT suffer any injuries?
The answers to all those questions are NOPE.
Did the D have a new coordinator and HC last year? Did the D suffer a pretty high number of injuries or at least suffer some injuries to one specific area of the team? Did the D play one of the hardest NFL schedules? Did the D suffer from a very very bad offense?
The answers to each are yes.
Where are you getting this defense getting worse thing from? Why can't the O get better if the D is automatically going to get worse for no apparent reason other than abject negatvity?
Its not that its offbase, its just repetitive and he doesn't actually add anything we didn't know, including whatever insider info his source gave him.
I also don't fully agree with it anyway. We aren't close to the Chiefs or Bucs, but we aren't far away from those teams that squeaked in. The Bears and WFT made the playoffs - we are right there with both.
opinion, obviously. What's a "league source" mean anyway?
I really liked "with knowledge of the Giants roster", as if looking up their roster made you some kind of expert.
Arent close to the playoffs, despite barely missing the playoffs.
Suck because they lack an ER, even though they were T-12 without said ER.
Suck more than Dallas because Dallas... fell short of expectations or something?
If you match up favorably with everybody in the division and then finished one game out of first, the team must be said to be at least "close to the playoffs." Would they have printed this shit about the QB-less Washington Football Team?
Don't care about these predictions.
Maybe the off-season can play out before people start predicting 2021.
In any other year, this team would not have sniffed the playoffs. They struggled through a terrible division to 6-10. That is not a good team by any metrics, except by some here. It was on par with the last few seasons.
Are there people who disagree with that and think the team is a solid draft and few FA signings away from being a team to beat in the NFC?
What did the league source say about the Jets? Are they a contender?
Our defensive talent is actually pretty good IMO. If we added a decent edge, it can be well above average (in addition to already performing above average in 2020). The offense will be responsible for the biggest swing and we'll see what happens in FA and the draft.
I just don't buy that we are that far off from the playoffs, not when 9 wins can get you in on any given year.
This offseason will tell a lot in what the Giants long term plan is. I hope they focus on identity, what Sy detailed a few weeks ago. Build an identity and then continue to strengthen that identity. That will ensure a pipeline and is more sustainable.
My fear is, the Giants think they are WR + TE away from winning the division. It doesn’t work that way.
Maybe the Giants should give them something positive to write I'd be more worried about the fact that the Giants haven't given anybody a reason to write something positive for many years.
The QB was pressured throughout the year, the tackle gave up the most sacks of any in the league. these are facts, not opinion.
The WRs don;t get separation. They are the worst in the league. Does anyone disagree with that? If you do, who has a worse WR corps? maybe one or two teams?
Evan is Evans.
The RB is great when healthy. I agree and he needs to stay healthy.
If we do not improve in there areas, Jones isn't either. how can he?
As a fan, I think just adding a big time WR and solid ER makes us a playoff team because I expect the OL and Jones to play better in 2021.
There's also forced negativity,and the regular kind.Some can't tell the difference.
If Jones plays much better, the energy and optimism around the team will be much better.
If not, then it’s another rebuild on the horizon.
That’s what it boils down to.
You are right and horribly wrong at the same time. Jones has to play better with better play from those around him. I don't give a shit who the QB is, throwing to Slayton (sucked ass this year and may have played over his head the year before), Tate (Howard Cross looked quicker), Shephard (when he is actually on the field), EE (who should play volleyball the way he sets folks up- on the defense) and the rest is going to kill your stats and the appearance of your play. Our receiving corps makes pedestrian an enviable description.
Jones needs to play better as long as there is better play around him. Anything else is meaningless because QB's cannot win games throwing to nobody!
Yeah, only 9 years and counting. More patience, please!
They did prior to 01,03 09, and 2017
The league changes year to year, rosters change, players improve and regress, unknown guys breakout, guys get hurt.
Last time we raised the Lombardi we were sitting at 7-7, the definition of mediocre. No one was saying “yeah, SB team right here.”
If Jones improves and we get some breaks and help in the personnel, we could easily go 9-7 and sneak in. Or, we could have another 3-13 year. No one knows right now.
The "league source" isn't saying anything that hasn't been discussed on this site.
Because the Giants have a clown GM
That wouldn’t make for a good article! Jordan is a crappy writer and a horrible football mind. I remember listening to him years ago on the Michael Kay show it’s as if he’s never seen a football game before.
JFC. Again, the bar might as well be below the ground.
Jordan really is a poor writer. This is pathetic.
I agree .... "he should OF stayed at tackle"? Really? I certainly would not criticize a poster on that poor grammar, but a professional writer?
While I agree with alot of it, there are dozens of posters here on BBI that could put together a better written article than this POS collection or words.
Jordan really is a poor writer. This is pathetic.
I agree .... "he should OF stayed at tackle"? Really? I certainly would not criticize a poster on that poor grammar, but a professional writer? And don't they have proof readers where he works?
Ah, my bad. Now I see that it wasn't the "professional writer" who wrote that.
Jordan really is a poor writer. This is pathetic.
I agree .... "he should OF stayed at tackle"? Really? I certainly would not criticize a poster on that poor grammar, but a professional writer? And don't they have proof readers where he works?
Ah, my bad. Now I see that it wasn't the "professional writer" who wrote that.
Second of all, whoever Raanan is referring to is hardly a "source". This isn't some kind of inside info. It's an opinion. If it's a GM or coach, one might consider them a good evaluator, and put more weight on their opinion than on some others, but the framing by Raanan is pretty silly. Someone with knowledge of the Giants' roster? Holy crap, where'd he find someone with such super secret info? He spoke to someone who's bearish on the Giants. Great. This person may be right, or may be wrong, but certainly isn't a source for anything, and for him to dress this up as more than it is is pretty poor writing.
I'm shocked so many regular people now write "should of".
Dave has a lot of work to do this offseason (again) and not enough resources to address them all (once again). Seems like I’ve been saying that (I have) for years with this fucking guy. Hopefully this time next year we’re speculating with the new GM (not Abrams) can accomplish with FA and another likely top 10-12 pick...
Every year there are cries that results in make some sweeping change in the staff to feel better about the Giants.
"How much better they played" - you mean when they were losing three of their last four, none of which was particularly close?
how much better we played the second half and how many of our games were so close and stupid mistakes cost us games... Forget all that... Philly doesn't tank the last game and we were in the playoffs... Oooppsss.
"How much better they played" - you mean when they were losing three of their last four, none of which was particularly close?
how much better we played the second half and how many of our games were so close and stupid mistakes cost us games... Forget all that... Philly doesn't tank the last game and we were in the playoffs... Oooppsss.
"How much better they played" - you mean when they were losing three of their last four, none of which was particularly close?
You mean when our starting QB went down? Come on man we can do this all day. I will say our biggest problem came against running QBs. We really struggle there.
Titans GM Jon Robinson said OT Isaiah Wilson is "going to have to make a decision on if he wants to do things the way we want it done."
Robinson said the team has "tried to exhaust a lot of resources" into helping Wilson, who is on the reserve/non-football illness list for "personal issues that will take some time for him to work through." No specifics have surfaced about what has kept Wilson completely away from the team since being placed on the NFI list. They haven't spoken since early December. Wilson, the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, also had a DUI and landed on the COVID-19 list during his rookie season. Hopefully he is able to get the help he needs.
As a fan, I think just adding a big time WR and solid ER makes us a playoff team because I expect the OL and Jones to play better in 2021.
Agree on Judge. I’m excited about him because he seems to believe in a specific philosophy in team building. That was a big part of his intro presser. Stick with the process and everything should take care of itself.
Dave has a lot of work to do this offseason (again) and not enough resources to address them all (once again). Seems like I’ve been saying that (I have) for years with this fucking guy. Hopefully this time next year we’re speculating with the new GM (not Abrams) can accomplish with FA and another likely top 10-12 pick...
I hope this time next year we are picking in the 20's. Why would a so called giants fan be rooting for another failed season?
What Gettleman really failed at was the offensive line. #1 thing for me. The defense is far better now than it was two years ago.
The offense, however, is shameful. The worst WR/TE crew in the NFL. Barkley who is now developing a record as injury prone. Jones not working through progressions because he's getting killed.
The offense is offensive. With a healthy Barkley and an injection of receiving talent, we could certainly improve and get 7-8 wins.
Not close to playoffs? I disagree unless you're telling me it takes 10 wins to get there. In which case, fair enough.
What Gettleman really failed at was the offensive line. #1 thing for me. The defense is far better now than it was two years ago.
The offense, however, is shameful. The worst WR/TE crew in the NFL. Barkley who is now developing a record as injury prone. Jones not working through progressions because he's getting killed.
The offense is offensive. With a healthy Barkley and an injection of receiving talent, we could certainly improve and get 7-8 wins.
Not close to playoffs? I disagree unless you're telling me it takes 10 wins to get there. In which case, fair enough.
OL - are we adding any starters or is it Thomas, Lemieux/Hernandez, Gates, Hernandez/Lemiex, Peart? Will we have depth?
RB - Is Barkley healthy?
WR - Can we get a #1?
TE - Can we get a real one?
That's a lot on offense. And if all those questions are answered in a positive way, Jones MUST translate it to success.
DL - re-signing Williams? Tomlinson? Both?
CB depth
LB/outside pass rush
Return game
That's a whole lot, plus asking for normal progression from players, guys like Williams (assuming he is re-signed) repeating a career year, etc.
He isn’t wrong, it’s how it’s present and whom it’s by that’s the issue. Someone inside really dug this info up? Haha.
Any BBIer could have written this piece.
RB is very good but fragile and expensive
the WRs suck
the TE made a Pro Bowl despite having stone hands
the OL has plusses and minuses- the net is still a work in progress
the DL was excellent but might be split up and will be expensive
they have no edge- but schemed well to get around that
Linebackers are meh
Secondary has a few players and a few holes
so yeah 1 can see very easily how outsiders see them as very far away from contention.
to prove that wrong--- they need
- jones to prove he is THE guy
- OL to keep improving
-get a WR that a team actually has to scout before the game
- retain DL dominance and improve back 7
I don't think the above are insurmountable--- but they also arent remotely a given
This offseason will tell a lot in what the Giants long term plan is. I hope they focus on identity, what Sy detailed a few weeks ago. Build an identity and then continue to strengthen that identity. That will ensure a pipeline and is more sustainable.
My fear is, the Giants think they are WR + TE away from winning the division. It doesn’t work that way.
If Gettleman is all about the hog mollies as he claims, this offseason will tell the tale.
When other teams think about what’s good about the Giants , they center on DLine . And that might soon be altered negatively . Agree with the secondary . I think Love can be an effective starting corner .
The comments on Jones, though fair , are perhaps a little too negative . I think Jones will turn out to be their guy . And then I will ease up on Gettleman . But I still think he should have been let go. And the former ways still have this team by the balls .
And know why? Because just like the empty chair opined , Mara is in this thing thick . He has been since ‘11 , when he decided he wasn’t getting enough credit for their success . And until that changes , they are not getting better . Gettleman has the mallet out . He’s playing wack a mole with the roster .
Also, what is the worth of a roster analysis prior to Free Agency and the Draft, other than planning for new player acquisition? Of course they were not close...he's giving his analysis of a 6-10 team.
QB Brady > Jones
RB Barkley (if healthy) > Fournette/Jones
WR1 Evans > Shepard
WR2 Godwin > Slayton
TE Gronk/Brate > Engram/Smith
LT Thomas> Smith
LG Marpet > Hernandez/Lemieux
C Jensen > Gates
RG Zeitler > TB's rotation
RT Wirfs > Fleming/Peart
EDGE Barrett > Carter
EDGE JPP > Fackrell
DL Williams > Suh
NT Tomlinson = Vea (both good, it's a wash)
DL Lawrence > Golston
LB1 White > Martinez
LB2 David > Crowder
CB1 Bradberry > Davis
CB2 Murphy Bunting > Yiadom
FS Winfeld > Ryan (slightly)
SS Peppers > Whitehead
Giants only have the edge in 8/21 spots, and the edge that TB has at QB, WR, EDGE, LB2, and RT is far more significant than what the Giants have at any position
NT Tomlinson = Vea (both good, it's a wash)
Really not sure about either of these.
I'm available if you need one, as long as you keep me anonymous, of course.
This is the most important observation this offseason.
The line showed some signs of life mid season, but over the last quarter of the year they couldn’t get it done when it mattered. Pass pro and the ground game weren’t there.
However, on game day. they almost always in the game until the 4th quarter. They would tease you with close games that seemed to get away from them. I always thought they were close, and that they were better than their record.
They were not. Yes they had a decent defense. They had a terrible receivers, a poor offensive line, and were ineffective at QB... Sound familiar?
They were never close close until the 80s came.
Opposing teams often didn't bring their A game. However, when they found the game competitive in the 4th, they usually got their act together and put the Giants away. When you realize that good team will beat you as long as they have focus, then you realize that you are not a good team. Being competitive, playing in close games, is still just a tease. Those things really mean nothing. Its only wen those games regularly start turning into wins.
There may be some signs of improvement, but really the Giants are still wandering in the wilderness of suckitude.
What record did Tampa Bay finish with last ye .....
forget it. These a-holes do not know what they are talking about.
You describe our defense as “better than awful but not really much above average”? They were top 10 in almost every major category despite the offenses inability to score and hold the ball for long durations of time.
I think the Giants defense was well above average and could have been even better if the offense did anything at all.
NT Tomlinson = Vea (both good, it's a wash)
Really not sure about either of these.
You’re not sure if Williams is better than 34 year old Suh? This is another example of why you simply cannot be taken seriously. Not even you believe half the shit you post
of all the things written about the Giants this seems bizarre to really criticize. We were 6-10, with our 4 of our 6 victories coming from our crappy division. The other was against the Bengals and one good win agains the Seahawks (who let's face it really were an average team). Besides, Russell Wilson we did not beat any really good qbs. Our offense was awful--our defense was better than awful, but not really much above average. That is not to say we are not close to the playoffs given our division, but with Dak coming back, the WFT looking to improve their QB situation, I think we go into the year probably third in talent in our division. So, yeah, I am not sure we are really close to a playoff team. Whether or not Jordan is doing this to get clicks, which he probably is, the truth is not so far off on this one. I could see us being worse than 6-10 next year and I could see us being slightly better--but by no means are we close.
You describe our defense as “better than awful but not really much above average”? They were top 10 in almost every major category despite the offenses inability to score and hold the ball for long durations of time.
I think the Giants defense was well above average and could have been even better if the offense did anything at all.
The Giants were 19th in Defensive DVOA, which is the equalizer of all stats--that is below average. I will stand by my comment "better than awful but not really much above average"
IMO if we had an average defense we'd be a 3 or 4 win team.
IMO if we had an average defense we'd be a 3 or 4 win team.
I thought our defense had some good games--the Rams game, the Seahawks game, the Bengals game, but overall I thought it was just a little above average and I think the most reliable stat, DVOA dovetails with that assessment. I am willing to agree to disagree and hope you are right about what it means going forward as opposed to my belief.
We’re getting there. Getting where? We didn’t win the worst division in football. A division, by the way, may thought was the worst division in decades of NFL history. Some even went as far as to say the worst division ever. And, we aren’t even the best team in the worst division of the NFL. But, we’re getting there. Getting where? If the NFC east is historically horrible again next year, we might be able to win the division with an over achieving 8-8 record? But we’re getting there. Getting where? A wild card blow out? Okay, sure, I’ll take that over another 6-10 season.
Lowered expectations. Over the past five years the Giants are among the worst three teams in the NFL. But we’re getting there! You know where we’re getting? We’re getting to be the Jets.
I don’t take umbrage with anything Raanan wrote. But the OPs analysis is way too harsh in grading ATs season and his potential. I think of all the Getty draft choices, AT is the least to worry about. He got better as the season went on and he looks like a legit LT1 with a bright future.
and a lot of our grade has to do with the fact that we didn't have an edge rusher coupled with never playing with the lead. If you watched the games and felt "average" describe that production than I don't know what to tell you.
IMO if we had an average defense we'd be a 3 or 4 win team.
I thought our defense had some good games--the Rams game, the Seahawks game, the Bengals game, but overall I thought it was just a little above average and I think the most reliable stat, DVOA dovetails with that assessment. I am willing to agree to disagree and hope you are right about what it means going forward as opposed to my belief.
I work in predictive data analysis, and I really like Football Outsiders, so I’m sympathetic to the measurements. DVOA is a good measure, but is based largely on yards and first downs as leading indicators.
The Giants defense was clearly a bend don’t break group last year. They were 1 one of 4 team to allow 3+ mins a drive and faced the 4th fewest drives overall. Now, that might not be sustainable or it might be luck. But the indicators didn’t line up with the output. The Giants didn’t give up a lot points, which ultimately is the point.
Would I bank on repeating that approach? No, but I’d tackle the problem on the other side of the ball. Graham can be a lot more aggressive if he knows the Giants have a puncher’s chance of breaking 20 points from time to time.
I am obviously not as bullish as most about the defense, but if I understand your first half and second half correctly (meaning in the game not the first and second half of the season), I would think the defense has a valid excuse of falling apart because they spent so much time on the field due to our inept offense. For instance, in the Cardinals game, our defense made some really nice stops early on and then it just got ridiculous with our offense that they just wore down. Even in a total failure game such as the Niners, the defense made some early stops, it just fell apart because the offense could not do a thing.
What NFL are you watching to think the Giants "aren't close" to being a Playoff team?
The Giants will be good this coming season. For the first time in a long time, I am confident in that.
The Giants will be good this coming season. For the first time in a long time, I am confident in that.
That is quite a lucky first paragraph...
I don't think we can duplicate the 2020 defense without an upgrade somewhere, but it won't matter either way if we can sustain drives and score more points (and if we do this the defense will be more efficient).
And so what? Had the Eagles won, the Giants would have been the first team to get in at 6-10. Is that the bar? Sneak in and hope they get lucky?
The Giants need upgrades to several units before they be considered good enough to contend. Same as last year.
And so what? Had the Eagles won, the Giants would have been the first team to get in at 6-10. Is that the bar? Sneak in and hope they get lucky?
The Giants need upgrades to several units before they be considered good enough to contend. Same as last year.
Yeah why not? Jones' production was about as minimal as you can get over the games he played in 2020, and we saw in 2019 he can produce, so its reasonable to assume he and the offense can get better.
I know that puts a damper on the doom and gloom of this site but it isn't some far fetched fantasy some make it seem. The playoff turnover is what, 45% each year?
You can keep posting it, and I can say that 24 passing TD's in 2020 would have likely put us in the playoffs regardless of his AY/A.
Are we also assuming 7 wins takes the division again in 2021? Is our QB strategy now to hope the other teams are also poor?
is toilet water. Does that sound like a team "close to the playoffs"?
And so what? Had the Eagles won, the Giants would have been the first team to get in at 6-10. Is that the bar? Sneak in and hope they get lucky?
The Giants need upgrades to several units before they be considered good enough to contend. Same as last year.
Yeah why not? Jones' production was about as minimal as you can get over the games he played in 2020, and we saw in 2019 he can produce, so its reasonable to assume he and the offense can get better.
I know that puts a damper on the doom and gloom of this site but it isn't some far fetched fantasy some make it seem. The playoff turnover is what, 45% each year?
It’s also “reasonable to assume” he won’t produce, if we’re just wishing and hoping. By the same logic, it’s reasonable to assume the defense will be worse. But that’s where we are: “If only these five things work out on the Giants favor, we could be in the hunt!” Its based on nothing.
I've always liked Football Outsiders and the DVOA stat. I agree that it isn't perfect. I remember them giving the Giants really bad grades in 2007. I had a back and forth with Aaron in the comments more than once that year. As a fan I could see that the Giants had the team, but were maddeningly inconsistent. While Aaron argued that they were consistently not good. He tried to claim that they were one of the worst playoff teams ever. And continued on that rant calling that team a fluke even after Super Bowl win. I bring that up to highlight the fact that DVOA isn't the end all and be all. However, I think it generally a fairly accurate statistic. It fails when teams are learning to overcome inconsistency.
Are we also assuming 7 wins takes the division again in 2021? Is our QB strategy now to hope the other teams are also poor?
We can go back and forth on this all day. 2021 needs to happen, until then I'm hoping Jones will play better and you will continue to beat the drum that he likely wont. Round and round and round and round we go. To what end I would ask but I know there isn't an end, you enjoy this too much.
On a side note I fully support upgrading the QB position if there's a reasonable solution. Until then i'm going to assume Jones is our 2021 QB and hope that a close to full strength Barkley, another weapon via draft or FA, and continued improvements to the OL will help him perform better.
Call that whatever you want.
I'm rooting for Jones to turn it around, so are you. Far out.
I'm rooting for Jones to turn it around, so are you. Far out.
I've discussed what's happened/happening. I even said I'm down for an upgrade at QB if there was a plausible/reasonable way to do this - what more is there to say?
So unless you are uncovering things I don't already know (you aren't, in fact you keep saying the same things over and over) nothing productive is happening on either end. I think Jones will be better in 2021 (i've listed why), you apparently don't - that's cool. Seems like that's about it on this discussion unless there info only you are privy to and purposely withholding?
Also, pining for Watson is also a hope and a wish, btw.
Every year there are cries that results in make some sweeping change in the staff to feel better about the Giants.
theres a lot of truth to this... They ran the rug out of town and gave to job to Reeeeecch. They tried to Run Parcells out before LT took over the league. They blew Belicheck out of town with behind the back stuff. They tried to run Coughlin out and then he won 2 and should have been more Championships..
I'm rooting for Jones to turn it around, so are you. Far out.
Based on that wisdom no team ever improves in the NFL. Never. No QB improves from one year early on in his career to the next.
Why can't the Giants improve even just organically in 2021? Forget additions. Forget FA and the draft. Based on Judge and the new staff and this team and the players just growing--why the hell is that such an absurd belief held by some? Don't give me some shit about 8 years or shit. Don't wanna here it. The Knicks sucked for 20 years and with Thibs finally look to be on the right track. Bad teams improve and good teams regress. Nothing is static in the NFL.
I hate regurgitating the past. It means nothing. Don't care about 2018 anymore. Judge is here now. If I had a dollar for every instance of a team going from bad to good while the majority of experts had it wrong, i'd have a lot of dollars.
Let's see where this team goes in 2021 with the same staff in place. I am very curious.
Anyone can argue like this, I may just try it.
Why? I’ve agreed with part of what he says and disagree with others - that’s what I’d call reasonable and healthy. It’s simply his line of thinking on all fronts or the highway and that I don’t subscribe to and never will.
In the end it’s a game I have no control over and as fan of various sports teams a certain degree of hope is applied to each of them. I hope US soccer gets better. I hope UConn gets back to the top 25 (almost there), I hope the Yankees can get over the hump.
I don’t owe you or anyone else MIT approved data points to my hope. Instead I’ve applied reasonable (I think) expectations and if they aren’t met I’ll live.
Let’s put it this way, if the OL doesn’t improve, if Barkley isn’t close to full strength and if we don’t add another playmaker, I dont expect Jones to improve all that much. That’s the same exact thing as I’ve said this whole time, just spun to fit the more accepted narrative.
this topic with him. The current way doesn't seem to working very well for you.
Why? I’ve agreed with part of what he says and disagree with others - that’s what I’d call reasonable and healthy. It’s simply his line of thinking on all fronts or the highway and that I don’t subscribe to and never will.
Then fine, keep arguing with him the way you are doing so. It was your idea to try something new, not mine.
But if you are suggesting, in your view, that its his line of thinking or the highway then seems kind of pointless to engage, right?