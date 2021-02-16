Reasons why the Giants should draft an OT in Round 1

Quote: "I think we certainly need to help our offense a little bit this offseason, be it free agency and the draft," Mara said. "I think we need some more pieces there. Part of the problem that we had is we had a brand new offensive line with new guys playing new positions. They had never played together before, we had no offseason, we had no preseason games for them to get to know each other and get the feel for playing with one another, and they struggled, particularly early in the year, no question about it. I thought they started to play better in the second half of the season. But there's no question that we need to help our offense going forward and add some more pieces. That will be a priority for us."

To me the offense needs the most help and that sentiment was expressed by John Mara.If talking offense to me the offensive line needs the most help. Here are ten reasons to draft an offensive tackle at pick 11.1. Daniel Jones had the fourth most sacks and fourth highest pressure percentage in the league. Of the 12 highest sacked quarterbacks only Russell Wilson had a winning record. When asked if he ws frustrated by the Seahawks, Wilson responded that he was frustrated about getting hit too much Jones is going into year three of his four year rookie contract. He needs to be protected for a valid evaluation in his remaining rookie contract years. Even Mahomes produced poorly behind a bad line in the SB.2. Right Tackle Cameron Fleming allowed the sixth most pressures in the league.3. Left Tackle Andrew Thomas allowed 57 pressures, 14 more than any other player at the position. He was the only left tackle that allowed 10 sacks.4. In 2019 Nate Solder posted the worst PFF grade of his career at 64.8 overall, as he allowed a league-high 56 pressures while ranking just 70th out of 89 qualifiers with a 52.9 run-blocking grade. He returns from a year off.5. Pro Football Focus ranked the 2020 teams for each team’s pass rushing grade. The other three teams in the NFC East all came in the top ten. At profootballreference.com the Eagles were 2nd in pressure % and Washington was 9th in 2020.6. ESPN analysis put the Giants 2020 Pass Block Win Rate as last in the league. The pass block win rate metric conveys the rate linemen can sustain their blocks for 2.5 seconds or longer. The Giants had a 46% rate.7. The 2020 rushing yards before contact stat had the Giant’s Wayne Gallman at 28th out of 47 qualifying backs. His yards before contact was 2.2 yards and he had the best amount on the Giants.8. As reported by PFF, quarterback Daniel Jones had a PFF grade of 91.5 when kept clean in 2020 but 46.9 when pressured.9. If going by sacks the offensive line did no better in the second half of the season. Daniel Jones was sacked the fifth most in the league in both the first half season (23) and the second(22). This though he played only 6 games in the second half and eight in the first half.10. PFF ranked Giants 2020 offensive line 31st in the league.Give me Rashawn Slater or Christian Darrisaw at pick 11.