for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Reasons why the Giants should draft an OT in Round 1

gogiants : 2/16/2021 5:38 pm
To me the offense needs the most help and that sentiment was expressed by John Mara.

Quote:
"I think we certainly need to help our offense a little bit this offseason, be it free agency and the draft," Mara said. "I think we need some more pieces there. Part of the problem that we had is we had a brand new offensive line with new guys playing new positions. They had never played together before, we had no offseason, we had no preseason games for them to get to know each other and get the feel for playing with one another, and they struggled, particularly early in the year, no question about it. I thought they started to play better in the second half of the season. But there's no question that we need to help our offense going forward and add some more pieces. That will be a priority for us."


If talking offense to me the offensive line needs the most help. Here are ten reasons to draft an offensive tackle at pick 11.

1. Daniel Jones had the fourth most sacks and fourth highest pressure percentage in the league. Of the 12 highest sacked quarterbacks only Russell Wilson had a winning record. When asked if he ws frustrated by the Seahawks, Wilson responded that he was frustrated about getting hit too much Jones is going into year three of his four year rookie contract. He needs to be protected for a valid evaluation in his remaining rookie contract years. Even Mahomes produced poorly behind a bad line in the SB.

2. Right Tackle Cameron Fleming allowed the sixth most pressures in the league.

3. Left Tackle Andrew Thomas allowed 57 pressures, 14 more than any other player at the position. He was the only left tackle that allowed 10 sacks.

4. In 2019 Nate Solder posted the worst PFF grade of his career at 64.8 overall, as he allowed a league-high 56 pressures while ranking just 70th out of 89 qualifiers with a 52.9 run-blocking grade. He returns from a year off.

5. Pro Football Focus ranked the 2020 teams for each team’s pass rushing grade. The other three teams in the NFC East all came in the top ten. At profootballreference.com the Eagles were 2nd in pressure % and Washington was 9th in 2020.

6. ESPN analysis put the Giants 2020 Pass Block Win Rate as last in the league. The pass block win rate metric conveys the rate linemen can sustain their blocks for 2.5 seconds or longer. The Giants had a 46% rate.

7. The 2020 rushing yards before contact stat had the Giant’s Wayne Gallman at 28th out of 47 qualifying backs. His yards before contact was 2.2 yards and he had the best amount on the Giants.

8. As reported by PFF, quarterback Daniel Jones had a PFF grade of 91.5 when kept clean in 2020 but 46.9 when pressured.

9. If going by sacks the offensive line did no better in the second half of the season. Daniel Jones was sacked the fifth most in the league in both the first half season (23) and the second(22). This though he played only 6 games in the second half and eight in the first half.

10. PFF ranked Giants 2020 offensive line 31st in the league.


Give me Rashawn Slater or Christian Darrisaw at pick 11.
Nice post..  
Sean : 2/16/2021 5:41 pm : link
Although I’d caution against locking into any specific position. The Giants need help everywhere.

I’d go bpa or trade down.
Great post up until the end.  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/16/2021 5:49 pm : link
Hard pass on Darrisaw - he's a Flowers clone.
Reasonable people can disagree on this.  
81_Great_Dane : 2/16/2021 5:57 pm : link
In round 1, IMO, the Giants shouldn't be drafting a position. They should be drafting BPA at a position of need — in other words, not a QB unless they are moving on from Jones. Pretty much everyone else in the top 15 is at a position of need: WR, LB, Edge, CB, OL. You could make an argument for any of Chase, Smith, Waddle, Parsons, Surtain, Farley, Rousseau, Slater, Owusu-Koamoah as BPA. The O-linemen don't seem to me to be at the same level.

This draft is going to be nuts because so many prospects have missed 2020 entirely or played fewer games than normal, or played an otherwise crazy schedule. More variables than normal and so more decisions to make. If you feel you can't take Chase or Rousseau or Parsons because they didn't play a year, ok, take Smith or Surtain. And so on.

Like I said, reasonable people will disagree on this.
Do we really want another rookie OT  
Metnut : 2/16/2021 5:57 pm : link
with all of those growing pains again? We can get a plug and play type WR (or Pitts) at #11. If they want to immediately upgrade the OL, sign a proven veteran.
RE: In round 1, IMO, the Giants shouldn't be drafting a position ...  
Trainmaster : 2/16/2021 6:01 pm : link
They should be drafting BPA at a position of need.

Agree 100%. No need to force any position. At 11th overall, with 3 or 4 QBs drafted before #11, the Giants should be able to get one of:

WR Chase (Unlikely)
OT Sewell (Unlikely)
WR D Smith
WR Waddle
LB Parsons
CB Surtain
CB Farley
TE Pitts
ER Rousseau
OT Slater
ER Paye

I've read enough about D Smith, Waddle, Rousseau, Slater and Paye to hope they aren't the pick. Give me Surtain, Parsons and possibly Pitts at #11.

Good write-up...  
bw in dc : 2/16/2021 6:02 pm : link
I have no problem going OL at #11 or going hard for Thuney in FA.

Slater would work at #11. Darrisaw is probably a stretch at #11, but I think he's very interesting.
GoGiants: It does not seem that Mara is as convinced as you are  
Ivan15 : 2/16/2021 6:18 pm : link
that the first pick should be o-line. In fact, I think he said just the opposite.
BPA  
uconngiant : 2/16/2021 6:20 pm : link
Yes Offensive line is a need still, but I want the best player period, unless it is a quarterback
funny but towards the end of the season, I as a fan, was happy with  
Dinger : 2/16/2021 6:21 pm : link
the OL play or at least the improvement. I felt our immediate needs were at WR TE EDGE or CB. As I move further away from the season, I am more inclined to say take an OL. If you look at the time TB had in the super bowl compared to Mahomes how can you draw any other conclusion. our OL showed improvement this year but its not great and certainly not elite. If they continue to draft OL and do lower round WR or under the radar TE or WR signings, i think that will be the way to build sustained success. My two cents.
Too many better players available  
Bruner4329 : 2/16/2021 6:23 pm : link
Disagree going OL with 11th pick. There will be too many better players available than any of the OLs in positions we need just as much as if not more than OL. I would go WR or CB. I believe we can get a good OL in rounds 2 or 3 if need be. I actually like the OT out of ND Eichelberg as a possible pick in Round 3. That would be good value and I think he has a chance to be a solid player in this league.
DG  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 2/16/2021 6:23 pm : link
How many resources has DG put into the line between draft and FA?
RE: DG  
Angel Eyes : 2/16/2021 6:25 pm : link
In comment 15154714 Bavaro_the_Mafioso said:
Quote:
How many resources has DG put into the line between draft and FA?

Don't forget trades, since Zeitler was traded to the Giants from Cleveland.
Here is one reason why you don't draft an OT #1 this year.....  
No Where Man : 2/16/2021 6:33 pm : link
You can show me all the stats and analytics you want but you can't quantify or measure how much they all will improve from within. Playing together, new OL coach, just knowing what the NFL is all about as a professional. This group may take a good step up.
Slater is an interesting dude.  
BigBlueNH : 2/16/2021 6:37 pm : link
Could be a plug-n-play at RT or RG. If Peart turns out to be solid RT, we've got a spot open at RG. (I assume Zeitler wld be let go if we drafted Slater.) Some have him ranked as high as Sewell, tho others have him outside the top 15. Will be very interested in Sy's take on him.

I think we need more help at WR/TE, but with Waddle coming off injury, Pitts not the blocker you'd like to have for a team that wld like to rely on its running game, and Chase and Smith likely gone, not sure the value will be there. Admittedly, Pitts is a wild card and cld be a star.
Don’t draft for one position  
jeff57 : 2/16/2021 6:39 pm : link
Take the best player on your board at a position of need. That could be T, WR, TE, ER, LB or CB.
RE: Here is one reason why you don't draft an OT #1 this year.....  
adamg : 2/16/2021 6:41 pm : link
In comment 15154721 No Where Man said:
Quote:
You can show me all the stats and analytics you want but you can't quantify or measure how much they all will improve from within. Playing together, new OL coach, just knowing what the NFL is all about as a professional. This group may take a good step up.


I feel like we've been saying this for five years. People preach continuity. Talent matters too.
Good post  
adamg : 2/16/2021 6:42 pm : link
Not a fan of reaching. But BPA including DL/ER/CB/OL/WR/TE/LB. OL is far from solved.
Peart was a premium pick  
Dave on the UWS : 2/16/2021 6:45 pm : link
in the 3rd rd. Do we want to flush that pick because we don’t give him any development time? Now, drafting a Guard Orr Center in rd 2 interests me. Too many high picks on the OL means more unbalancing for the roster down the line.
Thomas-Lemiuex-Gates-Hernandez-Peart  
SGMen : 2/16/2021 6:49 pm : link
This makes for a young OL that will develop. We will take bpa in Round #1 and it won't be an OL.

In round 2, would anyone be shocked if we took an OL?

Not me.
Disagree but the whole thread is good  
Grizz99 : 2/16/2021 6:57 pm : link
I don't think the offensive lineman available will be close to the BPA.
But there's the Gates saga. i knew when they didn't draft a center last year that there had to be one on the roster. That whole affair was managed brilliantly against terrible adversity - 16 scrimmages, no pre new systems, players in new positions.
I think they know what they have in Peart. And if they feel he's a monster, then that line is almost about set.
I think Peart, and their opinion, of him, is key to draft and the season...
i think thomas makes a huge jump next season  
Platos : 2/16/2021 7:03 pm : link
and i'm still in for getting another lineman in the first.
Agree with...  
Brown_Hornet : 2/16/2021 7:13 pm : link
...the Grizz.

Coach might just believe that Peart is the real deal.
Only reason....is BPA  
George from PA : 2/16/2021 7:17 pm : link
1st round must be best player available

Do not choose solely on need....

Later rounds....going for need makes more sense....

Blue chip players in the 1st...gain the most value
RE: Agree with...  
adamg : 2/16/2021 7:23 pm : link
In comment 15154772 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...the Grizz.

Coach might just believe that Peart is the real deal.


I really really really hope you all are right. If Peart and Thomas are Gates redux, we could be playoff bound.
Please Dear God  
Beef Wellington : 2/16/2021 7:23 pm : link
Waddle /Smith.............no more midgets at WR!!
RE: Agree with...  
chopperhatch : 2/16/2021 7:24 pm : link
In comment 15154772 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...the Grizz.

Coach might just believe that Peart is the real deal.


I think he is too.
gogiants - 10 damn good reasons why the Giants  
chick310 : 2/16/2021 7:41 pm : link
need more investment at Offensive Tackle.

Although the player still needs to make the grade and be in their upper tier, otherwise I only need one reason why they shouldn't draft an OT in Round 1.
Peart never left the bench Week 17  
shyster : 2/16/2021 7:47 pm : link
when NYG was playing for the postseason.

He was pulled from the Ravens game the week before after giving up three straight sacks.

The Ravens committed a roughing-the-punter penalty to give the Giants the ball back and Fleming came in because Peart was a danger to Jones' health.

The Covid excuse is flimsy both because he had only been given 10 snaps the game before he tested positive and because the Ravens' game was his third week back.

You are what your play on the field says you are.

8:34-9:04 - ( New Window )
RE: Peart never left the bench Week 17  
fireitup77 : 2/16/2021 7:53 pm : link
In comment 15154807 shyster said:
Quote:
when NYG was playing for the postseason.

He was pulled from the Ravens game the week before after giving up three straight sacks.

The Ravens committed a roughing-the-punter penalty to give the Giants the ball back and Fleming came in because Peart was a danger to Jones' health.

The Covid excuse is flimsy both because he had only been given 10 snaps the game before he tested positive and because the Ravens' game was his third week back.

You are what your play on the field says you are. 8:34-9:04 - ( New Window )



Are you aware he hurt his ankle?
Oh man do I want slater, don’t see another lineman worth the pick  
Tuckrule : 2/16/2021 8:00 pm : link
As far as a playmaker I’m still torn between waddle vs Smith if they both fall. I’d say if one of the WRs are there take one if not take slater. That would be my strategy pending what they do in free agency.
RE: RE: Peart never left the bench Week 17  
shyster : 2/16/2021 8:03 pm : link
In comment 15154812 fireitup77 said:
Quote:




Are you aware he hurt his ankle?


The ankle was not on the injury report weeks 15, 16, 17.
Again if Joe Judge thinks Peart Is the goods...  
Brown_Hornet : 2/16/2021 8:06 pm : link
... he’s an idiot because shyster thinks otherwise
I would love  
TommyWiseau : 2/16/2021 8:27 pm : link
Slater IF we get some WR help in FA. He would be a great addition to this team
Depending on the coaching staffs evaluation of Peart  
Breeze_94 : 2/16/2021 8:50 pm : link
If they don't think he has the goods to be the starting RT in 2021, I'm not opposed.

Also, Slater offers some versatility and can play inside if Peart develops

Haven't seen much of Darrisaw but looks like he has some big time traits

RE: RE: RE: Peart never left the bench Week 17  
section125 : 2/16/2021 8:51 pm : link
In comment 15154821 shyster said:
Quote:
In comment 15154812 fireitup77 said:


Quote:






Are you aware he hurt his ankle?



The ankle was not on the injury report weeks 15, 16, 17.


Was it ever in the report for Thomas?????

It was his ankle that they sat him for. It was probably the reason for the sacks. He did not forget how to block somehow..
I think there is a good chance that we cut Zietler  
SLIM_ : 2/16/2021 9:31 pm : link
and go into next year with a line targeted to be Thomas/Lemieux/Gates/Hernandez/Peart. I don't think it would be a bad idea to invest in a right side power player who can play guard or tackle. He could replace someone on the right side if Hernandez/Lemieux/Peart crap the bed. It could be mildly priced FA or a rookie preferably between rounds 1-4.

RE: Depending on the coaching staffs evaluation of Peart  
Judge_and_Jury : 2/16/2021 9:31 pm : link
In comment 15154861 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
If they don't think he has the goods to be the starting RT in 2021, I'm not opposed.

Also, Slater offers some versatility and can play inside if Peart develops

Haven't seen much of Darrisaw but looks like he has some big time traits


Yes this evaluation is key but a guy like Slater allows you to play him anywhere. And then they can figure out if Peart plays at RT or plays inside at OG.
RE: Peart never left the bench Week 17  
Judge_and_Jury : 2/16/2021 9:33 pm : link
In comment 15154807 shyster said:
Quote:
when NYG was playing for the postseason.

He was pulled from the Ravens game the week before after giving up three straight sacks.

The Ravens committed a roughing-the-punter penalty to give the Giants the ball back and Fleming came in because Peart was a danger to Jones' health.

The Covid excuse is flimsy both because he had only been given 10 snaps the game before he tested positive and because the Ravens' game was his third week back.

You are what your play on the field says you are. 8:34-9:04 - ( New Window )


Covid many times has lingering effects and he was a rookie.
We also have  
Joe Beckwith : 2/16/2021 10:47 pm : link
Kyle Murphy, Jackson Barton, and Chris Slade on PS, with possibly Gates to RT if Harrison is more than bench/PS.
We don't know what coaches know, but FA might signal the draft.
We can't buy much in FA, but it would be nice if an agent delivered a quality player at a reasonable price(not having to pay the premium for players because of NY/NJ C.O.L., and taxes).
RE: Peart was a premium pick  
FStubbs : 2/16/2021 10:52 pm : link
In comment 15154740 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
in the 3rd rd. Do we want to flush that pick because we don’t give him any development time? Now, drafting a Guard Orr Center in rd 2 interests me. Too many high picks on the OL means more unbalancing for the roster down the line.


If the Giants think they have a pro bowl tackle available in the first round, they should make the pick. Peart can continue to develop and between Thomas, Peart, and the 1st rounder, we have depth at tackle.

You can never have enough offensive linemen.
Let's do a quick survey of OTs drafted by DG.  
BelieveJJ : 2/16/2021 11:02 pm : link
Taylor Moton 34.1
Daryl Williams 35.0
Matt Peart 36.6
Andrew Thomas 36.1

So people really think DG will spend the 11th overall pick on Slater with his ~ 32 inch long arms?

I'll bet a dinner for four at Drew's Bayshore Bistro in Keport NJ on it, that DG DOESN'T draft an OT at 11 not named Penei Sewell.

Any takers?
....  
ryanmkeane : 2/16/2021 11:46 pm : link
Pretty rare that 3rd-4th round tackles get a ton of playing time as rookies. Peart will be fine.
RE: Let's do a quick survey of OTs drafted by DG.  
chopperhatch : 12:12 am : link
In comment 15154983 BelieveJJ said:
Quote:
Taylor Moton 34.1
Daryl Williams 35.0
Matt Peart 36.6
Andrew Thomas 36.1

So people really think DG will spend the 11th overall pick on Slater with his ~ 32 inch long arms?

I'll bet a dinner for four at Drew's Bayshore Bistro in Keport NJ on it, that DG DOESN'T draft an OT at 11 not named Penei Sewell.

Any takers?


I guess you have totally ruled him out being drafted to start at LG and be insurance at Tackle? Because thats a player worth taking at 11.
Although the post makes sense  
Giantimistic : 1:40 am : link
and I am not opposed to drafting oline frequently in the drafts--depth is important and you can't pay everyone--I do not agree with the post.

I do not thing the stats as a whole are useful to judge this past season. I care about the potential we saw and the improvement that was made. It is about where the oline finished the season and now we have rookies that will have an entire off season that will be a little more normal and we have players that will have a year in the NFL weight room.

Thomas showed to be a very capable oline that improved. Shane moves well, was smart and had some nasty to him. He was often in the right spot but needs some more NFL strength. There are not many other centers I would take in the league over Gates. He also sets the tone for the whole oline. Zietler is still a very good player and did not have a bad year. Peart had some huge positives and did fall off as well. In regards to him, he just has the look as someone who will be a very good tackle. There were times that I saw him make the defender disappear. That is 5, and not even counting Hernandez--is he a lost cause, was it COVID, can he be a strong contributor and maybe push Zietler.

If the Giants took online high in the draft, I wouldn't be upset, but all arrows are pointing up with the group we do have. They are smart, scrappy and are good athletes. To me the biggest concern is how our depth is. We need to be prepared every season that you can lose a tackle or guard to injury during the year.
Boy what good posts  
Grizz99 : 4:10 am : link
The negative viewpoint (that I don't necessary agree with) is driven by logic and cogency.
There isn't a single point that I disagree with that isn't well and civilly presented without absolutes and each one leaves me the feeling that maybe they're right and i'm wrong (which happens all the time, btw).
It seems to me that too often the rantors take over a thread and here we see how good the board can be when they're absent..
Thank you ..an informative and entertaining way to start my day (at 4 AM).
Does anyone remember the Dallas CowboysOL of the 90's?  
short lease : 5:06 am : link

I do ... I bet "what's his name" does (I think he is in the HOF right now) and his running back does.

I want that.
Give me  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 7:55 am : link
Pitts.
RE: Does anyone remember the Dallas CowboysOL of the 90's?  
anon837 : 7:56 am : link
In comment 15155041 short lease said:
Quote:

I do ... I bet "what's his name" does (I think he is in the HOF right now) and his running back does.

I want that.

That unit was great. The bulk of them were late rounds and UDFA. Larry Allen I believe was a second-round or 3rd round pick. Tuinei was on defense I believe at the start. This team can definitely get to that point. This off-season was an anomaly. I do believe they need depth and competition, but they also need time and proper coaching. Let's see what they together at the start of camp. You need high-functioning players, which can also be found in the 2nd and 3rd rounds. You can't keep adding premium resources to the line and then neglecting everywhere else. This team has holes everywhere and BPA (or trading down) is the way to go at 11.
RE: RE: Does anyone remember the Dallas CowboysOL of the 90's?  
short lease : 8:41 am : link
In comment 15155062 anon837 said:
Quote:
In comment 15155041 short lease said:


Quote:



I do ... I bet "what's his name" does (I think he is in the HOF right now) and his running back does.

I want that.


That unit was great. The bulk of them were late rounds and UDFA. Larry Allen I believe was a second-round or 3rd round pick. Tuinei was on defense I believe at the start. This team can definitely get to that point. This off-season was an anomaly. I do believe they need depth and competition, but they also need time and proper coaching. Let's see what they together at the start of camp. You need high-functioning players, which can also be found in the 2nd and 3rd rounds. You can't keep adding premium resources to the line and then neglecting everywhere else. This team has holes everywhere and BPA (or trading down) is the way to go at 11.



They were not all late rounds ...
I thought I read that when Jimmy Johnson traded Herschel to Minnesota for like 3-4 early round piscks - Dallas picked up 2 1st round choices, 2 2nd round choices, and 2 3rd round choices .... and they used a lot of those picks to build the greatest (arguably) OL in history.


That is what I want.
While I would not rest on any laurels  
JonC : 8:48 am : link
with the current collection of OL, I do not believe the Giants will go OL at #11. They're going to look at WR, CB if the WRs are gone, and front seven if the CBs are gone. Too much talent available at those positions that should also be better talent than the OL available.
RE: RE: Let's do a quick survey of OTs drafted by DG.  
chick310 : 9:15 am : link
In comment 15155017 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15154983 BelieveJJ said:


Quote:


Taylor Moton 34.1
Daryl Williams 35.0
Matt Peart 36.6
Andrew Thomas 36.1

So people really think DG will spend the 11th overall pick on Slater with his ~ 32 inch long arms?

I'll bet a dinner for four at Drew's Bayshore Bistro in Keport NJ on it, that DG DOESN'T draft an OT at 11 not named Penei Sewell.

Any takers?



I guess you have totally ruled him out being drafted to start at LG and be insurance at Tackle? Because thats a player worth taking at 11.


It most certainly would be. The bet might be worth taking if I thought more about the Giants scouting prowess and the company at dinner :-)

Wouldn't think that Gettleman goes OL at #11 either but linking  
Jimmy Googs : 9:44 am : link
that view with arm length is a bit of a stretch...



RE: RE: RE: Does anyone remember the Dallas CowboysOL of the 90's?  
anon837 : 10:39 am : link
In comment 15155089 short lease said:
Quote:
In comment 15155062 anon837 said:


Quote:


In comment 15155041 short lease said:


Quote:



I do ... I bet "what's his name" does (I think he is in the HOF right now) and his running back does.

I want that.


That unit was great. The bulk of them were late rounds and UDFA. Larry Allen I believe was a second-round or 3rd round pick. Tuinei was on defense I believe at the start. This team can definitely get to that point. This off-season was an anomaly. I do believe they need depth and competition, but they also need time and proper coaching. Let's see what they together at the start of camp. You need high-functioning players, which can also be found in the 2nd and 3rd rounds. You can't keep adding premium resources to the line and then neglecting everywhere else. This team has holes everywhere and BPA (or trading down) is the way to go at 11.




They were not all late rounds ...
I thought I read that when Jimmy Johnson traded Herschel to Minnesota for like 3-4 early round piscks - Dallas picked up 2 1st round choices, 2 2nd round choices, and 2 3rd round choices .... and they used a lot of those picks to build the greatest (arguably) OL in history.


That is what I want.

These are the guys I was referring to:
Mark Tuinei - Undrafted 1983
Erik Williams - 3rd RD pick 1991
Nate Newton - Drafted USFL but undrafted FA 1983 favorite out of them all
Mark Stepnoski - 3rd round 1989
John Gesek 10th RD 1987
Kevin Gogan - 8th Rd 1987
Larry Allen - 2nd 1994 Probably the best out of them all

They all weren't drafted by the Cowboys, but the fact remains you can get high level play from your line no matter where you are drafted. The young guys will need some time together and an actual off-season. You don't have to spend high resources all the time. Sewell would be great, but you can't always get that type of player.
RE: RE: RE: Peart never left the bench Week 17  
fireitup77 : 10:49 am : link
In comment 15154821 shyster said:
Quote:
In comment 15154812 fireitup77 said:


Quote:






Are you aware he hurt his ankle?



The ankle was not on the injury report weeks 15, 16, 17.


From nfl.com. week 16

"In other news, tight end Evan Engram (calf), defensive back Darnay Holmes (knee), offensive lineman Matt Peart (ankle) and receiver Golden Tate (calf) were limited in practice. New York also designated linebacker Kyler Fackrell (calf) to return to practice; Fackrell was placed on injured reserve earlier in this month and has missed the last three games."
you can disagree with it  
djm : 10:54 am : link
but look at how the Giants operate over the years. They are extremely loyal, sometimes to a fault, to relatively high draft picks. What makes Peart kind of hard to predict is he's a 3rd round pick, which is right on the cusp of a premium pick. But based on NYG history and how the operate, and based on last year and how Peart looked, one would think the Giants want to give Peart every chance to succeed at RT. Even if they aren't madly in love with Peart, they likely aren't exactly down on him either. Add it all up, throw in that the Giants probably like Thomas, they aren't drafting a tackle in round 1.

They will draft a guy who impacts playmaking in round 1. Be it edge or WR or corner.
Name the great players on the Giants  
arniefez : 10:56 am : link
impact players the other team has to worry about. At any position. You could argue Barkley. He was great in 2018 but now he's coming off two serious ankle and knee injuries.

There isn't another great player on the roster. Draft a great player.
RE: Let's do a quick survey of OTs drafted by DG.  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:17 am : link
In comment 15154983 BelieveJJ said:
Quote:
Taylor Moton 34.1
Daryl Williams 35.0
Matt Peart 36.6
Andrew Thomas 36.1

So people really think DG will spend the 11th overall pick on Slater with his ~ 32 inch long arms?

I'll bet a dinner for four at Drew's Bayshore Bistro in Keport NJ on it, that DG DOESN'T draft an OT at 11 not named Penei Sewell.

Any takers?

What an oddly specific restaurant choice for someone who joined here in November.

How are you Lou? Anyone overcook your steak lately?
10 reasons?  
short lease : 12:24 pm : link


You had me at "Hello" .... Game wins come from the trenches. We are not there yet.

You want to make it through the play-offs to the SB - you have to own the LOS. Everybody will say "Yes ... of course that is right !!!"""

But. it seems like everyone forgets right around draft time


But, only if the talent exists.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions