Hernandez...what happened? Comments on the Line. Rafflee : 2/17/2021 7:26 am

I'm not a Fan and never have been...I think he lacks Mobility in Space. That said, he's held in some regard by experts that I respect.



I think it's a good thing that there have been few (if any) whispers about his Performance, including his return from Covid and the possibility that he was hindered. But I'd like a Clue...even though I'm not a big believer in him, he probably fits the mold of Professional NFL Guard.



This is a Young Line, if we think there's development ahead.... otherwise, it's just a BAD Line. I like Peart, from the Scouting Film On. I like Thomas. I like Gates. Lemieux has some good movement in space....His pass blocking was Horrid--Talent?.....Knowledge????



I don't believe the Giants should move ahead with ONLY Young Linemen. They need some Vets, and Zeitler is a KEEP...if they can. If they see an amazing OL at 11, they need to Draft Him.



I'm hopeful that this line can develop--- the NFL is FILLED with Scuffling O-Lines, even the best teams. KC's line sucked all year....they were worse due to injury in the Superbowl. A "Professional Line" is really the Primary Goal.












