Hernandez...what happened? Comments on the Line.

I'm not a Fan and never have been...I think he lacks Mobility in Space. That said, he's held in some regard by experts that I respect.
I think it's a good thing that there have been few (if any) whispers about his Performance, including his return from Covid and the possibility that he was hindered. But I'd like a Clue...even though I'm not a big believer in him, he probably fits the mold of Professional NFL Guard.
This is a Young Line, if we think there's development ahead.... otherwise, it's just a BAD Line. I like Peart, from the Scouting Film On. I like Thomas. I like Gates. Lemieux has some good movement in space....His pass blocking was Horrid--Talent?.....Knowledge????
I don't believe the Giants should move ahead with ONLY Young Linemen. They need some Vets, and Zeitler is a KEEP...if they can. If they see an amazing OL at 11, they need to Draft Him.
I'm hopeful that this line can develop--- the NFL is FILLED with Scuffling O-Lines, even the best teams. KC's line sucked all year....they were worse due to injury in the Superbowl. A "Professional Line" is really the Primary Goal.
Was it lack of mobility? Poor technique he never overcame?
Watch Lemieux constantly get beat in pass pro was hard to watch. Yes he seemed better in run blocking and pulling.
Wonder if we ever know....?
It was interesting to me that Hernandez and Peart both had their playing time dramatically reduced after their bouts of Covid. We talk about Hernandez more because he was a full time starter, but Peart's rotation reps fell after his return, he had games he hardly played in.
While I think there were some things about Lemieux that they liked (faster to the spot pulling) I really feel like at some point in the offseason you're going to see a story about how Hernandez and Peart never got back to form after Covid.
Remember Pettis and Peart caught it at the same time and Pettis lost 8lbs during his sickness and remained inactive for weeks after his return.
At a time when the Giants are looking for improved momentum on the OL and possibly some cap flexibility from shedding some bloated salaries (Zeitler), Hernandez continuing to disappoint after his solid rookie season is the last thing this Offense needs.
There needs to be some type of resurrection of this guy's career path, which right now is heading downhill and possibly off this team in the near future.
Shane Lemieux was 5th rounder (150 overall). I thought his college tape look very promising. If he doesn't develop into a starter, it's understandable.
Simms11 - I think you hit on some of it as well.
First being Hernandez's game is not developing and in some cases has gotten worse since his rookie season. Second, while Lemieux has technique issues with pass protection, he is markedly quicker off the snap and more athletic on the move than Hernandez. The coaches likely saw the same thing and that is why he started playing more when they were looking to run more traps/pulls with running game and take advantage of that part of his game versus Hernandez.
I agree that Hernandez has regressed since a promising rookie year, but I do think he’s still solid in pass protection.
Reasonable to raise the Covid question too.
I recall Sy liked some other interior linemen over Hernandez in round 2 of that draft, pretty sure Billy Price was one of them, I forget the others.
Regardless, I agree with the overall sentiment that while they improved, OL is still a big need, especially at guard.
I also have a feeling Zietler is a cap casualty. He was our best OL this year still, but he’s due $12 million with only $2.5 million dead money I think. With the tight cap, that $10 million could be used for an upgrade
It sure looks like using a 3rd or 4th rounder on a guard in the upcoming draft would be a good idea.
Several Basketball players are going through it now and even upon their return their numbers are down. Myles Garrett also spoke about it and wasn't as productive weeks after his return. I live with Asthma and shortness of breath greatly affects my level of performing activities on a daily basis.
Correct we had hopes for another Chris Snee here but he doesn't have Snee's feet.I still think he can be a better OG when the guys next to him are playing better. In other words if we don't ask him to do to much he'll be much better.
Will Hernandez is a good starting Guard in the NFL. BBI sucks at evaluating OL play, particularly inside OL. I've watched a good deal of tape, and I've found Hernandez to play with edge, nastiness, and quality. He gets his fair share of pancakes, he pulls effectively, and very occasionally, he gets beat.
To say Shane Lemieux outplayed Hernandez is completely false. Lemieux DID play more reps than Hernandez, but Lemieux also took his share of lumps. I'm not down on Lemieux, he has a chance to be a good Guard. But the LG spot was noticeably less effective and allowed more pressures and sacks with Lemieux in there.
As far as how Hernandez was last year? He was a complete Guard. Allowed I think only 2 sacks all season, and regularly moved his man off the los in the run game.
There are plenty of possible reasons that Hernandez didn't play over Lemieux despite being the more complete and effective player. Nobody knows. What I do know, is that whatever the reason, it's not because Lemieux was achieving better onfield results. That's just completely false.
Seeing folks here "evaluate' OL play is frustrating. It's not something that you do "in game" because most likely you aren't focusing on one guy on every play.
Determining that WH has regressed would require hours of cut-ups and knowledge of what's going on at practice/health.
I'm bullish on Will.
The guy has talents, showed them well in college, was drafted very early and had a good rookie year. No denying what he can do, but he needs to get back on track because he didn't just lose snaps this past year to a rookie 5th rounder because of COVID.
https://www.bigblueview.com/2020/6/22/21293620/will-hernandez-film-study-what-went-wrong-and-right-for-talented-young-guard-in-2019
Great post.
The way things went last season point to after effects of covid. When WH came back why did Judge insist on a rotation? Colombo didn't want to rotate linemen and got canned for it. They already know what they have in WH. If they thought SL was better than they would have played him the whole game. My opinion is they rotated because they wanted to get as much of WH as they could. He couldn't last the whole game.
Starting with Sinorice Moss in 2006, though, "solid" has been the ceiling. Steve Smith and Terrell Thomas were good players until injuries hit. Dalvin Tomlinson was nice value. Landon Collins had one great season. Sterling Shepard is a complementary receiver. Linval Joseph was good here, and became a beast in Minnesota. Will Beatty, Weston Richburg and Johnathan Hankins showed flashes, but couldn't sustain a high level.
That leaves Moss, Sintim, Austin, Randle, Hernandez and McKinney, plus the trade-up for Baker - arguably the worst outcome of all. Ugh. Maybe that's just how it goes in the second round. I think "normal" is somewhere between the past fifteen years and the previous twenty. Viewed that way, Hernandez might simply be an average - or slightly below average - pick for his draft status. That's disappointing though. Gettleman needed a home run with that pick - a Chris Snee pick. He seems to have gotten a JAG.
It sure looks like using a 3rd or 4th rounder on a guard in the upcoming draft would be a good idea.
I've always been of the mindset that you select at least 1 OL per draft anyway, but yes I do think you see us draft a guard somewhere in the draft. Zeitler's cap number will be a big part of this as well.
That’s really interesting.
If you're not drafting an OL every draft, you're falling behind.
Great post. Even Skinner the YouTube dude who watches a ton of tape likes Will quite a bit.
I thought he was the best OL we had - and very quickly he went to the bench last year.
?
Real story will come out eventually.
I can confirm this from personal experience. I've always been healthy and do cardio workouts 4 times a week, and I am now in my 5th week of lung capacity issues. I also do not weigh 300 lbs like Hernandez and Peart, so I can only imagine it's significantly worse for them.
Plenty of reasons? There is 1 reason - that Hernandez was still recovering from COVID.
Let's put the tinfoil hat away - the most likely explanation is the simplest one: Lemieux is the better player, and the arm chair evaluators claiming otherwise are wrong.
There are plenty of possible reasons that Hernandez didn't play over Lemieux despite being the more complete and effective player.
Plenty of reasons? There is 1 reason - that Hernandez was still recovering from COVID.
Let's put the tinfoil hat away - the most likely explanation is the simplest one: Lemieux is the better player, and the arm chair evaluators claiming otherwise are wrong.
Well is it to Covid or is Lemieux the better player?
BTW, how's you view from the armchair?
2018 draft was terrible... Will may have been the worst pick. Tough player. Team player. But not that talented.
But! They noticed an increased sense of partnership with AT and a corresponding improvement in AT’s play that the panel theorized it was Shane’s ability to communicate better with AT that led to his increased playing time. Simply put Shane and Thomas were a better duo on the line.
I’m not an online expert by any stretch but certainly was as interesting take as any.
Several Basketball players are going through it now and even upon their return their numbers are down. Myles Garrett also spoke about it and wasn't as productive weeks after his return. I live with Asthma and shortness of breath greatly affects my level of performing activities on a daily basis.
Yeah, I feel like (in general) the long-COVID has been grossly undervalued by the population.
As BiteyMax says, I have little doubt that both Hernandez and Peart had post-COVID complications.
I think (without taking the time to look it up) that Braden Smith was the guy the Sy56 liked over Hernandez. Wish they had listened to Sy -- Smith was picked soon after by the Colts, and has turned out to be a really good OL.
Why isn't the solution to saving $12 million as simple as moving Hernandez over to his spot?
Zeitler isn't the All-Pro we thought we were getting and seems to be more of JAG with each passing day.
Use that money to sign a FA vet to play RT and let the new guy be the "vet" leader of the OL, Let Peart continue to be a swing tackle/rotational piece, draft a G/T in the mid-rounds of the draft and call it a day....
Could it really be that simple?
He'll be fine.
I liked a lot of what I saw with Lemieux, but it was all on the talent side... he was a half disaster on too many Passing downs...Same with Peart.
When you really start adding up the Dollars, and that includes Solder coming back, there may be a lot of gravity for picking "the best O Lineman in the Draft" if He's there at 11. They cannot be Talent Starved at the p;osition.
There are plenty of possible reasons that Hernandez didn't play over Lemieux despite being the more complete and effective player.
Plenty of reasons? There is 1 reason - that Hernandez was still recovering from COVID.
Let's put the tinfoil hat away - the most likely explanation is the simplest one: Lemieux is the better player, and the arm chair evaluators claiming otherwise are wrong.
Could be a disciplinary issue, could be they wanted Lemieux to get an extended run of playing time, could be Covid-related, could be a combination of things. My guess is a combo of Covid and wanting to give Lemieux a good look.
He'll be fine.
Hope so BH ... to me he was the biggest ? from 2020. Honest ...
Every 2-3 weeks I would ask myself and others did someome just take his job that quick and that easy?
Eevrything I ever read or heard about him was - he was a "mauler"". Then how does he end up on the bench?
I was disappointed - if he was sick - OKAY.
Get Better his year Will!! Hope all is well .... or at leeast - better.
But what he IS good at, namely in the run game, is a better fit for what the Giants wanted to do last year.
-to suggesting Zeitler is the real "JAG" so just put Hernandez at Right Guard and that problem is solved;
-to even cutting Hernandez to save a paltry $2M from the last year of his rookie deal even though he, at worst, is the first guy off the bench if a starting Guard goes down.
I am not sure what will happen at either Guard spot when the 2021 season opens, but all of the thoughts mentioned above are nonsensical.
In my best Inigo Montoya, "I do not think that phrase means what you think it means..."
I'm playing man, it's all good.
I'm playing man, it's all good.
Apologies if I took any unjust liberties, felt your basic sentiment was that he was going to start. And I think that is a leap of faith since he was back healthy (good as new per WH's own words) and yet on the bench when we last left the team.
No worries. Thanks!
He is a bit limited athletically but much the the disbelief of BBIs smash brothers, imv, he's a pretty good puller.
From my limited pov, his struggles are in the Zone game where he needs to disengage on his double and pick up the LB that is filling the open window.
I am hopeful that he benefits from the close watch of his OL coach during the offseason. If he honestly evaluates his film and works on his footwork, he should be fine.
Regarding Hernandez, in my humble opinion, he is very inconsistent with his footwork and too slow off the snap in both run and pass. Noted above also are the limitations on lateral movements.
I think the coaches saw a bit more "giddy-up" in Lemieux out of his stance and on the move so they were comfortable enough with his play to keep him a starter, even when WH came back ready to go.
Was it lack of mobility? Poor technique he never overcame?
Watch Lemieux constantly get beat in pass pro was hard to watch. Yes he seemed better in run blocking and pulling.
Wonder if we ever know....?
Did he have Covid in 2019, too? Because he wasn't very good that year either.
Regarding Hernandez, in my humble opinion, he is very inconsistent with his footwork and too slow off the snap in both run and pass. Noted above also are the limitations on lateral movements.
I think the coaches saw a bit more "giddy-up" in Lemieux out of his stance and on the move so they were comfortable enough with his play to keep him a starter, even when WH came back ready to go.
Then why did they rotated them? It doesn't make sense.