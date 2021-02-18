What do they really have in Darius Slayton??

Worse scene scenario: A competent starter and great value for a low pick.
Best scene scenario: ???
The Bigblue experts here have written him off with a great finality. And there's a pretty solid basis for that uncompromising judgment. The kid disappointed in 2021 after a promising rookie year. The rap is that he doesn't get separation and has inconsistent hands and less than precise routes. The conclusion, that he's a no. 3 receiver of little value.
Well maybe.........Or Maybe not.
Let's look at his stats (with the understanding that good stats don[t make a football player but bad stats damns him)
Darius is 6-1 and burns up the track (hard to believe that we ran on cinder tracks with actual cinders from a country that still heated with coal) with a scorching time of under 4.4. Let's put that in context. There were something like six or seven men who ran under 4.4 in last year's combine. And i'm arguably going to estimate that about half of them were non productive work out warriors. Darius is fast, very fast, and at 6-1 has good height for the position.
He faced the Perfect Storm last year. The loss of Barclay, the inconsistency of Evan E, the new coaching and lack of a preseaon, the decline of Golden Tate and a new offensive line that didn't give them time to use him deep.
I find the rap of bad hands is more about his reputation coming out of college. I think his hands are good and I also find that he can win contested balls.
most importantly, he's a quality young man who seems to work hard at his trade.
A very tentative conclusion...I have non - decided years ago that I barely know enough to observe and not close to enough to predict.
i think he might be a tease, the kid who always looks like he's going to break out, but never does and just slides into obscurity after a few years
he started the season well against Pitts. and i wonder if injuries as well as the situation didn't limit him.
I think a healthy Barclay makes him instantly better. I think he might have a special rapport with Jones. I'm not sure that we've even glimpsed his upside.
I wrote about Peart earlier and similarly tried to assess his future and potential. The stats for both men are overwhelming and you'd think a fine work ethic and intelligence could hone those skills. And at the same time you know that being a football player is about much more than stats.
One thing I am relatively certain about: If these two could somehow harness their almost unlimited potential the Giants future suddenly becomes very bright.
Wondering if I'm all alone in not giving up on Darius after two years that offered conflicting testimonials.
But hope is not a strategy and it would be a terrible blunder to go into camp this year with anything less than a newcomer penciled in as the #1/X and a wide open competition beyond that. Slayton can be excused for a disappointing 2020 (as can a number of players, including our QB) but that doesn't mean the status quo will suffice in 2021.
Slayton may well develop into a quality #2 or #3 receiver but after two seasons in the NFL, it is unlikely he has a ceiling of the type of playmaking WR we need to pair with DJ.
Two, Slayton dealt with multiple injuries last year like his foot and ankle. I would not be surprised to hear that he had a high ankle sprain from that one tackle or whatever it was. His leg got rolled up on really good.
Yes, he's a good player and the main reason for his lack of production can be immediately pointed toward his injuries. The kid is a gamer, a tough player, and team first guy. "He is going to be fine."
My comparision right now is Michael Gallup who I consider a very solid #2 (although he is a 3 there). Gallup is a little thicker but the comp is a guy who could be a marginal 1 but a very good 2 who can put up a high per yards per catch average.
I think he is part of our core going forward.
But also, he can not overcome a high safety....so the safety must be occupied with something else
I know Slayton’s rookie year was solid, but in thought that was a bit flukey. I wasn’t expecting him to duplicate that type of production.
This team was so devoid of playmakers that I would sign at least 1 veteran WR in free agency, and draft at least 1 WR in the top 3 rounds of the draft.
You can make a very strong argument that the WR position is the weakest on this team. Much more talent is needed at that spot.
I think we get too hung up on #1 v #2 WR's What is important is to have anyone opposite Slayton who can force defenses to account for him. We've had a slot WR playing flanker most of the time. I think Shep is underrated by many here, but his best work is in the slot. Putting him outside v the opponent's #1 or #2 CB isn't using his talents.
Get anyone who can play outside well enough that the safety can't always shade over to Slayton, and Darius will be much more effective.
I know Slayton’s rookie year was solid, but in thought that was a bit flukey. I wasn’t expecting him to duplicate that type of production.
This team was so devoid of playmakers that I would sign at least 1 veteran WR in free agency, and draft at least 1 WR in the top 3 rounds of the draft.
You can make a very strong argument that the WR position is the weakest on this team. Much more talent is needed at that spot.
I think there is little disagreement that WR is the weakest unit, but don't throw the baby out with the bathwater. Shep is a very good player, but he's been asked to play outside, which he isn't best-suited for. That allows defenses to gang up on Slayton.
First of all, Shep has more than earned a starting role. Whether Slayton deserves one is more of a question, but I'd like to see how he can do with a true outside WR playing opposite him.
Quote:
But a #2 without a #1, which was the case this year, looks far worse than he actually is. We’re good with Slayton. With a quality receiver on the other side he’s a real asset. That’s why getting a #1 is so important. A #1 will not only improve the talent by his presence but improve Slayton and Shepard as well.
I think we get too hung up on #1 v #2 WR's What is important is to have anyone opposite Slayton who can force defenses to account for him. We've had a slot WR playing flanker most of the time. I think Shep is underrated by many here, but his best work is in the slot. Putting him outside v the opponent's #1 or #2 CB isn't using his talents.
Get anyone who can play outside well enough that the safety can't always shade over to Slayton, and Darius will be much more effective.
Thank you.
also he appears to be best suited as a deep threat, i.e. a ted ginn role (which is not an insult at all)
Quote:
I might be in the minority, I’m not really sold on Slayton. Don’t get me wrong, I like him and he clearly has a spot on this roster, but I’m not ready to just hand him a starting job. For that matter, same for Shepard.
I know Slayton’s rookie year was solid, but in thought that was a bit flukey. I wasn’t expecting him to duplicate that type of production.
This team was so devoid of playmakers that I would sign at least 1 veteran WR in free agency, and draft at least 1 WR in the top 3 rounds of the draft.
You can make a very strong argument that the WR position is the weakest on this team. Much more talent is needed at that spot.
I think there is little disagreement that WR is the weakest unit, but don't throw the baby out with the bathwater. Shep is a very good player, but he's been asked to play outside, which he isn't best-suited for. That allows defenses to gang up on Slayton.
First of all, Shep has more than earned a starting role. Whether Slayton deserves one is more of a question, but I'd like to see how he can do with a true outside WR playing opposite him.
Shepard is a slot. If he is starting in the slot, so be it. I should have clarified that he shouldn’t be starting outside at flanker or spilt end.
Shepard also has to stay healthy for a full season.
I agree with this. I would say that the biggest disappointment in Slayton year one v year 2 is that he really didn't appear to get much stronger. Maybe the transition in coaching staffs effected that, but I hope they have him on a strength regimen.
Yes, he's a good player and the main reason for his lack of production can be immediately pointed toward his injuries. The kid is a gamer, a tough player, and team first guy. "He is going to be fine."
Let's add this too...
With some of the other WRs on the team missing time, the defense could take Slayton away and just roll the dice on someone else beating them. Not to mention the lack of time to throw vs Slayton's longer to develop routes.
Shepard should be cut. He's an average receiver with average production at a $9 million cap hit. The team should be looking at cheaper, better options.
Pat Shurmur is a terrible head coach but a good offensive coordinator.
Shepard should be cut. He's an average receiver with average production at a $9 million cap hit. The team should be looking at cheaper, better options.
Just cut him without a suitable replacement? Don't even try to renegotiate or restructure his contract?
Evaluating Slatyon in a vaccuum is also somewhat unfair b/c the entire Giants offense was terrible (only the Jets were worse), but Slayton's production over the past 2 years is on par with Hollywood Brown who was the first WR taken in the first round. Other than A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf and Terry McLaurin, Slayton is probably one of the better WR so far to come out in the 2019 draft. There are a lot of guys taken in Rounds 1-3 that have been busts, injured or complete non-factors on their respective teams.
I would argue that Sterling Shephard has been a bigger disappointment than Slayton last year based on his contract value. Talk about disappearing in big games.
also he appears to be best suited as a deep threat, i.e. a ted ginn role (which is not an insult at all)
I thought one of Judge's biggest assets is being able to play to a player's abilities.
He's a legit deep threat a guy who will thrive once we have a true #1 option on the outside imo.
If your passing game has less options and you reply on a guy to always get open or make the contested catch... he can do it, but not more than an average WR. Maybe somewhat above average.
That said, I like him and I like the first scenario I described.
If he can be a 60 catch 800 yard guy his whole career, that is just fine.
Did Slayton drop a bunch of TDs last season?
Grizz is a previously banned dupe (fka grizz299) whose entire troll game revolves around intentionally misspelling players' names.
His previous iteration got a lot of mileage out of butchering Weston Richburg's name in a variety of ways. I'm pretty sure he's previously been outed as a regular poster on a Cowboys message board who pulls this routine on other teams' boards frequently.
As far as the health angle , his position coach said he was completely healthy once he returned from the original injury . Was he BSing to confuse the opponent ? I doubt it . Rather the dreaded “sophomore jinx “ was mentioned .
I think the opposition is on to him . I think when he is Bogarted he tends to back down . He’s a 4 with upside , but he has serious work to do .
Agree. Slayton has been one of the more productive guys for someone drafted that late. Good job by the front office on that for certain.
But he clearly is not someone you want to say is your top WR threat. He can be a valuable complimentary piece though as he has shown to be able to get over the top of defenses in his two years here. Would like to see him be more physical off the line and be a visible presence in the red zone.
We need a legit #1 WR. Man, I hope Smith drops to 11, though I doubt it happens. I would love to see him in a Giants uniform.
His previous iteration got a lot of mileage out of butchering Weston Richburg's name in a variety of ways. I'm pretty sure he's previously been outed as a regular poster on a Cowboys message board who pulls this routine on other teams' boards frequently."
Wow....tough audience , a long post with one mispelling prvokes an avalanche of charges and criticisms. Maybe ten players discussed and one mis-spelling means "Grizz deliberately mis-spells players names"
And earlier "he's a Cowboy troll"
Wow..so bizzare i can't think of a response and wouldn't waste my time if i could..can only suggest that you stop following my posts/threads. Thank you.