What do they really have in Darius Slayton??

Grizz99 : 2/18/2021 7:08 am

Worse scene scenario: A competent starter and great value for a low pick.

Best scene scenario: ???

The Bigblue experts here have written him off with a great finality. And there's a pretty solid basis for that uncompromising judgment. The kid disappointed in 2021 after a promising rookie year. The rap is that he doesn't get separation and has inconsistent hands and less than precise routes. The conclusion, that he's a no. 3 receiver of little value.

Well maybe.........Or Maybe not.
Let's look at his stats (with the understanding that good stats don[t make a football player but bad stats damns him)
Darius is 6-1 and burns up the track (hard to believe that we ran on cinder tracks with actual cinders from a country that still heated with coal) with a scorching time of under 4.4. Let's put that in context. There were something like six or seven men who ran under 4.4 in last year's combine. And i'm arguably going to estimate that about half of them were non productive work out warriors. Darius is fast, very fast, and at 6-1 has good height for the position.
He faced the Perfect Storm last year. The loss of Barclay, the inconsistency of Evan E, the new coaching and lack of a preseaon, the decline of Golden Tate and a new offensive line that didn't give them time to use him deep.
I find the rap of bad hands is more about his reputation coming out of college. I think his hands are good and I also find that he can win contested balls.
most importantly, he's a quality young man who seems to work hard at his trade.
A very tentative conclusion...I have non - decided years ago that I barely know enough to observe and not close to enough to predict.
i think he might be a tease, the kid who always looks like he's going to break out, but never does and just slides into obscurity after a few years
he started the season well against Pitts. and i wonder if injuries as well as the situation didn't limit him.
I think a healthy Barclay makes him instantly better. I think he might have a special rapport with Jones. I'm not sure that we've even glimpsed his upside.
I wrote about Peart earlier and similarly tried to assess his future and potential. The stats for both men are overwhelming and you'd think a fine work ethic and intelligence could hone those skills. And at the same time you know that being a football player is about much more than stats.
One thing I am relatively certain about: If these two could somehow harness their almost unlimited potential the Giants future suddenly becomes very bright.
Wondering if I'm all alone in not giving up on Darius after two years that offered conflicting testimonials.
He’s a solid #2  
BillT : 2/18/2021 7:21 am : link
But a #2 without a #1, which was the case this year, looks far worse than he actually is. We’re good with Slayton. With a quality receiver on the other side he’s a real asset. That’s why getting a #1 is so important. A #1 will not only improve the talent by his presence but improve Slayton and Shepard as well.
Definitely not worth giving up on Slayton, and I don't know if anyone  
regulator : 2/18/2021 7:22 am : link
actually is.

But hope is not a strategy and it would be a terrible blunder to go into camp this year with anything less than a newcomer penciled in as the #1/X and a wide open competition beyond that. Slayton can be excused for a disappointing 2020 (as can a number of players, including our QB) but that doesn't mean the status quo will suffice in 2021.

Slayton may well develop into a quality #2 or #3 receiver but after two seasons in the NFL, it is unlikely he has a ceiling of the type of playmaking WR we need to pair with DJ.
Peerless Price  
jlukes : 2/18/2021 7:28 am : link
really solid #2, but needs someone else on the outside to really make him shine
2 things.  
robbieballs2003 : 2/18/2021 7:31 am : link
One, who the hell is Barclay? If you don't know how to spell Barkley then how can we take you seriously?

Two, Slayton dealt with multiple injuries last year like his foot and ankle. I would not be surprised to hear that he had a high ankle sprain from that one tackle or whatever it was. His leg got rolled up on really good.

Yes, he's a good player and the main reason for his lack of production can be immediately pointed toward his injuries. The kid is a gamer, a tough player, and team first guy. "He is going to be fine."
He doesn't do the things a #2 option would do  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2/18/2021 7:37 am : link
he disappears for games at a time and has issues beating press coverage. Shepard is closer to a #2 WR than Slayton is, in terms of the skills needed for a guy that can basically get open whenever he wants.
get a legit #1 and everybody else improves. Shepard goes back to slot  
Victor in CT : 2/18/2021 7:50 am : link
where he belongs, Slayton a legit deep threat #2. I agree that a lot of his problems this year were due to the nagging injuries.
The answer probably lies in how injured he was  
SLIM_ : 2/18/2021 7:51 am : link
Which we don't know. Educated guess is that he was injured enough to make what we thought his asset (pure speed) was when we drafted him to be marginalized. I was actually impressed how he gutted it out.

My comparision right now is Michael Gallup who I consider a very solid #2 (although he is a 3 there). Gallup is a little thicker but the comp is a guy who could be a marginal 1 but a very good 2 who can put up a high per yards per catch average.

I think he is part of our core going forward.
Slayton was consistently getting wide open early last year.  
robbieballs2003 : 2/18/2021 7:51 am : link
His route running was the reason. Then the injuries struck and he wasn't the same player.
I guess Daniel Jones was gone when that storm hit that affected  
Jimmy Googs : 2/18/2021 7:54 am : link
Darius Slayton so much, huh?


Quote:
He faced the Perfect Storm last year. The loss of Barclay, the inconsistency of Evan E, the new coaching and lack of a preseaon, the decline of Golden Tate and a new offensive line that didn't give them time to use him deep.

He is a vertical threat....in a system that dinks and donks  
George from PA : 2/18/2021 8:31 am : link
Open things up more.....

But also, he can not overcome a high safety....so the safety must be occupied with something else
I’m glad this was brought up.  
Vin_Cuccs : 2/18/2021 8:50 am : link
I might be in the minority, I’m not really sold on Slayton. Don’t get me wrong, I like him and he clearly has a spot on this roster, but I’m not ready to just hand him a starting job. For that matter, same for Shepard.

I know Slayton’s rookie year was solid, but in thought that was a bit flukey. I wasn’t expecting him to duplicate that type of production.

This team was so devoid of playmakers that I would sign at least 1 veteran WR in free agency, and draft at least 1 WR in the top 3 rounds of the draft.

You can make a very strong argument that the WR position is the weakest on this team. Much more talent is needed at that spot.
RE: He’s a solid #2  
Section331 : 2/18/2021 9:22 am : link
In comment 15155939 BillT said:
Quote:
But a #2 without a #1, which was the case this year, looks far worse than he actually is. We’re good with Slayton. With a quality receiver on the other side he’s a real asset. That’s why getting a #1 is so important. A #1 will not only improve the talent by his presence but improve Slayton and Shepard as well.


I think we get too hung up on #1 v #2 WR's What is important is to have anyone opposite Slayton who can force defenses to account for him. We've had a slot WR playing flanker most of the time. I think Shep is underrated by many here, but his best work is in the slot. Putting him outside v the opponent's #1 or #2 CB isn't using his talents.

Get anyone who can play outside well enough that the safety can't always shade over to Slayton, and Darius will be much more effective.
I don’t care what number he is.  
Big Blue '56 : 2/18/2021 9:24 am : link
he’s solid when healthy, imv
I think Slayton can be a good starting WR  
Jay on the Island : 2/18/2021 9:25 am : link
As long as he has a true #1 WR next to him. Best case scenario is that the Giants bring in two starting caliber WR’s so that Slayton can thrive as the third option. After his rookie season I hoped that he could be a #1 WR for Jones but last season was disappointing at times.
RE: I’m glad this was brought up.  
Section331 : 2/18/2021 9:25 am : link
In comment 15155997 Vin_Cuccs said:
Quote:
I might be in the minority, I’m not really sold on Slayton. Don’t get me wrong, I like him and he clearly has a spot on this roster, but I’m not ready to just hand him a starting job. For that matter, same for Shepard.

I know Slayton’s rookie year was solid, but in thought that was a bit flukey. I wasn’t expecting him to duplicate that type of production.

This team was so devoid of playmakers that I would sign at least 1 veteran WR in free agency, and draft at least 1 WR in the top 3 rounds of the draft.

You can make a very strong argument that the WR position is the weakest on this team. Much more talent is needed at that spot.


I think there is little disagreement that WR is the weakest unit, but don't throw the baby out with the bathwater. Shep is a very good player, but he's been asked to play outside, which he isn't best-suited for. That allows defenses to gang up on Slayton.

First of all, Shep has more than earned a starting role. Whether Slayton deserves one is more of a question, but I'd like to see how he can do with a true outside WR playing opposite him.
To me Shep is your 'go to' guy. Need a play, you better include Shep.  
Dinger : 2/18/2021 9:40 am : link
Slayton is a 1st down shot at the end-zone hoping he catches it. He has big play potential thats reliable less than half the time and during large portions of this season I felt like he was invisible. Teams picked up on him and he is a JAG in my opinion. Thats fine, but we do need an upgrade. Slay is more likely to play through injury and maybe that has hampered him, whereas Shep is more likely to get hurt. I feel like our WR unit isn't as bad as how the results looked this season, but it is still an area of need. If you add a 1st round talent or a high profile FA(not my preference at this position), I think it makes ALL the other WR's better. Multiplication by addition;)
Needs to improve toughness  
Bruner4329 : 2/18/2021 9:44 am : link
Biggest weakness I see is him going after contested balls. Needs to get stronger in this area. Good number 2 but not necessarily a go to guy. Think Shepherd is more of a go to guy.
RE: RE: He’s a solid #2  
Brown_Hornet : 2/18/2021 9:49 am : link
In comment 15156026 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15155939 BillT said:
Quote:
But a #2 without a #1, which was the case this year, looks far worse than he actually is. We’re good with Slayton. With a quality receiver on the other side he’s a real asset. That’s why getting a #1 is so important. A #1 will not only improve the talent by his presence but improve Slayton and Shepard as well.



I think we get too hung up on #1 v #2 WR's What is important is to have anyone opposite Slayton who can force defenses to account for him. We've had a slot WR playing flanker most of the time. I think Shep is underrated by many here, but his best work is in the slot. Putting him outside v the opponent's #1 or #2 CB isn't using his talents.

Get anyone who can play outside well enough that the safety can't always shade over to Slayton, and Darius will be much more effective.


Thank you.
I don't really care...  
Brown_Hornet : 2/18/2021 9:52 am : link
...how Grizz spells Barclay's name (I assume he's a voice to post poster anyway). He's a solid contributor.
other posters nailed it already  
GiantsFan84 : 2/18/2021 10:10 am : link
he's a deep threat in an offense that doesn't utilize his skill set

also he appears to be best suited as a deep threat, i.e. a ted ginn role (which is not an insult at all)
It's still puzzles me why our Offense  
JFIB : 2/18/2021 10:15 am : link
Fell off the cliff this past season. The O-line was not significantly worse during 2020 season than in 2019 and yet both Slayton and Brown looked so much better. They both looked like different players. Is it simply a matter of scheme change that explains the regression during 2020?
RE: RE: I’m glad this was brought up.  
Vin_Cuccs : 2/18/2021 10:27 am : link
In comment 15156033 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15155997 Vin_Cuccs said:


Quote:


I might be in the minority, I’m not really sold on Slayton. Don’t get me wrong, I like him and he clearly has a spot on this roster, but I’m not ready to just hand him a starting job. For that matter, same for Shepard.

I know Slayton’s rookie year was solid, but in thought that was a bit flukey. I wasn’t expecting him to duplicate that type of production.

This team was so devoid of playmakers that I would sign at least 1 veteran WR in free agency, and draft at least 1 WR in the top 3 rounds of the draft.

You can make a very strong argument that the WR position is the weakest on this team. Much more talent is needed at that spot.



I think there is little disagreement that WR is the weakest unit, but don't throw the baby out with the bathwater. Shep is a very good player, but he's been asked to play outside, which he isn't best-suited for. That allows defenses to gang up on Slayton.

First of all, Shep has more than earned a starting role. Whether Slayton deserves one is more of a question, but I'd like to see how he can do with a true outside WR playing opposite him.


Shepard is a slot. If he is starting in the slot, so be it. I should have clarified that he shouldn’t be starting outside at flanker or spilt end.

Shepard also has to stay healthy for a full season.
Excellent value for a fifth-round pick, certainly.  
Big Blue Blogger : 2/18/2021 11:19 am : link
He’s what Tim Carter was supposed to be: a complementary field-stretcher. I doubt he’ll suddenly turn into Mike Wallace, but he has achieved more as of his 24th birthday than Wallace had, in less favorable circumstances. So you can make a case for Wallace as the ceiling, and it’s not implausible. More likely he remains the second or third option as the Giants seek a legit #1. That leaves the question of the right price for a second contract, which is a topic they can defer for at least another half-season.
RE: Needs to improve toughness  
Section331 : 2/18/2021 11:22 am : link
In comment 15156053 Bruner4329 said:
Quote:
Biggest weakness I see is him going after contested balls. Needs to get stronger in this area. Good number 2 but not necessarily a go to guy. Think Shepherd is more of a go to guy.


I agree with this. I would say that the biggest disappointment in Slayton year one v year 2 is that he really didn't appear to get much stronger. Maybe the transition in coaching staffs effected that, but I hope they have him on a strength regimen.
My take  
Giant John : 2/18/2021 11:37 am : link
He was injured last year which I believe hurt his performance. Healthy I believe he is an average 2 but only if the team has a very dangerous receiver opposite him. He has shown that if he is the main receiving threat he can taken out of the offense.
RE: 2 things.  
EricJ : 2/18/2021 11:38 am : link
In comment 15155945 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:


Yes, he's a good player and the main reason for his lack of production can be immediately pointed toward his injuries. The kid is a gamer, a tough player, and team first guy. "He is going to be fine."


Let's add this too...
With some of the other WRs on the team missing time, the defense could take Slayton away and just roll the dice on someone else beating them. Not to mention the lack of time to throw vs Slayton's longer to develop routes.
There are reasons he lasted to the 5th round  
HomerJones45 : 2/18/2021 11:42 am : link
that said, even if he is a #3 receiver, he was a good pick in that round. Don't expect him to be a #1 go to receiver; he isn't.

Shepard should be cut. He's an average receiver with average production at a $9 million cap hit. The team should be looking at cheaper, better options.
RE: It's still puzzles me why our Offense  
FStubbs : 2/18/2021 12:08 pm : link
In comment 15156091 JFIB said:
Quote:
Fell off the cliff this past season. The O-line was not significantly worse during 2020 season than in 2019 and yet both Slayton and Brown looked so much better. They both looked like different players. Is it simply a matter of scheme change that explains the regression during 2020?


Pat Shurmur is a terrible head coach but a good offensive coordinator.
Slayton hurt  
Thegratefulhead : 2/18/2021 12:24 pm : link
He didn't have the gear that makes special because he played injured. Other players sit, shouldn't punish him for gutting it out.
RE: There are reasons he lasted to the 5th round  
EricJ : 2/18/2021 12:25 pm : link
In comment 15156196 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:

Shepard should be cut. He's an average receiver with average production at a $9 million cap hit. The team should be looking at cheaper, better options.


Just cut him without a suitable replacement? Don't even try to renegotiate or restructure his contract?
Big difference from 2019 to 2020 was TD regression  
kdog77 : 2/18/2021 12:38 pm : link
Slayton's targets, receptions, receiving yards, yards/reception and catch percentage was flat year over year. His TDs went from 8 to 3, which seems to have lead to the narrative on this site and the media that his 2nd year in the NFL was a disappointment.

Evaluating Slatyon in a vaccuum is also somewhat unfair b/c the entire Giants offense was terrible (only the Jets were worse), but Slayton's production over the past 2 years is on par with Hollywood Brown who was the first WR taken in the first round. Other than A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf and Terry McLaurin, Slayton is probably one of the better WR so far to come out in the 2019 draft. There are a lot of guys taken in Rounds 1-3 that have been busts, injured or complete non-factors on their respective teams.

I would argue that Sterling Shephard has been a bigger disappointment than Slayton last year based on his contract value. Talk about disappearing in big games.
RE: other posters nailed it already  
Bill in UT : 2/18/2021 1:28 pm : link
In comment 15156084 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
he's a deep threat in an offense that doesn't utilize his skill set

also he appears to be best suited as a deep threat, i.e. a ted ginn role (which is not an insult at all)


I thought one of Judge's biggest assets is being able to play to a player's abilities.
I'm a fan  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 2/18/2021 1:33 pm : link
Is he a future #1 WR on a good team? I don't think so. Is he a guy who can be a good #2 on a good team? I definitely think so.

He's a legit deep threat a guy who will thrive once we have a true #1 option on the outside imo.
Slayton...  
D HOS : 2/18/2021 1:41 pm : link
You've heard that maybe a team doesn't need a true "#1 receiver" if they have a bunch of competent receivers, good passing schemes, good OL, good QB? Slayton is one of those. A competent WR when you put 4-5 receiving options (incl te, rb) on the field and scheme people open. He's a fine option in that situation.

If your passing game has less options and you reply on a guy to always get open or make the contested catch... he can do it, but not more than an average WR. Maybe somewhat above average.

That said, I like him and I like the first scenario I described.
...  
ryanmkeane : 2/18/2021 3:02 pm : link
I like Slayton and think that he has progressed nicely since drafted in round 5. TDs were obviously down this year. But he can be and hopefully will be a really awesome piece to this team once we get another weapon or two, and Barkley back.

If he can be a 60 catch 800 yard guy his whole career, that is just fine.
RE: Big difference from 2019 to 2020 was TD regression  
Jimmy Googs : 2/18/2021 3:07 pm : link
In comment 15156306 kdog77 said:
Quote:
Slayton's targets, receptions, receiving yards, yards/reception and catch percentage was flat year over year. His TDs went from 8 to 3, which seems to have lead to the narrative on this site and the media that his 2nd year in the NFL was a disappointment.



Did Slayton drop a bunch of TDs last season?
RE: 2 things.  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/18/2021 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15155945 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
One, who the hell is Barclay? If you don't know how to spell Barkley then how can we take you seriously?

Grizz is a previously banned dupe (fka grizz299) whose entire troll game revolves around intentionally misspelling players' names.

His previous iteration got a lot of mileage out of butchering Weston Richburg's name in a variety of ways. I'm pretty sure he's previously been outed as a regular poster on a Cowboys message board who pulls this routine on other teams' boards frequently.
I get the  
NorthCountryGiantsFan : 2/18/2021 4:59 pm : link
Amani Toomer vibe from him. Quiet, sometimes inconsistent. Not a true #1. Easy guy to root for. Put a Plax-type next to him and watch him thrive for hopefully a long healthy career in blue!
I see Steve is using the ee cummings routine again  
RetroJint : 2/18/2021 5:46 pm : link
As far as Slayton , I think his draft card pretty much had him nailed . He is fast . Speed should always get a measure of separation . You should be able to drive the corner off the ball . But he is subpar on the short routes over the middle . He doesn’t shield the ball with his body . And on those routes , he’s pretty much a gut trapper .

As far as the health angle , his position coach said he was completely healthy once he returned from the original injury . Was he BSing to confuse the opponent ? I doubt it . Rather the dreaded “sophomore jinx “ was mentioned .

I think the opposition is on to him . I think when he is Bogarted he tends to back down . He’s a 4 with upside , but he has serious work to do .
He's a keeper although  
JerseyCityJoe : 2/18/2021 6:28 pm : link
We still need a true #1 and better redzone threat. However guys like him you want out there when the chips are down. He is a gamer.
RE: He's a keeper although  
chick310 : 2/18/2021 7:24 pm : link
In comment 15156700 JerseyCityJoe said:
Quote:
We still need a true #1 and better redzone threat. However guys like him you want out there when the chips are down. He is a gamer.


Agree. Slayton has been one of the more productive guys for someone drafted that late. Good job by the front office on that for certain.

But he clearly is not someone you want to say is your top WR threat. He can be a valuable complimentary piece though as he has shown to be able to get over the top of defenses in his two years here. Would like to see him be more physical off the line and be a visible presence in the red zone.
Darius Slayton has the tools to be a good  
compton : 2/18/2021 8:19 pm : link
intermediate to deep threat. Wide receivers break out in their third year so let's see how he progress this upcoming season.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/18/2021 8:23 pm : link
Loved him at Auburn & was stoked when we drafted him. He's not a #1 WR on a great team, but a solid #2 on a winning team...an Alvin Harper like.

We need a legit #1 WR. Man, I hope Smith drops to 11, though I doubt it happens. I would love to see him in a Giants uniform.
He's a great building block.  
Kev in Cali : 2/18/2021 10:51 pm : link
Young, plays hard, speedster. As long as he keeps his speed, adding another decent WR will only help him and DJ.
RE: even if he is a #3 receiver, he was a good pick in that round.  
Trainmaster : 2/18/2021 11:03 pm : link
+1
I wouldn’t say he’s been written off  
MtDizzle : 2/19/2021 4:33 am : link
He’s just not a number one WR. No shame in that, he’s proven he can play in this league.
A cowboy troll?  
Grizz99 : 2/19/2021 7:30 am : link
"Grizz is a previously banned dupe (fka grizz299) whose entire troll game revolves around intentionally misspelling players' names.

His previous iteration got a lot of mileage out of butchering Weston Richburg's name in a variety of ways. I'm pretty sure he's previously been outed as a regular poster on a Cowboys message board who pulls this routine on other teams' boards frequently."
Wow....tough audience , a long post with one mispelling prvokes an avalanche of charges and criticisms. Maybe ten players discussed and one mis-spelling means "Grizz deliberately mis-spells players names"
And earlier "he's a Cowboy troll"
Wow..so bizzare i can't think of a response and wouldn't waste my time if i could..can only suggest that you stop following my posts/threads. Thank you.
