What do they really have in Darius Slayton?? Grizz99 : 2/18/2021 7:08 am



Worse scene scenario: A competent starter and great value for a low pick.



Best scene scenario: ???



The Bigblue experts here have written him off with a great finality. And there's a pretty solid basis for that uncompromising judgment. The kid disappointed in 2021 after a promising rookie year. The rap is that he doesn't get separation and has inconsistent hands and less than precise routes. The conclusion, that he's a no. 3 receiver of little value.



Well maybe.........Or Maybe not.

Let's look at his stats (with the understanding that good stats don[t make a football player but bad stats damns him)

Darius is 6-1 and burns up the track (hard to believe that we ran on cinder tracks with actual cinders from a country that still heated with coal) with a scorching time of under 4.4. Let's put that in context. There were something like six or seven men who ran under 4.4 in last year's combine. And i'm arguably going to estimate that about half of them were non productive work out warriors. Darius is fast, very fast, and at 6-1 has good height for the position.

He faced the Perfect Storm last year. The loss of Barclay, the inconsistency of Evan E, the new coaching and lack of a preseaon, the decline of Golden Tate and a new offensive line that didn't give them time to use him deep.

I find the rap of bad hands is more about his reputation coming out of college. I think his hands are good and I also find that he can win contested balls.

most importantly, he's a quality young man who seems to work hard at his trade.

A very tentative conclusion...I have non - decided years ago that I barely know enough to observe and not close to enough to predict.

i think he might be a tease, the kid who always looks like he's going to break out, but never does and just slides into obscurity after a few years

he started the season well against Pitts. and i wonder if injuries as well as the situation didn't limit him.

I think a healthy Barclay makes him instantly better. I think he might have a special rapport with Jones. I'm not sure that we've even glimpsed his upside.

I wrote about Peart earlier and similarly tried to assess his future and potential. The stats for both men are overwhelming and you'd think a fine work ethic and intelligence could hone those skills. And at the same time you know that being a football player is about much more than stats.

One thing I am relatively certain about: If these two could somehow harness their almost unlimited potential the Giants future suddenly becomes very bright.

Wondering if I'm all alone in not giving up on Darius after two years that offered conflicting testimonials.

