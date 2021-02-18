Raanan interview on Talkin Giants with Skinner and Penik Vin_Cuccs : 2/18/2021 11:00 pm

First of all, if you aren't listening to the Talkin' Giants podcast with Bobby Skinner and Justin Penik, you have to be. They really do a great job.



They had Jordan Raanan on the show earlier this week, and he had some really interesting insight on the team. I know some don't love Raanan, but I really like his input and opinions. I think he has a good pulse of the team, and he creates a ton of really interesting content. Probably my favorite writer that covers the team.



The first half of the interview had some really interesting information, whereas the second half kind of focused on Raanan's experiences with the team and how to get into the broadcasting/media industry.



Here are some of the highlights regarding the team:



-Raanan knows for a fact there was tension at times between Garrett and Judge due to the ineffectiveness of the offense. Judge holds both his players and coaches to a very high standard. Garrett is no different. The offense just did not perform, and the Barkley injury and the inconsistency of Jones aren't excuses.



-Judge wanted to make some changes to the offense this offseason. The Freddie Kitchens title change essentially puts him as a second offensive coordinator and he will certainly be part of the game planning process.



-Similarly, Jeremy Pruitt was hired as a senior defensive assistant, but he will probably serve as a second defensive coordinator.



-These hires/promotions aren't knocks to Garrett or Graham, but Judge wants a truly collaborative approach.



-Kitchens and Schulpinski will also be more involved in game planning and the run game. Even new offensive line coach Rob Sale will have input.



-The offense has to be more successful this year, and if they aren't there will be changes. From the 19th ranked offense to the 31st ranked offense is clearly not ideal.



-Pruitt will have a bigger role, but his focus will likely be OLB. Judge thinks very highly of Jeremy Pruitt. He will also likely work with DB's due to his experience with that position group. He will have a big role in game planning.



-The coaching staff as a whole is impressive. Tyke Tolbert, Jerry Schulpinski, Jerome Henderson, Sale, and Pruitt, are all kind of overqualified for their positions, but took jobs here because they have larger roles besides just coaching position groups. They are involved on a bigger scale...probably including game planning. The coaching duties will be collaborative. This was mentioned several times.



-With all this in mind, Garrett still has a big role, but others will be more involved this season. Kitchens, in his one game as offensive coordinator, was much more aggressive, and we will likely see that more often this season.



-Judge gives input on offense, but Garrett is in the role of the offensive expert. Judge is involved, but Judge is the head coach and Garrett is the offensive coordinator for a reason.



-The situation with Judge coaching the offensive line last season was a little over embellished. Again, he gave input, but he wasn't doing everyday coaching with the line and didn't spend all his time with that position group.



-His intent was never to replace Marc Columbo, but had to with everything that occurred. The blocking scheme was just not what Judge wanted.



-DeGuglielmo was going to be brought in regardless to stabilize that position group. They switched technique in the middle of the season when Columbo which clearly hurt continuity, but play gradually improved throughout the season.



-The offense was specifically designed for Barkley, so they moved away from an outside zone approach.



-Dave Gettleman survived because the player acquisition process with Judge worked well last season.



-The coaching staff has way more input on personnel than ever before. Coaches have input, but with Judge and his staff, it is more than just suggestions. Opinions are taken more seriously.



-DeAndre Baker is a good example of the change. He was drafted without any input from any other members of the defensive staff. That scenario would never happen with the current structure.



-The Golden Tate and Nate Solder flashy signings didn't work. So they built the roster for quality and quantity...not to be too top heavy. Jadaveon Clowney wasn't seriously considered because those are the types of high priced risky players they want to avoid moving forward. The Logan Ryan approach is closer to what they want to do: smarter signings with way less risk involved.



-The roster building process in 2020 worked, so they want to try it again. With that in mind, this is likely Gettleman's last chance. He cannot have another losing record. Judge may have bought him time, but 8-8 at minimum will likely be needed for him to stay.



-This offseason will likely be a similar approach to roster building as last year. Don't expect the big, flashy signings. Most free agents get to free agency because they have questions. Quantity and quality over star power.



-The Giants are in very good shape with the salary cap. Too many people think they are strapped, but that is not the case. They have very few players signed long term or for big money. The $8 million number isn't really accurate at all. They can and will move money easily.



-As an example, the Giants top contracts are around $10 million a year. As a comparison, top QB's are making upwards of $40 million a year. They have plenty of space.



-The Giants will be active due to the lower salary cap. This could work to their advantage. Some teams are legitimately strapped with salary cap space and won't be able to afford to sign any players, or retain their own players.



-If the team wants to, they can re-sign both Dalvin Tomlinson and Leonard Williams. The biggest factor is if the deals make sense for the team now and long term.



-Williams has bargaining power. They paid him $16 million off of 1/2 a sack season. Now with over 11 1/2 sacks, what is he worth? His pressures were similar, so they will have to see how negotiations go.



There were a lot of other interesting nuggets from Raanan's time covering the team. It is definitely worth a listen!