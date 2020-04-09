How many potential #1 WRs can be in this draft

We have been discussing drafting a WR at 11.....with names like Waddle, Chase and Smith.
My favorite WR is Bateman. I prefer the Giants going after a big body, with great body control and great hands....and built to take the beating the NFL demands....(it goes without saying, with a slight trade down with extra picks would make it that much sweeter).
I kind of understand why many want Pitts...if he can be a WR, great, but as a TE...he must block better.
But I see many WR with the height....but needing to gain weight/strength.....like Terry from Florida St. and Marshall.
They say this a super deep class...so I ask...who else can become a #1 WR?
Corner, Edge, OL or LB might be the BPA and better option in the 1st RD.
I disagree although I'm just going off what I see and would love to hear what Sy has to say. But with respect to this thread, here's what I want to say:
Like the rest of you, I think it’s imperative that the NY Giants obtain a #1 WR this off-season. My preference would be Allen Robinson (by FAR over Kenny Golladay) but I’m concerned that we may not be able – or want – to pay what he is looking for.
If that happens, I expect the Giants to consider someone like a Corey Davis. But that doesn’t really solve the issue and I suspect the Giants will also look toward the draft to land someone that may be able to do that long-term.
I don’t like the idea of drafting a WR at #11. In fact I’m hoping we go defense or offensive line there as I believe there will be a lot of intriguing names left. Now if Ja'Marr Chase dropped to us, I bet (and I hope) the Giants choice is announced in 30 seconds flat.
However, I don’t feel the same about Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith. Both have the potential to be elite. Yet I’m not entirely convinced that either is the right fit for the Giants. I believe they are better suited for the free releases in the slot and NY isn’t lacking there (although they may want to cluster draft and consider taking someone for the slot somewhere between rounds 3 and 5 given Sterling Shepard’s injury history).
There is one player that, if we could trade back in the first (and pick up some extra draft capital) or if he miraculously fell to us in the second, I believe it’s imperative we draft him. In fact, I think when it’s all said and done, he might be the best WR in the 2021 draft. And that is Rashod Bateman.
Bateman is 6-2 and 210lbs. He has size and length and uses both well. He played three years at Minnesota where he was simply outstanding. I could link you to the many draft profiles out there on him (just watch the linked highlights instead) but here’s what I see: our very own DeVante Adams or DeAndre Hopkins. Bateman has the size, possesses incredible hands, is strong when handling the press and going up to get the ball and – most important – runs excellent routes and beats up on corners.
No, he’s not a burner but neither are Adams and Hopkins—neither is Allen Robinson for that matter. He isn’t slow out there either. Speed-wise, I’m reminded of Hakeem Nicks in his prime; just better with pads on than in shorts.
But it’s his overall ability that stands out to me. Bateman to me is a true #1. I’d love to get Sy’s take on him but as of now I feel he’s being rated too low. He’s projected to go in the second half of the first round, perhaps even later. There is a chance he may rise up the boards during this process. If not, and if we don’t have our guy on the perimeter, I say we consider a trade down if available.
Rashod Bateman Highlights - ( New Window )
yeah exactly.... well if a team drafts one of these guys and the rest of the WRs on the team die in an unfortunate plane crash... then that draft pick is now their #1
Robinson would be ideal....butI doubt he is coming here....
Most likely target is Curtis Samuel...who I see more like a Steve Smith type....then a slot WR.
There’s multiple definitions, but the definition being used here is the one that comes from a statistical/fantasy football standpoint. A WR1 is a top 10 WR, across all teams. He’s the primary target (unless a team has multiple WR1s).
Waddle or Smith or both will almmost certainly be there at 11. They represent positions of extreme need, still I hope the GMen go BPA.
i am reminded that the Bills gave up a no.1 and important cap room to get Diggs and he's been a difference maker.o
So, be it via FAgency, Late draft or earlier draft,, the Gants have to obtain an impact WR
Personally...a WR that can consistently make a D pay if the cover him 1v1. Unless the D has a top 3-5 CB, a true #1 would make them pay (6rec/100+yds) for single coverage.
And even against the elite CBs, you want him to at least hold his own with 60-70 yds.
And, yes, I realize there's probably only 6-8 WRs that fit this bill.
+1. I see a better route running version of Laquon Treadwell. His 2020 film is so much worse than the 2019 film and I have to think that has something to do with Tyler Johnson leaving
Waddle or Smith or both will almmost certainly be there at 11. They represent positions of extreme need, still I hope the GMen go BPA.
i am reminded that the Bills gave up a no.1 and important cap room to get Diggs and he's been a difference maker.o
So, be it via FAgency, Late draft or earlier draft,, the Gants have to obtain an impact WR
But who do you want your Cowboys to draft?
Look at the college and high school game prior to 1990 or so. Heavy run, option etc. with some deep throws. Now offenses are all spread and throwing it all over the field. Kids want to play WR nowadays as opposed to wanting to be a RB for example. Years ago maybe you ran a few routes a game. Now you are a big part.
The challenge is identification. You take the WR's at the better programs (Alabama, OS, etc). How much benefit do they get playing with so many accomplished players versus WR's where defenses can isolate and focus on them?
So, that was rude.
Also, it suggests that you lack the context to have even understood the reason for the question.
I think 1 full offseason for peart will make him a notch better in 2021
Oline blocking with saquon would be young,cost controlled and athletic
Warren Jackson, Colorado State - ( New Window )
To me it’s pretty simple. A true #1 WR exemplifies the following:
1.) Runs clean routes and can get by the defensive back jamming him at the line of scrimmage at a high rate.
2.) Gets consistent separation and/or can outmuscle a defender on 50/50 balls
3.) Has decent to excellent speed. And that speed can be more quickness vs 40 time.
4.) Very high catch %, limited drops
5.) Versatility, can line up outside or in the slot to expose matchups
5.) Clutch factor
5 minutes and 1 second. Maybe see whoever has the card standing off to the side of the stage, bouncing up and down, waiting. Or interrupting the zoom call repeatedly.
Ridley next to Julio - ( New Window )
In other words, a guy other DC's game plan for, but he still wins most of the time. That's your #1 WR. If your passing game still works because despite having only 2's and 3's you do have a good QB and great pass plays I'd take that too but there is just something visceral about having that league leading stud...
Simi Vs UCLA - ( New Window )
If you have something short of that as your primary WR in the pro game - you've got a problem.
Quote:
Some of the evaluators I respect think he is bad against single coverage and getting a free release off the line. If that is the case, he will struggle against pro DBs. Despite his physical talents, that is a scary evaluation.
Per Ian Cummings of “Pro Football Network”
“Off the line, Smith has good explosiveness, and he’s also incredibly proactive in using subtle, brisk movements to confuse defenders. Approaching his stem, Smith again has the ability to employ quick head and shoulder fakes to feign his intentions, and his jittery style allows him to keep defenders on their toes.
Smith’s savvy as a route runner is what generates most of his separation, and at the catch point, he caps off the process with nice body control and rock-solid hands.
Smith will test well at the NFL Combine, but his athleticism alone doesn’t separate him from defensive backs. What separates him is his high football IQ, toughness, diligence, and microscopic attention to detail. Those are the traits a prospect needs to perform beyond their limitations, and Smith fulfills that requirement.“
I'd really like the Receiver Problem to begin solving with Samuel.
I don't think trading down is a must, but it's something to consider depending on how things break. If one of the better QBs is on the board, and the Giants aren't going QB, they have to consider trading down to get some premium picks. If you'll pardon the expression, would you like to have one guy at 11 who might not have played in 2020 (Parsons) or has a thin resume (Rousseau) or is coming off injury (Waddle), or maybe three guys in rounds 1-3.
It's possible one of the big three receivers falls to the Giants. It's greater than 50-50 that one of Chase, Smith, Waddle and Pitts is there at 11, along with either Farley or Surtain and either Parsons or Owusu-Koramoah. (I don't think the Giants are going to take Paye.) If Chase or Smith is on the board, I think they have to take him. Most BBIers would add Pitts, I'm not as sure of that. Waddle, depends on his ankle. If Waddle is on the board and, say, New England offers #15 overall and a second-rounder, I would probably take that. There's Bateman if you want him later in the first, plus Marshall and a ton of other good receivers available for day 2.
Smith’s savvy as a route runner is what generates most of his separation, and at the catch point, he caps off the process with nice body control and rock-solid hands.
Smith will test well at the NFL Combine, but his athleticism alone doesn’t separate him from defensive backs. What separates him is his high football IQ, toughness, diligence, and microscopic attention to detail. Those are the traits a prospect needs to perform beyond their limitations, and Smith fulfills that requirement.“
Matt Waldman would agree... - ( New Window )
that should be the plan
Exactly. And they don’t have to necessarily be top 10 in the league. Nicks was always somewhere in the 11-20 range statically
Is Tylan Wallace, "the king of contested catches," a potential "#1"? Maybe he has all those contested catches because he's not that fast, I dunno. Dyami Brown? Fearless, fast, but can he thrive with pro-style routes? Terrace Marshall? Looks like an ideal "X" but no one is a sure thing.
There are several big guys: Nico Collins, Seth Williams (I love the way he hand-catches, sort of reminds me of Hakeem Nicks), Sage Surratt, Tamorrion Terry and others. Tantalizing. Simi Fehoko out of Stanford, 6'-4", some sites love him, Colin Lindsay has him in top 100, some think he's barely draft-worthy. Colin also ranks Anthony Schwartz quite high, other sites have him much lower.
There are little fast guys: Tutu Atwell (tiny but Sy proposed him as his 3rd- rounder for the Giants), Rondale Moore (incredible but always hurt), Jaelon Darden (very shifty), Elijah Moore. A ton of other guys.
One mock draft had Whop Philyor out of Indiana to the Giants in the 4th. I don't believe it — just because he's a slot receiver, and I think the Giants will look for 1 or 2 outside threats, or at least guys who can play either outside or in the slot. I have reasonable confidence in Judge for evaluating these guys, Garrett not so much.
But thanks~
I have to give you credit - your response was better (by far) than my post. Tip of the cap to you.
Exactly. And they don’t have to necessarily be top 10 in the league. Nicks was always somewhere in the 11-20 range statically
*statistically, stupid auto correct.
that should be the plan
Agree though that if Parsons is on the board in round 1, it's pretty hard to pass on him, unless it's for one of the big 3 WRs. I probably would prefer Parsons to Pitts. A lot of draft sites don't agree.
Funny, Terry isn't a premium prospect on some sites, roughly even with or below Nico Collins, Seth Williams and Sage Surratt, who are all roughly 3rd-rounders on those sites. Yet Terry seems to have a ton of upside. For some people, that would be a throw-the-remote pick. For others, pop champagne.
Agree though that if Parsons is on the board in round 1, it's pretty hard to pass on him, unless it's for one of the big 3 WRs. I probably would prefer Parsons to Pitts. A lot of draft sites don't agree.
I agree with your view. I'd take MP over any WR other than the top three (and potentially over some of the top three, TBD). I'm not sure how I have him vs. Pitts, mostly because I don't know what the team's plan for Engram is, and I don't trust them to ever get creative with roster redundancy.
If Pitts would get buried on the depth chart for the first half of the season on principal because he's a rookie and Engram is established, then I'd rather the FO sink or swim with Engram at TE and find a blocking TE to complement EE.
If Pitts would be featured in the XWR slot and/or in a TE role that effectively shifts EE into the H, I'm intrigued.
I don't see creativity as a strong suit of this FO, or under Garrett, so I'm hesitant to get excited about Pitts.
i don't understand why people don't like terry. strong after the catch, good size, excellent speed, and makes contested catches. he played on a crap team with a crap QB. his route running isn't perfect but that kid can play and that part is coachable
if they choose to go one of the big 3 WRs in rd 1 or Pitts i wouldn't be mad. but someone like parsons flying around next to martinez behind a big d-line and a good group of safeties and bradbury would really take this defense to a different level. and WRs can be had in the middle rounds who can play.
The Giants to me need more of the tall, physical type of receiver right now. It fits our run first scheme better. Not to say Tyreek Hill or a similar player would not be good in NY, but I am picturing more of a Robinson/Golladay in FA or Chase/Pitts in the draft integrating nicely into our offense.
Most projections have him going 2nd-early 3rd round.
Didn’t Terry have an off the field issue?
Most projections have him going 2nd-early 3rd round.
Didn’t Terry have an off the field issue?
If speed is your priority, maybe not. Personally, I'd like to see the Giants get one guy who is a true "X": big, strong, fast and sure-handed, can win over the middle or on the boundary — that's probably someone you have to get in the first two rounds — and one guy who is lightning fast and elusive who would mostly play slot but line up outside or even in the backfield occasionally. That guy might be available in rounds 3-4.
I think everybody is going to be looking for their Tyreek Hill, but Hill is kind of a unicorn. Still, Tutu Atwell, Rondale Moore, Jaelen Darden and about a dozen other guys are going to have people hoping they found their own unicorn.
Devonta Smith has been the best WR vs press coverage the last 2 seasons (beating Chase and Bateman). He’s also had the most receiving yards after contact the last two seasons. He was also the 2nd best receiving option (including TEs) vs press according to PFF with a score of 94.0 only behind Kyle Pitts (97.0).
Per Ian Cummings of “Pro Football Network”
“Off the line, Smith has good explosiveness, and he’s also incredibly proactive in using subtle, brisk movements to confuse defenders. Approaching his stem, Smith again has the ability to employ quick head and shoulder fakes to feign his intentions, and his jittery style allows him to keep defenders on their toes.
Smith’s savvy as a route runner is what generates most of his separation, and at the catch point, he caps off the process with nice body control and rock-solid hands.
Smith will test well at the NFL Combine, but his athleticism alone doesn’t separate him from defensive backs. What separates him is his high football IQ, toughness, diligence, and microscopic attention to detail. Those are the traits a prospect needs to perform beyond their limitations, and Smith fulfills that requirement.“
GoDeep -- apologies, I should not have lumped Smith and Waddle together. I have injury concerns re: Smith and his small frame.
So, that was rude.
Also, it suggests that you lack the context to have even understood the reason for the question.
Thank you... it went right over his head. Not surprised either.
I really like Bateman. his comparison is Brandon Marshall.
I wouldn't be surprised if we don't take a wr in the first 2 rounds if the guys they like aren't available.
as long as we don't reach I'm happy.
Wallace's highlight reel is something, ain't it? If you want someone who's gonna go get the ball, he's your guy. Seth Williams too, FWIW, though Williams is a different kind of player.
If speed is your priority, maybe not. Personally, I'd like to see the Giants get one guy who is a true "X": big, strong, fast and sure-handed, can win over the middle or on the boundary — that's probably someone you have to get in the first two rounds — and one guy who is lightning fast and elusive who would mostly play slot but line up outside or even in the backfield occasionally. That guy might be available in rounds 3-4.
I think everybody is going to be looking for their Tyreek Hill, but Hill is kind of a unicorn. Still, Tutu Atwell, Rondale Moore, Jaelen Darden and about a dozen other guys are going to have people hoping they found their own unicorn.
And rewatching the senior bowl practices the separation he was getting was the best there I think. I want to watch more of him and learn more about him.
I'd be shocked if he busted. At worst, he'll be a great slot WR. I think the Marvin Harrison comparisons are spot on. And to me, he's the most impressive Alabama player to come around lately.
+1
IDK if that translates to being a great pro, but he has proven himself to be the best college WR I've seen in quite awhile. He does EVERYTHING awfully well, and he looks good doing it.
I'd be shocked if he busted. At worst, he'll be a great slot WR. I think the Marvin Harrison comparisons are spot on. And to me, he's the most impressive Alabama player to come around lately.
Including Pitts as a "receiver" there's the top 4 worthy of selection at 11, then just go down the list...
Toney and Grimes both from FLA
Williams - Auburn
Marshall - LSU
Bateman - MN
Moore - Purdue
Amon-Ra - USC
Wallace - OK St
Collins - Mich
Surrat - Vandy
Palmer - U Tenn
And that's without even acknowledging the majority of the short explosive hyper quick and fast guys like Atwell and Eskrige and Felton.
The rules changes over the years are helping undersized hyper drive type players that look more like flag football or 7 on 7 type players become dominant offensive weapons.
Anthony Schwarz - what is his upside? At least a Mike Wallace type, no? He had a few killer years...
On Giants.com Jon Schmeelk interviwed a PFF draft analyst dude IIRC Renner is his name, and in his opinion the top 4 guys are heads and shoulders above everyone else. He projected Pitts and Chase off the board by 11, but loved both Waddle and Smith and feels pretty sure neither will make it out of the top half of round 1.
He said about Smith, that he'd be a great fit with the Giants because he gets open so quickly off the snap, via a full toolbox of skills starting with great feet and lateral quickness and explosion off the snap.
A guy that gets open "almost immediately" off the snap might be exactly what Daniel Jones needs.
Then you combine it with that they are on teams full of weapons....
We saw Slayton completely taken out after the attention to Barkley no longer was needed.....
I feel we need someone who can get open even when slotted and being given the attention of the top guys
Smith is probably the most explosive of the top 4, but he is really skinny. Just worry about injuries with him. Chase to me just looks like a prototypical #1 WR with his frame, speed, and overall game.
