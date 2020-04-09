How many potential #1 WRs can be in this draft George from PA : 2/21/2021 9:05 am

We have been discussing drafting a WR at 11.....with names like Waddle, Chase and Smith.



My favorite WR is Bateman. I prefer the Giants going after a big body, with great body control and great hands....and built to take the beating the NFL demands....(it goes without saying, with a slight trade down with extra picks would make it that much sweeter).



I kind of understand why many want Pitts...if he can be a WR, great, but as a TE...he must block better.



But I see many WR with the height....but needing to gain weight/strength.....like Terry from Florida St. and Marshall.



They say this a super deep class...so I ask...who else can become a #1 WR?



Corner, Edge, OL or LB might be the BPA and better option in the 1st RD.