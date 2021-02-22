Schwartz: Giants’ Tomlinson decision will speak volumes

Tomlinson did everything the Giants say they want their players to do. Worked hard, self-motivated guy, waited for his turn behind other players and became quietly excellent on the field and a locker room leader.
The reason you pay that guy is the same reason you paid Shepard. Because you want your players to follow that example and show the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.
While this is true I think you are missing the point. I think the point of the article and Ryan's quote is that Dalvin is asked to do the dirty work in this system so he is sacrificing his stats for the team. Therefore, paying him a lesser value because he doesn't have the stats is not very admirable by the Giants.
Weird way to look at it. He is a nose tackle. That is his position. NTs do the dirty work on every team. I think if he had the ability to do something more, he would be doing it, i.e. pass rush.
He's going to be paid based on how the league values him. NYG is not likely to tag him, so DT will get the chance to test the market. If NYG can bring him back at a good number, it isn't because they don't value his contributions.
I do expect that he will be in fairly high demand, however. I think GB makes a run for him.
the cap money up around $185 mil vs the floor of $180 is the sentiment that the NFL is leaning towards implementing the 17th regular season game as agreed upon last year. That would open up some additional broadcast money and revenue channels to help keep the cap up above the floor of $180 mil.
I just keep thinking of how often people crowed about that
Yep.
Giants should be retaining Tomlinson if bid/ask are close. He plays very hard on the field, good leader and presence off of it.
There is something to be said about guys you don't have to worry about their effort once they get paid. Would suggest Tomlinson may be one of those guys...
Not sure what is weird about it. Read Ryan's quote. That speaks volumes. I'm not saying we have to sign him at all costs. I am just pointing out that Dalvin seems to have done everything asked of him and more. And if you want to be a respected organization then you keep players like that around. Now, if he gets blown out of the water with an offer elsewhere then that is understandable. But the Giants should be trying to bring him back.
I'm sure there are those who could point out the dissimilarities but
this reminds me of the crossroads we were at with Barry Cofield and Linval Joseph. Hated to see both of them leave and play solid as a DT for other teams. Didn't like that feeling then and don't want to have it again with DT.
then he is gone. At $10-$12 million per, I think the Giants make it happen. Given their cap situation, the Giants will have options in future years to get players paid to keep them this year (i.e. signing bonus in 2021 and then guarantee salaries in '22 & '23). And if you don't think a player is worth guaranteeing them in yrs 2 & 3, then you probably shouldn't resign them anyway. If the Giants plan to use the draft on the offensive side of the ball, then I think this deal gets done and they keep both LW and DT.
even if the giants don't have a chance at the top 2 WRs (Golladay / Robinson), i'd rather they go out and sign Moton to play RT rather than use the money on tomlinson.
tomlinson is fine. he's not the player LW is. and his skill set is replaceable. they can draft that big fat guy Shelvin from LSU who can do exactly what dalvin does. and they can probably get shelvin in rd 3
Under the Possible if not Probable file...
Dek Lawrence is a natural nose and would be better there than Tomlinson - and significantly so (remember this is just conjecture).
BJ Hill improved as last year moved along and would be as good as Lawrence as an end in the 3-4.
Just idle speculation, Still.....,,,,
I agree about Dex, I think NT would be his best spot. Hill was fine in his role, I do worry that he would be exposed given more PT, but that can be addressed in the draft or a less expensive FA.
LW is going to get big money, so unless DT gets little interest, I don't see keeping both.
that? Keeping Tomlinson and LW for a total cap hit over $30M+ for DTs.
What a total waste of cap resources that would be.
We need at least another 10ppg on offense to really compete next year and beyond. While many here consider Barkley the best RB ever, his return isn't going to create another 160 points next year. That's where the fix needs to occure - on offense.
The most important person on defense isn't LW or Tomlinson. It's Graham. And he stayed.
Keeping LW is not the answer. Keeping Tomlinson at $12-14 is not the answer either, but it's a better answer than keeping LW.
Agreed. If I had to choose, it would be Tomlinson at a cheaper deal. It will still be overpaying, but that is the nature of a lot of FA deals. But, it would cost a lot less. I agree that re-signing both would be a mistake from a cap perspective.
I disagree. LW supplies a badly needed skill - the ability to get to the QB, and he does it without giving up anything when defending the run. Guys like him are much harder to find, and why he is certain to get big money.
As good as DT is, his skills are replaceable. In fact, his replacement is already likely on the roster in Dex. So the issue will be how to replace Dex at the other DT/DE spot.
I'm not sure I trust Williams to be a big time passrusher
My issue is whether it is safe to expect that kind of pass rush from him consistently and for at least 3 more years. That is what you need to justify a 5 year deal at the money it will take. I just don't see considering last year was the anomaly in his career thus far, by a significant margin.
His pressure ratings from the year prior were really good, he just didn't finish often enough. I don't know that he'll be able to replicate what he did this year, but there is no reason to think he won't be a very productive player down the road, especially if he has a good ER outside.
His pressure ratings from the year prior were really good, he just didn't finish often enough. I don't know that he'll be able to replicate what he did this year, but there is no reason to think he won't be a very productive player down the road, especially if he has a good ER outside.
I expect him to be productive and even very good. But, if he isn't anywhere near the amount of pressure, sacks, and TFL as last year, then the deal he is going to get is not worth it. As I said the other day, he has already been paid for his production here. He got nearly $18M last year, which paid for the year. Giving him more than that for 5 years means he has to live up to that level because he has no other years of production he is "owed" for. If you can't honestly and confidently say he should produce at that level, then why would you pay a DT nearly $20M for 5 years?
What I hate about this, is arguing against signing him
is too often mistaken for not liking him, etc. That is far from the truth. I do like him as a player and I loved his output last year. That doesn't mean I think it is a wise cap move to allocate that kind of money for a player I don't honestly believe will replicate his production for the enough of the deal. Even if he has a big year next year, it won't mean anything if he reverts back to his normal levels. What he does next year won't determine the value of the deal. What he does 3 years from now will.
This is why I didn't like the trade either. I would have been 100% on board with pursuing him via FA. They could have signed him to a 3-5 year deal which would have overpaid him for what he already produced to that point, but been far less restrictive than the deal he is going to get now and he would already be on year 2, where the remainder of the deal would be less of a concern.
Instead, we already paid him over $17M, which worked out. But, now we are looking at 4 or 5 more years at more than that.
"Dek" is a new one. Do you misspell your favorite Cowboys players' names this frequently?
Except for one thing: Trading for him made him ours; to get the first and only crack at him. Not trading for him allowed many other suitors to attempt to outbid us. That’s a huge difference..
Akiem Hicks broke out in his 6th year. You don’t know what u got till it’s gone
This is why if they decide to keep both at the expense of everything else I could get on board. Guys that play in the trenches tend to get better as they get their man strength, which really gets better every year significantly until approx 25 and then marginal improvements until your mid 30's. There is a good possibility his contract looks like a bargain in a few years.
To me, not really. If we took a crack and missed, oh well. We had him all to ourselves and spent over $17M on the franchise. What would have happened if we didn't have him? We would have finished with a middle of the pack D and won 5 or 6 games? That's what happened anyway. So, maybe we would have finished with a bottom 1/3 D instead. The end result wouldn't have been terribly different.
is an important distinction, because it was reportedly why they drafted him. Hill goes back to DE and they draft another, bring back Austin Johnson or similar.
This.
Dexter at NT/1T/0T gives the Giants an enormous advantage with a flex/multiple front - he can push the pocket from any alignment. Tomlinson is solid in a very defined role, but he's not especially dynamic.
The Giants need dynamic players in more spots - Lawrence in an IDL slot is potentially very dynamic with almost no downside. He can cover the loss of Tomlinson, or so we should reasonably hope. Hill has flashed - he's not a superstar, but given the defensive scheme, we shouldn't be asking him to be one. He can, however be a solid contributor as a strong-side 30-front DE.
Depth becomes a question - can Johnson and McIntosh hold their own as rotational pieces? Can we slot a mid-round rookie into the mix that can slide between 0T and 5T (I'd have an eye on Georgia's Jordan Davis on day 3)?
The multi-million dollar question is whether the stability that DT provides is worth rolling the dice on instability at QB if we can't use his cap space to acquire a playmaker to help solidify DJ.
For any fans who are hellbent on re-signing Tomlinson, are you prepared for a QB carousel beginning next offseason?
Good post, I agree. Really like DT, but we can’t spend all of our money on the defensive line with the mess we have on offense right now. Lawrence will be one hell of a nose tackle.
As you both know, I am a advocate of keeping Tomlinson, not at any price but can Lawrence do that "dirty work" and still be as effective as? I don't know the answer so I asking. Tomlnson excelled at it and I am sure LW ad the LB's were grateful.
What I envisioned is a scenario like the WFT. They pretty much won 7 games on the strength of their defense. 3 or 4 different QB's. I would resign Tomlinson if feasible, of course, but i would rather strengthen the defense even more. I would not go out and spend big money on a name WR. I would rather get a DE or strengthen the LB and back 7.
I think the idea of trying to force players into an offense that don't fit the scheme or to the detriment of the defense. If the defense keep stopping the run and forcing 3 and outs, that would give any QB more opportunities, regardless if he has a Gollladay/Robinson/Jones type.
And I would take Jones over any of the QB's in the NFC East right now. And that speaks volumes..
I think that is really important. But that doesn't mean they overpay. I think that means that the team player that does everything right, produces on the field, superstar or not, he gets a fair even maybe slightly rich deal. He is treated fairly and with respect.
If some other team wants to go all out, well that's business and the players get that.
All we have to avoid is looking at that all around great player and saying 'k seeya bye' thanks for your rookie deal my man.
Give the player an option to come back at a fair cost that he can respect and his peers will respect and he'll either take it or not. Capology to make those deals work.
If he walks, well the team's rep isn't harmed. At least I can't see it would be. Players get how you build a roster and make smart money choices. They just don't want to get lowballed or flat out dropped.
Keep your good players. Offer a good market value contract. Hope he accepts and don't overpay if he decides to leave for more money.
He's going to be paid based on how the league values him. NYG is not likely to tag him, so DT will get the chance to test the market. If NYG can bring him back at a good number, it isn't because they don't value his contributions.
I do expect that he will be in fairly high demand, however. I think GB makes a run for him.
Well this is how that happens.
Yep.
Giants should be retaining Tomlinson if bid/ask are close. He plays very hard on the field, good leader and presence off of it.
There is something to be said about guys you don't have to worry about their effort once they get paid. Would suggest Tomlinson may be one of those guys...
Just my .01 cent.
Not sure what is weird about it. Read Ryan's quote. That speaks volumes. I'm not saying we have to sign him at all costs. I am just pointing out that Dalvin seems to have done everything asked of him and more. And if you want to be a respected organization then you keep players like that around. Now, if he gets blown out of the water with an offer elsewhere then that is understandable. But the Giants should be trying to bring him back.
To me the only dissimilarity is that in Linval's case, he became a great player only after he left. He was 'just' pretty good, and the Giants had a second round pick waiting to take his spot. Linval's pass-rushing ability exploded under a different coaching staff.
My guess is Leonard would have less drops and Dalvin would be a better blocker...
tomlinson is fine. he's not the player LW is. and his skill set is replaceable. they can draft that big fat guy Shelvin from LSU who can do exactly what dalvin does. and they can probably get shelvin in rd 3
The last 2nd round drafted player to get a lengthy extension was Corey Webster!
That's crazy.
I agree about Dex, I think NT would be his best spot. Hill was fine in his role, I do worry that he would be exposed given more PT, but that can be addressed in the draft or a less expensive FA.
LW is going to get big money, so unless DT gets little interest, I don't see keeping both.
What a total waste of cap resources that would be.
We need at least another 10ppg on offense to really compete next year and beyond. While many here consider Barkley the best RB ever, his return isn't going to create another 160 points next year. That's where the fix needs to occure - on offense.
The most important person on defense isn't LW or Tomlinson. It's Graham. And he stayed.
Keeping LW is not the answer. Keeping Tomlinson at $12-14 is not the answer either, but it's a better answer than keeping LW.
Or maybe try and sign both,and make it harder to improve the rest of the team.
If there's any truth to it,have fun sorting it out Johnny
What a total waste of cap resources that would be.
We need at least another 10ppg on offense to really compete next year and beyond. While many here consider Barkley the best RB ever, his return isn't going to create another 160 points next year. That's where the fix needs to occure - on offense.
The most important person on defense isn't LW or Tomlinson. It's Graham. And he stayed.
Keeping LW is not the answer. Keeping Tomlinson at $12-14 is not the answer either, but it's a better answer than keeping LW.
only to then add what?
I disagree. LW supplies a badly needed skill - the ability to get to the QB, and he does it without giving up anything when defending the run. Guys like him are much harder to find, and why he is certain to get big money.
As good as DT is, his skills are replaceable. In fact, his replacement is already likely on the roster in Dex. So the issue will be how to replace Dex at the other DT/DE spot.
His pressure ratings from the year prior were really good, he just didn't finish often enough. I don't know that he'll be able to replicate what he did this year, but there is no reason to think he won't be a very productive player down the road, especially if he has a good ER outside.
This is why I didn't like the trade either. I would have been 100% on board with pursuing him via FA. They could have signed him to a 3-5 year deal which would have overpaid him for what he already produced to that point, but been far less restrictive than the deal he is going to get now and he would already be on year 2, where the remainder of the deal would be less of a concern.
Instead, we already paid him over $17M, which worked out. But, now we are looking at 4 or 5 more years at more than that.
LW and DT can play.
You can't just go out and re-allocate that money to the offensive side of the ball and expect to produce more points.
There are very few offensive weapons available to fix that offense in FA.
Plus, if DJ isn't any good - it doesn't matter how much money you spend on guys that can make explosive plays on offense.
"Dek" is a new one. Do you misspell your favorite Cowboys players' names this frequently?
This is why I didn't like the trade either. I would have been 100% on board with pursuing him via FA. They could have signed him to a 3-5 year deal which would have overpaid him for what he already produced to that point, but been far less restrictive than the deal he is going to get now and he would already be on year 2, where the remainder of the deal would be less of a concern.
Instead, we already paid him over $17M, which worked out. But, now we are looking at 4 or 5 more years at more than that.
Except for one thing: Trading for him made him ours; to get the first and only crack at him. Not trading for him allowed many other suitors to attempt to outbid us. That’s a huge difference..
DT is a fine player, but resources do have to be allocated rationally. DG drafted DL. I hope he did not project DL to a fine all-around DE. Great speed inside is a lower bar than enough speed outside.
If the market value for DT is rational, I do not believe we can consider re-signing him.
This is why if they decide to keep both at the expense of everything else I could get on board. Guys that play in the trenches tend to get better as they get their man strength, which really gets better every year significantly until approx 25 and then marginal improvements until your mid 30's. There is a good possibility his contract looks like a bargain in a few years.
Giants probably already have an idea which of the two is staying.
LW and DT can play.
You can't just go out and re-allocate that money to the offensive side of the ball and expect to produce more points.
There are very few offensive weapons available to fix that offense in FA.
Plus, if DJ isn't any good - it doesn't matter how much money you spend on guys that can make explosive plays on offense.
But that's the quagmire. We are playing on the QB Roulette Wheel and essentially putting all of our chips on #8. So we HAVE to spend.
We could certainly bolster the OL in free agency, right?
So I would think a few of these would - Thuney, Taylor, Linsley, Williams, etc - could be a pretty good start to closing the gap on the extra ten points we need to compete.
Maybe add a WR in the draft and/or free agency - Schuster, Samuel, Bourne, etc - and start to eliminate excuses why Jones can't do this, that, etc.
The clock is ticking. The fate of the team lies with Daniel Jones. It's that simple. So we need to get our heads out of the sand and realize that's where we have to spend money right now. Not for LW.
This.
Dexter at NT/1T/0T gives the Giants an enormous advantage with a flex/multiple front - he can push the pocket from any alignment. Tomlinson is solid in a very defined role, but he's not especially dynamic.
The Giants need dynamic players in more spots - Lawrence in an IDL slot is potentially very dynamic with almost no downside. He can cover the loss of Tomlinson, or so we should reasonably hope. Hill has flashed - he's not a superstar, but given the defensive scheme, we shouldn't be asking him to be one. He can, however be a solid contributor as a strong-side 30-front DE.
Depth becomes a question - can Johnson and McIntosh hold their own as rotational pieces? Can we slot a mid-round rookie into the mix that can slide between 0T and 5T (I'd have an eye on Georgia's Jordan Davis on day 3)?
The multi-million dollar question is whether the stability that DT provides is worth rolling the dice on instability at QB if we can't use his cap space to acquire a playmaker to help solidify DJ.
For any fans who are hellbent on re-signing Tomlinson, are you prepared for a QB carousel beginning next offseason?
Good post, I agree. Really like DT, but we can’t spend all of our money on the defensive line with the mess we have on offense right now. Lawrence will be one hell of a nose tackle.
What I envisioned is a scenario like the WFT. They pretty much won 7 games on the strength of their defense. 3 or 4 different QB's. I would resign Tomlinson if feasible, of course, but i would rather strengthen the defense even more. I would not go out and spend big money on a name WR. I would rather get a DE or strengthen the LB and back 7.
I think the idea of trying to force players into an offense that don't fit the scheme or to the detriment of the defense. If the defense keep stopping the run and forcing 3 and outs, that would give any QB more opportunities, regardless if he has a Gollladay/Robinson/Jones type.
And I would take Jones over any of the QB's in the NFC East right now. And that speaks volumes..
If some other team wants to go all out, well that's business and the players get that.
All we have to avoid is looking at that all around great player and saying 'k seeya bye' thanks for your rookie deal my man.
Give the player an option to come back at a fair cost that he can respect and his peers will respect and he'll either take it or not. Capology to make those deals work.
If he walks, well the team's rep isn't harmed. At least I can't see it would be. Players get how you build a roster and make smart money choices. They just don't want to get lowballed or flat out dropped.