Why is Even Engram still a Giant?

So this is an offshoot of the "Why is Golden Tate still a Giant?" thread. Here, the question applies to Evan Engram.In his four seasons, Engram has shown flashes of big-play ability but that hasn't equaled to consistent production or simply not being a liability to the Giants. First off, he's injury-prone, with 2020 being the first time he played all 16 games. Second, this year when he played all the games, he was a disappointment. To give a couple examples:2/3s of the interceptions Daniel Jones threw this year were thrown at Engram, with at least some bouncing off his hands.He dropped 10% of his passes, including a pass in Week 7 against the Eagles where, if he didn't run an in-route before cutting back outside, he would have had a better chance of catching a pass that would have made a first down and won the game for the Giants.So what is it? Is there something in him that Judge and Garrett see that the fans do not on the field? Is it lack of an attractive trading partner? The fifth-year option? If the latter, why did we give him that? Could have done it for Tomlinson.He's a liability to the Giants and not worth keeping at this stage.