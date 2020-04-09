Bobby Skinner's Daniel Jones Deep Passing Thread

Bobby Skinner

@BobbySkinner_



Daniel Jones 2020 deep passing thread



20+ air yards from LOS

20/40 50%

652 yards 16.3 Y/A

6 TD 0 INT



2020 rankings

First: Deshaun Watson 52%

Last: Dwayne Haskins 13%



Every number was better than 2019 besides his 10 TD number in 19 but he also threw 1.22 less attempts per game