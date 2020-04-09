TEs - Early Draft Discussion NYG22 : 2/24/2021 9:07 am

Kyle Pitts - best TE prospect in years. At a glance, the floor is very high (figure Darren Waller). But his receiving skills (ball tracking, sure hands, route running) are so advanced. Perhaps its his jersey number and prototypical length, but I almost see some Randy Moss in his game. I know some NYG fans see roster holes at WR, Edge, CB and say "can we afford to draft a TE?". I get that perspective, but to me is such a freak and satisfies much of our WR problem that I'd love to see an offense that had these weapons: Saquon, Pitts, Corey Davis (cheaper WR FA target than others), Slayton, Shep. In that scenario, I'd factor in a trade of Engram for a 4th and cut Tate.



Pat Freiermuth - More of a traditional TE. Good size at 6'5" 256. Almost flawless in terms of hands. Good route runner and natural sense of where to sit down in zones. Enough speed to be effective as an above average pass catching TE. Not enough speed to be elite. Safe pick. Trading Engram for a 4th and substituting PF would make this offense so much better.



Tommy Tremble - I have him higher than the lists I have seen. Slightly undersized as an inline blocker but blocks his ass off. Extraordinary effort in everything he does. Very skilled and athletic as a receiver. Will probably be drafted in the 4th and outplay those drafted in front of him.



Brevin Jordan - Good H-Back type. Probably only 235 (and 6'2") but a very good receiver. He will be drafted before Tremble but I like TT better.



Hunter Long - traditional TE. Blocks fairly well. Good reliable pass catcher who seems to excel in making the difficult catch whether in traffic or passes that require him to jump/dive (so he is more fluid/coordinated than a Kaden Smith type).



Kenny Yaboah looks very impressive but I just haven't seen enough to form an educated opinion.







