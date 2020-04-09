for display only
TEs - Early Draft Discussion

NYG22 : 2/24/2021 9:07 am
Kyle Pitts - best TE prospect in years. At a glance, the floor is very high (figure Darren Waller). But his receiving skills (ball tracking, sure hands, route running) are so advanced. Perhaps its his jersey number and prototypical length, but I almost see some Randy Moss in his game. I know some NYG fans see roster holes at WR, Edge, CB and say "can we afford to draft a TE?". I get that perspective, but to me is such a freak and satisfies much of our WR problem that I'd love to see an offense that had these weapons: Saquon, Pitts, Corey Davis (cheaper WR FA target than others), Slayton, Shep. In that scenario, I'd factor in a trade of Engram for a 4th and cut Tate.

Pat Freiermuth - More of a traditional TE. Good size at 6'5" 256. Almost flawless in terms of hands. Good route runner and natural sense of where to sit down in zones. Enough speed to be effective as an above average pass catching TE. Not enough speed to be elite. Safe pick. Trading Engram for a 4th and substituting PF would make this offense so much better.

Tommy Tremble - I have him higher than the lists I have seen. Slightly undersized as an inline blocker but blocks his ass off. Extraordinary effort in everything he does. Very skilled and athletic as a receiver. Will probably be drafted in the 4th and outplay those drafted in front of him.

Brevin Jordan - Good H-Back type. Probably only 235 (and 6'2") but a very good receiver. He will be drafted before Tremble but I like TT better.

Hunter Long - traditional TE. Blocks fairly well. Good reliable pass catcher who seems to excel in making the difficult catch whether in traffic or passes that require him to jump/dive (so he is more fluid/coordinated than a Kaden Smith type).

Kenny Yaboah looks very impressive but I just haven't seen enough to form an educated opinion.



Depends what happens with Engram  
George from PA : 2/24/2021 9:17 am : link
If Pitts is a Randy Moss type....why is he going into draft as a TE?

I'm warming to Pitts  
UConn4523 : 2/24/2021 9:22 am : link
can't deny his elite measurables, just hope that if we did pick him that the staff would be creative with him and Barkley.

If not, finding a 2 way TE would be great too. Hard to predict who that would be since most of the top TE's in the league aren't day 1 or even day 2 picks. Really need good coaching to maximize this position.
Best tight end prospect in years  
Tuckrule : 2/24/2021 9:23 am : link
Yea you lost me at that.

He’s a good receiver. He isn’t a good tight end. There’s a big difference. He reminds me a lot of Jordan reed
Can Pitts block??  
EricJ : 2/24/2021 9:24 am : link
if so, I am on board. If not, then we have to pass. We need a well rounded TE who is not a liability in any area if we are burning a first round pick
Sleeper TE : John Bates Boise State  
Rick in Dallas : 2/24/2021 9:27 am : link
6'5" 260 lbs. Had good week of practice at Senior Bowl. Needs technique work as a blocker to seal the edge. Consistent catching the ball over the week of practice.
Jordan Reed was tracking to be a nightmare  
UConn4523 : 2/24/2021 9:28 am : link
before his injuries at only 6' 2" - no blocking but constantly open. Pitts is much bigger, much higher ceiling.

I soured on this idea early on but the more I remind myself how hard its bee for us to score the more I want a monster somewhere on the field.
Still can't get behind a TE  
Dnew15 : 2/24/2021 9:31 am : link
in Rd 1.

Historically speaking - the value at the TE position has been later in the draft. NFL teams should view TE and RB in the same light moving forward - draft multiple and draft them late.

NFL draft history is chock full of round 1 TE disappointments.
I’m not talking size when comparing  
Tuckrule : 2/24/2021 9:36 am : link
Reed to pitts. They will be used the exact same way. Pitts will not be an inline tight end. He’s 240 lbs at 6 6. He doesn’t have the frame or ass to be an inline tight end. The football realized quickly reed is best used as a WR. I think athletically they are very comparable probably around the same speed. Pitts will be a nice receiver but I’m not taking him at 11 to be my number 1 target. I love grimes big bodied WR also from Florida.
Please...  
GA5 : 2/24/2021 9:37 am : link
someone who can block.
that too is my hesitation  
UConn4523 : 2/24/2021 9:37 am : link
that said I think TE is just a label in Pitts' case - the whole point of drafting him would be to maximize his receiving skills.
Don't see Pitts as a TE at all  
averagejoe : 2/24/2021 9:41 am : link
I think he is a big WR and will play outside in NFL. Not sure he has quickness to separate in NFL. The guy I really like is Kadarius Toney. He looks like a playmaker to me. Great quickness and vision and very elusive. Would Toney be a reach with pick 11 ?? Love to see him in blue.
Tommy Tremble  
AdamBrag : 2/24/2021 9:42 am : link
I'm very high on him. He's one of the best move blockers I've seen in college and he's athletic.

Not much receiving production though.

He's a Day 2 pick.

Watching some games of Pitts  
beatrixkiddo : 2/24/2021 9:45 am : link
I get flashbacks to watching Megatron just bully DBs, Pitts has elite receiving capabilities. His athleticism and coordination at his size is extremely rare. I would not be mad if he is there and they choose him, all depends on his passion and what’s going on upstairs.
Didn't Freiermuth have a serious knee injury at PSU?  
Section331 : 2/24/2021 9:45 am : link
If it checks out, he's the kind of TE I would want. We need a 2-way TE if we are going to be a run-dominant team.

My only concern with Pitts is, how is he at route running? If we're going to spend the #11 pick on him, he's going to have to be on the field a lot, which mean he will likely have to line up at WR a bit. If his route-running is strong enough to do that regularly, I'm all in. He's be a tremendous asset to DJ.
As much as I like Pitts as a playmaker for the Offense  
chick310 : 2/24/2021 9:48 am : link
it is quite bothersome that he is so deficient in blocking and that the Giants would have to spend such expensive draft collateral (#11) on a player that has this issue. And it would obviously be ironic as well, but that is a whole other debate.

Definitely feel the Giants have to rebuild their TE unit, but my gut is telling me they should do so with more traditional types and target their impact for the Offense at wide receiver. At least this year.
RE: Watching some games of Pitts  
NYG22 : 2/24/2021 10:00 am : link
In comment 15160335 beatrixkiddo said:
Quote:
I get flashbacks to watching Megatron just bully DBs, Pitts has elite receiving capabilities. His athleticism and coordination at his size is extremely rare. I would not be mad if he is there and they choose him, all depends on his passion and what’s going on upstairs.


This is an excellent reference on your part.
RE: Didn't Freiermuth have a serious knee injury at PSU?  
NYG22 : 2/24/2021 10:06 am : link
In comment 15160336 Section331 said:
Quote:
If it checks out, he's the kind of TE I would want. We need a 2-way TE if we are going to be a run-dominant team.

My only concern with Pitts is, how is he at route running? If we're going to spend the #11 pick on him, he's going to have to be on the field a lot, which mean he will likely have to line up at WR a bit. If his route-running is strong enough to do that regularly, I'm all in. He's be a tremendous asset to DJ.


PFs knee injury wasn't serious.

KP is regarded as a very good route runner. Very advanced receiving skill set.
I guess I look at it this way  
UConn4523 : 2/24/2021 10:06 am : link
if you are on board with a WR at 11, that should likely include Pitts. That's how i'm selling it to myself, under the premise that he'd be used accordingly. If we are lining him up at TE the majority of the time then I think we should pass.
RE: Tommy Tremble  
NYG22 : 2/24/2021 10:06 am : link
In comment 15160331 AdamBrag said:
Quote:
I'm very high on him. He's one of the best move blockers I've seen in college and he's athletic.

Not much receiving production though.

He's a Day 2 pick.


We see this the same way.
Pitts' Pro Day is March 31  
shyster : 2/24/2021 10:27 am : link
Let's see him run. He tested at 4.70 coming out of high school.

CJ was extremely fast for his size and Moss was one of the fastest at any size.

That's why they were WRs.
Brevin Jordan  
GoDeep13 : 2/24/2021 10:30 am : link
Is the best blocker in that list. Reminds me a lot of Vernon Davis. Athletic but thickly built in muscle. I’ve seen him straight up bully guys as a blocker.
RE: Brevin Jordan  
NYG22 : 2/24/2021 10:32 am : link
In comment 15160383 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
Is the best blocker in that list. Reminds me a lot of Vernon Davis. Athletic but thickly built in muscle. I’ve seen him straight up bully guys as a blocker.


Interesting and a high compliment (VD). I'll defer to you and give him another look.
Gettleman  
AcidTest : 2/24/2021 10:39 am : link
has traded players (JPP, OBJ) for picks, but my guess is that he's inquired and learned he can't get more than fifth or late fourth for Engram, which for him isn't enough. I'd do it anyway, and still think there's a chance Engram could be traded during the draft. Gettleman could use Engram as part of a trade to move up for example.
RE: Pitts' Pro Day is March 31  
beatrixkiddo : 2/24/2021 10:40 am : link
In comment 15160381 shyster said:
Quote:
Let's see him run. He tested at 4.70 coming out of high school.

CJ was extremely fast for his size and Moss was one of the fastest at any size.

That's why they were WRs.


Yeah I don’t think he is on there level, otherwise he would be a sure fire top 3 pick. I think he will earn his bread and butter doing most work over the middle of the field, being a nightmare for LBs and Safeties. I think the Waller comps are spot on, I see a lot of similarities there, Pitts probably has a little more upside if used similarly.
If Pitts is There at 11  
Samiam : 2/24/2021 10:55 am : link
I doubt he’ll be available at 11 and I wouldn’t trade up for him but if he’s there, he’s almost a no brained in my opinion. If the Giants grab one of the top WRs, which I suspect they will, we better hope that Jones has the time to throw and the accuracy to get it there. Otherwise, we’ll have this shiny toy and we won’t have the batteries to power it up. With Pitts, he can catch anything that’s catchable and has the ability to adjust to poorly thrown balls which Jones has a propensity to throw. He’d be a huge confidence builder for Jones. And, we have a huge need at TE, maybe a bigger need than WR.

And, to those who say he can’t block, firstly, what I read that’s not true. Second, and more importantly, if those comparisons to Waller are accurate, and I believe they are and if anything, Pitts could be better, for the life of me I don’t get how we wouldn’t be very happy with somebody on this roster who can do what Waller can do.
The odds of Pitts being there at #11 seem slim at this point  
Metnut : 2/24/2021 10:59 am : link
and the odds of the Giants passing on him if he’s there are even slimmer.
I don't want them to spend early capitol on a TE personally  
Jim in Forest Hills : 2/24/2021 11:00 am : link
because I think Engram will be here and I'm intrigued to see him as a 4th or 5th option.

Now if they scout Pitts and really feel like he is a game changer, how could you object. If he's a Travis Kelce or Waller type player, I'd be ok with that. But he'd have to really hurdle the other players on that draft board.
Pitts  
Archer : 2/24/2021 11:02 am : link
I have gone back to watch Pitts
And as I have mentioned previously I have concern about his ability to separate from defenders
Pitts makes his living bullying smaller defensive backs
I am not certain how this will translate in the pros
He has great body control and makes catches in close contact out leaping the defender
While he has excellent TE speed he is not a burner
He is a red zone nightmare for the defenses but he will not stretch the field
I would prefer one of the vertical threats drafted
My first choice is Waddle then Chase or Smith
If they are not available then Pitts would be in consideration but I would prefer the best player who might be A corner, edge, Ol, etc
Suggesting Engram would work out better as the 4th or 5th option  
Jimmy Googs : 2/24/2021 11:36 am : link
is basically saying lets send him down to our Class AA affiliate and see how he does...
Kenny Yaboah is very intriging  
rasbutant : 2/24/2021 11:41 am : link
Looks great in the videos I watched and at the senior bowl. But I projected anywhere from 4th-7th rounds. I would be excited if they got him in the 4th.
I am very gun shy about TE's in the 1st especially after EE  
Dinger : 2/24/2021 11:44 am : link
Engram wouldn't be so poorly thought of here (or at least in my mind) if he was a round 2 or later. In the offense we have and with the weapons we ALREADY Have(primarily SB and DJ) I think having a block first TE is more of a priority. I dont know much about the college TE's but by discriptions here and other sights I'd rather not take Pitts in the 1st. We are not a pass catching TE away from the playoffs. We still need help on the OL and I think ablocking TE is an addition to that. Frieirmuth or Long in the 2nd or 3rd (if either makes it there) is a better gameplan. I'd rather another OL or CB there at 11.
RE: Kenny Yaboah is very intriging  
rasbutant : 2/24/2021 11:46 am : link
In comment 15160446 rasbutant said:
Quote:
Looks great in the videos I watched and at the senior bowl. But I projected anywhere from 4th-7th rounds. I would be excited if they got him in the 4th.


Corrected: But I have seen him projected anywhere from 4th-7th rounds
Kenny Yeboah  
rasbutant : 2/24/2021 11:50 am : link
Kenny Yeboah Ole Miss TE vs. Alabama.....
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Kenny Yeboah  
GoDeep13 : 2/24/2021 12:11 pm : link
In comment 15160453 rasbutant said:
Quote:
Kenny Yeboah Ole Miss TE vs. Alabama..... Link - ( New Window )
im a fan of Yeboah as well. Nice late round guy
RE: Kenny Yeboah  
Jimmy Googs : 2/24/2021 12:11 pm : link
In comment 15160453 rasbutant said:
Quote:
Kenny Yeboah Ole Miss TE vs. Alabama..... Link - ( New Window )


Rasbutant - good call here. I like Yeboah as well. A bit of a plodder out there running, but has good overall football skills.

SEC has some decent prospects this year that will be drafted at TE.
These are the guys that  
Dnew15 : 2/24/2021 12:24 pm : link
the Giants need to be taking swings on.

And maybe - just maybe - DG will trade back from #11 and get more swings.

Fingers crossed.
As an aside . . . .  
TC : 2/24/2021 12:33 pm : link
I noticed that Kaden Smith actually had the best percentage of catches on targets at roughly 85%. Of course, he was only targeted 21 times. He's not quick, and isn't necessarily getting open, but I thought he showed more potential in both receiving and blocking in 2019.

A lot of teams are now using two tight end sets, with one intended to primarily block, and the other a receiver. Considering that Smith actually CAN catch he's a viable threat to stay on the field, and if he can block more effectively, along with a TE who isn't intended primarily as an in-line blocker but rather a receiver, I think it makes sense.

To a degree, that's what I believe the Giants were attempting with Engram and Smith or Toilolo on the field together. The problem was Engram's unreliability as a receiver, which is where Pitts is the exact opposite, getting open, and coming down with anything that gets near him. So if the Giants wanted to spend a #11 on a TE to fill that role, Pitts would be ideal. If not, someone like Freiermuth if in the 2nd could likely be a more conventional TE.

How valuable/important is an ace TE? Look at the teams that made it to the playoffs.
If we sign Corey Davis  
Old Dirty : 2/24/2021 12:47 pm : link
in FA & draft Kyle Pitts at 11, I can see this offense really making strides. Davis is a good blocker in the run game. I imagine defenses would have to cover Pitts with a safety or corner. He should be able to handle blocking his guy on runs as well. Draft another decent OL & we might be able to sustain drives pretty effectively this year.

I am fairly optimistic that we'll get things going this year.
I think Pitts will be a bust in the pros.  
Red Dog : 2/24/2021 12:58 pm : link
Guys who make their college numbers simply by exploiting lesser opposing athletes often struggle in the NFL. Pitts doesn't seem to have anything that says he's any more than another Engram. Or another Travis Beckum.

And I'm definitely on the Tommy Tremble band wagon. He won't likely go before the 3rd round, and could well last to the 4th or maybe even later. If they could get him in the 4th, I'd consider it a real win because they could spend their first three round picks on WR, CB, and something else needed more.
Strong post there Red  
Jimmy Googs : 2/24/2021 1:04 pm : link
Not suggesting everybody needs to project first rounders as All-Pros but tossing out a Travis Beckum-comparison is quite the slur...
Even Engram ISN'T another Beckham! ;-)  
TC : 2/24/2021 1:19 pm : link
.
Comparing Pitts and Engram  
Lenny in Indy : 2/24/2021 1:22 pm : link
The comparison of Pitts and Engram because the are both labeled as TEs on a roster is ridiculous. Has Engram over successfully jumped to catch a pass, let alone highpoint the ball? The Giants desperately need to score touchdowns and Pitts appears to be a guy who can go out there and do that. I'm not saying we should or shouldn't draft him at 11, but to say we already have a plus athlete at the position as a reason not to draft him is just wrong.
RE: RE: Didn't Freiermuth have a serious knee injury at PSU?  
Section331 : 2/24/2021 1:36 pm : link
In comment 15160361 NYG22 said:
Quote:

PFs knee injury wasn't serious.

KP is regarded as a very good route runner. Very advanced receiving skill set.


Thanks.
Hard to believe we've suffered through Engam for 4 years  
BillT : 2/24/2021 2:27 pm : link
And folks want to sign up for another "TE" who isn't a TE because he can't block the position but doesn't translate to WR either just like Engram. Sure he's better than Engram as a pass receiver but he still doesn't have a position.
Pitts would be okay at #11  
George : 2/24/2021 3:00 pm : link
if we were already stacked at WR and didn't have a similar type of player at TE already.

But that's not the case.

I hope we either go WR or Micah Parsons with our first pick and hold off on TE until the third or fourth rounds.
RE: Depends what happens with Engram  
blueblood : 2/24/2021 3:19 pm : link
In comment 15160296 George from PA said:
Quote:
If Pitts is a Randy Moss type....why is he going into draft as a TE?


It doesnt matter what he goes into the draft as. It about how teams will utilize him. Many people see him as a WR.
Pitts on a team  
TommyWiseau : 2/24/2021 4:21 pm : link
like New Orleans or New England would take the league by storm. On this NY Giants team with Mr Vanilla Jason Garrett, not so much.
Kyle Pitts  
Professor Falken : 2/24/2021 4:35 pm : link
blocking. Granted it's one play, but nice to see the effort.
Pitts - ( New Window )
ok, just saw GBN had Pitts at #3 on their big board  
Dinger : 2/24/2021 4:54 pm : link
now I know its ONE site, but if the speculation is he's the 3rd best player in the draft and he falls to us at 11 then I think I might reconsider. I am about BPA. If its a close 3rd where the draft falls off after the top two talents ok maybe pass again BUT if he can add some size and maybe our staff can either coach him up to block or scheme plays that exploit his #3 talent then go for it.
There aren't any Gronks around, so ...  
Manny in CA : 2/24/2021 7:42 pm : link

The next best, this year is Friermuth, who at 260+ is a legit pro tight end.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cTV_yMxb-8A

Despite all the hate for Engram, around here, I remain a big fan. Other teams are scared of him, that's why I think we can land a 2nd round draft pick for him.

I'm thinking Freirmuth can be had in the 3rd round.
RE: As much as I like Pitts as a playmaker for the Offense  
Ivan15 : 12:47 am : link
In comment 15160341 chick310 said:
Quote:
it is quite bothersome that he is so deficient in blocking and that the Giants would have to spend such expensive draft collateral (#11) on a player that has this issue. And it would obviously be ironic as well, but that is a whole other debate.

Definitely feel the Giants have to rebuild their TE unit, but my gut is telling me they should do so with more traditional types and target their impact for the Offense at wide receiver. At least this year.


In the clips I saw, Pitts seemed to be a pretty good blocker on the first and second levels.
