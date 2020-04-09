TEs - Early Draft Discussion

Kyle Pitts - best TE prospect in years. At a glance, the floor is very high (figure Darren Waller). But his receiving skills (ball tracking, sure hands, route running) are so advanced. Perhaps its his jersey number and prototypical length, but I almost see some Randy Moss in his game. I know some NYG fans see roster holes at WR, Edge, CB and say "can we afford to draft a TE?". I get that perspective, but to me is such a freak and satisfies much of our WR problem that I'd love to see an offense that had these weapons: Saquon, Pitts, Corey Davis (cheaper WR FA target than others), Slayton, Shep. In that scenario, I'd factor in a trade of Engram for a 4th and cut Tate.
Pat Freiermuth - More of a traditional TE. Good size at 6'5" 256. Almost flawless in terms of hands. Good route runner and natural sense of where to sit down in zones. Enough speed to be effective as an above average pass catching TE. Not enough speed to be elite. Safe pick. Trading Engram for a 4th and substituting PF would make this offense so much better.
Tommy Tremble - I have him higher than the lists I have seen. Slightly undersized as an inline blocker but blocks his ass off. Extraordinary effort in everything he does. Very skilled and athletic as a receiver. Will probably be drafted in the 4th and outplay those drafted in front of him.
Brevin Jordan - Good H-Back type. Probably only 235 (and 6'2") but a very good receiver. He will be drafted before Tremble but I like TT better.
Hunter Long - traditional TE. Blocks fairly well. Good reliable pass catcher who seems to excel in making the difficult catch whether in traffic or passes that require him to jump/dive (so he is more fluid/coordinated than a Kaden Smith type).
Kenny Yaboah looks very impressive but I just haven't seen enough to form an educated opinion.
If not, finding a 2 way TE would be great too. Hard to predict who that would be since most of the top TE's in the league aren't day 1 or even day 2 picks. Really need good coaching to maximize this position.
He’s a good receiver. He isn’t a good tight end. There’s a big difference. He reminds me a lot of Jordan reed
I soured on this idea early on but the more I remind myself how hard its bee for us to score the more I want a monster somewhere on the field.
Historically speaking - the value at the TE position has been later in the draft. NFL teams should view TE and RB in the same light moving forward - draft multiple and draft them late.
NFL draft history is chock full of round 1 TE disappointments.
Not much receiving production though.
He's a Day 2 pick.
My only concern with Pitts is, how is he at route running? If we're going to spend the #11 pick on him, he's going to have to be on the field a lot, which mean he will likely have to line up at WR a bit. If his route-running is strong enough to do that regularly, I'm all in. He's be a tremendous asset to DJ.
Definitely feel the Giants have to rebuild their TE unit, but my gut is telling me they should do so with more traditional types and target their impact for the Offense at wide receiver. At least this year.
This is an excellent reference on your part.
PFs knee injury wasn't serious.
KP is regarded as a very good route runner. Very advanced receiving skill set.
We see this the same way.
CJ was extremely fast for his size and Moss was one of the fastest at any size.
That's why they were WRs.
Interesting and a high compliment (VD). I'll defer to you and give him another look.
Yeah I don’t think he is on there level, otherwise he would be a sure fire top 3 pick. I think he will earn his bread and butter doing most work over the middle of the field, being a nightmare for LBs and Safeties. I think the Waller comps are spot on, I see a lot of similarities there, Pitts probably has a little more upside if used similarly.
And, to those who say he can’t block, firstly, what I read that’s not true. Second, and more importantly, if those comparisons to Waller are accurate, and I believe they are and if anything, Pitts could be better, for the life of me I don’t get how we wouldn’t be very happy with somebody on this roster who can do what Waller can do.
Now if they scout Pitts and really feel like he is a game changer, how could you object. If he's a Travis Kelce or Waller type player, I'd be ok with that. But he'd have to really hurdle the other players on that draft board.
And as I have mentioned previously I have concern about his ability to separate from defenders
Pitts makes his living bullying smaller defensive backs
I am not certain how this will translate in the pros
He has great body control and makes catches in close contact out leaping the defender
While he has excellent TE speed he is not a burner
He is a red zone nightmare for the defenses but he will not stretch the field
I would prefer one of the vertical threats drafted
My first choice is Waddle then Chase or Smith
If they are not available then Pitts would be in consideration but I would prefer the best player who might be A corner, edge, Ol, etc
Corrected: But I have seen him projected anywhere from 4th-7th rounds
Rasbutant - good call here. I like Yeboah as well. A bit of a plodder out there running, but has good overall football skills.
SEC has some decent prospects this year that will be drafted at TE.
And maybe - just maybe - DG will trade back from #11 and get more swings.
Fingers crossed.
A lot of teams are now using two tight end sets, with one intended to primarily block, and the other a receiver. Considering that Smith actually CAN catch he's a viable threat to stay on the field, and if he can block more effectively, along with a TE who isn't intended primarily as an in-line blocker but rather a receiver, I think it makes sense.
To a degree, that's what I believe the Giants were attempting with Engram and Smith or Toilolo on the field together. The problem was Engram's unreliability as a receiver, which is where Pitts is the exact opposite, getting open, and coming down with anything that gets near him. So if the Giants wanted to spend a #11 on a TE to fill that role, Pitts would be ideal. If not, someone like Freiermuth if in the 2nd could likely be a more conventional TE.
How valuable/important is an ace TE? Look at the teams that made it to the playoffs.
I am fairly optimistic that we'll get things going this year.
And I'm definitely on the Tommy Tremble band wagon. He won't likely go before the 3rd round, and could well last to the 4th or maybe even later. If they could get him in the 4th, I'd consider it a real win because they could spend their first three round picks on WR, CB, and something else needed more.
Thanks.
But that's not the case.
I hope we either go WR or Micah Parsons with our first pick and hold off on TE until the third or fourth rounds.
It doesnt matter what he goes into the draft as. It about how teams will utilize him. Many people see him as a WR.
Pitts - ( New Window )
The next best, this year is Friermuth, who at 260+ is a legit pro tight end.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cTV_yMxb-8A
Despite all the hate for Engram, around here, I remain a big fan. Other teams are scared of him, that's why I think we can land a 2nd round draft pick for him.
I'm thinking Freirmuth can be had in the 3rd round.
Definitely feel the Giants have to rebuild their TE unit, but my gut is telling me they should do so with more traditional types and target their impact for the Offense at wide receiver. At least this year.
In the clips I saw, Pitts seemed to be a pretty good blocker on the first and second levels.