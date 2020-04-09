Cap Enthusiasts Unit and Take Over christian : 2/24/2021 6:03 pm

Fair warning, this is a thread about the salary cap and includes assumptions, if you're a salary cap denier watch out.



My best guess at the Giants salary cap space for 2021 is $2,518,861 .



Please beat up my assumptions!



Factors included:



- $185,000,000 cap

- $1,500,000 rollover

$186,500,000



Minus



- Top 48 salaires $178,397,139

- YoY comp for 3 picks counting/displacing $5,584,000

$183,981,139



Potential Cuts

- Solder (June 1st)

- Tate

- Core

- Toilolo

- Mayo



Gets you to $25,915,922



Now of course 2021 cap flow isn't the end all when it comes to acquisition. The Giants are nicely positioned in 2022 and 2023, and will be able to sign players to multi year contracts.



What I think this season comes down to is 2 decisions:



- If you tag Williams at 19.3M, you probably have to cur Zeitler to operate, and add anyone signifigant



- If the Giants intend to keep Tomlinson and Williams, you can't have Williams play on the tender and you have to cut Zeitler