Duggan: Giants and L. Williams “are not close” on new deal Vin_Cuccs : 10:05 am

Via Twitter;



Per @DDuggan21: #Giants and Leonard Williams “aren’t close” to reaching an agreement on a contract extension. The deadline for team’s to use franchise tag is March 9.



Just to add context to this, not being close to an agreement now isn't a big deal. If they're not close in two weeks, then it becomes a big deal. Deadlines drive action in the NFL, so the picture will be much clearer by March 9