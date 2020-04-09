Duggan: Giants and L. Williams “are not close” on new deal

Via Twitter;
Per @DDuggan21: #Giants and Leonard Williams “aren’t close” to reaching an agreement on a contract extension. The deadline for team’s to use franchise tag is March 9.
Just to add context to this, not being close to an agreement now isn't a big deal. If they're not close in two weeks, then it becomes a big deal. Deadlines drive action in the NFL, so the picture will be much clearer by March 9
The heart of the issue is likely the immediacy and distribution of the guaranteed money, and if Williams is holding out for a 3 year deal.
Chris Jones / DeForest Buckner is the benchmark. Giants offering anything less is just trying to get a little bit of a hometown discount... I wouldn't tell the man I want you long term for 18 but absolutely not 20... that would be ridiculous. I except it gets done and if it doesn't he will be tagged.
I'm interested in keeping LW over guys from the outside where there's way more variables at play.
It was more about keeping Ryan might mean letting Tomlinson go, which I'd posted a few months ago before they extended him. As much as you're able to move cap charges into future years, it does become finite in terms of actual 2021 cap dollars available.
LW is arguing that he is young and coming off an 11.5 sack season. He likely wants to reset the DT market. I wouldn't be surprised if he's asking for $24m per year.
I don't think the gap right now is $1m or $2m per year, that wouldn't be "not close" on a contract this size.
If you really think about it, the fact that the Jets had an escalator for the draft pick built in suggests that even they were not projecting him to be impossible to re-sign. Otherwise, they would have known that the pick was extremely unlikely to improve in the first place.
This is 100% about what happened after the trade - the way LW stepped up his production so dramatically is the issue here, not some inherent refusal to bargain in good faith on the part of LW or his team.
Even if they thought the pick was a long shot to improve,that doesn't mean they shouldn't add conditions to the deal,or that Leonard Williams price tag wasn't too much for them.I get the feeling that in these negotiations,things aren't black and white.
One more thing,and I really thought about this,how do I remove my name from the stalker list
WTF are you talking about? You made a reasonable point and I made what I think is a reasonable response.
Then there are the New York Giants , who, make sure , are about to lose their best player . The 4-6 win Giants . What does this clown have to do to get let go ? I say it’s not getting Leonard done on a long -term deal . Forget tagging him . Get it done , or be gone , maybe Abrams , too . Geezus look like a professional organization for a change , will you ?
Just cave if the tag is at all being considered. It's what they should have done last year.
He is practically going to be 59M guaranteed in his first 3 years. Williams will get that or play on the tender.
They have Mahomes in a good position?? His contract is massive, and the impact will soon have significant ramifications. It already may have. They had zero depth on the OL, which just possibly cost them a title. They will be constricted on who they can sign going forward and who they can keep. Mahomes basically signed a contract that has $400M in guarantees!
They were decimated with injuries and opt-outs, shuffling players in and around that starting lineup, and still managed to make it to the Super Bowl supporting a high powered offense.
The Eric Fisher injury may have just been the final straw that broke the camel's back. Especially against a team built to take advantage of it from both edges.
LW had a helluva year - but he's not Chris jones, IMO
I'm not against overpaying mediocre players, but he's 26 and coming off a 11.5 sack season. He's the best, and it isn't even close, pass rusher on the team.
So true. That was the missed window - from the day the trade was executed right up until the season ended in 2019.
I'm not against overpaying mediocre players, but he's 26 and coming off a 11.5 sack season. He's the best, and it isn't even close, pass rusher on the team.
Uh, what?
They have Mahomes in good position . Same as Hill , et al. They’ve been to the last 2 Super Bowls . I was listening to Moving the Chains , yesterday . Jim & Pat were talking about how astute and creative Chiefs’ management is negotiating their contracts.
They have Mahomes in a good position?? His contract is massive, and the impact will soon have significant ramifications. It already may have. They had zero depth on the OL, which just possibly cost them a title. They will be constricted on who they can sign going forward and who they can keep. Mahomes basically signed a contract that has $400M in guarantees!
Our resident contrarian has entered the fray.
If you really think about it, the fact that the Jets had an escalator for the draft pick built in suggests that even they were not projecting him to be impossible to re-sign. Otherwise, they would have known that the pick was extremely unlikely to improve in the first place.
This is 100% about what happened after the trade - the way LW stepped up his production so dramatically is the issue here, not some inherent refusal to bargain in good faith on the part of LW or his team.
Even if they thought the pick was a long shot to improve,that doesn't mean they shouldn't add conditions to the deal,or that Leonard Williams price tag wasn't too much for them.I get the feeling that in these negotiations,things aren't black and white.
WTF are you talking? You made a reasonable point and I made what I think is a reasonable response.
As I said on other threads, this is not a typical FA situation, where guys really end up getting paid for being underpaid on past production or a perceived huge upside. In this case, LW did not live up to his rookie deal/draft position. He got paid over $17M last year and he produced in line with that. So, he got paid big guaranteed money for the ONE year he ever produced at a high level. Moving forward, it should be solely about whether you think confidently that he can replicate 2020 and do so for at least 3 years. I wouldn't take that risk personally.
Those saying give the money to Tomlinson. To my eye his performance improved when LW came aboard as did the overall defense. Adding a impact corner or LB/edge and this is a very good defense. The can win the East with that.
Otherwise, what was the purpose of trading for him from another team. Can understand to some degree that both parties have to be on the same page to get a deal done, therefore last year's tag was understandable since the Giants probably had to save face on the picks used.
So true. That was the missed window - from the day the trade was executed right up until the season ended in 2019.
Recall a popular sentiment was "You don't think Gettleman has an understanding what it is going to take to sign him after trading for him?".
Something along the lines of a handshake and $10-12M/year seemed to be the strike price back then...
:-)
Otherwise, what was the purpose of trading for him from another team. Can understand to some degree that both parties have to be on the same page to get a deal done, therefore last year's tag was understandable since the Giants probably had to save face on the picks used.
So true. That was the missed window - from the day the trade was executed right up until the season ended in 2019.
Recall a popular sentiment was "You don't think Gettleman has an understanding what it is going to take to sign him after trading for him?".
Something along the lines of a handshake and $10-12M/year seemed to be the strike price back then...
They have Mahomes in good position . Same as Hill , et al. They've been to the last 2 Super Bowls . I was listening to Moving the Chains , yesterday . Jim & Pat were talking about how astute and creative Chiefs' management is negotiating their contracts.
Then there are the New York Giants , who, make sure , are about to lose their best player . The 4-6 win Giants . What does this clown have to do to get let go ? I say it's not getting Leonard done on a long -term deal . Forget tagging him . Get it done , or be gone , maybe Abrams , too . Geezus look like a professional organization for a change , will you ?
They have Mahomes in a good position?? His contract is massive, and the impact will soon have significant ramifications. It already may have. They had zero depth on the OL, which just possibly cost them a title. They will be constricted on who they can sign going forward and who they can keep. Mahomes basically signed a contract that has $400M in guarantees!
Our resident contrarian has entered the fray.
LOL. And therein lies a problem. If you consider yourself one of the voices of the majority, you might want to relook at things.
Just because a few people are screaming from the rooftops that everything sucks doesn't make the opposing viewpoint contrarian.
Odd that you don't know the fucking meaning of the word for such a learned man....
It's not like I'm going to kick your ass through the keyboard and screen, and I'm not threatening to.
But when you can actually write something of value to this message board, then you can try to dog me. Until then, you're an ignorable tool. Step up your game, I'm sure the board will appreciate it.
They have Mahomes in good position . Same as Hill , et al. They've been to the last 2 Super Bowls . I was listening to Moving the Chains , yesterday . Jim & Pat were talking about how astute and creative Chiefs' management is negotiating their contracts.
Then there are the New York Giants , who, make sure , are about to lose their best player . The 4-6 win Giants . What does this clown have to do to get let go ? I say it's not getting Leonard done on a long -term deal . Forget tagging him . Get it done , or be gone , maybe Abrams , too . Geezus look like a professional organization for a change , will you ?
They have Mahomes in a good position?? His contract is massive, and the impact will soon have significant ramifications. It already may have. They had zero depth on the OL, which just possibly cost them a title. They will be constricted on who they can sign going forward and who they can keep. Mahomes basically signed a contract that has $400M in guarantees!
Our resident contrarian has entered the fray.
LOL. And therein lies a problem. If you consider yourself one of the voices of the majority, you might want to relook at things.
Just because a few people are screaming from the rooftops that everything sucks doesn't make the opposing viewpoint contrarian.
Odd that you don't know the fucking meaning of the word for such a learned man....
Wait, do you think you have extra strength behind your posts because some sort of never-been-counted majority agrees with you?
You don't even know what analytics are, as evidenced by your post last week about the Wentz trade. Am I supposed to be shuddering at the thought of being on the short end of a BBI headcount?
Mahomes had a cap hit of 5.3M in 2020. His deal doesn't exceed 15% of the total project cap until 2023. His deal was/is not cap prohibitive in 20/21/22.
And his deal isn't basically 400M in guarantees. It has a leading 2 year guarantee structure. Starting this league year the following 2 years are guaranteed on a rolling basis. That turns into a rolling one year starting in 2026.
They can cut him before the league year starts in 2026 and spread his guaranteed roster bonus across 26/27 with a dead cap hit of 19.4M dollars each year.
About 260M of his deal is basically not guaranteed.
but if the Giants signed Ryan with the notion that of hoping Williams doesn't ask too much because this deal precludes us from paying top end money, we have some really big problems here.
It was more about keeping Ryan might mean letting Tomlinson go, which I'd posted a few months ago before they extended him. As much as you're able to move cap charges into future years, it does become finite in terms of actual 2021 cap dollars available.
that's fair. I could probably live with a trade of DT for Ryan, although I don't love it.
I still say this team has no business letting good or better homegrown talent get away unless that player is out of his mind with money demands. This isn't the end of a run where the team needs to reset things.
They have Mahomes in good position . Same as Hill , et al. They've been to the last 2 Super Bowls . I was listening to Moving the Chains , yesterday . Jim & Pat were talking about how astute and creative Chiefs' management is negotiating their contracts.
Then there are the New York Giants , who, make sure , are about to lose their best player . The 4-6 win Giants . What does this clown have to do to get let go ? I say it's not getting Leonard done on a long -term deal . Forget tagging him . Get it done , or be gone , maybe Abrams , too . Geezus look like a professional organization for a change , will you ?
They have Mahomes in a good position?? His contract is massive, and the impact will soon have significant ramifications. It already may have. They had zero depth on the OL, which just possibly cost them a title. They will be constricted on who they can sign going forward and who they can keep. Mahomes basically signed a contract that has $400M in guarantees!
Our resident contrarian has entered the fray.
LOL. And therein lies a problem. If you consider yourself one of the voices of the majority, you might want to relook at things.
Just because a few people are screaming from the rooftops that everything sucks doesn't make the opposing viewpoint contrarian.
Odd that you don't know the fucking meaning of the word for such a learned man....
Wait, do you think you have extra strength behind your posts because some sort of never-been-counted majority agrees with you?
You don't even know what analytics are, as evidenced by your post last week about the Wentz trade. Am I supposed to be shuddering at the thought of being on the short end of a BBI headcount?
tough day for the resident contrarian...
They have Mahomes in a good position?? His contract is massive, and the impact will soon have significant ramifications. It already may have. They had zero depth on the OL, which just possibly cost them a title. They will be constricted on who they can sign going forward and who they can keep. Mahomes basically signed a contract that has $400M in guarantees!
Mahomes had a cap hit of 5.3M in 2020. His deal doesn't exceed 15% of the total project cap until 2023. His deal was/is not cap prohibitive in 20/21/22.
And his deal isn't basically 400M in guarantees. It has a leading 2 year guarantee structure. Starting this league year the following 2 years are guaranteed on a rolling basis. That turns into a rolling one year starting in 2026.
They can cut him before the league year starts in 2026 and spread his guaranteed roster bonus across 26/27 with a dead cap hit of 19.4M dollars each year.
About 260M of his deal is basically not guaranteed.
Someone please check the facts and get this sorted out!
Otherwise, what was the purpose of trading for him from another team. Can understand to some degree that both parties have to be on the same page to get a deal done, therefore last year's tag was understandable since the Giants probably had to save face on the picks used.
So true. That was the missed window - from the day the trade was executed right up until the season ended in 2019.
Recall a popular sentiment was "You don't think Gettleman has an understanding what it is going to take to sign him after trading for him?".
Something along the lines of a handshake and $10-12M/year seemed to be the strike price back then...
:-)
That was a very interesting time.
Indeed, the DG Club was oozing with confidence that DG had Team LW locked down for a very team friendly deal...
So we traded for a guy despite the fact we were going nowhere in 2019 at the time of acquisition. And we really went nowhere in 2020, except that we played in one of the worst divisions ever. Making 2020 a complete mirage...
BTW, with LW in the line-up after the trade on Oct 28, 2019, we are 8-16. A robust 33% winning %.
Yeah, "great trade"...
Assuming proof will flow in now from posters stating that he wouldn't ever have gotten to free agency or we would never have been successful in signing him in 2020 free agency versus other teams.
Ponderous I tell you...
Agreed JonC. Would like to really be able to add to the offense here in free agency and maybe grab another decent Cornerback, otherwise it makes the Draft so pressing with so few picks.
Hopefully something fair comes out from L. Williams and Dalvin Tomlinson to make it all work reasonably well.
Team Mahomes sought to find a permissible route around the cash-up-front rule. They settled on a clunky term: guarantee mechanisms.
It can be described as the latest innovation in the evolution of pro football contracts. The first five years—and roughly $140 million—of Mahomes’s deal are guaranteed against injury. But for each year that he remains on the Chiefs’ roster, significant, eight-figure chunks—at least $21.7 million (’21) and as much as $49.4 million (’27)—become guaranteed. There are buyout opportunities, but those very guarantees make releasing Mahomes in any one season prohibitively expensive, which to his reps means that Mahomes basically signed a guaranteed contract, without the Chiefs needing to lay out over $400 million up front.
In the improbable event he is let go, he would then hit the open market.
Do you know what benefit, if any, there was to the Chiefs structuring it this way?
The fact that this 6 win team has cap issues is a huge indictment of the GM and the "cap guru".
It's still not a fully guaranteed $400M. In fact, you'll note that the advance timing of the guarantees decreases over time - some of those roster bonuses might theoretically never get paid.
To put it in actionable terms, if the Chiefs were to cut Mahomes on March 1st, 2023 - after all the initially guaranteed salary has been paid, how much dead money would they assume? How much will they have paid in accrued salary plus dead money as of that date?
We both know it's not $400M (by my math, it's more like $135M total paid + dead at that point). Rolling guarantees for bonuses and salaries may seem innovative, but this is really just an earlier trigger on the same sort of roster bonus structure that the Giants used in Eli's contract, which can significantly reduce the team's benefit in cutting the player, but aren't guaranteed until they're actually triggered.
So that begs the question - were you misinformed in your previous post, or were you intentionally misleading others to keep your BBI majority satisfied? Given that you clearly went line by line through the Spotrac yearly contract details and deleted the rolling dead money tracker that they included for each year rather than just copying and pasting that block of text from PM's contract page, I know how it looks to me.
Interestingly, OTC reflects that KC would be cap positive if they released Mahomes at any point after the 2022 season. I will say that that doesn't seem accurate to me given the rolling guarantees (the way I'm reading his K, I would interpret that as always having a looming dead money hit of $35-$40M in any given year, and $50M in the 2026 league year), but I'm just sharing (link below) it for illustration.
It's certainly not a given that Mahomes will receive all $400M of those purported guarantees unless his play on the field continues to justify it. It would be painful to release him at any point, but it's not like there's a $400M dead money hit waiting for KC if they did need to get out of the contract.
Link - ( New Window )
this roster needs tons of help everywhere, and the cap is rather snug for 2021. No one wants to hear it, but it's going to be a challenge to improve the team from outside right now, and I'm interested to see their plan of attack.
The fact that this 6 win team has cap issues is a huge indictment of the GM and the "cap guru".
Check my post on the relative cap charges for the Giants and Cowboys just in one position group in Christian's cap thread. It's the little missteps like restructuring Ellison last year (because we had tried to absorb too much dead money last season) and carrying a vested veteran like Tomlinson in week 1 (even though he was way down on the depth chart) that are just as damaging, if not more so, as the steady stream of wasted low level FA signings like Toilolo.
Link - ( New Window )
If the Chiefs cut Mahomes before the 3rd day of the league year in 2026 they will owe him and incur the cap hit of only the $38.9M of his roster bonus. If the operating CBA at that time allows for post-June 1 cuts, that can be spread across two years.
The salary cap projects to be well over 250M by then, that is absorbable.
The Chiefs are not locked into that deal, and the 400M dollars is not guaranteed.
Mahomes would basically get a 38.9M buyout, and both sides walk away.
That's the main reason why I don't expect the Giants to be big players in FA, at least not for the most well known names.
On the 3rd day of the 2025 league year Mahomes $38.9 million 2026 roster bonus will be fully guaranteed. On the 3rd day of the 2026 league year the rest of Mahomes 2026 salary and his $49.4 million 2027 roster bonus become guaranteed.
If the Chiefs cut Mahomes before the 3rd day of the league year in 2026 they will owe him and incur the cap hit of only the $38.9M of his roster bonus. If the operating CBA at that time allows for post-June 1 cuts, that can be spread across two years.
The salary cap projects to be well over 250M by then, that is absorbable.
The Chiefs are not locked into that deal, and the 400M dollars is not guaranteed.
Mahomes would basically get a 38.9M buyout, and both sides walk away.
The bold is a key piece to this. If the cap gets back on pace after Covid, and the NFL strikes a new TV deal, then as a % of the projected cap Mahomes's salary does indeed become more tolerable.
Exactly. Pre-Covid, the 2023 cap was projected at 240M. Heck by 2026, you might be getting closer to 300M.
I think it's pretty silly to think the Chiefs would feel handcuffed and pay Mahomes an additional 250M+ dollars, because they didn't want to eat 38M dollars split between 2026/2027.
The contract has a natural fork in the road, by design.
p.s.--Of course the Giants and Williams aren't close on a new deal. Until the Giants apply the franchise tag, he has no incentive to commit to them before seeing what other teams are willing to offer.