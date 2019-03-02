for display only
Let's revisit the division title in 2020

Thegratefulhead : 2/25/2021 12:53 pm
Would you trade draft picks today with WFT in exchange for winning the division last year?

No fucking way for me.

Many people said a lot of nasty shit to those not interested in a division title for a 6 win season because of the draft disparity.

Do you still feel that way?
loser mentality  
adamg : 2/25/2021 12:56 pm : link
Did the Giants win out and won the Super Bowl?  
George from PA : 2/25/2021 12:56 pm : link
RE: loser mentality  
Thegratefulhead : 2/25/2021 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15161430 adamg said:
Quote:
Expand your thoughts. I am listening not criticizing. Genuinely interested.
it is a short-term vs long-term perspective  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 2/25/2021 12:59 pm : link
issue

I would like to see the Giants back to being a fairly consistent winner. That drives me toward the long-term perspective.
I would..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/25/2021 12:59 pm : link
much rather have a shot to win it all than staying at home.

I mean - you either want to make the playoffs or you don't, the record shouldn't matter.

If we were 11-5 and missed the playoffs, would this thread be made?
RE: Did the Giants win out and won the Super Bowl?  
Thegratefulhead : 2/25/2021 1:00 pm : link
In comment 15161431 George from PA said:
Quote:
I am going to say no, they lost in the first round. Speculation on my part but we not good in 2020 and would have been the worst team in playoffs statistically by a VERY large margin.
Wishing for draft picks is wishing for losing  
adamg : 2/25/2021 1:00 pm : link
The best losers get the best draft picks. Give me wins every time.
RE: I would..  
Thegratefulhead : 2/25/2021 1:00 pm : link
In comment 15161436 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
much rather have a shot to win it all than staying at home.

I mean - you either want to make the playoffs or you don't, the record shouldn't matter.

If we were 11-5 and missed the playoffs, would this thread be made?
Where you draft is overrated  
Sean : 2/25/2021 1:04 pm : link
There’s a good chance WFT may still end up with a better player than who the Giants draft at 11.
I was not rooting for losses  
Thegratefulhead : 2/25/2021 1:05 pm : link
I never do, but at 6-10, with our roster, how far we are from competing, I was completely OK with the Eagles pulling Hurts. It worked out for us.

Last year's situation was unique and I am speaking about that circumstance only. I can save you time and concede almost every hypothetical you propose, I am going to agree with you. Last year's team roster and situation specifically.
RE: Where you draft is overrated  
Thegratefulhead : 2/25/2021 1:06 pm : link
In comment 15161444 Sean said:
Quote:
There’s a good chance WFT may still end up with a better player than who the Giants draft at 11.
That is true, but all things equal, there should be a stud at 11 that will not be there at 19 in 2021.
When the Giants were near the top of the draft every year in the 70's  
WillieYoung : 2/25/2021 1:06 pm : link
the Cowboys were near the bottom, i Couldn't understand why we could never catch up. A friend of mine pointed out that after the Giant's first pick, the Cowboys actually drafted ahead of us for the next 11 rounds (and then had 1 more pick). It's not where you draft, it's who you draft.
RE: When the Giants were near the top of the draft every year in the 70's  
Thegratefulhead : 2/25/2021 1:09 pm : link
In comment 15161451 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
the Cowboys were near the bottom, i Couldn't understand why we could never catch up. A friend of mine pointed out that after the Giant's first pick, the Cowboys actually drafted ahead of us for the next 11 rounds (and then had 1 more pick). It's not where you draft, it's who you draft.
No, the 70s Cowboys changed how players were evaluated for the draft. They were doing things no team was.
Worth the read  
Thegratefulhead : 2/25/2021 1:14 pm : link
Those 70s Cowboys were so deep. Their punter was a better QB than most teams had as a starter.
Gil Brandt - ( New Window )
the experience of winning a division  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 2/25/2021 1:14 pm : link
by playing well down the stretch would have an intangible impact on the psyche of this Franchise and its players, especially a guy like Daniel Jones.

I would take the division title if it meant that our team played well and won big games down the stretch as well as give the Super Bowl Champs a tough fight like Washington did.
RE: the experience of winning a division  
Sean : 2/25/2021 1:16 pm : link
In comment 15161461 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
by playing well down the stretch would have an intangible impact on the psyche of this Franchise and its players, especially a guy like Daniel Jones.

I would take the division title if it meant that our team played well and won big games down the stretch as well as give the Super Bowl Champs a tough fight like Washington did.


Well said.
i would have liked to have made the playoffs  
UConn4523 : 2/25/2021 1:16 pm : link
facing Brady again would have been fun, and I think we had a punchers chance.
RE: the experience of winning a division  
Thegratefulhead : 2/25/2021 1:17 pm : link
In comment 15161461 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
by playing well down the stretch would have an intangible impact on the psyche of this Franchise and its players, especially a guy like Daniel Jones.

I would take the division title if it meant that our team played well and won big games down the stretch as well as give the Super Bowl Champs a tough fight like Washington did.
I am not talking about if we won more games we had played better. I am talking about Philly pulling Hurts and WFT winning the division because of it.

That was good for us IMHO.
I wanted the playoffs for sure  
Jim in Forest Hills : 2/25/2021 1:18 pm : link
I wanted Jones to experience it. I wanted those young players to feel higher stakes and want more of that. To me, #11 vs #19 doesn't mean much. If I lost Trevor Lawrence, ok, I guess that would suck. But we didn't.
Nice to see "fans" wanting us to not make the playoffs  
adamg : 2/25/2021 1:19 pm : link
RE: i would have liked to have made the playoffs  
Thegratefulhead : 2/25/2021 1:20 pm : link
In comment 15161463 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
facing Brady again would have been fun, and I think we had a punchers chance.
Context. Tampa was playing completely different football at that time. But yes, punchers chance for sure. Maybe win one playoff game, ball can bounce funny. If you are telling me the 2020 Giants could have won the Superbowl, we are just going to have to agree to disagree.
i'm a fan  
UConn4523 : 2/25/2021 1:21 pm : link
I'm rooting for my team to play more games, not just 16. When you accept that you have zero impact as a fan, the decision gets easier.

If you can guarantee that pick 11 is going to be great and pick 19 will bust - sure I guess I'd rather not make the playoffs. But we've seen too many busts, not just our own, for me to ever root all that hard for picks.
RE: Nice to see  
Thegratefulhead : 2/25/2021 1:24 pm : link
In comment 15161468 adamg said:
Quote:
Last year, at 6-10, I was not unhappy Philly lost. I wasn't rooting for it though. I hope you can understand the subtle difference. I even made a comment in a thread that it was win win. If we lost we got a lot better draft pick and if we won I got another week of NY Giants football.

RE: RE: i would have liked to have made the playoffs  
UConn4523 : 2/25/2021 1:24 pm : link
In comment 15161470 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15161463 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


facing Brady again would have been fun, and I think we had a punchers chance.

Context. Tampa was playing completely different football at that time. But yes, punchers chance for sure. Maybe win one playoff game, ball can bounce funny. If you are telling me the 2020 Giants could have won the Superbowl, we are just going to have to agree to disagree.


And that Tampa performance was the launching point for our 4 game win streak that happened right after.

I said "punchers chance", I stand by that. Feel free to disagree, but I'm not making any sort of bold proclamation.
......then I am glad we are drafting 11.  
George from PA : 2/25/2021 1:26 pm : link
I personally, think it depended on the match ups....GB and NO would not have been great.....but the Giants defense and improving OL play....we might have done better.

Tampa Bay winning...

I feel with a great off-season....we will be close
RE: RE: Nice to see  
adamg : 2/25/2021 1:26 pm : link
In comment 15161473 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15161468 adamg said:


Quote:


Last year, at 6-10, I was not unhappy Philly lost. I wasn't rooting for it though. I hope you can understand the subtle difference. I even made a comment in a thread that it was win win. If we lost we got a lot better draft pick and if we won I got another week of NY Giants football.


If that's where you're coming from that's ok. If you're actively rooting for better picks in the form of the Giants losing or our competition winning, I think you're crazy.
RE: i'm a fan  
Thegratefulhead : 2/25/2021 1:31 pm : link
In comment 15161471 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
I'm rooting for my team to play more games, not just 16. When you accept that you have zero impact as a fan, the decision gets easier.

If you can guarantee that pick 11 is going to be great and pick 19 will bust - sure I guess I'd rather not make the playoffs. But we've seen too many busts, not just our own, for me to ever root all that hard for picks.
Not the question I posed though.

I will NEVER root for the Giants to lose.

Resist Strawman.

Today with the benefit of hindsight, would you rather Philly have won that game?

Would the experience of a playoff game in 2020 outweigh the benefits of drafting higher this year as it impacts the future performance of NY Giants?

For me, for last year, I would rather have the better picks this year.
I already answered your question  
UConn4523 : 2/25/2021 1:48 pm : link
what more do you want from me?

I’d rather watch the giants in the playoffs, draft pick be damned.
I would much...  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/25/2021 1:51 pm : link
rather Philly won taht game. That means that our young players would have the experience of going to the playoffs, and more importantly, that the team would have had a chance to win and advance.

That is much more important than the draft pick.

There should be consistency here. If you didn't want the Giants to back into the playoffs this season, then you shouldn't want them to back into the playoffs any season.

RE: I would much...  
Thegratefulhead : 2/25/2021 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15161495 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
rather Philly won taht game. That means that our young players would have the experience of going to the playoffs, and more importantly, that the team would have had a chance to win and advance.

That is much more important than the draft pick.

There should be consistency here. If you didn't want the Giants to back into the playoffs this season, then you shouldn't want them to back into the playoffs any season.
Why? Because you say so?...lol Context matters. Avoid absolutes...have heard that before somewhere.

I find that interesting coming from you, because I know that you have said that the effects of one season do not translate into what happens the next on this board. Statistically speaking.
RE: I already answered your question  
Thegratefulhead : 2/25/2021 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15161493 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
what more do you want from me?

I’d rather watch the giants in the playoffs, draft pick be damned.
we are good.
I want to see the giants in the mix for Super Bowls  
Metnut : 2/25/2021 1:57 pm : link
winning an awful divison at 6-10 and playing a playoff game in an empty stadium doesn’t really seem like it’d make much of a difference. I was rooting for Philly that night just because i wanted more giants football but I’m fine taking the #11 pick. We didn’t miss out on any sort of big opportunity.
RE: I want to see the giants in the mix for Super Bowls  
Thegratefulhead : 2/25/2021 2:04 pm : link
In comment 15161503 Metnut said:
Quote:
winning an awful divison at 6-10 and playing a playoff game in an empty stadium doesn’t really seem like it’d make much of a difference. I was rooting for Philly that night just because i wanted more giants football but I’m fine taking the #11 pick. We didn’t miss out on any sort of big opportunity.
Yeah, this best represented how I felt. It was why I wanted to discuss. MY OP probably should have contained more detail. Traditionally, I have would have been crushed and pissed off forever about Philly pulling a player and costing us a spot in the tournament. Oddly, when they pulled Hurts, I was fine. I saw the good that could come from losing in that spot because of the very unique circumstance. It was historic. 6-10 and the playoffs or 6-10 and a MUCH better draft pick. I did not feel it remotely possible we could advance to the Superbowl in 2020. Chips fell poorly for us in other games, we could have picked even higher.
Frankly  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 2/25/2021 2:16 pm : link
I was pissed that Philly pulled that shit. I wanted to win, but I thought it was a close call about what was best for the Giants. I convinced myself that it was better to be drafting 8 spots earlier in every round of the draft. But I wouldn't have been unhappy if it came out the other way.
You take the playoff game every time.  
Jimmy Googs : 2/25/2021 2:29 pm : link
Play the games to win, not to draft.
Of course.  
Mad Mike : 2/25/2021 2:34 pm : link
The players work hard, it would have been nice to see them rewarded for it. And I think it would have been positive developmentally for the team to earn a playoff spot.

That said, it was pretty easy to shrug off at the time, and remains so. We weren't a very good team, and while you never know and all that, it's not like we missed a good chance to make a serious run. I would've enjoyed seeing us in the playoffs, but as seasons go, this was a pretty good one to just miss.
I don't see a lot of people still talking about beating the redskins  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2/25/2021 2:38 pm : link
and cowboys last year as if they were big transformative wins or learning opportunities.

Fans treat those games like the super bowl every year and it meant nothing. It was a quick emotional high.

We tend to lie to ourselves that these wins are more than that just to justify the sugar rush of a candy bar for dinner.
Drafting well isn't about where you pick  
Go Terps : 2/25/2021 2:42 pm : link
The Giants are a prime example of this the last three years. Three offensive players in the top 6, still one of the worst offensive teams in the league.

I don't believe the draft is a crapshoot. A particular pick may be, but over time there are teams that do it better than others and it has nothing to do with where they pick.
if the giants showed up and beat the bucs  
Platos : 2/25/2021 2:47 pm : link
then yes. give it to me. it would probably make drafting a guy like Rashod Bateman or Terrance Marshall easier too who i think will be the real longevity WR in this years draft.
Is WFT  
Bob in VA : 2/25/2021 2:48 pm : link
Glad they won the division instead of landing an earlier draft position? Of course they are.
RE: RE: I would much...  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/25/2021 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15161499 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15161495 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


rather Philly won taht game. That means that our young players would have the experience of going to the playoffs, and more importantly, that the team would have had a chance to win and advance.

That is much more important than the draft pick.

There should be consistency here. If you didn't want the Giants to back into the playoffs this season, then you shouldn't want them to back into the playoffs any season.


Why? Because you say so?...lol Context matters. Avoid absolutes...have heard that before somewhere.

I find that interesting coming from you, because I know that you have said that the effects of one season do not translate into what happens the next on this board. Statistically speaking.


I have shown repeatedly that there is a lot of turnover year over year in the playoffs and that a good record in one season does not lead to continued success, but I've also said that young teams need to learn how to win and to get playoff experience. It doesn't insure sustained success, but young teams getting postseason experience pays dividends.

I don't think context matters in this case. If the goal is to win a title, there's one way to be eligible - make the postseason.

It is literally impossible to win a title missing the playoffs.

A wild card team won the SB this year.
RE: Is WFT  
Thegratefulhead : 2/25/2021 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15161567 Bob in VA said:
Quote:
Glad they won the division instead of landing an earlier draft position? Of course they are.
Losing might have given them a shot at a very good QB. Not so certain of that.
Always win  
PatersonPlank : 2/25/2021 3:01 pm : link
Never root to lose
RE: RE: Is WFT  
Bob in VA : 2/25/2021 3:03 pm : link
In comment 15161582 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15161567 Bob in VA said:


Quote:


Glad they won the division instead of landing an earlier draft position? Of course they are.

Losing might have given them a shot at a very good QB. Not so certain of that.


A very good quarterback like Haskins? Or Rosen? A "shot at a very good quarterback" is nowhere near an achievement. Making the playoffs - no matter how shitty the division was - is a good achievement.
Not to mention what that would have done to this year's schedule  
Hammer : 2/25/2021 3:07 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: I would much...  
Thegratefulhead : 2/25/2021 3:07 pm : link
In comment 15161576 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15161499 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


In comment 15161495 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


rather Philly won taht game. That means that our young players would have the experience of going to the playoffs, and more importantly, that the team would have had a chance to win and advance.

That is much more important than the draft pick.

There should be consistency here. If you didn't want the Giants to back into the playoffs this season, then you shouldn't want them to back into the playoffs any season.


Why? Because you say so?...lol Context matters. Avoid absolutes...have heard that before somewhere.

I find that interesting coming from you, because I know that you have said that the effects of one season do not translate into what happens the next on this board. Statistically speaking.



I have shown repeatedly that there is a lot of turnover year over year in the playoffs and that a good record in one season does not lead to continued success, but I've also said that young teams need to learn how to win and to get playoff experience. It doesn't insure sustained success, but young teams getting postseason experience pays dividends.

I don't think context matters in this case. If the goal is to win a title, there's one way to be eligible - make the postseason.

It is literally impossible to win a title missing the playoffs.

A wild card team won the SB this year.
Thank you for the clarification. We are not far off then. I think in the special circumstance of last year, the context matters. You don't. You point is reasonable and I used to feel that way until the circumstances of the end of the Philly game. It was so weird for me to be like...OK fine. Today, in hindsight, I am glad. I think there a few impact players to be had at 11.



RE: Wishing for draft picks is wishing for losing  
Old Blue : 2/25/2021 3:21 pm : link
In comment 15161439 adamg said:
Quote:
The best losers get the best draft picks. Give me wins every time.


So you want a participation trophy?
RE: RE: Wishing for draft picks is wishing for losing  
adamg : 2/25/2021 3:28 pm : link
In comment 15161614 Old Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 15161439 adamg said:


Quote:


The best losers get the best draft picks. Give me wins every time.



So you want a participation trophy?


Genuinely don't understand whatever nonsense you're peddling.
RE: RE: Wishing for draft picks is wishing for losing  
Jimmy Googs : 2/25/2021 3:32 pm : link
In comment 15161614 Old Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 15161439 adamg said:


Quote:


The best losers get the best draft picks. Give me wins every time.



So you want a participation trophy?


huh?
RE: RE: RE: Wishing for draft picks is wishing for losing  
Old Blue : 2/25/2021 3:35 pm : link
In comment 15161619 adamg said:
Quote:
In comment 15161614 Old Blue said:


Quote:


In comment 15161439 adamg said:


Quote:


The best losers get the best draft picks. Give me wins every time.



So you want a participation trophy?



Genuinely don't understand whatever nonsense you're peddling.


6-10, or 7-9 you were still a loser tainted div tittle or not. I would take a better draft pick any time.
'I'll Take The NFC East & The 19th Pick ...  
Trainmaster : 2/25/2021 3:36 pm : link
for 200 Alex"

Yup, even though we would very likely have been "one and done" against Tampa Bay, I would have taken another "Divisional Crown" (even a somewhat tainted one at 6 - 10) versus 8 slots in the draft that might not matter.

I'll bet the WFT  
arniefez : 2/25/2021 3:39 pm : link
is glad they lost to the Giants at the end of 2019. They end up with Chase Young and the Giants end up with an OT at #4 who couldn't make the all rookie 2nd team.
RE: I'll bet the WFT  
Thegratefulhead : 2/25/2021 3:46 pm : link
In comment 15161634 arniefez said:
Quote:
is glad they lost to the Giants at the end of 2019. They end up with Chase Young and the Giants end up with an OT at #4 who couldn't make the all rookie 2nd team.
That is another situation worth mentioning. I could NOT have watched the game "rooting" for the Giants to lose but I would not have been sad they lost either. I wanted Young Blue.
RE: I'll bet the WFT  
Bob in VA : 2/25/2021 3:46 pm : link
In comment 15161634 arniefez said:
Quote:
is glad they lost to the Giants at the end of 2019. They end up with Chase Young and the Giants end up with an OT at #4 who couldn't make the all rookie 2nd team.


Any team, player, or fan who is "glad they lost" deserves to lose, and when they do, can quite literally be considered a loser. If you wanted the Giants to lose to WAS in 2019, then you are a loser.
How often do we talk about great players we could have  
glowrider : 2/25/2021 3:53 pm : link
Taken that ended up picked after us? Or that diamond in the rough found late? Seems nearly every day.

Win, win, win. Draft is a crapshoot. Experience, playoffs, taking prep up a notch, camaraderie, program building. Players and coaches benefit. Nobody would be fooled about the team, but, any given Sunday...
i need to know more  
djm : 2/25/2021 3:53 pm : link
am i trading down in the draft for another win or two? Can we beat Tampa and Dallas (x2) ?? YEs, I would trade slots for an 8-8 record. I'd probably do it for a 7-9 record but that extra win better be juicy.

Would I trade the slots for the same 6-10 record but we backed in? No. But I have the advantage of hindsight. I know we likely lose first round because Tampa was a force.

We need to win again. Fuck the draft positioning.
RE: I'll bet the WFT  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/25/2021 4:35 pm : link
In comment 15161634 arniefez said:
Quote:
is glad they lost to the Giants at the end of 2019. They end up with Chase Young and the Giants end up with an OT at #4 who couldn't make the all rookie 2nd team.


And I hope WFT is glad. It would be on form for them to think winning the Chase Young sweepstakes leads to success.

Getting Chase Young still means they have holes at QB, OL and DB. And they now have to figure out how to pay all their top DL guys nearing their 2nd contract.

You know - the things people here claim daily will doom the Giants....
RE: i need to know more  
Old Blue : 2/25/2021 4:37 pm : link
In comment 15161649 djm said:
Quote:
am i trading down in the draft for another win or two? Can we beat Tampa and Dallas (x2) ?? YEs, I would trade slots for an 8-8 record. I'd probably do it for a 7-9 record but that extra win better be juicy.

Would I trade the slots for the same 6-10 record but we backed in? No. But I have the advantage of hindsight. I know we likely lose first round because Tampa was a force.

We need to win again. Fuck the draft positioning.


It is not so much draft positioning as it how good you can pick. Barkley, DJ, and Engram, and Apple are good examples of that, which didn’t make the team better.
RE: I'll bet the WFT  
chick310 : 2/25/2021 4:39 pm : link
In comment 15161634 arniefez said:
Quote:
is glad they lost to the Giants at the end of 2019. They end up with Chase Young and the Giants end up with an OT at #4 who couldn't make the all rookie 2nd team.


Not sure their careers, or their team's fate, will be defined solely by a rookie season. Thomas is a big piece of what the Giants needed here and he showed a good bit of that during second half of the season.

You can't underestimate the experience of actually playing a playoff  
chuckydee9 : 2/25/2021 4:52 pm : link
game.. The young team would have learned a lot from the playoff loss.. Just like 2006 and 2005 helped Eli.. even a meaningless playoff appearance (which is never true) is more useful than 8 slots in the draft.
arniefez..  
Sean : 2/25/2021 5:06 pm : link
You sure they are glad, or are they kicking themselves for not taking Herbert?
RE: You can't underestimate the experience of actually playing a playoff  
Old Blue : 2/25/2021 6:12 pm : link
In comment 15161711 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
game.. The young team would have learned a lot from the playoff loss.. Just like 2006 and 2005 helped Eli.. even a meaningless playoff appearance (which is never true) is more useful than 8 slots in the draft.


This team wouldn’t of learned a damm thing, because the team sucked to begin with, and only because this was the worst division in NFL history they had a shot to get into a meaningless playoff game with a 6-10 record. The only thing they would have learned is that they sucked.
...  
christian : 2/25/2021 7:38 pm : link
You can play this out in many ways.

How did getting their doors blown off in the 2nd half against Green Bay in 2016 help Beckham, Flowers, Collins, Shepard, Richburg, Hart, Kennard, Adams?

That team had loads of young players and a young coach.

Would you have traded that game for a top 10 pick?
Getting to the playoffs was all about 1 person  
Giantimistic : 2/25/2021 7:56 pm : link
I wanted to see the playoffs to see how Daniel Jones performed.

What if Jones has a great regular season next year, we get to the playoffs and he is awful in the playoffs. I think then we still don't know what we have.

Eli Manning was a average regular season QB with some great comebacks. He was a hall of fame post season QB.

I really wanted to see how Jones would have responded in the playoffs. Some players just don't have what it takes in the playoffs.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/25/2021 7:57 pm : link
Would have taken the divisional crown. Do we win it all? Of course not, but it would have been good experience for a green roster.
RE: Getting to the playoffs was all about 1 person  
Old Blue : 2/25/2021 8:21 pm : link
In comment 15161833 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
I wanted to see the playoffs to see how Daniel Jones performed.

What if Jones has a great regular season next year, we get to the playoffs and he is awful in the playoffs. I think then we still don't know what we have.

Eli Manning was a average regular season QB with some great comebacks. He was a hall of fame post season QB.

I really wanted to see how Jones would have responded in the playoffs. Some players just don't have what it takes in the playoffs.


The Giants are now closer now than they were 3 years ago to being a winning team, and with next years tough schedule could be even worse. If you think Jones would be better gaining playoff experience on a 6-10 team think again. If it wasn’t for a division that sucks the most of all time there wouldn’t even be a thought of making the playoffs. Just getting to 8-8 would be a major accomplishment, but with DJ at QB, and the Humpty Dumpty OL as his might not happen.
the draft is a crap shoot.  
japanhead : 10:47 am : link
alex smith was drafted first overall in 2005 when aaron rodgers was the 24th pick.

give me the playoffs every time.

this past season i think the giants would have had a good shot at beating tampa bay.
RE: ...  
UConn4523 : 10:49 am : link
In comment 15161815 christian said:
Quote:
You can play this out in many ways.

How did getting their doors blown off in the 2nd half against Green Bay in 2016 help Beckham, Flowers, Collins, Shepard, Richburg, Hart, Kennard, Adams?

That team had loads of young players and a young coach.

Would you have traded that game for a top 10 pick?


You aren't going to find your answer in data. Ask a HC if they think its valuable and let us know what they say.
We're fans...  
Brown_Hornet : 11:17 am : link
...our Team should bring us joy.

Root for the win. EXPECT to win every game.
When they lose, look for positives.

For me, the answer to the OPQ is: Win at all costs.
When the team ends up with the better pick because they lost...you have found a little positive in a loss.

I've seen the phrase, "accepting mediocrity."
Meh, we're fans. Unless you're willing to walk away from the team/sport and go fly fishing, you accept reality, keep rooting for wins and finding enjoyment in the moments...or maybe, the after-moments.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 11:47 am : link
In comment 15162250 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
That team had loads of young players and a young coach.

Would you have traded that game for a top 10 pick?



You aren't going to find your answer in data. Ask a HC if they think its valuable and let us know what they say.


Not sure what your response means.

But for you as a fan, do you think that playoff experience helped the young coach and young players?

Knowing what you know now would you trade that experience for a better draft pick?
it means that you want to be able to quantify "experience"  
UConn4523 : 11:55 am : link
and Im saying you won't get it anywhere. Instead, ask a coach if they want their guys getting more or less experience and of that, it coming with a lot more on the line than a regular season game.

I can't answer your question, I don't coach those players. But i'd rather watch my team in the playoffs than not, the experience is a bonus.
...  
christian : 12:25 pm : link
I agree the coach will always prefer to play more games. The coach's primary responsibility is to win as many games as possible.

I think the more relevant question is would a GM trade a first round exit in the playoffs for a top 10 pick.

I don't want to put words in your mouth, but I think the thesis for many is the experience is always greater than the pick. I'm just providing a recent relevant example where that doesn't seem true.

The Giants pick 11th in this draft, and would have picked no better than 19th with a Philly win.

I'd trade the shitty playoff performance in Green Bay for the 11th pick in the 2017 NFL draft in a heart beat. Deshaun Watson would have been a much bigger plus to this team.
That’s fair  
UConn4523 : 12:32 pm : link
and don’t begrudge anyone for wanting the better pick. In the end it’s a great consolation price and I’m glad we have it, but I would have still rather watched us play the Bucs wildcard weekend.
RE: ...  
Go Terps : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 15162350 christian said:
Quote:
I agree the coach will always prefer to play more games. The coach's primary responsibility is to win as many games as possible.

I think the more relevant question is would a GM trade a first round exit in the playoffs for a top 10 pick.

I don't want to put words in your mouth, but I think the thesis for many is the experience is always greater than the pick. I'm just providing a recent relevant example where that doesn't seem true.

The Giants pick 11th in this draft, and would have picked no better than 19th with a Philly win.

I'd trade the shitty playoff performance in Green Bay for the 11th pick in the 2017 NFL draft in a heart beat. Deshaun Watson would have been a much bigger plus to this team.


They'd have to want to pick Watson, though. I think the only thing that would have changed picking 11 that year is we may have drafted OJ Howard instead of Engram. Remember - it was all about another run with Eli. They wouldn't have drafted Watson if he fell to 23 that year.

Competent management trumps draft position or even a playoff appearance. Go back to the Giants' last three first rounds and play the game of hindsight - you can probably come up with at least a couple dozen scenarios that would have been better than what they actually did.
Appreciate  
Thegratefulhead : 12:46 pm : link
The discussion. Many good points made. Easy to see both sides of this. Last few posts were very good.
RE: RE: the experience of winning a division  
pivo : 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15161465 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15161461 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:


Quote:


by playing well down the stretch would have an intangible impact on the psyche of this Franchise and its players, especially a guy like Daniel Jones.

I am not talking about if we won more games we had played better. I am talking about Philly pulling Hurts and WFT winning the division because of it.

That was good for us IMHO.


There are counterbalanced intangibles here:
- Assuming the best young players remain with the team: Playoff experience a year earlier in their careers is a big plus, win or lose.

- Losing out on the playoffs adds another layer to our divisional competitiveness this year: we beat WFT twice; we beat the Boys when it mattered most; and we hate the Eagles (more) for laying down.
