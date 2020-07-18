Nate Soldier intends to play in 2021

if he agrees to a paycut to where the cap hit of him staying is the cost of him getting cut, he could in essence play the role of fleming. this give peart a chance to hopefully beat him out and not block peart eventually becoming the starter if he can't. i'm not saying that's ideal, but it's a possibility.
personally i think solder sucks and is a waste of a roster spot.
There is no down side to Nate saying that he is coming back
and Peart, and could fill in for Peart at RT if he doesn't step it up.
Difficult to imagine Solder being solid anymore. Mostly because he hasn't been anywhere close to solid since he joined the New York Giants three years ago, and he hasn't played a down of football for a year and a half.
Does taking a pay cut and making him a reserve improve his ability to play Tackle if he was needed?
Are far from proven starters and no upgrades at OT under contract. If Solder would take BIG pay cut, I’m for bringing him back to see what he’s able to contribute.
When was the last time Solder played well? 2017?
4 years ago is lifetime in the NFL....and certainly NOT at the money he's expecting to be paid.
Releasing him saves $6M cap hit. If you can get close to that number with pay cut, why not. If he can’t earn a roster spot, release him before the season for the same cap saving. Guaranteed we’re still gonna need cap space in August/September.
a sufficient interest in OL technique that he’ll make the right call on a vet who learned his trade (we discussed on the forum what it meant when somebody called him a jump setter, right?) in NE and had a year to rest his troublesome back.
would release him unless he takes a big pay cut. The only question is whether to designate him as a post June 1 cut, which would depend on other contracts.
There is a cap savings of $6M for releasing him now, although we’d incur a dead cap hit of $10.5M. If we designate him as a post June 1 cut, there is a $10M cap savings this year, along with a dead cap hit of $6.5M, and a $4M dead cap hit next year.
The Giants were perfectly ready and happy for him to be the starting LT last year. And, tbh, we would have been much better if that had happened.
Oh really..is that what Mara, DG and Judge told you at your weekly poker game?
it was pretty widely reported before he opted out (and since).
But no they didn’t tell me then and I would have told them they were bluffing if they did. They have tells. But there’s always good snacks and they’re generally good at chit-chat during the games (no football talk is allowed).
Then go to extremes and say he completely sucks and nobody should want him blah blah blah. Just say that he wasn’t worth the contract there is no reason to go so far to bad mouth the guy and say he can’t play in the NFL.
Granted, Nobody knows what he’ll be in 2021 after a year off, he is another year older but also got to take some time off and heal up both mentally and physically. I doubt there are 32 players at LT better than Giants solder from 2019. If he wants a job he’ll find one. Problem is as I recall he didn’t want to move far away from his son’s doctors. So that really limits his options. Pats Jets, maybe, DC, philly, and the Giants.
He gets to keep the 10.5M still due on the CAP but he is negotiating a new contract with whichever team he decides to go to including the Giants. In my view he is worth what they gave Fleming last year, so 3.5M. If he isn’t agreeable to that than I would move on and resign Fleming.
Says the expectation in the building is that Solder and Thomas will be the starting tackles.
And the Judge quotes are very positive.
Quote:
“Yes, I believe in Nate Solder,” Judge told The Post recently. “I’m happy Nate Solder is here. I can’t wait to work with him on the field. Nate’s been a great leader for us, Nate’s working his butt off. I’m very excited to have Nate on the team.”
It is consuming. To this day (and it will be 12 years this July) I tear up and grow numb when i think of it. During the awful years - while cancer took her beauty and then her life - I spent time praying that the fates take me and I spent time offering deals to a god I don't believe in.
Solder deserves a pass. And I'd suggest that those here who have never known the torment have no right to comment. I owned and ran a business, and lost it during this five year struggle. Running a business is nothing compared to the combat and intensity an Offensive lineman must face on a Sunday. If he didn't play well against that, all magnified by his own brush with cancer, it seems understandable - indeed, it seems inevitable and unavoidable.
Moving away from the dour part: If they can field an o line with a recovered Solder (playing to his potential) and Andrews on the outside, an improved GAtes (he's already something special) and Hernandez and Zeigler...then we're really going to be something.
RE: I have exprerienced the pain of losing a child
Sorry to hear this Grizz. I can't imagine what you have gone through.
Nate Solder was deeply bad in 2019. I’m genuinely curious why anyone would think he should have been on the 2020 roster. Nate Solder 2020 Highlights - ( New Window )
All things being equal, he wouldn't have been. But this is the consequence of a mistake contract. Sometimes sucking it up for one more year and being stuck with an overpaid, underperforming player is easier than eating the cap punishment.
RE: I have exprerienced the pain of losing a child
The Giants can take him to arbitration and try and get some of his signing bonus returned. If he shows up they have to release him and he gets to keep all of it.
That’s true in theory, Bill, and it might be a consideration for Solder and his agent. In practice, I think it’s unlikely that the Giants would try to claw back bonus money under these circumstances.
Assuming both sides want to resume their association, it could work out for everyone if most of Solder’s 2021 salary were converted to incentives. What I’m not sure of is whether the baseline for determining LTBE vs. NLBTE in his case would be 2020 or 2019. If it’s 2019 because he opted out, the incentives idea doesn’t work nearly as well.
...I read somewhere (maybe here?) that Solder wouldn't be a good fit for the Giants (and Eli in particular) because Solder is used to Brady who tends to take 3 or 5 step drops, and Eli tends to favor 5 or 7 step drops.
In other words, Solder's technique of riding a pass rusher into the backfield would work if your QB is doesn't drop back far, but if your QB is already more than 5 yards behind the LOS, then Solder would ride the pass rusher right into the QB.
I don’t know how NFL football players minds work in regards of pay cuts. Is there any chance he agrees to a pay cut? He did sit the year out so maybe his back issues aren’t as bad. I’m also not totally sure how a pay cut does work but Peart did not look like he is ready to be a starting RT and looks like he does need to build up some strength. If cut pre- June 1, they save $6M on Solder post June 1 save $10M now and have a dead cap of $4M next season which isn’t ideal. If they “extend him” making this years cap hit say $8M, next year $10M and 2023 $6M with bonuses, does it make sense knowing fully that next year they will cut him if he doesn’t work out? Just not really enough $ is being saved where if Peart doesn’t work out and they sign a stop gap RT for say $3-$4M it’s really only $2M being saved. If he’d take a big pay cut really need to consider it as worst case he doesn’t work out but may be better than Peart.
Solder: Nah..
Giants: We're letting you go
...
...
Solder 3 months from now: I think I'm retiring
well done
I feel like I'm going to be sick...
Quote:
Giants: Alright well you have to take a pay cut
I feel like I'm going to be sick...
Why?
Quote:
In comment 15161667 crackerjack465 said:
Quote:
Giants: Alright well you have to take a pay cut
I feel like I'm going to be sick...
Why?
Is this a serious question?
Rock strolls in
Nate Solder: Hi Rock, meet Hard Place...
Hard Place: Pleasure to meet you, Rock...
Quote:
In comment 15161675 knowledgetimmons said:
Quote:
In comment 15161667 crackerjack465 said:
Quote:
Giants: Alright well you have to take a pay cut
I feel like I'm going to be sick...
Why?
Is this a serious question?
Rock strolls in
Nate Solder: Hi Rock, meet Hard Place...
Hard Place: Pleasure to meet you, Rock...
Yes it is a serious question. How is that between a rock and a hard place?
personally i think solder sucks and is a waste of a roster spot.
Quote:
Giants: Alright well you have to take a pay cut
I feel like I'm going to be sick...
If you require bedrest perhaps you can use the time to brush up on the implications of him retiring.
Or just stay a fucking hypochondriac
The question is, at this point, which one would make the better LT?
Difficult to imagine Solder being solid anymore. Mostly because he hasn't been anywhere close to solid since he joined the New York Giants three years ago, and he hasn't played a down of football for a year and a half.
Does taking a pay cut and making him a reserve improve his ability to play Tackle if he was needed?
Quote:
Are far from proven starters and no upgrades at OT under contract. If Solder would take BIG pay cut, I’m for bringing him back to see what he’s able to contribute.
Releasing him saves $6M cap hit. If you can get close to that number with pay cut, why not. If he can’t earn a roster spot, release him before the season for the same cap saving. Guaranteed we’re still gonna need cap space in August/September.
Quote:
In comment 15161667 crackerjack465 said:
Quote:
Giants: Alright well you have to take a pay cut
I feel like I'm going to be sick...
If you require bedrest perhaps you can use the time to brush up on the implications of him retiring.
Or just stay a fucking hypochondriac
Alright fat fuck from go fuck yourself. What does retiring mean?
It means his dead money hits regardless of whether he plays or not. PRETTY SURE for you and crackerjack can read up on what a rock and hard place means. SPOILER: The giants are in between
There is a cap savings of $6M for releasing him now, although we’d incur a dead cap hit of $10.5M. If we designate him as a post June 1 cut, there is a $10M cap savings this year, along with a dead cap hit of $6.5M, and a $4M dead cap hit next year.
More likely:
Giants: Nate Solder's in his eleventh year, and he hasn't lost anything.
Quote:
In comment 15161675 knowledgetimmons said:
Quote:
In comment 15161667 crackerjack465 said:
Quote:
Giants: Alright well you have to take a pay cut
I feel like I'm going to be sick...
If you require bedrest perhaps you can use the time to brush up on the implications of him retiring.
Or just stay a fucking hypochondriac
Alright fat fuck from go fuck yourself. What does retiring mean?
It means his dead money hits regardless of whether he plays or not. PRETTY SURE for you and crackerjack can read up on what a rock and hard place means. SPOILER: The giants are in between
^grown men^
Wait...did he mean the NY Giants?
Quote:
The Giants were perfectly ready and happy for him to be the starting LT last year. And, tbh, we would have been much better if that had happened.
Based on what? His lousy performance the previous year?
Granted, Nobody knows what he’ll be in 2021 after a year off, he is another year older but also got to take some time off and heal up both mentally and physically. I doubt there are 32 players at LT better than Giants solder from 2019. If he wants a job he’ll find one. Problem is as I recall he didn’t want to move far away from his son’s doctors. So that really limits his options. Pats Jets, maybe, DC, philly, and the Giants.
He gets to keep the 10.5M still due on the CAP but he is negotiating a new contract with whichever team he decides to go to including the Giants. In my view he is worth what they gave Fleming last year, so 3.5M. If he isn’t agreeable to that than I would move on and resign Fleming.
LOL wait what?
Quote:
In comment 15161958 Bill L said:
Quote:
The Giants were perfectly ready and happy for him to be the starting LT last year. And, tbh, we would have been much better if that had happened.
Look forward to seeing these reports...
And the Judge quotes are very positive.
nyp - ( New Window )
Nate Solder 2020 Highlights - ( New Window )
The real question is always whether you can sign
A better player using just the cap savings. If not then you keep the guy
Solder deserves a pass. And I'd suggest that those here who have never known the torment have no right to comment. I owned and ran a business, and lost it during this five year struggle. Running a business is nothing compared to the combat and intensity an Offensive lineman must face on a Sunday. If he didn't play well against that, all magnified by his own brush with cancer, it seems understandable - indeed, it seems inevitable and unavoidable.
Moving away from the dour part: If they can field an o line with a recovered Solder (playing to his potential) and Andrews on the outside, an improved GAtes (he's already something special) and Hernandez and Zeigler...then we're really going to be something.
Sorry to hear this Grizz. I can't imagine what you have gone through.
All things being equal, he wouldn't have been. But this is the consequence of a mistake contract. Sometimes sucking it up for one more year and being stuck with an overpaid, underperforming player is easier than eating the cap punishment.
Bingo!
Assuming both sides want to resume their association, it could work out for everyone if most of Solder’s 2021 salary were converted to incentives. What I’m not sure of is whether the baseline for determining LTBE vs. NLBTE in his case would be 2020 or 2019. If it’s 2019 because he opted out, the incentives idea doesn’t work nearly as well.
In other words, Solder's technique of riding a pass rusher into the backfield would work if your QB is doesn't drop back far, but if your QB is already more than 5 yards behind the LOS, then Solder would ride the pass rusher right into the QB.