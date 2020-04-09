for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Rapoport: Giants will ask Solder to restructure

Vin_Cuccs : 2/26/2021 12:19 pm
From Ian Rapoport on Twitter:

The #Giants are expected to approach Nate Solder about restructuring his contract. That will likely determine which way this goes...
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
likely a better scenario than out right cutting him  
ryanmkeane : 2/26/2021 1:08 pm : link
he can be valuable as a backup or starting RT depending on how he looks in camp
A year away from football  
Mark from Jersey : 2/26/2021 1:11 pm : link
well below average LT while he was here. Exceptionally high salary. I am shocked they are even talking restructure.
RE: likely a better scenario than out right cutting him  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/26/2021 1:12 pm : link
In comment 15162429 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
he can be valuable as a backup or starting RT depending on how he looks in camp

That's debatable, depending on how the restructure ends up landing, in terms of any new money and/or new years and/or bonus kicked into the future that will almost definitely become dead money.

This front office has got to get out of the habit of annually kicking just a little bit of dead money into the future, because it ends up requiring the process to repeat itself in perpetuity.

So instead of rolling over cap room, we're always borrowing from next year, every year.
...  
Mdgiantsfan : 2/26/2021 1:14 pm : link
This signing has been a terrible one that continues to hamper the team. At this point, you have to hope his veteran presence pushes Peart.
We are going to take a cap hit regardless of him  
eric2425ny : 2/26/2021 1:23 pm : link
staying or leaving. If we can restructure his contract to be equal to or just slightly more than his current projected dead cap hit if cut I have no problem keeping him around. Might be helpful to have someone like him around Thomas and Peart from a development perspective. Judge knows Solder well from his time in NE, if he thinks he’s worth bringing back let’s do it.
Mara  
BigBlueCane : 2/26/2021 1:26 pm : link
won't force him to take a paycut after this, he'll 'encourage' the restructure.
take 0 and get out  
GMAN4LIFE : 2/26/2021 1:28 pm : link
.
Was of the opinion he would be a june 1st cut for 10 mill  
Rory : 2/26/2021 1:35 pm : link
however if the Giants think this is the better option then Ill trust the educated professional experienced staff over you people.

I encourage others to think the same way
RE: To be expected  
Simms11 : 2/26/2021 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15162342 JonC said:
Quote:
the question is pay cut or restructure meaning more tacked on beyond 2021.


But we can’t wait until 1 Jun to cut him if we need Free Agent dollars now. I think restructuring will be to our benefit as they can still get rid of him after 1 Jun, if they desire, and the hit would be spread out. Probably same cap hit, but restructure gives the Giants the requisite dollars now for Free Agents or resigning LWill.
Let's see if Judge,  
Racer : 2/26/2021 1:40 pm : link
who went to battle because he didn't see what he was looking for regarding 2020 o-line technique (Belechik did the same with our friend Hal Hunter in Cleveland by the way), can get something out of his NE jump-setter pedigree and rested back.

I really believe the Mara sentimentality achievement award got removed from the trophy case and tossed in the trash bin last season when the cut Ballentine, who wasn't getting it done. Identify it as a gamble if NS is on the final 53, but there are so many changes to the surrounding cast I'm not sure I know enough about his likely ability to contribute to complain over a restructure.

Restructuring could include a paycut  
George from PA : 2/26/2021 1:46 pm : link
It's not either or......we tend to miss use restructuring.....hell, cutting someone is a restructure.
Solder  
stretch234 : 2/26/2021 1:47 pm : link
Curious what exactly people think he would accept. For cap purposes he is already a sunk cost counting $10.5m for next 2 years, whether here or not. how much are you willing to pay him and guarantee it.

Is he a better option at 3M for RT than other players of which the FA market is see thru thin.

There is always a market for OL
RE: Solder  
chick310 : 2/26/2021 1:51 pm : link
In comment 15162463 stretch234 said:
Quote:
Curious what exactly people think he would accept. For cap purposes he is already a sunk cost counting $10.5m for next 2 years, whether here or not. how much are you willing to pay him and guarantee it.

Is he a better option at 3M for RT than other players of which the FA market is see thru thin.

There is always a market for OL


If that is the case then trade him.
Giants need OL depth  
kdog77 : 2/26/2021 2:05 pm : link
They should try to restructure Solder and Zeitler to get their 2021 cap hits below $10M. They can do that by converting some or all of their 2021 salary to signing bonus and short extensions. Even if Thomas, Hernandez, Gates, Lemeiux and Peart are the starters in 2021, there is no guarantee these guys are much better than 2020 OL or stay healthy for 16 games. The cap is going to be much smaller in 2021, but it should be much higher in 2022, 2023 and 2024 to allow for Giants to carry more dead money. Building a winning program takes time and patience for young players to develop, but they need to keep DJ off the turf if they want to turn into a winning program.
Putting him in the mix for swing tackle  
Jim in Forest Hills : 2/26/2021 2:13 pm : link
or competing for the RT spot with Peart at a reduced rate sounds good.
Heard on Sirius NFL that Solder has let media know that he will not  
3putt : 2/26/2021 2:23 pm : link
opt out.
no to a restructure. pay cut or just cut him,.  
Victor in CT : 2/26/2021 2:23 pm : link
business is business
RE: Giants need OL depth  
giantstock : 2/26/2021 2:42 pm : link
In comment 15162479 kdog77 said:
Quote:
They should try to restructure Solder and Zeitler to get their 2021 cap hits below $10M. They can do that by converting some or all of their 2021 salary to signing bonus and short extensions. Even if Thomas, Hernandez, Gates, Lemeiux and Peart are the starters in 2021, there is no guarantee these guys are much better than 2020 OL or stay healthy for 16 games. The cap is going to be much smaller in 2021, but it should be much higher in 2022, 2023 and 2024 to allow for Giants to carry more dead money. Building a winning program takes time and patience for young players to develop, but they need to keep DJ off the turf if they want to turn into a winning program.


You have to take into consideration what are you going to do with LW and DT who actually performed at a good level.

You can get a cheap replacement in the 2nd round for either Solder or Zeitler. The 2nd rd pick has the potential to perform to the level of these expensive older Olinemen. If you need to cut either- so be it. A 2nd rounder has a good shot to near equate (or better) the performance of the one that's been cut.

Yeah, but then you’re not “moving ahead.”  
NYRiese : 2/26/2021 3:18 pm : link
.
I'll bet the re-structure is moving some of his guaranteed $$ to  
Tom in NY : 2/26/2021 3:37 pm : link
"not likely to be earned bonuses." For example, playing time.

This would give the Giants cap relief while giving Solder the opportunity to earn some of the renegotiated money back.
If Solder doesn't like it, the Giants will cut him.
It's a take it or leave it conversation....created by Solder's poor play in '18 and '19.
Nate Solder  
M.S. : 2/26/2021 4:06 pm : link

Worst free agent signing EVER.
RE: I'll bet the re-structure is moving some of his guaranteed $$ to  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/26/2021 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15162546 Tom in NY said:
Quote:
"not likely to be earned bonuses." For example, playing time.

This would give the Giants cap relief while giving Solder the opportunity to earn some of the renegotiated money back.
If Solder doesn't like it, the Giants will cut him.
It's a take it or leave it conversation....created by Solder's poor play in '18 and '19.

This would be a good option if Solder is amenable to it. Obviously the Giants have the hammer in this scenario in that they can cut him if he's not cooperative, but as some have noted in this thread, it's also possible that Mara (and the organization in general) could be hesitant to release Solder given his family issues - it's the sort of thing that the Giants would be understandably sensitive about.
...  
christian : 2/26/2021 4:25 pm : link
Just for context, remember the Cardinals paid Kelvin Beachum $1M dollars to be their swing tackle last year, and the Giants paid Cam Fleming $3.4M dollars.

That is your going rate for a swing tackle. Both of those guys are available, and played better football when called upon than Nate Solder did in 2019.

There is absolutely no justifiable reason Nate Solder should earn more than that next year.
THE LAST OL COACH SUCKED.....  
edavisiii : 2/26/2021 4:33 pm : link
Re structure his contract.....Then how about letting him go to camp, battle for a position, and see what happens? If Thomas gets hurt he can play LT better then a lot of backups. I live 45 minutes from Foxboro and he played a lot of good football up here. Judge know him, trust the process..... before we throw him to the curb. Thomas played RT in college as a freshman and was real good at it. Throw the hats in the ring and let the process sort things out!
RE: ...  
chopperhatch : 2/26/2021 4:34 pm : link
In comment 15162572 christian said:
Quote:
Just for context, remember the Cardinals paid Kelvin Beachum $1M dollars to be their swing tackle last year, and the Giants paid Cam Fleming $3.4M dollars.

That is your going rate for a swing tackle. Both of those guys are available, and played better football when called upon than Nate Solder did in 2019.

There is absolutely no justifiable reason Nate Solder should earn more than that next year.


Well there is actually. As of now, cutting him outright comes with a 10.5 mill cap his. If you restructure him to where he makes more than the two guys mentioned but less than that dead cap, it absolutely makes sense to bring him back for say 6/7 mill. Plus, he is a better player than both the guys you mentioned.
his status  
bc4life : 2/26/2021 4:51 pm : link
at best - solid RT until Peart (or draftee) can take his job, hopefully no later than next year. then he goes to the bench or off the team - that's how he has to be paid and doesn't doesn't seem consistent with pushing money forward to future contracts.
in addition to pay  
bc4life : 2/26/2021 4:52 pm : link
he's eating up reps his replacement may need
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 2/26/2021 4:59 pm : link
In comment 15162580 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
Well there is actually. As of now, cutting him outright comes with a 10.5 mill cap his. If you restructure him to where he makes more than the two guys mentioned but less than that dead cap, it absolutely makes sense to bring him back for say 6/7 mill. Plus, he is a better player than both the guys you mentioned.


That's not how it works at all.

The 10.5M dead cap the Giants would incur from cutting Solder is inescapable. That is bonus that has been paid. It will either hit all in 2021, or split between 21/22.

Nate Solder's hypothetical cap charge in 2021 will be 6.5M plus any salary.

In what world does it make sense to pay Nate Solder another 7M dollars, when the going rate for a swing tackle is far below that number?


And you really think Solder is better? - ( New Window )
The underlying problem with restructuring Solder's contract  
Jimmy Googs : 2/26/2021 5:15 pm : link
is we don't ever want to see him playing Tackle again...
RE: The underlying problem with restructuring Solder's contract  
christian : 2/26/2021 5:54 pm : link
In comment 15162595 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
is we don't ever want to see him playing Tackle again...


Exactly. I have all the compassion in the world for the guy. He was a champion with NE, and his child's health is an unimaginable situation.

But Solder played well in NE through his own health struggles and his son's.

I think pinning his poor play on his off-the-field life is a disservice to how well he played previously.

He's just old, not very good anymore, and playing on far less talented team, with a far less good position coach, with a far less good QB.
Holy smokes!  
trueblueinpw : 2/26/2021 6:55 pm : link
That video christian posted... sweet football Jesus on roller skates! Solder was horrible. Yeah, this guy should just be cut. Not sure wth Giants are thinking here.
RE: Holy smokes!  
UGADawgs7 : 2/26/2021 7:50 pm : link
In comment 15162643 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
That video christian posted... sweet football Jesus on roller skates! Solder was horrible. Yeah, this guy should just be cut. Not sure wth Giants are thinking here.


Solder is getting a certain amount of $ regardless, so if he takes that amount as a pay cut, and next season basically the dead cap to cut him is minimal fine. If NYG were to try and re-sign Fleming (just an example of a swing tackle) that’d be $2-$3M on top of them cutting Solder. If there’s a way to keep him at that number, fine and worst case is he says no and gets cut.
...  
christian : 2/26/2021 8:11 pm : link
If Solder is willing to take a straight 7M pay cut in salary, I am not even sure I'd do that.

The best I'd offer him is a $2M non-guaranteed.

RE: ...  
Jimmy Googs : 2/26/2021 8:40 pm : link
In comment 15162687 christian said:
Quote:
If Solder is willing to take a straight 7M pay cut in salary, I am not even sure I'd do that.

The best I'd offer him is a $2M non-guaranteed.


Seriously, this isn't really about the money.

He's done...
Cut bait....  
Kev in Cali : 2/26/2021 11:12 pm : link
Solders's mind set is more likely in the money to keep playing.

This said.....I'd pay him $3-4MIL as a reserve. He's toast.
I want Peart and Thomas to win the starting OT jobs and Solder swing  
SGMen : 2/27/2021 6:13 am : link
Having said that, you can't pay a swing big money. Solder only has leverage because of Covid and the big cap hit.

Bottom line is if he can still play like he did the 2nd half of 2018, well, he may still start with Peart the swing. But after his horrible 2019 and a year off how can anyone be sure he isn't more than camp fodder? I just don't know but am hopefully all three rookies from last year pan out and are solid NFL starters who market his offense finally click.
RE: ...  
cosmicj : 2/27/2021 7:44 am : link
In comment 15162572 christian said:
Quote:
Just for context, remember the Cardinals paid Kelvin Beachum $1M dollars to be their swing tackle last year, and the Giants paid Cam Fleming $3.4M dollars.

That is your going rate for a swing tackle. Both of those guys are available, and played better football when called upon than Nate Solder did in 2019.

There is absolutely no justifiable reason Nate Solder should earn more than that next year.
yes. Solder’s max base salary should be $1.5mm and I am skeptical he can make it out of training camp even with that reduction.
RE: RE: ...  
Jimmy Googs : 2/27/2021 8:05 am : link
In comment 15162808 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15162572 christian said:


Quote:


Just for context, remember the Cardinals paid Kelvin Beachum $1M dollars to be their swing tackle last year, and the Giants paid Cam Fleming $3.4M dollars.

That is your going rate for a swing tackle. Both of those guys are available, and played better football when called upon than Nate Solder did in 2019.

There is absolutely no justifiable reason Nate Solder should earn more than that next year.

yes. Solder’s max base salary should be $1.5mm and I am skeptical he can make it out of training camp even with that reduction.


He wouldn't go...
I haven’t found an answer on the treatment of incentives...  
Big Blue Blogger : 2/27/2021 9:06 am : link
... for players who opted out in 2020. If the LTBE baseline is the 2020 season, playing time incentives could be a useful part of any negotiation with Solder’s agent: all incentives would be NLTBE; even if Solder earned the money, it would hit the cap in 2022, when the Giants will have more room for maneuver. More likely, he wouldn’t get the money and the incentives would never affect cap space.

If the baseline is 2019, straightforward playing time incentives would be LTBE, because Solder started every game that year. That means the incentives would tie up 2021 cap space. Anything he didn’t earn would add cap space in 2022, but they need the space now. Of course, they could restructure other deals in anticipation of having extra space in 2022, but every move has a cost.

My guess is that 2019 will be the baseline. That’s just an inference, based on the contracts having tolled for a year. Anyone have better info on this point?
B3  
cosmicj : 2/27/2021 9:22 am : link
Just spent time reading the NFLPA’s media materials on the 2020 CBA changes and LTBEs aren’t mentioned anywhere. That’s what I got.
...  
christian : 2/27/2021 9:37 am : link
BBB I suspect all the rights and privileges roll back to the previous year (accrued seasons, contract length, and as you mention calculations for incentives).

The spirit of the opt out was to make it like 2020 didn't happen for the player. So I suspect any incentives would be based on 2019.
Don’t want him...  
trueblueinpw : 2/27/2021 9:51 am : link
There’s a few arguments I see here:

1. Yeah he sucks but we gotta pay him anyway.
2. Yeah, he sucked but trust Judge knows best and can fix him.
3. Yeah, he sucked but maybe he’s better now that he took a year off.
4. Yeah, he sucked but maybe we can get him as cheap as other guys who suck.

I don’t find any of these arguments compelling or likely to help the Giants get better. None of this gives me confidence in the leadership of the team. Color me simple but I just feel like if a guy sucks, he shouldn’t be on the team. If you make a bad decision, learn and move on as quickly as possible. Solder was a bad decision. Time to move on.
...  
christian : 2/27/2021 10:02 am : link
It's an incredible amount of maneuvering for a guy who's never played good football for the Giants and is going to be 33.

I'll channel Go Terps for a moment. If the Giants hadn't spent big resources on him in the first place, and he played this bad, would they go in circles to keep him?
“Scholarship player”  
trueblueinpw : 2/27/2021 10:13 am : link
Carl Banks uses this term for guys that are drafted high or have some other investment from management. These are guys that are not performing on the field but which the Giants won’t move on from because it’s an admission of poor choice. Solder’s sunk cost is no reason to keep him on the team.
RE: “Scholarship player”  
BelieveJJ : 2/27/2021 10:30 am : link
In comment 15162899 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
Carl Banks uses this term for guys that are drafted high or have some other investment from management. These are guys that are not performing on the field but which the Giants won’t move on from because it’s an admission of poor choice. Solder’s sunk cost is no reason to keep him on the team.


Absolutely not. But my guess at the Giants' offer of a "restructure" to Solder is something like this:

"Dude you're a backup OT right now with some small chance of starting at RT if you clearly beat out Matt Peart, who is more or less the spittin' image of who you were about 12 years ago. If your camp bsttle is close, Peart will start and you'll be the swing backup."

"Considering what we are ALREADY overpaying for your services to play (or to sit on the bench) we'll add one - two million per year (maybe more but only tied to actual snap counts as performance bonuses) to your dead cap amortized signing bonus to keep you around for another two years just to get something, ANYTHING, back from the outrageous overpay we doled out to you 3 years ago."

He'd better cost less in additional salary to what it would take to retain Fleming.



Cosmicj and Christian: Thanks.  
Big Blue Blogger : 2/27/2021 11:46 am : link
If the League has addressed the question of LTBE vs. NLTBE for players who opted out, the baseline has probably been set as 2019. That’s the logical answer.

On the other hand, if the League has been mute on this topic, I guess by default the regular rules would apply and all the baselines for individual incentives would be set at zero. That would create a neat loophole or, as clickbait headline writers would put it: “ONE WEIRD TRICK SMART GMs ARE USING TO SAVE CAP SPACE IN 2021!”
I don’t want to turn this into indictment....  
Vin_Cuccs : 2/27/2021 12:16 pm : link
....against the reporters that cover this team, but this just shows how seriously flawed they are.

Multiple reporters had stories saying that Solder was going to retire.

I understand that he may have not known that point, or maybe they were misinformed, but then don’t report the story.

I think it is very clear that at this point, the bloggers, podcasters, and fans have a stronger understanding of this team in the reporters do.
RE: “Scholarship player”  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2/27/2021 12:41 pm : link
In comment 15162899 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
These are guys that are not performing on the field but which the Giants won’t move on from because it’s an admission of poor choice.


Now this I disagree with. Fans may see it this way but fans often want players to be punished for lack of performance by firing them.

The reality is rookies are cheap labor. There's no rush to cut them.
For God's sake, rip off the band-aid  
Regular Coffee : 2/27/2021 1:33 pm : link
It was a shitty deal because he never performed as was expected. Get rid of him. Move on. Quit beating a dead horse.
V_C  
MojoEd : 2/27/2021 9:29 pm : link
What Solder is really thinking will take a while to play out. If he retired, wouldn’t he be liable to pay back a portion of his signing bonus? Maybe the reports were right, he is leaning to retirement, but wants NYG to make the move, which would let him off the hook. Who knows.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions