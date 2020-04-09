Rapoport: Giants will ask Solder to restructure

staying or leaving. If we can restructure his contract to be equal to or just slightly more than his current projected dead cap hit if cut I have no problem keeping him around. Might be helpful to have someone like him around Thomas and Peart from a development perspective. Judge knows Solder well from his time in NE, if he thinks he’s worth bringing back let’s do it.
the question is pay cut or restructure meaning more tacked on beyond 2021.
But we can’t wait until 1 Jun to cut him if we need Free Agent dollars now. I think restructuring will be to our benefit as they can still get rid of him after 1 Jun, if they desire, and the hit would be spread out. Probably same cap hit, but restructure gives the Giants the requisite dollars now for Free Agents or resigning LWill.
who went to battle because he didn't see what he was looking for regarding 2020 o-line technique (Belechik did the same with our friend Hal Hunter in Cleveland by the way), can get something out of his NE jump-setter pedigree and rested back.
I really believe the Mara sentimentality achievement award got removed from the trophy case and tossed in the trash bin last season when the cut Ballentine, who wasn't getting it done. Identify it as a gamble if NS is on the final 53, but there are so many changes to the surrounding cast I'm not sure I know enough about his likely ability to contribute to complain over a restructure.
Curious what exactly people think he would accept. For cap purposes he is already a sunk cost counting $10.5m for next 2 years, whether here or not. how much are you willing to pay him and guarantee it.
Is he a better option at 3M for RT than other players of which the FA market is see thru thin.
They should try to restructure Solder and Zeitler to get their 2021 cap hits below $10M. They can do that by converting some or all of their 2021 salary to signing bonus and short extensions. Even if Thomas, Hernandez, Gates, Lemeiux and Peart are the starters in 2021, there is no guarantee these guys are much better than 2020 OL or stay healthy for 16 games. The cap is going to be much smaller in 2021, but it should be much higher in 2022, 2023 and 2024 to allow for Giants to carry more dead money. Building a winning program takes time and patience for young players to develop, but they need to keep DJ off the turf if they want to turn into a winning program.
You have to take into consideration what are you going to do with LW and DT who actually performed at a good level.
You can get a cheap replacement in the 2nd round for either Solder or Zeitler. The 2nd rd pick has the potential to perform to the level of these expensive older Olinemen. If you need to cut either- so be it. A 2nd rounder has a good shot to near equate (or better) the performance of the one that's been cut.
"not likely to be earned bonuses." For example, playing time.
This would give the Giants cap relief while giving Solder the opportunity to earn some of the renegotiated money back.
If Solder doesn't like it, the Giants will cut him.
It's a take it or leave it conversation....created by Solder's poor play in '18 and '19.
This would be a good option if Solder is amenable to it. Obviously the Giants have the hammer in this scenario in that they can cut him if he's not cooperative, but as some have noted in this thread, it's also possible that Mara (and the organization in general) could be hesitant to release Solder given his family issues - it's the sort of thing that the Giants would be understandably sensitive about.
Re structure his contract.....Then how about letting him go to camp, battle for a position, and see what happens? If Thomas gets hurt he can play LT better then a lot of backups. I live 45 minutes from Foxboro and he played a lot of good football up here. Judge know him, trust the process..... before we throw him to the curb. Thomas played RT in college as a freshman and was real good at it. Throw the hats in the ring and let the process sort things out!
Just for context, remember the Cardinals paid Kelvin Beachum $1M dollars to be their swing tackle last year, and the Giants paid Cam Fleming $3.4M dollars.
That is your going rate for a swing tackle. Both of those guys are available, and played better football when called upon than Nate Solder did in 2019.
There is absolutely no justifiable reason Nate Solder should earn more than that next year.
Well there is actually. As of now, cutting him outright comes with a 10.5 mill cap his. If you restructure him to where he makes more than the two guys mentioned but less than that dead cap, it absolutely makes sense to bring him back for say 6/7 mill. Plus, he is a better player than both the guys you mentioned.
at best - solid RT until Peart (or draftee) can take his job, hopefully no later than next year. then he goes to the bench or off the team - that's how he has to be paid and doesn't doesn't seem consistent with pushing money forward to future contracts.
That's not how it works at all.
The 10.5M dead cap the Giants would incur from cutting Solder is inescapable. That is bonus that has been paid. It will either hit all in 2021, or split between 21/22.
Nate Solder's hypothetical cap charge in 2021 will be 6.5M plus any salary.
In what world does it make sense to pay Nate Solder another 7M dollars, when the going rate for a swing tackle is far below that number?
That video christian posted... sweet football Jesus on roller skates! Solder was horrible. Yeah, this guy should just be cut. Not sure wth Giants are thinking here.
Solder is getting a certain amount of $ regardless, so if he takes that amount as a pay cut, and next season basically the dead cap to cut him is minimal fine. If NYG were to try and re-sign Fleming (just an example of a swing tackle) that’d be $2-$3M on top of them cutting Solder. If there’s a way to keep him at that number, fine and worst case is he says no and gets cut.
Having said that, you can't pay a swing big money. Solder only has leverage because of Covid and the big cap hit.
Bottom line is if he can still play like he did the 2nd half of 2018, well, he may still start with Peart the swing. But after his horrible 2019 and a year off how can anyone be sure he isn't more than camp fodder? I just don't know but am hopefully all three rookies from last year pan out and are solid NFL starters who market his offense finally click.
... for players who opted out in 2020. If the LTBE baseline is the 2020 season, playing time incentives could be a useful part of any negotiation with Solder’s agent: all incentives would be NLTBE; even if Solder earned the money, it would hit the cap in 2022, when the Giants will have more room for maneuver. More likely, he wouldn’t get the money and the incentives would never affect cap space.
If the baseline is 2019, straightforward playing time incentives would be LTBE, because Solder started every game that year. That means the incentives would tie up 2021 cap space. Anything he didn’t earn would add cap space in 2022, but they need the space now. Of course, they could restructure other deals in anticipation of having extra space in 2022, but every move has a cost.
My guess is that 2019 will be the baseline. That’s just an inference, based on the contracts having tolled for a year. Anyone have better info on this point?
1. Yeah he sucks but we gotta pay him anyway.
2. Yeah, he sucked but trust Judge knows best and can fix him.
3. Yeah, he sucked but maybe he’s better now that he took a year off.
4. Yeah, he sucked but maybe we can get him as cheap as other guys who suck.
I don’t find any of these arguments compelling or likely to help the Giants get better. None of this gives me confidence in the leadership of the team. Color me simple but I just feel like if a guy sucks, he shouldn’t be on the team. If you make a bad decision, learn and move on as quickly as possible. Solder was a bad decision. Time to move on.
Carl Banks uses this term for guys that are drafted high or have some other investment from management. These are guys that are not performing on the field but which the Giants won’t move on from because it’s an admission of poor choice. Solder’s sunk cost is no reason to keep him on the team.
Absolutely not. But my guess at the Giants' offer of a "restructure" to Solder is something like this:
"Dude you're a backup OT right now with some small chance of starting at RT if you clearly beat out Matt Peart, who is more or less the spittin' image of who you were about 12 years ago. If your camp bsttle is close, Peart will start and you'll be the swing backup."
"Considering what we are ALREADY overpaying for your services to play (or to sit on the bench) we'll add one - two million per year (maybe more but only tied to actual snap counts as performance bonuses) to your dead cap amortized signing bonus to keep you around for another two years just to get something, ANYTHING, back from the outrageous overpay we doled out to you 3 years ago."
He'd better cost less in additional salary to what it would take to retain Fleming.
If the League has addressed the question of LTBE vs. NLTBE for players who opted out, the baseline has probably been set as 2019. That’s the logical answer.
On the other hand, if the League has been mute on this topic, I guess by default the regular rules would apply and all the baselines for individual incentives would be set at zero. That would create a neat loophole or, as clickbait headline writers would put it: “ONE WEIRD TRICK SMART GMs ARE USING TO SAVE CAP SPACE IN 2021!”
What Solder is really thinking will take a while to play out. If he retired, wouldn’t he be liable to pay back a portion of his signing bonus? Maybe the reports were right, he is leaning to retirement, but wants NYG to make the move, which would let him off the hook. Who knows.
That's debatable, depending on how the restructure ends up landing, in terms of any new money and/or new years and/or bonus kicked into the future that will almost definitely become dead money.
This front office has got to get out of the habit of annually kicking just a little bit of dead money into the future, because it ends up requiring the process to repeat itself in perpetuity.
So instead of rolling over cap room, we're always borrowing from next year, every year.
I encourage others to think the same way
There is always a market for OL
If that is the case then trade him.
You have to take into consideration what are you going to do with LW and DT who actually performed at a good level.
You can get a cheap replacement in the 2nd round for either Solder or Zeitler. The 2nd rd pick has the potential to perform to the level of these expensive older Olinemen. If you need to cut either- so be it. A 2nd rounder has a good shot to near equate (or better) the performance of the one that's been cut.
Worst free agent signing EVER.
That's not how it works at all.
The 10.5M dead cap the Giants would incur from cutting Solder is inescapable. That is bonus that has been paid. It will either hit all in 2021, or split between 21/22.
Nate Solder's hypothetical cap charge in 2021 will be 6.5M plus any salary.
In what world does it make sense to pay Nate Solder another 7M dollars, when the going rate for a swing tackle is far below that number?
And you really think Solder is better? - ( New Window )
Exactly. I have all the compassion in the world for the guy. He was a champion with NE, and his child's health is an unimaginable situation.
But Solder played well in NE through his own health struggles and his son's.
I think pinning his poor play on his off-the-field life is a disservice to how well he played previously.
He's just old, not very good anymore, and playing on far less talented team, with a far less good position coach, with a far less good QB.
The best I'd offer him is a $2M non-guaranteed.
Seriously, this isn't really about the money.
He's done...
This said.....I'd pay him $3-4MIL as a reserve. He's toast.
Bottom line is if he can still play like he did the 2nd half of 2018, well, he may still start with Peart the swing. But after his horrible 2019 and a year off how can anyone be sure he isn't more than camp fodder? I just don't know but am hopefully all three rookies from last year pan out and are solid NFL starters who market his offense finally click.
yes. Solder’s max base salary should be $1.5mm and I am skeptical he can make it out of training camp even with that reduction.
He wouldn't go...
The spirit of the opt out was to make it like 2020 didn't happen for the player. So I suspect any incentives would be based on 2019.
I'll channel Go Terps for a moment. If the Giants hadn't spent big resources on him in the first place, and he played this bad, would they go in circles to keep him?
On the other hand, if the League has been mute on this topic, I guess by default the regular rules would apply and all the baselines for individual incentives would be set at zero. That would create a neat loophole or, as clickbait headline writers would put it: “ONE WEIRD TRICK SMART GMs ARE USING TO SAVE CAP SPACE IN 2021!”
Multiple reporters had stories saying that Solder was going to retire.
I understand that he may have not known that point, or maybe they were misinformed, but then don’t report the story.
I think it is very clear that at this point, the bloggers, podcasters, and fans have a stronger understanding of this team in the reporters do.
Now this I disagree with. Fans may see it this way but fans often want players to be punished for lack of performance by firing them.
The reality is rookies are cheap labor. There's no rush to cut them.