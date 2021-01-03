Offensive Line - Performance and Expectations christian : 2/26/2021 8:16 pm

I've been a little surprised reading the level of optimism with the offensive line. I've seen descriptions like "really something" and "superb" used to describe the line down the stretch, and going into next year.



Not to say I don't think there are positives signs and reasons to be hopeful. Gates had a wonderful season, Thomas rebounded nicely from a tough start, and Lemieux showed strong signs in the run game.



But it's hard for me to square a line hitting its stride down the stretch, with the really dreadful pass protection and difficulty the team had running the ball the last quarter of the year.



I'm reminded of how Tom Coughlin would rate the seasons in quarters. The Giants line had a nice 3rd quarter of the season, but really didn't show up in the 4th.



What am I missing?