Offensive Line - Performance and Expectations

I've been a little surprised reading the level of optimism with the offensive line. I've seen descriptions like "really something" and "superb" used to describe the line down the stretch, and going into next year.
Not to say I don't think there are positives signs and reasons to be hopeful. Gates had a wonderful season, Thomas rebounded nicely from a tough start, and Lemieux showed strong signs in the run game.
But it's hard for me to square a line hitting its stride down the stretch, with the really dreadful pass protection and difficulty the team had running the ball the last quarter of the year.
I'm reminded of how Tom Coughlin would rate the seasons in quarters. The Giants line had a nice 3rd quarter of the season, but really didn't show up in the 4th.
What am I missing?
Another who must lower his cap.
Two words for the Oline. Humpty Dumpty.
My question is that fixed as in a chair or fixed as in a cat?
Mostly its been the cat...
While the line is improved, I would hardly call it fixed (as in a chair), let alone use any superlatives like "superb".
There are still 3 positions in flux in my mind. LG, RG, and RT. Peart of Lemieux may step up and become a solid starter but that is by no means assured. Look what has happened with Hernandez. Everybody penciled him in as a 10 year starter after his rookie year. I'm not even sure what we have with Thomas yet. Improvement in players is not guaranteed. The line needs significantly more investment before it will be "fixed" as in a chair.
Thomas struggled early with his footwork. Once he got that fixed, talking about planting his right foot, he showed that he has what it takes to be a very good LT in this league. He was good in the run game all year. It took Garrett a while to realize it and to start running left. When they did the run game got better.
WH played well early. Didn't look like it because Thomas struggled early in pass protection. Until a coach says otherwise I'm convinced covid did him in the second half.
Gates was good after the first couple of games. And he got better as the season went along.
Zietler is what he is. A solid pro. You might not like what he's getting paid but he is a good to very good guard.
RT is the question mark. What is Peart? He was a third round pick. A development guy. He got some time early and looked the part. Catches guys instead of punching. He needs to fix that.
There is reasons to optimistic about this group. They need to continue to grow and get better but this pessimistic attitude that everyone sucks is just wrong.
Once again this line is HUMPTY DUMPTY as is, and will suck again this coming season, and if the Oline sucks the team will suck also.
WH played so well he got benched. Good post by the OP. The line still has a ways to go. I would not be opposed to them taking a highly rated OL at 11 if BPA and need mesh. The team has a lot of glaring needs.
Bottom line is that if Thomas, Peart, Lemiuex and Gates all step up to the next level and are solid NFL starters in 2021 we are a better team. A much better team. And we'd have veteran backups in Hernandez and likely Solder.
I would NOT be shocked if we drafted an OL in the 2nd round regardless of position. A solid OG would help as Zeitler is serviceable but not the guy he was pre-Giants. Hernandez is adequate. Lemiuex can run block but unless he gets perfect technique he's not likely a good pass protector. I do like Gates upside as he is a worker type.
Until proven otherwise, this OL is bottom third of the league.
But the coaching staff did not sit pat on this - Peart and Lemieux both got very good game time experience, both were pretty raw, and both also showed that there was reason to hope they might develop.
Gates didn't show much in his first two seasons -- but he came on strong last season and I think both Lemieux and Peart showed much more promise than Gates did in his first two years.
Thomas was always going to be a WiP this year -- he came in with a higher ceiling than Wirfs or Wills due to his measurables. The only other of the top 4 tackles in the 2020 draft who came in with more risk was Beckton - who is a monster --
Both Hernandez and Zeitler are solid NFL guards. Zeitler was playing next to a piece of swiss cheese the last two seasons so evaluating him next to Fleming/Peart - or even Mike Remmers the previous year may not be a fair assessment of him. Hernandez did have some issues last year and Lemieux was thrown into the fire because of it. I know some people who have tried to push through Covid after they were pretty sick, and it didn't go well for them. The impact on strength and lungs is pretty devastating and it's quite possible, and believable that Hernandez may have been impacted by that, and that he may have tried to come back too soon. Also playing next to a rookie WiP on the outside could have had an impact as well.
What is interesting is how well Gates did, despite all the above.
I have faith in the range of talent in the oline right now. I don't have much faith in a guy like Fleming -- he is not a good option as starting RT --
The Giants Oline also faced four of the toughest Dlines in football in their first four games - it was like watching the men meet the boys -- Thomas was placed on the left side and all -- and I do mean all --- of his weaknesses were exposed right off the bat.
Then add a hobbled Jones into the mix in the last quarter of the season. Part of Jones' strength has been that he is a running threat -- all of a sudden he had to be a pocket passer -- the threat of the run contained -- Gallman and Lewis are your main RBs -- and they scare no one as feature backs -- there are no WRs on the roster that scare anyone -- the feature tight end has hands of stone --
Look -- you can look at this two ways really -- one way is that everything sucks because the Giants Offense just didn't produce last year -- the other way is -- put a solid RB in the mix and at least one true #1 receiver in the mix -- and an unhobbled Jones, and with a year under their belts -- see if the potential that seemed to be peaking out of that oline starts to manifest itself.
I believe that the latter is a much fairer way to look at this. Show me one team with: three rookie Olinemen playing the majority of the snaps; no real #1 offensive skill players; and a hobbled QB; who can produce well -- just one please.
Carrying both Zeitler and Solder,even with restructure, creates a holes in 22,23,24...even assumimg theat the exisiting cast of young players moves forward successfully.
I'd like to see them add Samuael in FA, and DRAFT BPA in the 1st round...that could be an OL...or Micah Parsons...or a WR
They have shown enough to suggest they can run block but they still cannot support the Passing Offense anywhere near well enough. Particularly when the Giants are in catch up mode and have to pass.
And until they can, this team will remain home for the holidays each winter...
I want more picks!!
They should add 2-3 players every year even though they have some good pieces presently.
One big mistake TC's Giants made was allocating too much money on 2nd and third contracts for OL. That was a huge mistake and contributed greatly to the demise post 2012 imo. Keep the pipeline flowing and create competition is the way to competitive consistency.
Well done..Fairest and most logical post on here, imo
I don’t think anyone has implied everyone sucks. That’s a weird conclusion.
I think a more accurate conclusion is there is suspicion if all the players played well, why did the Giants have such a hard time running the ball and protecting the quarterback when it mattered.
The Giants came off their best rushing game in Seattle, sat at 5-7, and as it turned out owner their own destiny to reach the playoffs. They then turned out 3 of their worst games of the year.
Why couldn’t they bunker down and Max protect Jones? Why couldn’t they impose some will in the run game?
That's a heck of a rollercoaster to wade through. What I pull from that is:
- The Giants need to add a true no. 1 WR
- Barkley needs to come back the same player
- Thomas needs to be the player he was midseason, not the guy in the beginning and end
- Zeitler needs to play next to a better right tackle, to be a better right guard
- Peart may or may not be that better right tackle
- Hernandez is a solid NFL guard, and it was lingering impacts of Covid, and his poor play in 2019 was a mirage
Dude, I don't feel a lot better!
I agree with this. I thought the line played excellent in both the Seattle & Cleveland games.
I think our guard play is well below what our QB/scheme choices requires and our prime RB (Barkley) requires to radically cut down on useless sideways plays. And I do not think a vertical speed WR solves that problem (more guys/play designs that let more options get off the line and into separation is more important, imo)
I think we fans jump to the conclusion that a spectacular Number 1 WR solves the consistent step into throwing pocket all receivers benefit from nor produces a running game each game that can run even when everyone knows its going to be a run.
Im behind a FA or high draft inside OL player. I dont see game after game above average OL play from any inside OL except Gates.
If it were me, Id prioritize FA and draft for 1-3 more defensive positions ( CB/and 2 Linebackers) a guard and a north south power runner and then a 2 way TE. (wont get all of them and some of them will be marginal improvements).
Assume we dont get anything from Carter or Ximenes and the rest are after all still developing with a likely upside of good depth who execute schemes better than other teams without ever being better than average speed/size/AA/ players. Better and some season surprises but not going to consistently win playoff level football
Id get one mid range FA wr and cluster draft WR in rounds 3-7.
I do not subscribe to the idea that job one is to see what Jones does this year or that the answer is a rookie yet to develop round 1 WR. We have Jones at a low cap number until 2023? What does that tell us? For example, most college WR have to learn to get off the line quickly. Waddle in particular was often schemed to get this for him as he had trouble in college getting off the line ( imo, this is a sign of a high teen/mid 20's slot. combine with size and I dont see a low risk upside for Jones to prove anything. I see Sinorce Moss)
Id get the offense more upfront running and pass protection power and more receiving options. Id even aim to get Barkley 100 receptions and a powerful north south RB.
Meanwhile make the strong units on defense drivers of more short field and turnovers and get the special teams to actual special.
Lets face it, Jones is a long desired referendum on DG...but to Judge he is good enough to not invest/risk on new for more than one year ahead. Just not as urgent as fans want to see.
I want to see more watchable overall Giants play and progress on the team depth of talent.
And im not over rotating on the cap. With attention, they can get the overall pay for performance equation better for this year and next.
Thank you Bill2. You said in one post what i've been trying to say for weeks!
The most laughable were the folks who got their ass kicked in Q3, and then blamed some anomalous outage as the reason they shrank in Q4. No dumbo - you got your ass kicked in Q4 for the reason you got your as kicked in Q3 - your business just sucks.
As chance has it, you might get one component to turn it around dramatically. If you're banking on all 5, you're running low odds.
At some point the reason is the sum of the parts.
They need a Kareem McKenzie to finish the puzzle. I like the idea of being aggressive (Orlando Brown, Penei Sewell, Taylor Moton) if the opportunity presents itself.
Will give it credit for.
WH played so well he got benched. Good post by the OP. The line still has a ways to go. I would not be opposed to them taking a highly rated OL at 11 if BPA and need mesh. The team has a lot of glaring needs.
WH had covid and played very little after that. People around here don't realize how bad covid effects some people. Show me where the coaches said he lost his job because of his play. You can't because they never did. Until a coach does then I'm going on that he lasting side effects from covid. And I'm hoping he gets better.
The rest are just observations of the symptoms that befall a flawed model.
A human system can move one or two variables and flip to a virtuous cycle ( observe neural network movement for proof)
For a site so starved for ol play it’s just weird how some want to dismiss zietler. He’s not a problem here, at least not yet.
For a site so starved for ol play it’s just weird how some want to dismiss Zietler. He’s not a problem here, at least not yet.
If there is hate - it's wrong. But if you
re suggesting he is worth $12m you're out of oyur mind. You're not being weird - you're being silly.
Who are the 3 you say are good now?
Right Tackle is probably the problem DG/Judge are trying to solve for and they don't want to give up Zeitler just yet until that is resolved. Zeitler often had to support poor play by Fleming or the Tight Ends on the right side and the coaches probably want to rely on his experience one more season before they let him go.
What makes this difficult is that there are competing interests for Zeitler's money...like signing up one or both of the DTs.
To me they are trying to:
1) first solve RT
2) improve LG
3) getting either a replacement or better depth at RG in case Zeitler misses 2 games or more of picks up a performance decreasing season injury
4) get another or better inline blocker at TE
But they also may know Zeitler is slipping faster than they thought so they need a RT and a Guard.
I think the Giants/Jones need OL improvement and a power dependable RB more urgently than one expensive or risky investment in a star quality WR. (they do need the whole corps of WR to be better as a group of options).
Obviously, not all those tasks are going to get done in one off season.
They also need 2 more LB and one more upgrade at CB. (if they can keep DT and LW)
Imo, a lot of what we saw last year was the bottom of the roster improved by youth equal to NFL depth but the starting team were not improved enough with enough better than average NFL players.
Gettleman is more plain desperate than forward-thinking in his moves and he knows his reputation is tied to Jones. Both of those add up to a receiving target coming on board in free agency. DG isn't the type to "let the draft come to him" so he will sign somebody early in free agency so he doesn't get shut out. Probably add another one in the draft as well.
The defense and Oline may lose out on new investment because of the above and the cost of Leonard Williams.
DG's gambles at a leap forward through a "guy" and then what he can find laying around instead of bowing to reality that he needs 7-8 solid players is getting annoying to watch/live through.
DG's gambles at a leap forward through a "guy" and then what he can find laying around instead of bowing to reality that he needs 7-8 solid players is getting annoying to watch/live through.
He always seems to think we are closer than we are
Unfortunately, all that tells me is the non-optimal decision DG would have made became less non-optimal. I am not saying Judge is the holy grail but there is enough evidence to show Gettleman needs to be put out to pasture. Or kept in the building for transition purposes-only, but with a much lesser voice in strategic decisions.
Don't care which one, but lord lets move this along...
DG wants tombstones memorializing his "deals" as he walks out.
Like Accorsi, he wants to talk about his "Unitas" for the duration of his retirement years.
Me, I cant tell if any QB other than a once in two decades talent is good enough given the NYG holes around him.
There was a Unitas once. So what?
Jolting Joe has left and gone away. Glory Days. All the same stew in DGs head im afraid
then a bunch of headcount cuts...mostly obvious,
then comes Free Agency to see if they go all-in desperate or more prudent quality building,
and then a hold your breath pick at #11.
Good night, man...
To me they are trying to:
1) first solve RT
2) improve LG
3) getting either a replacement or better depth at RG in case Zeitler misses 2 games or more of picks up a performance decreasing season injury
4) get another or better inline blocker at TE
But they also may know Zeitler is slipping faster than they thought so they need a RT and a Guard.
I think the Giants/Jones need OL improvement and a power dependable RB more urgently than one expensive or risky investment in a star quality WR. (they do need the whole corps of WR to be better as a group of options).
Obviously, not all those tasks are going to get done in one off season.
They also need 2 more LB and one more upgrade at CB. (if they can keep DT and LW)
Imo, a lot of what we saw last year was the bottom of the roster improved by youth equal to NFL depth but the starting team were not improved enough with enough better than average NFL players.
Here's why a WR is preferred over 1st round pick of OL.
In regards to RT; If you are going to draft a RT in 1st round and aren't going to give Peart much of a chance to win the starting position, then what was the point of drafting him?
In terms of LG- you are just going to throw in the towel for both Hernandez and Lemieux?
The WR core is poor. WR is a valued position. You can't be wrong here in drafting a WR when the core is pretty lousy.
And sure you can keep Zeitler - but if you do- say goodbye to LW or DT. For a team not going anywhere it sort of stinks having such a high priced Guard that is slipping and letting go of some young, productive players.
In a system where one component is 20% of the sum, making a big leap isn’t a marathon. Increase your odds, don’t really, really hope 4 games in the Fall were a vision.
The Giants have 22.5M wrapped up in Zeitler and Solder next year. Take that in for a moment. A pretty reliable interior guy like Graham Glasgow got 24M guaranteed total last offseason.
Pretty easy decision. Stop the gymnastics trying to justify keeping older players, and go pay a better younger player.
Is the turnstile door in the O-line coaching office; (3 different ones in two years, not good when one of the most important traits of good O-line play is consistency) Put yourself in the players's and tell me your level of play isn't going to suffer !
Hernandez had COVID; reminder - that's something that often KILLS people; his play wasn't up to par, when he came back. You think maybe, that had something to do with it ????
Zeitler is as good as good as he's gonna get; I'd try to figure out a way to get him and his big salary out-of-town.
Solder was good at New England, then came here and laid an egg. I think he may be the biggest surprise; I don't think his head was pointing the right way, with his little boy being as sick as he was. Hopefully that's solved and Nate can earn what he's being paid
Pretty easy decision. Stop the gymnastics trying to justify keeping older players, and go pay a better younger player.
In rd 2 take an interior lineman, or take a Tackle and convert him to guard.
In rd 3 or 4 take a Tackle that can also play guard.
And we agree that the NYG do not currently have any WR that matches that definition.
So far, I do not see a cost to likely production FA WR nor an available ( I am assuming the top WR is drafted before slot 11) sure thing Number 1 WR.
I see a WR at 11 that could be easily injured/easily gimmick and easily defeated over a five year contract by size risks and need to get off the line by themselves against NFL corners.
Separately, as for the argument that one doesnt waste a prior pick:
IMO, motivated humans improve capabilities at a 8-15% per year average.
In an industry with an average career of 4 years and a physical breakdown rate of 15-25% per year (notice most rosters turnover at a rate of 25% per year) and a limited number of cap controlled intakes per year, we fans have to balance the desire for attractive human stories with the reality that every year we have to view many of the prior decisions as a sunk cost of we can get better at pay for performance.
Am I rooting for Lemieux to be Chris Snee v.2.0? Of course. Am I rooting for Matt Peart to be a low cost but Kareem McKenzie performer? Of course.
Can our fandom run this kind of meat grinder business?
imo, no. The objects of our hopes upon last years draft day now have a career expectancy of 3 years. So we have to hope but prepare.
Was it good to root for a great end for Eli? Sure.
Was it smart to not have an answer ready for every year past 35? Imo, it was downright malpractice and why we are where we are.
I suspect we really agree on these realities but are expressing hopes some narratives and people exceed the norm
I said the same thing about Gates last year - you can't keep guys like that off the field. Tenacious, take no prisoners SOB's up front. Was out-physicaling physical NFL players as a rookie, who were bigger & stronger than him on paper.
As expected, Lemieux had some technique flaws in pass pro but overall, he was a big time surprise for us. If he's worked hard on his technique he can be a great player in this league. Bill2 - he doesn't remind of Snee - but he sure reminds of Seubert.
I realize this seems to be a minority opinion but to me, Lemieux > Hernandez even before COVID.
LG - Shane Lemieux
C - Nick Gates
RG - Kevin Zeitler
RT - Nate Solder
*Giants re-structure both Zeitler & Solder to free up cap space. Instead of getting rid of these guys - keep them while creating more immediate cap space. Zeitler/Solder veteran right side. Communication & recognition should not be a problem. Solder has played RT before.
*If Peart comes on like gang-busters and can't be denied, Solder is the primary swing OT. OK paying him $$$ to do that for 1 year.
*Hernandez given every opportunity to win either G spot.
1 thing I don't want is the rotation on the OL again. Prefer settling on a definitive starting 5 and w/max reps.
Paced by Thomas & Gates, this is an OL that should be very effective week 1. I am saying this for the first time in what feels like 10 years. Daniel Jones may have a Pro Bowl LT and Pro Bowl C - boy does that make a QB's job easier. Get the #1 WR and he may shock the world.
Unless of course, Hernandez was the first case of the virus and he's been dealing with it since Sept 2019 when his play took a turn down.
How many times does this need to posted?
Unless of course, Hernandez was the first case of the virus and he's been dealing with it since Sept 2019 when his play took a turn down.
How many times does this need to posted?
Who was will playing next to in 2019? You think that might have something to do with it?
Please show me a quote from a coach on the giants saying he got benched because of his play.
I'll wait........
I think the Giants have two clear players to be optimistic about — Thomas, who’s ultra talented, and Gates who had a fine season at center.
- Solder is old, 3 seasons removed from component football, a decade removed from playing right tackle, and prohibitively expensive
- Zeitler is generously on the back 3rd of his career, had some terrible stretches of play last year, and prohibitively expensive
- Hernandez was really disappointing in 2019, and a non-factor last year
- Lemieux is a consistent liability in pass protection, and is the reason he was a late round pick
This reminds a little of the arguments about how fine the skill players would be last year, because everything was destined to fall into place.
My question is, would it be remotely surprising if it doesn’t?
fans on BBI will go to really silly lengths to put up excuses for all-things Giants.
Solder. He played next to him 2018 as well. What are you implying that Solder (and Thomas) made Hernandez play worse after a good rookie year?
And not sure I get the need for a quote about benching. As bad as the starting O-line has been, do you really think that turning to the even-weaker Giant reserves on the bench in 2019 and before Covid affected him in 2020 was an answer?
Hope you didn't wait long...
If we are honest, and young guys develop, we can likely rely on Thomas, Gates to be solid. We can be hopeful that Peart develops and Lemiuex develops where while he is a liability in pass protection he is "adequate enough" to work with. I would not be shocked if Lemiuex is our future OC.
I guess a lot will be revealed in the draft and with any cuts.
This should be the beginning of a competitive window — Jones years 3-5 and Barkley years 4-6. This the sweet spot.
My dream outcome this offseason — sign Joe Thuney and Kelvin Beachum. Redistribute the considerable money Solder and Zeitler make into a top pedigree guard like Thuney. Replace Fleming with a swing tackle who can play either side at a component level.
Thomas, Lemieux(Hernandez), Gates, Thuney, Beachum (Peart)
The Giants got Cleveland to assume aridiculous contract tied to a non-the productive player. At the time of the trade 1 general manager remarked that we were lucky to be able to give Vernon away for nothing. The current rumor has Cleveland cutting Vernon so they can get some breathing room.
We had to take contract back.
And, whether ill advised or not, we were still trying to win with Eli. So when comments are floated about Ziegler's salary I tend to mitigate them based on those circumstances.
The Giants got Cleveland to assume aridiculous contract tied to a non-the productive player. At the time of the trade 1 general manager remarked that we were lucky to be able to give Vernon away for nothing. The current rumor has Cleveland cutting Vernon so they can get some breathing room.
We had to take contract back.
And, whether ill advised or not, we were still trying to win with Eli. So when comments are floated about Ziegler's salary I tend to mitigate them based on those circumstances.
What bearing does that have on the future of the Giants?
But if you are saying is right that there is no clear number 1 WR – then yeah no way I’d take a FA or use it on the number 11 pick. I don’t know if there is or not but what I find interesting is the subject you broach upon is wanting a power back. Part of the reason why I want a WR is that I want a playmaker because while I’m hopeful for Barkley – I don’t trust him. And if your team doesn’t have legit very good weapon, football is near unwatchable and your team is just going to be a loser. SO for secondary reasons if Barkley doesn’t work out – I’m hopeful a WR can take his place in terms of being a terrif threat. Otherwise Jones is just going to get killed again for another year unless the OL is terrific. Maybe someday in the future they can be real real good but they aren’t right now.
As a result, as much as a despise DG – I’m hopeful he and Judge have made and can make the right choices. OS rather than just be negative I’m hopeful of the following and willing to see what happens:
Hopeful of Jones.
Hopeful of Barkley performing well.
Assuming G-men have 2 good OL – hopeful that RT Peart can perform well as well as LG’s Hernandez and Lemieux.
Hopeful that if they keep Zeitler and/or Solder, G-men can still have respectable defense due to the two OL’s large salary without near as much production as LW and DT.
Hopeful that if Barkley doesn’t perform well that the G-men will have a stud number 1 type of WR.
If most of these hopeful scenarios turn negative – I hope there would be some common sense to fire Resume Dave. It seems your view is that GMEN are going to suck yet again – and the way Resume Dave has led us down a particular path- that he “more-than-likely” should be canned by season’s end, correct?
For me—I’m giving him a chance to see what the above can do. If G-men draft OL high and/or pick up an expensive FA along with draft high OL—and the combo of Barkley/Jones don’t win enough in an outright crummy division – then Resume Dave needs to be canned. I don’t expect Giants to be good but neither should they be awful if over-the-years and now the picks and FA’s workout (because they aren’t the deliberate tanking type).
Unless of course, Hernandez was the first case of the virus and he's been dealing with it since Sept 2019 when his play took a turn down.
How many times does this need to posted?
Who was will playing next to in 2019? You think that might have something to do with it?
Please show me a quote from a coach on the giants saying he got benched because of his play.
I'll wait........
Solder. He played next to him 2018 as well. What are you implying that Solder (and Thomas) made Hernandez play worse after a good rookie year?
And not sure I get the need for a quote about benching. As bad as the starting O-line has been, do you really think that turning to the even-weaker Giant reserves on the bench in 2019 and before Covid affected him in 2020 was an answer?
Hope you didn't wait long...
I notice you left out Pio in your answer. And yes I think playing between those two might effect his play being olineman rely on each other so much.
And if you think his play before covid was bad you don't know what your watching. He was solid early in the year.
Notice he played every snap before covid. There were no reports of SL getting reps in practice. He gets covid and SL gets his head handed to him, especially in pass protection. WH comes back and there is a rotation. If SL was better why rotate? You already know what WH is.
No comment from the coaches that he lost his job because of his play.
Now a legal question for the lawyers here. Let's say WH was suffering from side effects from covid. Are the giants allowed to talk about it? It's an illness not an injury. Notice when guys get sick the never tell what the illness is. So let's say WH was healthy enough to dress and play some but not the entire game due to covid side effects, are the giants allowed to say so?
And if you think WH was playing solid in 2020, you don't need a lawyer, you need optometrist...
It's an odd year without the usual information to draft well, with a weird cap situation and most of all the unknown of slot 11 in a unclear year...all leads to a lot of speculation.
Doesn't help that the Giants have so many needs they could get better by going in many different directions. Yet every choice counts a lot this year.
Tired, tired and tired of this rebuild.
Good division 3 line.
As a mattered of fact I am think many of you vastly overestimate the team and Judge based on the last 8 games. He need home runs in the draft and FA this year. Can't miss. I am tired of double digit loss seasons. Show me, don't tell me. I don't give a FLYING FUCK what ANY MOTHERFUCKER says in front of camera, from the owner to the water fucking boy.
Show me on the DAMN FIELD. That is where I am as a fan. Not my fault. 15-33. Own your score. That is who and what this team is until they do something different. Words are useless.
1) A lot of last year was against poor teams
2) I think coaching got the talent to their NFL floor whereas previous coaching staffs got the "talent" below their floor
3) A rookie 5th rounder rarely becomes an above average NFL guard
4) Ditto a 3rd round OT developmental prospect becoming an above average NFL OT. We have had tons of good observable long arms, height/weight measurement guys...we have not had many become NFL average much less above average NFL talents.
5) A second round pick from the recommendations of the prior regime of scouts and coaches who played on a poorly coached disastrously losing program is an iffy probability for an above average NFL OG if his play still shows holes. Hernandez looked good as a rookie compared only to our collection of terrible OL.
6) Gates has done well considering he was a UDFA depth signing as assessed by the entire OL hungry NFL.
It must be noted that DG was given an OL with Hart/Flowers/Richburg and Pugh...all leaving or should have. Among the things he could have done better...imo...the OL was always going to take a few years and have overpays and mistakes. So the state of the OL with at least much better depth and some players who turned in performances than give credence to their potential upsides is actually an OL where some but far from enough support the potential of average or above average NFL players.
That's just my opinion and of all the positional units I am least able of analyzing DB and OL play. I just cant observe technique fast enough...only outcomes or pre-selected youtube highlights
As a mattered of fact I am think many of you vastly overestimate the team and Judge based on the last 8 games. He need home runs in the draft and FA this year. Can't miss. I am tired of double digit loss seasons. Show me, don't tell me. I don't give a FLYING FUCK what ANY MOTHERFUCKER says in front of camera, from the owner to the water fucking boy.
Show me on the DAMN FIELD. That is where I am as a fan. Not my fault. 15-33. Own your score. That is who and what this team is until they do something different. Words are useless.
Like I keep saying this line as it is now is Humpty Dumpty, and can’t be fixed. Not much talent, and just plain sucks. The jury is still out big time on Thomas, and SL, and WH are nothing but back ups. Peart is another still on trial, and Gates looks good, because everyone else is so bad. No changes in talent will be no changes in performance.
My biggest issue with how the OL was attempted to be rebuilt was that DG tried to use Free Agency to do it.
As you said, in an OL hungry league, it has gotten really hard to find good OL in Free Agency. It's not even remotely like it was 10 or 15 years ago. If the teams have good ones that still have mileage, they don't let them hit the open market.
It's my opinion that much more draft capital should have been invested in the OL in 2018, and 2019. Look at the investment last year, and while the line is nowhere near good enough, we are seeing the first glimmers of hope. That kind of investment should have been happening in both 2018 and 2019.
That would have also saved us from these ridiculous Solder and Zeitler contract as albatrosses weighing us down.
So far, I do not see a cost to likely production FA WR nor an available ( I am assuming the top WR is drafted before slot 11) sure thing Number 1 WR.
I see a WR at 11 that could be easily injured/easily gimmick and easily defeated over a five year contract by size risks and need to get off the line by themselves against NFL corners.
Separately, as for the argument that one doesnt waste a prior pick:
IMO, motivated humans improve capabilities at a 8-15% per year average.
I'm very concerned about this specifically myself. I can feel the desire from the Giants brass to get a #1 WR but based on how this offseason is shaping up it looks like what will be available to meet this desire won't be worth what it costs.
IMO Jones needs a playmaking receiver on the outside and while I like Waddle a lot, I don't really like his fit with the Giants and Jones. Chase or Smith would be better fits IMO but I don't see them being there at 11 and even if they are there and more to the point of this thread it would be very risky to not do everything possible to sure up the OL AND make a large investment in a WR.
I think we can be reasonably confident we have an above average LT and C. If we can find a way to get a good LG and RT we could be a playoff team or one great player at those positions and some overall development.
If we do this I think we can get away with a 2nd or 3rd round WR or smart FA WR signing. (Don't think Robinson, Davis, Golladay, or Godwin would be that)
I'm as big of an advocate of spreading out resources as anyone I just feel like I'd give the Giants more credit for missing in other areas of we could say for once "hey we might have a little too much talent on the OL" as opposed to the opposite situation we've had for over 10 years now.
That is all to say, I can see Jones taking a big step forward this year without a real #1. (In this scenario they'd have to have a creative rushing attack with lots of movement and misdirection with Jones and Barkley)
I can't see Jones taking that step forward if they aren't much better next year than were this year even with a playmaker at WR.
On the flip side, if the OL doesn’t improve, it won’t matter what WR is brought in.
The Giants have been reactive to team needs since 2013. It would be very foolish to think the OL is “set” based on last year. The roster still needs an influx of talent into the infrastructure. The foundation isn’t set yet, but another offseason working on it can really put this franchise in a good position. Not to mention, this would help Saquon.
Thanks, some time away from BBI was nice. (Even though I still would read it most days lol)
I decided to really commit to my continuing education for the rest of the pandemic in December and jumped into deep learning. I was particularly interested in LSTMs and GRUs. It's been years since I've really done any coding outside of some database and/or feature engineering code. I'm glad I did too, it's been super interesting to come back to after so many years
They can't afford to get much better on offense because of the money they're paying Solder and Zeitler.
A few issues with Zeitler -- he has one expensive year on his deal, he's older, and he's not been consistent. One of those you can deal with. All three, I don't think you can.
Cutting Zeitler and Solder saves 36.5M over the next two years.
Andrus Peat was the most expensive interior lineman signed last year -- he has 34M total guarantees in his contract. His cap hit in the first 3 years of his deal isn't even 30M.
Point being, the Giants can go get a high paid, younger interior lineman and swing tackle with the savings of cutting Zeitler and Solder.