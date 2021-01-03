Former NYG OL Coach Pat Flaherty is rejoining the Giants Anakim : 2/28/2021 7:06 pm

Dan Graziano

@DanGrazianoESPN

Per source, former Giants offensive line coach Pat Flaherty will return to the organization this year, joining Joe Judge's staff in an advisory role, helping out with the offensive linemen among other duties. Flaherty was on Tom Coughlin's Giants staff from 2004-15.